ajc logo
X

Maxwell summary after Week 2

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Combined ShapeCaption
Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
13 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Fitzgerald moves up to No. 1 in Class 2A

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 380 of 387 total games including 0 tie(s) (98.19%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.13 points and all game margins within 12.86 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 0.27

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Grayson2-0100.621Lee County2-0101.63
2Mill Creek2-099.152Blessed Trinity2-091.09
3Buford2-098.713Roswell2-087.24
4North Cobb1-093.524Hughes2-083.43
5Collins Hill1-092.305Gainesville2-083.32
6Milton0-291.376Rome2-082.93
7Lowndes1-191.047Northside (Warner Robins)1-178.48
8Colquitt County2-089.768Thomas County Central2-078.44
9Walton1-189.179Woodward Academy1-176.42
10Marietta1-185.9310Marist1-176.18
11Westlake1-185.4811River Ridge2-073.83
12North Gwinnett2-085.3412Houston County2-073.62
13Carrollton2-084.7813South Paulding1-173.22
14Parkview2-082.4114Douglas County2-073.16
15Valdosta2-082.3315Alpharetta1-072.36



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins0-188.631Cedartown2-083.12
2Cartersville2-088.362Benedictine1-181.12
3Jones County2-083.163Bainbridge1-179.89
4Ware County1-082.554Starr's Mill2-073.64
5Calhoun1-178.265North Oconee1-073.56
6Coffee1-177.866Burke County2-068.57
7Dutchtown2-074.257Troup2-068.48
8Flowery Branch2-073.528Hapeville Charter0-266.94
9Creekside0-172.489Perry0-166.51
10Cambridge1-170.5810Whitewater2-065.57
11Jefferson1-170.5111Pace Academy2-064.26
12Kell2-069.8612Stockbridge1-163.43
13Ola2-068.0713Cairo1-163.21
14Tucker2-065.8514Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-262.28
15Clarke Central1-165.1815Holy Innocents1-162.20



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove1-091.471Fitzgerald2-078.48
2Oconee County1-174.892Pierce County1-075.61
3Carver (Columbus)2-073.643Eagle's Landing Christian1-173.56
4Sandy Creek2-071.324Appling County1-070.38
5Carver (Atlanta)2-069.455Rockmart1-167.27
6Peach County1-166.356Thomson1-165.51
7Crisp County1-166.197Callaway0-264.84
8Stephens County1-164.998Fellowship Christian1-162.89
9Thomasville0-264.659Northeast0-158.94
10Calvary Day1-064.0710Cook1-158.77
11Monroe Area1-164.0411Columbia2-058.42
12Mary Persons2-063.4212Haralson County1-156.36
13Dawson County1-157.8513Athens Academy2-056.20
14Savannah Christian2-057.3214Washington County0-155.73
15Wesleyan1-157.0815Dodge County0-255.24



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County2-077.761Clinch County2-058.84
2Rabun County2-076.282Charlton County2-053.99
3Prince Avenue Christian1-075.003Schley County1-053.29
4Irwin County1-170.484Aquinas2-053.09
5Bleckley County2-068.665Early County2-052.34
6Swainsboro2-068.466Macon County0-251.73
7Metter1-160.307Washington-Wilkes1-050.78
8Darlington2-058.538Bowdon1-150.11
9Elbert County2-057.959Wilcox County0-249.74
10Dublin1-056.0110Turner County0-248.95
11Lamar County2-055.0011Montgomery County1-047.75
12Whitefield Academy2-054.8712McIntosh County Academy1-147.68
13Mount Pisgah Christian2-053.1513Lincoln County2-047.51
14Heard County0-151.3314Christian Heritage1-147.14
15Trion2-049.6015Emanuel County Institute0-145.72



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy1-067.961Brentwood School0-240.88
2First Presbyterian1-052.522Gatewood School1-037.78
3Stratford Academy1-050.003Central Fellowship Christian2-032.53
4Tattnall Square1-148.334Briarwood Academy0-125.52
5Mount de Sales2-046.955Edmund Burke Academy1-023.18



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson1-032.251Cherokee Christian1-019.60
2Robert Toombs Academy0-19.032Community Christian0-013.45
3Memorial Day1-07.493Pinecrest Academy1-012.41
4Grace Christian1-0-3.654Creekside Christian0-110.38
5Flint River Academy0-1-5.945King's Academy0-09.31



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA2-0101.6377.7924 [3]36.16-18.75
2 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAAA2-0100.6265.7979 [22]35.95-17.95
3 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA2-099.1580.8818 [8]40.97-11.46
4 [3]Buford8-AAAAAAA2-098.7135.85-16.14
5 [4]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-093.5285.488 [4]32.21-14.58
6 [5]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-092.3031.36-14.22
7 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-091.4779.8919 [1]31.64-13.11
8 [6]Milton6-AAAAAAA0-291.3732.76-11.89
9 [2]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-091.0975.9131 [7]35.44-8.94
10 [7]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-191.0435.26-9.07
11 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA2-089.7663.4394 [24]31.89-11.16
12 [9]Walton5-AAAAAAA1-189.1789.097 [3]31.58-10.86
13 [1]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-188.63101.631 [1]32.24-9.67
14 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA2-088.3661.87104 [20]31.40-10.24
15 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA2-087.2462.27102 [23]32.95-7.58
16 [10]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-185.9389.974 [1]31.48-7.73
17 [11]Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-185.4879.8520 [9]31.07-7.68
