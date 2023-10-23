Maxwell summary after Week 10

By Loren Maxwell
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,676 of 1,806 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.80%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.46 points and all game margins within 12.67 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.51

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek8-098.641Thomas County Central8-099.07
2Walton8-097.642Douglas County8-095.77
3Carrollton8-195.213Hughes6-292.17
4Colquitt County8-093.264Gainesville8-088.72
5Buford7-192.905Marist7-184.71
6Newton7-187.916Rome7-184.24
7Parkview6-285.427Lee County7-183.12
8Westlake6-284.908Houston County6-279.92
9Peachtree Ridge8-084.879Roswell8-179.37
10Milton6-284.3410North Atlanta7-175.28
11Norcross7-183.6711Woodward Academy6-275.22
12Grayson6-283.5812Blessed Trinity6-269.47
13North Cobb5-382.8313Lanier7-268.66
14Archer5-379.2614East Paulding4-466.13
15North Gwinnett5-377.9015Creekview7-264.82



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee8-085.001North Oconee8-079.68
2Cartersville9-074.872Stockbridge6-278.23
3Jefferson8-074.703Bainbridge6-277.44
4Kell7-171.984Benedictine9-076.77
5Ware County6-271.155Spalding9-075.42
6Hiram7-271.126Perry7-174.09
7Creekside7-168.857Troup7-169.72
8Calhoun6-368.798Cairo8-169.63
9Harris County7-166.269Central (Carrollton)8-067.73
10Dalton7-266.1710Burke County7-166.43
11Greater Atlanta Christian7-164.9911LaGrange6-264.90
12Jones County6-264.5112Holy Innocents7-164.59
13Warner Robins5-363.3013Starr's Mill5-363.62
14Eastside6-262.8614Westminster (Atlanta)5-361.88
15Ola6-262.4315Stephenson6-260.77



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Calvary Day8-081.221Pierce County7-164.68
2Cedar Grove4-580.842Appling County6-264.15
3Stephens County8-076.673Callaway5-262.31
4Mary Persons7-169.874Toombs County7-162.28
5Lumpkin County8-066.185Thomson7-160.45
6Morgan County7-163.316Northeast6-259.94
7Savannah Christian6-262.717Fellowship Christian6-259.72
8Sandy Creek6-362.518Rockmart6-259.16
9Carver (Columbus)6-360.719Fitzgerald6-258.81
10Thomasville5-459.0910Cook1-758.29
11Upson-Lee8-156.6211Athens Academy5-357.32
12Douglass6-353.8112Union County6-253.86
13Hebron Christian4-453.6913Columbia6-352.42
14White County4-453.0614Providence Christian6-251.16
15Oconee County3-552.9915Spencer6-248.73



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian7-168.501Greene County8-065.41
2Swainsboro8-061.032Schley County8-064.16
3Commerce8-159.463Bowdon7-253.66
4Rabun County7-257.944Clinch County8-152.34
5Elbert County7-256.245Telfair County7-052.01
6Trion8-053.326Manchester6-251.91
7Bryan County7-150.557Macon County6-248.64
8Bleckley County7-250.348Jenkins County8-047.27
9Mount Vernon6-248.859Lincoln County4-443.61
10Lamar County6-248.3110Aquinas6-243.44
11Brooks County4-447.7211Portal5-342.07
12Dublin6-247.4412Early County6-239.48
13Irwin County3-541.0913Washington-Wilkes5-338.90
14Metter4-538.8614Dooly County4-438.02
15Pelham5-438.5815Emanuel County Institute4-437.73



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy8-048.431Edmund Burke Academy8-031.80
2First Presbyterian4-3-143.002Gatewood School5-220.85
3Valwood School6-142.353Southwest Georgia Academy5-115.68
4St. Anne-Pacelli7-142.324Central Fellowship Christian4-1-115.45
5Bulloch Academy8-037.445Briarwood Academy5-315.33



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy8-028.541Cherokee Christian4-313.50
2Robert Toombs Academy4-422.322Skipstone Academy5-26.57
3Memorial Day4-42.353King's Academy6-23.01
4Thomas Jefferson1-7-6.684Calvary Christian5-5-7.05
5Fullington Academy1-7-17.735Lanier Christian3-5-12.37



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA8-099.0761.3846 [13]39.21-20.89
2 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA8-098.6476.444 [4]42.10-17.55
3 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA8-097.6463.4433 [24]45.81-12.85
4 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA8-095.7762.0241 [10]41.31-15.48
5 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA8-195.2164.8623 [17]40.99-15.24
6 [4]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA8-093.2669.1313 [11]42.45-11.84
7 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA7-192.9069.2912 [10]39.27-14.65
8 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA6-292.1766.0419 [3]42.72-10.46
9 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA8-088.7254.1488 [28]38.47-11.26
10 [6]Newton4-AAAAAAA7-187.9168.4115 [13]35.62-13.31
11 [7]Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-285.4271.0311 [9]37.29-9.15
12 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA8-085.0046.29166 [33]28.96-17.06
13 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-284.9068.6914 [12]34.74-11.18
14 [9]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA8-084.8740.20222 [44]36.85-9.05
15 [5]Marist4-AAAAAA7-184.7163.7528 [5]32.96-12.77
16 [10]Milton6-AAAAAAA6-284.3463.5629 [22]34.81-10.54
17 [6]Rome6-AAAAAA7-184.2453.5397 [30]33.87-11.39
18 [11]Norcross7-AAAAAAA7-183.6753.02102 [38]35.46-9.23
19 [12]Grayson4-AAAAAAA6-283.5868.2516 [14]34.15-10.44
