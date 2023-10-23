Maxwell summary after Week 10

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,676 of 1,806 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.80%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.46 points and all game margins within 12.67 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.51
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|8-0
|98.64
|1
|Thomas County Central
|8-0
|99.07
|2
|Walton
|8-0
|97.64
|2
|Douglas County
|8-0
|95.77
|3
|Carrollton
|8-1
|95.21
|3
|Hughes
|6-2
|92.17
|4
|Colquitt County
|8-0
|93.26
|4
|Gainesville
|8-0
|88.72
|5
|Buford
|7-1
|92.90
|5
|Marist
|7-1
|84.71
|6
|Newton
|7-1
|87.91
|6
|Rome
|7-1
|84.24
|7
|Parkview
|6-2
|85.42
|7
|Lee County
|7-1
|83.12
|8
|Westlake
|6-2
|84.90
|8
|Houston County
|6-2
|79.92
|9
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-0
|84.87
|9
|Roswell
|8-1
|79.37
|10
|Milton
|6-2
|84.34
|10
|North Atlanta
|7-1
|75.28
|11
|Norcross
|7-1
|83.67
|11
|Woodward Academy
|6-2
|75.22
|12
|Grayson
|6-2
|83.58
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|6-2
|69.47
|13
|North Cobb
|5-3
|82.83
|13
|Lanier
|7-2
|68.66
|14
|Archer
|5-3
|79.26
|14
|East Paulding
|4-4
|66.13
|15
|North Gwinnett
|5-3
|77.90
|15
|Creekview
|7-2
|64.82
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|8-0
|85.00
|1
|North Oconee
|8-0
|79.68
|2
|Cartersville
|9-0
|74.87
|2
|Stockbridge
|6-2
|78.23
|3
|Jefferson
|8-0
|74.70
|3
|Bainbridge
|6-2
|77.44
|4
|Kell
|7-1
|71.98
|4
|Benedictine
|9-0
|76.77
|5
|Ware County
|6-2
|71.15
|5
|Spalding
|9-0
|75.42
|6
|Hiram
|7-2
|71.12
|6
|Perry
|7-1
|74.09
|7
|Creekside
|7-1
|68.85
|7
|Troup
|7-1
|69.72
|8
|Calhoun
|6-3
|68.79
|8
|Cairo
|8-1
|69.63
|9
|Harris County
|7-1
|66.26
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|8-0
|67.73
|10
|Dalton
|7-2
|66.17
|10
|Burke County
|7-1
|66.43
|11
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7-1
|64.99
|11
|LaGrange
|6-2
|64.90
|12
|Jones County
|6-2
|64.51
|12
|Holy Innocents
|7-1
|64.59
|13
|Warner Robins
|5-3
|63.30
|13
|Starr's Mill
|5-3
|63.62
|14
|Eastside
|6-2
|62.86
|14
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-3
|61.88
|15
|Ola
|6-2
|62.43
|15
|Stephenson
|6-2
|60.77
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Calvary Day
|8-0
|81.22
|1
|Pierce County
|7-1
|64.68
|2
|Cedar Grove
|4-5
|80.84
|2
|Appling County
|6-2
|64.15
|3
|Stephens County
|8-0
|76.67
|3
|Callaway
|5-2
|62.31
|4
|Mary Persons
|7-1
|69.87
|4
|Toombs County
|7-1
|62.28
|5
|Lumpkin County
|8-0
|66.18
|5
|Thomson
|7-1
|60.45
|6
|Morgan County
|7-1
|63.31
|6
|Northeast
|6-2
|59.94
|7
|Savannah Christian
|6-2
|62.71
|7
|Fellowship Christian
|6-2
|59.72
|8
|Sandy Creek
|6-3
|62.51
|8
|Rockmart
|6-2
|59.16
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|6-3
|60.71
|9
|Fitzgerald
|6-2
|58.81
|10
|Thomasville
|5-4
|59.09
|10
|Cook
|1-7
|58.29
|11
|Upson-Lee
|8-1
|56.62
|11
|Athens Academy
|5-3
|57.32
|12
|Douglass
|6-3
|53.81
|12
|Union County
|6-2
|53.86
|13
|Hebron Christian
|4-4
|53.69
|13
|Columbia
|6-3
|52.42
|14
|White County
|4-4
|53.06
|14
|Providence Christian
|6-2
|51.16
|15
|Oconee County
|3-5
|52.99
|15
|Spencer
|6-2
|48.73
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|7-1
|68.50
|1
|Greene County
|8-0
|65.41
|2
|Swainsboro
|8-0
|61.03
|2
|Schley County
|8-0
|64.16
|3
|Commerce
|8-1
|59.46
|3
|Bowdon
|7-2
|53.66
|4
|Rabun County
|7-2
|57.94
|4
|Clinch County
|8-1
|52.34
|5
|Elbert County
|7-2
|56.24
|5
|Telfair County
|7-0
|52.01
|6
|Trion
|8-0
|53.32
|6
|Manchester
|6-2
|51.91
|7
|Bryan County
|7-1
|50.55
|7
|Macon County
|6-2
|48.64
|8
|Bleckley County
|7-2
|50.34
|8
|Jenkins County
|8-0
|47.27
|9
|Mount Vernon
|6-2
|48.85
|9
|Lincoln County
|4-4
|43.61
|10
|Lamar County
|6-2
|48.31
|10
|Aquinas
|6-2
|43.44
|11
|Brooks County
|4-4
|47.72
|11
|Portal
|5-3
|42.07
|12
|Dublin
|6-2
|47.44
|12
|Early County
|6-2
|39.48
|13
|Irwin County
|3-5
|41.09
|13
|Washington-Wilkes
|5-3
|38.90
|14
|Metter
|4-5
|38.86
|14
|Dooly County
|4-4
|38.02
|15
|Pelham
|5-4
|38.58
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-4
|37.73
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|8-0
|48.43
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|8-0
|31.80
|2
|First Presbyterian
|4-3-1
|43.00
|2
|Gatewood School
|5-2
|20.85
|3
|Valwood School
|6-1
|42.35
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|5-1
|15.68
|4
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|7-1
|42.32
|4
|Central Fellowship Christian
|4-1-1
|15.45
|5
|Bulloch Academy
|8-0
|37.44
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|5-3
|15.33
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|8-0
|28.54
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|4-3
|13.50
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|4-4
|22.32
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|5-2
|6.57
|3
|Memorial Day
|4-4
|2.35
|3
|King's Academy
|6-2
|3.01
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-7
|-6.68
|4
|Calvary Christian
|5-5
|-7.05
|5
|Fullington Academy
|1-7
|-17.73
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-5
|-12.37
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|8-0
|99.07
|61.38
|46 [13]
|39.21
|-20.89
|2 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|98.64
|76.44
|4 [4]
|42.10
|-17.55
|3 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|97.64
|63.44
|33 [24]
|45.81
|-12.85
|4 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|8-0
|95.77
|62.02
|41 [10]
|41.31
|-15.48
|5 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|95.21
|64.86
|23 [17]
|40.99
|-15.24
|6 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|93.26
|69.13
|13 [11]
|42.45
|-11.84
|7 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|92.90
|69.29
|12 [10]
|39.27
|-14.65
|8 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|6-2
|92.17
|66.04
|19 [3]
|42.72
|-10.46
|9 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|8-0
|88.72
|54.14
|88 [28]
|38.47
|-11.26
|10 [6]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|87.91
|68.41
|15 [13]
|35.62
|-13.31
|11 [7]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|85.42
|71.03
|11 [9]
|37.29
|-9.15
|12 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|8-0
|85.00
|46.29
|166 [33]
|28.96
|-17.06
|13 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|84.90
|68.69
|14 [12]
|34.74
|-11.18
|14 [9]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|84.87
|40.20
|222 [44]
|36.85
|-9.05
|15 [5]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|7-1
|84.71
|63.75
|28 [5]
|32.96
|-12.77
|16 [10]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|84.34
|63.56
|29 [22]
|34.81
|-10.54
|17 [6]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|7-1
|84.24
|53.53
|97 [30]
|33.87
|-11.39
|18 [11]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|83.67
|53.02
|102 [38]
|35.46
|-9.23
|19 [12]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|83.58
|68.25
|16 [14]
|34.15
|-10.44
|20 [7]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-1
|83.12
|62.85
|36 [8]
|35.80
