Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 8

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Buford
Walton
Mill Creek
Buford
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Westlake
Walton
Parkview
Mill Creek
Grayson
Westlake
Lambert
Walton
Parkview
McEachern
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
0
82.43
4-2
Grayson
Reg 1, #2
0
69.32
4-2
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
0
66.36
6-0
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
0
90.48
5-1
Westlake
Reg 7, #3
0
72.22
6-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
0
77.80
5-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
0
62.50
1-5
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #1
0
95.14
5-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
0
66.10
4-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #2
0
84.09
5-1
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
0
51.51
2-4
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
0
68.49
2-4
McEachern
Reg 6, #3
0
68.47
4-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
0
77.91
5-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
0
55.02
1-4
Cherokee
Reg 8, #1
0
97.68
6-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Newton
North Cobb
Colquitt County
Buford
Norcross
East Coweta
Newton
North Cobb
Milton
Carrollton
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
0
66.50
4-1
Wheeler
Reg 8, #2
0
97.39
6-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
0
54.97
2-3
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
0
81.14
5-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
0
73.72
5-1
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
0
67.37
1-5
Marietta
Reg 1, #4
0
65.76
5-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
0
95.48
6-0
Newton
Reg 8, #3
0
65.32
3-3
Mountain View
Reg 5, #2
0
85.65
3-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
0
49.69
4-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
0
82.43
3-2
Milton
Reg 3, #3
0
67.11
5-1
North Paulding
Reg 2, #2
0
86.71
5-1
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
0
72.39
3-3
Archer
Reg 1, #1
0
95.24
6-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-097.68999,9943.98899,280665,319435,485250,4632.99
Buford8-AAAAAAA6-097.39999,9973.95895,153652,759421,864236,6203.23
Newton4-AAAAAAA6-095.48999,7643.65906,154479,025289,376147,1805.79
Walton5-AAAAAAA5-095.14999,9883.73873,631589,230287,063144,4465.92
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-095.24999,9883.50728,034558,644287,979144,3935.93
Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-190.48999,9802.97602,235302,114109,37039,60624.25
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA5-186.71999,9412.57415,322172,45045,79912,20680.93
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-285.65999,5982.70576,408190,82145,55510,99389.97
Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.09991,9232.50551,337113,84529,4176,277158.31
Milton6-AAAAAAA3-282.43999,5662.31325,03086,38816,7013,062325.58
Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-282.43955,2652.14394,85870,82514,6012,587385.55
Norcross7-AAAAAAA5-181.14999,9932.02125,35137,4278,0831,293772.40
Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-077.80997,6911.90156,50230,3843,6453982,511.56
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-277.911,000,0001.8476,37619,9303,0083672,723.80
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-173.72997,4731.7475,2227,6286124223,808.52
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-072.22999,9821.5130,2944,7023702245,453.55
Archer4-AAAAAAA3-372.39775,9121.0352,6674,2842991952,630.58
McEachern3-AAAAAAA2-468.49954,7751.4364,5002,9011886166,665.67
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-567.37940,9451.3349,1152,0101396166,665.67
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-167.11936,5181.3145,6711,8591215199,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-168.47968,9011.2717,3961,633864249,999.00
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-269.32919,9251.1235,7911,964962499,999.00
Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-066.36925,1411.2537,5761,363672499,999.00
Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-165.76840,1490.9416,885512131999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-166.50941,3711.0110,20958627--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-266.10849,9470.9618,34660019--
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-365.32985,1241.069,64543311--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-266.67261,7470.293,3002145--
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-562.50892,5060.933,7911171--
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-257.07389,9910.401,0458---
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-451.51726,4280.801,6266---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-455.02529,4470.532106---
Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-354.97571,4260.602444---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-249.69918,1790.943133---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-452.13242,6210.251522---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-054.07468,2920.471122---
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-359.1915,3890.02921---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-551.63351,9510.36451---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-443.70276,1780.2972----
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-548.5593,3160.097----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-345.13110,4650.113----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-630.7772,3510.07-----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-442.7561,3040.06-----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-440.6729,0630.03-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-3-120.769,4950.01-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-610.15-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County953,83543,7071,982464999,98812
1-AAAAAAAValdosta23,963415,835301,753178,374919,92580,075
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill11,079255,951305,420277,497849,947150,053
1-AAAAAAACamden County10,378240,273299,505289,993840,149159,851
1-AAAAAAALowndes74544,23491,340253,672389,991610,009
2-AAAAAAAWestlake600,137338,11960,828896999,98020
2-AAAAAAACarrollton365,658508,052123,8902,341999,94159
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta34,114152,556764,72446,079997,4732,527
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook851,12443,375681,844726,428273,572
2-AAAAAAACampbell61497,183268,840276,178723,822
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern302,253262,355220,832169,335954,77545,225
3-AAAAAAAMarietta248,554248,003240,500203,888940,94559,055
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding237,279243,405244,425211,409936,51863,482
3-AAAAAAAHarrison207,356228,915251,675237,195925,14174,859
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove4,55817,32242,568178,173242,621757,379
4-AAAAAAANewton816,323151,70027,6564,085999,764236
4-AAAAAAAParkview144,675436,013319,95691,279991,9238,077
4-AAAAAAAGrayson29,213345,261419,907160,884955,26544,735
4-AAAAAAAArcher9,36362,474188,942515,133775,912224,088
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett4134,07940,390216,865261,747738,253
4-AAAAAAABrookwood134733,14911,75415,389984,611
5-AAAAAAAWalton764,021227,7957,962210999,98812
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb231,514697,81567,2263,043999,598402
5-AAAAAAAWheeler4,25965,792677,737193,583941,37158,629
5-AAAAAAACherokee1254,810128,921395,591529,447470,553
5-AAAAAAAOsborne813,698108,910355,603468,292531,708
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-909,24451,97061,304938,696
6-AAAAAAAMilton610,639308,76774,5905,570999,566434
6-AAAAAAALambert327,912477,975174,53117,273997,6912,309
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth59,466195,654584,175129,606968,90131,099
6-AAAAAAADenmark1,52512,046103,350454,505571,426428,574
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth4304,98351,616294,922351,951648,049
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central2857511,73898,124110,465889,535
7-AAAAAAANorcross535,029321,159143,74461999,9937
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett336,807410,800252,356371,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge128,164268,010565,69838,110999,98218
7-AAAAAAADuluth-2938,147880,003918,17981,821
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek-25372,29672,351927,649
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--29,4939,495990,505
