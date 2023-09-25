Maxwell summary after Week 6

By Loren Maxwell
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,039 of 1,091 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.23%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.09 points and all game margins within 12.01 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.98

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Newton5-0101.611Thomas County Central5-098.83
2Walton4-0101.222Douglas County5-093.27
3Mill Creek5-096.253Hughes3-289.99
4Buford5-095.494Gainesville5-086.11
5Westlake5-193.755Houston County5-085.22
6Colquitt County5-091.156Marist4-184.52
7Grayson4-186.297Woodward Academy3-277.48
8Carrollton5-186.168Lee County4-175.71
9North Cobb3-285.039North Atlanta5-075.45
10Parkview4-182.8210Roswell4-175.31
11Milton3-281.5311Blessed Trinity4-174.51
12Norcross4-179.8512Rome4-173.86
13Lambert5-078.6413Creekview4-169.33
14East Coweta5-177.9614Lanier4-168.42
15North Gwinnett4-276.7415Sequoyah3-265.20



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee5-084.831Benedictine5-081.21
2Jefferson5-077.692Bainbridge3-278.57
3Calhoun4-175.143North Oconee4-077.12
4Ola4-074.384Cairo5-174.83
5Ware County3-274.075Spalding5-074.47
6Cartersville5-072.196Central (Carrollton)5-072.14
7Creekside4-169.657Burke County5-071.81
8Hiram5-069.658Stockbridge3-271.73
9Kell4-167.699Perry4-170.70
10Northgate4-265.1810Troup4-168.45
11Eastside3-265.1211Starr's Mill3-267.38
12Clarke Central3-264.8812Holy Innocents5-065.55
13Greater Atlanta Christian5-064.4413Stephenson4-161.79
14Warner Robins2-363.3814LaGrange3-261.72
15Flowery Branch2-362.0215Cedartown3-261.13



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Stephens County5-081.351Appling County3-171.32
2Cedar Grove2-380.262Pierce County4-069.62
3Sandy Creek4-177.793Callaway2-165.71
4Calvary Day4-070.494Thomson3-165.55
5Savannah Christian3-167.575Northeast3-164.42
6Mary Persons3-165.706Fitzgerald2-262.36
7Morgan County4-164.237Rockmart2-261.07
8Hebron Christian3-261.658Fellowship Christian2-159.27
9White County2-260.969Toombs County4-057.70
10Carver (Atlanta)1-359.3110Athens Academy2-256.96
11Lumpkin County4-059.0311Union County4-155.30
12Thomasville2-358.7912Providence Christian4-054.05
13Oconee County1-457.7713Washington County2-252.53
14Monroe Area3-256.7514Laney1-2-151.66
15Carver (Columbus)2-256.5815Columbia2-251.21



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian6-080.681Schley County5-060.25
2Swainsboro5-065.812Greene County5-060.05
3Rabun County4-161.323Bowdon4-252.50
4Commerce4-157.124Clinch County5-150.43
5Trion4-054.445Macon County4-149.40
6Brooks County1-353.556Jenkins County6-048.77
7Elbert County4-150.877Telfair County4-048.33
8Mount Vernon4-150.798Lincoln County3-246.72
9Dublin3-150.419Manchester4-146.37
10Bryan County4-147.8210Lanier County4-046.12
11Bleckley County3-247.4111Aquinas4-145.81
12Lamar County4-246.8512Early County4-144.05
13Irwin County2-345.2113Emanuel County Institute2-342.90
14Metter2-443.7914Wilcox County3-239.61
15Darlington3-239.3415Dooly County1-339.57



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian3-1-156.061Gatewood School4-127.60
2John Milledge Academy5-050.292Edmund Burke Academy4-025.70
3St. Anne-Pacelli5-147.433Southwest Georgia Academy3-125.36
4Brookstone2-245.624Brentwood School3-220.98
5Stratford Academy3-236.715Briarwood Academy2-214.24



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy5-033.201Cherokee Christian2-220.48
2Robert Toombs Academy3-220.612Calvary Christian3-311.74
3Memorial Day3-2-0.393Skipstone Academy4-18.76
4Thomas Jefferson0-5-6.674Lanier Christian2-23.39
5Fullington Academy0-4-13.995Pinecrest Academy1-42.07



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Newton4-AAAAAAA5-0101.6166.4533 [16]35.01-25.82
2 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA4-0101.2265.4634 [17]49.66-10.78
3 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA5-098.8367.3629 [7]42.94-15.11
4 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA5-096.2577.407 [6]38.95-16.52
5 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA5-095.4970.6215 [8]37.91-16.80
6 [5]Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-193.7571.5514 [7]41.37-11.60
7 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-093.2767.9925 [6]41.23-11.26
8 [6]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA5-091.1567.3728 [14]38.78-11.58
9 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA3-289.9975.529 [2]36.96-12.24
10 [7]Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-186.2967.3927 [13]31.03-14.48
11 [8]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA5-186.1661.4459 [25]37.55-7.82
12 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-086.1160.5366 [16]35.48-9.84
13 [5]Houston County1-AAAAAA5-085.2251.51139 [36]36.43-8.01
14 [9]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-285.0379.224 [3]37.15-7.09
15 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA5-084.8352.33129 [21]28.95-15.10
16 [6]Marist4-AAAAAA4-184.5276.138 [1]33.46-10.27
17 [10]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-182.8266.5732 [15]35.11-6.93
18 [11]Milton6-AAAAAAA3-281.5370.5316 [9]31.63-9.11