20 [7]Lee County1-AAAAAA7-183.1262.8536 [8]35.80-8.34
21 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA5-382.8374.536 [6]36.98-6.87
22 [1]Calvary Day3-AAA8-081.2227.21359 [47]36.32-5.92
23 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA4-580.8473.718 [1]37.86-4.00
24 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA6-279.9260.6847 [14]33.77-7.17
25 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA8-079.6842.65207 [40]30.21-10.49
26 [9]Roswell7-AAAAAA8-179.3751.63117 [34]33.37-7.01
27 [14]Archer4-AAAAAAA5-379.2671.439 [8]30.63-9.65
28 [2]Stockbridge5-AAAA6-278.2350.59126 [17]34.92-4.32
29 [15]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-377.9064.1825 [19]31.34-7.58
30 [16]McEachern3-AAAAAAA5-477.7074.157 [7]28.38-10.34
31 [3]Bainbridge1-AAAA6-277.4459.0157 [2]34.30-4.16
32 [4]Benedictine3-AAAA9-076.7756.2274 [4]33.64-4.15
33 [3]Stephens County8-AAA8-076.6747.86155 [14]31.56-6.13
34 [5]Spalding2-AAAA9-075.4245.54179 [32]35.16-1.29
35 [10]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA7-175.2848.76146 [37]28.99-7.30
36 [11]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA6-275.2243.58200 [45]26.63-9.61
37 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA9-074.8753.00103 [14]26.58-9.31
38 [3]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-074.7050.78124 [24]29.58-6.14
39 [6]Perry2-AAAA7-174.0954.7685 [7]32.69-2.42
40 [17]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA7-273.8661.9142 [29]29.36-5.52
41 [18]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-272.5262.4137 [26]29.87-3.67
42 [4]Kell6-AAAAA7-171.9849.15140 [26]32.26-0.74
43 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA6-271.1556.3972 [7]28.38-3.79
44 [6]Hiram7-AAAAA7-271.1252.17111 [18]33.961.82
45 [19]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA6-270.3362.2638 [27]29.22-2.12
46 [4]Mary Persons2-AAA7-169.8748.84143 [11]22.80-8.09
47 [20]Lambert6-AAAAAAA7-169.7657.2966 [35]28.64-2.14
48 [7]Troup4-AAAA7-169.7239.20235 [45]26.65-4.09
49 [8]Cairo1-AAAA8-169.6342.88206 [39]26.65-4.00
50 [21]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-269.5060.4049 [32]24.49-6.03
51 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-269.4754.9983 [25]24.52-5.97
52 [7]Creekside5-AAAAA7-168.8546.98163 [31]28.55-1.32
53 [22]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA6-268.8051.42118 [40]27.85-1.96
54 [8]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-368.7959.7052 [2]27.22-2.59
55 [13]Lanier8-AAAAAA7-268.6653.8094 [29]27.25-2.43
56 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I7-168.5049.54135 [3]33.003.48
57 [23]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-668.1178.563 [3]24.80-4.33
58 [24]Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-667.8179.712 [2]25.52-3.31
59 [9]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA8-067.7340.73219 [43]27.65-1.09
60 [10]Burke County3-AAAA7-166.4348.41152 [27]25.47-1.98
61 [25]Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-366.2963.2534 [25]25.81-1.50
62 [9]Harris County3-AAAAA7-166.2647.96154 [29]24.31-2.97
63 [5]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-066.1841.73210 [24]28.421.22
64 [10]Dalton7-AAAAA7-266.1751.96113 [19]25.79-1.40
65 [14]East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-466.1363.4531 [6]25.22-1.93
66 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-465.9262.2139 [28]23.69-3.25
67 [1]Greene County8-A Division II8-065.4123.78380 [29]18.48-7.94
68 [11]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA7-164.9939.83227 [44]24.35-1.65
69 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA6-264.9046.28167 [30]24.82-1.09
70 [15]Creekview6-AAAAAA7-264.8254.8384 [26]25.32-0.52
71 [1]Pierce County3-AA7-164.6836.67264 [21]22.41-3.29
72 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA7-164.5943.62198 [36]22.84-2.76
73 [27]Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-264.5353.9193 [36]22.42-3.13
74 [12]Jones County2-AAAAA6-264.5150.89121 [22]26.591.07
75 [2]Schley County6-A Division II8-064.1628.34350 [24]26.301.12
76 [2]Appling County3-AA6-264.1550.90120 [2]23.39-1.77
77 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-363.8461.6144 [12]23.53-1.33
78 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA5-363.6250.86122 [15]21.07-3.57
79 [28]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-563.4575.685 [5]26.081.60
80 [6]Morgan County4-AAA7-163.3138.53241 [29]26.201.87
81 [13]Warner Robins2-AAAAA5-363.3059.6353 [3]24.01-0.32
82 [14]Eastside8-AAAAA6-262.8653.9292 [12]22.43-1.45
83 [7]Savannah Christian3-AAA6-262.7140.81218 [25]25.291.55
84 [8]Sandy Creek5-AAA6-362.5156.7270 [4]22.96-0.56
85 [15]Ola2-AAAAA6-262.4346.68164 [32]24.511.06
86 [3]Callaway5-AA5-262.3140.41220 [12]24.361.02
87 [4]Toombs County3-AA7-162.2834.77286 [24]23.920.62
88 [16]Mays5-AAAAA4-462.1055.0282 [9]21.22-1.90
89 [29]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-162.0335.25280 [46]19.47-3.58
90 [14]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-361.8853.8095 [9]21.64-1.26
91 [30]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-461.5964.1326 [20]22.37-0.24
92 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I8-061.0333.78293 [20]19.59-2.46
93 [31]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-460.9058.5161 [34]22.840.91