7-AAAAAAADiscovery-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek508,209482,9108,599276999,9946
8-AAAAAAABuford491,229502,4296,30732999,9973
8-AAAAAAAMountain View53311,974603,934368,683985,12414,876
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill282,600373,096516,782892,506107,494
8-AAAAAAADacula1834,04089,19293,316906,684
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-44,02425,03529,063970,937

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Hughes
Hughes
Gainesville
North Atlanta
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Hughes
Marist
Gainesville
Lee County
Effingham County
Creekview
Hughes
Marist
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
0
54.28
1-5
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #2
0
84.06
5-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
0
52.35
3-3
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #1
0
55.91
3-3
Effingham County
Reg 7, #3
0
56.97
3-3
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
0
69.45
5-1
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
0
53.50
3-3
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
0
91.89
4-2
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
0
79.82
5-1
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
0
84.04
5-1
Marist
Reg 2, #4
0
47.67
3-3
Evans
Reg 3, #1
0
79.16
4-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
0
64.88
4-2
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #2
0
69.86
4-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
0
60.60
4-2
East Paulding
Reg 8, #1
0
87.73
6-0
Gainesville
Roswell
North Atlanta
Rome
Thomas County Central
Douglas County
Roswell
Mundy's Mill
North Atlanta
New Manchester
Rome
Jonesboro
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
0
74.23
5-1
Douglas County
Reg 8, #2
0
67.38
4-2
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
0
58.80
4-2
Etowah
Reg 7, #1
0
78.60
5-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
0
57.76
3-2
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
0
62.53
6-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 1, #4
0
59.10
3-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
0
86.56
6-0
North Atlanta
Reg 8, #3
0
59.03
3-3
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
0
73.16
3-3
New Manchester
Reg 7, #4
0
49.78
3-3
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
0
73.92
5-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
0
57.50
4-2
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
0
49.95
4-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
0
46.04
5-1
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #1
1
102.18
6-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA6-0102.18999,9994.76995,214932,168839,752707,3500.41
Hughes5-AAAAAA4-291.89999,9983.94933,001605,710413,456130,3486.67
Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-087.73999,9993.69870,065598,375282,44364,29614.55
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-086.56999,9973.25748,133509,679123,75139,99324.00
Lee County1-AAAAAA5-184.06999,3333.39912,563368,165161,86726,31937.00
Marist4-AAAAAA5-184.04999,9922.86623,519365,85978,45819,41750.50
Roswell7-AAAAAA5-178.60999,9752.88686,062237,50325,3674,868204.42
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA4-279.161,000,0002.54392,320136,27833,5753,545281.09
Houston County1-AAAAAA5-179.82993,2981.63212,01069,49816,4862,014495.52
Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-174.23999,8842.04304,36571,38010,1307711,296.02
Rome6-AAAAAA5-173.92994,6012.24341,31029,8976,5565541,804.05
New Manchester5-AAAAAA3-373.16999,8932.17387,96923,0434,3713692,709.03
Creekview6-AAAAAA5-169.45997,0581.92171,48412,5651,6448411,903.76
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-269.86999,8051.7177,12513,5161,2864522,221.22
Lanier8-AAAAAA4-267.38994,9271.5095,3909,3573411855,554.56
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-264.88997,1961.6172,2223,9822606166,665.67
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-062.531,000,0001.8850,0417,2871262499,999.00
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-359.10660,7740.698,727703101999,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA3-355.91992,1491.5718,79086829--
Brunswick2-AAAAAA3-257.76943,1961.3814,22883029--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-260.60894,1641.0217,76586419--
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-359.03998,7581.1419,80762416--
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA4-257.50945,9501.498,5335029--
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-258.80578,1410.647,6453986--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA3-356.97999,5301.208,2693786--
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-554.28940,4480.966,4341785--
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-352.35848,5201.184,4361021--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-354.42366,2390.392,064631--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-353.50872,2630.903,15164---
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-354.13306,1420.311,40762---
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-249.95871,6851.071,83850---
Evans2-AAAAAA3-347.67832,2920.961,12732---
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-349.78610,0800.651,8197---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-146.04729,1930.734917---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-545.50353,6360.373622---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-645.5165,3510.07481---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-446.4254,6410.06221---
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-543.6140,4540.04181---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-339.4492,7320.1071---
Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-440.16202,1270.23104----
South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-142.09252,4650.2639----
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-447.60105,6890.1139----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-338.74321,3460.3221----
Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-441.5979,4070.0815----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-431.6535,6250.041----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-434.7815,4810.02-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-624.169,0240.01-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-520.563,3870.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-534.841,4140.00-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-522.851,3490.00-----
South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-543.312310.00-----
Newnan5-AAAAAA2-440.331040.00-----
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-537.19370.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-411.40160.00-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-722.9450.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-324.28-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-6-1.85-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central887,924101,06210,872141999,9991
1-AAAAAALee County101,753838,90853,5425,130999,333667
1-AAAAAAHouston County10,20852,959857,92672,205993,2986,702
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)1155,75058,769596,140660,774339,226
1-AAAAAAVeterans-1,31917,981286,842306,142693,858
1-AAAAAATift County-291039,54240,454959,546
2-AAAAAAEffingham County581,433276,38989,17745,150992,1497,851
2-AAAAAABrunswick262,845229,240282,793168,318943,19656,804
2-AAAAAAEvans79,042163,725260,520329,005832,292167,708
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy73,328301,676283,353213,328871,685128,315
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,87421,22463,384165,983252,465747,535
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)1,4357,33719,01064,95092,732907,268
2-AAAAAAGrovetown434091,76313,26615,481984,519
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy874,799115,3469,826291,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill118,791858,56022,649-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAJonesboro6,41026,068613,541299,931945,95054,050
3-AAAAAALovejoy-25319,482529,013848,520151,480
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-134,418167,708202,127797,873
3-AAAAAAMorrow--843,3033,387996,613
3-AAAAAARockdale County---1616999,984
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta581,283417,6061,06840999,9973
4-AAAAAAMarist418,597570,13511,21644999,9928
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X10011,054698,107231,187940,44859,552
4-AAAAAADunwoody16791225,560502,826729,193270,807
4-AAAAAARiverwood441363,161257,768321,346678,654
