Maxwell summary after Week 3

By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Gainesville takes No. 1 from Hughes

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 545 of 564 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.63%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.79 points and all game margins within 13.75 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.05

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek3-0102.261Hughes2-198.50
2Buford3-098.592Roswell3-094.74
3Westlake3-096.003Thomas County Central3-093.91
4Walton2-094.654Lee County3-090.47
5Milton1-193.495Blessed Trinity2-089.54
6Carrollton2-192.196Gainesville3-085.29
7Colquitt County3-089.537Woodward Academy1-183.36
8Newton3-086.198Houston County3-081.75
9Parkview2-085.339Douglas County3-079.06
10Norcross1-184.9710Creekview2-178.86
11North Gwinnett2-183.7611Rome2-177.13
12Grayson2-181.9312Northside (Warner Robins)2-176.91
13North Cobb0-281.9313Marist2-176.46
14Lowndes2-081.8914Brunswick1-076.19
15Collins Hill1-181.7615Sprayberry3-071.54



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County3-088.071Benedictine3-081.61
2Calhoun2-185.782North Oconee2-081.48
3Warner Robins1-182.853Troup3-075.33
4Jefferson3-082.084Perry1-174.63
5Cartersville3-081.475Cairo2-173.80
6Coffee2-080.306Bainbridge1-273.09
7Creekside2-173.987Stockbridge1-272.79
8Cambridge2-172.428Baldwin2-172.40
9Flowery Branch2-172.129Burke County2-071.34
10Clarke Central2-070.7510Spalding3-069.48
11Kell2-169.6711Holy Innocents3-068.87
12Greater Atlanta Christian3-068.5612Wayne County2-068.09
13Dalton2-068.2813Central (Carrollton)3-067.16
14Dutchtown1-267.7714Cedartown1-265.23
15Ola3-067.4715Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-264.42



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Stephens County3-084.771Pierce County2-076.23
2Cedar Grove1-281.452Appling County1-173.08
3Sandy Creek3-081.413Thomson2-169.75
4Calvary Day2-072.324Fitzgerald2-169.70
5Carver (Atlanta)1-172.075Callaway1-168.37
6Monroe Area3-070.856Northeast1-165.22
7Oconee County1-268.927Fellowship Christian1-164.79
8Crisp County2-167.978Rockmart1-164.69
9Carver (Columbus)2-067.889Cook1-161.49
10Thomasville1-267.6210Athens Academy1-261.13
11Mary Persons2-166.8711Toombs County2-056.31
12Upson-Lee3-064.1312Washington County1-155.92
13Hebron Christian3-063.5513Columbia2-154.98
14Peach County0-263.5414Eagle's Landing Christian0-354.90
15Savannah Christian2-162.1815Putnam County0-254.75



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian3-079.561Schley County2-061.58
2Swainsboro3-076.992Macon County3-057.89
3Rabun County2-169.953Bowdon1-257.05
4Irwin County1-165.724Clinch County2-156.22
5Bleckley County2-064.165Aquinas3-055.76
6Brooks County0-262.356Manchester2-055.42
7Dublin2-062.037Jenkins County3-052.45
8Elbert County2-158.238Greene County3-051.82
9Mount Vernon3-057.749Lincoln County2-150.61
10Metter1-257.3510Early County2-150.54
11Lamar County1-254.3511McIntosh County Academy1-150.44
12Trion2-054.0712Turner County2-149.48
13Darlington2-152.1813Johnson County1-149.14
14Commerce2-152.0414Wilcox County0-248.28
15Bryan County3-051.4715Charlton County0-347.25



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy2-068.211Brentwood School1-142.77
2St. Anne-Pacelli2-156.932Central Fellowship Christian1-0-138.50
3Stratford Academy2-053.343Gatewood School2-035.85
4First Presbyterian1-151.914Briarwood Academy1-034.08
5Tattnall Square1-249.325Edmund Burke Academy2-029.94



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson0-222.031Cherokee Christian1-235.02
2Robert Toombs Academy1-121.892Calvary Christian2-128.90
3Flint River Academy2-016.013King's Academy2-025.28
4Memorial Day2-010.354Skipstone Academy1-117.67
5Fullington Academy0-2-3.835Pinecrest Academy0-29.08



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-0102.2680.9415 [11]37.46-15.96
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA3-098.5981.9311 [8]40.91-8.85
3 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA2-198.5077.8125 [5]39.38-10.28
4 [3]Westlake2-AAAAAAA3-096.0077.1228 [14]40.01-7.16
5 [2]Roswell7-AAAAAA3-094.7463.80104 [26]35.49-10.42
6 [4]Walton5-AAAAAAA2-094.6575.9632 [16]37.81-8.01
7 [3]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA3-093.9171.5050 [15]35.10-9.98
8 [5]Milton6-AAAAAAA1-193.4981.7613 [9]32.48-12.18
9 [6]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA2-192.1980.6216 [12]33.76-9.60
10 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA3-090.4763.32112 [28]31.70-9.94
11 [5]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-089.5470.3456 [18]27.50-13.21
12 [7]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA3-089.5363.06117 [26]35.74-4.96
13 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA3-088.0772.7545 [6]30.42-8.82
14 [8]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-086.1956.91164 [36]30.08-7.28
15 [2]Calhoun7-AAAAA2-185.7880.1618 [2]29.54-7.42
16 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-085.3363.76105 [25]31.45-5.05
17 [6]Gainesville8-AAAAAA3-085.2974.1739 [8]32.49-3.97
18 [10]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-184.9788.192 [2]29.56-6.58
19 [1]Stephens County8-AAA3-084.7764.00100 [10]27.26-8.69
20 [11]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-183.7688.173 [3]28.92-6.01
