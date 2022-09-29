Maxwell Week 7 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 29
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|44.27
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|85.9%
|31-14
|17
|Long County
|AAA
|43.11
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|92.7%
|35-13
|22
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|18.19
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|90.7%
|22-0
|22
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|3.19
|AA
|Landmark Christian
|95.9%
|28-0
|28
|McNair
|AA
|1.29
|AA
|Redan
|95.6%
|26-0
|26
|Towers
|AA
|-15.36
|AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|99.5%
|38-0
|38
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|-23.00
|AA
|Spencer
|99.7%
|41-0
|41
|Jordan
|AA
Sep 30
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|91.82
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|53.8%
|27-26
|1
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|78.25
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|82.6%
|33-20
|13
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|74.50
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|70.9%
|24-14
|10
|Blessed Trinity
|AAAAAA
|71.63
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|74.2%
|28-17
|11
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|71.57
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|91.3%
|26-0
|26
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|70.72
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|86.2%
|29-13
|16
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|69.87
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|69.9%
|21-14
|7
|Swainsboro
|A Division I
|69.38
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|52.9%
|17-15
|2
|Stephens County
|AAA
|69.17
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|71.0%
|21-13
|8
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|68.13
|AAAA
|Burke County
|72.0%
|25-15
|10
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|67.90
|AAA
|Peach County
|63.1%
|28-21
|7
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|65.41
|AAA
|Oconee County
|65.3%
|26-20
|6
|Hebron Christian
|AAA
|65.32
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|75.3%
|24-14
|10
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|64.46
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|80.1%
|29-17
|12
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|64.43
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|70.2%
|21-14
|7
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|63.58
|AA
|Pierce County
|83.4%
|28-14
|14
|Appling County
|AA
|62.95
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|69.6%
|26-18
|8
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|62.67
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|86.7%
|27-7
|20
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|62.62
|AAA
|Dougherty
|60.6%
|22-20
|2
|Crisp County
|AAA
|60.99
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|88.4%
|31-13
|18
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|60.97
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|91.9%
|32-7
|25
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|60.94
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|85.1%
|28-13
|15
|Fellowship Christian
|AA
|60.07
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|81.7%
|26-10
|16
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|59.35
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|76.4%
|26-14
|12
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|59.13
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|93.4%
|35-10
|25
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|58.55
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|82.4%
|29-14
|15
|Mays
|AAAAA
|57.97
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|97.2%
|35-0
|35
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|57.84
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|67.9%
|21-14
|7
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|57.73
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|72.1%
|28-20
|8
|Hampton
|AAAA
|57.62
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|56.5%
|14-13
|1
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|57.35
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|79.0%
|26-14
|12
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|56.98
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|53.7%
|23-21
|2
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|56.68
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|70.5%
|22-14
|8
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|56.28
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|94.3%
|27-0
|27
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|56.19
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|98.0%
|38-0
|38
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|55.56
|AA
|Callaway
|61.9%
|19-14
|5
|Columbia
|AA
|55.53
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|70.8%
|21-12
|9
|Holy Innocents
|AAAA
|55.16
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|54.6%
|23-21
|2
|Bowdon
|A Division II
|55.14
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|99.7%
|48-0
|48
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|54.87
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|85.0%
|35-20
|15
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|54.04
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|70.3%
|25-17
|8
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|53.89
|AAA
|Thomasville
|80.2%
|21-7
|14
|Monroe
|AAA
|53.60
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|75.2%
|21-12
|9
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|53.32
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|54.0%
|28-27
|1
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|52.89
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|93.8%
|29-0
|29
|Ola
|AAAAA
|52.68
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|51.0%
|27-26
|1
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|52.41
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|97.7%
|35-0
|35
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|51.04
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|96.5%
|34-0
|34
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|51.01
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|53.3%
|21-20
|1
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|50.92
|AAA
|Dawson County
|63.2%
|28-23
|5
|White County
|AAA
|50.89
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|89.8%
|28-6
|22
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|50.78
|A Division I
|Dublin
|53.7%
|17-14
|3