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-18888,1359,024990,976
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes808,646171,6517,05312,648999,9982
5-AAAAAADouglas County173,30914,878673,898137,799999,884116
5-AAAAAANew Manchester17,259780,99080,303121,341999,893107
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding78532,481238,715622,183894,164105,836
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding1-14216231999,769
5-AAAAAAAlexander--13105,676105,689894,311
5-AAAAAANewnan--2102104999,896
5-AAAAAAPaulding County--23537999,963
6-AAAAAARome543,861283,799133,64233,299994,6015,399
6-AAAAAACreekview301,793397,207267,54730,511997,0582,942
6-AAAAAASequoyah152,422304,290510,22330,261997,1962,804
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge1,8949,48342,528312,334366,239633,761
6-AAAAAAEtowah305,10638,467534,538578,141421,859
6-AAAAAAAllatoona-1137,48857,75065,351934,649
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-21051,3071,414998,586
7-AAAAAARoswell953,46337,3448,198970999,97525
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity25,096788,426180,0416,242999,805195
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta21,291172,271795,13710,831999,530470
7-AAAAAAPope1481,85610,317341,315353,636646,364
7-AAAAAALassiter2844,33531,20435,625964,375
7-AAAAAASprayberry-181,954608,108610,080389,920
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-1181,3301,349998,651
8-AAAAAAGainesville989,7499,882192176999,9991
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth8,636210,754533,968245,400998,7581,242
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central1,19310,233245,133615,704872,263127,737
8-AAAAAALanier419768,456214,94211,110994,9275,073
8-AAAAAAShiloh36162,46376,32579,407920,593
8-AAAAAAJackson County-593,30251,28054,641945,359
8-AAAAAAApalachee---55999,995

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Coffee
Jefferson
Ware County
Jefferson
Cartersville
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Calhoun
Northgate
Jefferson
Ware County
Warner Robins
Calhoun
Creekside
Tucker
Northgate
Hiram
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
0
46.08
2-4
Decatur
Reg 1, #2
0
74.97
3-2
Ware County
Reg 3, #4
0
44.51
4-2
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 2, #1
0
65.06
3-3
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
0
70.07
4-2
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
0
66.41
4-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
0
61.43
3-3
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #1
0
67.49
5-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
0
50.34
1-4
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
0
49.10
3-3
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
0
57.92
4-2
Jones County
Reg 3, #1
0
62.74
4-2
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
0
56.08
3-3
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
0
73.49
6-0
Hiram
Reg 5, #4
0
44.51
1-5
Lithia Springs
Reg 8, #1
0
77.59
6-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Harris County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Coffee
Eastside
Cartersville
Harris County
Arabia Mountain
Flowery Branch
Greater Atlanta Christian
Ola
Coffee
Reg 5, #3
0
54.26
4-2
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
0
64.75
4-2
Eastside
Reg 6, #4
0
44.82
1-5
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
0
76.26
6-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
0
56.94
2-4
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #2
0
59.29
5-1
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
0
45.22
1-4
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
0
50.89
5-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #3
0
64.47
3-3
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #2
0
59.45
1-4
Mays
Reg 7, #4
0
58.03
4-2
Dalton
Reg 6, #1
0
69.02
6-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
51.07
5-1
McIntosh
Reg 2, #2
0
68.93
4-1
Ola
Reg 4, #4
0
29.92
3-3
Chamblee
Reg 1, #1
0
86.70
5-0
Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee1-AAAAA5-086.70999,9974.51938,424861,327715,426583,3700.71
Jefferson8-AAAAA6-077.59999,9993.54655,000571,300338,269134,6276.43
Cartersville7-AAAAA6-076.26997,3823.39659,940565,275232,388101,1778.88
Ware County1-AAAAA3-274.97999,8113.52749,101517,043272,62278,69911.71
Hiram7-AAAAA6-073.49994,5242.89515,278382,374147,07647,62820.00
Calhoun7-AAAAA4-270.07949,5182.11328,430155,13353,19112,08981.72
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA6-069.02999,6752.30466,569104,99941,12110,38595.29
Ola2-AAAAA4-168.93997,0502.27286,503112,73532,3078,054123.16
Creekside5-AAAAA5-167.49999,9482.25362,093124,56744,2607,367134.74
Warner Robins2-AAAAA3-365.06999,9382.26243,026101,48529,1023,922253.97
Kell6-AAAAA4-166.41999,1971.94306,52467,34821,0093,728267.24
Eastside8-AAAAA4-264.75984,7032.05202,628107,94221,6853,280303.88
Northgate3-AAAAA4-262.74998,4832.25495,670105,77622,3102,457406.00
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-364.47977,1791.86220,41945,49410,6981,702586.54
Harris County3-AAAAA5-159.29995,3261.89338,05151,5896,9735471,827.15
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-361.43897,9711.4090,94420,9532,8743323,011.05
Jones County2-AAAAA4-257.92998,4401.76233,43228,6292,8402314,328.00
Mays5-AAAAA1-459.45980,4041.4282,10011,1001,3761576,368.43
Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-456.94951,5021.59218,71622,4041,8571178,546.01
Cambridge6-AAAAA3-356.08997,4851.1418,6685,2525242835,713.29
Dalton7-AAAAA4-258.03545,6880.7035,0393,3584182638,460.54
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-150.89997,5231.69146,5399,8573962049,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA4-256.38511,9110.6425,4462,6552731952,630.58
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-450.34887,2481.4295,6084,6102021283,332.33
Tucker4-AAAAA3-349.10997,5441.71133,7177,3333011099,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-254.26963,7761.2028,3013,6282439111,110.11
McIntosh3-AAAAA5-151.07961,5251.2053,2403,5181887142,856.14
Decatur4-AAAAA2-446.08979,3621.1725,90594438--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-445.22713,7140.9830,64678411--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-244.51856,2910.936,28019311--
Centennial6-AAAAA1-544.82954,6890.981,27820510--
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-544.51414,7790.43485641--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-339.39348,0280.424,59555---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA4-242.83346,0150.3626920---
Banneker5-AAAAA3-344.19187,2270.1915819---
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-345.16106,0820.1115317---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-436.4346,8870.053097---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-242.65125,6640.132565---
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-538.8236,6830.04162---
Drew3-AAAAA2-331.78188,3750.19311---
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-329.92811,7630.82125----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-529.2251,2020.0565----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-428.485,6750.0111----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-526.52111,9880.116----
Loganville8-AAAAA3-438.1712,1260.016----
Lithonia4-AAAAA1-519.92101,8200.10-----
North Springs6-AAAAA2-322.2612,2590.01-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-330.612,3580.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-329.021,7690.00-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-435.959770.00-----
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-625.515080.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-61.12120.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-415.47-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-6-47.52-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAACoffee809,688188,0632,19155999,9973
1-AAAAAWare County189,418771,54737,2341,612999,811189
1-AAAAAJenkins74529,161570,021287,321887,248112,752
1-AAAAAStatesboro1319,047279,553424,983713,714286,286
1-AAAAABradwell Institute182,109100,218245,683348,028651,972
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-7310,78340,34651,202948,798
2-AAAAAWarner Robins814,311128,93954,8141,874999,93862
2-AAAAAJones County98,242143,946366,346389,906998,4401,560
2-AAAAAOla84,551619,251217,10276,146997,0502,950
2-AAAAADutchtown2,870107,587360,200480,845951,50248,498
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing262721,43845,15146,887953,113
2-AAAAALocust Grove-5955,5755,675994,325
2-AAAAAUnion Grove--5503508999,492
3-AAAAANorthgate556,536320,20398,18123,563998,4831,517
3-AAAAAHarris County346,268419,971178,92650,161995,3264,674
