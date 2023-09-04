Maxwell summary after Week 3

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 545 of 564 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.63%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.79 points and all game margins within 13.75 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.05
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|3-0
|102.26
|1
|Hughes
|2-1
|98.50
|2
|Buford
|3-0
|98.59
|2
|Roswell
|3-0
|94.74
|3
|Westlake
|3-0
|96.00
|3
|Thomas County Central
|3-0
|93.91
|4
|Walton
|2-0
|94.65
|4
|Lee County
|3-0
|90.47
|5
|Milton
|1-1
|93.49
|5
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|89.54
|6
|Carrollton
|2-1
|92.19
|6
|Gainesville
|3-0
|85.29
|7
|Colquitt County
|3-0
|89.53
|7
|Woodward Academy
|1-1
|83.36
|8
|Newton
|3-0
|86.19
|8
|Houston County
|3-0
|81.75
|9
|Parkview
|2-0
|85.33
|9
|Douglas County
|3-0
|79.06
|10
|Norcross
|1-1
|84.97
|10
|Creekview
|2-1
|78.86
|11
|North Gwinnett
|2-1
|83.76
|11
|Rome
|2-1
|77.13
|12
|Grayson
|2-1
|81.93
|12
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-1
|76.91
|13
|North Cobb
|0-2
|81.93
|13
|Marist
|2-1
|76.46
|14
|Lowndes
|2-0
|81.89
|14
|Brunswick
|1-0
|76.19
|15
|Collins Hill
|1-1
|81.76
|15
|Sprayberry
|3-0
|71.54
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|3-0
|88.07
|1
|Benedictine
|3-0
|81.61
|2
|Calhoun
|2-1
|85.78
|2
|North Oconee
|2-0
|81.48
|3
|Warner Robins
|1-1
|82.85
|3
|Troup
|3-0
|75.33
|4
|Jefferson
|3-0
|82.08
|4
|Perry
|1-1
|74.63
|5
|Cartersville
|3-0
|81.47
|5
|Cairo
|2-1
|73.80
|6
|Coffee
|2-0
|80.30
|6
|Bainbridge
|1-2
|73.09
|7
|Creekside
|2-1
|73.98
|7
|Stockbridge
|1-2
|72.79
|8
|Cambridge
|2-1
|72.42
|8
|Baldwin
|2-1
|72.40
|9
|Flowery Branch
|2-1
|72.12
|9
|Burke County
|2-0
|71.34
|10
|Clarke Central
|2-0
|70.75
|10
|Spalding
|3-0
|69.48
|11
|Kell
|2-1
|69.67
|11
|Holy Innocents
|3-0
|68.87
|12
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|3-0
|68.56
|12
|Wayne County
|2-0
|68.09
|13
|Dalton
|2-0
|68.28
|13
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-0
|67.16
|14
|Dutchtown
|1-2
|67.77
|14
|Cedartown
|1-2
|65.23
|15
|Ola
|3-0
|67.47
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1-2
|64.42
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Stephens County
|3-0
|84.77
|1
|Pierce County
|2-0
|76.23
|2
|Cedar Grove
|1-2
|81.45
|2
|Appling County
|1-1
|73.08
|3
|Sandy Creek
|3-0
|81.41
|3
|Thomson
|2-1
|69.75
|4
|Calvary Day
|2-0
|72.32
|4
|Fitzgerald
|2-1
|69.70
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-1
|72.07
|5
|Callaway
|1-1
|68.37
|6
|Monroe Area
|3-0
|70.85
|6
|Northeast
|1-1
|65.22
|7
|Oconee County
|1-2
|68.92
|7
|Fellowship Christian
|1-1
|64.79
|8
|Crisp County
|2-1
|67.97
|8
|Rockmart
|1-1
|64.69
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-0
|67.88
|9
|Cook
|1-1
|61.49
|10
|Thomasville
|1-2
|67.62
|10
|Athens Academy
|1-2
|61.13
|11
|Mary Persons
|2-1
|66.87
|11
|Toombs County
|2-0
|56.31
|12
|Upson-Lee
|3-0
|64.13
|12
|Washington County
|1-1
|55.92
|13
|Hebron Christian
|3-0
|63.55
|13
|Columbia
|2-1
|54.98
|14
|Peach County
|0-2
|63.54
|14
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-3
|54.90
|15
|Savannah Christian
|2-1
|62.18
|15
|Putnam County
|0-2
|54.75
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|3-0
|79.56
|1
|Schley County
|2-0
|61.58
|2
|Swainsboro
|3-0
|76.99
|2
|Macon County
|3-0
|57.89
|3
|Rabun County
|2-1
|69.95
|3
|Bowdon
|1-2
|57.05
|4
|Irwin County
|1-1
|65.72
|4
|Clinch County
|2-1
|56.22
|5
|Bleckley County
|2-0
|64.16
|5
|Aquinas
|3-0
|55.76
|6
|Brooks County
|0-2
|62.35
|6
|Manchester
|2-0
|55.42
|7
|Dublin
|2-0
|62.03
|7
|Jenkins County
|3-0
|52.45
|8
|Elbert County
|2-1
|58.23
|8
|Greene County
|3-0
|51.82
|9
|Mount Vernon
|3-0
|57.74
|9
|Lincoln County
|2-1
|50.61
|10
|Metter
|1-2
|57.35
|10
|Early County
|2-1
|50.54
|11
|Lamar County
|1-2
|54.35
|11
|McIntosh County Academy
|1-1
|50.44
|12
|Trion
|2-0
|54.07
|12
|Turner County
|2-1
|49.48
|13
|Darlington
|2-1
|52.18
|13
|Johnson County
|1-1
|49.14
|14
|Commerce
|2-1
|52.04
|14
|Wilcox County
|0-2
|48.28
|15
|Bryan County
|3-0
|51.47
|15
|Charlton County
|0-3
|47.25
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|2-0
|68.21
|1
|Brentwood School
|1-1
|42.77
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|2-1
|56.93
|2
|Central Fellowship Christian
|1-0-1
|38.50
|3
|Stratford Academy
|2-0
|53.34
|3
|Gatewood School
|2-0
|35.85
|4
|First Presbyterian
|1-1
|51.91
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|1-0
|34.08
|5
|Tattnall Square
|1-2
|49.32
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|2-0
|29.94
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-2
|22.03
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|1-2
|35.02
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|1-1
|21.89
|2
|Calvary Christian
|2-1
|28.90
|3
|Flint River Academy
|2-0
|16.01
|3
|King's Academy
|2-0
|25.28
|4
|Memorial Day
|2-0
|10.35
|4
|Skipstone Academy
|1-1
|17.67
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-2
|-3.83
|5
|Pinecrest Academy
|0-2
|9.08
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|102.26
|80.94
|15 [11]
|37.46
|-15.96
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|98.59
|81.93
|11 [8]
|40.91
|-8.85
|3 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|98.50
|77.81
|25 [5]
|39.38
|-10.28
|4 [3]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|96.00
|77.12
|28 [14]
|40.01
|-7.16
|5 [2]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|94.74
|63.80
|104 [26]
|35.49
|-10.42
|6 [4]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|94.65
|75.96
|32 [16]
|37.81
|-8.01
|7 [3]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|93.91
|71.50
|50 [15]
|35.10
|-9.98
|8 [5]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|93.49
|81.76
|13 [9]
|32.48
|-12.18
|9 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|92.19
|80.62
|16 [12]
|33.76
|-9.60
|10 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|90.47
|63.32
|112 [28]
|31.70
|-9.94
|11 [5]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|89.54
|70.34
|56 [18]
|27.50
|-13.21
|12 [7]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|89.53
|63.06
|117 [26]
|35.74
|-4.96
|13 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|88.07
|72.75
|45 [6]
|30.42
|-8.82
|14 [8]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|86.19
|56.91
|164 [36]
|30.08
|-7.28
|15 [2]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|85.78
|80.16
|18 [2]
|29.54
|-7.42
|16 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|85.33
|63.76
|105 [25]
|31.45
|-5.05
|17 [6]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|3-0
|85.29
|74.17
|39 [8]
|32.49
|-3.97
|18 [10]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.97
|88.19
|2 [2]
|29.56
|-6.58
|19 [1]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|3-0
|84.77
|64.00
|100 [10]
|27.26
|-8.69
|20 [11]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|83.76
|88.17
|3 [3]
|28.92
