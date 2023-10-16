Maxwell summary after Week 9

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,505 of 1,606 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.71%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.37 points and all game margins within 12.36 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.55
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|7-0
|99.73
|1
|Thomas County Central
|7-0
|95.39
|2
|Walton
|7-0
|98.00
|2
|Douglas County
|7-0
|95.08
|3
|Colquitt County
|7-0
|96.28
|3
|Hughes
|5-2
|90.41
|4
|Newton
|7-0
|95.15
|4
|Gainesville
|7-0
|88.21
|5
|Buford
|6-1
|93.11
|5
|Lee County
|6-1
|84.28
|6
|Carrollton
|7-1
|90.38
|6
|Marist
|6-1
|84.26
|7
|Westlake
|6-1
|89.81
|7
|Rome
|6-1
|81.56
|8
|Grayson
|5-2
|83.82
|8
|Houston County
|6-1
|80.94
|9
|North Cobb
|4-3
|82.85
|9
|Woodward Academy
|5-2
|78.89
|10
|Norcross
|6-1
|82.47
|10
|Roswell
|7-1
|77.93
|11
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-0
|82.46
|11
|North Atlanta
|7-0
|74.28
|12
|Milton
|5-2
|80.49
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|6-2
|69.79
|13
|Parkview
|5-2
|78.63
|13
|Lanier
|6-2
|68.22
|14
|Archer
|4-3
|76.71
|14
|East Paulding
|4-3
|66.15
|15
|McEachern
|4-4
|75.97
|15
|Creekview
|6-2
|65.16
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|7-0
|83.42
|1
|North Oconee
|7-0
|79.99
|2
|Jefferson
|7-0
|76.25
|2
|Stockbridge
|5-2
|78.86
|3
|Cartersville
|8-0
|75.22
|3
|Spalding
|8-0
|78.11
|4
|Calhoun
|6-2
|72.02
|4
|Benedictine
|8-0
|77.28
|5
|Ware County
|5-2
|71.79
|5
|Bainbridge
|6-2
|75.39
|6
|Creekside
|6-1
|71.27
|6
|Perry
|7-1
|75.33
|7
|Hiram
|6-2
|70.06
|7
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-0
|69.20
|8
|Kell
|6-1
|68.50
|8
|Troup
|6-1
|68.80
|9
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7-0
|67.88
|9
|Cairo
|7-1
|68.76
|10
|Jones County
|6-2
|64.84
|10
|Burke County
|7-1
|66.94
|11
|Mays
|3-4
|64.67
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-2
|66.16
|12
|Dalton
|6-2
|63.26
|12
|Holy Innocents
|7-1
|64.74
|13
|Harris County
|6-1
|63.02
|13
|Starr's Mill
|4-3
|63.87
|14
|Warner Robins
|4-3
|62.49
|14
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-3
|63.03
|15
|Northgate
|6-2
|62.07
|15
|Stephenson
|6-2
|61.52
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|3-5
|80.31
|1
|Northeast
|6-1
|68.64
|2
|Calvary Day
|7-0
|78.80
|2
|Pierce County
|6-1
|65.79
|3
|Stephens County
|7-0
|77.00
|3
|Appling County
|5-2
|65.14
|4
|Mary Persons
|7-1
|74.55
|4
|Toombs County
|7-1
|63.18
|5
|Lumpkin County
|7-0
|65.39
|5
|Callaway
|4-2
|62.31
|6
|Morgan County
|7-1
|64.13
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|5-2
|62.21
|7
|Sandy Creek
|6-2
|63.16
|7
|Fitzgerald
|5-2
|61.57
|8
|Savannah Christian
|5-2
|62.48
|8
|Athens Academy
|4-3
|59.87
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|5-3
|59.87
|9
|Thomson
|6-1
|59.59
|10
|Thomasville
|4-4
|56.94
|10
|Rockmart
|5-2
|59.22
|11
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-5
|56.19
|11
|Cook
|5-2
|56.93
|12
|Monroe Area
|4-3
|55.76
|12
|Providence Christian
|6-1
|52.61
|13
|Peach County
|2-5
|55.03
|13
|Union County
|5-2
|51.24
|14
|White County
|4-3
|54.09
|14
|Columbia
|5-3
|51.23
|15
|Upson-Lee
|7-1
|53.81
|15
|East Jackson
|6-1
|50.88
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-1
|71.81
|1
|Greene County
|7-0
|63.50
|2
|Swainsboro
|8-0
|62.08
|2
|Schley County
|7-0
|61.02
|3
|Elbert County
|7-1
|61.17
|3
|Bowdon
|7-2
|54.53
|4
|Rabun County
|6-2
|59.99
|4
|Telfair County
|6-0
|54.21
|5
|Commerce
|7-1
|53.93
|5
|Manchester
|6-1
|52.70
|6
|Trion
|7-0
|53.56
|6
|Clinch County
|7-1
|52.48
|7
|Bryan County
|7-1
|50.93
|7
|Jenkins County
|7-0
|50.14
|8
|Mount Vernon
|5-2
|50.36
|8
|Aquinas
|6-1
|48.51
|9
|Bleckley County
|6-2
|48.84
|9
|Macon County
|5-2
|47.69
|10
|Lamar County
|6-2
|48.21
|10
|Lincoln County
|4-3
|43.16
|11
|Dublin
|5-2
|46.77
|11
|Portal
|5-3
|41.46
|12
|Brooks County
|2-5
|44.31
|12
|Wilcox County
|4-3
|38.89
|13
|Irwin County
|3-4
|42.38
|13
|Early County
|6-2
|37.02
|14
|Bacon County
|4-2
|42.07
|14
|Lanier County
|4-2
|36.21
|15
|Metter
|3-5
|39.52
|15
|Dooly County
|3-4
|35.90
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|First Presbyterian
|4-2-1
|45.00
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|7-0
|29.87
|2
|John Milledge Academy
|7-0
|44.91
|2
|Gatewood School
|5-1
|23.07
|3
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|7-1
|43.16
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|5-1
|18.50
|4
|Valwood School
|5-1
|43.13
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|4-3
|15.16
|5
|Tattnall Square
|4-4
|37.72
|5
|Brentwood School
|3-4
|12.93
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|7-0
|27.29
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|3-3
|12.21
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|4-4
|22.09
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|4-2
|3.43
|3
|Memorial Day
|3-4
|-1.88
|3
|King's Academy
|5-2
|2.83
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-6
|-5.06
|4
|Calvary Christian
|4-4
|-4.36
|5
|Fullington Academy
|1-6
|-18.66
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-4
|-10.96
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|99.73
|75.69
|6 [5]
|43.05
|-17.53
|2 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|98.00
|65.13
|25 [17]
|45.49
|-13.37
|3 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|96.28
|70.32
|13 [10]
|41.72
|-15.41
|4 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.39
|56.61
|77 [22]
|41.28
|-14.96
|5 [4]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|95.15
|66.70
|18 [14]
|38.81
|-17.20
|6 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.08
|61.42
|41 [11]
|40.64
|-15.29
|7 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|93.11
|74.49
|8 [7]
|38.77
|-15.19
|8 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|90.41
|67.62
|15 [3]
|41.12
|-10.15
|9 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|90.38
|62.21
|39 [25]
|39.86
|-11.37
|10 [7]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|89.81
|66.54
|19 [15]
|37.47
|-13.19
|11 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|7-0
|88.21
|57.62
|67 [19]
|36.51
|-12.55
|12 [5]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|84.28
|65.28
|23 [6]
|37.13
|-8.00
|13 [6]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|6-1
|84.26
|62.54
|35 [9]
|34.79
|-10.32
|14 [8]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|83.82
|70.18
|14 [11]
|34.89
|-9.78
|15 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-0
|83.42
|45.03
|185 [35]
|29.24
|-15.03
|16 [9]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|82.85
|78.94
|2 [2]
|37.35
|-6.35
|17 [10]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.47
|55.85
|83 [35]
|34.75
|-8.57
|18 [11]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|82.46
|44.55
|192 [42]
|35.25
|-8.06
|19 [7]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|81.56
|53.67
|106 [31]
|31.98
|-10.43
|20 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.94
