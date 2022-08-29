Maxwell summary after Week 2

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 380 of 387 total games including 0 tie(s) (98.19%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.13 points and all game margins within 12.86 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 0.27
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|2-0
|100.62
|1
|Lee County
|2-0
|101.63
|2
|Mill Creek
|2-0
|99.15
|2
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|91.09
|3
|Buford
|2-0
|98.71
|3
|Roswell
|2-0
|87.24
|4
|North Cobb
|1-0
|93.52
|4
|Hughes
|2-0
|83.43
|5
|Collins Hill
|1-0
|92.30
|5
|Gainesville
|2-0
|83.32
|6
|Milton
|0-2
|91.37
|6
|Rome
|2-0
|82.93
|7
|Lowndes
|1-1
|91.04
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-1
|78.48
|8
|Colquitt County
|2-0
|89.76
|8
|Thomas County Central
|2-0
|78.44
|9
|Walton
|1-1
|89.17
|9
|Woodward Academy
|1-1
|76.42
|10
|Marietta
|1-1
|85.93
|10
|Marist
|1-1
|76.18
|11
|Westlake
|1-1
|85.48
|11
|River Ridge
|2-0
|73.83
|12
|North Gwinnett
|2-0
|85.34
|12
|Houston County
|2-0
|73.62
|13
|Carrollton
|2-0
|84.78
|13
|South Paulding
|1-1
|73.22
|14
|Parkview
|2-0
|82.41
|14
|Douglas County
|2-0
|73.16
|15
|Valdosta
|2-0
|82.33
|15
|Alpharetta
|1-0
|72.36
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|0-1
|88.63
|1
|Cedartown
|2-0
|83.12
|2
|Cartersville
|2-0
|88.36
|2
|Benedictine
|1-1
|81.12
|3
|Jones County
|2-0
|83.16
|3
|Bainbridge
|1-1
|79.89
|4
|Ware County
|1-0
|82.55
|4
|Starr's Mill
|2-0
|73.64
|5
|Calhoun
|1-1
|78.26
|5
|North Oconee
|1-0
|73.56
|6
|Coffee
|1-1
|77.86
|6
|Burke County
|2-0
|68.57
|7
|Dutchtown
|2-0
|74.25
|7
|Troup
|2-0
|68.48
|8
|Flowery Branch
|2-0
|73.52
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|0-2
|66.94
|9
|Creekside
|0-1
|72.48
|9
|Perry
|0-1
|66.51
|10
|Cambridge
|1-1
|70.58
|10
|Whitewater
|2-0
|65.57
|11
|Jefferson
|1-1
|70.51
|11
|Pace Academy
|2-0
|64.26
|12
|Kell
|2-0
|69.86
|12
|Stockbridge
|1-1
|63.43
|13
|Ola
|2-0
|68.07
|13
|Cairo
|1-1
|63.21
|14
|Tucker
|2-0
|65.85
|14
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-2
|62.28
|15
|Clarke Central
|1-1
|65.18
|15
|Holy Innocents
|1-1
|62.20
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|1-0
|91.47
|1
|Fitzgerald
|2-0
|78.48
|2
|Oconee County
|1-1
|74.89
|2
|Pierce County
|1-0
|75.61
|3
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-0
|73.64
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|1-1
|73.56
|4
|Sandy Creek
|2-0
|71.32
|4
|Appling County
|1-0
|70.38
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-0
|69.45
|5
|Rockmart
|1-1
|67.27
|6
|Peach County
|1-1
|66.35
|6
|Thomson
|1-1
|65.51
|7
|Crisp County
|1-1
|66.19
|7
|Callaway
|0-2
|64.84
|8
|Stephens County
|1-1
|64.99
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|1-1
|62.89
|9
|Thomasville
|0-2
|64.65
|9
|Northeast
|0-1
|58.94
|10
|Calvary Day
|1-0
|64.07
|10
|Cook
|1-1
|58.77
|11
|Monroe Area
|1-1
|64.04
|11
|Columbia
|2-0
|58.42
|12
|Mary Persons
|2-0
|63.42
|12
|Haralson County
|1-1
|56.36
|13
|Dawson County
|1-1
|57.85
|13
|Athens Academy
|2-0
|56.20
|14
|Savannah Christian
|2-0
|57.32
|14
|Washington County
|0-1
|55.73
|15
|Wesleyan
|1-1
|57.08
|15
|Dodge County
|0-2
|55.24
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|2-0
|77.76
|1
|Clinch County
|2-0
|58.84
|2
|Rabun County
|2-0
|76.28
|2
|Charlton County
|2-0
|53.99
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1-0
|75.00
|3
|Schley County
|1-0
|53.29
|4
|Irwin County
|1-1
|70.48
|4
|Aquinas
|2-0
|53.09
|5
|Bleckley County
|2-0
|68.66
|5
|Early County
|2-0
|52.34
|6
|Swainsboro
|2-0
|68.46
|6
|Macon County
|0-2
|51.73
|7
|Metter
|1-1
|60.30
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|1-0
|50.78
|8
|Darlington
|2-0
|58.53
|8
|Bowdon
|1-1
|50.11
|9
|Elbert County
|2-0
|57.95
|9
|Wilcox County
|0-2
|49.74
|10
|Dublin
|1-0
|56.01
|10
|Turner County
|0-2
|48.95
|11
|Lamar County
|2-0
|55.00
|11
|Montgomery County
|1-0
|47.75
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|2-0
|54.87
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|1-1
|47.68
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|2-0
|53.15
|13
|Lincoln County
|2-0
|47.51
|14
|Heard County
|0-1
|51.33
|14
|Christian Heritage
|1-1
|47.14
|15
|Trion
|2-0
|49.60
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-1
|45.72
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|1-0
|67.96
|1
|Brentwood School
|0-2
|40.88
|2
|First Presbyterian
|1-0
|52.52
|2
|Gatewood School
|1-0
|37.78
|3
|Stratford Academy
|1-0
|50.00
|3
|Central Fellowship Christian
|2-0
|32.53
|4
|Tattnall Square
|1-1
|48.33
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|0-1
|25.52
|5
|Mount de Sales
|2-0
|46.95
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|1-0
|23.18
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-0
|32.25
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|1-0
|19.60
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|0-1
|9.03
|2
|Community Christian
|0-0
|13.45
|3
|Memorial Day
|1-0
|7.49
|3
|Pinecrest Academy
|1-0
|12.41
|4
|Grace Christian
|1-0
|-3.65
|4
|Creekside Christian
|0-1
|10.38
|5
|Flint River Academy
|0-1
|-5.94
|5
|King's Academy
|0-0
|9.31
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|101.63
|77.79
|24 [3]
|36.16
|-18.75
|2 [1]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|100.62
|65.79
|79 [22]
|35.95
|-17.95
|3 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|99.15
|80.88
|18 [8]
|40.97
|-11.46
|4 [3]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|98.71
|35.85
|-16.14
|5 [4]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.52
|85.48
|8 [4]
|32.21
|-14.58
|6 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|92.30
|31.36
|-14.22
|7 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|91.47
|79.89
|19 [1]
|31.64
|-13.11
|8 [6]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|91.37
|32.76
|-11.89
|9 [2]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|91.09
|75.91
|31 [7]
|35.44
|-8.94
|10 [7]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|91.04
|35.26
|-9.07
|11 [8]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|89.76
|63.43
|94 [24]
|31.89
|-11.16
|12 [9]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|89.17
|89.09
|7 [3]
|31.58
|-10.86
|13 [1]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|88.63
|101.63
|1 [1]
|32.24
|-9.67
|14 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|88.36
|61.87
|104 [20]
|31.40
|-10.24
|15 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.24
|62.27
|102 [23]
|32.95
|-7.58
|16 [10]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.93
|89.97
|4 [1]
|31.48
|-7.73
|17 [11]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.48
|79.85
|20 [9]
|31.07
|-7.68
|18 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|85.34
|72.44
|44 [17]
|29.52
|-9.10
|19 [13]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.78
|73.22
|40 [15]
|31.47
|-6.59
|20 [4]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|83.43
|71.31
