Maxwell Quarterfinals summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,269 of 2,471 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.83%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.97 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.70
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Walton
|13-0
|102.46
|1
|Thomas County Central
|13-0
|98.53
|2
|Colquitt County
|12-1
|94.85
|2
|Douglas County
|13-0
|92.63
|3
|Carrollton
|11-2
|92.34
|3
|Rome
|11-2
|89.86
|4
|Grayson
|11-2
|89.35
|4
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|87.69
|5
|Milton
|11-2
|88.51
|5
|Marist
|12-1
|86.84
|6
|Mill Creek
|12-1
|88.36
|6
|Lee County
|10-3
|85.29
|7
|Buford
|11-2
|87.15
|7
|Gainesville
|12-1
|84.46
|8
|Camden County
|10-3
|86.22
|8
|Hughes
|9-3
|83.83
|9
|Valdosta
|8-4
|82.46
|9
|Houston County
|9-3
|81.54
|10
|Westlake
|9-3
|81.92
|10
|Roswell
|11-2
|77.38
|11
|Newton
|8-3
|81.84
|11
|North Atlanta
|9-2
|74.32
|12
|Parkview
|7-4
|78.13
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|9-3
|69.64
|13
|Norcross
|9-3
|77.51
|13
|Sequoyah
|8-4
|66.19
|14
|North Gwinnett
|8-4
|75.85
|14
|Lanier
|9-3
|65.04
|15
|North Cobb
|7-4
|75.83
|15
|East Paulding
|6-5
|63.45
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|13-0
|90.88
|1
|Benedictine
|13-0
|84.03
|2
|Jefferson
|13-0
|83.64
|2
|Stockbridge
|11-2
|82.81
|3
|Creekside
|12-1
|82.95
|3
|Bainbridge
|9-3
|78.56
|4
|Cartersville
|13-0
|79.93
|4
|Perry
|11-2
|77.85
|5
|Ware County
|8-4
|73.65
|5
|Spalding
|12-1
|77.16
|6
|Hiram
|9-3
|72.50
|6
|North Oconee
|12-1
|75.21
|7
|Dalton
|8-4
|71.32
|7
|Troup
|9-3
|70.37
|8
|Cass
|7-6
|69.37
|8
|LaGrange
|9-3
|70.21
|9
|Warner Robins
|9-4
|69.29
|9
|Starr's Mill
|10-3
|67.97
|10
|Calhoun
|6-4
|69.27
|10
|Burke County
|8-3
|67.55
|11
|Mays
|7-5
|66.73
|11
|Central (Carrollton)
|12-1
|66.63
|12
|Harris County
|11-2
|66.67
|12
|Wayne County
|7-4
|65.77
|13
|Jones County
|8-4
|65.94
|13
|New Hampstead
|6-5
|65.15
|14
|Kell
|9-2
|64.64
|14
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|8-4
|64.21
|15
|Eastside
|8-4
|63.17
|15
|Cairo
|8-3
|64.21
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Calvary Day
|13-0
|87.79
|1
|Pierce County
|12-1
|70.51
|2
|Cedar Grove
|8-5
|78.34
|2
|Rockmart
|11-2
|69.64
|3
|Savannah Christian
|11-2
|73.84
|3
|Appling County
|9-3
|68.62
|4
|Mary Persons
|11-2
|69.56
|4
|Cook
|11-2
|66.69
|5
|Morgan County
|10-2
|63.43
|5
|Toombs County
|11-2
|66.12
|6
|Carver (Columbus)
|10-3
|62.96
|6
|Callaway
|9-3
|64.54
|7
|Stephens County
|10-2
|62.23
|7
|Fitzgerald
|10-3
|64.50
|8
|Lumpkin County
|12-1
|61.84
|8
|Thomson
|10-2
|61.23
|9
|Hebron Christian
|6-5
|61.49
|9
|Columbia
|9-4
|58.65
|10
|Thomasville
|6-6
|59.03
|10
|Fellowship Christian
|10-3
|58.26
|11
|Upson-Lee
|9-3
|58.44
|11
|Northeast
|8-3
|57.97
|12
|Sandy Creek
|7-4
|58.29
|12
|Union County
|8-4
|53.37
|13
|Crisp County
|7-5
|57.98
|13
|Athens Academy
|6-5
|53.27
|14
|Monroe Area
|8-5
|56.11
|14
|Providence Christian
|8-3
|51.52
|15
|Oconee County
|5-7
|55.42
|15
|Laney
|8-3-1
|50.99
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|12-1
|69.03
|1
|Schley County
|12-0
|65.38
|2
|Brooks County
|8-5
|59.86
|2
|Manchester
|10-2
|58.85
|3
|Commerce
|11-2
|58.68
|3
|Bowdon
|11-2
|57.46
|4
|Bryan County
|12-1
|58.57
|4
|Clinch County
|11-2
|54.45
|5
|Swainsboro
|11-2
|58.03
|5
|Telfair County
|10-2
|52.06
|6
|Dublin
|9-3
|55.35
|6
|Greene County
|10-2
|52.01
|7
|Rabun County
|9-4
|53.97
|7
|Macon County
|10-3
|50.40
|8
|Elbert County
|10-3
|53.20
|8
|Portal
|8-4
|47.69
|9
|Trion
|11-1
|51.99
|9
|Early County
|8-5
|47.63
|10
|Irwin County
|7-6
|51.81
|10
|Dooly County
|8-5
|47.58
|11
|Bleckley County
|9-3
|51.36
|11
|Jenkins County
|10-2
|47.16
|12
|Lamar County
|9-3
|50.51
|12
|Aquinas
|9-3
|46.06
|13
|Mount Vernon
|8-4
|45.62
|13
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|44.71
|14
|Metter
|5-6
|44.63
|14
|Wilcox County
|6-5
|42.34
|15
|Pelham
|5-7
|43.32
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|6-6
|41.34
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|12-0
|47.67
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|11-1
|26.41
|2
|First Presbyterian
|8-3-1
|45.00
|2
|Gatewood School
|10-2
|23.24
|3
|Valwood School
|10-1
|42.98
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|7-4
|19.07
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|11-1
|37.53
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-3
|16.40
|5
|Brookstone
|8-4
|36.55
|5
|Brentwood School
|5-6
|11.12
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|11-0
|32.42
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|6-4
|10.72
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|7-4
|21.33
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|9-3
|7.03
|3
|Memorial Day
|5-7
|-2.08
|3
|Calvary Christian
|7-5
|3.04
|4
|Fullington Academy
|2-8
|-11.31
|4
|King's Academy
|8-4
|2.04
|5
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-10
|-11.82
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-8
|-9.24
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|13-0
|102.46
|65.62
|26 [20]
|48.94
|-13.08
|2 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|13-0
|98.53
|66.08
|25 [4]
|39.50
|-18.60
|3 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|12-1
|94.85
|76.88
|2 [2]
|42.74
|-11.67
|4 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|13-0
|92.63
|60.46
|52 [13]
|41.16
|-11.04
|5 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|11-2
|92.34
|67.03
|21 [17]
|40.49
|-11.42
|6 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|13-0
|90.88
|52.98
|126 [24]
|33.71
|-16.74
|7 [3]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|11-2
|89.86
|59.52
|61 [16]
|35.42
|-14.01
|8 [4]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|11-2
|89.35
|71.75
|10 [9]
|36.45
|-12.47
|9 [5]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|11-2
|88.51
|63.81
|34 [25]
|37.93
|-10.15
|10 [6]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|12-1
|88.36
|69.80
|16 [14]
|37.08
|-10.85
|11 [1]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|13-0
|87.79
|38.10
|286 [36]
|37.45
|-9.90
|12 [4]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|11-2
|87.69
|50.48
|158 [42]
|31.05
|-16.21
|13 [7]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-2
|87.15
|66.54
|24 [19]
|34.60
|-12.12
|14 [5]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|12-1
|86.84
|62.68
|42 [9]
|33.66
|-12.74
|15 [8]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|86.22
|72.28
|8 [7]
|34.42
|-11.37
|16 [6]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|10-3
|85.29
|67.54
|19 [3]
|37.27
|-7.59
|17 [7]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|12-1
|84.46
|56.82
|81 [21]
|36.03
|-7.99
|18 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|13-0
|84.03
|59.42
|63 [5]
|35.98
|-7.62
|19 [8]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|9-3
|83.83
|62.26
|45 [10]
|36.89
|-6.51
|20 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|13-0
|83.64
|53.79
|114 [21]
|33.64
|-9.57
|21 [3]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|12-1