|-6.01
|21 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|83.36
|64.42
|96 [25]
|27.45
|-7.08
|22 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|82.85
|83.69
|6 [1]
|29.54
|-4.48
|23 [4]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|82.08
|63.74
|106 [14]
|29.08
|-4.18
|24 [12]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|81.93
|70.28
|57 [20]
|28.19
|-4.91
|25 [13]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|81.93
|97.29
|1 [1]
|28.09
|-5.00
|26 [14]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|81.89
|29.65
|-3.41
|27 [15]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|81.76
|81.74
|14 [10]
|26.19
|-6.74
|28 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|81.75
|54.06
|193 [43]
|32.54
|-0.38
|29 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|81.61
|57.75
|159 [27]
|26.26
|-6.52
|30 [2]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|81.48
|65.49
|85 [12]
|26.31
|-6.34
|31 [5]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|81.47
|63.15
|115 [18]
|25.08
|-7.56
|32 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-2
|81.45
|81.88
|12 [1]
|30.12
|-2.50
|33 [3]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-0
|81.41
|61.47
|126 [11]
|30.60
|-1.98
|34 [16]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|80.64
|57.49
|160 [34]
|27.75
|-4.06
|35 [6]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|80.30
|63.21
|114 [17]
|25.82
|-5.65
|36 [17]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|80.29
|62.69
|122 [27]
|30.88
|-0.58
|37 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|79.56
|61.13
|130 [7]
|30.23
|-0.50
|38 [18]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|79.48
|59.88
|142 [31]
|27.32
|-3.33
|39 [9]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|79.06
|65.46
|87 [23]
|29.16
|-1.07
|40 [10]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|78.86
|72.22
|46 [12]
|25.82
|-4.21
|41 [19]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|77.21
|59.41
|147 [33]
|20.48
|-7.90
|42 [11]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.13
|62.72
|121 [29]
|23.95
|-4.35
|43 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|76.99
|55.38
|177 [10]
|24.20
|-3.96
|44 [12]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|76.91
|70.74
|52 [16]
|25.94
|-2.14
|45 [13]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|76.46
|73.73
|42 [9]
|23.22
|-4.41
|46 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|2-0
|76.23
|55.10
|179 [17]
|26.01
|-1.39
|47 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.19
|72.89
|43 [10]
|23.80
|-3.56
|48 [3]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|75.33
|52.96
|201 [32]
|23.03
|-3.46
|49 [20]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|75.01
|51.88
|210 [39]
|26.59
|0.41
|50 [4]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|74.63
|73.80
|41 [4]
|24.09
|-1.72
|51 [21]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|74.12
|83.38
|8 [5]
|24.86
|-0.43
|52 [22]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|74.09
|82.75
|9 [6]
|23.45
|-1.81
|53 [7]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.98
|58.48
|153 [24]
|24.79
|-0.36
|54 [5]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|73.80
|70.74
|53 [6]
|21.73
|-3.24
|55 [23]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|73.67
|59.77
|145 [32]
|21.30
|-3.54
|56 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|73.09
|76.37
|30 [2]
|22.48
|-1.78
|57 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|73.08
|88.07
|4 [1]
|21.58
|-2.67
|58 [24]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|72.89
|63.83
|103 [24]
|23.13
|-0.94
|59 [7]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|72.79
|75.33
|33 [3]
|23.45
|-0.51
|60 [25]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|72.76
|67.08
|72 [22]
|21.24
|-2.69
|61 [8]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|72.42
|70.12
|59 [7]
|22.32
|-1.27
|62 [8]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|72.40
|68.79
|66 [7]
|24.31
|0.74
|63 [4]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|72.32
|43.98
|285 [31]
|22.92
|-0.57
|64 [9]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|72.12
|68.97
|64 [10]
|22.79
|-0.51
|65 [5]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-1
|72.07
|74.21
|38 [4]
|22.24
|-1.00
|66 [26]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|71.88
|74.48
|36 [17]
|21.51
|-1.55
|67 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|71.77
|56.93
|163 [35]
|21.53
|-1.41
|68 [15]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|71.54
|60.18
|138 [33]
|26.25
|3.54
|69 [9]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|71.34
|64.44
|95 [16]
|19.65
|-2.87
|70 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-0
|70.85
|48.80
|242 [25]
|19.58
|-2.44
|71 [10]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|70.75
|55.07
|182 [31]
|23.59
|1.67
|72 [28]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|70.43
|61.22
|128 [28]
|19.42
|-2.18
|73 [16]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.09
|63.40
|111 [27]
|23.31
|2.05
|74 [29]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|69.99
|79.94
|19 [13]
|22.61
|1.44
|75 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|69.95
|63.22
|113 [4]
|22.97
|1.86
|76 [3]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|69.75
|55.02
|184 [18]
|20.17
|-0.75
|77 [4]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-1
|69.70
|60.14
|140 [12]
|21.22
|0.35
|78 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|69.67
|66.49
|78 [13]
|23.12
|2.28
|79 [17]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|69.50
|43.45
|288 [49]
|22.91
|2.23
|80 [10]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|69.48
|51.60
|215 [37]
|21.77
|1.11
|81 [7]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|68.92
|68.99
|63 [5]
|21.97
|1.88
|82 [11]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-0
|68.87
|45.04
|274 [43]
|19.47
|-0.57
|83 [12]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|68.56
|54.93
|185 [33]
|19.88
|0.15
|84 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-1
|68.37
|70.28
|58 [4]
|20.34
|0.80
|85 [13]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|68.28
|52.05
|208 [34]
|20.38
|0.94
|86 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|68.21
|42.77
|298 [4]
|19.18
|-0.20
|87 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|68.09
|55.49
|176 [30]
|17.94
|-1.32
|88 [8]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-1
|67.97
|67.89
|69 [6]
|17.88
|-1.26
|89 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|67.88
|39.83
|326 [41]
|18.79
|-0.25
|90 [14]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|67.77
|67.17
|71 [11]
|21.90
|2.96
|91 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-2
|67.62
|76.69
|29 [2]
|20.33
|1.54
|92 [15]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|67.47
|44.90
|277 [43]
|20.81
|2.17
|93 [18]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-0
|67.29
|52.78
|204 [45]
|22.15
|3.69
