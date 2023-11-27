Maxwell Quarterfinals summary

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,269 of 2,471 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.83%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.97 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.70

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Walton13-0102.461Thomas County Central13-098.53
2Colquitt County12-194.852Douglas County13-092.63
3Carrollton11-292.343Rome11-289.86
4Grayson11-289.354Woodward Academy11-287.69
5Milton11-288.515Marist12-186.84
6Mill Creek12-188.366Lee County10-385.29
7Buford11-287.157Gainesville12-184.46
8Camden County10-386.228Hughes9-383.83
9Valdosta8-482.469Houston County9-381.54
10Westlake9-381.9210Roswell11-277.38
11Newton8-381.8411North Atlanta9-274.32
12Parkview7-478.1312Blessed Trinity9-369.64
13Norcross9-377.5113Sequoyah8-466.19
14North Gwinnett8-475.8514Lanier9-365.04
15North Cobb7-475.8315East Paulding6-563.45



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee13-090.881Benedictine13-084.03
2Jefferson13-083.642Stockbridge11-282.81
3Creekside12-182.953Bainbridge9-378.56
4Cartersville13-079.934Perry11-277.85
5Ware County8-473.655Spalding12-177.16
6Hiram9-372.506North Oconee12-175.21
7Dalton8-471.327Troup9-370.37
8Cass7-669.378LaGrange9-370.21
9Warner Robins9-469.299Starr's Mill10-367.97
10Calhoun6-469.2710Burke County8-367.55
11Mays7-566.7311Central (Carrollton)12-166.63
12Harris County11-266.6712Wayne County7-465.77
13Jones County8-465.9413New Hampstead6-565.15
14Kell9-264.6414Westminster (Atlanta)8-464.21
15Eastside8-463.1715Cairo8-364.21



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Calvary Day13-087.791Pierce County12-170.51
2Cedar Grove8-578.342Rockmart11-269.64
3Savannah Christian11-273.843Appling County9-368.62
4Mary Persons11-269.564Cook11-266.69
5Morgan County10-263.435Toombs County11-266.12
6Carver (Columbus)10-362.966Callaway9-364.54
7Stephens County10-262.237Fitzgerald10-364.50
8Lumpkin County12-161.848Thomson10-261.23
9Hebron Christian6-561.499Columbia9-458.65
10Thomasville6-659.0310Fellowship Christian10-358.26
11Upson-Lee9-358.4411Northeast8-357.97
12Sandy Creek7-458.2912Union County8-453.37
13Crisp County7-557.9813Athens Academy6-553.27
14Monroe Area8-556.1114Providence Christian8-351.52
15Oconee County5-755.4215Laney8-3-150.99



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian12-169.031Schley County12-065.38
2Brooks County8-559.862Manchester10-258.85
3Commerce11-258.683Bowdon11-257.46
4Bryan County12-158.574Clinch County11-254.45
5Swainsboro11-258.035Telfair County10-252.06
6Dublin9-355.356Greene County10-252.01
7Rabun County9-453.977Macon County10-350.40
8Elbert County10-353.208Portal8-447.69
9Trion11-151.999Early County8-547.63
10Irwin County7-651.8110Dooly County8-547.58
11Bleckley County9-351.3611Jenkins County10-247.16
12Lamar County9-350.5112Aquinas9-346.06
13Mount Vernon8-445.6213Lincoln County7-544.71
14Metter5-644.6314Wilcox County6-542.34
15Pelham5-743.3215Emanuel County Institute6-641.34



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy12-047.671Edmund Burke Academy11-126.41
2First Presbyterian8-3-145.002Gatewood School10-223.24
3Valwood School10-142.983Briarwood Academy7-419.07
4Bulloch Academy11-137.534Southwest Georgia Academy8-316.40
5Brookstone8-436.555Brentwood School5-611.12



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy11-032.421Cherokee Christian6-410.72
2Robert Toombs Academy7-421.332Skipstone Academy9-37.03
3Memorial Day5-7-2.083Calvary Christian7-53.04
4Fullington Academy2-8-11.314King's Academy8-42.04
5Thomas Jefferson1-10-11.825Lanier Christian3-8-9.24



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Walton5-AAAAAAA13-0102.4665.6226 [20]48.94-13.08
2 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA13-098.5366.0825 [4]39.50-18.60
3 [2]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA12-194.8576.882 [2]42.74-11.67
4 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA13-092.6360.4652 [13]41.16-11.04
5 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA11-292.3467.0321 [17]40.49-11.42
6 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA13-090.8852.98126 [24]33.71-16.74
7 [3]Rome6-AAAAAA11-289.8659.5261 [16]35.42-14.01
8 [4]Grayson4-AAAAAAA11-289.3571.7510 [9]36.45-12.47
9 [5]Milton6-AAAAAAA11-288.5163.8134 [25]37.93-10.15
10 [6]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA12-188.3669.8016 [14]37.08-10.85
11 [1]Calvary Day3-AAA13-087.7938.10286 [36]37.45-9.90
12 [4]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA11-287.6950.48158 [42]31.05-16.21
13 [7]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-287.1566.5424 [19]34.60-12.12
14 [5]Marist4-AAAAAA12-186.8462.6842 [9]33.66-12.74
15 [8]Camden County1-AAAAAAA10-386.2272.288 [7]34.42-11.37
16 [6]Lee County1-AAAAAA10-385.2967.5419 [3]37.27-7.59
17 [7]Gainesville8-AAAAAA12-184.4656.8281 [21]36.03-7.99
18 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA13-084.0359.4263 [5]35.98-7.62
19 [8]Hughes5-AAAAAA9-383.8362.2645 [10]36.89-6.51
20 [2]Jefferson8-AAAAA13-083.6453.79114 [21]33.64-9.57
21 [3]Creekside5-AAAAA12-182.9552.00137 [27]34.96-7.55
