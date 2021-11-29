Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,202 of 2,399 total games including 2 tie(s) (91.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.76 points and all game margins within 12.83 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.01
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Collins Hill
|12-0
|109.77
|1
|Buford
|12-1
|101.69
|2
|North Cobb
|10-2
|94.17
|2
|Lee County
|11-2
|85.46
|3
|Milton
|12-1
|92.51
|3
|Hughes
|12-1
|84.86
|4
|Mill Creek
|11-2
|91.63
|4
|Carrollton
|12-1
|81.69
|5
|Brookwood
|10-3
|87.92
|5
|Westlake
|10-3
|81.06
|6
|Walton
|9-3
|87.10
|6
|Cambridge
|9-2
|77.73
|7
|Grayson
|10-3
|83.44
|7
|Rome
|8-3
|75.45
|8
|Marietta
|7-5
|82.66
|8
|Dacula
|9-4
|75.19
|9
|Roswell
|10-3
|81.60
|9
|Creekview
|8-3
|73.65
|10
|Lowndes
|10-3
|81.47
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-4
|73.49
|11
|Colquitt County
|8-3
|80.50
|11
|Valdosta
|4-5
|72.85
|12
|North Gwinnett
|6-6
|79.10
|12
|Riverwood
|9-2
|72.37
|13
|McEachern
|7-5
|75.42
|13
|Johns Creek
|9-4
|71.81
|14
|West Forsyth
|5-6
|74.94
|14
|Brunswick
|11-1
|69.48
|15
|South Forsyth
|8-3
|74.04
|15
|South Paulding
|8-3
|66.13
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|12-1
|91.34
|1
|Benedictine
|11-2
|88.33
|2
|Cartersville
|10-1
|87.68
|2
|Marist
|10-2
|79.63
|3
|Calhoun
|11-2
|85.54
|3
|Cedartown
|11-1
|79.43
|4
|Ware County
|9-2
|85.26
|4
|Carver (Columbus)
|11-1
|75.77
|5
|Creekside
|11-2
|83.37
|5
|North Oconee
|10-3
|74.18
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-1
|80.53
|6
|Perry
|11-2
|73.69
|7
|Blessed Trinity
|9-4
|75.47
|7
|Jefferson
|9-2
|73.01
|8
|Coffee
|7-3
|75.38
|8
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|70.38
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-3
|69.85
|9
|Dougherty
|10-3
|65.05
|10
|Jones County
|10-3
|67.45
|10
|Cairo
|7-4
|64.67
|11
|Jonesboro
|7-4
|66.43
|11
|Riverdale
|9-1-1
|64.13
|12
|Whitewater
|11-2
|65.27
|12
|Flowery Branch
|8-4
|63.90
|13
|Clarke Central
|10-3
|63.47
|13
|Hapeville Charter
|6-6
|61.61
|14
|Banneker
|5-6
|60.52
|14
|Spalding
|8-3
|60.99
|15
|Starr's Mill
|8-4
|60.13
|15
|Thomas County Central
|5-6
|60.99
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|10-3
|74.49
|1
|Thomasville
|12-1
|77.02
|2
|Appling County
|12-1
|74.37
|2
|Rabun County
|11-2
|72.49
|3
|Pierce County
|11-2
|73.13
|3
|Fitzgerald
|11-2
|69.98
|4
|Oconee County
|10-2
|71.80
|4
|Swainsboro
|11-2
|64.51
|5
|Monroe Area
|10-1
|70.38
|5
|Northeast
|9-4
|61.73
|6
|Carver (Atlanta)
|9-2
|69.29
|6
|Bleckley County
|11-1
|61.40
|7
|Thomson
|11-1
|67.52
|7
|Callaway
|10-2
|60.20
|8
|Crisp County
|9-4
|67.51
|8
|Dodge County
|7-4
|59.78
|9
|Sandy Creek
|9-2
|67.28
|9
|Washington County
|5-5
|58.38
|10
|Peach County
|8-4
|65.60
|10
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|58.24
|11
|Rockmart
|9-2
|63.06
|11
|Haralson County
|10-2
|57.81
|12
|Burke County
|9-3
|62.72
|12
|Putnam County
|12-1
|56.47
|13
|Cherokee Bluff
|11-1
|62.29
|13
|Lamar County
|6-4
|52.14
|14
|Ringgold
|10-2
|62.14
|14
|South Atlanta
|11-2
|51.18
|15
|Stephens County
|8-4
|60.90
|15
|Fannin County
|10-2
|49.35
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Metter
|13-0
|71.43
|1
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|12-0
|91.31
|2
|Irwin County
|11-2
|67.58
|2
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|6-6
|72.13
|3
|Brooks County
|10-2
|65.99
|3
|Fellowship Christian
|12-1
|71.32
|4
|Macon County
|11-1
|62.26
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-1
|71.08
|5
|Schley County
|10-2
|56.94
|5
|Calvary Day
|12-1
|68.00
|6
|Turner County
|6-7
|51.83
|6
|Holy Innocents
|11-2
|60.70
|7
|Bowdon
|10-2
|49.26
|7
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|8-3
|56.11
|8
|Wilcox County
|10-3
|49.18
|8
|First Presbyterian
|10-3
|55.26
|9
|Clinch County
|3-7
|47.48
|9
|Darlington
|11-2
|52.32
|10
|Dublin
|6-5
|47.27
|10
|Tattnall Square
|9-2
|50.52
|11
|Manchester
|7-5
|47.15
|11
|Wesleyan
|8-4
|50.16
|12
|Charlton County
|7-4
|47.05
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|6-5
|47.88
|13
|Chattahoochee County
|7-3
|46.43
|13
|Brookstone
|7-4
|47.69
|14
|Montgomery County
|8-3
|46.10
|14
|Stratford Academy
|7-4
|46.23
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|9-3
|45.60
|15
|Athens Academy
|8-4
|44.94
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|11-0
|64.78
|1
|Brentwood School
|10-1
|45.85
|2
|Pinewood Christian
|11-1
|44.13
|2
|Thomas Jefferson
|11-1
|37.37
|3
|Westfield School
|8-3
|35.02
|3
|Terrell Academy
|10-2
|30.08
|4
|Frederica Academy
|5-5
|27.10
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|7-5
|23.21
|5
|Tiftarea Academy
|5-6
|26.51
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|6-6
|22.15
|GAPPS AA
|GAPPS A
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|8-2
|27.70
|1
|Rock Springs Christian
|6-4
|0.14
|2
|Cherokee Christian
|9-2
|17.68
|2
|Harvester Christian
|7-3
|-1.51
|3
|Pinecrest Academy
|8-2
|12.38
|3
|Flint River Academy
|3-6
|-10.64
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|12-0
|109.77
|72.48
|16 [15]
|43.85
|-23.93
|2 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|12-1
|101.69
|63.01
|53 [12]
|39.95
|-19.76
|3 [2]
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|94.17
|74.50
|14 [13]
|39.39
|-12.79
|4 [3]
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|12-1
|92.51
|66.25
|34 [25]
|40.68
|-9.84
|5 [4]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-2
|91.63
|75.98
|6 [5]
|37.18
|-12.47
|6 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|12-1
|91.34
|69.53
|26 [3]
|39.37
|-9.99
|7 [1]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|12-0
|91.31
|45.45
|219 [6]
|39.62
|-9.70
|8 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|11-2
|88.33
|55.64
|98 [11]
|39.61
|-6.73
|9 [5]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|87.92
|75.33
|8 [7]
|36.37
|-9.57
|10 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-1
|87.68
|57.60
|84 [9]
|32.26
|-13.44
|11 [6]
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|87.10
|76.16
|5 [4]
|36.04
|-9.07
|12 [3]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|11-2
|85.54
|54.57
|106 [15]
|34.94
|-8.61
|13 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|11-2
|85.46
|69.59
|25 [3]
|33.10
|-10.37
|14 [4]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|9-2
|85.26
|67.51
|29 [4]
|36.24
|-7.03
|15 [3]
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|12-1
|84.86
|57.23
|86 [28]
|31.64
|-11.23
|16 [7]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|83.44
|75.05
|10 [9]
|30.79
|-10.66
|17 [5]
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|11-2
|83.37
|61.82
|62 [6]
|32.40
|-8.99
|18 [8]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|82.66
|76.60
|3 [2]
|31.88
|-8.79
|19 [4]
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|12-1
|81.69
|61.91
|59 [15]
|34.80
|-4.91
|20 [9]
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|81.60
|64.72
|42 [31]
|32.17
|-7.45