|94 [13]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|67.16
|44.54
|279 [44]
|20.02
|1.69
|95 [19]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.07
|72.76
|44 [11]
|20.24
|2.00
|96 [16]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|67.01
|48.04
|248 [41]
|24.47
|6.29
|97 [11]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-1
|66.87
|66.37
|80 [7]
|18.90
|0.86
|98 [20]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|66.73
|55.10
|180 [38]
|19.74
|1.83
|99 [30]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|66.34
|83.58
|7 [4]
|18.49
|0.99
|100 [21]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|66.25
|84.70
|5 [1]
|19.93
|2.51
|101 [31]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|66.19
|60.37
|136 [30]
|18.09
|0.73
|102 [17]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|65.84
|69.47
|62 [9]
|21.94
|4.92
|103 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|65.72
|58.12
|156 [9]
|18.73
|1.84
|104 [22]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|65.34
|43.68
|287 [48]
|19.69
|3.18
|105 [14]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|65.23
|66.71
|76 [9]
|16.43
|0.03
|106 [6]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|1-1
|65.22
|68.28
|67 [5]
|18.36
|1.97
|107 [23]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.15
|77.25
|26 [6]
|19.29
|2.97
|108 [7]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|64.79
|55.72
|174 [16]
|19.81
|3.85
|109 [8]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|64.69
|61.52
|125 [10]
|18.82
|2.96
|110 [18]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|64.50
|55.70
|175 [30]
|20.14
|4.47
|111 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|64.44
|61.02
|132 [31]
|19.53
|3.91
|112 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|64.42
|71.67
|49 [5]
|19.55
|3.96
|113 [5]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|64.16
|51.32
|216 [13]
|17.31
|1.98
|114 [25]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|64.15
|46.03
|267 [47]
|16.51
|1.20
|115 [12]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-0
|64.13
|49.54
|229 [21]
|18.00
|2.70
|116 [32]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|63.69
|43.21
|292 [42]
|18.31
|3.44
|117 [13]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-0
|63.55
|49.50
|230 [22]
|18.12
|3.39
|118 [14]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|63.54
|74.66
|35 [3]
|17.41
|2.70
|119 [33]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|63.42
|82.52
|10 [7]
|15.58
|0.99
|120 [19]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|62.87
|63.55
|109 [16]
|17.16
|3.12
|121 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|62.83
|53.88
|196 [38]
|19.05
|5.04
|122 [16]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|62.64
|64.05
|99 [18]
|18.50
|4.69
|123 [6]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-2
|62.35
|67.85
|70 [1]
|17.55
|4.03
|124 [26]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|62.34
|70.36
|55 [17]
|16.03
|2.52
|125 [27]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|62.25
|65.02
|91 [24]
|16.79
|3.37
|126 [15]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-1
|62.18
|54.76
|186 [15]
|16.84
|3.49
|127 [35]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|62.06
|76.26
|31 [15]
|16.61
|3.38
|128 [7]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|62.03
|42.78
|297 [24]
|18.80
|5.60
|129 [17]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|61.97
|42.17
|305 [48]
|20.71
|7.57
|130 [28]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|61.71
|59.76
|146 [36]
|13.43
|0.55
|131 [18]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|61.62
|51.66
|212 [35]
|17.66
|4.87
|132 [36]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|61.62
|61.07
|131 [29]
|17.61
|4.82
|133 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|61.58
|49.93
|228 [10]
|16.29
|3.54
|134 [20]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|61.55
|60.20
|137 [20]
|17.61
|4.88
|135 [9]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-1
|61.49
|64.64
|94 [9]
|18.16
|5.49
|136 [19]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|61.47
|65.10
|90 [13]
|18.51
|5.87
|137 [29]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|61.24
|80.45
|17 [2]
|17.63
|5.22
|138 [30]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|61.15
|59.83
|143 [35]
|15.98
|3.67
|139 [10]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-2
|61.13
|59.25
|149 [13]
|18.37
|6.07
|140 [31]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|61.09
|74.94
|34 [7]
|18.19
|5.93
|141 [20]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|60.69
|54.10
|192 [31]
|18.49
|6.63
|142 [21]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|60.68
|66.30
|81 [11]
|16.63
|4.78
|143 [32]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|60.31
|58.77
|151 [37]
|15.43
|3.96
|144 [21]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|60.18
|66.78
|75 [12]
|17.58
|6.23
|145 [22]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|59.96
|60.64
|134 [25]
|15.47
|4.34
|146 [22]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|59.81
|60.16
|139 [21]
|16.58
|5.60
|147 [33]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|59.75
|60.49
|135 [32]
|17.21
|6.29
|148 [23]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|59.71
|43.44
|290 [46]
|18.64
|7.76
|149 [23]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|59.25
|59.78
|144 [22]
|14.60
|4.18
|150 [16]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-0
|59.20
|53.11
|200 [16]
|14.20
|3.82
|151 [34]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|59.12
|65.69
|82 [21]
|15.18
|4.88
|152 [17]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|59.09
|49.35
|235 [23]
|17.17
|6.91
|153 [24]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|59.01
|62.55
|123 [19]
|14.49
|4.31
|154 [37]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|58.48
|71.28
|51 [19]
|16.53
|6.89
|155 [38]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|58.46
|74.26
|37 [18]
|12.80
|3.17
|156 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|58.23
|55.35
|178 [11]
|16.54
|7.14
|157 [2]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|57.89
|49.50
|231 [11]
|16.08
|7.02
|158 [35]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|57.85
|78.61
|23 [4]
|15.54
|6.52
|159 [25]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|57.81
|58.06
|157 [25]
|15.23
|6.24
|160 [24]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|57.81
|47.16
|255 [40]
|15.45
|6.47
|161 [9]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|57.74
|44.85
|278 [20]
|16.70
|7.79
|162 [18]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-1
|57.74
|58.61
|152 [12]
|15.72
|6.81
|163 [25]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|57.46
|46.47
|260 [41]
|17.08
|8.45
|164 [19]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-1
|57.41
|48.77
|243 [26]
|15.24
|6.66
|165 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-3
|57.36
|79.83
|20 [1]
|12.10
|3.57