3-AAAAAMcIntosh79,276195,867456,512229,870961,52538,475
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)17,68160,826244,918532,866856,291143,709
3-AAAAADrew2393,13321,463163,540188,375811,625
4-AAAAATucker492,217412,26577,35615,706997,5442,456
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain444,266335,118192,62025,519997,5232,477
4-AAAAADecatur57,822226,665581,680113,195979,36220,638
4-AAAAAChamblee5,49522,139126,581657,548811,763188,237
4-AAAAAM.L. King1783,36814,41394,029111,988888,012
4-AAAAALithonia224457,35094,003101,820898,180
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside873,35897,95128,383256999,94852
5-AAAAAVilla Rica89,297311,679479,50383,297963,77636,224
5-AAAAAMays36,939564,179315,99763,289980,40419,596
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson3074,51322,27978,983106,082893,918
5-AAAAABanneker881,69619,807165,636187,227812,773
5-AAAAALithia Springs613,70662,845338,222414,779585,221
5-AAAAAChapel Hill56,27571,131268,604346,015653,985
5-AAAAATri-Cities-1551,7131,769998,231
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian630,132358,6587,6063,279999,675325
6-AAAAAKell363,073520,004114,5321,588999,197803
6-AAAAACambridge5,502115,338696,742179,903997,4852,515
6-AAAAACentennial1,2905,826179,770767,803954,68945,311
6-AAAAAChattahoochee316962935,88236,683963,317
6-AAAAANorth Springs-572111,53312,259987,741
6-AAAAANorthview---1212999,988
7-AAAAACartersville596,781305,75878,15516,688997,3822,618
7-AAAAAHiram331,617389,679236,73336,495994,5245,476
7-AAAAACalhoun62,864261,408473,402151,844949,51850,482
7-AAAAACass5,48725,402102,114378,908511,911488,089
7-AAAAADalton3,25017,747109,328415,363545,688454,312
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)16268702977999,023
8-AAAAAJefferson751,192207,16241,387258999,9991
8-AAAAAEastside174,787536,201145,254128,461984,70315,297
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch74,00588,049655,154159,971977,17922,821
8-AAAAAClarke Central8166,461144,436587,066897,971102,029
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow82,11712,357111,182125,664874,336
8-AAAAALoganville-61,33310,78712,126987,874
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-4792,2752,358997,642

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Bainbridge
Spalding
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Holy Innocents
Stockbridge
Starr's Mill
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
0
66.90
5-1
Troup
Reg 1, #2
0
76.30
6-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
0
55.82
2-3
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
0
78.97
6-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
0
44.49
5-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
0
61.19
5-1
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #4
0
49.29
5-0
East Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
0
68.28
4-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
0
37.92
3-3
Westover
Reg 4, #2
0
63.26
3-3
Starr's Mill
Reg 2, #4
0
48.40
3-3
Howard
Reg 3, #1
0
79.10
6-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
0
59.40
3-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #2
0
59.11
3-3
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
0
53.64
3-3
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #1
0
82.66
5-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Westminster (Atlanta)
Bainbridge
North Hall
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Madison County
Westminster (Atlanta)
Perry
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
0
49.78
2-4
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
0
60.49
5-1
North Hall
Reg 6, #4
0
54.36
5-1
Miller Grove
Reg 7, #1
0
72.02
6-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
0
59.16
4-2
Baldwin
Reg 3, #2
0
71.07
6-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
0
23.11
3-4
Shaw
Reg 4, #1
0
66.11
4-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 8, #3
0
57.09
4-1
Madison County
Reg 5, #2
0
48.57
2-4
Luella
Reg 7, #4
0
38.92
2-4
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
0
62.25
4-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 3, #3
0
60.81
4-2
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
0
71.01
5-1
Perry
Reg 4, #4
0
57.81
4-2
LaGrange
Reg 1, #1
0
80.53
4-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA5-082.661,000,0004.07946,260664,177467,196319,5892.13
Bainbridge1-AAAA4-280.531,000,0003.55650,502584,360392,689215,4373.64
Benedictine3-AAAA6-079.10999,8413.43821,358408,314242,924137,1146.29
Spalding2-AAAA6-078.97999,9933.20556,700473,389233,185131,3946.61
Cairo1-AAAA6-176.301,000,0002.91470,336384,246192,28279,64611.56
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA6-072.02999,9993.29766,195454,167188,00652,28918.12
Burke County3-AAAA6-071.07997,6382.60510,244209,72975,90120,97546.68
Perry2-AAAA5-171.01999,9452.28259,087181,04669,31318,74952.34
Stockbridge5-AAAA4-268.28999,8422.81694,462187,56239,22811,11888.94
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA4-266.11988,8742.18288,964116,65031,8695,243189.73
Troup4-AAAA5-166.90998,8701.76168,25866,23517,9403,353297.24
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-262.25973,2642.35461,75074,62418,5262,020494.05
Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-363.26999,0212.02165,25633,9557,1819751,024.64
North Hall8-AAAA5-160.49995,1071.97220,15737,6936,1425661,765.78
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA3-359.40952,5491.89255,90731,0705,4114712,122.14
Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-161.19864,4981.60177,34625,7484,0024612,168.20
Wayne County3-AAAA4-260.81926,2431.1735,18111,2931,9721965,101.04
Madison County8-AAAA4-157.09968,3251.70155,18716,2871,9691248,063.52
Baldwin2-AAAA4-259.16983,0881.2645,77511,6001,6471238,129.08
Cedartown7-AAAA3-359.11997,9011.6050,2395,8366346714,924.37
LaGrange4-AAAA4-257.81985,1411.1115,1303,8874993330,302.03
Pace Academy5-AAAA3-353.64928,7751.2357,7204,1212971952,630.58
Miller Grove6-AAAA5-154.36676,0311.0064,2164,8014981376,922.08
Stephenson6-AAAA4-254.41526,0210.7234,0762,7202571190,908.09
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-355.82827,8340.9310,3302,2202079111,110.11
Lovett5-AAAA2-449.78916,1881.2144,3701,9691043333,332.33
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-049.29747,7980.9529,8161,025562499,999.00
Luella5-AAAA2-448.57837,9891.0325,01093657--
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-144.49955,0791.0810,0501683--
Howard2-AAAA3-348.40628,4700.652,088633--
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-443.57286,4530.312,881391--
Whitewater4-AAAA3-347.3622,9050.03109131--
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-438.92751,4040.803,80325---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-245.19248,4390.2517920---
Westover1-AAAA3-337.92966,3260.993745---
Hampton5-AAAA2-439.65179,3660.182394---
McDonough5-AAAA4-138.84137,6510.141362---
Griffin2-AAAA1-538.86250,2780.25931---
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-229.51295,5060.30172----
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-136.3896,8380.1018----
West Laurens2-AAAA2-337.3741,3880.049----
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-435.847,6370.017----
Hardaway1-AAAA0-622.54498,4730.506----
Shaw1-AAAA3-423.11535,2010.543----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-432.311,9700.001----
North Clayton4-AAAA4-331.635,1890.01-----
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-428.013020.00-----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-629.581850.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-55.791110.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA2-422.36450.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-66.9550.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-610.9240.00-----
Druid Hills6-AAAA3-1-126.75-------
Fayette County4-AAAA1-521.25-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA2-421.19-------
Chestatee8-AAAA0-616.26-------
Riverdale4-AAAA0-712.12-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-54.19-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-4-13.14-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge627,053371,5881,35451,000,000-
1-AAAACairo372,890623,1553,95051,000,000-
1-AAAAWestover575,136815,086146,047966,32633,674
1-AAAAHardaway-9584,327414,051498,473501,527
1-AAAAShaw-2695,283439,892535,201464,799
2-AAAASpalding762,939235,0831,532439999,9937
2-AAAAPerry235,745623,227139,4391,534999,94555
2-AAAABaldwin1,316140,014791,62250,136983,08816,912
2-AAAAGriffin-94028,185221,153250,278749,722
2-AAAAHoward-61024,902602,958628,470371,530
2-AAAAWest Laurens-955,01836,27541,388958,612
