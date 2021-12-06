Maxwell summary after Semifinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,223 of 2,419 total games including 2 tie(s) (91.90%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.75 points and all game margins within 12.78 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.04
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Collins Hill
|13-0
|109.59
|1
|Buford
|13-1
|100.89
|2
|Milton
|13-1
|95.12
|2
|Lee County
|11-2
|85.83
|3
|North Cobb
|10-2
|94.29
|3
|Hughes
|13-1
|84.64
|4
|Mill Creek
|11-2
|91.96
|4
|Carrollton
|12-2
|81.67
|5
|Brookwood
|10-3
|87.55
|5
|Westlake
|10-3
|80.65
|6
|Walton
|9-4
|85.56
|6
|Cambridge
|9-2
|77.66
|7
|Grayson
|10-4
|83.27
|7
|Rome
|8-3
|75.37
|8
|Marietta
|7-5
|82.64
|8
|Dacula
|9-5
|74.34
|9
|Roswell
|10-3
|81.64
|9
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-4
|73.53
|10
|Lowndes
|10-3
|81.54
|10
|Creekview
|8-3
|73.53
|11
|Colquitt County
|8-3
|80.48
|11
|Valdosta
|4-5
|72.91
|12
|North Gwinnett
|6-6
|78.96
|12
|Riverwood
|9-2
|72.23
|13
|McEachern
|7-5
|75.56
|13
|Johns Creek
|9-4
|71.59
|14
|West Forsyth
|5-6
|75.11
|14
|Brunswick
|11-1
|68.58
|15
|South Forsyth
|8-3
|73.88
|15
|South Paulding
|8-3
|66.08
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|13-1
|92.97
|1
|Benedictine
|12-2
|88.16
|2
|Cartersville
|10-1
|87.61
|2
|Marist
|10-2
|79.08
|3
|Calhoun
|12-2
|85.76
|3
|Carver (Columbus)
|12-1
|78.25
|4
|Ware County
|9-2
|85.38
|4
|Cedartown
|11-2
|77.52
|5
|Creekside
|11-3
|81.67
|5
|North Oconee
|10-4
|74.17
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-1
|79.74
|6
|Perry
|11-2
|73.13
|7
|Coffee
|7-3
|75.10
|7
|Jefferson
|9-2
|72.73
|8
|Blessed Trinity
|9-5
|74.54
|8
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|70.30
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-3
|69.22
|9
|Dougherty
|10-3
|65.03
|10
|Jones County
|10-3
|67.51
|10
|Cairo
|7-4
|64.45
|11
|Jonesboro
|7-4
|65.94
|11
|Riverdale
|9-1-1
|63.96
|12
|Whitewater
|11-2
|64.95
|12
|Flowery Branch
|8-4
|63.55
|13
|Clarke Central
|10-3
|63.45
|13
|Hapeville Charter
|6-6
|61.71
|14
|Starr's Mill
|8-4
|60.07
|14
|Spalding
|8-3
|60.82
|15
|Banneker
|5-6
|59.95
|15
|Thomas County Central
|5-6
|60.75
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|11-3
|77.00
|1
|Thomasville
|13-1
|77.52
|2
|Carver (Atlanta)
|10-2
|71.96
|2
|Rabun County
|11-2
|71.77
|3
|Oconee County
|10-2
|71.69
|3
|Fitzgerald
|12-2
|70.79
|4
|Appling County
|12-2
|71.03
|4
|Swainsboro
|11-3
|61.32
|5
|Pierce County
|11-3
|70.53
|5
|Northeast
|9-4
|61.05
|6
|Monroe Area
|10-1
|70.07
|6
|Bleckley County
|11-1
|60.93
|7
|Sandy Creek
|9-2
|68.39
|7
|Callaway
|10-3
|59.63
|8
|Crisp County
|9-4
|67.58
|8
|Dodge County
|7-4
|59.50
|9
|Thomson
|11-1
|66.43
|9
|Washington County
|5-5
|57.66
|10
|Peach County
|8-4
|65.01
|10
|Haralson County
|10-2
|57.26
|11
|Burke County
|9-3
|62.71
|11
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|57.17
|12
|Rockmart
|9-2
|62.71
|12
|Putnam County
|12-1
|56.21
|13
|Ringgold
|10-2
|61.69
|13
|Lamar County
|6-4
|51.50
|14
|Cherokee Bluff
|11-1
|61.30
|14
|South Atlanta
|11-2
|50.77
|15
|Stephens County
|8-4
|60.65
|15
|Cook
|5-6
|49.25
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|11-2
|69.55
|1
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|13-0
|89.53
|2
|Irwin County
|12-2
|67.12
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|12-1
|72.92
|3
|Metter
|13-1
|63.33
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|6-7
|71.72
|4
|Macon County
|11-1
|61.43
|4
|Calvary Day
|12-1
|66.71
|5
|Schley County
|10-2
|55.34
|5
|Fellowship Christian
|12-2
|66.70
|6
|Turner County
|6-7
|51.36
|6
|Holy Innocents
|11-2
|60.69
|7
|Wilcox County
|10-4
|49.15
|7
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|8-3
|54.85
|8
|Bowdon
|10-2
|48.81
|8
|First Presbyterian
|10-3
|54.83
|9
|Clinch County
|3-7
|47.38
|9
|Darlington
|11-2
|51.74
|10
|Charlton County
|7-4
|47.03
|10
|Tattnall Square
|9-2
|49.90
|11
|Dublin
|6-5
|46.81
|11
|Wesleyan
|8-4
|49.89
|12
|Manchester
|7-5
|46.46
|12
|Brookstone
|7-4
|47.05
|13
|Montgomery County
|8-3
|46.18
|13
|Whitefield Academy
|6-5
|47.03
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|7-3
|45.69
|14
|Stratford Academy
|7-4
|45.63
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|9-3
|45.50
|15
|Athens Academy
|8-4
|44.65
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|12-0
|63.39
|1
|Brentwood School
|11-1
|45.86
|2
|Pinewood Christian
|11-2
|44.28
|2
|Thomas Jefferson
|12-1
|36.28
|3
|Westfield School
|8-3
|35.06
|3
|Terrell Academy
|11-2
|33.87
|4
|Frederica Academy
|5-5
|26.88
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|7-5
|21.61
|5
|Tiftarea Academy
|5-6
|26.66
|5
|Gatewood School
|5-7
|21.46
|GAPPS AA
|GAPPS A
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|9-2
|26.81
|1
|Rock Springs Christian
|6-4
|-0.33
|2
|Cherokee Christian
|9-3
|17.38
|2
|Harvester Christian
|7-3
|-2.01
|3
|Pinecrest Academy
|8-2
|11.90
|3
|Flint River Academy
|3-6
|-11.14
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|13-0
|109.59
|73.26
|16 [15]
|43.61
|-24.39
|2 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|13-1
|100.89
|64.32
|45 [9]
|37.72
|-21.58
|3 [2]
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|13-1
|95.12
|67.82
|27 [21]
|41.75
|-11.77
|4 [3]
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|94.29
|74.36
|15 [14]
|40.21
|-12.48
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|13-1
|92.97
|70.25
|21 [1]
|40.11
|-11.27
|6 [4]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-2
|91.96
|76.05
|7 [6]
|37.61
|-12.75
|7 [1]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|13-0
|89.53
|46.59
|204 [3]
|40.95
|-6.98
|8 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|12-2
|88.16
|56.85
|89 [9]
|40.22
|-6.33
|9 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-1
|87.61
|57.38
|84 [9]
|32.94
|-13.08
|10 [5]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|87.55
|75.00
|9 [8]
|36.43
|-9.52
|11 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|11-2
|85.83
|69.80
|24 [3]
|33.92
|-10.31
|12 [3]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|12-2
|85.76
|55.71
|97 [13]
|34.17
|-9.99
|13 [6]
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|9-4
|85.56
|77.48
|1 [1]
|34.95
|-9.02
|14 [4]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|9-2
|85.38
|67.42
|29 [4]
|36.80
|-6.99
|15 [3]
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|13-1
|84.64
|58.19
|79 [24]
|32.87
|-10.16
|16 [7]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-4
|83.27
|77.27
|3 [2]
|30.84
|-10.84
|17 [8]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|82.64
|76.51
|5 [4]
|32.12
|-8.93
|18 [5]
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|11-3
|81.67
|63.66
|50 [6]
|31.42
|-8.66
|19 [4]
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|12-2
|81.67
|64.50
|44 [8]
|34.49
|-5.58
|20 [9]
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|81.64
|64.64
|42 [30]
|32.59
|-7.45
