Maxwell Second Round summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,232 of 2,432 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.78%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 13.00 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.73

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County12-097.791Thomas County Central12-097.41
2Walton12-096.972Rome11-192.05
3Carrollton11-195.803Douglas County12-089.58
4Mill Creek12-094.664Lee County10-286.43
5Buford11-191.265Gainesville12-086.34
6Grayson10-287.676Woodward Academy10-284.96
7Milton10-284.987Marist11-184.50
8Westlake9-382.728Hughes9-384.07
9Valdosta8-482.299Houston County9-381.42
10Camden County9-382.0710Roswell11-179.39
11Newton8-381.2311North Atlanta9-274.23
12Norcross9-379.5212Blessed Trinity9-370.28
13Parkview7-478.9113Sequoyah8-466.98
14North Gwinnett8-477.2314Lanier9-366.21
15North Cobb7-476.6415Creekview7-463.95



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee12-090.651Benedictine12-083.04
2Jefferson12-081.992Spalding12-081.68
3Cartersville12-080.143Perry10-278.68
4Creekside11-180.074Bainbridge9-378.66
5Ware County8-473.975North Oconee12-078.44
6Hiram9-372.576Stockbridge10-275.32
7Dalton8-471.167Troup9-372.09
8Warner Robins9-370.778LaGrange9-370.40
9Calhoun6-469.809Central (Carrollton)12-070.09
10Cass7-569.5810Burke County8-367.95
11Harris County11-168.2311Starr's Mill9-366.25
12Jones County8-466.7912Wayne County7-466.07
13Mays7-566.7213New Hampstead6-564.71
14Kell9-265.2214Cairo8-364.67
15Eastside8-463.4815Cedartown8-464.60



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Calvary Day12-089.121Pierce County11-170.26
2Cedar Grove7-578.522Toombs County11-169.42
3Mary Persons11-172.073Callaway9-269.39
4Savannah Christian10-271.934Appling County9-369.00
5Lumpkin County12-065.835Rockmart10-267.90
6Stephens County10-263.876Cook10-265.90
7Morgan County10-263.767Thomson10-262.13
8Hebron Christian6-563.108Fitzgerald9-361.63
9Carver (Columbus)9-362.889Fellowship Christian10-260.84
10Thomasville6-659.1210Columbia9-360.70
11Sandy Creek7-459.0011Northeast8-357.92
12Upson-Lee9-358.9012Union County8-455.04
13Crisp County7-558.2513Athens Academy6-555.03
14Monroe Area8-457.5414Providence Christian8-353.73
15Oconee County5-756.8915Laney8-3-151.21



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian11-169.551Schley County11-067.24
2Commerce11-163.432Manchester9-258.22
3Rabun County9-358.383Bowdon10-257.78
4Brooks County7-557.494Clinch County11-156.80
5Elbert County10-257.035Macon County10-254.25
6Swainsboro10-256.366Greene County10-252.41
7Dublin9-354.337Telfair County9-247.59
8Bryan County11-154.248Aquinas9-347.12
9Trion11-154.159Dooly County8-447.11
10Irwin County7-551.1810Jenkins County10-246.43
11Bleckley County9-350.7311Early County8-446.05
12Lamar County9-350.1412Portal8-445.90
13Mount Vernon8-447.4013Lincoln County7-544.94
14Metter5-643.3214Wilcox County6-541.25
15Whitefield Academy6-643.3015Emanuel County Institute6-640.53



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy11-049.541Edmund Burke Academy10-125.25
2First Presbyterian7-3-145.822Gatewood School9-223.18
3Valwood School9-142.553Briarwood Academy7-320.59
4Bulloch Academy11-042.224Southwest Georgia Academy8-219.33
5Tattnall Square5-637.515Central Fellowship Christian7-3-112.38



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy11-033.491Cherokee Christian6-411.68
2Robert Toombs Academy7-422.312Skipstone Academy8-36.90
3Memorial Day5-7-0.733Calvary Christian7-45.22
4Fullington Academy2-8-10.064King's Academy8-43.28
5Thomas Jefferson1-10-10.705Lanier Christian3-8-8.08



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA12-097.7974.815 [4]44.74-11.96
2 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA12-097.4164.0732 [6]39.10-17.23
3 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA12-096.9763.9733 [24]43.93-11.95
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA11-195.8064.7029 [22]43.03-11.68
5 [4]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA12-094.6669.7316 [14]39.83-13.74
6 [2]Rome6-AAAAAA11-192.0557.1984 [21]35.81-15.15
7 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-191.2665.7624 [18]37.21-12.97
8 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA12-090.6551.90142 [28]33.38-16.18
9 [3]Douglas County5-AAAAAA12-089.5858.1873 [19]38.16-10.33
10 [1]Calvary Day3-AAA12-089.1236.74311 [42]36.28-11.75
11 [6]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-287.6769.8615 [13]36.00-10.58
12 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA10-286.4365.8723 [3]36.94-8.41
13 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA12-086.3454.65110 [29]36.99-8.26
14 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA10-284.9861.8646 [31]35.05-8.85
15 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA10-284.9647.58189 [47]30.05-13.83
16 [7]Marist4-AAAAAA11-184.5061.4449 [12]31.50-11.91
17 [8]Hughes5-AAAAAA9-384.0762.8442 [9]36.93-6.05
18 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA12-083.0458.3971 [6]34.61-7.34
19 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-382.7269.1518 [16]31.78-9.85
20 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-482.2973.237 [6]33.89-7.31
21 [10]Camden County1-AAAAAAA9-382.0770.9711 [10]31.74-9.24