22 [2]Stockbridge5-AAAA11-282.8153.56117 [18]34.02-8.36
23 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-482.4672.967 [6]34.39-7.64
24 [10]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-381.9268.2518 [16]31.92-9.57
25 [11]Newton4-AAAAAAA8-381.8470.1015 [13]33.04-8.36
26 [9]Houston County1-AAAAAA9-381.5464.3830 [6]34.61-6.50
27 [4]Cartersville7-AAAAA13-079.9356.9580 [11]29.49-10.01
28 [3]Bainbridge1-AAAA9-378.5659.4462 [4]31.09-7.03
29 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA8-578.3467.2020 [1]34.92-2.99
30 [12]Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-478.1370.9012 [11]32.36-5.33
31 [4]Perry2-AAAA11-277.8559.9756 [3]30.86-6.55
32 [13]Norcross7-AAAAAAA9-377.5158.8866 [35]31.94-5.14
33 [10]Roswell7-AAAAAA11-277.3855.6299 [25]32.96-3.98
34 [5]Spalding2-AAAA12-177.1656.2791 [14]31.99-4.74
35 [14]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA8-475.8562.3644 [31]31.17-4.24
36 [15]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA7-475.8370.5514 [12]33.20-2.19
37 [16]McEachern3-AAAAAAA7-575.6969.7417 [15]26.46-8.80
38 [6]North Oconee8-AAAA12-175.2143.94225 [42]30.08-4.70
39 [17]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA10-274.4751.02148 [42]28.67-5.37
40 [11]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA9-274.3250.30161 [43]29.24-4.64
41 [3]Savannah Christian3-AAA11-273.8443.90227 [25]30.37-3.03
42 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA8-473.6562.2246 [3]29.43-3.78
43 [6]Hiram7-AAAAA9-372.5056.3190 [13]32.780.71
44 [18]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA5-771.5671.5011 [10]26.25-4.87
45 [19]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA5-671.5175.255 [4]25.43-5.64
46 [20]Archer4-AAAAAAA5-671.3872.109 [8]26.46-4.49
47 [7]Dalton7-AAAAA8-471.3259.7759 [6]28.95-1.94
48 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA9-371.0963.4037 [26]29.09-1.57
49 [1]Pierce County3-AA12-170.5142.19242 [16]25.08-5.00
50 [7]Troup4-AAAA9-370.3750.57156 [25]24.33-5.60
51 [8]LaGrange4-AAAA9-370.2150.89151 [23]26.05-3.73
52 [2]Rockmart7-AA11-269.6444.80215 [12]25.88-3.33
53 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA9-369.6455.8697 [24]23.73-5.48
54 [4]Mary Persons2-AAA11-269.5650.28162 [12]23.52-5.60
55 [8]Cass7-AAAAA7-669.3763.5336 [2]25.63-3.30
56 [9]Warner Robins2-AAAAA9-469.2961.6349 [5]26.50-2.36
57 [10]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-469.2762.1148 [4]27.78-1.05
58 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I12-169.0345.24210 [4]31.422.82
59 [3]Appling County3-AA9-368.6250.89150 [4]24.40-3.78
60 [22]Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-368.4859.4264 [34]26.90-1.14
61 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-468.1462.4443 [30]26.24-1.47
62 [9]Starr's Mill4-AAAA10-367.9750.47159 [26]23.93-3.61
63 [10]Burke County3-AAAA8-367.5556.5386 [12]25.79-1.33
64 [11]Mays5-AAAAA7-566.7355.8298 [17]22.50-3.80
65 [4]Cook1-AA11-266.6952.25135 [2]23.94-2.31
66 [12]Harris County3-AAAAA11-266.6751.37146 [31]24.28-1.95
67 [11]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA12-166.6347.02193 [35]28.232.04
68 [24]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-366.6357.4875 [37]22.51-3.68
69 [13]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA8-466.1961.2151 [12]24.69-1.06
70 [5]Toombs County3-AA11-266.1241.49251 [19]26.520.83
71 [13]Jones County2-AAAAA8-465.9455.9594 [15]27.872.37
72 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA7-465.7757.2179 [8]23.37-1.97
73 [1]Schley County6-A Division II12-065.3831.50358 [26]27.252.30
74 [13]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-565.1556.1892 [15]27.592.88
75 [14]Lanier8-AAAAAA9-365.0452.80129 [35]25.080.47
76 [25]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA7-464.9357.3477 [38]25.511.02
77 [26]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-864.6675.364 [3]24.450.22
78 [14]Kell6-AAAAA9-264.6446.12203 [40]26.191.98
79 [6]Callaway5-AA9-364.5440.22263 [22]24.390.28
80 [7]Fitzgerald1-AA10-364.5047.17191 [7]22.98-1.09
81 [27]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-664.4074.496 [5]26.282.32
82 [14]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA8-464.2155.09105 [16]22.71-1.06
83 [15]Cairo1-AAAA8-364.2150.00165 [30]23.04-0.73
84 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-564.1063.0240 [29]23.30-0.36
85 [15]East Paulding5-AAAAAA6-563.4558.1771 [20]22.94-0.08
86 [5]Morgan County4-AAA10-263.4341.77247 [29]23.390.40
87 [16]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-763.2470.6913 [2]23.270.47
88 [17]Creekview6-AAAAAA7-463.2058.5268 [18]23.781.02
89 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA8-463.1756.7382 [12]22.58-0.15
90 [16]Cedartown7-AAAA8-463.0656.5287 [13]22.01-0.62
91 [6]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA10-362.9646.80195 [18]20.60-1.92
92 [17]Stephenson6-AAAA10-362.4850.15164 [29]24.021.97
93 [7]Stephens County8-AAA10-262.2348.64179 [13]23.091.30
94 [8]Lumpkin County7-AAA12-161.8441.57250 [30]25.514.11
95 [29]Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-461.5957.7572 [36]21.320.17
96 [16]Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-661.5256.0793 [14]23.262.18
97 [9]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-561.4953.09125 [8]21.310.25
