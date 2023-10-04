Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 8

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.68
|999,994
|3.98
|899,280
|665,319
|435,485
|250,463
|2.99
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.39
|999,997
|3.95
|895,153
|652,759
|421,864
|236,620
|3.23
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|95.48
|999,764
|3.65
|906,154
|479,025
|289,376
|147,180
|5.79
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|95.14
|999,988
|3.73
|873,631
|589,230
|287,063
|144,446
|5.92
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|95.24
|999,988
|3.50
|728,034
|558,644
|287,979
|144,393
|5.93
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|90.48
|999,980
|2.97
|602,235
|302,114
|109,370
|39,606
|24.25
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|86.71
|999,941
|2.57
|415,322
|172,450
|45,799
|12,206
|80.93
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|85.65
|999,598
|2.70
|576,408
|190,821
|45,555
|10,993
|89.97
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.09
|991,923
|2.50
|551,337
|113,845
|29,417
|6,277
|158.31
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|82.43
|999,566
|2.31
|325,030
|86,388
|16,701
|3,062
|325.58
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|82.43
|955,265
|2.14
|394,858
|70,825
|14,601
|2,587
|385.55
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|81.14
|999,993
|2.02
|125,351
|37,427
|8,083
|1,293
|772.40
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|77.80
|997,691
|1.90
|156,502
|30,384
|3,645
|398
|2,511.56
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|77.91
|1,000,000
|1.84
|76,376
|19,930
|3,008
|367
|2,723.80
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|73.72
|997,473
|1.74
|75,222
|7,628
|612
|42
|23,808.52
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|72.22
|999,982
|1.51
|30,294
|4,702
|370
|22
|45,453.55
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.39
|775,912
|1.03
|52,667
|4,284
|299
|19
|52,630.58
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.49
|954,775
|1.43
|64,500
|2,901
|188
|6
|166,665.67
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|67.37
|940,945
|1.33
|49,115
|2,010
|139
|6
|166,665.67
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|67.11
|936,518
|1.31
|45,671
|1,859
|121
|5
|199,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|68.47
|968,901
|1.27
|17,396
|1,633
|86
|4
|249,999.00
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|69.32
|919,925
|1.12
|35,791
|1,964
|96
|2
|499,999.00
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|66.36
|925,141
|1.25
|37,576
|1,363
|67
|2
|499,999.00
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|65.76
|840,149
|0.94
|16,885
|512
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.50
|941,371
|1.01
|10,209
|586
|27
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|66.10
|849,947
|0.96
|18,346
|600
|19
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|65.32
|985,124
|1.06
|9,645
|433
|11
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|66.67
|261,747
|0.29
|3,300
|214
|5
|-
|-
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|62.50
|892,506
|0.93
|3,791
|117
|1
|-
|-
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|57.07
|389,991
|0.40
|1,045
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|51.51
|726,428
|0.80
|1,626
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|55.02
|529,447
|0.53
|210
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|54.97
|571,426
|0.60
|244
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|49.69
|918,179
|0.94
|313
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|52.13
|242,621
|0.25
|152
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|54.07
|468,292
|0.47
|112
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|59.19
|15,389
|0.02
|92
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-5
|51.63
|351,951
|0.36
|45
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|43.70
|276,178
|0.29
|72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|48.55
|93,316
|0.09
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|45.13
|110,465
|0.11
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-6
|30.77
|72,351
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|42.75
|61,304
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|40.67
|29,063
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3-1
|20.76
|9,495
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|10.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|953,835
|43,707
|1,982
|464
|999,988
|12
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|23,963
|415,835
|301,753
|178,374
|919,925
|80,075
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|11,079
|255,951
|305,420
|277,497
|849,947
|150,053
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|10,378
|240,273
|299,505
|289,993
|840,149
|159,851
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|745
|44,234
|91,340
|253,672
|389,991
|610,009
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|600,137
|338,119
|60,828
|896
|999,980
|20
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|365,658
|508,052
|123,890
|2,341
|999,941
|59
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|34,114
|152,556
|764,724
|46,079
|997,473
|2,527
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|85
|1,124
|43,375
|681,844
|726,428
|273,572
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|6
|149
|7,183
|268,840
|276,178
|723,822
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|302,253
|262,355
|220,832
|169,335
|954,775
|45,225
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|248,554
|248,003
|240,500
|203,888
|940,945
|59,055
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|237,279
|243,405
|244,425
|211,409
|936,518
|63,482
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|207,356
|228,915
|251,675
|237,195
|925,141
|74,859
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|4,558
|17,322
|42,568
|178,173
|242,621
|757,379
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|816,323
|151,700
|27,656
|4,085
|999,764
|236
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|144,675
|436,013
|319,956
|91,279
|991,923
|8,077
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|29,213
|345,261
|419,907
|160,884
|955,265
|44,735
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|9,363
|62,474
|188,942
|515,133
|775,912
|224,088
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|413
|4,079
|40,390
|216,865
|261,747
|738,253
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|13
|473
|3,149
|11,754
|15,389
|984,611
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|764,021
|227,795
|7,962
|210
|999,988
|12
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|231,514
|697,815
|67,226
|3,043
|999,598
|402
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|4,259
|65,792
|677,737
|193,583
|941,371
|58,629
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|125
|4,810
|128,921
|395,591
|529,447
|470,553
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|81
|3,698
|108,910
|355,603
|468,292
|531,708
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|90
|9,244
|51,970
|61,304
|938,696
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|610,639
|308,767
|74,590
|5,570
|999,566
|434
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|327,912
|477,975
|174,531
|17,273
|997,691
|2,309
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|59,466
|195,654
|584,175
|129,606
|968,901
|31,099
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|1,525
|12,046
|103,350
|454,505
|571,426
|428,574
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|430
|4,983
|51,616
|294,922
|351,951
|648,049
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|28
|575
|11,738
|98,124
|110,465
|889,535
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|535,029
|321,159
|143,744
|61
|999,993
|7
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|336,807
|410,800
|252,356
|37
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|128,164
|268,010
|565,698
|38,110
|999,982
|18
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|29
|38,147
|880,003
|918,179
|81,821
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|2
|53
|72,296
|72,351
|927,649
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|2
|9,493
|9,495
|990,505
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|508,209
|482,910
|8,599
|276
|999,994
|6
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|491,229
|502,429
|6,307
|32
|999,997
|3
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|533
|11,974
|603,934
|368,683
|985,124
|14,876
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|28
|2,600
|373,096
|516,782
|892,506
|107,494
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|1
|83
|4,040
|89,192
|93,316
|906,684
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|4
|4,024
|25,035
|29,063
|970,937
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|6-0
|102.18
|999,999
|4.76
|995,214
|932,168
|839,752
|707,350
|0.41
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|91.89
|999,998
|3.94
|933,001
|605,710
|413,456
|130,348
|6.67
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|87.73
|999,999
|3.69
|870,065
|598,375
|282,443
|64,296
|14.55
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-0
