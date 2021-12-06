ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Semifinals

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
44 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,223 of 2,419 total games including 2 tie(s) (91.90%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.75 points and all game margins within 12.78 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter.

Home Advantage: 1.04

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Collins Hill13-0109.591Buford13-1100.89
2Milton13-195.122Lee County11-285.83
3North Cobb10-294.293Hughes13-184.64
4Mill Creek11-291.964Carrollton12-281.67
5Brookwood10-387.555Westlake10-380.65
6Walton9-485.566Cambridge9-277.66
7Grayson10-483.277Rome8-375.37
8Marietta7-582.648Dacula9-574.34
9Roswell10-381.649Northside (Warner Robins)8-473.53
10Lowndes10-381.5410Creekview8-373.53
11Colquitt County8-380.4811Valdosta4-572.91
12North Gwinnett6-678.9612Riverwood9-272.23
13McEachern7-575.5613Johns Creek9-471.59
14West Forsyth5-675.1114Brunswick11-168.58
15South Forsyth8-373.8815South Paulding8-366.08



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins13-192.971Benedictine12-288.16
2Cartersville10-187.612Marist10-279.08
3Calhoun12-285.763Carver (Columbus)12-178.25
4Ware County9-285.384Cedartown11-277.52
5Creekside11-381.675North Oconee10-474.17
6Woodward Academy11-179.746Perry11-273.13
7Coffee7-375.107Jefferson9-272.73
8Blessed Trinity9-574.548Bainbridge8-470.30
9St. Pius X9-369.229Dougherty10-365.03
10Jones County10-367.5110Cairo7-464.45
11Jonesboro7-465.9411Riverdale9-1-163.96
12Whitewater11-264.9512Flowery Branch8-463.55
13Clarke Central10-363.4513Hapeville Charter6-661.71
14Starr's Mill8-460.0714Spalding8-360.82
15Banneker5-659.9515Thomas County Central5-660.75



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove11-377.001Thomasville13-177.52
2Carver (Atlanta)10-271.962Rabun County11-271.77
3Oconee County10-271.693Fitzgerald12-270.79
4Appling County12-271.034Swainsboro11-361.32
5Pierce County11-370.535Northeast9-461.05
6Monroe Area10-170.076Bleckley County11-160.93
7Sandy Creek9-268.397Callaway10-359.63
8Crisp County9-467.588Dodge County7-459.50
9Thomson11-166.439Washington County5-557.66
10Peach County8-465.0110Haralson County10-257.26
11Burke County9-362.7111Jeff Davis9-257.17
12Rockmart9-262.7112Putnam County12-156.21
13Ringgold10-261.6913Lamar County6-451.50
14Cherokee Bluff11-161.3014South Atlanta11-250.77
15Stephens County8-460.6515Cook5-649.25



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County11-269.551Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)13-089.53
2Irwin County12-267.122Prince Avenue Christian12-172.92
3Metter13-163.333Eagle's Landing Christian6-771.72
4Macon County11-161.434Calvary Day12-166.71
5Schley County10-255.345Fellowship Christian12-266.70
6Turner County6-751.366Holy Innocents11-260.69
7Wilcox County10-449.157St. Anne-Pacelli8-354.85
8Bowdon10-248.818First Presbyterian10-354.83
9Clinch County3-747.389Darlington11-251.74
10Charlton County7-447.0310Tattnall Square9-249.90
11Dublin6-546.8111Wesleyan8-449.89
12Manchester7-546.4612Brookstone7-447.05
13Montgomery County8-346.1813Whitefield Academy6-547.03
14Chattahoochee County7-345.6914Stratford Academy7-445.63
15Washington-Wilkes9-345.5015Athens Academy8-444.65



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy12-063.391Brentwood School11-145.86
2Pinewood Christian11-244.282Thomas Jefferson12-136.28
3Westfield School8-335.063Terrell Academy11-233.87
4Frederica Academy5-526.884Briarwood Academy7-521.61
5Tiftarea Academy5-626.665Gatewood School5-721.46



GAPPS AA GAPPS A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Central Fellowship Christian9-226.811Rock Springs Christian6-4-0.33
2Cherokee Christian9-317.382Harvester Christian7-3-2.01
3Pinecrest Academy8-211.903Flint River Academy3-6-11.14

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA13-0109.5973.2616 [15]43.61-24.39
2 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA13-1100.8964.3245 [9]37.72-21.58
3 [2]Milton5-AAAAAAA13-195.1267.8227 [21]41.75-11.77
4 [3]North Cobb3-AAAAAAA10-294.2974.3615 [14]40.21-12.48
5 [1]Warner Robins1-AAAAA13-192.9770.2521 [1]40.11-11.27
6 [4]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA11-291.9676.057 [6]37.61-12.75
7 [1]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private13-089.5346.59204 [3]40.95-6.98
8 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA12-288.1656.8589 [9]40.22-6.33
9 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA10-187.6157.3884 [9]32.94-13.08
10 [5]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA10-387.5575.009 [8]36.43-9.52
11 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA11-285.8369.8024 [3]33.92-10.31