94 [15]Stephenson6-AAAA6-260.7747.73157 [28]23.331.54
95 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA6-360.7146.35165 [17]21.16-0.57
96 [5]Thomson4-AA7-160.4530.14334 [36]21.580.10
97 [6]Northeast2-AA6-259.9439.69230 [14]24.243.28
98 [16]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-359.9152.64106 [10]23.582.66
99 [17]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-459.8458.8759 [4]25.044.18
100 [7]Fellowship Christian8-AA6-259.7245.53180 [8]25.624.88
101 [17]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-459.5756.7769 [23]22.792.20
102 [3]Commerce8-A Division I8-159.4632.65301 [23]22.822.35
103 [17]Cedartown7-AAAA5-359.4058.4662 [3]21.411.00
104 [8]Rockmart7-AA6-259.1638.27244 [17]21.050.88
105 [10]Thomasville1-AAA5-459.0956.3573 [5]23.363.24
106 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA6-358.8252.87104 [15]21.892.05
107 [9]Fitzgerald1-AA6-258.8141.60212 [11]22.152.32
108 [18]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-558.3265.7620 [4]22.663.32
109 [10]Cook1-AA1-758.2944.76185 [10]21.201.89
110 [18]Baldwin2-AAAA5-358.2955.1880 [6]18.65-0.66
111 [19]Brunswick2-AAAAAA5-258.2038.23247 [50]21.412.19
112 [32]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-458.1380.811 [1]27.278.11
113 [19]Wayne County3-AAAA6-358.0749.03141 [24]19.750.66
114 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I7-257.9435.86271 [14]20.721.76
115 [11]Athens Academy8-AA5-357.3245.31183 [9]21.643.30
116 [11]Upson-Lee2-AAA8-156.6235.33279 [37]18.781.14
117 [19]Cass7-AAAAA4-556.6155.3377 [8]20.302.67
118 [20]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-356.5449.25138 [35]21.273.72
119 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA4-456.4159.7951 [1]19.421.99
120 [5]Elbert County8-A Division I7-256.2445.81175 [5]21.053.78
121 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-554.9960.0350 [15]22.796.78
122 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA3-554.9959.6154 [33]18.962.95
123 [20]Dutchtown2-AAAAA3-554.7153.9890 [11]21.295.56
124 [21]Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-554.7156.4371 [6]18.983.26
125 [22]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA7-154.4836.12269 [48]15.650.15
126 [22]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA7-154.4531.46321 [55]16.521.05
127 [21]Madison County8-AAAA6-254.4143.27203 [38]25.9010.48
128 [22]North Hall8-AAAA6-254.3841.61211 [41]20.725.32
129 [34]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-654.1065.0522 [16]15.280.16
130 [12]Union County8-AA6-253.8633.67294 [25]21.236.35
131 [12]Douglass5-AAA6-353.8144.13189 [21]17.592.76
132 [13]Hebron Christian8-AAA4-453.6948.68150 [12]17.392.67
133 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II7-253.6635.16282 [10]20.696.01
134 [6]Trion7-A Division I8-053.3223.37382 [32]19.925.58
135 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA5-353.3045.56177 [40]19.034.71
136 [23]Cambridge6-AAAAA5-453.2450.85123 [23]17.713.45
137 [14]White County7-AAA4-453.0645.92172 [18]21.487.39
138 [15]Oconee County8-AAA3-552.9958.9858 [3]20.476.46
139 [23]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-352.9050.72125 [16]20.916.99
140 [16]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-652.8063.1335 [2]17.203.38
141 [24]Howard2-AAAA4-452.7243.85195 [34]19.225.49
142 [17]Monroe Area8-AAA4-452.7054.0489 [8]14.520.80
143 [18]Peach County2-AAA2-652.5456.1275 [6]19.035.47
144 [13]Columbia5-AA6-352.4237.61253 [20]17.063.62
145 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II8-152.3431.99311 [16]21.047.68
146 [24]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-552.0257.9064 [20]15.382.34
147 [5]Telfair County4-A Division II7-052.0127.18361 [25]17.394.36
148 [24]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-451.9557.1568 [5]17.814.84
149 [6]Manchester6-A Division II6-251.9131.62318 [18]14.451.52
150 [25]New Hampstead3-AAAA4-451.8845.49181 [33]21.228.32
151 [19]Hart County8-AAA4-451.8447.34160 [15]14.551.69
152 [20]Crisp County1-AAA5-451.7249.30137 [9]16.393.65
153 [25]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-651.6963.4532 [7]18.195.48
154 [25]Tucker4-AAAAA5-351.5345.88173 [35]22.6910.14
155 [26]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA7-251.5244.09190 [42]16.323.77
156 [21]Monroe1-AAA5-351.3745.03184 [19]16.644.25
157 [22]Wesleyan7-AAA5-351.2147.32161 [16]16.874.64
158 [14]Providence Christian8-AA6-251.1620.09399 [55]20.438.25
159 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-751.1165.4921 [15]18.666.53
160 [26]Luella5-AAAA4-451.0150.55127 [18]17.555.52
161 [27]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-450.8355.0281 [24]19.287.44
162 [36]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-750.5863.5530 [23]17.636.03
163 [7]Bryan County3-A Division I7-150.5532.81300 [22]15.604.03
164 [8]Bleckley County2-A Division I7-250.3434.43289 [19]19.037.67
165 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-550.0459.3855 [16]16.475.41
166 [29]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA2-649.7162.1240 [9]14.563.84
167 [23]Harlem4-AAA6-249.6530.62330 [43]19.008.33
168 [27]Pace Academy5-AAAA4-449.6249.40136 [23]16.816.16