|-8.34
|21 [13]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|82.83
|74.53
|6 [6]
|36.98
|-6.87
|22 [1]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|8-0
|81.22
|27.21
|359 [47]
|36.32
|-5.92
|23 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-5
|80.84
|73.71
|8 [1]
|37.86
|-4.00
|24 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|79.92
|60.68
|47 [14]
|33.77
|-7.17
|25 [1]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|8-0
|79.68
|42.65
|207 [40]
|30.21
|-10.49
|26 [9]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|79.37
|51.63
|117 [34]
|33.37
|-7.01
|27 [14]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|79.26
|71.43
|9 [8]
|30.63
|-9.65
|28 [2]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|78.23
|50.59
|126 [17]
|34.92
|-4.32
|29 [15]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|77.90
|64.18
|25 [19]
|31.34
|-7.58
|30 [16]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|77.70
|74.15
|7 [7]
|28.38
|-10.34
|31 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|77.44
|59.01
|57 [2]
|34.30
|-4.16
|32 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|9-0
|76.77
|56.22
|74 [4]
|33.64
|-4.15
|33 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-0
|76.67
|47.86
|155 [14]
|31.56
|-6.13
|34 [5]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|9-0
|75.42
|45.54
|179 [32]
|35.16
|-1.29
|35 [10]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|7-1
|75.28
|48.76
|146 [37]
|28.99
|-7.30
|36 [11]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-2
|75.22
|43.58
|200 [45]
|26.63
|-9.61
|37 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|9-0
|74.87
|53.00
|103 [14]
|26.58
|-9.31
|38 [3]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-0
|74.70
|50.78
|124 [24]
|29.58
|-6.14
|39 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|74.09
|54.76
|85 [7]
|32.69
|-2.42
|40 [17]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|73.86
|61.91
|42 [29]
|29.36
|-5.52
|41 [18]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|72.52
|62.41
|37 [26]
|29.87
|-3.67
|42 [4]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|71.98
|49.15
|140 [26]
|32.26
|-0.74
|43 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|6-2
|71.15
|56.39
|72 [7]
|28.38
|-3.79
|44 [6]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|7-2
|71.12
|52.17
|111 [18]
|33.96
|1.82
|45 [19]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|70.33
|62.26
|38 [27]
|29.22
|-2.12
|46 [4]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|7-1
|69.87
|48.84
|143 [11]
|22.80
|-8.09
|47 [20]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|69.76
|57.29
|66 [35]
|28.64
|-2.14
|48 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|7-1
|69.72
|39.20
|235 [45]
|26.65
|-4.09
|49 [8]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-1
|69.63
|42.88
|206 [39]
|26.65
|-4.00
|50 [21]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|69.50
|60.40
|49 [32]
|24.49
|-6.03
|51 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.47
|54.99
|83 [25]
|24.52
|-5.97
|52 [7]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|7-1
|68.85
|46.98
|163 [31]
|28.55
|-1.32
|53 [22]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|68.80
|51.42
|118 [40]
|27.85
|-1.96
|54 [8]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-3
|68.79
|59.70
|52 [2]
|27.22
|-2.59
|55 [13]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|7-2
|68.66
|53.80
|94 [29]
|27.25
|-2.43
|56 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|7-1
|68.50
|49.54
|135 [3]
|33.00
|3.48
|57 [23]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|68.11
|78.56
|3 [3]
|24.80
|-4.33
|58 [24]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|67.81
|79.71
|2 [2]
|25.52
|-3.31
|59 [9]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|8-0
|67.73
|40.73
|219 [43]
|27.65
|-1.09
|60 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-1
|66.43
|48.41
|152 [27]
|25.47
|-1.98
|61 [25]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|66.29
|63.25
|34 [25]
|25.81
|-1.50
|62 [9]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|7-1
|66.26
|47.96
|154 [29]
|24.31
|-2.97
|63 [5]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-0
|66.18
|41.73
|210 [24]
|28.42
|1.22
|64 [10]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|7-2
|66.17
|51.96
|113 [19]
|25.79
|-1.40
|65 [14]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-4
|66.13
|63.45
|31 [6]
|25.22
|-1.93
|66 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.92
|62.21
|39 [28]
|23.69
|-3.25
|67 [1]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|8-0
|65.41
|23.78
|380 [29]
|18.48
|-7.94
|68 [11]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|64.99
|39.83
|227 [44]
|24.35
|-1.65
|69 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|64.90
|46.28
|167 [30]
|24.82
|-1.09
|70 [15]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-2
|64.82
|54.83
|84 [26]
|25.32
|-0.52
|71 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|7-1
|64.68
|36.67
|264 [21]
|22.41
|-3.29
|72 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|7-1
|64.59
|43.62
|198 [36]
|22.84
|-2.76
|73 [27]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|64.53
|53.91
|93 [36]
|22.42
|-3.13
|74 [12]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-2
|64.51
|50.89
|121 [22]
|26.59
|1.07
|75 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|8-0
|64.16
|28.34
|350 [24]
|26.30
|1.12
|76 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|6-2
|64.15
|50.90
|120 [2]
|23.39
|-1.77
|77 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|63.84
|61.61
|44 [12]
|23.53
|-1.33
|78 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|5-3
|63.62
|50.86
|122 [15]
|21.07
|-3.57
|79 [28]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|63.45
|75.68
|5 [5]
|26.08
|1.60
|80 [6]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-1
|63.31
|38.53
|241 [29]
|26.20
|1.87
|81 [13]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|63.30
|59.63
|53 [3]
|24.01
|-0.32
|82 [14]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-2
|62.86
|53.92
|92 [12]
|22.43
|-1.45
|83 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|6-2
|62.71
|40.81
|218 [25]
|25.29
|1.55
|84 [8]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-3
|62.51
|56.72
|70 [4]
|22.96
|-0.56
|85 [15]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-2
|62.43
|46.68
|164 [32]
|24.51
|1.06
|86 [3]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|5-2
|62.31
|40.41
|220 [12]
|24.36
|1.02
|87 [4]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|7-1
|62.28
|34.77
|286 [24]
|23.92
|0.62
|88 [16]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|62.10
|55.02
|82 [9]
|21.22
|-1.90
|89 [29]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|62.03
|35.25
|280 [46]
|19.47
|-3.58
|90 [14]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|61.88
|53.80
|95 [9]
|21.64
|-1.26
|91 [30]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|61.59
|64.13
|26 [20]
|22.37
|-0.24
|92 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-0
|61.03
|33.78
|293 [20]
|19.59
|-2.46