|166 [10]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|57.35
|65.38
|89 [2]
|13.57
|5.05
|167 [27]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|57.19
|57.47
|161 [28]
|17.57
|9.21
|168 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|57.05
|58.02
|158 [3]
|16.45
|8.24
|169 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|56.93
|40.82
|318 [7]
|14.71
|6.60
|170 [39]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|56.87
|66.65
|77 [23]
|13.49
|5.45
|171 [11]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|56.31
|43.15
|294 [32]
|14.52
|7.04
|172 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|56.22
|46.09
|266 [18]
|13.71
|6.32
|173 [26]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.03
|43.99
|284 [44]
|16.20
|9.00
|174 [12]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-1
|55.92
|65.67
|83 [7]
|16.32
|9.23
|175 [5]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|55.76
|46.13
|265 [17]
|13.53
|6.59
|176 [6]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|55.42
|44.03
|283 [20]
|12.42
|5.83
|177 [36]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|55.26
|52.37
|205 [46]
|13.71
|7.28
|178 [28]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|55.26
|35.20
|373 [52]
|13.38
|6.96
|179 [27]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-0
|55.07
|41.84
|308 [46]
|15.69
|9.45
|180 [13]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-1
|54.98
|50.21
|225 [22]
|10.57
|4.41
|181 [14]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|54.90
|78.31
|24 [2]
|14.98
|8.91
|182 [15]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-2
|54.75
|70.66
|54 [3]
|13.49
|7.57
|183 [28]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.72
|51.01
|220 [36]
|10.87
|4.98
|184 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|54.71
|35.23
|372 [51]
|15.09
|9.21
|185 [20]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-1
|54.49
|52.32
|206 [17]
|12.42
|6.76
|186 [21]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|54.41
|48.32
|245 [27]
|12.17
|6.60
|187 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|54.35
|58.15
|155 [8]
|14.17
|8.65
|188 [16]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-2
|54.35
|55.85
|172 [15]
|11.70
|6.18
|189 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|54.20
|58.25
|154 [26]
|13.48
|8.11
|190 [22]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-2
|54.17
|56.30
|166 [13]
|11.56
|6.22
|191 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|54.16
|42.38
|303 [43]
|15.84
|10.51
|192 [12]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|54.07
|39.65
|328 [27]
|14.25
|9.00
|193 [37]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|54.07
|41.07
|313 [50]
|12.25
|7.01
|194 [30]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|54.03
|77.19
|27 [4]
|12.98
|7.78
|195 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|53.82
|45.05
|273 [41]
|16.10
|11.10
|196 [17]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-0
|53.64
|46.30
|262 [30]
|14.95
|10.14
|197 [31]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|53.61
|36.41
|362 [50]
|11.72
|6.95
|198 [32]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|53.49
|55.04
|183 [32]
|14.06
|9.40
|199 [33]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.41
|55.95
|171 [29]
|12.72
|8.13
|200 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|53.34
|15.01
|439 [23]
|13.05
|8.55
|201 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|53.33
|79.20
|22 [3]
|13.09
|8.59
|202 [18]
|Union County
|8-AA
|2-1
|53.33
|40.09
|322 [37]
|14.33
|9.83
|203 [39]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|53.21
|38.90
|336 [51]
|12.14
|7.77
|204 [40]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.12
|69.80
|61 [19]
|12.91
|8.62
|205 [41]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.06
|67.06
|73 [20]
|14.44
|10.21
|206 [30]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|53.01
|65.02
|92 [14]
|12.39
|8.21
|207 [23]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|53.00
|42.41
|302 [36]
|12.30
|8.13
|208 [34]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.98
|56.32
|165 [27]
|11.33
|7.18
|209 [19]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-2
|52.86
|66.82
|74 [6]
|11.38
|7.35
|210 [24]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|2-1
|52.79
|42.45
|300 [34]
|12.53
|8.57
|211 [31]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|52.72
|34.87
|375 [53]
|13.80
|9.91
|212 [20]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-1
|52.69
|47.59
|250 [27]
|13.86
|10.00
|213 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|52.45
|36.78
|360 [34]
|14.05
|10.43
|214 [13]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|52.18
|44.44
|280 [21]
|12.50
|9.15
|215 [35]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|52.18
|56.18
|169 [28]
|11.70
|8.35
|216 [32]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|52.18
|56.01
|170 [29]
|14.20
|10.85
|217 [14]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|52.04
|63.55
|108 [3]
|12.97
|9.77
|218 [25]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-1
|51.93
|40.45
|320 [39]
|11.46
|8.36
|219 [21]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-1
|51.92
|49.49
|232 [23]
|16.58
|13.49
|220 [4]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|51.91
|46.29
|263 [3]
|13.90
|10.81
|221 [33]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|51.86
|42.19
|304 [47]
|13.47
|10.43
|222 [26]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-0
|51.85
|40.99
|316 [38]
|14.05
|11.02
|223 [22]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1
|51.85
|48.23
|246 [26]
|8.77
|5.75
|224 [8]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|51.82
|35.25
|371 [35]
|11.93
|8.94
|225 [15]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|51.47
|36.23
|364 [32]
|10.52
|7.88
|226 [27]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-1
|51.47
|50.00
|227 [20]
|10.00
|7.35
|227 [23]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-1
|51.34
|41.17
|312 [35]
|10.30
|7.79
|228 [42]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|51.27
|36.86
|359 [44]
|12.02
|9.59
|229 [43]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|51.10
|68.84
|65 [21]
|11.90
|9.63
|230 [24]
|Model
|7-AA
|2-0
|51.06
|41.03
|315 [36]
|11.01
|8.78
|231 [36]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.95
|79.22
|21 [3]
|12.48
|10.36
|232 [42]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|50.79
|36.16
|365 [54]
|11.73
|9.77
|233 [28]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-1
|50.69
|47.47
|252 [28]
|9.83
|7.97
|234 [9]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|50.61
|47.19
|253 [14]
|11.78
|10.01
|235 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|50.55
|56.27
|167 [37]
|13.27
|11.55
|236 [10]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|50.54
|43.11
|295 [22]
|11.25
|9.55
|237 [43]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.51
|62.17
|124 [30]
|12.68
|11.00
|238 [11]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|50.44
