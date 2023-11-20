Maxwell Second Round summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,232 of 2,432 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.78%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.74 points and all game margins within 13.00 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.73
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|12-0
|97.79
|1
|Thomas County Central
|12-0
|97.41
|2
|Walton
|12-0
|96.97
|2
|Rome
|11-1
|92.05
|3
|Carrollton
|11-1
|95.80
|3
|Douglas County
|12-0
|89.58
|4
|Mill Creek
|12-0
|94.66
|4
|Lee County
|10-2
|86.43
|5
|Buford
|11-1
|91.26
|5
|Gainesville
|12-0
|86.34
|6
|Grayson
|10-2
|87.67
|6
|Woodward Academy
|10-2
|84.96
|7
|Milton
|10-2
|84.98
|7
|Marist
|11-1
|84.50
|8
|Westlake
|9-3
|82.72
|8
|Hughes
|9-3
|84.07
|9
|Valdosta
|8-4
|82.29
|9
|Houston County
|9-3
|81.42
|10
|Camden County
|9-3
|82.07
|10
|Roswell
|11-1
|79.39
|11
|Newton
|8-3
|81.23
|11
|North Atlanta
|9-2
|74.23
|12
|Norcross
|9-3
|79.52
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|9-3
|70.28
|13
|Parkview
|7-4
|78.91
|13
|Sequoyah
|8-4
|66.98
|14
|North Gwinnett
|8-4
|77.23
|14
|Lanier
|9-3
|66.21
|15
|North Cobb
|7-4
|76.64
|15
|Creekview
|7-4
|63.95
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|12-0
|90.65
|1
|Benedictine
|12-0
|83.04
|2
|Jefferson
|12-0
|81.99
|2
|Spalding
|12-0
|81.68
|3
|Cartersville
|12-0
|80.14
|3
|Perry
|10-2
|78.68
|4
|Creekside
|11-1
|80.07
|4
|Bainbridge
|9-3
|78.66
|5
|Ware County
|8-4
|73.97
|5
|North Oconee
|12-0
|78.44
|6
|Hiram
|9-3
|72.57
|6
|Stockbridge
|10-2
|75.32
|7
|Dalton
|8-4
|71.16
|7
|Troup
|9-3
|72.09
|8
|Warner Robins
|9-3
|70.77
|8
|LaGrange
|9-3
|70.40
|9
|Calhoun
|6-4
|69.80
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|12-0
|70.09
|10
|Cass
|7-5
|69.58
|10
|Burke County
|8-3
|67.95
|11
|Harris County
|11-1
|68.23
|11
|Starr's Mill
|9-3
|66.25
|12
|Jones County
|8-4
|66.79
|12
|Wayne County
|7-4
|66.07
|13
|Mays
|7-5
|66.72
|13
|New Hampstead
|6-5
|64.71
|14
|Kell
|9-2
|65.22
|14
|Cairo
|8-3
|64.67
|15
|Eastside
|8-4
|63.48
|15
|Cedartown
|8-4
|64.60
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Calvary Day
|12-0
|89.12
|1
|Pierce County
|11-1
|70.26
|2
|Cedar Grove
|7-5
|78.52
|2
|Toombs County
|11-1
|69.42
|3
|Mary Persons
|11-1
|72.07
|3
|Callaway
|9-2
|69.39
|4
|Savannah Christian
|10-2
|71.93
|4
|Appling County
|9-3
|69.00
|5
|Lumpkin County
|12-0
|65.83
|5
|Rockmart
|10-2
|67.90
|6
|Stephens County
|10-2
|63.87
|6
|Cook
|10-2
|65.90
|7
|Morgan County
|10-2
|63.76
|7
|Thomson
|10-2
|62.13
|8
|Hebron Christian
|6-5
|63.10
|8
|Fitzgerald
|9-3
|61.63
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|9-3
|62.88
|9
|Fellowship Christian
|10-2
|60.84
|10
|Thomasville
|6-6
|59.12
|10
|Columbia
|9-3
|60.70
|11
|Sandy Creek
|7-4
|59.00
|11
|Northeast
|8-3
|57.92
|12
|Upson-Lee
|9-3
|58.90
|12
|Union County
|8-4
|55.04
|13
|Crisp County
|7-5
|58.25
|13
|Athens Academy
|6-5
|55.03
|14
|Monroe Area
|8-4
|57.54
|14
|Providence Christian
|8-3
|53.73
|15
|Oconee County
|5-7
|56.89
|15
|Laney
|8-3-1
|51.21
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-1
|69.55
|1
|Schley County
|11-0
|67.24
|2
|Commerce
|11-1
|63.43
|2
|Manchester
|9-2
|58.22
|3
|Rabun County
|9-3
|58.38
|3
|Bowdon
|10-2
|57.78
|4
|Brooks County
|7-5
|57.49
|4
|Clinch County
|11-1
|56.80
|5
|Elbert County
|10-2
|57.03
|5
|Macon County
|10-2
|54.25
|6
|Swainsboro
|10-2
|56.36
|6
|Greene County
|10-2
|52.41
|7
|Dublin
|9-3
|54.33
|7
|Telfair County
|9-2
|47.59
|8
|Bryan County
|11-1
|54.24
|8
|Aquinas
|9-3
|47.12
|9
|Trion
|11-1
|54.15
|9
|Dooly County
|8-4
|47.11
|10
|Irwin County
|7-5
|51.18
|10
|Jenkins County
|10-2
|46.43
|11
|Bleckley County
|9-3
|50.73
|11
|Early County
|8-4
|46.05
|12
|Lamar County
|9-3
|50.14
|12
|Portal
|8-4
|45.90
|13
|Mount Vernon
|8-4
|47.40
|13
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|44.94
|14
|Metter
|5-6
|43.32
|14
|Wilcox County
|6-5
|41.25
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|6-6
|43.30
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|6-6
|40.53
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|11-0
|49.54
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|10-1
|25.25
|2
|First Presbyterian
|7-3-1
|45.82
|2
|Gatewood School
|9-2
|23.18
|3
|Valwood School
|9-1
|42.55
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|7-3
|20.59
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|11-0
|42.22
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-2
|19.33
|5
|Tattnall Square
|5-6
|37.51
|5
|Central Fellowship Christian
|7-3-1
|12.38
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|11-0
|33.49
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|6-4
|11.68
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|7-4
|22.31
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|8-3
|6.90
|3
|Memorial Day
|5-7
|-0.73
|3
|Calvary Christian
|7-4
|5.22
|4
|Fullington Academy
|2-8
|-10.06
|4
|King's Academy
|8-4
|3.28
|5
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-10
|-10.70
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-8
|-8.08
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|12-0
|97.79
|74.81
|5 [4]
|44.74
|-11.96
|2 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|12-0
|97.41
|64.07
|32 [6]
|39.10
|-17.23
|3 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|12-0
|96.97
|63.97
|33 [24]
|43.93
|-11.95
|4 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|95.80
|64.70
|29 [22]
|43.03
|-11.68
|5 [4]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|12-0
|94.66
|69.73
|16 [14]
|39.83
|-13.74
|6 [2]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|11-1
|92.05
|57.19
|84 [21]
|35.81
|-15.15
|7 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|91.26
|65.76
|24 [18]
|37.21
|-12.97
|8 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|12-0
|90.65
|51.90
|142 [28]
|33.38
|-16.18
|9 [3]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|12-0
|89.58
|58.18
|73 [19]
|38.16
|-10.33
|10 [1]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|12-0
|89.12
|36.74
|311 [42]
|36.28
|-11.75
|11 [6]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|87.67
|69.86
|15 [13]
|36.00
|-10.58
|12 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|10-2
|86.43
|65.87
|23 [3]
|36.94
|-8.41
|13 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|12-0
|86.34
|54.65
|110 [29]
|36.99
|-8.26
|14 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|84.98
|61.86
|46 [31]
|35.05
|-8.85
|15 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|10-2
|84.96
|47.58
|189 [47]
|30.05
|-13.83
|16 [7]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|11-1
|84.50
|61.44
|49 [12]
|31.50
|-11.91
|17 [8]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|9-3
|84.07
|62.84
|42 [9]
|36.93
|-6.05
|18 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|12-0
|83.04
|58.39
|71 [6]
|34.61
|-7.34
|19 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|82.72
|69.15
|18 [16]
|31.78
|-9.85
|20 [9]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|82.29