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)-319,30287,50596,838903,162
3-AAAABenedictine711,084255,24030,9292,588999,841159
3-AAAABurke County268,325618,14090,62820,545997,6382,362
3-AAAAWayne County17,04165,974542,509300,719926,24373,757
3-AAAANew Hampstead3,33955,293290,822478,380827,834172,166
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch2115,35345,112197,763248,439751,561
3-AAAAIslands---55999,995
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)584,281137,827149,015117,751988,87411,126
4-AAAATroup223,207186,364387,385201,914998,8701,130
4-AAAAStarr's Mill181,199626,234183,3408,248999,021979
4-AAAALaGrange11,26246,279279,802647,798985,14114,859
4-AAAAWhitewater513,28439519,17522,905977,095
4-AAAANorth Clayton-12635,1145,189994,811
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAARiverdale-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge865,351122,9538,8402,698999,842158
5-AAAAPace Academy74,875175,739315,739362,422928,77571,225
5-AAAALovett55,415358,888375,416126,469916,18883,812
5-AAAALuella3,951325,530241,610266,898837,989162,011
5-AAAAMcDonough4024,94022,684109,625137,651862,349
5-AAAAHampton611,95035,699131,711179,366820,634
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)--12173185999,815
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)---44999,996
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)541,654246,202121,42163,987973,26426,736
6-AAAAHapeville Charter272,767278,623251,672149,487952,54947,451
6-AAAAHoly Innocents91,610282,701287,883202,304864,498135,502
6-AAAAMiller Grove69,718122,645193,349290,319676,031323,969
6-AAAAStephenson24,20769,646144,270287,898526,021473,979
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb441831,4056,0057,637992,363
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)983,12214,9411,655281999,9991
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield8,871141,124697,878107,206955,07944,921
7-AAAACedartown7,237817,392156,52216,750997,9012,099
7-AAAASonoraville70322,68697,384630,631751,404248,596
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)673,85746,484245,098295,506704,494
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--7734111999,889
8-AAAANorth Oconee997,3702,5943331,000,000-
8-AAAAEast Forsyth2,53083,150194,159467,959747,798252,202
8-AAAANorth Hall66561,227336,89596,919995,1074,893
8-AAAAMadison County34352,951438,249177,091968,32531,675
8-AAAACherokee Bluff-6530,423255,965286,453713,547
8-AAAACedar Shoals-132361,7211,970998,030
8-AAAAWalnut Grove--3299302999,698
8-AAAAEast Hall--24345999,955
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Stephens County
Thomasville
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Crisp County
Mary Persons
Wesleyan
Cedar Grove
Hephzibah
Calvary Day
White County
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
0
48.16
4-2
Harlem
Reg 1, #2
0
57.45
4-2
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
0
45.28
3-3
Long County
Reg 2, #1
0
74.64
5-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
0
47.92
3-3
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #2
0
43.65
5-1
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
0
51.55
3-3
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #1
0
77.94
2-4
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
0
50.93
3-3
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #2
0
50.16
5-1
Hephzibah
Reg 2, #4
0
34.25
1-5
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
0
78.92
6-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
0
36.47
3-3
Ringgold
Reg 7, #2
0
59.39
3-2
White County
Reg 5, #4
0
48.76
1-4
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
0
80.18
6-0
Stephens County
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Oconee County
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Upson-Lee
Thomasville
Reg 5, #3
0
50.81
5-2
Douglass
Reg 8, #2
0
58.61
2-4
Oconee County
Reg 6, #4
0
32.88
4-2
Gordon Lee
Reg 7, #1
0
60.42
6-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
0
50.03
2-4
Peach County
Reg 3, #2
0
63.17
4-2
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
0
47.87
3-2
Monroe
Reg 4, #1
0
61.08
5-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
0
56.79
3-3
Hebron Christian
Reg 5, #2
0
61.82
5-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
0
41.28
1-5
Dawson County
Reg 6, #1
0
48.47
4-2
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
0
45.65
4-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
0
50.51
5-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
0
18.58
1-5
Salem
Reg 1, #1
0
63.94
3-3
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Stephens County8-AAA6-080.18999,9953.80927,917538,796349,723288,3592.47
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-477.941,000,0003.87941,078634,111329,280249,1673.01
Calvary Day3-AAA6-078.921,000,0003.76958,134504,983298,259241,8803.13
Mary Persons2-AAA5-174.641,000,0003.50889,180447,338179,228121,1967.25
Thomasville1-AAA3-363.94998,5073.19628,329394,065225,83033,78128.60
Savannah Christian3-AAA4-263.17999,9992.88549,785305,900152,59720,78547.11
Sandy Creek5-AAA5-261.821,000,0002.56536,335244,078110,58313,30374.17
Morgan County4-AAA5-161.08999,9972.46355,623188,44191,16510,02298.78
Lumpkin County7-AAA6-060.42998,2942.60382,536174,87380,2868,157121.59
White County7-AAA3-259.39997,8252.43308,816126,75253,9484,943201.31
Oconee County8-AAA2-458.61981,8052.06301,965113,30442,0523,454288.52
Crisp County1-AAA4-257.45992,9542.17257,401110,07941,7723,021330.02
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-356.79916,1341.45181,32858,92917,5641,161860.33
Upson-Lee2-AAA5-150.51999,6991.5491,69324,5854,5351277,873.02
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA3-350.93856,4011.3362,43316,5863,6581158,694.65
Peach County2-AAA2-450.03999,6071.5082,17621,1633,8141128,927.57
Adairsville6-AAA4-248.47999,1301.80125,00926,7224,8841019,899.99
Monroe Area8-AAA3-351.55831,6001.0871,92115,3972,8089910,100.01
Douglass5-AAA5-250.811,000,0001.2871,17514,5182,6819510,525.32
Hephzibah4-AAA5-150.16999,8881.4837,3806,9671,3993132,257.06
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-448.761,000,0001.1840,4616,5789932737,036.04
Wesleyan7-AAA3-347.92964,7491.5742,1044,9345781855,554.56
Savannah Country Day3-AAA4-245.65965,5291.2832,4446,0606771283,332.33
Monroe1-AAA3-247.87723,7860.9617,5432,5583261283,332.33
Harlem4-AAA4-248.16999,3961.3823,9203,4485471190,908.09
Bremen6-AAA5-143.65999,0061.5444,9475,7446007142,856.14
Long County3-AAA3-345.28866,0160.938,170739562499,999.00
Dawson County7-AAA1-541.28604,4760.8212,494990611999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA4-239.71371,8420.486,782520281999,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA3-343.35428,2090.515,03656658--
Hart County8-AAA3-341.00270,2920.282,7051757--
Ringgold6-AAA3-336.47871,4340.931,463462--
Jackson2-AAA1-534.25983,3111.00638231--
Gordon Lee6-AAA4-232.88909,6850.9583723---
Pickens7-AAA1-429.0262,3060.07864---
Liberty County3-AAA2-429.25167,6130.17612---
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-418.50440,1090.44262---
Coahulla Creek6-AAA3-326.24181,4670.18351---
Salem4-AAA1-518.58440,0590.4427----
LaFayette6-AAA1-525.9322,5070.023----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-418.1316,6380.022----
Cross Creek4-AAA2-310.91120,5510.121----
West Hall7-AAA1-522.075080.001----
Pike County2-AAA0-63.0017,3830.02-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-413.447330.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-518.161740.00-----
Columbus1-AAA1-510.031430.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-610.481330.00-----
Beach3-AAA1-51.861100.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-5-11.33-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville666,463268,23155,5728,241998,5071,493
1-AAACrisp County261,687449,796214,84466,627992,9547,046
1-AAACarver (Columbus)63,959179,747359,052253,643856,401143,599
1-AAAMonroe5,18589,914262,028366,659723,786276,214
1-AAADougherty2,70612,312108,495304,696428,209571,791
1-AAAColumbus--9134143999,857
2-AAAMary Persons941,82353,8814,0512451,000,000-
2-AAAUpson-Lee30,072473,065419,96976,593999,699301
2-AAAPeach County27,448446,756441,67883,725999,607393
2-AAAJackson65726,289134,221822,144983,31116,689
2-AAAPike County-98117,29317,383982,617
3-AAACalvary Day994,8044,8022411531,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian5,001993,3111,64740999,9991
3-AAASavannah Country Day195410887,93876,986965,52934,471
3-AAALiberty County-1,46829,497136,648167,613832,387
3-AAALong County-980,459785,548866,016133,984
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--218515733999,267
3-AAABeach---110110999,890
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County740,291200,86158,494351999,9973