|82.95
|52.00
|137 [27]
|34.96
|-7.55
|22 [2]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|11-2
|82.81
|53.56
|117 [18]
|34.02
|-8.36
|23 [9]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|82.46
|72.96
|7 [6]
|34.39
|-7.64
|24 [10]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|81.92
|68.25
|18 [16]
|31.92
|-9.57
|25 [11]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.84
|70.10
|15 [13]
|33.04
|-8.36
|26 [9]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|9-3
|81.54
|64.38
|30 [6]
|34.61
|-6.50
|27 [4]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|13-0
|79.93
|56.95
|80 [11]
|29.49
|-10.01
|28 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|9-3
|78.56
|59.44
|62 [4]
|31.09
|-7.03
|29 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|8-5
|78.34
|67.20
|20 [1]
|34.92
|-2.99
|30 [12]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|78.13
|70.90
|12 [11]
|32.36
|-5.33
|31 [4]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|11-2
|77.85
|59.97
|56 [3]
|30.86
|-6.55
|32 [13]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|77.51
|58.88
|66 [35]
|31.94
|-5.14
|33 [10]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|11-2
|77.38
|55.62
|99 [25]
|32.96
|-3.98
|34 [5]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|12-1
|77.16
|56.27
|91 [14]
|31.99
|-4.74
|35 [14]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|75.85
|62.36
|44 [31]
|31.17
|-4.24
|36 [15]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|75.83
|70.55
|14 [12]
|33.20
|-2.19
|37 [16]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|75.69
|69.74
|17 [15]
|26.46
|-8.80
|38 [6]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|12-1
|75.21
|43.94
|225 [42]
|30.08
|-4.70
|39 [17]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|74.47
|51.02
|148 [42]
|28.67
|-5.37
|40 [11]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|9-2
|74.32
|50.30
|161 [43]
|29.24
|-4.64
|41 [3]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|11-2
|73.84
|43.90
|227 [25]
|30.37
|-3.03
|42 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|8-4
|73.65
|62.22
|46 [3]
|29.43
|-3.78
|43 [6]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|9-3
|72.50
|56.31
|90 [13]
|32.78
|0.71
|44 [18]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-7
|71.56
|71.50
|11 [10]
|26.25
|-4.87
|45 [19]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|71.51
|75.25
|5 [4]
|25.43
|-5.64
|46 [20]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|71.38
|72.10
|9 [8]
|26.46
|-4.49
|47 [7]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|8-4
|71.32
|59.77
|59 [6]
|28.95
|-1.94
|48 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|71.09
|63.40
|37 [26]
|29.09
|-1.57
|49 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|12-1
|70.51
|42.19
|242 [16]
|25.08
|-5.00
|50 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|9-3
|70.37
|50.57
|156 [25]
|24.33
|-5.60
|51 [8]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|9-3
|70.21
|50.89
|151 [23]
|26.05
|-3.73
|52 [2]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|11-2
|69.64
|44.80
|215 [12]
|25.88
|-3.33
|53 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|9-3
|69.64
|55.86
|97 [24]
|23.73
|-5.48
|54 [4]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|11-2
|69.56
|50.28
|162 [12]
|23.52
|-5.60
|55 [8]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|7-6
|69.37
|63.53
|36 [2]
|25.63
|-3.30
|56 [9]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|9-4
|69.29
|61.63
|49 [5]
|26.50
|-2.36
|57 [10]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-4
|69.27
|62.11
|48 [4]
|27.78
|-1.05
|58 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|12-1
|69.03
|45.24
|210 [4]
|31.42
|2.82
|59 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|9-3
|68.62
|50.89
|150 [4]
|24.40
|-3.78
|60 [22]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|68.48
|59.42
|64 [34]
|26.90
|-1.14
|61 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.14
|62.44
|43 [30]
|26.24
|-1.47
|62 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|10-3
|67.97
|50.47
|159 [26]
|23.93
|-3.61
|63 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|8-3
|67.55
|56.53
|86 [12]
|25.79
|-1.33
|64 [11]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|7-5
|66.73
|55.82
|98 [17]
|22.50
|-3.80
|65 [4]
|Cook
|1-AA
|11-2
|66.69
|52.25
|135 [2]
|23.94
|-2.31
|66 [12]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|11-2
|66.67
|51.37
|146 [31]
|24.28
|-1.95
|67 [11]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|12-1
|66.63
|47.02
|193 [35]
|28.23
|2.04
|68 [24]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|66.63
|57.48
|75 [37]
|22.51
|-3.68
|69 [13]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|8-4
|66.19
|61.21
|51 [12]
|24.69
|-1.06
|70 [5]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|11-2
|66.12
|41.49
|251 [19]
|26.52
|0.83
|71 [13]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|8-4
|65.94
|55.95
|94 [15]
|27.87
|2.37
|72 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-4
|65.77
|57.21
|79 [8]
|23.37
|-1.97
|73 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|12-0
|65.38
|31.50
|358 [26]
|27.25
|2.30
|74 [13]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|65.15
|56.18
|92 [15]
|27.59
|2.88
|75 [14]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|9-3
|65.04
|52.80
|129 [35]
|25.08
|0.47
|76 [25]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|64.93
|57.34
|77 [38]
|25.51
|1.02
|77 [26]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|64.66
|75.36
|4 [3]
|24.45
|0.22
|78 [14]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|64.64
|46.12
|203 [40]
|26.19
|1.98
|79 [6]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-3
|64.54
|40.22
|263 [22]
|24.39
|0.28
|80 [7]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|10-3
|64.50
|47.17
|191 [7]
|22.98
|-1.09
|81 [27]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.40
|74.49
|6 [5]
|26.28
|2.32
|82 [14]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|8-4
|64.21
|55.09
|105 [16]
|22.71
|-1.06
|83 [15]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-3
|64.21
|50.00
|165 [30]
|23.04
|-0.73
|84 [28]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|64.10
|63.02
|40 [29]
|23.30
|-0.36
|85 [15]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|63.45
|58.17
|71 [20]
|22.94
|-0.08
|86 [5]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|10-2
|63.43
|41.77
|247 [29]
|23.39
|0.40
|87 [16]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-7
|63.24
|70.69
|13 [2]
|23.27
|0.47
|88 [17]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-4
|63.20
|58.52
|68 [18]
|23.78
|1.02
|89 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|8-4
|63.17
|56.73
|82 [12]
|22.58
|-0.15
|90 [16]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|63.06
|56.52
|87 [13]
|22.01
|-0.62
|91 [6]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|10-3
|62.96
|46.80
|195 [18]
|20.60
|-1.92
|92 [17]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|10-3
|62.48
|50.15
|164 [29]