|73.23
|7 [6]
|33.89
|-7.31
|21 [10]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|82.07
|70.97
|11 [10]
|31.74
|-9.24
|22 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|12-0
|81.99
|53.26
|128 [24]
|32.21
|-8.70
|23 [2]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|12-0
|81.68
|54.95
|108 [17]
|34.85
|-5.75
|24 [9]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|9-3
|81.42
|64.54
|30 [5]
|34.01
|-6.32
|25 [11]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.23
|69.92
|14 [12]
|32.36
|-7.78
|26 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|12-0
|80.14
|57.72
|79 [10]
|29.40
|-9.65
|27 [4]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|11-1
|80.07
|50.67
|156 [31]
|33.60
|-5.39
|28 [12]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|79.52
|60.55
|55 [34]
|32.63
|-5.80
|29 [10]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|11-1
|79.39
|53.50
|125 [34]
|33.33
|-4.98
|30 [13]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|78.91
|71.98
|10 [9]
|32.38
|-5.45
|31 [3]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|10-2
|78.68
|60.59
|54 [3]
|30.70
|-6.90
|32 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|9-3
|78.66
|59.50
|63 [4]
|30.78
|-6.79
|33 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|7-5
|78.52
|68.67
|19 [1]
|35.40
|-2.03
|34 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|12-0
|78.44
|41.79
|250 [46]
|30.73
|-6.62
|35 [14]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|77.23
|63.29
|39 [28]
|31.49
|-4.65
|36 [15]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|76.64
|70.68
|13 [11]
|33.01
|-2.54
|37 [16]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|76.38
|52.49
|135 [42]
|29.29
|-6.00
|38 [6]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|10-2
|75.32
|52.14
|137 [21]
|31.89
|-2.35
|39 [17]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|74.98
|69.38
|17 [15]
|26.00
|-7.89
|40 [11]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|9-2
|74.23
|50.65
|157 [42]
|28.99
|-4.16
|41 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|8-4
|73.97
|62.53
|45 [3]
|29.17
|-3.71
|42 [6]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|9-3
|72.57
|56.68
|91 [15]
|32.34
|0.86
|43 [18]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-7
|72.29
|72.24
|9 [8]
|26.28
|-4.93
|44 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|9-3
|72.09
|51.65
|145 [23]
|24.43
|-6.57
|45 [3]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|11-1
|72.07
|48.78
|180 [15]
|24.49
|-6.50
|46 [19]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|72.03
|73.08
|8 [7]
|26.44
|-4.51
|47 [4]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|10-2
|71.93
|42.43
|244 [29]
|30.05
|-0.79
|48 [20]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|71.18
|74.96
|4 [3]
|25.15
|-4.95
|49 [7]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|8-4
|71.16
|60.06
|60 [6]
|28.40
|-1.67
|50 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|71.14
|63.22
|40 [29]
|28.59
|-1.47
|51 [8]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|9-3
|70.77
|60.53
|56 [5]
|27.16
|-2.53
|52 [8]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|9-3
|70.40
|51.21
|148 [24]
|25.95
|-3.36
|53 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|9-3
|70.28
|56.64
|93 [23]
|23.89
|-5.31
|54 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|11-1
|70.26
|41.08
|255 [20]
|23.96
|-5.22
|55 [9]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|12-0
|70.09
|46.46
|203 [40]
|29.58
|0.58
|56 [9]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-4
|69.80
|62.78
|43 [2]
|27.67
|-1.04
|57 [10]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|7-5
|69.58
|61.77
|48 [4]
|25.46
|-3.04
|58 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|11-1
|69.55
|45.95
|206 [4]
|32.01
|3.54
|59 [2]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|11-1
|69.42
|39.19
|278 [25]
|27.71
|-0.62
|60 [3]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-2
|69.39
|39.40
|273 [23]
|27.63
|-0.68
|61 [22]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|69.03
|59.90
|61 [35]
|26.81
|-1.14
|62 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|9-3
|69.00
|51.27
|147 [2]
|24.46
|-3.46
|63 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.36
|63.00
|41 [30]
|26.18
|-1.09
|64 [11]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|11-1
|68.23
|49.21
|174 [35]
|24.68
|-2.47
|65 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|8-3
|67.95
|56.89
|89 [13]
|25.74
|-1.13
|66 [5]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|10-2
|67.90
|44.07
|223 [14]
|24.43
|-2.38
|67 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|11-0
|67.24
|30.49
|364 [26]
|28.32
|2.17
|68 [24]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|67.04
|57.96
|76 [37]
|22.52
|-3.43
|69 [13]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|8-4
|66.98
|61.83
|47 [11]
|24.79
|-1.10
|70 [12]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|8-4
|66.79
|56.72
|90 [14]
|27.96
|2.26
|71 [13]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|7-5
|66.72
|55.69
|100 [18]
|22.24
|-3.40
|72 [11]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|9-3
|66.25
|49.64
|168 [29]
|22.20
|-2.97
|73 [14]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|9-3
|66.21
|53.98
|120 [32]
|25.38
|0.26
|74 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-4
|66.07
|57.53
|81 [9]
|23.12
|-1.86
|75 [6]
|Cook
|1-AA
|10-2
|65.90
|51.20
|149 [3]
|22.98
|-1.83
|76 [5]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|12-0
|65.83
|40.44
|266 [33]
|28.17
|3.42
|77 [25]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|65.76
|57.80
|78 [38]
|25.52
|0.85
|78 [26]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|65.31
|75.82
|3 [2]
|24.50
|0.27
|79 [14]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|65.22
|46.86
|196 [40]
|26.10
|1.96
|80 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|64.74
|63.46
|38 [27]
|23.31
|-0.34
|81 [13]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|64.71
|55.76
|98 [14]
|27.07
|3.44
|82 [14]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-3
|64.67
|50.09
|165 [28]
|22.95
|-0.64
|83 [15]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|64.60
|58.05
|74 [8]
|22.44
|-1.08
|84 [28]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.58
|73.99
|6 [5]
|25.95
|2.45
|85 [16]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|8-4
|64.38
|55.12
|106 [16]
|22.32
|-0.98
|86 [15]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-4
|63.95
|59.39
|64 [16]
|23.79
|0.92
|87 [16]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|63.95
|58.41
|70 [18]
|22.87
|0.00
|88 [6]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|10-2
|63.87
|50.29
|162 [12]
|23.68
|0.89
|89 [17]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-7
|63.82
|70.93
|12 [2]
|23.40
|0.66
|90 [7]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|10-2
|63.76
|42.29
|245 [30]
|23.02
|0.35
|91 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|8-4
|63.48
|57.02
|88 [13]
|22.41
|0.02
