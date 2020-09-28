Maxwell Week 4 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 441 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 545 of 586 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.00%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.75 points and all game margins within 12.95 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.03
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|2-0
|107.00
|1
|Valdosta
|2-1
|94.90
|2
|Grayson
|4-0
|103.95
|2
|Buford
|2-1
|86.56
|3
|Lowndes
|4-0
|103.88
|3
|Lee County
|2-1
|85.94
|4
|Norcross
|3-0
|91.50
|4
|Allatoona
|3-0
|80.51
|5
|North Gwinnett
|3-1
|90.69
|5
|Dacula
|0-2
|79.91
|6
|Collins Hill
|3-1
|89.45
|6
|Carrollton
|0-1
|79.42
|7
|Milton
|2-0
|88.67
|7
|Richmond Hill
|2-1
|78.18
|8
|North Cobb
|3-0
|88.41
|8
|Rome
|1-2
|78.17
|9
|Brookwood
|3-0
|87.60
|9
|Westlake
|2-0
|77.54
|10
|Hillgrove
|1-1
|85.68
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-2
|77.31
|11
|Mill Creek
|1-1
|85.67
|11
|Douglas County
|3-0
|75.73
|12
|Parkview
|2-1
|84.91
|12
|Houston County
|3-1
|75.67
|13
|Archer
|0-3
|83.73
|13
|Lanier
|3-0
|75.59
|14
|Roswell
|2-0
|82.57
|14
|Lovejoy
|4-0
|74.69
|15
|McEachern
|1-3
|82.02
|15
|Kell
|1-2
|73.87
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|2-1
|94.98
|1
|Marist
|3-0
|86.58
|2
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|91.35
|2
|Jefferson
|3-0
|84.73
|3
|Cartersville
|4-0
|88.85
|3
|Benedictine
|4-0
|76.17
|4
|Ware County
|3-0
|85.29
|4
|Bainbridge
|1-2
|74.73
|5
|Veterans
|3-0
|84.53
|5
|Flowery Branch
|2-1
|71.39
|6
|Calhoun
|3-1
|79.00
|6
|Hapeville Charter
|0-2
|70.95
|7
|Coffee
|2-1
|77.84
|7
|Stephenson
|0-0
|70.20
|8
|Jones County
|0-3
|74.14
|8
|Jenkins
|0-0
|68.25
|9
|St. Pius X
|2-0
|72.76
|9
|Cedartown
|1-2
|67.49
|10
|Starr's Mill
|3-1
|72.27
|10
|West Laurens
|1-2
|66.69
|11
|Dutchtown
|1-2
|71.39
|11
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-0
|66.60
|12
|Wayne County
|2-2
|70.07
|12
|Cairo
|0-3
|64.93
|13
|Woodward Academy
|0-3
|68.60
|13
|Hardaway
|2-1
|63.20
|14
|Stockbridge
|0-2
|68.20
|14
|Baldwin
|0-0
|62.99
|15
|Griffin
|1-2
|67.45
|15
|Troup
|0-3
|62.40
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|88.18
|1
|Callaway
|3-0
|76.19
|2
|Crisp County
|3-0
|83.61
|2
|Fitzgerald
|4-0
|74.54
|3
|Peach County
|1-1
|79.44
|3
|Rabun County
|3-1
|73.24
|4
|Oconee County
|3-0
|77.92
|4
|Thomasville
|2-2
|71.08
|5
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|2-0
|77.43
|5
|Lovett
|2-1
|67.16
|6
|Pierce County
|3-0
|76.07
|6
|Dodge County
|1-1
|64.63
|7
|White County
|4-0
|73.11
|7
|Heard County
|4-0
|64.38
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-0
|71.32
|8
|Pace Academy
|1-1
|63.91
|9
|Rockmart
|2-1
|70.44
|9
|Haralson County
|4-0
|63.35
|10
|Sandy Creek
|1-2
|70.11
|10
|Bleckley County
|3-1
|62.87
|11
|Burke County
|0-1
|68.94
|11
|Washington County
|1-2
|61.30
|12
|Thomson
|3-1
|68.05
|12
|Swainsboro
|2-2
|59.76
|13
|Appling County
|2-0
|66.57
|13
|Jefferson County
|0-2
|59.17
|14
|Mary Persons
|2-1
|65.59
|14
|Cook
|1-2
|58.18
|15
|Stephens County
|3-1
|63.03
|15
|Toombs County
|2-1
|57.60
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|3-0
|74.94
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-2
|76.36
|2
|Dublin
|0-1
|70.01
|2
|Athens Academy
|3-0
|73.50
|3
|Clinch County
|1-1
|69.96
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|3-1
|68.65
|4
|Irwin County
|1-2
|68.62
|4
|Wesleyan
|4-0
|67.68
|5
|Metter
|3-0
|62.26
|5
|Fellowship Christian
|3-0
|64.94
|6
|Commerce
|3-1
|61.20
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|4-0
|61.89
|7
|Pelham
|1-1
|58.16
|7
|Christian Heritage
|3-1
|60.05
|8
|Macon County
|2-0
|56.23
|8
|Holy Innocents
|0-3
|59.20
|9
|Mitchell County
|0-2
|54.43
|9
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|3-1
|58.80
|10
|Marion County
|1-2
|54.21
|10
|Darlington
|2-1
|57.73
|11
|Turner County
|2-1
|53.12
|11
|Hebron Christian
|2-1
|57.72
|12
|Wilcox County
|2-1
|53.00
|12
|Savannah Christian
|3-1
|57.50
|13
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-1
|52.14
|13
|Calvary Day
|2-2
|52.58
|14
|Manchester
|1-2
|51.58
|14
|Aquinas
|4-0
|52.55
|15
|Lincoln County
|2-1
|47.55
|15
|George Walton Academy
|2-0
|51.98
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|2-0
|60.00
|1
|Gatewood School
|3-0
|42.53
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|2-1
|43.77
|2
|Brentwood School
|2-1
|35.63
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|2-1
|40.57
|3
|Thomas Jefferson
|4-0
|30.27
|4
|Frederica Academy
|1-2
|38.26
|4
|Terrell Academy
|2-1
|27.04
|5
|Valwood School
|2-2
|36.52
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|3-0
|26.76
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|107.00
|36.41
|-19.26
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.95
|37.22
|-15.40
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.88
|39.73
|-12.82
|4 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|2-1
|94.98
|34.37
|-9.28
|5 [1]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|94.90
|34.12
|-9.45
|6 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|91.50
|31.41
|-8.76
|7 [2]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|91.35
|32.35
|-7.67
|8 [5]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|90.69
|28.18
|-11.18
|9 [6]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|89.45
|29.62
|-8.50
|10 [3]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|4-0
|88.85
|29.26
|-8.26
|11 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|88.67
|28.94
|-8.40
|12 [8]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|88.41
|30.48
|-6.59
|13 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|88.18
|28.55
|-8.30
|14 [9]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|87.60
|32.67
|-3.59
