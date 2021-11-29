ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
39 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,202 of 2,399 total games including 2 tie(s) (91.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.76 points and all game margins within 12.83 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Collins Hill12-0109.771Buford12-1101.69
2North Cobb10-294.172Lee County11-285.46
3Milton12-192.513Hughes12-184.86
4Mill Creek11-291.634Carrollton12-181.69
5Brookwood10-387.925Westlake10-381.06
6Walton9-387.106Cambridge9-277.73
7Grayson10-383.447Rome8-375.45
8Marietta7-582.668Dacula9-475.19
9Roswell10-381.609Creekview8-373.65
10Lowndes10-381.4710Northside (Warner Robins)8-473.49
11Colquitt County8-380.5011Valdosta4-572.85
12North Gwinnett6-679.1012Riverwood9-272.37
13McEachern7-575.4213Johns Creek9-471.81
14West Forsyth5-674.9414Brunswick11-169.48
15South Forsyth8-374.0415South Paulding8-366.13



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins12-191.341Benedictine11-288.33
2Cartersville10-187.682Marist10-279.63
3Calhoun11-285.543Cedartown11-179.43
4Ware County9-285.264Carver (Columbus)11-175.77
5Creekside11-283.375North Oconee10-374.18
6Woodward Academy11-180.536Perry11-273.69
7Blessed Trinity9-475.477Jefferson9-273.01
8Coffee7-375.388Bainbridge8-470.38
9St. Pius X9-369.859Dougherty10-365.05
10Jones County10-367.4510Cairo7-464.67
11Jonesboro7-466.4311Riverdale9-1-164.13
12Whitewater11-265.2712Flowery Branch8-463.90
13Clarke Central10-363.4713Hapeville Charter6-661.61
14Banneker5-660.5214Spalding8-360.99
15Starr's Mill8-460.1315Thomas County Central5-660.99



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove10-374.491Thomasville12-177.02
2Appling County12-174.372Rabun County11-272.49
3Pierce County11-273.133Fitzgerald11-269.98
4Oconee County10-271.804Swainsboro11-264.51
5Monroe Area10-170.385Northeast9-461.73
6Carver (Atlanta)9-269.296Bleckley County11-161.40
7Thomson11-167.527Callaway10-260.20
8Crisp County9-467.518Dodge County7-459.78
9Sandy Creek9-267.289Washington County5-558.38
10Peach County8-465.6010Jeff Davis9-258.24
11Rockmart9-263.0611Haralson County10-257.81
12Burke County9-362.7212Putnam County12-156.47
13Cherokee Bluff11-162.2913Lamar County6-452.14
14Ringgold10-262.1414South Atlanta11-251.18
15Stephens County8-460.9015Fannin County10-249.35



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Metter13-071.431Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)12-091.31
2Irwin County11-267.582Eagle's Landing Christian6-672.13
3Brooks County10-265.993Fellowship Christian12-171.32
4Macon County11-162.264Prince Avenue Christian11-171.08
5Schley County10-256.945Calvary Day12-168.00
6Turner County6-751.836Holy Innocents11-260.70
7Bowdon10-249.267St. Anne-Pacelli8-356.11
8Wilcox County10-349.188First Presbyterian10-355.26
9Clinch County3-747.489Darlington11-252.32
10Dublin6-547.2710Tattnall Square9-250.52
11Manchester7-547.1511Wesleyan8-450.16
12Charlton County7-447.0512Whitefield Academy6-547.88
13Chattahoochee County7-346.4313Brookstone7-447.69
14Montgomery County8-346.1014Stratford Academy7-446.23
15Emanuel County Institute9-345.6015Athens Academy8-444.94



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy11-064.781Brentwood School10-145.85
2Pinewood Christian11-144.132Thomas Jefferson11-137.37
3Westfield School8-335.023Terrell Academy10-230.08
4Frederica Academy5-527.104Briarwood Academy7-523.21
5Tiftarea Academy5-626.515Edmund Burke Academy6-622.15



GAPPS AA GAPPS A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Central Fellowship Christian8-227.701Rock Springs Christian6-40.14
2Cherokee Christian9-217.682Harvester Christian7-3-1.51
3Pinecrest Academy8-212.383Flint River Academy3-6-10.64

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA12-0109.7772.4816 [15]43.85-23.93
2 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA12-1101.6963.0153 [12]39.95-19.76
3 [2]North Cobb3-AAAAAAA10-294.1774.5014 [13]39.39-12.79
4 [3]Milton5-AAAAAAA12-192.5166.2534 [25]40.68-9.84
5 [4]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA11-291.6375.986 [5]37.18-12.47
6 [1]Warner Robins1-AAAAA12-191.3469.5326 [3]39.37-9.99
7 [1]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private12-091.3145.45219 [6]39.62-9.70
8 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA11-288.3355.6498 [11]39.61-6.73
9 [5]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA10-387.9275.338 [7]36.37-9.57
10 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA10-187.6857.6084 [9]32.26-13.44
11 [6]Walton3-AAAAAAA9-387.1076.165 [4]36.04-9.07
12 [3]Calhoun7-AAAAA11-285.5454.57106 [15]34.94-8.61
13 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA11-285.4669.5925 [3]33.10-10.37
