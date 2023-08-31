Maxwell Week 3 projections

Exclusive
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Loren Maxwell
48 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 31

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
55.60AAADouglass57.0%20-173Miller GroveAAAA
49.17AAAAANorthside (Columbus)74.4%27-189HardawayAAAA
46.88AAAAAAMundy's Mill90.1%29-1019RiverdaleAAAA
44.72AAAASpalding93.3%33-726Fayette CountyAAAA
39.42A Division IIManchester87.8%28-1315ColumbusAAA
36.89AAAAAWinder-Barrow94.5%30-030SalemAAA
31.06AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)68.5%21-147Forest ParkAAAAAA
26.83A Division IIPortal85.4%30-1416Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
23.18AAAAAMidtown83.9%27-1215NorthviewAAAAA
13.45A Division IIWashington-Wilkes98.5%40-040Glenn HillsAA
-15.03GIAA AFlint River Academy97.9%30-030Cross KeysAAAAA

Sep 01

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
89.02AAAAAAABuford78.5%27-1413North CobbAAAAAAA
88.48AAAAAAAWestlake81.5%34-2113Cedar GroveAAA
87.44AAAAAAACarrollton58.3%22-202RomeAAAAAA
83.42AAAAACalhoun51.8%21-210CreekviewAAAAAA
82.51AAAAAWarner Robins62.5%21-174Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
82.20AAAAAAThomas County Central71.5%23-149BainbridgeAAAA
80.46AAAAAAABrookwood51.9%20-191Collins HillAAAAAAA
80.17AAAAAARoswell84.9%30-1416MariettaAAAAAAA
77.33AAAAAAALambert50.7%26-251Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
77.27AAAAAAAMill Creek97.0%34-034ArcherAAAAAAA
75.81AAAAAFlowery Branch55.1%21-201Stephens CountyAAA
73.83AAAAAAAMcEachern52.6%22-211Douglas CountyAAAAAA
73.79AAAAAWare County89.5%28-1018BaldwinAAAA
72.91AAAAPerry52.2%24-240Jones CountyAAAAA
72.74AACallaway56.1%22-211TroupAAAA
72.20AAAppling County66.3%21-147Wayne CountyAAAA
71.01AAAAAJefferson81.1%24-1212St. Pius XAAAAAA
70.95AAAAACambridge55.7%23-212AlpharettaAAAAAA
70.00AAAAAAACamden County55.8%19-163Glynn AcademyAAAAAA
69.55AAASandy Creek82.4%27-1314AlexanderAAAAAA
69.23AAAACedartown62.3%20-146SequoyahAAAAAA
68.74AAAAAASprayberry50.5%24-240River RidgeAAAAAA
68.45AAAANorth Oconee82.6%26-1313South ForsythAAAAAAA
68.13AAAAACartersville84.8%27-1314AllatoonaAAAAAA
67.77AAAAAAAWest Forsyth75.8%24-1410North ForsythAAAAAA
66.91AAAThomasville76.4%28-199CairoAAAA
66.87AAAAAAANewton92.2%28-622EastsideAAAAA
66.37AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge50.4%20-200LoganvilleAAAAA
65.82AAAAAAMarist89.6%31-1318Savannah ChristianAAA
65.80AAAAAAAEast Coweta88.5%27-720HillgroveAAAAAAA
65.69AAACalvary Day66.4%24-204Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
65.57AAACrisp County66.6%22-166LovejoyAAAAAA
65.56AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett79.5%26-1412DaculaAAAAAAA
64.80AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian62.3%24-204Pace AcademyAAAA
64.56AAAAStockbridge61.2%22-202DoughertyAAA
64.50A Division IBrooks County61.2%23-203CookAA
64.45A Division IPrince Avenue Christian90.8%33-1419Athens AcademyAA
64.31AAAABenedictine95.0%35-728Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
64.31A Division IRabun County64.7%26-215AdairsvilleAAA
64.21AAPierce County85.9%28-1216MetterA Division I
64.00AAAAAAAPebblebrook61.9%24-213Hapeville CharterAAAA
63.66AAAAAAANorth Paulding85.6%28-1315Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
62.85AAAAAAEast Paulding57.8%24-213HiramAAAAA
62.55AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)80.4%28-1414Mary PersonsAAA
61.93AAAAAAAColquitt County96.4%39-1227Tift CountyAAAAAA
61.85AAAANorthwest Whitfield55.2%21-210RinggoldAAA
60.67AAAAAALanier69.4%27-207Johns CreekAAAAAA
60.42AAFitzgerald94.2%31-625NortheastAA
60.25AAAAADutchtown89.4%28-721JonesboroAAAAAA
60.18AAAOconee County82.6%28-1414Putnam CountyAA
59.78AAAAADalton79.0%28-1612SonoravilleAAAA
59.32AAAAAAACampbell61.0%21-183MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
59.20AAAAAAEffingham County56.1%20-173StatesboroAAAAA