|21 [10]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|81.54
|74.56
|13 [12]
|34.57
|-5.37
|22 [5]
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|10-3
|80.65
|62.77
|56 [13]
|32.06
|-7.00
|23 [11]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.48
|69.96
|23 [20]
|33.30
|-5.58
|24 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|11-1
|79.74
|56.62
|91 [11]
|27.86
|-10.28
|25 [2]
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|10-2
|79.08
|59.68
|71 [7]
|29.99
|-7.48
|26 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-6
|78.96
|76.33
|6 [5]
|28.99
|-8.37
|27 [3]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|12-1
|78.25
|49.07
|170 [23]
|29.41
|-7.24
|28 [6]
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|77.66
|61.91
|59 [15]
|30.91
|-5.15
|29 [4]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|11-2
|77.52
|54.43
|104 [12]
|29.97
|-5.96
|30 [1]
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|13-1
|77.52
|58.98
|74 [1]
|28.60
|-7.31
|31 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|11-3
|77.00
|53.31
|115 [2]
|29.16
|-6.24
|32 [13]
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|75.56
|71.08
|18 [17]
|31.58
|-2.38
|33 [7]
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|75.37
|65.62
|38 [7]
|28.44
|-5.34
|34 [14]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|75.11
|74.49
|14 [13]
|30.03
|-3.48
|35 [7]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-3
|75.10
|63.70
|49 [5]
|25.69
|-7.81
|36 [8]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|9-5
|74.54
|63.05
|53 [7]
|28.79
|-4.15
|37 [8]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|9-5
|74.34
|66.54
|34 [6]
|28.51
|-4.24
|38 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|10-4
|74.17
|60.92
|68 [5]
|27.41
|-5.16
|39 [15]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|73.88
|63.25
|52 [32]
|27.97
|-4.32
|40 [16]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|73.82
|74.84
|12 [11]
|23.46
|-8.76
|41 [9]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|8-4
|73.53
|67.68
|28 [4]
|26.96
|-4.98
|42 [10]
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|8-3
|73.53
|57.95
|80 [25]
|26.51
|-5.42
|43 [17]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|73.39
|67.30
|31 [23]
|24.09
|-7.70
|44 [6]
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|11-2
|73.13
|54.33
|105 [13]
|28.01
|-3.53
|45 [18]
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|72.99
|56.11
|95 [38]
|25.01
|-6.38
|46 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|12-1
|72.92
|41.81
|259 [10]
|29.12
|-2.20
|47 [11]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA †
|4-5
|72.91
|77.44
|2 [1]
|24.69
|-6.62
|48 [7]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|9-2
|72.73
|52.66
|121 [16]
|24.04
|-7.09
|49 [12]
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|72.23
|50.62
|151 [44]
|28.52
|-2.12
|50 [19]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-2-1
|71.97
|62.93
|55 [33]
|28.17
|-2.20
|51 [2]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|10-2
|71.96
|52.05
|127 [4]
|25.63
|-4.73
|52 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|11-2
|71.77
|49.85
|159 [6]
|29.61
|-0.56
|53 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|6-7
|71.72
|65.94
|37 [1]
|27.39
|-2.73
|54 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|10-2
|71.69
|57.43
|83 [1]
|24.97
|-5.12
|55 [20]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|71.64
|77.04
|4 [3]
|27.68
|-2.37
|56 [13]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|9-4
|71.59
|64.05
|46 [10]
|28.29
|-1.70
|57 [4]
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|12-2
|71.03
|48.15
|179 [16]
|25.47
|-3.96
|58 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|12-2
|70.79
|57.02
|88 [2]
|23.41
|-5.79
|59 [5]
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|11-3
|70.53
|51.28
|140 [5]
|24.25
|-4.68
|60 [8]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|70.30
|60.39
|69 [6]
|26.61
|-2.09
|61 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|10-1
|70.07
|47.74
|186 [20]
|25.71
|-2.76
|62 [1]
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|11-2
|69.55
|49.21
|166 [3]
|28.45
|0.49
|63 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|9-3
|69.22
|50.29
|154 [33]
|24.06
|-3.55
|64 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|11-1
|68.58
|50.10
|156 [45]
|25.13
|-1.86
|65 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.41
|75.13
|8 [7]
|27.36
|0.54
|66 [22]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|68.40
|72.08
|17 [16]
|26.58
|-0.22
|67 [7]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|9-2
|68.39
|48.23
|177 [14]
|29.04
|2.25
|68 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.30
|64.87
|41 [29]
|25.76
|-0.94
|69 [8]
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|9-4
|67.58
|53.29
|116 [3]
|22.65
|-3.33
|70 [24]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|67.56
|61.72
|61 [36]
|24.57
|-1.39
|71 [10]
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|10-3
|67.51
|56.57
|92 [12]
|30.45
|4.53
|72 [25]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|67.36
|66.13
|36 [26]
|21.07
|-4.69
|73 [26]
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|67.20
|61.73
|60 [35]
|22.54
|-3.07
|74 [2]
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|12-2
|67.12
|47.25
|195 [4]
|24.80
|-0.73
|75 [27]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|66.92
|52.09
|126 [40]
|22.67
|-2.65
|76 [28]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|66.84
|74.96
|10 [9]
|25.68
|0.44
|77 [4]
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|12-1
|66.71
|41.75
|260 [11]
|22.12
|-2.99
|78 [5]
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|12-2
|66.70
|36.16
|333 [30]
|25.85
|0.75
|79 [9]
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|11-1
|66.43
|44.17
|229 [31]
|21.16
|-3.67
|80 [15]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|66.08
|57.67
|82 [27]
|26.39
|1.91
|81 [11]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|7-4
|65.94
|51.51
|137 [28]
|22.50
|-1.85
|82 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.14
|64.61
|43 [31]
|21.37
|-2.17
|83 [9]
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|10-3
|65.03
|47.65
|188 [26]
|23.07
|-0.36
|84 [10]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-4
|65.01
|50.28
|155 [9]
|24.61
|1.20
|85 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|64.96
|61.13
|66 [18]
|24.10
|0.74
|86 [12]
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|11-2
|64.95
|51.10
|142 [31]
|22.76
|-0.60
|87 [17]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|10-2
|64.66
|47.08
|196 [51]
|22.32
|-0.74
|88 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|64.50
|74.86
|11 [10]
|22.94
|0.03
|89 [10]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-4
|64.45
|61.65
|62 [3]
|22.09
|-0.76
|90 [11]
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|9-1-1
|63.96
|40.01
|289 [42]
|19.22
|-3.14
|91 [18]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-4
|63.89
|55.52
|99 [33]
|21.58
|-0.72
