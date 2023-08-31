Maxwell Week 3 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 31

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 55.60 AAA Douglass 57.0% 20-17 3 Miller Grove AAAA 49.17 AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 74.4% 27-18 9 Hardaway AAAA 46.88 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 90.1% 29-10 19 Riverdale AAAA 44.72 AAAA Spalding 93.3% 33-7 26 Fayette County AAAA 39.42 A Division II Manchester 87.8% 28-13 15 Columbus AAA 36.89 AAAAA Winder-Barrow 94.5% 30-0 30 Salem AAA 31.06 AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 68.5% 21-14 7 Forest Park AAAAAA 26.83 A Division II Portal 85.4% 30-14 16 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA A 23.18 AAAAA Midtown 83.9% 27-12 15 Northview AAAAA 13.45 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 98.5% 40-0 40 Glenn Hills AA -15.03 GIAA A Flint River Academy 97.9% 30-0 30 Cross Keys AAAAA

Sep 01

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 89.02 AAAAAAA Buford 78.5% 27-14 13 North Cobb AAAAAAA 88.48 AAAAAAA Westlake 81.5% 34-21 13 Cedar Grove AAA 87.44 AAAAAAA Carrollton 58.3% 22-20 2 Rome AAAAAA 83.42 AAAAA Calhoun 51.8% 21-21 0 Creekview AAAAAA 82.51 AAAAA Warner Robins 62.5% 21-17 4 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA 82.20 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 71.5% 23-14 9 Bainbridge AAAA 80.46 AAAAAAA Brookwood 51.9% 20-19 1 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 80.17 AAAAAA Roswell 84.9% 30-14 16 Marietta AAAAAAA 77.33 AAAAAAA Lambert 50.7% 26-25 1 Mountain View AAAAAAA 77.27 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 97.0% 34-0 34 Archer AAAAAAA 75.81 AAAAA Flowery Branch 55.1% 21-20 1 Stephens County AAA 73.83 AAAAAAA McEachern 52.6% 22-21 1 Douglas County AAAAAA 73.79 AAAAA Ware County 89.5% 28-10 18 Baldwin AAAA 72.91 AAAA Perry 52.2% 24-24 0 Jones County AAAAA 72.74 AA Callaway 56.1% 22-21 1 Troup AAAA 72.20 AA Appling County 66.3% 21-14 7 Wayne County AAAA 71.01 AAAAA Jefferson 81.1% 24-12 12 St. Pius X AAAAAA 70.95 AAAAA Cambridge 55.7% 23-21 2 Alpharetta AAAAAA 70.00 AAAAAAA Camden County 55.8% 19-16 3 Glynn Academy AAAAAA 69.55 AAA Sandy Creek 82.4% 27-13 14 Alexander AAAAAA 69.23 AAAA Cedartown 62.3% 20-14 6 Sequoyah AAAAAA 68.74 AAAAAA Sprayberry 50.5% 24-24 0 River Ridge AAAAAA 68.45 AAAA North Oconee 82.6% 26-13 13 South Forsyth AAAAAAA 68.13 AAAAA Cartersville 84.8% 27-13 14 Allatoona AAAAAA 67.77 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 75.8% 24-14 10 North Forsyth AAAAAA 66.91 AAA Thomasville 76.4% 28-19 9 Cairo AAAA 66.87 AAAAAAA Newton 92.2% 28-6 22 Eastside AAAAA 66.37 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 50.4% 20-20 0 Loganville AAAAA 65.82 AAAAAA Marist 89.6% 31-13 18 Savannah Christian AAA 65.80 AAAAAAA East Coweta 88.5% 27-7 20 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 65.69 AAA Calvary Day 66.4% 24-20 4 Eagle's Landing Christian AA 65.57 AAA Crisp County 66.6% 22-16 6 Lovejoy AAAAAA 65.56 AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 79.5% 26-14 12 Dacula AAAAAAA 64.80 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 62.3% 24-20 4 Pace Academy AAAA 64.56 AAAA