|86.56
|999,997
|3.25
|748,133
|509,679
|123,751
|39,993
|24.00
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|84.06
|999,333
|3.39
|912,563
|368,165
|161,867
|26,319
|37.00
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|84.04
|999,992
|2.86
|623,519
|365,859
|78,458
|19,417
|50.50
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|5-1
|78.60
|999,975
|2.88
|686,062
|237,503
|25,367
|4,868
|204.42
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|79.16
|1,000,000
|2.54
|392,320
|136,278
|33,575
|3,545
|281.09
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|79.82
|993,298
|1.63
|212,010
|69,498
|16,486
|2,014
|495.52
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-1
|74.23
|999,884
|2.04
|304,365
|71,380
|10,130
|771
|1,296.02
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|73.92
|994,601
|2.24
|341,310
|29,897
|6,556
|554
|1,804.05
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|3-3
|73.16
|999,893
|2.17
|387,969
|23,043
|4,371
|369
|2,709.03
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|69.45
|997,058
|1.92
|171,484
|12,565
|1,644
|84
|11,903.76
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|69.86
|999,805
|1.71
|77,125
|13,516
|1,286
|45
|22,221.22
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.38
|994,927
|1.50
|95,390
|9,357
|341
|18
|55,554.56
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|64.88
|997,196
|1.61
|72,222
|3,982
|260
|6
|166,665.67
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-0
|62.53
|1,000,000
|1.88
|50,041
|7,287
|126
|2
|499,999.00
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-3
|59.10
|660,774
|0.69
|8,727
|703
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|55.91
|992,149
|1.57
|18,790
|868
|29
|-
|-
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|57.76
|943,196
|1.38
|14,228
|830
|29
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|60.60
|894,164
|1.02
|17,765
|864
|19
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|59.03
|998,758
|1.14
|19,807
|624
|16
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|57.50
|945,950
|1.49
|8,533
|502
|9
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.80
|578,141
|0.64
|7,645
|398
|6
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|56.97
|999,530
|1.20
|8,269
|378
|6
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|54.28
|940,448
|0.96
|6,434
|178
|5
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.35
|848,520
|1.18
|4,436
|102
|1
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|54.42
|366,239
|0.39
|2,064
|63
|1
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.50
|872,263
|0.90
|3,151
|64
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-3
|54.13
|306,142
|0.31
|1,407
|62
|-
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|49.95
|871,685
|1.07
|1,838
|50
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|47.67
|832,292
|0.96
|1,127
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|49.78
|610,080
|0.65
|1,819
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|46.04
|729,193
|0.73
|491
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|45.50
|353,636
|0.37
|362
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|45.51
|65,351
|0.07
|48
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|46.42
|54,641
|0.06
|22
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-5
|43.61
|40,454
|0.04
|18
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|39.44
|92,732
|0.10
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.16
|202,127
|0.23
|104
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-1
|42.09
|252,465
|0.26
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|47.60
|105,689
|0.11
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-3
|38.74
|321,346
|0.32
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|41.59
|79,407
|0.08
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|31.65
|35,625
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|34.78
|15,481
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|24.16
|9,024
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|20.56
|3,387
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|34.84
|1,414
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|22.85
|1,349
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|43.31
|231
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.33
|104
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|37.19
|37
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|11.40
|16
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|22.94
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-3
|24.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-6
|-1.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|887,924
|101,062
|10,872
|141
|999,999
|1
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|101,753
|838,908
|53,542
|5,130
|999,333
|667
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|10,208
|52,959
|857,926
|72,205
|993,298
|6,702
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|115
|5,750
|58,769
|596,140
|660,774
|339,226
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|1,319
|17,981
|286,842
|306,142
|693,858
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|2
|910
|39,542
|40,454
|959,546
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|581,433
|276,389
|89,177
|45,150
|992,149
|7,851
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|262,845
|229,240
|282,793
|168,318
|943,196
|56,804
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|79,042
|163,725
|260,520
|329,005
|832,292
|167,708
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|73,328
|301,676
|283,353
|213,328
|871,685
|128,315
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,874
|21,224
|63,384
|165,983
|252,465
|747,535
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1,435
|7,337
|19,010
|64,950
|92,732
|907,268
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|43
|409
|1,763
|13,266
|15,481
|984,519
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|874,799
|115,346
|9,826
|29
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|118,791
|858,560
|22,649
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|6,410
|26,068
|613,541
|299,931
|945,950
|54,050
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|-
|25
|319,482
|529,013
|848,520
|151,480
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|1
|34,418
|167,708
|202,127
|797,873
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|84
|3,303
|3,387
|996,613
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|16
|16
|999,984
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|581,283
|417,606
|1,068
|40
|999,997
|3
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|418,597
|570,135
|11,216
|44
|999,992
|8
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|100
|11,054
|698,107
|231,187
|940,448
|59,552
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|16
|791
|225,560
|502,826
|729,193
|270,807
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|4
|413
|63,161
|257,768
|321,346
|678,654
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|1
|888
|8,135
|9,024
|990,976
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|808,646
|171,651
|7,053
|12,648
|999,998
|2
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|173,309
|14,878
|673,898
|137,799
|999,884
|116
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|17,259
|780,990
|80,303
|121,341
|999,893
|107
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|785
|32,481
|238,715
|622,183
|894,164
|105,836
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|1
|-
|14
|216
|231
|999,769
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|13
|105,676
|105,689
|894,311
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|-
|2
|102
|104
|999,896
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|2
|35
|37
|999,963
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|543,861
|283,799
|133,642
|33,299
|994,601
|5,399
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|301,793
|397,207
|267,547
|30,511
|997,058
|2,942
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|152,422
|304,290
|510,223
|30,261
|997,196
|2,804
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|1,894
|9,483
|42,528
|312,334
|366,239
|633,761
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|30
|5,106
|38,467
|534,538
|578,141
|421,859
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|113
|7,488
|57,750
|65,351
|934,649
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|2
|105
|1,307
|1,414
|998,586
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|953,463
|37,344
|8,198
|970
|999,975
|25
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|25,096
|788,426
|180,041
|6,242
|999,805
|195
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|21,291
|172,271
|795,137
|10,831
|999,530
|470
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|148
|1,856
|10,317
|341,315
|353,636
|646,364
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|2
|84
|4,335
|31,204
|35,625
|964,375
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|18
|1,954
|608,108
|610,080
|389,920
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|1
|18
|1,330
|1,349
|998,651
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|989,749
|9,882
|192
|176
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|8,636
|210,754
|533,968
|245,400
|998,758
|1,242