19 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA5-081.2161.0662 [6]31.79-8.64
20 [1]Calvary Day3-AAA5-080.8439.51260 [31]35.47-4.59
21 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-080.6855.4499 [2]36.91-2.99
22 [12]Norcross7-AAAAAAA4-179.8562.8152 [22]31.98-7.09
23 [13]Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-078.6462.2455 [24]34.87-2.98
24 [2]Bainbridge1-AAAA3-278.5773.6711 [1]31.68-6.10
25 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-478.5581.233 [1]37.62-0.14
26 [14]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-177.9662.4954 [23]28.59-8.58
27 [2]Jefferson8-AAAAA5-077.6957.6080 [13]29.78-7.13
28 [3]Stephens County8-AAA5-077.6755.14103 [8]29.69-7.20
29 [7]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA3-277.4851.47141 [37]26.34-10.35
30 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA4-077.1244.85204 [39]26.38-9.96
31 [15]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA4-276.7464.1843 [18]30.47-5.49
32 [8]Lee County1-AAAAAA4-175.7164.7539 [10]30.22-4.71
33 [9]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-075.4546.86185 [42]30.70-3.97
34 [10]Roswell7-AAAAAA4-175.3155.39101 [27]29.73-4.80
35 [3]Calhoun7-AAAAA4-175.1461.4160 [10]29.59-4.76
36 [4]Cairo1-AAAA5-174.8353.25121 [17]24.72-9.32
37 [11]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-174.5163.5748 [13]25.00-8.73
38 [5]Spalding2-AAAA5-074.4748.92164 [30]30.78-2.91
39 [4]Ola2-AAAAA4-074.3845.67196 [30]28.80-4.79
40 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA3-274.0770.0617 [2]29.03-4.26
41 [16]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-073.9740.24249 [43]30.93-2.26
42 [12]Rome6-AAAAAA4-173.8653.09122 [32]25.60-7.48
43 [17]McEachern3-AAAAAAA2-473.2978.295 [4]23.28-9.23
44 [6]Cartersville7-AAAAA5-072.1949.40156 [25]24.83-6.58
45 [6]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-072.1447.18183 [34]26.07-5.29
46 [7]Burke County3-AAAA5-071.8153.86114 [15]23.59-7.44
47 [8]Stockbridge5-AAAA3-271.7362.6953 [5]31.630.68
48 [4]Sandy Creek5-AAA5-170.7253.86113 [11]28.98-0.96
49 [9]Perry2-AAAA4-170.7056.7590 [10]30.390.47
50 [18]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-270.1958.2874 [29]27.74-1.67
51 [7]Creekside5-AAAAA4-169.6542.99220 [36]30.071.20
52 [8]Hiram7-AAAAA5-069.6538.22269 [46]32.113.25
53 [13]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-169.3358.1076 [21]25.19-3.35
54 [19]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-369.0669.7019 [10]24.67-3.61
55 [20]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-168.6855.8996 [33]24.38-3.51
56 [10]Troup4-AAAA4-168.4550.09154 [25]24.77-2.89
57 [14]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-168.4255.4698 [26]27.760.12
58 [1]Appling County3-AA3-168.2367.4726 [1]23.16-4.29
59 [21]Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-168.2356.2093 [32]25.07-2.38
60 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-467.8377.756 [5]22.40-4.64
61 [9]Kell6-AAAAA4-167.6954.17110 [19]25.71-1.19
62 [2]Pierce County3-AA5-067.6832.80318 [29]27.780.88
63 [11]Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-267.3862.9651 [4]23.00-3.60
64 [23]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-167.3752.68126 [35]24.04-2.55
65 [24]Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-067.2248.24171 [37]21.65-4.79
66 [5]Mary Persons2-AAA4-166.7847.84175 [20]21.86-4.14
67 [25]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-566.4984.261 [1]24.03-1.67
68 [6]Savannah Christian3-AAA3-266.4155.20102 [7]22.73-2.90
69 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I5-065.8143.97211 [9]22.07-2.96
70 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-065.5540.57246 [44]23.76-1.01
71 [3]Thomson4-AA4-165.3947.89174 [11]23.79-0.82
72 [15]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-265.2063.7146 [12]20.26-4.16
73 [10]Northgate3-AAAAA4-265.1857.2385 [16]23.55-0.85
74 [11]Eastside8-AAAAA3-265.1264.4241 [6]24.420.08
75 [26]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-064.9147.31179 [39]22.89-1.23
76 [12]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-264.8861.7657 [9]21.34-2.75
77 [27]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-364.8563.6347 [19]22.79-1.28
78 [13]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-064.4439.05266 [44]22.39-1.26
79 [28]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-264.2269.6320 [11]25.862.43
80 [29]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-264.0263.1350 [21]21.82-1.42
81 [30]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-163.8042.79226 [41]23.050.04
82 [14]Warner Robins2-AAAAA2-363.3869.4221 [3]22.740.14
83 [7]Morgan County4-AAA4-163.1448.46167 [19]23.361.00
84 [4]Northeast2-AA4-162.9949.09162 [8]22.440.23
85 [5]Callaway5-AA2-262.7645.25200 [16]20.59-1.39
86 [6]Athens Academy8-AA3-262.6647.76177 [12]23.741.86
87 [16]Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-262.5745.74195 [44]21.02-0.77
88 [8]Thomasville1-AAA2-362.4969.8518 [3]24.602.89
89 [15]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-362.0265.0137 [4]23.892.65
90 [13]Stephenson6-AAAA4-161.7945.49199 [38]24.823.81
91 [14]LaGrange4-AAAA3-261.7255.44100 [11]22.171.24
92 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I4-161.3243.71214 [10]22.391.86
93 [15]Cedartown7-AAAA3-261.1363.9345 [3]21.531.18
