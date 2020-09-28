X

Maxwell Week 4 summary

McEachern running back Mekhi Crawley (21) is brought down by HillgroveÕs Jawon Garner (7) just yards from the end zone in the second half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
McEachern running back Mekhi Crawley (21) is brought down by HillgroveÕs Jawon Garner (7) just yards from the end zone in the second half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 441 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

ExploreAJC football rankings: Valdosta, ELCA still No. 1

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 545 of 586 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.00%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.75 points and all game margins within 12.95 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.03

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County2-0107.001Valdosta2-194.90
2Grayson4-0103.952Buford2-186.56
3Lowndes4-0103.883Lee County2-185.94
4Norcross3-091.504Allatoona3-080.51
5North Gwinnett3-190.695Dacula0-279.91
6Collins Hill3-189.456Carrollton0-179.42
7Milton2-088.677Richmond Hill2-178.18
8North Cobb3-088.418Rome1-278.17
9Brookwood3-087.609Westlake2-077.54
10Hillgrove1-185.6810Northside (Warner Robins)2-277.31
11Mill Creek1-185.6711Douglas County3-075.73
12Parkview2-184.9112Houston County3-175.67
13Archer0-383.7313Lanier3-075.59
14Roswell2-082.5714Lovejoy4-074.69
15McEachern1-382.0215Kell1-273.87



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins2-194.981Marist3-086.58
2Blessed Trinity2-091.352Jefferson3-084.73
3Cartersville4-088.853Benedictine4-076.17
4Ware County3-085.294Bainbridge1-274.73
5Veterans3-084.535Flowery Branch2-171.39
6Calhoun3-179.006Hapeville Charter0-270.95
7Coffee2-177.847Stephenson0-070.20
8Jones County0-374.148Jenkins0-068.25
9St. Pius X2-072.769Cedartown1-267.49
10Starr's Mill3-172.2710West Laurens1-266.69
11Dutchtown1-271.3911Carver (Columbus)2-066.60
12Wayne County2-270.0712Cairo0-364.93
13Woodward Academy0-368.6013Hardaway2-163.20
14Stockbridge0-268.2014Baldwin0-062.99
15Griffin1-267.4515Troup0-362.40



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove0-088.181Callaway3-076.19
2Crisp County3-083.612Fitzgerald4-074.54
3Peach County1-179.443Rabun County3-173.24
4Oconee County3-077.924Thomasville2-271.08
5Greater Atlanta Christian2-077.435Lovett2-167.16
6Pierce County3-076.076Dodge County1-164.63
7White County4-073.117Heard County4-064.38
8Westminster (Atlanta)1-071.328Pace Academy1-163.91
9Rockmart2-170.449Haralson County4-063.35
10Sandy Creek1-270.1110Bleckley County3-162.87
11Burke County0-168.9411Washington County1-261.30
12Thomson3-168.0512Swainsboro2-259.76
13Appling County2-066.5713Jefferson County0-259.17
14Mary Persons2-165.5914Cook1-258.18
15Stephens County3-163.0315Toombs County2-157.60



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County3-074.941Eagle's Landing Christian2-276.36
2Dublin0-170.012Athens Academy3-073.50
3Clinch County1-169.963Prince Avenue Christian3-168.65
4Irwin County1-268.624Wesleyan4-067.68
5Metter3-062.265Fellowship Christian3-064.94
6Commerce3-161.206North Cobb Christian4-061.89
7Pelham1-158.167Christian Heritage3-160.05
8Macon County2-056.238Holy Innocents0-359.20
9Mitchell County0-254.439Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)3-158.80
10Marion County1-254.2110Darlington2-157.73
11Turner County2-153.1211Hebron Christian2-157.72
12Wilcox County2-153.0012Savannah Christian3-157.50
13Emanuel County Institute1-152.1413Calvary Day2-252.58
14Manchester1-251.5814Aquinas4-052.55
15Lincoln County2-147.5515George Walton Academy2-051.98



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy2-060.001Gatewood School3-042.53
2Bulloch Academy2-143.772Brentwood School2-135.63
3Tiftarea Academy2-140.573Thomas Jefferson4-030.27
4Frederica Academy1-238.264Terrell Academy2-127.04
5Valwood School2-236.525Piedmont Academy3-026.76



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA2-0107.0036.41-19.26
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA4-0103.9537.22-15.40
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA4-0103.8839.73-12.82
4 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA2-194.9834.37-9.28
5 [1]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-194.9034.12-9.45