18 [12]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-085.3472.4444 [17]29.52-9.10
19 [13]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA2-084.7873.2240 [15]31.47-6.59
20 [4]Hughes5-AAAAAA2-083.4371.3149 [15]29.04-7.67
21 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA2-083.3272.2846 [12]29.05-7.55
22 [3]Jones County2-AAAAA2-083.1673.1141 [6]32.85-3.59
23 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA2-083.1266.0574 [9]27.30-9.10
24 [6]Rome6-AAAAAA2-082.9356.04152 [33]26.10-10.11
25 [4]Ware County1-AAAAA1-082.5566.4770 [13]28.47-7.35
26 [14]Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-082.4163.2196 [25]28.22-7.48
27 [15]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA2-082.3358.77127 [31]26.75-8.87
28 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA1-181.1250.03218 [34]30.81-3.59
29 [3]Bainbridge1-AAAA1-179.8984.679 [2]26.43-6.74
30 [16]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-179.3279.7521 [10]24.86-7.75
31 [17]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-179.0380.8818 [8]26.88-5.44
32 [7]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-178.4874.7535 [9]24.11-7.66
33 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA2-078.4859.72120 [10]25.76-6.00
34 [8]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA2-078.4463.9393 [21]26.49-5.23
35 [5]Calhoun7-AAAAA1-178.2691.093 [2]26.06-5.48
36 [18]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-078.1862.6298 [26]26.43-5.03
37 [6]Coffee1-AAAAA1-177.8670.2353 [8]25.19-5.95
38 [19]Newton4-AAAAAAA2-077.8160.47116 [28]25.62-5.47
39 [1]Brooks County1-A Division I2-077.7660.47115 [3]28.95-2.08
40 [20]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-077.1759.47121 [29]29.52-0.94
41 [9]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-176.4262.28101 [22]26.70-3.00
42 [2]Rabun County8-A Division I2-076.2860.67113 [1]27.55-2.01
43 [10]Marist4-AAAAAA1-176.1883.3211 [1]26.71-2.75
44 [21]Lambert6-AAAAAAA2-076.0958.55131 [33]26.23-3.14
45 [2]Pierce County3-AA1-075.6151.89193 [19]25.03-3.86
46 [3]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I1-075.0027.08-1.20
47 [2]Oconee County8-AAA1-174.8969.3756 [3]22.61-5.56
48 [22]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA2-074.5062.13103 [27]25.56-2.22
49 [7]Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-074.2559.79119 [22]21.36-6.17
50 [11]River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-073.8361.56106 [24]25.52-1.59
51 [3]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-073.6442.65262 [28]24.41-2.51
52 [4]Starr's Mill4-AAAA2-073.6461.19107 [16]21.44-5.47
53 [12]Houston County1-AAAAAA2-073.6255.73155 [35]26.78-0.12
54 [23]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-273.5782.3315 [6]22.61-4.24
55 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA1-073.5674.8934 [3]23.96-2.89
56 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-173.5691.093 [1]23.48-3.35
57 [8]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-073.5265.9576 [16]24.14-2.66
58 [24]Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-173.3178.9122 [11]21.83-4.77
59 [13]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-173.2276.6926 [4]25.21-1.29
60 [14]Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-073.1659.30124 [28]25.93-0.52
61 [25]Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-272.6089.097 [3]21.92-3.96
62 [9]Creekside5-AAAAA0-172.4882.9313 [3]22.73-3.03
63 [15]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-072.3670.5152 [17]23.09-2.55
64 [26]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA1-171.4266.2171 [20]24.03-0.67
65 [4]Sandy Creek5-AAA2-071.3258.78126 [9]25.781.18
66 [27]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-271.3184.3910 [5]25.040.46
67 [16]Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-071.0461.11108 [25]21.38-2.95
68 [10]Cambridge6-AAAAA1-170.5866.9569 [12]22.19-1.68
69 [11]Jefferson8-AAAAA1-170.5172.3645 [7]21.90-1.89
70 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I1-170.4860.61114 [2]23.07-0.70
71 [4]Appling County3-AA1-070.3821.80-1.86
72 [17]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-170.2370.6351 [16]18.56-4.95
73 [12]Kell6-AAAAA2-069.8657.12142 [24]22.05-1.09
74 [5]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-069.4551.39203 [21]22.34-0.39
75 [5]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-068.6652.49183 [9]21.77-0.18
76 [28]Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-268.5975.7032 [14]22.690.82
77 [6]Burke County3-AAAA2-068.5758.64130 [20]23.371.53
78 [7]Troup4-AAAA2-068.4852.62182 [31]22.020.27
79 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I2-068.4658.02134 [5]19.18-2.56
80 [29]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-168.3772.4643 [16]21.59-0.06
81 [13]Ola2-AAAAA2-068.0751.41201 [31]22.411.06
82 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-067.9640.88274 [5]19.27-1.97
83 [30]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-267.7476.6925 [12]20.22-0.80
84 [18]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-067.4551.31205 [45]19.51-1.21
85 [5]Rockmart7-AA1-167.2768.2262 [4]21.821.27
86 [8]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-266.9489.725 [1]19.40-0.82
87 [9]Perry2-AAAA0-166.5173.6238 [5]20.600.81
88 [31]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-166.5067.2167 [18]18.90-0.88
