Maxwell summary after Week 6

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,039 of 1,091 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.23%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.09 points and all game margins within 12.01 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.98
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Newton
|5-0
|101.61
|1
|Thomas County Central
|5-0
|98.83
|2
|Walton
|4-0
|101.22
|2
|Douglas County
|5-0
|93.27
|3
|Mill Creek
|5-0
|96.25
|3
|Hughes
|3-2
|89.99
|4
|Buford
|5-0
|95.49
|4
|Gainesville
|5-0
|86.11
|5
|Westlake
|5-1
|93.75
|5
|Houston County
|5-0
|85.22
|6
|Colquitt County
|5-0
|91.15
|6
|Marist
|4-1
|84.52
|7
|Grayson
|4-1
|86.29
|7
|Woodward Academy
|3-2
|77.48
|8
|Carrollton
|5-1
|86.16
|8
|Lee County
|4-1
|75.71
|9
|North Cobb
|3-2
|85.03
|9
|North Atlanta
|5-0
|75.45
|10
|Parkview
|4-1
|82.82
|10
|Roswell
|4-1
|75.31
|11
|Milton
|3-2
|81.53
|11
|Blessed Trinity
|4-1
|74.51
|12
|Norcross
|4-1
|79.85
|12
|Rome
|4-1
|73.86
|13
|Lambert
|5-0
|78.64
|13
|Creekview
|4-1
|69.33
|14
|East Coweta
|5-1
|77.96
|14
|Lanier
|4-1
|68.42
|15
|North Gwinnett
|4-2
|76.74
|15
|Sequoyah
|3-2
|65.20
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|5-0
|84.83
|1
|Benedictine
|5-0
|81.21
|2
|Jefferson
|5-0
|77.69
|2
|Bainbridge
|3-2
|78.57
|3
|Calhoun
|4-1
|75.14
|3
|North Oconee
|4-0
|77.12
|4
|Ola
|4-0
|74.38
|4
|Cairo
|5-1
|74.83
|5
|Ware County
|3-2
|74.07
|5
|Spalding
|5-0
|74.47
|6
|Cartersville
|5-0
|72.19
|6
|Central (Carrollton)
|5-0
|72.14
|7
|Creekside
|4-1
|69.65
|7
|Burke County
|5-0
|71.81
|8
|Hiram
|5-0
|69.65
|8
|Stockbridge
|3-2
|71.73
|9
|Kell
|4-1
|67.69
|9
|Perry
|4-1
|70.70
|10
|Northgate
|4-2
|65.18
|10
|Troup
|4-1
|68.45
|11
|Eastside
|3-2
|65.12
|11
|Starr's Mill
|3-2
|67.38
|12
|Clarke Central
|3-2
|64.88
|12
|Holy Innocents
|5-0
|65.55
|13
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-0
|64.44
|13
|Stephenson
|4-1
|61.79
|14
|Warner Robins
|2-3
|63.38
|14
|LaGrange
|3-2
|61.72
|15
|Flowery Branch
|2-3
|62.02
|15
|Cedartown
|3-2
|61.13
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Stephens County
|5-0
|81.35
|1
|Appling County
|3-1
|71.32
|2
|Cedar Grove
|2-3
|80.26
|2
|Pierce County
|4-0
|69.62
|3
|Sandy Creek
|4-1
|77.79
|3
|Callaway
|2-1
|65.71
|4
|Calvary Day
|4-0
|70.49
|4
|Thomson
|3-1
|65.55
|5
|Savannah Christian
|3-1
|67.57
|5
|Northeast
|3-1
|64.42
|6
|Mary Persons
|3-1
|65.70
|6
|Fitzgerald
|2-2
|62.36
|7
|Morgan County
|4-1
|64.23
|7
|Rockmart
|2-2
|61.07
|8
|Hebron Christian
|3-2
|61.65
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|2-1
|59.27
|9
|White County
|2-2
|60.96
|9
|Toombs County
|4-0
|57.70
|10
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-3
|59.31
|10
|Athens Academy
|2-2
|56.96
|11
|Lumpkin County
|4-0
|59.03
|11
|Union County
|4-1
|55.30
|12
|Thomasville
|2-3
|58.79
|12
|Providence Christian
|4-0
|54.05
|13
|Oconee County
|1-4
|57.77
|13
|Washington County
|2-2
|52.53
|14
|Monroe Area
|3-2
|56.75
|14
|Laney
|1-2-1
|51.66
|15
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-2
|56.58
|15
|Columbia
|2-2
|51.21
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-0
|80.68
|1
|Schley County
|5-0
|60.25
|2
|Swainsboro
|5-0
|65.81
|2
|Greene County
|5-0
|60.05
|3
|Rabun County
|4-1
|61.32
|3
|Bowdon
|4-2
|52.50
|4
|Commerce
|4-1
|57.12
|4
|Clinch County
|5-1
|50.43
|5
|Trion
|4-0
|54.44
|5
|Macon County
|4-1
|49.40
|6
|Brooks County
|1-3
|53.55
|6
|Jenkins County
|6-0
|48.77
|7
|Elbert County
|4-1
|50.87
|7
|Telfair County
|4-0
|48.33
|8
|Mount Vernon
|4-1
|50.79
|8
|Lincoln County
|3-2
|46.72
|9
|Dublin
|3-1
|50.41
|9
|Manchester
|4-1
|46.37
|10
|Bryan County
|4-1
|47.82
|10
|Lanier County
|4-0
|46.12
|11
|Bleckley County
|3-2
|47.41
|11
|Aquinas
|4-1
|45.81
|12
|Lamar County
|4-2
|46.85
|12
|Early County
|4-1
|44.05
|13
|Irwin County
|2-3
|45.21
|13
|Emanuel County Institute
|2-3
|42.90
|14
|Metter
|2-4
|43.79
|14
|Wilcox County
|3-2
|39.61
|15
|Darlington
|3-2
|39.34
|15
|Dooly County
|1-3
|39.57
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|First Presbyterian
|3-1-1
|56.06
|1
|Gatewood School
|4-1
|27.60
|2
|John Milledge Academy
|5-0
|50.29
|2
|Edmund Burke Academy
|4-0
|25.70
|3
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|5-1
|47.43
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|3-1
|25.36
|4
|Brookstone
|2-2
|45.62
|4
|Brentwood School
|3-2
|20.98
|5
|Stratford Academy
|3-2
|36.71
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|2-2
|14.24
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|5-0
|33.20
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|2-2
|20.48
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|3-2
|20.61
|2
|Calvary Christian
|3-3
|11.74
|3
|Memorial Day
|3-2
|-0.39
|3
|Skipstone Academy
|4-1
|8.76
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-5
|-6.67
|4
|Lanier Christian
|2-2
|3.39
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-4
|-13.99
|5
|Pinecrest Academy
|1-4
|2.07
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|101.61
|66.45
|33 [16]
|35.01
|-25.82
|2 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|101.22
|65.46
|34 [17]
|49.66
|-10.78
|3 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|98.83
|67.36
|29 [7]
|42.94
|-15.11
|4 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|96.25
|77.40
|7 [6]
|38.95
|-16.52
|5 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|95.49
|70.62
|15 [8]
|37.91
|-16.80
|6 [5]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|93.75
|71.55
|14 [7]
|41.37
|-11.60
|7 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-0
|93.27
|67.99
|25 [6]
|41.23
|-11.26
|8 [6]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|91.15
|67.37
|28 [14]
|38.78
|-11.58
|9 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|89.99
|75.52
|9 [2]
|36.96
|-12.24
|10 [7]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|86.29
|67.39
|27 [13]
|31.03
|-14.48
|11 [8]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|86.16
|61.44
|59 [25]
|37.55
|-7.82
|12 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.11
|60.53
|66 [16]
|35.48
|-9.84
|13 [5]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|85.22
|51.51
|139 [36]
|36.43
|-8.01
|14 [9]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|85.03
|79.22
|4 [3]
|37.15
|-7.09
|15 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|5-0
|84.83
|52.33
|129 [21]
|28.95
|-15.10
|16 [6]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|84.52
|76.13
|8 [1]
|33.46
|-10.27
|17 [10]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.82
|66.57
|32 [15]
|35.11
|-6.93
|18 [11]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|81.53
|70.53
|16 [9]
|31.63
|-9.11
|19 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|81.21
|61.06
|62 [6]
|31.79
|-8.64
|20 [1]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|5-0
|80.84
|39.51
|260 [31]
|35.47
|-4.59
|21 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|80.68
|55.44
|99 [2]
|36.91
|-2.99
|22 [12]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|79.85
|62.81
|52 [22]