|49 [15]
|29.04
|-7.67
|21 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|83.32
|72.28
|46 [12]
|29.05
|-7.55
|22 [3]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|83.16
|73.11
|41 [6]
|32.85
|-3.59
|23 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|83.12
|66.05
|74 [9]
|27.30
|-9.10
|24 [6]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|82.93
|56.04
|152 [33]
|26.10
|-10.11
|25 [4]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|82.55
|66.47
|70 [13]
|28.47
|-7.35
|26 [14]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|82.41
|63.21
|96 [25]
|28.22
|-7.48
|27 [15]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|82.33
|58.77
|127 [31]
|26.75
|-8.87
|28 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|81.12
|50.03
|218 [34]
|30.81
|-3.59
|29 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|79.89
|84.67
|9 [2]
|26.43
|-6.74
|30 [16]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.32
|79.75
|21 [10]
|24.86
|-7.75
|31 [17]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.03
|80.88
|18 [8]
|26.88
|-5.44
|32 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.48
|74.75
|35 [9]
|24.11
|-7.66
|33 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-0
|78.48
|59.72
|120 [10]
|25.76
|-6.00
|34 [8]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|78.44
|63.93
|93 [21]
|26.49
|-5.23
|35 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|78.26
|91.09
|3 [2]
|26.06
|-5.48
|36 [18]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|78.18
|62.62
|98 [26]
|26.43
|-5.03
|37 [6]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|77.86
|70.23
|53 [8]
|25.19
|-5.95
|38 [19]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|77.81
|60.47
|116 [28]
|25.62
|-5.47
|39 [1]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|77.76
|60.47
|115 [3]
|28.95
|-2.08
|40 [20]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|77.17
|59.47
|121 [29]
|29.52
|-0.94
|41 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.42
|62.28
|101 [22]
|26.70
|-3.00
|42 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|76.28
|60.67
|113 [1]
|27.55
|-2.01
|43 [10]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.18
|83.32
|11 [1]
|26.71
|-2.75
|44 [21]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|76.09
|58.55
|131 [33]
|26.23
|-3.14
|45 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|1-0
|75.61
|51.89
|193 [19]
|25.03
|-3.86
|46 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|75.00
|27.08
|-1.20
|47 [2]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|74.89
|69.37
|56 [3]
|22.61
|-5.56
|48 [22]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.50
|62.13
|103 [27]
|25.56
|-2.22
|49 [7]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|74.25
|59.79
|119 [22]
|21.36
|-6.17
|50 [11]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.83
|61.56
|106 [24]
|25.52
|-1.59
|51 [3]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|73.64
|42.65
|262 [28]
|24.41
|-2.51
|52 [4]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|73.64
|61.19
|107 [16]
|21.44
|-5.47
|53 [12]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.62
|55.73
|155 [35]
|26.78
|-0.12
|54 [23]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|73.57
|82.33
|15 [6]
|22.61
|-4.24
|55 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|73.56
|74.89
|34 [3]
|23.96
|-2.89
|56 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-1
|73.56
|91.09
|3 [1]
|23.48
|-3.35
|57 [8]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|73.52
|65.95
|76 [16]
|24.14
|-2.66
|58 [24]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|73.31
|78.91
|22 [11]
|21.83
|-4.77
|59 [13]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.22
|76.69
|26 [4]
|25.21
|-1.29
|60 [14]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.16
|59.30
|124 [28]
|25.93
|-0.52
|61 [25]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.60
|89.09
|7 [3]
|21.92
|-3.96
|62 [9]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|72.48
|82.93
|13 [3]
|22.73
|-3.03
|63 [15]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.36
|70.51
|52 [17]
|23.09
|-2.55
|64 [26]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|71.42
|66.21
|71 [20]
|24.03
|-0.67
|65 [4]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|2-0
|71.32
|58.78
|126 [9]
|25.78
|1.18
|66 [27]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|71.31
|84.39
|10 [5]
|25.04
|0.46
|67 [16]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.04
|61.11
|108 [25]
|21.38
|-2.95
|68 [10]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|70.58
|66.95
|69 [12]
|22.19
|-1.68
|69 [11]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|70.51
|72.36
|45 [7]
|21.90
|-1.89
|70 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|70.48
|60.61
|114 [2]
|23.07
|-0.70
|71 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-0
|70.38
|21.80
|-1.86
|72 [17]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|70.23
|70.63
|51 [16]
|18.56
|-4.95
|73 [12]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|69.86
|57.12
|142 [24]
|22.05
|-1.09
|74 [5]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-0
|69.45
|51.39
|203 [21]
|22.34
|-0.39
|75 [5]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|68.66
|52.49
|183 [9]
|21.77
|-0.18
|76 [28]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|68.59
|75.70
|32 [14]
|22.69
|0.82
|77 [6]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|68.57
|58.64
|130 [20]
|23.37
|1.53
|78 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|68.48
|52.62
|182 [31]
|22.02
|0.27
|79 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|68.46
|58.02
|134 [5]
|19.18
|-2.56
|80 [29]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|68.37
|72.46
|43 [16]
|21.59
|-0.06
|81 [13]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|68.07
|51.41
|201 [31]
|22.41
|1.06
|82 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|67.96
|40.88
|274 [5]
|19.27
|-1.97
|83 [30]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|67.74
|76.69
|25 [12]
|20.22
|-0.80
|84 [18]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|67.45
|51.31
|205 [45]
|19.51
|-1.21
|85 [5]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|67.27
|68.22
|62 [4]
|21.82
|1.27
|86 [8]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|66.94
|89.72
|5 [1]
|19.40
|-0.82
|87 [9]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|66.51
|73.62
|38 [5]
|20.60
|0.81
|88 [31]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|66.50
|67.21
|67 [18]
|18.90
|-0.88
|89 [32]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|66.47
|67.16
|68 [19]
|17.61
|-2.14
|90 [6]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-1
|66.35
|63.98
|92 [7]
|22.43
|2.80
|91 [7]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|66.19
|64.11
|91 [6]
|18.38
|-1.08
|92 [19]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|66.18
|53.15
|176 [38]
|22.56
|3.10
|93 [14]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|65.85
|53.87
|167 [27]
|22.40
|3.27
|94 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|65.57