|92 [12]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|8-4
|63.55
|54.10
|108 [14]
|22.65
|0.69
|93 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|10-3
|63.45
|51.69
|131 [25]
|22.35
|0.50
|94 [31]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|63.44
|66.30
|35 [25]
|22.53
|0.68
|95 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|12-0
|63.39
|27.84
|397 [5]
|19.63
|-2.16
|96 [3]
|Metter
|3-A Public
|13-1
|63.33
|37.19
|324 [19]
|23.02
|1.29
|97 [32]
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|63.29
|62.54
|57 [34]
|21.56
|-0.13
|98 [19]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-7
|62.93
|66.60
|33 [5]
|19.10
|-2.23
|99 [11]
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|9-3
|62.71
|49.82
|160 [11]
|24.81
|3.70
|100 [12]
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|9-2
|62.71
|47.57
|190 [21]
|23.18
|2.07
|101 [13]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|6-6
|61.71
|61.43
|64 [4]
|19.53
|-0.59
|102 [13]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|10-2
|61.69
|42.10
|255 [37]
|19.86
|-0.23
|103 [4]
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|11-1
|61.43
|35.32
|338 [25]
|22.42
|2.59
|104 [4]
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|11-3
|61.32
|46.68
|203 [13]
|19.84
|0.12
|105 [14]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|11-1
|61.30
|33.42
|355 [54]
|21.82
|2.12
|106 [5]
|Northeast
|3-AA
|9-4
|61.05
|48.86
|172 [10]
|19.40
|-0.05
|107 [20]
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.02
|61.51
|63 [16]
|19.74
|0.31
|108 [6]
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|11-1
|60.93
|45.15
|218 [16]
|19.83
|0.50
|109 [14]
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|60.82
|53.86
|110 [15]
|20.77
|1.55
|110 [15]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|5-6
|60.75
|63.39
|51 [2]
|19.22
|0.07
|111 [6]
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|11-2
|60.69
|38.38
|311 [24]
|21.41
|2.32
|112 [15]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-4
|60.65
|51.21
|141 [6]
|19.06
|0.01
|113 [16]
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|6-4
|60.57
|56.27
|93 [11]
|19.98
|1.01
|114 [21]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-7
|60.34
|70.10
|22 [2]
|21.19
|2.45
|115 [22]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|60.21
|57.05
|87 [29]
|17.04
|-1.57
|116 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|60.19
|70.98
|19 [18]
|22.69
|4.09
|117 [14]
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|8-4
|60.07
|49.15
|169 [36]
|18.81
|0.34
|118 [15]
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|59.95
|53.22
|118 [21]
|21.85
|3.49
|119 [34]
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|59.76
|65.40
|40 [28]
|22.41
|4.24
|120 [7]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|10-3
|59.63
|48.74
|174 [11]
|20.61
|2.58
|121 [8]
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|7-4
|59.50
|49.20
|167 [9]
|18.56
|0.66
|122 [23]
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|7-4
|58.82
|53.10
|119 [37]
|19.10
|1.88
|123 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|7-4
|58.79
|53.54
|113 [19]
|17.04
|-0.16
|124 [24]
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|6-4
|58.60
|55.01
|100 [34]
|20.75
|3.75
|125 [16]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|7-3
|58.36
|50.65
|149 [7]
|21.89
|5.12
|126 [17]
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|9-3
|58.18
|47.34
|192 [39]
|19.73
|3.15
|127 [17]
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|58.04
|46.46
|207 [29]
|19.20
|2.75
|128 [9]
|Washington County
|3-AA
|5-5
|57.66
|53.24
|117 [3]
|21.79
|5.73
|129 [18]
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|57.47
|44.42
|226 [32]
|18.60
|2.73
|130 [25]
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|4-6
|57.31
|57.92
|81 [26]
|18.14
|2.43
|131 [10]
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|10-2
|57.26
|41.19
|273 [20]
|18.89
|3.24
|132 [11]
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|9-2
|57.17
|39.80
|295 [25]
|17.59
|2.01
|133 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|56.96
|70.51
|20 [19]
|20.26
|4.90
|134 [17]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-3
|56.95
|44.49
|223 [28]
|19.35
|4.00
|135 [26]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|56.91
|50.90
|145 [41]
|18.30
|2.98
|136 [18]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|8-4
|56.71
|47.59
|189 [38]
|18.38
|3.26
|137 [19]
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|56.66
|57.24
|85 [10]
|20.91
|5.85
|138 [27]
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|56.54
|54.70
|102 [36]
|17.77
|2.83
|139 [12]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|12-1
|56.21
|31.17
|373 [42]
|19.71
|5.10
|140 [20]
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|7-5
|56.20
|51.66
|132 [26]
|22.43
|7.84
|141 [28]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.67
|61.02
|67 [19]
|19.35
|5.27
|142 [5]
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|10-2
|55.34
|34.27
|346 [30]
|18.77
|5.03
|143 [29]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6-1
|55.22
|56.24
|94 [30]
|17.05
|3.43
|144 [30]
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|54.98
|54.78
|101 [35]
|16.89
|3.50
|145 [7]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|8-3
|54.85
|41.34
|269 [15]
|14.86
|1.61
|146 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|10-3
|54.83
|41.52
|266 [13]
|16.19
|2.95
|147 [21]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|54.77
|45.80
|215 [43]
|17.96
|4.79
|148 [18]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|7-5
|54.63
|47.94
|180 [17]
|18.18
|5.15
|149 [22]
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|8-3
|54.62
|43.15
|243 [50]
|18.70
|5.68
|150 [23]
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|54.36
|54.51
|103 [14]
|18.09
|5.32
|151 [24]
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|6-5
|54.01
|51.73
|130 [24]
|17.76
|5.34
|152 [31]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-5
|54.00
|55.53
|98 [32]
|18.12
|5.72
|153 [32]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|53.47
|58.60
|75 [22]
|16.22
|4.35
|154 [19]
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|3-7
|53.19
|63.72
|48 [1]
|18.28
|6.69
|155 [25]
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|5-7
|53.05
|53.55
|112 [18]
|19.70
|8.25
|156 [26]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|2-9
|52.95
|69.66
|25 [2]
|18.90
|7.54
|157 [33]
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|9-3
|52.80
|41.26
|272 [55]
|17.57
|6.37
|158 [20]
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|5-6
|51.93
|52.03
|128 [19]
|14.68
|4.35
|159 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|11-2
|51.74
|38.78
|306 [22]
|16.82
|6.68
|160 [13]
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|6-4
|51.50
|42.71
|246 [18]
|16.27
|6.36
|161 [6]
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|6-7
|51.36
|50.92
|143 [2]
|18.63
|8.87
|162 [27]
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|5-5
|51.01