|92 [2]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|11-1
|63.43
|37.59
|297 [18]
|23.59
|1.24
|93 [17]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|10-2
|63.42
|48.58
|181 [33]
|24.10
|1.77
|94 [8]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-5
|63.10
|54.45
|114 [7]
|21.69
|-0.32
|95 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|9-3
|62.88
|46.21
|205 [20]
|20.23
|-1.56
|96 [16]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-6
|62.44
|57.13
|86 [12]
|23.27
|1.91
|97 [29]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.13
|58.52
|69 [36]
|21.27
|0.22
|98 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|10-2
|62.13
|33.10
|345 [43]
|23.12
|2.08
|99 [18]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|8-3
|62.09
|49.00
|178 [32]
|21.09
|0.08
|100 [8]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|9-3
|61.63
|45.20
|212 [10]
|21.99
|1.45
|101 [18]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|61.58
|51.02
|152 [41]
|23.28
|2.78
|102 [19]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|61.52
|57.05
|87 [12]
|23.60
|3.17
|103 [30]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|61.10
|50.71
|154 [43]
|18.19
|-1.82
|104 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|61.09
|67.96
|20 [17]
|21.79
|1.79
|105 [9]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|10-2
|60.84
|44.61
|219 [12]
|23.79
|4.03
|106 [10]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|9-3
|60.70
|41.30
|254 [19]
|20.32
|0.71
|107 [17]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|7-4
|60.66
|50.18
|164 [32]
|22.03
|2.45
|108 [19]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|8-4
|60.13
|49.50
|171 [45]
|24.66
|5.62
|109 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-4
|59.77
|54.27
|116 [21]
|22.59
|3.90
|110 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|59.14
|43.49
|230 [44]
|21.02
|2.97
|111 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|6-6
|59.12
|60.16
|58 [3]
|23.15
|5.11
|112 [11]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-4
|59.00
|56.02
|97 [5]
|20.86
|2.94
|113 [12]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|9-3
|58.90
|44.85
|217 [23]
|19.73
|1.91
|114 [20]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-5
|58.72
|45.37
|210 [50]
|19.81
|2.17
|115 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|9-3
|58.38
|38.58
|283 [14]
|20.28
|2.98
|116 [13]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|7-5
|58.25
|54.16
|117 [8]
|20.35
|3.19
|117 [2]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|9-2
|58.22
|32.81
|348 [21]
|16.35
|-0.78
|118 [32]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|58.13
|81.56
|1 [1]
|26.10
|9.05
|119 [11]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-3
|57.92
|38.01
|290 [28]
|21.70
|4.87
|120 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|5-6
|57.85
|61.15
|51 [2]
|20.19
|3.43
|121 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|10-2
|57.78
|35.42
|322 [14]
|23.11
|6.41
|122 [14]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|8-4
|57.54
|51.18
|150 [11]
|18.13
|1.68
|123 [4]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-5
|57.49
|51.90
|141 [1]
|16.92
|0.51
|124 [21]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|6-5
|57.30
|58.36
|72 [7]
|17.67
|1.46
|125 [21]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|57.25
|57.27
|83 [20]
|20.39
|4.23
|126 [22]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|8-3
|57.07
|50.59
|158 [43]
|18.32
|2.33
|127 [5]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-2
|57.03
|38.33
|287 [15]
|21.32
|5.37
|128 [15]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-7
|56.89
|57.90
|77 [4]
|20.25
|4.44
|129 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|56.86
|52.37
|136 [38]
|20.89
|5.12
|130 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|11-1
|56.80
|35.83
|317 [12]
|21.36
|5.64
|131 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|56.70
|60.19
|57 [13]
|22.82
|7.20
|132 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|10-2
|56.36
|40.86
|260 [10]
|17.62
|2.34
|133 [22]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|8-3
|55.93
|46.49
|202 [39]
|20.16
|5.31
|134 [16]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|4-7
|55.91
|53.17
|129 [10]
|20.57
|5.74
|135 [20]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|55.66
|57.59
|80 [11]
|22.01
|7.44
|136 [21]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|8-3
|55.60
|44.38
|220 [43]
|17.89
|3.37
|137 [25]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-6
|55.54
|56.21
|95 [24]
|19.77
|5.31
|138 [22]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|5-7
|55.46
|66.15
|21 [1]
|18.66
|4.28
|139 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-4
|55.04
|42.23
|247 [17]
|19.37
|5.41
|140 [23]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|55.03
|55.32
|104 [19]
|19.00
|5.05
|141 [13]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|6-5
|55.03
|48.80
|179 [6]
|20.98
|7.04
|142 [17]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|9-3
|54.78
|44.82
|218 [24]
|18.61
|4.92
|143 [26]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|8-3
|54.74
|39.37
|276 [55]
|17.73
|4.08
|144 [7]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|9-3
|54.33
|39.03
|279 [13]
|19.98
|6.74
|145 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|54.31
|60.88
|52 [32]
|17.39
|4.16
|146 [5]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|10-2
|54.25
|32.68
|350 [23]
|18.40
|5.24
|147 [8]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|11-1
|54.24
|29.25
|373 [31]
|16.90
|3.75
|148 [27]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|8-3
|54.21
|43.23
|233 [53]
|17.03
|3.90
|149 [9]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|11-1
|54.15
|28.19
|381 [33]
|20.67
|7.60
|150 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|9-2
|53.83
|39.62
|272 [51]
|13.88
|1.13
|151 [18]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-8
|53.83
|65.88
|22 [2]
|15.99
|3.25
|152 [14]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|8-3
|53.73
|29.93
|368 [50]
|20.71
|8.07
|153 [23]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|53.57
|47.38
|193 [35]
|18.62
|6.13
|154 [28]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.23
|54.87
|109 [28]
|19.24
|7.09
|155 [25]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-5
|52.96
|45.82
|208 [41]
|17.42
|5.55
|156 [19]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|6-4
|52.86
|46.70
|199 [18]
|16.84
|5.06
|157 [29]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-8
|52.55
|65.28
|26 [4]
|14.97
|3.50
|158 [34]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|52.54
|64.17
|31 [23]
|18.21
|6.75
|159 [30]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-8
|52.52
|76.52
|2 [1]
|17.73
|6.30
|160 [6]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|10-2
|52.41
|29.87
|370 [27]
|13.35
|2.02
|161 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|52.28
|65.71
|25 [19]
|14.15
|2.95
|162 [24]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-5