|31.98
|-7.09
|23 [13]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|78.64
|62.24
|55 [24]
|34.87
|-2.98
|24 [2]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|78.57
|73.67
|11 [1]
|31.68
|-6.10
|25 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-4
|78.55
|81.23
|3 [1]
|37.62
|-0.14
|26 [14]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|77.96
|62.49
|54 [23]
|28.59
|-8.58
|27 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|5-0
|77.69
|57.60
|80 [13]
|29.78
|-7.13
|28 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|5-0
|77.67
|55.14
|103 [8]
|29.69
|-7.20
|29 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.48
|51.47
|141 [37]
|26.34
|-10.35
|30 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|77.12
|44.85
|204 [39]
|26.38
|-9.96
|31 [15]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|76.74
|64.18
|43 [18]
|30.47
|-5.49
|32 [8]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|75.71
|64.75
|39 [10]
|30.22
|-4.71
|33 [9]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|75.45
|46.86
|185 [42]
|30.70
|-3.97
|34 [10]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|75.31
|55.39
|101 [27]
|29.73
|-4.80
|35 [3]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|75.14
|61.41
|60 [10]
|29.59
|-4.76
|36 [4]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|5-1
|74.83
|53.25
|121 [17]
|24.72
|-9.32
|37 [11]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|74.51
|63.57
|48 [13]
|25.00
|-8.73
|38 [5]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|5-0
|74.47
|48.92
|164 [30]
|30.78
|-2.91
|39 [4]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|74.38
|45.67
|196 [30]
|28.80
|-4.79
|40 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|74.07
|70.06
|17 [2]
|29.03
|-4.26
|41 [16]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|73.97
|40.24
|249 [43]
|30.93
|-2.26
|42 [12]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|73.86
|53.09
|122 [32]
|25.60
|-7.48
|43 [17]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|73.29
|78.29
|5 [4]
|23.28
|-9.23
|44 [6]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|72.19
|49.40
|156 [25]
|24.83
|-6.58
|45 [6]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|72.14
|47.18
|183 [34]
|26.07
|-5.29
|46 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|71.81
|53.86
|114 [15]
|23.59
|-7.44
|47 [8]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|71.73
|62.69
|53 [5]
|31.63
|0.68
|48 [4]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-1
|70.72
|53.86
|113 [11]
|28.98
|-0.96
|49 [9]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|70.70
|56.75
|90 [10]
|30.39
|0.47
|50 [18]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|70.19
|58.28
|74 [29]
|27.74
|-1.67
|51 [7]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|4-1
|69.65
|42.99
|220 [36]
|30.07
|1.20
|52 [8]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|69.65
|38.22
|269 [46]
|32.11
|3.25
|53 [13]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|69.33
|58.10
|76 [21]
|25.19
|-3.35
|54 [19]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.06
|69.70
|19 [10]
|24.67
|-3.61
|55 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|68.68
|55.89
|96 [33]
|24.38
|-3.51
|56 [10]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|68.45
|50.09
|154 [25]
|24.77
|-2.89
|57 [14]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-1
|68.42
|55.46
|98 [26]
|27.76
|0.12
|58 [1]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|3-1
|68.23
|67.47
|26 [1]
|23.16
|-4.29
|59 [21]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|68.23
|56.20
|93 [32]
|25.07
|-2.38
|60 [22]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|67.83
|77.75
|6 [5]
|22.40
|-4.64
|61 [9]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|67.69
|54.17
|110 [19]
|25.71
|-1.19
|62 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|67.68
|32.80
|318 [29]
|27.78
|0.88
|63 [11]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|67.38
|62.96
|51 [4]
|23.00
|-3.60
|64 [23]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.37
|52.68
|126 [35]
|24.04
|-2.55
|65 [24]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|67.22
|48.24
|171 [37]
|21.65
|-4.79
|66 [5]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-1
|66.78
|47.84
|175 [20]
|21.86
|-4.14
|67 [25]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|66.49
|84.26
|1 [1]
|24.03
|-1.67
|68 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|3-2
|66.41
|55.20
|102 [7]
|22.73
|-2.90
|69 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|65.81
|43.97
|211 [9]
|22.07
|-2.96
|70 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-0
|65.55
|40.57
|246 [44]
|23.76
|-1.01
|71 [3]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|4-1
|65.39
|47.89
|174 [11]
|23.79
|-0.82
|72 [15]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.20
|63.71
|46 [12]
|20.26
|-4.16
|73 [10]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|65.18
|57.23
|85 [16]
|23.55
|-0.85
|74 [11]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|65.12
|64.42
|41 [6]
|24.42
|0.08
|75 [26]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|64.91
|47.31
|179 [39]
|22.89
|-1.23
|76 [12]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|64.88
|61.76
|57 [9]
|21.34
|-2.75
|77 [27]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|64.85
|63.63
|47 [19]
|22.79
|-1.28
|78 [13]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|64.44
|39.05
|266 [44]
|22.39
|-1.26
|79 [28]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.22
|69.63
|20 [11]
|25.86
|2.43
|80 [29]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|64.02
|63.13
|50 [21]
|21.82
|-1.42
|81 [30]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.80
|42.79
|226 [41]
|23.05
|0.04
|82 [14]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|63.38
|69.42
|21 [3]
|22.74
|0.14
|83 [7]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-1
|63.14
|48.46
|167 [19]
|23.36
|1.00
|84 [4]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|4-1
|62.99
|49.09
|162 [8]
|22.44
|0.23
|85 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-2
|62.76
|45.25
|200 [16]
|20.59
|-1.39
|86 [6]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-2
|62.66
|47.76
|177 [12]
|23.74
|1.86
|87 [16]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|62.57
|45.74
|195 [44]
|21.02
|-0.77
|88 [8]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|62.49
|69.85
|18 [3]
|24.60
|2.89
|89 [15]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|62.02
|65.01
|37 [4]
|23.89
|2.65
|90 [13]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|61.79
|45.49
|199 [38]
|24.82
|3.81
|91 [14]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|61.72
|55.44
|100 [11]
|22.17
|1.24
|92 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|61.32
|43.71
|214 [10]
|22.39
|1.86
|93 [15]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|61.13
|63.93
|45 [3]
|21.53
|1.18
|94 [31]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|60.98
|82.12
|2 [2]
|26.69
|6.50