|55.21
|89 [24]
|34.76
|-7.03
|21 [12]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|80.49
|62.63
|31 [20]
|30.93
|-10.41
|22 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-5
|80.31
|75.98
|3 [1]
|39.98
|-1.18
|23 [1]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|7-0
|79.99
|44.68
|188 [37]
|30.53
|-10.30
|24 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|78.89
|44.15
|197 [44]
|27.91
|-11.83
|25 [2]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|78.86
|54.16
|101 [12]
|36.31
|-3.40
|26 [2]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-0
|78.80
|23.18
|376 [48]
|34.88
|-4.76
|27 [13]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|78.63
|67.23
|16 [12]
|34.37
|-5.11
|28 [3]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|8-0
|78.11
|46.16
|173 [32]
|36.69
|-2.27
|29 [10]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|7-1
|77.93
|51.92
|124 [34]
|33.52
|-5.26
|30 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|8-0
|77.28
|56.81
|75 [6]
|33.07
|-5.06
|31 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|7-0
|77.00
|49.26
|146 [14]
|31.65
|-6.20
|32 [14]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|76.71
|70.78
|12 [9]
|29.16
|-8.40
|33 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|7-0
|76.25
|52.34
|119 [19]
|29.82
|-7.28
|34 [15]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|75.97
|75.01
|7 [6]
|26.56
|-10.26
|35 [5]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|75.39
|56.72
|76 [7]
|32.05
|-4.18
|36 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|75.33
|56.19
|81 [10]
|32.81
|-3.36
|37 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|8-0
|75.22
|53.55
|107 [14]
|26.25
|-9.82
|38 [16]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|74.74
|62.38
|36 [23]
|29.52
|-6.07
|39 [4]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|7-1
|74.55
|51.44
|128 [12]
|24.98
|-10.41
|40 [11]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|7-0
|74.28
|43.61
|205 [46]
|30.21
|-4.92
|41 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|72.96
|58.98
|61 [32]
|29.31
|-4.50
|42 [18]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|72.44
|59.34
|57 [30]
|29.30
|-3.99
|43 [19]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|72.37
|57.59
|69 [33]
|25.04
|-8.18
|44 [4]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|72.02
|59.71
|52 [6]
|28.82
|-4.04
|45 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|71.81
|57.30
|71 [1]
|34.76
|2.09
|46 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|5-2
|71.79
|61.03
|42 [3]
|28.70
|-3.94
|47 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.50
|60.86
|43 [26]
|29.17
|-3.17
|48 [6]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|6-1
|71.27
|47.49
|160 [29]
|29.40
|-2.72
|49 [21]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|71.13
|59.12
|59 [31]
|28.68
|-3.30
|50 [7]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|70.06
|52.67
|117 [18]
|33.62
|2.72
|51 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.79
|54.73
|95 [26]
|23.74
|-6.90
|52 [7]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|69.20
|47.57
|159 [29]
|28.10
|-1.95
|53 [8]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|6-1
|68.80
|42.76
|213 [43]
|26.77
|-2.87
|54 [9]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-1
|68.76
|42.00
|219 [45]
|24.94
|-4.67
|55 [1]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-1
|68.64
|37.86
|257 [20]
|27.03
|-2.46
|56 [8]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|68.50
|45.34
|182 [34]
|28.28
|-1.07
|57 [13]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.22
|54.75
|94 [25]
|28.04
|-1.03
|58 [9]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|7-0
|67.88
|35.71
|276 [48]
|24.60
|-4.13
|59 [22]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|67.70
|62.55
|34 [22]
|27.17
|-1.38
|60 [23]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|67.12
|79.41
|1 [1]
|25.19
|-2.78
|61 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-1
|66.94
|49.16
|147 [24]
|25.93
|-1.86
|62 [24]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.56
|75.97
|4 [3]
|23.81
|-3.60
|63 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|66.16
|52.44
|118 [14]
|27.31
|0.30
|64 [14]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.15
|59.09
|60 [16]
|25.38
|-1.62
|65 [25]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|65.83
|50.21
|140 [40]
|26.39
|-0.28
|66 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|6-1
|65.79
|39.78
|236 [14]
|22.86
|-3.77
|67 [5]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-0
|65.39
|39.45
|239 [28]
|27.03
|0.79
|68 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|65.27
|59.38
|55 [28]
|23.46
|-2.66
|69 [15]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|6-2
|65.16
|57.06
|74 [21]
|25.25
|-0.75
|70 [27]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|65.15
|54.69
|97 [38]
|23.43
|-2.56
|71 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|5-2
|65.14
|54.71
|96 [1]
|23.88
|-2.10
|72 [28]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|64.98
|31.23
|315 [46]
|21.63
|-4.20
|73 [10]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-2
|64.84
|51.30
|131 [23]
|27.10
|1.41
|74 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|7-1
|64.74
|44.08
|199 [39]
|22.57
|-3.02
|75 [11]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|64.67
|59.99
|49 [4]
|23.41
|-2.11
|76 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|64.31
|62.33
|37 [10]
|23.73
|-1.43
|77 [6]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-1
|64.13
|39.04
|245 [30]
|26.32
|1.35
|78 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-3
|63.87
|56.47
|78 [8]
|20.98
|-3.73
|79 [29]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|63.57
|74.38
|9 [8]
|26.27
|1.85
|80 [1]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|7-0
|63.50
|21.20
|392 [35]
|17.06
|-7.29
|81 [12]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|63.26
|50.35
|136 [25]
|23.88
|-0.23
|82 [4]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|7-1
|63.18
|34.94
|281 [24]
|24.22
|0.19
|83 [7]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-2
|63.16
|53.37
|108 [10]
|24.34
|0.33
|84 [14]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|63.03
|55.39
|88 [11]
|22.37
|-1.51
|85 [13]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|6-1
|63.02
|46.39
|169 [31]
|21.74
|-2.12
|86 [14]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|62.49
|62.82
|30 [2]
|23.93
|0.60
|87 [8]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|5-2
|62.48
|45.51
|179 [17]
|24.49
|1.16
|88 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|4-2
|62.31
|38.38
|253 [19]
|23.05
|-0.11
|89 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|5-2
|62.21
|48.44
|153 [3]
|26.87
|3.82
|90 [30]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|62.08
|64.51
|26 [18]
|22.08
|-0.85
|91 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-0
|62.08
|34.44
|287 [20]
|19.88
|-3.06
|92 [15]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|6-2
|62.07