14 [4]Ware County1-AAAAA9-285.2667.5129 [4]36.24-7.03
15 [3]Hughes4-AAAAAA12-184.8657.2386 [28]31.64-11.23
16 [7]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-383.4475.0510 [9]30.79-10.66
17 [5]Creekside3-AAAAA11-283.3761.8262 [6]32.40-8.99
18 [8]Marietta3-AAAAAAA7-582.6676.603 [2]31.88-8.79
19 [4]Carrollton5-AAAAAA12-181.6961.9159 [15]34.80-4.91
20 [9]Roswell5-AAAAAAA10-381.6064.7242 [31]32.17-7.45
21 [10]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA10-381.4774.6113 [12]34.26-5.23
22 [5]Westlake4-AAAAAA10-381.0663.1751 [11]32.15-6.93
23 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAA11-180.5357.1688 [11]27.88-10.66
24 [11]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA8-380.5070.0123 [20]32.98-5.54
25 [2]Marist6-AAAA10-279.6359.9870 [6]29.98-7.66
26 [3]Cedartown7-AAAA11-179.4352.80122 [17]30.70-6.74
27 [12]North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA6-679.1076.484 [3]28.95-8.16
28 [6]Cambridge7-AAAAAA9-277.7362.0256 [14]30.84-4.90
29 [1]Thomasville1-AA12-177.0258.8475 [1]28.29-6.74
30 [4]Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA11-175.7746.58207 [28]28.60-5.19
31 [7]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA9-475.4761.5263 [7]29.74-3.74
32 [7]Rome5-AAAAAA8-375.4565.7736 [6]28.21-5.26
33 [13]McEachern2-AAAAAAA7-575.4270.9718 [17]31.19-2.25
34 [8]Coffee1-AAAAA7-375.3863.9147 [5]25.53-7.87
35 [8]Dacula8-AAAAAA9-475.1965.5238 [7]27.91-5.30
36 [14]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-674.9474.4515 [14]29.80-3.15
37 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA10-374.4951.74136 [3]28.15-4.35
38 [2]Appling County1-AAA12-174.3746.68206 [23]27.33-5.06
39 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA10-374.1859.0673 [7]26.99-5.20
40 [15]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-374.0463.4649 [32]27.85-4.20
41 [16]Newton4-AAAAAAA4-573.7774.9612 [11]23.35-8.44
42 [17]Denmark6-AAAAAAA8-373.7567.6728 [21]24.05-7.71
43 [6]Perry4-AAAA11-273.6954.75103 [12]28.10-3.60
44 [9]Creekview7-AAAAAA8-373.6558.1380 [25]26.28-5.38
45 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA8-473.4967.7227 [4]26.90-4.61
46 [18]Archer7-AAAAAAA7-573.3556.3294 [38]24.87-6.50
47 [3]Pierce County1-AAA11-273.1350.36156 [7]25.16-5.99
48 [7]Jefferson8-AAAA9-273.0152.96120 [16]24.00-7.03
49 [11]Valdosta1-AAAAAA †4-572.8577.242 [1]24.52-6.34
50 [2]Rabun County8-AA11-272.4950.40155 [6]29.77-0.73
51 [12]Riverwood7-AAAAAA9-272.3750.84151 [45]28.38-2.00
52 [2]Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private6-672.1364.2144 [1]27.20-2.94
53 [19]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA8-2-172.0663.0852 [33]28.03-2.05
54 [20]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-771.9777.371 [1]27.73-2.26
55 [13]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA9-471.8164.3043 [8]28.29-1.53
56 [4]Oconee County8-AAA10-271.8057.6183 [1]24.86-4.95
57 [1]Metter3-A Public13-071.4335.70339 [26]28.99-0.45
58 [3]Fellowship Christian6-A Private12-171.3233.99354 [31]27.97-1.37
59 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private11-171.0840.00296 [21]27.80-1.29
60 [5]Monroe Area8-AAA10-170.3848.08181 [18]25.66-2.74
61 [8]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-470.3860.5368 [5]26.51-1.88
62 [3]Fitzgerald1-AA11-269.9857.0889 [2]22.73-5.27
63 [9]St. Pius X5-AAAAA9-369.8550.72153 [33]23.97-3.90
64 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA11-169.4850.88149 [44]25.56-1.94
65 [6]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA9-269.2949.91160 [10]24.11-3.20
66 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-668.8175.407 [6]27.350.53
67 [22]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-768.5672.2217 [16]26.44-0.14
68 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-468.4465.0440 [29]25.64-0.81
69 [5]Calvary Day3-A Private12-168.0042.43256 [10]22.45-3.56
70 [24]Tift County1-AAAAAAA6-567.9166.6132 [23]21.21-4.71
71 [25]Lambert6-AAAAAAA7-467.7361.9457 [35]24.44-1.30
72 [2]Irwin County2-A Public11-267.5847.04201 [4]24.15-1.45
73 [7]Thomson4-AAA11-167.5244.87224 [29]21.33-4.21
74 [8]Crisp County2-AAA9-467.5153.45118 [2]22.38-3.14
75 [10]Jones County4-AAAAA10-367.4556.7092 [12]30.034.57
76 [26]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-467.3861.9258 [36]22.42-2.97
77 [9]Sandy Creek5-AAA9-267.2847.88185 [20]27.942.65
78 [27]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-467.0952.28125 [40]22.59-2.51
79 [28]Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-767.0874.9711 [10]25.620.52
80 [11]Jonesboro3-AAAAA7-466.4351.85133 [27]22.41-2.03
81 [15]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-366.1357.8582 [27]26.152.01
82 [3]Brooks County2-A Public10-265.9948.14179 [3]26.522.51
83 [10]Peach County2-AAA8-465.6050.77152 [6]24.721.11