|95 [7]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|3-2
|60.94
|45.90
|193 [15]
|21.86
|1.71
|96 [16]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|60.87
|52.12
|132 [20]
|18.59
|-1.49
|97 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-2
|60.67
|54.50
|108 [9]
|20.63
|0.75
|98 [17]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|60.42
|38.15
|270 [45]
|23.14
|3.50
|99 [10]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-3
|60.35
|73.54
|12 [2]
|19.24
|-0.33
|100 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|5-0
|60.25
|31.22
|330 [23]
|22.26
|2.79
|101 [11]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|5-0
|60.09
|36.81
|281 [35]
|22.28
|2.98
|102 [2]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-0
|60.05
|31.13
|332 [24]
|17.80
|-1.47
|103 [17]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.93
|32.20
|321 [54]
|21.25
|2.11
|104 [16]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|59.90
|61.84
|56 [8]
|21.61
|2.49
|105 [18]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.78
|51.85
|135 [34]
|20.37
|1.38
|106 [19]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.75
|47.26
|181 [40]
|23.17
|4.21
|107 [17]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|59.75
|45.86
|194 [29]
|21.63
|2.67
|108 [18]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|58.93
|49.36
|157 [27]
|22.49
|4.35
|109 [20]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-3
|58.81
|61.55
|58 [14]
|20.97
|2.94
|110 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|3-1
|58.49
|44.80
|205 [17]
|21.26
|3.56
|111 [12]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|58.38
|51.19
|145 [16]
|23.92
|6.33
|112 [19]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|58.28
|56.78
|89 [9]
|17.66
|0.17
|113 [20]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|58.08
|52.99
|123 [18]
|20.76
|3.46
|114 [18]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|58.08
|57.94
|78 [12]
|20.59
|3.29
|115 [21]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-1
|57.92
|53.43
|120 [31]
|18.14
|1.00
|116 [22]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|57.92
|56.10
|94 [25]
|20.15
|3.02
|117 [21]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|57.53
|65.30
|36 [2]
|19.57
|2.82
|118 [32]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|57.39
|28.14
|350 [46]
|17.92
|1.32
|119 [23]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|57.21
|26.23
|366 [56]
|16.05
|-0.38
|120 [19]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|57.18
|63.96
|44 [7]
|21.09
|4.69
|121 [13]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|57.18
|66.76
|31 [4]
|22.94
|6.55
|122 [14]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-2
|57.17
|58.93
|72 [5]
|17.38
|0.99
|123 [20]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|57.15
|57.48
|81 [14]
|15.72
|-0.64
|124 [4]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|57.12
|50.37
|153 [6]
|19.88
|3.54
|125 [21]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|56.94
|51.23
|144 [24]
|21.22
|5.07
|126 [9]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|56.82
|55.64
|97 [4]
|17.22
|1.18
|127 [22]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|56.46
|49.00
|163 [27]
|20.45
|4.78
|128 [10]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|5-0
|56.33
|29.81
|342 [36]
|19.00
|3.45
|129 [1]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-1-1
|56.06
|39.17
|264 [3]
|25.15
|9.87
|130 [22]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|56.00
|48.39
|169 [32]
|20.96
|5.74
|131 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.85
|52.93
|124 [33]
|20.15
|5.09
|132 [25]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.64
|48.31
|170 [39]
|20.31
|5.45
|133 [26]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.63
|57.23
|83 [23]
|20.52
|5.67
|134 [15]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-2
|55.52
|52.09
|133 [13]
|17.09
|2.35
|135 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|55.37
|60.34
|67 [27]
|16.39
|1.80
|136 [23]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|4-1
|55.36
|42.55
|228 [37]
|15.58
|1.01
|137 [34]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|55.31
|60.21
|68 [28]
|18.63
|4.11
|138 [11]
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-2-1
|54.92
|44.78
|206 [18]
|17.67
|3.54
|139 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|54.62
|30.61
|336 [33]
|20.12
|6.28
|140 [23]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|54.60
|47.99
|172 [33]
|22.24
|8.42
|141 [5]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|54.44
|26.82
|363 [32]
|18.48
|4.82
|142 [27]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|54.41
|69.34
|22 [4]
|15.55
|1.91
|143 [28]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|2-3
|53.94
|60.91
|63 [15]
|17.59
|4.44
|144 [35]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-5
|53.73
|68.37
|24 [12]
|18.10
|5.16
|145 [24]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|53.67
|48.70
|165 [31]
|19.88
|6.99
|146 [6]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-3
|53.55
|60.57
|65 [1]
|17.20
|4.43
|147 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|53.43
|63.41
|49 [20]
|13.84
|1.19
|148 [16]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|4-2
|53.42
|41.22
|240 [26]
|17.35
|4.71
|149 [29]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.79
|58.22
|75 [20]
|14.54
|2.53
|150 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|4-2
|52.50
|42.98
|221 [5]
|19.34
|7.62
|151 [24]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|52.44
|34.94
|303 [50]
|21.32
|9.66
|152 [25]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|52.39
|54.21
|109 [14]
|16.32
|4.71
|153 [26]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|52.21
|54.76
|105 [12]
|17.57
|6.15
|154 [17]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-3
|52.10
|48.62
|166 [18]
|16.85
|5.53
|155 [13]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|4-0
|51.75
|11.64
|433 [57]
|18.20
|7.24
|156 [30]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|51.64
|53.77
|116 [29]
|15.46
|4.60
|157 [14]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-2
|51.59
|58.05
|77 [3]
|15.22
|4.41
|158 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|51.44
|57.23
|84 [30]
|17.18
|6.52
|159 [25]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|51.42
|73.06
|13 [1]
|14.90
|4.26
|160 [18]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|5-1
|51.13
|35.65
|298 [38]
|15.57
|5.22
|161 [31]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|50.90
|39.50
|261 [50]
|15.26
|5.14
|162 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|50.87
|41.72
|237 [14]
|16.42
|6.33
|163 [8]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|50.79
|39.65
|257 [15]
|16.87
|6.86
|164 [26]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|50.78
|46.19
|190 [28]
|17.31
|7.31
|165 [19]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|50.65
|40.61
|245 [27]
|14.31
|4.44
|166 [15]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-2
|50.65
