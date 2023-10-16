Maxwell summary after Week 9

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Mill Creek takes No. 1 spot in 7A

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,505 of 1,606 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.71%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.37 points and all game margins within 12.36 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.55

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek7-099.731Thomas County Central7-095.39
2Walton7-098.002Douglas County7-095.08
3Colquitt County7-096.283Hughes5-290.41
4Newton7-095.154Gainesville7-088.21
5Buford6-193.115Lee County6-184.28
6Carrollton7-190.386Marist6-184.26
7Westlake6-189.817Rome6-181.56
8Grayson5-283.828Houston County6-180.94
9North Cobb4-382.859Woodward Academy5-278.89
10Norcross6-182.4710Roswell7-177.93
11Peachtree Ridge7-082.4611North Atlanta7-074.28
12Milton5-280.4912Blessed Trinity6-269.79
13Parkview5-278.6313Lanier6-268.22
14Archer4-376.7114East Paulding4-366.15
15McEachern4-475.9715Creekview6-265.16



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee7-083.421North Oconee7-079.99
2Jefferson7-076.252Stockbridge5-278.86
3Cartersville8-075.223Spalding8-078.11
4Calhoun6-272.024Benedictine8-077.28
5Ware County5-271.795Bainbridge6-275.39
6Creekside6-171.276Perry7-175.33
7Hiram6-270.067Central (Carrollton)7-069.20
8Kell6-168.508Troup6-168.80
9Greater Atlanta Christian7-067.889Cairo7-168.76
10Jones County6-264.8410Burke County7-166.94
11Mays3-464.6711Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-266.16
12Dalton6-263.2612Holy Innocents7-164.74
13Harris County6-163.0213Starr's Mill4-363.87
14Warner Robins4-362.4914Westminster (Atlanta)5-363.03
15Northgate6-262.0715Stephenson6-261.52



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove3-580.311Northeast6-168.64
2Calvary Day7-078.802Pierce County6-165.79
3Stephens County7-077.003Appling County5-265.14
4Mary Persons7-174.554Toombs County7-163.18
5Lumpkin County7-065.395Callaway4-262.31
6Morgan County7-164.136Fellowship Christian5-262.21
7Sandy Creek6-263.167Fitzgerald5-261.57
8Savannah Christian5-262.488Athens Academy4-359.87
9Carver (Columbus)5-359.879Thomson6-159.59
10Thomasville4-456.9410Rockmart5-259.22
11Carver (Atlanta)2-556.1911Cook5-256.93
12Monroe Area4-355.7612Providence Christian6-152.61
13Peach County2-555.0313Union County5-251.24
14White County4-354.0914Columbia5-351.23
15Upson-Lee7-153.8115East Jackson6-150.88



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian6-171.811Greene County7-063.50
2Swainsboro8-062.082Schley County7-061.02
3Elbert County7-161.173Bowdon7-254.53
4Rabun County6-259.994Telfair County6-054.21
5Commerce7-153.935Manchester6-152.70
6Trion7-053.566Clinch County7-152.48
7Bryan County7-150.937Jenkins County7-050.14
8Mount Vernon5-250.368Aquinas6-148.51
9Bleckley County6-248.849Macon County5-247.69
10Lamar County6-248.2110Lincoln County4-343.16
11Dublin5-246.7711Portal5-341.46
12Brooks County2-544.3112Wilcox County4-338.89
13Irwin County3-442.3813Early County6-237.02
14Bacon County4-242.0714Lanier County4-236.21
15Metter3-539.5215Dooly County3-435.90



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian4-2-145.001Edmund Burke Academy7-029.87
2John Milledge Academy7-044.912Gatewood School5-123.07
3St. Anne-Pacelli7-143.163Southwest Georgia Academy5-118.50
4Valwood School5-143.134Briarwood Academy4-315.16
5Tattnall Square4-437.725Brentwood School3-412.93



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy7-027.291Cherokee Christian3-312.21
2Robert Toombs Academy4-422.092Skipstone Academy4-23.43
3Memorial Day3-4-1.883King's Academy5-22.83
4Thomas Jefferson1-6-5.064Calvary Christian4-4-4.36
5Fullington Academy1-6-18.665Lanier Christian3-4-10.96



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA7-099.7375.696 [5]43.05-17.53
2 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA7-098.0065.1325 [17]45.49-13.37
3 [3]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA7-096.2870.3213 [10]41.72-15.41
4 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-095.3956.6177 [22]41.28-14.96
5 [4]Newton4-AAAAAAA7-095.1566.7018 [14]38.81-17.20
6 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-095.0861.4241 [11]40.64-15.29
7 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA6-193.1174.498 [7]38.77-15.19
8 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA5-290.4167.6215 [3]41.12-10.15
9 [6]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA7-190.3862.2139 [25]39.86-11.37
10 [7]Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-189.8166.5419 [15]37.47-13.19
11 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA7-088.2157.6267 [19]36.51-12.55
12 [5]Lee County1-AAAAAA6-184.2865.2823 [6]37.13-8.00
13 [6]Marist4-AAAAAA6-184.2662.5435 [9]34.79-10.32
14 [8]Grayson4-AAAAAAA5-283.8270.1814 [11]34.89-9.78
15 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA7-083.4245.03185 [35]29.24-15.03
16 [9]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA4-382.8578.942 [2]37.35-6.35
17 [10]Norcross7-AAAAAAA6-182.4755.8583 [35]34.75-8.57
18 [11]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA7-082.4644.55192 [42]35.25-8.06