|53.53
|170 [29]
|20.46
|1.61
|95 [33]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|65.52
|15.16
|416 [41]
|17.77
|-1.03
|96 [6]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|1-1
|65.51
|57.91
|138 [11]
|19.43
|0.64
|97 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|65.18
|61.00
|109 [21]
|20.49
|2.03
|98 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|65.06
|59.19
|125 [30]
|19.70
|1.36
|99 [20]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|65.04
|57.94
|137 [30]
|19.13
|0.81
|100 [8]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|64.99
|67.25
|66 [5]
|15.95
|-2.32
|101 [7]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-2
|64.84
|83.12
|12 [2]
|20.04
|1.92
|102 [21]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|64.82
|82.41
|14 [2]
|20.69
|2.59
|103 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-2
|64.65
|78.10
|23 [2]
|18.45
|0.52
|104 [22]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|64.48
|52.32
|186 [40]
|19.94
|2.18
|105 [11]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|64.26
|60.90
|110 [17]
|18.80
|1.26
|106 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|64.07
|37.78
|295 [34]
|17.27
|-0.08
|107 [11]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-1
|64.04
|54.74
|163 [13]
|21.40
|4.08
|108 [23]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|64.03
|50.84
|211 [48]
|20.87
|3.56
|109 [24]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.49
|55.93
|154 [34]
|17.96
|1.18
|110 [12]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|63.43
|72.81
|42 [6]
|15.65
|-1.06
|111 [12]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-0
|63.42
|55.62
|156 [11]
|18.78
|2.08
|112 [13]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|63.21
|62.56
|100 [15]
|18.40
|1.90
|113 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|62.89
|57.71
|139 [12]
|19.06
|2.88
|114 [25]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|62.89
|73.52
|39 [11]
|16.09
|-0.07
|115 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|62.68
|48.02
|238 [37]
|19.73
|3.77
|116 [16]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|62.38
|51.39
|202 [32]
|19.62
|3.96
|117 [14]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|62.28
|69.66
|54 [8]
|19.04
|3.48
|118 [15]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|62.20
|56.51
|150 [23]
|17.96
|2.48
|119 [36]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|62.16
|75.93
|30 [13]
|20.04
|4.60
|120 [17]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|61.70
|57.96
|135 [23]
|20.66
|5.67
|121 [18]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|61.67
|65.30
|80 [17]
|21.68
|6.73
|122 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|61.61
|75.39
|33 [8]
|16.15
|1.27
|123 [27]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.57
|53.21
|175 [37]
|17.47
|2.62
|124 [19]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.53
|51.22
|206 [33]
|19.34
|4.54
|125 [20]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.52
|47.28
|245 [38]
|16.63
|1.83
|126 [21]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|61.31
|38.68
|291 [45]
|17.02
|2.43
|127 [37]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|61.11
|64.73
|85 [23]
|16.14
|1.75
|128 [16]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|60.89
|55.24
|162 [27]
|15.74
|1.57
|129 [28]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.59
|68.54
|57 [18]
|15.47
|1.59
|130 [29]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.56
|76.06
|29 [6]
|16.78
|2.94
|131 [7]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|60.30
|57.09
|143 [6]
|16.81
|3.23
|132 [30]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|59.72
|51.89
|194 [43]
|16.79
|3.79
|133 [17]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|59.60
|58.03
|133 [22]
|15.42
|2.54
|134 [31]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|59.24
|76.09
|28 [5]
|16.52
|4.00
|135 [32]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|59.22
|52.83
|181 [39]
|15.05
|2.55
|136 [38]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|59.20
|65.80
|78 [21]
|18.29
|5.81
|137 [18]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|59.04
|48.76
|228 [36]
|17.23
|4.91
|138 [19]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|59.03
|74.25
|36 [4]
|14.52
|2.21
|139 [9]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-1
|58.94
|63.42
|95 [9]
|14.83
|2.61
|140 [20]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|58.89
|45.07
|252 [41]
|17.69
|5.52
|141 [1]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|58.84
|48.50
|231 [13]
|15.95
|3.83
|142 [33]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|58.78
|71.37
|48 [14]
|17.39
|5.33
|143 [10]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-1
|58.77
|64.35
|88 [7]
|17.09
|5.03
|144 [8]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|58.53
|48.14
|236 [15]
|16.58
|4.77
|145 [11]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-0
|58.42
|56.96
|144 [13]
|15.21
|3.51
|146 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|58.22
|60.15
|118 [27]
|18.67
|7.17
|147 [21]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|58.08
|42.90
|261 [43]
|17.87
|6.50
|148 [9]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|57.95
|53.53
|171 [8]
|17.88
|6.65
|149 [13]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-1
|57.85
|63.03
|97 [8]
|17.15
|6.02
|150 [14]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-0
|57.32
|37.78
|295 [34]
|15.59
|4.99
|151 [22]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|57.10
|55.51
|158 [26]
|15.80
|5.42
|152 [15]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-1
|57.08
|53.04
|178 [17]
|14.33
|3.97
|153 [23]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.95
|53.30
|174 [28]
|17.94
|7.70
|154 [24]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.89
|66.19
|72 [14]
|16.12
|5.95
|155 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|56.74
|35.23
|322 [48]
|18.81
|8.79
|156 [35]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|56.65
|15.73
|5.80
|157 [36]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|56.65
|71.85
|47 [13]
|15.47
|5.54
|158 [37]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.63
|73.83
|37 [10]
|15.31
|5.40
|159 [16]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|56.60
|57.95
|136 [10]
|15.44
|5.57
|160 [12]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-1
|56.36
|64.21
|89 [8]
|15.37
|5.73
|161 [23]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|56.30
|55.32
|160 [25]
|15.76
|6.17
|162 [13]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-0
|56.20
|34.82
|325 [39]
|15.37
|5.89
|163 [25]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.12
|56.74
|147 [25]
|14.63
|5.23
|164 [38]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|56.05
|56.59
|149 [32]
|15.79
|6.45
|165 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|56.01
|21.47
|397 [34]
|17.60
|8.31
|166 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|55.85
|64.64
|86 [12]
|14.62
|5.49