|24.02
|1.97
|93 [7]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|10-2
|62.23
|48.64
|179 [13]
|23.09
|1.30
|94 [8]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|12-1
|61.84
|41.57
|250 [30]
|25.51
|4.11
|95 [29]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|61.59
|57.75
|72 [36]
|21.32
|0.17
|96 [16]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-6
|61.52
|56.07
|93 [14]
|23.26
|2.18
|97 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-5
|61.49
|53.09
|125 [8]
|21.31
|0.25
|98 [18]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|8-3
|61.29
|48.16
|183 [34]
|21.01
|0.16
|99 [8]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|10-2
|61.23
|32.67
|344 [40]
|23.02
|2.22
|100 [18]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|61.18
|51.42
|145 [39]
|23.44
|2.69
|101 [19]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|60.68
|56.61
|83 [9]
|23.43
|3.19
|102 [30]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|60.11
|49.90
|168 [43]
|18.11
|-1.56
|103 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|60.03
|66.77
|23 [18]
|21.62
|2.02
|104 [19]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|8-4
|59.93
|49.38
|170 [46]
|25.00
|5.50
|105 [2]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|8-5
|59.86
|52.50
|132 [1]
|19.00
|-0.43
|106 [17]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|7-4
|59.75
|49.32
|171 [33]
|21.93
|2.61
|107 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|6-6
|59.03
|60.14
|55 [3]
|23.33
|4.74
|108 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-4
|58.88
|53.46
|121 [23]
|22.35
|3.90
|109 [2]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|10-2
|58.85
|33.92
|333 [20]
|16.91
|-1.50
|110 [3]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|11-2
|58.68
|37.91
|289 [17]
|21.26
|3.01
|111 [9]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|9-4
|58.65
|42.38
|235 [15]
|20.07
|1.86
|112 [4]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|12-1
|58.57
|32.37
|349 [27]
|19.04
|0.90
|113 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|58.56
|42.80
|231 [44]
|21.04
|2.92
|114 [11]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|9-3
|58.44
|44.32
|220 [24]
|19.85
|1.84
|115 [32]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|58.42
|82.09
|1 [1]
|26.93
|8.94
|116 [20]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-5
|58.41
|45.07
|212 [51]
|19.90
|1.92
|117 [12]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-4
|58.29
|55.26
|103 [5]
|20.92
|3.07
|118 [10]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|10-3
|58.26
|45.00
|213 [11]
|22.95
|5.12
|119 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|11-2
|58.03
|42.38
|234 [7]
|19.28
|1.68
|120 [13]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|7-5
|57.98
|53.83
|113 [7]
|20.66
|3.11
|121 [11]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-3
|57.97
|37.91
|288 [26]
|22.30
|4.76
|122 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|11-2
|57.46
|35.32
|318 [16]
|23.63
|6.60
|123 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|5-6
|57.00
|60.42
|53 [2]
|20.00
|3.43
|124 [21]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|8-3
|56.96
|50.76
|153 [40]
|18.52
|2.00
|125 [21]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|6-5
|56.64
|57.62
|73 [6]
|17.63
|1.43
|126 [22]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|56.59
|52.08
|136 [36]
|21.14
|4.98
|127 [23]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|56.35
|56.34
|89 [22]
|20.32
|4.40
|128 [14]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|8-5
|56.11
|50.93
|149 [11]
|17.83
|2.15
|129 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|55.89
|59.25
|65 [17]
|22.74
|7.28
|130 [15]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-7
|55.42
|56.48
|88 [4]
|19.90
|4.91
|131 [6]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|9-3
|55.35
|39.74
|266 [12]
|20.69
|5.78
|132 [20]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|8-3
|55.32
|44.14
|223 [43]
|18.09
|3.21
|133 [22]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|8-3
|55.29
|45.72
|207 [40]
|20.21
|5.36
|134 [16]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|4-7
|55.28
|52.64
|131 [9]
|20.69
|5.84
|135 [21]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|55.20
|57.39
|76 [9]
|22.25
|7.48
|136 [22]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|5-8
|54.91
|66.85
|22 [1]
|18.66
|4.18
|137 [25]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-6
|54.67
|55.91
|95 [23]
|19.63
|5.40
|138 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|11-2
|54.45
|37.48
|298 [10]
|20.42
|6.41
|139 [26]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|8-3
|54.35
|39.14
|272 [55]
|17.83
|3.91
|140 [23]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|54.26
|54.66
|107 [19]
|18.94
|5.12
|141 [7]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|9-4
|53.97
|38.31
|279 [14]
|19.06
|5.53
|142 [27]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|8-3
|53.84
|42.77
|232 [53]
|17.05
|3.65
|143 [17]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|9-4
|53.57
|46.54
|199 [20]
|18.63
|5.50
|144 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|53.56
|60.33
|54 [32]
|17.29
|4.17
|145 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-4
|53.37
|40.60
|257 [20]
|18.85
|5.91
|146 [13]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|6-5
|53.27
|47.06
|192 [8]
|20.44
|7.60
|147 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-3
|53.20
|38.11
|284 [15]
|20.12
|7.36
|148 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|9-2
|53.17
|38.90
|274 [51]
|13.89
|1.15
|149 [18]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-8
|53.04
|64.87
|28 [2]
|15.93
|3.33
|150 [23]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|52.82
|46.38
|201 [38]
|18.57
|6.19
|151 [19]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|6-4
|52.75
|46.68
|197 [19]
|17.10
|4.78
|152 [28]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|6-5
|52.36
|53.85
|111 [30]
|19.12
|7.20
|153 [25]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-5
|52.31
|45.31
|209 [41]
|17.45
|5.57
|154 [5]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|10-2
|52.06
|35.09
|324 [18]
|15.19
|3.57
|155 [29]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-8
|52.01
|76.00
|3 [1]
|17.86
|6.28
|156 [6]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|10-2
|52.01
|29.35
|371 [30]
|13.41
|1.83
|157 [9]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|11-1
|51.99
|26.41
|389 [35]
|19.78
|8.23
|158 [30]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-8
|51.96
|64.72
|29 [5]
|15.04
|3.52
|159 [10]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|7-6
|51.81
|50.55
|157 [2]
|17.28
|5.90
|160 [34]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|51.72
|64.06
|32 [23]
|18.14
|6.85
|161 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|51.68
|64.99
|27 [21]
|14.17
|2.92
|162 [14]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|8-3
|51.52
|27.99
|380 [51]
|20.04
|8.95
