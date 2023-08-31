Maxwell Week 3 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Aug 31
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|55.60
|AAA
|Douglass
|57.0%
|20-17
|3
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|49.17
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|74.4%
|27-18
|9
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|46.88
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|90.1%
|29-10
|19
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|44.72
|AAAA
|Spalding
|93.3%
|33-7
|26
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|39.42
|A Division II
|Manchester
|87.8%
|28-13
|15
|Columbus
|AAA
|36.89
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|94.5%
|30-0
|30
|Salem
|AAA
|31.06
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|68.5%
|21-14
|7
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|26.83
|A Division II
|Portal
|85.4%
|30-14
|16
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|23.18
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|83.9%
|27-12
|15
|Northview
|AAAAA
|13.45
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|98.5%
|40-0
|40
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-15.03
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|97.9%
|30-0
|30
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Sep 01
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|89.02
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|78.5%
|27-14
|13
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|88.48
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|81.5%
|34-21
|13
|Cedar Grove
|AAA
|87.44
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|58.3%
|22-20
|2
|Rome
|AAAAAA
|83.42
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|51.8%
|21-21
|0
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|82.51
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|62.5%
|21-17
|4
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|82.20
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|71.5%
|23-14
|9
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|80.46
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|51.9%
|20-19
|1
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|80.17
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|84.9%
|30-14
|16
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|77.33
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|50.7%
|26-25
|1
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|77.27
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|97.0%
|34-0
|34
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|75.81
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|55.1%
|21-20
|1
|Stephens County
|AAA
|73.83
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|52.6%
|22-21
|1
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|73.79
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|89.5%
|28-10
|18
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|72.91
|AAAA
|Perry
|52.2%
|24-24
|0
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|72.74
|AA
|Callaway
|56.1%
|22-21
|1
|Troup
|AAAA
|72.20
|AA
|Appling County
|66.3%
|21-14
|7
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|71.01
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|81.1%
|24-12
|12
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|70.95
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|55.7%
|23-21
|2
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|70.00
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|55.8%
|19-16
|3
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|69.55
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|82.4%
|27-13
|14
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|69.23
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|62.3%
|20-14
|6
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|68.74
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|50.5%
|24-24
|0
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|68.45
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|82.6%
|26-13
|13
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|68.13
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|84.8%
|27-13
|14
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|67.77
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|75.8%
|24-14
|10
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|66.91
|AAA
|Thomasville
|76.4%
|28-19
|9
|Cairo
|AAAA
|66.87
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|92.2%
|28-6
|22
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|66.37
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|50.4%
|20-20
|0
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|65.82
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|89.6%
|31-13
|18
|Savannah Christian
|AAA
|65.80
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|88.5%
|27-7
|20
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|65.69
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|66.4%
|24-20
|4
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|65.57
|AAA
|Crisp County
|66.6%
|22-16
|6
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|65.56
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|79.5%
|26-14
|12
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|64.80
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|62.3%
|24-20
|4
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|64.56
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|61.2%
|22-20
|2
|Dougherty
|AAA
|64.50
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|61.2%
|23-20
|3
|Cook
|AA
|64.45
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|90.8%
|33-14
|19
|Athens Academy
|AA
|64.31
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|95.0%
|35-7
|28
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAAA
|64.31
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|64.7%
|26-21
|5
|Adairsville
|AAA
|64.21
|AA
|Pierce County
|85.9%
|28-12
|16
|Metter
|A Division I
|64.00
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|61.9%
|24-21
|3
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|63.66
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|85.6%
|28-13
|15
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|62.85
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|57.8%
|24-21
|3
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|62.55
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|80.4%
|28-14
|14
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|61.93
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|96.4%
|39-12
|27
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|61.85
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|55.2%
|21-21
|0
|Ringgold
|AAA
|60.67
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|69.4%