94 [31]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-260.9882.122 [2]26.696.50
95 [7]Fitzgerald1-AA3-260.9445.90193 [15]21.861.71
96 [16]Wayne County3-AAAA4-160.8752.12132 [20]18.59-1.49
97 [9]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-260.6754.50108 [9]20.630.75
98 [17]North Hall8-AAAA5-060.4238.15270 [45]23.143.50
99 [10]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-360.3573.5412 [2]19.24-0.33
100 [1]Schley County6-A Division II5-060.2531.22330 [23]22.262.79
101 [11]Lumpkin County7-AAA5-060.0936.81281 [35]22.282.98
102 [2]Greene County8-A Division II5-060.0531.13332 [24]17.80-1.47
103 [17]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA4-159.9332.20321 [54]21.252.11
104 [16]Mays5-AAAAA1-359.9061.8456 [8]21.612.49
105 [18]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-259.7851.85135 [34]20.371.38
106 [19]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-159.7547.26181 [40]23.174.21
107 [17]Dalton7-AAAAA4-159.7545.86194 [29]21.632.67
108 [18]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA3-258.9349.36157 [27]22.494.35
109 [20]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-358.8161.5558 [14]20.972.94
110 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA3-158.4944.80205 [17]21.263.56
111 [12]White County7-AAA2-258.3851.19145 [16]23.926.33
112 [19]Baldwin2-AAAA3-258.2856.7889 [9]17.660.17
113 [20]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA3-258.0852.99123 [18]20.763.46
114 [18]Cambridge6-AAAAA3-258.0857.9478 [12]20.593.29
115 [21]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-157.9253.43120 [31]18.141.00
116 [22]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-357.9256.1094 [25]20.153.02
117 [21]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-357.5365.3036 [2]19.572.82
118 [32]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-057.3928.14350 [46]17.921.32
119 [23]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-057.2126.23366 [56]16.05-0.38
120 [19]Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-457.1863.9644 [7]21.094.69
121 [13]Oconee County8-AAA1-457.1866.7631 [4]22.946.55
122 [14]Crisp County1-AAA3-257.1758.9372 [5]17.380.99
123 [20]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-257.1557.4881 [14]15.72-0.64
124 [4]Commerce8-A Division I4-157.1250.37153 [6]19.883.54
125 [21]Jones County2-AAAAA3-256.9451.23144 [24]21.225.07
126 [9]Rockmart7-AA2-256.8255.6497 [4]17.221.18
127 [22]Cass7-AAAAA3-256.4649.00163 [27]20.454.78
128 [10]Toombs County3-AA5-056.3329.81342 [36]19.003.45
129 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-1-156.0639.17264 [3]25.159.87
130 [22]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-156.0048.39169 [32]20.965.74
131 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-255.8552.93124 [33]20.155.09
132 [25]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-255.6448.31170 [39]20.315.45
133 [26]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-255.6357.2383 [23]20.525.67
134 [15]Monroe Area8-AAA3-255.5252.09133 [13]17.092.35
135 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-355.3760.3467 [27]16.391.80
136 [23]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA4-155.3642.55228 [37]15.581.01
137 [34]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-455.3160.2168 [28]18.634.11
138 [11]Laney4-AA2-2-154.9244.78206 [18]17.673.54
139 [12]Union County8-AA4-154.6230.61336 [33]20.126.28
140 [23]Madison County8-AAAA3-154.6047.99172 [33]22.248.42
141 [5]Trion7-A Division I4-054.4426.82363 [32]18.484.82
142 [27]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-454.4169.3422 [4]15.551.91
143 [28]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA2-353.9460.9163 [15]17.594.44
144 [35]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-553.7368.3724 [12]18.105.16
145 [24]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-253.6748.70165 [31]19.886.99
146 [6]Brooks County1-A Division I1-353.5560.5765 [1]17.204.43
147 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-453.4363.4149 [20]13.841.19
148 [16]Douglass5-AAA4-253.4241.22240 [26]17.354.71
149 [29]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-352.7958.2275 [20]14.542.53
150 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II4-252.5042.98221 [5]19.347.62
151 [24]McIntosh3-AAAAA4-152.4434.94303 [50]21.329.66
152 [25]Pace Academy5-AAAA2-352.3954.21109 [14]16.324.71
153 [26]Lovett5-AAAA2-352.2154.76105 [12]17.576.15
154 [17]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-352.1048.62166 [18]16.855.53
155 [13]Providence Christian8-AA4-051.7511.64433 [57]18.207.24
156 [30]Effingham County2-AAAAAA2-351.6453.77116 [29]15.464.60
157 [14]Sumter County1-AA2-251.5958.0577 [3]15.224.41
158 [37]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-451.4457.2384 [30]17.186.52
159 [25]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-451.4273.0613 [1]14.904.26
160 [18]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-151.1335.65298 [38]15.575.22
161 [31]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-250.9039.50261 [50]15.265.14
162 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I4-150.8741.72237 [14]16.426.33
163 [8]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-150.7939.65257 [15]16.876.86
