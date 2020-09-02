X

Maxwell Week 1 projections

By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sept. 2

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Prob Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
76.94AAAAMays0.51920 - 200West ForsythAAAAAAA
64.56AAAAAAACherokee0.80427 - 1413Carver (Atlanta)AAA

Sept. 3

Rating Class Team Prob Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
97.90AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett0.58524 - 213McEachernAAAAAAA
78.35AAAAAADacula0.79228 - 1612BrookwoodAAAAAAA
75.14AAAAAAAEast Coweta0.66026 - 206Starr's MillAAAAA
66.65AAASandy Creek0.87728 - 1216NorthgateAAAAA

Sept. 4

Rating Class Team Prob Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
94.48AAAAAAAParkview0.55024 - 213Mill CreekAAAAAAA
89.38AAAAAWarner Robins0.53724 - 222ValdostaAAAAAA
85.92AAAAAAAHarrison0.60521 - 183AllatoonaAAAAAA
85.38AAAAAAAGrayson0.87129 - 1316Jones CountyAAAAA
83.87AAAAAAAHillgrove0.68123 - 176NorcrossAAAAAAA
82.85A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian0.76130 - 2010Woodward AcademyAAAAA
79.65AAAAAAATift County0.70321 - 147Crisp CountyAAA
79.44AAAAAAAWalton0.65324 - 204KellAAAAAA
78.71AAAAADutchtown0.62421 - 156LanierAAAAAA
76.78AAAAAAACamden County0.81528 - 1414Richmond HillAAAAAA
76.34AAAAACalhoun0.50120 - 200DaltonAAAAAA
76.12AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)0.66021 - 147VeteransAAAAA
75.27A PublicBrooks County0.66825 - 205ThomasvilleAA
75.16AAAAAAANorth Paulding0.68225 - 196South GwinnettAAAAAAA
75.16AAAAAARome0.87031 - 1417RockmartAAA
75.07AAAABenedictine0.55926 - 224Burke CountyAAA
74.87AAAAFlowery Branch0.58520 - 173St. Pius XAAAAA
74.85AAAACairo0.55321 - 210FitzgeraldAA
73.86AAAAAAAEtowah0.52322 - 211CreekviewAAAAAA
72.14AAAOconee County0.73624 - 1410North OconeeAAAA
71.84AAAPierce County0.66126 - 206BrunswickAAAAAA
71.11AAAAAAAMountain View0.74827 - 1710ShilohAAAAAA
70.88AAAAAClarke Central0.65324 - 195Cedar ShoalsAAAA
70.46AAAAAASequoyah0.55721 - 201WoodstockAAAAAAA
70.04AAAAAAANorth Cobb0.87028 - 1315SprayberryAAAAAA
69.69AAAAAStockbridge0.82227 - 1413GainesvilleAAAAAAA
69.17AAAAAChapel Hill0.55424 - 213AlexanderAAAAAA
68.72AAAAAAHouston County0.73026 - 179PerryAAAA
68.47AAAATroup0.75628 - 1711Harris CountyAAAAA
68.02AAPace Academy0.52821 - 201Holy InnocentsA Private
67.93AARabun County0.80529 - 1712RidgelandAAAA
67.79AAAAAAAMarietta0.95235 - 728WheelerAAAAAA
66.32AAAThomson0.72327 - 198Jefferson CountyAA
65.31AAAAAOla0.59422 - 202JacksonAAA
65.06AAAAWest Laurens0.82028 - 1414Bleckley CountyAA
65.04AAAAAHiram0.59322 - 202South PauldingAAAAAA
64.69AAAMonroe Area0.67322 - 166LoganvilleAAAAA
64.37A PublicPelham0.58325 - 214Mitchell CountyA Public
64.20AAAAAAAPebblebrook0.51220 - 191Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
62.46AAAWhite County0.63026 - 215Stephens CountyAAA
61.72AAAAABlessed Trinity0.97835 - 035Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
61.59A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian0.82530 - 1614Calvary DayA Private
60.52AAAAAAEast Paulding0.70524 - 159Kennesaw MountainAAAAAA
60.46AAAAAAHabersham Central0.56924 - 213Madison CountyAAAA
60.15AASwainsboro0.73821 - 138MetterA Public
60.01AAAAAAEffingham County0.64821 - 174GrovetownAAAAAA
59.61A PrivateSavannah Christian0.67827 - 207Emanuel County InstituteA Public
59.33AAAAAALovejoy0.71127 - 198Mundy's MillAAAAA
59.14AAAAAEagle's Landing0.60723 - 203MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
58.90A PrivateFellowship Christian0.77728 - 1711Christian HeritageA Private
58.60A PrivateAthens Academy0.91228 - 721Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)A Private
58.57AAAAACartersville0.98538 - 038MorrowAAAAAA
58.57AAAAAWare County0.94933 - 330CookAA
58.56AAAUpson-Lee0.78624 - 1311LaGrangeAAAA
58.49AAAAAAWinder-Barrow0.75727 - 1512ApalacheeAAAAA
57.58AAPepperell0.66824 - 204Haralson CountyAA
57.44A PublicLincoln County0.52020 - 200Jeff DavisAA
57.41AAADawson County0.85228 - 1315CassAAAAA
57.29A PublicClinch County0.92634 - 1024Macon CountyA Public
56.52AAAAAALakeside (Evans)0.58420 - 146Richmond AcademyAAA
56.26A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian0.61221 - 192Whitefield AcademyA Private
56.19AAAAAGriffin0.92834 - 826SpaldingAAAA
55.07AAAAAALassiter0.72421 - 147River RidgeAAAAAA
54.67AAAAAAALambert0.65024 - 204CampbellAAAAAAA