|52.26
|121 [21]
|22.95
|0.03
|93 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|61.79
|53.16
|112 [16]
|22.99
|0.35
|94 [17]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|5-2
|61.65
|48.93
|150 [28]
|23.43
|0.92
|95 [7]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|5-2
|61.57
|41.61
|220 [13]
|23.12
|0.70
|96 [15]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|6-2
|61.52
|48.21
|155 [28]
|23.45
|1.08
|97 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|61.31
|60.82
|44 [27]
|22.54
|0.38
|98 [3]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|61.17
|44.64
|189 [8]
|23.36
|1.35
|99 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|7-0
|61.02
|23.86
|372 [30]
|24.69
|2.82
|100 [16]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|60.60
|44.12
|198 [38]
|22.51
|1.07
|101 [18]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|60.24
|59.58
|53 [7]
|25.09
|4.01
|102 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-2
|59.99
|46.16
|172 [5]
|21.50
|0.67
|103 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|5-3
|59.87
|45.91
|174 [16]
|20.86
|0.14
|104 [8]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-3
|59.87
|48.24
|154 [4]
|21.81
|1.09
|105 [17]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-3
|59.74
|59.41
|54 [3]
|19.58
|-1.02
|106 [9]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|6-1
|59.59
|29.66
|335 [36]
|20.43
|-0.01
|107 [10]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|5-2
|59.22
|44.59
|190 [10]
|20.62
|0.55
|108 [17]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|59.20
|39.10
|244 [50]
|20.96
|0.91
|109 [18]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|58.91
|60.53
|47 [2]
|21.62
|1.86
|110 [19]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|58.58
|45.83
|175 [33]
|19.41
|-0.02
|111 [18]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.41
|58.83
|63 [18]
|21.50
|2.24
|112 [19]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.25
|62.59
|33 [8]
|21.99
|2.90
|113 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|4-4
|57.83
|61.83
|40 [1]
|19.88
|1.20
|114 [19]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-4
|57.33
|53.33
|110 [15]
|21.25
|3.07
|115 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|4-4
|56.94
|55.60
|86 [6]
|21.97
|4.18
|116 [11]
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-2
|56.93
|44.74
|187 [9]
|20.42
|2.65
|117 [20]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|56.86
|53.81
|104 [30]
|20.78
|3.07
|118 [11]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-5
|56.19
|65.15
|24 [2]
|19.00
|1.96
|119 [32]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|55.79
|59.34
|56 [29]
|18.15
|1.51
|120 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-3
|55.76
|55.15
|90 [7]
|16.91
|0.30
|121 [21]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|55.71
|43.40
|207 [42]
|21.55
|5.00
|122 [21]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|5-3
|55.03
|47.68
|157 [39]
|19.89
|4.01
|123 [13]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-5
|55.03
|58.78
|65 [4]
|20.14
|4.26
|124 [22]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|54.94
|56.18
|82 [23]
|22.49
|6.70
|125 [33]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|54.83
|75.92
|5 [4]
|24.04
|8.36
|126 [22]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|54.77
|44.96
|186 [36]
|25.60
|9.99
|127 [20]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|54.64
|58.27
|66 [8]
|19.05
|3.56
|128 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|54.53
|36.39
|269 [8]
|20.99
|5.61
|129 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|6-1
|54.24
|36.72
|265 [47]
|15.95
|0.86
|130 [4]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|6-0
|54.21
|24.64
|368 [28]
|16.39
|1.33
|131 [14]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-3
|54.09
|45.10
|184 [18]
|21.26
|6.32
|132 [5]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|53.93
|28.36
|344 [29]
|18.81
|4.03
|133 [22]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|53.87
|54.61
|99 [13]
|19.51
|4.80
|134 [15]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|7-1
|53.81
|31.03
|317 [40]
|17.90
|3.24
|135 [23]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.79
|58.83
|62 [17]
|21.38
|6.74
|136 [23]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-4
|53.72
|42.67
|215 [44]
|19.68
|5.11
|137 [24]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|6-1
|53.67
|32.35
|308 [52]
|16.11
|1.60
|138 [6]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|7-0
|53.56
|22.64
|382 [32]
|19.16
|4.75
|139 [24]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|53.56
|50.23
|139 [20]
|18.61
|4.21
|140 [16]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-2
|53.47
|32.72
|303 [38]
|21.11
|6.79
|141 [25]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|53.40
|47.04
|162 [40]
|17.14
|2.89
|142 [23]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-5
|53.35
|57.60
|68 [9]
|19.56
|5.36
|143 [26]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.34
|60.40
|48 [13]
|17.62
|3.43
|144 [25]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|3-4
|53.09
|51.60
|127 [17]
|21.60
|7.66
|145 [17]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-4
|52.98
|52.88
|115 [11]
|17.04
|3.22
|146 [5]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-1
|52.70
|26.42
|357 [23]
|15.12
|1.57
|147 [12]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|6-1
|52.61
|16.90
|412 [55]
|21.23
|7.77
|148 [18]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|52.56
|42.99
|210 [21]
|14.90
|1.48
|149 [34]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.54
|62.90
|29 [19]
|13.99
|0.60
|150 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|52.52
|62.31
|38 [24]
|19.01
|5.64
|151 [6]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|7-1
|52.48
|34.74
|285 [14]
|21.07
|7.75
|152 [27]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|52.11
|48.93
|149 [38]
|18.36
|5.40
|153 [26]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|51.92
|49.76
|141 [21]
|20.40
|7.63
|154 [19]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-5
|51.78
|60.61
|46 [3]
|20.08
|7.45
|155 [24]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.67
|54.83
|93 [12]
|17.26
|4.74
|156 [20]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-2
|51.65
|41.46
|221 [24]
|16.40
|3.90
|157 [21]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|5-3
|51.53
|47.37
|161 [15]
|17.41
|5.03
|158 [22]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-4
|51.50
|54.15
|102 [8]
|16.38
|4.03
|159 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|51.48
|66.00
|20 [16]
|18.31
|5.97
|160 [13]
|Union County
|8-AA
|5-2
|51.24
|33.50
|296 [27]
|19.14
|7.05
|161 [14]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|5-3
|51.23
|39.58
|238 [15]
|16.56
|4.48
|162 [25]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.14
|49.32
|144 [27]
|22.58
|10.59
|163 [7]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|7-1
|50.93
|33.01
|297 [22]
|16.21
|4.43
|164 [15]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-1