|163 [11]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|9-3
|51.36
|38.01
|287 [16]
|18.19
|7.27
|164 [24]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-5
|51.20
|52.43
|133 [21]
|18.96
|8.19
|165 [20]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-5
|51.08
|45.87
|204 [21]
|15.65
|5.00
|166 [26]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.07
|49.05
|174 [35]
|16.45
|5.81
|167 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3-1
|50.99
|35.09
|323 [34]
|17.07
|6.51
|168 [27]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|4-8
|50.95
|58.78
|67 [7]
|15.49
|4.97
|169 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|9-3
|50.51
|37.56
|296 [18]
|16.10
|6.03
|170 [25]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|6-6
|50.48
|50.33
|160 [27]
|16.53
|6.49
|171 [7]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|10-3
|50.40
|33.39
|337 [22]
|17.54
|7.57
|172 [31]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|3-8
|50.34
|63.72
|35 [7]
|13.68
|3.77
|173 [26]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-5
|50.14
|46.77
|196 [36]
|17.84
|8.14
|174 [28]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-6
|49.92
|51.86
|141 [29]
|18.15
|8.66
|175 [27]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|5-6
|49.92
|51.76
|142 [22]
|16.20
|6.72
|176 [16]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-5
|49.67
|52.39
|134 [1]
|15.69
|6.45
|177 [21]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-4
|49.59
|36.33
|306 [42]
|18.10
|8.95
|178 [32]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-7
|49.09
|62.15
|47 [11]
|15.27
|6.62
|179 [33]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|49.07
|62.72
|41 [8]
|16.72
|8.08
|180 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|7-4
|49.05
|38.26
|281 [34]
|15.18
|6.56
|181 [29]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|49.03
|58.30
|69 [8]
|15.62
|7.02
|182 [36]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|48.71
|47.39
|188 [44]
|16.00
|7.72
|183 [23]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|48.57
|42.30
|237 [27]
|18.39
|10.26
|184 [30]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|48.33
|51.46
|144 [30]
|18.81
|10.91
|185 [31]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|6-5
|48.30
|44.52
|216 [42]
|20.35
|12.48
|186 [37]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|48.18
|59.83
|58 [33]
|15.13
|7.38
|187 [32]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-5
|48.11
|41.57
|249 [46]
|14.57
|6.89
|188 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|9-3
|47.87
|32.58
|346 [42]
|13.38
|5.94
|189 [8]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|8-4
|47.69
|30.20
|363 [28]
|15.11
|7.86
|190 [28]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|6-6
|47.68
|50.79
|152 [24]
|15.29
|8.05
|191 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|12-0
|47.67
|23.44
|399 [8]
|17.65
|10.42
|192 [9]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|8-5
|47.63
|37.46
|299 [11]
|17.14
|9.94
|193 [10]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|8-5
|47.58
|44.32
|219 [1]
|16.12
|8.98
|194 [24]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|9-3
|47.53
|37.54
|297 [39]
|14.20
|7.10
|195 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|47.44
|53.20
|124 [34]
|15.09
|8.08
|196 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|47.41
|63.28
|38 [27]
|15.38
|8.41
|197 [25]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-3
|47.38
|37.68
|293 [37]
|17.00
|10.06
|198 [11]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|10-2
|47.16
|30.09
|365 [29]
|16.86
|10.13
|199 [18]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-4
|46.94
|32.27
|350 [43]
|16.00
|9.50
|200 [29]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|8-3
|46.80
|38.28
|280 [49]
|20.44
|14.08
|201 [30]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|7-4
|46.79
|42.34
|236 [43]
|16.66
|10.30
|202 [26]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-6
|46.73
|47.53
|186 [16]
|12.57
|6.28
|203 [35]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|46.63
|53.29
|123 [33]
|13.68
|7.48
|204 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|46.42
|39.24
|271 [48]
|16.16
|10.18
|205 [12]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|9-3
|46.06
|31.78
|356 [25]
|16.13
|10.50
|206 [36]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|45.99
|54.89
|106 [29]
|13.74
|8.19
|207 [37]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|45.71
|51.90
|139 [37]
|14.29
|9.02
|208 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|45.67
|50.17
|163 [28]
|12.10
|6.87
|209 [13]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|8-4
|45.62
|36.17
|309 [19]
|17.52
|12.34
|210 [38]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|45.54
|49.95
|167 [45]
|16.21
|11.11
|211 [19]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|8-4
|45.43
|37.70
|292 [27]
|16.26
|11.27
|212 [20]
|Model
|7-AA
|7-4
|45.35
|39.03
|273 [24]
|12.40
|7.49
|213 [39]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|45.33
|63.88
|33 [24]
|15.84
|10.95
|214 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|8-3-1
|45.00
|32.82
|342 [1]
|15.51
|10.94
|215 [21]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-6
|44.89
|41.92
|245 [18]
|19.40
|14.94
|216 [27]
|White County
|7-AAA
|5-6
|44.73
|42.22
|241 [28]
|16.90
|12.60
|217 [13]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|7-5
|44.71
|37.85
|290 [8]
|13.30
|9.03
|218 [40]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|44.63
|63.13
|39 [28]
|11.31
|7.12
|219 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|5-6
|44.63
|42.48
|233 [6]
|11.81
|7.62
|220 [22]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|5-6
|44.12
|51.08
|147 [3]
|11.55
|7.86
|221 [33]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|43.87
|42.26
|239 [45]
|13.27
|9.84
|222 [28]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|7-5
|43.84
|38.80
|275 [33]
|15.27
|11.86
|223 [34]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|7-4
|43.83
|35.37
|317 [53]
|14.27
|10.87
|224 [35]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|5-6
|43.67
|48.44
|180 [33]
|14.41
|11.17
|225 [29]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-6
|43.51
|48.21
|182 [14]
|12.53
|9.46
|226 [30]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|7-4
|43.39
|37.40
|300 [40]
|13.67
|10.71
|227 [15]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|5-7
|43.32
|44.17
|222 [5]
|15.49
|12.61
|228 [33]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|43.22
|53.62
|116 [22]
|12.08
|9.29
|229 [39]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|43.16
|55.30
|102 [28]
|13.29
|10.56
|230 [3]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|10-1
|42.98
|12.89
|427 [21]
|18.27
|15.72
|231 [40]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|42.96
|59.56
|60 [15]
|15.62
|13.10
|232 [41]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|42.89
|41.58
|248 [54]
|12.59
|10.14
|233 [34]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|42.86
|54.34
|110 [20]
|17.91