84 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-665.3564.8241 [30]21.28-2.08
85 [12]Whitewater2-AAAAA11-265.2751.46140 [31]22.69-0.60
86 [9]Dougherty1-AAAA10-365.0547.76188 [25]22.77-0.29
87 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA8-465.0561.2766 [19]23.900.84
88 [17]Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA10-265.0447.46192 [51]22.29-0.77
89 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-764.8475.139 [8]22.940.09
90 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4-AAA11-064.7826.64408 [7]22.17-0.63
91 [10]Cairo1-AAAA7-464.6761.8861 [3]22.02-0.67
92 [4]Swainsboro2-AA11-264.5146.07214 [15]20.44-2.09
93 [18]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-464.3055.8896 [32]21.58-0.73
94 [11]Riverdale5-AAAA9-1-164.1340.30292 [42]19.16-2.99
95 [12]Flowery Branch8-AAAA8-463.9054.45108 [13]22.650.74
96 [31]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA5-663.5366.2135 [26]22.380.83
97 [32]Gainesville6-AAAAAAA5-563.4862.7454 [34]21.43-0.06
98 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA10-363.4751.94129 [24]22.110.62
99 [19]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-763.2767.0331 [5]19.18-2.10
100 [11]Rockmart6-AAA9-263.0647.94184 [19]23.172.10
101 [12]Burke County4-AAA9-362.7250.01158 [8]24.643.90
102 [13]Cherokee Bluff7-AAA11-162.2934.03353 [54]22.061.76
103 [4]Macon County5-A Public11-162.2636.00334 [22]22.862.59
104 [14]Ringgold6-AAA10-262.1442.56252 [37]19.91-0.24
105 [5]Northeast3-AA9-461.7349.45167 [9]19.65-0.09
106 [13]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA6-661.6161.2667 [4]19.21-0.41
107 [6]Bleckley County3-AA11-161.4045.64215 [16]19.850.43
108 [20]Lovejoy4-AAAAAA5-561.3861.8860 [16]19.740.35
109 [14]Spalding4-AAAA8-360.9954.13109 [14]20.711.71
110 [15]Thomas County Central1-AAAA5-660.9963.5348 [2]19.150.15
111 [15]Stephens County8-AAA8-460.9051.51138 [4]18.980.07
112 [16]Baldwin4-AAAA6-460.8656.5693 [10]19.911.04
113 [6]Holy Innocents5-A Private11-260.7038.61314 [24]21.242.52
114 [21]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-760.5470.1121 [2]21.082.53
115 [14]Banneker3-AAAAA5-660.5253.74113 [19]21.963.42
116 [33]Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA3-860.4570.8619 [18]22.654.19
117 [22]Alexander5-AAAAAA5-460.3257.2087 [29]16.90-1.43
118 [7]Callaway5-AA10-260.2046.48209 [13]20.852.63
119 [15]Starr's Mill2-AAAAA8-460.1349.26169 [36]18.680.54
120 [34]Newnan2-AAAAAAA3-759.8465.4539 [28]22.274.42
121 [8]Dodge County3-AA7-459.7849.51164 [7]18.540.74
122 [23]Pope6-AAAAAA7-459.2653.64116 [37]19.211.94
123 [16]Dutchtown4-AAAAA7-459.0553.80111 [17]16.97-0.09
124 [24]River Ridge7-AAAAAA6-458.7955.23100 [35]20.633.83
125 [16]Hart County8-AAA7-358.6850.98147 [5]21.825.13
126 [17]Villa Rica6-AAAAA9-358.5447.72189 [39]19.623.07
127 [9]Washington County3-AA5-558.3853.91110 [3]22.015.61
128 [10]Jeff Davis2-AA9-258.2440.64284 [23]18.011.75
129 [17]LaGrange2-AAAA7-358.1146.45210 [29]19.082.95
130 [11]Haralson County5-AA10-257.8141.70269 [20]18.933.10
131 [25]Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-457.5251.50139 [41]18.362.82
132 [26]Sequoyah7-AAAAAA4-657.5158.1281 [26]18.042.51
133 [18]Troup2-AAAA7-357.4444.40230 [33]18.302.85
134 [17]Adairsville6-AAA8-357.3344.87225 [30]19.343.99
135 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-857.2870.8320 [19]20.214.92
136 [5]Schley County5-A Public10-256.9435.50342 [29]19.184.22
137 [27]Kell6-AAAAAA6-556.9355.09101 [36]17.772.83
138 [18]Eastside8-AAAAA8-456.9247.81187 [38]18.303.36
139 [19]Griffin2-AAAAA4-656.8757.4085 [10]20.815.93
140 [12]Putnam County4-AA12-156.4731.59374 [42]19.665.17
141 [20]Harris County2-AAAAA7-556.4151.89132 [26]22.357.92
142 [7]St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private8-356.1142.37258 [11]15.281.16
143 [28]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-656.0561.4565 [18]19.355.29
144 [29]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-6-155.7656.8191 [30]17.153.38
145 [30]Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA4-655.5155.2999 [34]16.913.39
146 [8]First Presbyterian1-A Private10-355.2642.02262 [13]16.262.99
147 [18]Dawson County7-AAA7-555.2648.41174 [14]18.254.98
148 [21]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA6-555.1046.17211 [43]17.884.76
149 [22]Decatur5-AAAAA8-354.9343.41245 [50]18.705.76
150 [23]Ola4-AAAAA5-654.6154.73104 [14]18.035.40
151 [31]Alcovy3-AAAAAA5-554.2455.7397 [33]18.025.77
152 [24]Union Grove4-AAAAA6-554.2351.94130 [25]17.675.42
153 [32]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA4-653.8359.0474 [22]16.224.37
154 [19]Mays6-AAAA3-753.4063.9446 [1]18.186.77
155 [25]Lithia Springs6-AAAAA5-753.3453.77112 [18]19.678.32
156 [26]Veterans1-AAAAA2-953.2569.7624 [2]18.817.54
157 [33]Evans3-AAAAAA9-353.1641.66272 [55]17.546.36