22 [2]Jefferson8-AAAAA12-081.9953.26128 [24]32.21-8.70
23 [2]Spalding2-AAAA12-081.6854.95108 [17]34.85-5.75
24 [9]Houston County1-AAAAAA9-381.4264.5430 [5]34.01-6.32
25 [11]Newton4-AAAAAAA8-381.2369.9214 [12]32.36-7.78
26 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA12-080.1457.7279 [10]29.40-9.65
27 [4]Creekside5-AAAAA11-180.0750.67156 [31]33.60-5.39
28 [12]Norcross7-AAAAAAA9-379.5260.5555 [34]32.63-5.80
29 [10]Roswell7-AAAAAA11-179.3953.50125 [34]33.33-4.98
30 [13]Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-478.9171.9810 [9]32.38-5.45
31 [3]Perry2-AAAA10-278.6860.5954 [3]30.70-6.90
32 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA9-378.6659.5063 [4]30.78-6.79
33 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA7-578.5268.6719 [1]35.40-2.03
34 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA12-078.4441.79250 [46]30.73-6.62
35 [14]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA8-477.2363.2939 [28]31.49-4.65
36 [15]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA7-476.6470.6813 [11]33.01-2.54
37 [16]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA10-276.3852.49135 [42]29.29-6.00
38 [6]Stockbridge5-AAAA10-275.3252.14137 [21]31.89-2.35
39 [17]McEachern3-AAAAAAA7-574.9869.3817 [15]26.00-7.89
40 [11]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA9-274.2350.65157 [42]28.99-4.16
41 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA8-473.9762.5345 [3]29.17-3.71
42 [6]Hiram7-AAAAA9-372.5756.6891 [15]32.340.86
43 [18]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA5-772.2972.249 [8]26.28-4.93
44 [7]Troup4-AAAA9-372.0951.65145 [23]24.43-6.57
45 [3]Mary Persons2-AAA11-172.0748.78180 [15]24.49-6.50
46 [19]Archer4-AAAAAAA5-672.0373.088 [7]26.44-4.51
47 [4]Savannah Christian3-AAA10-271.9342.43244 [29]30.05-0.79
48 [20]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA5-671.1874.964 [3]25.15-4.95
49 [7]Dalton7-AAAAA8-471.1660.0660 [6]28.40-1.67
50 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA9-371.1463.2240 [29]28.59-1.47
51 [8]Warner Robins2-AAAAA9-370.7760.5356 [5]27.16-2.53
52 [8]LaGrange4-AAAA9-370.4051.21148 [24]25.95-3.36
53 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA9-370.2856.6493 [23]23.89-5.31
54 [1]Pierce County3-AA11-170.2641.08255 [20]23.96-5.22
55 [9]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA12-070.0946.46203 [40]29.580.58
56 [9]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-469.8062.7843 [2]27.67-1.04
57 [10]Cass7-AAAAA7-569.5861.7748 [4]25.46-3.04
58 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I11-169.5545.95206 [4]32.013.54
59 [2]Toombs County3-AA11-169.4239.19278 [25]27.71-0.62
60 [3]Callaway5-AA9-269.3939.40273 [23]27.63-0.68
61 [22]Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-369.0359.9061 [35]26.81-1.14
62 [4]Appling County3-AA9-369.0051.27147 [2]24.46-3.46
63 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-468.3663.0041 [30]26.18-1.09
64 [11]Harris County3-AAAAA11-168.2349.21174 [35]24.68-2.47
65 [10]Burke County3-AAAA8-367.9556.8989 [13]25.74-1.13
66 [5]Rockmart7-AA10-267.9044.07223 [14]24.43-2.38
67 [1]Schley County6-A Division II11-067.2430.49364 [26]28.322.17
68 [24]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-367.0457.9676 [37]22.52-3.43
69 [13]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA8-466.9861.8347 [11]24.79-1.10
70 [12]Jones County2-AAAAA8-466.7956.7290 [14]27.962.26
71 [13]Mays5-AAAAA7-566.7255.69100 [18]22.24-3.40
72 [11]Starr's Mill4-AAAA9-366.2549.64168 [29]22.20-2.97
73 [14]Lanier8-AAAAAA9-366.2153.98120 [32]25.380.26
74 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA7-466.0757.5381 [9]23.12-1.86
75 [6]Cook1-AA10-265.9051.20149 [3]22.98-1.83
76 [5]Lumpkin County7-AAA12-065.8340.44266 [33]28.173.42
77 [25]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA7-465.7657.8078 [38]25.520.85
78 [26]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-865.3175.823 [2]24.500.27
79 [14]Kell6-AAAAA9-265.2246.86196 [40]26.101.96
80 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-564.7463.4638 [27]23.31-0.34
81 [13]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-564.7155.7698 [14]27.073.44
82 [14]Cairo1-AAAA8-364.6750.09165 [28]22.95-0.64
83 [15]Cedartown7-AAAA8-464.6058.0574 [8]22.44-1.08
84 [28]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-664.5873.996 [5]25.952.45
85 [16]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA8-464.3855.12106 [16]22.32-0.98
86 [15]Creekview6-AAAAAA7-463.9559.3964 [16]23.790.92
87 [16]East Paulding5-AAAAAA6-563.9558.4170 [18]22.870.00
88 [6]Stephens County8-AAA10-263.8750.29162 [12]23.680.89
89 [17]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-763.8270.9312 [2]23.400.66
90 [7]Morgan County4-AAA10-263.7642.29245 [30]23.020.35
91 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA8-463.4857.0288 [13]22.410.02
92 [2]Commerce8-A Division I11-163.4337.59297 [18]23.591.24
93 [17]Stephenson6-AAAA10-263.4248.58181 [33]24.101.77
94 [8]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-563.1054.45114 [7]21.69-0.32
95 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA9-362.8846.21205 [20]20.23-1.56
96 [16]Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-662.4457.1386 [12]23.271.91