|21 [10]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|81.47
|74.61
|13 [12]
|34.26
|-5.23
|22 [5]
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|10-3
|81.06
|63.17
|51 [11]
|32.15
|-6.93
|23 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|11-1
|80.53
|57.16
|88 [11]
|27.88
|-10.66
|24 [11]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.50
|70.01
|23 [20]
|32.98
|-5.54
|25 [2]
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|10-2
|79.63
|59.98
|70 [6]
|29.98
|-7.66
|26 [3]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|11-1
|79.43
|52.80
|122 [17]
|30.70
|-6.74
|27 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-6
|79.10
|76.48
|4 [3]
|28.95
|-8.16
|28 [6]
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|77.73
|62.02
|56 [14]
|30.84
|-4.90
|29 [1]
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|12-1
|77.02
|58.84
|75 [1]
|28.29
|-6.74
|30 [4]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|11-1
|75.77
|46.58
|207 [28]
|28.60
|-5.19
|31 [7]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|9-4
|75.47
|61.52
|63 [7]
|29.74
|-3.74
|32 [7]
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|75.45
|65.77
|36 [6]
|28.21
|-5.26
|33 [13]
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|75.42
|70.97
|18 [17]
|31.19
|-2.25
|34 [8]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-3
|75.38
|63.91
|47 [5]
|25.53
|-7.87
|35 [8]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|9-4
|75.19
|65.52
|38 [7]
|27.91
|-5.30
|36 [14]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|74.94
|74.45
|15 [14]
|29.80
|-3.15
|37 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|10-3
|74.49
|51.74
|136 [3]
|28.15
|-4.35
|38 [2]
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|12-1
|74.37
|46.68
|206 [23]
|27.33
|-5.06
|39 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|10-3
|74.18
|59.06
|73 [7]
|26.99
|-5.20
|40 [15]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|74.04
|63.46
|49 [32]
|27.85
|-4.20
|41 [16]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|73.77
|74.96
|12 [11]
|23.35
|-8.44
|42 [17]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|73.75
|67.67
|28 [21]
|24.05
|-7.71
|43 [6]
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|11-2
|73.69
|54.75
|103 [12]
|28.10
|-3.60
|44 [9]
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|8-3
|73.65
|58.13
|80 [25]
|26.28
|-5.38
|45 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|8-4
|73.49
|67.72
|27 [4]
|26.90
|-4.61
|46 [18]
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|73.35
|56.32
|94 [38]
|24.87
|-6.50
|47 [3]
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|11-2
|73.13
|50.36
|156 [7]
|25.16
|-5.99
|48 [7]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|9-2
|73.01
|52.96
|120 [16]
|24.00
|-7.03
|49 [11]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA †
|4-5
|72.85
|77.24
|2 [1]
|24.52
|-6.34
|50 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|11-2
|72.49
|50.40
|155 [6]
|29.77
|-0.73
|51 [12]
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|72.37
|50.84
|151 [45]
|28.38
|-2.00
|52 [2]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|6-6
|72.13
|64.21
|44 [1]
|27.20
|-2.94
|53 [19]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-2-1
|72.06
|63.08
|52 [33]
|28.03
|-2.05
|54 [20]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|71.97
|77.37
|1 [1]
|27.73
|-2.26
|55 [13]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|9-4
|71.81
|64.30
|43 [8]
|28.29
|-1.53
|56 [4]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|10-2
|71.80
|57.61
|83 [1]
|24.86
|-4.95
|57 [1]
|Metter
|3-A Public
|13-0
|71.43
|35.70
|339 [26]
|28.99
|-0.45
|58 [3]
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|12-1
|71.32
|33.99
|354 [31]
|27.97
|-1.37
|59 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|11-1
|71.08
|40.00
|296 [21]
|27.80
|-1.29
|60 [5]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|10-1
|70.38
|48.08
|181 [18]
|25.66
|-2.74
|61 [8]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|70.38
|60.53
|68 [5]
|26.51
|-1.88
|62 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|11-2
|69.98
|57.08
|89 [2]
|22.73
|-5.27
|63 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|9-3
|69.85
|50.72
|153 [33]
|23.97
|-3.90
|64 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|11-1
|69.48
|50.88
|149 [44]
|25.56
|-1.94
|65 [6]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|9-2
|69.29
|49.91
|160 [10]
|24.11
|-3.20
|66 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.81
|75.40
|7 [6]
|27.35
|0.53
|67 [22]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|68.56
|72.22
|17 [16]
|26.44
|-0.14
|68 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.44
|65.04
|40 [29]
|25.64
|-0.81
|69 [5]
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|12-1
|68.00
|42.43
|256 [10]
|22.45
|-3.56
|70 [24]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|67.91
|66.61
|32 [23]
|21.21
|-4.71
|71 [25]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|67.73
|61.94
|57 [35]
|24.44
|-1.30
|72 [2]
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|11-2
|67.58
|47.04
|201 [4]
|24.15
|-1.45
|73 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|11-1
|67.52
|44.87
|224 [29]
|21.33
|-4.21
|74 [8]
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|9-4
|67.51
|53.45
|118 [2]
|22.38
|-3.14
|75 [10]
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|10-3
|67.45
|56.70
|92 [12]
|30.03
|4.57
|76 [26]
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|67.38
|61.92
|58 [36]
|22.42
|-2.97
|77 [9]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|9-2
|67.28
|47.88
|185 [20]
|27.94
|2.65
|78 [27]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|67.09
|52.28
|125 [40]
|22.59
|-2.51
|79 [28]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|67.08
|74.97
|11 [10]
|25.62
|0.52
|80 [11]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|7-4
|66.43
|51.85
|133 [27]
|22.41
|-2.03
|81 [15]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|66.13
|57.85
|82 [27]
|26.15
|2.01
|82 [3]
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|10-2
|65.99
|48.14
|179 [3]
|26.52
|2.51
|83 [10]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-4
|65.60
|50.77
|152 [6]
|24.72
|1.11
|84 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.35
|64.82
|41 [30]
|21.28
|-2.08
|85 [12]
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|11-2
|65.27
|51.46
|140 [31]
|22.69
|-0.60
|86 [9]
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|10-3
|65.05
|47.76
|188 [25]
|22.77
|-0.29
|87 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|65.05
|61.27
|66 [19]
|23.90
|0.84
|88 [17]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|10-2
|65.04
|47.46
|192 [51]
|22.29
|-0.77
|89 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|64.84
|75.13
|9 [8]
|22.94
|0.09
|90 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|11-0
|64.78
|26.64
|408 [7]
|22.17
|-0.63
|91 [10]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-4
|64.67
|61.88
|61 [3]
|22.02
|-0.67
|92 [4]