|167 [14]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-1
|55.73
|68.46
|60 [3]
|16.36
|7.35
|168 [25]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|55.54
|66.05
|75 [10]
|16.28
|7.46
|169 [17]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|55.34
|51.35
|204 [22]
|15.43
|6.81
|170 [18]
|White County
|7-AAA
|1-1
|55.30
|54.57
|164 [14]
|17.54
|8.96
|171 [15]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-2
|55.24
|64.77
|84 [6]
|13.65
|5.13
|172 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|55.00
|48.82
|227 [14]
|16.03
|7.75
|173 [26]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|54.95
|68.48
|58 [10]
|15.01
|6.78
|174 [39]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|54.87
|51.22
|207 [46]
|13.60
|5.44
|175 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|54.87
|39.79
|285 [18]
|14.65
|6.50
|176 [27]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.20
|14.61
|7.13
|177 [40]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|54.00
|58.71
|129 [29]
|15.15
|7.87
|178 [2]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|53.99
|51.89
|193 [7]
|13.28
|6.02
|179 [28]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|53.91
|41.00
|273 [43]
|12.59
|5.40
|180 [26]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|53.85
|40.82
|275 [44]
|16.93
|9.79
|181 [27]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|53.62
|48.05
|237 [38]
|13.27
|6.37
|182 [29]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.31
|64.97
|81 [18]
|13.57
|6.97
|183 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|53.29
|48.33
|234 [14]
|13.00
|6.43
|184 [16]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|2-0
|53.16
|45.06
|253 [26]
|12.45
|6.01
|185 [13]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|53.15
|50.65
|213 [13]
|14.62
|8.19
|186 [4]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|53.09
|40.27
|281 [20]
|15.13
|8.75
|187 [19]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-1
|52.98
|67.45
|64 [4]
|14.48
|8.22
|188 [28]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|52.80
|51.74
|197 [32]
|13.95
|7.87
|189 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|52.52
|12.45
|6.65
|190 [17]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-0
|52.47
|49.48
|222 [21]
|13.20
|7.45
|191 [29]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|52.38
|32.77
|343 [52]
|12.51
|6.85
|192 [30]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|52.37
|32.77
|343 [52]
|12.79
|7.14
|193 [5]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-0
|52.34
|28.63
|372 [37]
|13.04
|7.43
|194 [31]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|52.31
|54.53
|165 [28]
|15.29
|9.70
|195 [20]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|52.21
|37.57
|297 [35]
|12.67
|7.17
|196 [18]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-0
|52.15
|31.17
|358 [44]
|12.95
|7.53
|197 [21]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-1
|52.14
|53.84
|168 [15]
|13.29
|7.86
|198 [39]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|51.94
|41.92
|268 [38]
|13.25
|8.03
|199 [19]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-2
|51.89
|64.80
|82 [5]
|13.15
|7.98
|200 [32]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|51.88
|55.43
|159 [24]
|12.52
|7.36
|201 [33]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|51.81
|58.35
|132 [21]
|11.36
|6.27
|202 [41]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.76
|67.52
|63 [19]
|10.93
|5.88
|203 [6]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|51.73
|56.85
|145 [5]
|14.71
|9.70
|204 [22]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-0
|51.65
|27.19
|379 [46]
|12.48
|7.54
|205 [20]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-0
|51.42
|42.53
|266 [29]
|11.56
|6.85
|206 [34]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|51.35
|62.60
|99 [14]
|15.10
|10.47
|207 [14]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|51.33
|52.14
|191 [10]
|12.71
|8.10
|208 [21]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|1-1
|51.22
|51.04
|209 [20]
|15.69
|11.19
|209 [30]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|51.22
|64.16
|90 [19]
|13.95
|9.45
|210 [31]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.95
|69.60
|55 [9]
|10.10
|5.87
|211 [22]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-0
|50.95
|39.18
|288 [34]
|13.47
|9.24
|212 [35]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|50.92
|55.30
|161 [26]
|13.74
|9.55
|213 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|50.78
|32.95
|341 [27]
|14.10
|10.05
|214 [36]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|50.47
|46.22
|248 [39]
|12.72
|8.97
|215 [23]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|2-0
|50.42
|33.62
|335 [42]
|13.72
|10.02
|216 [37]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|50.30
|71.06
|50 [7]
|13.40
|9.82
|217 [23]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|50.25
|36.95
|301 [36]
|8.97
|5.43
|218 [24]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|2-0
|50.15
|29.31
|366 [45]
|12.61
|9.18
|219 [8]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-1
|50.11
|51.86
|195 [8]
|12.66
|9.27
|220 [32]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|50.03
|81.12
|16 [4]
|12.44
|9.14
|221 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|50.00
|31.67
|354 [15]
|10.72
|7.44
|222 [42]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.96
|51.15
|208 [47]
|11.09
|7.85
|223 [25]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-0
|49.95
|36.87
|303 [37]
|12.19
|8.96
|224 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|49.74
|61.83
|105 [3]
|13.48
|10.46
|225 [40]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|49.71
|49.21
|225 [36]
|12.11
|9.12
|226 [26]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-0
|49.70
|37.50
|299 [36]
|13.30
|10.32
|227 [43]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.69
|52.28
|187 [41]
|11.45
|8.48
|228 [44]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.64
|51.79
|196 [44]
|11.90
|8.98
|229 [15]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|49.60
|34.94
|323 [23]
|12.98
|10.10
|230 [38]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|49.48
|59.41
|122 [19]
|11.91
|9.15
|231 [16]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|49.34
|11.67
|9.05
|232 [10]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|48.95
|65.82
|77 [2]
|11.65
|9.43
|233 [33]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|48.90
|47.59
|243 [37]
|12.46
|10.27
|234 [45]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|48.77
|60.71
|111 [26]
|12.27
|10.23
|235 [34]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|48.76
|47.19
|246 [39]
|12.84
|10.80
|236 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|48.33
|49.36
|223 [2]
|12.49
|10.88
|237 [39]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|48.14
|49.55
|221 [35]
|11.24
|9.81
|238 [27]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-1
|48.05
|53.62
|169 [16]
|10.56
|9.23
|239 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-2
|47.91