6 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA3-091.5031.41-8.76
7 [2]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-091.3532.35-7.67
8 [5]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA3-190.6928.18-11.18
9 [6]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA3-189.4529.62-8.50
10 [3]Cartersville7 - AAAAA4-088.8529.26-8.26
11 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA2-088.6728.94-8.40
12 [8]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA3-088.4130.48-6.59
13 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA0-088.1828.55-8.30
14 [9]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA3-087.6032.67-3.59
15 [1]Marist6 - AAAA3-086.5826.66-8.59
16 [2]Buford8 - AAAAAA2-186.5628.41-6.81
17 [3]Lee County1 - AAAAAA2-185.9428.45-6.17
18 [10]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA1-185.6829.16-5.19
19 [11]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA1-185.6726.04-8.29
20 [4]Ware County1 - AAAAA3-085.2929.53-4.43
21 [12]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA2-184.9128.27-5.31
22 [2]Jefferson8 - AAAA3-084.7327.28-6.12
23 [5]Veterans1 - AAAAA3-084.5325.42-7.78
24 [13]Archer7 - AAAAAAA0-383.7326.66-5.74
25 [2]Crisp County2 - AAA3-083.6124.51-7.76
26 [14]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA2-082.5726.89-4.35
27 [15]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA1-382.0229.47-1.21
28 [16]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA4-080.5224.66-4.54
29 [4]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA3-080.5123.65-5.53
30 [17]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA3-179.9324.77-3.83
31 [5]Dacula8 - AAAAAA0-279.9125.54-3.04
32 [18]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-179.6023.63-4.64
33 [3]Peach County2 - AAA1-179.4425.24-2.87
34 [6]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA0-179.4226.60-1.50
35 [19]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA3-079.1524.35-3.47
36 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA3-179.0023.32-4.34
37 [20]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-178.9423.79-3.82
38 [7]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA2-178.1825.33-1.52
39 [8]Rome5 - AAAAAA1-278.1724.51-2.33
40 [4]Oconee County8 - AAA3-077.9222.41-4.17
41 [7]Coffee1 - AAAAA2-177.8423.90-2.61
42 [21]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-077.6522.22-4.10
43 [9]Westlake4 - AAAAAA2-077.5423.17-3.03
44 [22]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-277.5125.11-1.07
45 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA2-077.4322.67-3.43
46 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-277.3121.33-4.65
47 [23]Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-276.5825.00-0.25
48 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-276.3623.80-1.23
49 [1]Callaway5 - AA3-076.1923.48-1.38
50 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA4-076.1726.391.56
51 [6]Pierce County1 - AAA3-076.0723.52-1.22
52 [24]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA3-175.8421.70-2.81
53 [11]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA3-075.7321.77-2.63
54 [12]Houston County1 - AAAAAA3-175.6720.97-3.36
55 [13]Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-075.5923.23-1.03
56 [25]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA3-175.3024.800.84
57 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public3-074.9423.15-0.46
58 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA1-274.7322.02-1.38
59 [14]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA4-074.6919.97-3.39
60 [2]Fitzgerald1 - AA4-074.5421.34-1.87
61 [26]Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-074.2321.26-1.63
62 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA0-374.1424.141.33
63 [15]Kell6 - AAAAAA1-273.8724.892.36
64 [27]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-073.7724.942.50
65 [2]Athens Academy8 - A Private3-073.5019.63-2.54
66 [3]Rabun County8 - AA3-173.2424.022.11
67 [7]White County7 - AAA4-073.1124.122.34
68 [9]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA2-072.7621.590.17
69 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA3-172.2719.60-1.33
70 [28]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-372.0020.58-0.09
71 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA2-171.3922.322.26
72 [11]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA1-271.3917.92-2.14