|46.19
|191 [14]
|13.63
|3.76
|167 [20]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-1
|50.57
|40.31
|248 [28]
|16.55
|6.76
|168 [27]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|50.49
|55.97
|95 [18]
|20.13
|10.43
|169 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|50.43
|36.49
|286 [14]
|17.25
|7.60
|170 [9]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|50.41
|36.75
|282 [21]
|16.24
|6.61
|171 [2]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|50.29
|25.91
|371 [10]
|16.27
|6.76
|172 [27]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-3
|49.69
|52.80
|125 [19]
|15.66
|6.75
|173 [38]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|49.65
|56.92
|88 [31]
|14.83
|5.96
|174 [5]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-1
|49.40
|40.54
|247 [9]
|15.00
|6.39
|175 [21]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-2
|49.37
|44.88
|202 [21]
|15.17
|6.58
|176 [32]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.37
|57.69
|79 [22]
|14.05
|5.47
|177 [28]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|49.22
|56.46
|92 [17]
|15.17
|6.73
|178 [16]
|Cook
|1-AA
|2-2
|49.22
|48.42
|168 [9]
|15.91
|7.48
|179 [33]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.20
|46.52
|189 [43]
|13.78
|5.36
|180 [39]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|49.00
|39.63
|258 [45]
|17.33
|9.11
|181 [6]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|6-0
|48.77
|24.87
|378 [33]
|18.20
|10.21
|182 [22]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|3-2
|48.73
|44.01
|210 [22]
|16.81
|8.86
|183 [29]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|48.63
|36.13
|290 [48]
|16.06
|8.21
|184 [7]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|4-0
|48.33
|22.27
|392 [35]
|14.03
|6.49
|185 [17]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-4
|48.13
|64.43
|40 [2]
|16.70
|9.35
|186 [18]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|4-2
|48.12
|33.50
|312 [26]
|12.76
|5.42
|187 [10]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-1
|47.82
|36.54
|285 [22]
|12.64
|5.60
|188 [19]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-3
|47.76
|47.31
|180 [13]
|18.02
|11.04
|189 [3]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|47.43
|22.11
|395 [15]
|14.57
|7.92
|190 [11]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|3-2
|47.41
|42.88
|224 [12]
|16.46
|9.84
|191 [23]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-2
|47.26
|36.93
|280 [34]
|16.94
|10.46
|192 [20]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-0
|47.25
|24.62
|379 [48]
|15.06
|8.59
|193 [34]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|47.24
|47.15
|184 [41]
|17.11
|10.65
|194 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|47.24
|39.99
|252 [42]
|12.66
|6.21
|195 [31]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|47.23
|52.17
|131 [22]
|14.87
|8.42
|196 [32]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|47.15
|39.62
|259 [43]
|14.72
|8.35
|197 [33]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|46.92
|60.59
|64 [11]
|12.70
|6.57
|198 [35]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|46.86
|24.45
|380 [57]
|14.17
|8.09
|199 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|4-2
|46.85
|41.76
|236 [13]
|14.06
|7.99
|200 [8]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|46.72
|42.97
|222 [6]
|13.77
|7.84
|201 [9]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|4-1
|46.37
|27.61
|355 [29]
|11.05
|5.47
|202 [28]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|46.30
|36.55
|284 [46]
|14.06
|8.54
|203 [10]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-0
|46.12
|34.06
|309 [18]
|9.88
|4.54
|204 [36]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|45.92
|66.90
|30 [8]
|15.74
|10.59
|205 [34]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.90
|57.47
|82 [15]
|13.17
|8.05
|206 [11]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|45.81
|37.11
|279 [13]
|13.91
|8.88
|207 [29]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|45.70
|26.19
|367 [53]
|14.69
|9.78
|208 [24]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-2
|45.66
|42.32
|230 [23]
|12.78
|7.91
|209 [4]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|45.62
|39.96
|253 [2]
|13.20
|8.36
|210 [25]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-4
|45.25
|53.64
|117 [12]
|14.91
|10.45
|211 [40]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|45.24
|50.89
|150 [36]
|13.33
|8.87
|212 [13]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-3
|45.21
|46.63
|187 [8]
|14.08
|9.65
|213 [30]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|45.13
|41.09
|242 [43]
|11.00
|6.65
|214 [37]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|45.03
|59.56
|70 [18]
|11.66
|7.42
|215 [38]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|44.86
|68.72
|23 [5]
|17.26
|13.18
|216 [41]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.57
|47.80
|176 [38]
|13.58
|9.79
|217 [26]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-2
|44.34
|40.16
|251 [29]
|10.63
|7.07
|218 [21]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-1
|44.16
|35.78
|294 [24]
|12.24
|8.86
|219 [12]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-1
|44.05
|26.19
|368 [31]
|12.65
|9.38
|220 [39]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.80
|51.56
|138 [35]
|13.09
|10.07
|221 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|43.79
|52.34
|128 [3]
|10.69
|7.68
|222 [22]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-1
|43.73
|32.99
|315 [27]
|13.89
|10.94
|223 [40]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-4
|43.48
|73.91
|10 [3]
|13.71
|11.02
|224 [23]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-4
|43.36
|52.41
|127 [5]
|8.09
|5.51
|225 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|43.22
|53.80
|115 [34]
|12.14
|9.70
|226 [13]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-3
|42.90
|49.24
|160 [2]
|9.25
|7.13
|227 [41]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.87
|59.22
|71 [19]
|11.85
|9.76
|228 [24]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|42.86
|31.52
|326 [30]
|12.01
|9.93
|229 [42]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-5
|42.77
|64.37
|42 [11]
|9.16
|7.17
|230 [35]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|42.59
|42.45
|229 [38]
|13.66
|11.85
|231 [43]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.58
|65.37
|35 [9]
|11.58
|9.78
|232 [36]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|42.40
|49.19
|161 [26]
|15.19
|13.58
|233 [25]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|3-2
|42.32
|31.52
|327 [31]
|12.38
|10.84
|234 [27]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|2-3
|42.32
|41.57
|238 [25]
|9.27
|7.73
|235 [26]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|42.20
|12.69
|423 [56]
|17.53
|16.11
|236 [43]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|42.05
|39.75
|256 [44]
|11.50
|10.24
|237 [27]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|2-3
|42.04
|50.97
|148 [7]
|8.50