|55.56
|157 [12]
|9.92
|8.73
|240 [11]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|47.75
|42.54
|265 [19]
|11.74
|10.72
|241 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|47.68
|49.07
|226 [12]
|8.77
|7.81
|242 [13]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|47.51
|32.17
|351 [31]
|10.19
|9.40
|243 [40]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|47.29
|34.62
|327 [49]
|13.82
|13.25
|244 [41]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|47.28
|64.80
|83 [11]
|8.62
|8.06
|245 [17]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|47.26
|59.30
|123 [4]
|11.64
|11.10
|246 [14]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-1
|47.14
|45.04
|254 [17]
|10.71
|10.29
|247 [42]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|47.11
|64.61
|87 [13]
|10.22
|9.84
|248 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|47.07
|9.07
|8.72
|249 [47]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|47.06
|40.04
|282 [50]
|9.57
|9.23
|250 [5]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|46.95
|34.37
|329 [10]
|8.73
|8.50
|251 [29]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-1
|46.68
|52.19
|188 [18]
|8.89
|8.93
|252 [6]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|46.50
|10.07
|10.29
|253 [18]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|46.36
|51.56
|199 [11]
|10.92
|11.28
|254 [30]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-1
|46.15
|36.30
|306 [38]
|7.28
|7.85
|255 [24]
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-0
|46.14
|42.24
|267 [30]
|8.47
|9.04
|256 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|45.88
|34.42
|328 [40]
|9.39
|10.23
|257 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|45.72
|60.30
|117 [4]
|9.39
|10.39
|258 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|45.65
|76.47
|27 [5]
|10.05
|11.12
|259 [16]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|45.63
|50.11
|217 [10]
|9.21
|10.30
|260 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|45.63
|38.96
|290 [44]
|7.89
|8.98
|261 [7]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|45.43
|48.33
|234 [3]
|8.45
|9.74
|262 [17]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|45.32
|32.58
|348 [29]
|8.48
|9.87
|263 [25]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-1
|45.28
|43.66
|258 [27]
|9.99
|11.43
|264 [48]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|45.10
|56.62
|148 [31]
|7.97
|9.59
|265 [49]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|45.07
|53.36
|172 [36]
|7.53
|9.19
|266 [37]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|45.01
|48.75
|229 [34]
|7.77
|9.49
|267 [26]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-1
|44.95
|56.78
|146 [14]
|8.62
|10.39
|268 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|44.45
|41.11
|272 [39]
|9.28
|11.54
|269 [19]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|44.40
|28.15
|373 [28]
|9.21
|11.53
|270 [18]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|44.35
|46.36
|247 [16]
|8.11
|10.47
|271 [50]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|43.89
|67.26
|65 [20]
|10.16
|12.99
|272 [51]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|43.72
|52.15
|190 [42]
|10.36
|13.36
|273 [38]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|43.44
|16.10
|413 [51]
|11.12
|14.40
|274 [19]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|43.39
|36.07
|308 [24]
|9.96
|13.29
|275 [43]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|43.34
|29.12
|367 [55]
|7.52
|10.91
|276 [31]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-0
|43.14
|34.16
|332 [40]
|12.27
|15.85
|277 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|43.09
|44.67
|255 [16]
|8.95
|12.59
|278 [32]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-1
|42.76
|49.32
|224 [25]
|7.00
|10.96
|279 [20]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|42.75
|68.33
|61 [1]
|6.45
|10.42
|280 [43]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|42.73
|58.77
|128 [32]
|6.81
|10.80
|281 [21]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|42.54
|47.75
|240 [15]
|8.57
|12.76
|282 [33]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-1
|42.24
|39.71
|286 [32]
|9.58
|14.06
|283 [44]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|42.11
|53.33
|173 [30]
|8.63
|13.24
|284 [8]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|41.97
|34.31
|330 [11]
|8.47
|13.22
|285 [45]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|41.58
|34.23
|331 [50]
|7.76
|12.91
|286 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|41.49
|41.71
|269 [41]
|10.01
|15.24
|287 [21]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|41.26
|25.90
|387 [32]
|8.64
|14.10
|288 [40]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|41.26
|66.18
|73 [15]
|4.56
|10.02
|289 [22]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|41.17
|49.92
|219 [11]
|7.26
|12.81
|290 [44]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|41.07
|50.45
|215 [35]
|5.07
|10.72
|291 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-2
|40.88
|57.45
|140 [1]
|9.81
|15.64
|292 [27]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-2
|40.77
|40.66
|277 [32]
|7.55
|13.51
|293 [22]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|40.68
|27.08
|380 [30]
|6.99
|13.03
|294 [34]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-2
|40.56
|49.68
|220 [24]
|7.59
|13.75
|295 [35]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-0
|40.55
|24.05
|392 [49]
|7.79
|13.96
|296 [36]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|40.43
|41.52
|271 [29]
|7.17
|13.47
|297 [23]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|2-0
|40.37
|17.64
|406 [43]
|8.18
|14.53
|298 [41]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|40.04
|48.51
|230 [35]
|7.59
|14.27
|299 [28]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|2-0
|39.95
|17.27
|407 [51]
|5.94
|12.70
|300 [46]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|39.93
|48.30
|235 [37]
|7.51
|14.30
|301 [9]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|39.91
|35.40
|317 [8]
|7.87
|14.68
|302 [42]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|39.61
|68.47
|59 [11]
|6.08
|13.19
|303 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-0
|39.33
|18.97
|402 [56]
|6.00
|13.40
|304 [43]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|39.18
|36.06
|309 [46]
|6.32
|13.85
|305 [10]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|38.81
|28.66
|371 [17]
|6.33
|14.23
|306 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|38.76
|50.15
|216 [33]
|8.89
|16.84
|307 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|38.74
|57.16
|141 [34]
|5.55
|13.53
|308 [23]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|38.66
|35.66
|313 [21]
|6.95
|15.01
|309 [37]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|38.56
|35.61
|315 [39]
|8.38
|16.54
|310 [29]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-1
|38.40
|53.15
|177 [16]
|5.60
|13.91
|311 [30]
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-1
|38.17
|40.66