|50.92
|144 [32]
|13.89
|4.47
|163 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-4
|50.96
|41.72
|261 [39]
|22.29
|12.93
|164 [22]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|8-4
|50.94
|41.31
|270 [40]
|13.41
|4.07
|165 [14]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-2
|50.77
|31.55
|368 [39]
|19.08
|9.91
|166 [34]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-4
|50.74
|47.05
|197 [52]
|17.71
|8.56
|167 [28]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-6
|50.66
|53.31
|114 [20]
|16.76
|7.70
|168 [35]
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|5-5
|50.51
|49.56
|161 [46]
|14.60
|5.69
|169 [23]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|6-4
|50.46
|39.60
|297 [44]
|16.52
|7.65
|170 [19]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|50.44
|47.90
|181 [18]
|16.41
|7.57
|171 [24]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|50.37
|58.28
|77 [8]
|16.82
|8.05
|172 [20]
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|6-5
|50.36
|47.31
|194 [23]
|16.36
|7.60
|173 [21]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|7-4
|50.03
|44.82
|221 [27]
|17.49
|9.06
|174 [25]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|50.00
|50.64
|150 [21]
|14.87
|6.48
|175 [10]
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|9-2
|49.90
|36.07
|334 [31]
|16.62
|8.32
|176 [11]
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|8-4
|49.89
|40.57
|280 [17]
|12.57
|4.28
|177 [36]
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|49.88
|61.40
|65 [17]
|19.97
|11.69
|178 [15]
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-6
|49.25
|51.62
|133 [4]
|18.00
|10.35
|179 [7]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|10-4
|49.15
|43.47
|240 [7]
|15.62
|8.07
|180 [22]
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|6-4
|49.07
|42.00
|257 [38]
|15.24
|7.77
|181 [16]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|10-2
|49.02
|29.38
|388 [49]
|14.10
|6.68
|182 [23]
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|7-4
|48.94
|42.73
|245 [35]
|17.87
|10.53
|183 [24]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-5
|48.93
|49.20
|168 [12]
|14.77
|7.43
|184 [26]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|48.82
|52.37
|125 [18]
|14.51
|7.28
|185 [8]
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|10-2
|48.81
|32.62
|362 [35]
|14.03
|6.81
|186 [37]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|48.31
|62.45
|58 [14]
|13.85
|7.14
|187 [25]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|10-2
|48.21
|30.11
|381 [56]
|13.83
|7.22
|188 [29]
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|5-5
|48.20
|51.37
|139 [30]
|12.52
|5.92
|189 [27]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|48.00
|38.74
|307 [46]
|17.33
|10.92
|190 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|47.92
|65.48
|39 [27]
|10.27
|3.94
|191 [37]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|47.54
|52.83
|120 [39]
|12.83
|6.90
|192 [9]
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|3-7
|47.38
|54.15
|107 [1]
|15.38
|9.60
|193 [17]
|Heard County
|5-AA
|6-6
|47.30
|50.39
|153 [5]
|12.88
|7.18
|194 [38]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.25
|55.75
|96 [31]
|14.53
|8.88
|195 [30]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|47.19
|44.16
|230 [46]
|13.84
|8.25
|196 [12]
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|7-4
|47.05
|41.44
|268 [14]
|14.43
|8.98
|197 [31]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|4-6
|47.04
|51.84
|129 [23]
|11.66
|6.22
|198 [13]
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|6-5
|47.03
|45.89
|214 [6]
|12.87
|7.44
|199 [10]
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|7-4
|47.03
|44.47
|224 [5]
|13.53
|8.10
|200 [11]
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|6-5
|46.81
|42.02
|256 [9]
|16.35
|11.14
|201 [39]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|46.80
|58.27
|78 [23]
|14.73
|9.52
|202 [18]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-6
|46.69
|49.29
|164 [8]
|16.03
|10.94
|203 [19]
|Lovett
|6-AA
|8-4
|46.63
|31.34
|370 [40]
|11.56
|6.53
|204 [32]
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|3-7
|46.54
|51.38
|138 [29]
|12.89
|7.95
|205 [12]
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|7-5
|46.46
|38.45
|310 [14]
|12.19
|7.33
|206 [28]
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|46.38
|43.91
|233 [34]
|13.23
|8.45
|207 [13]
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|8-3
|46.18
|32.82
|360 [34]
|14.32
|9.73
|208 [33]
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA †
|9-1
|46.16
|15.36
|435 [58]
|17.05
|12.49
|209 [20]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|9-3
|46.13
|31.19
|372 [41]
|10.12
|5.59
|210 [40]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|4-7
|46.13
|47.77
|185 [50]
|11.96
|7.44
|211 [29]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-6
|46.00
|46.78
|201 [28]
|14.31
|9.91
|212 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|11-1
|45.86
|19.99
|426 [2]
|17.96
|13.69
|213 [14]
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|7-3
|45.69
|28.17
|395 [41]
|11.82
|7.72
|214 [14]
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|7-4
|45.63
|37.39
|321 [27]
|12.75
|8.71
|215 [41]
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|45.55
|63.91
|47 [11]
|14.51
|10.56
|216 [15]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|9-3
|45.50
|33.08
|357 [33]
|16.50
|12.60
|217 [26]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|4-7
|45.50
|50.04
|157 [10]
|12.98
|9.08
|218 [21]
|Columbia
|6-AA
|8-4
|45.07
|33.80
|351 [33]
|12.46
|8.98
|219 [38]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|45.06
|59.92
|70 [37]
|12.11
|8.65
|220 [34]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|44.78
|46.96
|199 [40]
|13.65
|10.47
|221 [22]
|Early County
|1-AA
|4-6
|44.68
|49.40
|162 [7]
|12.36
|9.27
|222 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|44.67
|46.50
|206 [41]
|10.26
|7.18
|223 [15]
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|8-4
|44.65
|42.49
|248 [8]
|13.57
|10.52
|224 [42]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|44.49
|59.14
|73 [21]
|12.93
|10.04
|225 [16]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|8-4
|44.42
|36.25
|331 [21]
|13.74
|10.91
|226 [17]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|9-3
|44.39
|34.45
|344 [29]
|11.37
|8.58
|227 [2]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|11-2
|44.28
|20.31
|425 [11]
|14.32
|11.63
|228 [18]
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|9-4
|44.15
|26.26
|408 [47]
|13.23
|10.68
|229 [19]
|Trion
|6-A Public
|10-2
|43.98
|25.76
|411 [49]
|14.46
|12.07
|230 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-4
|43.79
|43.12
|244 [37]
|11.02
|8.82
|231 [27]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-6
|43.58
|47.36
|191 [22]
|13.71
|11.73
|232 [31]
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|6-5
|43.50
|34.03
|350 [49]
|13.09
|11.19
|233 [40]
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|43.48