|51.95
|53.15
|130 [20]
|19.00
|8.13
|163 [20]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-5
|51.91
|46.61
|200 [19]
|15.72
|4.90
|164 [26]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.77
|49.72
|167 [33]
|16.43
|5.75
|165 [27]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|4-8
|51.48
|59.21
|65 [7]
|15.41
|5.02
|166 [25]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|6-6
|51.37
|50.79
|153 [25]
|16.61
|6.32
|167 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3-1
|51.21
|35.39
|325 [35]
|16.94
|6.82
|168 [10]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|7-5
|51.18
|47.89
|187 [3]
|17.00
|6.91
|169 [31]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|3-8
|50.91
|63.66
|36 [7]
|13.60
|3.78
|170 [11]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|9-3
|50.73
|37.74
|293 [16]
|17.49
|7.85
|171 [26]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-5
|50.56
|47.26
|195 [37]
|17.76
|8.29
|172 [27]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|5-6
|50.51
|51.95
|139 [22]
|16.05
|6.63
|173 [21]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-4
|50.48
|37.09
|306 [41]
|18.23
|8.83
|174 [28]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-6
|50.29
|51.86
|144 [29]
|17.95
|8.75
|175 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|9-3
|50.14
|37.59
|298 [19]
|15.65
|6.59
|176 [32]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|49.82
|63.48
|37 [8]
|16.75
|8.01
|177 [36]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|49.70
|48.12
|186 [45]
|16.17
|7.56
|178 [33]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-7
|49.62
|62.56
|44 [10]
|15.14
|6.60
|179 [29]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|49.55
|58.83
|67 [8]
|15.56
|7.09
|180 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|11-0
|49.54
|24.35
|397 [8]
|17.62
|9.17
|181 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|7-4
|49.36
|38.58
|284 [37]
|14.85
|6.58
|182 [23]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-6
|49.26
|49.92
|166 [13]
|13.62
|5.44
|183 [24]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-3
|49.25
|39.39
|275 [35]
|17.71
|9.54
|184 [30]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-5
|49.24
|42.74
|239 [45]
|14.72
|6.57
|185 [16]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-5
|49.23
|51.90
|143 [1]
|15.14
|7.00
|186 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|9-3
|49.13
|33.86
|338 [39]
|13.74
|5.69
|187 [31]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|49.06
|52.06
|138 [27]
|18.86
|10.88
|188 [25]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|49.03
|42.81
|237 [28]
|18.32
|10.38
|189 [32]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|6-5
|49.00
|45.15
|214 [42]
|20.34
|12.42
|190 [26]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|9-3
|48.91
|38.86
|281 [36]
|14.56
|6.73
|191 [37]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|48.91
|60.67
|53 [33]
|15.15
|7.33
|192 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|48.53
|54.02
|118 [31]
|15.29
|7.84
|193 [28]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|8-3
|48.46
|39.91
|269 [49]
|21.22
|13.85
|194 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|48.23
|63.78
|35 [26]
|15.44
|8.30
|195 [29]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|6-6
|48.22
|50.70
|155 [26]
|15.24
|8.10
|196 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|48.12
|40.91
|259 [48]
|16.76
|9.73
|197 [31]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|7-4
|47.86
|43.02
|235 [45]
|16.70
|9.93
|198 [7]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|9-2
|47.59
|32.55
|351 [24]
|12.52
|6.02
|199 [13]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|8-4
|47.40
|37.73
|294 [17]
|18.06
|11.75
|200 [8]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|9-3
|47.12
|32.47
|352 [25]
|16.47
|10.43
|201 [9]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|8-4
|47.11
|42.55
|242 [3]
|15.41
|9.39
|202 [35]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|46.98
|53.29
|127 [35]
|13.54
|7.64
|203 [18]
|Model
|7-AA
|7-4
|46.81
|40.52
|265 [22]
|12.75
|7.03
|204 [19]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|8-4
|46.78
|38.88
|280 [26]
|16.63
|10.93
|205 [20]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-4
|46.69
|32.20
|357 [45]
|15.41
|9.80
|206 [36]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|46.60
|51.11
|151 [40]
|16.41
|10.90
|207 [37]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|46.54
|55.03
|107 [27]
|13.69
|8.23
|208 [38]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|46.50
|52.85
|132 [36]
|14.35
|8.94
|209 [10]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|10-2
|46.43
|29.64
|371 [28]
|16.13
|10.79
|210 [27]
|White County
|7-AAA
|5-6
|46.23
|43.82
|227 [26]
|17.32
|12.18
|211 [11]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|8-4
|46.05
|34.41
|335 [18]
|16.20
|11.24
|212 [39]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|46.01
|64.97
|27 [20]
|15.81
|10.89
|213 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|46.00
|50.30
|160 [27]
|11.92
|7.00
|214 [12]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|8-4
|45.90
|29.09
|374 [30]
|13.92
|9.10
|215 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-3-1
|45.82
|33.60
|339 [1]
|15.63
|10.90
|216 [40]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|45.52
|64.80
|28 [21]
|11.40
|6.97
|217 [33]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|45.49
|43.96
|225 [42]
|13.76
|9.35
|218 [28]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|7-5
|45.44
|40.53
|264 [32]
|15.75
|11.39
|219 [34]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|7-4
|44.96
|36.71
|312 [54]
|14.48
|10.60
|220 [13]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|7-5
|44.94
|38.30
|288 [6]
|13.05
|9.20
|221 [21]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-4
|44.68
|37.51
|300 [29]
|15.25
|11.66
|222 [22]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-6
|44.35
|41.40
|253 [18]
|18.68
|15.42
|223 [39]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|43.83
|59.78
|62 [15]
|15.70
|12.95
|224 [29]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|7-4
|43.83
|37.77
|292 [39]
|13.57
|10.83
|225 [40]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|43.77
|55.42
|103 [26]
|13.26
|10.57
|226 [35]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|5-6
|43.76
|48.51
|182 [34]
|14.12
|11.45
|227 [23]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-6
|43.70
|39.27
|277 [24]
|15.23
|12.62
|228 [33]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|43.67
|53.70
|123 [22]
|11.98
|9.40
|229 [34]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|43.60
|47.55
|191 [39]
|13.32
|10.80
|230 [30]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-6
|43.48
|47.50
|192 [17]
|12.08
|9.69
|231 [24]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|5-6
|43.33
|50.35
|159 [4]
|10.84
|8.60
|232 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|5-6
|43.32
|41.43
|252 [8]
|10.95
|8.72
|233 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-6