|46.49
|259 [16]
|9.21
|7.60
|239 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-2
|50.43
|51.21
|218 [21]
|11.07
|9.47
|240 [44]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.92
|71.92
|48 [14]
|9.96
|8.87
|241 [45]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|49.92
|71.93
|47 [13]
|11.34
|10.25
|242 [29]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|49.83
|38.61
|338 [42]
|12.40
|11.40
|243 [37]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|49.75
|69.88
|60 [8]
|11.34
|10.42
|244 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|49.54
|47.54
|251 [39]
|9.53
|8.82
|245 [12]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|49.48
|47.11
|256 [15]
|11.68
|11.03
|246 [16]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|49.46
|29.06
|403 [35]
|12.41
|11.78
|247 [5]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|49.32
|48.83
|241 [2]
|14.61
|14.12
|248 [35]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|49.18
|46.28
|264 [42]
|10.78
|10.42
|249 [13]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|49.14
|45.64
|269 [19]
|9.82
|9.51
|250 [30]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-3
|49.12
|65.41
|88 [8]
|9.45
|9.17
|251 [26]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-1
|49.08
|37.27
|351 [40]
|10.94
|10.68
|252 [17]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|48.64
|43.44
|289 [23]
|9.04
|9.22
|253 [38]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.63
|57.39
|162 [26]
|12.18
|12.38
|254 [36]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|48.41
|44.32
|281 [45]
|10.98
|11.40
|255 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|48.28
|59.26
|148 [2]
|12.34
|12.89
|256 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-1
|48.23
|45.86
|268 [29]
|11.50
|12.10
|257 [46]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.19
|54.33
|190 [42]
|11.28
|11.92
|258 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.13
|54.72
|187 [40]
|13.49
|14.18
|259 [37]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|47.65
|33.76
|378 [54]
|10.57
|11.75
|260 [32]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-2
|47.56
|52.26
|207 [18]
|11.98
|13.24
|261 [38]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|47.48
|68.05
|68 [8]
|8.99
|10.35
|262 [33]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-2
|47.37
|64.31
|97 [9]
|10.40
|11.86
|263 [39]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|47.28
|64.08
|98 [17]
|8.58
|10.14
|264 [27]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-2
|47.28
|49.39
|234 [24]
|11.20
|12.75
|265 [15]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|47.25
|52.86
|202 [7]
|10.49
|12.07
|266 [48]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|47.24
|9.37
|10.96
|267 [28]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-2
|47.15
|60.71
|133 [11]
|9.57
|11.24
|268 [18]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|47.03
|46.43
|261 [18]
|8.56
|10.36
|269 [39]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|47.00
|59.21
|150 [23]
|9.29
|11.11
|270 [19]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|46.86
|38.22
|341 [30]
|9.44
|11.41
|271 [29]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|46.70
|56.22
|168 [14]
|10.84
|12.97
|272 [30]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-0
|46.68
|30.88
|391 [45]
|9.04
|11.20
|273 [40]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|46.63
|37.91
|343 [50]
|8.52
|10.72
|274 [16]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|46.53
|63.86
|101 [1]
|11.29
|13.58
|275 [41]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|46.43
|64.81
|93 [15]
|8.61
|11.01
|276 [6]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|46.29
|51.91
|209 [1]
|11.06
|13.61
|277 [49]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|46.17
|65.49
|84 [22]
|10.30
|12.96
|278 [40]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|45.92
|74.09
|40 [5]
|11.62
|14.53
|279 [17]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|45.83
|38.87
|337 [29]
|8.03
|11.03
|280 [20]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-2
|45.81
|50.95
|222 [14]
|8.83
|11.85
|281 [18]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|45.78
|26.95
|409 [40]
|10.06
|13.11
|282 [21]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|45.73
|49.19
|238 [15]
|7.93
|11.02
|283 [22]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|45.53
|62.76
|120 [5]
|10.57
|13.87
|284 [42]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|45.37
|52.82
|203 [33]
|9.57
|13.03
|285 [50]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|44.87
|53.71
|197 [44]
|5.89
|9.84
|286 [19]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|43.78
|23.48
|419 [42]
|9.30
|14.35
|287 [20]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|42.91
|53.98
|195 [4]
|6.79
|12.71
|288 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-1
|42.77
|49.28
|236 [1]
|8.71
|14.78
|289 [41]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|42.15
|38.43
|339 [47]
|7.72
|14.40
|290 [21]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-0
|42.14
|37.45
|347 [31]
|7.67
|14.36
|291 [34]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-2
|42.10
|49.08
|239 [24]
|5.64
|12.37
|292 [43]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|42.01
|62.90
|118 [22]
|7.25
|14.08
|293 [31]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-0
|41.93
|26.55
|410 [50]
|7.33
|14.23
|294 [35]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-1
|41.88
|33.43
|379 [45]
|6.86
|13.80
|295 [32]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-0
|41.84
|21.30
|432 [55]
|5.89
|12.88
|296 [33]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|3-0
|41.72
|13.98
|442 [56]
|8.91
|16.01
|297 [23]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|41.55
|39.71
|327 [26]
|6.28
|13.56
|298 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|2-0
|41.49
|15.61
|437 [45]
|6.79
|14.13
|299 [34]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|41.34
|46.51
|258 [29]
|4.62
|12.12
|300 [24]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|41.27
|54.43
|188 [12]
|6.33
|13.88
|301 [44]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|41.22
|63.08
|116 [21]
|6.67
|14.28
|302 [36]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|41.19
|42.42
|301 [35]
|5.02
|12.65
|303 [7]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|41.04
|33.28
|380 [17]
|8.74
|16.53
|304 [37]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|41.01
|37.98
|342 [43]
|7.33
|15.15
|305 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-1
|40.93
|29.49
|400 [48]
|4.94
|12.84
|306 [45]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|40.90
|63.43
|110 [20]
|5.16
|13.09
|307 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|40.88
|40.61
|319 [8]
|3.94
|11.90
|308 [42]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|40.78
|44.98
|276 [42]
|6.70
|14.75
|309 [51]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-0
|40.12
|24.81
|413 [56]