|50.88
|30.70
|323 [32]
|17.03
|5.30
|165 [28]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|50.65
|50.97
|133 [35]
|19.70
|8.20
|166 [29]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|50.60
|30.59
|325 [55]
|15.91
|4.46
|167 [30]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|50.41
|60.82
|45 [12]
|13.73
|2.47
|168 [8]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|50.36
|38.45
|252 [13]
|19.54
|8.33
|169 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-0
|50.14
|23.89
|371 [29]
|20.87
|9.88
|170 [23]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-3
|50.13
|43.63
|204 [20]
|15.70
|4.72
|171 [37]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|50.01
|42.43
|216 [43]
|17.34
|6.49
|172 [27]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-5
|49.56
|58.83
|64 [4]
|16.95
|6.55
|173 [31]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|49.35
|40.45
|230 [49]
|14.99
|4.79
|174 [16]
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-2-1
|48.94
|32.21
|309 [30]
|17.88
|8.09
|175 [9]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|48.84
|34.99
|280 [18]
|18.18
|8.49
|176 [28]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|48.58
|48.76
|151 [26]
|17.57
|8.14
|177 [8]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-1
|48.51
|30.82
|321 [18]
|17.04
|7.68
|178 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-7
|48.37
|66.72
|17 [13]
|16.17
|6.95
|179 [29]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|48.33
|38.91
|247 [47]
|15.08
|5.90
|180 [32]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|48.28
|46.31
|170 [41]
|19.06
|9.94
|181 [10]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-2
|48.21
|36.04
|274 [17]
|14.94
|5.88
|182 [33]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|48.14
|31.01
|318 [54]
|18.39
|9.40
|183 [26]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|48.07
|64.49
|27 [1]
|14.22
|5.30
|184 [24]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|5-2
|47.83
|36.94
|263 [35]
|18.07
|9.39
|185 [34]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|47.78
|65.47
|21 [4]
|13.25
|4.62
|186 [9]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|47.69
|32.49
|306 [17]
|14.68
|6.14
|187 [27]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-2
|47.66
|34.23
|290 [50]
|18.09
|9.58
|188 [35]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-6
|47.53
|65.33
|22 [5]
|17.21
|8.83
|189 [28]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-4
|47.41
|40.89
|226 [40]
|16.96
|8.70
|190 [36]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|47.34
|50.28
|137 [36]
|16.77
|8.58
|191 [30]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|47.21
|32.66
|305 [51]
|13.74
|5.68
|192 [31]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|47.17
|50.61
|134 [19]
|15.35
|7.33
|193 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|6-2
|47.10
|29.70
|333 [35]
|12.92
|4.98
|194 [18]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|4-3
|47.04
|47.63
|158 [5]
|14.39
|6.50
|195 [19]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|47.02
|7.60
|436 [57]
|21.92
|14.05
|196 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|46.77
|37.30
|262 [15]
|16.90
|9.27
|197 [29]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|46.70
|37.67
|259 [45]
|12.90
|5.36
|198 [25]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-2
|46.03
|31.72
|312 [39]
|11.99
|5.11
|199 [32]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|45.63
|29.81
|330 [53]
|16.52
|10.04
|200 [39]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|45.44
|55.71
|84 [36]
|12.45
|6.16
|201 [30]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|45.28
|55.47
|87 [10]
|14.93
|8.80
|202 [31]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|45.10
|49.52
|143 [26]
|15.55
|9.60
|203 [1]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-2-1
|45.00
|29.67
|334 [2]
|17.28
|11.44
|204 [37]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-7
|44.96
|71.28
|11 [2]
|18.30
|12.50
|205 [2]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|44.91
|22.17
|387 [9]
|16.30
|10.54
|206 [20]
|Model
|7-AA
|5-2
|44.53
|39.14
|242 [16]
|14.30
|8.92
|207 [12]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|44.31
|55.67
|85 [2]
|11.40
|6.24
|208 [32]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|44.28
|45.39
|180 [33]
|17.85
|12.72
|209 [26]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-3
|44.13
|39.81
|235 [26]
|13.46
|8.48
|210 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|43.84
|47.84
|156 [41]
|12.07
|7.39
|211 [33]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|43.73
|44.21
|196 [36]
|11.82
|7.25
|212 [41]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|43.65
|51.66
|126 [39]
|13.22
|8.72
|213 [33]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|43.53
|46.22
|171 [31]
|11.68
|7.30
|214 [34]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|43.52
|45.64
|177 [32]
|10.28
|5.91
|215 [27]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|43.44
|30.89
|319 [41]
|16.76
|12.48
|216 [42]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|43.18
|54.86
|92 [37]
|12.70
|8.67
|217 [10]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|43.16
|41.09
|224 [1]
|13.07
|9.06
|218 [3]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-1
|43.16
|18.86
|404 [14]
|12.93
|8.93
|219 [4]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|43.13
|16.17
|414 [16]
|15.74
|11.76
|220 [35]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|42.95
|59.81
|50 [5]
|13.33
|9.54
|221 [28]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|6-1
|42.70
|30.85
|320 [42]
|13.61
|10.06
|222 [13]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|3-4
|42.38
|45.58
|178 [6]
|13.99
|10.77
|223 [36]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.11
|55.14
|91 [11]
|10.60
|7.64
|224 [14]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-2
|42.07
|29.73
|331 [27]
|10.44
|7.52
|225 [38]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-6
|41.89
|63.55
|28 [7]
|11.47
|8.74
|226 [21]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-2
|41.88
|28.55
|342 [39]
|18.03
|15.31
|227 [39]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|41.87
|59.75
|51 [14]
|13.09
|10.37
|228 [34]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-5
|41.79
|48.54
|152 [27]
|17.17
|14.52
|229 [35]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-4
|41.79
|41.25
|223 [46]
|11.02
|8.38
|230 [22]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-2
|41.68
|26.08
|360 [43]
|13.56
|11.02
|231 [40]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|41.66
|36.43
|268 [51]
|12.20
|9.70
|232 [23]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|4-4
|41.49
|46.61
|165 [6]
|11.35
|9.01
|233 [11]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|5-3
|41.46
|21.20
|391 [34]
|12.63
|10.32
|234 [41]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|41.43
|43.15
|209 [48]
|10.71
|8.43
|235 [42]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-6
|41.37
|57.09
|73 [20]
|10.47
|8.26