|43.30
|43.27
|232 [6]
|12.72
|10.51
|234 [36]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-4
|43.28
|37.81
|291 [51]
|14.38
|12.18
|235 [41]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|43.15
|41.83
|249 [54]
|12.36
|10.29
|236 [35]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|43.10
|54.52
|113 [20]
|17.69
|15.67
|237 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|42.96
|55.13
|105 [40]
|11.47
|9.60
|238 [25]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-7
|42.88
|50.30
|161 [5]
|13.49
|11.69
|239 [3]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|9-1
|42.55
|12.52
|431 [22]
|16.59
|15.12
|240 [26]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|42.48
|21.55
|409 [57]
|15.37
|13.98
|241 [16]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|5-7
|42.38
|43.39
|231 [5]
|14.60
|13.31
|242 [42]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|42.37
|60.08
|59 [14]
|12.11
|10.83
|243 [37]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|42.30
|46.78
|197 [38]
|11.35
|10.14
|244 [36]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-8
|42.25
|52.66
|133 [26]
|11.32
|10.15
|245 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|11-0
|42.22
|15.53
|423 [19]
|12.48
|11.35
|246 [27]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|9-2
|41.47
|21.92
|407 [56]
|11.00
|10.61
|247 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-8
|41.32
|58.01
|75 [9]
|12.11
|11.88
|248 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|41.25
|37.52
|299 [8]
|13.20
|13.03
|249 [38]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|40.83
|43.51
|229 [44]
|9.41
|9.66
|250 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.78
|47.81
|188 [46]
|11.92
|12.23
|251 [39]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|40.74
|54.31
|115 [18]
|11.48
|11.83
|252 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|40.72
|63.81
|34 [25]
|12.31
|12.68
|253 [28]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|5-6
|40.57
|37.28
|302 [30]
|14.74
|15.26
|254 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|6-6
|40.53
|38.66
|282 [5]
|11.07
|11.62
|255 [38]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|40.44
|56.10
|96 [17]
|10.86
|11.50
|256 [29]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-5
|40.40
|36.67
|313 [32]
|11.88
|12.56
|257 [40]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-7
|40.37
|47.35
|194 [36]
|12.60
|13.31
|258 [44]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|40.15
|45.23
|211 [51]
|10.37
|11.31
|259 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|7-3
|40.15
|35.13
|327 [15]
|11.38
|12.32
|260 [31]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|6-5
|39.90
|38.38
|286 [38]
|9.26
|10.44
|261 [32]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|39.85
|49.29
|173 [14]
|8.88
|10.11
|262 [45]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|39.83
|59.06
|66 [17]
|9.75
|11.00
|263 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-7
|39.70
|56.32
|94 [16]
|12.39
|13.77
|264 [30]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-6
|39.49
|40.70
|262 [21]
|10.76
|12.35
|265 [41]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|39.40
|58.66
|68 [5]
|10.05
|11.73
|266 [40]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|39.29
|49.43
|172 [34]
|13.11
|14.90
|267 [17]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-6
|39.04
|36.83
|309 [20]
|10.43
|12.48
|268 [42]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-8
|38.82
|57.30
|82 [10]
|12.52
|14.79
|269 [41]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.66
|49.14
|176 [37]
|9.22
|11.64
|270 [18]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-6
|37.76
|39.91
|270 [12]
|8.87
|12.20
|271 [5]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|37.51
|32.45
|353 [2]
|11.64
|15.21
|272 [42]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|37.17
|48.15
|185 [38]
|9.61
|13.53
|273 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-7
|36.57
|42.23
|246 [47]
|14.55
|19.06
|274 [31]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|6-5
|36.37
|33.25
|344 [42]
|12.25
|16.96
|275 [32]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-6
|36.31
|42.45
|243 [16]
|8.53
|13.30
|276 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|36.10
|53.12
|131 [25]
|6.61
|11.59
|277 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|36.02
|53.87
|121 [41]
|8.67
|13.74
|278 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|36.01
|26.34
|391 [37]
|11.73
|16.80
|279 [46]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-8
|35.77
|56.65
|92 [22]
|9.40
|14.71
|280 [19]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|35.63
|33.26
|342 [27]
|8.89
|14.35
|281 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.56
|55.49
|101 [39]
|11.97
|17.49
|282 [18]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-4
|35.55
|24.00
|400 [39]
|7.65
|13.18
|283 [6]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-4
|35.21
|24.53
|396 [7]
|8.82
|14.69
|284 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|35.10
|43.71
|228 [43]
|8.61
|14.60
|285 [7]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|34.93
|20.30
|414 [15]
|6.59
|12.75
|286 [44]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|8-1-1
|34.83
|18.87
|416 [60]
|7.82
|14.07
|287 [33]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.77
|48.35
|183 [7]
|4.63
|10.94
|288 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-7
|34.75
|50.21
|163 [44]
|9.72
|16.05
|289 [19]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|7-5
|34.61
|28.06
|384 [33]
|4.79
|11.26
|290 [20]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|34.47
|29.62
|372 [29]
|9.87
|16.48
|291 [33]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-7
|34.29
|43.07
|234 [27]
|11.22
|18.02
|292 [34]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-6
|34.29
|38.06
|289 [27]
|6.59
|13.39
|293 [34]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-5
|34.13
|30.83
|361 [49]
|8.20
|15.15
|294 [35]
|Redan
|5-AA
|4-7
|33.84
|37.10
|304 [31]
|6.34
|13.58
|295 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|5-6
|33.71
|35.53
|320 [23]
|7.68
|15.05
|296 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|11-0
|33.49
|-11.10
|460 [6]
|4.99
|12.59
|297 [35]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-9
|33.38
|54.61
|112 [6]
|8.13
|15.83
|298 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|33.27
|44.05
|224 [1]
|6.84
|14.66
|299 [45]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|33.21
|41.03
|258 [47]
|12.07
|19.95
|300 [21]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|5-6
|33.12
|33.36
|340 [26]
|8.51
|16.48
|301 [45]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|32.87
|49.20
|175 [36]
|6.82
|15.03
|302 [36]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-8
|32.64
|42.97
|236 [15]
|4.42
|12.87
|303 [37]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-7
|32.59
|45.16
|213 [11]
|8.52
|17.01
|304 [22]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|32.53
|42.80
|238 [2]
|5.53
|14.09