21 [7]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-183.3664.4296 [25]27.45-7.08
22 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-182.8583.696 [1]29.54-4.48
23 [4]Jefferson8-AAAAA3-082.0863.74106 [14]29.08-4.18
24 [12]Grayson4-AAAAAAA2-181.9370.2857 [20]28.19-4.91
25 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-281.9397.291 [1]28.09-5.00
26 [14]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-081.8929.65-3.41
27 [15]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-181.7681.7414 [10]26.19-6.74
28 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA3-081.7554.06193 [43]32.54-0.38
29 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA3-081.6157.75159 [27]26.26-6.52
30 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA2-081.4865.4985 [12]26.31-6.34
31 [5]Cartersville7-AAAAA3-081.4763.15115 [18]25.08-7.56
32 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-281.4581.8812 [1]30.12-2.50
33 [3]Sandy Creek5-AAA3-081.4161.47126 [11]30.60-1.98
34 [16]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA2-180.6457.49160 [34]27.75-4.06
35 [6]Coffee1-AAAAA2-080.3063.21114 [17]25.82-5.65
36 [17]Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-080.2962.69122 [27]30.88-0.58
37 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I3-079.5661.13130 [7]30.23-0.50
38 [18]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA3-079.4859.88142 [31]27.32-3.33
39 [9]Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-079.0665.4687 [23]29.16-1.07
40 [10]Creekview6-AAAAAA2-178.8672.2246 [12]25.82-4.21
41 [19]Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-077.2159.41147 [33]20.48-7.90
42 [11]Rome6-AAAAAA2-177.1362.72121 [29]23.95-4.35
43 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I3-076.9955.38177 [10]24.20-3.96
44 [12]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-176.9170.7452 [16]25.94-2.14
45 [13]Marist4-AAAAAA2-176.4673.7342 [9]23.22-4.41
46 [1]Pierce County3-AA2-076.2355.10179 [17]26.01-1.39
47 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-076.1972.8943 [10]23.80-3.56
48 [3]Troup4-AAAA3-075.3352.96201 [32]23.03-3.46
49 [20]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA3-075.0151.88210 [39]26.590.41
50 [4]Perry2-AAAA1-174.6373.8041 [4]24.09-1.72
51 [21]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-274.1283.388 [5]24.86-0.43
52 [22]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-274.0982.759 [6]23.45-1.81
53 [7]Creekside5-AAAAA2-173.9858.48153 [24]24.79-0.36
54 [5]Cairo1-AAAA2-173.8070.7453 [6]21.73-3.24
55 [23]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA3-073.6759.77145 [32]21.30-3.54
56 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA1-273.0976.3730 [2]22.48-1.78
57 [2]Appling County3-AA1-173.0888.074 [1]21.58-2.67
58 [24]Camden County1-AAAAAAA2-172.8963.83103 [24]23.13-0.94
59 [7]Stockbridge5-AAAA1-272.7975.3333 [3]23.45-0.51
60 [25]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA2-172.7667.0872 [22]21.24-2.69
61 [8]Cambridge6-AAAAA2-172.4270.1259 [7]22.32-1.27
62 [8]Baldwin2-AAAA2-172.4068.7966 [7]24.310.74
63 [4]Calvary Day3-AAA2-072.3243.98285 [31]22.92-0.57
64 [9]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-172.1268.9764 [10]22.79-0.51
65 [5]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-172.0774.2138 [4]22.24-1.00
66 [26]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-271.8874.4836 [17]21.51-1.55
67 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-071.7756.93163 [35]21.53-1.41
68 [15]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-071.5460.18138 [33]26.253.54
69 [9]Burke County3-AAAA2-071.3464.4495 [16]19.65-2.87
70 [6]Monroe Area8-AAA3-070.8548.80242 [25]19.58-2.44
71 [10]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-070.7555.07182 [31]23.591.67
72 [28]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-170.4361.22128 [28]19.42-2.18
73 [16]Lanier8-AAAAAA2-170.0963.40111 [27]23.312.05
74 [29]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-269.9979.9419 [13]22.611.44
75 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I2-169.9563.22113 [4]22.971.86
76 [3]Thomson4-AA2-169.7555.02184 [18]20.17-0.75
77 [4]Fitzgerald1-AA2-169.7060.14140 [12]21.220.35
78 [11]Kell6-AAAAA2-169.6766.4978 [13]23.122.28
79 [17]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA3-069.5043.45288 [49]22.912.23
80 [10]Spalding2-AAAA3-069.4851.60215 [37]21.771.11
81 [7]Oconee County8-AAA1-268.9268.9963 [5]21.971.88
82 [11]Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-068.8745.04274 [43]19.47-0.57
83 [12]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-068.5654.93185 [33]19.880.15
84 [5]Callaway5-AA1-168.3770.2858 [4]20.340.80
85 [13]Dalton7-AAAAA2-068.2852.05208 [34]20.380.94
86 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-068.2142.77298 [4]19.18-0.20
87 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA2-068.0955.49176 [30]17.94-1.32
88 [8]Crisp County1-AAA2-167.9767.8969 [6]17.88-1.26
89 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-067.8839.83326 [41]18.79-0.25
90 [14]Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-267.7767.1771 [11]21.902.96
91 [10]Thomasville1-AAA1-267.6276.6929 [2]20.331.54
92 [15]Ola2-AAAAA3-067.4744.90277 [43]20.812.17
93 [18]Etowah6-AAAAAA3-067.2952.78204 [45]22.153.69