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|1,193
|10,233
|245,133
|615,704
|872,263
|127,737
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|419
|768,456
|214,942
|11,110
|994,927
|5,073
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|3
|616
|2,463
|76,325
|79,407
|920,593
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|59
|3,302
|51,280
|54,641
|945,359
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|5-0
|86.70
|999,997
|4.51
|938,424
|861,327
|715,426
|583,370
|0.71
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|6-0
|77.59
|999,999
|3.54
|655,000
|571,300
|338,269
|134,627
|6.43
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|6-0
|76.26
|997,382
|3.39
|659,940
|565,275
|232,388
|101,177
|8.88
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|74.97
|999,811
|3.52
|749,101
|517,043
|272,622
|78,699
|11.71
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|6-0
|73.49
|994,524
|2.89
|515,278
|382,374
|147,076
|47,628
|20.00
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|70.07
|949,518
|2.11
|328,430
|155,133
|53,191
|12,089
|81.72
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|6-0
|69.02
|999,675
|2.30
|466,569
|104,999
|41,121
|10,385
|95.29
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-1
|68.93
|997,050
|2.27
|286,503
|112,735
|32,307
|8,054
|123.16
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|5-1
|67.49
|999,948
|2.25
|362,093
|124,567
|44,260
|7,367
|134.74
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|65.06
|999,938
|2.26
|243,026
|101,485
|29,102
|3,922
|253.97
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|66.41
|999,197
|1.94
|306,524
|67,348
|21,009
|3,728
|267.24
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.75
|984,703
|2.05
|202,628
|107,942
|21,685
|3,280
|303.88
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|62.74
|998,483
|2.25
|495,670
|105,776
|22,310
|2,457
|406.00
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|64.47
|977,179
|1.86
|220,419
|45,494
|10,698
|1,702
|586.54
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|59.29
|995,326
|1.89
|338,051
|51,589
|6,973
|547
|1,827.15
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|61.43
|897,971
|1.40
|90,944
|20,953
|2,874
|332
|3,011.05
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|57.92
|998,440
|1.76
|233,432
|28,629
|2,840
|231
|4,328.00
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|59.45
|980,404
|1.42
|82,100
|11,100
|1,376
|157
|6,368.43
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|56.94
|951,502
|1.59
|218,716
|22,404
|1,857
|117
|8,546.01
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|56.08
|997,485
|1.14
|18,668
|5,252
|524
|28
|35,713.29
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|58.03
|545,688
|0.70
|35,039
|3,358
|418
|26
|38,460.54
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-1
|50.89
|997,523
|1.69
|146,539
|9,857
|396
|20
|49,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|56.38
|511,911
|0.64
|25,446
|2,655
|273
|19
|52,630.58
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|50.34
|887,248
|1.42
|95,608
|4,610
|202
|12
|83,332.33
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|49.10
|997,544
|1.71
|133,717
|7,333
|301
|10
|99,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|54.26
|963,776
|1.20
|28,301
|3,628
|243
|9
|111,110.11
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|51.07
|961,525
|1.20
|53,240
|3,518
|188
|7
|142,856.14
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|46.08
|979,362
|1.17
|25,905
|944
|38
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.22
|713,714
|0.98
|30,646
|784
|11
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|44.51
|856,291
|0.93
|6,280
|193
|11
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.82
|954,689
|0.98
|1,278
|205
|10
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.51
|414,779
|0.43
|485
|64
|1
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-3
|39.39
|348,028
|0.42
|4,595
|55
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|42.83
|346,015
|0.36
|269
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|44.19
|187,227
|0.19
|158
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|45.16
|106,082
|0.11
|153
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|36.43
|46,887
|0.05
|309
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|42.65
|125,664
|0.13
|256
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|38.82
|36,683
|0.04
|16
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|31.78
|188,375
|0.19
|31
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|29.92
|811,763
|0.82
|125
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|29.22
|51,202
|0.05
|65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|28.48
|5,675
|0.01
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.52
|111,988
|0.11
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|3-4
|38.17
|12,126
|0.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|19.92
|101,820
|0.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-3
|22.26
|12,259
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|30.61
|2,358
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|29.02
|1,769
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-4
|35.95
|977
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-6
|25.51
|508
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-6
|1.12
|12
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|15.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-6
|-47.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|809,688
|188,063
|2,191
|55
|999,997
|3
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|189,418
|771,547
|37,234
|1,612
|999,811
|189
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|745
|29,161
|570,021
|287,321
|887,248
|112,752
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|131
|9,047
|279,553
|424,983
|713,714
|286,286
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|18
|2,109
|100,218
|245,683
|348,028
|651,972
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|73
|10,783
|40,346
|51,202
|948,798
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|814,311
|128,939
|54,814
|1,874
|999,938
|62
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|98,242
|143,946
|366,346
|389,906
|998,440
|1,560
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|84,551
|619,251
|217,102
|76,146
|997,050
|2,950
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|2,870
|107,587
|360,200
|480,845
|951,502
|48,498
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|26
|272
|1,438
|45,151
|46,887
|953,113
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|5
|95
|5,575
|5,675
|994,325
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|5
|503
|508
|999,492
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|556,536
|320,203
|98,181
|23,563
|998,483
|1,517
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|346,268
|419,971
|178,926
|50,161
|995,326
|4,674
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|79,276
|195,867
|456,512
|229,870
|961,525
|38,475
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|17,681
|60,826
|244,918
|532,866
|856,291
|143,709
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|239
|3,133
|21,463
|163,540
|188,375
|811,625
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|492,217
|412,265
|77,356
|15,706
|997,544
|2,456
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|444,266
|335,118
|192,620
|25,519
|997,523
|2,477
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|57,822
|226,665
|581,680
|113,195
|979,362
|20,638
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|5,495
|22,139
|126,581
|657,548
|811,763
|188,237
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|178
|3,368
|14,413
|94,029
|111,988
|888,012
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|22
|445
|7,350
|94,003
|101,820
|898,180
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|873,358
|97,951
|28,383
|256
|999,948
|52
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|89,297
|311,679
|479,503
|83,297
|963,776
|36,224
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|36,939
|564,179
|315,997
|63,289
|980,404
|19,596
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|307
|4,513
|22,279
|78,983
|106,082
|893,918
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|88
|1,696
|19,807
|165,636
|187,227
|812,773
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|6
|13,706
|62,845
|338,222
|414,779
|585,221
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|5
|6,275
|71,131
|268,604
|346,015
|653,985
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|1
|55
|1,713
|1,769
|998,231
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|630,132
|358,658
|7,606
|3,279
|999,675
|325
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|363,073
|520,004
|114,532
|1,588
|999,197
|803
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|5,502
|115,338
|696,742
|179,903
|997,485
|2,515
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|1,290
|5,826
|179,770
|767,803
|954,689
|45,311
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|3
|169
|629
|35,882
|36,683
|963,317
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|5
|721
|11,533
|12,259
|987,741
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|12
|12
|999,988
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|596,781
|305,758
|78,155
|16,688