12 [3]Calhoun7-AAAAA12-285.7655.7197 [13]34.17-9.99
13 [6]Walton3-AAAAAAA9-485.5677.481 [1]34.95-9.02
14 [4]Ware County1-AAAAA9-285.3867.4229 [4]36.80-6.99
15 [3]Hughes4-AAAAAA13-184.6458.1979 [24]32.87-10.16
16 [7]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-483.2777.273 [2]30.84-10.84
17 [8]Marietta3-AAAAAAA7-582.6476.515 [4]32.12-8.93
18 [5]Creekside3-AAAAA11-381.6763.6650 [6]31.42-8.66
19 [4]Carrollton5-AAAAAA12-281.6764.5044 [8]34.49-5.58
20 [9]Roswell5-AAAAAAA10-381.6464.6442 [30]32.59-7.45
21 [10]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA10-381.5474.5613 [12]34.57-5.37
22 [5]Westlake4-AAAAAA10-380.6562.7756 [13]32.06-7.00
23 [11]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA8-380.4869.9623 [20]33.30-5.58
24 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAA11-179.7456.6291 [11]27.86-10.28
25 [2]Marist6-AAAA10-279.0859.6871 [7]29.99-7.48
26 [12]North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA6-678.9676.336 [5]28.99-8.37
27 [3]Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA12-178.2549.07170 [23]29.41-7.24
28 [6]Cambridge7-AAAAAA9-277.6661.9159 [15]30.91-5.15
29 [4]Cedartown7-AAAA11-277.5254.43104 [12]29.97-5.96
30 [1]Thomasville1-AA13-177.5258.9874 [1]28.60-7.31
31 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA11-377.0053.31115 [2]29.16-6.24
32 [13]McEachern2-AAAAAAA7-575.5671.0818 [17]31.58-2.38
33 [7]Rome5-AAAAAA8-375.3765.6238 [7]28.44-5.34
34 [14]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-675.1174.4914 [13]30.03-3.48
35 [7]Coffee1-AAAAA7-375.1063.7049 [5]25.69-7.81
36 [8]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA9-574.5463.0553 [7]28.79-4.15
37 [8]Dacula8-AAAAAA9-574.3466.5434 [6]28.51-4.24
38 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA10-474.1760.9268 [5]27.41-5.16
39 [15]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-373.8863.2552 [32]27.97-4.32
40 [16]Newton4-AAAAAAA4-573.8274.8412 [11]23.46-8.76
41 [9]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA8-473.5367.6828 [4]26.96-4.98
42 [10]Creekview7-AAAAAA8-373.5357.9580 [25]26.51-5.42
43 [17]Denmark6-AAAAAAA8-373.3967.3031 [23]24.09-7.70
44 [6]Perry4-AAAA11-273.1354.33105 [13]28.01-3.53
45 [18]Archer7-AAAAAAA7-572.9956.1195 [38]25.01-6.38
46 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private12-172.9241.81259 [10]29.12-2.20
47 [11]Valdosta1-AAAAAA †4-572.9177.442 [1]24.69-6.62
48 [7]Jefferson8-AAAA9-272.7352.66121 [16]24.04-7.09
49 [12]Riverwood7-AAAAAA9-272.2350.62151 [44]28.52-2.12
50 [19]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA8-2-171.9762.9355 [33]28.17-2.20
51 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA10-271.9652.05127 [4]25.63-4.73
52 [2]Rabun County8-AA11-271.7749.85159 [6]29.61-0.56
53 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private6-771.7265.9437 [1]27.39-2.73
54 [3]Oconee County8-AAA10-271.6957.4383 [1]24.97-5.12
55 [20]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-771.6477.044 [3]27.68-2.37
56 [13]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA9-471.5964.0546 [10]28.29-1.70
57 [4]Appling County1-AAA12-271.0348.15179 [16]25.47-3.96
58 [3]Fitzgerald1-AA12-270.7957.0288 [2]23.41-5.79
59 [5]Pierce County1-AAA11-370.5351.28140 [5]24.25-4.68
60 [8]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-470.3060.3969 [6]26.61-2.09
61 [6]Monroe Area8-AAA10-170.0747.74186 [20]25.71-2.76
62 [1]Brooks County2-A Public11-269.5549.21166 [3]28.450.49
63 [9]St. Pius X5-AAAAA9-369.2250.29154 [33]24.06-3.55
64 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA11-168.5850.10156 [45]25.13-1.86
65 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-668.4175.138 [7]27.360.54
66 [22]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-768.4072.0817 [16]26.58-0.22
67 [7]Sandy Creek5-AAA9-268.3948.23177 [14]29.042.25
68 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-468.3064.8741 [29]25.76-0.94
69 [8]Crisp County2-AAA9-467.5853.29116 [3]22.65-3.33
70 [24]Lambert6-AAAAAAA7-467.5661.7261 [36]24.57-1.39
71 [10]Jones County4-AAAAA10-367.5156.5792 [12]30.454.53
72 [25]Tift County1-AAAAAAA6-567.3666.1336 [26]21.07-4.69
73 [26]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-467.2061.7360 [35]22.54-3.07
74 [2]Irwin County2-A Public12-267.1247.25195 [4]24.80-0.73
75 [27]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-466.9252.09126 [40]22.67-2.65
76 [28]Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-766.8474.9610 [9]25.680.44
77 [4]Calvary Day3-A Private12-166.7141.75260 [11]22.12-2.99
78 [5]Fellowship Christian6-A Private12-266.7036.16333 [30]25.850.75
79 [9]Thomson4-AAA11-166.4344.17229 [31]21.16-3.67
80 [15]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-366.0857.6782 [27]26.391.91
81 [11]Jonesboro3-AAAAA7-465.9451.51137 [28]22.50-1.85
82 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-665.1464.6143 [31]21.37-2.17