158 [9]Darlington7-A Private11-252.3239.37305 [22]16.956.62
159 [20]West Laurens4-AAAA5-652.2452.14127 [19]14.624.36
160 [13]Lamar County3-AA6-452.1443.29246 [18]16.386.22
161 [6]Turner County2-A Public6-751.8351.38142 [2]18.638.78
162 [21]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-451.4242.15261 [39]22.3412.91
163 [27]Stockbridge4-AAAAA5-551.3051.19144 [32]13.844.53
164 [34]Statesboro2-AAAAAA5-551.2950.42154 [46]14.865.55
165 [22]Luella5-AAAA8-451.2641.60274 [40]13.394.11
166 [14]South Atlanta6-AA11-251.1831.94369 [39]19.079.87
167 [28]Cass7-AAAAA5-651.0653.70115 [21]16.777.69
168 [35]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-451.0547.36195 [52]17.688.61
169 [19]Jackson2-AAA5-650.8648.35176 [16]16.437.56
170 [23]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-750.6658.5579 [8]16.788.10
171 [20]North Hall7-AAA6-550.6547.46193 [22]16.357.69
172 [24]Miller Grove6-AAAA6-450.5939.84300 [44]16.437.82
173 [10]Tattnall Square1-A Private9-250.5236.68330 [30]16.738.19
174 [21]Mary Persons2-AAA7-450.3145.11221 [27]17.429.10
175 [25]Stephenson6-AAAA5-450.1950.88150 [21]14.786.58
176 [11]Wesleyan5-A Private8-450.1640.79280 [16]12.504.33
177 [36]Dalton5-AAAAAA2-850.0561.5164 [17]19.8411.78
178 [22]Sonoraville6-AAA6-449.4642.40257 [38]15.237.75
179 [15]Fannin County7-AA10-249.3529.71390 [49]14.116.75
180 [23]North Murray6-AAA7-449.3443.14247 [35]17.8710.51
181 [7]Bowdon6-A Public10-249.2633.08361 [34]14.066.78
182 [16]Cook1-AA5-649.1951.41141 [4]17.6410.44
183 [8]Wilcox County4-A Public10-349.1842.00263 [9]15.087.89
184 [26]Madison County8-AAAA4-549.1652.65123 [18]14.487.30
185 [24]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA5-548.7148.75171 [13]14.527.80
186 [37]Tucker4-AAAAAA2-948.5762.6055 [13]13.807.21
187 [29]New Manchester6-AAAAA5-548.5351.79135 [29]12.495.94
188 [25]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA10-248.4830.27384 [56]13.787.28
189 [27]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA8-448.4139.26306 [45]17.3110.89
190 [36]Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA3-748.1965.6637 [27]10.203.99
191 [12]Whitefield Academy2-A Private6-547.8846.91202 [4]13.147.24
192 [17]Heard County5-AA6-647.8550.94148 [5]12.947.08
193 [37]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-647.7152.96121 [39]12.726.99
194 [13]Brookstone4-A Private7-447.6941.99265 [14]14.518.81
195 [30]Apalachee8-AAAAA5-647.4844.44228 [46]13.798.29
196 [9]Clinch County2-A Public3-747.4854.62105 [1]15.209.71
197 [38]Paulding County5-AAAAAA3-747.4355.9295 [31]14.408.95
198 [31]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA4-647.3252.15126 [23]11.596.26
199 [10]Dublin4-A Public6-547.2742.47254 [8]16.4811.20
200 [39]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-747.1958.7078 [24]14.729.52
201 [11]Manchester5-A Public7-547.1539.15309 [15]12.417.24
202 [12]Charlton County2-A Public7-447.0544.38232 [5]13.428.36
203 [18]Worth County1-AA4-646.9049.43168 [10]15.9311.02
204 [19]Lovett6-AA8-446.8931.62373 [41]11.496.59
205 [32]Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA3-746.8251.64137 [30]12.848.01
206 [20]Westside (Augusta)4-AA9-346.6131.69371 [40]10.175.54
207 [28]Hardaway2-AAAA5-546.4943.93238 [36]13.068.56
208 [40]Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA4-746.4748.08182 [49]11.947.46
209 [33]Chamblee5-AAAAA †9-146.4515.71435 [58]16.9912.52
210 [29]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-646.4547.30196 [27]14.379.91
211 [13]Chattahoochee County5-A Public7-346.4328.86395 [41]11.967.51
212 [14]Stratford Academy1-A Private7-446.2338.02318 [27]12.868.61
213 [14]Montgomery County4-A Public8-346.1032.74364 [37]14.019.90
214 [1]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1-AA10-145.8519.93426 [2]17.6413.77
215 [41]Centennial7-AAAAAA1-945.7864.0745 [9]14.4310.64
216 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Public9-345.6035.81337 [25]11.638.01
217 [26]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA4-745.5649.59163 [11]12.799.21
218 [21]Columbia6-AA8-445.5634.36351 [33]12.508.93
219 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Public9-345.5433.17360 [33]16.1812.62
220 [38]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-845.2860.1069 [37]12.028.72
221 [34]Loganville8-AAAAA4-645.0447.20198 [40]13.5810.53
222 [15]Athens Academy8-A Private8-444.9442.78250 [9]13.5510.59
223 [39]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-644.9346.75203 [41]10.207.25
224 [22]Early County1-AA4-644.8949.50165 [8]12.289.38
225 [17]Lincoln County8-A Public8-444.8036.67331 [20]13.7610.95
226 [42]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-844.6859.3072 [21]12.8410.14
227 [18]Warren County7-A Public9-444.4426.48410 [48]13.1710.71
228 [19]Trion6-A Public10-244.3426.14411 [49]14.4912.13
229 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-444.2443.71242 [37]11.038.77