|15 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|86.58
|26.66
|-8.59
|16 [2]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|86.56
|28.41
|-6.81
|17 [3]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|85.94
|28.45
|-6.17
|18 [10]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.68
|29.16
|-5.19
|19 [11]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.67
|26.04
|-8.29
|20 [4]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-0
|85.29
|29.53
|-4.43
|21 [12]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|84.91
|28.27
|-5.31
|22 [2]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|3-0
|84.73
|27.28
|-6.12
|23 [5]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|3-0
|84.53
|25.42
|-7.78
|24 [13]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|83.73
|26.66
|-5.74
|25 [2]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|3-0
|83.61
|24.51
|-7.76
|26 [14]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|82.57
|26.89
|-4.35
|27 [15]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|82.02
|29.47
|-1.21
|28 [16]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|80.52
|24.66
|-4.54
|29 [4]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|80.51
|23.65
|-5.53
|30 [17]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|79.93
|24.77
|-3.83
|31 [5]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|79.91
|25.54
|-3.04
|32 [18]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|79.60
|23.63
|-4.64
|33 [3]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|79.44
|25.24
|-2.87
|34 [6]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|79.42
|26.60
|-1.50
|35 [19]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|79.15
|24.35
|-3.47
|36 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|3-1
|79.00
|23.32
|-4.34
|37 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|78.94
|23.79
|-3.82
|38 [7]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|78.18
|25.33
|-1.52
|39 [8]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|78.17
|24.51
|-2.33
|40 [4]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|3-0
|77.92
|22.41
|-4.17
|41 [7]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|2-1
|77.84
|23.90
|-2.61
|42 [21]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|77.65
|22.22
|-4.10
|43 [9]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|77.54
|23.17
|-3.03
|44 [22]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|77.51
|25.11
|-1.07
|45 [5]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|77.43
|22.67
|-3.43
|46 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.31
|21.33
|-4.65
|47 [23]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|76.58
|25.00
|-0.25
|48 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-2
|76.36
|23.80
|-1.23
|49 [1]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|3-0
|76.19
|23.48
|-1.38
|50 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|76.17
|26.39
|1.56
|51 [6]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|3-0
|76.07
|23.52
|-1.22
|52 [24]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|75.84
|21.70
|-2.81
|53 [11]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|75.73
|21.77
|-2.63
|54 [12]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|75.67
|20.97
|-3.36
|55 [13]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|75.59
|23.23
|-1.03
|56 [25]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|75.30
|24.80
|0.84
|57 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|74.94
|23.15
|-0.46
|58 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|74.73
|22.02
|-1.38
|59 [14]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|74.69
|19.97
|-3.39
|60 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|4-0
|74.54
|21.34
|-1.87
|61 [26]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.23
|21.26
|-1.63
|62 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|0-3
|74.14
|24.14
|1.33
|63 [15]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|73.87
|24.89
|2.36
|64 [27]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|73.77
|24.94
|2.50
|65 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|73.50
|19.63
|-2.54
|66 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|3-1
|73.24
|24.02
|2.11
|67 [7]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-0
|73.11
|24.12
|2.34
|68 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|2-0
|72.76
|21.59
|0.17
|69 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|72.27
|19.60
|-1.33
|70 [28]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|72.00
|20.58
|-0.09
|71 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|2-1
|71.39
|22.32
|2.26
|72 [11]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|1-2
|71.39
|17.92
|-2.14
|73 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|71.32
|19.53
|-0.46
|74 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-2
|71.08
|19.68
|-0.07
|75 [16]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|70.96
|23.34
|3.71
|76 [6]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|70.95
|21.56
|1.95
|77 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.89
|18.08
|-1.48
|78 [18]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.53
|20.20
|1.00
|79 [9]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|70.44
|21.24
|2.13
|80 [7]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|70.20
|19.22
|0.35
|81 [10]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-2
|70.11
|19.91
|1.13
|82 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-2
|70.07
|18.58
|-0.16
|83 [2]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|70.01
|21.26
|2.58
|84 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|69.96
|20.79
|2.16
|85 [19]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|69.29
|20.96
|3.00
|86 [29]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|69.27
|21.82
|3.88
|87 [11]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|68.94