|236 [29]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-4
|41.32
|41.02
|225 [25]
|12.23
|10.06
|237 [30]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-6
|40.96
|50.58
|135 [13]
|9.43
|7.62
|238 [24]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-1
|40.71
|16.63
|413 [56]
|11.32
|9.76
|239 [43]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|40.64
|62.60
|32 [21]
|12.48
|10.99
|240 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.58
|52.05
|123 [22]
|12.60
|11.17
|241 [43]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|40.47
|73.94
|10 [1]
|15.40
|14.09
|242 [38]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.35
|52.94
|114 [17]
|12.22
|11.02
|243 [36]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|40.20
|43.64
|203 [40]
|13.37
|12.32
|244 [25]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-4-1
|40.20
|42.32
|217 [12]
|14.95
|13.90
|245 [15]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-5
|39.52
|41.46
|222 [10]
|9.56
|9.19
|246 [39]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|39.51
|52.30
|120 [20]
|15.96
|15.60
|247 [37]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|39.25
|45.36
|181 [35]
|10.39
|10.29
|248 [38]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|39.07
|28.18
|347 [56]
|13.62
|13.70
|249 [26]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-5
|39.02
|53.19
|111 [2]
|10.36
|10.49
|250 [12]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|38.89
|34.32
|289 [15]
|13.59
|13.85
|251 [31]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-3
|38.79
|34.11
|291 [36]
|12.39
|12.74
|252 [39]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|38.21
|49.32
|145 [23]
|11.57
|12.51
|253 [40]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-4
|37.99
|40.77
|228 [41]
|7.67
|8.83
|254 [40]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|37.96
|52.16
|122 [15]
|9.58
|10.78
|255 [44]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|37.89
|54.28
|100 [28]
|9.81
|11.07
|256 [16]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|37.82
|34.87
|283 [19]
|10.88
|12.21
|257 [5]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|37.72
|28.33
|345 [3]
|13.43
|14.86
|258 [41]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-5
|37.64
|51.03
|132 [24]
|13.33
|14.85
|259 [27]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|37.23
|19.90
|397 [52]
|7.45
|9.37
|260 [28]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-4
|37.07
|32.88
|300 [28]
|10.51
|12.59
|261 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-5
|37.03
|46.49
|168 [4]
|9.48
|11.59
|262 [13]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-2
|37.02
|23.70
|374 [31]
|11.08
|13.21
|263 [41]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|36.95
|34.47
|286 [48]
|8.33
|10.53
|264 [29]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|36.90
|36.33
|270 [21]
|10.32
|12.57
|265 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-5
|36.61
|37.77
|258 [44]
|15.70
|18.24
|266 [45]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.29
|59.13
|58 [15]
|7.81
|10.68
|267 [14]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-2
|36.21
|36.29
|271 [9]
|8.14
|11.08
|268 [18]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|36.17
|32.96
|298 [23]
|9.26
|12.24
|269 [19]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|36.11
|28.90
|340 [28]
|8.55
|11.59
|270 [15]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|3-4
|35.90
|38.23
|255 [5]
|10.73
|13.98
|271 [42]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-7
|35.86
|57.57
|70 [5]
|8.67
|11.96
|272 [46]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|35.71
|44.00
|200 [45]
|11.64
|15.08
|273 [20]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|35.65
|30.39
|326 [26]
|8.72
|12.22
|274 [43]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-5
|35.37
|51.37
|129 [18]
|11.67
|15.45
|275 [30]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-3
|35.35
|29.08
|338 [37]
|15.14
|18.94
|276 [16]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|35.34
|40.15
|233 [3]
|6.72
|10.52
|277 [31]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-7
|35.27
|46.49
|167 [8]
|5.84
|9.71
|278 [47]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-5
|34.93
|44.58
|191 [42]
|9.29
|13.51
|279 [32]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-2
|34.91
|22.28
|386 [51]
|8.05
|12.29
|280 [33]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-3-1
|34.87
|27.56
|350 [40]
|7.34
|11.62
|281 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-4
|34.57
|38.36
|254 [33]
|7.27
|11.85
|282 [6]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|34.40
|8.62
|434 [20]
|10.75
|15.50
|283 [21]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-5
|34.20
|37.44
|261 [14]
|11.81
|16.75
|284 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|34.07
|54.65
|98 [27]
|9.66
|14.74
|285 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|33.83
|22.41
|385 [32]
|10.85
|16.16
|286 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|5-2
|33.70
|29.52
|336 [44]
|10.05
|15.51
|287 [44]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|33.40
|26.98
|354 [57]
|10.97
|16.73
|288 [49]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-6
|33.05
|54.08
|103 [29]
|9.43
|15.52
|289 [18]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|4-3
|32.94
|25.99
|362 [25]
|6.34
|12.55
|290 [34]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-7
|32.72
|53.71
|105 [9]
|8.67
|15.10
|291 [19]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|32.31
|20.51
|393 [36]
|10.48
|17.32
|292 [22]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|32.27
|45.18
|183 [7]
|8.04
|14.92
|293 [23]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|2-5
|32.14
|42.79
|212 [9]
|9.26
|16.27
|294 [50]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.04
|44.37
|195 [43]
|11.15
|18.26
|295 [45]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|2-6
|31.95
|43.60
|206 [41]
|11.00
|18.20
|296 [20]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|31.51
|28.05
|348 [22]
|3.52
|11.16
|297 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-3
|31.50
|26.06
|361 [46]
|7.46
|15.11
|298 [7]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|31.29
|26.79
|355 [6]
|7.93
|15.79
|299 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|30.56
|36.27
|272 [10]
|5.88
|14.47
|300 [34]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-7
|30.06
|46.52
|166 [7]
|2.15
|11.25
|301 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|7-0
|29.87
|3.64
|442 [8]
|3.69
|12.97
|302 [24]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|29.81
|39.28
|241 [12]
|5.76
|15.10
|303 [43]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|29.64
|39.14
|243 [43]
|6.86
|16.38
|304 [44]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|29.56
|43.94
|201 [37]
|8.33
|17.92
|305 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|29.28
|19.19
|401 [12]
|3.17
|13.04
|306 [45]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-7
|28.82
|43.92
|202 [38]
|5.17
|15.50
|307 [35]
|Redan
|5-AA