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|49.89
|AAAA
|Perry
|98.8%
|40-0
|40
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|49.01
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|48.51
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|78.4%
|28-17
|11
|Brookstone
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|48.50
|AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|64.4%
|20-14
|6
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|48.31
|AA
|Worth County
|67.7%
|24-17
|7
|Dodge County
|AA
|48.28
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|92.2%
|35-13
|22
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|48.13
|AA
|Cook
|97.1%
|38-0
|38
|Sumter County
|AA
|46.81
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|74.6%
|28-20
|8
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|46.79
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|90.9%
|31-8
|23
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|45.67
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|72.0%
|28-20
|8
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|45.38
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|94.0%
|35-7
|28
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|45.01
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|58.7%
|20-14
|6
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|44.90
|AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|73.9%
|28-18
|10
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|44.42
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|84.3%
|26-7
|19
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|43.93
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|74.0%
|22-13
|9
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|43.87
|AAAA
|Spalding
|88.0%
|35-17
|18
|Griffin
|AAAA
|43.80
|AA
|Berrien
|65.6%
|26-20
|6
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|43.74
|AAAA
|Howard
|58.1%
|20-14
|6
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|43.33
|AA
|Rockmart
|93.4%
|34-7
|27
|Model
|AA
|42.85
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|50.4%
|13-13
|0
|Screven County
|A Division I
|42.15
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|69.9%
|28-20
|8
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|42.11
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|98.5%
|38-0
|38
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|41.79
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|63.5%
|27-21
|6
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|41.72
|AA
|Toombs County
|53.5%
|18-16
|2
|Brantley County
|AA
|41.62
|AAA
|Ringgold
|76.8%
|21-7
|14
|Bremen
|AAA
|41.60
|AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|59.1%
|16-14
|2
|McDonough
|AAAA
|41.18
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|98.2%
|37-0
|37
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|40.78
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|92.8%
|36-14
|22
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|40.67
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|59.7%
|23-20
|3
|Heard County
|A Division I
|40.34
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|98.6%
|34-0
|34
|North Hall
|AAAA
|40.29
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|64.1%
|26-20
|6
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|39.37
|A Division II
|Manchester
|76.5%
|27-14
|13
|Macon County
|A Division II
|39.34
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|92.2%
|35-14
|21
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|39.26
|A Division I
|Commerce
|74.8%
|26-14
|12
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|39.25
|A Division I
|Trion
|65.9%
|27-20
|7
|Dade County
|A Division I
|37.92
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|83.0%
|28-14
|14
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.90
|A Division I
|Pelham
|73.4%
|20-7
|13
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|37.39
|AAAA
|Lovett
|86.3%
|24-6
|18
|Luella
|AAAA
|37.34
|A Division II
|Schley County
|89.4%
|27-0
|27
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|37.22
|AA
|Laney
|87.5%
|28-10
|18
|Washington County
|AA
|37.04
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|91.5%
|28-3
|25
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|37.04
|AAA
|Jackson
|88.6%
|23-0
|23
|Douglass
|AAA
|35.75
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|89.6%
|28-7
|21
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|35.65
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|94.9%
|35-8
|27
|Columbus
|AAA
|35.41
|AA
|Banks County
|70.7%
|20-9
|11
|East Jackson
|AA
|35.16
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.51
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|84.7%
|27-7
|20
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|34.44
|AAAAA
|Cass
|88.3%
|27-6
|21
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|34.40
|A Division II
|Mitchell County
|68.0%
|21-14
|7
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|33.62
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|99.2%
|41-0
|41
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|33.27
|AAA
|Morgan County
|93.0%
|34-8
|26
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|33.15
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|61.4%
|27-22
|5
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|32.45
|AAAA
|Madison County
|80.8%
|28-14
|14
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|32.42
|AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|57.2%
|14-8
|6
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|31.72
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|74.5%
|24-14
|10
|Warren County
|A Division II
|31.47
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|59.1%
|20-15
|5
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|31.41
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|98.6%
|35-0
|35
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|30.73
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|90.2%
|33-13
|20
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|30.46
|AAAAA
|Centennial
|89.1%
|31-12
|19
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|29.43
|AA
|Tattnall County
|74.7%
|23-14
|9
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|29.15
|AAA
|Adairsville
|98.0%
|42-7
|35
|LaFayette
|AAA
|29.13
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|86.9%
|30-13
|17
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|28.13
|AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|53.4%
|21-20
|1
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|27.62
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|84.6%
|28-12
|16
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|26.61
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|98.8%
|40-0
|40