Stockbridge 61.2% 22-20 2 Dougherty AAA 64.50 A Division I Brooks County 61.2% 23-20 3 Cook AA 64.45 A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 90.8% 33-14 19 Athens Academy AA 64.31 AAAA Benedictine 95.0% 35-7 28 Westminster (Atlanta) AAAA 64.31 A Division I Rabun County 64.7% 26-21 5 Adairsville AAA 64.21 AA Pierce County 85.9% 28-12 16 Metter A Division I 64.00 AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 61.9% 24-21 3 Hapeville Charter AAAA 63.66 AAAAAAA North Paulding 85.6% 28-13 15 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA 62.85 AAAAAA East Paulding 57.8% 24-21 3 Hiram AAAAA 62.55 AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 80.4% 28-14 14 Mary Persons AAA 61.93 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 96.4% 39-12 27 Tift County AAAAAA 61.85 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 55.2% 21-21 0 Ringgold AAA 60.67 AAAAAA Lanier 69.4% 27-20 7 Johns Creek AAAAAA 60.42 AA Fitzgerald 94.2% 31-6 25 Northeast AA 60.25 AAAAA Dutchtown 89.4% 28-7 21 Jonesboro AAAAAA 60.18 AAA Oconee County 82.6% 28-14 14 Putnam County AA 59.78 AAAAA Dalton 79.0% 28-16 12 Sonoraville AAAA 59.32 AAAAAAA Campbell 61.0% 21-18 3 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA 59.20 AAAAAA Effingham County 56.1% 20-17 3 Statesboro AAAAA 58.91 AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 88.2% 30-13 17 Jenkins AAAAA 58.64 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 65.1% 21-17 4 Jackson County AAAAAA 58.40 AAAA Southwest DeKalb 55.3% 23-21 2 Decatur AAAAA 58.34 A Division I Elbert County 56.9% 21-20 1 Harlem AAA 58.32 A Division I Swainsboro 92.1% 30-7 23 Jeff Davis AA 58.30 A Division II Schley County 67.7% 21-14 7 Early County A Division II 58.24 AAAAA Kell 88.8% 34-14 20 Pope AAAAAA 57.80 A Division I Dublin 74.2% 26-15 11 Lamar County A Division I 57.34 AA Dodge County 64.6% 22-18 4 Washington County AA 57.01 AAAAAAA Valdosta 96.1% 34-6 28 Banneker AAAAA 56.88 AAA Bremen 56.2% 20-17 3 Bowdon A Division II 56.81 AAA Hebron Christian 73.4% 27-17 10 Commerce A Division I 56.63 AAAA Whitewater 76.9% 27-14 13 Griffin AAAA 56.62 AAAAA Northgate 84.0% 28-14 14 Villa Rica AAAAA 56.56 AAAAAA Etowah 82.9% 28-14 14 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA 56.31 AAAAAA Lee County 98.8% 40-0 40 Lithia Springs AAAAA 55.92 AAAAA Ola 82.5% 28-14 14 Jackson AAA 55.59 AAA Dawson County 60.0% 21-19 2 North Hall AAAA 55.09 AAA Upson-Lee 79.9% 28-17 11 Worth County AA 54.05 AAA Savannah Country Day 66.7% 24-19 5 Aquinas A Division II 54.01 AA North Cobb Christian 57.1% 20-17 3 Wesleyan AAA 53.73 AAA Pickens 60.2% 22-20 2 Fannin County AA 53.66 AAAA New Hampstead 75.4% 29-21 8 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 53.40 A Division I Heard County 50.2% 20-20 0 South Atlanta AA 52.63 AAAAAAA Harrison 96.8% 29-0 29 Paulding County AAAAAA 52.55 AA Thomson 92.9% 31-7 24 Grovetown AAAAAA 52.00 AAAAAA Houston County 97.5% 38-6 32 West Laurens AAAA 51.57 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 62.9% 23-20 3 First Presbyterian GIAA AAAA-AAA 50.76 AAAA Stephenson 92.3% 28-3 25 Arabia Mountain AAAAA 50.26 AAAAAA North Atlanta 92.0% 28-6 22 New Manchester AAAAAA 49.69 A Division II Macon County 83.0% 28-14 14 Dooly County A Division II 49.30 AAA Morgan