97 [29]Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-462.1358.5269 [36]21.270.22
98 [7]Thomson4-AA10-262.1333.10345 [43]23.122.08
99 [18]Holy Innocents6-AAAA8-362.0949.00178 [32]21.090.08
100 [8]Fitzgerald1-AA9-361.6345.20212 [10]21.991.45
101 [18]Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-461.5851.02152 [41]23.282.78
102 [19]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-561.5257.0587 [12]23.603.17
103 [30]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-461.1050.71154 [43]18.19-1.82
104 [31]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-761.0967.9620 [17]21.791.79
105 [9]Fellowship Christian8-AA10-260.8444.61219 [12]23.794.03
106 [10]Columbia5-AA9-360.7041.30254 [19]20.320.71
107 [17]Ola2-AAAAA7-460.6650.18164 [32]22.032.45
108 [19]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA8-460.1349.50171 [45]24.665.62
109 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA7-459.7754.27116 [21]22.593.90
110 [19]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA9-259.1443.49230 [44]21.022.97
111 [10]Thomasville1-AAA6-659.1260.1658 [3]23.155.11
112 [11]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-459.0056.0297 [5]20.862.94
113 [12]Upson-Lee2-AAA9-358.9044.85217 [23]19.731.91
114 [20]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-558.7245.37210 [50]19.812.17
115 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I9-358.3838.58283 [14]20.282.98
116 [13]Crisp County1-AAA7-558.2554.16117 [8]20.353.19
117 [2]Manchester6-A Division II9-258.2232.81348 [21]16.35-0.78
118 [32]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-658.1381.561 [1]26.109.05
119 [11]Northeast2-AA8-357.9238.01290 [28]21.704.87
120 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA5-657.8561.1551 [2]20.193.43
121 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II10-257.7835.42322 [14]23.116.41
122 [14]Monroe Area8-AAA8-457.5451.18150 [11]18.131.68
123 [4]Brooks County1-A Division I7-557.4951.90141 [1]16.920.51
124 [21]Baldwin2-AAAA6-557.3058.3672 [7]17.671.46
125 [21]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-657.2557.2783 [20]20.394.23
126 [22]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA8-357.0750.59158 [43]18.322.33
127 [5]Elbert County8-A Division I10-257.0338.33287 [15]21.325.37
128 [15]Oconee County8-AAA5-756.8957.9077 [4]20.254.44
129 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-456.8652.37136 [38]20.895.12
130 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II11-156.8035.83317 [12]21.365.64
131 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-656.7060.1957 [13]22.827.20
132 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I10-256.3640.86260 [10]17.622.34
133 [22]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA8-355.9346.49202 [39]20.165.31
134 [16]Peach County2-AAA4-755.9153.17129 [10]20.575.74
135 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA5-655.6657.5980 [11]22.017.44
136 [21]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA8-355.6044.38220 [43]17.893.37
137 [25]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-655.5456.2195 [24]19.775.31
138 [22]Jenkins1-AAAAA5-755.4666.1521 [1]18.664.28
139 [12]Union County8-AA8-455.0442.23247 [17]19.375.41
140 [23]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-555.0355.32104 [19]19.005.05
141 [13]Athens Academy8-AA6-555.0348.80179 [6]20.987.04
142 [17]Wesleyan7-AAA9-354.7844.82218 [24]18.614.92
143 [26]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA8-354.7439.37276 [55]17.734.08
144 [7]Dublin2-A Division I9-354.3339.03279 [13]19.986.74
145 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-754.3160.8852 [32]17.394.16
146 [5]Macon County6-A Division II10-254.2532.68350 [23]18.405.24
147 [8]Bryan County3-A Division I11-154.2429.25373 [31]16.903.75
148 [27]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA8-354.2143.23233 [53]17.033.90
149 [9]Trion7-A Division I11-154.1528.19381 [33]20.677.60
150 [24]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA9-253.8339.62272 [51]13.881.13
151 [18]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-853.8365.8822 [2]15.993.25
152 [14]Providence Christian8-AA8-353.7329.93368 [50]20.718.07
153 [23]Howard2-AAAA5-553.5747.38193 [35]18.626.13
154 [28]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA6-553.2354.87109 [28]19.247.09
155 [25]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-552.9645.82208 [41]17.425.55
156 [19]Monroe1-AAA6-452.8646.70199 [18]16.845.06
157 [29]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-852.5565.2826 [4]14.973.50
158 [34]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-852.5464.1731 [23]18.216.75
159 [30]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-852.5276.522 [1]17.736.30
160 [6]Greene County8-A Division II10-252.4129.87370 [27]13.352.02
161 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-852.2865.7125 [19]14.152.95
162 [24]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-551.9553.15130 [20]19.008.13
163 [20]Douglass5-AAA6-551.9146.61200 [19]15.724.90
164 [26]Cambridge6-AAAAA6-551.7749.72167 [33]16.435.75
165 [27]Statesboro1-AAAAA4-851.4859.2165 [7]15.415.02
166 [25]Lovett5-AAAA6-651.3750.79153 [25]16.616.32
167 [15]Laney4-AA8-3-151.2135.39325 [35]16.946.82