|7.24
|238 [44]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|42.00
|35.21
|302 [53]
|13.11
|11.89
|239 [28]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-1
|41.99
|32.24
|320 [41]
|8.80
|7.59
|240 [31]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|41.87
|51.05
|147 [22]
|9.95
|8.86
|241 [29]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-2
|41.86
|27.90
|352 [44]
|13.12
|12.04
|242 [32]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-3
|41.71
|46.57
|188 [36]
|15.76
|14.83
|243 [33]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|41.64
|49.26
|159 [29]
|9.27
|8.41
|244 [37]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|41.60
|64.93
|38 [5]
|13.51
|12.69
|245 [38]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-3
|41.51
|45.20
|201 [32]
|14.75
|14.02
|246 [34]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|41.50
|58.39
|73 [7]
|9.75
|9.04
|247 [30]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-2
|41.46
|33.90
|310 [40]
|13.43
|12.75
|248 [35]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|41.34
|57.01
|86 [8]
|11.20
|10.64
|249 [31]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-4
|41.20
|56.97
|87 [6]
|8.04
|7.62
|250 [36]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|41.17
|43.91
|212 [40]
|12.87
|12.49
|251 [28]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-1
|40.92
|17.31
|412 [55]
|10.73
|10.60
|252 [37]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|40.67
|29.12
|345 [51]
|10.37
|10.48
|253 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-2
|40.51
|39.79
|255 [30]
|9.06
|9.34
|254 [38]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|40.40
|31.15
|331 [50]
|11.71
|12.10
|255 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|40.30
|42.93
|223 [48]
|9.77
|10.25
|256 [39]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-3
|40.15
|50.79
|152 [24]
|13.34
|13.98
|257 [29]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|3-2
|40.00
|36.57
|283 [22]
|15.42
|16.20
|258 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|39.97
|51.70
|137 [23]
|12.97
|13.78
|259 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|39.61
|31.75
|324 [20]
|11.90
|13.08
|260 [15]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|39.57
|45.96
|192 [4]
|11.55
|12.75
|261 [16]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|39.48
|35.70
|295 [15]
|9.08
|10.38
|262 [15]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|39.34
|35.98
|291 [24]
|9.21
|10.66
|263 [40]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|39.10
|49.68
|155 [26]
|9.86
|11.54
|264 [40]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-3
|39.03
|42.07
|234 [41]
|10.39
|12.14
|265 [41]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|38.84
|37.94
|272 [47]
|7.18
|9.13
|266 [16]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|38.46
|33.12
|314 [26]
|9.98
|12.30
|267 [46]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.75
|60.16
|69 [17]
|10.45
|13.47
|268 [17]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|37.67
|30.50
|338 [28]
|7.76
|10.87
|269 [18]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|37.59
|39.26
|263 [16]
|9.40
|12.59
|270 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-3
|37.53
|44.35
|208 [46]
|11.84
|15.10
|271 [48]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|37.52
|43.07
|219 [47]
|11.22
|14.49
|272 [17]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-3
|37.01
|41.12
|241 [8]
|6.15
|9.92
|273 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|36.97
|22.60
|388 [34]
|12.30
|16.11
|274 [41]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|36.93
|15.78
|415 [60]
|12.59
|16.44
|275 [5]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|36.71
|22.34
|391 [14]
|7.14
|11.22
|276 [30]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|3-2
|36.62
|27.17
|360 [40]
|7.37
|11.54
|277 [31]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-2
|36.26
|25.39
|375 [47]
|7.45
|11.98
|278 [6]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|35.79
|11.66
|431 [18]
|10.26
|15.25
|279 [19]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|35.66
|29.60
|344 [29]
|3.65
|8.78
|280 [49]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.25
|53.57
|118 [30]
|8.10
|13.63
|281 [42]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|35.21
|42.15
|232 [39]
|10.48
|16.05
|282 [32]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|3-2
|34.89
|27.69
|354 [39]
|5.27
|11.16
|283 [20]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-3
|34.86
|31.93
|323 [27]
|8.14
|14.07
|284 [33]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|3-2
|34.83
|26.43
|364 [43]
|10.04
|15.99
|285 [21]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|34.78
|47.24
|182 [7]
|7.87
|13.87
|286 [33]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-4
|34.71
|54.03
|112 [10]
|8.67
|14.75
|287 [34]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-2
|34.31
|32.14
|322 [42]
|10.18
|16.65
|288 [42]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|34.07
|43.12
|218 [42]
|5.79
|12.49
|289 [7]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|34.00
|35.63
|299 [5]
|4.86
|11.64
|290 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|33.84
|-7.72
|457 [25]
|8.72
|15.67
|291 [43]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|33.76
|25.89
|372 [54]
|7.08
|14.10
|292 [9]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|33.46
|41.56
|239 [1]
|11.60
|18.92
|293 [34]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-5
|33.37
|47.93
|173 [10]
|4.86
|12.28
|294 [43]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|33.33
|44.59
|207 [33]
|5.29
|12.74
|295 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-5
|33.25
|61.27
|61 [26]
|7.72
|15.26
|296 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-0
|33.20
|-4.12
|455 [5]
|5.85
|13.44
|297 [19]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|33.10
|25.63
|373 [32]
|6.60
|14.28
|298 [22]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|33.05
|36.26
|287 [23]
|7.49
|15.22
|299 [20]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|32.89
|19.10
|404 [39]
|6.21
|14.10
|300 [50]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-2
|32.57
|27.43
|357 [55]
|2.96
|11.17
|301 [35]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|1-4
|32.42
|50.82
|151 [17]
|5.79
|14.15
|302 [44]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|32.26
|42.09
|233 [40]
|6.70
|15.22
|303 [21]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|32.05
|39.86
|254 [11]
|9.13
|17.86
|304 [51]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|31.97
|56.57
|91 [24]
|3.46
|12.27
|305 [45]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|31.72
|54.03
|111 [20]
|7.53
|16.59
|306 [10]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|31.37
|13.67
|418 [17]
|6.17
|15.59
|307 [35]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-4
|31.04
|39.45
|262 [21]
|5.65
|15.39
|308 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|31.04
|39.09
|265 [17]