73 [8]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA1-071.3219.53-0.46
74 [4]Thomasville1 - AA2-271.0819.68-0.07
75 [16]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA2-270.9623.343.71
76 [6]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-270.9521.561.95
77 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA2-170.8918.08-1.48
78 [18]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-170.5320.201.00
79 [9]Rockmart6 - AAA2-170.4421.242.13
80 [7]Stephenson6 - AAAA0-070.2019.220.35
81 [10]Sandy Creek5 - AAA1-270.1119.911.13
82 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-270.0718.58-0.16
83 [2]Dublin4 - A Public0-170.0121.262.58
84 [3]Clinch County2 - A Public1-169.9620.792.16
85 [19]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-169.2920.963.00
86 [29]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-269.2721.823.88
87 [11]Burke County4 - AAA0-168.9421.373.76
88 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private3-168.6522.665.35
89 [4]Irwin County2 - A Public1-268.6218.351.06
90 [13]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA0-368.6019.782.52
91 [30]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-368.4119.352.27
92 [8]Jenkins3 - AAAA0-068.2517.991.07
93 [14]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA0-268.2019.672.81
94 [12]Thomson4 - AAA3-168.0518.832.11
95 [20]Tucker4 - AAAAAA0-067.9418.942.33
96 [31]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA2-167.8720.634.09
97 [4]Wesleyan5 - A Private4-067.6817.501.14
98 [21]Alexander5 - AAAAAA2-167.5820.664.41
99 [9]Cedartown7 - AAAA1-267.4916.600.43
100 [15]Griffin2 - AAAAA1-267.4519.673.56
101 [16]Harris County2 - AAAAA3-067.3017.261.29
102 [5]Lovett6 - AA2-167.1618.272.44
103 [22]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA0-267.0318.903.21
104 [17]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA1-266.8918.753.19
105 [18]Ola4 - AAAAA3-066.8321.205.71
106 [10]West Laurens4 - AAAA1-266.6917.902.54
107 [11]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA2-066.6021.245.97
108 [13]Appling County1 - AAA2-066.5717.892.65
109 [23]Hughes4 - AAAAAA2-066.3417.122.11
110 [14]Mary Persons2 - AAA2-165.5918.804.54
111 [32]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-165.4015.661.59
112 [24]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA2-265.2316.602.70
113 [19]Creekside3 - AAAAA0-265.0117.684.00
114 [5]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private3-064.9419.926.31
115 [12]Cairo1 - AAAA0-364.9317.854.25
116 [20]Cass7 - AAAAA4-064.8614.320.79
117 [6]Dodge County3 - AA1-164.6318.685.38
118 [7]Heard County5 - AA4-064.3819.266.21
119 [8]Pace Academy6 - AA1-163.9114.652.08
120 [25]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA3-063.5116.764.59
121 [9]Haralson County5 - AA4-063.3517.085.06
122 [21]Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-163.2117.465.59
123 [13]Hardaway2 - AAAA2-163.2015.713.84
124 [26]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA2-063.0716.895.16
125 [15]Stephens County8 - AAA3-163.0317.055.35
126 [14]Baldwin4 - AAAA0-062.9917.475.82
127 [10]Bleckley County3 - AA3-162.8717.696.16
128 [27]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-162.8615.183.65
129 [16]Liberty County3 - AAA1-062.8316.515.01
130 [33]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-262.7616.975.54
131 [34]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-062.5316.205.00
132 [15]Troup2 - AAAA0-362.4017.466.39
133 [22]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-062.3014.353.38
134 [5]Metter3 - A Public3-062.2614.353.42
135 [35]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-062.2216.815.92
136 [17]Dawson County7 - AAA1-362.0518.978.25
137 [6]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-061.8917.466.91
138 [18]Hart County8 - AAA1-261.7118.057.67
139 [16]Mays6 - AAAA2-261.7018.287.91
140 [36]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-061.4515.405.28
141 [23]Northgate2 - AAAAA2-161.4216.916.83
142 [24]Eastside8 - AAAAA2-161.3316.726.72
143 [11]Washington County3 - AA1-261.3016.526.55
144 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-061.2817.237.29
145 [6]Commerce8 - A Public3-161.2017.347.46
146 [17]Perry4 - AAAA0-261.0115.175.49
147 [18]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA1-260.8917.197.63