|21.37
|3.76
|88 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-1
|68.65
|22.66
|5.35
|89 [4]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|1-2
|68.62
|18.35
|1.06
|90 [13]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|68.60
|19.78
|2.52
|91 [30]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|68.41
|19.35
|2.27
|92 [8]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|68.25
|17.99
|1.07
|93 [14]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|0-2
|68.20
|19.67
|2.81
|94 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|3-1
|68.05
|18.83
|2.11
|95 [20]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.94
|18.94
|2.33
|96 [31]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|67.87
|20.63
|4.09
|97 [4]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-0
|67.68
|17.50
|1.14
|98 [21]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|67.58
|20.66
|4.41
|99 [9]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|1-2
|67.49
|16.60
|0.43
|100 [15]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-2
|67.45
|19.67
|3.56
|101 [16]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-0
|67.30
|17.26
|1.29
|102 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|2-1
|67.16
|18.27
|2.44
|103 [22]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|67.03
|18.90
|3.21
|104 [17]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|66.89
|18.75
|3.19
|105 [18]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|3-0
|66.83
|21.20
|5.71
|106 [10]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|1-2
|66.69
|17.90
|2.54
|107 [11]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|2-0
|66.60
|21.24
|5.97
|108 [13]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|2-0
|66.57
|17.89
|2.65
|109 [23]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|66.34
|17.12
|2.11
|110 [14]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|65.59
|18.80
|4.54
|111 [32]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|65.40
|15.66
|1.59
|112 [24]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|65.23
|16.60
|2.70
|113 [19]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|65.01
|17.68
|4.00
|114 [5]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-0
|64.94
|19.92
|6.31
|115 [12]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|64.93
|17.85
|4.25
|116 [20]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|4-0
|64.86
|14.32
|0.79
|117 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-1
|64.63
|18.68
|5.38
|118 [7]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-0
|64.38
|19.26
|6.21
|119 [8]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|1-1
|63.91
|14.65
|2.08
|120 [25]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|63.51
|16.76
|4.59
|121 [9]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|4-0
|63.35
|17.08
|5.06
|122 [21]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-1
|63.21
|17.46
|5.59
|123 [13]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|2-1
|63.20
|15.71
|3.84
|124 [26]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.07
|16.89
|5.16
|125 [15]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|3-1
|63.03
|17.05
|5.35
|126 [14]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|62.99
|17.47
|5.82
|127 [10]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|3-1
|62.87
|17.69
|6.16
|128 [27]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|62.86
|15.18
|3.65
|129 [16]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|62.83
|16.51
|5.01
|130 [33]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|62.76
|16.97
|5.54
|131 [34]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|62.53
|16.20
|5.00
|132 [15]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|62.40
|17.46
|6.39
|133 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|62.30
|14.35
|3.38
|134 [5]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|3-0
|62.26
|14.35
|3.42
|135 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|62.22
|16.81
|5.92
|136 [17]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|1-3
|62.05
|18.97
|8.25
|137 [6]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-0
|61.89
|17.46
|6.91
|138 [18]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-2
|61.71
|18.05
|7.67
|139 [16]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-2
|61.70
|18.28
|7.91
|140 [36]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|61.45
|15.40
|5.28
|141 [23]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-1
|61.42
|16.91
|6.83
|142 [24]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|2-1
|61.33
|16.72
|6.72
|143 [11]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|1-2
|61.30
|16.52
|6.55
|144 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|61.28
|17.23
|7.29
|145 [6]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|3-1
|61.20
|17.34
|7.46
|146 [17]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|61.01
|15.17
|5.49
|147 [18]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|60.89
|17.19
|7.63
|148 [29]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|60.64
|16.69
|7.38
|149 [30]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|60.32
|16.52
|7.53
|150 [7]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|3-1
|60.05
|15.78
|7.06
|151 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-0
|60.00
|14.83
|6.17
|152 [19]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|59.90
|15.87
|7.30
|153 [31]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|59.78
|13.88
|5.43
|154 [12]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-2
|59.76
|13.88
|5.45
|155 [37]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|59.69
|15.14
|6.78
|156 [32]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.68
|16.28
|7.93
|157 [20]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|2-1
|59.66
|14.45
|6.12
|158 [19]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|1-1