|67.40
|30 [22]
|6.26
|4.38
|234 [23]
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|6-5
|43.32
|36.74
|329 [29]
|11.50
|9.78
|235 [16]
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Private
|7-5
|43.26
|40.15
|285 [19]
|10.49
|8.83
|236 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|43.06
|42.16
|252 [51]
|13.72
|12.26
|237 [20]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|6-5-1
|43.06
|37.88
|315 [15]
|10.00
|8.54
|238 [28]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-7
|42.83
|48.17
|178 [15]
|12.36
|11.13
|239 [43]
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|42.80
|50.82
|146 [42]
|13.64
|12.44
|240 [44]
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|42.75
|47.77
|184 [49]
|13.77
|12.62
|241 [32]
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|3-7
|42.55
|52.55
|123 [17]
|11.06
|10.11
|242 [33]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|42.47
|49.39
|163 [22]
|13.95
|13.07
|243 [36]
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|42.46
|41.71
|262 [52]
|15.51
|14.65
|244 [37]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|42.41
|54.29
|106 [15]
|12.72
|11.91
|245 [17]
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|5-6
|42.38
|42.14
|253 [9]
|11.75
|10.97
|246 [24]
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|5-5
|41.79
|40.04
|287 [22]
|11.31
|11.11
|247 [29]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-6
|41.70
|44.45
|225 [29]
|12.18
|12.08
|248 [25]
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|5-5
|41.43
|40.33
|283 [21]
|11.92
|12.08
|249 [26]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|4-6
|41.17
|45.99
|211 [15]
|9.17
|9.60
|250 [38]
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|41.14
|53.61
|111 [17]
|7.97
|8.43
|251 [39]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|41.03
|49.27
|165 [35]
|6.47
|7.03
|252 [21]
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|6-4
|41.02
|37.50
|317 [16]
|9.49
|10.07
|253 [30]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|4-6
|40.99
|40.49
|282 [43]
|9.85
|10.46
|254 [40]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|40.99
|44.16
|231 [47]
|10.45
|11.06
|255 [45]
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|3-8
|40.89
|51.55
|136 [40]
|11.74
|12.46
|256 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|4-7
|40.43
|45.93
|212 [4]
|11.88
|13.05
|257 [27]
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-5
|40.29
|35.10
|339 [30]
|7.97
|9.27
|258 [34]
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|40.27
|44.54
|222 [31]
|10.89
|12.22
|259 [35]
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|5-5
|40.21
|43.80
|235 [35]
|10.49
|11.88
|260 [41]
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|4-7
|40.00
|49.93
|158 [34]
|8.77
|10.37
|261 [36]
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|4-5
|39.83
|38.61
|309 [47]
|9.49
|11.26
|262 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|3-7
|39.70
|48.31
|175 [25]
|7.15
|9.05
|263 [28]
|Bremen
|5-AA
|5-6
|39.56
|40.02
|288 [23]
|12.94
|14.97
|264 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-8
|39.47
|56.74
|90 [10]
|12.96
|15.08
|265 [22]
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|10-1
|39.25
|9.62
|441 [58]
|5.43
|7.78
|266 [31]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-7
|39.11
|45.05
|219 [26]
|9.90
|12.39
|267 [32]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-4
|38.86
|34.29
|345 [52]
|10.89
|13.63
|268 [23]
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|6-4
|38.83
|37.48
|319 [17]
|8.82
|11.59
|269 [33]
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|5-5
|38.76
|40.52
|281 [42]
|8.36
|11.20
|270 [46]
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.73
|48.24
|176 [47]
|12.47
|15.33
|271 [39]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-6
|38.57
|44.32
|227 [33]
|11.50
|14.53
|272 [19]
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|5-6
|38.49
|39.82
|294 [21]
|9.14
|12.25
|273 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|38.42
|39.93
|290 [43]
|11.25
|14.44
|274 [42]
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|38.12
|51.61
|135 [27]
|11.77
|15.25
|275 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|5-6
|37.99
|37.82
|316 [25]
|8.37
|11.98
|276 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-5
|37.82
|39.05
|305 [47]
|9.02
|12.80
|277 [24]
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|3-7
|37.78
|40.61
|279 [10]
|11.51
|15.33
|278 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|5-5
|37.57
|34.50
|343 [28]
|9.31
|13.34
|279 [40]
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|37.50
|47.02
|198 [27]
|6.36
|10.45
|280 [47]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|37.13
|57.10
|86 [28]
|12.10
|16.57
|281 [29]
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|3-8
|36.89
|42.21
|251 [19]
|10.18
|14.89
|282 [30]
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|5-6
|36.52
|34.09
|349 [32]
|9.90
|14.98
|283 [26]
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|6-5
|36.43
|37.16
|325 [20]
|7.63
|12.80
|284 [35]
|Salem
|5-AAA
|4-5
|36.41
|44.22
|228 [30]
|7.28
|12.47
|285 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|36.38
|33.64
|353 [50]
|8.42
|13.64
|286 [2]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|12-1
|36.28
|9.35
|442 [10]
|6.17
|11.49
|287 [36]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-6
|36.07
|41.29
|271 [40]
|9.70
|15.23
|288 [48]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-9
|35.86
|62.98
|54 [12]
|6.02
|11.75
|289 [37]
|Long County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|35.76
|39.59
|298 [45]
|11.16
|16.99
|290 [43]
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|3-8
|35.75
|46.85
|200 [41]
|6.49
|12.34
|291 [38]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-6
|35.56
|37.23
|323 [49]
|6.68
|12.72
|292 [21]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|7-5
|35.55
|36.74
|328 [28]
|11.21
|17.26
|293 [42]
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|4-6
|35.38
|36.21
|332 [48]
|11.85
|18.07
|294 [31]
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|4-6
|35.18
|39.09
|302 [26]
|5.73
|12.15
|295 [3]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|8-3
|35.06
|26.82
|404 [7]
|11.60
|18.14
|296 [44]
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|34.92
|69.31
|26 [3]
|5.82
|12.50
|297 [42]
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-10
|34.90
|66.66
|32 [24]
|8.98
|15.68
|298 [27]
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|6-5
|34.84
|32.62
|363 [36]
|7.65
|14.41
|299 [39]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|5-5
|34.45
|33.64
|354 [53]
|6.03
|13.18
|300 [28]
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|6-5
|34.31
|34.16
|347 [31]
|6.85
|14.14
|301 [22]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|6-5
|34.30
|31.34
|369 [32]
|7.19
|14.48
|302 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|11-2
|33.87
|13.41
|439 [9]
|10.35
|18.08
|303 [29]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|5-4