168 [10]Irwin County1-A Division I7-551.1847.89187 [3]17.006.91
169 [31]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA3-850.9163.6636 [7]13.603.78
170 [11]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-350.7337.74293 [16]17.497.85
171 [26]Whitewater4-AAAA5-550.5647.26195 [37]17.768.29
172 [27]Pace Academy5-AAAA5-650.5151.95139 [22]16.056.63
173 [21]Harlem4-AAA7-450.4837.09306 [41]18.238.83
174 [28]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-650.2951.86144 [29]17.958.75
175 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I9-350.1437.59298 [19]15.656.59
176 [32]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-849.8263.4837 [8]16.758.01
177 [36]Duluth7-AAAAAAA7-449.7048.12186 [45]16.177.56
178 [33]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-749.6262.5644 [10]15.146.60
179 [29]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-649.5558.8367 [8]15.567.09
180 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-049.5424.35397 [8]17.629.17
181 [22]Savannah Country Day3-AAA7-449.3638.58284 [37]14.856.58
182 [23]Hart County8-AAA4-649.2649.92166 [13]13.625.44
183 [24]Adairsville6-AAA8-349.2539.39275 [35]17.719.54
184 [30]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-549.2442.74239 [45]14.726.57
185 [16]Sumter County1-AA5-549.2351.90143 [1]15.147.00
186 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA9-349.1333.86338 [39]13.745.69
187 [31]Loganville8-AAAAA5-649.0652.06138 [27]18.8610.88
188 [25]Long County3-AAA6-549.0342.81237 [28]18.3210.38
189 [32]Tucker4-AAAAA6-549.0045.15214 [42]20.3412.42
190 [26]Bremen6-AAA9-348.9138.86281 [36]14.566.73
191 [37]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-848.9160.6753 [33]15.157.33
192 [34]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA5-648.5354.02118 [31]15.297.84
193 [28]Madison County8-AAAA8-348.4639.91269 [49]21.2213.85
194 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-948.2363.7835 [26]15.448.30
195 [29]Luella5-AAAA6-648.2250.70155 [26]15.248.10
196 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-548.1240.91259 [48]16.769.73
197 [31]North Hall8-AAAA7-447.8643.02235 [45]16.709.93
198 [7]Telfair County4-A Division II9-247.5932.55351 [24]12.526.02
199 [13]Mount Vernon6-A Division I8-447.4037.73294 [17]18.0611.75
200 [8]Aquinas8-A Division II9-347.1232.47352 [25]16.4710.43
201 [9]Dooly County4-A Division II8-447.1142.55242 [3]15.419.39
202 [35]Evans2-AAAAAA4-746.9853.29127 [35]13.547.64
203 [18]Model7-AA7-446.8140.52265 [22]12.757.03
204 [19]North Murray7-AA8-446.7838.88280 [26]16.6310.93
205 [20]Spencer2-AA8-446.6932.20357 [45]15.419.80
206 [36]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-646.6051.11151 [40]16.4110.90
207 [37]New Manchester5-AAAAAA4-646.5455.03107 [27]13.698.23
208 [38]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-646.5052.85132 [36]14.358.94
209 [10]Jenkins County3-A Division II10-246.4329.64371 [28]16.1310.79
210 [27]White County7-AAA5-646.2343.82227 [26]17.3212.18
211 [11]Early County1-A Division II8-446.0534.41335 [18]16.2011.24
212 [39]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-846.0164.9727 [20]15.8110.89
213 [32]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-646.0050.30160 [27]11.927.00
214 [12]Portal3-A Division II8-445.9029.09374 [30]13.929.10
215 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-3-145.8233.60339 [1]15.6310.90
216 [40]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-945.5264.8028 [21]11.406.97
217 [33]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-545.4943.96225 [42]13.769.35
218 [28]Gilmer7-AAA7-545.4440.53264 [32]15.7511.39
219 [34]East Forsyth8-AAAA7-444.9636.71312 [54]14.4810.60
220 [13]Lincoln County8-A Division II7-544.9438.30288 [6]13.059.20
221 [21]East Jackson8-AA6-444.6837.51300 [29]15.2511.66
222 [22]Worth County1-AA5-644.3541.40253 [18]18.6815.42
223 [39]Pope7-AAAAAA2-843.8359.7862 [15]15.7012.95
224 [29]Hephzibah4-AAA7-443.8337.77292 [39]13.5710.83
225 [40]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-743.7755.42103 [26]13.2610.57
226 [35]Westover1-AAAA5-643.7648.51182 [34]14.1211.45
227 [23]Fannin County7-AA5-643.7039.27277 [24]15.2312.62
228 [33]Banneker5-AAAAA4-643.6753.70123 [22]11.989.40
229 [34]Decatur4-AAAAA5-643.6047.55191 [39]13.3210.80
230 [30]Dougherty1-AAA4-643.4847.50192 [17]12.089.69
231 [24]Jeff Davis1-AA5-643.3350.35159 [4]10.848.60
232 [14]Metter3-A Division I5-643.3241.43252 [8]10.958.72
233 [15]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-643.3043.27232 [6]12.7210.51
234 [36]McDonough5-AAAA6-443.2837.81291 [51]14.3812.18
235 [41]South Effingham2-AAAAAA6-443.1541.83249 [54]12.3610.29
236 [35]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-743.1054.52113 [20]17.6915.67
237 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-742.9655.13105 [40]11.479.60
238 [25]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-742.8850.30161 [5]13.4911.69
239 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA9-142.5512.52431 [22]16.5915.12
240 [26]ACE Charter2-AA8-342.4821.55409 [57]15.3713.98
241 [16]Pelham1-A Division I5-742.3843.39231 [5]14.6013.31
242 [42]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-842.3760.0859 [14]12.1110.83