|59.63
|15.94
|7.64
|159 [20]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-0
|59.50
|13.65
|5.49
|160 [8]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|0-3
|59.20
|14.91
|7.05
|161 [13]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|0-2
|59.17
|15.22
|7.38
|162 [21]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|59.16
|12.95
|5.12
|163 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|58.90
|17.01
|9.44
|164 [38]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|58.89
|16.09
|8.53
|165 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|3-1
|58.80
|13.22
|5.76
|166 [25]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|2-0
|58.31
|12.29
|5.31
|167 [21]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|58.24
|14.54
|7.63
|168 [14]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|1-2
|58.18
|14.14
|7.29
|169 [7]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|58.16
|16.05
|9.22
|170 [39]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|58.07
|13.50
|6.75
|171 [34]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|58.03
|14.13
|7.42
|172 [22]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|57.96
|15.09
|8.46
|173 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|57.96
|15.08
|8.45
|174 [10]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|2-1
|57.73
|14.32
|7.93
|175 [11]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-1
|57.72
|13.61
|7.22
|176 [26]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|57.71
|12.60
|6.22
|177 [15]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|2-1
|57.60
|14.25
|7.98
|178 [16]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|1-2
|57.52
|13.69
|7.50
|179 [12]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|3-1
|57.50
|14.13
|7.96
|180 [27]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|2-2
|57.44
|14.30
|8.20
|181 [35]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|57.12
|14.31
|8.53
|182 [23]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|56.96
|14.41
|8.77
|183 [28]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-1
|56.95
|14.09
|8.47
|184 [24]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|3-0
|56.90
|11.54
|5.97
|185 [29]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|1-2
|56.58
|13.58
|8.34
|186 [23]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|56.46
|13.48
|8.36
|187 [17]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|2-0
|56.43
|12.29
|7.19
|188 [36]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|56.39
|13.16
|8.10
|189 [25]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-2
|56.37
|12.65
|7.61
|190 [8]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|56.23
|13.22
|8.33
|191 [18]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|2-2
|56.20
|14.64
|9.77
|192 [30]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|3-0
|56.14
|13.15
|8.34
|193 [24]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|56.01
|14.96
|10.28
|194 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.68
|12.85
|8.50
|195 [38]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|55.30
|13.82
|9.85
|196 [25]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|55.29
|13.18
|9.22
|197 [39]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|55.19
|12.43
|8.57
|198 [40]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|54.98
|13.34
|9.69
|199 [19]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|0-2
|54.43
|9.85
|6.75
|200 [9]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|54.43
|13.27
|10.17
|201 [26]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|54.36
|12.56
|9.53
|202 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|3-0
|54.29
|12.47
|9.51
|203 [10]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|54.21
|13.25
|10.37
|204 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|54.00
|15.76
|13.10
|205 [11]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|2-1
|53.12
|11.55
|9.76
|206 [12]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|53.00
|10.93
|9.26
|207 [26]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-3
|53.00
|11.56
|9.89
|208 [41]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|52.94
|11.46
|9.84
|209 [27]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-2
|52.89
|10.87
|9.31
|210 [13]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|2-2
|52.58
|10.62
|9.37
|211 [14]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|4-0
|52.55
|12.95
|11.72
|212 [21]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-2
|52.49
|11.71
|10.56
|213 [31]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|3-0
|52.43
|13.79
|12.70
|214 [22]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-1
|52.37
|12.77
|11.73
|215 [23]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|1-1
|52.30
|12.12
|11.15
|216 [42]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|52.17
|9.19
|8.35
|217 [13]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|1-1
|52.14
|13.07
|12.26
|218 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|51.98
|10.76
|10.12
|219 [27]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-1
|51.93
|11.13
|10.53
|220 [32]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|51.92
|10.27
|9.68
|221 [43]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|51.92
|13.01
|12.42
|222 [28]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|1-1
|51.91
|11.75
|11.17
|223 [28]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|4-0
|51.84
|9.95
|9.45
|224 [14]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|51.58
|11.37
|11.13
|225 [44]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|51.52
|11.08
|10.90
|226 [29]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|2-1
|51.40
|11.10
|11.03
|227 [24]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-0
|51.30
|10.53
|10.56
|228 [33]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|51.28
|9.91