|276 [31]
|5.11
|13.66
|312 [38]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|1-1
|38.10
|42.98
|260 [27]
|5.67
|14.29
|313 [52]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|37.96
|26.09
|385 [53]
|6.49
|15.25
|314 [39]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-1
|37.91
|51.42
|200 [20]
|6.70
|15.51
|315 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-0
|37.78
|22.67
|395 [8]
|5.26
|14.20
|316 [49]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|37.78
|60.70
|112 [18]
|4.99
|13.93
|317 [11]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|37.72
|-0.39
|436 [22]
|7.97
|16.97
|318 [12]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|37.70
|31.67
|354 [15]
|5.72
|14.74
|319 [24]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-0
|37.55
|-13.99
|446 [36]
|5.44
|14.61
|320 [31]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-2
|36.94
|48.34
|232 [22]
|3.55
|13.33
|321 [32]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|36.49
|52.38
|185 [18]
|3.46
|13.69
|322 [13]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|36.34
|30.08
|364 [16]
|4.34
|14.71
|323 [50]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|36.12
|45.56
|250 [40]
|2.85
|13.45
|324 [24]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-1
|36.07
|35.28
|320 [26]
|6.94
|17.59
|325 [44]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|36.00
|34.72
|326 [48]
|4.98
|15.69
|326 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|35.79
|35.53
|316 [25]
|5.99
|16.92
|327 [33]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|35.71
|30.58
|361 [45]
|3.93
|14.93
|328 [34]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-1
|35.69
|39.63
|287 [33]
|6.27
|17.30
|329 [35]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-2
|35.49
|43.09
|259 [28]
|2.30
|13.53
|330 [53]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|35.46
|47.39
|244 [49]
|5.29
|16.54
|331 [40]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-1
|35.33
|26.53
|383 [47]
|5.31
|16.70
|332 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-0
|35.24
|19.02
|401 [3]
|3.40
|14.88
|333 [36]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-2
|35.23
|54.48
|166 [15]
|1.89
|13.38
|334 [51]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|35.07
|30.40
|362 [54]
|8.43
|20.07
|335 [37]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-1
|35.01
|45.64
|249 [24]
|3.79
|15.50
|336 [54]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|34.84
|22.31
|396 [54]
|3.54
|15.42
|337 [25]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|34.82
|56.20
|151 [7]
|5.34
|17.25
|338 [26]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|34.63
|35.63
|314 [22]
|5.91
|17.99
|339 [41]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-2
|34.49
|50.47
|214 [23]
|1.67
|13.89
|340 [45]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|1-0
|34.48
|13.17
|421 [52]
|3.28
|15.51
|341 [26]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|34.34
|3.61
|16.00
|342 [14]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|34.31
|35.31
|319 [9]
|4.42
|16.83
|343 [38]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|1-1
|34.30
|36.88
|302 [37]
|2.84
|15.26
|344 [46]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.23
|41.58
|270 [42]
|3.31
|15.80
|345 [27]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|33.70
|32.04
|352 [32]
|3.40
|16.42
|346 [42]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.65
|47.68
|241 [26]
|2.92
|15.99
|347 [27]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|33.44
|40.43
|280 [17]
|4.02
|17.31
|348 [47]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|33.37
|47.79
|239 [36]
|5.42
|18.77
|349 [39]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-2
|33.27
|47.67
|242 [23]
|1.72
|15.18
|350 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|33.08
|26.61
|382 [52]
|3.15
|16.79
|351 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|33.00
|17.01
|409 [18]
|3.37
|17.09
|352 [28]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|32.95
|50.78
|212 [12]
|4.19
|17.96
|353 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|32.91
|32.28
|350 [49]
|4.65
|18.45
|354 [49]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|32.88
|53.00
|179 [29]
|2.77
|16.61
|355 [16]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|32.66
|-1.82
|440 [23]
|3.58
|17.64
|356 [28]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|32.62
|36.10
|307 [23]
|5.22
|19.32
|357 [29]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|32.58
|26.88
|381 [38]
|2.99
|17.12
|358 [3]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-0
|32.53
|9.68
|425 [9]
|3.84
|18.04
|359 [30]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|32.30
|25.43
|389 [40]
|2.60
|17.02
|360 [50]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|32.25
|52.88
|180 [30]
|2.32
|16.79
|361 [29]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|32.17
|27.98
|375 [29]
|3.72
|18.27
|362 [17]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|31.70
|12.51
|422 [20]
|2.16
|17.18
|363 [18]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|31.67
|43.85
|257 [4]
|6.50
|21.55
|364 [40]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-0
|31.59
|18.59
|403 [48]
|2.96
|18.09
|365 [30]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|31.26
|22.80
|394 [33]
|-0.86
|14.59
|366 [41]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|1-0
|30.96
|13.53
|420 [54]
|2.08
|17.83
|367 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|2-0
|30.41
|16.75
|411 [55]
|1.30
|17.62
|368 [43]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-1
|30.40
|24.30
|391 [48]
|-1.10
|15.23
|369 [42]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|2-0
|29.56
|17.66
|405 [50]
|5.71
|22.87
|370 [31]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|29.50
|25.17
|390 [41]
|2.36
|19.58
|371 [44]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-2
|29.44
|40.43
|279 [30]
|1.57
|18.84
|372 [31]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|29.12
|33.76
|334 [24]
|0.36
|17.96
|373 [43]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-2
|29.06
|52.38
|185 [18]
|2.81
|20.47
|374 [32]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|28.68
|20.85
|398 [35]
|1.26
|19.30
|375 [19]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|28.66
|36.56
|305 [7]
|2.82
|20.88
|376 [32]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|28.47
|42.61
|264 [18]
|2.85
|21.10
|377 [20]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|28.13
|16.80
|410 [19]
|0.72
|19.31
|378 [33]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|27.87
|37.83
|293 [21]
|-1.04
|17.81
|379 [21]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|27.85
|50.91
|210 [1]
|1.17
|20.04
|380 [34]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|27.77
|31.20
|357 [33]
|-1.69
|17.27
|381 [51]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|27.75
|42.63
|263 [40]
|-3.03
|15.94
|382 [45]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-1
|27.56
|30.25
|363 [44]
|-1.31
|17.84