83 [9]Dougherty1-AAAA10-365.0347.65188 [26]23.07-0.36
84 [10]Peach County2-AAA8-465.0150.28155 [9]24.611.20
85 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA8-464.9661.1366 [18]24.100.74
86 [12]Whitewater2-AAAAA11-264.9551.10142 [31]22.76-0.60
87 [17]Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA10-264.6647.08196 [51]22.32-0.74
88 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-764.5074.8611 [10]22.940.03
89 [10]Cairo1-AAAA7-464.4561.6562 [3]22.09-0.76
90 [11]Riverdale5-AAAA9-1-163.9640.01289 [42]19.22-3.14
91 [18]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-463.8955.5299 [33]21.58-0.72
92 [12]Flowery Branch8-AAAA8-463.5554.10108 [14]22.650.69
93 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA10-363.4551.69131 [25]22.350.50
94 [31]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA5-663.4466.3035 [25]22.530.68
95 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4-AAA12-063.3927.84397 [5]19.63-2.16
96 [3]Metter3-A Public13-163.3337.19324 [19]23.021.29
97 [32]Gainesville6-AAAAAAA5-563.2962.5457 [34]21.56-0.13
98 [19]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-762.9366.6033 [5]19.10-2.23
99 [11]Burke County4-AAA9-362.7149.82160 [11]24.813.70
100 [12]Rockmart6-AAA9-262.7147.57190 [21]23.182.07
101 [13]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA6-661.7161.4364 [4]19.53-0.59
102 [13]Ringgold6-AAA10-261.6942.10255 [37]19.86-0.23
103 [4]Macon County5-A Public11-161.4335.32338 [25]22.422.59
104 [4]Swainsboro2-AA11-361.3246.68203 [13]19.840.12
105 [14]Cherokee Bluff7-AAA11-161.3033.42355 [54]21.822.12
106 [5]Northeast3-AA9-461.0548.86172 [10]19.40-0.05
107 [20]Lovejoy4-AAAAAA5-561.0261.5163 [16]19.740.31
108 [6]Bleckley County3-AA11-160.9345.15218 [16]19.830.50
109 [14]Spalding4-AAAA8-360.8253.86110 [15]20.771.55
110 [15]Thomas County Central1-AAAA5-660.7563.3951 [2]19.220.07
111 [6]Holy Innocents5-A Private11-260.6938.38311 [24]21.412.32
112 [15]Stephens County8-AAA8-460.6551.21141 [6]19.060.01
113 [16]Baldwin4-AAAA6-460.5756.2793 [11]19.981.01
114 [21]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-760.3470.1022 [2]21.192.45
115 [22]Alexander5-AAAAAA5-460.2157.0587 [29]17.04-1.57
116 [33]Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA3-860.1970.9819 [18]22.694.09
117 [14]Starr's Mill2-AAAAA8-460.0749.15169 [36]18.810.34
118 [15]Banneker3-AAAAA5-659.9553.22118 [21]21.853.49
119 [34]Newnan2-AAAAAAA3-759.7665.4040 [28]22.414.24
120 [7]Callaway5-AA10-359.6348.74174 [11]20.612.58
121 [8]Dodge County3-AA7-459.5049.20167 [9]18.560.66
122 [23]Pope6-AAAAAA7-458.8253.10119 [37]19.101.88
123 [16]Dutchtown4-AAAAA7-458.7953.54113 [19]17.04-0.16
124 [24]River Ridge7-AAAAAA6-458.6055.01100 [34]20.753.75
125 [16]Hart County8-AAA7-358.3650.65149 [7]21.895.12
126 [17]Villa Rica6-AAAAA9-358.1847.34192 [39]19.733.15
127 [17]LaGrange2-AAAA7-358.0446.46207 [29]19.202.75
128 [9]Washington County3-AA5-557.6653.24117 [3]21.795.73
129 [18]Troup2-AAAA7-357.4744.42226 [32]18.602.73
130 [25]Sequoyah7-AAAAAA4-657.3157.9281 [26]18.142.43
131 [10]Haralson County5-AA10-257.2641.19273 [20]18.893.24
132 [11]Jeff Davis2-AA9-257.1739.80295 [25]17.592.01
133 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-856.9670.5120 [19]20.264.90
134 [17]Adairsville6-AAA8-356.9544.49223 [28]19.354.00
135 [26]Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-456.9150.90145 [41]18.302.98
136 [18]Eastside8-AAAAA8-456.7147.59189 [38]18.383.26
137 [19]Griffin2-AAAAA4-656.6657.2485 [10]20.915.85
138 [27]Kell6-AAAAAA6-556.5454.70102 [36]17.772.83
139 [12]Putnam County4-AA12-156.2131.17373 [42]19.715.10
140 [20]Harris County2-AAAAA7-556.2051.66132 [26]22.437.84
141 [28]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-655.6761.0267 [19]19.355.27
142 [5]Schley County5-A Public10-255.3434.27346 [30]18.775.03
143 [29]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-6-155.2256.2494 [30]17.053.43
144 [30]Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA4-654.9854.78101 [35]16.893.50
145 [7]St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private8-354.8541.34269 [15]14.861.61
146 [8]First Presbyterian1-A Private10-354.8341.52266 [13]16.192.95
147 [21]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA6-554.7745.80215 [43]17.964.79
148 [18]Dawson County7-AAA7-554.6347.94180 [17]18.185.15
149 [22]Decatur5-AAAAA8-354.6243.15243 [50]18.705.68
150 [23]Ola4-AAAAA5-654.3654.51103 [14]18.095.32
151 [24]Union Grove4-AAAAA6-554.0151.73130 [24]17.765.34
152 [31]Alcovy3-AAAAAA5-554.0055.5398 [32]18.125.72
153 [32]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA4-653.4758.6075 [22]16.224.35
154 [19]Mays6-AAAA3-753.1963.7248 [1]18.286.69
155 [25]Lithia Springs6-AAAAA5-753.0553.55112 [18]19.708.25
156 [26]Veterans1-AAAAA2-952.9569.6625 [2]18.907.54