|6.88
|16.63
|309 [24]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|30.87
|37.31
|277 [19]
|8.29
|18.20
|310 [44]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|30.76
|49.34
|158 [28]
|4.76
|14.79
|311 [25]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|30.49
|43.29
|216 [11]
|2.81
|13.11
|312 [46]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|30.22
|44.02
|209 [34]
|3.96
|14.52
|313 [36]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|29.92
|42.30
|231 [24]
|8.42
|19.28
|314 [36]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-5
|29.86
|52.24
|130 [6]
|2.06
|12.99
|315 [37]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|3-2
|29.83
|23.40
|385 [46]
|4.71
|15.66
|316 [45]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|29.75
|24.24
|382 [56]
|8.96
|19.99
|317 [52]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.64
|54.64
|106 [28]
|5.62
|16.77
|318 [26]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-3
|29.52
|35.33
|301 [25]
|4.83
|16.09
|319 [27]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|29.06
|51.50
|140 [4]
|7.10
|18.82
|320 [22]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|28.84
|47.60
|178 [3]
|3.00
|14.94
|321 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-4
|28.70
|37.59
|276 [33]
|1.92
|14.00
|322 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|28.68
|36.25
|288 [47]
|1.72
|13.82
|323 [23]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|28.66
|12.05
|429 [44]
|5.99
|18.11
|324 [47]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|3-1-1
|28.42
|25.20
|376 [55]
|4.43
|16.80
|325 [28]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-4
|28.37
|37.20
|278 [20]
|2.65
|15.07
|326 [24]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|28.36
|54.86
|104 [1]
|6.50
|18.92
|327 [47]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|28.18
|35.69
|296 [49]
|4.54
|17.15
|328 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|27.86
|51.26
|143 [38]
|5.69
|18.61
|329 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-1
|27.60
|14.92
|417 [4]
|2.80
|15.98
|330 [29]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|27.51
|37.71
|275 [18]
|4.54
|17.81
|331 [30]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-5
|27.46
|51.18
|146 [5]
|8.41
|21.73
|332 [11]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|27.45
|11.66
|432 [19]
|4.98
|18.31
|333 [48]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|27.31
|43.18
|217 [35]
|5.14
|18.61
|334 [25]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|27.13
|20.41
|401 [38]
|6.07
|19.73
|335 [49]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|27.03
|31.60
|325 [52]
|3.46
|17.21
|336 [26]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|26.86
|38.06
|271 [12]
|4.91
|18.83
|337 [37]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-3
|26.71
|34.45
|306 [25]
|7.12
|21.19
|338 [31]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|26.59
|22.79
|387 [34]
|3.48
|17.67
|339 [38]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-3
|26.42
|30.04
|340 [35]
|2.53
|16.89
|340 [27]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|26.34
|27.75
|353 [28]
|1.98
|16.42
|341 [12]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|26.32
|33.20
|313 [6]
|1.98
|16.44
|342 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-5
|26.16
|53.51
|119 [16]
|5.05
|19.68
|343 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|26.04
|34.48
|305 [51]
|1.67
|16.42
|344 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|25.90
|22.07
|396 [57]
|0.76
|15.64
|345 [2]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-0
|25.70
|2.34
|448 [9]
|3.06
|18.14
|346 [13]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|25.66
|32.74
|319 [7]
|6.61
|21.73
|347 [51]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|25.45
|45.64
|198 [31]
|4.88
|20.21
|348 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-1
|25.36
|12.60
|425 [5]
|5.63
|21.05
|349 [39]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-4
|24.93
|41.04
|243 [20]
|-1.11
|14.75
|350 [14]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|24.39
|8.97
|440 [21]
|0.81
|17.21
|351 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-3
|24.02
|23.55
|384 [45]
|0.27
|17.02
|352 [40]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-4
|23.90
|41.85
|235 [19]
|1.13
|18.01
|353 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-3-1
|23.77
|40.63
|244 [42]
|3.22
|20.23
|354 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|23.70
|34.31
|307 [17]
|2.43
|19.51
|355 [50]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-6
|23.47
|50.90
|149 [23]
|0.64
|17.95
|356 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-3
|23.46
|26.83
|362 [42]
|3.96
|21.28
|357 [40]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-4
|23.26
|51.89
|134 [14]
|1.39
|18.91
|358 [42]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-3
|22.58
|23.72
|383 [49]
|0.35
|18.55
|359 [51]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|22.40
|45.64
|197 [37]
|-0.27
|18.11
|360 [41]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|22.34
|51.42
|142 [15]
|2.73
|21.18
|361 [29]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|22.34
|27.40
|358 [30]
|3.64
|22.08
|362 [15]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|22.33
|37.77
|274 [4]
|10.73
|29.19
|363 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-5
|22.00
|44.87
|203 [45]
|4.66
|23.44
|364 [16]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|21.83
|9.58
|439 [20]
|4.97
|23.92
|365 [30]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-4
|21.67
|40.16
|250 [10]
|-0.06
|19.05
|366 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-3
|21.27
|21.51
|397 [53]
|1.51
|21.02
|367 [43]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-3
|21.03
|32.93
|316 [28]
|-0.02
|19.73
|368 [4]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-2
|20.98
|18.08
|410 [3]
|2.02
|21.83
|369 [42]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-4
|20.89
|35.95
|292 [36]
|3.48
|23.38
|370 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|20.84
|29.02
|347 [52]
|-0.31
|19.64
|371 [31]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|20.83
|33.65
|311 [19]
|0.32
|20.27
|372 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-2
|20.61
|10.33
|436 [3]
|1.92
|22.10
|373 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|20.48
|13.30
|420 [2]
|0.58
|20.87
|374 [32]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-3
|20.26
|22.16
|393 [36]
|0.00
|20.52
|375 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-4
|20.15
|34.08
|308 [39]
|4.51
|25.14
|376 [33]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-5
|20.12
|42.82
|225 [7]
|-2.83
|17.84
|377 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-3
|19.98
|17.92
|411 [54]
|-1.32
|19.49
|378 [55]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|19.85
|42.63
|227 [49]
|-4.13
|16.81
|379 [34]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|3-3
|19.60
|18.91
|405 [40]
|-0.37
|20.81