County 53.1% 20-20 0 Jasper County A Division I 49.23 AAAAA Union Grove 70.7% 23-14 9 McDonough AAAA 49.17 AAA Monroe Area 96.2% 34-0 34 Eagle's Landing AAAAA 48.79 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 90.3% 31-13 18 Hampton AAAA 47.65 A Division I Darlington 76.3% 27-16 11 Christian Heritage A Division II 47.55 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 67.1% 24-19 5 Lincoln County A Division II 47.39 A Division I Whitefield Academy 71.7% 27-20 7 Providence Christian AA 47.36 AAAAA Chamblee 61.3% 23-20 3 Dunwoody AAAAAA 47.11 AAAA Westover 65.4% 21-14 7 Spencer AA 46.91 AAAA Starr's Mill 90.2% 28-7 21 Luella AAAA 46.51 AAA Hart County 85.5% 27-10 17 Apalachee AAAAAA 45.65 AAA White County 80.6% 32-20 12 Chestatee AAAA 45.58 AA Model 77.9% 23-13 10 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA 45.50 A Division II Johnson County 63.9% 24-20 4 Warren County A Division II 45.13 AAAAA McIntosh 82.9% 28-14 14 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 44.74 AAAAAA Evans 85.8% 28-13 15 Greenbrier AAAAA 44.70 A Division I Mount Vernon 82.3% 28-14 14 Mount Paran Christian AA 44.57 AA Berrien 66.9% 25-20 5 Bacon County A Division I 44.17 AAAA Walnut Grove 69.5% 21-14 7 Chattahoochee County A Division II 43.49 A Division I Pelham 76.6% 23-13 10 Mitchell County A Division II 42.88 AA Vidalia 78.8% 28-16 12 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 42.69 A Division II Jenkins County 74.7% 27-18 9 East Laurens A Division I 42.68 AAAAAA South Effingham 83.9% 27-12 15 Islands AAAA 42.57 AA Columbia 88.6% 28-7 21 Washington AA 41.84 AAAAAAA Cherokee 93.8% 34-8 26 Woodstock AAAAAA 41.82 GIAA AAAA-AAA Frederica Academy 52.5% 21-21 0 Valwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA 41.26 AAAAAAA Wheeler 95.0% 35-7 28 South Cobb AAAAAA 41.01 A Division I Bryan County 75.1% 27-16 11 Wheeler County A Division II 40.27 AAAA Cedar Shoals 84.9% 27-13 14 East Forsyth AAAA 39.72 AAAA Westside (Macon) 86.6% 28-13 15 Morrow AAAAAA 39.66 A Division II Clinch County 91.7% 29-7 22 Miller County A Division II 39.14 A Division I Social Circle 56.5% 21-20 1 George Walton Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 38.86 AAA Monroe 84.7% 27-12 15 Seminole County A Division II 38.77 AAAAA Harris County 88.2% 27-7 20 Shaw AAAA 38.47 AAA Lumpkin County 83.9% 28-14 14 Franklin County AAA 38.13 AAA Johnson (Savannah) 63.8% 21-15 6 Windsor Forest AA 38.03 AA Westside (Augusta) 54.8% 18-15 3 Screven County A Division I 37.23 GIAA AAAA-AAA Deerfield-Windsor 65.2% 23-19 4 Strong Rock Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 36.98 AAAAA Tri-Cities 59.5% 21-20 1 Redan AA 36.97 A Division I Temple 90.7% 30-9 21 Chattooga A Division I 36.21 A Division II Telfair County 84.5% 30-14 16 Atkinson County A Division II 35.95 AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 72.4% 27-17 10 Rockdale County AAAAAA 35.55 AAAAA M.L. King 77.0% 27-14 13 Locust Grove AAAAA 34.98 GIAA AAAA-AAA Westfield School 81.1% 28-16 12 Southland Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 33.84 A Division II Greene County 86.7% 28-12 16 Hancock Central A Division II 33.77 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 93.3% 33-7 26 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 33.61 AA North