94 [13]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA3-067.1644.54279 [44]20.021.69
95 [19]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA1-267.0772.7644 [11]20.242.00
96 [16]Hiram7-AAAAA3-067.0148.04248 [41]24.476.29
97 [11]Mary Persons2-AAA2-166.8766.3780 [7]18.900.86
98 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA2-166.7355.10180 [38]19.741.83
99 [30]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-266.3483.587 [4]18.490.99
100 [21]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-266.2584.705 [1]19.932.51
101 [31]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-166.1960.37136 [30]18.090.73
102 [17]Jones County2-AAAAA1-265.8469.4762 [9]21.944.92
103 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I1-165.7258.12156 [9]18.731.84
104 [22]Veterans1-AAAAAA2-065.3443.68287 [48]19.693.18
105 [14]Cedartown7-AAAA1-265.2366.7176 [9]16.430.03
106 [6]Northeast2-AA1-165.2268.2867 [5]18.361.97
107 [23]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-265.1577.2526 [6]19.292.97
108 [7]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-164.7955.72174 [16]19.813.85
109 [8]Rockmart7-AA1-164.6961.52125 [10]18.822.96
110 [18]Tucker4-AAAAA2-064.5055.70175 [30]20.144.47
111 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-164.4461.02132 [31]19.533.91
112 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-264.4271.6749 [5]19.553.96
113 [5]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-064.1651.32216 [13]17.311.98
114 [25]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA3-064.1546.03267 [47]16.511.20
115 [12]Upson-Lee2-AAA3-064.1349.54229 [21]18.002.70
116 [32]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-063.6943.21292 [42]18.313.44
117 [13]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-063.5549.50230 [22]18.123.39
118 [14]Peach County2-AAA0-263.5474.6635 [3]17.412.70
119 [33]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-363.4282.5210 [7]15.580.99
120 [19]Eastside8-AAAAA1-162.8763.55109 [16]17.163.12
121 [34]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-162.8353.88196 [38]19.055.04
122 [16]LaGrange4-AAAA1-162.6464.0599 [18]18.504.69
123 [6]Brooks County1-A Division I0-262.3567.8570 [1]17.554.03
124 [26]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-262.3470.3655 [17]16.032.52
125 [27]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-262.2565.0291 [24]16.793.37
126 [15]Savannah Christian3-AAA2-162.1854.76186 [15]16.843.49
127 [35]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-362.0676.2631 [15]16.613.38
128 [7]Dublin2-A Division I2-062.0342.78297 [24]18.805.60
129 [17]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-061.9742.17305 [48]20.717.57
130 [28]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-161.7159.76146 [36]13.430.55
131 [18]Whitewater4-AAAA2-161.6251.66212 [35]17.664.87
132 [36]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-261.6261.07131 [29]17.614.82
133 [1]Schley County6-A Division II2-061.5849.93228 [10]16.293.54
134 [20]Northgate3-AAAAA2-161.5560.20137 [20]17.614.88
135 [9]Cook1-AA1-161.4964.6494 [9]18.165.49
136 [19]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-261.4765.1090 [13]18.515.87
137 [29]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-261.2480.4517 [2]17.635.22
138 [30]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA1-261.1559.83143 [35]15.983.67
139 [10]Athens Academy8-AA1-261.1359.25149 [13]18.376.07
140 [31]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-361.0974.9434 [7]18.195.93
141 [20]North Hall8-AAAA2-060.6954.10192 [31]18.496.63
142 [21]Pace Academy5-AAAA1-260.6866.3081 [11]16.634.78
143 [32]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-160.3158.77151 [37]15.433.96
144 [21]Mays5-AAAAA0-360.1866.7875 [12]17.586.23
145 [22]Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-259.9660.64134 [25]15.474.34
146 [22]Decatur4-AAAAA2-159.8160.16139 [21]16.585.60
147 [33]East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-259.7560.49135 [32]17.216.29
148 [23]Madison County8-AAAA2-059.7143.44290 [46]18.647.76
149 [23]Loganville8-AAAAA1-259.2559.78144 [22]14.604.18
150 [16]Ringgold6-AAA2-059.2053.11200 [16]14.203.82
151 [34]Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-259.1265.6982 [21]15.184.88
152 [17]White County7-AAA2-159.0949.35235 [23]17.176.91
153 [24]Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-159.0162.55123 [19]14.494.31
154 [37]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-358.4871.2851 [19]16.536.89
155 [38]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-358.4674.2637 [18]12.803.17
156 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I2-158.2355.35178 [11]16.547.14
157 [2]Macon County6-A Division II3-057.8949.50231 [11]16.087.02
158 [35]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-257.8578.6123 [4]15.546.52
159 [25]Cass7-AAAAA1-257.8158.06157 [25]15.236.24
160 [24]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA2-157.8147.16255 [40]15.456.47
161 [9]Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-057.7444.85278 [20]16.707.79
162 [18]Adairsville6-AAA1-157.7458.61152 [12]15.726.81
163 [25]Stephenson6-AAAA2-157.4646.47260 [41]17.088.45
164 [19]Dougherty1-AAA2-157.4148.77243 [26]15.246.66
165 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-357.3679.8320 [1]12.103.57