|93 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|60.90
|58.51
|61 [34]
|22.84
|0.91
|94 [15]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|6-2
|60.77
|47.73
|157 [28]
|23.33
|1.54
|95 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|6-3
|60.71
|46.35
|165 [17]
|21.16
|-0.57
|96 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|7-1
|60.45
|30.14
|334 [36]
|21.58
|0.10
|97 [6]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-2
|59.94
|39.69
|230 [14]
|24.24
|3.28
|98 [16]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-3
|59.91
|52.64
|106 [10]
|23.58
|2.66
|99 [17]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|59.84
|58.87
|59 [4]
|25.04
|4.18
|100 [7]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|6-2
|59.72
|45.53
|180 [8]
|25.62
|4.88
|101 [17]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.57
|56.77
|69 [23]
|22.79
|2.20
|102 [3]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|8-1
|59.46
|32.65
|301 [23]
|22.82
|2.35
|103 [17]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|59.40
|58.46
|62 [3]
|21.41
|1.00
|104 [8]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|6-2
|59.16
|38.27
|244 [17]
|21.05
|0.88
|105 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|5-4
|59.09
|56.35
|73 [5]
|23.36
|3.24
|106 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|6-3
|58.82
|52.87
|104 [15]
|21.89
|2.05
|107 [9]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|6-2
|58.81
|41.60
|212 [11]
|22.15
|2.32
|108 [18]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-5
|58.32
|65.76
|20 [4]
|22.66
|3.32
|109 [10]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-7
|58.29
|44.76
|185 [10]
|21.20
|1.89
|110 [18]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|58.29
|55.18
|80 [6]
|18.65
|-0.66
|111 [19]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|58.20
|38.23
|247 [50]
|21.41
|2.19
|112 [32]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|58.13
|80.81
|1 [1]
|27.27
|8.11
|113 [19]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-3
|58.07
|49.03
|141 [24]
|19.75
|0.66
|114 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-2
|57.94
|35.86
|271 [14]
|20.72
|1.76
|115 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-3
|57.32
|45.31
|183 [9]
|21.64
|3.30
|116 [11]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|8-1
|56.62
|35.33
|279 [37]
|18.78
|1.14
|117 [19]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-5
|56.61
|55.33
|77 [8]
|20.30
|2.67
|118 [20]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.54
|49.25
|138 [35]
|21.27
|3.72
|119 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|4-4
|56.41
|59.79
|51 [1]
|19.42
|1.99
|120 [5]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-2
|56.24
|45.81
|175 [5]
|21.05
|3.78
|121 [21]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.99
|60.03
|50 [15]
|22.79
|6.78
|122 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|54.99
|59.61
|54 [33]
|18.96
|2.95
|123 [20]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|3-5
|54.71
|53.98
|90 [11]
|21.29
|5.56
|124 [21]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|54.71
|56.43
|71 [6]
|18.98
|3.26
|125 [22]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|7-1
|54.48
|36.12
|269 [48]
|15.65
|0.15
|126 [22]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|7-1
|54.45
|31.46
|321 [55]
|16.52
|1.05
|127 [21]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|54.41
|43.27
|203 [38]
|25.90
|10.48
|128 [22]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|54.38
|41.61
|211 [41]
|20.72
|5.32
|129 [34]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|54.10
|65.05
|22 [16]
|15.28
|0.16
|130 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|6-2
|53.86
|33.67
|294 [25]
|21.23
|6.35
|131 [12]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-3
|53.81
|44.13
|189 [21]
|17.59
|2.76
|132 [13]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|4-4
|53.69
|48.68
|150 [12]
|17.39
|2.67
|133 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|53.66
|35.16
|282 [10]
|20.69
|6.01
|134 [6]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|8-0
|53.32
|23.37
|382 [32]
|19.92
|5.58
|135 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|5-3
|53.30
|45.56
|177 [40]
|19.03
|4.71
|136 [23]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|53.24
|50.85
|123 [23]
|17.71
|3.45
|137 [14]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-4
|53.06
|45.92
|172 [18]
|21.48
|7.39
|138 [15]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-5
|52.99
|58.98
|58 [3]
|20.47
|6.46
|139 [23]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|52.90
|50.72
|125 [16]
|20.91
|6.99
|140 [16]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-6
|52.80
|63.13
|35 [2]
|17.20
|3.38
|141 [24]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-4
|52.72
|43.85
|195 [34]
|19.22
|5.49
|142 [17]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-4
|52.70
|54.04
|89 [8]
|14.52
|0.80
|143 [18]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-6
|52.54
|56.12
|75 [6]
|19.03
|5.47
|144 [13]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|52.42
|37.61
|253 [20]
|17.06
|3.62
|145 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-1
|52.34
|31.99
|311 [16]
|21.04
|7.68
|146 [24]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|52.02
|57.90
|64 [20]
|15.38
|2.34
|147 [5]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|7-0
|52.01
|27.18
|361 [25]
|17.39
|4.36
|148 [24]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|51.95
|57.15
|68 [5]
|17.81
|4.84
|149 [6]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|51.91
|31.62
|318 [18]
|14.45
|1.52
|150 [25]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-4
|51.88
|45.49
|181 [33]
|21.22
|8.32
|151 [19]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-4
|51.84
|47.34
|160 [15]
|14.55
|1.69
|152 [20]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-4
|51.72
|49.30
|137 [9]
|16.39
|3.65
|153 [25]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-6
|51.69
|63.45
|32 [7]
|18.19
|5.48
|154 [25]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|5-3
|51.53
|45.88
|173 [35]
|22.69
|10.14
|155 [26]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|7-2
|51.52
|44.09
|190 [42]
|16.32
|3.77
|156 [21]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-3
|51.37
|45.03
|184 [19]
|16.64
|4.25
|157 [22]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|5-3
|51.21
|47.32
|161 [16]
|16.87
|4.64
|158 [14]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|6-2
|51.16
|20.09
|399 [55]
|20.43
|8.25
|159 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|51.11
|65.49
|21 [15]
|18.66
|6.53
|160 [26]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|4-4
|51.01
|50.55
|127 [18]
|17.55
|5.52
|161 [27]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-4
|50.83
|55.02
|81 [24]
|19.28
|7.44
|162 [36]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|50.58
|63.55
|30 [23]
|17.63
|6.03
|163 [7]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|7-1
|50.55
|32.81
|300 [22]
|15.60
|4.03
|164 [8]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|50.34