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|11-2
|64.51
|46.07
|214 [15]
|20.44
|-2.09
|93 [18]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-4
|64.30
|55.88
|96 [32]
|21.58
|-0.73
|94 [11]
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|9-1-1
|64.13
|40.30
|292 [42]
|19.16
|-2.99
|95 [12]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|8-4
|63.90
|54.45
|108 [13]
|22.65
|0.74
|96 [31]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|63.53
|66.21
|35 [26]
|22.38
|0.83
|97 [32]
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|63.48
|62.74
|54 [34]
|21.43
|-0.06
|98 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|10-3
|63.47
|51.94
|129 [24]
|22.11
|0.62
|99 [19]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-7
|63.27
|67.03
|31 [5]
|19.18
|-2.10
|100 [11]
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|9-2
|63.06
|47.94
|184 [19]
|23.17
|2.10
|101 [12]
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|9-3
|62.72
|50.01
|158 [8]
|24.64
|3.90
|102 [13]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|11-1
|62.29
|34.03
|353 [54]
|22.06
|1.76
|103 [4]
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|11-1
|62.26
|36.00
|334 [22]
|22.86
|2.59
|104 [14]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|10-2
|62.14
|42.56
|252 [37]
|19.91
|-0.24
|105 [5]
|Northeast
|3-AA
|9-4
|61.73
|49.45
|167 [9]
|19.65
|-0.09
|106 [13]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|6-6
|61.61
|61.26
|67 [4]
|19.21
|-0.41
|107 [6]
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|11-1
|61.40
|45.64
|215 [16]
|19.85
|0.43
|108 [20]
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.38
|61.88
|60 [16]
|19.74
|0.35
|109 [14]
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|60.99
|54.13
|109 [14]
|20.71
|1.71
|110 [15]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|5-6
|60.99
|63.53
|48 [2]
|19.15
|0.15
|111 [15]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-4
|60.90
|51.51
|138 [4]
|18.98
|0.07
|112 [16]
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|6-4
|60.86
|56.56
|93 [10]
|19.91
|1.04
|113 [6]
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|11-2
|60.70
|38.61
|314 [24]
|21.24
|2.52
|114 [21]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-7
|60.54
|70.11
|21 [2]
|21.08
|2.53
|115 [14]
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|60.52
|53.74
|113 [19]
|21.96
|3.42
|116 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|60.45
|70.86
|19 [18]
|22.65
|4.19
|117 [22]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|60.32
|57.20
|87 [29]
|16.90
|-1.43
|118 [7]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|10-2
|60.20
|46.48
|209 [13]
|20.85
|2.63
|119 [15]
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|8-4
|60.13
|49.26
|169 [36]
|18.68
|0.54
|120 [34]
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|59.84
|65.45
|39 [28]
|22.27
|4.42
|121 [8]
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|7-4
|59.78
|49.51
|164 [7]
|18.54
|0.74
|122 [23]
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|7-4
|59.26
|53.64
|116 [37]
|19.21
|1.94
|123 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|7-4
|59.05
|53.80
|111 [17]
|16.97
|-0.09
|124 [24]
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|6-4
|58.79
|55.23
|100 [35]
|20.63
|3.83
|125 [16]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|7-3
|58.68
|50.98
|147 [5]
|21.82
|5.13
|126 [17]
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|9-3
|58.54
|47.72
|189 [39]
|19.62
|3.07
|127 [9]
|Washington County
|3-AA
|5-5
|58.38
|53.91
|110 [3]
|22.01
|5.61
|128 [10]
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|9-2
|58.24
|40.64
|284 [23]
|18.01
|1.75
|129 [17]
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|58.11
|46.45
|210 [29]
|19.08
|2.95
|130 [11]
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|10-2
|57.81
|41.70
|269 [20]
|18.93
|3.10
|131 [25]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|57.52
|51.50
|139 [41]
|18.36
|2.82
|132 [26]
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|4-6
|57.51
|58.12
|81 [26]
|18.04
|2.51
|133 [18]
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|57.44
|44.40
|230 [33]
|18.30
|2.85
|134 [17]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-3
|57.33
|44.87
|225 [30]
|19.34
|3.99
|135 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|57.28
|70.83
|20 [19]
|20.21
|4.92
|136 [5]
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|10-2
|56.94
|35.50
|342 [29]
|19.18
|4.22
|137 [27]
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|56.93
|55.09
|101 [36]
|17.77
|2.83
|138 [18]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|8-4
|56.92
|47.81
|187 [38]
|18.30
|3.36
|139 [19]
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|56.87
|57.40
|85 [10]
|20.81
|5.93
|140 [12]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|12-1
|56.47
|31.59
|374 [42]
|19.66
|5.17
|141 [20]
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|7-5
|56.41
|51.89
|132 [26]
|22.35
|7.92
|142 [7]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|8-3
|56.11
|42.37
|258 [11]
|15.28
|1.16
|143 [28]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|56.05
|61.45
|65 [18]
|19.35
|5.29
|144 [29]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6-1
|55.76
|56.81
|91 [30]
|17.15
|3.38
|145 [30]
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.51
|55.29
|99 [34]
|16.91
|3.39
|146 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|10-3
|55.26
|42.02
|262 [13]
|16.26
|2.99
|147 [18]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|7-5
|55.26
|48.41
|174 [14]
|18.25
|4.98
|148 [21]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|55.10
|46.17
|211 [43]
|17.88
|4.76
|149 [22]
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|8-3
|54.93
|43.41
|245 [50]
|18.70
|5.76
|150 [23]
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|54.61
|54.73
|104 [14]
|18.03
|5.40
|151 [31]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-5
|54.24
|55.73
|97 [33]
|18.02
|5.77
|152 [24]
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|6-5
|54.23
|51.94
|130 [25]
|17.67
|5.42
|153 [32]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|53.83
|59.04
|74 [22]
|16.22
|4.37
|154 [19]
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|3-7
|53.40
|63.94
|46 [1]
|18.18
|6.77
|155 [25]
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|5-7
|53.34
|53.77
|112 [18]
|19.67
|8.32
|156 [26]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|2-9
|53.25
|69.76
|24 [2]
|18.81
|7.54
|157 [33]
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|9-3
|53.16
|41.66
|272 [55]
|17.54
|6.36
|158 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|11-2
|52.32
|39.37
|305 [22]
|16.95
|6.62
|159 [20]
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|5-6
|52.24
|52.14
|127 [19]
|14.62
|4.36
|160 [13]
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|6-4
|52.14
|43.29
|246 [18]
|16.38
|6.22
|161 [6]
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|6-7
|51.83
|51.38
|142 [2]
|18.63
|8.78