19 [7]Rome6-AAAAAA6-181.5653.67106 [31]31.98-10.43
20 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA6-180.9455.2189 [24]34.76-7.03
21 [12]Milton6-AAAAAAA5-280.4962.6331 [20]30.93-10.41
22 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-580.3175.983 [1]39.98-1.18
23 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA7-079.9944.68188 [37]30.53-10.30
24 [9]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA5-278.8944.15197 [44]27.91-11.83
25 [2]Stockbridge5-AAAA5-278.8654.16101 [12]36.31-3.40
26 [2]Calvary Day3-AAA7-078.8023.18376 [48]34.88-4.76
27 [13]Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-278.6367.2316 [12]34.37-5.11
28 [3]Spalding2-AAAA8-078.1146.16173 [32]36.69-2.27
29 [10]Roswell7-AAAAAA7-177.9351.92124 [34]33.52-5.26
30 [4]Benedictine3-AAAA8-077.2856.8175 [6]33.07-5.06
31 [3]Stephens County8-AAA7-077.0049.26146 [14]31.65-6.20
32 [14]Archer4-AAAAAAA4-376.7170.7812 [9]29.16-8.40
33 [2]Jefferson8-AAAAA7-076.2552.34119 [19]29.82-7.28
34 [15]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-475.9775.017 [6]26.56-10.26
35 [5]Bainbridge1-AAAA6-275.3956.7276 [7]32.05-4.18
36 [6]Perry2-AAAA7-175.3356.1981 [10]32.81-3.36
37 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA8-075.2253.55107 [14]26.25-9.82
38 [16]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-374.7462.3836 [23]29.52-6.07
39 [4]Mary Persons2-AAA7-174.5551.44128 [12]24.98-10.41
40 [11]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA7-074.2843.61205 [46]30.21-4.92
41 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA6-172.9658.9861 [32]29.31-4.50
42 [18]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA6-272.4459.3457 [30]29.30-3.99
43 [19]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-172.3757.5969 [33]25.04-8.18
44 [4]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-272.0259.7152 [6]28.82-4.04
45 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-171.8157.3071 [1]34.762.09
46 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA5-271.7961.0342 [3]28.70-3.94
47 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-271.5060.8643 [26]29.17-3.17
48 [6]Creekside5-AAAAA6-171.2747.49160 [29]29.40-2.72
49 [21]Lambert6-AAAAAAA6-171.1359.1259 [31]28.68-3.30
50 [7]Hiram7-AAAAA6-270.0652.67117 [18]33.622.72
51 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-269.7954.7395 [26]23.74-6.90
52 [7]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA7-069.2047.57159 [29]28.10-1.95
53 [8]Troup4-AAAA6-168.8042.76213 [43]26.77-2.87
54 [9]Cairo1-AAAA7-168.7642.00219 [45]24.94-4.67
55 [1]Northeast2-AA6-168.6437.86257 [20]27.03-2.46
56 [8]Kell6-AAAAA6-168.5045.34182 [34]28.28-1.07
57 [13]Lanier8-AAAAAA6-268.2254.7594 [25]28.04-1.03
58 [9]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA7-067.8835.71276 [48]24.60-4.13
59 [22]Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-267.7062.5534 [22]27.17-1.38
60 [23]Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-667.1279.411 [1]25.19-2.78
61 [10]Burke County3-AAAA7-166.9449.16147 [24]25.93-1.86
62 [24]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-566.5675.974 [3]23.81-3.60
63 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-266.1652.44118 [14]27.310.30
64 [14]East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-366.1559.0960 [16]25.38-1.62
65 [25]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-265.8350.21140 [40]26.39-0.28
66 [2]Pierce County3-AA6-165.7939.78236 [14]22.86-3.77
67 [5]Lumpkin County7-AAA7-065.3939.45239 [28]27.030.79
68 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-365.2759.3855 [28]23.46-2.66
69 [15]Creekview6-AAAAAA6-265.1657.0674 [21]25.25-0.75
70 [27]Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-265.1554.6997 [38]23.43-2.56
71 [3]Appling County3-AA5-265.1454.7196 [1]23.88-2.10
72 [28]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-064.9831.23315 [46]21.63-4.20
73 [10]Jones County2-AAAAA6-264.8451.30131 [23]27.101.41
74 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA7-164.7444.08199 [39]22.57-3.02
75 [11]Mays5-AAAAA3-464.6759.9949 [4]23.41-2.11
76 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-364.3162.3337 [10]23.73-1.43
77 [6]Morgan County4-AAA7-164.1339.04245 [30]26.321.35
78 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-363.8756.4778 [8]20.98-3.73
79 [29]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-463.5774.389 [8]26.271.85
80 [1]Greene County8-A Division II7-063.5021.20392 [35]17.06-7.29
81 [12]Dalton7-AAAAA6-263.2650.35136 [25]23.88-0.23
82 [4]Toombs County3-AA7-163.1834.94281 [24]24.220.19
83 [7]Sandy Creek5-AAA6-263.1653.37108 [10]24.340.33
84 [14]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-363.0355.3988 [11]22.37-1.51
85 [13]Harris County3-AAAAA6-163.0246.39169 [31]21.74-2.12
86 [14]Warner Robins2-AAAAA4-362.4962.8230 [2]23.930.60
87 [8]Savannah Christian3-AAA5-262.4845.51179 [17]24.491.16
88 [5]Callaway5-AA4-262.3138.38253 [19]23.05-0.11
89 [6]Fellowship Christian8-AA5-262.2148.44153 [3]26.873.82
90 [30]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-462.0864.5126 [18]22.08-0.85
91 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I8-062.0834.44287 [20]19.88-3.06
92 [15]Northgate3-AAAAA6-262.0752.26121 [21]22.950.03