|27-20
|7
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|60.42
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|94.2%
|31-6
|25
|Northeast
|AA
|60.25
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|89.4%
|28-7
|21
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|60.18
|AAA
|Oconee County
|82.6%
|28-14
|14
|Putnam County
|AA
|59.78
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|79.0%
|28-16
|12
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|59.32
|AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|61.0%
|21-18
|3
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|59.20
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|56.1%
|20-17
|3
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|58.91
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|88.2%
|30-13
|17
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|58.64
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|65.1%
|21-17
|4
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|58.40
|AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|55.3%
|23-21
|2
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|58.34
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|56.9%
|21-20
|1
|Harlem
|AAA
|58.32
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|92.1%
|30-7
|23
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|58.30
|A Division II
|Schley County
|67.7%
|21-14
|7
|Early County
|A Division II
|58.24
|AAAAA
|Kell
|88.8%
|34-14
|20
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|57.80
|A Division I
|Dublin
|74.2%
|26-15
|11
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|57.34
|AA
|Dodge County
|64.6%
|22-18
|4
|Washington County
|AA
|57.01
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|96.1%
|34-6
|28
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|56.88
|AAA
|Bremen
|56.2%
|20-17
|3
|Bowdon
|A Division II
|56.81
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|73.4%
|27-17
|10
|Commerce
|A Division I
|56.63
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|76.9%
|27-14
|13
|Griffin
|AAAA
|56.62
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|84.0%
|28-14
|14
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|56.56
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|82.9%
|28-14
|14
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|56.31
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|98.8%
|40-0
|40
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|55.92
|AAAAA
|Ola
|82.5%
|28-14
|14
|Jackson
|AAA
|55.59
|AAA
|Dawson County
|60.0%
|21-19
|2
|North Hall
|AAAA
|55.09
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|79.9%
|28-17
|11
|Worth County
|AA
|54.05
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|66.7%
|24-19
|5
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|54.01
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|57.1%
|20-17
|3
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|53.73
|AAA
|Pickens
|60.2%
|22-20
|2
|Fannin County
|AA
|53.66
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|75.4%
|29-21
|8
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|53.40
|A Division I
|Heard County
|50.2%
|20-20
|0
|South Atlanta
|AA
|52.63
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|96.8%
|29-0
|29
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|52.55
|AA
|Thomson
|92.9%
|31-7
|24
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|52.00
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|97.5%
|38-6
|32
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|51.57
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|62.9%
|23-20
|3
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|50.76
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|92.3%
|28-3
|25
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|50.26
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|92.0%
|28-6
|22
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|49.69
|A Division II
|Macon County
|83.0%
|28-14
|14
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|49.30
|AAA
|Morgan County
|53.1%
|20-20
|0
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|49.23
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|70.7%
|23-14
|9
|McDonough
|AAAA
|49.17
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|96.2%
|34-0
|34
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|48.79
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|90.3%
|31-13
|18
|Hampton
|AAAA
|47.65
|A Division I
|Darlington
|76.3%
|27-16
|11
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|47.55
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|67.1%
|24-19
|5
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|47.39
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|71.7%
|27-20
|7
|Providence Christian
|AA
|47.36
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|61.3%
|23-20
|3
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|47.11
|AAAA
|Westover
|65.4%
|21-14
|7
|Spencer
|AA
|46.91
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|90.2%
|28-7
|21
|Luella
|AAAA
|46.51
|AAA
|Hart County
|85.5%
|27-10
|17
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|45.65
|AAA
|White County
|80.6%
|32-20
|12
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|45.58
|AA
|Model
|77.9%
|23-13
|10
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|45.50
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|63.9%
|24-20
|4
|Warren County
|A Division II
|45.13
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|82.9%
|28-14
|14
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|44.74
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|85.8%
|28-13
|15
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|44.70
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|82.3%
|28-14
|14
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|44.57
|AA
|Berrien
|66.9%
|25-20
|5
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|44.17
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|69.5%
|21-14
|7
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|43.49
|A Division I
|Pelham
|76.6%
|23-13
|10
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|42.88
|AA
|Vidalia
|78.8%
|28-16
|12
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|42.69
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|74.7%
|27-18
|9
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|42.68
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|83.9%
|27-12
|15
|Islands
|AAAA
|42.57
|AA
|Columbia
|88.6%
|28-7
|21
|Washington
|AA
|41.84
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|93.8%
|34-8
|26
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|41.82
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|52.5%
|21-21
|0
|Valwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|41.26
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|95.0%
|35-7