|9.97
|229 [30]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-2
|51.19
|9.65
|9.79
|230 [34]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-3
|51.18
|8.93
|9.09
|231 [25]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|0-0
|51.06
|11.08
|11.35
|232 [29]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|51.00
|9.27
|9.60
|233 [45]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.73
|10.45
|11.05
|234 [30]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-0
|50.42
|11.25
|12.16
|235 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|50.38
|13.65
|14.60
|236 [26]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-2
|50.28
|11.53
|12.58
|237 [27]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|1-2
|50.14
|11.21
|12.41
|238 [35]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|0-2
|49.84
|11.70
|13.19
|239 [31]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|49.65
|10.34
|12.02
|240 [36]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-4
|49.64
|10.70
|12.39
|241 [47]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.62
|12.59
|14.30
|242 [32]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|49.62
|9.58
|11.29
|243 [37]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|49.31
|11.55
|13.57
|244 [16]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|49.27
|10.00
|12.06
|245 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|1-2
|49.07
|8.94
|11.21
|246 [38]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|49.06
|12.28
|14.55
|247 [18]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|1-2
|48.80
|11.17
|13.70
|248 [39]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|48.67
|9.14
|11.80
|249 [19]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|48.59
|10.68
|13.43
|250 [31]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.56
|10.15
|12.92
|251 [28]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|2-2
|48.56
|7.14
|9.91
|252 [48]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|48.54
|9.52
|12.31
|253 [40]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.21
|8.45
|11.58
|254 [32]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.01
|8.42
|11.75
|255 [33]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-2
|47.89
|7.16
|10.60
|256 [15]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|2-1
|47.55
|7.19
|10.98
|257 [41]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-2
|47.51
|8.16
|11.99
|258 [16]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|47.25
|7.82
|11.90
|259 [29]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|2-0
|47.23
|8.87
|12.98
|260 [17]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|2-1
|47.19
|8.89
|13.03
|261 [42]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|47.09
|8.24
|12.48
|262 [43]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|47.09
|7.87
|12.11
|263 [20]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-0
|46.99
|8.05
|12.40
|264 [49]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|46.95
|9.67
|14.05
|265 [34]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|46.79
|8.95
|13.50
|266 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|2-0
|46.68
|8.23
|12.88
|267 [21]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|46.66
|9.03
|13.70
|268 [19]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|46.55
|9.17
|13.95
|269 [30]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|3-0
|46.44
|7.24
|12.14
|270 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|0-2
|46.20
|8.56
|13.69
|271 [44]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|2-0
|46.20
|9.10
|14.23
|272 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|46.08
|9.97
|15.22
|273 [41]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|45.88
|6.60
|12.05
|274 [31]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|1-2
|45.79
|6.83
|12.36
|275 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|45.77
|7.11
|12.67
|276 [45]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-3
|45.66
|8.97
|14.65
|277 [35]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-4
|45.42
|8.47
|14.38
|278 [20]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|45.33
|8.15
|14.15
|279 [21]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|45.33
|8.73
|14.74
|280 [35]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|45.26
|7.60
|13.67
|281 [46]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|45.26
|6.30
|12.37
|282 [32]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|45.21
|9.86
|15.99
|283 [36]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|45.13
|6.53
|12.73
|284 [36]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|44.91
|8.37
|14.79
|285 [37]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|3-0
|44.79
|7.75
|14.29
|286 [42]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|44.78
|8.96
|15.52
|287 [23]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|0-1
|44.72
|5.88
|12.49
|288 [22]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|44.40
|5.23
|12.16
|289 [37]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|44.38
|4.74
|11.69
|290 [24]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-3
|44.35
|5.41
|12.38
|291 [23]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|44.32
|8.53
|15.54
|292 [24]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|44.30
|7.62
|14.65
|293 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|44.29
|6.24
|13.28
|294 [33]
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-2
|44.24
|5.20
|12.29
|295 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|44.10
|7.90
|15.13
|296 [50]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|44.10
|5.57
|12.81
|297 [38]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|44.01
|5.50
|12.82
|298 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-1
|43.77
|8.22
|15.79
|299 [39]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|2-1
|43.76