|33.87
|35.61
|336 [23]
|7.92
|15.65
|304 [45]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|33.80
|58.45
|76 [8]
|11.52
|19.31
|305 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|33.34
|45.29
|216 [44]
|3.45
|11.71
|306 [32]
|Washington
|6-AA
|5-4
|33.12
|26.50
|405 [52]
|6.66
|15.14
|307 [33]
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|6-5
|32.95
|29.87
|382 [47]
|6.78
|15.43
|308 [23]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|4-7
|32.80
|36.56
|330 [29]
|7.32
|16.11
|309 [24]
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|3-8
|32.70
|42.58
|247 [7]
|4.81
|13.71
|310 [34]
|Dade County
|7-AA
|7-4
|32.40
|27.74
|398 [51]
|6.41
|15.60
|311 [40]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|3-7
|32.36
|46.16
|210 [24]
|9.56
|18.79
|312 [41]
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|3-7
|32.25
|42.39
|250 [36]
|5.37
|14.71
|313 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|5-5
|32.11
|32.75
|361 [36]
|8.24
|17.72
|314 [42]
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|3-8
|32.10
|43.63
|238 [34]
|5.18
|14.68
|315 [43]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|31.84
|39.77
|296 [43]
|3.00
|12.76
|316 [25]
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|3-8
|31.80
|46.77
|202 [2]
|4.66
|14.45
|317 [49]
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|1-9
|31.65
|51.62
|134 [39]
|3.37
|13.32
|318 [30]
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|6-4
|31.43
|26.34
|407 [46]
|7.02
|17.19
|319 [26]
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|4-7
|31.33
|39.90
|292 [20]
|7.40
|17.66
|320 [50]
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|31.06
|59.28
|72 [20]
|4.17
|14.70
|321 [27]
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|5-6
|30.92
|29.43
|387 [35]
|5.88
|16.56
|322 [47]
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|30.69
|41.56
|265 [53]
|7.64
|18.54
|323 [36]
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-7
|30.65
|37.39
|322 [28]
|8.82
|19.76
|324 [31]
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|2-7
|30.63
|39.38
|299 [11]
|6.11
|17.08
|325 [32]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|7-4
|30.50
|23.88
|417 [51]
|8.30
|19.40
|326 [33]
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|6-3
|30.20
|23.68
|418 [52]
|5.48
|16.88
|327 [28]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|5-6
|29.65
|29.67
|384 [34]
|5.95
|17.89
|328 [43]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-7
|29.34
|40.05
|286 [44]
|9.07
|21.33
|329 [37]
|Temple
|5-AA
|1-7
|29.28
|43.30
|242 [17]
|6.23
|18.54
|330 [34]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|3-6
|29.21
|43.73
|237 [6]
|4.26
|16.65
|331 [44]
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|29.21
|48.76
|173 [24]
|3.76
|16.14
|332 [44]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|4-6
|28.56
|34.94
|341 [51]
|2.83
|15.87
|333 [48]
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|28.51
|46.39
|208 [42]
|3.88
|16.97
|334 [38]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-7
|28.18
|34.15
|348 [31]
|3.26
|16.68
|335 [45]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|1-9
|28.12
|49.01
|171 [13]
|0.19
|13.67
|336 [46]
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|1-8
|27.70
|47.80
|182 [19]
|6.14
|20.04
|337 [29]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|4-6
|27.61
|30.81
|376 [33]
|3.95
|17.94
|338 [51]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|27.49
|47.77
|183 [48]
|3.38
|17.49
|339 [52]
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-9
|27.38
|52.60
|122 [38]
|2.68
|16.89
|340 [49]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|2-7
|26.90
|53.88
|109 [16]
|4.67
|19.37
|341 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|5-5
|26.88
|22.85
|420 [10]
|4.45
|19.17
|342 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|9-2
|26.81
|1.23
|451 [4]
|2.23
|17.01
|343 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|26.76
|40.74
|278 [42]
|3.89
|18.73
|344 [5]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|5-6
|26.66
|30.23
|378 [1]
|4.00
|18.94
|345 [35]
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|3-8
|26.57
|34.97
|340 [26]
|2.25
|17.28
|346 [39]
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|3-7
|26.27
|30.18
|380 [46]
|4.34
|19.67
|347 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|5-6
|25.87
|26.91
|401 [43]
|1.79
|17.52
|348 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|5-6
|25.67
|24.76
|414 [8]
|5.60
|21.53
|349 [30]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|3-7
|25.26
|37.49
|318 [26]
|3.05
|19.39
|350 [53]
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|1-8
|25.04
|42.13
|254 [53]
|-0.23
|16.33
|351 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|3-6
|25.00
|33.79
|352 [32]
|2.46
|19.06
|352 [47]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|3-7
|24.89
|45.20
|217 [25]
|0.03
|16.73
|353 [50]
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|24.29
|52.41
|124 [22]
|1.10
|18.40
|354 [48]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-8
|24.01
|43.82
|234 [33]
|-1.97
|15.62
|355 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|23.97
|39.82
|293 [44]
|-0.49
|17.14
|356 [40]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-8
|23.96
|38.25
|313 [27]
|0.44
|18.08
|357 [45]
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|23.75
|40.85
|277 [41]
|1.73
|19.57
|358 [38]
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|2-7
|23.38
|35.35
|337 [24]
|1.31
|19.52
|359 [39]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|2-8
|23.24
|35.64
|335 [22]
|2.55
|20.91
|360 [51]
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|23.12
|43.50
|239 [48]
|1.23
|19.71
|361 [49]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|23.01
|39.29
|300 [46]
|2.90
|21.49
|362 [7]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|5-7
|22.81
|27.29
|400 [6]
|1.12
|19.91
|363 [40]
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|3-8
|22.40
|37.44
|320 [18]
|-1.02
|18.18
|364 [41]
|Southwest
|3-AA
|1-7
|22.25
|47.31
|193 [12]
|4.15
|23.50
|365 [41]
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|3-6
|21.82
|31.23
|371 [38]
|2.83
|22.61
|366 [31]
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|2-8
|21.81
|38.68
|308 [23]
|5.60
|25.39
|367 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|21.74
|29.63
|385 [56]
|1.39
|21.25
|368 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|7-5
|21.61
|18.37
|430 [4]
|-0.17
|19.82
|369 [53]
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|1-8
|21.54
|47.73
|187 [37]
|-1.19
|18.87
|370 [5]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|5-7
|21.46
|26.11
|410 [1]
|0.02
|20.16
|371 [46]
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|2-7
|21.16
|39.06
|304 [45]
|2.57
|23.01
|372 [50]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-9
|21.16
|50.48
|152 [8]
|4.18
|24.62
|373 [42]
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|5-4
|21.09
|23.33
|419 [53]
|-0.78
|19.72
|374 [47]
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|20.97
