Maxwell Week 11 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 27
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|43.19
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|68.3%
|22-16
|6
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|34.90
|AAAA
|Howard
|68.1%
|20-12
|8
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|33.87
|AAA
|Monroe
|73.5%
|28-20
|8
|Columbus
|AAA
|27.25
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|98.8%
|36-0
|36
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|10.55
|AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|97.3%
|32-0
|32
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|-13.27
|AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|80.4%
|27-14
|13
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-42.59
|A Division II
|Miller County
|99.9%
|40-0
|40
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-56.82
|A Division II
|Manchester
|100.0%
|56-0
|56
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-69.71
|GIAA AA
|Notre Dame Academy
|94.2%
|21-0
|21
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 28
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|86.20
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|65.1%
|27-21
|6
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|83.28
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|91.3%
|32-10
|22
|Valdosta
|AAAAAAA
|77.25
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|60.4%
|26-21
|5
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|75.17
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|61.9%
|23-20
|3
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|75.05
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|79.7%
|21-7
|14
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|74.42
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|80.9%
|30-18
|12
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|72.13
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|92.2%
|37-16
|21
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|71.84
|AAA
|Oconee County
|52.7%
|20-18
|2
|Stephens County
|AAA
|69.44
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|60.3%
|27-21
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|AAAAAA
|68.84
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|97.4%
|30-0
|30
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|66.61
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|56.4%
|20-17
|3
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|64.91
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|83.8%
|27-12
|15
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|64.52
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|82.6%
|26-10
|16
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|64.39
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|54.5%
|21-20
|1
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|62.05
|AAAA
|Troup
|89.8%
|32-13
|19
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|61.93
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|57.8%
|23-21
|2
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|61.41
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|94.3%
|31-0
|31
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|61.03
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|70.8%
|28-20
|8
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|60.97
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|59.2%
|25-21
|4
|Hart County
|AAA
|60.62
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|82.1%
|26-12
|14
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|60.12
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|72.5%
|28-20
|8
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|59.57
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|59.6%
|18-14
|4
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|59.18
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|92.4%
|34-13
|21
|Cook
|AA
|59.18
|AAA
|Dougherty
|52.3%
|22-21
|1
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAA
|59.10
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|84.3%
|26-8
|18
|Bleckley County
|A Division I
|58.92
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|75.0%
|27-17
|10
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|58.13
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|93.9%
|30-0
|30
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|57.68
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|95.3%
|32-0
|32
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|56.87
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|96.4%
|35-0
|35
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|56.37
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|85.2%
|28-14
|14
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|55.93
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|53.0%
|27-26
|1
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|55.71
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|90.4%
|30-9
|21
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|54.23
|AAA
|Thomasville
|81.5%
|24-11
|13
|Crisp County
|AAA
|53.32
|AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|66.1%
|25-20
|5
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|53.29
|AAA
|Dawson County
|55.8%
|21-20
|1
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|53.28
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|99.5%
|44-0
|44
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|53.20
|AAAA
|Burke County
|93.3%
|35-14
|21
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|52.68
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|71.4%
|22-14
|8
|Holy Innocents
|AAAA
|52.30
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|92.3%
|31-7
|24
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|52.17
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|90.6%
|32-12
|20
|Cass
|AAAAA
|51.68
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|51.51
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|80.4%
|25-13
|12
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|51.47
|AAAA
|Perry
|97.5%
|37-0
|37
|Spalding
|AAAA
|51.46
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|74.7%
|27-17
|10
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|51.25
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|89.3%
|28-7
|21
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|50.54
|AA
|Putnam County
|64.5%
|13-6
|7
|Laney
|AA
|50.48
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|94.0%
|29-0
|29
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|50.42
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|70.5%
|24-15
|9
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|50.02
|AA
|Pierce County
|85.0%
|30-14
|16
|Vidalia
|AA
|49.79
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|93.3%
|35-13
|22
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|48.80
|AAAA
|Hampton
|68.9%
|21-14
|7
|Lovett
|AAAA
|48.74
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|98.0%
|33-0
|33
|Early County
|A Division II
|48.56
|AA
|Rockmart
|91.5%
|35-14
|21
|Fannin County
|AA
|47.70
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|96.8%
|34-0
|34
|Commerce
|A Division I
|47.59
|AA
|Athens Academy
|75.2%
|27-15
|12
|Union County
|AA
|47.30
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|50.4%
|20-20
|0
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|47.04
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|46.80