|380 [17]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|18.99
|17.12
|413 [16]
|-0.14
|21.66
|381 [44]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-3
|18.92
|22.97
|386 [47]
|-1.08
|20.79
|382 [45]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-3
|18.75
|30.63
|335 [32]
|0.27
|22.30
|383 [18]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|18.40
|22.49
|389 [13]
|-1.54
|20.85
|384 [35]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|4-1
|18.18
|1.05
|450 [48]
|-2.02
|20.58
|385 [46]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-3
|17.67
|21.05
|399 [50]
|2.32
|25.44
|386 [36]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|17.66
|31.49
|328 [21]
|0.66
|23.78
|387 [37]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|17.45
|18.80
|406 [41]
|-4.91
|18.42
|388 [47]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-2
|17.37
|18.45
|408 [53]
|-1.98
|21.43
|389 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|17.37
|35.37
|300 [52]
|-2.42
|21.00
|390 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-5
|17.01
|38.74
|267 [32]
|-0.42
|23.35
|391 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|16.96
|28.61
|348 [31]
|0.19
|24.01
|392 [48]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-4
|16.60
|30.51
|337 [34]
|-0.66
|23.52
|393 [46]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-2
|16.36
|13.22
|421 [49]
|0.33
|24.75
|394 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|15.94
|15.46
|416 [36]
|-0.74
|24.10
|395 [53]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|1-4
|15.84
|35.68
|297 [48]
|-2.47
|22.47
|396 [38]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|14.95
|10.20
|437 [46]
|0.37
|26.20
|397 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|14.88
|43.43
|215 [40]
|-5.07
|20.83
|398 [19]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|14.63
|25.02
|377 [11]
|0.71
|26.86
|399 [54]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-6
|14.32
|43.90
|213 [41]
|-0.48
|25.98
|400 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-2
|14.24
|8.65
|442 [8]
|-4.31
|22.24
|401 [55]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-5
|13.87
|51.73
|136 [21]
|-3.17
|23.74
|402 [39]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|13.45
|34.75
|304 [16]
|-4.26
|23.07
|403 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|13.34
|46.77
|186 [35]
|-3.82
|23.62
|404 [47]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-4
|12.97
|35.82
|293 [37]
|0.51
|28.33
|405 [34]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-2
|12.51
|18.19
|409 [35]
|-5.46
|22.81
|406 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-3
|11.74
|13.55
|419 [1]
|-3.08
|25.97
|407 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-5
|11.29
|25.54
|374 [33]
|-3.24
|26.25
|408 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|11.08
|54.57
|107 [13]
|-6.60
|23.11
|409 [49]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-3
|9.88
|19.79
|402 [51]
|-4.73
|26.18
|410 [20]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-4-1
|9.76
|24.34
|381 [12]
|0.86
|31.88
|411 [21]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|9.65
|0.39
|451 [24]
|-6.03
|25.10
|412 [6]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-1-1
|9.32
|-4.85
|456 [10]
|-3.08
|28.38
|413 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-4
|8.99
|21.07
|398 [58]
|-4.10
|27.69
|414 [3]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-1
|8.76
|5.72
|446 [4]
|-1.39
|30.63
|415 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|8.19
|38.31
|268 [45]
|-7.30
|25.29
|416 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-3
|8.01
|12.18
|428 [6]
|-11.55
|21.22
|417 [50]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-5
|7.55
|36.20
|289 [23]
|-2.00
|31.23
|418 [51]
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-3
|7.12
|26.09
|369 [45]
|-8.50
|25.17
|419 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-5
|7.09
|32.87
|317 [49]
|-5.80
|27.90
|420 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-4
|7.01
|16.29
|414 [48]
|-8.54
|25.23
|421 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|6.71
|8.80
|441 [22]
|-5.73
|28.33
|422 [40]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|6.69
|22.12
|394 [37]
|-6.79
|27.31
|423 [41]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-2
|6.67
|12.68
|424 [42]
|-6.17
|27.94
|424 [42]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|6.41
|31.44
|329 [22]
|-5.37
|29.01
|425 [23]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|6.09
|27.49
|356 [8]
|-6.75
|27.94
|426 [43]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-5
|6.00
|28.31
|349 [27]
|-2.37
|32.42
|427 [52]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|3-2
|5.09
|-11.01
|460 [58]
|-7.01
|28.68
|428 [53]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-5
|3.72
|25.92
|370 [46]
|-8.43
|28.63
|429 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|3.39
|-2.57
|454 [7]
|-3.65
|33.75
|430 [44]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|3.37
|30.80
|334 [25]
|-6.67
|30.74
|431 [45]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|2.60
|30.06
|339 [26]
|-5.65
|32.54
|432 [54]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4
|2.59
|27.05
|361 [41]
|-12.03
|26.16
|433 [55]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-5
|2.16
|28.00
|351 [38]
|-10.63
|27.99
|434 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-5
|2.13
|30.82
|333 [43]
|-8.94
|29.72
|435 [5]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-4
|2.07
|1.83
|449 [5]
|-9.13
|29.59
|436 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-4
|1.49
|22.37
|390 [2]
|-7.84
|31.46
|437 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-5
|0.92
|37.91
|273 [51]
|-10.55
|29.31
|438 [56]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-5
|0.09
|29.76
|343 [37]
|-11.14
|29.55
|439 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-2
|-0.39
|3.92
|447 [4]
|-12.01
|29.16
|440 [6]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|-1.54
|-2.21
|453 [6]
|-14.76
|27.56
|441 [57]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-4
|-2.66
|18.70
|407 [52]
|-10.59
|32.85
|442 [36]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|-3.17
|29.08
|346 [30]
|-7.39
|36.57
|443 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|-4.33
|11.84
|430 [37]
|-10.50
|34.61
|444 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|-4.62
|12.49
|426 [43]
|-6.37
|39.03
|445 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|-5.25
|6.73
|445 [23]
|-6.43
|39.60
|446 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-5
|-6.67
|19.54
|403 [1]
|-13.15
|34.30
|447 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-5
|-6.95
|10.97
|435 [7]
|-12.40
|35.33
|448 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-4
|-7.45
|29.87
|341 [1]
|-11.73
|36.50
|449 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-4
|-7.75
|12.94
|422 [50]
|-13.80
|34.73
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-4
|-8.54
|20.48
|400 [59]
|-16.25