164 [26]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-250.7846.19190 [28]17.317.31
165 [19]Monroe1-AAA3-150.6540.61245 [27]14.314.44
166 [15]Columbia5-AA3-250.6546.19191 [14]13.633.76
167 [20]Hephzibah4-AAA4-150.5740.31248 [28]16.556.76
168 [27]Tucker4-AAAAA2-350.4955.9795 [18]20.1310.43
169 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II5-150.4336.49286 [14]17.257.60
170 [9]Dublin2-A Division I3-150.4136.75282 [21]16.246.61
171 [2]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-050.2925.91371 [10]16.276.76
172 [27]Whitewater4-AAAA2-349.6952.80125 [19]15.666.75
173 [38]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-449.6556.9288 [31]14.835.96
174 [5]Macon County6-A Division II4-149.4040.54247 [9]15.006.39
175 [21]Wesleyan7-AAA3-249.3744.88202 [21]15.176.58
176 [32]New Manchester5-AAAAAA2-349.3757.6979 [22]14.055.47
177 [28]Decatur4-AAAAA2-349.2256.4692 [17]15.176.73
178 [16]Cook1-AA2-249.2248.42168 [9]15.917.48
179 [33]Evans2-AAAAAA2-349.2046.52189 [43]13.785.36
180 [39]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-149.0039.63258 [45]17.339.11
181 [6]Jenkins County3-A Division II6-048.7724.87378 [33]18.2010.21
182 [22]Adairsville6-AAA3-248.7344.01210 [22]16.818.86
183 [29]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-248.6336.13290 [48]16.068.21
184 [7]Telfair County4-A Division II4-048.3322.27392 [35]14.036.49
185 [17]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-448.1364.4340 [2]16.709.35
186 [18]North Cobb Christian6-AA4-248.1233.50312 [26]12.765.42
187 [10]Bryan County3-A Division I4-147.8236.54285 [22]12.645.60
188 [19]Washington County4-AA2-347.7647.31180 [13]18.0211.04
189 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-147.4322.11395 [15]14.577.92
190 [11]Bleckley County2-A Division I3-247.4142.88224 [12]16.469.84
191 [23]Harlem4-AAA3-247.2636.93280 [34]16.9410.46
192 [20]East Jackson8-AA5-047.2524.62379 [48]15.068.59
193 [34]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-347.2447.15184 [41]17.1110.65
194 [30]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-147.2439.99252 [42]12.666.21
195 [31]Banneker5-AAAAA2-347.2352.17131 [22]14.878.42
196 [32]Harris County3-AAAAA4-147.1539.62259 [43]14.728.35
197 [33]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-446.9260.5964 [11]12.706.57
198 [35]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-046.8624.45380 [57]14.178.09
199 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I4-246.8541.76236 [13]14.067.99
200 [8]Lincoln County8-A Division II3-246.7242.97222 [6]13.777.84
201 [9]Manchester6-A Division II4-146.3727.61355 [29]11.055.47
202 [28]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-146.3036.55284 [46]14.068.54
203 [10]Lanier County2-A Division II4-046.1234.06309 [18]9.884.54
204 [36]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-645.9266.9030 [8]15.7410.59
205 [34]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-445.9057.4782 [15]13.178.05
206 [11]Aquinas8-A Division II4-145.8137.11279 [13]13.918.88
207 [29]East Forsyth8-AAAA4-045.7026.19367 [53]14.699.78
208 [24]Dougherty1-AAA3-245.6642.32230 [23]12.787.91
209 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-245.6239.96253 [2]13.208.36
210 [25]Peach County2-AAA1-445.2553.64117 [12]14.9110.45
211 [40]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-445.2450.89150 [36]13.338.87
212 [13]Irwin County1-A Division I2-345.2146.63187 [8]14.089.65
213 [30]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA3-245.1341.09242 [43]11.006.65
214 [37]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-345.0359.5670 [18]11.667.42
215 [38]Pope7-AAAAAA0-544.8668.7223 [5]17.2613.18
216 [41]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-344.5747.80176 [38]13.589.79
217 [26]Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-244.3440.16251 [29]10.637.07
218 [21]Model7-AA3-144.1635.78294 [24]12.248.86
219 [12]Early County1-A Division II4-144.0526.19368 [31]12.659.38
220 [39]Newnan5-AAAAAA2-343.8051.56138 [35]13.0910.07
221 [14]Metter3-A Division I2-443.7952.34128 [3]10.697.68
222 [22]Banks County8-AA4-143.7332.99315 [27]13.8910.94
223 [40]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-443.4873.9110 [3]13.7111.02
224 [23]Dodge County1-AA1-443.3652.41127 [5]8.095.51
225 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-443.2253.80115 [34]12.149.70
226 [13]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-342.9049.24160 [2]9.257.13
227 [41]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-442.8759.2271 [19]11.859.76
228 [24]Fannin County7-AA3-242.8631.52326 [30]12.019.93
229 [42]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-542.7764.3742 [11]9.167.17
230 [35]Loganville8-AAAAA3-342.5942.45229 [38]13.6611.85
231 [43]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-442.5865.3735 [9]11.589.78
232 [36]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-442.4049.19161 [26]15.1913.58
233 [25]Putnam County4-AA3-242.3231.52327 [31]12.3810.84
234 [27]Hart County8-AAA2-342.3241.57238 [25]9.277.73
235 [26]ACE Charter2-AA4-142.2012.69423 [56]17.5316.11
236 [43]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-342.0539.75256 [44]11.5010.24
237 [27]Jeff Davis1-AA2-342.0450.97148 [7]8.507.24
238 [44]South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-142.0035.21302 [53]13.1111.89