148 [29]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA2-160.6416.697.38
149 [30]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-360.3216.527.53
150 [7]Christian Heritage7 - A Private3-160.0515.787.06
151 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-060.0014.836.17
152 [19]Upson-Lee2 - AAA2-159.9015.877.30
153 [31]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-259.7813.885.43
154 [12]Swainsboro2 - AA2-259.7613.885.45
155 [37]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-359.6915.146.78
156 [32]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-359.6816.287.93
157 [20]Monroe Area8 - AAA2-159.6614.456.12
158 [19]Howard4 - AAAA1-159.6315.947.64
159 [20]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-059.5013.655.49
160 [8]Holy Innocents5 - A Private0-359.2014.917.05
161 [13]Jefferson County4 - AA0-259.1715.227.38
162 [21]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-359.1612.955.12
163 [33]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA2-158.9017.019.44
164 [38]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA3-158.8916.098.53
165 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private3-158.8013.225.76
166 [25]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA2-058.3112.295.31
167 [21]Jackson2 - AAA1-158.2414.547.63
168 [14]Cook1 - AA1-258.1814.147.29
169 [7]Pelham1 - A Public1-158.1616.059.22
170 [39]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA0-358.0713.506.75
171 [34]Evans3 - AAAAAA3-158.0314.137.42
172 [22]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-357.9615.098.46
173 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA0-057.9615.088.45
174 [10]Darlington7 - A Private2-157.7314.327.93
175 [11]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-157.7213.617.22
176 [26]Loganville8 - AAAAA1-257.7112.606.22
177 [15]Toombs County2 - AA2-157.6014.257.98
178 [16]Pepperell7 - AA1-257.5213.697.50
179 [12]Savannah Christian3 - A Private3-157.5014.137.96
180 [27]New Manchester6 - AAAAA2-257.4414.308.20
181 [35]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-257.1214.318.53
182 [23]North Murray6 - AAA1-156.9614.418.77
183 [28]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA2-156.9514.098.47
184 [24]Richmond Academy4 - AAA3-056.9011.545.97
185 [29]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA1-256.5813.588.34
186 [23]Westover1 - AAAA0-056.4613.488.36
187 [17]Early County1 - AA2-056.4312.297.19
188 [36]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA1-356.3913.168.10
189 [25]Douglass5 - AAA0-256.3712.657.61
190 [8]Macon County5 - A Public2-056.2313.228.33
191 [18]Bremen5 - AA2-256.2014.649.77
192 [30]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA3-056.1413.158.34
193 [24]North Oconee8 - AAAA0-456.0114.9610.28
194 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA1-255.6812.858.50
195 [38]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-155.3013.829.85
196 [25]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA0-255.2913.189.22
197 [39]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-155.1912.438.57
198 [40]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-154.9813.349.69
199 [19]Vidalia2 - AA0-254.439.856.75
200 [9]Mitchell County1 - A Public0-254.4313.2710.17
201 [26]Riverdale5 - AAAA2-154.3612.569.53
202 [20]Jeff Davis2 - AA3-054.2912.479.51
203 [10]Marion County5 - A Public1-254.2113.2510.37
204 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA1-354.0015.7613.10
205 [11]Turner County2 - A Public2-153.1211.559.76
206 [12]Wilcox County4 - A Public2-153.0010.939.26
207 [26]North Hall7 - AAA0-353.0011.569.89
208 [41]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-052.9411.469.84
209 [27]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-252.8910.879.31
210 [13]Calvary Day3 - A Private2-252.5810.629.37
211 [14]Aquinas3 - A Private4-052.5512.9511.72
212 [21]Elbert County8 - AA1-252.4911.7110.56
213 [31]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA3-052.4313.7912.70
214 [22]Worth County1 - AA3-152.3712.7711.73
215 [23]Northeast3 - AA1-152.3012.1211.15
216 [42]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-252.179.198.35
217 [13]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public1-152.1413.0712.26
218 [15]George Walton Academy8 - A Private2-051.9810.7610.12
219 [27]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-151.9311.1310.53