166 [10]Metter3-A Division I1-257.3565.3889 [2]13.575.05
167 [27]Miller Grove6-AAAA2-157.1957.47161 [28]17.579.21
168 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II1-257.0558.02158 [3]16.458.24
169 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-156.9340.82318 [7]14.716.60
170 [39]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-356.8766.6577 [23]13.495.45
171 [11]Toombs County3-AA2-056.3143.15294 [32]14.527.04
172 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II2-156.2246.09266 [18]13.716.32
173 [26]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA2-156.0343.99284 [44]16.209.00
174 [12]Washington County4-AA1-155.9265.6783 [7]16.329.23
175 [5]Aquinas8-A Division II3-055.7646.13265 [17]13.536.59
176 [6]Manchester6-A Division II2-055.4244.03283 [20]12.425.83
177 [36]Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-155.2652.37205 [46]13.717.28
178 [28]Howard2-AAAA2-055.2635.20373 [52]13.386.96
179 [27]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-055.0741.84308 [46]15.699.45
180 [13]Columbia5-AA2-154.9850.21225 [22]10.574.41
181 [14]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-354.9078.3124 [2]14.988.91
182 [15]Putnam County4-AA0-254.7570.6654 [3]13.497.57
183 [28]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-154.7251.01220 [36]10.874.98
184 [29]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-054.7135.23372 [51]15.099.21
185 [20]Douglass5-AAA2-154.4952.32206 [17]12.426.76
186 [21]Hart County8-AAA1-154.4148.32245 [27]12.176.60
187 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I1-254.3558.15155 [8]14.178.65
188 [16]Dodge County1-AA1-254.3555.85172 [15]11.706.18
189 [29]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-254.2058.25154 [26]13.488.11
190 [22]Wesleyan7-AAA1-254.1756.30166 [13]11.566.22
191 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-154.1642.38303 [43]15.8410.51
192 [12]Trion7-A Division I2-054.0739.65328 [27]14.259.00
193 [37]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-054.0741.07313 [50]12.257.01
194 [30]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-254.0377.1927 [4]12.987.78
195 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-053.8245.05273 [41]16.1011.10
196 [17]Providence Christian8-AA2-053.6446.30262 [30]14.9510.14
197 [31]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-053.6136.41362 [50]11.726.95
198 [32]Banneker5-AAAAA2-153.4955.04183 [32]14.069.40
199 [33]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-153.4155.95171 [29]12.728.13
200 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-053.3415.01439 [23]13.058.55
201 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-353.3379.2022 [3]13.098.59
202 [18]Union County8-AA2-153.3340.09322 [37]14.339.83
203 [39]Evans2-AAAAAA1-153.2138.90336 [51]12.147.77
204 [40]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-253.1269.8061 [19]12.918.62
205 [41]Pope7-AAAAAA0-253.0667.0673 [20]14.4410.21
206 [30]Lovett5-AAAA0-253.0165.0292 [14]12.398.21
207 [23]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-153.0042.41302 [36]12.308.13
208 [34]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-252.9856.32165 [27]11.337.18
209 [19]Jeff Davis1-AA1-252.8666.8274 [6]11.387.35
210 [24]Morgan County4-AAA2-152.7942.45300 [34]12.538.57
211 [31]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA3-052.7234.87375 [53]13.809.91
212 [20]Fannin County7-AA2-152.6947.59250 [27]13.8610.00
213 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II3-052.4536.78360 [34]14.0510.43
214 [13]Darlington7-A Division I2-152.1844.44280 [21]12.509.15
215 [35]Harris County3-AAAAA2-152.1856.18169 [28]11.708.35
216 [32]Sonoraville7-AAAA1-252.1856.01170 [29]14.2010.85
217 [14]Commerce8-A Division I2-152.0463.55108 [3]12.979.77
218 [25]Harlem4-AAA2-151.9340.45320 [39]11.468.36
219 [21]North Murray7-AA2-151.9249.49232 [23]16.5813.49
220 [4]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-151.9146.29263 [3]13.9010.81
221 [33]McDonough5-AAAA2-051.8642.19304 [47]13.4710.43
222 [26]Lumpkin County7-AAA2-051.8540.99316 [38]14.0511.02
223 [22]Laney4-AA1-151.8548.23246 [26]8.775.75
224 [8]Greene County8-A Division II3-051.8235.25371 [35]11.938.94
225 [15]Bryan County3-A Division I3-051.4736.23364 [32]10.527.88
226 [27]Bremen6-AAA2-151.4750.00227 [20]10.007.35
227 [23]North Cobb Christian6-AA2-151.3441.17312 [35]10.307.79
228 [42]Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-051.2736.86359 [44]12.029.59
229 [43]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-351.1068.8465 [21]11.909.63
230 [24]Model7-AA2-051.0641.03315 [36]11.018.78
231 [36]Centennial6-AAAAA0-250.9579.2221 [3]12.4810.36
232 [42]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA2-050.7936.16365 [54]11.739.77
233 [28]Monroe1-AAA2-150.6947.47252 [28]9.837.97
234 [9]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-150.6147.19253 [14]11.7810.01
235 [44]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-250.5556.27167 [37]13.2711.55
236 [10]Early County1-A Division II2-150.5443.11295 [22]11.259.55
237 [43]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-150.5162.17124 [30]12.6811.00
238 [11]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-150.4446.49259 [16]9.217.60
239 [25]South Atlanta6-AA1-250.4351.21218 [21]11.079.47