239 [28]Bremen6-AAA4-141.9932.24320 [41]8.807.59
240 [31]Hampton5-AAAA2-341.8751.05147 [22]9.958.86
241 [29]Long County3-AAA3-241.8627.90352 [44]13.1212.04
242 [32]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-341.7146.57188 [36]15.7614.83
243 [33]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA1-441.6449.26159 [29]9.278.41
244 [37]Centennial6-AAAAA0-541.6064.9338 [5]13.5112.69
245 [38]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-341.5145.20201 [32]14.7514.02
246 [34]Luella5-AAAA1-441.5058.3973 [7]9.759.04
247 [30]Gilmer7-AAA3-241.4633.90310 [40]13.4312.75
248 [35]Griffin2-AAAA1-441.3457.0186 [8]11.2010.64
249 [31]Dawson County7-AAA1-441.2056.9787 [6]8.047.62
250 [36]Westover1-AAAA3-341.1743.91212 [40]12.8712.49
251 [28]Therrell6-AA4-140.9217.31412 [55]10.7310.60
252 [37]Howard2-AAAA3-240.6729.12345 [51]10.3710.48
253 [32]Ringgold6-AAA3-240.5139.79255 [30]9.069.34
254 [38]McDonough5-AAAA3-140.4031.15331 [50]11.7112.10
255 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-240.3042.93223 [48]9.7710.25
256 [39]West Laurens2-AAAA2-340.1550.79152 [24]13.3413.98
257 [29]North Murray7-AA3-240.0036.57283 [22]15.4216.20
258 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-339.9751.70137 [23]12.9713.78
259 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II3-239.6131.75324 [20]11.9013.08
260 [15]Dooly County4-A Division II1-339.5745.96192 [4]11.5512.75
261 [16]Johnson County5-A Division II2-239.4835.70295 [15]9.0810.38
262 [15]Darlington7-A Division I3-239.3435.98291 [24]9.2110.66
263 [40]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-339.1049.68155 [26]9.8611.54
264 [40]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-339.0342.07234 [41]10.3912.14
265 [41]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-238.8437.94272 [47]7.189.13
266 [16]Bacon County1-A Division I2-238.4633.12314 [26]9.9812.30
267 [46]Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-437.7560.1669 [17]10.4513.47
268 [17]Jasper County5-A Division I4-237.6730.50338 [28]7.7610.87
269 [18]St. Francis6-A Division I1-237.5939.26263 [16]9.4012.59
270 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-337.5344.35208 [46]11.8415.10
271 [48]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-337.5243.07219 [47]11.2214.49
272 [17]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-337.0141.12241 [8]6.159.92
273 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-236.9722.60388 [34]12.3016.11
274 [41]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-036.9315.78415 [60]12.5916.44
275 [5]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-236.7122.34391 [14]7.1411.22
276 [30]Vidalia3-AA3-236.6227.17360 [40]7.3711.54
277 [31]Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-236.2625.39375 [47]7.4511.98
278 [6]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-135.7911.66431 [18]10.2615.25
279 [19]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I2-335.6629.60344 [29]3.658.78
280 [49]Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-435.2553.57118 [30]8.1013.63
281 [42]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-335.2142.15232 [39]10.4816.05
282 [32]Spencer2-AA3-234.8927.69354 [39]5.2711.16
283 [20]Temple4-A Division I3-334.8631.93323 [27]8.1414.07
284 [33]Worth County1-AA3-234.8326.43364 [43]10.0415.99
285 [21]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-434.7847.24182 [7]7.8713.87
286 [33]Jackson2-AAA1-434.7154.03112 [10]8.6714.75
287 [34]Gordon Lee6-AAA3-234.3132.14322 [42]10.1816.65
288 [42]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-334.0743.12218 [42]5.7912.49
289 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-334.0035.63299 [5]4.8611.64
290 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-033.84-7.72457 [25]8.7215.67
291 [43]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-233.7625.89372 [54]7.0814.10
292 [9]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-433.4641.56239 [1]11.6018.92
293 [34]Washington6-AA1-533.3747.93173 [10]4.8612.28
294 [43]Drew3-AAAAA2-333.3344.59207 [33]5.2912.74
295 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-533.2561.2761 [26]7.7215.26
296 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-033.20-4.12455 [5]5.8513.44
297 [19]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-233.1025.63373 [32]6.6014.28
298 [22]Pepperell7-A Division I2-333.0536.26287 [23]7.4915.22
299 [20]Portal3-A Division II3-232.8919.10404 [39]6.2114.10
300 [50]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-232.5727.43357 [55]2.9611.17
301 [35]Liberty County3-AAA1-432.4250.82151 [17]5.7914.15
302 [44]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-432.2642.09233 [40]6.7015.22
303 [21]Turner County2-A Division II2-432.0539.86254 [11]9.1317.86
304 [51]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-431.9756.5791 [24]3.4612.27
305 [45]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-431.7254.03111 [20]7.5316.59
306 [10]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-031.3713.67418 [17]6.1715.59
307 [35]South Atlanta6-AA1-431.0439.45262 [21]5.6515.39
308 [23]Pelham1-A Division I2-431.0439.09265 [17]6.8816.63
309 [24]East Laurens2-A Division I2-230.8737.31277 [19]8.2918.20
310 [44]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-530.7649.34158 [28]4.7614.79