|34.43
|289 [19]
|19.03
|7.67
|165 [28]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|50.04
|59.38
|55 [16]
|16.47
|5.41
|166 [29]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|2-6
|49.71
|62.12
|40 [9]
|14.56
|3.84
|167 [23]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-2
|49.65
|30.62
|330 [43]
|19.00
|8.33
|168 [27]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-4
|49.62
|49.40
|136 [23]
|16.81
|6.16
|169 [26]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|5-4
|49.51
|41.02
|217 [42]
|17.97
|7.44
|170 [37]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|49.24
|39.71
|228 [45]
|16.95
|6.69
|171 [30]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-3
|49.04
|37.42
|257 [51]
|15.75
|5.69
|172 [28]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-5
|48.99
|51.97
|112 [13]
|16.94
|6.93
|173 [9]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|6-2
|48.85
|35.19
|281 [16]
|18.78
|8.90
|174 [31]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-1
|48.82
|27.20
|360 [56]
|15.04
|5.20
|175 [38]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|48.80
|51.88
|114 [39]
|16.26
|6.45
|176 [24]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|6-2
|48.77
|35.50
|278 [36]
|18.27
|8.48
|177 [15]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|6-2
|48.73
|26.68
|365 [47]
|15.58
|5.83
|178 [7]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|48.64
|28.98
|343 [23]
|15.45
|5.79
|179 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|8-0
|48.43
|26.17
|367 [6]
|17.57
|8.13
|180 [32]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|5-3
|48.33
|36.39
|266 [52]
|17.84
|8.49
|181 [16]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-3
|48.31
|49.99
|131 [3]
|15.76
|6.43
|182 [10]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-2
|48.31
|37.44
|255 [10]
|15.37
|6.04
|183 [33]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-6
|48.15
|71.03
|10 [1]
|16.02
|6.85
|184 [27]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|48.09
|44.61
|186 [36]
|14.87
|5.76
|185 [29]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|4-4
|47.78
|45.73
|176 [31]
|17.54
|8.74
|186 [34]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-5
|47.75
|57.15
|67 [22]
|16.21
|7.44
|187 [11]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-4
|47.72
|55.19
|79 [1]
|12.79
|4.05
|188 [12]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|47.44
|34.79
|285 [18]
|17.10
|8.64
|189 [28]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-6
|47.43
|67.55
|17 [1]
|13.57
|5.11
|190 [8]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|8-0
|47.27
|20.23
|398 [36]
|19.80
|11.51
|191 [17]
|Laney
|4-AA
|5-2-1
|47.19
|32.02
|310 [30]
|16.27
|8.06
|192 [18]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|7-2
|47.19
|28.52
|349 [42]
|13.70
|5.49
|193 [35]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|47.17
|54.27
|87 [27]
|16.67
|8.48
|194 [36]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.97
|47.83
|156 [38]
|17.95
|9.97
|195 [37]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|46.92
|47.58
|158 [39]
|15.76
|7.83
|196 [19]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-2
|46.91
|32.38
|306 [29]
|16.06
|8.13
|197 [38]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|46.82
|66.28
|18 [2]
|18.20
|10.36
|198 [30]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|46.51
|37.35
|258 [48]
|16.99
|9.45
|199 [29]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|45.85
|50.97
|119 [21]
|15.57
|8.69
|200 [39]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|45.54
|60.48
|48 [31]
|12.41
|5.86
|201 [31]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|45.53
|38.63
|239 [46]
|13.92
|7.38
|202 [39]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|45.50
|58.21
|63 [19]
|14.62
|8.10
|203 [30]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-2
|45.36
|32.07
|309 [52]
|16.94
|10.56
|204 [31]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|44.97
|48.73
|147 [27]
|18.59
|12.60
|205 [25]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-3
|44.92
|37.90
|252 [31]
|11.43
|5.48
|206 [40]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|44.37
|63.94
|27 [21]
|14.70
|9.31
|207 [32]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|44.35
|48.70
|148 [28]
|14.94
|9.58
|208 [20]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|7-2
|44.04
|30.18
|333 [35]
|17.40
|12.34
|209 [26]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|7-1
|43.93
|30.79
|327 [40]
|14.37
|9.41
|210 [9]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-4
|43.61
|45.44
|182 [1]
|13.10
|8.47
|211 [10]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-2
|43.44
|29.77
|337 [22]
|14.77
|10.31
|212 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|43.39
|48.69
|149 [41]
|12.36
|7.95
|213 [21]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|7-1
|43.39
|9.20
|434 [57]
|16.08
|11.68
|214 [32]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-2
|43.21
|32.97
|297 [50]
|12.44
|8.21
|215 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-3-1
|43.00
|33.19
|296 [1]
|15.57
|11.55
|216 [22]
|Model
|7-AA
|5-3
|42.78
|39.51
|232 [15]
|12.11
|8.31
|217 [33]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|42.36
|41.45
|215 [42]
|11.17
|7.79
|218 [3]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-1
|42.35
|13.59
|424 [17]
|16.37
|12.99
|219 [4]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-1
|42.32
|18.33
|406 [13]
|12.39
|9.05
|220 [11]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|5-3
|42.07
|21.56
|393 [34]
|12.90
|9.81
|221 [23]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|7-1
|41.89
|15.10
|418 [56]
|11.92
|9.01
|222 [34]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|41.88
|47.42
|159 [29]
|13.79
|10.89
|223 [27]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-3
|41.81
|29.73
|338 [44]
|16.41
|13.58
|224 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|41.55
|64.43
|24 [18]
|13.33
|10.76
|225 [24]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-3
|41.51
|31.13
|324 [33]
|17.83
|15.30
|226 [28]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-3
|41.30
|37.03
|259 [32]
|12.55
|10.22
|227 [25]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-4
|41.26
|38.08
|249 [18]
|15.92
|13.64
|228 [13]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|3-5
|41.09
|46.06
|171 [4]
|13.01
|10.90
|229 [29]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-5
|41.04
|43.41
|201 [23]
|12.42
|10.36
|230 [33]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.99
|52.67
|105 [16]
|12.41
|10.40
|231 [34]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.98
|54.57
|86 [10]
|12.57
|10.56
|232 [35]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|40.95
|38.02
|251 [46]
|11.55
|9.59
|233 [30]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|6-3
|40.92
|34.36
|291 [38]
|14.45
|12.51
|234 [40]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|5-3
|40.80
|38.73
|238 [49]
|12.32
|10.50
|235 [35]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|40.49
|29.06