|383 [1]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-0
|27.36
|-0.77
|438 [6]
|2.00
|21.36
|384 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|1-0
|27.21
|18.07
|404 [49]
|0.07
|19.57
|385 [33]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-2
|27.18
|36.81
|304 [19]
|-2.06
|17.48
|386 [52]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|26.58
|14.77
|418 [57]
|1.16
|21.30
|387 [35]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|26.33
|8.50
|428 [44]
|-1.07
|19.32
|388 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|25.90
|32.66
|346 [13]
|0.85
|21.68
|389 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-1
|25.52
|35.24
|321 [2]
|-2.20
|19.00
|390 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|24.44
|37.96
|292 [51]
|1.22
|23.50
|391 [46]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|24.18
|33.89
|333 [41]
|0.82
|23.36
|392 [34]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|0-1
|24.06
|25.90
|387 [32]
|-1.06
|21.60
|393 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-0
|23.18
|0.42
|434 [10]
|-2.54
|21.00
|394 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|23.05
|35.71
|312 [20]
|-1.35
|22.32
|395 [2]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-0
|22.80
|7.06
|429 [4]
|-0.53
|23.39
|396 [6]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-1
|22.67
|27.49
|378 [6]
|4.37
|28.42
|397 [52]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|22.31
|34.84
|324 [47]
|-2.39
|22.03
|398 [45]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|21.78
|32.62
|347 [42]
|-3.34
|21.60
|399 [3]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-1
|21.65
|20.73
|399 [1]
|-1.11
|23.96
|400 [36]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|21.47
|56.01
|153 [6]
|-4.57
|20.67
|401 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-2
|21.17
|37.44
|300 [46]
|-4.29
|21.26
|402 [37]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|21.07
|28.96
|368 [35]
|0.44
|26.09
|403 [46]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|20.93
|8.58
|427 [55]
|-2.84
|22.95
|404 [47]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-2
|20.85
|31.65
|355 [43]
|-5.13
|20.74
|405 [38]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|20.81
|32.68
|345 [28]
|-5.28
|20.62
|406 [54]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|20.69
|36.03
|310 [47]
|-3.90
|22.13
|407 [39]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|20.13
|-0.39
|436 [46]
|-1.18
|25.41
|408 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-0
|20.05
|-2.30
|442 [57]
|-3.04
|23.63
|409 [49]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-2
|19.86
|45.42
|251 [25]
|-1.08
|25.78
|410 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|19.66
|16.62
|412 [50]
|-1.21
|25.85
|411 [47]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-2
|18.93
|33.00
|340 [43]
|-3.00
|24.79
|412 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-2
|18.61
|52.15
|190 [19]
|-3.15
|24.96
|413 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-1
|18.60
|39.91
|284 [1]
|0.42
|28.54
|414 [50]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-0
|18.54
|-1.41
|439 [56]
|-4.61
|23.57
|415 [55]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|18.07
|44.39
|256 [42]
|-7.69
|20.96
|416 [40]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|17.64
|37.69
|296 [22]
|-4.00
|25.08
|417 [51]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-2
|17.37
|33.06
|339 [41]
|-5.25
|24.10
|418 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-2
|17.20
|27.84
|376 [5]
|-2.40
|27.11
|419 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-2
|16.82
|32.77
|344 [3]
|-5.41
|24.49
|420 [52]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-2
|16.16
|28.92
|370 [46]
|-5.60
|24.95
|421 [53]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-2
|16.10
|37.51
|298 [35]
|-7.88
|22.74
|422 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-2
|14.51
|30.93
|359 [27]
|-3.76
|28.45
|423 [41]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|14.46
|51.65
|198 [9]
|-6.79
|25.47
|424 [54]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-1
|14.14
|15.70
|414 [52]
|-3.49
|29.09
|425 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|13.84
|15.01
|417 [42]
|-7.46
|25.42
|426 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-2
|13.53
|30.68
|360 [53]
|-3.17
|30.02
|427 [37]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|13.38
|31.29
|356 [26]
|-10.77
|22.57
|428 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-1
|13.32
|6.96
|430 [5]
|-1.10
|32.30
|429 [55]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-2
|13.17
|27.59
|377 [47]
|-5.61
|27.93
|430 [57]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|12.63
|-26.33
|450 [60]
|-6.31
|27.78
|431 [23]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|12.51
|33.47
|338 [12]
|-6.11
|28.10
|432 [9]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-1
|11.94
|28.13
|374 [4]
|-5.36
|29.42
|433 [58]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|1-0
|10.99
|2.83
|433 [59]
|-5.12
|30.61
|434 [56]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-2
|10.07
|33.55
|336 [40]
|-6.75
|29.90
|435 [24]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|9.93
|40.55
|278 [6]
|-6.14
|30.65
|436 [5]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-0
|8.72
|-5.96
|443 [7]
|-8.15
|29.85
|437 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|8.58
|33.54
|337 [25]
|-10.19
|27.95
|438 [42]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|8.45
|32.38
|349 [30]
|-8.96
|29.31
|439 [25]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|7.06
|10.28
|424 [21]
|-12.43
|27.22
|440 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-0-1
|6.52
|-10.88
|445 [11]
|-11.44
|28.76
|441 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|6.06
|39.95
|283 [31]
|-8.76
|31.90
|442 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-1
|4.29
|35.33
|318 [38]
|-11.23
|31.20
|443 [43]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-0
|2.86
|-21.32
|449 [48]
|-7.93
|35.93
|444 [58]
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-2
|2.83
|15.33
|415 [53]
|-13.44
|30.45
|445 [6]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-1
|2.54
|10.82
|423 [3]
|-11.03
|33.15
|446 [7]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|0.45
|-14.08
|32.19
|447 [44]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|0.42
|23.18
|393 [42]
|-10.85
|35.45
|448 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-1
|-0.39
|13.84
|419 [58]
|-13.24
|33.87
|449 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|0-2
|-0.39
|28.92
|369 [36]
|-15.92
|31.19
|450 [3]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-2
|-0.77
|35.88
|311 [2]
|-12.57
|34.91
|451 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-2
|-1.41
|25.60
|388 [7]
|-13.53
|34.60
|452 [4]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-1
|-1.90
|-19.22
|447 [6]
|-9.32
|39.29
|453 [46]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-2.00
|29.50
|365 [34]
|-13.33
|35.39