243 [37]Hampton5-AAAA4-642.3046.78197 [38]11.3510.14
244 [36]Centennial6-AAAAA3-842.2552.66133 [26]11.3210.15
245 [4]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA11-042.2215.53423 [19]12.4811.35
246 [27]Therrell6-AA9-241.4721.92407 [56]11.0010.61
247 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-841.3258.0175 [9]12.1111.88
248 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-541.2537.52299 [8]13.2013.03
249 [38]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-640.8343.51229 [44]9.419.66
250 [43]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-740.7847.81188 [46]11.9212.23
251 [39]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-840.7454.31115 [18]11.4811.83
252 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-940.7263.8134 [25]12.3112.68
253 [28]Washington County4-AA5-640.5737.28302 [30]14.7415.26
254 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-640.5338.66282 [5]11.0711.62
255 [38]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-840.4456.1096 [17]10.8611.50
256 [29]Putnam County4-AA6-540.4036.67313 [32]11.8812.56
257 [40]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-740.3747.35194 [36]12.6013.31
258 [44]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-640.1545.23211 [51]10.3711.31
259 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II7-340.1535.13327 [15]11.3812.32
260 [31]Ringgold6-AAA6-539.9038.38286 [38]9.2610.44
261 [32]Dawson County7-AAA2-839.8549.29173 [14]8.8810.11
262 [45]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-839.8359.0666 [17]9.7511.00
263 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-739.7056.3294 [16]12.3913.77
264 [30]Vidalia3-AA5-639.4940.70262 [21]10.7612.35
265 [41]Griffin2-AAAA1-939.4058.6668 [5]10.0511.73
266 [40]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-739.2949.43172 [34]13.1114.90
267 [17]Dade County7-A Division I6-639.0436.83309 [20]10.4312.48
268 [42]West Laurens2-AAAA2-838.8257.3082 [10]12.5214.79
269 [41]Drew3-AAAAA3-738.6649.14176 [37]9.2211.64
270 [18]Bacon County1-A Division I4-637.7639.91270 [12]8.8712.20
271 [5]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-637.5132.45353 [2]11.6415.21
272 [42]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-637.1748.15185 [38]9.6113.53
273 [43]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-736.5742.23246 [47]14.5519.06
274 [31]Southwest2-AA6-536.3733.25344 [42]12.2516.96
275 [32]Banks County8-AA4-636.3142.45243 [16]8.5313.30
276 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-936.1053.12131 [25]6.6111.59
277 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-836.0253.87121 [41]8.6713.74
278 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-536.0126.34391 [37]11.7316.80
279 [46]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-835.7756.6592 [22]9.4014.71
280 [19]Darlington7-A Division I6-535.6333.26342 [27]8.8914.35
281 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA2-835.5655.49101 [39]11.9717.49
282 [18]Johnson County5-A Division II8-435.5524.00400 [39]7.6513.18
283 [6]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-435.2124.53396 [7]8.8214.69
284 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-635.1043.71228 [43]8.6114.60
285 [7]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-334.9320.30414 [15]6.5912.75
286 [44]Druid Hills6-AAAA †8-1-134.8318.87416 [60]7.8214.07
287 [33]Dodge County1-AA1-934.7748.35183 [7]4.6310.94
288 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-734.7550.21163 [44]9.7216.05
289 [19]Seminole County1-A Division II7-534.6128.06384 [33]4.7911.26
290 [20]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-534.4729.62372 [29]9.8716.48
291 [33]Pickens7-AAA3-734.2943.07234 [27]11.2218.02
292 [34]South Atlanta6-AA5-634.2938.06289 [27]6.5913.39
293 [34]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-534.1330.83361 [49]8.2015.15
294 [35]Redan5-AA4-733.8437.10304 [31]6.3413.58
295 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I5-633.7135.53320 [23]7.6815.05
296 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A11-033.49-11.10460 [6]4.9912.59
297 [35]Jackson2-AAA2-933.3854.61112 [6]8.1315.83
298 [21]Charlton County2-A Division II2-933.2744.05224 [1]6.8414.66
299 [45]North Clayton4-AAAA4-633.2141.03258 [47]12.0719.95
300 [21]Temple4-A Division I5-633.1233.36340 [26]8.5116.48
301 [45]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-832.8749.20175 [36]6.8215.03
302 [36]Washington6-AA3-832.6442.97236 [15]4.4212.87
303 [37]Berrien1-AA2-732.5945.16213 [11]8.5217.01
304 [22]Treutlen4-A Division II3-732.5342.80238 [2]5.5314.09
305 [38]Haralson County7-AA2-832.4045.84207 [9]5.1413.83
306 [48]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-832.3655.7099 [25]6.4215.14
307 [22]Heard County4-A Division I4-732.0635.54319 [22]9.4318.45
308 [36]Gordon Lee6-AAA6-531.9835.01328 [46]7.2216.32
309 [37]Liberty County3-AAA3-731.8344.91216 [22]7.8517.10
310 [23]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-731.7336.96308 [11]3.9613.31
311 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-631.7236.25315 [55]3.9613.33
312 [23]Jasper County5-A Division I5-631.6836.80310 [21]8.1717.58
313 [46]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-931.5551.45146 [30]5.9715.51