|4.21
|12.92
|310 [35]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-2
|40.08
|65.47
|86 [8]
|7.00
|15.75
|311 [36]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-2
|39.88
|45.00
|275 [31]
|4.50
|13.45
|312 [23]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|39.84
|21.31
|431 [44]
|4.43
|13.42
|313 [37]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-3
|39.60
|54.32
|191 [19]
|4.66
|13.89
|314 [25]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|39.59
|48.12
|247 [16]
|8.47
|17.70
|315 [38]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|39.49
|47.19
|254 [28]
|5.76
|15.10
|316 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|39.26
|50.91
|223 [37]
|7.91
|17.48
|317 [26]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|38.93
|61.13
|130 [7]
|6.52
|16.42
|318 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|38.90
|51.11
|219 [35]
|6.45
|16.38
|319 [27]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|38.87
|38.42
|340 [29]
|4.72
|14.68
|320 [24]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|38.82
|31.78
|388 [37]
|5.86
|15.87
|321 [45]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|38.72
|31.27
|389 [52]
|5.63
|15.74
|322 [2]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-0-1
|38.50
|12.93
|443 [8]
|6.90
|17.23
|323 [39]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-2
|38.46
|42.56
|299 [33]
|7.31
|17.68
|324 [52]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|38.42
|54.43
|189 [41]
|2.90
|13.31
|325 [46]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-3
|38.32
|66.41
|79 [10]
|4.92
|15.44
|326 [46]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|38.15
|50.15
|226 [38]
|6.62
|17.29
|327 [47]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|38.13
|51.64
|213 [36]
|6.36
|17.06
|328 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-1
|38.10
|31.92
|386 [46]
|6.72
|17.45
|329 [9]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|38.07
|30.55
|392 [19]
|5.16
|15.92
|330 [40]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|37.92
|35.59
|369 [42]
|3.08
|13.99
|331 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|37.88
|37.27
|352 [14]
|3.66
|14.62
|332 [11]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|37.56
|31.91
|387 [18]
|5.75
|17.01
|333 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|37.45
|61.32
|127 [24]
|6.92
|18.30
|334 [47]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|37.37
|43.35
|291 [45]
|4.07
|15.52
|335 [12]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|37.05
|22.31
|424 [21]
|3.62
|15.40
|336 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|37.03
|37.77
|344 [51]
|2.91
|14.72
|337 [48]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-1
|36.80
|29.74
|398 [53]
|5.25
|17.28
|338 [25]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-3
|36.71
|50.99
|221 [9]
|4.84
|16.96
|339 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|2-0-1
|36.52
|28.86
|406 [58]
|4.03
|16.34
|340 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|36.48
|41.95
|306 [23]
|3.88
|16.23
|341 [49]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|36.23
|36.92
|358 [49]
|2.36
|14.96
|342 [13]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|36.03
|35.35
|370 [15]
|4.25
|17.05
|343 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|36.00
|41.04
|314 [6]
|7.50
|20.33
|344 [3]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-0
|35.85
|8.93
|448 [10]
|4.72
|17.70
|345 [15]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|35.75
|41.32
|311 [5]
|6.01
|19.09
|346 [41]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-2
|35.72
|49.22
|237 [25]
|2.52
|15.63
|347 [27]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|35.46
|29.02
|404 [38]
|4.97
|18.34
|348 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|35.38
|22.48
|423 [43]
|3.56
|17.01
|349 [29]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|35.37
|27.30
|408 [39]
|2.14
|15.61
|350 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-2
|35.02
|36.04
|368 [1]
|2.49
|16.30
|351 [51]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|34.95
|51.84
|211 [34]
|4.93
|18.82
|352 [50]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|34.83
|48.64
|244 [40]
|4.89
|18.89
|353 [30]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|34.56
|48.87
|240 [12]
|1.02
|15.29
|354 [53]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.46
|59.97
|141 [34]
|5.15
|19.52
|355 [16]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|34.30
|40.40
|321 [9]
|3.55
|18.08
|356 [31]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|34.28
|47.64
|249 [13]
|3.09
|17.64
|357 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-1
|34.25
|30.48
|393 [46]
|3.15
|17.73
|358 [54]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|34.20
|37.36
|349 [52]
|1.34
|15.97
|359 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-0
|34.08
|22.03
|427 [6]
|2.69
|17.44
|360 [32]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|34.05
|40.08
|323 [25]
|3.21
|17.99
|361 [28]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-3
|33.97
|46.78
|257 [17]
|3.26
|18.12
|362 [52]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|33.92
|30.40
|395 [57]
|5.46
|20.37
|363 [43]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-0
|33.77
|7.14
|450 [57]
|3.46
|18.52
|364 [33]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|33.69
|53.38
|199 [6]
|1.18
|16.31
|365 [51]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|33.60
|49.46
|233 [39]
|3.14
|18.37
|366 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|33.47
|45.27
|272 [40]
|0.24
|15.60
|367 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-2
|33.35
|44.30
|282 [22]
|0.79
|16.27
|368 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|33.06
|62.86
|119 [23]
|2.70
|18.47
|369 [17]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|32.88
|1.68
|454 [25]
|2.37
|18.32
|370 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-2
|32.68
|43.08
|296 [33]
|0.41
|16.56
|371 [41]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-2
|32.64
|51.63
|214 [19]
|4.70
|20.89
|372 [55]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|32.51
|55.08
|181 [39]
|6.74
|23.06
|373 [42]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-2
|32.44
|41.67
|310 [37]
|1.34
|17.74
|374 [52]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|32.35
|63.66
|107 [15]
|1.65
|18.12
|375 [18]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|32.32
|39.03
|335 [12]
|2.08
|18.59
|376 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-1
|32.18
|32.08
|384 [34]
|0.69
|17.34
|377 [44]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|31.94
|53.99
|194 [20]
|1.16
|18.05
|378 [19]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|31.91
|29.80
|397 [20]
|4.33
|21.25
|379 [34]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|31.21
|37.68
|346 [30]
|-0.49
|17.13
|380 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|31.19
|41.92
|307 [34]
|2.35
|19.98
|381 [43]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|31.02
