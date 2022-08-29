Maxwell summary after Week 2

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 0.27

By Class

All-Class

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 8-AAAAAAA 6 88.75 79.70 2 4-AAAAAAA 6 86.50 81.32 3 1-AAAAAAA 5 84.32 78.14 4 1-AAAAAA 6 83.45 76.13 5 6-AAAAAAA 6 80.44 74.66 6 3-AAAAAAA 5 77.88 73.90 7 5-AAA 4 77.33 68.75 8 2-AAAAAAA 5 77.16 69.89 9 7-AAAAAA 7 75.96 68.10 10 5-AAAAAAA 6 75.91 65.75 11 2-AAAAA 7 73.53 64.30 12 7-AAAAA 6 70.08 61.06 13 5-AAAAAA 8 69.50 63.58 14 6-AAAAAA 7 69.25 62.63 15 8-AAAAAA 7 66.21 59.98 16 8-AAAAA 7 66.18 61.05 17 1-AAAAA 6 66.07 56.72 18 1-A Division I 4 65.23 55.44 19 7-AAAAAAA 7 64.85 54.24 20 3-AAAA 6 64.75 57.10 21 8-AAA 6 63.96 57.53 22 4-AAAA 8 63.06 55.59 23 8-A Division I 4 63.05 56.21 24 1-AAA 6 62.74 56.36 25 1-AAAA 5 62.61 54.53 26 7-AAAA 6 62.51 53.90 27 4-AAAAAA 6 61.57 56.68 28 2-A Division I 5 61.33 54.67 29 1-AA 7 61.24 55.40 30 2-AAAAAA 7 59.56 54.54 31 3-AA 7 59.25 51.33 32 3-AAAAAA 8 58.91 50.57 33 2-AAAA 7 58.86 55.64 34 2-AAA 5 57.86 50.97 35 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 57.50 53.15 36 5-AAAAA 8 56.33 51.39 37 6-AAAAA 7 56.03 46.30 38 5-AAAA 8 54.71 48.31 39 6-AAAA 6 53.80 59.25 40 5-AA 7 52.68 40.82 41 5-A Division I 4 52.50 41.86 42 7-AAA 7 51.52 46.41 43 2-A Division II 5 50.76 45.26 44 3-AAAAA 5 50.72 47.48 45 4-AAAAA 6 50.41 48.08 46 7-AA 7 49.61 40.66 47 3-AAA 8 48.79 39.97 48 6-A Division I 4 48.51 48.27 49 7-A Division II 3 47.82 45.88 50 4-AA 8 47.50 38.53 51 4-A Division I 4 47.13 39.87 52 8-AAAA 9 47.02 44.80 53 8-AA 6 46.67 38.16 54 6-AAA 8 45.96 41.18 55 7-A Division I 7 44.47 37.73 56 3-A Division II 5 44.32 40.01 57 4-AAA 6 43.03 34.23 58 6-A Division II 8 42.07 33.85 59 3-A Division I 5 41.13 32.33 60 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 41.00 36.82 61 4-A Division II 6 40.32 33.53 62 6-AA 7 39.20 34.27 63 8-A Division II 6 38.26 41.11 64 2-AA 8 37.52 29.37 65 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 37.18 34.90 66 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 37.00 31.96 67 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 36.19 31.39 68 1-A Division II 7 32.85 25.46 69 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 31.09 27.60 70 5-A Division II 6 28.30 19.61 71 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 27.65 21.75 72 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 23.13 20.22 73 GIAA Region 2-A 3 22.65 11.54 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 21.97 16.02 75 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 14.25 11.67 76 GAPPS Region 2-AA 5 8.66 4.56 77 GIAA Region 1-A 4 0.33 -4.38 78 GIAA Region 1-AA 2 -8.21 -15.11

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/19 Banneker Washington 14 - 12 16.70 85.8% 0.384 08/19 Veterans Richmond Academy 23 - 20 18.15 87.6% 0.385 08/19 Fellowship Christian Mount Pisgah Christian 18 - 21 9.74 74.1% 0.403 08/19 Clinch County Berrien 19 - 18 13.29 80.7% 0.410 08/19 Lincoln County Bryan County 23 - 20 15.61 84.3% 0.416 08/19 Flowery Branch Decatur 39 - 38 11.57 77.7% 0.431 08/18 Newton Hapeville Charter 20 - 19 11.14 76.9% 0.435 08/19 Armuchee Gordon Central 10 - 6 15.37 84.0% 0.437 08/26 Northwest Whitfield Coahulla Creek 35 - 31 15.03 83.5% 0.441 08/26 Worth County Mitchell County 16 - 14 11.72 78.0% 0.444 08/26 North Gwinnett Archer 21 - 19 11.50 77.6% 0.446 08/26 Screven County Bacon County 7 - 6 10.10 74.8% 0.447 08/19 Grace Christian Baconton Charter 6 - 0 17.62 87.0% 0.453 08/26 Alexander Lithia Springs 7 - 21 2.60 57.0% 0.453 08/19 Kennesaw Mountain Cass 26 - 25 9.09 72.7% 0.457

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.