|342 [55]
|15.25
|13.74
|236 [36]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-5
|40.39
|50.07
|130 [25]
|16.07
|14.67
|237 [41]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|40.31
|57.43
|65 [21]
|10.49
|9.17
|238 [26]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-6
|40.23
|53.46
|98 [1]
|11.70
|10.45
|239 [36]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|39.72
|28.28
|352 [56]
|13.13
|12.39
|240 [42]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-7
|39.55
|61.63
|43 [11]
|10.81
|10.24
|241 [12]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-2
|39.48
|25.96
|368 [26]
|12.30
|11.79
|242 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.47
|53.55
|96 [13]
|12.82
|12.34
|243 [37]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-4
|39.25
|39.29
|234 [44]
|9.58
|9.31
|244 [43]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|39.20
|43.17
|204 [46]
|9.98
|9.76
|245 [38]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-6
|39.19
|49.64
|133 [22]
|14.84
|14.63
|246 [13]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|38.90
|24.43
|375 [28]
|14.22
|14.29
|247 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|38.86
|37.42
|256 [11]
|9.65
|9.77
|248 [31]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-7
|38.71
|48.66
|151 [13]
|9.28
|9.55
|249 [27]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|4-4
|38.59
|31.27
|323 [32]
|12.25
|12.64
|250 [15]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|5-4
|38.58
|37.53
|254 [9]
|14.80
|15.21
|251 [39]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|38.54
|51.84
|115 [14]
|9.92
|10.37
|252 [38]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-6
|38.46
|52.38
|108 [17]
|8.65
|9.17
|253 [28]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-3
|38.06
|29.80
|336 [37]
|12.26
|13.18
|254 [14]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-4
|38.02
|38.23
|246 [6]
|11.74
|12.70
|255 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|38.00
|53.25
|99 [37]
|10.02
|11.00
|256 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|3-5
|37.83
|42.36
|208 [6]
|10.04
|11.19
|257 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|37.73
|38.47
|242 [4]
|9.17
|10.42
|258 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|5-2
|37.64
|34.43
|288 [13]
|7.85
|9.19
|259 [39]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-5
|37.50
|43.34
|202 [39]
|12.92
|14.40
|260 [29]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|5-4
|37.45
|45.85
|174 [7]
|8.62
|10.15
|261 [5]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|8-0
|37.44
|10.58
|430 [20]
|13.16
|14.70
|262 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|37.28
|28.08
|354 [3]
|13.31
|15.02
|263 [44]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-6
|36.90
|59.25
|56 [17]
|9.48
|11.56
|264 [17]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-3
|36.84
|31.01
|325 [26]
|8.92
|11.06
|265 [40]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|36.70
|44.39
|188 [37]
|8.70
|10.99
|266 [17]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-4
|36.68
|35.11
|283 [11]
|12.23
|14.53
|267 [30]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-4
|36.68
|38.77
|237 [16]
|10.99
|13.30
|268 [31]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-8
|36.59
|48.13
|153 [4]
|6.75
|9.14
|269 [41]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-6
|36.44
|51.63
|116 [20]
|12.70
|15.24
|270 [40]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|36.20
|52.33
|109 [12]
|12.04
|14.82
|271 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-4
|36.03
|35.51
|277 [15]
|9.96
|12.91
|272 [41]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-5
|36.01
|43.59
|199 [37]
|8.39
|11.36
|273 [42]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-8
|35.87
|55.75
|76 [5]
|9.19
|12.30
|274 [19]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|35.82
|33.52
|295 [21]
|9.17
|12.33
|275 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|4-4
|35.79
|35.82
|273 [34]
|8.04
|11.23
|276 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|35.76
|43.78
|196 [35]
|11.47
|14.69
|277 [32]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-3
|35.72
|28.69
|345 [39]
|8.42
|11.68
|278 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|35.49
|39.71
|229 [48]
|9.16
|12.65
|279 [20]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-3
|35.37
|27.74
|356 [30]
|9.31
|12.92
|280 [18]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|34.84
|21.50
|394 [35]
|11.13
|15.28
|281 [46]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-6
|34.79
|58.55
|60 [18]
|8.19
|12.37
|282 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-5
|34.68
|36.16
|268 [47]
|14.91
|19.21
|283 [43]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-5
|34.58
|41.47
|214 [41]
|6.70
|11.10
|284 [44]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|34.13
|38.09
|248 [47]
|6.54
|11.39
|285 [47]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-5
|32.98
|45.56
|178 [41]
|8.73
|14.73
|286 [21]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|32.46
|36.87
|260 [12]
|9.05
|15.56
|287 [48]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-5
|32.29
|44.08
|191 [43]
|9.62
|16.31
|288 [19]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|5-3
|32.02
|24.77
|373 [27]
|5.75
|12.70
|289 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|8-0
|31.80
|6.35
|439 [8]
|4.49
|11.67
|290 [22]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-3
|31.63
|28.56
|348 [29]
|7.19
|14.54
|291 [20]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-5
|31.54
|31.88
|313 [17]
|7.78
|15.23
|292 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|5-3
|31.28
|30.95
|326 [39]
|8.39
|16.09
|293 [34]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-7
|31.24
|48.92
|142 [10]
|8.38
|16.12
|294 [33]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-7
|31.19
|46.12
|169 [5]
|3.86
|11.64
|295 [7]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|30.79
|19.43
|400 [11]
|3.61
|11.81
|296 [34]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-5
|30.54
|28.66
|346 [40]
|4.19
|12.63
|297 [8]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|30.46
|24.65
|374 [7]
|7.97
|16.50
|298 [35]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|4-4
|30.36
|28.58
|347 [41]
|10.16
|18.78
|299 [23]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|3-5
|30.31
|36.71
|262 [13]
|5.45
|14.12
|300 [45]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|6-1-1
|30.27
|16.62
|412 [60]
|6.66
|15.38
|301 [46]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|3-6
|30.09
|31.64
|317 [53]
|10.23
|19.12
|302 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|30.01
|61.51
|45 [30]
|10.19
|19.16
|303 [49]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|29.90
|53.05
|101 [32]
|7.36
|16.44
|304 [36]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-6
|29.82
|46.11
|170 [6]
|2.71
|11.87
|305 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|29.68
|36.26
|267 [9]
|6.08
|15.39
|306 [44]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|29.45
|41.49
|213 [40]