89 [32]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-166.4767.1668 [19]17.61-2.14
90 [6]Peach County2-AAA1-166.3563.9892 [7]22.432.80
91 [7]Crisp County1-AAA1-166.1964.1191 [6]18.38-1.08
92 [19]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA2-066.1853.15176 [38]22.563.10
93 [14]Tucker4-AAAAA2-065.8553.87167 [27]22.403.27
94 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA2-065.5753.53170 [29]20.461.61
95 [33]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA2-065.5215.16416 [41]17.77-1.03
96 [6]Thomson4-AA1-165.5157.91138 [11]19.430.64
97 [15]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-165.1861.00109 [21]20.492.03
98 [34]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA1-165.0659.19125 [30]19.701.36
99 [20]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-165.0457.94137 [30]19.130.81
100 [8]Stephens County8-AAA1-164.9967.2566 [5]15.95-2.32
101 [7]Callaway5-AA0-264.8483.1212 [2]20.041.92
102 [21]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-264.8282.4114 [2]20.692.59
103 [9]Thomasville1-AAA0-264.6578.1023 [2]18.450.52
104 [22]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-064.4852.32186 [40]19.942.18
105 [11]Pace Academy5-AAAA2-064.2660.90110 [17]18.801.26
106 [10]Calvary Day3-AAA1-064.0737.78295 [34]17.27-0.08
107 [11]Monroe Area8-AAA1-164.0454.74163 [13]21.404.08
108 [23]Veterans1-AAAAAA2-064.0350.84211 [48]20.873.56
109 [24]Etowah6-AAAAAA2-063.4955.93154 [34]17.961.18
110 [12]Stockbridge5-AAAA1-163.4372.8142 [6]15.65-1.06
111 [12]Mary Persons2-AAA2-063.4255.62156 [11]18.782.08
112 [13]Cairo1-AAAA1-163.2162.56100 [15]18.401.90
113 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-162.8957.71139 [12]19.062.88
114 [25]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-262.8973.5239 [11]16.09-0.07
115 [35]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA2-062.6848.02238 [37]19.733.77
116 [16]Loganville8-AAAAA2-062.3851.39202 [32]19.623.96
117 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-262.2869.6654 [8]19.043.48
118 [15]Holy Innocents6-AAAA1-162.2056.51150 [23]17.962.48
119 [36]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-262.1675.9330 [13]20.044.60
120 [17]Mays5-AAAAA1-161.7057.96135 [23]20.665.67
121 [18]Decatur4-AAAAA1-161.6765.3080 [17]21.686.73
122 [26]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-261.6175.3933 [8]16.151.27
123 [27]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-161.5753.21175 [37]17.472.62
124 [19]Dalton7-AAAAA1-061.5351.22206 [33]19.344.54
125 [20]Eastside8-AAAAA1-061.5247.28245 [38]16.631.83
126 [21]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA2-061.3138.68291 [45]17.022.43
127 [37]Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-261.1164.7385 [23]16.141.75
128 [16]West Laurens2-AAAA1-060.8955.24162 [27]15.741.57
129 [28]Creekview6-AAAAAA0-260.5968.5457 [18]15.471.59
130 [29]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-260.5676.0629 [6]16.782.94
131 [7]Metter3-A Division I1-160.3057.09143 [6]16.813.23
132 [30]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-059.7251.89194 [43]16.793.79
133 [17]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-159.6058.03133 [22]15.422.54
134 [31]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-259.2476.0928 [5]16.524.00
135 [32]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-159.2252.83181 [39]15.052.55
136 [38]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-159.2065.8078 [21]18.295.81
137 [18]LaGrange4-AAAA2-059.0448.76228 [36]17.234.91
138 [19]Stephenson6-AAAA0-159.0374.2536 [4]14.522.21
139 [9]Northeast2-AA0-158.9463.4295 [9]14.832.61
140 [20]Riverdale4-AAAA1-158.8945.07252 [41]17.695.52
141 [1]Clinch County2-A Division II2-058.8448.50231 [13]15.953.83
142 [33]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-258.7871.3748 [14]17.395.33
143 [10]Cook1-AA1-158.7764.3588 [7]17.095.03
144 [8]Darlington7-A Division I2-058.5348.14236 [15]16.584.77
145 [11]Columbia5-AA2-058.4256.96144 [13]15.213.51
146 [34]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-158.2260.15118 [27]18.677.17
147 [21]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA2-058.0842.90261 [43]17.876.50
148 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I2-057.9553.53171 [8]17.886.65
149 [13]Dawson County7-AAA1-157.8563.0397 [8]17.156.02
150 [14]Savannah Christian3-AAA2-057.3237.78295 [34]15.594.99
151 [22]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA1-157.1055.51158 [26]15.805.42
152 [15]Wesleyan7-AAA1-157.0853.04178 [17]14.333.97
153 [23]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-156.9553.30174 [28]17.947.70
154 [24]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-156.8966.1972 [14]16.125.95
155 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-056.7435.23322 [48]18.818.79
156 [35]Evans2-AAAAAA1-056.6515.735.80
157 [36]Lanier8-AAAAAA0-256.6571.8547 [13]15.475.54
158 [37]Pope7-AAAAAA0-156.6373.8337 [10]15.315.40
159 [16]Hart County8-AAA0-156.6057.95136 [10]15.445.57
160 [12]Haralson County7-AA1-156.3664.2189 [8]15.375.73
161 [23]Wayne County3-AAAA1-156.3055.32160 [25]15.766.17
162 [13]Athens Academy8-AA2-056.2034.82325 [39]15.375.89
163 [25]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-156.1256.74147 [25]14.635.23
164 [38]East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-156.0556.59149 [32]15.796.45