|33.08
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-5
|-8.56
|26.33
|365 [44]
|-11.90
|37.44
|452 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-12.84
|7.42
|443 [38]
|-17.66
|35.96
|453 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-4
|-13.99
|12.49
|427 [2]
|-19.01
|35.76
|454 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-3
|-16.57
|-10.45
|458 [6]
|-11.17
|46.19
|455 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|-18.21
|11.31
|434 [45]
|-21.47
|37.52
|456 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-18.78
|-17.89
|41.67
|457 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|-22.65
|27.18
|359 [9]
|-16.39
|47.04
|458 [49]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|-23.95
|9.75
|438 [47]
|-23.70
|41.04
|459 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-31.29
|-25.38
|46.69
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2-3
|-31.37
|-25.87
|46.28
|461 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-4
|-32.84
|-10.52
|459 [8]
|-22.69
|50.93
|462 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-4
|-37.17
|7.09
|444 [3]
|-28.66
|49.30
|463 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-6
|-47.19
|-1.67
|452 [54]
|-43.74
|44.23
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|86.44
|78.56
|2
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.44
|70.91
|3
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.84
|69.35
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.18
|69.62
|5
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.66
|67.66
|6
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|76.99
|70.91
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|71.88
|65.76
|8
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|70.92
|63.75
|9
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.35
|58.36
|10
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|68.59
|65.07
|11
|7-AAAAA
|6
|68.41
|62.03
|12
|1-AAAAA
|6
|64.78
|54.66
|13
|3-AAAA
|6
|64.43
|53.96
|14
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|64.15
|57.88
|15
|8-AAAAA
|7
|63.40
|56.39
|16
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.39
|54.01
|17
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|62.59
|50.21
|18
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|61.53
|53.46
|19
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|61.11
|52.27
|20
|1-AAAA
|5
|61.00
|48.78
|21
|8-AAA
|6
|60.99
|52.62
|22
|2-AAAA
|7
|59.79
|51.79
|23
|2-AAAAA
|7
|58.12
|50.13
|24
|5-A Division I
|4
|57.76
|45.60
|25
|8-AA
|6
|56.30
|53.08
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|56.17
|46.58
|27
|3-AAAAA
|5
|54.77
|49.35
|28
|5-AAAAA
|8
|54.23
|49.83
|29
|1-AAA
|6
|53.86
|46.84
|30
|7-AAAA
|6
|53.84
|44.01
|31
|6-AAAAA
|7
|53.59
|44.06
|32
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|53.26
|48.74
|33
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|52.65
|40.78
|34
|8-A Division I
|4
|52.65
|41.53
|35
|3-AA
|7
|52.31
|41.74
|36
|6-AAAA
|6
|51.82
|56.34
|37
|2-A Division I
|5
|51.73
|44.39
|38
|5-AAAA
|8
|51.46
|43.02
|39
|2-AAA
|5
|50.11
|40.00
|40
|7-AAA
|7
|49.87
|43.04
|41
|1-AA
|7
|49.66
|44.10
|42
|3-AAA
|8
|49.65
|35.51
|43
|8-AAAA
|9
|48.38
|41.88
|44
|1-A Division I
|4
|46.26
|42.07
|45
|4-AAA
|6
|46.19
|37.44
|46
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|45.25
|36.52
|47
|4-AA
|8
|43.65
|31.85
|48
|5-AA
|7
|42.40
|31.71
|49
|8-A Division II
|6
|42.35
|35.40
|50
|7-A Division II
|3
|41.90
|35.50
|51
|7-AA
|7
|41.58
|32.91
|52
|4-AAAAA
|6
|40.99
|39.97
|53
|3-A Division II
|5
|40.69
|33.52
|54
|2-A Division II
|5
|40.43
|32.67
|55
|4-A Division II
|6
|39.53
|35.16
|56
|6-A Division I
|4
|39.37
|38.41
|57
|6-AAA
|8
|38.21
|32.65
|58
|7-A Division I
|7
|37.34
|30.77
|59
|6-A Division II
|8
|36.96
|24.92
|60
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|36.75
|29.22
|61
|4-A Division I
|4
|34.88
|26.22
|62
|2-AA
|8
|34.58
|23.09
|63
|3-A Division I
|5
|34.43
|23.91
|64
|6-AA
|7
|33.91
|30.68
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|27.75
|22.05
|66
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|27.62
|25.32
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|24.67
|22.27
|68
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|23.30
|18.86
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|20.95
|11.91
|70
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|20.57
|9.33
|71
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|18.78
|13.81
|72
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|17.08
|8.95
|73
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|11.33
|6.10
|74
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|10.80
|4.52
|75
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|6.25
|-7.16
|76
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|5.24
|1.18
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-1.03
|-12.38
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1
|-31.37
|-31.37
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|28.56
|97.0%
|0.234
|08/26
|Douglas County
|Mays
|48 - 42
|33.37
|98.3%
|0.263
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|9.81
|76.7%
|0.267
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|21.84
|93.4%
|0.269
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|21.36
|93.0%
|0.276
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|22.90
|94.1%
|0.278
|08/25
|Sumter County
|Westover
|18 - 30
|10.43
|78.0%
|0.280
|09/09
|Newton
|McEachern
|13 - 7
|30.30
|97.5%
|0.295
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|17.45
|89.2%
|0.330
|09/01
|Evans
|Greenbrier
|22 - 21
|16.99
|88.7%
|0.337
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|16.95
|88.6%
|0.338
|08/18
|Miller Grove
|Tucker
|13 - 54
|5.51
|66.1%
|0.341
|09/08
|Blessed Trinity
|St. Pius X
|16 - 14
|18.12
|90.0%
|0.343
|09/08
|Swainsboro
|Dodge County
|11 - 7
|20.47
|92.3%
|0.358
|08/26
|Burke County
|Effingham County
|10 - 6
|20.17
|92.0%
|0.362
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.64
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|2.73
|58.2%
|96.04
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|9.84
|76.7%
|92.57
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|1.31
|54.0%
|90.47
|09/29
|Newton
|Grayson
|-
|13.35
|83.5%
|90.02
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|5.62
|66.4%
|89.48
|10/21
|Thomas County Central
|Houston County
|-
|11.63
|80.4%
|89.24
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|8.49
|73.7%
|89.16
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|14.22
|84.9%
|89.07
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|6.75
|69.4%
|88.96
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|1.85
|55.6%
|88.39
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|14.93
|85.9%
|87.08
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|30 - 20
|11.46
|80.0%
|85.92
|08/18
|Gainesville
|Marist
|34 - 26
|3.57
|60.6%
|85.47
|11/03
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|1.49
|54.5%
|84.37
|10/20
|Newton
|Parkview
|-
|20.77
|92.5%