|15.48
|234 [23]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-4
|42.86
|35.82
|311 [31]
|14.63
|12.20
|235 [35]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|42.85
|46.85
|194 [39]
|13.25
|10.84
|236 [36]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-4
|42.47
|37.83
|291 [51]
|14.26
|12.23
|237 [24]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|42.34
|21.29
|405 [56]
|15.60
|13.69
|238 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|42.34
|38.40
|278 [7]
|14.05
|12.15
|239 [25]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-6
|42.14
|38.10
|285 [25]
|14.76
|13.06
|240 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|42.00
|53.34
|122 [41]
|11.34
|9.78
|241 [42]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.69
|59.92
|57 [14]
|12.15
|10.90
|242 [36]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-8
|41.51
|51.88
|140 [28]
|11.24
|10.17
|243 [37]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|41.41
|46.55
|198 [37]
|11.17
|10.20
|244 [26]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-7
|41.38
|48.91
|178 [6]
|13.15
|12.20
|245 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|6-6
|41.34
|39.41
|269 [5]
|11.82
|10.92
|246 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-6
|41.19
|41.15
|254 [8]
|11.77
|11.02
|247 [27]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|5-6
|40.46
|37.21
|301 [28]
|15.01
|14.99
|248 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|7-3
|40.39
|35.28
|320 [17]
|11.83
|11.87
|249 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.38
|47.46
|187 [47]
|12.06
|12.11
|250 [28]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|9-2
|40.36
|20.93
|409 [57]
|10.80
|10.87
|251 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-8
|40.27
|57.33
|78 [10]
|11.95
|12.12
|252 [29]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-5
|40.05
|36.42
|305 [30]
|12.11
|12.50
|253 [38]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|39.97
|55.89
|96 [16]
|10.96
|11.43
|254 [38]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|39.88
|53.52
|118 [19]
|11.38
|11.94
|255 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|39.80
|64.10
|31 [22]
|12.15
|12.78
|256 [44]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|39.71
|45.16
|211 [50]
|10.48
|11.20
|257 [39]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|39.56
|42.10
|244 [46]
|9.13
|10.01
|258 [30]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-6
|39.17
|40.17
|264 [23]
|10.85
|12.11
|259 [45]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|39.00
|58.18
|70 [19]
|9.68
|11.12
|260 [40]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|38.78
|57.61
|74 [7]
|10.08
|11.73
|261 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.75
|55.22
|104 [18]
|12.23
|13.92
|262 [41]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-7
|38.73
|45.84
|206 [39]
|12.12
|13.82
|263 [40]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.62
|49.10
|173 [34]
|13.11
|14.93
|264 [42]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-8
|38.45
|56.58
|84 [10]
|12.71
|14.70
|265 [31]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|38.40
|47.74
|184 [15]
|8.48
|10.51
|266 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|6-5
|38.30
|36.77
|304 [41]
|8.78
|10.91
|267 [17]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-6
|38.16
|40.22
|262 [11]
|9.40
|11.67
|268 [41]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-7
|37.77
|48.44
|181 [37]
|9.10
|11.77
|269 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|11-1
|37.53
|16.08
|420 [18]
|10.32
|13.23
|270 [18]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-6
|37.37
|35.01
|325 [21]
|9.94
|13.00
|271 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|36.55
|25.03
|393 [5]
|9.81
|13.69
|272 [42]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|36.43
|47.60
|185 [38]
|9.59
|13.59
|273 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-7
|36.20
|32.49
|347 [2]
|11.34
|15.58
|274 [31]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|6-5
|36.10
|32.73
|343 [39]
|12.36
|16.70
|275 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-7
|35.77
|41.41
|252 [47]
|14.50
|19.17
|276 [17]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-4
|35.75
|24.07
|395 [39]
|8.08
|12.76
|277 [18]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|35.67
|30.60
|361 [27]
|10.84
|15.61
|278 [19]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|35.58
|25.68
|391 [37]
|11.73
|16.58
|279 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|35.54
|52.67
|130 [26]
|6.71
|11.60
|280 [32]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-9
|35.22
|49.11
|172 [5]
|5.11
|10.32
|281 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.10
|53.51
|119 [40]
|8.57
|13.91
|282 [7]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|35.08
|19.94
|413 [14]
|7.06
|12.41
|283 [20]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|7-5
|35.06
|28.24
|377 [32]
|5.44
|10.81
|284 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|34.74
|54.41
|109 [39]
|11.87
|17.57
|285 [46]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-8
|34.74
|55.59
|100 [26]
|9.22
|14.92
|286 [33]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-6
|34.51
|40.39
|259 [21]
|7.98
|13.91
|287 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-7
|34.07
|49.96
|166 [44]
|9.71
|16.08
|288 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|33.95
|42.30
|238 [44]
|8.35
|14.83
|289 [19]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|33.94
|31.58
|357 [28]
|8.45
|14.94
|290 [44]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|8-1-1
|33.90
|17.85
|416 [60]
|7.68
|14.22
|291 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|33.57
|44.20
|221 [2]
|7.31
|14.17
|292 [22]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|33.49
|43.78
|228 [3]
|6.19
|13.13
|293 [34]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-6
|33.29
|37.15
|302 [29]
|6.45
|13.59
|294 [35]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-7
|32.97
|45.60
|208 [10]
|9.04
|16.50
|295 [33]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-9
|32.80
|53.85
|112 [6]
|8.20
|15.84
|296 [34]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-7
|32.75
|41.36
|253 [31]
|10.80
|18.48
|297 [45]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|32.66
|40.51
|258 [47]
|12.23
|20.00
|298 [36]
|Redan
|5-AA
|4-7
|32.65
|35.30
|319 [33]
|6.09
|13.87
|299 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-5
|32.49
|29.20
|372 [49]
|7.73
|15.67
|300 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|11-0
|32.42
|-12.23
|460 [6]
|4.79
|12.81
|301 [20]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|5-6
|32.24
|32.38
|348 [26]
|8.47
|16.66
|302 [21]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|5-6
|32.22
|33.98
|332 [24]
|7.24
|15.45
|303 [45]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|32.22
|49.01
|176 [36]
|6.83
|15.05
|304 [23]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|32.06
|37.07
|303 [12]
|4.44
|12.81
|305 [48]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|31.73