165 [10]Dublin2-A Division I1-056.0121.47397 [34]17.608.31
166 [24]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-255.8564.6486 [12]14.625.49
167 [14]Washington County4-AA0-155.7368.4660 [3]16.367.35
168 [25]Griffin2-AAAA0-255.5466.0575 [10]16.287.46
169 [17]Adairsville6-AAA1-055.3451.35204 [22]15.436.81
170 [18]White County7-AAA1-155.3054.57164 [14]17.548.96
171 [15]Dodge County1-AA0-255.2464.7784 [6]13.655.13
172 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I2-055.0048.82227 [14]16.037.75
173 [26]Harris County3-AAAAA0-254.9568.4858 [10]15.016.78
174 [39]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-154.8751.22207 [46]13.605.44
175 [12]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-054.8739.79285 [18]14.656.50
176 [27]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-154.2014.617.13
177 [40]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-154.0058.71129 [29]15.157.87
178 [2]Charlton County2-A Division II2-053.9951.89193 [7]13.286.02
179 [28]Banneker5-AAAAA2-053.9141.00273 [43]12.595.40
180 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA2-053.8540.82275 [44]16.939.79
181 [27]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA2-053.6248.05237 [38]13.276.37
182 [29]Cass7-AAAAA0-253.3164.9781 [18]13.576.97
183 [3]Schley County6-A Division II1-053.2948.33234 [14]13.006.43
184 [16]Worth County1-AA2-053.1645.06253 [26]12.456.01
185 [13]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-053.1550.65213 [13]14.628.19
186 [4]Aquinas8-A Division II2-053.0940.27281 [20]15.138.75
187 [19]Jackson2-AAA0-152.9867.4564 [4]14.488.22
188 [28]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA1-152.8051.74197 [32]13.957.87
189 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-052.5212.456.65
190 [17]Putnam County4-AA1-052.4749.48222 [21]13.207.45
191 [29]Howard2-AAAA2-052.3832.77343 [52]12.516.85
192 [30]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA2-052.3732.77343 [52]12.797.14
193 [5]Early County1-A Division II2-052.3428.63372 [37]13.047.43
194 [31]Spalding2-AAAA1-152.3154.53165 [28]15.299.70
195 [20]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-052.2137.57297 [35]12.677.17
196 [18]Vidalia3-AA2-052.1531.17358 [44]12.957.53
197 [21]Bremen6-AAA1-152.1453.84168 [15]13.297.86
198 [39]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-051.9441.92268 [38]13.258.03
199 [19]Jeff Davis1-AA0-251.8964.8082 [5]13.157.98
200 [32]Miller Grove6-AAAA1-151.8855.43159 [24]12.527.36
201 [33]Lovett5-AAAA0-251.8158.35132 [21]11.366.27
202 [41]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-251.7667.5263 [19]10.935.88
203 [6]Macon County6-A Division II0-251.7356.85145 [5]14.719.70
204 [22]Dougherty1-AAA2-051.6527.19379 [46]12.487.54
205 [20]North Cobb Christian6-AA2-051.4242.53266 [29]11.566.85
206 [34]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-251.3562.6099 [14]15.1010.47
207 [14]Heard County4-A Division I0-151.3352.14191 [10]12.718.10
208 [21]North Murray7-AA1-151.2251.04209 [20]15.6911.19
209 [30]Centennial6-AAAAA1-151.2264.1690 [19]13.959.45
210 [31]Northgate3-AAAAA0-250.9569.6055 [9]10.105.87
211 [22]South Atlanta6-AA1-050.9539.18288 [34]13.479.24
212 [35]North Hall8-AAAA0-150.9255.30161 [26]13.749.55
213 [7]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-050.7832.95341 [27]14.1010.05
214 [36]Madison County8-AAAA1-150.4746.22248 [39]12.728.97
215 [23]Morgan County4-AAA2-050.4233.62335 [42]13.7210.02
216 [37]Hardaway1-AAAA0-250.3071.0650 [7]13.409.82
217 [23]Toombs County3-AA2-050.2536.95301 [36]8.975.43
218 [24]Hebron Christian8-AAA2-050.1529.31366 [45]12.619.18
219 [8]Bowdon7-A Division II1-150.1151.86195 [8]12.669.27
220 [32]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-150.0381.1216 [4]12.449.14
221 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-050.0031.67354 [15]10.727.44
222 [42]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-149.9651.15208 [47]11.097.85
223 [25]Harlem4-AAA2-049.9536.87303 [37]12.198.96
224 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-249.7461.83105 [3]13.4810.46
225 [40]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-149.7149.21225 [36]12.119.12
226 [26]Liberty County3-AAA2-049.7037.50299 [36]13.3010.32
227 [43]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-149.6952.28187 [41]11.458.48
228 [44]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA1-149.6451.79196 [44]11.908.98
229 [15]Trion7-A Division I2-049.6034.94323 [23]12.9810.10
230 [38]Baldwin2-AAAA0-249.4859.41122 [19]11.919.15
231 [16]Commerce8-A Division I1-149.3411.679.05
232 [10]Turner County2-A Division II0-248.9565.8277 [2]11.659.43
233 [33]Hiram7-AAAAA1-148.9047.59243 [37]12.4610.27
234 [45]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-248.7760.71111 [26]12.2710.23
235 [34]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-148.7647.19246 [39]12.8410.80
236 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-148.3349.36223 [2]12.4910.88
237 [39]Sonoraville7-AAAA1-148.1449.55221 [35]11.249.81
238 [27]Ringgold6-AAA0-148.0553.62169 [16]10.569.23
239 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-247.9155.56157 [12]9.928.73
240 [11]Montgomery County3-A Division II1-047.7542.54265 [19]11.7410.72
241 [12]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-147.6849.07226 [12]8.777.81