|305 [38]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-8
|32.40
|45.84
|207 [9]
|5.14
|13.83
|306 [48]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|32.36
|55.70
|99 [25]
|6.42
|15.14
|307 [22]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|32.06
|35.54
|319 [22]
|9.43
|18.45
|308 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|6-5
|31.98
|35.01
|328 [46]
|7.22
|16.32
|309 [37]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-7
|31.83
|44.91
|216 [22]
|7.85
|17.10
|310 [23]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|31.73
|36.96
|308 [11]
|3.96
|13.31
|311 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|31.72
|36.25
|315 [55]
|3.96
|13.33
|312 [23]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|31.68
|36.80
|310 [21]
|8.17
|17.58
|313 [46]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|31.55
|51.45
|146 [30]
|5.97
|15.51
|314 [39]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|4-6
|31.47
|32.41
|354 [44]
|4.39
|14.00
|315 [24]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|31.38
|41.03
|256 [9]
|4.23
|13.93
|316 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-1
|31.21
|-0.89
|450 [25]
|7.72
|17.59
|317 [49]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|31.13
|46.21
|204 [49]
|8.93
|18.89
|318 [47]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|30.93
|41.03
|257 [48]
|8.47
|18.63
|319 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|3-8
|30.82
|41.76
|251 [4]
|7.08
|17.35
|320 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|30.55
|34.83
|332 [17]
|5.86
|16.40
|321 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|29.62
|27.72
|386 [34]
|4.87
|16.33
|322 [9]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|29.59
|30.01
|366 [3]
|7.55
|19.05
|323 [50]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|29.54
|46.58
|201 [48]
|1.72
|13.27
|324 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6-1
|29.40
|40.83
|261 [46]
|5.16
|16.85
|325 [26]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|28.93
|32.91
|347 [20]
|3.86
|16.02
|326 [27]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-6
|28.70
|37.67
|296 [7]
|6.57
|18.96
|327 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|28.44
|38.47
|285 [50]
|4.24
|16.88
|328 [51]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|28.39
|54.64
|111 [30]
|5.67
|18.36
|329 [26]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|28.32
|34.06
|337 [25]
|4.47
|17.23
|330 [10]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|28.07
|20.92
|412 [14]
|2.38
|15.39
|331 [48]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|28.01
|53.69
|124 [23]
|5.35
|18.43
|332 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|27.59
|34.97
|330 [47]
|4.56
|18.06
|333 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|27.28
|28.44
|377 [4]
|7.80
|21.60
|334 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-8
|26.80
|39.97
|268 [11]
|6.52
|20.80
|335 [40]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-6
|26.73
|33.26
|343 [41]
|5.59
|19.95
|336 [41]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|26.52
|34.79
|333 [36]
|2.91
|17.48
|337 [49]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|26.49
|40.12
|267 [50]
|2.27
|16.86
|338 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|3-7
|26.22
|31.34
|360 [56]
|6.10
|20.96
|339 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|26.05
|31.37
|359 [47]
|4.64
|19.67
|340 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|25.96
|27.47
|388 [35]
|2.76
|17.88
|341 [12]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|25.87
|14.34
|425 [20]
|3.12
|18.34
|342 [52]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|5-5
|25.81
|22.70
|403 [57]
|1.17
|16.44
|343 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|25.63
|39.39
|274 [52]
|4.27
|19.73
|344 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-7
|25.32
|32.21
|356 [48]
|1.92
|17.68
|345 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|10-1
|25.25
|5.60
|442 [8]
|2.10
|17.94
|346 [29]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|24.88
|28.33
|379 [32]
|2.72
|18.93
|347 [43]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-8
|24.31
|44.22
|221 [13]
|0.41
|17.19
|348 [30]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-5
|24.24
|25.64
|393 [38]
|0.44
|17.29
|349 [49]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|23.80
|49.06
|177 [31]
|-1.18
|16.10
|350 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|23.36
|51.91
|140 [39]
|4.06
|21.78
|351 [50]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|23.35
|55.48
|102 [15]
|0.89
|18.63
|352 [31]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-6
|23.35
|27.86
|385 [34]
|4.40
|22.13
|353 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|23.19
|22.25
|405 [10]
|0.87
|18.77
|354 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|9-2
|23.18
|7.88
|439 [7]
|3.38
|21.28
|355 [51]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|23.10
|49.53
|170 [30]
|2.13
|20.12
|356 [32]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|5-5
|23.03
|23.68
|401 [40]
|1.45
|19.50
|357 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|22.83
|53.76
|122 [33]
|3.31
|21.57
|358 [33]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-8
|22.37
|34.83
|331 [16]
|1.37
|20.08
|359 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|7-4
|22.31
|9.92
|435 [2]
|2.84
|21.61
|360 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-6
|22.09
|28.29
|380 [32]
|1.87
|20.87
|361 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-7
|22.03
|28.14
|382 [52]
|-0.53
|18.52
|362 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|21.81
|35.42
|324 [44]
|4.73
|24.00
|363 [41]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|3-7
|21.39
|37.72
|295 [40]
|0.14
|19.84
|364 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|21.37
|24.93
|395 [6]
|7.58
|27.30
|365 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|20.90
|52.65
|134 [37]
|-2.16
|18.03
|366 [45]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-7
|20.73
|28.06
|383 [53]
|-0.87
|19.48
|367 [29]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|20.70
|34.99
|329 [24]
|0.20
|20.58
|368 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|7-3
|20.59
|10.93
|434 [5]
|0.94
|21.44
|369 [42]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-9
|19.44
|53.99
|119 [9]
|1.93
|23.57
|370 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|8-2
|19.33
|3.23
|445 [9]
|3.46
|25.22
|371 [43]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|19.01
|41.95
|248 [31]
|1.06
|23.14
|372 [34]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|7-3
|18.98
|9.09
|437 [46]
|-0.47
|21.63
|373 [46]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-8
|18.81
|46.76
|198 [8]
|-1.02
|21.26
|374 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|5-5
|18.78
|16.42
|419 [53]
|-0.05
|22.25
|375 [15]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|18.71
|21.64
|408 [12]
|1.99
|24.37
|376 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|18.70
|37.46
|301 [52]
|1.26
|23.64
