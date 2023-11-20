Maxwell Second Round summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,232 of 2,432 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.78%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 13.00 points.

Home Advantage: 1.73

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1-AAAAAAA 5 85.34 78.29 2 1-AAAAAA 6 80.85 71.87 3 4-AAAAAAA 6 79.22 74.86 4 2-AAAAAAA 5 78.24 68.36 5 8-AAAAAAA 6 78.16 67.96 6 5-AAAAAAA 6 75.26 65.62 7 7-AAAAA 6 73.16 67.43 8 3-AAAAAAA 5 69.41 65.17 9 1-AAAAA 6 68.51 58.46 10 6-AAAAAA 7 68.14 59.40 11 6-AAAAAAA 6 67.99 59.94 12 5-AAA 4 67.36 60.81 13 5-AAAAAA 8 67.24 56.90 14 3-AAAA 6 66.93 56.79 15 2-AAAA 7 66.14 57.91 16 7-AAAAAAA 7 63.87 51.98 17 8-AAAAA 7 62.12 54.52 18 8-AAAAAA 7 61.85 52.01 19 4-AAAAAA 6 60.90 53.57 20 7-AAAAAA 7 60.12 50.22 21 2-AAAAA 7 59.41 51.42 22 4-AAAA 8 59.20 49.06 23 3-AAAAA 5 58.80 53.77 24 8-AAA 6 58.04 51.69 25 1-AAAA 5 57.84 46.19 26 5-AAAAA 8 57.46 52.40 27 2-AAA 5 56.66 46.59 28 3-AA 7 56.39 45.40 29 1-AAA 6 55.65 48.45 30 7-AAAA 6 55.45 45.91 31 3-AAAAAA 8 55.22 41.74 32 3-AAA 8 54.96 40.20 33 8-AA 6 54.75 50.94 34 1-AA 7 53.81 47.40 35 8-A Division I 4 53.42 36.76 36 2-AAAAAA 7 53.25 48.22 37 5-AAAA 8 53.01 44.74 38 6-AAAA 6 52.31 56.74 39 1-A Division I 4 51.56 47.20 40 7-AAA 7 50.75 43.63 41 5-A Division I 4 50.50 40.56 42 6-AAAAA 7 50.04 40.76 43 2-A Division I 5 48.32 39.89 44 7-AA 7 46.32 36.07 45 8-AAAA 9 46.29 39.96 46 5-AA 7 45.97 33.35 47 4-AAA 6 44.74 35.05 48 7-A Division II 3 43.35 34.32 49 4-A Division II 6 42.72 38.92 50 6-A Division II 8 42.10 27.92 51 2-A Division II 5 41.77 34.27 52 3-A Division II 5 41.00 34.50 53 4-AA 8 40.59 29.53 54 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 39.68 31.63 55 8-A Division II 6 39.53 32.08 56 6-AAA 8 39.45 33.54 57 4-AAAAA 6 37.98 36.27 58 4-A Division I 4 37.55 29.24 59 7-A Division I 7 37.29 30.06 60 2-AA 8 37.27 26.31 61 3-A Division I 5 36.38 25.33 62 6-A Division I 4 35.61 32.33 63 6-AA 7 34.31 31.29 64 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 33.14 27.71 65 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 29.01 23.03 66 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 26.13 19.36 67 1-A Division II 7 26.09 24.80 68 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 19.46 12.90 69 5-A Division II 6 19.02 10.10 70 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 16.59 11.84 71 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 15.92 4.52 72 GIAA Region 1-A 3 12.82 -0.57 73 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 11.99 4.38 74 GIAA Region 2-A 3 10.87 3.63 75 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 6.73 1.15 76 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 3.81 -0.96 77 GAPPS Region 2-AA 4 -4.10 -14.57

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/17 LaGrange Carver (Atlanta) 12 - 28 16.57 88.2% 0.152 08/25 Camden County Brunswick 17 - 21 22.21 93.7% 0.176 09/15 Skipstone Academy Pinecrest Academy 13 - 24 15.89 87.3% 0.189 09/22 Dunwoody Lakeside (Atlanta) 16 - 15 28.40 96.9% 0.192 11/03 Telfair County Treutlen 12 - 20 16.79 88.5% 0.202 10/27 Lanier Shiloh 30 - 28 28.72 97.0% 0.209 09/22 Druid Hills Southeast Whitfield 21 - 20 26.33 96.1% 0.214 08/18 Upson-Lee Union Grove 21 - 20 25.62 95.7% 0.222 08/18 Monroe Mitchell County 3 - 0 28.76 97.1% 0.232 10/26 Newton South Gwinnett 28 - 31 18.22 90.1% 0.244 08/25 Elbert County Madison County 35 - 55 10.30 77.8% 0.246 09/08 Coahulla Creek Chattooga 14 - 17 17.93 89.8% 0.249 09/15 Collins Hill Sandy Creek 21 - 27 15.02 86.1% 0.252 08/31 Columbia Washington 12 - 8 28.06 96.8% 0.264 09/22 Milton North Cobb 27 - 42 10.07 77.3% 0.270

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.