98 [18]Holy Innocents6-AAAA8-361.2948.16183 [34]21.010.16
99 [8]Thomson4-AA10-261.2332.67344 [40]23.022.22
100 [18]Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-461.1851.42145 [39]23.442.69
101 [19]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-560.6856.6183 [9]23.433.19
102 [30]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-460.1149.90168 [43]18.11-1.56
103 [31]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-760.0366.7723 [18]21.622.02
104 [19]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA8-459.9349.38170 [46]25.005.50
105 [2]Brooks County1-A Division I8-559.8652.50132 [1]19.00-0.43
106 [17]Ola2-AAAAA7-459.7549.32171 [33]21.932.61
107 [10]Thomasville1-AAA6-659.0360.1455 [3]23.334.74
108 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA7-458.8853.46121 [23]22.353.90
109 [2]Manchester6-A Division II10-258.8533.92333 [20]16.91-1.50
110 [3]Commerce8-A Division I11-258.6837.91289 [17]21.263.01
111 [9]Columbia5-AA9-458.6542.38235 [15]20.071.86
112 [4]Bryan County3-A Division I12-158.5732.37349 [27]19.040.90
113 [19]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA9-258.5642.80231 [44]21.042.92
114 [11]Upson-Lee2-AAA9-358.4444.32220 [24]19.851.84
115 [32]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-658.4282.091 [1]26.938.94
116 [20]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-558.4145.07212 [51]19.901.92
117 [12]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-458.2955.26103 [5]20.923.07
118 [10]Fellowship Christian8-AA10-358.2645.00213 [11]22.955.12
119 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I11-258.0342.38234 [7]19.281.68
120 [13]Crisp County1-AAA7-557.9853.83113 [7]20.663.11
121 [11]Northeast2-AA8-357.9737.91288 [26]22.304.76
122 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II11-257.4635.32318 [16]23.636.60
123 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA5-657.0060.4253 [2]20.003.43
124 [21]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA8-356.9650.76153 [40]18.522.00
125 [21]Baldwin2-AAAA6-556.6457.6273 [6]17.631.43
126 [22]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-456.5952.08136 [36]21.144.98
127 [23]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-656.3556.3489 [22]20.324.40
128 [14]Monroe Area8-AAA8-556.1150.93149 [11]17.832.15
129 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-655.8959.2565 [17]22.747.28
130 [15]Oconee County8-AAA5-755.4256.4888 [4]19.904.91
131 [6]Dublin2-A Division I9-355.3539.74266 [12]20.695.78
132 [20]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA8-355.3244.14223 [43]18.093.21
133 [22]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA8-355.2945.72207 [40]20.215.36
134 [16]Peach County2-AAA4-755.2852.64131 [9]20.695.84
135 [21]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA5-655.2057.3976 [9]22.257.48
136 [22]Jenkins1-AAAAA5-854.9166.8522 [1]18.664.18
137 [25]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-654.6755.9195 [23]19.635.40
138 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II11-254.4537.48298 [10]20.426.41
139 [26]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA8-354.3539.14272 [55]17.833.91
140 [23]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-554.2654.66107 [19]18.945.12
141 [7]Rabun County8-A Division I9-453.9738.31279 [14]19.065.53
142 [27]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA8-353.8442.77232 [53]17.053.65
143 [17]Wesleyan7-AAA9-453.5746.54199 [20]18.635.50
144 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-753.5660.3354 [32]17.294.17
145 [12]Union County8-AA8-453.3740.60257 [20]18.855.91
146 [13]Athens Academy8-AA6-553.2747.06192 [8]20.447.60
147 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I10-353.2038.11284 [15]20.127.36
148 [24]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA9-253.1738.90274 [51]13.891.15
149 [18]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-853.0464.8728 [2]15.933.33
150 [23]Howard2-AAAA5-552.8246.38201 [38]18.576.19
151 [19]Monroe1-AAA6-452.7546.68197 [19]17.104.78
152 [28]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA6-552.3653.85111 [30]19.127.20
153 [25]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-552.3145.31209 [41]17.455.57
154 [5]Telfair County4-A Division II10-252.0635.09324 [18]15.193.57
155 [29]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-852.0176.003 [1]17.866.28
156 [6]Greene County8-A Division II10-252.0129.35371 [30]13.411.83
157 [9]Trion7-A Division I11-151.9926.41389 [35]19.788.23
158 [30]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-851.9664.7229 [5]15.043.52
159 [10]Irwin County1-A Division I7-651.8150.55157 [2]17.285.90
160 [34]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-851.7264.0632 [23]18.146.85
161 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-851.6864.9927 [21]14.172.92
162 [14]Providence Christian8-AA8-351.5227.99380 [51]20.048.95
163 [11]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-351.3638.01287 [16]18.197.27
164 [24]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-551.2052.43133 [21]18.968.19
165 [20]Douglass5-AAA6-551.0845.87204 [21]15.655.00
166 [26]Cambridge6-AAAAA6-551.0749.05174 [35]16.455.81
167 [15]Laney4-AA8-3-150.9935.09323 [34]17.076.51