220 [32]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-151.9210.279.68
221 [43]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-351.9213.0112.42
222 [28]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA1-151.9111.7511.17
223 [28]Franklin County8 - AAA4-051.849.959.45
224 [14]Manchester5 - A Public1-251.5811.3711.13
225 [44]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-151.5211.0810.90
226 [29]LaGrange2 - AAAA2-151.4011.1011.03
227 [24]Southwest3 - AA1-051.3010.5310.56
228 [33]M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-051.289.919.97
229 [30]Madison County8 - AAAA1-251.199.659.79
230 [34]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-351.188.939.09
231 [25]Columbia6 - AA0-051.0611.0811.35
232 [29]Morgan County4 - AAA1-251.009.279.60
233 [45]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA1-250.7310.4511.05
234 [30]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-050.4211.2512.16
235 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-250.3813.6514.60
236 [26]Lamar County3 - AA2-250.2811.5312.58
237 [27]Union County8 - AA1-250.1411.2112.41
238 [35]Northview5 - AAAAA0-249.8411.7013.19
239 [31]Adairsville6 - AAA2-149.6510.3412.02
240 [36]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-449.6410.7012.39
241 [47]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA1-149.6212.5914.30
242 [32]Central (Macon)2 - AAA1-149.629.5811.29
243 [37]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-249.3111.5513.57
244 [16]Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-149.2710.0012.06
245 [17]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private1-249.078.9411.21
246 [38]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA3-149.0612.2814.55
247 [18]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private1-248.8011.1713.70
248 [39]Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-348.679.1411.80
249 [19]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-248.5910.6813.43
250 [31]Islands3 - AAAA0-048.5610.1512.92
251 [28]Temple5 - AA2-248.567.149.91
252 [48]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-348.549.5212.31
253 [40]Decatur5 - AAAAA0-048.218.4511.58
254 [32]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-048.018.4211.75
255 [33]Pickens7 - AAAA2-247.897.1610.60
256 [15]Lincoln County8 - A Public2-147.557.1910.98
257 [41]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA1-247.518.1611.99
258 [16]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public1-247.257.8211.90
259 [29]Fannin County7 - AA2-047.238.8712.98
260 [17]Schley County5 - A Public2-147.198.8913.03
261 [42]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-047.098.2412.48
262 [43]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-047.097.8712.11
263 [20]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-046.998.0512.40
264 [49]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-446.959.6714.05
265 [34]Monroe1 - AAAA0-046.798.9513.50
266 [18]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public2-046.688.2312.88
267 [21]First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-146.669.0313.70
268 [19]Dooly County4 - A Public0-046.559.1713.95
269 [30]Putnam County4 - AA3-046.447.2412.14
270 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private0-246.208.5613.69
271 [44]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA2-046.209.1014.23
272 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA1-246.089.9715.22
273 [41]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA1-345.886.6012.05
274 [31]South Atlanta6 - AA1-245.796.8312.36
275 [34]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA2-145.777.1112.67
276 [45]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-345.668.9714.65
277 [35]Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-445.428.4714.38
278 [20]Lanier County2 - A Public3-045.338.1514.15
279 [21]Taylor County5 - A Public2-045.338.7314.74
280 [35]Pike County2 - AAA0-145.267.6013.67
281 [46]Jackson County8 - AAAAA1-245.266.3012.37
282 [32]Chattooga7 - AA1-345.219.8615.99
283 [36]Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-045.136.5312.73
284 [36]Spalding4 - AAAA0-344.918.3714.79
285 [37]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA3-044.797.7514.29
286 [42]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA1-144.788.9615.52
287 [23]Stratford Academy1 - A Private0-144.725.8812.49