157 [33]Evans3-AAAAAA9-352.8041.26272 [55]17.576.37
158 [20]West Laurens4-AAAA5-651.9352.03128 [19]14.684.35
159 [9]Darlington7-A Private11-251.7438.78306 [22]16.826.68
160 [13]Lamar County3-AA6-451.5042.71246 [18]16.276.36
161 [6]Turner County2-A Public6-751.3650.92143 [2]18.638.87
162 [27]Stockbridge4-AAAAA5-551.0150.92144 [32]13.894.47
163 [21]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-450.9641.72261 [39]22.2912.93
164 [22]Luella5-AAAA8-450.9441.31270 [40]13.414.07
165 [14]South Atlanta6-AA11-250.7731.55368 [39]19.089.91
166 [34]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-450.7447.05197 [52]17.718.56
167 [28]Cass7-AAAAA5-650.6653.31114 [20]16.767.70
168 [35]Statesboro2-AAAAAA5-550.5149.56161 [46]14.605.69
169 [23]Miller Grove6-AAAA6-450.4639.60297 [44]16.527.65
170 [19]Jackson2-AAA5-650.4447.90181 [18]16.417.57
171 [24]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-750.3758.2877 [8]16.828.05
172 [20]North Hall7-AAA6-550.3647.31194 [23]16.367.60
173 [21]Mary Persons2-AAA7-450.0344.82221 [27]17.499.06
174 [25]Stephenson6-AAAA5-450.0050.64150 [21]14.876.48
175 [10]Tattnall Square1-A Private9-249.9036.07334 [31]16.628.32
176 [11]Wesleyan5-A Private8-449.8940.57280 [17]12.574.28
177 [36]Dalton5-AAAAAA2-849.8861.4065 [17]19.9711.69
178 [15]Cook1-AA5-649.2551.62133 [4]18.0010.35
179 [7]Wilcox County4-A Public10-449.1543.47240 [7]15.628.07
180 [22]Sonoraville6-AAA6-449.0742.00257 [38]15.247.77
181 [16]Fannin County7-AA10-249.0229.38388 [49]14.106.68
182 [23]North Murray6-AAA7-448.9442.73245 [35]17.8710.53
183 [24]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA5-548.9349.20168 [12]14.777.43
184 [26]Madison County8-AAAA4-548.8252.37125 [18]14.517.28
185 [8]Bowdon6-A Public10-248.8132.62362 [35]14.036.81
186 [37]Tucker4-AAAAAA2-948.3162.4558 [14]13.857.14
187 [25]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA10-248.2130.11381 [56]13.837.22
188 [29]New Manchester6-AAAAA5-548.2051.37139 [30]12.525.92
189 [27]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA8-448.0038.74307 [46]17.3310.92
190 [36]Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA3-747.9265.4839 [27]10.273.94
191 [37]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-647.5452.83120 [39]12.836.90
192 [9]Clinch County2-A Public3-747.3854.15107 [1]15.389.60
193 [17]Heard County5-AA6-647.3050.39153 [5]12.887.18
194 [38]Paulding County5-AAAAAA3-747.2555.7596 [31]14.538.88
195 [30]Apalachee8-AAAAA5-647.1944.16230 [46]13.848.25
196 [12]Brookstone4-A Private7-447.0541.44268 [14]14.438.98
197 [31]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA4-647.0451.84129 [23]11.666.22
198 [13]Whitefield Academy2-A Private6-547.0345.89214 [6]12.877.44
199 [10]Charlton County2-A Public7-447.0344.47224 [5]13.538.10
200 [11]Dublin4-A Public6-546.8142.02256 [9]16.3511.14
201 [39]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-746.8058.2778 [23]14.739.52
202 [18]Worth County1-AA4-646.6949.29164 [8]16.0310.94
203 [19]Lovett6-AA8-446.6331.34370 [40]11.566.53
204 [32]Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA3-746.5451.38138 [29]12.897.95
205 [12]Manchester5-A Public7-546.4638.45310 [14]12.197.33
206 [28]Hardaway2-AAAA5-546.3843.91233 [34]13.238.45
207 [13]Montgomery County4-A Public8-346.1832.82360 [34]14.329.73
208 [33]Chamblee5-AAAAA †9-146.1615.36435 [58]17.0512.49
209 [20]Westside (Augusta)4-AA9-346.1331.19372 [41]10.125.59
210 [40]Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA4-746.1347.77185 [50]11.967.44
211 [29]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-646.0046.78201 [28]14.319.91
212 [1]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1-AA11-145.8619.99426 [2]17.9613.69
213 [14]Chattahoochee County5-A Public7-345.6928.17395 [41]11.827.72
214 [14]Stratford Academy1-A Private7-445.6337.39321 [27]12.758.71
215 [41]Centennial7-AAAAAA1-945.5563.9147 [11]14.5110.56
216 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-A Public9-345.5033.08357 [33]16.5012.60
217 [26]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA4-745.5050.04157 [10]12.989.08
218 [21]Columbia6-AA8-445.0733.80351 [33]12.468.98
219 [38]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-845.0659.9270 [37]12.118.65
220 [34]Loganville8-AAAAA4-644.7846.96199 [40]13.6510.47
221 [22]Early County1-AA4-644.6849.40162 [7]12.369.27
222 [39]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-644.6746.50206 [41]10.267.18
223 [15]Athens Academy8-A Private8-444.6542.49248 [8]13.5710.52
224 [42]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-844.4959.1473 [21]12.9310.04
225 [16]Lincoln County8-A Public8-444.4236.25331 [21]13.7410.91
226 [17]Emanuel County Institute3-A Public9-344.3934.45344 [29]11.378.58
227 [2]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2-AAA11-244.2820.31425 [11]14.3211.63
228 [18]Warren County7-A Public9-444.1526.26408 [47]13.2310.68