93 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA5-261.7953.16112 [16]22.990.35
94 [17]Ola2-AAAAA5-261.6548.93150 [28]23.430.92
95 [7]Fitzgerald1-AA5-261.5741.61220 [13]23.120.70
96 [15]Stephenson6-AAAA6-261.5248.21155 [28]23.451.08
97 [31]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-461.3160.8244 [27]22.540.38
98 [3]Elbert County8-A Division I7-161.1744.64189 [8]23.361.35
99 [2]Schley County6-A Division II7-061.0223.86372 [30]24.692.82
100 [16]LaGrange4-AAAA5-260.6044.12198 [38]22.511.07
101 [18]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-460.2459.5853 [7]25.094.01
102 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I6-259.9946.16172 [5]21.500.67
103 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA5-359.8745.91174 [16]20.860.14
104 [8]Athens Academy8-AA4-359.8748.24154 [4]21.811.09
105 [17]Baldwin2-AAAA4-359.7459.4154 [3]19.58-1.02
106 [9]Thomson4-AA6-159.5929.66335 [36]20.43-0.01
107 [10]Rockmart7-AA5-259.2244.59190 [10]20.620.55
108 [17]Brunswick2-AAAAAA4-259.2039.10244 [50]20.960.91
109 [18]Cedartown7-AAAA4-358.9160.5347 [2]21.621.86
110 [19]Wayne County3-AAAA6-258.5845.83175 [33]19.41-0.02
111 [18]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-458.4158.8363 [18]21.502.24
112 [19]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-458.2562.5933 [8]21.992.90
113 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA4-457.8361.8340 [1]19.881.20
114 [19]Cass7-AAAAA4-457.3353.33110 [15]21.253.07
115 [10]Thomasville1-AAA4-456.9455.6086 [6]21.974.18
116 [11]Cook1-AA5-256.9344.74187 [9]20.422.65
117 [20]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA4-356.8653.81104 [30]20.783.07
118 [11]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-556.1965.1524 [2]19.001.96
119 [32]Denmark6-AAAAAAA3-455.7959.3456 [29]18.151.51
120 [12]Monroe Area8-AAA4-355.7655.1590 [7]16.910.30
121 [21]North Hall8-AAAA6-255.7143.40207 [42]21.555.00
122 [21]Effingham County2-AAAAAA5-355.0347.68157 [39]19.894.01
123 [13]Peach County2-AAA2-555.0358.7865 [4]20.144.26
124 [22]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-454.9456.1882 [23]22.496.70
125 [33]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-354.8375.925 [4]24.048.36
126 [22]Madison County8-AAAA5-254.7744.96186 [36]25.609.99
127 [20]Cambridge6-AAAAA4-454.6458.2766 [8]19.053.56
128 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II7-254.5336.39269 [8]20.995.61
129 [21]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA6-154.2436.72265 [47]15.950.86
130 [4]Telfair County4-A Division II6-054.2124.64368 [28]16.391.33
131 [14]White County7-AAA4-354.0945.10184 [18]21.266.32
132 [5]Commerce8-A Division I7-153.9328.36344 [29]18.814.03
133 [22]Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-453.8754.6199 [13]19.514.80
134 [15]Upson-Lee2-AAA7-153.8131.03317 [40]17.903.24
135 [23]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-453.7958.8362 [17]21.386.74
136 [23]Howard2-AAAA3-453.7242.67215 [44]19.685.11
137 [24]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA6-153.6732.35308 [52]16.111.60
138 [6]Trion7-A Division I7-053.5622.64382 [32]19.164.75
139 [24]Pace Academy5-AAAA4-353.5650.23139 [20]18.614.21
140 [16]Harlem4-AAA6-253.4732.72303 [38]21.116.79
141 [25]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-253.4047.04162 [40]17.142.89
142 [23]Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-553.3557.6068 [9]19.565.36
143 [26]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-453.3460.4048 [13]17.623.43
144 [25]New Hampstead3-AAAA3-453.0951.60127 [17]21.607.66
145 [17]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-452.9852.88115 [11]17.043.22
146 [5]Manchester6-A Division II6-152.7026.42357 [23]15.121.57
147 [12]Providence Christian8-AA6-152.6116.90412 [55]21.237.77
148 [18]Hart County8-AAA4-352.5642.99210 [21]14.901.48
149 [34]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-552.5462.9029 [19]13.990.60
150 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-652.5262.3138 [24]19.015.64
151 [6]Clinch County2-A Division II7-152.4834.74285 [14]21.077.75
152 [27]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-352.1148.93149 [38]18.365.40
153 [26]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-351.9249.76141 [21]20.407.63
154 [19]Oconee County8-AAA2-551.7860.6146 [3]20.087.45
155 [24]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-351.6754.8393 [12]17.264.74
156 [20]Monroe1-AAA5-251.6541.46221 [24]16.403.90
157 [21]Wesleyan7-AAA5-351.5347.37161 [15]17.415.03
158 [22]Crisp County1-AAA4-451.5054.15102 [8]16.384.03
159 [36]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-651.4866.0020 [16]18.315.97
160 [13]Union County8-AA5-251.2433.50296 [27]19.147.05
161 [14]Columbia5-AA5-351.2339.58238 [15]16.564.48
162 [25]Tucker4-AAAAA4-351.1449.32144 [27]22.5810.59
163 [7]Bryan County3-A Division I7-150.9333.01297 [22]16.214.43
164 [15]East Jackson8-AA6-150.8830.70323 [32]17.035.30
165 [28]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-350.6550.97133 [35]19.708.20
166 [29]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-150.6030.59325 [55]15.914.46
167 [30]South Paulding5-AAAAAA2-550.4160.8245 [12]13.732.47
168 [8]Mount Vernon6-A Division I5-250.3638.45252 [13]19.548.33