230 [2]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2-AAA11-144.1317.14434 [11]14.8812.73
231 [23]Jefferson County4-AA6-544.0537.60325 [29]11.699.63
232 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Public6-5-143.9339.17308 [14]10.198.24
233 [27]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-643.9247.66190 [21]13.6711.74
234 [31]Fayette County5-AAAA6-543.8434.39350 [49]13.0711.22
235 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAAA1-943.7667.2630 [22]6.244.46
236 [16]Mount Vernon5-A Private7-543.6640.67283 [17]10.508.82
237 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAA5-643.3542.44255 [51]13.6812.31
238 [28]White County7-AAA4-743.2348.35175 [15]12.3611.12
239 [17]Savannah Christian3-A Private5-643.2042.95249 [8]11.8810.66
240 [43]Lassiter6-AAAAAA4-643.1851.18145 [42]13.6212.42
241 [44]Sprayberry6-AAAAAA3-543.1448.17178 [48]13.7612.60
242 [32]Monroe1-AAAA3-742.8753.15119 [15]11.0010.12
243 [36]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA3-642.8654.90102 [13]12.7511.87
244 [33]Chestatee8-AAAA3-742.8549.76162 [22]13.9313.07
245 [37]Greenbrier8-AAAAA4-642.7641.99264 [52]15.4514.68
246 [29]Harlem4-AAA5-642.1544.89223 [28]12.1912.03
247 [24]Pace Academy6-AA5-542.0940.41290 [25]11.2511.15
248 [25]Elbert County8-AA5-541.8240.74281 [22]11.9412.10
249 [38]Drew3-AAAAA3-641.4649.86161 [35]6.477.00
250 [26]Berrien1-AA4-641.4546.12212 [14]9.179.71
251 [30]LaFayette6-AAA4-641.4140.90278 [43]9.8610.44
252 [39]Northgate2-AAAAA2-841.3753.71114 [20]7.898.50
253 [18]Savannah Country Day3-A Private4-741.3047.29197 [3]12.1312.81
254 [45]Grovetown3-AAAAAA3-841.2151.91131 [40]11.7112.48
255 [21]Johnson County4-A Public6-441.2037.78321 [17]9.4410.22
256 [40]Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA4-541.2044.39231 [47]10.3611.15
257 [27]Laney4-AA6-540.8535.81338 [30]8.049.17
258 [34]Jenkins3-AAAA5-540.6544.20235 [34]10.4911.83
259 [35]Westside (Macon)4-AAAA4-640.6444.91222 [31]10.8712.22
260 [41]Lithonia5-AAAAA4-740.2650.19157 [34]8.7110.44
261 [36]Pickens7-AAAA4-540.2539.20307 [46]9.5111.24
262 [28]Bremen5-AA5-640.0440.50287 [24]12.9614.91
263 [37]Arabia Mountain6-AAAA3-739.9548.57173 [24]7.099.12
264 [22]Georgia Military College7-A Public10-139.7810.19441 [58]5.497.70
265 [38]Westover1-AAAA1-839.7656.9790 [9]12.9015.12
266 [31]Morgan County4-AAA4-739.5445.53217 [25]9.9012.35
267 [32]Tattnall County1-AAA5-539.4141.60273 [41]8.4311.01
268 [19]Aquinas3-A Private5-639.2140.50286 [18]9.3212.09
269 [33]Liberty County3-AAA6-439.1834.40349 [52]10.8613.67
270 [46]South Cobb6-AAAAAA4-639.1148.60172 [47]12.4515.32
271 [23]Dooly County4-A Public6-439.0037.76323 [18]8.7311.72
272 [39]Hampton5-AAAA3-638.9044.82226 [32]11.4614.54
273 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA5-638.7639.93298 [44]11.2414.47
274 [20]Mount de Sales1-A Private5-638.6738.49316 [25]8.5211.84
275 [42]McIntosh2-AAAAA2-838.3951.84134 [28]11.7015.30
276 [34]Hephzibah4-AAA5-538.3539.60303 [47]9.0912.72
277 [47]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-837.9458.7476 [23]12.2416.29
278 [40]Howard4-AAAA3-637.9147.43194 [26]6.3810.45
279 [24]Lanier County2-A Public3-737.7440.44289 [10]11.2315.47
280 [25]Wheeler County4-A Public5-537.7134.70345 [31]9.2213.49
281 [29]Vidalia2-AA3-837.6643.11248 [19]10.4314.75
282 [2]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4-AA11-137.379.47442 [10]6.7511.37
283 [30]Pepperell7-AA5-636.9834.56347 [32]9.9414.94
284 [26]Pelham1-A Public6-536.9037.66324 [19]7.7012.78
285 [41]McDonough5-AAAA5-536.7033.94355 [50]8.3813.66
286 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-636.4941.70270 [40]9.7215.21
287 [36]Salem5-AAA4-536.4443.94237 [34]7.1112.65
288 [48]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-936.2463.3950 [10]6.0211.76
289 [37]Long County1-AAA5-636.1640.49288 [45]11.1716.99
290 [43]Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA3-836.0847.10199 [41]6.4712.37
291 [38]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-635.9837.95319 [48]6.6812.69
292 [21]Athens Christian8-A Private7-535.8737.04329 [29]11.1317.24
293 [31]Toombs County2-AA4-635.8639.91299 [26]5.8411.96
294 [44]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-935.7070.0322 [1]6.0412.32
295 [42]Columbus2-AAAA4-635.5636.12333 [48]11.7118.14
296 [42]Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-1035.2066.5033 [24]8.9515.74
297 [27]Social Circle8-A Public6-535.2032.98362 [35]7.6314.41
298 [3]Westfield SchoolGISA 4-AAA8-335.0227.11403 [6]11.1618.12
299 [39]Windsor Forest3-AAA5-534.8734.27352 [53]6.0413.15
300 [22]Mount Paran Christian7-A Private6-534.7431.78370 [32]7.2114.45
301 [28]Commerce8-A Public6-534.7034.53348 [32]6.8514.13
302 [29]Mitchell County1-A Public5-434.3435.65340 [27]7.9015.55