168 [27]Statesboro1-AAAAA4-850.9558.7867 [7]15.494.97
169 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I9-350.5137.56296 [18]16.106.03
170 [25]Lovett5-AAAA6-650.4850.33160 [27]16.536.49
171 [7]Macon County6-A Division II10-350.4033.39337 [22]17.547.57
172 [31]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA3-850.3463.7235 [7]13.683.77
173 [26]Whitewater4-AAAA5-550.1446.77196 [36]17.848.14
174 [28]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-649.9251.86141 [29]18.158.66
175 [27]Pace Academy5-AAAA5-649.9251.76142 [22]16.206.72
176 [16]Sumter County1-AA5-549.6752.39134 [1]15.696.45
177 [21]Harlem4-AAA7-449.5936.33306 [42]18.108.95
178 [32]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-749.0962.1547 [11]15.276.62
179 [33]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-849.0762.7241 [8]16.728.08
180 [22]Savannah Country Day3-AAA7-449.0538.26281 [34]15.186.56
181 [29]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-649.0358.3069 [8]15.627.02
182 [36]Duluth7-AAAAAAA7-448.7147.39188 [44]16.007.72
183 [23]Long County3-AAA6-548.5742.30237 [27]18.3910.26
184 [30]Loganville8-AAAAA5-648.3351.46144 [30]18.8110.91
185 [31]Tucker4-AAAAA6-548.3044.52216 [42]20.3512.48
186 [37]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-848.1859.8358 [33]15.137.38
187 [32]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-548.1141.57249 [46]14.576.89
188 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA9-347.8732.58346 [42]13.385.94
189 [8]Portal3-A Division II8-447.6930.20363 [28]15.117.86
190 [28]Luella5-AAAA6-647.6850.79152 [24]15.298.05
191 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA12-047.6723.44399 [8]17.6510.42
192 [9]Early County1-A Division II8-547.6337.46299 [11]17.149.94
193 [10]Dooly County4-A Division II8-547.5844.32219 [1]16.128.98
194 [24]Bremen6-AAA9-347.5337.54297 [39]14.207.10
195 [34]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA5-647.4453.20124 [34]15.098.08
196 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-947.4163.2838 [27]15.388.41
197 [25]Adairsville6-AAA8-347.3837.68293 [37]17.0010.06
198 [11]Jenkins County3-A Division II10-247.1630.09365 [29]16.8610.13
199 [18]Spencer2-AA8-446.9432.27350 [43]16.009.50
200 [29]Madison County8-AAAA8-346.8038.28280 [49]20.4414.08
201 [30]North Hall8-AAAA7-446.7942.34236 [43]16.6610.30
202 [26]Hart County8-AAA4-646.7347.53186 [16]12.576.28
203 [35]Evans2-AAAAAA4-746.6353.29123 [33]13.687.48
204 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-546.4239.24271 [48]16.1610.18
205 [12]Aquinas8-A Division II9-346.0631.78356 [25]16.1310.50
206 [36]New Manchester5-AAAAAA4-645.9954.89106 [29]13.748.19
207 [37]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-645.7151.90139 [37]14.299.02
208 [32]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-645.6750.17163 [28]12.106.87
209 [13]Mount Vernon6-A Division I8-445.6236.17309 [19]17.5212.34
210 [38]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-645.5449.95167 [45]16.2111.11
211 [19]North Murray7-AA8-445.4337.70292 [27]16.2611.27
212 [20]Model7-AA7-445.3539.03273 [24]12.407.49
213 [39]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-845.3363.8833 [24]15.8410.95
214 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-3-145.0032.82342 [1]15.5110.94
215 [21]Worth County1-AA5-644.8941.92245 [18]19.4014.94
216 [27]White County7-AAA5-644.7342.22241 [28]16.9012.60
217 [13]Lincoln County8-A Division II7-544.7137.85290 [8]13.309.03
218 [40]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-944.6363.1339 [28]11.317.12
219 [14]Metter3-A Division I5-644.6342.48233 [6]11.817.62
220 [22]Jeff Davis1-AA5-644.1251.08147 [3]11.557.86
221 [33]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-543.8742.26239 [45]13.279.84
222 [28]Gilmer7-AAA7-543.8438.80275 [33]15.2711.86
223 [34]East Forsyth8-AAAA7-443.8335.37317 [53]14.2710.87
224 [35]Westover1-AAAA5-643.6748.44180 [33]14.4111.17
225 [29]Dougherty1-AAA4-643.5148.21182 [14]12.539.46
226 [30]Hephzibah4-AAA7-443.3937.40300 [40]13.6710.71
227 [15]Pelham1-A Division I5-743.3244.17222 [5]15.4912.61
228 [33]Banneker5-AAAAA4-643.2253.62116 [22]12.089.29
229 [39]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-743.1655.30102 [28]13.2910.56
230 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA10-142.9812.89427 [21]18.2715.72
231 [40]Pope7-AAAAAA2-842.9659.5660 [15]15.6213.10
232 [41]South Effingham2-AAAAAA6-442.8941.58248 [54]12.5910.14
233 [34]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-742.8654.34110 [20]17.9115.48
234 [23]East Jackson8-AA6-442.8635.82311 [31]14.6312.20
235 [35]Decatur4-AAAAA5-642.8546.85194 [39]13.2510.84
236 [36]McDonough5-AAAA6-442.4737.83291 [51]14.2612.23
237 [24]ACE Charter2-AA8-342.3421.29405 [56]15.6013.69
238 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-542.3438.40278 [7]14.0512.15
239 [25]Fannin County7-AA5-642.1438.10285 [25]14.7613.06
240 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-742.0053.34122 [41]11.349.78
241 [42]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-841.6959.9257 [14]12.1510.90
242 [36]Centennial6-AAAAA3-841.5151.88140 [28]11.2410.17
243 [37]Hampton5-AAAA4-641.4146.55198 [37]11.1710.20
244 [26]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-741.3848.91178 [6]13.1512.20
