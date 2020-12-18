X

National rankings: Norcross soars after quarterfinal victory

Norcross' Paul Duke Building a Blue Devil Stadium. The Blue Devils beat the Meadowcreek Mustangs 33-6 on Friday Nov. 3, 2017 (Photo Credit Alex Makrides)
Credit: amakrides00

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

30. (38) Grayson

61. (NR) Norcross

62. (22) Colquitt County

70. (77) Lowndes

97. (NR) Buford

USA Today

5. (5) Grayson

17. (NR) Norcross

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

16. (NR) Norcross

Massey Ratings

8. (9) Grayson

14. (6) Colquitt County

28. (24) Lowndes

44. (50) Buford

47. (52) Warner Robins

52. (80) Norcross

63. (75) Valdosta

70. (67) Lee County

81. (60) Blessed Trinity

86. (93) Collins Hill

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

22. (25) Norcross

26. (16) Colquitt County

28. (28) Lowndes

65. (69) Lee County

67. (76) Warner Robins

70. (62) Blessed Trinity

76. (67) Milton

100. (NR) Valdosta

