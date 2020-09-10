Maxwell Week 2 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sept. 10
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|60.42
|AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|0.592
|21 - 17
|4
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|54.22
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|0.598
|21 - 19
|2
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
Sept. 11
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|96.09
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|0.695
|26 - 19
|7
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|90.27
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|0.594
|23 - 20
|3
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|86.73
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|0.769
|28 - 17
|11
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|84.76
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|0.681
|26 - 19
|7
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|83.77
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|0.923
|34 - 12
|22
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|82.05
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|0.522
|20 - 20
|0
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|80.15
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|0.859
|28 - 10
|18
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|79.92
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|0.894
|33 - 14
|19
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|79.51
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|0.610
|21 - 18
|3
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAA
|79.46
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|0.674
|25 - 19
|6
|Kell
|AAAAAA
|79.22
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|0.611
|23 - 20
|3
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|78.37
|AAA
|Peach County
|0.736
|25 - 14
|11
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|77.68
|A Public
|Irwin County
|0.659
|22 - 17
|5
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|76.41
|AAA
|Pierce County
|0.505
|21 - 21
|0
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|75.57
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|0.972
|36 - 0
|36
|Griffin
|AAAAA
|75.53
|AAA
|Crisp County
|0.663
|22 - 16
|6
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|75.25
|A Public
|Brooks County
|0.671
|24 - 18
|6
|Cairo
|AAAA
|75.10
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|0.717
|25 - 16
|9
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|74.34
|AA
|Callaway
|0.641
|27 - 21
|6
|Troup
|AAAA
|73.93
|AA
|Rabun County
|0.704
|28 - 21
|7
|Prince Avenue Christian
|A Private
|73.85
|AAAAA
|Veterans
|0.595
|21 - 17
|4
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|73.37
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0.776
|28 - 17
|11
|Lovett
|AA
|73.13
|AAA
|Rockmart
|0.541
|21 - 20
|1
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|71.28
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|0.858
|30 - 14
|16
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|70.63
|AAA
|Burke County
|0.631
|25 - 21
|4
|Washington County
|AA
|70.61
|AAA
|Oconee County
|0.759
|23 - 13
|10
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|70.58
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|0.662
|21 - 15
|6
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|69.83
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|0.659
|22 - 17
|5
|Dawson County
|AAA
|69.55
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|0.804
|27 - 14
|13
|Wheeler
|AAAAAA
|69.55
|AA
|Thomasville
|0.665
|26 - 20
|6
|Thomas County Central
|AAAA
|69.44
|A Public
|Dublin
|0.741
|28 - 19
|9
|Dodge County
|AA
|69.28
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|0.754
|22 - 13
|9
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|68.86
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|0.865
|27 - 7
|20
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|68.76
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|0.826
|31 - 18
|13
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|68.11
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|0.531
|21 - 21
|0
|Ola
|AAAAA
|67.62
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|0.776
|28 - 17
|11
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|66.86
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|0.507
|21 - 21
|0
|Perry
|AAAA
|66.57
|AAAAAA
|Dalton
|0.734
|27 - 19
|8
|Ridgeland
|AAAA
|66.05
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|0.936
|30 - 0
|30
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|65.77
|AAA
|Hart County
|0.505
|21 - 21
|0
|White County
|AAA
|65.76
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|0.541
|24 - 21
|3
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|65.61
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|0.836
|29 - 14
|15
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|63.65
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|0.539
|21 - 20
|1
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|62.88
|AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|0.788
|27 - 14
|13
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|61.64
|AA
|Heard County
|0.631
|22 - 18
|4
|Pepperell
|AA
|61.43
|AAA
|North Hall
|0.646
|24 - 20
|4
|Stephens County
|AAA
|61.19
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|0.634
|26 - 21
|5
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|61.14
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|0.644
|22 - 17
|5
|Metter
|A Public
|61.01
|A Public
|Pelham
|0.674
|24 - 18
|6
|Early County
|AA
|60.91
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|0.707
|24 - 16
|8
|Madison County
|AAAA
|60.90
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|0.867
|28 - 13
|15
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|60.82
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|0.549
|20 - 18
|2
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|60.33
|AAA
|Thomson
|0.822
|27 - 14
|13
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|60.31
|A Public
|Commerce
|0.659
|25 - 20
|5
|Union County
|AA
|59.63
|AA
|Bleckley County
|0.665
|24 - 20
|4
|Wilcox County
|A Public
|59.08
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|0.952
|35 - 7
|28
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|58.59
|A Private
|Hebron Christian
|0.627
|21 - 16
|5
|North Cobb Christian
|A Private
|58.04
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|0.849
|27 - 12
|15
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|57.94
|A Public
|Manchester
|0.573
|23 - 21
|2
|Haralson County
|AA
|57.64
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|0.560
|21 - 19
|2
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|57.58
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|0.670
|26 - 20
|6
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|56.85
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|0.940
|33 - 6
|27
|New Manchester
|AAAAA
|56.67