229 [19]Trion6-A Public10-243.9825.76411 [49]14.4612.07
230 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-443.7943.12244 [37]11.028.82
231 [27]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-643.5847.36191 [22]13.7111.73
232 [31]Fayette County5-AAAA6-543.5034.03350 [49]13.0911.19
233 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAAA1-943.4867.4030 [22]6.264.38
234 [23]Jefferson County4-AA6-543.3236.74329 [29]11.509.78
235 [16]Mount Vernon5-A Private7-543.2640.15285 [19]10.498.83
236 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAA5-643.0642.16252 [51]13.7212.26
237 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Public6-5-143.0637.88315 [15]10.008.54
238 [28]White County7-AAA4-742.8348.17178 [15]12.3611.13
239 [43]Lassiter6-AAAAAA4-642.8050.82146 [42]13.6412.44
240 [44]Sprayberry6-AAAAAA3-542.7547.77184 [49]13.7712.62
241 [32]Monroe1-AAAA3-742.5552.55123 [17]11.0610.11
242 [33]Chestatee8-AAAA3-742.4749.39163 [22]13.9513.07
243 [36]Greenbrier8-AAAAA4-642.4641.71262 [52]15.5114.65
244 [37]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA3-642.4154.29106 [15]12.7211.91
245 [17]Savannah Christian3-A Private5-642.3842.14253 [9]11.7510.97
246 [24]Pace Academy6-AA5-541.7940.04287 [22]11.3111.11
247 [29]Harlem4-AAA5-641.7044.45225 [29]12.1812.08
248 [25]Elbert County8-AA5-541.4340.33283 [21]11.9212.08
249 [26]Berrien1-AA4-641.1745.99211 [15]9.179.60
250 [38]Northgate2-AAAAA2-841.1453.61111 [17]7.978.43
251 [39]Drew3-AAAAA3-641.0349.27165 [35]6.477.03
252 [21]Johnson County4-A Public6-441.0237.50317 [16]9.4910.07
253 [30]LaFayette6-AAA4-640.9940.49282 [43]9.8510.46
254 [40]Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA4-540.9944.16231 [47]10.4511.06
255 [45]Grovetown3-AAAAAA3-840.8951.55136 [40]11.7412.46
256 [18]Savannah Country Day3-A Private4-740.4345.93212 [4]11.8813.05
257 [27]Laney4-AA6-540.2935.10339 [30]7.979.27
258 [34]Westside (Macon)4-AAAA4-640.2744.54222 [31]10.8912.22
259 [35]Jenkins3-AAAA5-540.2143.80235 [35]10.4911.88
260 [41]Lithonia5-AAAAA4-740.0049.93158 [34]8.7710.37
261 [36]Pickens7-AAAA4-539.8338.61309 [47]9.4911.26
262 [37]Arabia Mountain6-AAAA3-739.7048.31175 [25]7.159.05
263 [28]Bremen5-AA5-639.5640.02288 [23]12.9414.97
264 [38]Westover1-AAAA1-839.4756.7490 [10]12.9615.08
265 [22]Georgia Military College7-A Public10-139.259.62441 [58]5.437.78
266 [31]Morgan County4-AAA4-739.1145.05219 [26]9.9012.39
267 [32]Liberty County3-AAA6-438.8634.29345 [52]10.8913.63
268 [23]Dooly County4-A Public6-438.8337.48319 [17]8.8211.59
269 [33]Tattnall County1-AAA5-538.7640.52281 [42]8.3611.20
270 [46]South Cobb6-AAAAAA4-638.7348.24176 [47]12.4715.33
271 [39]Hampton5-AAAA3-638.5744.32227 [33]11.5014.53
272 [19]Aquinas3-A Private5-638.4939.82294 [21]9.1412.25
273 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA5-638.4239.93290 [43]11.2514.44
274 [42]McIntosh2-AAAAA2-838.1251.61135 [27]11.7715.25
275 [20]Mount de Sales1-A Private5-637.9937.82316 [25]8.3711.98
276 [34]Hephzibah4-AAA5-537.8239.05305 [47]9.0212.80
277 [24]Lanier County2-A Public3-737.7840.61279 [10]11.5115.33
278 [25]Wheeler County4-A Public5-537.5734.50343 [28]9.3113.34
279 [40]Howard4-AAAA3-637.5047.02198 [27]6.3610.45
280 [47]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-837.1357.1086 [28]12.1016.57
281 [29]Vidalia2-AA3-836.8942.21251 [19]10.1814.89
282 [30]Pepperell7-AA5-636.5234.09349 [32]9.9014.98
283 [26]Pelham1-A Public6-536.4337.16325 [20]7.6312.80
284 [35]Salem5-AAA4-536.4144.22228 [30]7.2812.47
285 [41]McDonough5-AAAA5-536.3833.64353 [50]8.4213.64
286 [2]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4-AA12-136.289.35442 [10]6.1711.49
287 [36]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-636.0741.29271 [40]9.7015.23
288 [48]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-935.8662.9854 [12]6.0211.75
289 [37]Long County1-AAA5-635.7639.59298 [45]11.1616.99
290 [43]Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA3-835.7546.85200 [41]6.4912.34
291 [38]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-635.5637.23323 [49]6.6812.72
292 [21]Athens Christian8-A Private7-535.5536.74328 [28]11.2117.26
293 [42]Columbus2-AAAA4-635.3836.21332 [48]11.8518.07
294 [31]Toombs County2-AA4-635.1839.09302 [26]5.7312.15
295 [3]Westfield SchoolGISA 4-AAA8-335.0626.82404 [7]11.6018.14
296 [44]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-934.9269.3126 [3]5.8212.50
297 [42]Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-1034.9066.6632 [24]8.9815.68
298 [27]Social Circle8-A Public6-534.8432.62363 [36]7.6514.41
299 [39]Windsor Forest3-AAA5-534.4533.64354 [53]6.0313.18
300 [28]Commerce8-A Public6-534.3134.16347 [31]6.8514.14
301 [22]Mount Paran Christian7-A Private6-534.3031.34369 [32]7.1914.48
302 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2-AA11-233.8713.41439 [9]10.3518.08