288 [22]Johnson County4 - A Public2-144.405.2312.16
289 [37]Fayette County5 - AAAA2-144.384.7411.69
290 [24]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-344.355.4112.38
291 [23]Screven County3 - A Public0-244.328.5315.54
292 [24]Atkinson County2 - A Public3-144.307.6214.65
293 [25]Claxton3 - A Public1-244.296.2413.28
294 [33]Model7 - AA2-244.245.2012.29
295 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA1-344.107.9015.13
296 [50]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-344.105.5712.81
297 [38]Luella5 - AAAA2-144.015.5012.82
298 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA2-143.778.2215.79
299 [39]East Hall8 - AAAA2-143.7610.1117.67
300 [47]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-343.754.6112.19
301 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private2-243.416.4414.37
302 [38]Beach3 - AAA0-043.418.7016.62
303 [34]Bacon County2 - AA3-143.397.1715.11
304 [40]Shaw2 - AAAA0-243.385.7813.73
305 [26]Charlton County2 - A Public2-143.238.4016.50
306 [35]Washington6 - AA1-243.236.3214.43
307 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-043.226.6014.71
308 [27]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public2-043.095.6813.92
309 [41]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-343.055.6813.97
310 [28]Gordon Lee6 - A Public3-042.818.1616.69
311 [26]Athens Christian8 - A Private3-042.565.7614.53
312 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA3-042.535.8914.69
313 [39]Hephzibah4 - AAA0-142.246.7415.83
314 [51]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-442.228.2617.37
315 [29]Bowdon6 - A Public1-342.084.3613.61
316 [40]Harlem4 - AAA0-341.827.7017.21
317 [27]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-041.756.2315.81
318 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA1-241.735.3314.93
319 [30]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-141.456.3616.25
320 [31]Telfair County4 - A Public2-241.376.3116.28
321 [28]Pacelli4 - A Private3-041.266.2916.36
322 [52]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-340.867.4017.88
323 [32]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public3-040.834.3614.87
324 [3]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-140.576.6917.46
325 [41]West Hall7 - AAA2-240.494.3415.19
326 [42]Hampton5 - AAAA1-339.944.7616.15
327 [33]Montgomery County4 - A Public2-039.866.4917.96
328 [43]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-039.783.5015.06
329 [49]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-339.465.6917.56
330 [50]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA1-239.334.6916.70
331 [42]LaFayette6 - AAA1-239.047.1119.40
332 [34]Hancock Central7 - A Public1-038.553.5916.38
333 [35]Warren County7 - A Public2-138.514.4317.26
334 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA1-238.263.7716.84
335 [36]Therrell6 - AA1-237.974.7918.15
336 [51]Grady6 - AAAAA0-337.884.8718.33
337 [44]Columbus2 - AAAA0-337.856.4519.93
338 [36]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-137.833.1216.62
339 [37]Coosa7 - AA2-137.324.3818.39
340 [43]Gilmer7 - AAA2-137.023.4217.74
341 [5]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-236.524.9519.77
342 [45]Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-036.27-0.1814.89
343 [37]Trion6 - A Public1-236.224.9820.09
344 [29]St. Francis6 - A Private0-335.744.4820.07
345 [44]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-235.662.6918.36
346 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA2-135.634.1419.84
347 [6]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA1-035.634.4220.13
348 [38]Wheeler County4 - A Public3-035.382.9318.88
349 [52]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-435.315.0821.10
350 [38]Berrien1 - AA1-235.104.7921.02
351 [30]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private1-135.013.0319.34
352 [53]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA0-034.982.9519.30
353 [46]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-334.844.0220.51
354 [47]McDonough5 - AAAA0-334.452.9119.79
355 [39]Terrell County1 - A Public0-133.951.6419.02
356 [39]Laney4 - AA0-233.73-0.9816.62
357 [45]Redan5 - AAA0-032.672.8521.50
358 [54]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-232.593.5622.30
359 [40]Butler4 - AA2-032.30-0.3518.67
360 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-232.080.4119.66