|10.11
|17.67
|300 [47]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|43.75
|4.61
|12.19
|301 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-2
|43.41
|6.44
|14.37
|302 [38]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|43.41
|8.70
|16.62
|303 [34]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|3-1
|43.39
|7.17
|15.11
|304 [40]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|43.38
|5.78
|13.73
|305 [26]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|2-1
|43.23
|8.40
|16.50
|306 [35]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|1-2
|43.23
|6.32
|14.43
|307 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|43.22
|6.60
|14.71
|308 [27]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|43.09
|5.68
|13.92
|309 [41]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-3
|43.05
|5.68
|13.97
|310 [28]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|3-0
|42.81
|8.16
|16.69
|311 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|42.56
|5.76
|14.53
|312 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|3-0
|42.53
|5.89
|14.69
|313 [39]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|42.24
|6.74
|15.83
|314 [51]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.22
|8.26
|17.37
|315 [29]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|1-3
|42.08
|4.36
|13.61
|316 [40]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|0-3
|41.82
|7.70
|17.21
|317 [27]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-0
|41.75
|6.23
|15.81
|318 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|41.73
|5.33
|14.93
|319 [30]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-1
|41.45
|6.36
|16.25
|320 [31]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|2-2
|41.37
|6.31
|16.28
|321 [28]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|3-0
|41.26
|6.29
|16.36
|322 [52]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|40.86
|7.40
|17.88
|323 [32]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|3-0
|40.83
|4.36
|14.87
|324 [3]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-1
|40.57
|6.69
|17.46
|325 [41]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-2
|40.49
|4.34
|15.19
|326 [42]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-3
|39.94
|4.76
|16.15
|327 [33]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|2-0
|39.86
|6.49
|17.96
|328 [43]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|39.78
|3.50
|15.06
|329 [49]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|39.46
|5.69
|17.56
|330 [50]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|39.33
|4.69
|16.70
|331 [42]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|39.04
|7.11
|19.40
|332 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|1-0
|38.55
|3.59
|16.38
|333 [35]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|2-1
|38.51
|4.43
|17.26
|334 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-2
|38.26
|3.77
|16.84
|335 [36]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-2
|37.97
|4.79
|18.15
|336 [51]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|37.88
|4.87
|18.33
|337 [44]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|37.85
|6.45
|19.93
|338 [36]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|37.83
|3.12
|16.62
|339 [37]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|2-1
|37.32
|4.38
|18.39
|340 [43]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|2-1
|37.02
|3.42
|17.74
|341 [5]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-2
|36.52
|4.95
|19.77
|342 [45]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|36.27
|-0.18
|14.89
|343 [37]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|36.22
|4.98
|20.09
|344 [29]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|0-3
|35.74
|4.48
|20.07
|345 [44]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-2
|35.66
|2.69
|18.36
|346 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|2-1
|35.63
|4.14
|19.84
|347 [6]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-0
|35.63
|4.42
|20.13
|348 [38]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|35.38
|2.93
|18.88
|349 [52]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-4
|35.31
|5.08
|21.10
|350 [38]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-2
|35.10
|4.79
|21.02
|351 [30]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|1-1
|35.01
|3.03
|19.34
|352 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|34.98
|2.95
|19.30
|353 [46]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|34.84
|4.02
|20.51
|354 [47]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|0-3
|34.45
|2.91
|19.79
|355 [39]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|33.95
|1.64
|19.02
|356 [39]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|0-2
|33.73
|-0.98
|16.62
|357 [45]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|32.67
|2.85
|21.50
|358 [54]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-2
|32.59
|3.56
|22.30
|359 [40]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-0
|32.30
|-0.35
|18.67
|360 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|32.08
|0.41
|19.66
|361 [41]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-2
|32.03
|-2.10
|17.20
|362 [42]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-2
|31.74
|-0.49
|19.10
|363 [46]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|31.61
|0.49
|20.21
|364 [43]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|0-3
|31.29
|1.03
|21.07
|365 [32]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-3
|31.04
|1.18
|21.47
|366 [40]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-2
|31.03
|-0.66
|19.64
|367 [44]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-3
|30.99
|0.44
|20.79
|368 [45]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-1
|30.90
|0.94
|21.38
|369 [47]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-3
|30.46
|-0.40
|20.47