4-AAAHephzibah154,305442,343397,6885,552999,888112
4-AAAHarlem105,385356,151522,05915,801999,396604
4-AAASalem14908,263431,692440,059559,941
4-AAARichmond Academy554512,767426,792440,109559,891
4-AAACross Creek-10729119,812120,551879,449
5-AAACedar Grove877,599114,1676,9401,2941,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek105,367652,142184,05858,4331,000,000-
5-AAADouglass10,623139,382445,771404,2241,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)6,41194,309363,231536,0491,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville623,239327,74638,06210,083999,130870
6-AAABremen369,407608,71717,7533,129999,006994
6-AAAGordon Lee6,45337,040382,534483,658909,68590,315
6-AAACoahulla Creek8458,50047,735124,387181,467818,533
6-AAARinggold5517,736509,056344,587871,434128,566
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe11733,59212,87216,638983,362
6-AAALaFayette-881,25521,16422,507977,493
6-AAARidgeland--13120133999,867
7-AAALumpkin County546,802397,45846,3697,665998,2941,706
7-AAAWhite County429,159439,242115,94713,477997,8252,175
7-AAAWesleyan19,402131,925617,693195,729964,74935,251
7-AAADawson County2,69221,126178,186402,472604,476395,524
7-AAAGilmer1,9439,80330,571329,525371,842628,158
7-AAAPickens244511,20950,65062,306937,694
7-AAAWest Hall-125482508999,492
8-AAAStephens County927,58668,1393,978292999,9955
8-AAAOconee County59,128690,968183,09648,613981,80518,195
8-AAAHebron Christian12,71883,749499,869319,798916,13483,866
8-AAAMonroe Area320142,059266,181423,040831,600168,400
8-AAAHart County24815,08446,810208,150270,292729,708
8-AAAFranklin County-166107174999,826

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Appling County
Thomson
Northeast
Appling County
Thomson
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Appling County
Athens Academy
Cook
Northeast
Model
Callaway
Laney
Appling County
Fannin County
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
0
44.43
2-4
Washington County
Reg 1, #2
0
52.85
3-2
Cook
Reg 3, #4
0
34.46
3-2
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
0
65.20
5-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
0
39.94
3-2
Model
Reg 6, #2
0
33.77
2-5
Washington
Reg 8, #4
0
53.93
4-1
Union County
Reg 5, #1
0
61.13
3-2
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
0
44.51
2-3
Sumter County
Reg 4, #2
0
53.48
3-2-1
Laney
Reg 2, #4
0
24.54
3-3
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
0
70.62
4-1
Appling County
Reg 6, #3
0
34.04
4-2
Therrell
Reg 7, #2
0
41.70
3-2
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
0
25.70
3-3
McNair
Reg 8, #1
0
58.16
3-2
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Thomson
East Jackson
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Pierce County
Thomson
East Jackson
North Cobb Christian
Toombs County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
0
45.07
1-4
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
0
57.65
3-2
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
0
27.81
2-4
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
0
56.66
3-2
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
0
31.51
4-2
Spencer
Reg 3, #2
0
62.40
5-1
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
0
40.30
3-3
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
0
63.51
5-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
0
54.77
6-0
East Jackson
Reg 5, #2
0
50.34
3-3
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
0
39.64
4-2
North Murray
Reg 6, #1
0
45.44
4-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
58.14
6-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #2
0
44.34
5-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
0
43.15
4-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #1
0
59.63
3-2
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Appling County3-AA4-170.62999,9954.19884,221761,529554,954426,3781.35
Northeast2-AA5-165.201,000,0003.64817,676576,955273,136165,2745.05
Thomson4-AA5-163.51999,9993.23571,513419,952285,087117,4007.52
Pierce County3-AA5-162.40999,3163.00508,580357,270199,40876,87112.01
Callaway5-AA3-261.131,000,0002.82678,583304,326116,34654,93017.20
Fitzgerald1-AA3-259.63998,3862.75435,666306,132137,33444,30921.57
Toombs County3-AA6-058.14999,8462.65417,426254,65797,94126,94336.12
Rockmart7-AA3-256.66999,6842.83579,551189,14691,82322,73142.99
Athens Academy8-AA3-258.16886,8892.36540,087173,39568,01822,56843.31
Fellowship Christian8-AA3-257.65873,4472.27511,279159,23160,17919,07151.44
East Jackson8-AA6-054.77804,7701.81367,78695,38928,2866,972142.43
Union County8-AA4-153.93723,3311.55299,66873,09820,0584,572217.72
Cook1-AA3-252.85997,0622.04184,70888,56322,3224,227235.57
Providence Christian8-AA5-053.13678,0271.39258,41159,44714,8843,064325.37
Laney4-AA3-2-153.48991,8251.8695,02138,5828,6442,339426.53
Columbia5-AA3-350.34999,4191.64214,47453,50510,7621,509661.69
North Cobb Christian6-AA4-245.44999,9152.02232,71945,2786,6355371,861.20
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-445.07991,8861.3083,65611,0331,3581198,402.36
ACE Charter2-AA5-144.34998,0061.2030,9439,5511,0366814,704.88
Fannin County7-AA3-241.70914,5961.6083,3675,3724462934,481.76
Washington County4-AA2-444.43843,1431.0417,6534,0653942934,481.76
Sumter County1-AA2-344.51740,2550.919,8112,0202112245,453.55
Putnam County4-AA4-243.15976,2021.2318,1713,6352861566,665.67
Model7-AA3-239.94873,7751.4152,7922,8921701471,427.57
North Murray7-AA4-239.64978,5921.6062,5923,3062077142,856.14
Jeff Davis1-AA3-340.30541,4040.612,712371262499,999.00
Washington6-AA2-533.77985,4841.3215,41637813--
Therrell6-AA4-234.04954,5341.2013,2402659--
Worth County1-AA4-236.50544,6390.591,4201519--
Vidalia3-AA3-234.46676,8230.701,9471617--
Spencer2-AA4-231.51999,6951.021,139834--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-334.24187,9100.20586653--
Dodge County1-AA1-538.10177,5770.19530472--
Banks County8-AA4-238.7233,5360.041,436741--
Haralson County7-AA1-530.04231,6830.271,624361--
South Atlanta6-AA2-427.81726,6210.781,68122---
McNair5-AA3-325.70589,2100.601,1687---
Tattnall County3-AA2-428.67314,9870.321587---
Redan5-AA2-422.85418,6920.424182---
Southwest2-AA3-324.54941,6050.951191---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-418.9462,3080.06171---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-318.53176,8790.1831----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-416.2994,2590.104----
Rutland2-AA2-414.9733,8300.03-----
Kendrick2-AA2-46.0026,8170.03-----
Brantley County3-AA3-312.089,0200.01-----
Murray County7-AA1-512.931,6510.00-----
Butler4-AA2-311.359210.00-----
Berrien1-AA1-423.096770.00-----
Towers5-AA0-5-0.984770.00-----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-6-0.693160.00-----
Central (Macon)2-AA0-6-1.57460.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-6-3.26190.00-----
Windsor Forest3-AA2-414.96130.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-6-11.5210.00-----
Walker6-AA3-3-2.53-------
Glenn Hills4-AA1-6-5.51-------
Josey4-AA1-5-9.25-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald662,584276,73349,8189,251998,3861,614
1-AACook321,601612,66955,2547,538997,0622,938
1-AASumter County7,81538,557418,871275,012740,255259,745
1-AAWorth County5,51743,896195,263299,963544,639455,361
1-AAJeff Davis2,43817,675226,034295,257541,404458,596
1-AADodge County4310,46154,733112,340177,577822,423
1-AABerrien2927639677999,323
2-AANortheast996,3213,62554-1,000,000-
2-AASpencer3,439147,414579,626269,216999,695305
2-AAACE Charter240812,757160,63124,378998,0061,994
2-AASouthwest-36,201258,847646,557941,60558,395
2-AARutland-369933,12833,830966,170
2-AAKendrick--14226,67526,817973,183
2-AACentral (Macon)--14546999,954
2-AAJordan---11999,999
3-AAAppling County831,098119,24148,774882999,9955
3-AAToombs County97,284331,428546,58124,553999,846154
3-AAPierce County71,387546,715367,06214,152999,316684
3-AAVidalia2252,50634,693639,399676,823323,177
3-AATattnall County61102,889311,982314,987685,013
3-AABrantley County--19,0199,020990,980
3-AAWindsor Forest---1313999,987
4-AAThomson969,10627,8322,763298999,9991
4-AAPutnam County22,538150,828410,821392,015976,20223,798
4-AALaney7,984784,715175,44723,679991,8258,175
4-AAWestside (Augusta)3717,74120,194159,604187,910812,090
4-AAWashington County128,884390,772423,486843,143156,857
4-AAButler--3918921999,079
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway893,68778,35127,4684941,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian60,254303,277570,82257,533991,8868,114
5-AAColumbia45,857614,852331,0837,627999,419581
5-AAMcNair20266741,853546,488589,210410,790
5-AARedan-2,85328,750387,089418,692581,308
5-AATowers--15462477999,523
5-AALandmark Christian--9307316999,684