58.91AAAAAAARichmond Hill88.2%30-1317JenkinsAAAAA
58.64AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett65.1%21-174Jackson CountyAAAAAA
58.40AAAASouthwest DeKalb55.3%23-212DecaturAAAAA
58.34A Division IElbert County56.9%21-201HarlemAAA
58.32A Division ISwainsboro92.1%30-723Jeff DavisAA
58.30A Division IISchley County67.7%21-147Early CountyA Division II
58.24AAAAAKell88.8%34-1420PopeAAAAAA
57.80A Division IDublin74.2%26-1511Lamar CountyA Division I
57.34AADodge County64.6%22-184Washington CountyAA
57.01AAAAAAAValdosta96.1%34-628BannekerAAAAA
56.88AAABremen56.2%20-173BowdonA Division II
56.81AAAHebron Christian73.4%27-1710CommerceA Division I
56.63AAAAWhitewater76.9%27-1413GriffinAAAA
56.62AAAAANorthgate84.0%28-1414Villa RicaAAAAA
56.56AAAAAAEtowah82.9%28-1414Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
56.31AAAAAALee County98.8%40-040Lithia SpringsAAAAA
55.92AAAAAOla82.5%28-1414JacksonAAA
55.59AAADawson County60.0%21-192North HallAAAA
55.09AAAUpson-Lee79.9%28-1711Worth CountyAA
54.05AAASavannah Country Day66.7%24-195AquinasA Division II
54.01AANorth Cobb Christian57.1%20-173WesleyanAAA
53.73AAAPickens60.2%22-202Fannin CountyAA
53.66AAAANew Hampstead75.4%29-218Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
53.40A Division IHeard County50.2%20-200South AtlantaAA
52.63AAAAAAAHarrison96.8%29-029Paulding CountyAAAAAA
52.55AAThomson92.9%31-724GrovetownAAAAAA
52.00AAAAAAHouston County97.5%38-632West LaurensAAAA
51.57GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone62.9%23-203First PresbyterianGIAA AAAA-AAA
50.76AAAAStephenson92.3%28-325Arabia MountainAAAAA
50.26AAAAAANorth Atlanta92.0%28-622New ManchesterAAAAAA
49.69A Division IIMacon County83.0%28-1414Dooly CountyA Division II
49.30AAAMorgan County53.1%20-200Jasper CountyA Division I
49.23AAAAAUnion Grove70.7%23-149McDonoughAAAA
49.17AAAMonroe Area96.2%34-034Eagle's LandingAAAAA
48.79AAAACentral (Carrollton)90.3%31-1318HamptonAAAA
47.65A Division IDarlington76.3%27-1611Christian HeritageA Division II
47.55A Division IIEmanuel County Institute67.1%24-195Lincoln CountyA Division II
47.39A Division IWhitefield Academy71.7%27-207Providence ChristianAA
47.36AAAAAChamblee61.3%23-203DunwoodyAAAAAA
47.11AAAAWestover65.4%21-147SpencerAA
46.91AAAAStarr's Mill90.2%28-721LuellaAAAA
46.51AAAHart County85.5%27-1017ApalacheeAAAAAA
45.65AAAWhite County80.6%32-2012ChestateeAAAA
45.58AAModel77.9%23-1310Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
45.50A Division IIJohnson County63.9%24-204Warren CountyA Division II
45.13AAAAAMcIntosh82.9%28-1414Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
44.74AAAAAAEvans85.8%28-1315GreenbrierAAAAA
44.70A Division IMount Vernon82.3%28-1414Mount Paran ChristianAA
44.57AABerrien66.9%25-205Bacon CountyA Division I
44.17AAAAWalnut Grove69.5%21-147Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
43.49A Division IPelham76.6%23-1310Mitchell CountyA Division II
42.88AAVidalia78.8%28-1612Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
42.69A Division IIJenkins County74.7%27-189East LaurensA Division I
42.68AAAAAASouth Effingham83.9%27-1215IslandsAAAA
42.57AAColumbia88.6%28-721WashingtonAA
41.84AAAAAAACherokee93.8%34-826WoodstockAAAAAA
41.82GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy52.5%21-210Valwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
41.26AAAAAAAWheeler95.0%35-728South CobbAAAAAA
41.01A Division IBryan County75.1%27-1611Wheeler CountyA Division II
40.27AAAACedar Shoals84.9%27-1314East ForsythAAAA
39.72AAAAWestside (Macon)86.6%28-1315MorrowAAAAAA
39.66A Division IIClinch County91.7%29-722Miller CountyA Division II
39.14A Division ISocial Circle56.5%21-201George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
38.86AAAMonroe84.7%27-1215Seminole CountyA Division II
38.77AAAAAHarris County88.2%27-720ShawAAAA
38.47AAALumpkin County83.9%28-1414Franklin CountyAAA
38.13AAAJohnson (Savannah)63.8%21-156Windsor ForestAA
38.03AAWestside (Augusta)54.8%18-153Screven CountyA Division I