311 [25]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-330.4943.29216 [11]2.8113.11
312 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-530.2244.02209 [34]3.9614.52
313 [36]Pickens7-AAA1-429.9242.30231 [24]8.4219.28
314 [36]Haralson County7-AA0-529.8652.24130 [6]2.0612.99
315 [37]Coahulla Creek6-AAA3-229.8323.40385 [46]4.7115.66
316 [45]North Clayton4-AAAA4-229.7524.24382 [56]8.9619.99
317 [52]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-429.6454.64106 [28]5.6216.77
318 [26]Screven County3-A Division I2-329.5235.33301 [25]4.8316.09
319 [27]Dade County7-A Division I1-429.0651.50140 [4]7.1018.82
320 [22]Miller County1-A Division II1-328.8447.60178 [3]3.0014.94
321 [38]LaFayette6-AAA1-428.7037.59276 [33]1.9214.00
322 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-428.6836.25288 [47]1.7213.82
323 [23]Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-128.6612.05429 [44]5.9918.11
324 [47]Druid Hills6-AAAA †3-1-128.4225.20376 [55]4.4316.80
325 [28]Social Circle5-A Division I1-428.3737.20278 [20]2.6515.07
326 [24]Charlton County2-A Division II0-528.3654.86104 [1]6.5018.92
327 [47]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-228.1835.69296 [49]4.5417.15
328 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-627.8651.26143 [38]5.6918.61
329 [1]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-127.6014.92417 [4]2.8015.98
330 [29]Heard County4-A Division I1-427.5137.71275 [18]4.5417.81
331 [30]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-527.4651.18146 [5]8.4121.73
332 [11]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-027.4511.66432 [19]4.9818.31
333 [48]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-527.3143.18217 [35]5.1418.61
334 [25]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-227.1320.41401 [38]6.0719.73
335 [49]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-327.0331.60325 [52]3.4617.21
336 [26]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-326.8638.06271 [12]4.9118.83
337 [37]Berrien1-AA1-326.7134.45306 [25]7.1221.19
338 [31]Armuchee7-A Division I3-226.5922.79387 [34]3.4817.67
339 [38]McNair5-AA2-326.4230.04340 [35]2.5316.89
340 [27]Seminole County1-A Division II2-326.3427.75353 [28]1.9816.42
341 [12]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-326.3233.20313 [6]1.9816.44
342 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-526.1653.51119 [16]5.0519.68
343 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA1-326.0434.48305 [51]1.6716.42
344 [49]Shaw1-AAAA3-325.9022.07396 [57]0.7615.64
345 [2]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-025.702.34448 [9]3.0618.14
346 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-325.6632.74319 [7]6.6121.73
347 [51]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-425.4545.64198 [31]4.8820.21
348 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-125.3612.60425 [5]5.6321.05
349 [39]Tattnall County3-AA1-424.9341.04243 [20]-1.1114.75
350 [14]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-124.398.97440 [21]0.8117.21
351 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-324.0223.55384 [45]0.2717.02
352 [40]Redan5-AA1-423.9041.85235 [19]1.1318.01
353 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-3-123.7740.63244 [42]3.2220.23
354 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II1-223.7034.31307 [17]2.4319.51
355 [50]Hardaway1-AAAA0-623.4750.90149 [23]0.6417.95
356 [41]Southwest2-AA2-323.4626.83362 [42]3.9621.28
357 [40]Salem4-AAA1-423.2651.89134 [14]1.3918.91
358 [42]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-322.5823.72383 [49]0.3518.55
359 [51]Fayette County4-AAAA1-422.4045.64197 [37]-0.2718.11
360 [41]Franklin County8-AAA1-422.3451.42142 [15]2.7321.18
361 [29]Marion County6-A Division II2-322.3427.40358 [30]3.6422.08
362 [15]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-322.3337.77274 [4]10.7329.19
363 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-522.0044.87203 [45]4.6623.44
364 [16]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-121.839.58439 [20]4.9723.92
365 [30]Treutlen4-A Division II1-421.6740.16250 [10]-0.0619.05
366 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-321.2721.51397 [53]1.5121.02
367 [43]Windsor Forest3-AA2-321.0332.93316 [28]-0.0219.73
368 [4]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-220.9818.08410 [3]2.0221.83
369 [42]West Hall7-AAA1-420.8935.95292 [36]3.4823.38
370 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-320.8429.02347 [52]-0.3119.64
371 [31]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-320.8333.65311 [19]0.3220.27
372 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A3-220.6110.33436 [3]1.9222.10
373 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-220.4813.30420 [2]0.5820.87
374 [32]Warren County8-A Division II2-320.2622.16393 [36]0.0020.52
375 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-420.1534.08308 [39]4.5125.14
376 [33]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-520.1242.82225 [7]-2.8317.84
377 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-319.9817.92411 [54]-1.3219.49
378 [55]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-419.8542.63227 [49]-4.1316.81
379 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †3-319.6018.91405 [40]-0.3720.81