|162 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-4
|51.42
|42.15
|261 [39]
|22.34
|12.91
|163 [27]
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|5-5
|51.30
|51.19
|144 [32]
|13.84
|4.53
|164 [34]
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|5-5
|51.29
|50.42
|154 [46]
|14.86
|5.55
|165 [22]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|8-4
|51.26
|41.60
|274 [40]
|13.39
|4.11
|166 [14]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-2
|51.18
|31.94
|369 [39]
|19.07
|9.87
|167 [28]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-6
|51.06
|53.70
|115 [21]
|16.77
|7.69
|168 [35]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-4
|51.05
|47.36
|195 [52]
|17.68
|8.61
|169 [19]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|50.86
|48.35
|176 [16]
|16.43
|7.56
|170 [23]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|50.66
|58.55
|79 [8]
|16.78
|8.10
|171 [20]
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|6-5
|50.65
|47.46
|193 [22]
|16.35
|7.69
|172 [24]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|6-4
|50.59
|39.84
|300 [44]
|16.43
|7.82
|173 [10]
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|9-2
|50.52
|36.68
|330 [30]
|16.73
|8.19
|174 [21]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|7-4
|50.31
|45.11
|221 [27]
|17.42
|9.10
|175 [25]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|50.19
|50.88
|150 [21]
|14.78
|6.58
|176 [11]
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|8-4
|50.16
|40.79
|280 [16]
|12.50
|4.33
|177 [36]
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|50.05
|61.51
|64 [17]
|19.84
|11.78
|178 [22]
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|6-4
|49.46
|42.40
|257 [38]
|15.23
|7.75
|179 [15]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|10-2
|49.35
|29.71
|390 [49]
|14.11
|6.75
|180 [23]
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|7-4
|49.34
|43.14
|247 [35]
|17.87
|10.51
|181 [7]
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|10-2
|49.26
|33.08
|361 [34]
|14.06
|6.78
|182 [16]
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-6
|49.19
|51.41
|141 [4]
|17.64
|10.44
|183 [8]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|10-3
|49.18
|42.00
|263 [9]
|15.08
|7.89
|184 [26]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|49.16
|52.65
|123 [18]
|14.48
|7.30
|185 [24]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-5
|48.71
|48.75
|171 [13]
|14.52
|7.80
|186 [37]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|48.57
|62.60
|55 [13]
|13.80
|7.21
|187 [29]
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|5-5
|48.53
|51.79
|135 [29]
|12.49
|5.94
|188 [25]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|10-2
|48.48
|30.27
|384 [56]
|13.78
|7.28
|189 [27]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|48.41
|39.26
|306 [45]
|17.31
|10.89
|190 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.19
|65.66
|37 [27]
|10.20
|3.99
|191 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|6-5
|47.88
|46.91
|202 [4]
|13.14
|7.24
|192 [17]
|Heard County
|5-AA
|6-6
|47.85
|50.94
|148 [5]
|12.94
|7.08
|193 [37]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|47.71
|52.96
|121 [39]
|12.72
|6.99
|194 [13]
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|7-4
|47.69
|41.99
|265 [14]
|14.51
|8.81
|195 [30]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|47.48
|44.44
|228 [46]
|13.79
|8.29
|196 [9]
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|3-7
|47.48
|54.62
|105 [1]
|15.20
|9.71
|197 [38]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.43
|55.92
|95 [31]
|14.40
|8.95
|198 [31]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|4-6
|47.32
|52.15
|126 [23]
|11.59
|6.26
|199 [10]
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|6-5
|47.27
|42.47
|254 [8]
|16.48
|11.20
|200 [39]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.19
|58.70
|78 [24]
|14.72
|9.52
|201 [11]
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|7-5
|47.15
|39.15
|309 [15]
|12.41
|7.24
|202 [12]
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|7-4
|47.05
|44.38
|232 [5]
|13.42
|8.36
|203 [18]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-6
|46.90
|49.43
|168 [10]
|15.93
|11.02
|204 [19]
|Lovett
|6-AA
|8-4
|46.89
|31.62
|373 [41]
|11.49
|6.59
|205 [32]
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|3-7
|46.82
|51.64
|137 [30]
|12.84
|8.01
|206 [20]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|9-3
|46.61
|31.69
|371 [40]
|10.17
|5.54
|207 [28]
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|46.49
|43.93
|238 [36]
|13.06
|8.56
|208 [40]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|4-7
|46.47
|48.08
|182 [49]
|11.94
|7.46
|209 [33]
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA †
|9-1
|46.45
|15.71
|435 [58]
|16.99
|12.52
|210 [29]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-6
|46.45
|47.30
|196 [27]
|14.37
|9.91
|211 [13]
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|7-3
|46.43
|28.86
|395 [41]
|11.96
|7.51
|212 [14]
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|7-4
|46.23
|38.02
|318 [27]
|12.86
|8.61
|213 [14]
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|8-3
|46.10
|32.74
|364 [37]
|14.01
|9.90
|214 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|10-1
|45.85
|19.93
|426 [2]
|17.64
|13.77
|215 [41]
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|45.78
|64.07
|45 [9]
|14.43
|10.64
|216 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|9-3
|45.60
|35.81
|337 [25]
|11.63
|8.01
|217 [26]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|4-7
|45.56
|49.59
|163 [11]
|12.79
|9.21
|218 [21]
|Columbia
|6-AA
|8-4
|45.56
|34.36
|351 [33]
|12.50
|8.93
|219 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|9-3
|45.54
|33.17
|360 [33]
|16.18
|12.62
|220 [38]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|45.28
|60.10
|69 [37]
|12.02
|8.72
|221 [34]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.04
|47.20
|198 [40]
|13.58
|10.53
|222 [15]
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|8-4
|44.94
|42.78
|250 [9]
|13.55
|10.59
|223 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|44.93
|46.75
|203 [41]
|10.20
|7.25
|224 [22]
|Early County
|1-AA
|4-6
|44.89
|49.50
|165 [8]
|12.28
|9.38
|225 [17]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|8-4
|44.80
|36.67
|331 [20]
|13.76
|10.95
|226 [42]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|44.68
|59.30
|72 [21]
|12.84
|10.14
|227 [18]
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|9-4
|44.44
|26.48
|410 [48]
|13.17
|10.71
|228 [19]
|Trion
|6-A Public
|10-2
|44.34
|26.14
|411 [49]
|14.49
|12.13
|229 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-4
|44.24
|43.71
|242 [37]
|11.03
|8.77
|230 [2]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|11-1
|44.13
|17.14
|434 [11]
|14.88
|12.73
|231 [23]
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|6-5
|44.05
|37.60
|325 [29]
|11.69
|9.63
|232 [20]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|6-5-1
|43.93
|39.17
|308 [14]
|10.19
|8.24
|233 [27]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-6