169 [26]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA5-449.5141.02217 [42]17.977.44
170 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAAA6-249.2439.71228 [45]16.956.69
171 [30]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA5-349.0437.42257 [51]15.755.69
172 [28]Lovett5-AAAA3-548.9951.97112 [13]16.946.93
173 [9]Mount Vernon6-A Division I6-248.8535.19281 [16]18.788.90
174 [31]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-148.8227.20360 [56]15.045.20
175 [38]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-548.8051.88114 [39]16.266.45
176 [24]Adairsville6-AAA6-248.7735.50278 [36]18.278.48
177 [15]Spencer2-AA6-248.7326.68365 [47]15.585.83
178 [7]Macon County6-A Division II6-248.6428.98343 [23]15.455.79
179 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-048.4326.17367 [6]17.578.13
180 [32]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA5-348.3336.39266 [52]17.848.49
181 [16]Sumter County1-AA5-348.3149.99131 [3]15.766.43
182 [10]Lamar County4-A Division I6-248.3137.44255 [10]15.376.04
183 [33]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-648.1571.0310 [1]16.026.85
184 [27]Banneker5-AAAAA5-348.0944.61186 [36]14.875.76
185 [29]Whitewater4-AAAA4-447.7845.73176 [31]17.548.74
186 [34]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-547.7557.1567 [22]16.217.44
187 [11]Brooks County1-A Division I4-447.7255.1979 [1]12.794.05
188 [12]Dublin2-A Division I6-247.4434.79285 [18]17.108.64
189 [28]Jenkins1-AAAAA2-647.4367.5517 [1]13.575.11
190 [8]Jenkins County3-A Division II8-047.2720.23398 [36]19.8011.51
191 [17]Laney4-AA5-2-147.1932.02310 [30]16.278.06
192 [18]North Cobb Christian6-AA7-247.1928.52349 [42]13.705.49
193 [35]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-547.1754.2787 [27]16.678.48
194 [36]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-546.9747.83156 [38]17.959.97
195 [37]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-446.9247.58158 [39]15.767.83
196 [19]East Jackson8-AA6-246.9132.38306 [29]16.068.13
197 [38]Pope7-AAAAAA1-746.8266.2818 [2]18.2010.36
198 [30]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA6-246.5137.35258 [48]16.999.45
199 [29]Decatur4-AAAAA3-545.8550.97119 [21]15.578.69
200 [39]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-745.5460.4848 [31]12.415.86
201 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-345.5338.63239 [46]13.927.38
202 [39]New Manchester5-AAAAAA3-545.5058.2163 [19]14.628.10
203 [30]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-245.3632.07309 [52]16.9410.56
204 [31]Loganville8-AAAAA4-544.9748.73147 [27]18.5912.60
205 [25]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-344.9237.90252 [31]11.435.48
206 [40]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-744.3763.9427 [21]14.709.31
207 [32]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-544.3548.70148 [28]14.949.58
208 [20]North Murray7-AA7-244.0430.18333 [35]17.4012.34
209 [26]Bremen6-AAA7-143.9330.79327 [40]14.379.41
210 [9]Lincoln County8-A Division II4-443.6145.44182 [1]13.108.47
211 [10]Aquinas8-A Division II6-243.4429.77337 [22]14.7710.31
212 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-543.3948.69149 [41]12.367.95
213 [21]ACE Charter2-AA7-143.399.20434 [57]16.0811.68
214 [32]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-243.2132.97297 [50]12.448.21
215 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-3-143.0033.19296 [1]15.5711.55
216 [22]Model7-AA5-342.7839.51232 [15]12.118.31
217 [33]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-542.3641.45215 [42]11.177.79
218 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-142.3513.59424 [17]16.3712.99
219 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-142.3218.33406 [13]12.399.05
220 [11]Portal3-A Division II5-342.0721.56393 [34]12.909.81
221 [23]Therrell6-AA7-141.8915.10418 [56]11.929.01
222 [34]Westover1-AAAA4-541.8847.42159 [29]13.7910.89
223 [27]Long County3-AAA5-341.8129.73338 [44]16.4113.58
224 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-741.5564.4324 [18]13.3310.76
225 [24]Worth County1-AA5-341.5131.13324 [33]17.8315.30
226 [28]Hephzibah4-AAA5-341.3037.03259 [32]12.5510.22
227 [25]Washington County4-AA4-441.2638.08249 [18]15.9213.64
228 [13]Irwin County1-A Division I3-541.0946.06171 [4]13.0110.90
229 [29]Dougherty1-AAA4-541.0443.41201 [23]12.4210.36
230 [33]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-640.9952.67105 [16]12.4110.40
231 [34]Centennial6-AAAAA2-640.9854.5786 [10]12.5710.56
232 [35]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA5-340.9538.02251 [46]11.559.59
233 [30]Gilmer7-AAA6-340.9234.36291 [38]14.4512.51
234 [40]South Effingham2-AAAAAA5-340.8038.73238 [49]12.3210.50
235 [35]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA5-340.4929.06342 [55]15.2513.74
236 [36]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-540.3950.07130 [25]16.0714.67
237 [41]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-740.3157.4365 [21]10.499.17
238 [26]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-640.2353.4698 [1]11.7010.45
239 [36]McDonough5-AAAA6-239.7228.28352 [56]13.1312.39
240 [42]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-739.5561.6343 [11]10.8110.24
241 [12]Early County1-A Division II6-239.4825.96368 [26]12.3011.79