|997,382
|2,618
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|331,617
|389,679
|236,733
|36,495
|994,524
|5,476
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|62,864
|261,408
|473,402
|151,844
|949,518
|50,482
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|5,487
|25,402
|102,114
|378,908
|511,911
|488,089
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|3,250
|17,747
|109,328
|415,363
|545,688
|454,312
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|6
|268
|702
|977
|999,023
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|751,192
|207,162
|41,387
|258
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|174,787
|536,201
|145,254
|128,461
|984,703
|15,297
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|74,005
|88,049
|655,154
|159,971
|977,179
|22,821
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|8
|166,461
|144,436
|587,066
|897,971
|102,029
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|8
|2,117
|12,357
|111,182
|125,664
|874,336
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|6
|1,333
|10,787
|12,126
|987,874
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|4
|79
|2,275
|2,358
|997,642
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|82.66
|1,000,000
|4.07
|946,260
|664,177
|467,196
|319,589
|2.13
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|4-2
|80.53
|1,000,000
|3.55
|650,502
|584,360
|392,689
|215,437
|3.64
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|6-0
|79.10
|999,841
|3.43
|821,358
|408,314
|242,924
|137,114
|6.29
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-0
|78.97
|999,993
|3.20
|556,700
|473,389
|233,185
|131,394
|6.61
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|6-1
|76.30
|1,000,000
|2.91
|470,336
|384,246
|192,282
|79,646
|11.56
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|72.02
|999,999
|3.29
|766,195
|454,167
|188,006
|52,289
|18.12
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-0
|71.07
|997,638
|2.60
|510,244
|209,729
|75,901
|20,975
|46.68
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|71.01
|999,945
|2.28
|259,087
|181,046
|69,313
|18,749
|52.34
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|68.28
|999,842
|2.81
|694,462
|187,562
|39,228
|11,118
|88.94
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|66.11
|988,874
|2.18
|288,964
|116,650
|31,869
|5,243
|189.73
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|5-1
|66.90
|998,870
|1.76
|168,258
|66,235
|17,940
|3,353
|297.24
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|62.25
|973,264
|2.35
|461,750
|74,624
|18,526
|2,020
|494.05
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-3
|63.26
|999,021
|2.02
|165,256
|33,955
|7,181
|975
|1,024.64
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|60.49
|995,107
|1.97
|220,157
|37,693
|6,142
|566
|1,765.78
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|3-3
|59.40
|952,549
|1.89
|255,907
|31,070
|5,411
|471
|2,122.14
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|61.19
|864,498
|1.60
|177,346
|25,748
|4,002
|461
|2,168.20
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|60.81
|926,243
|1.17
|35,181
|11,293
|1,972
|196
|5,101.04
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|57.09
|968,325
|1.70
|155,187
|16,287
|1,969
|124
|8,063.52
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|59.16
|983,088
|1.26
|45,775
|11,600
|1,647
|123
|8,129.08
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|3-3
|59.11
|997,901
|1.60
|50,239
|5,836
|634
|67
|14,924.37
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|57.81
|985,141
|1.11
|15,130
|3,887
|499
|33
|30,302.03
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|3-3
|53.64
|928,775
|1.23
|57,720
|4,121
|297
|19
|52,630.58
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|54.36
|676,031
|1.00
|64,216
|4,801
|498
|13
|76,922.08
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|54.41
|526,021
|0.72
|34,076
|2,720
|257
|11
|90,908.09
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-3
|55.82
|827,834
|0.93
|10,330
|2,220
|207
|9
|111,110.11
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|49.78
|916,188
|1.21
|44,370
|1,969
|104
|3
|333,332.33
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|49.29
|747,798
|0.95
|29,816
|1,025
|56
|2
|499,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|48.57
|837,989
|1.03
|25,010
|936
|57
|-
|-
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-1
|44.49
|955,079
|1.08
|10,050
|168
|3
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-3
|48.40
|628,470
|0.65
|2,088
|63
|3
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|43.57
|286,453
|0.31
|2,881
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-3
|47.36
|22,905
|0.03
|109
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|38.92
|751,404
|0.80
|3,803
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|45.19
|248,439
|0.25
|179
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|37.92
|966,326
|0.99
|374
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|39.65
|179,366
|0.18
|239
|4
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|38.84
|137,651
|0.14
|136
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-5
|38.86
|250,278
|0.25
|93
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|29.51
|295,506
|0.30
|172
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|36.38
|96,838
|0.10
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-3
|37.37
|41,388
|0.04
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|35.84
|7,637
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-6
|22.54
|498,473
|0.50
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|23.11
|535,201
|0.54
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|32.31
|1,970
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-3
|31.63
|5,189
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|28.01
|302
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|29.58
|185
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-5
|5.79
|111
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|22.36
|45
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-6
|6.95
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|10.92
|4
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|3-1-1
|26.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-5
|21.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|21.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|16.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-7
|12.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-5
|4.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-4
|-13.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|627,053
|371,588
|1,354
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|372,890
|623,155
|3,950
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|57
|5,136
|815,086
|146,047
|966,326
|33,674
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|95
|84,327
|414,051
|498,473
|501,527
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|26
|95,283
|439,892
|535,201
|464,799
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|762,939
|235,083
|1,532
|439
|999,993
|7
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|235,745
|623,227
|139,439
|1,534
|999,945
|55
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|1,316
|140,014
|791,622
|50,136
|983,088
|16,912
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|940
|28,185
|221,153
|250,278
|749,722
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|610
|24,902
|602,958
|628,470
|371,530
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|95
|5,018
|36,275
|41,388
|958,612
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|31
|9,302
|87,505
|96,838
|903,162
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|711,084
|255,240
|30,929
|2,588
|999,841
|159
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|268,325
|618,140
|90,628
|20,545
|997,638
|2,362
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|17,041
|65,974
|542,509
|300,719
|926,243
|73,757
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|3,339
|55,293
|290,822
|478,380
|827,834
|172,166
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|211
|5,353
|45,112
|197,763
|248,439
|751,561
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|584,281
|137,827
|149,015
|117,751
|988,874
|11,126
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|223,207
|186,364
|387,385
|201,914
|998,870
|1,130
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|181,199
|626,234
|183,340
|8,248
|999,021
|979
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|11,262
|46,279
|279,802
|647,798
|985,141
|14,859
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|51
|3,284
|395
|19,175
|22,905
|977,095
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|12
|63
|5,114
|5,189
|994,811
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|865,351
|122,953
|8,840
|2,698
|999,842
|158
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|74,875
|175,739
|315,739
|362,422
|928,775
|71,225
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|55,415
|358,888
|375,416
|126,469
|916,188
|83,812
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|3,951
|325,530
|241,610
|266,898
|837,989
|162,011
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|402
|4,940
|22,684
|109,625
|137,651
|862,349
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|6
|11,950
|35,699
|131,711
|179,366