314 [39]Westside (Augusta)4-AA4-631.4732.41354 [44]4.3914.00
315 [24]Social Circle5-A Division I4-731.3841.03256 [9]4.2313.93
316 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-131.21-0.89450 [25]7.7217.59
317 [49]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-831.1346.21204 [49]8.9318.89
318 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-730.9341.03257 [48]8.4718.63
319 [24]Turner County2-A Division II3-830.8241.76251 [4]7.0817.35
320 [25]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-730.5534.83332 [17]5.8616.40
321 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I4-729.6227.72386 [34]4.8716.33
322 [9]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-529.5930.01366 [3]7.5519.05
323 [50]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-829.5446.58201 [48]1.7213.27
324 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-6-129.4040.83261 [46]5.1616.85
325 [26]Miller County1-A Division II4-628.9332.91347 [20]3.8616.02
326 [27]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-628.7037.67296 [7]6.5718.96
327 [47]Shaw1-AAAA4-728.4438.47285 [50]4.2416.88
328 [51]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-928.3954.64111 [30]5.6718.36
329 [26]Screven County3-A Division I4-728.3234.06337 [25]4.4717.23
330 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-528.0720.92412 [14]2.3815.39
331 [48]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-928.0153.69124 [23]5.3518.43
332 [38]LaFayette6-AAA3-727.5934.97330 [47]4.5618.06
333 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-627.2828.44377 [4]7.8021.60
334 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I3-826.8039.97268 [11]6.5220.80
335 [40]Rutland2-AA3-626.7333.26343 [41]5.5919.95
336 [41]Brantley County3-AA5-526.5234.79333 [36]2.9117.48
337 [49]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-826.4940.12267 [50]2.2716.86
338 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †3-726.2231.34360 [56]6.1020.96
339 [42]McNair5-AA4-626.0531.37359 [47]4.6419.67
340 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II4-525.9627.47388 [35]2.7617.88
341 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-425.8714.34425 [20]3.1218.34
342 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †5-525.8122.70403 [57]1.1716.44
343 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-825.6339.39274 [52]4.2719.73
344 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-725.3232.21356 [48]1.9217.68
345 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA10-125.255.60442 [8]2.1017.94
346 [29]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-624.8828.33379 [32]2.7218.93
347 [43]Tattnall County3-AA2-824.3144.22221 [13]0.4117.19
348 [30]Taylor County6-A Division II6-524.2425.64393 [38]0.4417.29
349 [49]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-1023.8049.06177 [31]-1.1816.10
350 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1023.3651.91140 [39]4.0621.78
351 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA1-923.3555.48102 [15]0.8918.63
352 [31]Marion County6-A Division II4-623.3527.86385 [34]4.4022.13
353 [13]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-623.1922.25405 [10]0.8718.77
354 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA9-223.187.88439 [7]3.3821.28
355 [51]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA1-923.1049.53170 [30]2.1320.12
356 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II5-523.0323.68401 [40]1.4519.50
357 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1022.8353.76122 [33]3.3121.57
358 [33]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-822.3734.83331 [16]1.3720.08
359 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A7-422.319.92435 [2]2.8421.61
360 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-622.0928.29380 [32]1.8720.87
361 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-722.0328.14382 [52]-0.5318.52
362 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-821.8135.42324 [44]4.7324.00
363 [41]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA3-721.3937.72295 [40]0.1419.84
364 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-521.3724.93395 [6]7.5827.30
365 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-920.9052.65134 [37]-2.1618.03
366 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-720.7328.06383 [53]-0.8719.48
367 [29]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-720.7034.99329 [24]0.2020.58
368 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA7-320.5910.93434 [5]0.9421.44
369 [42]Franklin County8-AAA1-919.4453.99119 [9]1.9323.57
370 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA8-219.333.23445 [9]3.4625.22
371 [43]West Hall7-AAA1-919.0141.95248 [31]1.0623.14
372 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †7-318.989.09437 [46]-0.4721.63
373 [46]Windsor Forest3-AA2-818.8146.76198 [8]-1.0221.26
374 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †5-518.7816.42419 [53]-0.0522.25
375 [15]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-618.7121.64408 [12]1.9924.37
376 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-818.7037.46301 [52]1.2623.64
377 [47]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-818.7031.86358 [46]0.8723.26
378 [48]Butler4-AA3-617.9825.70392 [55]0.9024.01