169 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-050.1423.89371 [29]20.879.88
170 [23]Douglass5-AAA5-350.1343.63204 [20]15.704.72
171 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAAA5-250.0142.43216 [43]17.346.49
172 [27]Lovett5-AAAA2-549.5658.8364 [4]16.956.55
173 [31]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-349.3540.45230 [49]14.994.79
174 [16]Laney4-AA4-2-148.9432.21309 [30]17.888.09
175 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I6-248.8434.99280 [18]18.188.49
176 [28]Whitewater4-AAAA3-448.5848.76151 [26]17.578.14
177 [8]Aquinas8-A Division II6-148.5130.82321 [18]17.047.68
178 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-748.3766.7217 [13]16.176.95
179 [29]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-248.3338.91247 [47]15.085.90
180 [32]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-448.2846.31170 [41]19.069.94
181 [10]Lamar County4-A Division I6-248.2136.04274 [17]14.945.88
182 [33]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA5-248.1431.01318 [54]18.399.40
183 [26]Jenkins1-AAAAA2-548.0764.4927 [1]14.225.30
184 [24]Adairsville6-AAA5-247.8336.94263 [35]18.079.39
185 [34]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-647.7865.4721 [4]13.254.62
186 [9]Macon County6-A Division II5-247.6932.49306 [17]14.686.14
187 [27]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-247.6634.23290 [50]18.099.58
188 [35]Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-647.5365.3322 [5]17.218.83
189 [28]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-447.4140.89226 [40]16.968.70
190 [36]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-447.3450.28137 [36]16.778.58
191 [30]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-147.2132.66305 [51]13.745.68
192 [31]Luella5-AAAA3-447.1750.61134 [19]15.357.33
193 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA6-247.1029.70333 [35]12.924.98
194 [18]Sumter County1-AA4-347.0447.63158 [5]14.396.50
195 [19]ACE Charter2-AA6-147.027.60436 [57]21.9214.05
196 [11]Dublin2-A Division I5-246.7737.30262 [15]16.909.27
197 [29]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA5-246.7037.67259 [45]12.905.36
198 [25]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-246.0331.72312 [39]11.995.11
199 [32]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA6-145.6329.81330 [53]16.5210.04
200 [39]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-645.4455.7184 [36]12.456.16
201 [30]Decatur4-AAAAA2-545.2855.4787 [10]14.938.80
202 [31]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-545.1049.52143 [26]15.559.60
203 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-2-145.0029.67334 [2]17.2811.44
204 [37]Pope7-AAAAAA0-744.9671.2811 [2]18.3012.50
205 [2]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-044.9122.17387 [9]16.3010.54
206 [20]Model7-AA5-244.5339.14242 [16]14.308.92
207 [12]Brooks County1-A Division I2-544.3155.6785 [2]11.406.24
208 [32]Loganville8-AAAAA4-444.2845.39180 [33]17.8512.72
209 [26]Hephzibah4-AAA5-344.1339.81235 [26]13.468.48
210 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-443.8447.84156 [41]12.077.39
211 [33]Banneker5-AAAAA4-343.7344.21196 [36]11.827.25
212 [41]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-543.6551.66126 [39]13.228.72
213 [33]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-543.5346.22171 [31]11.687.30
214 [34]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-343.5245.64177 [32]10.285.91
215 [27]Long County3-AAA4-343.4430.89319 [41]16.7612.48
216 [42]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-543.1854.8692 [37]12.708.67
217 [10]Lincoln County8-A Division II4-343.1641.09224 [1]13.079.06
218 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-143.1618.86404 [14]12.938.93
219 [4]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-143.1316.17414 [16]15.7411.76
220 [35]Centennial6-AAAAA1-642.9559.8150 [5]13.339.54
221 [28]Bremen6-AAA6-142.7030.85320 [42]13.6110.06
222 [13]Irwin County1-A Division I3-442.3845.58178 [6]13.9910.77
223 [36]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-542.1155.1491 [11]10.607.64
224 [14]Bacon County1-A Division I4-242.0729.73331 [27]10.447.52
225 [38]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-641.8963.5528 [7]11.478.74
226 [21]North Murray7-AA6-241.8828.55342 [39]18.0315.31
227 [39]New Manchester5-AAAAAA2-541.8759.7551 [14]13.0910.37
228 [34]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-541.7948.54152 [27]17.1714.52
229 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-441.7941.25223 [46]11.028.38
230 [22]Putnam County4-AA5-241.6826.08360 [43]13.5611.02
231 [40]South Effingham2-AAAAAA5-241.6636.43268 [51]12.209.70
232 [23]Jeff Davis1-AA4-441.4946.61165 [6]11.359.01
233 [11]Portal3-A Division II5-341.4621.20391 [34]12.6310.32
234 [41]Evans2-AAAAAA3-441.4343.15209 [48]10.718.43
235 [42]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-641.3757.0973 [20]10.478.26
236 [29]Dougherty1-AAA4-441.3241.02225 [25]12.2310.06
237 [30]Dawson County7-AAA2-640.9650.58135 [13]9.437.62
238 [24]Therrell6-AA6-140.7116.63413 [56]11.329.76
239 [43]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-640.6462.6032 [21]12.4810.99
240 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-640.5852.05123 [22]12.6011.17