|454 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-2
|-2.23
|19.86
|400 [2]
|-16.40
|32.55
|455 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-2
|-2.30
|17.09
|408 [50]
|-17.28
|31.74
|456 [5]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-0
|-3.98
|-21.32
|449 [7]
|-21.83
|28.86
|457 [47]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|-4.07
|26.33
|384 [39]
|-12.93
|37.86
|458 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-1
|-5.96
|8.72
|426 [53]
|-17.63
|35.05
|459 [9]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-1
|-7.73
|-7.74
|444 [8]
|-18.60
|35.85
|460 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-2
|-10.88
|4.53
|431 [4]
|-20.59
|37.01
|461 [7]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-1
|-19.22
|-1.90
|441 [5]
|-24.92
|41.01
|462 [48]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-21.32
|-0.56
|437 [47]
|-19.48
|48.56
|463 [60]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-2
|-26.33
|39.08
|[]
|-23.06
|49.99
|464 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-1
|-28.80
|-31.44
|[]
|-30.26
|45.26
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-2
|-55.16
|4.38
|[]
|-35.11
|66.77
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|88.75
|79.70
|2
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|86.50
|81.32
|3
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|84.32
|78.14
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|83.45
|76.13
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.44
|74.66
|6
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.88
|73.90
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|77.33
|68.75
|8
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.16
|69.89
|9
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|75.96
|68.10
|10
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.91
|65.75
|11
|2-AAAAA
|7
|73.53
|64.30
|12
|7-AAAAA
|6
|70.08
|61.06
|13
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.50
|63.58
|14
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|69.25
|62.63
|15
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|66.21
|59.98
|16
|8-AAAAA
|7
|66.18
|61.05
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|66.07
|56.72
|18
|1-A Division I
|4
|65.23
|55.44
|19
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|64.85
|54.24
|20
|3-AAAA
|6
|64.75
|57.10
|21
|8-AAA
|6
|63.96
|57.53
|22
|4-AAAA
|8
|63.06
|55.59
|23
|8-A Division I
|4
|63.05
|56.21
|24
|1-AAA
|6
|62.74
|56.36
|25
|1-AAAA
|5
|62.61
|54.53
|26
|7-AAAA
|6
|62.51
|53.90
|27
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|61.57
|56.68
|28
|2-A Division I
|5
|61.33
|54.67
|29
|1-AA
|7
|61.24
|55.40
|30
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|59.56
|54.54
|31
|3-AA
|7
|59.25
|51.33
|32
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|58.91
|50.57
|33
|2-AAAA
|7
|58.86
|55.64
|34
|2-AAA
|5
|57.86
|50.97
|35
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|57.50
|53.15
|36
|5-AAAAA
|8
|56.33
|51.39
|37
|6-AAAAA
|7
|56.03
|46.30
|38
|5-AAAA
|8
|54.71
|48.31
|39
|6-AAAA
|6
|53.80
|59.25
|40
|5-AA
|7
|52.68
|40.82
|41
|5-A Division I
|4
|52.50
|41.86
|42
|7-AAA
|7
|51.52
|46.41
|43
|2-A Division II
|5
|50.76
|45.26
|44
|3-AAAAA
|5
|50.72
|47.48
|45
|4-AAAAA
|6
|50.41
|48.08
|46
|7-AA
|7
|49.61
|40.66
|47
|3-AAA
|8
|48.79
|39.97
|48
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.51
|48.27
|49
|7-A Division II
|3
|47.82
|45.88
|50
|4-AA
|8
|47.50
|38.53
|51
|4-A Division I
|4
|47.13
|39.87
|52
|8-AAAA
|9
|47.02
|44.80
|53
|8-AA
|6
|46.67
|38.16
|54
|6-AAA
|8
|45.96
|41.18
|55
|7-A Division I
|7
|44.47
|37.73
|56
|3-A Division II
|5
|44.32
|40.01
|57
|4-AAA
|6
|43.03
|34.23
|58
|6-A Division II
|8
|42.07
|33.85
|59
|3-A Division I
|5
|41.13
|32.33
|60
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|41.00
|36.82
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|40.32
|33.53
|62
|6-AA
|7
|39.20
|34.27
|63
|8-A Division II
|6
|38.26
|41.11
|64
|2-AA
|8
|37.52
|29.37
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|37.18
|34.90
|66
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|37.00
|31.96
|67
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|36.19
|31.39
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|32.85
|25.46
|69
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|31.09
|27.60
|70
|5-A Division II
|6
|28.30
|19.61
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|27.65
|21.75
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|23.13
|20.22
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|22.65
|11.54
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|21.97
|16.02
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|14.25
|11.67
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|8.66
|4.56
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|0.33
|-4.38
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-8.21
|-15.11
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Banneker
|Washington
|14 - 12
|16.70
|85.8%
|0.384
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|18.15
|87.6%
|0.385
|08/19
|Fellowship Christian
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|18 - 21
|9.74
|74.1%
|0.403
|08/19
|Clinch County
|Berrien
|19 - 18
|13.29
|80.7%
|0.410
|08/19
|Lincoln County
|Bryan County
|23 - 20
|15.61
|84.3%
|0.416
|08/19
|Flowery Branch
|Decatur
|39 - 38
|11.57
|77.7%
|0.431
|08/18
|Newton
|Hapeville Charter
|20 - 19
|11.14
|76.9%
|0.435
|08/19
|Armuchee
|Gordon Central
|10 - 6
|15.37
|84.0%
|0.437
|08/26
|Northwest Whitfield
|Coahulla Creek
|35 - 31
|15.03
|83.5%
|0.441
|08/26
|Worth County
|Mitchell County
|16 - 14
|11.72
|78.0%
|0.444
|08/26
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|21 - 19
|11.50
|77.6%
|0.446
|08/26
|Screven County
|Bacon County
|7 - 6
|10.10
|74.8%
|0.447
|08/19
|Grace Christian
|Baconton Charter
|6 - 0
|17.62
|87.0%
|0.453
|08/26
|Alexander
|Lithia Springs
|7 - 21
|2.60
|57.0%
|0.453
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|9.09
|72.7%
|0.457
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.06
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|0.17
|50.5%
|95.46
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|-
|5.46
|64.3%
|94.56
|10/21
|Mill Creek
|Collins Hill
|-
|7.12
|68.3%
|94.49
|09/30
|Buford
|Collins Hill
|-
|6.67
|67.3%
|93.84
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|7.95
|70.2%
|93.81
|09/23
|Grayson
|Lowndes
|-
|9.31
|73.2%
|92.42
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|-
|2.42
|56.5%
|92.34
|09/09
|Lee County
|Colquitt County
|-
|12.14
|78.7%
|91.99
|09/09
|Collins Hill
|Cedar Grove
|-
|1.11
|53.0%
|91.70
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|9.98
|74.6%
|91.48
|08/19
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|26 - 10
|12.72
|79.8%
|91.04
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|-
|4.08
|60.8%
|90.70
|09/23
|Cedar Grove
|Colquitt County
|-
|1.44
|53.9%
|90.51
|10/21
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|-
|1.01
|52.7%
|88.96
|09/30
|Blessed Trinity
|Roswell
|-
|3.58
|59.5%