|55.51
|101 [27]
|6.43
|15.14
|306 [24]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|31.63
|35.77
|314 [14]
|6.61
|15.41
|307 [37]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-8
|31.62
|42.17
|243 [17]
|4.26
|13.07
|308 [36]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-7
|31.56
|44.81
|214 [22]
|7.99
|16.86
|309 [22]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|31.30
|34.16
|331 [23]
|9.31
|18.45
|310 [38]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|4-6
|31.16
|32.02
|352 [44]
|4.61
|13.89
|311 [25]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|3-8
|31.15
|42.23
|240 [4]
|7.59
|16.88
|312 [39]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-8
|31.01
|44.38
|218 [13]
|4.81
|14.24
|313 [23]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|30.89
|35.77
|313 [20]
|8.13
|17.68
|314 [49]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|30.78
|45.87
|205 [49]
|9.06
|18.71
|315 [46]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.78
|50.63
|155 [32]
|5.92
|15.57
|316 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|30.56
|34.92
|326 [55]
|3.74
|13.62
|317 [37]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|6-5
|30.31
|33.12
|341 [47]
|6.74
|16.87
|318 [47]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|30.19
|40.38
|260 [48]
|8.44
|18.68
|319 [24]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|30.03
|39.45
|268 [13]
|3.93
|14.33
|320 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-1
|29.79
|-2.11
|451 [25]
|7.31
|17.95
|321 [26]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|29.68
|33.56
|335 [21]
|4.45
|15.20
|322 [50]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|28.93
|46.44
|200 [48]
|1.73
|13.23
|323 [25]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|28.69
|34.87
|327 [22]
|4.91
|16.66
|324 [26]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|28.50
|26.42
|388 [34]
|4.66
|16.60
|325 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6-1
|28.45
|39.63
|267 [46]
|5.04
|17.02
|326 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|28.25
|38.22
|282 [50]
|4.45
|16.64
|327 [9]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|6-6
|27.80
|29.55
|369 [3]
|7.07
|19.70
|328 [51]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|27.51
|53.79
|115 [31]
|5.56
|18.49
|329 [27]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-6
|27.25
|36.21
|308 [13]
|6.05
|19.23
|330 [48]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|27.15
|52.89
|128 [25]
|5.26
|18.55
|331 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-8
|26.93
|40.66
|256 [10]
|6.92
|20.42
|332 [40]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-6
|26.75
|33.14
|340 [38]
|5.95
|19.64
|333 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|26.50
|27.95
|381 [34]
|3.38
|17.32
|334 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|11-1
|26.41
|5.62
|441 [8]
|2.70
|16.73
|335 [41]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|26.36
|34.31
|329 [35]
|3.17
|17.25
|336 [10]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|26.35
|19.36
|415 [15]
|1.92
|16.00
|337 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-7
|26.17
|28.73
|375 [4]
|7.88
|22.15
|338 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|25.92
|33.28
|339 [46]
|4.07
|18.58
|339 [49]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|25.69
|39.39
|270 [50]
|2.20
|16.95
|340 [29]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|25.44
|29.14
|373 [31]
|3.31
|18.30
|341 [12]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|25.36
|13.55
|425 [20]
|3.20
|18.28
|342 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|3-7
|25.22
|30.24
|362 [56]
|5.92
|21.13
|343 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-7
|25.03
|31.89
|354 [48]
|2.11
|17.51
|344 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|24.97
|29.88
|366 [47]
|4.44
|19.91
|345 [52]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|5-5
|24.84
|21.78
|403 [57]
|1.00
|16.60
|346 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|24.78
|38.67
|276 [52]
|4.19
|19.85
|347 [43]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-8
|24.09
|43.71
|229 [14]
|0.68
|17.03
|348 [30]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-5
|23.77
|24.79
|394 [38]
|0.47
|17.14
|349 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|10-2
|23.24
|8.01
|438 [6]
|3.19
|20.39
|350 [31]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-8
|23.02
|35.55
|316 [15]
|2.04
|19.45
|351 [32]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|5-5
|22.99
|23.69
|398 [40]
|1.78
|19.23
|352 [49]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|22.95
|48.98
|177 [32]
|-1.28
|16.20
|353 [33]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-6
|22.93
|27.12
|384 [35]
|4.50
|22.01
|354 [50]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|22.86
|54.61
|108 [17]
|0.94
|18.51
|355 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|22.54
|21.48
|404 [10]
|0.84
|18.74
|356 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|22.34
|50.71
|154 [41]
|3.87
|21.96
|357 [51]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|22.25
|49.64
|169 [31]
|2.06
|20.25
|358 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|22.09
|53.50
|120 [32]
|3.29
|21.63
|359 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|7-4
|21.33
|8.99
|435 [2]
|2.76
|21.87
|360 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|3-7
|21.22
|37.64
|294 [38]
|0.40
|19.61
|361 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-7
|21.13
|27.22
|383 [52]
|-0.62
|18.69
|362 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-6
|20.48
|26.62
|387 [33]
|1.41
|21.36
|363 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|20.16
|33.78
|334 [45]
|4.24
|24.52
|364 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|20.00
|23.76
|397 [7]
|7.16
|27.60
|365 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|19.96
|51.74
|143 [38]
|-2.30
|18.17
|366 [45]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-7
|19.74
|27.12
|385 [53]
|-1.04
|19.65
|367 [29]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|19.36
|33.48
|336 [25]
|-0.04
|21.03
|368 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|7-4
|19.07
|11.08
|434 [5]
|-0.05
|21.32
|369 [46]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-8
|18.58
|46.28
|202 [9]
|-0.79
|21.07
|370 [34]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|7-3
|18.07
|8.10
|436 [46]
|-0.54
|21.82
|371 [15]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|17.81
|21.03
|408 [11]
|1.88
|24.51
|372 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|5-5
|17.77
|15.43
|421 [53]
|-0.22
|22.44
|373 [42]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|17.64
|40.23
|261 [32]
|0.67
|23.47
|374 [43]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-9
|17.61
|52.00
|138 [10]
|1.46
|24.29
|375 [47]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-8
|17.58
|30.68
|360 [46]
|0.63
|23.48
|376 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|17.52
|25.29
|392 [55]
|0.99
|23.90