240 [44]Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-349.9271.9248 [14]9.968.87
241 [45]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-249.9271.9347 [13]11.3410.25
242 [29]Long County3-AAA2-149.8338.61338 [42]12.4011.40
243 [37]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-349.7569.8860 [8]11.3410.42
244 [34]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-149.5447.54251 [39]9.538.82
245 [12]Turner County2-A Division II2-149.4847.11256 [15]11.6811.03
246 [16]Temple4-A Division I3-049.4629.06403 [35]12.4111.78
247 [5]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-249.3248.83241 [2]14.6114.12
248 [35]Westover1-AAAA2-149.1846.28264 [42]10.7810.42
249 [13]Johnson County5-A Division II1-149.1445.64269 [19]9.829.51
250 [30]Dawson County7-AAA0-349.1265.4188 [8]9.459.17
251 [26]Vidalia3-AA2-149.0837.27351 [40]10.9410.68
252 [17]Pelham1-A Division I2-148.6443.44289 [23]9.049.22
253 [38]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-248.6357.39162 [26]12.1812.38
254 [36]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA2-148.4144.32281 [45]10.9811.40
255 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-248.2859.26148 [2]12.3412.89
256 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA2-148.2345.86268 [29]11.5012.10
257 [46]Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-248.1954.33190 [42]11.2811.92
258 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-248.1354.72187 [40]13.4914.18
259 [37]East Forsyth8-AAAA2-047.6533.76378 [54]10.5711.75
260 [32]Pickens7-AAA1-247.5652.26207 [18]11.9813.24
261 [38]West Laurens2-AAAA0-247.4868.0568 [8]8.9910.35
262 [33]Jackson2-AAA0-247.3764.3197 [9]10.4011.86
263 [39]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-247.2864.0898 [17]8.5810.14
264 [27]Worth County1-AA1-247.2849.39234 [24]11.2012.75
265 [15]Charlton County2-A Division II0-347.2552.86202 [7]10.4912.07
266 [48]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-147.249.3710.96
267 [28]Haralson County7-AA0-247.1560.71133 [11]9.5711.24
268 [18]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-147.0346.43261 [18]8.5610.36
269 [39]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-347.0059.21150 [23]9.2911.11
270 [19]St. Francis6-A Division I1-146.8638.22341 [30]9.4411.41
271 [29]Berrien1-AA0-146.7056.22168 [14]10.8412.97
272 [30]East Jackson8-AA3-046.6830.88391 [45]9.0411.20
273 [40]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-146.6337.91343 [50]8.5210.72
274 [16]Dooly County4-A Division II0-346.5363.86101 [1]11.2913.58
275 [41]Griffin2-AAAA0-346.4364.8193 [15]8.6111.01
276 [6]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-246.2951.91209 [1]11.0613.61
277 [49]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-246.1765.4984 [22]10.3012.96
278 [40]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-345.9274.0940 [5]11.6214.53
279 [17]Lanier County2-A Division II2-045.8338.87337 [29]8.0311.03
280 [20]Heard County4-A Division I0-245.8150.95222 [14]8.8311.85
281 [18]Telfair County4-A Division II1-045.7826.95409 [40]10.0613.11
282 [21]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-245.7349.19238 [15]7.9311.02
283 [22]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-245.5362.76120 [5]10.5713.87
284 [42]Hampton5-AAAA1-245.3752.82203 [33]9.5713.03
285 [50]New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-244.8753.71197 [44]5.899.84
286 [19]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-143.7823.48419 [42]9.3014.35
287 [20]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-242.9153.98195 [4]6.7912.71
288 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-142.7749.28236 [1]8.7114.78
289 [41]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-142.1538.43339 [47]7.7214.40
290 [21]Marion County6-A Division II2-042.1437.45347 [31]7.6714.36
291 [34]Liberty County3-AAA0-242.1049.08239 [24]5.6412.37
292 [43]Fayette County4-AAAA0-342.0162.90118 [22]7.2514.08
293 [31]Banks County8-AA2-041.9326.55410 [50]7.3314.23
294 [35]Gilmer7-AAA2-141.8833.43379 [45]6.8613.80
295 [32]Brantley County3-AA3-041.8421.30432 [55]5.8912.88
296 [33]ACE Charter2-AA3-041.7213.98442 [56]8.9116.01
297 [23]Jasper County5-A Division I2-141.5539.71327 [26]6.2813.56
298 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II2-041.4915.61437 [45]6.7914.13
299 [34]Spencer2-AA1-241.3446.51258 [29]4.6212.12
300 [24]Pepperell7-A Division I0-241.2754.43188 [12]6.3313.88
301 [44]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-341.2263.08116 [21]6.6714.28
302 [36]LaFayette6-AAA1-141.1942.42301 [35]5.0212.65
303 [7]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-041.0433.28380 [17]8.7416.53
304 [37]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-141.0137.98342 [43]7.3315.15
305 [38]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-140.9329.49400 [48]4.9412.84
306 [45]Luella5-AAAA0-340.9063.43110 [20]5.1613.09
307 [8]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-140.8840.61319 [8]3.9411.90
308 [42]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-240.7844.98276 [42]6.7014.75
309 [51]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-040.1224.81413 [56]4.2112.92
310 [35]Sumter County1-AA0-240.0865.4786 [8]7.0015.75
311 [36]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-239.8845.00275 [31]4.5013.45