303 [29]Mitchell County1-A Public5-433.8735.61336 [23]7.9215.65
304 [45]Hiram7-AAAAA1-933.8058.4576 [8]11.5219.31
305 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAAA3-733.3445.29216 [44]3.4511.71
306 [32]Washington6-AA5-433.1226.50405 [52]6.6615.14
307 [33]East Laurens2-AA6-532.9529.87382 [47]6.7815.43
308 [23]Christian Heritage7-A Private4-732.8036.56330 [29]7.3216.11
309 [24]North Cobb Christian7-A Private3-832.7042.58247 [7]4.8113.71
310 [34]Dade County7-AA7-432.4027.74398 [51]6.4115.60
311 [40]Pike County2-AAA3-732.3646.16210 [24]9.5618.79
312 [41]East Jackson8-AAA3-732.2542.39250 [36]5.3714.71
313 [35]Chattooga7-AA5-532.1132.75361 [36]8.2417.72
314 [42]Brantley County1-AAA3-832.1043.63238 [34]5.1814.68
315 [43]Islands3-AAAA4-631.8439.77296 [43]3.0012.76
316 [25]Landmark Christian2-A Private3-831.8046.77202 [2]4.6614.45
317 [49]Wheeler6-AAAAAA1-931.6551.62134 [39]3.3713.32
318 [30]Greenville5-A Public6-431.4326.34407 [46]7.0217.19
319 [26]Hebron Christian5-A Private4-731.3339.90292 [20]7.4017.66
320 [50]Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA1-931.0659.2872 [20]4.1714.70
321 [27]St. Francis6-A Private5-630.9229.43387 [35]5.8816.56
322 [47]Chapel Hill6-AAAAA2-830.6941.56265 [53]7.6418.54
323 [36]Union County8-AA3-730.6537.39322 [28]8.8219.76
324 [31]Telfair County4-A Public2-730.6339.38299 [11]6.1117.08
325 [32]Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public7-430.5023.88417 [51]8.3019.40
326 [33]Terrell County1-A Public6-330.2023.68418 [52]5.4816.88
327 [28]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private5-629.6529.67384 [34]5.9517.89
328 [43]Gilmer7-AAA3-729.3440.05286 [44]9.0721.33
329 [37]Temple5-AA1-729.2843.30242 [17]6.2318.54
330 [34]Atkinson County2-A Public3-629.2143.73237 [6]4.2616.65
331 [44]Rutland4-AAAA1-829.2148.76173 [24]3.7616.14
332 [44]West Hall7-AAA4-628.5634.94341 [51]2.8315.87
333 [48]M.L. King5-AAAAA2-828.5146.39208 [42]3.8816.97
334 [38]Model7-AA3-728.1834.15348 [31]3.2616.68
335 [45]Central (Macon)2-AAA1-928.1249.01171 [13]0.1913.67
336 [46]Sumter County2-AAA1-827.7047.80182 [19]6.1420.04
337 [29]King's Ridge Christian6-A Private4-627.6130.81376 [33]3.9517.94
338 [51]Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA1-927.4947.77183 [48]3.3817.49
339 [52]Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-927.3852.60122 [38]2.6816.89
340 [49]Forest Park3-AAAAA2-726.9053.88109 [16]4.6719.37
341 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2-AAA5-526.8822.85420 [10]4.4519.17
342 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGAPPS 2-AA9-226.811.23451 [4]2.2317.01
343 [43]Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA3-726.7640.74278 [42]3.8918.73
344 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3-AAA5-626.6630.23378 [1]4.0018.94
345 [35]Screven County3-A Public3-826.5734.97340 [26]2.2517.28
346 [39]Oglethorpe County4-AA3-726.2730.18380 [46]4.3419.67
347 [36]Gordon Lee6-A Public5-625.8726.91401 [43]1.7917.52
348 [6]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA5-625.6724.76414 [8]5.6021.53
349 [30]Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private3-725.2637.49318 [26]3.0519.39
350 [53]Osborne6-AAAAAA1-825.0442.13254 [53]-0.2316.33
351 [37]Jenkins County3-A Public3-625.0033.79352 [32]2.4619.06
352 [47]Franklin County8-AAA3-724.8945.20217 [25]0.0316.73
353 [50]Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-1024.2952.41124 [22]1.1018.40
354 [48]Richmond Academy4-AAA1-824.0143.82234 [33]-1.9715.62
355 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA2-823.9739.82293 [44]-0.4917.14
356 [40]Banks County8-AA2-823.9638.25313 [27]0.4418.08
357 [45]Shaw2-AAAA2-623.7540.85277 [41]1.7319.57
358 [38]Treutlen4-A Public2-723.3835.35337 [24]1.3119.52
359 [39]Hawkinsville4-A Public2-823.2435.64335 [22]2.5520.91
360 [51]Midtown6-AAAAA0-123.1243.50239 [48]1.2319.71
361 [49]Lumpkin County7-AAA2-823.0139.29300 [46]2.9021.49
362 [7]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2-AAA5-722.8127.29400 [6]1.1219.91
363 [40]Seminole County1-A Public3-822.4037.44320 [18]-1.0218.18
364 [41]Southwest3-AA1-722.2547.31193 [12]4.1523.50
365 [41]Taylor County5-A Public3-621.8231.23371 [38]2.8322.61
366 [31]Providence Christian5-A Private2-821.8138.68308 [23]5.6025.39
367 [52]Stone Mountain5-AAAAA4-621.7429.63385 [56]1.3921.25
368 [4]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4-AA7-521.6118.37430 [4]-0.1719.82
369 [53]Tri-Cities3-AAAAA1-821.5447.73187 [37]-1.1918.87
370 [5]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1-AA5-721.4626.11410 [1]0.0220.16
371 [46]Spencer2-AAAA2-721.1639.06304 [45]2.5723.01
372 [50]Douglass5-AAA1-921.1650.48152 [8]4.1824.62
373 [42]Armuchee6-A Public5-421.0923.33419 [53]-0.7819.72
374 [47]Ridgeland7-AAAA1-920.9750.74148 [20]2.1422.77