|377 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|17.49
|36.02
|310 [52]
|1.01
|23.96
|378 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|17.08
|26.73
|386 [36]
|-1.96
|21.40
|379 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|8-3
|16.40
|4.13
|443 [9]
|2.06
|26.10
|380 [30]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-8
|16.37
|40.74
|255 [9]
|1.01
|25.08
|381 [44]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-6
|15.81
|28.45
|376 [50]
|-0.69
|23.93
|382 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-8
|15.67
|28.00
|379 [33]
|0.85
|25.61
|383 [53]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-10
|15.26
|56.54
|85 [11]
|-5.02
|20.16
|384 [16]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-8-1
|15.22
|24.05
|396 [6]
|1.06
|26.27
|385 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|15.10
|47.17
|190 [45]
|-2.86
|22.48
|386 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|14.49
|34.75
|328 [19]
|0.44
|26.39
|387 [54]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-10
|14.47
|52.95
|127 [20]
|-0.42
|25.54
|388 [17]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-7
|14.40
|20.24
|411 [13]
|-3.61
|22.42
|389 [45]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-9
|13.94
|47.21
|189 [17]
|-0.23
|26.26
|390 [55]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|4-6
|13.45
|21.24
|406 [58]
|-2.50
|24.49
|391 [18]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|13.22
|14.29
|424 [19]
|-1.32
|25.90
|392 [46]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|13.14
|35.65
|315 [43]
|-2.41
|24.89
|393 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|13.02
|38.18
|283 [35]
|-6.19
|21.23
|394 [52]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-9
|12.98
|41.80
|246 [45]
|-3.33
|24.13
|395 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|12.91
|28.90
|374 [31]
|-3.57
|23.95
|396 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-8
|12.59
|34.21
|330 [36]
|1.59
|29.43
|397 [56]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.58
|61.25
|50 [1]
|-3.82
|24.04
|398 [48]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-10
|12.49
|44.41
|217 [23]
|-3.59
|24.36
|399 [57]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-10
|12.36
|44.04
|224 [41]
|-2.74
|25.34
|400 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-9
|11.62
|32.65
|345 [41]
|-2.89
|25.92
|401 [38]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|11.51
|22.93
|401 [41]
|-4.69
|24.23
|402 [32]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-10
|11.43
|49.04
|175 [3]
|2.08
|31.09
|403 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|11.22
|11.78
|431 [45]
|0.28
|29.50
|404 [5]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-6
|11.12
|12.98
|426 [2]
|-2.24
|27.08
|405 [6]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|7-3-1
|10.75
|0.21
|447 [10]
|-4.48
|25.21
|406 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-4
|10.72
|3.90
|444 [1]
|-5.03
|24.68
|407 [40]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-10
|10.49
|37.62
|295 [9]
|-0.87
|29.07
|408 [19]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|10.32
|16.20
|419 [17]
|-1.04
|29.07
|409 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-9
|10.26
|43.40
|230 [26]
|-5.96
|24.22
|410 [33]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-9
|10.10
|30.80
|359 [29]
|-4.75
|25.58
|411 [34]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|9.75
|22.71
|402 [36]
|-3.12
|27.56
|412 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|4-3
|8.79
|12.62
|430 [38]
|-5.37
|26.28
|413 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-10
|8.12
|38.48
|277 [6]
|1.31
|33.63
|414 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|3-7
|8.02
|26.40
|390 [54]
|-6.44
|25.97
|415 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|9-3
|7.03
|-2.39
|452 [4]
|-2.68
|30.72
|416 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|6.59
|36.29
|307 [56]
|-6.75
|27.09
|417 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|5.17
|35.23
|322 [54]
|-6.07
|29.19
|418 [52]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-9
|4.33
|35.80
|312 [32]
|-8.04
|28.06
|419 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|3.84
|20.88
|410 [12]
|-6.79
|29.81
|420 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-10
|3.76
|39.77
|265 [49]
|-10.03
|26.65
|421 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-7
|3.61
|14.40
|423 [44]
|-5.24
|31.58
|422 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|7-5
|3.04
|-2.04
|450 [3]
|-8.98
|28.42
|423 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|2.92
|29.68
|368 [57]
|-9.73
|27.79
|424 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-9
|2.34
|32.00
|353 [24]
|-6.15
|31.94
|425 [4]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|8-4
|2.04
|-6.70
|453 [5]
|-7.24
|31.16
|426 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|1.28
|23.42
|400 [9]
|-8.00
|31.15
|427 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-10
|0.66
|27.52
|382 [32]
|-4.26
|35.51
|428 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|0.50
|1.57
|446 [24]
|-9.81
|30.12
|429 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-0.64
|12.74
|429 [22]
|-9.89
|31.18
|430 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-9
|-0.79
|11.16
|433 [4]
|-11.81
|29.41
|431 [53]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-0.85
|33.35
|338 [37]
|-8.27
|33.02
|432 [54]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-9
|-2.04
|29.82
|367 [48]
|-9.83
|32.64
|433 [55]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|6-5
|-2.07
|-8.55
|456 [58]
|-9.84
|32.67
|434 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|5-7
|-2.08
|8.06
|437 [3]
|-10.33
|32.19
|435 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-10
|-2.31
|43.90
|226 [52]
|-13.10
|29.65
|436 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|-4.55
|35.24
|321 [44]
|-10.56
|34.42
|437 [56]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-9
|-6.14
|29.55
|370 [49]
|-11.33
|35.24
|438 [44]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-10
|-6.36
|32.23
|351 [23]
|-9.85
|36.95
|439 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-4
|-7.65
|0.07
|448 [48]
|-11.11
|36.97
|440 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|-7.83
|2.67
|445 [23]
|-12.00
|36.26
|441 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-10
|-8.16
|15.06
|422 [1]
|-12.42
|36.17
|442 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-8
|-9.24
|-1.24
|449 [2]
|-12.02
|37.65
|443 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-9.26
|21.07
|407 [37]
|-17.04
|32.65
|444 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-9.66
|19.67
|414 [42]
|-9.79
|40.31
|445 [4]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-11.31
|6.62
|440 [4]
|-15.92
|35.82
|446 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-9
|-11.32
|7.76
|439 [7]
|-14.49
|37.27
|447 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-7
|-11.59
|12.81
|428 [3]
|-15.95
|36.08
|448 [5]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-10