6-AANorth Cobb Christian972,32124,3532,818423999,91585
6-AASouth Atlanta21,20164,52492,298548,598726,621273,379
6-AAWashington5,852742,023162,08675,523985,48414,516
6-AAMount Paran Christian2865,88042,290128,423176,879823,121
6-AATherrell261160,647670,293123,333954,53445,466
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate542,22012,36847,66662,308937,692
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy2535317,84776,03494,259905,741
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart857,773124,97213,7193,220999,684316
7-AAFannin County77,062328,071287,829221,634914,59685,404
7-AANorth Murray59,959283,739342,407292,487978,59221,408
7-AAModel4,196251,334316,875301,370873,775126,225
7-AAHaralson County1,01011,88439,074179,715231,683768,317
7-AAMurray County--941,5571,651998,349
7-AAGordon Central--21719999,981
8-AAAthens Academy308,322243,930191,145143,492886,889113,111
8-AAFellowship Christian280,941239,883197,400155,223873,447126,553
8-AAEast Jackson171,632197,051219,900216,187804,770195,230
8-AAUnion County130,738168,626198,142225,825723,331276,669
8-AAProvidence Christian107,959148,872186,861234,335678,027321,973
8-AABanks County4081,6386,55224,93833,536966,464

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Commerce
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Commerce
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Bryan County
Rabun County
Irwin County
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Bacon County
Bryan County
Darlington
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
0
24.64
1-5
Heard County
Reg 1, #2
0
43.56
2-4
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
0
9.85
1-5
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
0
64.06
6-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
0
30.91
1-5
Dade County
Reg 6, #2
0
37.61
2-4
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
0
-22.88
0-5
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
70.63
6-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
0
38.69
3-2
Bacon County
Reg 4, #2
0
34.18
4-3
Temple
Reg 2, #4
0
24.18
2-3
East Laurens
Reg 3, #1
0
46.95
5-1
Bryan County
Reg 6, #3
0
33.71
1-3
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
0
37.93
4-2
Darlington
Reg 5, #4
0
27.08
1-4
Social Circle
Reg 8, #1
0
64.47
5-1
Rabun County
Commerce
Lamar County
Elbert County
Brooks County
Commerce
Trion
Bleckley County
Lamar County
Elbert County
Mount Vernon
Dublin
Brooks County
Reg 5, #3
0
29.06
2-4
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #2
0
56.51
5-1
Commerce
Reg 6, #4
0
29.83
3-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #1
0
50.79
5-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
0
45.47
4-2
Bleckley County
Reg 3, #2
0
41.93
2-4
Metter
Reg 1, #4
0
34.89
3-4
Pelham
Reg 4, #1
0
46.99
5-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
0
53.12
5-1
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
0
35.61
4-2
Jasper County
Reg 7, #4
0
30.50
2-3
Pepperell
Reg 6, #1
0
46.99
4-2
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
0
27.45
2-4
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
0
49.43
4-1
Dublin
Reg 4, #4
0
-6.31
1-5
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
0
52.67
1-4
Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-170.631,000,0004.29983,264735,163567,971470,7061.12
Rabun County8-A Division I5-164.471,000,0004.15918,716830,484415,215254,7092.93
Swainsboro2-A Division I6-064.06999,9893.50910,384356,757234,254141,7016.06
Commerce8-A Division I5-156.511,000,0003.48738,348532,029250,75960,61115.50
Elbert County8-A Division I5-153.121,000,0003.09646,278383,930141,57724,35440.06
Brooks County1-A Division I1-452.671,000,0002.90540,965259,177124,64919,51450.25
Trion7-A Division I5-050.79999,7872.53320,777211,90787,90511,31487.39
Dublin2-A Division I4-149.43998,0042.47442,777143,94151,8435,866169.47
Lamar County4-A Division I5-246.991,000,0002.40449,038130,36942,5713,725267.46
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-246.991,000,0002.26243,90898,54932,8912,837351.49
Bryan County3-A Division I5-146.95999,9992.49556,464116,61415,6852,348424.89
Bleckley County2-A Division I4-245.47994,4832.06304,74171,11818,1901,352738.64
Irwin County1-A Division I2-443.561,000,0002.05212,74737,4847,4814842,065.12
Metter3-A Division I2-441.93999,9911.91298,16342,9454,9663482,872.56
Bacon County1-A Division I3-238.691,000,0001.72124,52012,2741,2094522,221.22
Darlington7-A Division I4-237.93983,3471.6339,87311,6238734223,808.52
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-437.611,000,0001.6238,2907,5848693132,257.06
Temple4-A Division I4-334.181,000,0001.4573,4924,3102116166,665.67
Pelham1-A Division I3-434.891,000,0001.4665,6874,3282643333,332.33
Jasper County5-A Division I4-235.611,000,0001.1228,1314,0443872499,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I1-333.711,000,0001.4015,9762,4171322499,999.00
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-329.831,000,0001.226,12665126--
Pepperell7-A Division I2-330.50785,7291.006,06262421--
Dade County7-A Division I1-530.91704,3100.874,72840121--
Screven County3-A Division I2-427.45999,4941.089,07135610--
Social Circle5-A Division I1-427.081,000,0001.023,1442418--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I2-429.061,000,0001.035,1464277--
East Laurens2-A Division I2-324.18606,4040.655,335952--
Heard County4-A Division I1-524.641,000,0001.114,913922--
Armuchee7-A Division I4-224.73518,2050.591,231521--
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-620.86401,1200.421,68014---
Claxton3-A Division I1-59.85966,2670.9723----
Coosa7-A Division I3-312.154,4450.002----
Crawford County4-A Division I1-5-6.311,000,0001.00-----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-5-22.881,000,0001.00-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-6-16.3534,2490.03-----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-513.094,1770.00-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-39.26-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County697,675227,89154,92419,5101,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County190,431417,953255,950135,6661,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County77,453231,019381,123310,4051,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham34,441123,137308,003534,4191,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro838,145138,80622,441597999,98911
2-A Division IDublin110,763524,418343,36919,454998,0041,996
2-A Division IBleckley County50,832330,106567,44946,096994,4835,517
2-A Division IEast Laurens1984,67545,087556,444606,404393,596
2-A Division IJefferson County621,99521,654377,409401,120598,880
3-A Division IBryan County643,238316,72338,8551,183999,9991
3-A Division IMetter334,200555,664106,2073,920999,9919
3-A Division IScreven County22,292124,892760,82691,484999,494506
3-A Division IClaxton2702,71793,900869,380966,26733,733
3-A Division ISavannah-421234,03334,249965,751
4-A Division ILamar County827,668154,59717,658771,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple149,938632,845215,5881,6291,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County22,390212,357749,27415,9791,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County420117,480982,3151,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian989,04910,818113201,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County8,114597,649269,257124,9801,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,751230,522393,322374,4051,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle1,086161,011337,308500,5951,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon692,493227,84057,82021,8471,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy180,648394,836270,179154,3371,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis87,661245,413367,306299,6201,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian39,198131,911304,695524,1961,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion819,029162,73015,8502,178999,787213
7-A Division IDarlington152,994589,122190,62450,607983,34716,653
7-A Division IPepperell23,155156,223313,960292,391785,729214,271
7-A Division IArmuchee4,75254,393153,437305,623518,205481,795
7-A Division IDade County6637,513324,520342,211704,310295,690
7-A Division IChattooga4133593,8014,177995,823
7-A Division ICoosa-61,2503,1894,445995,555
8-A Division IRabun County668,070243,05988,871-1,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce213,371435,111351,506121,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County118,559321,830559,595161,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian--28999,9721,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Greene County
Schley County