361 [41]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA1-232.03-2.1017.20
362 [42]Gordon Central7 - AA1-231.74-0.4919.10
363 [46]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-231.610.4920.21
364 [43]Monticello3 - AA0-331.291.0321.07
365 [32]Heritage School4 - A Private0-331.041.1821.47
366 [40]Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-231.03-0.6619.64
367 [44]Banks County8 - AA1-330.990.4420.79
368 [45]East Laurens2 - AA2-130.900.9421.38
369 [47]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-330.46-0.4020.47
370 [48]Rutland4 - AAAA0-230.450.3921.28
371 [48]East Jackson8 - AAA1-130.431.2022.10
372 [3]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA4-030.270.0121.07
373 [41]Jenkins County3 - A Public0-330.26-2.4418.63
374 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA1-129.780.6222.18
375 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-029.47-0.4021.45
376 [54]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-229.330.8122.81
377 [49]Murray County6 - AAA1-229.330.9522.95
378 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA1-129.330.2622.26
379 [42]Greenville5 - A Public1-228.991.2923.64
380 [50]Brantley County1 - AAA0-428.34-2.5820.41
381 [46]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-027.83-1.9021.61
382 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-227.52-2.5721.24
383 [43]Towns County8 - A Public2-227.28-1.3822.67
384 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA2-127.04-3.1721.12
385 [5]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA3-026.76-2.8121.76
386 [6]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA2-126.660.9325.60
387 [47]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-226.62-2.5622.16
388 [55]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †0-026.07-1.4823.78
389 [51]Savannah3 - AAA0-025.73-3.0522.55
390 [52]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA0-025.71-1.8423.78
391 [48]Dade County7 - AA1-225.651.5027.18
392 [44]Armuchee6 - A Public1-125.38-4.1021.85
393 [8]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA0-325.37-4.4521.51
394 [45]Miller County1 - A Public1-325.27-2.3723.69
395 [33]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private1-025.15-3.0223.16
396 [50]Spencer2 - AAAA0-425.08-5.0621.19
397 [53]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-324.58-2.8923.87
398 [9]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA2-024.30-2.4224.61
399 [46]Treutlen4 - A Public1-223.37-4.5223.44
400 [49]Towers6 - AA0-023.24-4.2723.82
401 [51]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-223.17-2.8425.32
402 [52]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-023.16-3.6724.51
403 [53]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-422.80-7.4321.10
404 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-322.63-4.4424.27
405 [34]Walker7 - A Private0-422.50-4.8823.95
406 [7]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA1-121.61-2.8926.84
407 [47]Greene County8 - A Public0-321.48-0.7429.11
408 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-321.37-3.5926.38
409 [48]Seminole County1 - A Public0-321.15-4.4525.73
410 [10]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA1-021.10-5.3024.94
411 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-420.75-4.1126.47
412 [11]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA0-1-120.42-5.5025.41
413 [35]Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-220.34-5.1725.83
414 [36]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-420.18-4.3626.79
415 [49]Social Circle8 - A Public1-318.73-2.2630.34
416 [8]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA1-118.44-4.3328.56
417 [50]Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-218.28-9.4923.56
418 [51]McNair6 - AA0-018.03-5.8327.47
419 [50]Crawford County7 - A Public0-316.88-4.0130.44
420 [9]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA1-316.00-6.4828.85
421 [54]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA0-415.75-4.3431.24
422 [52]Josey4 - AA0-014.86-6.3530.13
423 [55]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-314.51-6.4630.36
424 [51]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-014.24-8.9528.14
425 [52]Portal3 - A Public0-313.86-7.0930.38
426 [12]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-213.81-8.6728.85
427 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-013.39-8.9429.00