|820,634
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|12
|173
|185
|999,815
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|541,654
|246,202
|121,421
|63,987
|973,264
|26,736
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|272,767
|278,623
|251,672
|149,487
|952,549
|47,451
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|91,610
|282,701
|287,883
|202,304
|864,498
|135,502
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|69,718
|122,645
|193,349
|290,319
|676,031
|323,969
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|24,207
|69,646
|144,270
|287,898
|526,021
|473,979
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|44
|183
|1,405
|6,005
|7,637
|992,363
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|983,122
|14,941
|1,655
|281
|999,999
|1
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|8,871
|141,124
|697,878
|107,206
|955,079
|44,921
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|7,237
|817,392
|156,522
|16,750
|997,901
|2,099
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|703
|22,686
|97,384
|630,631
|751,404
|248,596
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|67
|3,857
|46,484
|245,098
|295,506
|704,494
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|77
|34
|111
|999,889
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|997,370
|2,594
|33
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|2,530
|83,150
|194,159
|467,959
|747,798
|252,202
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|66
|561,227
|336,895
|96,919
|995,107
|4,893
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|34
|352,951
|438,249
|177,091
|968,325
|31,675
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|65
|30,423
|255,965
|286,453
|713,547
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|13
|236
|1,721
|1,970
|998,030
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|3
|299
|302
|999,698
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|2
|43
|45
|999,955
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|6-0
|80.18
|999,995
|3.80
|927,917
|538,796
|349,723
|288,359
|2.47
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-4
|77.94
|1,000,000
|3.87
|941,078
|634,111
|329,280
|249,167
|3.01
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|6-0
|78.92
|1,000,000
|3.76
|958,134
|504,983
|298,259
|241,880
|3.13
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|5-1
|74.64
|1,000,000
|3.50
|889,180
|447,338
|179,228
|121,196
|7.25
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|3-3
|63.94
|998,507
|3.19
|628,329
|394,065
|225,830
|33,781
|28.60
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|4-2
|63.17
|999,999
|2.88
|549,785
|305,900
|152,597
|20,785
|47.11
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-2
|61.82
|1,000,000
|2.56
|536,335
|244,078
|110,583
|13,303
|74.17
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|5-1
|61.08
|999,997
|2.46
|355,623
|188,441
|91,165
|10,022
|98.78
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|6-0
|60.42
|998,294
|2.60
|382,536
|174,873
|80,286
|8,157
|121.59
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-2
|59.39
|997,825
|2.43
|308,816
|126,752
|53,948
|4,943
|201.31
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-4
|58.61
|981,805
|2.06
|301,965
|113,304
|42,052
|3,454
|288.52
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-2
|57.45
|992,954
|2.17
|257,401
|110,079
|41,772
|3,021
|330.02
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-3
|56.79
|916,134
|1.45
|181,328
|58,929
|17,564
|1,161
|860.33
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|5-1
|50.51
|999,699
|1.54
|91,693
|24,585
|4,535
|127
|7,873.02
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|3-3
|50.93
|856,401
|1.33
|62,433
|16,586
|3,658
|115
|8,694.65
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-4
|50.03
|999,607
|1.50
|82,176
|21,163
|3,814
|112
|8,927.57
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|4-2
|48.47
|999,130
|1.80
|125,009
|26,722
|4,884
|101
|9,899.99
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-3
|51.55
|831,600
|1.08
|71,921
|15,397
|2,808
|99
|10,100.01
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-2
|50.81
|1,000,000
|1.28
|71,175
|14,518
|2,681
|95
|10,525.32
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-1
|50.16
|999,888
|1.48
|37,380
|6,967
|1,399
|31
|32,257.06
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-4
|48.76
|1,000,000
|1.18
|40,461
|6,578
|993
|27
|37,036.04
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-3
|47.92
|964,749
|1.57
|42,104
|4,934
|578
|18
|55,554.56
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|4-2
|45.65
|965,529
|1.28
|32,444
|6,060
|677
|12
|83,332.33
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-2
|47.87
|723,786
|0.96
|17,543
|2,558
|326
|12
|83,332.33
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-2
|48.16
|999,396
|1.38
|23,920
|3,448
|547
|11
|90,908.09
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-1
|43.65
|999,006
|1.54
|44,947
|5,744
|600
|7
|142,856.14
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-3
|45.28
|866,016
|0.93
|8,170
|739
|56
|2
|499,999.00
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-5
|41.28
|604,476
|0.82
|12,494
|990
|61
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-2
|39.71
|371,842
|0.48
|6,782
|520
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-3
|43.35
|428,209
|0.51
|5,036
|566
|58
|-
|-
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|3-3
|41.00
|270,292
|0.28
|2,705
|175
|7
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-3
|36.47
|871,434
|0.93
|1,463
|46
|2
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-5
|34.25
|983,311
|1.00
|638
|23
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-2
|32.88
|909,685
|0.95
|837
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|29.02
|62,306
|0.07
|86
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-4
|29.25
|167,613
|0.17
|61
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-4
|18.50
|440,109
|0.44
|26
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|3-3
|26.24
|181,467
|0.18
|35
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-5
|18.58
|440,059
|0.44
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-5
|25.93
|22,507
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-4
|18.13
|16,638
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-3
|10.91
|120,551
|0.12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|22.07
|508
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-6
|3.00
|17,383
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-4
|13.44
|733
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-5
|18.16
|174
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-5
|10.03
|143
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-6
|10.48
|133
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-5
|1.86
|110
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-5
|-11.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|666,463
|268,231
|55,572
|8,241
|998,507
|1,493
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|261,687
|449,796
|214,844
|66,627
|992,954
|7,046
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|63,959
|179,747
|359,052
|253,643
|856,401
|143,599
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|5,185
|89,914
|262,028
|366,659
|723,786
|276,214
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|2,706
|12,312
|108,495
|304,696
|428,209
|571,791
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|9
|134
|143
|999,857
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|941,823
|53,881
|4,051
|245
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|30,072
|473,065
|419,969
|76,593
|999,699
|301
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|27,448
|446,756
|441,678
|83,725
|999,607
|393
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|657
|26,289
|134,221
|822,144
|983,311
|16,689
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|9
|81
|17,293
|17,383
|982,617
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|994,804
|4,802
|241
|153
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|5,001
|993,311
|1,647
|40
|999,999
|1
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|195
|410
|887,938
|76,986
|965,529
|34,471
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,468
|29,497
|136,648
|167,613
|832,387
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|9
|80,459
|785,548
|866,016
|133,984
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|218
|515
|733
|999,267
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|110
|110
|999,890
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|740,291
|200,861
|58,494
|351
|999,997
|3
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|154,305
|442,343
|397,688
|5,552
|999,888
|112
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|105,385
|356,151
|522,059
|15,801
|999,396
|604
|4-AAA
|Salem
|14
|90
|8,263
|431,692
|440,059
|559,941
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|5
|545
|12,767
|426,792
|440,109
|559,891
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|10
|729
|119,812
|120,551
|879,449
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|877,599
|114,167
|6,940
|1,294
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|105,367
|652,142
|184,058
|58,433
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|10,623
|139,382
|445,771