Manchester
Greene County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Manchester
Jenkins County
Greene County
Wilcox County
Clinch County
Manchester
Johnson County
Dooly County
Jenkins County
Macon County
Greene County
Reg 4, #3
0
38.86
4-2
Wilcox County
Reg 1, #2
0
24.10
2-2
Terrell County
Reg 3, #4
0
31.29
3-3
Portal
Reg 2, #1
0
49.45
5-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
0
19.85
3-3
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
0
51.75
5-1
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
0
34.48
4-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
0
35.01
3-2
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
0
22.81
3-3
Seminole County
Reg 4, #2
0
39.10
2-3
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
0
23.30
0-6
Charlton County
Reg 3, #1
0
45.36
6-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
0
46.89
4-2
Macon County
Reg 7, #2
0
24.85
1-4
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
0
9.91
2-4
Glascock County
Reg 8, #1
0
60.33
6-0
Greene County
Bowdon
Telfair County
Schley County
Early County
Aquinas
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Telfair County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
0
11.90
2-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #2
0
47.50
5-1
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
0
19.49
5-1
Taylor County
Reg 7, #1
0
54.73
5-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
0
30.91
2-4
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
0
41.12
3-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
0
20.55
3-2
Randolph-Clay
Reg 4, #1
0
48.56
5-0
Telfair County
Reg 8, #3
0
42.95
3-3
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
0
17.27
3-3
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
0
58.79
6-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
0
32.33
3-3
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #2
0
37.40
4-1
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
0
30.27
3-3
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
0
40.66
4-1
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Greene County8-A Division II6-060.33999,9594.64823,109730,831543,695722,4010.38
Schley County6-A Division II6-058.79999,9984.03909,812796,176518,555637,2960.57
Bowdon7-A Division II5-254.731,000,0003.75690,684530,775274,079247,8073.04
Manchester6-A Division II5-151.75999,9623.56822,177566,439238,972169,2654.91
Clinch County2-A Division II5-149.45999,9823.19732,980328,824121,71278,72311.70
Telfair County4-A Division II5-048.56998,3433.10704,849246,74290,05853,48217.70
Aquinas8-A Division II5-147.50998,3492.61315,997186,37364,86832,73829.55
Jenkins County3-A Division II6-045.36999,5192.62537,462131,25043,94520,41247.99
Macon County6-A Division II4-246.89999,1372.26188,468106,18634,84617,95454.70
Early County1-A Division II4-140.66999,9992.36467,96879,31717,6295,199191.34
Lincoln County8-A Division II3-342.95987,5652.09139,73968,18214,8365,180192.05
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-341.12998,2212.17350,49258,81613,0234,093243.32
Dooly County4-A Division II2-339.10967,5722.16322,13148,3938,1792,125469.59
Wilcox County4-A Division II4-238.86952,3582.08299,81243,6777,1391,782560.17
Lanier County2-A Division II4-137.40998,2741.84244,57631,4324,3509501,051.63
Johnson County5-A Division II3-235.01999,9831.5558,39815,8761,7893093,235.25
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-234.48998,2471.6645,12210,9381,0171456,895.55
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-332.33983,0801.4092,2146,3645145916,948.15
Turner County2-A Division II2-430.91991,1121.3466,8503,9542763627,776.78
Portal3-A Division II3-331.29978,6291.3375,0754,8023283132,257.06
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-330.27542,8000.7841,6892,3251311190,908.09
Terrell County1-A Division II2-224.10902,4751.0717,747618141999,999.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-424.851,000,0001.093,78635191999,999.00
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-226.30339,7610.4513,76148217--
Charlton County2-A Division II0-623.30952,4871.0611,23424111--
Seminole County1-A Division II3-322.81777,4050.888,4592194--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-220.55850,1550.946,8311462--
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-319.851,000,0001.031,376882--
Treutlen4-A Division II1-523.98199,1660.254,919117---
Hancock Central5-A Division II3-317.27984,0731.0450630---
Taylor County6-A Division II5-119.49601,8120.6246822---
Miller County1-A Division II1-417.92314,5270.338119---
Marion County6-A Division II3-318.62396,8150.411913---
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-613.20155,2550.161301---
Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-311.90884,2190.90901---
Glascock County5-A Division II2-49.91790,3670.8051----
Warren County8-A Division II2-415.8914,6440.0223----
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-64.3940,5510.049----
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-61.12340,9960.343----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-60.9158,1450.061----
Greenville6-A Division II1-510.642,1900.00-----
Towns County8-A Division II0-5-1.381,2360.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-5-27.073620.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-7.861840.00-----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-62.16860.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-3-0.85-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-5-20.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County899,29393,0756,6181,013999,9991
1-A Division IITerrell County66,514362,601291,783181,577902,47597,525
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay32,521241,214300,412276,008850,155149,845
1-A Division IISeminole County1,670261,481279,070235,184777,405222,595
1-A Division IIMiller County234,38783,023197,115314,527685,473
1-A Division IIMitchell County-7,24239,086108,927155,255844,745
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter--8176184999,816
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County795,466174,69025,3084,518999,98218
2-A Division IILanier County153,697531,204243,77069,603998,2741,726
2-A Division IITurner County43,199234,599485,179228,135991,1128,888
2-A Division IICharlton County7,63759,265243,558642,027952,48747,513
2-A Division IIAtkinson County12422,18555,71758,145941,855
3-A Division IIJenkins County572,014302,33190,55734,617999,519481
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute314,956411,261186,21085,794998,2211,779
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy62,785154,699374,467391,129983,08016,920
3-A Division IIPortal50,240131,493347,168449,728978,62921,371
3-A Division IIMontgomery County52161,59838,73240,551959,449
4-A Division IITelfair County670,647237,40976,96113,326998,3431,657
4-A Division IIDooly County170,973371,657336,33188,611967,57232,428
4-A Division IIWilcox County150,159329,462342,949129,788952,35847,642
4-A Division IIWheeler County6,66832,590129,228374,314542,800457,200
4-A Division IIHawkinsville85522,37178,515238,020339,761660,239
4-A Division IITreutlen6986,51136,016155,941199,166800,834
5-A Division IIJohnson County883,848105,0749,2951,766999,98317
5-A Division IIHancock Central88,005603,262241,90350,903984,07315,927
5-A Division IIWilkinson County21,524218,456370,015274,224884,219115,781
5-A Division IIGlascock County6,54248,752302,337432,736790,367209,633
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep8124,45576,423240,037340,996659,004
5-A Division IITwiggs County-127334362999,638
6-A Division IISchley County709,446290,29423523999,9982
6-A Division IIManchester290,418694,9258,9085,711999,96238
6-A Division IITaylor County13679636,250564,630601,812398,188
6-A Division IIMacon County-13,967942,76142,409999,137863
6-A Division IIMarion County-1811,804384,993396,815603,185
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County--394786999,914
6-A Division IIGreenville--32,1872,190997,810
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon979,68319,657660-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage15,426634,605349,969-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)4,891345,738649,371-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County793,924174,42926,9294,677999,95941
8-A Division IIAquinas174,791663,513124,08935,956998,3491,651
8-A Division IILincoln County23,38596,032588,942279,206987,56512,435
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes7,90065,761259,624664,962998,2471,753
8-A Division IIWarren County-26537214,00714,644985,356
8-A Division IITowns County--441,1921,236998,764
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