242 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-739.4753.5596 [13]12.8212.34
243 [37]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-439.2539.29234 [44]9.589.31
244 [43]Evans2-AAAAAA3-539.2043.17204 [46]9.989.76
245 [38]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-639.1949.64133 [22]14.8414.63
246 [13]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-338.9024.43375 [28]14.2214.29
247 [14]Metter3-A Division I4-538.8637.42256 [11]9.659.77
248 [31]Dawson County7-AAA2-738.7148.66151 [13]9.289.55
249 [27]Fannin County7-AA4-438.5931.27323 [32]12.2512.64
250 [15]Pelham1-A Division I5-438.5837.53254 [9]14.8015.21
251 [39]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-638.5451.84115 [14]9.9210.37
252 [38]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-638.4652.38108 [17]8.659.17
253 [28]Putnam County4-AA5-338.0629.80336 [37]12.2613.18
254 [14]Dooly County4-A Division II4-438.0238.23246 [6]11.7412.70
255 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-638.0053.2599 [37]10.0211.00
256 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I3-537.8342.36208 [6]10.0411.19
257 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-437.7338.47242 [4]9.1710.42
258 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II5-237.6434.43288 [13]7.859.19
259 [39]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-537.5043.34202 [39]12.9214.40
260 [29]Jeff Davis1-AA5-437.4545.85174 [7]8.6210.15
261 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-037.4410.58430 [20]13.1614.70
262 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-437.2828.08354 [3]13.3115.02
263 [44]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-636.9059.2556 [17]9.4811.56
264 [17]Bacon County1-A Division I4-336.8431.01325 [26]8.9211.06
265 [40]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-436.7044.39188 [37]8.7010.99
266 [17]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-436.6835.11283 [11]12.2314.53
267 [30]Banks County8-AA4-436.6838.77237 [16]10.9913.30
268 [31]Dodge County1-AA1-836.5948.13153 [4]6.759.14
269 [41]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-636.4451.63116 [20]12.7015.24
270 [40]West Laurens2-AAAA2-636.2052.33109 [12]12.0414.82
271 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I4-436.0335.51277 [15]9.9612.91
272 [41]Hampton5-AAAA3-536.0143.59199 [37]8.3911.36
273 [42]Griffin2-AAAA1-835.8755.7576 [5]9.1912.30
274 [19]Temple4-A Division I4-435.8233.52295 [21]9.1712.33
275 [32]Ringgold6-AAA4-435.7935.82273 [34]8.0411.23
276 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-535.7643.78196 [35]11.4714.69
277 [32]Vidalia3-AA5-335.7228.69345 [39]8.4211.68
278 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-535.4939.71229 [48]9.1612.65
279 [20]Darlington7-A Division I6-335.3727.74356 [30]9.3112.92
280 [18]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-234.8421.50394 [35]11.1315.28
281 [46]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-634.7958.5560 [18]8.1912.37
282 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-534.6836.16268 [47]14.9119.21
283 [43]Drew3-AAAAA3-534.5841.47214 [41]6.7011.10
284 [44]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-534.1338.09248 [47]6.5411.39
285 [47]Alcovy3-AAAAAA3-532.9845.56178 [41]8.7314.73
286 [21]Dade County7-A Division I3-532.4636.87260 [12]9.0515.56
287 [48]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-532.2944.08191 [43]9.6216.31
288 [19]Johnson County5-A Division II5-332.0224.77373 [27]5.7512.70
289 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA8-031.806.35439 [8]4.4911.67
290 [22]Jasper County5-A Division I5-331.6328.56348 [29]7.1914.54
291 [20]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-531.5431.88313 [17]7.7815.23
292 [33]Gordon Lee6-AAA5-331.2830.95326 [39]8.3916.09
293 [34]Jackson2-AAA2-731.2448.92142 [10]8.3816.12
294 [33]Haralson County7-AA1-731.1946.12169 [5]3.8611.64
295 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-330.7919.43400 [11]3.6111.81
296 [34]Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-530.5428.66346 [40]4.1912.63
297 [8]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-430.4624.65374 [7]7.9716.50
298 [35]Southwest2-AA4-430.3628.58347 [41]10.1618.78
299 [23]Social Circle5-A Division I3-530.3136.71262 [13]5.4514.12
300 [45]Druid Hills6-AAAA †6-1-130.2716.62412 [60]6.6615.38
301 [46]Seckinger8-AAAA †3-630.0931.64317 [53]10.2319.12
302 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-730.0161.5145 [30]10.1919.16
303 [49]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-729.9053.05101 [32]7.3616.44
304 [36]Washington6-AA1-629.8246.11170 [6]2.7111.87
305 [21]Charlton County2-A Division II2-629.6836.26267 [9]6.0815.39
306 [44]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-629.4541.49213 [40]6.0515.58
307 [37]Redan5-AA3-629.3135.52276 [23]5.6615.33
308 [22]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-529.2730.14335 [21]4.0013.71
309 [38]South Atlanta6-AA4-529.2432.53303 [27]5.7615.50
310 [47]North Clayton4-AAAA4-529.2034.42290 [49]11.6321.41
311 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-428.6926.67366 [48]6.1216.41
312 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A8-028.54-12.78456 [5]3.5213.96