241 [43]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-640.4773.9410 [1]15.4014.09
242 [38]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-640.3552.94114 [17]12.2211.02
243 [36]Westover1-AAAA4-440.2043.64203 [40]13.3712.32
244 [25]Washington County4-AA2-4-140.2042.32217 [12]14.9513.90
245 [15]Metter3-A Division I3-539.5241.46222 [10]9.569.19
246 [39]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-539.5152.30120 [20]15.9615.60
247 [37]Hampton5-AAAA3-439.2545.36181 [35]10.3910.29
248 [38]McDonough5-AAAA5-239.0728.18347 [56]13.6213.70
249 [26]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-539.0253.19111 [2]10.3610.49
250 [12]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-338.8934.32289 [15]13.5913.85
251 [31]Gilmer7-AAA5-338.7934.11291 [36]12.3912.74
252 [39]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-538.2149.32145 [23]11.5712.51
253 [40]Drew3-AAAAA3-437.9940.77228 [41]7.678.83
254 [40]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-637.9652.16122 [15]9.5810.78
255 [44]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-537.8954.28100 [28]9.8111.07
256 [16]Pepperell7-A Division I4-337.8234.87283 [19]10.8812.21
257 [5]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-437.7228.33345 [3]13.4314.86
258 [41]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-537.6451.03132 [24]13.3314.85
259 [27]Spencer2-AA5-237.2319.90397 [52]7.459.37
260 [28]Fannin County7-AA3-437.0732.88300 [28]10.5112.59
261 [17]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-537.0346.49168 [4]9.4811.59
262 [13]Early County1-A Division II6-237.0223.70374 [31]11.0813.21
263 [41]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-436.9534.47286 [48]8.3310.53
264 [29]Banks County8-AA4-336.9036.33270 [21]10.3212.57
265 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-536.6137.77258 [44]15.7018.24
266 [45]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-536.2959.1358 [15]7.8110.68
267 [14]Lanier County2-A Division II4-236.2136.29271 [9]8.1411.08
268 [18]Temple4-A Division I4-436.1732.96298 [23]9.2612.24
269 [19]Jasper County5-A Division I5-236.1128.90340 [28]8.5511.59
270 [15]Dooly County4-A Division II3-435.9038.23255 [5]10.7313.98
271 [42]Griffin2-AAAA1-735.8657.5770 [5]8.6711.96
272 [46]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-435.7144.00200 [45]11.6415.08
273 [20]Darlington7-A Division I5-335.6530.39326 [26]8.7212.22
274 [43]West Laurens2-AAAA2-535.3751.37129 [18]11.6715.45
275 [30]Worth County1-AA4-335.3529.08338 [37]15.1418.94
276 [16]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-435.3440.15233 [3]6.7210.52
277 [31]Dodge County1-AA1-735.2746.49167 [8]5.849.71
278 [47]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-534.9344.58191 [42]9.2913.51
279 [32]Vidalia3-AA5-234.9122.28386 [51]8.0512.29
280 [33]Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-3-134.8727.56350 [40]7.3411.62
281 [32]Ringgold6-AAA3-434.5738.36254 [33]7.2711.85
282 [6]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-034.408.62434 [20]10.7515.50
283 [21]Pelham1-A Division I3-534.2037.44261 [14]11.8116.75
284 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-534.0754.6598 [27]9.6614.74
285 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-333.8322.41385 [32]10.8516.16
286 [33]Gordon Lee6-AAA5-233.7029.52336 [44]10.0515.51
287 [44]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-333.4026.98354 [57]10.9716.73
288 [49]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-633.0554.08103 [29]9.4315.52
289 [18]Johnson County5-A Division II4-332.9425.99362 [25]6.3412.55
290 [34]Jackson2-AAA1-732.7253.71105 [9]8.6715.10
291 [19]Hawkinsville4-A Division II5-232.3120.51393 [36]10.4817.32
292 [22]St. Francis6-A Division I1-432.2745.18183 [7]8.0414.92
293 [23]Dade County7-A Division I2-532.1442.79212 [9]9.2616.27
294 [50]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-632.0444.37195 [43]11.1518.26
295 [45]Seckinger8-AAAA †2-631.9543.60206 [41]11.0018.20
296 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-431.5128.05348 [22]3.5211.16
297 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-331.5026.06361 [46]7.4615.11
298 [7]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-431.2926.79355 [6]7.9315.79
299 [21]Charlton County2-A Division II2-630.5636.27272 [10]5.8814.47
300 [34]Haralson County7-AA1-730.0646.52166 [7]2.1511.25
301 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA7-029.873.64442 [8]3.6912.97
302 [24]Screven County3-A Division I2-529.8139.28241 [12]5.7615.10
303 [43]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-529.6439.14243 [43]6.8616.38
304 [44]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-529.5643.94201 [37]8.3317.92
305 [8]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-329.2819.19401 [12]3.1713.04
306 [45]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-728.8243.92202 [38]5.1715.50
307 [35]Redan5-AA3-528.7932.68304 [29]5.0915.45
308 [22]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-428.5828.65341 [21]4.9915.56
309 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-628.5657.1172 [34]8.9119.49
310 [36]Washington6-AA1-628.3844.40194 [11]2.3513.12
311 [23]Christian Heritage7-A Division II2-528.2036.52267 [7]7.4818.44