|377 [47]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-8
|18.70
|31.86
|358 [46]
|0.87
|23.26
|378 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|17.98
|25.70
|392 [55]
|0.90
|24.01
|379 [30]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-8
|17.91
|42.71
|240 [7]
|1.50
|24.67
|380 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|17.24
|27.01
|389 [36]
|-2.20
|21.65
|381 [16]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-8-1
|16.64
|25.41
|394 [5]
|1.44
|25.88
|382 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-8
|16.46
|28.58
|376 [31]
|0.93
|25.55
|383 [44]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-6
|16.16
|28.73
|375 [50]
|-0.87
|24.06
|384 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|16.05
|48.34
|184 [44]
|-2.73
|22.31
|385 [17]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-7
|15.61
|21.12
|410 [13]
|-3.38
|22.09
|386 [53]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-10
|15.42
|57.14
|85 [11]
|-5.33
|20.33
|387 [54]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-10
|15.09
|53.42
|126 [19]
|-0.45
|25.54
|388 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|14.90
|35.48
|321 [13]
|0.30
|26.49
|389 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|14.72
|39.76
|271 [34]
|-5.66
|20.71
|390 [18]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|14.70
|15.64
|422 [18]
|-0.86
|25.52
|391 [55]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|4-6
|14.65
|22.49
|404 [58]
|-2.25
|24.18
|392 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|14.48
|30.49
|363 [29]
|-3.12
|23.49
|393 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-8
|14.15
|35.42
|323 [34]
|2.04
|28.97
|394 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-9
|14.13
|47.56
|190 [16]
|-0.47
|26.48
|395 [52]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-9
|13.77
|42.64
|241 [46]
|-3.28
|24.03
|396 [56]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-10
|13.61
|45.54
|209 [41]
|-2.44
|25.03
|397 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|13.43
|35.63
|318 [43]
|-2.60
|25.06
|398 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.94
|61.24
|50 [1]
|-3.90
|24.24
|399 [48]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-10
|12.70
|45.00
|215 [21]
|-3.87
|24.51
|400 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-9
|12.46
|34.09
|336 [38]
|-2.88
|25.75
|401 [5]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|7-3-1
|12.38
|1.63
|447 [10]
|-4.14
|24.56
|402 [6]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-6
|11.93
|13.89
|427 [2]
|-2.42
|26.74
|403 [19]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|11.77
|17.68
|418 [17]
|-0.58
|28.73
|404 [38]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|11.73
|23.25
|402 [41]
|-4.91
|24.45
|405 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-4
|11.68
|5.01
|443 [1]
|-4.89
|24.51
|406 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|11.41
|12.10
|432 [45]
|-0.04
|29.63
|407 [32]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|11.30
|24.27
|399 [36]
|-2.69
|27.10
|408 [33]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-10
|11.26
|49.56
|169 [2]
|1.71
|31.53
|409 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-9
|10.74
|43.86
|226 [25]
|-6.06
|24.29
|410 [40]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-10
|10.31
|37.18
|303 [9]
|-1.29
|29.49
|411 [34]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|4-3
|10.13
|14.09
|426 [38]
|-5.08
|25.87
|412 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-9
|9.85
|29.88
|369 [30]
|-5.18
|26.05
|413 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|3-7
|8.40
|26.56
|390 [54]
|-6.52
|26.17
|414 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-10
|7.90
|37.10
|305 [10]
|0.71
|33.89
|415 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|7.24
|36.49
|314 [56]
|-6.74
|27.10
|416 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|8-3
|6.90
|-1.74
|451 [3]
|-2.81
|31.37
|417 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|6.78
|36.96
|307 [53]
|-5.61
|28.70
|418 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|5.26
|22.00
|406 [11]
|-6.44
|29.39
|419 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|7-4
|5.22
|-1.82
|452 [4]
|-7.88
|27.99
|420 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-10
|4.72
|40.54
|263 [49]
|-9.88
|26.49
|421 [52]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-9
|4.63
|35.97
|316 [33]
|-8.27
|28.18
|422 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|3.93
|30.58
|362 [57]
|-9.56
|27.59
|423 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-7
|3.93
|14.60
|424 [44]
|-5.36
|31.80
|424 [4]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|8-4
|3.28
|-5.51
|453 [5]
|-7.05
|30.76
|425 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-9
|2.90
|32.78
|349 [22]
|-6.23
|31.95
|426 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|2.06
|24.30
|398 [9]
|-7.83
|31.20
|427 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-10
|1.62
|27.64
|387 [35]
|-4.11
|35.35
|428 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|1.61
|2.60
|446 [24]
|-9.59
|29.88
|429 [53]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|0.76
|34.61
|334 [37]
|-7.80
|32.53
|430 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|0.44
|13.34
|429 [21]
|-9.79
|30.85
|431 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-9
|0.40
|12.03
|433 [4]
|-11.53
|29.15
|432 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|5-7
|-0.73
|9.15
|436 [3]
|-9.99
|31.82
|433 [54]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|6-5
|-1.29
|-7.70
|456 [58]
|-9.86
|32.51
|434 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-10
|-1.55
|44.11
|222 [52]
|-13.08
|29.56
|435 [55]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-9
|-1.70
|30.19
|365 [48]
|-10.00
|32.79
|436 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|-4.51
|35.34
|326 [45]
|-10.91
|34.68
|437 [44]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-10
|-5.26
|33.08
|346 [19]
|-9.61
|36.74
|438 [56]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-9
|-5.79
|29.98
|367 [49]
|-11.52
|35.35
|439 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|-6.69
|3.80
|444 [23]
|-11.72
|36.06
|440 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-4
|-6.76
|0.85
|448 [48]
|-11.05
|36.79
|441 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-10
|-7.12
|16.21
|421 [1]
|-12.36
|35.85
|442 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-8
|-8.08
|-0.13
|449 [2]
|-11.81
|37.36
|443 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-9.05
|20.54
|413 [37]
|-17.21
|32.92
|444 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-9.21
|19.29
|415 [42]
|-9.97
|40.32
|445 [4]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-10.06
|7.85
|440 [4]
|-15.67
|35.47
|446 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-9
|-10.08
|9.00
|438 [6]
|-14.22
|36.94
|447 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-7
|-10.57
|13.86
|428 [3]
|-15.68
|35.97
|448 [5]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-10