303 [45]Hiram7-AAAAA1-934.1658.7277 [8]11.5119.33
304 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAAA3-733.6345.54216 [44]3.4011.75
305 [32]East Laurens2-AA6-533.6230.68381 [47]6.9015.27
306 [33]Washington6-AA5-433.4526.82405 [52]6.6415.18
307 [23]Christian Heritage7-A Private4-733.2137.42326 [28]7.3516.12
308 [24]North Cobb Christian7-A Private3-833.1543.48244 [7]4.8113.64
309 [34]Dade County7-AA7-432.8528.19397 [51]6.4415.57
310 [40]Pike County2-AAA3-732.7746.51208 [24]9.5918.80
311 [41]East Jackson8-AAA3-732.6342.72251 [36]5.3614.71
312 [35]Chattooga7-AA5-532.5733.20359 [36]8.2617.68
313 [42]Brantley County1-AAA3-832.4444.41229 [32]5.1514.69
314 [25]Landmark Christian2-A Private3-832.4347.54191 [2]4.7314.28
315 [43]Islands3-AAAA4-632.2840.19293 [43]3.0212.73
316 [30]Greenville5-A Public6-432.1627.08404 [45]7.1717.00
317 [49]Wheeler6-AAAAAA1-932.0551.98128 [39]3.3713.30
318 [26]Hebron Christian5-A Private4-731.7140.06295 [20]7.3817.66
319 [27]St. Francis6-A Private5-631.3130.20385 [35]5.9016.57
320 [50]Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA1-931.2859.4771 [20]4.0714.78
321 [36]Union County8-AA3-731.0537.80320 [28]8.8019.73
322 [47]Chapel Hill6-AAAAA2-831.0241.84268 [53]7.6018.57
323 [31]Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public7-430.9524.35417 [51]8.3219.35
324 [32]Telfair County4-A Public2-730.8139.55304 [13]6.0117.19
325 [33]Terrell County1-A Public6-330.7724.25418 [52]5.5816.80
326 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2-AA10-230.0811.43440 [9]8.3520.25
327 [28]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private5-629.9830.43382 [34]5.8617.86
328 [37]Temple5-AA1-729.7943.77240 [17]6.2918.48
329 [43]Gilmer7-AAA3-729.7640.52285 [44]9.0921.32
330 [44]Rutland4-AAAA1-829.6349.21170 [23]3.7516.11
331 [34]Atkinson County2-A Public3-629.3643.60243 [7]4.1316.76
332 [44]West Hall7-AAA4-628.9735.40343 [51]2.8315.85
333 [48]M.L. King5-AAAAA2-828.7946.70205 [42]3.8217.01
334 [38]Model7-AA3-728.6234.59346 [31]3.2716.64
335 [45]Central (Macon)2-AAA1-928.5449.48166 [12]0.1713.61
336 [46]Sumter County2-AAA1-828.0548.10180 [17]6.1320.06
337 [51]Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-928.0453.55117 [38]2.8416.79
338 [29]King's Ridge Christian6-A Private4-628.0131.67372 [33]3.9717.94
339 [52]Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA1-927.7847.99183 [50]3.3217.53
340 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGAPPS 2-AA8-227.700.06454 [6]2.5616.84
341 [49]Forest Park3-AAAAA2-727.3254.47107 [16]4.6819.34
342 [35]Screven County3-A Public3-827.2936.35332 [21]2.4317.12
343 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2-AAA5-527.1023.26420 [10]4.2919.17
344 [43]Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA3-727.0841.04277 [42]3.8418.75
345 [39]Oglethorpe County4-AA3-726.7830.69380 [46]4.4019.61
346 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3-AAA5-626.5130.31383 [1]3.6319.10
347 [36]Gordon Lee6-A Public5-626.2827.30401 [43]1.8017.51
348 [6]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA5-626.1525.14414 [8]5.6121.44
349 [30]Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private3-725.9238.21317 [26]3.1919.26
350 [37]Jenkins County3-A Public3-625.7635.34344 [30]2.6518.88
351 [53]Osborne6-AAAAAA1-825.4642.53253 [53]-0.2116.31
352 [47]Franklin County8-AAA3-725.2745.51218 [26]0.0316.74
353 [50]Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-1024.6052.65124 [22]1.0618.44
354 [48]Richmond Academy4-AAA1-824.5644.35233 [33]-1.8915.53
355 [40]Banks County8-AA2-824.3638.69313 [27]0.4518.07
356 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA2-824.3040.13294 [43]-0.5117.17
357 [45]Shaw2-AAAA2-624.0240.72282 [41]1.6819.64
358 [51]Midtown6-AAAAA0-123.8243.84239 [48]1.3819.55
359 [38]Treutlen4-A Public2-723.5935.54341 [28]1.2219.61
360 [39]Hawkinsville4-A Public2-823.4535.87336 [24]2.4620.99
361 [49]Lumpkin County7-AAA2-823.4139.75302 [46]2.9021.47
362 [4]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4-AA7-523.2119.61427 [3]0.3719.15
363 [7]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2-AAA5-723.1827.92399 [5]1.0619.87
364 [40]Seminole County1-A Public3-822.8838.83311 [16]-1.0118.09
365 [41]Southwest3-AA1-722.7847.86186 [11]4.2223.42
366 [41]Taylor County5-A Public3-622.5232.01368 [38]2.9922.46
367 [31]Providence Christian5-A Private2-822.1938.78312 [23]5.5925.38
368 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4-AA6-622.1519.24428 [4]0.8220.66
369 [6]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1-AA5-722.0826.63409 [1]0.0319.94
370 [52]Stone Mountain5-AAAAA4-622.0429.98387 [56]1.3321.28
371 [53]Tri-Cities3-AAAAA1-821.9148.33177 [37]-1.2118.86
372 [42]Armuchee6-A Public5-421.5223.74419 [53]-0.7719.70
373 [43]Claxton3-A Public2-821.4644.26234 [6]-0.6319.90