|6.05
|15.58
|307 [37]
|Redan
|5-AA
|3-6
|29.31
|35.52
|276 [23]
|5.66
|15.33
|308 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|29.27
|30.14
|335 [21]
|4.00
|13.71
|309 [38]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|4-5
|29.24
|32.53
|303 [27]
|5.76
|15.50
|310 [47]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-5
|29.20
|34.42
|290 [49]
|11.63
|21.41
|311 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-4
|28.69
|26.67
|366 [48]
|6.12
|16.41
|312 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|8-0
|28.54
|-12.78
|456 [5]
|3.52
|13.96
|313 [9]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|28.46
|-19.04
|459 [25]
|7.15
|17.67
|314 [36]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|2-6
|28.32
|39.08
|236 [27]
|8.44
|19.09
|315 [23]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|28.31
|36.70
|263 [7]
|7.63
|18.30
|316 [45]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-8
|28.24
|46.14
|168 [34]
|5.12
|15.86
|317 [37]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-6
|28.17
|35.59
|274 [35]
|5.10
|15.91
|318 [48]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-8
|28.05
|49.73
|132 [21]
|3.85
|14.78
|319 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|27.96
|32.88
|299 [51]
|4.07
|15.09
|320 [24]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-5
|27.57
|24.08
|377 [31]
|1.98
|13.39
|321 [50]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-7
|27.22
|42.08
|209 [47]
|8.15
|19.91
|322 [24]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|5-3
|27.21
|17.61
|409 [40]
|3.79
|15.56
|323 [25]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|3-5
|27.21
|31.52
|320 [25]
|4.38
|16.16
|324 [25]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|26.44
|32.13
|308 [15]
|2.56
|15.10
|325 [26]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|26.33
|40.13
|224 [2]
|6.99
|19.64
|326 [46]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|26.21
|36.09
|270 [49]
|6.07
|18.84
|327 [10]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|25.99
|26.79
|364 [5]
|8.99
|21.97
|328 [38]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-6
|25.89
|40.12
|225 [26]
|5.09
|18.18
|329 [26]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|3-5
|25.13
|29.43
|340 [28]
|4.47
|18.32
|330 [11]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|25.07
|32.63
|302 [2]
|4.63
|18.54
|331 [47]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-8
|25.06
|44.01
|193 [38]
|1.75
|15.67
|332 [12]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|24.52
|17.51
|410 [14]
|1.95
|16.41
|333 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-6
|23.86
|40.08
|226 [8]
|7.41
|22.53
|334 [39]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-5
|23.29
|30.22
|332 [34]
|5.32
|21.01
|335 [40]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-5
|23.22
|40.14
|223 [13]
|5.88
|21.64
|336 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|23.08
|52.27
|110 [33]
|5.34
|21.24
|337 [48]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-7
|23.04
|47.20
|162 [30]
|2.75
|18.69
|338 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-5
|22.61
|28.11
|353 [46]
|0.81
|17.18
|339 [52]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-7
|22.53
|43.69
|197 [44]
|-2.08
|14.36
|340 [27]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-7
|22.40
|39.53
|231 [3]
|2.07
|18.64
|341 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-4
|22.32
|16.30
|414 [1]
|3.56
|20.23
|342 [28]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-5
|22.17
|41.23
|216 [7]
|4.37
|21.18
|343 [28]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|21.94
|23.56
|381 [30]
|1.26
|18.31
|344 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-5-1
|21.83
|42.93
|205 [43]
|1.68
|18.84
|345 [41]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|21.57
|25.51
|371 [49]
|1.63
|19.05
|346 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|4-4
|21.39
|23.26
|384 [57]
|0.44
|18.03
|347 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|2-6
|21.25
|40.29
|221 [43]
|1.48
|19.21
|348 [29]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-4
|21.16
|22.11
|389 [33]
|2.03
|19.85
|349 [13]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-2
|21.06
|5.02
|441 [21]
|1.83
|19.75
|350 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-2
|20.85
|8.27
|435 [5]
|1.11
|19.25
|351 [29]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|20.81
|10.52
|431 [45]
|-0.79
|17.38
|352 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|20.61
|20.34
|396 [54]
|1.88
|20.26
|353 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-8
|20.44
|49.17
|139 [36]
|2.71
|21.26
|354 [30]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|20.17
|23.31
|383 [31]
|-0.56
|18.26
|355 [30]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-5
|19.81
|34.94
|284 [17]
|0.69
|19.85
|356 [31]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|19.81
|22.15
|388 [33]
|1.72
|20.88
|357 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-6
|19.72
|32.42
|305 [51]
|1.10
|20.36
|358 [51]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-7
|19.56
|35.54
|275 [50]
|1.28
|20.70
|359 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|19.51
|53.10
|100 [31]
|-2.48
|16.99
|360 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-6
|19.48
|30.63
|329 [42]
|4.71
|24.21
|361 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|19.21
|20.29
|397 [10]
|7.79
|27.56
|362 [50]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|19.21
|48.84
|144 [25]
|-0.97
|18.80
|363 [41]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-7
|18.77
|55.20
|78 [7]
|3.67
|23.88
|364 [32]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-4
|18.65
|16.53
|413 [41]
|3.69
|24.03
|365 [43]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-6
|18.64
|32.95
|298 [26]
|-0.93
|19.41
|366 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-6
|18.58
|24.41
|376 [51]
|-1.47
|18.93
|367 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-2
|17.42
|11.42
|426 [19]
|1.33
|22.89
|368 [33]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|6-3
|17.18
|9.54
|433 [46]
|-0.21
|21.59
|369 [51]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-6
|17.08
|32.22
|307 [52]
|0.08
|21.98
|370 [45]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-6
|16.68
|27.75
|355 [44]
|0.26
|22.56
|371 [42]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-7
|16.68
|36.80
|261 [33]
|0.72
|23.03
|372 [16]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|16.59
|12.67
|425 [18]
|2.68
|25.08
|373 [43]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|3-5
|16.34
|29.40
|341 [45]
|-1.17
|21.47
|374 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-1
|15.68
|-0.61
|447 [9]
|3.89
|27.19
|375 [52]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|3-5
|15.49
|25.82
|369 [58]
|-0.79
|22.69
|376 [4]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|4-1-1
|15.45
|-4.35
|448 [10]
|-2.19
|21.34
|377 [34]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-5
|15.45
|22.83
|385 [32]
|-1.48
|22.05
|378 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-3