|40.06
|324 [40]
|4.26
|22.06
|382 [31]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|31.01
|39.37
|332 [28]
|1.36
|19.19
|383 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|30.77
|45.33
|271 [19]
|2.85
|20.90
|384 [35]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-2
|30.68
|37.10
|354 [32]
|4.04
|22.19
|385 [20]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-2-1
|30.55
|39.20
|333 [11]
|4.83
|23.11
|386 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|30.35
|39.40
|331 [10]
|-0.54
|17.94
|387 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1-1
|30.33
|24.95
|412 [45]
|0.83
|19.33
|388 [36]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|2-1
|30.12
|24.75
|414 [41]
|0.80
|19.50
|389 [22]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|29.98
|35.17
|374 [16]
|1.14
|19.99
|390 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-0
|29.94
|11.39
|444 [9]
|0.79
|19.68
|391 [44]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|29.43
|36.15
|366 [44]
|4.24
|23.63
|392 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-1
|28.90
|25.43
|411 [3]
|0.17
|20.10
|393 [46]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|1-2
|28.75
|33.04
|381 [43]
|0.85
|20.93
|394 [45]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|28.65
|55.78
|173 [14]
|-0.18
|20.00
|395 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|28.15
|32.46
|383 [55]
|-0.80
|19.88
|396 [33]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-2
|27.97
|40.82
|318 [25]
|2.55
|23.40
|397 [37]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|26.95
|43.81
|286 [21]
|1.10
|22.98
|398 [54]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-3
|26.30
|63.84
|102 [19]
|4.15
|26.68
|399 [47]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-1
|25.85
|22.98
|420 [52]
|-0.24
|22.74
|400 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|25.57
|22.10
|426 [37]
|0.11
|23.37
|401 [46]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|25.32
|30.18
|396 [47]
|-0.03
|23.47
|402 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-0
|25.28
|5.11
|452 [8]
|-1.14
|22.41
|403 [38]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|24.35
|53.45
|198 [5]
|-3.99
|20.50
|404 [39]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|24.21
|37.04
|357 [33]
|-0.74
|23.88
|405 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|24.14
|21.00
|433 [38]
|-1.51
|23.18
|406 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|24.12
|22.54
|422 [60]
|0.17
|24.88
|407 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|23.13
|37.16
|353 [53]
|-4.07
|21.63
|408 [48]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|22.81
|37.72
|345 [38]
|-0.13
|25.89
|409 [40]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|22.48
|39.40
|330 [27]
|1.29
|27.64
|410 [56]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-3
|22.38
|39.42
|329 [49]
|-3.40
|23.05
|411 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-1
|22.33
|22.16
|425 [5]
|-4.40
|22.09
|412 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|22.29
|37.05
|356 [2]
|-1.97
|24.57
|413 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-2
|22.03
|33.00
|382 [1]
|-4.38
|22.42
|414 [49]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-2
|22.00
|28.37
|407 [49]
|-3.64
|23.19
|415 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|22.00
|45.46
|270 [30]
|-6.92
|19.91
|416 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-1
|21.89
|14.10
|441 [3]
|0.20
|27.14
|417 [41]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|21.60
|51.25
|217 [8]
|-2.16
|25.07
|418 [36]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|21.36
|36.69
|361 [31]
|-4.70
|22.77
|419 [50]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|3-0
|21.29
|-10.79
|457 [58]
|-0.95
|26.58
|420 [48]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-0
|21.02
|7.36
|449 [50]
|-3.56
|24.25
|421 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|20.98
|37.06
|355 [48]
|-5.51
|22.34
|422 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|1-2
|19.75
|30.46
|394 [56]
|-5.56
|23.52
|423 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-3
|19.70
|43.16
|293 [32]
|-2.98
|26.14
|424 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-2
|19.00
|29.41
|401 [48]
|-3.38
|26.45
|425 [52]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|18.16
|37.44
|348 [39]
|-4.18
|26.49
|426 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|18.08
|39.10
|334 [28]
|-5.45
|25.29
|427 [4]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-1
|17.67
|15.12
|438 [6]
|-0.12
|31.05
|428 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|17.16
|19.00
|434 [22]
|-10.10
|21.56
|429 [53]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-1
|16.47
|23.79
|418 [51]
|-3.75
|28.61
|430 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|16.13
|22.78
|421 [59]
|-4.69
|28.01
|431 [59]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|16.07
|50.25
|224 [38]
|-7.55
|25.21
|432 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-0
|16.01
|-11.09
|458 [6]
|-4.72
|28.10
|433 [43]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|15.72
|41.72
|309 [24]
|-7.67
|25.44
|434 [44]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|15.51
|34.38
|376 [36]
|-1.80
|31.52
|435 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-1
|14.95
|24.24
|415 [49]
|-9.92
|23.97
|436 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|14.92
|9.02
|447 [24]
|-7.41
|26.50
|437 [54]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|14.65
|22.00
|428 [53]
|-9.01
|25.17
|438 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-3
|13.33
|36.10
|367 [33]
|-6.52
|28.98
|439 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-2
|10.58
|34.37
|377 [3]
|-7.63
|30.61
|440 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-1
|10.54
|6.54
|451 [46]
|-9.92
|28.37
|441 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3
|10.50
|31.11
|390 [44]
|-11.52
|26.81
|442 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-0
|10.35
|-3.83
|455 [5]
|-5.05
|33.43
|443 [5]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-2
|9.08
|28.90
|405 [2]
|-7.78
|31.97
|444 [56]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-2
|8.73
|36.25
|363 [41]
|-6.41
|33.69
|445 [57]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-3
|7.36
|29.67
|399 [47]
|-7.48
|33.99
|446 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-3
|7.27
|29.38
|402 [4]
|-12.64
|28.92
|447 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|7.15
|39.84
|325 [26]
|-8.53
|33.14
|448 [6]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-2
|6.70
|-10.52
|31.60
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|6.65
|24.12
|416 [36]
|-10.22
|31.96
|450 [58]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-3
|6.10
|21.95
|429 [54]
|-12.59
|30.15
|451 [7]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-1
|0.12
|17.67
|435 [5]
|-8.43
|40.28
|452 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|-0.69
|-5.43
|456 [48]
|-6.55