|50.74
|148 [20]
|2.14
|22.77
|375 [43]
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|2-8
|20.73
|42.45
|249 [8]
|-0.77
|20.10
|376 [42]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|20.73
|30.23
|379 [45]
|1.52
|22.40
|377 [44]
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|4-5
|20.59
|27.32
|399 [42]
|3.29
|24.30
|378 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-8
|20.41
|41.56
|264 [54]
|2.63
|23.82
|379 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|9-4
|20.30
|5.71
|445 [11]
|2.75
|24.05
|380 [51]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-9
|20.25
|44.12
|232 [32]
|-0.08
|21.26
|381 [45]
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|4-5
|19.74
|19.88
|427 [56]
|-1.67
|20.19
|382 [46]
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|4-6
|19.44
|26.84
|403 [44]
|1.33
|23.49
|383 [43]
|Towers
|6-AA
|3-7
|19.41
|31.80
|366 [37]
|2.54
|24.72
|384 [52]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|19.21
|36.92
|327 [50]
|0.06
|22.44
|385 [32]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-9
|18.92
|45.90
|213 [5]
|-0.03
|22.64
|386 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|7-5
|18.51
|13.43
|438 [12]
|0.06
|23.15
|387 [47]
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|4-6
|18.30
|21.59
|424 [55]
|2.10
|25.39
|388 [54]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|17.97
|40.91
|276 [54]
|-2.56
|21.06
|389 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|5-7
|17.82
|18.81
|428 [3]
|-1.40
|22.38
|390 [9]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|4-7
|17.52
|24.19
|415 [9]
|-2.99
|21.09
|391 [2]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|9-3
|17.38
|5.48
|446 [2]
|-0.47
|23.75
|392 [55]
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|1-9
|16.85
|50.79
|147 [43]
|0.94
|25.69
|393 [55]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|16.35
|44.97
|220 [45]
|-1.79
|23.46
|394 [48]
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|3-7
|15.66
|26.15
|409 [48]
|-1.23
|24.71
|395 [10]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|3-9
|15.60
|28.55
|393 [4]
|-1.06
|24.94
|396 [49]
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|3-7
|15.42
|29.85
|383 [39]
|-1.91
|24.27
|397 [50]
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|1-8
|15.36
|39.23
|301 [12]
|-6.36
|19.87
|398 [33]
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|2-9
|15.29
|41.68
|263 [12]
|-0.39
|25.92
|399 [53]
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|1-9
|15.18
|41.51
|267 [39]
|-0.18
|26.24
|400 [54]
|Redan
|5-AAA
|2-8
|14.00
|38.31
|312 [48]
|-4.19
|23.41
|401 [48]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-9
|13.35
|43.77
|236 [36]
|5.82
|34.07
|402 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|13.14
|41.02
|274 [41]
|-5.32
|23.14
|403 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-8
|12.87
|32.98
|359 [35]
|-2.40
|26.33
|404 [56]
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|12.84
|38.25
|314 [55]
|1.50
|30.26
|405 [45]
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-9
|12.46
|39.93
|291 [24]
|0.12
|29.26
|406 [46]
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-10
|12.37
|46.56
|205 [14]
|-4.71
|24.52
|407 [3]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|8-2
|11.90
|-1.25
|455 [7]
|-3.33
|26.36
|408 [51]
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|2-6
|11.21
|22.60
|421 [54]
|-5.31
|25.09
|409 [34]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-9
|11.10
|40.97
|275 [16]
|-0.88
|29.61
|410 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|4-7
|9.66
|13.52
|437 [8]
|-3.43
|28.51
|411 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-7
|9.10
|25.16
|412 [56]
|-6.16
|26.34
|412 [49]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA †
|2-8
|9.10
|28.93
|391 [53]
|-3.08
|29.42
|413 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-8
|8.72
|29.16
|390 [3]
|-3.16
|29.72
|414 [52]
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-10
|7.96
|34.56
|342 [27]
|-4.59
|29.05
|415 [35]
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-9
|7.24
|40.28
|284 [18]
|-8.79
|25.56
|416 [53]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|1-8
|6.65
|32.08
|365 [37]
|-5.68
|29.27
|417 [36]
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|1-8
|6.40
|28.34
|394 [36]
|-6.94
|28.26
|418 [9]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|4-6
|4.84
|14.17
|436 [7]
|-5.08
|31.68
|419 [50]
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-9
|4.62
|46.18
|209 [30]
|-10.57
|26.41
|420 [56]
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA †
|2-8
|4.33
|24.08
|416 [57]
|-9.08
|28.18
|421 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|7-4
|3.53
|2.84
|448 [3]
|-6.63
|31.43
|422 [47]
|Coosa
|7-AA
|1-9
|3.41
|31.10
|374 [43]
|-11.99
|26.20
|423 [54]
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|2-7
|2.50
|25.16
|413 [50]
|-10.30
|28.79
|424 [55]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|1-8
|2.49
|28.82
|392 [40]
|-11.78
|27.32
|425 [48]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|1.68
|29.52
|386 [48]
|-9.12
|30.79
|426 [51]
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|1.32
|33.32
|356 [51]
|-12.59
|27.70
|427 [56]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public †
|6-4
|1.15
|-3.96
|457 [61]
|-9.70
|30.75
|428 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GISA 6-AA
|5-4
|0.61
|-1.58
|456 [14]
|-9.23
|31.76
|429 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|4-4
|0.41
|12.41
|440 [13]
|-11.95
|29.24
|430 [57]
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|2-7
|0.26
|22.30
|423 [58]
|-11.33
|30.01
|431 [49]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|0.08
|30.81
|377 [44]
|-11.62
|29.89
|432 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-10
|-0.17
|43.42
|241 [49]
|-9.74
|32.02
|433 [1]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|6-4
|-0.33
|-6.64
|459 [1]
|-12.35
|29.57
|434 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|3-7
|-1.48
|7.07
|444 [1]
|-10.21
|32.87
|435 [2]
|Harvester Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|7-3
|-2.01
|-9.42
|462 [4]
|-10.42
|33.19
|436 [37]
|Walker
|7-A Private
|1-9
|-2.60
|26.88
|402 [37]
|-7.41
|36.79
|437 [50]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-3.21
|28.10
|396 [50]
|-8.89
|35.92
|438 [52]
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|-4.80
|30.91
|375 [52]
|-13.60
|32.79
|439 [13]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-8
|-5.65
|29.26
|389 [2]
|-10.75
|36.50
|440 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-9
|-5.68
|39.07
|303 [13]
|-10.63
|36.65
|441 [58]
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|1-9
|-6.28
|17.91
|432 [57]
|-9.78
|38.10
|442 [58]
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA †
|2-3
|-6.85
|17.83
|433 [57]
|-15.55
|32.90
|443 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public †
|1-8
|-7.10
|26.35
|406 [45]
|-12.40
|36.30
|444 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|2-10
|-7.36