242 [13]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-047.5132.17351 [31]10.199.40
243 [40]Hampton5-AAAA2-047.2934.62327 [49]13.8213.25
244 [41]Luella5-AAAA0-247.2864.8083 [11]8.628.06
245 [17]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-247.2659.30123 [4]11.6411.10
246 [14]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-147.1445.04254 [17]10.7110.29
247 [42]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-247.1164.6187 [13]10.229.84
248 [46]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-047.079.078.72
249 [47]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-047.0640.04282 [50]9.579.23
250 [5]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-046.9534.37329 [10]8.738.50
251 [29]Monroe1-AAA1-146.6852.19188 [18]8.898.93
252 [6]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-046.5010.0710.29
253 [18]Pelham1-A Division I1-146.3651.56199 [11]10.9211.28
254 [30]Richmond Academy4-AAA1-146.1536.30306 [38]7.287.85
255 [24]Laney4-AA2-046.1442.24267 [30]8.479.04
256 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-045.8834.42328 [40]9.3910.23
257 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-145.7260.30117 [4]9.3910.39
258 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-245.6576.4727 [5]10.0511.12
259 [16]Manchester6-A Division II0-145.6350.11217 [10]9.2110.30
260 [36]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-145.6338.96290 [44]7.898.98
261 [7]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-145.4348.33234 [3]8.459.74
262 [17]Johnson County5-A Division II1-045.3232.58348 [29]8.489.87
263 [25]Berrien1-AA1-145.2843.66258 [27]9.9911.43
264 [48]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-245.1056.62148 [31]7.979.59
265 [49]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-245.0753.36172 [36]7.539.19
266 [37]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-145.0148.75229 [34]7.779.49
267 [26]Sumter County1-AA1-144.9556.78146 [14]8.6210.39
268 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-144.4541.11272 [39]9.2811.54
269 [19]Mount Vernon6-A Division I1-144.4028.15373 [28]9.2111.53
270 [18]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-144.3546.36247 [16]8.1110.47
271 [50]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-243.8967.2665 [20]10.1612.99
272 [51]South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-143.7252.15190 [42]10.3613.36
273 [38]Chamblee4-AAAAA1-043.4416.10413 [51]11.1214.40
274 [19]Telfair County4-A Division II1-043.3936.07308 [24]9.9613.29
275 [43]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-043.3429.12367 [55]7.5210.91
276 [31]Gilmer7-AAA2-043.1434.16332 [40]12.2715.85
277 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I1-143.0944.67255 [16]8.9512.59
278 [32]Douglass5-AAA1-142.7649.32224 [25]7.0010.96
279 [20]Dooly County4-A Division II0-242.7568.3361 [1]6.4510.42
280 [43]Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-242.7358.77128 [32]6.8110.80
281 [21]Warren County8-A Division II0-142.5447.75240 [15]8.5712.76
282 [33]Hephzibah4-AAA1-142.2439.71286 [32]9.5814.06
283 [44]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-242.1153.33173 [30]8.6313.24
284 [8]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-041.9734.31330 [11]8.4713.22
285 [45]McDonough5-AAAA1-041.5834.23331 [50]7.7612.91
286 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-141.4941.71269 [41]10.0115.24
287 [21]Athens Christian8-A Division I1-041.2625.90387 [32]8.6414.10
288 [40]Drew3-AAAAA0-141.2666.1873 [15]4.5610.02
289 [22]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-241.1749.92219 [11]7.2612.81
290 [44]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-241.0750.45215 [35]5.0710.72
291 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-240.8857.45140 [1]9.8115.64
292 [27]Fannin County7-AA0-240.7740.66277 [32]7.5513.51
293 [22]St. Francis6-A Division I2-040.6827.08380 [30]6.9913.03
294 [34]Pickens7-AAA0-240.5649.68220 [24]7.5913.75
295 [35]Lumpkin County7-AAA2-040.5524.05392 [49]7.7913.96
296 [36]LaFayette6-AAA1-140.4341.52271 [29]7.1713.47
297 [23]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II2-040.3717.64406 [43]8.1814.53
298 [41]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-240.0448.51230 [35]7.5914.27
299 [28]Brantley County3-AA2-039.9517.27407 [51]5.9412.70
300 [46]Westover1-AAAA0-239.9348.30235 [37]7.5114.30
301 [9]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-139.9135.40317 [8]7.8714.68
302 [42]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-239.6168.4759 [11]6.0813.19
303 [47]Shaw1-AAAA2-039.3318.97402 [56]6.0013.40
304 [43]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-139.1836.06309 [46]6.3213.85
305 [10]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-138.8128.66371 [17]6.3314.23
306 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA0-138.7650.15216 [33]8.8916.84
307 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-238.7457.16141 [34]5.5513.53
308 [23]Temple4-A Division I1-138.6635.66313 [21]6.9515.01
309 [37]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-138.5635.61315 [39]8.3816.54
310 [29]Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-138.4053.15177 [16]5.6013.91
311 [30]Union County8-AA1-138.1740.66276 [31]5.1113.66
312 [38]Long County3-AAA1-138.1042.98260 [27]5.6714.29