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|51.8%
|20-19
|1
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|46.70
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|69.0%
|28-21
|7
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|46.50
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|88.7%
|27-6
|21
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|45.96
|AA
|Dodge County
|69.0%
|28-21
|7
|Berrien
|AA
|45.11
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|86.6%
|29-14
|15
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|44.96
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|44.64
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|44.48
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.1%
|42-0
|42
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|44.45
|AAAA
|Madison County
|64.7%
|28-21
|7
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|44.33
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|77.4%
|27-14
|13
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|42.98
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|68.2%
|28-21
|7
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|42.69
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|88.5%
|28-8
|20
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|42.67
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|94.0%
|35-8
|27
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|42.40
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|67.7%
|27-20
|7
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|42.14
|AA
|Appling County
|94.5%
|29-0
|29
|Tattnall County
|AA
|42.01
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|93.6%
|38-14
|24
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|41.43
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|91.0%
|33-13
|20
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|40.53
|AA
|Worth County
|88.7%
|32-14
|18
|Sumter County
|AA
|40.29
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|83.6%
|28-13
|15
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|40.00
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|96.0%
|36-7
|29
|Long County
|AAA
|39.48
|AAA
|Adairsville
|94.5%
|35-12
|23
|Bremen
|AAA
|39.36
|A Division I
|Dade County
|54.1%
|21-21
|0
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|39.13
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|94.6%
|31-0
|31
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|38.94
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|59.0%
|23-21
|2
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|38.82
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|97.9%
|37-0
|37
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|38.73
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|38.64
|AAAAA
|Mays
|87.2%
|31-14
|17
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|38.32
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|88.7%
|35-16
|19
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|38.08
|AAA
|Pickens
|66.8%
|24-19
|5
|White County
|AAA
|37.87
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|75.0%
|24-14
|10
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|37.44
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|74.0%
|28-21
|7
|Jenkins County
|A Division II
|37.09
|A Division I
|Temple
|66.2%
|26-20
|6
|Heard County
|A Division I
|36.80
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|93.0%
|28-0
|28
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|36.25
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|50.4%
|26-26
|0
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|35.62
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|56.9%
|22-21
|1
|North Hall
|AAAA
|35.10
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|74.3%
|20-7
|13
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|34.47
|AA
|Providence Christian
|59.0%
|23-20
|3
|East Jackson
|AA
|34.42
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|80.4%
|33-20
|13
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.42
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|73.9%
|24-14
|10
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|34.28
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|55.9%
|22-21
|1
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|34.22
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|84.3%
|27-12
|15
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|34.13
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|96.7%
|41-13
|28
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|33.89
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|32.32
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|65.8%
|28-21
|7
|Greene County
|A Division II
|31.71
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|89.5%
|34-14
|20
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|31.65
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|31.55
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|77.2%
|28-16
|12
|LaFayette
|AAA
|31.45
|AAAA
|McDonough
|72.2%
|24-14
|10
|Luella
|AAAA
|31.25
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|87.6%
|28-7
|21
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|30.77
|A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|85.1%
|27-9
|18
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|30.67
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|97.2%
|35-0
|35
|Banks County
|AA
|30.37
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|91.4%
|30-7
|23
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|29.72
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|77.6%
|28-19
|9
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|29.58
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|72.9%
|28-21
|7
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|29.36
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|28.16
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|64.2%
|20-14
|6
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|27.87
|AAA
|Peach County
|98.7%
|40-0
|40
|Pike County
|AAA
|25.82
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|86.2%
|28-12
|16
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|25.78
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|25.34
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|100.0%
|48-0
|48
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|25.02
|AAAAA
|Kell
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|24.12
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|99.6%
|43-0
|43
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|23.93
|AAA
|Ringgold
|95.4%
|34-0
|34
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|23.65
|AAAAA
|Jenkins
|93.7%
|34-9
|25
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|22.98
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|65.3%
|27-21
|6
|Valwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|22.77
|AA
|Toombs County
|88.3%
|28-10
|18
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|22.26
|A Division I
|Trion
|96.9%
|35-0
|35
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|21.94
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|97.9%
|38-0
|38
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|20.53
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|70.3%
|27-20
|7
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|20.42
|AA
|ACE Charter
|75.1%
|31-21
|10
|Southwest
|AA
|20.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|97.2%
|33-0
|33
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|20.37