374 [46]Spencer2-AAAA2-721.4638.95310 [47]2.5323.05
375 [47]Ridgeland7-AAAA1-921.3951.23143 [20]2.1422.74
376 [50]Douglass5-AAA1-921.3349.98159 [9]4.0324.68
377 [42]Josey4-AA2-721.3030.76379 [45]1.6122.30
378 [7]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1-AA9-321.183.85447 [12]3.2024.00
379 [44]ACE Charter7-A Public4-521.1227.93398 [42]3.3624.23
380 [54]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-820.7041.84267 [54]2.5923.87
381 [51]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-920.6944.53227 [31]-0.0721.23
382 [45]Miller County1-A Public4-520.2120.38425 [56]-1.6520.13
383 [46]Greene County8-A Public4-619.8627.26402 [44]1.3423.46
384 [43]Towers6-AA3-719.7532.15366 [37]2.5024.74
385 [52]Beach3-AAA1-819.6437.31327 [50]0.0822.42
386 [32]Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-919.5246.71204 [5]0.0822.54
387 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4-AAA7-519.0514.02438 [12]0.1623.09
388 [47]Towns County8-A Public4-618.7321.98424 [55]2.1125.36
389 [54]North Springs6-AAAAA1-918.3141.22276 [54]-2.5921.09
390 [9]Southland AcademyGISA 3-AAA4-717.9624.43416 [9]-2.9821.04
391 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS 1-AA9-217.684.03446 [2]-0.4623.83
392 [55]Morrow4-AAAAAA1-917.2251.10146 [43]0.9325.69
393 [55]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-916.7445.31220 [45]-1.7923.46
394 [48]Crawford County7-A Public3-716.2026.71406 [46]-1.1624.63
395 [49]Bryan County3-A Public3-716.0931.32377 [39]-1.8224.08
396 [50]Marion County5-A Public1-816.0439.97297 [11]-6.2319.71
397 [10]Valwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA3-915.8528.90394 [4]-1.1425.00
398 [33]George Walton Academy8-A Private2-915.7242.24260 [12]-0.3725.90
399 [53]Murray County6-AAA1-915.6041.92266 [39]-0.1626.22
400 [54]Redan5-AAA2-814.2737.78322 [49]-4.2023.52
401 [48]East Hall8-AAAA1-913.7344.08236 [35]5.8134.06
402 [55]Cross Creek4-AAA1-913.6741.50275 [42]-5.2623.06
403 [44]Therrell6-AA2-813.1933.30358 [35]-2.4526.35
404 [56]Northview5-AAAAA2-813.1538.60315 [55]1.4630.29
405 [45]Bacon County2-AA0-913.0440.81279 [21]0.2029.15
406 [46]Jasper County3-AA0-1012.8847.08200 [12]-4.6524.46
407 [3]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS 1-AA8-212.38-0.72455 [7]-3.3326.28
408 [34]Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-911.7541.67271 [15]-0.7629.48
409 [51]Hancock Central7-A Public2-611.7323.05421 [54]-5.2425.01
410 [8]Augusta PrepGISA 4-AA4-710.6814.20437 [8]-3.3627.94
411 [49]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-89.5429.33391 [53]-3.0629.38
412 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2-AAA1-89.4629.91388 [2]-2.9229.60
413 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-79.4125.52413 [56]-6.2326.35
414 [52]Portal3-A Public0-108.6235.90335 [23]-4.4528.91
415 [35]Loganville Christian8-A Private0-97.7040.37291 [19]-8.7625.52
416 [53]B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public1-86.9832.95363 [36]-5.7329.27
417 [36]Lakeview Academy6-A Private1-86.7929.26392 [36]-6.9428.25
418 [9]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2-AA4-64.9714.22436 [7]-5.3531.67
419 [50]Kendrick2-AAAA0-94.9646.08213 [30]-10.6026.43
420 [56]East Forsyth7-AAA †2-84.7424.58415 [57]-9.0828.16
421 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS 1-AA7-43.933.31448 [3]-6.6531.41
422 [47]Coosa7-AA1-93.8631.52376 [43]-11.9626.16
423 [54]Wilkinson County7-A Public2-73.0825.64412 [50]-10.2128.69
424 [55]Randolph-Clay1-A Public1-82.9429.17393 [40]-11.7527.29
425 [48]Glenn Hills4-AA1-72.2530.05386 [48]-9.0430.70
426 [51]North Clayton5-AAAA1-91.6633.65356 [51]-12.6127.72
427 [56]Pataula Charter1-A Public †6-41.53-3.96458 [62]-9.7430.72
428 [10]Georgia ChristianGISA 6-AA5-41.03-1.55456 [14]-9.2531.71
429 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2-AAA4-40.8912.70439 [13]-11.9129.19
430 [57]Savannah3-AAA2-70.6922.75423 [58]-11.3229.98
431 [49]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-80.4031.18378 [44]-11.6429.94
432 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-100.2043.77241 [49]-9.7532.03
433 [1]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS 2-A6-40.14-6.17460 [2]-12.3229.52
434 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS 1-AA3-7-1.007.59444 [1]-10.1632.82
435 [2]Harvester ChristianGAPPS 2-A7-3-1.51-8.91462 [4]-10.3733.13
436 [37]Walker7-A Private1-9-2.1827.33400 [37]-7.3936.77
437 [50]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-2.7728.52396 [50]-8.8835.88
438 [52]Jordan2-AAAA0-3-4.3531.54375 [52]-13.5832.75
439 [13]Creekside ChristianGISA 4-AAA0-8-4.9629.89389 [3]-10.5436.40
440 [57]Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-9-5.1239.82301 [12]-10.5236.58
441 [58]Twiggs County7-A Public1-9-5.6618.46432 [57]-9.6637.98
442 [58]Clarkston5-AAAAA †2-3-6.5519.05429 [57]-15.5932.95