|42.97
|453 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|-1.64
|16.01
|436 [7]
|-13.55
|36.92
|454 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-2
|-1.78
|32.05
|385 [55]
|-12.73
|37.88
|455 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-2
|-3.83
|10.35
|446 [4]
|-15.99
|36.66
|456 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|-4.28
|37.31
|350 [13]
|-16.06
|37.05
|457 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-2
|-4.70
|14.42
|440 [7]
|-17.57
|35.95
|458 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-5.59
|-15.11
|39.31
|459 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-2
|-7.23
|23.90
|417 [4]
|-16.11
|39.95
|460 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-2
|-7.56
|21.59
|430 [2]
|-13.72
|42.67
|461 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-9.82
|-18.16
|40.50
|462 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-16.78
|-21.81
|43.80
|463 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-1
|-16.89
|-22.24
|43.48
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-3
|-20.54
|10.87
|445 [54]
|-29.61
|39.76
|465 [49]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|-21.41
|4.92
|453 [47]
|-30.69
|39.54
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|87.26
|77.59
|2
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|86.40
|79.34
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|83.89
|76.95
|4
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|83.41
|79.54
|5
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.59
|78.22
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|77.88
|70.53
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|77.61
|72.36
|8
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|76.96
|67.62
|9
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.69
|68.60
|10
|7-AAAAA
|6
|74.28
|66.86
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|74.09
|65.16
|12
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|73.48
|69.38
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|70.32
|64.33
|14
|8-AAA
|6
|69.95
|61.86
|15
|1-AAAAA
|6
|69.69
|60.49
|16
|8-AAAAA
|7
|69.43
|63.42
|17
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|69.43
|58.92
|18
|3-AAAA
|6
|68.62
|60.93
|19
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|67.28
|59.87
|20
|2-AAAAA
|7
|66.64
|59.18
|21
|2-AAAA
|7
|65.48
|59.77
|22
|2-A Division I
|5
|64.47
|57.66
|23
|1-AAA
|6
|63.10
|57.10
|24
|1-AAAA
|5
|62.52
|54.28
|25
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|61.89
|56.90
|26
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|61.88
|56.62
|27
|4-AAAA
|8
|61.32
|54.36
|28
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|61.31
|51.42
|29
|3-AA
|7
|60.88
|52.88
|30
|2-AAA
|5
|60.02
|52.32
|31
|6-AAAAA
|7
|59.94
|50.78
|32
|8-A Division I
|4
|59.22
|52.05
|33
|1-A Division I
|4
|59.13
|53.89
|34
|5-AAAAA
|8
|58.61
|54.96
|35
|7-AAAA
|6
|58.60
|51.15
|36
|1-AA
|7
|58.10
|53.21
|37
|5-A Division I
|4
|57.83
|47.11
|38
|8-AA
|6
|57.51
|53.58
|39
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|56.79
|50.63
|40
|3-AAAAA
|5
|55.87
|51.44
|41
|6-AAAA
|6
|55.45
|59.42
|42
|5-AAAA
|8
|54.99
|47.35
|43
|8-AAAA
|9
|53.91
|49.58
|44
|3-AAA
|8
|52.83
|43.63
|45
|7-AAA
|7
|51.76
|47.00
|46
|7-AA
|7
|50.72
|41.68
|47
|6-A Division I
|4
|50.08
|49.34
|48
|4-AAAAA
|6
|49.88
|48.46
|49
|7-A Division II
|3
|49.71
|45.08
|50
|2-A Division II
|5
|49.55
|45.15
|51
|4-AA
|8
|49.52
|38.83
|52
|6-AAA
|8
|49.39
|43.85
|53
|5-AA
|7
|49.21
|39.57
|54
|4-A Division I
|4
|47.72
|40.74
|55
|3-A Division II
|5
|47.42
|43.26
|56
|8-A Division II
|6
|46.95
|42.75
|57
|6-A Division II
|8
|46.89
|35.97
|58
|4-AAA
|6
|46.59
|41.22
|59
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|44.79
|38.14
|60
|7-A Division I
|7
|43.80
|38.13
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|43.29
|39.02
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|42.86
|33.57
|63
|2-AA
|8
|42.42
|34.03
|64
|6-AA
|7
|41.35
|37.91
|65
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|38.59
|36.69
|66
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|37.78
|33.65
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|37.30
|34.84
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|32.69
|30.27
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|31.57
|24.22
|70
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|30.86
|23.34
|71
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|30.79
|22.89
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|29.58
|24.87
|73
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|24.43
|17.38
|74
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|21.60
|18.09
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|16.25
|10.33
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|15.61
|8.27
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|3.41
|-3.04
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-11.59
|-13.36
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|33.80
|98.4%
|0.162
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|20.93
|92.7%
|0.281
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|16.08
|87.5%
|0.350
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|13.69
|84.0%
|0.385
|08/25
|Aquinas
|Westside (Augusta)
|14 - 12
|14.83
|85.8%
|0.389
|09/01
|Evans
|Greenbrier
|22 - 21
|13.25
|83.3%
|0.392
|08/18
|Ware County
|Appling County
|20 - 17
|16.05
|87.5%
|0.394
|09/01
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|Cherokee Christian
|14 - 13
|13.06
|83.0%
|0.394
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|15.08
|86.1%
|0.407
|08/25
|Chamblee
|Towers
|21 - 12
|28.22
|96.8%
|0.410
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|3.56
|60.6%
|0.413
|09/01
|Fitzgerald
|Northeast
|20 - 27
|5.53
|66.2%
|0.414
|08/25
|Harrison
|South Forsyth
|6 - 3
|14.10
|84.7%
|0.420
|08/31
|Columbia
|Washington
|12 - 8
|15.38
|86.6%
|0.425
|08/26
|Douglas County
|Mays
|48 - 42
|18.88
|90.8%
|0.431
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.29
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|4.72
|63.9%
|95.06
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|5.25
|65.4%
|94.48
|09/08
|Roswell
|Milton
|-
|2.30
|56.9%
|94.39
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|2.76
|58.3%
|92.15
|09/29
|Roswell
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|4.15
|62.3%
|92.12
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|-
|4.49
|63.3%
|90.53
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|-
|0.12
|50.4%
|89.50
|09/15
|Westlake
|Newton
|-
|8.75
|74.3%
|88.41
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|15.87
|87.3%
|87.51
|08/18
|Blessed Trinity
|Calhoun
|17 - 7
|4.81
|64.2%
|86.76
|08/25
|Mill Creek
|Norcross
|27 - 13
|18.34
|90.2%
|86.18
|10/20
|Newton
|Parkview
|-
|1.92
|55.8%
|85.54
|08/19
|Mill Creek
|North Gwinnett
|49 - 14
|18.50
|90.4%
|85.26
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|11.67
|80.4%
|85.21
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|13.02
|82.9%
About the Author