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|80.4%
|26-13
|13
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|19.88
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|99.8%
|41-0
|41
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|19.62
|A Division I
|Dublin
|98.7%
|38-0
|38
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|19.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|19.25
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|80.0%
|26-13
|13
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.27
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|90.5%
|28-6
|22
|Towns County
|A Division II
|17.91
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|82.6%
|31-18
|13
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.35
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|98.4%
|37-0
|37
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|16.77
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|16.67
|AAA
|Liberty County
|97.3%
|38-6
|32
|Beach
|AAA
|16.10
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|96.0%
|35-6
|29
|Warren County
|A Division II
|16.08
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|51.1%
|15-14
|1
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|15.39
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Lakeview Academy
|57.4%
|23-21
|2
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|14.90
|A Division I
|Coosa
|81.8%
|28-14
|14
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|14.38
|A Division I
|Screven County
|96.4%
|27-0
|27
|Claxton
|A Division I
|14.01
|AA
|Landmark Christian
|87.9%
|27-7
|20
|Redan
|AA
|13.93
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|87.8%
|34-17
|17
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|13.55
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|97.9%
|34-0
|34
|Portal
|A Division II
|13.44
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|96.3%
|37-7
|30
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|13.41
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|77.4%
|24-14
|10
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|13.33
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|83.2%
|26-10
|16
|Greenville
|A Division II
|13.06
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|91.8%
|32-10
|22
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|13.01
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|100.0%
|47-0
|47
|Islands
|AAAA
|11.95
|AA
|Model
|98.3%
|35-0
|35
|Gordon Central
|AA
|11.47
|AA
|Butler
|61.4%
|14-7
|7
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|11.45
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|61.5%
|21-15
|6
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|10.20
|AAAAA
|Centennial
|98.8%
|35-0
|35
|Northview
|AAAAA
|9.85
|AA
|Callaway
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|McNair
|AA
|9.59
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|9.41
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|100.0%
|48-0
|48
|East Hall
|AAAA
|8.77
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Franklin County
|AAA
|8.20
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|98.0%
|40-0
|40
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|7.86
|AAAAA
|Ola
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|7.64
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|71.1%
|21-13
|8
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|7.45
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|98.8%
|35-0
|35
|West Hall
|AAA
|6.89
|AA
|Spencer
|95.5%
|32-0
|32
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|6.65
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|82.8%
|28-14
|14
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|6.17
|GIAA AA
|Augusta Prep
|58.4%
|20-17
|3
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA AA
|5.02
|AA
|Washington County
|97.1%
|38-6
|32
|Josey
|AA
|4.63
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|70.8%
|31-23
|8
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|1.30
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|82.2%
|34-21
|13
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|-0.02
|AA
|Thomson
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-0.13
|A Division II
|Mitchell County
|97.5%
|28-0
|28
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|-0.18
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Groves
|AAA
|-0.30
|AA
|Haralson County
|98.3%
|33-0
|33
|Murray County
|AA
|-0.48
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|94.8%
|35-7
|28
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|-0.71
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|97.9%
|35-0
|35
|Drew
|AAAAA
|-1.35
|A Division II
|Schley County
|99.8%
|41-0
|41
|Marion County
|A Division II
|-1.45
|AA
|Rutland
|83.7%
|28-14
|14
|Kendrick
|AA
|-1.52
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|100.0%
|47-0
|47
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|-1.61
|A Division II
|Macon County
|97.9%
|35-0
|35
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|-3.09
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|95.4%
|36-8
|28
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|-3.87
|AAA
|Harlem
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Salem
|AAA
|-4.09
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|99.9%
|50-0
|50
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-7.17
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|99.9%
|44-0
|44
|Towers
|AA
|-8.79
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|93.5%
|31-6
|25
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-10.78
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|87.6%
|28-8
|20
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|-11.05
|AAA
|Morgan County
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-12.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Loganville Christian
|60.1%
|25-21
|4
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-15.07
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|-21.42
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-23.21
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-24.39
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|100.0%
|55-0
|55
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-26.93
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|96.6%
|35-0
|35
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-27.54
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|95.9%
|39-12
|27
|Walker
|AA
|-28.06
|AA
|Northeast
|100.0%
|51-0
|51
|Jordan
|AA
|-33.89
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|95.2%
|35-7
|28
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-35.37
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-43.91
|GAPPS AA
|Rock Springs Christian
|86.6%
|25-6
|19
|Community Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-61.65
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|98.5%
|39-0
|39
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
Oct 29
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|24.23
|AA
|South Atlanta
|99.1%
|40-0
|40
|Washington
|AA
|18.61
|AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|70.2%
|23-15
|8
|Therrell
|AA
|9.63
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|96.0%
|34-0
|34
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
Nov 01
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|66.65
|AAAA
|Burke County
|71.6%
|23-14
|9
|Wayne County
|AAAA