|404,224
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6,411
|94,309
|363,231
|536,049
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|623,239
|327,746
|38,062
|10,083
|999,130
|870
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|369,407
|608,717
|17,753
|3,129
|999,006
|994
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|6,453
|37,040
|382,534
|483,658
|909,685
|90,315
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|845
|8,500
|47,735
|124,387
|181,467
|818,533
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|55
|17,736
|509,056
|344,587
|871,434
|128,566
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|1
|173
|3,592
|12,872
|16,638
|983,362
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|88
|1,255
|21,164
|22,507
|977,493
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|13
|120
|133
|999,867
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|546,802
|397,458
|46,369
|7,665
|998,294
|1,706
|7-AAA
|White County
|429,159
|439,242
|115,947
|13,477
|997,825
|2,175
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|19,402
|131,925
|617,693
|195,729
|964,749
|35,251
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|2,692
|21,126
|178,186
|402,472
|604,476
|395,524
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|1,943
|9,803
|30,571
|329,525
|371,842
|628,158
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|2
|445
|11,209
|50,650
|62,306
|937,694
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|1
|25
|482
|508
|999,492
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|927,586
|68,139
|3,978
|292
|999,995
|5
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|59,128
|690,968
|183,096
|48,613
|981,805
|18,195
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|12,718
|83,749
|499,869
|319,798
|916,134
|83,866
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|320
|142,059
|266,181
|423,040
|831,600
|168,400
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|248
|15,084
|46,810
|208,150
|270,292
|729,708
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|1
|66
|107
|174
|999,826
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-1
|70.62
|999,995
|4.19
|884,221
|761,529
|554,954
|426,378
|1.35
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-1
|65.20
|1,000,000
|3.64
|817,676
|576,955
|273,136
|165,274
|5.05
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-1
|63.51
|999,999
|3.23
|571,513
|419,952
|285,087
|117,400
|7.52
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-1
|62.40
|999,316
|3.00
|508,580
|357,270
|199,408
|76,871
|12.01
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-2
|61.13
|1,000,000
|2.82
|678,583
|304,326
|116,346
|54,930
|17.20
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|3-2
|59.63
|998,386
|2.75
|435,666
|306,132
|137,334
|44,309
|21.57
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-0
|58.14
|999,846
|2.65
|417,426
|254,657
|97,941
|26,943
|36.12
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|3-2
|56.66
|999,684
|2.83
|579,551
|189,146
|91,823
|22,731
|42.99
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-2
|58.16
|886,889
|2.36
|540,087
|173,395
|68,018
|22,568
|43.31
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|3-2
|57.65
|873,447
|2.27
|511,279
|159,231
|60,179
|19,071
|51.44
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-0
|54.77
|804,770
|1.81
|367,786
|95,389
|28,286
|6,972
|142.43
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|53.93
|723,331
|1.55
|299,668
|73,098
|20,058
|4,572
|217.72
|Cook
|1-AA
|3-2
|52.85
|997,062
|2.04
|184,708
|88,563
|22,322
|4,227
|235.57
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|5-0
|53.13
|678,027
|1.39
|258,411
|59,447
|14,884
|3,064
|325.37
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-2-1
|53.48
|991,825
|1.86
|95,021
|38,582
|8,644
|2,339
|426.53
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-3
|50.34
|999,419
|1.64
|214,474
|53,505
|10,762
|1,509
|661.69
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|4-2
|45.44
|999,915
|2.02
|232,719
|45,278
|6,635
|537
|1,861.20
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-4
|45.07
|991,886
|1.30
|83,656
|11,033
|1,358
|119
|8,402.36
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|5-1
|44.34
|998,006
|1.20
|30,943
|9,551
|1,036
|68
|14,704.88
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|41.70
|914,596
|1.60
|83,367
|5,372
|446
|29
|34,481.76
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-4
|44.43
|843,143
|1.04
|17,653
|4,065
|394
|29
|34,481.76
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-3
|44.51
|740,255
|0.91
|9,811
|2,020
|211
|22
|45,453.55
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|4-2
|43.15
|976,202
|1.23
|18,171
|3,635
|286
|15
|66,665.67
|Model
|7-AA
|3-2
|39.94
|873,775
|1.41
|52,792
|2,892
|170
|14
|71,427.57
|North Murray
|7-AA
|4-2
|39.64
|978,592
|1.60
|62,592
|3,306
|207
|7
|142,856.14
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|3-3
|40.30
|541,404
|0.61
|2,712
|371
|26
|2
|499,999.00
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-5
|33.77
|985,484
|1.32
|15,416
|378
|13
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-2
|34.04
|954,534
|1.20
|13,240
|265
|9
|-
|-
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-2
|36.50
|544,639
|0.59
|1,420
|151
|9
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|3-2
|34.46
|676,823
|0.70
|1,947
|161
|7
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|4-2
|31.51
|999,695
|1.02
|1,139
|83
|4
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-3
|34.24
|187,910
|0.20
|586
|65
|3
|-
|-
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-5
|38.10
|177,577
|0.19
|530
|47
|2
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-2
|38.72
|33,536
|0.04
|1,436
|74
|1
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-5
|30.04
|231,683
|0.27
|1,624
|36
|1
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-4
|27.81
|726,621
|0.78
|1,681
|22
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|3-3
|25.70
|589,210
|0.60
|1,168
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-4
|28.67
|314,987
|0.32
|158
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-4
|22.85
|418,692
|0.42
|418
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-3
|24.54
|941,605
|0.95
|119
|1
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-4
|18.94
|62,308
|0.06
|17
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-3
|18.53
|176,879
|0.18
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-4
|16.29
|94,259
|0.10
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-4
|14.97
|33,830
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-4
|6.00
|26,817
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-3
|12.08
|9,020
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-5
|12.93
|1,651
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-3
|11.35
|921
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-4
|23.09
|677
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-5
|-0.98
|477
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-6
|-0.69
|316
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-6
|-1.57
|46
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-6
|-3.26
|19
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-4
|14.96
|13
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-11.52
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|3-3
|-2.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-6
|-5.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-5
|-9.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|662,584
|276,733
|49,818
|9,251
|998,386
|1,614
|1-AA
|Cook
|321,601
|612,669
|55,254
|7,538
|997,062
|2,938
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|7,815
|38,557
|418,871
|275,012
|740,255
|259,745
|1-AA
|Worth County
|5,517
|43,896
|195,263
|299,963
|544,639
|455,361
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|2,438
|17,675
|226,034
|295,257
|541,404
|458,596
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|43
|10,461
|54,733
|112,340
|177,577
|822,423
|1-AA
|Berrien
|2
|9
|27
|639
|677
|999,323
|2-AA
|Northeast
|996,321
|3,625
|54
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|3,439
|147,414
|579,626
|269,216
|999,695
|305
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|240
|812,757
|160,631
|24,378
|998,006
|1,994
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|36,201
|258,847
|646,557
|941,605
|58,395
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|3
|699
|33,128
|33,830
|966,170
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|142
|26,675
|26,817
|973,183
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|1
|45
|46
|999,954
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|3-AA
|Appling County
|831,098
|119,241
|48,774
|882
|999,995
|5
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|97,284
|331,428
|546,581
|24,553
|999,846
|154
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|71,387
|546,715
|367,062
|14,152
|999,316
|684
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|225
|2,506
|34,693
|639,399
|676,823
|323,177
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|6
|110
|2,889
|311,982
|314,987
|685,013
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|1
|9,019
|9,020
|990,980
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|13
|13
|999,987
|4-AA
|Thomson
|969,106
|27,832
|2,763
|298