|3-5
|28.79
|32.68
|304 [29]
|5.09
|15.45
|308 [22]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-4
|28.58
|28.65
|341 [21]
|4.99
|15.56
|309 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|28.56
|57.11
|72 [34]
|8.91
|19.49
|310 [36]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-6
|28.38
|44.40
|194 [11]
|2.35
|13.12
|311 [23]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|2-5
|28.20
|36.52
|267 [7]
|7.48
|18.44
|312 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|28.11
|19.47
|400 [34]
|2.42
|13.47
|313 [46]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|28.08
|45.69
|176 [34]
|3.36
|14.43
|314 [47]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-4
|28.04
|32.49
|307 [52]
|10.75
|21.86
|315 [37]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-5
|27.81
|34.43
|288 [26]
|4.56
|15.90
|316 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|7-0
|27.29
|-11.80
|455 [5]
|3.42
|15.28
|317 [46]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|27.14
|33.50
|295 [51]
|6.41
|18.43
|318 [36]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|27.09
|38.48
|251 [32]
|4.10
|16.16
|319 [47]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|26.82
|42.94
|211 [39]
|1.86
|14.20
|320 [48]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|5-1-1
|26.79
|16.16
|415 [60]
|4.55
|16.91
|321 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|26.55
|39.82
|234 [4]
|6.85
|19.44
|322 [26]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-5
|26.21
|40.17
|232 [11]
|8.81
|21.75
|323 [9]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|8-0
|26.12
|-20.25
|459 [25]
|6.38
|19.41
|324 [37]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-5
|26.06
|39.42
|240 [29]
|4.68
|17.78
|325 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|25.59
|31.17
|316 [1]
|4.77
|18.33
|326 [38]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-6
|25.35
|42.01
|218 [23]
|7.96
|21.76
|327 [27]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|2-5
|25.27
|36.90
|264 [16]
|1.66
|15.54
|328 [38]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-5
|24.84
|35.72
|275 [23]
|1.56
|15.87
|329 [39]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-4
|24.81
|30.23
|327 [33]
|8.92
|23.26
|330 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|24.70
|21.32
|390 [33]
|2.94
|17.39
|331 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|24.70
|53.35
|109 [32]
|6.32
|20.77
|332 [11]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|24.37
|12.49
|426 [18]
|5.35
|20.13
|333 [12]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|24.34
|20.24
|394 [11]
|1.41
|16.22
|334 [25]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-6
|24.13
|40.82
|227 [2]
|3.12
|18.14
|335 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-5
|23.99
|29.36
|337 [45]
|1.02
|16.18
|336 [48]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-6
|23.74
|46.64
|164 [30]
|2.83
|18.24
|337 [52]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|23.49
|43.26
|208 [47]
|-3.15
|12.51
|338 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|23.26
|40.37
|231 [42]
|2.04
|17.93
|339 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-1
|23.07
|4.66
|441 [7]
|1.29
|17.37
|340 [26]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|22.76
|21.51
|389 [33]
|1.75
|18.14
|341 [13]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|22.69
|27.41
|352 [5]
|8.28
|24.74
|342 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-5
|22.67
|33.78
|294 [50]
|-0.47
|16.01
|343 [50]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-8
|22.57
|56.30
|79 [9]
|-1.01
|15.57
|344 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-7
|22.18
|50.25
|138 [37]
|3.75
|20.72
|345 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-4
|22.09
|16.11
|416 [1]
|2.93
|19.99
|346 [54]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-4
|22.08
|27.43
|351 [57]
|-0.07
|17.01
|347 [27]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-3
|22.06
|15.35
|419 [41]
|0.66
|17.75
|348 [28]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|21.74
|36.58
|266 [6]
|-2.04
|15.37
|349 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|21.71
|30.75
|322 [43]
|5.32
|22.76
|350 [29]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-5
|21.70
|31.70
|313 [25]
|3.32
|20.76
|351 [41]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-6
|21.58
|39.67
|237 [27]
|3.66
|21.22
|352 [51]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|21.35
|33.82
|293 [49]
|2.04
|19.85
|353 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|21.19
|52.86
|116 [33]
|-2.08
|15.89
|354 [40]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-6
|21.19
|38.61
|249 [17]
|4.03
|21.99
|355 [14]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-2
|21.16
|6.93
|438 [21]
|1.73
|19.72
|356 [50]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-6
|20.95
|35.05
|279 [49]
|2.10
|20.30
|357 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4-1
|20.59
|40.69
|229 [44]
|1.69
|20.25
|358 [42]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-6
|20.49
|56.25
|80 [5]
|4.43
|23.09
|359 [52]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|3-4
|20.37
|28.19
|346 [55]
|1.73
|20.52
|360 [51]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|20.35
|32.17
|310 [52]
|1.20
|20.01
|361 [30]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-4
|20.33
|33.86
|292 [21]
|0.58
|19.40
|362 [29]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-3
|20.14
|20.07
|396 [37]
|-0.28
|18.73
|363 [41]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|19.38
|19.70
|399 [53]
|0.50
|20.27
|364 [30]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|19.05
|26.16
|359 [24]
|2.42
|22.53
|365 [53]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|19.02
|46.83
|163 [30]
|-1.21
|18.92
|366 [31]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-3
|18.88
|15.00
|422 [42]
|4.13
|24.40
|367 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-1
|18.50
|1.65
|444 [9]
|5.25
|25.90
|368 [15]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|18.21
|21.92
|388 [10]
|7.10
|28.05
|369 [42]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-4
|18.09
|22.76
|381 [49]
|2.55
|23.62
|370 [32]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|17.92
|8.31
|435 [47]
|-1.33
|19.89
|371 [16]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-2
|17.80
|9.43
|433 [19]
|4.31
|25.67
|372 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-6
|16.95
|22.93
|380 [48]
|-2.07
|20.13
|373 [33]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|6-3
|16.72
|9.72
|431 [45]
|-0.31
|22.12
|374 [44]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-6
|15.68
|36.12
|273 [22]
|-0.25
|23.22
|375 [54]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-7
|15.60
|51.77
|125 [16]
|-2.12
|21.44
|376 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-7
|15.25
|32.77
|302 [24]
|0.52
|24.42
|377 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-3
|15.16
|11.03
|429 [4]
|-0.26
|23.73
|378 [32]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-8
|15.13
|51.34