313 [52]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-037.9626.09385 [53]6.4915.25
314 [39]Ridgeland6-AAA0-137.9151.42200 [20]6.7015.51
315 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-037.7822.67395 [8]5.2614.20
316 [49]Islands3-AAAA0-237.7860.70112 [18]4.9913.93
317 [11]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-137.72-0.39436 [22]7.9716.97
318 [12]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-037.7031.67354 [15]5.7214.74
319 [24]Screven County3-A Division I2-037.55-13.99446 [36]5.4414.61
320 [31]Washington6-AA0-236.9448.34232 [22]3.5513.33
321 [32]Central (Macon)2-AA0-236.4952.38185 [18]3.4613.69
322 [13]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-036.3430.08364 [16]4.3414.71
323 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA0-236.1245.56250 [40]2.8513.45
324 [24]Lanier County2-A Division II1-136.0735.28320 [26]6.9417.59
325 [44]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-136.0034.72326 [48]4.9815.69
326 [25]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-135.7935.53316 [25]5.9916.92
327 [33]Tattnall County3-AA1-135.7130.58361 [45]3.9314.93
328 [34]Redan5-AA1-135.6939.63287 [33]6.2717.30
329 [35]Model7-AA0-235.4943.09259 [28]2.3013.53
330 [53]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-235.4647.39244 [49]5.2916.54
331 [40]Columbus1-AAA1-135.3326.53383 [47]5.3116.70
332 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A2-035.2419.02401 [3]3.4014.88
333 [36]Windsor Forest3-AA0-235.2354.48166 [15]1.8913.38
334 [51]East Hall8-AAAA1-035.0730.40362 [54]8.4320.07
335 [37]Spencer2-AA1-135.0145.64249 [24]3.7915.50
336 [54]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-034.8422.31396 [54]3.5415.42
337 [25]Dade County7-A Division I1-134.8256.20151 [7]5.3417.25
338 [26]Social Circle5-A Division I1-134.6335.63314 [22]5.9117.99
339 [41]Franklin County8-AAA0-234.4950.47214 [23]1.6713.89
340 [45]Midtown5-AAAAA †1-034.4813.17421 [52]3.2815.51
341 [26]Terrell County1-A Division II0-134.343.6116.00
342 [14]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-134.3135.31319 [9]4.4216.83
343 [38]Landmark Christian5-AA1-134.3036.88302 [37]2.8415.26
344 [46]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-134.2341.58270 [42]3.3115.80
345 [27]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-133.7032.04352 [32]3.4016.42
346 [42]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.6547.68241 [26]2.9215.99
347 [27]Chattooga7-A Division I0-133.4440.43280 [17]4.0217.31
348 [47]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-233.3747.79239 [36]5.4218.77
349 [39]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-233.2747.67242 [23]1.7215.18
350 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-133.0826.61382 [52]3.1516.79
351 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-033.0017.01409 [18]3.3717.09
352 [28]East Laurens2-A Division I0-132.9550.78212 [12]4.1917.96
353 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-132.9132.28350 [49]4.6518.45
354 [49]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-232.8853.00179 [29]2.7716.61
355 [16]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-032.66-1.82440 [23]3.5817.64
356 [28]Greene County8-A Division II1-132.6236.10307 [23]5.2219.32
357 [29]Jenkins County3-A Division II1-132.5826.88381 [38]2.9917.12
358 [3]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA2-032.539.68425 [9]3.8418.04
359 [30]Taylor County6-A Division II1-132.3025.43389 [40]2.6017.02
360 [50]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-232.2552.88180 [30]2.3216.79
361 [29]Bryan County3-A Division I1-132.1727.98375 [29]3.7218.27
362 [17]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-031.7012.51422 [20]2.1617.18
363 [18]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-231.6743.85257 [4]6.5021.55
364 [40]Rutland2-AA2-031.5918.59403 [48]2.9618.09
365 [30]Armuchee7-A Division I2-031.2622.80394 [33]-0.8614.59
366 [41]Banks County8-AA1-030.9613.53420 [54]2.0817.83
367 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †2-030.4116.75411 [55]1.3017.62
368 [43]West Hall7-AAA1-130.4024.30391 [48]-1.1015.23
369 [42]ACE Charter2-AA2-029.5617.66405 [50]5.7122.87
370 [31]Miller County1-A Division II1-129.5025.17390 [41]2.3619.58
371 [44]Gordon Lee6-AAA0-229.4440.43279 [30]1.5718.84
372 [31]Jasper County5-A Division I1-129.1233.76334 [24]0.3617.96
373 [43]Southwest2-AA0-229.0652.38185 [18]2.8120.47
374 [32]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-028.6820.85398 [35]1.2619.30
375 [19]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-228.6636.56305 [7]2.8220.88
376 [32]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-228.4742.61264 [18]2.8521.10
377 [20]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-028.1316.80410 [19]0.7219.31
378 [33]Marion County6-A Division II0-227.8737.83293 [21]-1.0417.81
379 [21]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-227.8550.91210 [1]1.1720.04
380 [34]Seminole County1-A Division II1-127.7731.20357 [33]-1.6917.27
381 [51]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-227.7542.63263 [40]-3.0315.94
382 [45]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-127.5630.25363 [44]-1.3117.84
383 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-027.36-0.77438 [6]2.0021.36
384 [44]Therrell6-AA1-027.2118.07404 [49]0.0719.57
385 [33]Bacon County1-A Division I0-227.1836.81304 [19]-2.0617.48