312 [23]Portal3-A Division II2-039.8421.31431 [44]4.4313.42
313 [37]Washington6-AA0-339.6054.32191 [19]4.6613.89
314 [25]East Laurens2-A Division I1-139.5948.12247 [16]8.4717.70
315 [38]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-239.4947.19254 [28]5.7615.10
316 [43]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-239.2650.91223 [37]7.9117.48
317 [26]Dade County7-A Division I1-238.9361.13130 [7]6.5216.42
318 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-338.9051.11219 [35]6.4516.38
319 [27]Bacon County1-A Division I1-138.8738.42340 [29]4.7214.68
320 [24]Warren County8-A Division II2-138.8231.78388 [37]5.8615.87
321 [45]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-138.7231.27389 [52]5.6315.74
322 [2]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA1-0-138.5012.93443 [8]6.9017.23
323 [39]Southwest2-AA1-238.4642.56299 [33]7.3117.68
324 [52]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-338.4254.43189 [41]2.9013.31
325 [46]Hardaway1-AAAA0-338.3266.4179 [10]4.9215.44
326 [46]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-238.1550.15226 [38]6.6217.29
327 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-338.1351.64213 [36]6.3617.06
328 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA2-138.1031.92386 [46]6.7217.45
329 [9]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-038.0730.55392 [19]5.1615.92
330 [40]Tattnall County3-AA1-137.9235.59369 [42]3.0813.99
331 [10]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-137.8837.27352 [14]3.6614.62
332 [11]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-037.5631.91387 [18]5.7517.01
333 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA0-237.4561.32127 [24]6.9218.30
334 [47]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-137.3743.35291 [45]4.0715.52
335 [12]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-037.0522.31424 [21]3.6215.40
336 [49]Shaw1-AAAA1-237.0337.77344 [51]2.9114.72
337 [48]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-136.8029.74398 [53]5.2517.28
338 [25]Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-336.7150.99221 [9]4.8416.96
339 [50]Druid Hills6-AAAA †2-0-136.5228.86406 [58]4.0316.34
340 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-236.4841.95306 [23]3.8816.23
341 [49]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-136.2336.92358 [49]2.3614.96
342 [13]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-136.0335.35370 [15]4.2517.05
343 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-136.0041.04314 [6]7.5020.33
344 [3]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-035.858.93448 [10]4.7217.70
345 [15]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-235.7541.32311 [5]6.0119.09
346 [41]Windsor Forest3-AA1-235.7249.22237 [25]2.5215.63
347 [27]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-135.4629.02404 [38]4.9718.34
348 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II1-035.3822.48423 [43]3.5617.01
349 [29]Taylor County6-A Division II2-135.3727.30408 [39]2.1415.61
350 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-235.0236.04368 [1]2.4916.30
351 [51]Riverdale4-AAAA0-334.9551.84211 [34]4.9318.82
352 [50]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-334.8348.64244 [40]4.8918.89
353 [30]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-334.5648.87240 [12]1.0215.29
354 [53]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-334.4659.97141 [34]5.1519.52
355 [16]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-234.3040.40321 [9]3.5518.08
356 [31]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-234.2847.64249 [13]3.0917.64
357 [42]McNair5-AA2-134.2530.48393 [46]3.1517.73
358 [54]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-234.2037.36349 [52]1.3415.97
359 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-034.0822.03427 [6]2.6917.44
360 [32]Seminole County1-A Division II1-234.0540.08323 [25]3.2117.99
361 [28]Social Circle5-A Division I0-333.9746.78257 [17]3.2618.12
362 [52]North Clayton4-AAAA2-133.9230.40395 [57]5.4620.37
363 [43]Therrell6-AA2-033.777.14450 [57]3.4618.52
364 [33]Miller County1-A Division II0-233.6953.38199 [6]1.1816.31
365 [51]North Springs6-AAAAA0-233.6049.46233 [39]3.1418.37
366 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-233.4745.27272 [40]0.2415.60
367 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-233.3544.30282 [22]0.7916.27
368 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-333.0662.86119 [23]2.7018.47
369 [17]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-032.881.68454 [25]2.3718.32
370 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-232.6843.08296 [33]0.4116.56
371 [41]Ridgeland6-AAA0-232.6451.63214 [19]4.7020.89
372 [55]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-332.5155.08181 [39]6.7423.06
373 [42]Salem4-AAA1-232.4441.67310 [37]1.3417.74
374 [52]Drew3-AAAAA0-232.3563.66107 [15]1.6518.12
375 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-232.3239.03335 [12]2.0818.59
376 [30]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-132.1832.08384 [34]0.6917.34
377 [44]Central (Macon)2-AA0-231.9453.99194 [20]1.1618.05
378 [19]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-131.9129.80397 [20]4.3321.25