|370 [48]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|30.45
|0.39
|21.28
|371 [48]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-1
|30.43
|1.20
|22.10
|372 [3]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|4-0
|30.27
|0.01
|21.07
|373 [41]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|30.26
|-2.44
|18.63
|374 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|1-1
|29.78
|0.62
|22.18
|375 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-0
|29.47
|-0.40
|21.45
|376 [54]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|29.33
|0.81
|22.81
|377 [49]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|29.33
|0.95
|22.95
|378 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|1-1
|29.33
|0.26
|22.26
|379 [42]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|28.99
|1.29
|23.64
|380 [50]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-4
|28.34
|-2.58
|20.41
|381 [46]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-0
|27.83
|-1.90
|21.61
|382 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|27.52
|-2.57
|21.24
|383 [43]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-2
|27.28
|-1.38
|22.67
|384 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-1
|27.04
|-3.17
|21.12
|385 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|3-0
|26.76
|-2.81
|21.76
|386 [6]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-1
|26.66
|0.93
|25.60
|387 [47]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-2
|26.62
|-2.56
|22.16
|388 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|26.07
|-1.48
|23.78
|389 [51]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|25.73
|-3.05
|22.55
|390 [52]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|25.71
|-1.84
|23.78
|391 [48]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-2
|25.65
|1.50
|27.18
|392 [44]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-1
|25.38
|-4.10
|21.85
|393 [8]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|0-3
|25.37
|-4.45
|21.51
|394 [45]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|25.27
|-2.37
|23.69
|395 [33]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|1-0
|25.15
|-3.02
|23.16
|396 [50]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-4
|25.08
|-5.06
|21.19
|397 [53]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-3
|24.58
|-2.89
|23.87
|398 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-0
|24.30
|-2.42
|24.61
|399 [46]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-2
|23.37
|-4.52
|23.44
|400 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|23.24
|-4.27
|23.82
|401 [51]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|23.17
|-2.84
|25.32
|402 [52]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|23.16
|-3.67
|24.51
|403 [53]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|22.80
|-7.43
|21.10
|404 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|22.63
|-4.44
|24.27
|405 [34]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-4
|22.50
|-4.88
|23.95
|406 [7]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|1-1
|21.61
|-2.89
|26.84
|407 [47]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-3
|21.48
|-0.74
|29.11
|408 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-3
|21.37
|-3.59
|26.38
|409 [48]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|21.15
|-4.45
|25.73
|410 [10]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-0
|21.10
|-5.30
|24.94
|411 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-4
|20.75
|-4.11
|26.47
|412 [11]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-1-1
|20.42
|-5.50
|25.41
|413 [35]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-2
|20.34
|-5.17
|25.83
|414 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-4
|20.18
|-4.36
|26.79
|415 [49]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|1-3
|18.73
|-2.26
|30.34
|416 [8]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|1-1
|18.44
|-4.33
|28.56
|417 [50]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-2
|18.28
|-9.49
|23.56
|418 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-0
|18.03
|-5.83
|27.47
|419 [50]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|16.88
|-4.01
|30.44
|420 [9]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|1-3
|16.00
|-6.48
|28.85
|421 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-4
|15.75
|-4.34
|31.24
|422 [52]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|0-0
|14.86
|-6.35
|30.13
|423 [55]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-3
|14.51
|-6.46
|30.36
|424 [51]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|14.24
|-8.95
|28.14
|425 [52]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|13.86
|-7.09
|30.38
|426 [12]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-2
|13.81
|-8.67
|28.85
|427 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|13.39
|-8.94
|29.00
|428 [10]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-1
|13.28
|-6.42
|31.64
|429 [53]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|12.38
|-8.97
|29.98
|430 [37]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-3
|11.50
|-9.34
|30.49
|431 [54]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-2
|9.48
|-11.16
|30.69
|432 [55]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|9.45
|-7.99
|33.89
|433 [56]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|2-2
|9.39
|-13.23
|28.71
|434 [57]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|1-2
|8.58
|-11.85
|30.90
|435 [58]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|1-2
|7.74
|-11.33
|32.26
|436 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-4
|2.33
|-11.68
|37.33
|437 [11]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-2
|-4.89
|-12.37
|43.86
|438 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|0-4
|-6.52
|-21.58
|36.27
|439 [60]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-3
|-9.21
|-19.64
|40.90