54.28AAAAAJonesboro0.77322 - 1210Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
53.89A PublicScreven County0.50421 - 210Southeast BullochAAA
53.52AAAAAACentral Gwinnett0.87731 - 1417DiscoveryAAAAAAA
53.17AAAAdairsville0.50420 - 200ChattoogaAA
53.14AAHeard County0.86228 - 1216South AtlantaAA
53.08A PrivateAquinas0.59322 - 202HarlemAAA
52.76AAUnion County0.79228 - 1612Fannin CountyAA
52.22AAAAAAANorth Forsyth0.90330 - 822AlcovyAAAAAA
52.10AAAAAVilla Rica0.73221 - 138SpencerAAAA
52.06A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian0.68124 - 177St. FrancisA Private
51.81AAAAANorthside (Columbus)0.52424 - 222ColumbusAAAA
51.34AAAAAASouth Cobb0.56122 - 211WashingtonAA
51.26AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)0.74627 - 1710Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
51.12A PublicMarion County0.88030 - 1416Washington-WilkesA Public
50.83AAAPike County0.59821 - 201Lamar CountyAA
50.67AAAAAUnion Grove0.89229 - 1019HamptonAAAA
50.38A PrivateWesleyan0.93234 - 826Mount Pisgah ChristianA Private
50.34AAAAAAGlynn Academy0.97235 - 035McIntosh County AcademyA Public
50.18A PublicCharlton County0.62422 - 193Brantley CountyAAA
50.03A PublicTurner County0.75226 - 1412Worth CountyAA
49.75AAAWest Hall0.56621 - 192Jackson CountyAAAAA
49.42AAAAAMcIntosh0.67022 - 166LuellaAAAA
49.19AAAAAGrady0.54521 - 201Fayette CountyAAAA
49.11AAAAACoffee0.98540 - 040DrewAAAAA
48.70AAAAANew Manchester0.75824 - 1410Walnut GroveAAAAA
48.66AAASonoraville0.72222 - 148ModelAA
48.11A PublicBowdon0.67722 - 166TempleAA
47.40AAAAALocust Grove0.89131 - 1318McDonoughAAAA
46.83AAAAAADouglas County0.93130 - 624Lithia SpringsAAAAA
46.49A PrivateMount de Sales0.79027 - 1413MonticelloAA
46.04A PublicAtkinson County0.50221 - 210Bacon CountyAA
45.90A PublicClaxton0.56521 - 192Tattnall CountyAAA
44.65A PublicWarren County0.65524 - 195Jenkins CountyA Public
44.13A PublicCommerce0.92431 - 724Banks CountyAA
43.81A PrivateAthens Christian0.54121 - 210WalkerA Private
42.70A PublicChattahoochee County0.66021 - 147Miller CountyA Public
41.85AAAFranklin County0.76327 - 1413Lumpkin CountyAAA
41.67AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)0.50621 - 210Cherokee BluffAAA
41.56AAAAAAEvans0.93832 - 626Cross CreekAAA
41.27AABremen0.96233 - 033Landmark ChristianA Private
40.92AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)0.76524 - 1410Gordon CentralAA
40.51AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)0.89229 - 1019Forest ParkAAAAA
40.48A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy0.77025 - 1411BerkmarAAAAAAA
40.46A PublicSchley County0.88127 - 720Deerfield-WindsorA Private
40.20AAEarly County0.91528 - 622Seminole CountyA Public
40.17AAAARiverdale0.93929 - 029North ClaytonAAAA
39.99A PrivateMount Paran Christian0.91831 - 724Lakeview AcademyA Private
39.55AAAASoutheast Whitfield0.50921 - 210Murray CountyAAA
39.34AAAAPickens0.95234 - 628GilmerAAA
39.25AATherrell0.63421 - 174Glenn HillsAA
38.35A PrivateHeritage School0.75526 - 1412GreenvilleA Public
36.82A PublicGordon Lee0.74824 - 1410Dade CountyAA
36.32AABerrien0.87831 - 1417Long CountyAAA
35.66A PrivatePacelli0.50221 - 210JordanAAAA
35.60A PublicGreene County0.77526 - 1412Westside (Augusta)AA
35.30AAAANorthwest Whitfield0.94233 - 726Coahulla CreekAAA
35.21A PublicLanier County0.74928 - 208TreutlenA Public
32.90AAButler0.70023 - 167Bryan CountyA Public
27.46A PublicTaylor County0.92735 - 1322Crawford CountyA Public
27.36A PublicTowns County0.66224 - 195ArmucheeA Public
27.36A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy0.97637 - 037Social CircleA Public
27.28A PrivateProvidence Christian0.52721 - 201Loganville ChristianA Private
23.09A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)0.96834 - 034Central (Talbotton)A Public
21.47A PublicTelfair County0.98137 - 037Wheeler CountyA Public
0.60A PublicGlascock County0.52922 - 211GSICA Public

Sept. 5

Rating Class Team Prob Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
96.99AAAAAAALowndes0.68526 - 197ArcherAAAAAAA
81.82AAAAAACarrollton0.59621 - 201Collins HillAAAAAAA
66.72AAAGreater Atlanta Christian0.88730 - 1317DenmarkAAAAAAA
63.29AADodge County0.69726 - 197Toombs CountyAA
59.18AAANorth Hall0.80028 - 1711Paulding CountyAAAAAA
57.28AAAAAAANewnan0.89128 - 919WhitewaterAAAAA
10.96A PrivateFirst Presbyterian0.99142 - 042ACE CharterA Public

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