Murray 95.5% 35-8 27 Ridgeland AAA 33.58 AAAAA Lithonia 70.0% 25-17 8 Landmark Christian AA 33.51 AAAAAA Riverwood 93.7% 33-7 26 North Springs AAAAA 33.46 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tattnall Square 92.0% 35-15 20 Athens Christian A Division I 33.36 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 95.8% 33-0 33 Lakeview Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 33.23 A Division II Hawkinsville 55.1% 20-17 3 Claxton A Division I 33.10 GIAA AA Central Fellowship Christian 80.7% 30-19 11 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 32.91 AA Southwest 62.1% 26-21 5 Pike County AAA 31.40 A Division II Montgomery County 78.4% 21-10 11 Taylor County A Division II 30.52 A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 94.4% 33-7 26 Cherokee Christian GAPPS AA 30.05 AA East Jackson 91.9% 29-7 22 West Hall AAA 29.60 AAAAAAA Discovery 84.4% 27-13 14 Stone Mountain AAAA 29.38 A Division II Terrell County 79.4% 28-17 11 Greenville A Division II 29.02 AAAA North Clayton 84.4% 29-14 15 McNair AA 26.36 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 63.6% 22-18 4 King's Ridge Christian A Division I 25.62 AAA Gilmer 91.0% 32-13 19 Murray County AA 25.28 AAA Richmond Academy 91.6% 28-7 21 Josey AA 25.25 AA Brantley County 94.4% 31-3 28 Beach AAA 24.41 A Division II Lake Oconee Academy 67.2% 16-8 8 Skipstone Academy GAPPS AA 24.28 AAAA Druid Hills 81.6% 24-12 12 Berkmar AAAAAAA 24.27 GIAA AA Brentwood School 94.1% 33-7 26 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 23.44 AAA Gordon Lee 92.7% 32-8 24 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 21.72 AA Butler 68.6% 21-14 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 21.11 GIAA AA Gatewood School 91.3% 33-13 20 Augusta Prep GIAA AA 20.96 AAA Long County 98.0% 39-3 36 Treutlen A Division II 19.60 A Division II Turner County 98.7% 37-0 37 Randolph-Clay A Division II 19.00 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 67.0% 14-7 7 Towers AA 17.64 AA ACE Charter 95.9% 37-10 27 Pataula Charter A Division II 17.12 GIAA AA Briarwood Academy 92.7% 33-12 21 Glascock County A Division II 16.77 AA Union County 99.1% 41-0 41 Towns County A Division II 16.59 AAAA Holy Innocents 99.8% 48-0 48 Seckinger AAAA 16.29 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 85.1% 24-7 17 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA 16.13 A Division II Wilkinson County 91.0% 30-8 22 Crawford County A Division I 15.79 A Division I Coosa 85.9% 27-10 17 Gordon Central AA 15.60 AAAA East Hall 91.1% 34-14 20 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 14.56 AAA Groves 65.1% 21-16 5 Savannah A Division I 14.00 A Division II Mount Zion (Carroll) 98.0% 40-6 34 Jordan AA 11.13 GIAA AAAA-AAA Heritage (Newnan) 94.9% 34-7 27 Kendrick AA 4.65 GAPPS AA King's Academy 94.5% 28-0 28 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS AA -0.90 GIAA A Fullington Academy 52.6% 21-20 1 Georgia Christian GIAA AA -1.53 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 99.9% 46-0 46 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA -2.23 AA Walker 95.7% 35-7 28 Harvester Christian GIAA A -2.26 A Division II Baconton Charter 71.3% 21-13 8 Central (Talbotton) A Division II -5.79 AA Therrell 99.2% 41-0 41 Clarkston AAAA

Sep 02