312 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-428.1119.47400 [34]2.4213.47
313 [46]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-728.0845.69176 [34]3.3614.43
314 [47]North Clayton4-AAAA4-428.0432.49307 [52]10.7521.86
315 [37]South Atlanta6-AA3-527.8134.43288 [26]4.5615.90
316 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A7-027.29-11.80455 [5]3.4215.28
317 [46]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-427.1433.50295 [51]6.4118.43
318 [36]LaFayette6-AAA1-627.0938.48251 [32]4.1016.16
319 [47]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-726.8242.94211 [39]1.8614.20
320 [48]Druid Hills6-AAAA †5-1-126.7916.16415 [60]4.5516.91
321 [24]Turner County2-A Division II2-626.5539.82234 [4]6.8519.44
322 [26]East Laurens2-A Division I2-526.2140.17232 [11]8.8121.75
323 [9]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA8-026.12-20.25459 [25]6.3819.41
324 [37]Liberty County3-AAA2-526.0639.42240 [29]4.6817.78
325 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-425.5931.17316 [1]4.7718.33
326 [38]Pickens7-AAA1-625.3542.01218 [23]7.9621.76
327 [27]Social Circle5-A Division I2-525.2736.90264 [16]1.6615.54
328 [38]Tattnall County3-AA2-524.8435.72275 [23]1.5615.87
329 [39]Southwest2-AA3-424.8130.23327 [33]8.9223.26
330 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-324.7021.32390 [33]2.9417.39
331 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-824.7053.35109 [32]6.3220.77
332 [11]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-124.3712.49426 [18]5.3520.13
333 [12]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-424.3420.24394 [11]1.4116.22
334 [25]Treutlen4-A Division II1-624.1340.82227 [2]3.1218.14
335 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-523.9929.36337 [45]1.0216.18
336 [48]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-623.7446.64164 [30]2.8318.24
337 [52]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-623.4943.26208 [47]-3.1512.51
338 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA2-523.2640.37231 [42]2.0417.93
339 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-123.074.66441 [7]1.2917.37
340 [26]Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-322.7621.51389 [33]1.7518.14
341 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-422.6927.41352 [5]8.2824.74
342 [49]Shaw1-AAAA3-522.6733.78294 [50]-0.4716.01
343 [50]Hardaway1-AAAA0-822.5756.3079 [9]-1.0115.57
344 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-722.1850.25138 [37]3.7520.72
345 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A4-422.0916.11416 [1]2.9319.99
346 [54]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-422.0827.43351 [57]-0.0717.01
347 [27]Seminole County1-A Division II4-322.0615.35419 [41]0.6617.75
348 [28]Miller County1-A Division II2-421.7436.58266 [6]-2.0415.37
349 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-521.7130.75322 [43]5.3222.76
350 [29]Heard County4-A Division I2-521.7031.70313 [25]3.3220.76
351 [41]West Hall7-AAA1-621.5839.67237 [27]3.6621.22
352 [51]East Hall8-AAAA2-521.3533.82293 [49]2.0419.85
353 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-721.1952.86116 [33]-2.0815.89
354 [40]Berrien1-AA1-621.1938.61249 [17]4.0321.99
355 [14]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-221.166.93438 [21]1.7319.72
356 [50]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-620.9535.05279 [49]2.1020.30
357 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-4-120.5940.69229 [44]1.6920.25
358 [42]Franklin County8-AAA1-620.4956.2580 [5]4.4323.09
359 [52]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †3-420.3728.19346 [55]1.7320.52
360 [51]North Springs6-AAAAA2-520.3532.17310 [52]1.2020.01
361 [30]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-420.3333.86292 [21]0.5819.40
362 [29]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-320.1420.07396 [37]-0.2818.73
363 [41]McNair5-AA4-419.3819.70399 [53]0.5020.27
364 [30]Terrell County1-A Division II2-419.0526.16359 [24]2.4222.53
365 [53]Fayette County4-AAAA1-619.0246.83163 [30]-1.2118.92
366 [31]Marion County6-A Division II4-318.8815.00422 [42]4.1324.40
367 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-118.501.65444 [9]5.2525.90
368 [15]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-318.2121.92388 [10]7.1028.05
369 [42]Rutland2-AA2-418.0922.76381 [49]2.5523.62
370 [32]Taylor County6-A Division II5-217.928.31435 [47]-1.3319.89
371 [16]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-217.809.43433 [19]4.3125.67
372 [43]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-616.9522.93380 [48]-2.0720.13
373 [33]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †6-316.729.72431 [45]-0.3122.12
374 [44]Murray County7-AA1-615.6836.12273 [22]-0.2523.22
375 [54]Chestatee8-AAAA0-715.6051.77125 [16]-2.1221.44
376 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I1-715.2532.77302 [24]0.5224.42
377 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-315.1611.03429 [4]-0.2623.73
378 [32]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-815.1351.34130 [3]4.8928.91
379 [45]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-514.9623.74373 [47]-0.5023.69
