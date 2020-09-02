Maxwell Week 1 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sept. 2
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|76.94
|AAAA
|Mays
|0.519
|20 - 20
|0
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|64.56
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|0.804
|27 - 14
|13
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
Sept. 3
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|97.90
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|0.585
|24 - 21
|3
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|78.35
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|0.792
|28 - 16
|12
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|75.14
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|0.660
|26 - 20
|6
|Starr's Mill
|AAAAA
|66.65
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|0.877
|28 - 12
|16
|Northgate
|AAAAA
Sept. 4
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|94.48
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|0.550
|24 - 21
|3
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|89.38
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|0.537
|24 - 22
|2
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|85.92
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|0.605
|21 - 18
|3
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|85.38
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|0.871
|29 - 13
|16
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|83.87
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|0.681
|23 - 17
|6
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|82.85
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0.761
|30 - 20
|10
|Woodward Academy
|AAAAA
|79.65
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|0.703
|21 - 14
|7
|Crisp County
|AAA
|79.44
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|0.653
|24 - 20
|4
|Kell
|AAAAAA
|78.71
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|0.624
|21 - 15
|6
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|76.78
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|0.815
|28 - 14
|14
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAA
|76.34
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|0.501
|20 - 20
|0
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|76.12
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0.660
|21 - 14
|7
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|75.27
|A Public
|Brooks County
|0.668
|25 - 20
|5
|Thomasville
|AA
|75.16
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|0.682
|25 - 19
|6
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|75.16
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|0.870
|31 - 14
|17
|Rockmart
|AAA
|75.07
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|0.559
|26 - 22
|4
|Burke County
|AAA
|74.87
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|0.585
|20 - 17
|3
|St. Pius X
|AAAAA
|74.85
|AAAA
|Cairo
|0.553
|21 - 21
|0
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|73.86
|AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|0.523
|22 - 21
|1
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|72.14
|AAA
|Oconee County
|0.736
|24 - 14
|10
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|71.84
|AAA
|Pierce County
|0.661
|26 - 20
|6
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|71.11
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|0.748
|27 - 17
|10
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|70.88
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|0.653
|24 - 19
|5
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|70.46
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|0.557
|21 - 20
|1
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|70.04
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|0.870
|28 - 13
|15
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|69.69
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|0.822
|27 - 14
|13
|Gainesville
|AAAAAAA
|69.17
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|0.554
|24 - 21
|3
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|68.72
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|0.730
|26 - 17
|9
|Perry
|AAAA
|68.47
|AAAA
|Troup
|0.756
|28 - 17
|11
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|68.02
|AA
|Pace Academy
|0.528
|21 - 20
|1
|Holy Innocents
|A Private
|67.93
|AA
|Rabun County
|0.805
|29 - 17
|12
|Ridgeland
|AAAA
|67.79
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|0.952
|35 - 7
|28
|Wheeler
|AAAAAA
|66.32
|AAA
|Thomson
|0.723
|27 - 19
|8
|Jefferson County
|AA
|65.31
|AAAAA
|Ola
|0.594
|22 - 20
|2
|Jackson
|AAA
|65.06
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|0.820
|28 - 14
|14
|Bleckley County
|AA
|65.04
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|0.593
|22 - 20
|2
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|64.69
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|0.673
|22 - 16
|6
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|64.37
|A Public
|Pelham
|0.583
|25 - 21
|4
|Mitchell County
|A Public
|64.20
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|0.512
|20 - 19
|1
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|62.46
|AAA
|White County
|0.630
|26 - 21
|5
|Stephens County
|AAA
|61.72
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|0.978
|35 - 0
|35
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|61.59
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0.825
|30 - 16
|14
|Calvary Day
|A Private
|60.52
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|0.705
|24 - 15
|9
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|60.46
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|0.569
|24 - 21
|3
|Madison County
|AAAA
|60.15
|AA
|Swainsboro
|0.738
|21 - 13
|8
|Metter
|A Public
|60.01
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|0.648
|21 - 17
|4
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|59.61
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|0.678
|27 - 20
|7
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|59.33
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|0.711
|27 - 19
|8
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAA
|59.14
|AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|0.607
|23 - 20
|3
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|58.90
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|0.777
|28 - 17
|11
|Christian Heritage
|A Private
|58.60
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|0.912
|28 - 7
|21
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|A Private
|58.57
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|0.985
|38 - 0
|38
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|58.57
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|0.949
|33 - 3
|30
|Cook
|AA
|58.56
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|0.786
|24 - 13
|11
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|58.49
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|0.757
|27 - 15
|12
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|57.58
|AA
|Pepperell
|0.668
|24 - 20
|4
|Haralson County
|AA
|57.44
|A Public
|Lincoln County
|0.520
|20 - 20
|0
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|57.41
|AAA
|Dawson County
|0.852
|28 - 13
|15
|Cass
|AAAAA
|57.29
|A Public
|Clinch County
|0.926
|34 - 10
|24
|Macon County
|A Public
|56.52
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|0.584
|20 - 14
|6
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|56.26