375 [43]Claxton3-A Public2-820.7342.45249 [8]-0.7720.10
376 [42]Josey4-AA2-720.7330.23379 [45]1.5222.40
377 [44]ACE Charter7-A Public4-520.5927.32399 [42]3.2924.30
378 [54]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-820.4141.56264 [54]2.6323.82
379 [6]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1-AA9-420.305.71445 [11]2.7524.05
380 [51]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-920.2544.12232 [32]-0.0821.26
381 [45]Miller County1-A Public4-519.7419.88427 [56]-1.6720.19
382 [46]Greene County8-A Public4-619.4426.84403 [44]1.3323.49
383 [43]Towers6-AA3-719.4131.80366 [37]2.5424.72
384 [52]Beach3-AAA1-819.2136.92327 [50]0.0622.44
385 [32]Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-918.9245.90213 [5]-0.0322.64
386 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4-AAA7-518.5113.43438 [12]0.0623.15
387 [47]Towns County8-A Public4-618.3021.59424 [55]2.1025.39
388 [54]North Springs6-AAAAA1-917.9740.91276 [54]-2.5621.06
389 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4-AA5-717.8218.81428 [3]-1.4022.38
390 [9]Southland AcademyGISA 3-AAA4-717.5224.19415 [9]-2.9921.09
391 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS 1-AA9-317.385.48446 [2]-0.4723.75
392 [55]Morrow4-AAAAAA1-916.8550.79147 [43]0.9425.69
393 [55]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-916.3544.97220 [45]-1.7923.46
394 [48]Crawford County7-A Public3-715.6626.15409 [48]-1.2324.71
395 [10]Valwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA3-915.6028.55393 [4]-1.0624.94
396 [49]Bryan County3-A Public3-715.4229.85383 [39]-1.9124.27
397 [50]Marion County5-A Public1-815.3639.23301 [12]-6.3619.87
398 [33]George Walton Academy8-A Private2-915.2941.68263 [12]-0.3925.92
399 [53]Murray County6-AAA1-915.1841.51267 [39]-0.1826.24
400 [54]Redan5-AAA2-814.0038.31312 [48]-4.1923.41
401 [48]East Hall8-AAAA1-913.3543.77236 [36]5.8234.07
402 [55]Cross Creek4-AAA1-913.1441.02274 [41]-5.3223.14
403 [44]Therrell6-AA2-812.8732.98359 [35]-2.4026.33
404 [56]Northview5-AAAAA2-812.8438.25314 [55]1.5030.26
405 [45]Bacon County2-AA0-912.4639.93291 [24]0.1229.26
406 [46]Jasper County3-AA0-1012.3746.56205 [14]-4.7124.52
407 [3]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS 1-AA8-211.90-1.25455 [7]-3.3326.36
408 [51]Hancock Central7-A Public2-611.2122.60421 [54]-5.3125.09
409 [34]Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-911.1040.97275 [16]-0.8829.61
410 [8]Augusta PrepGISA 4-AA4-79.6613.52437 [8]-3.4328.51
411 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-79.1025.16412 [56]-6.1626.34
412 [49]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-89.1028.93391 [53]-3.0829.42
413 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2-AAA1-88.7229.16390 [3]-3.1629.72
414 [52]Portal3-A Public0-107.9634.56342 [27]-4.5929.05
415 [35]Loganville Christian8-A Private0-97.2440.28284 [18]-8.7925.56
416 [53]B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public1-86.6532.08365 [37]-5.6829.27
417 [36]Lakeview Academy6-A Private1-86.4028.34394 [36]-6.9428.26
418 [9]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2-AA4-64.8414.17436 [7]-5.0831.68
419 [50]Kendrick2-AAAA0-94.6246.18209 [30]-10.5726.41
420 [56]East Forsyth7-AAA †2-84.3324.08416 [57]-9.0828.18
421 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS 1-AA7-43.532.84448 [3]-6.6331.43
422 [47]Coosa7-AA1-93.4131.10374 [43]-11.9926.20
423 [54]Wilkinson County7-A Public2-72.5025.16413 [50]-10.3028.79
424 [55]Randolph-Clay1-A Public1-82.4928.82392 [40]-11.7827.32
425 [48]Glenn Hills4-AA1-71.6829.52386 [48]-9.1230.79
426 [51]North Clayton5-AAAA1-91.3233.32356 [51]-12.5927.70
427 [56]Pataula Charter1-A Public †6-41.15-3.96457 [61]-9.7030.75
428 [10]Georgia ChristianGISA 6-AA5-40.61-1.58456 [14]-9.2331.76
429 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2-AAA4-40.4112.41440 [13]-11.9529.24
430 [57]Savannah3-AAA2-70.2622.30423 [58]-11.3330.01
431 [49]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-80.0830.81377 [44]-11.6229.89
432 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-10-0.1743.42241 [49]-9.7432.02
433 [1]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS 2-A6-4-0.33-6.64459 [1]-12.3529.57
434 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS 1-AA3-7-1.487.07444 [1]-10.2132.87
435 [2]Harvester ChristianGAPPS 2-A7-3-2.01-9.42462 [4]-10.4233.19
436 [37]Walker7-A Private1-9-2.6026.88402 [37]-7.4136.79
437 [50]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-3.2128.10396 [50]-8.8935.92
438 [52]Jordan2-AAAA0-3-4.8030.91375 [52]-13.6032.79
439 [13]Creekside ChristianGISA 4-AAA0-8-5.6529.26389 [2]-10.7536.50
440 [57]Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-9-5.6839.07303 [13]-10.6336.65
441 [58]Twiggs County7-A Public1-9-6.2817.91432 [57]-9.7838.10
442 [58]Clarkston5-AAAAA †2-3-6.8517.83433 [57]-15.5532.90