380 [34]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-414.6018.16408 [39]1.3225.87
381 [43]Ridgeland6-AAA0-714.3338.02256 [34]-4.0420.79
382 [44]Cross Creek4-AAA3-414.3220.14395 [50]-1.1423.70
383 [46]Windsor Forest3-AA2-614.2234.94282 [25]-2.3322.60
384 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-513.8425.87364 [26]-2.5222.79
385 [17]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-413.2614.46423 [17]0.7926.68
386 [47]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-413.1518.73406 [54]-4.5821.42
387 [45]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-513.1132.89299 [37]-2.9223.12
388 [5]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-412.9317.38411 [2]-0.3025.92
389 [48]Brantley County3-AA4-412.5124.76367 [46]-4.0822.56
390 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-512.3218.66407 [53]-1.8924.95
391 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-312.217.41437 [1]-4.5822.35
392 [18]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-5-111.6223.95370 [7]-0.8426.69
393 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-711.4938.80248 [45]-4.1123.55
394 [49]Butler4-AA2-411.4624.96365 [45]-3.3424.35
395 [55]Riverdale4-AAAA0-810.9549.09148 [25]-1.2426.96
396 [19]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-510.8819.17402 [13]-6.1022.17
397 [46]Salem4-AAA1-710.6244.42193 [19]-5.2023.33
398 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-710.4949.57142 [22]-4.5424.12
399 [33]Coosa7-A Division I3-510.3422.97378 [31]-2.0326.78
400 [36]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-410.1424.95366 [27]-4.8924.13
401 [37]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-79.4534.80284 [13]-8.7120.99
402 [47]Columbus1-AAA1-78.9742.72214 [22]-1.1928.99
403 [38]Greenville6-A Division II1-68.5629.72332 [20]-3.7826.81
404 [6]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA3-1-18.54-8.37452 [10]-2.4128.20
405 [34]Claxton3-A Division I2-58.3418.95403 [35]-5.3125.50
406 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II3-57.646.33439 [48]-2.5828.92
407 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-57.5429.93329 [56]-6.8324.79
408 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-87.4552.96113 [13]-6.4625.24
409 [40]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-66.6719.71398 [38]-2.9129.58
410 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-65.4024.52369 [58]-4.9428.81
411 [7]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-44.9722.56383 [1]-3.3430.84
412 [48]Beach3-AAA1-64.6723.49375 [47]-6.8827.60
413 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-73.8618.78405 [15]-6.7228.57
414 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA4-23.433.18443 [2]-3.5432.19
415 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-83.2432.82301 [16]-1.2534.67
416 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-63.0528.43343 [54]-9.4526.65
417 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA5-22.83-6.93450 [4]-8.0528.27
418 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-71.9738.99246 [31]-10.4926.68
419 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-31.5416.03417 [37]-8.2529.36
420 [50]Kendrick2-AA2-51.4526.78356 [42]-8.5829.12
421 [51]Towers5-AA0-70.8829.94328 [34]-7.1031.17
422 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-50.8710.56430 [5]-14.2724.02
423 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-70.8527.99349 [4]-9.9328.37
424 [42]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-70.7530.59324 [19]-5.3833.02
425 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-4-1.8812.92425 [3]-9.7331.29
426 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-7-1.9135.67277 [11]-9.5331.53
427 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-8-1.9637.60260 [46]-12.1029.01
428 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-3-2.289.58432 [46]-8.6332.80
429 [22]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-5-3.121.09445 [22]-7.4334.84
430 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-7-3.3617.50410 [36]-7.0135.50
431 [52]Landmark Christian5-AA0-7-3.4531.48314 [31]-3.7038.89
432 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-7-3.6231.90311 [53]-12.0230.75
433 [45]Towns County8-A Division II0-7-3.7635.11278 [12]-8.8534.05
434 [53]Central (Macon)2-AA0-7-4.2738.56250 [18]-12.2931.13
435 [54]Glenn Hills4-AA1-7-4.2922.42384 [50]-10.0433.40
436 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA4-4-4.36-4.80449 [3]-10.8132.70
437 [55]Gordon Central7-AA0-7-4.5329.00339 [38]-11.4632.22
438 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-6-5.0615.19421 [2]-12.2631.96
439 [56]Walker6-AA †4-3-5.84-15.95457 [58]-9.6635.33
440 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-5-5.890.43446 [23]-12.3032.74
441 [24]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-4-6.41-0.95448 [24]-15.1630.40
442 [57]Josey4-AA1-6-7.1127.38353 [41]-11.8134.45
443 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-5-8.2011.34428 [44]-8.5338.82
444 [50]Groves3-AAA1-6-9.0722.96379 [49]-12.8735.35
445 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-4-10.96-9.23453 [6]-10.8439.27
446 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-4-10.98-25.17460 [8]-12.9237.21