313 [9]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA9-028.46-19.04459 [25]7.1517.67
314 [36]Pickens7-AAA2-628.3239.08236 [27]8.4419.09
315 [23]Christian Heritage7-A Division II3-528.3136.70263 [7]7.6318.30
316 [45]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-828.2446.14168 [34]5.1215.86
317 [37]LaFayette6-AAA2-628.1735.59274 [35]5.1015.91
318 [48]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-828.0549.73132 [21]3.8514.78
319 [49]Shaw1-AAAA4-527.9632.88299 [51]4.0715.09
320 [24]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-527.5724.08377 [31]1.9813.39
321 [50]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-727.2242.08209 [47]8.1519.91
322 [24]Seminole County1-A Division II5-327.2117.61409 [40]3.7915.56
323 [25]Screven County3-A Division I3-527.2131.52320 [25]4.3816.16
324 [25]Miller County1-A Division II3-426.4432.13308 [15]2.5615.10
325 [26]Turner County2-A Division II2-726.3340.13224 [2]6.9919.64
326 [46]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-526.2136.09270 [49]6.0718.84
327 [10]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-425.9926.79364 [5]8.9921.97
328 [38]Liberty County3-AAA2-625.8940.12225 [26]5.0918.18
329 [26]Heard County4-A Division I3-525.1329.43340 [28]4.4718.32
330 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-525.0732.63302 [2]4.6318.54
331 [47]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-825.0644.01193 [38]1.7515.67
332 [12]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-424.5217.51410 [14]1.9516.41
333 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I2-623.8640.08226 [8]7.4122.53
334 [39]Rutland2-AA2-523.2930.22332 [34]5.3221.01
335 [40]Berrien1-AA2-523.2240.14223 [13]5.8821.64
336 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-823.0852.27110 [33]5.3421.24
337 [48]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-723.0447.20162 [30]2.7518.69
338 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-522.6128.11353 [46]0.8117.18
339 [52]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-722.5343.69197 [44]-2.0814.36
340 [27]Treutlen4-A Division II1-722.4039.53231 [3]2.0718.64
341 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A4-422.3216.30414 [1]3.5620.23
342 [28]St. Francis6-A Division I1-522.1741.23216 [7]4.3721.18
343 [28]Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-421.9423.56381 [30]1.2618.31
344 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-5-121.8342.93205 [43]1.6818.84
345 [41]Brantley County3-AA5-421.5725.51371 [49]1.6319.05
346 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †4-421.3923.26384 [57]0.4418.03
347 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA2-621.2540.29221 [43]1.4819.21
348 [29]Armuchee7-A Division I4-421.1622.11389 [33]2.0319.85
349 [13]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-221.065.02441 [21]1.8319.75
350 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-220.858.27435 [5]1.1119.25
351 [29]Taylor County6-A Division II6-220.8110.52431 [45]-0.7917.38
352 [42]McNair5-AA4-420.6120.34396 [54]1.8820.26
353 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-820.4449.17139 [36]2.7121.26
354 [30]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-420.1723.31383 [31]-0.5618.26
355 [30]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-519.8134.94284 [17]0.6919.85
356 [31]Terrell County1-A Division II3-419.8122.15388 [33]1.7220.88
357 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-619.7232.42305 [51]1.1020.36
358 [51]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-719.5635.54275 [50]1.2820.70
359 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-819.5153.10100 [31]-2.4816.99
360 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-619.4830.63329 [42]4.7124.21
361 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-319.2120.29397 [10]7.7927.56
362 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA1-719.2148.84144 [25]-0.9718.80
363 [41]Franklin County8-AAA1-718.7755.2078 [7]3.6723.88
364 [32]Marion County6-A Division II4-418.6516.53413 [41]3.6924.03
365 [43]Tattnall County3-AA2-618.6432.95298 [26]-0.9319.41
366 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-618.5824.41376 [51]-1.4718.93
367 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-217.4211.42426 [19]1.3322.89
368 [33]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †6-317.189.54433 [46]-0.2121.59
369 [51]East Hall8-AAAA2-617.0832.22307 [52]0.0821.98
370 [45]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-616.6827.75355 [44]0.2622.56
371 [42]West Hall7-AAA1-716.6836.80261 [33]0.7223.03
372 [16]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-316.5912.67425 [18]2.6825.08
373 [43]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA3-516.3429.40341 [45]-1.1721.47
374 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-115.68-0.61447 [9]3.8927.19
375 [52]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †3-515.4925.82369 [58]-0.7922.69
376 [4]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA4-1-115.45-4.35448 [10]-2.1921.34
377 [34]Warren County8-A Division II3-515.4522.83385 [32]-1.4822.05
378 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-315.337.82436 [6]-0.7922.86
379 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-514.8021.62391 [53]-2.8321.35