245 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-641.3439.41269 [5]11.8210.92
246 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-641.1941.15254 [8]11.7711.02
247 [27]Washington County4-AA5-640.4637.21301 [28]15.0114.99
248 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II7-340.3935.28320 [17]11.8311.87
249 [43]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-740.3847.46187 [47]12.0612.11
250 [28]Therrell6-AA9-240.3620.93409 [57]10.8010.87
251 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-840.2757.3378 [10]11.9512.12
252 [29]Putnam County4-AA6-540.0536.42305 [30]12.1112.50
253 [38]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-839.9755.8996 [16]10.9611.43
254 [38]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-839.8853.52118 [19]11.3811.94
255 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-939.8064.1031 [22]12.1512.78
256 [44]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-639.7145.16211 [50]10.4811.20
257 [39]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-639.5642.10244 [46]9.1310.01
258 [30]Vidalia3-AA5-639.1740.17264 [23]10.8512.11
259 [45]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-839.0058.1870 [19]9.6811.12
260 [40]Griffin2-AAAA1-938.7857.6174 [7]10.0811.73
261 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-738.7555.22104 [18]12.2313.92
262 [41]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-738.7345.84206 [39]12.1213.82
263 [40]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-738.6249.10173 [34]13.1114.93
264 [42]West Laurens2-AAAA2-838.4556.5884 [10]12.7114.70
265 [31]Dawson County7-AAA2-838.4047.74184 [15]8.4810.51
266 [32]Ringgold6-AAA6-538.3036.77304 [41]8.7810.91
267 [17]Bacon County1-A Division I4-638.1640.22262 [11]9.4011.67
268 [41]Drew3-AAAAA3-737.7748.44181 [37]9.1011.77
269 [4]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA11-137.5316.08420 [18]10.3213.23
270 [18]Dade County7-A Division I6-637.3735.01325 [21]9.9413.00
271 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-436.5525.03393 [5]9.8113.69
272 [42]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-636.4347.60185 [38]9.5913.59
273 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-736.2032.49347 [2]11.3415.58
274 [31]Southwest2-AA6-536.1032.73343 [39]12.3616.70
275 [43]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-735.7741.41252 [47]14.5019.17
276 [17]Johnson County5-A Division II8-435.7524.07395 [39]8.0812.76
277 [18]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-535.6730.60361 [27]10.8415.61
278 [19]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-535.5825.68391 [37]11.7316.58
279 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-935.5452.67130 [26]6.7111.60
280 [32]Dodge County1-AA1-935.2249.11172 [5]5.1110.32
281 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-835.1053.51119 [40]8.5713.91
282 [7]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-335.0819.94413 [14]7.0612.41
283 [20]Seminole County1-A Division II7-535.0628.24377 [32]5.4410.81
284 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA2-834.7454.41109 [39]11.8717.57
285 [46]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-834.7455.59100 [26]9.2214.92
286 [33]Banks County8-AA4-634.5140.39259 [21]7.9813.91
287 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-734.0749.96166 [44]9.7116.08
288 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-633.9542.30238 [44]8.3514.83
289 [19]Darlington7-A Division I6-533.9431.58357 [28]8.4514.94
290 [44]Druid Hills6-AAAA †8-1-133.9017.85416 [60]7.6814.22
291 [21]Charlton County2-A Division II2-933.5744.20221 [2]7.3114.17
292 [22]Treutlen4-A Division II3-733.4943.78228 [3]6.1913.13
293 [34]South Atlanta6-AA5-633.2937.15302 [29]6.4513.59
294 [35]Berrien1-AA2-732.9745.60208 [10]9.0416.50
295 [33]Jackson2-AAA2-932.8053.85112 [6]8.2015.84
296 [34]Pickens7-AAA3-732.7541.36253 [31]10.8018.48
297 [45]North Clayton4-AAAA4-632.6640.51258 [47]12.2320.00
298 [36]Redan5-AA4-732.6535.30319 [33]6.0913.87
299 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-532.4929.20372 [49]7.7315.67
300 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A11-032.42-12.23460 [6]4.7912.81
301 [20]Temple4-A Division I5-632.2432.38348 [26]8.4716.66
302 [21]Pepperell7-A Division I5-632.2233.98332 [24]7.2415.45
303 [45]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-832.2249.01176 [36]6.8315.05
304 [23]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-732.0637.07303 [12]4.4412.81
305 [48]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-831.7355.51101 [27]6.4315.14
306 [24]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-731.6335.77314 [14]6.6115.41
307 [37]Washington6-AA3-831.6242.17243 [17]4.2613.07
308 [36]Liberty County3-AAA3-731.5644.81214 [22]7.9916.86
309 [22]Heard County4-A Division I4-731.3034.16331 [23]9.3118.45
310 [38]Westside (Augusta)4-AA4-631.1632.02352 [44]4.6113.89
311 [25]Turner County2-A Division II3-831.1542.23240 [4]7.5916.88
312 [39]Haralson County7-AA2-831.0144.38218 [13]4.8114.24
313 [23]Jasper County5-A Division I5-630.8935.77313 [20]8.1317.68
314 [49]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-830.7845.87205 [49]9.0618.71