443 [59]Baconton Charter1-A Public †1-8-7.1026.35406 [45]-12.4036.30
444 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2-AA2-10-7.3618.21431 [5]-10.1138.84
445 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-9-7.8341.95258 [38]-14.5334.90
446 [51]Riverside Military Academy8-AA1-6-7.9722.52422 [53]-12.6536.91
447 [52]McNair6-AA0-8-8.3331.71367 [38]-19.6830.25
448 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-10-9.0636.97326 [45]-13.5037.16
449 [12]John Hancock AcademyGISA 6-AA3-8-9.093.79447 [12]-14.8935.80
450 [60]Glascock County7-A Public †2-7-9.157.61443 [59]-13.1237.62
451 [53]Butler4-AA0-10-9.9032.99358 [34]-17.3234.18
452 [58]Groves3-AAA0-6-9.9632.30364 [55]-17.3634.20
453 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS 2-AA3-7-10.47-0.32454 [6]-14.6637.41
454 [3]Flint River AcademyGAPPS 1-A3-6-11.14-6.66460 [2]-15.6237.12
455 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA0-9-17.1318.38429 [54]-16.0642.67
456 [4]Central ChristianGAPPS 1-A3-7-18.01-7.78461 [3]-18.6940.92
457 [61]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Public †2-4-21.601.84450 [60]-15.9447.26
458 [13]Memorial DayGISA 2-AA0-11-24.5917.32434 [6]-17.6648.53
459 [14]Fullington AcademyGISA 6-AA1-8-29.290.02453 [13]-25.1945.70
460 [7]Community ChristianGAPPS 2-AA0-9-32.320.84452 [5]-21.4052.52
461 [62]GSIC7-A Public †0-2-48.39-4.45458 [62]-31.7858.21
462 [59]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-6-59.202.05449 [59]-42.3758.43



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA589.3378.59
23-AAAAAAA682.6876.58
34-AAAAAAA580.5675.64
41-AAAAA578.7668.27
51-AAAAAAA478.0874.05
61-AAAAAA377.7873.23
75-AAAAAAA673.9063.13
88-AAAAAA772.1061.42
97-AAAAA671.0458.12
106-AAAAAAA771.0066.50
112-AAAAAAA569.3964.63
125-AAAAAA867.9661.24
137-AAAAAA867.9560.94
144-A Private465.9552.59
153-AAAA464.8452.79
164-AAAAAA663.2157.03
173-AAAAA863.2052.40
181-AAAA662.6657.09
191-AA662.5755.02
208-AAA661.5252.99
218-AAAA761.4152.21
225-AAA858.8547.92
232-A Private358.6850.18
241-AAA558.6649.64
254-AAAA757.7850.49
266-AAAA757.2945.29
274-AAAAA856.8850.44
282-A Public756.8549.92
292-AAAAA756.5451.16
302-AAAAAA756.1950.10
313-AA754.9346.46
326-AAAAAA954.0047.21
333-A Private453.3747.00
342-AAA853.2345.60
355-AA552.1346.61
366-AAA951.2543.54
377-AAAA651.0846.02
387-AAAAAAA750.3537.81
394-AAA749.8940.70
408-AAAAA849.3241.35
415-A Private548.4341.39
422-AAAA948.3835.58
432-AA647.4739.33
448-A Private547.2235.13
453-AAAAAA646.2840.28
466-AAAAA745.4738.14
477-AAA745.4241.43
488-AA545.0231.97
491-A Private644.5937.45
505-A Public844.1233.98
515-AAAA743.8832.40
526-A Private542.5932.26
534-A Public941.9937.42
545-AAAAA741.8740.24
55GISA 4-AAA440.7727.83
563-A Public839.7830.81
574-AA838.3728.09
587-A Private537.9129.79
596-AA936.7326.82
606-A Public636.6229.48
61GISA 1-AA335.8829.21
628-A Public634.4132.80
637-AA733.7025.49
643-AAA733.1723.80
65GISA 2-AAA528.4620.62
66GISA 4-AA426.5021.34
671-A Public624.9424.19
68GISA 3-AAA424.2021.36
697-A Public720.3518.15
70GISA 2-AA412.701.69
71GAPPS 1-AA411.487.83
72GAPPS 2-AA37.35-5.33
73GAPPS 2-A20.25-1.17
74GISA 6-AA3-6.67-12.59
75GAPPS 1-A2-12.87-14.57

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/15Pinewood ChristianMemorial Day37 - 2769.91100.0%0.143
09/10First PresbyterianAquinas2 - 2715.3086.3%0.150
08/20South PauldingHiram43 - 4233.3198.2%0.150
10/08Kennesaw MountainSouth Cobb15 - 1724.8895.2%0.179
09/10Central Fellowship ChristianSouthwest Georgia Academy20 - 2123.0194.1%0.217
09/24Turner CountyAtkinson County28 - 3021.1192.7%0.224
09/10Westside (Macon)Rockdale County29 - 3120.9092.5%0.227
09/24HardawaySpencer13 - 1225.2195.4%0.230
09/17BrookwoodNorth Paulding33 - 3520.1891.9%0.236
10/29Carver (Atlanta)Greater Atlanta Christian22 - 2026.4696.0%0.237
09/10WaltonWest Forsyth35 - 5111.5079.9%0.240
10/01Georgia Military CollegeWilkinson County12 - 635.7098.6%0.242
09/17Upson-LeePike County33 - 4512.2681.3%0.247
09/03Woodland (Stockbridge)McDonough6 - 1911.7080.3%0.251
08/20EvansCross Creek14 - 640.6999.3%0.257

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.2812/11Collins HillMilton - 14.4785.1%
97.2108/20BufordNorth Cobb35 - 275.5766.1%
95.2208/27North CobbMilton40 - 210.2150.6%
94.9810/29Collins HillMill Creek40 - 1016.6088.0%
93.5411/26MiltonMill Creek36 - 274.2062.4%
90.2611/19Warner RobinsCartersville24 - 174.3262.7%
89.0711/26BufordLee County27 - 014.0284.4%
89.0108/21Collins HillBrookwood36 - 1022.0493.4%
88.7910/15North CobbWalton51 - 297.6871.6%
88.4710/15Warner RobinsWare County21 - 296.5568.7%
88.0609/24Warner RobinsLee County56 - 308.1872.8%
87.8912/11Warner RobinsCalhoun - 7.2270.4%
87.8812/03MiltonWalton52 - 1710.6078.1%
86.9510/29CartersvilleCalhoun21 - 142.8958.6%
86.8609/24BenedictineWare County49 - 423.8161.2%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