|43.92
|47.66
|190 [21]
|13.67
|11.74
|234 [31]
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|6-5
|43.84
|34.39
|350 [49]
|13.07
|11.22
|235 [40]
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|43.76
|67.26
|30 [22]
|6.24
|4.46
|236 [16]
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Private
|7-5
|43.66
|40.67
|283 [17]
|10.50
|8.82
|237 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|43.35
|42.44
|255 [51]
|13.68
|12.31
|238 [28]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-7
|43.23
|48.35
|175 [15]
|12.36
|11.12
|239 [17]
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|5-6
|43.20
|42.95
|249 [8]
|11.88
|10.66
|240 [43]
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|43.18
|51.18
|145 [42]
|13.62
|12.42
|241 [44]
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|43.14
|48.17
|178 [48]
|13.76
|12.60
|242 [32]
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|3-7
|42.87
|53.15
|119 [15]
|11.00
|10.12
|243 [36]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|42.86
|54.90
|102 [13]
|12.75
|11.87
|244 [33]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|42.85
|49.76
|162 [22]
|13.93
|13.07
|245 [37]
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|42.76
|41.99
|264 [52]
|15.45
|14.68
|246 [29]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-6
|42.15
|44.89
|223 [28]
|12.19
|12.03
|247 [24]
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|5-5
|42.09
|40.41
|290 [25]
|11.25
|11.15
|248 [25]
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|5-5
|41.82
|40.74
|281 [22]
|11.94
|12.10
|249 [38]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|41.46
|49.86
|161 [35]
|6.47
|7.00
|250 [26]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|4-6
|41.45
|46.12
|212 [14]
|9.17
|9.71
|251 [30]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|4-6
|41.41
|40.90
|278 [43]
|9.86
|10.44
|252 [39]
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|41.37
|53.71
|114 [20]
|7.89
|8.50
|253 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|4-7
|41.30
|47.29
|197 [3]
|12.13
|12.81
|254 [45]
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|3-8
|41.21
|51.91
|131 [40]
|11.71
|12.48
|255 [21]
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|6-4
|41.20
|37.78
|321 [17]
|9.44
|10.22
|256 [40]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|41.20
|44.39
|231 [47]
|10.36
|11.15
|257 [27]
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-5
|40.85
|35.81
|338 [30]
|8.04
|9.17
|258 [34]
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|5-5
|40.65
|44.20
|235 [34]
|10.49
|11.83
|259 [35]
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|40.64
|44.91
|222 [31]
|10.87
|12.22
|260 [41]
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|4-7
|40.26
|50.19
|157 [34]
|8.71
|10.44
|261 [36]
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|4-5
|40.25
|39.20
|307 [46]
|9.51
|11.24
|262 [28]
|Bremen
|5-AA
|5-6
|40.04
|40.50
|287 [24]
|12.96
|14.91
|263 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|3-7
|39.95
|48.57
|173 [24]
|7.09
|9.12
|264 [22]
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|10-1
|39.78
|10.19
|441 [58]
|5.49
|7.70
|265 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-8
|39.76
|56.97
|90 [9]
|12.90
|15.12
|266 [31]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-7
|39.54
|45.53
|217 [25]
|9.90
|12.35
|267 [32]
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|5-5
|39.41
|41.60
|273 [41]
|8.43
|11.01
|268 [19]
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|5-6
|39.21
|40.50
|286 [18]
|9.32
|12.09
|269 [33]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-4
|39.18
|34.40
|349 [52]
|10.86
|13.67
|270 [46]
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|39.11
|48.60
|172 [47]
|12.45
|15.32
|271 [23]
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|6-4
|39.00
|37.76
|323 [18]
|8.73
|11.72
|272 [39]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-6
|38.90
|44.82
|226 [32]
|11.46
|14.54
|273 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|38.76
|39.93
|298 [44]
|11.24
|14.47
|274 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|5-6
|38.67
|38.49
|316 [25]
|8.52
|11.84
|275 [42]
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|38.39
|51.84
|134 [28]
|11.70
|15.30
|276 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-5
|38.35
|39.60
|303 [47]
|9.09
|12.72
|277 [47]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|37.94
|58.74
|76 [23]
|12.24
|16.29
|278 [40]
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|37.91
|47.43
|194 [26]
|6.38
|10.45
|279 [24]
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|3-7
|37.74
|40.44
|289 [10]
|11.23
|15.47
|280 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|5-5
|37.71
|34.70
|345 [31]
|9.22
|13.49
|281 [29]
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|3-8
|37.66
|43.11
|248 [19]
|10.43
|14.75
|282 [2]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|11-1
|37.37
|9.47
|442 [10]
|6.75
|11.37
|283 [30]
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|5-6
|36.98
|34.56
|347 [32]
|9.94
|14.94
|284 [26]
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|6-5
|36.90
|37.66
|324 [19]
|7.70
|12.78
|285 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|36.70
|33.94
|355 [50]
|8.38
|13.66
|286 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-6
|36.49
|41.70
|270 [40]
|9.72
|15.21
|287 [36]
|Salem
|5-AAA
|4-5
|36.44
|43.94
|237 [34]
|7.11
|12.65
|288 [48]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-9
|36.24
|63.39
|50 [10]
|6.02
|11.76
|289 [37]
|Long County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|36.16
|40.49
|288 [45]
|11.17
|16.99
|290 [43]
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|3-8
|36.08
|47.10
|199 [41]
|6.47
|12.37
|291 [38]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-6
|35.98
|37.95
|319 [48]
|6.68
|12.69
|292 [21]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|7-5
|35.87
|37.04
|329 [29]
|11.13
|17.24
|293 [31]
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|4-6
|35.86
|39.91
|299 [26]
|5.84
|11.96
|294 [44]
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|35.70
|70.03
|22 [1]
|6.04
|12.32
|295 [42]
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|4-6
|35.56
|36.12
|333 [48]
|11.71
|18.14
|296 [42]
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-10
|35.20
|66.50
|33 [24]
|8.95
|15.74
|297 [27]
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|6-5
|35.20
|32.98
|362 [35]
|7.63
|14.41
|298 [3]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|8-3
|35.02
|27.11
|403 [6]
|11.16
|18.12
|299 [39]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|5-5
|34.87
|34.27
|352 [53]
|6.04
|13.15
|300 [22]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|6-5
|34.74
|31.78
|370 [32]
|7.21
|14.45
|301 [28]
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|6-5
|34.70
|34.53
|348 [32]
|6.85
|14.13
|302 [29]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|5-4
|34.34
|35.65
|340 [27]
|7.90
|15.55