|-11.82
|11.47
|432 [1]
|-16.88
|35.37
|449 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-7
|-11.91
|-11.89
|459 [8]
|-13.53
|38.81
|450 [57]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-10
|-12.75
|31.79
|355 [45]
|-10.04
|43.14
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-9
|-13.08
|28.17
|378 [50]
|-13.07
|40.44
|452 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|-14.06
|20.10
|412 [59]
|-20.50
|34.00
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|3-7
|-22.32
|5.60
|442 [47]
|-22.20
|40.55
|454 [48]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-9
|-25.61
|16.31
|418 [43]
|-23.84
|42.20
|455 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-7
|-26.32
|-9.96
|458 [5]
|-15.44
|51.32
|456 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-7
|-32.54
|-8.06
|455 [7]
|-26.30
|46.68
|457 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|-32.54
|16.99
|417 [16]
|-22.91
|50.07
|458 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-11
|-32.71
|30.14
|364 [30]
|-21.79
|51.36
|459 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-2
|-32.93
|-22.32
|461 [49]
|-24.12
|49.24
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-9
|-40.16
|-7.33
|454 [6]
|-26.15
|54.45
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-10
|-52.08
|-9.64
|457 [54]
|-41.82
|50.69
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.14
|78.69
|2
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|80.89
|71.62
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.62
|74.87
|4
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.80
|65.81
|5
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|76.48
|67.18
|6
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.85
|65.62
|7
|7-AAAAA
|6
|73.00
|67.11
|8
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.47
|64.94
|9
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|68.82
|59.95
|10
|1-AAAAA
|6
|68.32
|58.13
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|67.68
|56.81
|12
|3-AAAA
|6
|67.15
|56.79
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.88
|58.42
|14
|5-AAA
|4
|66.68
|60.19
|15
|2-AAAA
|7
|64.40
|56.71
|16
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|62.37
|50.69
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|62.25
|54.24
|18
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|61.26
|53.58
|19
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|60.53
|50.85
|20
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|59.01
|49.21
|21
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.81
|48.67
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|58.39
|50.45
|23
|5-AAAAA
|8
|57.87
|52.42
|24
|3-AAAAA
|5
|57.65
|52.75
|25
|1-AAAA
|5
|57.62
|45.99
|26
|8-AAA
|6
|56.36
|49.93
|27
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|55.67
|41.66
|28
|1-AAA
|6
|55.57
|48.36
|29
|3-AA
|7
|55.55
|44.78
|30
|2-AAA
|5
|55.46
|45.71
|31
|1-AA
|7
|54.96
|48.30
|32
|3-AAA
|8
|54.82
|40.08
|33
|5-AAAA
|8
|54.53
|44.99
|34
|7-AAAA
|6
|53.30
|43.98
|35
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|52.97
|47.92
|36
|1-A Division I
|4
|52.84
|48.29
|37
|8-AA
|6
|52.69
|48.97
|38
|6-AAAA
|6
|51.56
|56.01
|39
|5-A Division I
|4
|49.55
|39.61
|40
|6-AAAAA
|7
|49.36
|40.01
|41
|8-A Division I
|4
|49.31
|33.28
|42
|2-A Division I
|5
|49.24
|40.62
|43
|7-AAA
|7
|48.49
|41.83
|44
|7-AA
|7
|45.78
|35.04
|45
|4-A Division II
|6
|44.65
|40.46
|46
|8-AAAA
|9
|44.60
|38.51
|47
|4-AAA
|6
|44.25
|34.59
|48
|5-AA
|7
|43.58
|31.58
|49
|7-A Division II
|3
|42.70
|33.46
|50
|3-A Division II
|5
|41.97
|35.27
|51
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.03
|34.01
|52
|6-A Division II
|8
|40.92
|26.98
|53
|4-AA
|8
|40.16
|29.15
|54
|8-A Division II
|6
|38.96
|31.52
|55
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.47
|30.54
|56
|3-A Division I
|5
|38.35
|26.54
|57
|6-AAA
|8
|37.81
|31.89
|58
|4-A Division I
|4
|37.24
|28.68
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|37.24
|35.53
|60
|2-AA
|8
|37.21
|26.17
|61
|7-A Division I
|7
|35.50
|28.38
|62
|6-A Division I
|4
|33.87
|30.63
|63
|6-AA
|7
|33.23
|30.23
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|30.29
|25.46
|65
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|29.18
|22.83
|66
|1-A Division II
|7
|26.70
|25.38
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|25.52
|18.28
|68
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|19.33
|12.44
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|18.95
|9.91
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.19
|11.19
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|14.52
|3.26
|72
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|11.68
|-1.74
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|9.79
|2.48
|74
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|9.54
|2.40
|75
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|5.19
|-0.29
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|2.73
|-2.10
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-5.12
|-15.66
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Camden County
|Brunswick
|17 - 21
|26.74
|96.2%
|0.130
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|17.18
|88.9%
|0.145
|11/03
|Telfair County
|Treutlen
|12 - 20
|20.27
|92.1%
|0.156
|09/15
|Skipstone Academy
|Pinecrest Academy
|13 - 24
|17.24
|88.9%
|0.171
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|29.00
|97.1%
|0.187
|09/22
|Milton
|North Cobb
|27 - 42
|14.38
|85.1%
|0.191
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|27.02
|96.3%
|0.207
|10/27
|Lanier
|Shiloh
|30 - 28
|28.61
|97.0%
|0.212
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|25.96
|95.9%
|0.219
|10/26
|Newton
|South Gwinnett
|28 - 31
|19.44
|91.3%
|0.228
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|28.03
|96.7%
|0.241
|09/08
|Coahulla Creek
|Chattooga
|14 - 17
|17.88
|89.7%
|0.250
|09/15
|Collins Hill
|Sandy Creek
|21 - 27
|14.98
|86.0%
|0.254
|08/31
|Columbia
|Washington
|12 - 8
|27.02
|96.3%
|0.277
|11/03
|East Coweta
|Pebblebrook
|47 - 46
|21.11
|92.8%
|0.280
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.27
|11/24
|Walton
|Carrollton
|56 - 35
|8.42
|73.5%
|93.66
|11/24
|Thomas County Central
|Rome
|19 - 16
|6.97
|69.9%
|91.93
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|0.77
|52.3%
|91.90
|11/24
|Colquitt County
|Milton
|37 - 39
|4.64
|63.7%
|91.58
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|13.11
|83.0%
|90.84
|12/01
|Thomas County Central
|Marist
|-
|9.99
|77.0%
|90.02
|10/13
|Colquitt County
|Camden County
|37 - 16
|6.93
|69.8%
|89.75
|12/01
|Douglas County
|Woodward Academy
|-
|6.64
|69.1%
|89.59
|12/01
|Grayson
|Milton
|-
|2.55
|57.6%
|88.65
|11/24
|Grayson
|Buford
|19 - 14
|3.90
|61.6%
|88.35
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|2.91
|58.7%
|88.10
|09/08
|Marist
|Woodward Academy
|17 - 10
|0.85
|52.6%
|88.06
|12/01
|Walton
|Camden County
|-
|17.94
|89.8%
|87.71
|11/24
|Mill Creek
|Camden County
|20 - 39
|3.84
|61.4%
|87.65
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|7.09
|70.2%
About the Author