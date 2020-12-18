National rankings: Norcross soars after quarterfinal victory

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
30. (38) Grayson
61. (NR) Norcross
62. (22) Colquitt County
70. (77) Lowndes
97. (NR) Buford
5. (5) Grayson
17. (NR) Norcross
4. (4) Grayson
16. (NR) Norcross
8. (9) Grayson
14. (6) Colquitt County
28. (24) Lowndes
44. (50) Buford
47. (52) Warner Robins
52. (80) Norcross
63. (75) Valdosta
70. (67) Lee County
81. (60) Blessed Trinity
86. (93) Collins Hill
4. (4) Grayson
22. (25) Norcross
26. (16) Colquitt County
28. (28) Lowndes
65. (69) Lee County
67. (76) Warner Robins
70. (62) Blessed Trinity
76. (67) Milton
100. (NR) Valdosta