|303 [45]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|34.16
|58.72
|77 [8]
|11.51
|19.33
|304 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|33.63
|45.54
|216 [44]
|3.40
|11.75
|305 [32]
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|6-5
|33.62
|30.68
|381 [47]
|6.90
|15.27
|306 [33]
|Washington
|6-AA
|5-4
|33.45
|26.82
|405 [52]
|6.64
|15.18
|307 [23]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|4-7
|33.21
|37.42
|326 [28]
|7.35
|16.12
|308 [24]
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|3-8
|33.15
|43.48
|244 [7]
|4.81
|13.64
|309 [34]
|Dade County
|7-AA
|7-4
|32.85
|28.19
|397 [51]
|6.44
|15.57
|310 [40]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|3-7
|32.77
|46.51
|208 [24]
|9.59
|18.80
|311 [41]
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|3-7
|32.63
|42.72
|251 [36]
|5.36
|14.71
|312 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|5-5
|32.57
|33.20
|359 [36]
|8.26
|17.68
|313 [42]
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|3-8
|32.44
|44.41
|229 [32]
|5.15
|14.69
|314 [25]
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|3-8
|32.43
|47.54
|191 [2]
|4.73
|14.28
|315 [43]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|32.28
|40.19
|293 [43]
|3.02
|12.73
|316 [30]
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|6-4
|32.16
|27.08
|404 [45]
|7.17
|17.00
|317 [49]
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|1-9
|32.05
|51.98
|128 [39]
|3.37
|13.30
|318 [26]
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|4-7
|31.71
|40.06
|295 [20]
|7.38
|17.66
|319 [27]
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|5-6
|31.31
|30.20
|385 [35]
|5.90
|16.57
|320 [50]
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|31.28
|59.47
|71 [20]
|4.07
|14.78
|321 [36]
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-7
|31.05
|37.80
|320 [28]
|8.80
|19.73
|322 [47]
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|31.02
|41.84
|268 [53]
|7.60
|18.57
|323 [31]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|7-4
|30.95
|24.35
|417 [51]
|8.32
|19.35
|324 [32]
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|2-7
|30.81
|39.55
|304 [13]
|6.01
|17.19
|325 [33]
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|6-3
|30.77
|24.25
|418 [52]
|5.58
|16.80
|326 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|10-2
|30.08
|11.43
|440 [9]
|8.35
|20.25
|327 [28]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|5-6
|29.98
|30.43
|382 [34]
|5.86
|17.86
|328 [37]
|Temple
|5-AA
|1-7
|29.79
|43.77
|240 [17]
|6.29
|18.48
|329 [43]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-7
|29.76
|40.52
|285 [44]
|9.09
|21.32
|330 [44]
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|29.63
|49.21
|170 [23]
|3.75
|16.11
|331 [34]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|3-6
|29.36
|43.60
|243 [7]
|4.13
|16.76
|332 [44]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|4-6
|28.97
|35.40
|343 [51]
|2.83
|15.85
|333 [48]
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|28.79
|46.70
|205 [42]
|3.82
|17.01
|334 [38]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-7
|28.62
|34.59
|346 [31]
|3.27
|16.64
|335 [45]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|1-9
|28.54
|49.48
|166 [12]
|0.17
|13.61
|336 [46]
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|1-8
|28.05
|48.10
|180 [17]
|6.13
|20.06
|337 [51]
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-9
|28.04
|53.55
|117 [38]
|2.84
|16.79
|338 [29]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|4-6
|28.01
|31.67
|372 [33]
|3.97
|17.94
|339 [52]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|27.78
|47.99
|183 [50]
|3.32
|17.53
|340 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|8-2
|27.70
|0.06
|454 [6]
|2.56
|16.84
|341 [49]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|2-7
|27.32
|54.47
|107 [16]
|4.68
|19.34
|342 [35]
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|3-8
|27.29
|36.35
|332 [21]
|2.43
|17.12
|343 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|5-5
|27.10
|23.26
|420 [10]
|4.29
|19.17
|344 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|27.08
|41.04
|277 [42]
|3.84
|18.75
|345 [39]
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|3-7
|26.78
|30.69
|380 [46]
|4.40
|19.61
|346 [5]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|5-6
|26.51
|30.31
|383 [1]
|3.63
|19.10
|347 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|5-6
|26.28
|27.30
|401 [43]
|1.80
|17.51
|348 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|5-6
|26.15
|25.14
|414 [8]
|5.61
|21.44
|349 [30]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|3-7
|25.92
|38.21
|317 [26]
|3.19
|19.26
|350 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|3-6
|25.76
|35.34
|344 [30]
|2.65
|18.88
|351 [53]
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|1-8
|25.46
|42.53
|253 [53]
|-0.21
|16.31
|352 [47]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|3-7
|25.27
|45.51
|218 [26]
|0.03
|16.74
|353 [50]
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|24.60
|52.65
|124 [22]
|1.06
|18.44
|354 [48]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-8
|24.56
|44.35
|233 [33]
|-1.89
|15.53
|355 [40]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-8
|24.36
|38.69
|313 [27]
|0.45
|18.07
|356 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|24.30
|40.13
|294 [43]
|-0.51
|17.17
|357 [45]
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|24.02
|40.72
|282 [41]
|1.68
|19.64
|358 [51]
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|23.82
|43.84
|239 [48]
|1.38
|19.55
|359 [38]
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|2-7
|23.59
|35.54
|341 [28]
|1.22
|19.61
|360 [39]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|2-8
|23.45
|35.87
|336 [24]
|2.46
|20.99
|361 [49]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|23.41
|39.75
|302 [46]
|2.90
|21.47
|362 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|7-5
|23.21
|19.61
|427 [3]
|0.37
|19.15
|363 [7]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|5-7
|23.18
|27.92
|399 [5]
|1.06
|19.87
|364 [40]
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|3-8
|22.88
|38.83
|311 [16]
|-1.01
|18.09
|365 [41]
|Southwest
|3-AA
|1-7
|22.78
|47.86
|186 [11]
|4.22
|23.42
|366 [41]
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|3-6
|22.52
|32.01
|368 [38]
|2.99
|22.46
|367 [31]
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|2-8
|22.19
|38.78
|312 [23]
|5.59
|25.38
|368 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|6-6
|22.15
|19.24
|428 [4]
|0.82
|20.66
|369 [6]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|5-7
|22.08
|26.63
|409 [1]
|0.03
|19.94
|370 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|22.04
|29.98
|387 [56]
|1.33
|21.28
|371 [53]
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|1-8
|21.91
|48.33
|177 [37]
|-1.21
|18.86
|372 [42]
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|5-4
|21.52
|23.74
|419 [53]
|-0.77
|19.70
|373 [43]
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|2-8
|21.46
|44.26
|234 [6]