|440 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|-33.56
|-31.04
|53.85
|441 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-2
|-42.46
|-38.91
|54.88
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|99.37
|92.60
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|91.19
|85.31
|3
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|87.75
|83.46
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.99
|82.54
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|84.90
|79.29
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|81.78
|78.24
|7
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|78.89
|70.13
|8
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.85
|73.27
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|74.67
|67.89
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|74.38
|68.66
|11
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|72.82
|68.61
|12
|5 - AAA
|7
|72.67
|64.86
|13
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|72.65
|68.39
|14
|2 - AAA
|8
|68.64
|61.82
|15
|3 - AAAA
|4
|68.24
|62.74
|16
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|67.44
|63.04
|17
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|67.20
|65.16
|18
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|67.18
|55.80
|19
|6 - AAAA
|7
|66.74
|56.69
|20
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|66.67
|61.67
|21
|5 - AA
|5
|66.51
|61.74
|22
|8 - AAAA
|7
|65.42
|57.30
|23
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.31
|57.43
|24
|1 - AA
|6
|64.22
|57.95
|25
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|63.95
|55.90
|26
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|63.90
|60.00
|27
|2 - A Public
|7
|63.54
|57.07
|28
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|63.38
|57.35
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|63.01
|57.26
|30
|8 - A Private
|5
|60.79
|51.41
|31
|2 - A Private
|3
|59.90
|48.54
|32
|4 - AAAA
|7
|59.61
|54.43
|33
|8 - AA
|4
|59.30
|51.71
|34
|3 - AA
|7
|58.16
|53.43
|35
|4 - AAA
|7
|57.74
|50.51
|36
|5 - A Private
|5
|57.46
|48.98
|37
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|56.92
|50.46
|38
|1 - AAA
|5
|56.68
|45.48
|39
|7 - A Private
|5
|55.88
|49.30
|40
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|55.56
|49.21
|41
|7 - AAAA
|7
|55.31
|48.56
|42
|7 - AAA
|7
|55.07
|46.42
|43
|2 - AA
|6
|54.63
|50.06
|44
|3 - A Private
|4
|54.32
|52.21
|45
|2 - AAAA
|9
|52.86
|44.71
|46
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|52.62
|49.13
|47
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|51.82
|52.35
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|51.68
|44.89
|49
|6 - AA
|9
|50.22
|42.02
|50
|4 - A Public
|9
|50.07
|43.53
|51
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|49.59
|45.03
|52
|6 - A Private
|5
|49.15
|41.89
|53
|4 - A Private
|4
|48.83
|43.63
|54
|5 - A Public
|8
|47.67
|39.67
|55
|3 - A Public
|8
|46.49
|38.34
|56
|7 - AA
|7
|46.37
|41.27
|57
|1 - A Private
|6
|46.13
|43.58
|58
|8 - A Public
|6
|45.23
|37.15
|59
|3 - AAA
|7
|45.19
|37.43
|60
|5 - AAAA
|7
|44.90
|40.43
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|41.12
|38.13
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|40.18
|32.93
|63
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|39.49
|29.80
|64
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|38.26
|34.97
|65
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|36.16
|33.06
|66
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|35.01
|28.08
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|34.91
|30.95
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|24.77
|21.35
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|24.28
|23.55
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|21.86
|15.75
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/25
|North Gwinnett
|Lovejoy
|7 - 19
|16.00
|85.4%
|0.212
|09/25
|Cartersville
|Creekside
|21 - 18
|23.84
|93.3%
|0.311
|09/04
|Clinch County
|Macon County
|19 - 21
|13.74
|82.0%
|0.353
|09/12
|Lovejoy
|Carver (Atlanta)
|27 - 26
|16.73
|86.4%
|0.361
|09/25
|Eastside
|Alcovy
|34 - 31
|19.12
|89.2%
|0.369
|09/18
|Lincoln County
|Westside (Augusta)
|7 - 6
|15.52
|84.7%
|0.377
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|23.52
|93.1%
|0.385
|09/25
|Fitzgerald
|Jefferson County
|14 - 12
|15.37
|84.5%
|0.397
|09/11
|Dublin
|Dodge County
|20 - 33
|5.38
|64.4%
|0.399
|09/25
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|Towns County
|21 - 20
|13.55
|81.7%
|0.403
|09/25
|Cass
|Temple
|17 - 14
|16.30
|85.8%
|0.404
|09/25
|Pebblebrook
|Lithia Springs
|31 - 26
|19.44
|89.5%
|0.409
|09/18
|Jeff Davis
|Brantley County
|14 - 6
|25.95
|94.6%
|0.409
|09/05
|Dodge County
|Toombs County
|20 - 26
|7.03
|68.5%
|0.410
|09/18
|Glascock County
|Augusta Prep
|29 - 27
|14.29
|82.9%
|0.411
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|105.18
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|3.12
|58.5%
|97.42
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|12.10
|79.2%
|97.33
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|8.98
|72.9%
|94.94
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|0.08
|50.2%
|91.88
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|14.50
|83.2%
|90.03
|10/30
|North Gwinnett
|Collins Hill
|-
|1.24
|53.4%
|89.93
|10/30
|Blessed Trinity
|Cartersville
|-
|2.50
|56.9%
|89.90
|11/06
|Grayson
|Brookwood
|-
|16.36
|85.9%
|89.41
|10/09
|North Gwinnett
|North Cobb
|-
|2.29
|56.3%
|88.42
|10/02
|Milton
|Cedar Grove
|-
|0.49
|51.4%
|88.38
|10/09
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|9.04
|73.1%
|88.37
|11/13
|Valdosta
|Lee County
|-
|8.96
|72.9%
|88.12
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|17.94
|87.9%
|87.81
|10/09
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|-
|18.29
|88.3%
|87.76
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|-
|9.70
|74.5%
About the Author