|A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|0.544
|24 - 22
|2
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|56.45
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0.531
|21 - 21
|0
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|56.21
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|0.801
|28 - 16
|12
|Spalding
|AAAA
|55.98
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|0.889
|28 - 8
|20
|Mount de Sales
|A Private
|55.11
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|0.793
|28 - 15
|13
|Screven County
|A Public
|54.62
|AAAA
|Pickens
|0.738
|26 - 16
|10
|Chattooga
|AA
|54.37
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|0.990
|40 - 0
|40
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|54.19
|AAAAA
|Cass
|0.635
|21 - 14
|7
|Adairsville
|AAA
|53.50
|AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|0.624
|21 - 15
|6
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|53.27
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|0.638
|21 - 14
|7
|Stratford Academy
|A Private
|53.17
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|0.823
|28 - 14
|14
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|52.89
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|0.865
|28 - 13
|15
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|52.58
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|0.933
|31 - 7
|24
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|51.72
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|0.626
|21 - 17
|4
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|51.12
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|0.702
|23 - 15
|8
|Luella
|AAAA
|51.06
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|0.553
|21 - 20
|1
|Harlem
|AAA
|50.54
|AA
|Bremen
|0.907
|27 - 0
|27
|Bowdon
|A Public
|50.48
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|0.756
|27 - 16
|11
|Atkinson County
|A Public
|50.47
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|0.919
|31 - 7
|24
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|50.44
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|0.863
|28 - 13
|15
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|50.35
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|0.966
|35 - 0
|35
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|50.29
|A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|0.739
|27 - 17
|10
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|49.81
|AAAA
|Shaw
|0.660
|21 - 14
|7
|Chattahoochee County
|A Public
|49.22
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|0.819
|28 - 14
|14
|Temple
|AA
|49.00
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|0.689
|24 - 17
|7
|Brantley County
|AAA
|48.99
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|0.939
|33 - 7
|26
|Spencer
|AAAA
|48.90
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|0.535
|21 - 20
|1
|Hampton
|AAAA
|48.60
|AAA
|Pike County
|0.556
|21 - 20
|1
|Taylor County
|A Public
|48.45
|A Public
|Mitchell County
|0.875
|31 - 14
|17
|Worth County
|AA
|48.37
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|0.792
|28 - 15
|13
|Ringgold
|AAA
|47.06
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|0.919
|30 - 7
|23
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|46.45
|AAA
|West Hall
|0.605
|27 - 22
|5
|East Hall
|AAAA
|46.41
|AAAA
|Chestatee
|0.702
|27 - 20
|7
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAA
|46.09
|A Private
|St. Francis
|0.633
|25 - 21
|4
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|44.94
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|0.969
|37 - 6
|31
|McDonough
|AAAA
|44.82
|AA
|Model
|0.523
|21 - 20
|1
|LaFayette
|AAA
|44.67
|AA
|Toombs County
|0.897
|28 - 7
|21
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|44.39
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|0.662
|21 - 16
|5
|Gordon Lee
|A Public
|44.32
|AAA
|Morgan County
|0.895
|31 - 12
|19
|Putnam County
|AA
|44.10
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|0.966
|37 - 6
|31
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|44.04
|A Public
|Telfair County
|0.652
|21 - 15
|6
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|44.02
|A Private
|Brookstone
|0.793
|27 - 14
|13
|Walker
|A Private
|43.89
|AA
|Berrien
|0.759
|28 - 20
|8
|Lanier County
|A Public
|43.21
|AAA
|Franklin County
|0.767
|24 - 14
|10
|Banks County
|AA
|42.00
|A Public
|Trion
|0.767
|27 - 14
|13
|Coosa
|AA
|41.32
|AA
|Fannin County
|0.815
|27 - 13
|14
|Gilmer
|AAA
|41.20
|A Public
|Warren County
|0.718
|24 - 15
|9
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|41.19
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|0.873
|28 - 10
|18
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|40.86
|A Private
|Aquinas
|0.869
|28 - 8
|20
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|40.49
|AAAA
|Columbus
|0.787
|27 - 14
|13
|Pacelli
|A Private
|40.42
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0.997
|45 - 0
|45
|Heritage School
|A Private
|39.19
|A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|0.638
|22 - 18
|4
|Greenville
|A Public
|38.97
|A Public
|Johnson County
|0.841
|31 - 16
|15
|East Laurens
|AA
|38.46
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|0.919
|28 - 6
|22
|Forest Park
|AAAAA
|37.90
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|0.923
|30 - 6
|24
|Gordon Central
|AA
|37.68
|A Private
|Darlington
|0.961
|35 - 0
|35
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|37.30
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|0.909
|28 - 6
|22
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|36.86
|A Private
|Tattnall Square
|0.849
|28 - 14
|14
|Hawkinsville
|A Public
|36.75
|A Public
|Miller County
|0.552
|20 - 17
|3
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|34.83
|AA
|Washington
|0.880
|28 - 9
|19
|Kendrick
|AAAA
|34.66
|AA
|Bacon County
|0.783
|27 - 14
|13
|Long County
|AAA
|34.20
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|0.631
|22 - 19
|3
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|31.12
|A Public
|Montgomery County
|0.867
|31 - 14
|17
|Portal
|A Public
|28.27
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|0.933
|31 - 6
|25
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|25.00
|A Public
|Social Circle
|0.554
|21 - 20
|1
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|24.26
|AA
|Lamar County
|0.963
|36 - 6
|30
|Crawford County
|A Public
|20.87
|A Public
|Georgia Military College
|0.593
|21 - 19
|2
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|10.81
|A Public
|Wheeler County
|0.916
|32 - 10
|22
|Glascock County
|A Public
|-8.18
|A Public
|Baconton Charter
|0.971
|35 - 0
|35
|Pataula Charter
|A Public
Sept. 12
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|63.66
|AAAA
|Mays
|0.816
|28 - 14
|14
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|62.46
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|0.629
|23 - 20
|3
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|57.30
|AA
|Elbert County
|0.660
|22 - 17
|5
|Whitefield Academy
|A Private
|39.97
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|0.762
|21 - 13
|8
|North Clayton
|AAAA