|-0.63
|19.90
|374 [46]
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|2-7
|21.46
|38.95
|310 [47]
|2.53
|23.05
|375 [47]
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|21.39
|51.23
|143 [20]
|2.14
|22.74
|376 [50]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-9
|21.33
|49.98
|159 [9]
|4.03
|24.68
|377 [42]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|21.30
|30.76
|379 [45]
|1.61
|22.30
|378 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|9-3
|21.18
|3.85
|447 [12]
|3.20
|24.00
|379 [44]
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|4-5
|21.12
|27.93
|398 [42]
|3.36
|24.23
|380 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-8
|20.70
|41.84
|267 [54]
|2.59
|23.87
|381 [51]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-9
|20.69
|44.53
|227 [31]
|-0.07
|21.23
|382 [45]
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|4-5
|20.21
|20.38
|425 [56]
|-1.65
|20.13
|383 [46]
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|4-6
|19.86
|27.26
|402 [44]
|1.34
|23.46
|384 [43]
|Towers
|6-AA
|3-7
|19.75
|32.15
|366 [37]
|2.50
|24.74
|385 [52]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|19.64
|37.31
|327 [50]
|0.08
|22.42
|386 [32]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-9
|19.52
|46.71
|204 [5]
|0.08
|22.54
|387 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|7-5
|19.05
|14.02
|438 [12]
|0.16
|23.09
|388 [47]
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|4-6
|18.73
|21.98
|424 [55]
|2.11
|25.36
|389 [54]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|18.31
|41.22
|276 [54]
|-2.59
|21.09
|390 [9]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|4-7
|17.96
|24.43
|416 [9]
|-2.98
|21.04
|391 [2]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|9-2
|17.68
|4.03
|446 [2]
|-0.46
|23.83
|392 [55]
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|1-9
|17.22
|51.10
|146 [43]
|0.93
|25.69
|393 [55]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|16.74
|45.31
|220 [45]
|-1.79
|23.46
|394 [48]
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|3-7
|16.20
|26.71
|406 [46]
|-1.16
|24.63
|395 [49]
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|3-7
|16.09
|31.32
|377 [39]
|-1.82
|24.08
|396 [50]
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|1-8
|16.04
|39.97
|297 [11]
|-6.23
|19.71
|397 [10]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|3-9
|15.85
|28.90
|394 [4]
|-1.14
|25.00
|398 [33]
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|2-9
|15.72
|42.24
|260 [12]
|-0.37
|25.90
|399 [53]
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|1-9
|15.60
|41.92
|266 [39]
|-0.16
|26.22
|400 [54]
|Redan
|5-AAA
|2-8
|14.27
|37.78
|322 [49]
|-4.20
|23.52
|401 [48]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-9
|13.73
|44.08
|236 [35]
|5.81
|34.06
|402 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|13.67
|41.50
|275 [42]
|-5.26
|23.06
|403 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-8
|13.19
|33.30
|358 [35]
|-2.45
|26.35
|404 [56]
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|13.15
|38.60
|315 [55]
|1.46
|30.29
|405 [45]
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-9
|13.04
|40.81
|279 [21]
|0.20
|29.15
|406 [46]
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-10
|12.88
|47.08
|200 [12]
|-4.65
|24.46
|407 [3]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|8-2
|12.38
|-0.72
|455 [7]
|-3.33
|26.28
|408 [34]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-9
|11.75
|41.67
|271 [15]
|-0.76
|29.48
|409 [51]
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|2-6
|11.73
|23.05
|421 [54]
|-5.24
|25.01
|410 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|4-7
|10.68
|14.20
|437 [8]
|-3.36
|27.94
|411 [49]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA †
|2-8
|9.54
|29.33
|391 [53]
|-3.06
|29.38
|412 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-8
|9.46
|29.91
|388 [2]
|-2.92
|29.60
|413 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-7
|9.41
|25.52
|413 [56]
|-6.23
|26.35
|414 [52]
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-10
|8.62
|35.90
|335 [23]
|-4.45
|28.91
|415 [35]
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-9
|7.70
|40.37
|291 [19]
|-8.76
|25.52
|416 [53]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|1-8
|6.98
|32.95
|363 [36]
|-5.73
|29.27
|417 [36]
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|1-8
|6.79
|29.26
|392 [36]
|-6.94
|28.25
|418 [9]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|4-6
|4.97
|14.22
|436 [7]
|-5.35
|31.67
|419 [50]
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-9
|4.96
|46.08
|213 [30]
|-10.60
|26.43
|420 [56]
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA †
|2-8
|4.74
|24.58
|415 [57]
|-9.08
|28.16
|421 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|7-4
|3.93
|3.31
|448 [3]
|-6.65
|31.41
|422 [47]
|Coosa
|7-AA
|1-9
|3.86
|31.52
|376 [43]
|-11.96
|26.16
|423 [54]
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|2-7
|3.08
|25.64
|412 [50]
|-10.21
|28.69
|424 [55]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|1-8
|2.94
|29.17
|393 [40]
|-11.75
|27.29
|425 [48]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|2.25
|30.05
|386 [48]
|-9.04
|30.70
|426 [51]
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|1.66
|33.65
|356 [51]
|-12.61
|27.72
|427 [56]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public †
|6-4
|1.53
|-3.96
|458 [62]
|-9.74
|30.72
|428 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GISA 6-AA
|5-4
|1.03
|-1.55
|456 [14]
|-9.25
|31.71
|429 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|4-4
|0.89
|12.70
|439 [13]
|-11.91
|29.19
|430 [57]
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|2-7
|0.69
|22.75
|423 [58]
|-11.32
|29.98
|431 [49]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|0.40
|31.18
|378 [44]
|-11.64
|29.94
|432 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-10
|0.20
|43.77
|241 [49]
|-9.75
|32.03
|433 [1]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|6-4
|0.14
|-6.17
|460 [2]
|-12.32
|29.52
|434 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|3-7
|-1.00
|7.59
|444 [1]
|-10.16
|32.82
|435 [2]
|Harvester Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|7-3
|-1.51
|-8.91
|462 [4]
|-10.37
|33.13
|436 [37]
|Walker
|7-A Private
|1-9
|-2.18
|27.33
|400 [37]
|-7.39
|36.77
|437 [50]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-2.77
|28.52
|396 [50]
|-8.88
|35.88
|438 [52]
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|-4.35
|31.54
|375 [52]
|-13.58
|32.75
|439 [13]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-8
|-4.96
|29.89
|389 [3]
|-10.54
|36.40
|440 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-9
|-5.12
|39.82
|301 [12]
|-10.52
|36.58
|441 [58]
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|1-9
|-5.66
|18.46
|432 [57]
|-9.66
|37.98
|442 [58]
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA †
|2-3
|-6.55
|19.05
|429 [57]
|-15.59
|32.95
|443 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public †
|1-8
|-6.67
|26.69
|407 [47]
|-12.37
|36.29