447 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-7-11.116.29440 [6]-14.2636.00
448 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-7-11.4415.28420 [3]-13.1637.43
449 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-8-13.1111.64427 [38]-17.8434.42
450 [58]Jordan2-AA0-6-13.6525.88363 [44]-12.7140.10
451 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-6-15.1817.64409 [59]-20.3633.97
452 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-6-18.66-0.34447 [4]-19.6938.12
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-6-20.2415.58418 [40]-19.7739.62
454 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-24.29-19.8143.63
455 [49]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-6-25.9913.43424 [43]-24.8140.33
456 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-4-30.30-17.93458 [6]-16.5752.89
457 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-7-30.4923.04377 [8]-20.5449.09
458 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-7-33.1726.29358 [30]-21.3051.02
459 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-5-39.86-15.92456 [7]-27.8751.15
460 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-7-54.34-11.54454 [54]-43.4650.02
461 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-7-54.47-7.10451 [5]-36.5657.06



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA682.9277.19
28-AAAAAAA679.4268.33
32-AAAAAAA578.8169.36
41-AAAAAA678.3868.85
51-AAAAAAA578.3570.67
65-AAAAAAA677.4267.47
73-AAAAAAA570.9566.75
85-AAAAAA870.2658.68
95-AAA469.8062.45
107-AAAAA669.4363.08
116-AAAAAAA668.7761.89
126-AAAAAA764.7758.14
138-AAAAAA763.9854.15
147-AAAAAAA763.9450.05
152-AAAA763.4754.82
161-AAAAA662.4751.95
173-AAAA661.1250.86
184-AAAAAA660.1952.98
197-AAAAAA760.0950.63
208-AAAAA760.0752.79
218-AAA659.9251.76
221-AAAA557.5345.92
233-AAAAA556.6551.63
248-AA656.4752.29
254-AAAA856.1645.75
262-AAA555.4043.62
272-AAAAA755.1947.50
285-AAAAA853.2049.14
295-AAAA853.1043.25
306-AAAAA752.7041.28
317-AAAA652.3442.65
321-AAA652.2545.04
338-A Division I452.1835.48
345-A Division I451.6040.33
356-AAAA651.3356.17
363-AA751.2940.08
378-AAAA950.4143.82
382-AAAAAA750.3945.39
397-AAA750.0242.53
401-AA749.3942.69
413-AAAAAA848.6636.06
422-A Division I548.5239.81
433-AAA847.4533.19
444-AAA645.4135.11
451-A Division I443.4240.74
468-A Division II641.9633.18
477-AA741.5131.99
484-A Division II641.2435.67
497-A Division II340.9832.44
503-A Division II540.2732.34
515-AA739.7328.31
524-AA839.4328.17
534-AAAAA638.4637.00
54GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA538.2730.56
552-A Division II537.6229.31
566-AAA836.9531.68
577-A Division I736.8529.92
586-A Division II836.4923.08
596-A Division I436.4035.00
602-AA836.1522.41
614-A Division I434.8625.68
623-A Division I533.9923.10
636-AA730.7327.01
64GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA528.7020.59
65GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA428.6925.12
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA625.9318.68
67GIAA Region 4-AA319.5811.20
681-A Division II719.3017.32
695-A Division II617.639.03
70GIAA Region 2-AA317.4012.29
71GIAA Region 3-AA215.1711.73
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA514.303.08
73GIAA Region 2-A311.485.05
74GIAA Region 1-A36.24-7.22
75GIAA Region 6-AA23.65-1.28
76GAPPS Region 1-AA43.65-1.72
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-11.88-23.82

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 040.6499.2%0.135
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1531.5997.8%0.166
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 3814.8985.6%0.178
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3326.9696.2%0.212
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2724.1294.7%0.244
09/15Skipstone AcademyPinecrest Academy13 - 2412.8582.3%0.245
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2023.4494.3%0.253
10/13Madison CountyCedar Shoals36 - 4015.0085.7%0.284
08/18Cherokee ChristianCalvary Christian19 - 2018.1389.7%0.285
09/15Greene CountyOglethorpe County14 - 733.8498.3%0.290
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2922.1193.3%0.292
08/26Douglas CountyMays48 - 4230.4097.4%0.296
09/08SwainsboroDodge County11 - 725.2695.3%0.300
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2019.8491.4%0.300
08/25Elbert CountyMadison County35 - 557.9572.1%0.302

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.3510/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 248.1772.6%
93.2409/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 273.1159.2%
91.9109/15NewtonWestlake27 - 126.9069.5%
91.1008/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 391.5254.5%
90.7410/20CarrolltonWestlake - 2.1256.3%
87.7009/29NewtonGrayson31 - 279.7876.3%
86.6809/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 288.7073.9%
86.6510/06WaltonNorth Cobb35 - 2713.6083.5%
86.5710/27Thomas County CentralLee County - 12.6681.9%
86.5209/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2013.5683.5%
86.2708/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 285.4065.6%
86.1408/18GainesvilleMarist34 - 265.5065.9%
86.0308/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2714.1884.5%
85.2609/01CarrolltonRome33 - 137.2770.4%
84.7710/21Thomas County CentralHouston County - 12.8982.3%