315 [46]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-930.7850.63155 [32]5.9215.57
316 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-630.5634.92326 [55]3.7413.62
317 [37]Gordon Lee6-AAA6-530.3133.12341 [47]6.7416.87
318 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-730.1940.38260 [48]8.4418.68
319 [24]Social Circle5-A Division I4-730.0339.45268 [13]3.9314.33
320 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-129.79-2.11451 [25]7.3117.95
321 [26]Miller County1-A Division II4-629.6833.56335 [21]4.4515.20
322 [50]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-828.9346.44200 [48]1.7313.23
323 [25]Screven County3-A Division I4-728.6934.87327 [22]4.9116.66
324 [26]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I4-728.5026.42388 [34]4.6616.60
325 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-6-128.4539.63267 [46]5.0417.02
326 [47]Shaw1-AAAA4-728.2538.22282 [50]4.4516.64
327 [9]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-627.8029.55369 [3]7.0719.70
328 [51]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-927.5153.79115 [31]5.5618.49
329 [27]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-627.2536.21308 [13]6.0519.23
330 [48]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-927.1552.89128 [25]5.2618.55
331 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I3-826.9340.66256 [10]6.9220.42
332 [40]Rutland2-AA3-626.7533.14340 [38]5.9519.64
333 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II4-526.5027.95381 [34]3.3817.32
334 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA11-126.415.62441 [8]2.7016.73
335 [41]Brantley County3-AA5-526.3634.31329 [35]3.1717.25
336 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-526.3519.36415 [15]1.9216.00
337 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-726.1728.73375 [4]7.8822.15
338 [38]LaFayette6-AAA3-725.9233.28339 [46]4.0718.58
339 [49]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-825.6939.39270 [50]2.2016.95
340 [29]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-625.4429.14373 [31]3.3118.30
341 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-425.3613.55425 [20]3.2018.28
342 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †3-725.2230.24362 [56]5.9221.13
343 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-725.0331.89354 [48]2.1117.51
344 [42]McNair5-AA4-624.9729.88366 [47]4.4419.91
345 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †5-524.8421.78403 [57]1.0016.60
346 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-824.7838.67276 [52]4.1919.85
347 [43]Tattnall County3-AA2-824.0943.71229 [14]0.6817.03
348 [30]Taylor County6-A Division II6-523.7724.79394 [38]0.4717.14
349 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA10-223.248.01438 [6]3.1920.39
350 [31]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-823.0235.55316 [15]2.0419.45
351 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II5-522.9923.69398 [40]1.7819.23
352 [49]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-1022.9548.98177 [32]-1.2816.20
353 [33]Marion County6-A Division II4-622.9327.12384 [35]4.5022.01
354 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA1-922.8654.61108 [17]0.9418.51
355 [13]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-622.5421.48404 [10]0.8418.74
356 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1022.3450.71154 [41]3.8721.96
357 [51]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA1-922.2549.64169 [31]2.0620.25
358 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1022.0953.50120 [32]3.2921.63
359 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A7-421.338.99435 [2]2.7621.87
360 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA3-721.2237.64294 [38]0.4019.61
361 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-721.1327.22383 [52]-0.6218.69
362 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-620.4826.62387 [33]1.4121.36
363 [41]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-820.1633.78334 [45]4.2424.52
364 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-520.0023.76397 [7]7.1627.60
365 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-919.9651.74143 [38]-2.3018.17
366 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-719.7427.12385 [53]-1.0419.65
367 [29]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-719.3633.48336 [25]-0.0421.03
368 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA7-419.0711.08434 [5]-0.0521.32
369 [46]Windsor Forest3-AA2-818.5846.28202 [9]-0.7921.07
370 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †7-318.078.10436 [46]-0.5421.82
371 [15]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-617.8121.03408 [11]1.8824.51
372 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †5-517.7715.43421 [53]-0.2222.44
373 [42]West Hall7-AAA1-917.6440.23261 [32]0.6723.47
374 [43]Franklin County8-AAA1-917.6152.00138 [10]1.4624.29
375 [47]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-817.5830.68360 [46]0.6323.48
376 [48]Butler4-AA3-617.5225.29392 [55]0.9923.90
377 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-817.4936.02310 [52]1.0123.96
378 [35]Warren County8-A Division II3-717.0826.73386 [36]-1.9621.40
379 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA8-316.404.13443 [9]2.0626.10