428 [10]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-113.28-6.4231.64
429 [53]Bryan County3 - A Public0-212.38-8.9729.98
430 [37]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-311.50-9.3430.49
431 [54]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-29.48-11.1630.69
432 [55]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-29.45-7.9933.89
433 [56]Glascock County7 - A Public †2-29.39-13.2328.71
434 [57]ACE Charter7 - A Public1-28.58-11.8530.90
435 [58]Georgia Military College7 - A Public1-27.74-11.3332.26
436 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-42.33-11.6837.33
437 [11]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA2-2-4.89-12.3743.86
438 [59]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †0-4-6.52-21.5836.27
439 [60]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-3-9.21-19.6440.90
440 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †0-0-33.56-31.0453.85
441 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-2-42.46-38.9154.88



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA499.3792.60
24 - AAAAAAA591.1985.31
31 - AAAAAA487.7583.46
41 - AAAAA586.9982.54
58 - AAAAAAA584.9079.29
63 - AAAAAAA681.7878.24
77 - AAAAA678.8970.13
85 - AAAAAAA678.8573.27
92 - AAAAAAA574.6767.89
108 - AAAAAA774.3868.66
116 - AAAAAAA772.8268.61
125 - AAA772.6764.86
135 - AAAAAA872.6568.39
142 - AAA868.6461.82
153 - AAAA468.2462.74
164 - AAAAA867.4463.04
174 - AAAAAA667.2065.16
187 - AAAAAAA767.1855.80
196 - AAAA766.7456.69
202 - AAAAAA766.6761.67
215 - AA566.5161.74
228 - AAAA765.4257.30
238 - AAA664.3157.43
241 - AA664.2257.95
256 - AAAAAA963.9555.90
267 - AAAAAA863.9060.00
272 - A Public763.5457.07
282 - AAAAA763.3857.35
291 - AAAA663.0157.26
308 - A Private560.7951.41
312 - A Private359.9048.54
324 - AAAA759.6154.43
338 - AA459.3051.71
343 - AA758.1653.43
354 - AAA757.7450.51
365 - A Private557.4648.98
373 - AAAAA856.9250.46
381 - AAA556.6845.48
397 - A Private555.8849.30
408 - AAAAA855.5649.21
417 - AAAA755.3148.56
427 - AAA755.0746.42
432 - AA654.6350.06
443 - A Private454.3252.21
452 - AAAA952.8644.71
463 - AAAAAA452.6249.13
475 - AAAAA751.8252.35
486 - AAA951.6844.89
496 - AA950.2242.02
504 - A Public950.0743.53
516 - AAAAA749.5945.03
526 - A Private549.1541.89
534 - A Private448.8343.63
545 - A Public847.6739.67
553 - A Public846.4938.34
567 - AA746.3741.27
571 - A Private646.1343.58
588 - A Public645.2337.15
593 - AAA745.1937.43
605 - AAAA744.9040.43
616 - A Public641.1238.13
624 - AA840.1832.93
63GISA 4 - AAA439.4929.80
64GISA 1 - AA338.2634.97
65GISA 3 - AAA436.1633.06
66GISA 2 - AAA535.0128.08
671 - A Public734.9130.95
68GISA 2 - AA424.7721.35
697 - A Public624.2823.55
70GISA 4 - AA421.8615.75

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/25North GwinnettLovejoy7 - 1916.0085.4%0.212
09/25CartersvilleCreekside21 - 1823.8493.3%0.311
09/04Clinch CountyMacon County19 - 2113.7482.0%0.353
09/12LovejoyCarver (Atlanta)27 - 2616.7386.4%0.361
09/25EastsideAlcovy34 - 3119.1289.2%0.369
09/18Lincoln CountyWestside (Augusta)7 - 615.5284.7%0.377
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 623.5293.1%0.385
09/25FitzgeraldJefferson County14 - 1215.3784.5%0.397
09/11DublinDodge County20 - 335.3864.4%0.399
09/25Mount Zion (Carroll)Towns County21 - 2013.5581.7%0.403
09/25CassTemple17 - 1416.3085.8%0.404
09/25PebblebrookLithia Springs31 - 2619.4489.5%0.409
09/18Jeff DavisBrantley County14 - 625.9594.6%0.409
09/05Dodge CountyToombs County20 - 267.0368.5%0.410
09/18Glascock CountyAugusta Prep29 - 2714.2982.9%0.411

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
105.1811/06Colquitt CountyLowndes - 3.1258.5%
97.4209/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1012.1079.2%
97.3310/09LowndesValdosta - 8.9872.9%
94.9409/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 280.0850.2%
91.8809/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 714.5083.2%
90.0310/30North GwinnettCollins Hill - 1.2453.4%
89.9310/30Blessed TrinityCartersville - 2.5056.9%
89.9011/06GraysonBrookwood - 16.3685.9%
89.4110/09North GwinnettNorth Cobb - 2.2956.3%
88.4210/02MiltonCedar Grove - 0.4951.4%
88.3810/09Warner RobinsLee County - 9.0473.1%
88.3711/13ValdostaLee County - 8.9672.9%
88.1209/25LowndesLee County38 - 1317.9487.9%
87.8110/09GraysonMill Creek - 18.2988.3%
87.7610/30Warner RobinsWare County - 9.7074.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.