443 [59]Baconton Charter1-A Public †1-8-6.6726.69407 [47]-12.3736.29
444 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2-AA2-10-6.9018.57431 [5]-9.9538.94
445 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-9-7.4842.25259 [38]-14.5634.91
446 [51]Riverside Military Academy8-AA1-6-7.5622.98422 [53]-12.6436.91
447 [52]McNair6-AA0-8-8.0032.11367 [38]-19.7430.24
448 [60]Glascock County7-A Public †2-7-8.318.93443 [59]-12.9637.34
449 [12]John Hancock AcademyGISA 6-AA3-8-8.464.61445 [11]-14.7435.70
450 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-10-8.7537.25328 [45]-13.5537.19
451 [53]Butler4-AA0-10-9.3133.50357 [34]-17.2234.08
452 [58]Groves3-AAA0-6-9.5332.69365 [55]-17.3534.16
453 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS 2-AA3-7-9.980.18453 [5]-14.6137.35
454 [3]Flint River AcademyGAPPS 1-A3-6-10.64-6.16459 [1]-15.5537.07
455 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA0-9-16.7618.68430 [54]-16.0842.66
456 [4]Central ChristianGAPPS 1-A3-7-17.50-7.28461 [3]-18.6440.84
457 [61]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Public †2-4-20.962.52449 [60]-15.7647.18
458 [13]Memorial DayGISA 2-AA0-11-24.0217.35433 [6]-17.5748.44
459 [14]Fullington AcademyGISA 6-AA1-8-28.750.62452 [13]-25.1445.60
460 [7]Community ChristianGAPPS 2-AA0-9-31.771.37451 [4]-21.3552.41
461 [62]GSIC7-A Public †0-2-47.59-3.81457 [61]-31.5158.07
462 [59]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-6-58.652.52450 [59]-42.2958.35



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA589.3978.70
23-AAAAAAA683.0777.00
34-AAAAAAA580.7375.81
41-AAAAA578.3668.19
51-AAAAAAA478.1674.24
61-AAAAAA377.5873.16
75-AAAAAAA673.1862.84
88-AAAAAA772.5861.92
97-AAAAA671.3558.44
106-AAAAAAA771.1466.66
112-AAAAAAA569.4164.69
127-AAAAAA868.1161.11
135-AAAAAA868.0861.35
144-A Private467.0053.66
153-AAAA465.1253.17
163-AAAAA864.0353.05
174-AAAAAA663.5457.36
181-AAAA662.8257.28
191-AA662.2754.91
208-AAA661.7753.27
218-AAAA761.6652.50
221-AAA560.7751.10
232-A Private359.2350.82
244-AAAA758.1550.85
255-AAA857.5547.17
266-AAAA757.5445.52
274-AAAAA857.0250.67
282-AAAAAA756.9050.79
292-AAAAA756.7551.38
302-A Public756.1649.58
313-AA755.4847.02
323-A Private454.4247.93
336-AAAAAA954.4047.61
342-AAA853.5445.95
355-AA552.6847.14
367-AAAA651.9846.69
376-AAA951.6543.95
387-AAAAAAA750.6438.11
394-AAA750.4441.22
408-AAAAA849.5341.61
412-AA649.0440.49
425-A Private548.6641.69
432-AAAA947.9235.50
448-A Private546.7035.06
453-AAAAAA646.5940.59
467-AAA745.9941.94
476-AAAAA745.8338.52
488-AA545.5532.43
491-A Private645.1638.06
505-A Public845.0334.80
516-A Private544.7233.48
525-AAAA744.1732.72
533-A Public842.8332.52
545-AAAAA742.2540.59
554-A Public942.1537.59
56GISA 4-AAA441.3928.47
574-AA838.8828.63
587-A Private538.4030.25
596-AA937.0827.17
606-A Public637.0329.89
61GISA 1-AA336.1929.70
628-A Public634.7233.14
637-AA734.1225.92
643-AAA733.5324.19
65GISA 2-AAA528.7120.95
66GISA 4-AA428.2823.35
671-A Public625.4324.67
68GISA 3-AAA424.4321.62
697-A Public720.8718.67
70GAPPS 1-AA411.878.25
71GISA 2-AA411.121.03
72GAPPS 2-AA38.07-4.68
73GAPPS 2-A20.73-0.69
74GISA 6-AA3-6.17-12.06
75GAPPS 1-A2-12.36-14.07

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/15Pinewood ChristianMemorial Day37 - 2769.16100.0%0.146
08/20South PauldingHiram43 - 4232.9898.2%0.152
09/10First PresbyterianAquinas2 - 2715.0486.0%0.153
10/08Kennesaw MountainSouth Cobb15 - 1724.9295.3%0.177
09/10Central Fellowship ChristianSouthwest Georgia Academy20 - 2123.7594.6%0.208
09/10WaltonWest Forsyth35 - 5113.1783.0%0.208
09/24Turner CountyAtkinson County28 - 3021.4693.0%0.219
09/10Westside (Macon)Rockdale County29 - 3120.9592.6%0.225
09/24HardawaySpencer13 - 1225.0395.3%0.231
09/17BrookwoodNorth Paulding33 - 3520.1291.9%0.236
10/01Georgia Military CollegeWilkinson County12 - 635.6898.7%0.242
09/17Upson-LeePike County33 - 4512.1681.2%0.248
09/03Woodland (Stockbridge)McDonough6 - 1911.6380.2%0.252
08/20EvansCross Creek14 - 640.5199.2%0.258
09/03RiverdaleDrew7 - 622.6893.9%0.260

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.2208/20BufordNorth Cobb35 - 276.5168.6%
94.5710/29Collins HillMill Creek40 - 1017.1388.7%
93.6308/27North CobbMilton40 - 212.6758.0%
92.4711/26MiltonMill Creek36 - 271.8955.7%
90.0810/15North CobbWalton51 - 296.0667.5%
89.8111/19Warner RobinsCartersville24 - 172.6557.9%
89.3908/21Collins HillBrookwood36 - 1021.8593.3%
89.1212/03MiltonWalton - 6.4268.4%
88.5711/26BufordLee County27 - 015.2286.2%
88.0510/15Warner RobinsWare County21 - 295.0864.8%
87.9111/26BrookwoodWalton35 - 521.8455.5%
87.5509/24Warner RobinsLee County56 - 306.9069.7%
86.8210/29CartersvilleCalhoun21 - 143.1659.4%
86.8109/24BenedictineWare County49 - 424.0962.1%
86.4912/03Warner RobinsCreekside - 6.9669.8%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