|130 [3]
|4.89
|28.91
|379 [45]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-5
|14.96
|23.74
|373 [47]
|-0.50
|23.69
|380 [34]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|14.60
|18.16
|408 [39]
|1.32
|25.87
|381 [43]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|14.33
|38.02
|256 [34]
|-4.04
|20.79
|382 [44]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-4
|14.32
|20.14
|395 [50]
|-1.14
|23.70
|383 [46]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-6
|14.22
|34.94
|282 [25]
|-2.33
|22.60
|384 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|13.84
|25.87
|364 [26]
|-2.52
|22.79
|385 [17]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|13.26
|14.46
|423 [17]
|0.79
|26.68
|386 [47]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-4
|13.15
|18.73
|406 [54]
|-4.58
|21.42
|387 [45]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-5
|13.11
|32.89
|299 [37]
|-2.92
|23.12
|388 [5]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-4
|12.93
|17.38
|411 [2]
|-0.30
|25.92
|389 [48]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|4-4
|12.51
|24.76
|367 [46]
|-4.08
|22.56
|390 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-5
|12.32
|18.66
|407 [53]
|-1.89
|24.95
|391 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-3
|12.21
|7.41
|437 [1]
|-4.58
|22.35
|392 [18]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-5-1
|11.62
|23.95
|370 [7]
|-0.84
|26.69
|393 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|11.49
|38.80
|248 [45]
|-4.11
|23.55
|394 [49]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-4
|11.46
|24.96
|365 [45]
|-3.34
|24.35
|395 [55]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-8
|10.95
|49.09
|148 [25]
|-1.24
|26.96
|396 [19]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|10.88
|19.17
|402 [13]
|-6.10
|22.17
|397 [46]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|10.62
|44.42
|193 [19]
|-5.20
|23.33
|398 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|10.49
|49.57
|142 [22]
|-4.54
|24.12
|399 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|10.34
|22.97
|378 [31]
|-2.03
|26.78
|400 [36]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|10.14
|24.95
|366 [27]
|-4.89
|24.13
|401 [37]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-7
|9.45
|34.80
|284 [13]
|-8.71
|20.99
|402 [47]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-7
|8.97
|42.72
|214 [22]
|-1.19
|28.99
|403 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|8.56
|29.72
|332 [20]
|-3.78
|26.81
|404 [6]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-1-1
|8.54
|-8.37
|452 [10]
|-2.41
|28.20
|405 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|8.34
|18.95
|403 [35]
|-5.31
|25.50
|406 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|3-5
|7.64
|6.33
|439 [48]
|-2.58
|28.92
|407 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|7.54
|29.93
|329 [56]
|-6.83
|24.79
|408 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-8
|7.45
|52.96
|113 [13]
|-6.46
|25.24
|409 [40]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|6.67
|19.71
|398 [38]
|-2.91
|29.58
|410 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|5.40
|24.52
|369 [58]
|-4.94
|28.81
|411 [7]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-4
|4.97
|22.56
|383 [1]
|-3.34
|30.84
|412 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|4.67
|23.49
|375 [47]
|-6.88
|27.60
|413 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-7
|3.86
|18.78
|405 [15]
|-6.72
|28.57
|414 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-2
|3.43
|3.18
|443 [2]
|-3.54
|32.19
|415 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-8
|3.24
|32.82
|301 [16]
|-1.25
|34.67
|416 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-6
|3.05
|28.43
|343 [54]
|-9.45
|26.65
|417 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-2
|2.83
|-6.93
|450 [4]
|-8.05
|28.27
|418 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-7
|1.97
|38.99
|246 [31]
|-10.49
|26.68
|419 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-3
|1.54
|16.03
|417 [37]
|-8.25
|29.36
|420 [50]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-5
|1.45
|26.78
|356 [42]
|-8.58
|29.12
|421 [51]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-7
|0.88
|29.94
|328 [34]
|-7.10
|31.17
|422 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-5
|0.87
|10.56
|430 [5]
|-14.27
|24.02
|423 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-7
|0.85
|27.99
|349 [4]
|-9.93
|28.37
|424 [42]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-7
|0.75
|30.59
|324 [19]
|-5.38
|33.02
|425 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-4
|-1.88
|12.92
|425 [3]
|-9.73
|31.29
|426 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-1.91
|35.67
|277 [11]
|-9.53
|31.53
|427 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-8
|-1.96
|37.60
|260 [46]
|-12.10
|29.01
|428 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-3
|-2.28
|9.58
|432 [46]
|-8.63
|32.80
|429 [22]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|-3.12
|1.09
|445 [22]
|-7.43
|34.84
|430 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-7
|-3.36
|17.50
|410 [36]
|-7.01
|35.50
|431 [52]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-7
|-3.45
|31.48
|314 [31]
|-3.70
|38.89
|432 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-7
|-3.62
|31.90
|311 [53]
|-12.02
|30.75
|433 [45]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-7
|-3.76
|35.11
|278 [12]
|-8.85
|34.05
|434 [53]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-7
|-4.27
|38.56
|250 [18]
|-12.29
|31.13
|435 [54]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|-4.29
|22.42
|384 [50]
|-10.04
|33.40
|436 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-4
|-4.36
|-4.80
|449 [3]
|-10.81
|32.70
|437 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|-4.53
|29.00
|339 [38]
|-11.46
|32.22
|438 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-6
|-5.06
|15.19
|421 [2]
|-12.26
|31.96
|439 [56]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|4-3
|-5.84
|-15.95
|457 [58]
|-9.66
|35.33
|440 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|-5.89
|0.43
|446 [23]
|-12.30
|32.74
|441 [24]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|-6.41
|-0.95
|448 [24]
|-15.16
|30.40
|442 [57]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-6
|-7.11
|27.38
|353 [41]
|-11.81
|34.45
|443 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-8.20
|11.34
|428 [44]
|-8.53
|38.82
|444 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-9.07
|22.96
|379 [49]
|-12.87
|35.35
|445 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-4
|-10.96
|-9.23
|453 [6]
|-10.84
|39.27
|446 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-4
|-10.98
|-25.17
|460 [8]
|-12.92
|37.21
|447 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-7
|-11.11
|6.29
|440 [6]
|-14.26
|36.00
|448 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-7
|-11.44
|15.28
|420 [3]
|-13.16
|37.43
|449 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-8
|-13.11
|11.64
|427 [38]
|-17.84
|34.42