379 [34]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-131.2137.68346 [30]-0.4917.13
380 [45]Redan5-AA1-231.1941.92307 [34]2.3519.98
381 [43]Columbus1-AAA1-231.0240.06324 [40]4.2622.06
382 [31]Screven County3-A Division I0-231.0139.37332 [28]1.3619.19
383 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I0-230.7745.33271 [19]2.8520.90
384 [35]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-230.6837.10354 [32]4.0422.19
385 [20]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-2-130.5539.20333 [11]4.8323.11
386 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-230.3539.40331 [10]-0.5417.94
387 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-1-130.3324.95412 [45]0.8319.33
388 [36]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †2-130.1224.75414 [41]0.8019.50
389 [22]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-229.9835.17374 [16]1.1419.99
390 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA2-029.9411.39444 [9]0.7919.68
391 [44]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-229.4336.15366 [44]4.2423.63
392 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-128.9025.43411 [3]0.1720.10
393 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA1-228.7533.04381 [43]0.8520.93
394 [45]Franklin County8-AAA1-228.6555.78173 [14]-0.1820.00
395 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-228.1532.46383 [55]-0.8019.88
396 [33]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-227.9740.82318 [25]2.5523.40
397 [37]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-226.9543.81286 [21]1.1022.98
398 [54]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-326.3063.84102 [19]4.1526.68
399 [47]Rutland2-AA1-125.8522.98420 [52]-0.2422.74
400 [34]Armuchee7-A Division I1-125.5722.10426 [37]0.1123.37
401 [46]West Hall7-AAA1-225.3230.18396 [47]-0.0323.47
402 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-025.285.11452 [8]-1.1422.41
403 [38]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-224.3553.45198 [5]-3.9920.50
404 [39]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-224.2137.04357 [33]-0.7423.88
405 [35]Coosa7-A Division I2-124.1421.00433 [38]-1.5123.18
406 [55]East Hall8-AAAA1-124.1222.54422 [60]0.1724.88
407 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-223.1337.16353 [53]-4.0721.63
408 [48]Landmark Christian5-AA0-322.8137.72345 [38]-0.1325.89
409 [40]Greenville6-A Division II0-322.4839.40330 [27]1.2927.64
410 [56]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-322.3839.42329 [49]-3.4023.05
411 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-122.3322.16425 [5]-4.4022.09
412 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA0-122.2937.05356 [2]-1.9724.57
413 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-222.0333.00382 [1]-4.3822.42
414 [49]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-222.0028.37407 [49]-3.6423.19
415 [47]Beach3-AAA0-322.0045.46270 [30]-6.9219.91
416 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A1-121.8914.10441 [3]0.2027.14
417 [41]Treutlen4-A Division II0-321.6051.25217 [8]-2.1625.07
418 [36]Claxton3-A Division I0-321.3636.69361 [31]-4.7022.77
419 [50]Walker6-AA †3-021.29-10.79457 [58]-0.9526.58
420 [48]Cross Creek4-AAA1-021.027.36449 [50]-3.5624.25
421 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-320.9837.06355 [48]-5.5122.34
422 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †1-219.7530.46394 [56]-5.5623.52
423 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-319.7043.16293 [32]-2.9826.14
424 [51]Kendrick2-AA1-219.0029.41401 [48]-3.3826.45
425 [52]Murray County7-AA0-318.1637.44348 [39]-4.1826.49
426 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-318.0839.10334 [28]-5.4525.29
427 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA1-117.6715.12438 [6]-0.1231.05
428 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-217.1619.00434 [22]-10.1021.56
429 [53]Josey4-AA1-116.4723.79418 [51]-3.7528.61
430 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-216.1322.78421 [59]-4.6928.01
431 [59]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-216.0750.25224 [38]-7.5525.21
432 [3]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-016.01-11.09458 [6]-4.7228.10
433 [43]Towns County8-A Division II0-315.7241.72309 [24]-7.6725.44
434 [44]Glascock County5-A Division II0-315.5134.38376 [36]-1.8031.52
435 [50]Groves3-AAA1-114.9524.24415 [49]-9.9223.97
436 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-114.929.02447 [24]-7.4126.50
437 [54]Butler4-AA0-114.6522.00428 [53]-9.0125.17
438 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-313.3336.10367 [33]-6.5228.98
439 [8]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-210.5834.37377 [3]-7.6330.61
440 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-110.546.54451 [46]-9.9228.37
441 [55]Towers5-AA0-310.5031.11390 [44]-11.5226.81
442 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A2-010.35-3.83455 [5]-5.0533.43
443 [5]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-29.0828.90405 [2]-7.7831.97
444 [56]Jordan2-AA0-28.7336.25363 [41]-6.4133.69
445 [57]Glenn Hills4-AA0-37.3629.67399 [47]-7.4833.99
446 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA0-37.2729.38402 [4]-12.6428.92
447 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-17.1539.84325 [26]-8.5333.14