|15.33
|7.82
|436 [6]
|-0.79
|22.86
|379 [46]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-5
|14.80
|21.62
|391 [53]
|-2.83
|21.35
|380 [6]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-4
|14.59
|15.25
|416 [2]
|1.63
|26.02
|381 [53]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-9
|14.45
|53.93
|91 [8]
|-3.96
|20.57
|382 [47]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-7
|14.30
|35.83
|272 [22]
|-0.21
|24.48
|383 [44]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-4
|14.12
|19.27
|402 [50]
|-1.01
|23.85
|384 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-5
|13.62
|27.30
|358 [45]
|-1.24
|24.12
|385 [49]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-7
|13.51
|38.05
|250 [19]
|-2.90
|22.57
|386 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-3
|13.50
|4.70
|443 [1]
|-3.72
|21.77
|387 [54]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-8
|13.46
|48.80
|145 [26]
|-1.70
|23.82
|388 [31]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-9
|13.42
|49.58
|134 [2]
|4.15
|29.72
|389 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|3-5
|13.19
|15.09
|419 [53]
|-1.40
|24.39
|390 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-8
|12.97
|31.70
|315 [24]
|-1.15
|24.87
|391 [17]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|12.92
|16.03
|415 [16]
|0.54
|26.60
|392 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-8
|12.39
|38.55
|240 [28]
|-4.84
|21.76
|393 [35]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|12.17
|17.71
|407 [39]
|-0.18
|26.63
|394 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-8
|12.00
|43.91
|194 [22]
|-0.40
|26.58
|395 [36]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|11.56
|19.40
|401 [37]
|-3.95
|23.48
|396 [18]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-6-1
|11.43
|24.03
|378 [8]
|-0.20
|27.35
|397 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|11.43
|44.01
|192 [42]
|-4.32
|23.23
|398 [55]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-9
|10.81
|50.08
|129 [20]
|-1.09
|27.09
|399 [37]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|10.70
|6.21
|440 [48]
|-0.86
|27.42
|400 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-8
|10.60
|50.10
|128 [19]
|-3.17
|25.21
|401 [47]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|10.59
|44.39
|187 [20]
|-5.14
|23.24
|402 [48]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-8
|9.48
|38.36
|243 [30]
|-3.76
|25.74
|403 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|9.27
|31.53
|319 [19]
|-2.93
|26.78
|404 [19]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-6
|9.14
|20.99
|395 [9]
|-6.64
|23.20
|405 [39]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-8
|8.97
|36.52
|265 [8]
|-7.30
|22.71
|406 [49]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-7
|8.66
|30.77
|328 [41]
|-5.07
|25.26
|407 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|8.58
|21.57
|392 [35]
|-2.92
|27.48
|408 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-6
|8.17
|21.73
|390 [34]
|-5.22
|25.59
|409 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-9
|8.05
|52.45
|107 [11]
|-5.03
|25.91
|410 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|7.57
|31.67
|316 [54]
|-6.87
|24.54
|411 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-7
|6.70
|25.68
|370 [48]
|-5.51
|26.77
|412 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-2
|6.57
|1.23
|446 [2]
|-1.39
|31.01
|413 [40]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-8
|5.42
|34.02
|292 [14]
|-3.76
|29.80
|414 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-9
|4.80
|34.60
|287 [12]
|-0.07
|34.11
|415 [7]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-4
|4.66
|22.60
|387 [1]
|-3.58
|30.74
|416 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-6
|4.64
|28.97
|344 [38]
|-8.11
|26.23
|417 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|4.35
|18.61
|404 [38]
|-3.97
|30.66
|418 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-7
|4.12
|29.67
|339 [54]
|-5.39
|29.48
|419 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-7
|3.16
|17.46
|411 [15]
|-7.01
|28.81
|420 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-2
|3.01
|-8.11
|453 [5]
|-7.77
|28.20
|421 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-4
|2.35
|9.99
|432 [3]
|-7.92
|28.70
|422 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|3-3
|1.95
|11.14
|427 [38]
|-8.10
|28.92
|423 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-7
|1.66
|26.98
|363 [57]
|-8.79
|28.54
|424 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-8
|1.02
|27.71
|357 [4]
|-8.96
|29.00
|425 [52]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-7
|1.02
|31.92
|312 [31]
|-8.89
|29.07
|426 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-7
|-0.20
|18.52
|405 [36]
|-4.10
|35.07
|427 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-9
|-0.78
|39.36
|233 [45]
|-11.78
|27.99
|428 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-1.70
|38.26
|245 [5]
|-8.85
|31.82
|429 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-4
|-2.80
|7.73
|437 [47]
|-8.60
|33.19
|430 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-6
|-3.01
|10.92
|428 [4]
|-15.96
|26.03
|431 [53]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|-3.09
|22.75
|386 [52]
|-9.73
|32.34
|432 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-8
|-3.17
|31.73
|314 [53]
|-11.69
|30.46
|433 [22]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-6
|-3.41
|4.97
|442 [22]
|-7.63
|34.76
|434 [54]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-8
|-5.35
|32.52
|304 [28]
|-12.01
|32.32
|435 [55]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-7
|-6.07
|28.28
|351 [43]
|-10.56
|34.49
|436 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-7
|-6.68
|14.52
|420 [2]
|-13.65
|32.02
|437 [56]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|4-4
|-6.69
|-12.25
|455 [58]
|-9.49
|36.18
|438 [45]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|-6.81
|13.98
|422 [43]
|-7.95
|37.84
|439 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-6
|-6.85
|2.68
|445 [23]
|-12.04
|33.79
|440 [24]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-4
|-6.85
|-5.85
|449 [24]
|-15.36
|30.47
|441 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-5
|-7.05
|-7.72
|451 [3]
|-12.75
|33.29
|442 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-7
|-7.65
|24.03
|379 [49]
|-11.35
|35.28
|443 [46]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-8
|-7.95
|31.34
|322 [20]
|-10.45
|36.48
|444 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-7
|-10.29
|6.73
|438 [7]
|-12.81
|36.47
|445 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-9
|-11.39
|13.86
|423 [37]
|-17.45
|32.92
|446 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-5
|-12.37
|-8.26
|454 [6]
|-11.66
|39.69
|447 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-8
|-12.66
|15.10
|417 [3]
|-13.06
|38.58
|448 [57]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-8
|-12.96
|27.04
|362 [46]
|-9.06
|42.89
|449 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-5
|-13.97
|-21.77
|461 [8]