380 [30]St. Francis6-A Division I1-816.3740.74255 [9]1.0125.08
381 [44]Cross Creek4-AAA3-615.8128.45376 [50]-0.6923.93
382 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-815.6728.00379 [33]0.8525.61
383 [53]Hardaway1-AAAA0-1015.2656.5485 [11]-5.0220.16
384 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-8-115.2224.05396 [6]1.0626.27
385 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-915.1047.17190 [45]-2.8622.48
386 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-714.4934.75328 [19]0.4426.39
387 [54]Riverdale4-AAAA0-1014.4752.95127 [20]-0.4225.54
388 [17]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-714.4020.24411 [13]-3.6122.42
389 [45]Columbus1-AAA1-913.9447.21189 [17]-0.2326.26
390 [55]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †4-613.4521.24406 [58]-2.5024.49
391 [18]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-513.2214.29424 [19]-1.3225.90
392 [46]Beach3-AAA1-913.1435.65315 [43]-2.4124.89
393 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-1013.0238.18283 [35]-6.1921.23
394 [52]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-912.9841.80246 [45]-3.3324.13
395 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I2-812.9128.90374 [31]-3.5723.95
396 [49]Murray County7-AA2-812.5934.21330 [36]1.5929.43
397 [56]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.5861.2550 [1]-3.8224.04
398 [48]Pike County2-AAA0-1012.4944.41217 [23]-3.5924.36
399 [57]Chestatee8-AAAA0-1012.3644.04224 [41]-2.7425.34
400 [50]Towers5-AA1-911.6232.65345 [41]-2.8925.92
401 [38]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-711.5122.93401 [41]-4.6924.23
402 [32]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-1011.4349.04175 [3]2.0831.09
403 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II4-711.2211.78431 [45]0.2829.50
404 [5]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-611.1212.98426 [2]-2.2427.08
405 [6]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA7-3-110.750.21447 [10]-4.4825.21
406 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-410.723.90444 [1]-5.0324.68
407 [40]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-1010.4937.62295 [9]-0.8729.07
408 [19]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-610.3216.20419 [17]-1.0429.07
409 [49]Salem4-AAA1-910.2643.40230 [26]-5.9624.22
410 [33]Claxton3-A Division I2-910.1030.80359 [29]-4.7525.58
411 [34]Coosa7-A Division I3-79.7522.71402 [36]-3.1227.56
412 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †4-38.7912.62430 [38]-5.3726.28
413 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-108.1238.48277 [6]1.3133.63
414 [51]Kendrick2-AA3-78.0226.40390 [54]-6.4425.97
415 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA9-37.03-2.39452 [4]-2.6830.72
416 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-86.5936.29307 [56]-6.7527.09
417 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-95.1735.23322 [54]-6.0729.19
418 [52]Central (Macon)2-AA1-94.3335.80312 [32]-8.0428.06
419 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-93.8420.88410 [12]-6.7929.81
420 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-103.7639.77265 [49]-10.0326.65
421 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-73.6114.40423 [44]-5.2431.58
422 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA7-53.04-2.04450 [3]-8.9828.42
423 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-92.9229.68368 [57]-9.7327.79
424 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-92.3432.00353 [24]-6.1531.94
425 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA8-42.04-6.70453 [5]-7.2431.16
426 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-91.2823.42400 [9]-8.0031.15
427 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-100.6627.52382 [32]-4.2635.51
428 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-60.501.57446 [24]-9.8130.12
429 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-8-0.6412.74429 [22]-9.8931.18
430 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA3-9-0.7911.16433 [4]-11.8129.41
431 [53]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-0.8533.35338 [37]-8.2733.02
432 [54]Glenn Hills4-AA1-9-2.0429.82367 [48]-9.8332.64
433 [55]Walker6-AA †6-5-2.07-8.55456 [58]-9.8432.67
434 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A5-7-2.088.06437 [3]-10.3332.19
435 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-10-2.3143.90226 [52]-13.1029.65
436 [50]Groves3-AAA1-9-4.5535.24321 [44]-10.5634.42
437 [56]Josey4-AA1-9-6.1429.55370 [49]-11.3335.24
438 [44]Towns County8-A Division II0-10-6.3632.23351 [23]-9.8536.95
439 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-4-7.650.07448 [48]-11.1136.97
440 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-7.832.67445 [23]-12.0036.26
441 [8]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-10-8.1615.06422 [1]-12.4236.17
442 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-8-9.24-1.24449 [2]-12.0237.65
443 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-9.2621.07407 [37]-17.0432.65
444 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-9.6619.67414 [42]-9.7940.31
445 [4]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-8-11.316.62440 [4]-15.9235.82