|999,999
|1
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|22,538
|150,828
|410,821
|392,015
|976,202
|23,798
|4-AA
|Laney
|7,984
|784,715
|175,447
|23,679
|991,825
|8,175
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|371
|7,741
|20,194
|159,604
|187,910
|812,090
|4-AA
|Washington County
|1
|28,884
|390,772
|423,486
|843,143
|156,857
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|3
|918
|921
|999,079
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|893,687
|78,351
|27,468
|494
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|60,254
|303,277
|570,822
|57,533
|991,886
|8,114
|5-AA
|Columbia
|45,857
|614,852
|331,083
|7,627
|999,419
|581
|5-AA
|McNair
|202
|667
|41,853
|546,488
|589,210
|410,790
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|2,853
|28,750
|387,089
|418,692
|581,308
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|15
|462
|477
|999,523
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|-
|9
|307
|316
|999,684
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|972,321
|24,353
|2,818
|423
|999,915
|85
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|21,201
|64,524
|92,298
|548,598
|726,621
|273,379
|6-AA
|Washington
|5,852
|742,023
|162,086
|75,523
|985,484
|14,516
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|286
|5,880
|42,290
|128,423
|176,879
|823,121
|6-AA
|Therrell
|261
|160,647
|670,293
|123,333
|954,534
|45,466
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|54
|2,220
|12,368
|47,666
|62,308
|937,692
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|25
|353
|17,847
|76,034
|94,259
|905,741
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|857,773
|124,972
|13,719
|3,220
|999,684
|316
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|77,062
|328,071
|287,829
|221,634
|914,596
|85,404
|7-AA
|North Murray
|59,959
|283,739
|342,407
|292,487
|978,592
|21,408
|7-AA
|Model
|4,196
|251,334
|316,875
|301,370
|873,775
|126,225
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|1,010
|11,884
|39,074
|179,715
|231,683
|768,317
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|94
|1,557
|1,651
|998,349
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|2
|17
|19
|999,981
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|308,322
|243,930
|191,145
|143,492
|886,889
|113,111
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|280,941
|239,883
|197,400
|155,223
|873,447
|126,553
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|171,632
|197,051
|219,900
|216,187
|804,770
|195,230
|8-AA
|Union County
|130,738
|168,626
|198,142
|225,825
|723,331
|276,669
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|107,959
|148,872
|186,861
|234,335
|678,027
|321,973
|8-AA
|Banks County
|408
|1,638
|6,552
|24,938
|33,536
|966,464
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|70.63
|1,000,000
|4.29
|983,264
|735,163
|567,971
|470,706
|1.12
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|64.47
|1,000,000
|4.15
|918,716
|830,484
|415,215
|254,709
|2.93
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|6-0
|64.06
|999,989
|3.50
|910,384
|356,757
|234,254
|141,701
|6.06
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|56.51
|1,000,000
|3.48
|738,348
|532,029
|250,759
|60,611
|15.50
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|53.12
|1,000,000
|3.09
|646,278
|383,930
|141,577
|24,354
|40.06
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-4
|52.67
|1,000,000
|2.90
|540,965
|259,177
|124,649
|19,514
|50.25
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|5-0
|50.79
|999,787
|2.53
|320,777
|211,907
|87,905
|11,314
|87.39
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|49.43
|998,004
|2.47
|442,777
|143,941
|51,843
|5,866
|169.47
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-2
|46.99
|1,000,000
|2.40
|449,038
|130,369
|42,571
|3,725
|267.46
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|46.99
|1,000,000
|2.26
|243,908
|98,549
|32,891
|2,837
|351.49
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|5-1
|46.95
|999,999
|2.49
|556,464
|116,614
|15,685
|2,348
|424.89
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|45.47
|994,483
|2.06
|304,741
|71,118
|18,190
|1,352
|738.64
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|43.56
|1,000,000
|2.05
|212,747
|37,484
|7,481
|484
|2,065.12
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|41.93
|999,991
|1.91
|298,163
|42,945
|4,966
|348
|2,872.56
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|3-2
|38.69
|1,000,000
|1.72
|124,520
|12,274
|1,209
|45
|22,221.22
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|37.93
|983,347
|1.63
|39,873
|11,623
|873
|42
|23,808.52
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-4
|37.61
|1,000,000
|1.62
|38,290
|7,584
|869
|31
|32,257.06
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|34.18
|1,000,000
|1.45
|73,492
|4,310
|211
|6
|166,665.67
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-4
|34.89
|1,000,000
|1.46
|65,687
|4,328
|264
|3
|333,332.33
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|35.61
|1,000,000
|1.12
|28,131
|4,044
|387
|2
|499,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|33.71
|1,000,000
|1.40
|15,976
|2,417
|132
|2
|499,999.00
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-3
|29.83
|1,000,000
|1.22
|6,126
|651
|26
|-
|-
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|30.50
|785,729
|1.00
|6,062
|624
|21
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|30.91
|704,310
|0.87
|4,728
|401
|21
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|27.45
|999,494
|1.08
|9,071
|356
|10
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-4
|27.08
|1,000,000
|1.02
|3,144
|241
|8
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|29.06
|1,000,000
|1.03
|5,146
|427
|7
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-3
|24.18
|606,404
|0.65
|5,335
|95
|2
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-5
|24.64
|1,000,000
|1.11
|4,913
|92
|2
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|24.73
|518,205
|0.59
|1,231
|52
|1
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-6
|20.86
|401,120
|0.42
|1,680
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-5
|9.85
|966,267
|0.97
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|12.15
|4,445
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-5
|-6.31
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-5
|-22.88
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-16.35
|34,249
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|13.09
|4,177
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|9.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|697,675
|227,891
|54,924
|19,510
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|190,431
|417,953
|255,950
|135,666
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|77,453
|231,019
|381,123
|310,405
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|34,441
|123,137
|308,003
|534,419
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|838,145
|138,806
|22,441
|597
|999,989
|11
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|110,763
|524,418
|343,369
|19,454
|998,004
|1,996
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|50,832
|330,106
|567,449
|46,096
|994,483
|5,517
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|198
|4,675
|45,087
|556,444
|606,404
|393,596
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|62
|1,995
|21,654
|377,409
|401,120
|598,880
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|643,238
|316,723
|38,855
|1,183
|999,999
|1
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|334,200
|555,664
|106,207
|3,920
|999,991
|9
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|22,292
|124,892
|760,826
|91,484
|999,494
|506
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|270
|2,717
|93,900
|869,380
|966,267
|33,733
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|4
|212
|34,033
|34,249
|965,751
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|827,668
|154,597
|17,658
|77
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|149,938
|632,845
|215,588
|1,629
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|22,390
|212,357
|749,274
|15,979
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|4
|201
|17,480
|982,315
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|989,049
|10,818
|113
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|8,114
|597,649
|269,257
|124,980
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,751
|230,522
|393,322
|374,405
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|1,086
|161,011
|337,308
|500,595
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|692,493
|227,840
|57,820
|21,847
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|180,648
|394,836
|270,179
|154,337
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|87,661
|245,413
|367,306
|299,620
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|39,198
|131,911
|304,695
|524,196
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|819,029
|162,730
|15,850
|2,178
|999,787
|213
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|152,994
|589,122
|190,624
|50,607
|983,347
|16,653
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|23,155
|156,223
|313,960
|292,391
|785,729
|214,271
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|4,752
|54,393
|153,437
|305,623
|518,205
|481,795
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|66