379 [30]St. Francis6-A Division I1-817.9142.71240 [7]1.5024.67
380 [35]Warren County8-A Division II3-717.2427.01389 [36]-2.2021.65
381 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-8-116.6425.41394 [5]1.4425.88
382 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-816.4628.58376 [31]0.9325.55
383 [44]Cross Creek4-AAA3-616.1628.73375 [50]-0.8724.06
384 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-916.0548.34184 [44]-2.7322.31
385 [17]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-715.6121.12410 [13]-3.3822.09
386 [53]Hardaway1-AAAA0-1015.4257.1485 [11]-5.3320.33
387 [54]Riverdale4-AAAA0-1015.0953.42126 [19]-0.4525.54
388 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-714.9035.48321 [13]0.3026.49
389 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-1014.7239.76271 [34]-5.6620.71
390 [18]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-514.7015.64422 [18]-0.8625.52
391 [55]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †4-614.6522.49404 [58]-2.2524.18
392 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I2-814.4830.49363 [29]-3.1223.49
393 [49]Murray County7-AA2-814.1535.42323 [34]2.0428.97
394 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-914.1347.56190 [16]-0.4726.48
395 [52]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-913.7742.64241 [46]-3.2824.03
396 [56]Chestatee8-AAAA0-1013.6145.54209 [41]-2.4425.03
397 [47]Beach3-AAA1-913.4335.63318 [43]-2.6025.06
398 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.9461.2450 [1]-3.9024.24
399 [48]Pike County2-AAA0-1012.7045.00215 [21]-3.8724.51
400 [50]Towers5-AA1-912.4634.09336 [38]-2.8825.75
401 [5]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA7-3-112.381.63447 [10]-4.1424.56
402 [6]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-611.9313.89427 [2]-2.4226.74
403 [19]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-611.7717.68418 [17]-0.5828.73
404 [38]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-711.7323.25402 [41]-4.9124.45
405 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-411.685.01443 [1]-4.8924.51
406 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II4-711.4112.10432 [45]-0.0429.63
407 [32]Coosa7-A Division I3-711.3024.27399 [36]-2.6927.10
408 [33]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-1011.2649.56169 [2]1.7131.53
409 [49]Salem4-AAA1-910.7443.86226 [25]-6.0624.29
410 [40]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-1010.3137.18303 [9]-1.2929.49
411 [34]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †4-310.1314.09426 [38]-5.0825.87
412 [35]Claxton3-A Division I2-99.8529.88369 [30]-5.1826.05
413 [51]Kendrick2-AA3-78.4026.56390 [54]-6.5226.17
414 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-107.9037.10305 [10]0.7133.89
415 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-87.2436.49314 [56]-6.7427.10
416 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA8-36.90-1.74451 [3]-2.8131.37
417 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-96.7836.96307 [53]-5.6128.70
418 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-95.2622.00406 [11]-6.4429.39
419 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA7-45.22-1.82452 [4]-7.8827.99
420 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-104.7240.54263 [49]-9.8826.49
421 [52]Central (Macon)2-AA1-94.6335.97316 [33]-8.2728.18
422 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-93.9330.58362 [57]-9.5627.59
423 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-73.9314.60424 [44]-5.3631.80
424 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA8-43.28-5.51453 [5]-7.0530.76
425 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-92.9032.78349 [22]-6.2331.95
426 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-92.0624.30398 [9]-7.8331.20
427 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-101.6227.64387 [35]-4.1135.35
428 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-61.612.60446 [24]-9.5929.88
429 [53]Gordon Central7-AA0-100.7634.61334 [37]-7.8032.53
430 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-80.4413.34429 [21]-9.7930.85
431 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA3-90.4012.03433 [4]-11.5329.15
432 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A5-7-0.739.15436 [3]-9.9931.82
433 [54]Walker6-AA †6-5-1.29-7.70456 [58]-9.8632.51
434 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-10-1.5544.11222 [52]-13.0829.56
435 [55]Glenn Hills4-AA1-9-1.7030.19365 [48]-10.0032.79
436 [50]Groves3-AAA1-9-4.5135.34326 [45]-10.9134.68
437 [44]Towns County8-A Division II0-10-5.2633.08346 [19]-9.6136.74
438 [56]Josey4-AA1-9-5.7929.98367 [49]-11.5235.35
439 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-6.693.80444 [23]-11.7236.06
440 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-4-6.760.85448 [48]-11.0536.79
441 [8]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-10-7.1216.21421 [1]-12.3635.85
442 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-8-8.08-0.13449 [2]-11.8137.36
443 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-9.0520.54413 [37]-17.2132.92
444 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-9.2119.29415 [42]-9.9740.32
445 [4]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-8-10.067.85440 [4]-15.6735.47