448 [6]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-26.70-10.5231.60
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-36.6524.12416 [36]-10.2231.96
450 [58]Gordon Central7-AA0-36.1021.95429 [54]-12.5930.15
451 [7]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-10.1217.67435 [5]-8.4340.28
452 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-1-0.69-5.43456 [48]-6.5542.97
453 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-1-1.6416.01436 [7]-13.5536.92
454 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-2-1.7832.05385 [55]-12.7337.88
455 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-2-3.8310.35446 [4]-15.9936.66
456 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-2-4.2837.31350 [13]-16.0637.05
457 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-2-4.7014.42440 [7]-17.5735.95
458 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-5.59-15.1139.31
459 [9]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-2-7.2323.90417 [4]-16.1139.95
460 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-2-7.5621.59430 [2]-13.7242.67
461 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-9.82-18.1640.50
462 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-16.78-21.8143.80
463 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-1-16.89-22.2443.48
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-3-20.5410.87445 [54]-29.6139.76
465 [49]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-2-21.414.92453 [47]-30.6939.54



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA687.2677.59
22-AAAAAAA586.4079.34
31-AAAAAA683.8976.95
41-AAAAAAA583.4179.54
54-AAAAAAA681.5978.22
66-AAAAAAA677.8870.53
75-AAA477.6172.36
87-AAAAAA776.9667.62
95-AAAAAAA676.6968.60
107-AAAAA674.2866.86
115-AAAAAA874.0965.16
123-AAAAAAA573.4869.38
136-AAAAAA770.3264.33
148-AAA669.9561.86
151-AAAAA669.6960.49
168-AAAAA769.4363.42
177-AAAAAAA769.4358.92
183-AAAA668.6260.93
198-AAAAAA767.2859.87
202-AAAAA766.6459.18
212-AAAA765.4859.77
222-A Division I564.4757.66
231-AAA663.1057.10
241-AAAA562.5254.28
252-AAAAAA761.8956.90
264-AAAAAA661.8856.62
274-AAAA861.3254.36
283-AAAAAA861.3151.42
293-AA760.8852.88
302-AAA560.0252.32
316-AAAAA759.9450.78
328-A Division I459.2252.05
331-A Division I459.1353.89
345-AAAAA858.6154.96
357-AAAA658.6051.15
361-AA758.1053.21
375-A Division I457.8347.11
388-AA657.5153.58
39GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA556.7950.63
403-AAAAA555.8751.44
416-AAAA655.4559.42
425-AAAA854.9947.35
438-AAAA953.9149.58
443-AAA852.8343.63
457-AAA751.7647.00
467-AA750.7241.68
476-A Division I450.0849.34
484-AAAAA649.8848.46
497-A Division II349.7145.08
502-A Division II549.5545.15
514-AA849.5238.83
526-AAA849.3943.85
535-AA749.2139.57
544-A Division I447.7240.74
553-A Division II547.4243.26
568-A Division II646.9542.75
576-A Division II846.8935.97
584-AAA646.5941.22
59GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA544.7938.14
607-A Division I743.8038.13
614-A Division II643.2939.02
623-A Division I542.8633.57
632-AA842.4234.03
646-AA741.3537.91
65GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA438.5936.69
66GIAA Region 2-AA337.7833.65
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA637.3034.84
681-A Division II732.6930.27
695-A Division II631.5724.22
70GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA530.8623.34
71GIAA Region 6-AA230.7922.89
72GIAA Region 4-AA329.5824.87
73GAPPS Region 1-AA424.4317.38
74GIAA Region 2-A321.6018.09
75GIAA Region 3-AA216.2510.33
76GAPPS Region 2-AA515.618.27
77GIAA Region 1-A43.41-3.04
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-11.59-13.36

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2933.8098.4%0.162
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2720.9392.7%0.281
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2016.0887.5%0.350
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3313.6984.0%0.385
08/25AquinasWestside (Augusta)14 - 1214.8385.8%0.389
09/01EvansGreenbrier22 - 2113.2583.3%0.392
08/18Ware CountyAppling County20 - 1716.0587.5%0.394
09/01Mount Pisgah ChristianCherokee Christian14 - 1313.0683.0%0.394
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 015.0886.1%0.407
08/25ChambleeTowers21 - 1228.2296.8%0.410
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 383.5660.6%0.413
09/01FitzgeraldNortheast20 - 275.5366.2%0.414
08/25HarrisonSouth Forsyth6 - 314.1084.7%0.420
08/31ColumbiaWashington12 - 815.3886.6%0.425
08/26Douglas CountyMays48 - 4218.8890.8%0.431

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.2910/13Mill CreekBuford - 4.7263.9%
95.0608/18HughesCarrollton39 - 345.2565.4%
94.4809/08RoswellMilton - 2.3056.9%
94.3910/20WestlakeCarrollton - 2.7658.3%
92.1509/29RoswellBlessed Trinity - 4.1562.3%
92.1210/27Thomas County CentralLee County - 4.4963.3%
90.5309/08Colquitt CountyLee County - 0.1250.4%
89.5009/15WestlakeNewton - 8.7574.3%
88.4109/22Mill CreekParkview - 15.8787.3%
87.5108/18Blessed TrinityCalhoun17 - 74.8164.2%
86.7608/25Mill CreekNorcross27 - 1318.3490.2%
86.1810/20NewtonParkview - 1.9255.8%
85.5408/19Mill CreekNorth Gwinnett49 - 1418.5090.4%
85.2610/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 11.6780.4%
85.2108/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 2813.0282.9%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