|-13.12
|39.83
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-7
|-15.30
|17.62
|408 [59]
|-21.26
|33.02
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-7
|-16.64
|25.09
|372 [50]
|-13.33
|42.28
|452 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-7
|-17.73
|4.29
|444 [4]
|-19.27
|37.44
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|-20.00
|10.79
|429 [44]
|-19.77
|39.22
|454 [48]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-7
|-26.16
|14.41
|421 [42]
|-24.21
|40.93
|455 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-1
|-30.19
|-20.00
|460 [49]
|-23.66
|45.51
|456 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-4
|-31.39
|-18.77
|458 [6]
|-17.39
|52.99
|457 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-8
|-34.96
|30.53
|331 [27]
|-21.74
|52.20
|458 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-8
|-37.16
|19.16
|403 [12]
|-22.85
|53.29
|459 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-6
|-41.48
|-14.37
|457 [7]
|-28.11
|52.34
|460 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-55.06
|-7.13
|450 [54]
|-43.57
|50.47
|461 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-7
|-56.11
|-7.80
|452 [4]
|-37.81
|57.28
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.27
|77.59
|2
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.34
|69.39
|3
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.16
|68.25
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.96
|69.16
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.69
|70.63
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|77.33
|67.33
|7
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|71.10
|66.89
|8
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.97
|59.14
|9
|5-AAA
|4
|69.36
|62.49
|10
|7-AAAAA
|6
|69.11
|62.84
|11
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|68.84
|61.19
|12
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|65.55
|51.28
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|65.30
|58.12
|14
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.66
|53.42
|15
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.38
|51.25
|16
|2-AAAA
|7
|62.31
|54.16
|17
|3-AAAA
|6
|60.39
|50.07
|18
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|60.32
|52.81
|19
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|60.08
|50.35
|20
|8-AAAAA
|7
|59.88
|53.04
|21
|8-AAA
|6
|59.46
|51.11
|22
|1-AAAA
|5
|58.50
|46.27
|23
|3-AAAAA
|5
|56.47
|50.91
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|55.94
|45.64
|25
|2-AAAAA
|7
|55.46
|47.52
|26
|8-AA
|6
|54.64
|50.94
|27
|2-AAA
|5
|54.21
|43.95
|28
|1-AAA
|6
|53.12
|45.99
|29
|5-AAAA
|8
|52.41
|42.78
|30
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.35
|40.69
|31
|5-AAAAA
|8
|52.11
|48.34
|32
|7-AAAA
|6
|51.76
|42.36
|33
|8-A Division I
|4
|51.52
|34.67
|34
|6-AAAA
|6
|51.14
|55.85
|35
|3-AA
|7
|50.81
|40.08
|36
|7-AAA
|7
|49.94
|42.16
|37
|5-A Division I
|4
|49.83
|39.50
|38
|1-AA
|7
|49.66
|43.46
|39
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|48.81
|43.68
|40
|8-AAAA
|9
|48.76
|41.87
|41
|3-AAA
|8
|48.36
|34.24
|42
|2-A Division I
|5
|48.18
|39.22
|43
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|47.14
|35.17
|44
|1-A Division I
|4
|44.38
|41.06
|45
|4-AAA
|6
|43.58
|33.60
|46
|8-A Division II
|6
|42.32
|33.14
|47
|7-AA
|7
|41.57
|32.10
|48
|4-A Division II
|6
|40.62
|35.91
|49
|5-AA
|7
|40.20
|28.37
|50
|7-A Division II
|3
|40.09
|31.38
|51
|3-A Division II
|5
|39.50
|32.23
|52
|4-AA
|8
|38.75
|27.75
|53
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.67
|30.85
|54
|4-AAAAA
|6
|38.23
|36.48
|55
|2-A Division II
|5
|38.15
|30.28
|56
|6-A Division II
|8
|37.61
|23.97
|57
|6-AAA
|8
|36.84
|31.06
|58
|2-AA
|8
|36.52
|24.34
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|35.83
|28.55
|60
|4-A Division I
|4
|35.76
|27.26
|61
|6-A Division I
|4
|34.26
|32.17
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|33.29
|22.68
|63
|6-AA
|7
|31.75
|28.32
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|30.29
|26.27
|65
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|28.06
|19.98
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|24.44
|17.12
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|20.94
|19.32
|68
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|20.49
|11.49
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|17.51
|9.07
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.28
|10.81
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|14.86
|2.37
|72
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|13.02
|10.17
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|12.35
|5.99
|74
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|9.02
|2.58
|75
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|6.98
|-6.86
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|3.66
|-2.46
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-11.80
|-24.52
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|40.90
|99.3%
|0.129
|09/15
|Skipstone Academy
|Pinecrest Academy
|13 - 24
|19.03
|91.0%
|0.145
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|33.06
|98.2%
|0.149
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|26.87
|96.3%
|0.208
|09/22
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Piedmont Academy
|7 - 14
|16.95
|88.7%
|0.209
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|26.13
|96.0%
|0.216
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|12.09
|81.3%
|0.224
|08/18
|Cherokee Christian
|Calvary Christian
|19 - 20
|22.06
|93.6%
|0.225
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|24.64
|95.2%
|0.233
|10/13
|Madison County
|Cedar Shoals
|36 - 40
|17.14
|88.9%
|0.244
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|25.12
|95.5%
|0.249
|08/26
|Douglas County
|Mays
|48 - 42
|33.67
|98.4%
|0.260
|09/15
|Greene County
|Oglethorpe County
|14 - 7
|36.33
|98.8%
|0.263
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|9.36
|75.7%
|0.276
|10/06
|Effingham County
|Grovetown
|35 - 32
|24.56
|95.2%
|0.280
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|95.02
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|7.25
|70.7%
|94.59
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|2.09
|56.3%
|93.83
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|4.55
|63.5%
|89.20
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|30 - 20
|11.71
|80.6%
|88.03
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|9.46
|76.0%
|87.17
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|31 - 7
|11.82
|80.8%
|86.94
|10/20
|Newton
|Parkview
|21 - 28
|4.01
|61.9%
|86.58
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|8.56
|73.9%
|86.57
|08/18
|Gainesville
|Marist
|34 - 26
|5.52
|66.2%
|86.55
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|4.52
|63.4%
|86.54
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|13.29
|83.4%
|86.26
|09/29
|Newton
|Grayson
|31 - 27
|2.83
|58.5%
|85.73
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|14.06
|84.7%
|85.62
|08/25
|Mill Creek
|Norcross
|27 - 13
|16.48
|88.1%
|85.39
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|11.65
|80.5%