446 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-9-10.089.00438 [6]-14.2236.94
447 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-7-10.5713.86428 [3]-15.6835.97
448 [5]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-10-10.7012.72430 [1]-16.6235.17
449 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-7-10.72-10.82459 [8]-13.3638.44
450 [57]Landmark Christian5-AA0-10-11.8533.35341 [40]-9.8743.06
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-9-12.7228.39378 [51]-13.2140.60
452 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-9-12.9821.11411 [59]-20.2933.77
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II3-7-21.726.64441 [47]-22.2340.57
454 [48]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-9-25.0516.21420 [43]-23.8442.29
455 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A3-7-25.14-8.78458 [5]-15.1351.09
456 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-7-31.35-6.88455 [7]-26.1146.33
457 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-9-31.5918.15417 [16]-22.8049.87
458 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-11-31.7932.26355 [28]-21.7051.17
459 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-2-32.30-21.72461 [49]-24.1549.24
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-9-39.04-6.16454 [6]-25.9154.21
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-10-50.94-8.55457 [54]-41.5950.44



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA585.3478.29
21-AAAAAA680.8571.87
34-AAAAAAA679.2274.86
42-AAAAAAA578.2468.36
58-AAAAAAA678.1667.96
65-AAAAAAA675.2665.62
77-AAAAA673.1667.43
83-AAAAAAA569.4165.17
91-AAAAA668.5158.46
106-AAAAAA768.1459.40
116-AAAAAAA667.9959.94
125-AAA467.3660.81
135-AAAAAA867.2456.90
143-AAAA666.9356.79
152-AAAA766.1457.91
167-AAAAAAA763.8751.98
178-AAAAA762.1254.52
188-AAAAAA761.8552.01
194-AAAAAA660.9053.57
207-AAAAAA760.1250.22
212-AAAAA759.4151.42
224-AAAA859.2049.06
233-AAAAA558.8053.77
248-AAA658.0451.69
251-AAAA557.8446.19
265-AAAAA857.4652.40
272-AAA556.6646.59
283-AA756.3945.40
291-AAA655.6548.45
307-AAAA655.4545.91
313-AAAAAA855.2241.74
323-AAA854.9640.20
338-AA654.7550.94
341-AA753.8147.40
358-A Division I453.4236.76
362-AAAAAA753.2548.22
375-AAAA853.0144.74
386-AAAA652.3156.74
391-A Division I451.5647.20
407-AAA750.7543.63
415-A Division I450.5040.56
426-AAAAA750.0440.76
432-A Division I548.3239.89
447-AA746.3236.07
458-AAAA946.2939.96
465-AA745.9733.35
474-AAA644.7435.05
487-A Division II343.3534.32
494-A Division II642.7238.92
506-A Division II842.1027.92
512-A Division II541.7734.27
523-A Division II541.0034.50
534-AA840.5929.53
54GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA539.6831.63
558-A Division II639.5332.08
566-AAA839.4533.54
574-AAAAA637.9836.27
584-A Division I437.5529.24
597-A Division I737.2930.06
602-AA837.2726.31
613-A Division I536.3825.33
626-A Division I435.6132.33
636-AA734.3131.29
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA433.1427.71
65GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA529.0123.03
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA626.1319.36
671-A Division II726.0924.80
68GIAA Region 4-AA319.4612.90
695-A Division II619.0210.10
70GIAA Region 2-AA316.5911.84
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA515.924.52
72GIAA Region 1-A312.82-0.57
73GIAA Region 3-AA211.994.38
74GIAA Region 2-A310.873.63
75GIAA Region 6-AA26.731.15
76GAPPS Region 1-AA43.81-0.96
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-4.10-14.57

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 2816.5788.2%0.152
08/25Camden CountyBrunswick17 - 2122.2193.7%0.176
09/15Skipstone AcademyPinecrest Academy13 - 2415.8987.3%0.189
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1528.4096.9%0.192
11/03Telfair CountyTreutlen12 - 2016.7988.5%0.202
10/27LanierShiloh30 - 2828.7297.0%0.209
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2026.3396.1%0.214
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2025.6295.7%0.222
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 028.7697.1%0.232
10/26NewtonSouth Gwinnett28 - 3118.2290.1%0.244
08/25Elbert CountyMadison County35 - 5510.3077.8%0.246
09/08Coahulla CreekChattooga14 - 1717.9389.8%0.249
09/15Collins HillSandy Creek21 - 2715.0286.1%0.252
08/31ColumbiaWashington12 - 828.0696.8%0.264
09/22MiltonNorth Cobb27 - 4210.0777.3%0.270

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.2411/24CarrolltonWalton - 0.5651.7%
95.2011/24Thomas County CentralRome - 3.6460.9%
94.6609/01CarrolltonRome33 - 132.0356.1%
93.0510/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 245.1365.1%
90.2211/24BufordGrayson - 1.8755.6%
89.9408/19WaltonGrayson49 - 279.3075.6%
89.0011/24Colquitt CountyMilton - 11.0879.3%
88.6710/27Thomas County CentralLee County31 - 2412.7182.4%
88.6509/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2013.0883.1%
88.1711/24Douglas CountyLee County - 4.8764.4%
87.2609/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 273.7961.3%
86.5111/24Woodward AcademyGainesville - 0.3551.1%
86.3511/17RomeHughes42 - 149.7176.5%
86.2608/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 3913.4683.7%
85.9610/13Colquitt CountyCamden County37 - 1613.9984.5%