|-10.70
|12.72
|430 [1]
|-16.62
|35.17
|449 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-7
|-10.72
|-10.82
|459 [8]
|-13.36
|38.44
|450 [57]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-10
|-11.85
|33.35
|341 [40]
|-9.87
|43.06
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-9
|-12.72
|28.39
|378 [51]
|-13.21
|40.60
|452 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|-12.98
|21.11
|411 [59]
|-20.29
|33.77
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|3-7
|-21.72
|6.64
|441 [47]
|-22.23
|40.57
|454 [48]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-9
|-25.05
|16.21
|420 [43]
|-23.84
|42.29
|455 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-7
|-25.14
|-8.78
|458 [5]
|-15.13
|51.09
|456 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-7
|-31.35
|-6.88
|455 [7]
|-26.11
|46.33
|457 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|-31.59
|18.15
|417 [16]
|-22.80
|49.87
|458 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-11
|-31.79
|32.26
|355 [28]
|-21.70
|51.17
|459 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-2
|-32.30
|-21.72
|461 [49]
|-24.15
|49.24
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-9
|-39.04
|-6.16
|454 [6]
|-25.91
|54.21
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-10
|-50.94
|-8.55
|457 [54]
|-41.59
|50.44
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.34
|78.29
|2
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|80.85
|71.87
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.22
|74.86
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.24
|68.36
|5
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.16
|67.96
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.26
|65.62
|7
|7-AAAAA
|6
|73.16
|67.43
|8
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.41
|65.17
|9
|1-AAAAA
|6
|68.51
|58.46
|10
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|68.14
|59.40
|11
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|67.99
|59.94
|12
|5-AAA
|4
|67.36
|60.81
|13
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|67.24
|56.90
|14
|3-AAAA
|6
|66.93
|56.79
|15
|2-AAAA
|7
|66.14
|57.91
|16
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|63.87
|51.98
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|62.12
|54.52
|18
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|61.85
|52.01
|19
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|60.90
|53.57
|20
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|60.12
|50.22
|21
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.41
|51.42
|22
|4-AAAA
|8
|59.20
|49.06
|23
|3-AAAAA
|5
|58.80
|53.77
|24
|8-AAA
|6
|58.04
|51.69
|25
|1-AAAA
|5
|57.84
|46.19
|26
|5-AAAAA
|8
|57.46
|52.40
|27
|2-AAA
|5
|56.66
|46.59
|28
|3-AA
|7
|56.39
|45.40
|29
|1-AAA
|6
|55.65
|48.45
|30
|7-AAAA
|6
|55.45
|45.91
|31
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|55.22
|41.74
|32
|3-AAA
|8
|54.96
|40.20
|33
|8-AA
|6
|54.75
|50.94
|34
|1-AA
|7
|53.81
|47.40
|35
|8-A Division I
|4
|53.42
|36.76
|36
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|53.25
|48.22
|37
|5-AAAA
|8
|53.01
|44.74
|38
|6-AAAA
|6
|52.31
|56.74
|39
|1-A Division I
|4
|51.56
|47.20
|40
|7-AAA
|7
|50.75
|43.63
|41
|5-A Division I
|4
|50.50
|40.56
|42
|6-AAAAA
|7
|50.04
|40.76
|43
|2-A Division I
|5
|48.32
|39.89
|44
|7-AA
|7
|46.32
|36.07
|45
|8-AAAA
|9
|46.29
|39.96
|46
|5-AA
|7
|45.97
|33.35
|47
|4-AAA
|6
|44.74
|35.05
|48
|7-A Division II
|3
|43.35
|34.32
|49
|4-A Division II
|6
|42.72
|38.92
|50
|6-A Division II
|8
|42.10
|27.92
|51
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.77
|34.27
|52
|3-A Division II
|5
|41.00
|34.50
|53
|4-AA
|8
|40.59
|29.53
|54
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|39.68
|31.63
|55
|8-A Division II
|6
|39.53
|32.08
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|39.45
|33.54
|57
|4-AAAAA
|6
|37.98
|36.27
|58
|4-A Division I
|4
|37.55
|29.24
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|37.29
|30.06
|60
|2-AA
|8
|37.27
|26.31
|61
|3-A Division I
|5
|36.38
|25.33
|62
|6-A Division I
|4
|35.61
|32.33
|63
|6-AA
|7
|34.31
|31.29
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|33.14
|27.71
|65
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|29.01
|23.03
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|26.13
|19.36
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|26.09
|24.80
|68
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|19.46
|12.90
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|19.02
|10.10
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.59
|11.84
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|15.92
|4.52
|72
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|12.82
|-0.57
|73
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|11.99
|4.38
|74
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|10.87
|3.63
|75
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|6.73
|1.15
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|3.81
|-0.96
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-4.10
|-14.57
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|16.57
|88.2%
|0.152
|08/25
|Camden County
|Brunswick
|17 - 21
|22.21
|93.7%
|0.176
|09/15
|Skipstone Academy
|Pinecrest Academy
|13 - 24
|15.89
|87.3%
|0.189
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|28.40
|96.9%
|0.192
|11/03
|Telfair County
|Treutlen
|12 - 20
|16.79
|88.5%
|0.202
|10/27
|Lanier
|Shiloh
|30 - 28
|28.72
|97.0%
|0.209
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|26.33
|96.1%
|0.214
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|25.62
|95.7%
|0.222
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|28.76
|97.1%
|0.232
|10/26
|Newton
|South Gwinnett
|28 - 31
|18.22
|90.1%
|0.244
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Madison County
|35 - 55
|10.30
|77.8%
|0.246
|09/08
|Coahulla Creek
|Chattooga
|14 - 17
|17.93
|89.8%
|0.249
|09/15
|Collins Hill
|Sandy Creek
|21 - 27
|15.02
|86.1%
|0.252
|08/31
|Columbia
|Washington
|12 - 8
|28.06
|96.8%
|0.264
|09/22
|Milton
|North Cobb
|27 - 42
|10.07
|77.3%
|0.270
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.24
|11/24
|Carrollton
|Walton
|-
|0.56
|51.7%
|95.20
|11/24
|Thomas County Central
|Rome
|-
|3.64
|60.9%
|94.66
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|2.03
|56.1%
|93.05
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|5.13
|65.1%
|90.22
|11/24
|Buford
|Grayson
|-
|1.87
|55.6%
|89.94
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|9.30
|75.6%
|89.00
|11/24
|Colquitt County
|Milton
|-
|11.08
|79.3%
|88.67
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|31 - 24
|12.71
|82.4%
|88.65
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|13.08
|83.1%
|88.17
|11/24
|Douglas County
|Lee County
|-
|4.87
|64.4%
|87.26
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|3.79
|61.3%
|86.51
|11/24
|Woodward Academy
|Gainesville
|-
|0.35
|51.1%
|86.35
|11/17
|Rome
|Hughes
|42 - 14
|9.71
|76.5%
|86.26
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|13.46
|83.7%
|85.96
|10/13
|Colquitt County
|Camden County
|37 - 16
|13.99
|84.5%