380 [17]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-218.9917.12413 [16]-0.1421.66
381 [44]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-318.9222.97386 [47]-1.0820.79
382 [45]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-318.7530.63335 [32]0.2722.30
383 [18]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-318.4022.49389 [13]-1.5420.85
384 [35]Taylor County6-A Division II4-118.181.05450 [48]-2.0220.58
385 [46]Rutland2-AA2-317.6721.05399 [50]2.3225.44
386 [36]Greenville6-A Division II1-417.6631.49328 [21]0.6623.78
387 [37]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II2-217.4518.80406 [41]-4.9118.42
388 [47]Brantley County3-AA3-217.3718.45408 [53]-1.9821.43
389 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-417.3735.37300 [52]-2.4221.00
390 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-517.0138.74267 [32]-0.4223.35
391 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I1-416.9628.61348 [31]0.1924.01
392 [48]Murray County7-AA1-416.6030.51337 [34]-0.6623.52
393 [46]Cross Creek4-AAA2-216.3613.22421 [49]0.3324.75
394 [33]Coosa7-A Division I3-215.9415.46416 [36]-0.7424.10
395 [53]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †1-415.8435.68297 [48]-2.4722.47
396 [38]Glascock County5-A Division II2-314.9510.20437 [46]0.3726.20
397 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-514.8843.43215 [40]-5.0720.83
398 [19]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-414.6325.02377 [11]0.7126.86
399 [54]Riverdale4-AAAA0-614.3243.90213 [41]-0.4825.98
400 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA2-214.248.65442 [8]-4.3122.24
401 [55]Chestatee8-AAAA0-513.8751.73136 [21]-3.1723.74
402 [39]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-313.4534.75304 [16]-4.2623.07
403 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-513.3446.77186 [35]-3.8223.62
404 [47]Columbus1-AAA1-412.9735.82293 [37]0.5128.33
405 [34]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-212.5118.19409 [35]-5.4622.81
406 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-311.7413.55419 [1]-3.0825.97
407 [35]Claxton3-A Division I1-511.2925.54374 [33]-3.2426.25
408 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-511.0854.57107 [13]-6.6023.11
409 [49]Kendrick2-AA2-39.8819.79402 [51]-4.7326.18
410 [20]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-4-19.7624.34381 [12]0.8631.88
411 [21]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-39.650.39451 [24]-6.0325.10
412 [6]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA2-1-19.32-4.85456 [10]-3.0828.38
413 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-48.9921.07398 [58]-4.1027.69
414 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA4-18.765.72446 [4]-1.3930.63
415 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-58.1938.31268 [45]-7.3025.29
416 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-38.0112.18428 [6]-11.5521.22
417 [50]Landmark Christian5-AA0-57.5536.20289 [23]-2.0031.23
418 [51]Butler4-AA1-37.1226.09369 [45]-8.5025.17
419 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-57.0932.87317 [49]-5.8027.90
420 [48]Beach3-AAA1-47.0116.29414 [48]-8.5425.23
421 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-36.718.80441 [22]-5.7328.33
422 [40]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-56.6922.12394 [37]-6.7927.31
423 [41]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-26.6712.68424 [42]-6.1727.94
424 [42]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-56.4131.44329 [22]-5.3729.01
425 [23]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-56.0927.49356 [8]-6.7527.94
426 [43]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-56.0028.31349 [27]-2.3732.42
427 [52]Walker6-AA †3-25.09-11.01460 [58]-7.0128.68
428 [53]Glenn Hills4-AA1-53.7225.92370 [46]-8.4328.63
429 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-23.39-2.57454 [7]-3.6533.75
430 [44]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-53.3730.80334 [25]-6.6730.74
431 [45]Towns County8-A Division II0-42.6030.06339 [26]-5.6532.54
432 [54]Towers5-AA0-42.5927.05361 [41]-12.0326.16
433 [55]Central (Macon)2-AA0-52.1628.00351 [38]-10.6327.99
434 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-52.1330.82333 [43]-8.9429.72
435 [5]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-42.071.83449 [5]-9.1329.59
436 [8]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-41.4922.37390 [2]-7.8431.46
437 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-50.9237.91273 [51]-10.5529.31
438 [56]Gordon Central7-AA0-50.0929.76343 [37]-11.1429.55
439 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-2-0.393.92447 [4]-12.0129.16
440 [6]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-2-1.54-2.21453 [6]-14.7627.56
441 [57]Josey4-AA1-4-2.6618.70407 [52]-10.5932.85
442 [36]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-4-3.1729.08346 [30]-7.3936.57
443 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I1-4-4.3311.84430 [37]-10.5034.61
444 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-3-4.6212.49426 [43]-6.3739.03
445 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-4-5.256.73445 [23]-6.4339.60
446 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-5-6.6719.54403 [1]-13.1534.30