380 [6]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-414.5915.25416 [2]1.6326.02
381 [53]Hardaway1-AAAA0-914.4553.9391 [8]-3.9620.57
382 [47]Murray County7-AA1-714.3035.83272 [22]-0.2124.48
383 [44]Cross Creek4-AAA3-414.1219.27402 [50]-1.0123.85
384 [48]Butler4-AA2-513.6227.30358 [45]-1.2424.12
385 [49]Windsor Forest3-AA2-713.5138.05250 [19]-2.9022.57
386 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-313.504.70443 [1]-3.7221.77
387 [54]Chestatee8-AAAA0-813.4648.80145 [26]-1.7023.82
388 [31]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-913.4249.58134 [2]4.1529.72
389 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †3-513.1915.09419 [53]-1.4024.39
390 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I1-812.9731.70315 [24]-1.1524.87
391 [17]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-512.9216.03415 [16]0.5426.60
392 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-812.3938.55240 [28]-4.8421.76
393 [35]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-512.1717.71407 [39]-0.1826.63
394 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-812.0043.91194 [22]-0.4026.58
395 [36]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-411.5619.40401 [37]-3.9523.48
396 [18]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-6-111.4324.03378 [8]-0.2027.35
397 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-811.4344.01192 [42]-4.3223.23
398 [55]Riverdale4-AAAA0-910.8150.08129 [20]-1.0927.09
399 [37]Glascock County5-A Division II4-510.706.21440 [48]-0.8627.42
400 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-810.6050.10128 [19]-3.1725.21
401 [47]Salem4-AAA1-710.5944.39187 [20]-5.1423.24
402 [48]Pike County2-AAA0-89.4838.36243 [30]-3.7625.74
403 [38]Greenville6-A Division II1-69.2731.53319 [19]-2.9326.78
404 [19]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-69.1420.99395 [9]-6.6423.20
405 [39]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-88.9736.52265 [8]-7.3022.71
406 [49]Beach3-AAA1-78.6630.77328 [41]-5.0725.26
407 [33]Coosa7-A Division I3-58.5821.57392 [35]-2.9227.48
408 [34]Claxton3-A Division I2-68.1721.73390 [34]-5.2225.59
409 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-98.0552.45107 [11]-5.0325.91
410 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-67.5731.67316 [54]-6.8724.54
411 [50]Towers5-AA1-76.7025.68370 [48]-5.5126.77
412 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA5-26.571.23446 [2]-1.3931.01
413 [40]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-85.4234.02292 [14]-3.7629.80
414 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-94.8034.60287 [12]-0.0734.11
415 [7]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-44.6622.60387 [1]-3.5830.74
416 [51]Kendrick2-AA2-64.6428.97344 [38]-8.1126.23
417 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-74.3518.61404 [38]-3.9730.66
418 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-74.1229.67339 [54]-5.3929.48
419 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-73.1617.46411 [15]-7.0128.81
420 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA6-23.01-8.11453 [5]-7.7728.20
421 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A4-42.359.99432 [3]-7.9228.70
422 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †3-31.9511.14427 [38]-8.1028.92
423 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-71.6626.98363 [57]-8.7928.54
424 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-81.0227.71357 [4]-8.9629.00
425 [52]Central (Macon)2-AA1-71.0231.92312 [31]-8.8929.07
426 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-7-0.2018.52405 [36]-4.1035.07
427 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-9-0.7839.36233 [45]-11.7827.99
428 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-8-1.7038.26245 [5]-8.8531.82
429 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-4-2.807.73437 [47]-8.6033.19
430 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-6-3.0110.92428 [4]-15.9626.03
431 [53]Glenn Hills4-AA1-7-3.0922.75386 [52]-9.7332.34
432 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-8-3.1731.73314 [53]-11.6930.46
433 [22]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-6-3.414.97442 [22]-7.6334.76
434 [54]Gordon Central7-AA0-8-5.3532.52304 [28]-12.0132.32
435 [55]Josey4-AA1-7-6.0728.28351 [43]-10.5634.49
436 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-7-6.6814.52420 [2]-13.6532.02
437 [56]Walker6-AA †4-4-6.69-12.25455 [58]-9.4936.18
438 [45]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-6-6.8113.98422 [43]-7.9537.84
439 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-6-6.852.68445 [23]-12.0433.79
440 [24]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-4-6.85-5.85449 [24]-15.3630.47
441 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-5-7.05-7.72451 [3]-12.7533.29
442 [50]Groves3-AAA1-7-7.6524.03379 [49]-11.3535.28
443 [46]Towns County8-A Division II0-8-7.9531.34322 [20]-10.4536.48
444 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-7-10.296.73438 [7]-12.8136.47
445 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-9-11.3913.86423 [37]-17.4532.92
446 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-5-12.37-8.26454 [6]-11.6639.69
