Maxwell Week 4 summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 545 of 586 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.00%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.75 points and all game margins within 12.95 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.03

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 99.37 92.60 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 91.19 85.31 3 1 - AAAAAA 4 87.75 83.46 4 1 - AAAAA 5 86.99 82.54 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 84.90 79.29 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 81.78 78.24 7 7 - AAAAA 6 78.89 70.13 8 5 - AAAAAAA 6 78.85 73.27 9 2 - AAAAAAA 5 74.67 67.89 10 8 - AAAAAA 7 74.38 68.66 11 6 - AAAAAAA 7 72.82 68.61 12 5 - AAA 7 72.67 64.86 13 5 - AAAAAA 8 72.65 68.39 14 2 - AAA 8 68.64 61.82 15 3 - AAAA 4 68.24 62.74 16 4 - AAAAA 8 67.44 63.04 17 4 - AAAAAA 6 67.20 65.16 18 7 - AAAAAAA 7 67.18 55.80 19 6 - AAAA 7 66.74 56.69 20 2 - AAAAAA 7 66.67 61.67 21 5 - AA 5 66.51 61.74 22 8 - AAAA 7 65.42 57.30 23 8 - AAA 6 64.31 57.43 24 1 - AA 6 64.22 57.95 25 6 - AAAAAA 9 63.95 55.90 26 7 - AAAAAA 8 63.90 60.00 27 2 - A Public 7 63.54 57.07 28 2 - AAAAA 7 63.38 57.35 29 1 - AAAA 6 63.01 57.26 30 8 - A Private 5 60.79 51.41 31 2 - A Private 3 59.90 48.54 32 4 - AAAA 7 59.61 54.43 33 8 - AA 4 59.30 51.71 34 3 - AA 7 58.16 53.43 35 4 - AAA 7 57.74 50.51 36 5 - A Private 5 57.46 48.98 37 3 - AAAAA 8 56.92 50.46 38 1 - AAA 5 56.68 45.48 39 7 - A Private 5 55.88 49.30 40 8 - AAAAA 8 55.56 49.21 41 7 - AAAA 7 55.31 48.56 42 7 - AAA 7 55.07 46.42 43 2 - AA 6 54.63 50.06 44 3 - A Private 4 54.32 52.21 45 2 - AAAA 9 52.86 44.71 46 3 - AAAAAA 4 52.62 49.13 47 5 - AAAAA 7 51.82 52.35 48 6 - AAA 9 51.68 44.89 49 6 - AA 9 50.22 42.02 50 4 - A Public 9 50.07 43.53 51 6 - AAAAA 7 49.59 45.03 52 6 - A Private 5 49.15 41.89 53 4 - A Private 4 48.83 43.63 54 5 - A Public 8 47.67 39.67 55 3 - A Public 8 46.49 38.34 56 7 - AA 7 46.37 41.27 57 1 - A Private 6 46.13 43.58 58 8 - A Public 6 45.23 37.15 59 3 - AAA 7 45.19 37.43 60 5 - AAAA 7 44.90 40.43 61 6 - A Public 6 41.12 38.13 62 4 - AA 8 40.18 32.93 63 GISA 4 - AAA 4 39.49 29.80 64 GISA 1 - AA 3 38.26 34.97 65 GISA 3 - AAA 4 36.16 33.06 66 GISA 2 - AAA 5 35.01 28.08 67 1 - A Public 7 34.91 30.95 68 GISA 2 - AA 4 24.77 21.35 69 7 - A Public 6 24.28 23.55 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 21.86 15.75

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/25 North Gwinnett Lovejoy 7 - 19 16.00 85.4% 0.212 09/25 Cartersville Creekside 21 - 18 23.84 93.3% 0.311 09/04 Clinch County Macon County 19 - 21 13.74 82.0% 0.353 09/12 Lovejoy Carver (Atlanta) 27 - 26 16.73 86.4% 0.361 09/25 Eastside Alcovy 34 - 31 19.12 89.2% 0.369 09/18 Lincoln County Westside (Augusta) 7 - 6 15.52 84.7% 0.377 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 23.52 93.1% 0.385 09/25 Fitzgerald Jefferson County 14 - 12 15.37 84.5% 0.397 09/11 Dublin Dodge County 20 - 33 5.38 64.4% 0.399 09/25 Mount Zion (Carroll) Towns County 21 - 20 13.55 81.7% 0.403 09/25 Cass Temple 17 - 14 16.30 85.8% 0.404 09/25 Pebblebrook Lithia Springs 31 - 26 19.44 89.5% 0.409 09/18 Jeff Davis Brantley County 14 - 6 25.95 94.6% 0.409 09/05 Dodge County Toombs County 20 - 26 7.03 68.5% 0.410 09/18 Glascock County Augusta Prep 29 - 27 14.29 82.9% 0.411

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 105.18 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes - 3.12 58.5% 97.42 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 12.10 79.2% 97.33 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta - 8.98 72.9% 94.94 09/04 Warner Robins Valdosta 25 - 28 0.08 50.2% 91.88 09/18 Grayson Collins Hill 28 - 7 14.50 83.2% 90.03 10/30 North Gwinnett Collins Hill - 1.24 53.4% 89.93 10/30 Blessed Trinity Cartersville - 2.50 56.9% 89.90 11/06 Grayson Brookwood - 16.36 85.9% 89.41 10/09 North Gwinnett North Cobb - 2.29 56.3% 88.42 10/02 Milton Cedar Grove - 0.49 51.4% 88.38 10/09 Warner Robins Lee County - 9.04 73.1% 88.37 11/13 Valdosta Lee County - 8.96 72.9% 88.12 09/25 Lowndes Lee County 38 - 13 17.94 87.9% 87.81 10/09 Grayson Mill Creek - 18.29 88.3% 87.76 10/30 Warner Robins Ware County - 9.70 74.5%