|450 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-13.65
|25.88
|363 [44]
|-12.71
|40.10
|451 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-6
|-15.18
|17.64
|409 [59]
|-20.36
|33.97
|452 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-6
|-18.66
|-0.34
|447 [4]
|-19.69
|38.12
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|-20.24
|15.58
|418 [40]
|-19.77
|39.62
|454 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-24.29
|-19.81
|43.63
|455 [49]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-6
|-25.99
|13.43
|424 [43]
|-24.81
|40.33
|456 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-4
|-30.30
|-17.93
|458 [6]
|-16.57
|52.89
|457 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-7
|-30.49
|23.04
|377 [8]
|-20.54
|49.09
|458 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-7
|-33.17
|26.29
|358 [30]
|-21.30
|51.02
|459 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-5
|-39.86
|-15.92
|456 [7]
|-27.87
|51.15
|460 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-7
|-54.34
|-11.54
|454 [54]
|-43.46
|50.02
|461 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-7
|-54.47
|-7.10
|451 [5]
|-36.56
|57.06
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.92
|77.19
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.42
|68.33
|3
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.81
|69.36
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|78.38
|68.85
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.35
|70.67
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|77.42
|67.47
|7
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.95
|66.75
|8
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.26
|58.68
|9
|5-AAA
|4
|69.80
|62.45
|10
|7-AAAAA
|6
|69.43
|63.08
|11
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|68.77
|61.89
|12
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|64.77
|58.14
|13
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.98
|54.15
|14
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|63.94
|50.05
|15
|2-AAAA
|7
|63.47
|54.82
|16
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.47
|51.95
|17
|3-AAAA
|6
|61.12
|50.86
|18
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|60.19
|52.98
|19
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|60.09
|50.63
|20
|8-AAAAA
|7
|60.07
|52.79
|21
|8-AAA
|6
|59.92
|51.76
|22
|1-AAAA
|5
|57.53
|45.92
|23
|3-AAAAA
|5
|56.65
|51.63
|24
|8-AA
|6
|56.47
|52.29
|25
|4-AAAA
|8
|56.16
|45.75
|26
|2-AAA
|5
|55.40
|43.62
|27
|2-AAAAA
|7
|55.19
|47.50
|28
|5-AAAAA
|8
|53.20
|49.14
|29
|5-AAAA
|8
|53.10
|43.25
|30
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.70
|41.28
|31
|7-AAAA
|6
|52.34
|42.65
|32
|1-AAA
|6
|52.25
|45.04
|33
|8-A Division I
|4
|52.18
|35.48
|34
|5-A Division I
|4
|51.60
|40.33
|35
|6-AAAA
|6
|51.33
|56.17
|36
|3-AA
|7
|51.29
|40.08
|37
|8-AAAA
|9
|50.41
|43.82
|38
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|50.39
|45.39
|39
|7-AAA
|7
|50.02
|42.53
|40
|1-AA
|7
|49.39
|42.69
|41
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|48.66
|36.06
|42
|2-A Division I
|5
|48.52
|39.81
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|47.45
|33.19
|44
|4-AAA
|6
|45.41
|35.11
|45
|1-A Division I
|4
|43.42
|40.74
|46
|8-A Division II
|6
|41.96
|33.18
|47
|7-AA
|7
|41.51
|31.99
|48
|4-A Division II
|6
|41.24
|35.67
|49
|7-A Division II
|3
|40.98
|32.44
|50
|3-A Division II
|5
|40.27
|32.34
|51
|5-AA
|7
|39.73
|28.31
|52
|4-AA
|8
|39.43
|28.17
|53
|4-AAAAA
|6
|38.46
|37.00
|54
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.27
|30.56
|55
|2-A Division II
|5
|37.62
|29.31
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|36.95
|31.68
|57
|7-A Division I
|7
|36.85
|29.92
|58
|6-A Division II
|8
|36.49
|23.08
|59
|6-A Division I
|4
|36.40
|35.00
|60
|2-AA
|8
|36.15
|22.41
|61
|4-A Division I
|4
|34.86
|25.68
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|33.99
|23.10
|63
|6-AA
|7
|30.73
|27.01
|64
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|28.70
|20.59
|65
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|28.69
|25.12
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|25.93
|18.68
|67
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|19.58
|11.20
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|19.30
|17.32
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|17.63
|9.03
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|17.40
|12.29
|71
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|15.17
|11.73
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|14.30
|3.08
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|11.48
|5.05
|74
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|6.24
|-7.22
|75
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|3.65
|-1.28
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|3.65
|-1.72
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-11.88
|-23.82
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|40.64
|99.2%
|0.135
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|31.59
|97.8%
|0.166
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|14.89
|85.6%
|0.178
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|26.96
|96.2%
|0.212
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|24.12
|94.7%
|0.244
|09/15
|Skipstone Academy
|Pinecrest Academy
|13 - 24
|12.85
|82.3%
|0.245
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|23.44
|94.3%
|0.253
|10/13
|Madison County
|Cedar Shoals
|36 - 40
|15.00
|85.7%
|0.284
|08/18
|Cherokee Christian
|Calvary Christian
|19 - 20
|18.13
|89.7%
|0.285
|09/15
|Greene County
|Oglethorpe County
|14 - 7
|33.84
|98.3%
|0.290
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|22.11
|93.3%
|0.292
|08/26
|Douglas County
|Mays
|48 - 42
|30.40
|97.4%
|0.296
|09/08
|Swainsboro
|Dodge County
|11 - 7
|25.26
|95.3%
|0.300
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|19.84
|91.4%
|0.300
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Madison County
|35 - 55
|7.95
|72.1%
|0.302
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|95.35
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|8.17
|72.6%
|93.24
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|3.11
|59.2%
|91.91
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|6.90
|69.5%
|91.10
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|1.52
|54.5%
|90.74
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|-
|2.12
|56.3%
|87.70
|09/29
|Newton
|Grayson
|31 - 27
|9.78
|76.3%
|86.68
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|8.70
|73.9%
|86.65
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|13.60
|83.5%
|86.57
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|-
|12.66
|81.9%
|86.52
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|13.56
|83.5%
|86.27
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|5.40
|65.6%
|86.14
|08/18
|Gainesville
|Marist
|34 - 26
|5.50
|65.9%
|86.03
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|14.18
|84.5%
|85.26
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|7.27
|70.4%
|84.77
|10/21
|Thomas County Central
|Houston County
|-
|12.89
|82.3%