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|25.93
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|57.5%
|20-17
|3
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|25.33
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|90.8%
|34-14
|20
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|24.84
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|98.0%
|41-0
|41
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|24.76
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|73.3%
|21-13
|8
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|23.52
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|90.3%
|26-0
|26
|Beach
|AAA
|23.33
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Pike County
|AAA
|22.49
|AAAA
|Cairo
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|Shaw
|AAAA
|21.11
|AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|86.7%
|26-6
|20
|Islands
|AAAA
|21.00
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|93.6%
|35-12
|23
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|20.90
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|83.2%
|32-18
|14
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|20.89
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|20.49
|AA
|Therrell
|70.3%
|17-7
|10
|Washington
|AA
|19.73
|A Division I
|Darlington
|99.6%
|43-0
|43
|Coosa
|A Division I
|19.29
|AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|57.8%
|21-17
|4
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|19.21
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|77.5%
|23-12
|11
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.61
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|52.4%
|17-16
|1
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|18.15
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|66.0%
|30-24
|6
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.82
|A Division I
|Bacon County
|89.2%
|28-6
|22
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|16.76
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|54.1%
|22-21
|1
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|16.70
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|95.5%
|28-0
|28
|East Hall
|AAAA
|16.12
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|99.6%
|38-0
|38
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|15.97
|AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|96.2%
|31-0
|31
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|15.75
|AA
|Northeast
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|15.47
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|96.7%
|38-6
|32
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|14.83
|AA
|Rutland
|79.1%
|37-27
|10
|Southwest
|AA
|14.69
|A Division I
|Temple
|96.0%
|36-7
|29
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|14.58
|AAA
|Hart County
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Franklin County
|AAA
|13.80
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|91.5%
|36-15
|21
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|13.48
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|98.7%
|34-0
|34
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|13.08
|AA
|Putnam County
|98.9%
|34-0
|34
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|12.95
|A Division II
|Greene County
|92.0%
|34-10
|24
|Towns County
|A Division II
|12.65
|AAA
|Gilmer
|98.0%
|37-0
|37
|West Hall
|AAA
|12.60
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|96.2%
|35-0
|35
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|11.50
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|62.8%
|21-15
|6
|Greenville
|A Division II
|10.38
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|97.6%
|40-2
|38
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|9.15
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|95.4%
|28-0
|28
|Northview
|AAAAA
|7.84
|AA
|Thomson
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Josey
|AA
|7.34
|AA
|North Murray
|98.5%
|38-0
|38
|Murray County
|AA
|7.00
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|6.34
|AA
|Haralson County
|98.2%
|38-0
|38
|Gordon Central
|AA
|5.78
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|96.4%
|35-0
|35
|Salem
|AAA
|5.38
|AA
|ACE Charter
|93.7%
|41-17
|24
|Kendrick
|AA
|5.04
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|57.3%
|31-28
|3
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|4.27
|AA
|Butler
|94.3%
|31-0
|31
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|1.19
|AAA
|Liberty County
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Groves
|AAA
|1.12
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|97.4%
|34-0
|34
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|0.36
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|95.0%
|30-0
|30
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|-1.49
|GIAA AA
|Georgia Christian
|69.9%
|26-18
|8
|Pataula Charter
|A Division II
|-2.82
|AAAA
|Troup
|100.0%
|55-0
|55
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|-3.85
|A Division I
|Athens Christian
|98.3%
|39-0
|39
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-5.34
|AAA
|Harlem
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-6.01
|A Division II
|Miller County
|94.9%
|35-7
|28
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|-6.41
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|86.5%
|38-21
|17
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-9.35
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-14.83
|GAPPS AA
|Rock Springs Christian
|55.0%
|14-12
|2
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-15.21
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|98.9%
|35-0
|35
|Community Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-15.51
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|96.7%
|39-7
|32
|Walker
|AA
|-17.78
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-18.98
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|99.3%
|36-0
|36
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|-22.55
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|98.7%
|42-0
|42
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-25.43
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|81.4%
|23-7
|16
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-34.28
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-48.04
|A Division II
|Marion County
|99.6%
|35-0
|35
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-54.09
|A Division II
|Portal
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|GSIC
|A Division II
Oct 01
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|39.35
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|54.0%
|18-16
|2
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|-2.21
|AA
|South Atlanta
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
About the Author
Credit: Jess Rapfogel