|444 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|2-10
|-6.90
|18.57
|431 [5]
|-9.95
|38.94
|445 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|-7.48
|42.25
|259 [38]
|-14.56
|34.91
|446 [51]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|1-6
|-7.56
|22.98
|422 [53]
|-12.64
|36.91
|447 [52]
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-8
|-8.00
|32.11
|367 [38]
|-19.74
|30.24
|448 [60]
|Glascock County
|7-A Public †
|2-7
|-8.31
|8.93
|443 [59]
|-12.96
|37.34
|449 [12]
|John Hancock Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|3-8
|-8.46
|4.61
|445 [11]
|-14.74
|35.70
|450 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-8.75
|37.25
|328 [45]
|-13.55
|37.19
|451 [53]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-10
|-9.31
|33.50
|357 [34]
|-17.22
|34.08
|452 [58]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-6
|-9.53
|32.69
|365 [55]
|-17.35
|34.16
|453 [6]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3-7
|-9.98
|0.18
|453 [5]
|-14.61
|37.35
|454 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS 1-A
|3-6
|-10.64
|-6.16
|459 [1]
|-15.55
|37.07
|455 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-9
|-16.76
|18.68
|430 [54]
|-16.08
|42.66
|456 [4]
|Central Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|3-7
|-17.50
|-7.28
|461 [3]
|-18.64
|40.84
|457 [61]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Public †
|2-4
|-20.96
|2.52
|449 [60]
|-15.76
|47.18
|458 [13]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|0-11
|-24.02
|17.35
|433 [6]
|-17.57
|48.44
|459 [14]
|Fullington Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|1-8
|-28.75
|0.62
|452 [13]
|-25.14
|45.60
|460 [7]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-9
|-31.77
|1.37
|451 [4]
|-21.35
|52.41
|461 [62]
|GSIC
|7-A Public †
|0-2
|-47.59
|-3.81
|457 [61]
|-31.51
|58.07
|462 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA †
|0-6
|-58.65
|2.52
|450 [59]
|-42.29
|58.35
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.39
|78.70
|2
|3-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.07
|77.00
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.73
|75.81
|4
|1-AAAAA
|5
|78.36
|68.19
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|4
|78.16
|74.24
|6
|1-AAAAAA
|3
|77.58
|73.16
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.18
|62.84
|8
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|72.58
|61.92
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|71.35
|58.44
|10
|6-AAAAAAA
|7
|71.14
|66.66
|11
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.41
|64.69
|12
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|68.11
|61.11
|13
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|68.08
|61.35
|14
|4-A Private
|4
|67.00
|53.66
|15
|3-AAAA
|4
|65.12
|53.17
|16
|3-AAAAA
|8
|64.03
|53.05
|17
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|63.54
|57.36
|18
|1-AAAA
|6
|62.82
|57.28
|19
|1-AA
|6
|62.27
|54.91
|20
|8-AAA
|6
|61.77
|53.27
|21
|8-AAAA
|7
|61.66
|52.50
|22
|1-AAA
|5
|60.77
|51.10
|23
|2-A Private
|3
|59.23
|50.82
|24
|4-AAAA
|7
|58.15
|50.85
|25
|5-AAA
|8
|57.55
|47.17
|26
|6-AAAA
|7
|57.54
|45.52
|27
|4-AAAAA
|8
|57.02
|50.67
|28
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.90
|50.79
|29
|2-AAAAA
|7
|56.75
|51.38
|30
|2-A Public
|7
|56.16
|49.58
|31
|3-AA
|7
|55.48
|47.02
|32
|3-A Private
|4
|54.42
|47.93
|33
|6-AAAAAA
|9
|54.40
|47.61
|34
|2-AAA
|8
|53.54
|45.95
|35
|5-AA
|5
|52.68
|47.14
|36
|7-AAAA
|6
|51.98
|46.69
|37
|6-AAA
|9
|51.65
|43.95
|38
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|50.64
|38.11
|39
|4-AAA
|7
|50.44
|41.22
|40
|8-AAAAA
|8
|49.53
|41.61
|41
|2-AA
|6
|49.04
|40.49
|42
|5-A Private
|5
|48.66
|41.69
|43
|2-AAAA
|9
|47.92
|35.50
|44
|8-A Private
|5
|46.70
|35.06
|45
|3-AAAAAA
|6
|46.59
|40.59
|46
|7-AAA
|7
|45.99
|41.94
|47
|6-AAAAA
|7
|45.83
|38.52
|48
|8-AA
|5
|45.55
|32.43
|49
|1-A Private
|6
|45.16
|38.06
|50
|5-A Public
|8
|45.03
|34.80
|51
|6-A Private
|5
|44.72
|33.48
|52
|5-AAAA
|7
|44.17
|32.72
|53
|3-A Public
|8
|42.83
|32.52
|54
|5-AAAAA
|7
|42.25
|40.59
|55
|4-A Public
|9
|42.15
|37.59
|56
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|41.39
|28.47
|57
|4-AA
|8
|38.88
|28.63
|58
|7-A Private
|5
|38.40
|30.25
|59
|6-AA
|9
|37.08
|27.17
|60
|6-A Public
|6
|37.03
|29.89
|61
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|36.19
|29.70
|62
|8-A Public
|6
|34.72
|33.14
|63
|7-AA
|7
|34.12
|25.92
|64
|3-AAA
|7
|33.53
|24.19
|65
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|28.71
|20.95
|66
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|28.28
|23.35
|67
|1-A Public
|6
|25.43
|24.67
|68
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|24.43
|21.62
|69
|7-A Public
|7
|20.87
|18.67
|70
|GAPPS 1-AA
|4
|11.87
|8.25
|71
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|11.12
|1.03
|72
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3
|8.07
|-4.68
|73
|GAPPS 2-A
|2
|0.73
|-0.69
|74
|GISA 6-AA
|3
|-6.17
|-12.06
|75
|GAPPS 1-A
|2
|-12.36
|-14.07
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/15
|Pinewood Christian
|Memorial Day
|37 - 27
|69.16
|100.0%
|0.146
|08/20
|South Paulding
|Hiram
|43 - 42
|32.98
|98.2%
|0.152
|09/10
|First Presbyterian
|Aquinas
|2 - 27
|15.04
|86.0%
|0.153
|10/08
|Kennesaw Mountain
|South Cobb
|15 - 17
|24.92
|95.3%
|0.177
|09/10
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|20 - 21
|23.75
|94.6%
|0.208
|09/10
|Walton
|West Forsyth
|35 - 51
|13.17
|83.0%
|0.208
|09/24
|Turner County
|Atkinson County
|28 - 30
|21.46
|93.0%
|0.219
|09/10
|Westside (Macon)
|Rockdale County
|29 - 31
|20.95
|92.6%
|0.225
|09/24
|Hardaway
|Spencer
|13 - 12
|25.03
|95.3%
|0.231
|09/17
|Brookwood
|North Paulding
|33 - 35
|20.12
|91.9%
|0.236
|10/01
|Georgia Military College
|Wilkinson County
|12 - 6
|35.68
|98.7%
|0.242
|09/17
|Upson-Lee
|Pike County
|33 - 45
|12.16
|81.2%
|0.248
|09/03
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|McDonough
|6 - 19
|11.63
|80.2%
|0.252
|08/20
|Evans
|Cross Creek
|14 - 6
|40.51
|99.2%
|0.258
|09/03
|Riverdale
|Drew
|7 - 6
|22.68
|93.9%
|0.260
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.22
|08/20
|Buford
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|6.51
|68.6%
|94.57
|10/29
|Collins Hill
|Mill Creek
|40 - 10
|17.13
|88.7%
|93.63
|08/27
|North Cobb
|Milton
|40 - 21
|2.67
|58.0%
|92.47
|11/26
|Milton
|Mill Creek
|36 - 27
|1.89
|55.7%
|90.08
|10/15
|North Cobb
|Walton
|51 - 29
|6.06
|67.5%
|89.81
|11/19
|Warner Robins
|Cartersville
|24 - 17
|2.65
|57.9%
|89.39
|08/21
|Collins Hill
|Brookwood
|36 - 10
|21.85
|93.3%
|89.12
|12/03
|Milton
|Walton
|-
|6.42
|68.4%
|88.57
|11/26
|Buford
|Lee County
|27 - 0
|15.22
|86.2%
|88.05
|10/15
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|21 - 29
|5.08
|64.8%
|87.91
|11/26
|Brookwood
|Walton
|35 - 52
|1.84
|55.5%
|87.55
|09/24
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|56 - 30
|6.90
|69.7%
|86.82
|10/29
|Cartersville
|Calhoun
|21 - 14
|3.16
|59.4%
|86.81
|09/24
|Benedictine
|Ware County
|49 - 42
|4.09
|62.1%
|86.49
|12/03
|Warner Robins
|Creekside
|-
|6.96
|69.8%