447 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-8-12.6615.10417 [3]-13.0638.58
448 [57]Landmark Christian5-AA0-8-12.9627.04362 [46]-9.0642.89
449 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-5-13.97-21.77461 [8]-13.1239.83
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-7-15.3017.62408 [59]-21.2633.02
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-7-16.6425.09372 [50]-13.3342.28
452 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-7-17.734.29444 [4]-19.2737.44
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II2-6-20.0010.79429 [44]-19.7739.22
454 [48]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-7-26.1614.41421 [42]-24.2140.93
455 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-1-30.19-20.00460 [49]-23.6645.51
456 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-4-31.39-18.77458 [6]-17.3952.99
457 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-8-34.9630.53331 [27]-21.7452.20
458 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-8-37.1619.16403 [12]-22.8553.29
459 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-6-41.48-14.37457 [7]-28.1152.34
460 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-55.06-7.13450 [54]-43.5750.47
461 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-7-56.11-7.80452 [4]-37.8157.28



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA682.2777.59
21-AAAAAA679.3469.39
38-AAAAAAA679.1668.25
42-AAAAAAA578.9669.16
51-AAAAAAA577.6970.63
65-AAAAAAA677.3367.33
73-AAAAAAA571.1066.89
85-AAAAAA870.9759.14
95-AAA469.3662.49
107-AAAAA669.1162.84
116-AAAAAAA668.8461.19
127-AAAAAAA765.5551.28
136-AAAAAA765.3058.12
148-AAAAAA763.6653.42
151-AAAAA662.3851.25
162-AAAA762.3154.16
173-AAAA660.3950.07
184-AAAAAA660.3252.81
197-AAAAAA760.0850.35
208-AAAAA759.8853.04
218-AAA659.4651.11
221-AAAA558.5046.27
233-AAAAA556.4750.91
244-AAAA855.9445.64
252-AAAAA755.4647.52
268-AA654.6450.94
272-AAA554.2143.95
281-AAA653.1245.99
295-AAAA852.4142.78
306-AAAAA752.3540.69
315-AAAAA852.1148.34
327-AAAA651.7642.36
338-A Division I451.5234.67
346-AAAA651.1455.85
353-AA750.8140.08
367-AAA749.9442.16
375-A Division I449.8339.50
381-AA749.6643.46
392-AAAAAA748.8143.68
408-AAAA948.7641.87
413-AAA848.3634.24
422-A Division I548.1839.22
433-AAAAAA847.1435.17
441-A Division I444.3841.06
454-AAA643.5833.60
468-A Division II642.3233.14
477-AA741.5732.10
484-A Division II640.6235.91
495-AA740.2028.37
507-A Division II340.0931.38
513-A Division II539.5032.23
524-AA838.7527.75
53GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA538.6730.85
544-AAAAA638.2336.48
552-A Division II538.1530.28
566-A Division II837.6123.97
576-AAA836.8431.06
582-AA836.5224.34
597-A Division I735.8328.55
604-A Division I435.7627.26
616-A Division I434.2632.17
623-A Division I533.2922.68
636-AA731.7528.32
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA430.2926.27
65GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA528.0619.98
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA624.4417.12
671-A Division II720.9419.32
68GIAA Region 4-AA320.4911.49
695-A Division II617.519.07
70GIAA Region 2-AA316.2810.81
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA514.862.37
72GIAA Region 3-AA213.0210.17
73GIAA Region 2-A312.355.99
74GIAA Region 6-AA29.022.58
75GIAA Region 1-A36.98-6.86
76GAPPS Region 1-AA43.66-2.46
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-11.80-24.52

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 040.9099.3%0.129
09/15Skipstone AcademyPinecrest Academy13 - 2419.0391.0%0.145
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1533.0698.2%0.149
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2026.8796.3%0.208
09/22Central Fellowship ChristianPiedmont Academy7 - 1416.9588.7%0.209
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3326.1396.0%0.216
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 2812.0981.3%0.224
08/18Cherokee ChristianCalvary Christian19 - 2022.0693.6%0.225
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2024.6495.2%0.233
10/13Madison CountyCedar Shoals36 - 4017.1488.9%0.244
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2925.1295.5%0.249
08/26Douglas CountyMays48 - 4233.6798.4%0.260
09/15Greene CountyOglethorpe County14 - 736.3398.8%0.263
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 389.3675.7%0.276
10/06Effingham CountyGrovetown35 - 3224.5695.2%0.280

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.0210/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 247.2570.7%
94.5909/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 272.0956.3%
93.8308/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 394.5563.5%
89.2009/22Mill CreekParkview30 - 2011.7180.6%
88.0309/01CarrolltonRome33 - 139.4676.0%
87.1710/20CarrolltonWestlake31 - 711.8280.8%
86.9410/20NewtonParkview21 - 284.0161.9%
86.5809/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 288.5673.9%
86.5708/18GainesvilleMarist34 - 265.5266.2%
86.5509/15NewtonWestlake27 - 124.5263.4%
86.5410/06WaltonNorth Cobb35 - 2713.2983.4%
86.2609/29NewtonGrayson31 - 272.8358.5%
85.7308/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2714.0684.7%
85.6208/25Mill CreekNorcross27 - 1316.4888.1%
85.3909/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2011.6580.5%