|28
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|41.01
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|75.1%
|27-16
|11
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|40.27
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|84.9%
|27-13
|14
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|39.72
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|86.6%
|28-13
|15
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|39.66
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|91.7%
|29-7
|22
|Miller County
|A Division II
|39.14
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|56.5%
|21-20
|1
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|38.86
|AAA
|Monroe
|84.7%
|27-12
|15
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|38.77
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|88.2%
|27-7
|20
|Shaw
|AAAA
|38.47
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|83.9%
|28-14
|14
|Franklin County
|AAA
|38.13
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|63.8%
|21-15
|6
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|38.03
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|54.8%
|18-15
|3
|Screven County
|A Division I
|37.23
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|65.2%
|23-19
|4
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|36.98
|AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|59.5%
|21-20
|1
|Redan
|AA
|36.97
|A Division I
|Temple
|90.7%
|30-9
|21
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|36.21
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|84.5%
|30-14
|16
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|35.95
|AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|72.4%
|27-17
|10
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|35.55
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|77.0%
|27-14
|13
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|34.98
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|81.1%
|28-16
|12
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.84
|A Division II
|Greene County
|86.7%
|28-12
|16
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|33.77
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|93.3%
|33-7
|26
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|33.61
|AA
|North Murray
|95.5%
|35-8
|27
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|33.58
|AAAAA
|Lithonia
|70.0%
|25-17
|8
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|33.51
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|93.7%
|33-7
|26
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|33.46
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|92.0%
|35-15
|20
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|33.36
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|95.8%
|33-0
|33
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.23
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|55.1%
|20-17
|3
|Claxton
|A Division I
|33.10
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|80.7%
|30-19
|11
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.91
|AA
|Southwest
|62.1%
|26-21
|5
|Pike County
|AAA
|31.40
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|78.4%
|21-10
|11
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|30.52
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|94.4%
|33-7
|26
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|30.05
|AA
|East Jackson
|91.9%
|29-7
|22
|West Hall
|AAA
|29.60
|AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|84.4%
|27-13
|14
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|29.38
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|79.4%
|28-17
|11
|Greenville
|A Division II
|29.02
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|84.4%
|29-14
|15
|McNair
|AA
|26.36
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|63.6%
|22-18
|4
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|25.62
|AAA
|Gilmer
|91.0%
|32-13
|19
|Murray County
|AA
|25.28
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|91.6%
|28-7
|21
|Josey
|AA
|25.25
|AA
|Brantley County
|94.4%
|31-3
|28
|Beach
|AAA
|24.41
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|67.2%
|16-8
|8
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS AA
|24.28
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|81.6%
|24-12
|12
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|24.27
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|94.1%
|33-7
|26
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|23.44
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|92.7%
|32-8
|24
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|21.72
|AA
|Butler
|68.6%
|21-14
|7
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|21.11
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|91.3%
|33-13
|20
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|20.96
|AAA
|Long County
|98.0%
|39-3
|36
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|19.60
|A Division II
|Turner County
|98.7%
|37-0
|37
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|19.00
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|67.0%
|14-7
|7
|Towers
|AA
|17.64
|AA
|ACE Charter
|95.9%
|37-10
|27
|Pataula Charter
|A Division II
|17.12
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|92.7%
|33-12
|21
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|16.77
|AA
|Union County
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Towns County
|A Division II
|16.59
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|16.29
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|85.1%
|24-7
|17
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|16.13
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|91.0%
|30-8
|22
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|15.79
|A Division I
|Coosa
|85.9%
|27-10
|17
|Gordon Central
|AA
|15.60
|AAAA
|East Hall
|91.1%
|34-14
|20
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|14.56
|AAA
|Groves
|65.1%
|21-16
|5
|Savannah
|A Division I
|14.00
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|98.0%
|40-6
|34
|Jordan
|AA
|11.13
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|94.9%
|34-7
|27
|Kendrick
|AA
|4.65
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|94.5%
|28-0
|28
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-0.90
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|52.6%
|21-20
|1
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-1.53
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-2.23
|AA
|Walker
|95.7%
|35-7
|28
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-2.26
|A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|71.3%
|21-13
|8
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-5.79
|AA
|Therrell
|99.2%
|41-0
|41
|Clarkston
|AAAA
Sep 02
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|35.81
|AAAAA
|Cass
|96.0%
|31-0
|31
|Drew
|AAAAA