447 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA1-5-6.9510.97435 [7]-12.4035.33
448 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-4-7.4529.87341 [1]-11.7336.50
449 [50]Groves3-AAA1-4-7.7512.94422 [50]-13.8034.73
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-4-8.5420.48400 [59]-16.2533.08
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-5-8.5626.33365 [44]-11.9037.44
452 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-6-12.847.42443 [38]-17.6635.96
453 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-4-13.9912.49427 [2]-19.0135.76
454 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-3-16.57-10.45458 [6]-11.1746.19
455 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-4-18.2111.31434 [45]-21.4737.52
456 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-18.78-17.8941.67
457 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-5-22.6527.18359 [9]-16.3947.04
458 [49]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-4-23.959.75438 [47]-23.7041.04
459 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-31.29-25.3846.69
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA2-3-31.37-25.8746.28
461 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-4-32.84-10.52459 [8]-22.6950.93
462 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-4-37.177.09444 [3]-28.6649.30
463 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-6-47.19-1.67452 [54]-43.7444.23



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA686.4478.56
22-AAAAAAA580.4470.91
38-AAAAAAA679.8469.35
41-AAAAAA679.1869.62
55-AAAAAAA678.6667.66
61-AAAAAAA576.9970.91
75-AAA471.8865.76
86-AAAAAAA670.9263.75
95-AAAAAA869.3558.36
103-AAAAAAA568.5965.07
117-AAAAA668.4162.03
121-AAAAA664.7854.66
133-AAAA664.4353.96
146-AAAAAA764.1557.88
158-AAAAA763.4056.39
168-AAAAAA763.3954.01
177-AAAAAAA762.5950.21
184-AAAAAA661.5353.46
197-AAAAAA761.1152.27
201-AAAA561.0048.78
218-AAA660.9952.62
222-AAAA759.7951.79
232-AAAAA758.1250.13
245-A Division I457.7645.60
258-AA656.3053.08
264-AAAA856.1746.58
273-AAAAA554.7749.35
285-AAAAA854.2349.83
291-AAA653.8646.84
307-AAAA653.8444.01
316-AAAAA753.5944.06
322-AAAAAA753.2648.74
333-AAAAAA852.6540.78
348-A Division I452.6541.53
353-AA752.3141.74
366-AAAA651.8256.34
372-A Division I551.7344.39
385-AAAA851.4643.02
392-AAA550.1140.00
407-AAA749.8743.04
411-AA749.6644.10
423-AAA849.6535.51
438-AAAA948.3841.88
441-A Division I446.2642.07
454-AAA646.1937.44
46GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA545.2536.52
474-AA843.6531.85
485-AA742.4031.71
498-A Division II642.3535.40
507-A Division II341.9035.50
517-AA741.5832.91
524-AAAAA640.9939.97
533-A Division II540.6933.52
542-A Division II540.4332.67
554-A Division II639.5335.16
566-A Division I439.3738.41
576-AAA838.2132.65
587-A Division I737.3430.77
596-A Division II836.9624.92
60GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA536.7529.22
614-A Division I434.8826.22
622-AA834.5823.09
633-A Division I534.4323.91
646-AA733.9130.68
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA627.7522.05
66GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.6225.32
671-A Division II724.6722.27
68GIAA Region 2-AA323.3018.86
695-A Division II620.9511.91
70GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA520.579.33
71GIAA Region 4-AA318.7813.81
72GIAA Region 3-AA217.088.95
73GAPPS Region 1-AA411.336.10
74GIAA Region 2-A310.804.52
75GIAA Region 1-A46.25-7.16
76GIAA Region 6-AA25.241.18
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-1.03-12.38
78GIAA Region 1-AA1-31.37-31.37

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 028.5697.0%0.234
08/26Douglas CountyMays48 - 4233.3798.3%0.263
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 389.8176.7%0.267
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2021.8493.4%0.269
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3321.3693.0%0.276
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2922.9094.1%0.278
08/25Sumter CountyWestover18 - 3010.4378.0%0.280
09/09NewtonMcEachern13 - 730.3097.5%0.295
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2017.4589.2%0.330
09/01EvansGreenbrier22 - 2116.9988.7%0.337
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2716.9588.6%0.338
08/18Miller GroveTucker13 - 545.5166.1%0.341
09/08Blessed TrinitySt. Pius X16 - 1418.1290.0%0.343
09/08SwainsboroDodge County11 - 720.4792.3%0.358
08/26Burke CountyEffingham County10 - 620.1792.0%0.362

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.6410/13Mill CreekBuford - 2.7358.2%
96.0409/15NewtonWestlake27 - 129.8476.7%
92.5709/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 271.3154.0%
90.4709/29NewtonGrayson - 13.3583.5%
90.0210/20WestlakeCarrollton - 5.6266.4%
89.4810/21Thomas County CentralHouston County - 11.6380.4%
89.2409/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 288.4973.7%
89.1610/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 14.2284.9%
89.0708/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 286.7569.4%
88.9608/18HughesCarrollton39 - 341.8555.6%
88.3908/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2714.9385.9%
87.0809/22Mill CreekParkview30 - 2011.4680.0%
85.9208/18GainesvilleMarist34 - 263.5760.6%
85.4711/03GraysonParkview - 1.4954.5%
84.3710/20NewtonParkview - 20.7792.5%