37.23GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor65.2%23-194Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
36.98AAAAATri-Cities59.5%21-201RedanAA
36.97A Division ITemple90.7%30-921ChattoogaA Division I
36.21A Division IITelfair County84.5%30-1416Atkinson CountyA Division II
35.95AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)72.4%27-1710Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
35.55AAAAAM.L. King77.0%27-1413Locust GroveAAAAA
34.98GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School81.1%28-1612Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
33.84A Division IIGreene County86.7%28-1216Hancock CentralA Division II
33.77AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)93.3%33-726Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
33.61AANorth Murray95.5%35-827RidgelandAAA
33.58AAAAALithonia70.0%25-178Landmark ChristianAA
33.51AAAAAARiverwood93.7%33-726North SpringsAAAAA
33.46GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square92.0%35-1520Athens ChristianA Division I
33.36GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli95.8%33-033Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
33.23A Division IIHawkinsville55.1%20-173ClaxtonA Division I
33.10GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian80.7%30-1911Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.91AASouthwest62.1%26-215Pike CountyAAA
31.40A Division IIMontgomery County78.4%21-1011Taylor CountyA Division II
30.52A Division IMount Pisgah Christian94.4%33-726Cherokee ChristianGAPPS AA
30.05AAEast Jackson91.9%29-722West HallAAA
29.60AAAAAAADiscovery84.4%27-1314Stone MountainAAAA
29.38A Division IITerrell County79.4%28-1711GreenvilleA Division II
29.02AAAANorth Clayton84.4%29-1415McNairAA
26.36GAPPS AACalvary Christian63.6%22-184King's Ridge ChristianA Division I
25.62AAAGilmer91.0%32-1319Murray CountyAA
25.28AAARichmond Academy91.6%28-721JoseyAA
25.25AABrantley County94.4%31-328BeachAAA
24.41A Division IILake Oconee Academy67.2%16-88Skipstone AcademyGAPPS AA
24.28AAAADruid Hills81.6%24-1212BerkmarAAAAAAA
24.27GIAA AABrentwood School94.1%33-726Georgia Military PrepA Division II
23.44AAAGordon Lee92.7%32-824Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
21.72AAButler68.6%21-147KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
21.11GIAA AAGatewood School91.3%33-1320Augusta PrepGIAA AA
20.96AAALong County98.0%39-336TreutlenA Division II
19.60A Division IITurner County98.7%37-037Randolph-ClayA Division II
19.00AAB.E.S.T. Academy67.0%14-77TowersAA
17.64AAACE Charter95.9%37-1027Pataula CharterA Division II
17.12GIAA AABriarwood Academy92.7%33-1221Glascock CountyA Division II
16.77AAUnion County99.1%41-041Towns CountyA Division II
16.59AAAAHoly Innocents99.8%48-048SeckingerAAAA
16.29GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy85.1%24-717Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
16.13A Division IIWilkinson County91.0%30-822Crawford CountyA Division I
15.79A Division ICoosa85.9%27-1017Gordon CentralAA
15.60AAAAEast Hall91.1%34-1420Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
14.56AAAGroves65.1%21-165SavannahA Division I
14.00A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)98.0%40-634JordanAA
11.13GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)94.9%34-727KendrickAA
4.65GAPPS AAKing's Academy94.5%28-028Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-0.90GIAA AFullington Academy52.6%21-201Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
-1.53GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy99.9%46-046Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-2.23AAWalker95.7%35-728Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-2.26A Division IIBaconton Charter71.3%21-138Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-5.79AATherrell99.2%41-041ClarkstonAAAA

Sep 02

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
35.81AAAAACass96.0%31-031DrewAAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