446 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-9-11.327.76439 [7]-14.4937.27
447 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-7-11.5912.81428 [3]-15.9536.08
448 [5]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-10-11.8211.47432 [1]-16.8835.37
449 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-7-11.91-11.89459 [8]-13.5338.81
450 [57]Landmark Christian5-AA0-10-12.7531.79355 [45]-10.0443.14
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-9-13.0828.17378 [50]-13.0740.44
452 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-9-14.0620.10412 [59]-20.5034.00
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II3-7-22.325.60442 [47]-22.2040.55
454 [48]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-9-25.6116.31418 [43]-23.8442.20
455 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A3-7-26.32-9.96458 [5]-15.4451.32
456 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-7-32.54-8.06455 [7]-26.3046.68
457 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-9-32.5416.99417 [16]-22.9150.07
458 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-11-32.7130.14364 [30]-21.7951.36
459 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-2-32.93-22.32461 [49]-24.1249.24
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-9-40.16-7.33454 [6]-26.1554.45
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-10-52.08-9.64457 [54]-41.8250.69



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA585.1478.69
21-AAAAAA680.8971.62
34-AAAAAAA679.6274.87
45-AAAAAAA676.8065.81
52-AAAAAAA576.4867.18
68-AAAAAAA674.8565.62
77-AAAAA673.0067.11
83-AAAAAAA569.4764.94
96-AAAAAAA668.8259.95
101-AAAAA668.3258.13
115-AAAAAA867.6856.81
123-AAAA667.1556.79
136-AAAAAA766.8858.42
145-AAA466.6860.19
152-AAAA764.4056.71
167-AAAAAAA762.3750.69
178-AAAAA762.2554.24
184-AAAAAA661.2653.58
198-AAAAAA760.5350.85
207-AAAAAA759.0149.21
214-AAAA858.8148.67
222-AAAAA758.3950.45
235-AAAAA857.8752.42
243-AAAAA557.6552.75
251-AAAA557.6245.99
268-AAA656.3649.93
273-AAAAAA855.6741.66
281-AAA655.5748.36
293-AA755.5544.78
302-AAA555.4645.71
311-AA754.9648.30
323-AAA854.8240.08
335-AAAA854.5344.99
347-AAAA653.3043.98
352-AAAAAA752.9747.92
361-A Division I452.8448.29
378-AA652.6948.97
386-AAAA651.5656.01
395-A Division I449.5539.61
406-AAAAA749.3640.01
418-A Division I449.3133.28
422-A Division I549.2440.62
437-AAA748.4941.83
447-AA745.7835.04
454-A Division II644.6540.46
468-AAAA944.6038.51
474-AAA644.2534.59
485-AA743.5831.58
497-A Division II342.7033.46
503-A Division II541.9735.27
512-A Division II541.0334.01
526-A Division II840.9226.98
534-AA840.1629.15
548-A Division II638.9631.52
55GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA538.4730.54
563-A Division I538.3526.54
576-AAA837.8131.89
584-A Division I437.2428.68
594-AAAAA637.2435.53
602-AA837.2126.17
617-A Division I735.5028.38
626-A Division I433.8730.63
636-AA733.2330.23
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA430.2925.46
65GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA529.1822.83
661-A Division II726.7025.38
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA625.5218.28
68GIAA Region 4-AA319.3312.44
695-A Division II618.959.91
70GIAA Region 2-AA316.1911.19
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA514.523.26
72GIAA Region 1-A311.68-1.74
73GIAA Region 2-A39.792.48
74GIAA Region 3-AA29.542.40
75GIAA Region 6-AA25.19-0.29
76GAPPS Region 1-AA42.73-2.10
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-5.12-15.66

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/25Camden CountyBrunswick17 - 2126.7496.2%0.130
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 2817.1888.9%0.145
11/03Telfair CountyTreutlen12 - 2020.2792.1%0.156
09/15Skipstone AcademyPinecrest Academy13 - 2417.2488.9%0.171
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1529.0097.1%0.187
09/22MiltonNorth Cobb27 - 4214.3885.1%0.191
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2027.0296.3%0.207
10/27LanierShiloh30 - 2828.6197.0%0.212
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2025.9695.9%0.219
10/26NewtonSouth Gwinnett28 - 3119.4491.3%0.228
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 028.0396.7%0.241
09/08Coahulla CreekChattooga14 - 1717.8889.7%0.250
09/15Collins HillSandy Creek21 - 2714.9886.0%0.254
08/31ColumbiaWashington12 - 827.0296.3%0.277
11/03East CowetaPebblebrook47 - 4621.1192.8%0.280

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.2711/24WaltonCarrollton56 - 358.4273.5%
93.6611/24Thomas County CentralRome19 - 166.9769.9%
91.9309/01CarrolltonRome33 - 130.7752.3%
91.9011/24Colquitt CountyMilton37 - 394.6463.7%
91.5808/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2713.1183.0%
90.8412/01Thomas County CentralMarist - 9.9977.0%
90.0210/13Colquitt CountyCamden County37 - 166.9369.8%
89.7512/01Douglas CountyWoodward Academy - 6.6469.1%
89.5912/01GraysonMilton - 2.5557.6%
88.6511/24GraysonBuford19 - 143.9061.6%
88.3510/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 242.9158.7%
88.1009/08MaristWoodward Academy17 - 100.8552.6%
88.0612/01WaltonCamden County - 17.9489.8%
87.7111/24Mill CreekCamden County20 - 393.8461.4%
87.6509/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 277.0970.2%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top