386 [52]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-026.5814.77418 [57]1.1621.30
387 [35]Portal3-A Division II2-026.338.50428 [44]-1.0719.32
388 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-125.9032.66346 [13]0.8521.68
389 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-125.5235.24321 [2]-2.2019.00
390 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-124.4437.96292 [51]1.2223.50
391 [46]Pike County2-AAA0-224.1833.89333 [41]0.8223.36
392 [34]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †0-124.0625.90387 [32]-1.0621.60
393 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-023.180.42434 [10]-2.5421.00
394 [35]Claxton3-A Division I1-123.0535.71312 [20]-1.3522.32
395 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-022.807.06429 [4]-0.5323.39
396 [6]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA1-122.6727.49378 [6]4.3728.42
397 [52]North Springs6-AAAAA0-122.3134.84324 [47]-2.3922.03
398 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-121.7832.62347 [42]-3.3421.60
399 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-121.6520.73399 [1]-1.1123.96
400 [36]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-121.4756.01153 [6]-4.5720.67
401 [53]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-221.1737.44300 [46]-4.2921.26
402 [37]Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-221.0728.96368 [35]0.4426.09
403 [46]Josey4-AA1-020.938.58427 [55]-2.8422.95
404 [47]East Jackson8-AA0-220.8531.65355 [43]-5.1320.74
405 [38]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-220.8132.68345 [28]-5.2820.62
406 [54]North Clayton4-AAAA1-120.6936.03310 [47]-3.9022.13
407 [39]Towns County8-A Division II1-120.13-0.39436 [46]-1.1825.41
408 [48]Butler4-AA1-020.05-2.30442 [57]-3.0423.63
409 [49]Providence Christian8-AA0-219.8645.42251 [25]-1.0825.78
410 [53]Northview6-AAAAA1-119.6616.62412 [50]-1.2125.85
411 [47]Salem4-AAA0-218.9333.00340 [43]-3.0024.79
412 [48]Beach3-AAA0-218.6152.15190 [19]-3.1524.96
413 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A1-118.6039.91284 [1]0.4228.54
414 [50]Walker6-AA †1-018.54-1.41439 [56]-4.6123.57
415 [55]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-218.0744.39256 [42]-7.6920.96
416 [40]Greenville6-A Division II0-217.6437.69296 [22]-4.0025.08
417 [51]Murray County7-AA0-217.3733.06339 [41]-5.2524.10
418 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-217.2027.84376 [5]-2.4027.11
419 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA0-216.8232.77344 [3]-5.4124.49
420 [52]Gordon Central7-AA0-216.1628.92370 [46]-5.6024.95
421 [53]Towers5-AA0-216.1037.51298 [35]-7.8822.74
422 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I0-214.5130.93359 [27]-3.7628.45
423 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-114.4651.65198 [9]-6.7925.47
424 [54]Glenn Hills4-AA1-114.1415.70414 [52]-3.4929.09
425 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-113.8415.01417 [42]-7.4625.42
426 [56]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-213.5330.68360 [53]-3.1730.02
427 [37]Coosa7-A Division I0-213.3831.29356 [26]-10.7722.57
428 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-113.326.96430 [5]-1.1032.30
429 [55]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-213.1727.59377 [47]-5.6127.93
430 [57]East Forsyth8-AAAA1-012.63-26.33450 [60]-6.3127.78
431 [23]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-212.5133.47338 [12]-6.1128.10
432 [9]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-111.9428.13374 [4]-5.3629.42
433 [58]Druid Hills6-AAAA †1-010.992.83433 [59]-5.1230.61
434 [56]Kendrick2-AA0-210.0733.55336 [40]-6.7529.90
435 [24]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-19.9340.55278 [6]-6.1430.65
436 [5]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-08.72-5.96443 [7]-8.1529.85
437 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-28.5833.54337 [25]-10.1927.95
438 [42]Treutlen4-A Division II0-28.4532.38349 [30]-8.9629.31
439 [25]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-17.0610.28424 [21]-12.4327.22
440 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-0-16.52-10.88445 [11]-11.4428.76
441 [49]Groves3-AAA0-16.0639.95283 [31]-8.7631.90
442 [57]Jordan2-AA0-14.2935.33318 [38]-11.2331.20
443 [43]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-02.86-21.32449 [48]-7.9335.93
444 [58]McNair5-AA0-22.8315.33415 [53]-13.4430.45
445 [6]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-12.5410.82423 [3]-11.0333.15
446 [7]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA0-00.45-14.0832.19
447 [44]Glascock County5-A Division II0-10.4223.18393 [42]-10.8535.45
448 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-1-0.3913.84419 [58]-13.2433.87
449 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †0-2-0.3928.92369 [36]-15.9231.19
450 [3]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-2-0.7735.88311 [2]-12.5734.91
451 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-2-1.4125.60388 [7]-13.5334.60
452 [4]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-1-1.90-19.22447 [6]-9.3239.29
453 [46]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-2.0029.50365 [34]-13.3335.39
454 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-2-2.2319.86400 [2]-16.4032.55