|18.21
|431 [5]
|-10.11
|38.84
|445 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|-7.83
|41.95
|258 [38]
|-14.53
|34.90
|446 [51]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|1-6
|-7.97
|22.52
|422 [53]
|-12.65
|36.91
|447 [52]
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-8
|-8.33
|31.71
|367 [38]
|-19.68
|30.25
|448 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-9.06
|36.97
|326 [45]
|-13.50
|37.16
|449 [12]
|John Hancock Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|3-8
|-9.09
|3.79
|447 [12]
|-14.89
|35.80
|450 [60]
|Glascock County
|7-A Public †
|2-7
|-9.15
|7.61
|443 [59]
|-13.12
|37.62
|451 [53]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-10
|-9.90
|32.99
|358 [34]
|-17.32
|34.18
|452 [58]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-6
|-9.96
|32.30
|364 [55]
|-17.36
|34.20
|453 [6]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3-7
|-10.47
|-0.32
|454 [6]
|-14.66
|37.41
|454 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS 1-A
|3-6
|-11.14
|-6.66
|460 [2]
|-15.62
|37.12
|455 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-9
|-17.13
|18.38
|429 [54]
|-16.06
|42.67
|456 [4]
|Central Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|3-7
|-18.01
|-7.78
|461 [3]
|-18.69
|40.92
|457 [61]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Public †
|2-4
|-21.60
|1.84
|450 [60]
|-15.94
|47.26
|458 [13]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|0-11
|-24.59
|17.32
|434 [6]
|-17.66
|48.53
|459 [14]
|Fullington Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|1-8
|-29.29
|0.02
|453 [13]
|-25.19
|45.70
|460 [7]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-9
|-32.32
|0.84
|452 [5]
|-21.40
|52.52
|461 [62]
|GSIC
|7-A Public †
|0-2
|-48.39
|-4.45
|458 [62]
|-31.78
|58.21
|462 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA †
|0-6
|-59.20
|2.05
|449 [59]
|-42.37
|58.43
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.33
|78.59
|2
|3-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.68
|76.58
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.56
|75.64
|4
|1-AAAAA
|5
|78.76
|68.27
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|4
|78.08
|74.05
|6
|1-AAAAAA
|3
|77.78
|73.23
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.90
|63.13
|8
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|72.10
|61.42
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|71.04
|58.12
|10
|6-AAAAAAA
|7
|71.00
|66.50
|11
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.39
|64.63
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|67.96
|61.24
|13
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|67.95
|60.94
|14
|4-A Private
|4
|65.95
|52.59
|15
|3-AAAA
|4
|64.84
|52.79
|16
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|63.21
|57.03
|17
|3-AAAAA
|8
|63.20
|52.40
|18
|1-AAAA
|6
|62.66
|57.09
|19
|1-AA
|6
|62.57
|55.02
|20
|8-AAA
|6
|61.52
|52.99
|21
|8-AAAA
|7
|61.41
|52.21
|22
|5-AAA
|8
|58.85
|47.92
|23
|2-A Private
|3
|58.68
|50.18
|24
|1-AAA
|5
|58.66
|49.64
|25
|4-AAAA
|7
|57.78
|50.49
|26
|6-AAAA
|7
|57.29
|45.29
|27
|4-AAAAA
|8
|56.88
|50.44
|28
|2-A Public
|7
|56.85
|49.92
|29
|2-AAAAA
|7
|56.54
|51.16
|30
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.19
|50.10
|31
|3-AA
|7
|54.93
|46.46
|32
|6-AAAAAA
|9
|54.00
|47.21
|33
|3-A Private
|4
|53.37
|47.00
|34
|2-AAA
|8
|53.23
|45.60
|35
|5-AA
|5
|52.13
|46.61
|36
|6-AAA
|9
|51.25
|43.54
|37
|7-AAAA
|6
|51.08
|46.02
|38
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|50.35
|37.81
|39
|4-AAA
|7
|49.89
|40.70
|40
|8-AAAAA
|8
|49.32
|41.35
|41
|5-A Private
|5
|48.43
|41.39
|42
|2-AAAA
|9
|48.38
|35.58
|43
|2-AA
|6
|47.47
|39.33
|44
|8-A Private
|5
|47.22
|35.13
|45
|3-AAAAAA
|6
|46.28
|40.28
|46
|6-AAAAA
|7
|45.47
|38.14
|47
|7-AAA
|7
|45.42
|41.43
|48
|8-AA
|5
|45.02
|31.97
|49
|1-A Private
|6
|44.59
|37.45
|50
|5-A Public
|8
|44.12
|33.98
|51
|5-AAAA
|7
|43.88
|32.40
|52
|6-A Private
|5
|42.59
|32.26
|53
|4-A Public
|9
|41.99
|37.42
|54
|5-AAAAA
|7
|41.87
|40.24
|55
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|40.77
|27.83
|56
|3-A Public
|8
|39.78
|30.81
|57
|4-AA
|8
|38.37
|28.09
|58
|7-A Private
|5
|37.91
|29.79
|59
|6-AA
|9
|36.73
|26.82
|60
|6-A Public
|6
|36.62
|29.48
|61
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|35.88
|29.21
|62
|8-A Public
|6
|34.41
|32.80
|63
|7-AA
|7
|33.70
|25.49
|64
|3-AAA
|7
|33.17
|23.80
|65
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|28.46
|20.62
|66
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|26.50
|21.34
|67
|1-A Public
|6
|24.94
|24.19
|68
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|24.20
|21.36
|69
|7-A Public
|7
|20.35
|18.15
|70
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|12.70
|1.69
|71
|GAPPS 1-AA
|4
|11.48
|7.83
|72
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3
|7.35
|-5.33
|73
|GAPPS 2-A
|2
|0.25
|-1.17
|74
|GISA 6-AA
|3
|-6.67
|-12.59
|75
|GAPPS 1-A
|2
|-12.87
|-14.57
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/15
|Pinewood Christian
|Memorial Day
|37 - 27
|69.91
|100.0%
|0.143
|09/10
|First Presbyterian
|Aquinas
|2 - 27
|15.30
|86.3%
|0.150
|08/20
|South Paulding
|Hiram
|43 - 42
|33.31
|98.2%
|0.150
|10/08
|Kennesaw Mountain
|South Cobb
|15 - 17
|24.88
|95.2%
|0.179
|09/10
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|20 - 21
|23.01
|94.1%
|0.217
|09/24
|Turner County
|Atkinson County
|28 - 30
|21.11
|92.7%
|0.224
|09/10
|Westside (Macon)
|Rockdale County
|29 - 31
|20.90
|92.5%
|0.227
|09/24
|Hardaway
|Spencer
|13 - 12
|25.21
|95.4%
|0.230
|09/17
|Brookwood
|North Paulding
|33 - 35
|20.18
|91.9%
|0.236
|10/29
|Carver (Atlanta)
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|22 - 20
|26.46
|96.0%
|0.237
|09/10
|Walton
|West Forsyth
|35 - 51
|11.50
|79.9%
|0.240
|10/01
|Georgia Military College
|Wilkinson County
|12 - 6
|35.70
|98.6%
|0.242
|09/17
|Upson-Lee
|Pike County
|33 - 45
|12.26
|81.3%
|0.247
|09/03
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|McDonough
|6 - 19
|11.70
|80.3%
|0.251
|08/20
|Evans
|Cross Creek
|14 - 6
|40.69
|99.3%
|0.257
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.28
|12/11
|Collins Hill
|Milton
|-
|14.47
|85.1%
|97.21
|08/20
|Buford
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|5.57
|66.1%
|95.22
|08/27
|North Cobb
|Milton
|40 - 21
|0.21
|50.6%
|94.98
|10/29
|Collins Hill
|Mill Creek
|40 - 10
|16.60
|88.0%
|93.54
|11/26
|Milton
|Mill Creek
|36 - 27
|4.20
|62.4%
|90.26
|11/19
|Warner Robins
|Cartersville
|24 - 17
|4.32
|62.7%
|89.07
|11/26
|Buford
|Lee County
|27 - 0
|14.02
|84.4%
|89.01
|08/21
|Collins Hill
|Brookwood
|36 - 10
|22.04
|93.4%
|88.79
|10/15
|North Cobb
|Walton
|51 - 29
|7.68
|71.6%
|88.47
|10/15
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|21 - 29
|6.55
|68.7%
|88.06
|09/24
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|56 - 30
|8.18
|72.8%
|87.89
|12/11
|Warner Robins
|Calhoun
|-
|7.22
|70.4%
|87.88
|12/03
|Milton
|Walton
|52 - 17
|10.60
|78.1%
|86.95
|10/29
|Cartersville
|Calhoun
|21 - 14
|2.89
|58.6%
|86.86
|09/24
|Benedictine
|Ware County
|49 - 42
|3.81
|61.2%
About the Author