|A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|0.612
|21 - 19
|2
|Whitefield Academy
|A Private
|56.19
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|0.928
|34 - 8
|26
|Spalding
|AAAA
|55.07
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|0.724
|21 - 14
|7
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|54.67
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|0.650
|24 - 20
|4
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|54.28
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|0.773
|22 - 12
|10
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|53.89
|A Public
|Screven County
|0.504
|21 - 21
|0
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|53.52
|AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|0.877
|31 - 14
|17
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|53.17
|AAA
|Adairsville
|0.504
|20 - 20
|0
|Chattooga
|AA
|53.14
|AA
|Heard County
|0.862
|28 - 12
|16
|South Atlanta
|AA
|53.08
|A Private
|Aquinas
|0.593
|22 - 20
|2
|Harlem
|AAA
|52.76
|AA
|Union County
|0.792
|28 - 16
|12
|Fannin County
|AA
|52.22
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|0.903
|30 - 8
|22
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|52.10
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|0.732
|21 - 13
|8
|Spencer
|AAAA
|52.06
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|0.681
|24 - 17
|7
|St. Francis
|A Private
|51.81
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|0.524
|24 - 22
|2
|Columbus
|AAAA
|51.34
|AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|0.561
|22 - 21
|1
|Washington
|AA
|51.26
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|0.746
|27 - 17
|10
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|51.12
|A Public
|Marion County
|0.880
|30 - 14
|16
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Public
|50.83
|AAA
|Pike County
|0.598
|21 - 20
|1
|Lamar County
|AA
|50.67
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|0.892
|29 - 10
|19
|Hampton
|AAAA
|50.38
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|0.932
|34 - 8
|26
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|50.34
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|0.972
|35 - 0
|35
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|50.18
|A Public
|Charlton County
|0.624
|22 - 19
|3
|Brantley County
|AAA
|50.03
|A Public
|Turner County
|0.752
|26 - 14
|12
|Worth County
|AA
|49.75
|AAA
|West Hall
|0.566
|21 - 19
|2
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|49.42
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|0.670
|22 - 16
|6
|Luella
|AAAA
|49.19
|AAAAA
|Grady
|0.545
|21 - 20
|1
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|49.11
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|0.985
|40 - 0
|40
|Drew
|AAAAA
|48.70
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|0.758
|24 - 14
|10
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|48.66
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|0.722
|22 - 14
|8
|Model
|AA
|48.11
|A Public
|Bowdon
|0.677
|22 - 16
|6
|Temple
|AA
|47.40
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|0.891
|31 - 13
|18
|McDonough
|AAAA
|46.83
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|0.931
|30 - 6
|24
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|46.49
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|0.790
|27 - 14
|13
|Monticello
|AA
|46.04
|A Public
|Atkinson County
|0.502
|21 - 21
|0
|Bacon County
|AA
|45.90
|A Public
|Claxton
|0.565
|21 - 19
|2
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|44.65
|A Public
|Warren County
|0.655
|24 - 19
|5
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|44.13
|A Public
|Commerce
|0.924
|31 - 7
|24
|Banks County
|AA
|43.81
|A Private
|Athens Christian
|0.541
|21 - 21
|0
|Walker
|A Private
|42.70
|A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|0.660
|21 - 14
|7
|Miller County
|A Public
|41.85
|AAA
|Franklin County
|0.763
|27 - 14
|13
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|41.67
|AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|0.506
|21 - 21
|0
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAA
|41.56
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|0.938
|32 - 6
|26
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|41.27
|AA
|Bremen
|0.962
|33 - 0
|33
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|40.92
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|0.765
|24 - 14
|10
|Gordon Central
|AA
|40.51
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|0.892
|29 - 10
|19
|Forest Park
|AAAAA
|40.48
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|0.770
|25 - 14
|11
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|40.46
|A Public
|Schley County
|0.881
|27 - 7
|20
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|40.20
|AA
|Early County
|0.915
|28 - 6
|22
|Seminole County
|A Public
|40.17
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|0.939
|29 - 0
|29
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|39.99
|A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|0.918
|31 - 7
|24
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|39.55
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|0.509
|21 - 21
|0
|Murray County
|AAA
|39.34
|AAAA
|Pickens
|0.952
|34 - 6
|28
|Gilmer
|AAA
|39.25
|AA
|Therrell
|0.634
|21 - 17
|4
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|38.35
|A Private
|Heritage School
|0.755
|26 - 14
|12
|Greenville
|A Public
|36.82
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|0.748
|24 - 14
|10
|Dade County
|AA
|36.32
|AA
|Berrien
|0.878
|31 - 14
|17
|Long County
|AAA
|35.66
|A Private
|Pacelli
|0.502
|21 - 21
|0
|Jordan
|AAAA
|35.60
|A Public
|Greene County
|0.775
|26 - 14
|12
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|35.30
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|0.942
|33 - 7
|26
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|35.21
|A Public
|Lanier County
|0.749
|28 - 20
|8
|Treutlen
|A Public
|32.90
|AA
|Butler
|0.700
|23 - 16
|7
|Bryan County
|A Public
|27.46
|A Public
|Taylor County
|0.927
|35 - 13
|22
|Crawford County
|A Public
|27.36
|A Public
|Towns County
|0.662
|24 - 19
|5
|Armuchee
|A Public
|27.36
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|0.976
|37 - 0
|37
|Social Circle
|A Public
|27.28
|A Private
|Providence Christian
|0.527
|21 - 20
|1
|Loganville Christian
|A Private
|23.09
|A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|0.968
|34 - 0
|34
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|21.47
|A Public
|Telfair County
|0.981
|37 - 0
|37
|Wheeler County
|A Public
|0.60
|A Public
|Glascock County
|0.529
|22 - 21
|1
|GSIC
|A Public
Sept. 5
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Prob
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|96.99
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|0.685
|26 - 19
|7
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|81.82
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|0.596
|21 - 20
|1
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|66.72
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0.887
|30 - 13
|17
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|63.29
|AA
|Dodge County
|0.697
|26 - 19
|7
|Toombs County
|AA
|59.18
|AAA
|North Hall
|0.800
|28 - 17
|11
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|57.28
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|0.891
|28 - 9
|19
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|10.96
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|0.991
|42 - 0
|42
|ACE Charter
|A Public