455 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA0-2-2.3017.09408 [50]-17.2831.74
456 [5]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-0-3.98-21.32449 [7]-21.8328.86
457 [47]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-1-4.0726.33384 [39]-12.9337.86
458 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-1-5.968.72426 [53]-17.6335.05
459 [9]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-1-7.73-7.74444 [8]-18.6035.85
460 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-2-10.884.53431 [4]-20.5937.01
461 [7]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A1-1-19.22-1.90441 [5]-24.9241.01
462 [48]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-2-21.32-0.56437 [47]-19.4848.56
463 [60]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-2-26.3339.08 []-23.0649.99
464 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-1-28.80-31.44 []-30.2645.26
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-2-55.164.38 []-35.1166.77



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA688.7579.70
24-AAAAAAA686.5081.32
31-AAAAAAA584.3278.14
41-AAAAAA683.4576.13
56-AAAAAAA680.4474.66
63-AAAAAAA577.8873.90
75-AAA477.3368.75
82-AAAAAAA577.1669.89
97-AAAAAA775.9668.10
105-AAAAAAA675.9165.75
112-AAAAA773.5364.30
127-AAAAA670.0861.06
135-AAAAAA869.5063.58
146-AAAAAA769.2562.63
158-AAAAAA766.2159.98
168-AAAAA766.1861.05
171-AAAAA666.0756.72
181-A Division I465.2355.44
197-AAAAAAA764.8554.24
203-AAAA664.7557.10
218-AAA663.9657.53
224-AAAA863.0655.59
238-A Division I463.0556.21
241-AAA662.7456.36
251-AAAA562.6154.53
267-AAAA662.5153.90
274-AAAAAA661.5756.68
282-A Division I561.3354.67
291-AA761.2455.40
302-AAAAAA759.5654.54
313-AA759.2551.33
323-AAAAAA858.9150.57
332-AAAA758.8655.64
342-AAA557.8650.97
35GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA557.5053.15
365-AAAAA856.3351.39
376-AAAAA756.0346.30
385-AAAA854.7148.31
396-AAAA653.8059.25
405-AA752.6840.82
415-A Division I452.5041.86
427-AAA751.5246.41
432-A Division II550.7645.26
443-AAAAA550.7247.48
454-AAAAA650.4148.08
467-AA749.6140.66
473-AAA848.7939.97
486-A Division I448.5148.27
497-A Division II347.8245.88
504-AA847.5038.53
514-A Division I447.1339.87
528-AAAA947.0244.80
538-AA646.6738.16
546-AAA845.9641.18
557-A Division I744.4737.73
563-A Division II544.3240.01
574-AAA643.0334.23
586-A Division II842.0733.85
593-A Division I541.1332.33
60GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA541.0036.82
614-A Division II640.3233.53
626-AA739.2034.27
638-A Division II638.2641.11
642-AA837.5229.37
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA637.1834.90
66GIAA Region 2-AA337.0031.96
67GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA436.1931.39
681-A Division II732.8525.46
69GIAA Region 6-AA231.0927.60
705-A Division II628.3019.61
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA527.6521.75
72GIAA Region 4-AA323.1320.22
73GIAA Region 2-A322.6511.54
74GAPPS Region 1-AA421.9716.02
75GIAA Region 3-AA214.2511.67
76GAPPS Region 2-AA58.664.56
77GIAA Region 1-A40.33-4.38
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-8.21-15.11

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19BannekerWashington14 - 1216.7085.8%0.384
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2018.1587.6%0.385
08/19Fellowship ChristianMount Pisgah Christian18 - 219.7474.1%0.403
08/19Clinch CountyBerrien19 - 1813.2980.7%0.410
08/19Lincoln CountyBryan County23 - 2015.6184.3%0.416
08/19Flowery BranchDecatur39 - 3811.5777.7%0.431
08/18NewtonHapeville Charter20 - 1911.1476.9%0.435
08/19ArmucheeGordon Central10 - 615.3784.0%0.437
08/26Northwest WhitfieldCoahulla Creek35 - 3115.0383.5%0.441
08/26Worth CountyMitchell County16 - 1411.7278.0%0.444
08/26North GwinnettArcher21 - 1911.5077.6%0.446
08/26Screven CountyBacon County7 - 610.1074.8%0.447
08/19Grace ChristianBaconton Charter6 - 017.6287.0%0.453
08/26AlexanderLithia Springs7 - 212.6057.0%0.453
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 259.0972.7%0.457

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.0610/14Mill CreekBuford - 0.1750.5%
95.4609/02BufordNorth Cobb - 5.4664.3%
94.5610/21Mill CreekCollins Hill - 7.1268.3%
94.4909/30BufordCollins Hill - 6.6767.3%
93.8409/16Mill CreekCedar Grove - 7.9570.2%
93.8109/23GraysonLowndes - 9.3173.2%
92.4209/23North CobbMilton - 2.4256.5%
92.3409/09Lee CountyColquitt County - 12.1478.7%
91.9909/09Collins HillCedar Grove - 1.1153.0%
91.7008/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 419.9874.6%
91.4808/19Lee CountyWarner Robins26 - 1012.7279.8%
91.0410/07North CobbWalton - 4.0860.8%
90.7009/23Cedar GroveColquitt County - 1.4453.9%
90.5110/21LowndesColquitt County - 1.0152.7%
88.9609/30Blessed TrinityRoswell - 3.5859.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him? 1h ago
Ronald Acuña says he has had ‘some pretty intense’ knee pain last few days
13h ago
Atlanta United earns crucial win against D.C. United
11h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
The Latest
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
43m ago
Notable results of Week 2: Lithia Springs pulls off upset; Lumpkin 2-0 under Webb
58m ago
4 Questions with Adairsville head coach Jon Cudd
1h ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
11h ago
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
23m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top