|37,513
|324,520
|342,211
|704,310
|295,690
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|4
|13
|359
|3,801
|4,177
|995,823
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|6
|1,250
|3,189
|4,445
|995,555
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|668,070
|243,059
|88,871
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|213,371
|435,111
|351,506
|12
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|118,559
|321,830
|559,595
|16
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|28
|999,972
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-0
|60.33
|999,959
|4.64
|823,109
|730,831
|543,695
|722,401
|0.38
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-0
|58.79
|999,998
|4.03
|909,812
|796,176
|518,555
|637,296
|0.57
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|5-2
|54.73
|1,000,000
|3.75
|690,684
|530,775
|274,079
|247,807
|3.04
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|51.75
|999,962
|3.56
|822,177
|566,439
|238,972
|169,265
|4.91
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|49.45
|999,982
|3.19
|732,980
|328,824
|121,712
|78,723
|11.70
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-0
|48.56
|998,343
|3.10
|704,849
|246,742
|90,058
|53,482
|17.70
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-1
|47.50
|998,349
|2.61
|315,997
|186,373
|64,868
|32,738
|29.55
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|6-0
|45.36
|999,519
|2.62
|537,462
|131,250
|43,945
|20,412
|47.99
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|46.89
|999,137
|2.26
|188,468
|106,186
|34,846
|17,954
|54.70
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-1
|40.66
|999,999
|2.36
|467,968
|79,317
|17,629
|5,199
|191.34
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-3
|42.95
|987,565
|2.09
|139,739
|68,182
|14,836
|5,180
|192.05
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|41.12
|998,221
|2.17
|350,492
|58,816
|13,023
|4,093
|243.32
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|39.10
|967,572
|2.16
|322,131
|48,393
|8,179
|2,125
|469.59
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|38.86
|952,358
|2.08
|299,812
|43,677
|7,139
|1,782
|560.17
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|37.40
|998,274
|1.84
|244,576
|31,432
|4,350
|950
|1,051.63
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-2
|35.01
|999,983
|1.55
|58,398
|15,876
|1,789
|309
|3,235.25
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-2
|34.48
|998,247
|1.66
|45,122
|10,938
|1,017
|145
|6,895.55
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|32.33
|983,080
|1.40
|92,214
|6,364
|514
|59
|16,948.15
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|30.91
|991,112
|1.34
|66,850
|3,954
|276
|36
|27,776.78
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|31.29
|978,629
|1.33
|75,075
|4,802
|328
|31
|32,257.06
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|30.27
|542,800
|0.78
|41,689
|2,325
|131
|11
|90,908.09
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|24.10
|902,475
|1.07
|17,747
|618
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-4
|24.85
|1,000,000
|1.09
|3,786
|351
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|26.30
|339,761
|0.45
|13,761
|482
|17
|-
|-
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-6
|23.30
|952,487
|1.06
|11,234
|241
|11
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|3-3
|22.81
|777,405
|0.88
|8,459
|219
|4
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-2
|20.55
|850,155
|0.94
|6,831
|146
|2
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-3
|19.85
|1,000,000
|1.03
|1,376
|88
|2
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-5
|23.98
|199,166
|0.25
|4,919
|117
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|17.27
|984,073
|1.04
|506
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|19.49
|601,812
|0.62
|468
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|17.92
|314,527
|0.33
|811
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|3-3
|18.62
|396,815
|0.41
|191
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-6
|13.20
|155,255
|0.16
|130
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|11.90
|884,219
|0.90
|90
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|9.91
|790,367
|0.80
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|15.89
|14,644
|0.02
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-6
|4.39
|40,551
|0.04
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-6
|1.12
|340,996
|0.34
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-6
|0.91
|58,145
|0.06
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|10.64
|2,190
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-5
|-1.38
|1,236
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-5
|-27.07
|362
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-7.86
|184
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|2.16
|86
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|-0.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-20.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|899,293
|93,075
|6,618
|1,013
|999,999
|1
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|66,514
|362,601
|291,783
|181,577
|902,475
|97,525
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|32,521
|241,214
|300,412
|276,008
|850,155
|149,845
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|1,670
|261,481
|279,070
|235,184
|777,405
|222,595
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|2
|34,387
|83,023
|197,115
|314,527
|685,473
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|7,242
|39,086
|108,927
|155,255
|844,745
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|8
|176
|184
|999,816
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|795,466
|174,690
|25,308
|4,518
|999,982
|18
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|153,697
|531,204
|243,770
|69,603
|998,274
|1,726
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|43,199
|234,599
|485,179
|228,135
|991,112
|8,888
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|7,637
|59,265
|243,558
|642,027
|952,487
|47,513
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|1
|242
|2,185
|55,717
|58,145
|941,855
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|572,014
|302,331
|90,557
|34,617
|999,519
|481
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|314,956
|411,261
|186,210
|85,794
|998,221
|1,779
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|62,785
|154,699
|374,467
|391,129
|983,080
|16,920
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|50,240
|131,493
|347,168
|449,728
|978,629
|21,371
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|5
|216
|1,598
|38,732
|40,551
|959,449
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|670,647
|237,409
|76,961
|13,326
|998,343
|1,657
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|170,973
|371,657
|336,331
|88,611
|967,572
|32,428
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|150,159
|329,462
|342,949
|129,788
|952,358
|47,642
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|6,668
|32,590
|129,228
|374,314
|542,800
|457,200
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|855
|22,371
|78,515
|238,020
|339,761
|660,239
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|698
|6,511
|36,016
|155,941
|199,166
|800,834
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|883,848
|105,074
|9,295
|1,766
|999,983
|17
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|88,005
|603,262
|241,903
|50,903
|984,073
|15,927
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|21,524
|218,456
|370,015
|274,224
|884,219
|115,781
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|6,542
|48,752
|302,337
|432,736
|790,367
|209,633
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|81
|24,455
|76,423
|240,037
|340,996
|659,004
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|1
|27
|334
|362
|999,638
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|709,446
|290,294
|235
|23
|999,998
|2
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|290,418
|694,925
|8,908
|5,711
|999,962
|38
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|136
|796
|36,250
|564,630
|601,812
|398,188
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|13,967
|942,761
|42,409
|999,137
|863
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|18
|11,804
|384,993
|396,815
|603,185
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|39
|47
|86
|999,914
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|3
|2,187
|2,190
|997,810
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|979,683
|19,657
|660
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|15,426
|634,605
|349,969
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|4,891
|345,738
|649,371
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|793,924
|174,429
|26,929
|4,677
|999,959
|41
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|174,791
|663,513
|124,089
|35,956
|998,349
|1,651
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|23,385
|96,032
|588,942
|279,206
|987,565
|12,435
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|7,900
|65,761
|259,624
|664,962
|998,247
|1,753
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|265
|372
|14,007
|14,644
|985,356
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|44
|1,192
|1,236
|998,764
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
