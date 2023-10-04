Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 8

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Buford Walton Mill Creek Buford Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Westlake Walton Parkview Mill Creek Grayson Westlake Lambert Walton Parkview McEachern North Gwinnett Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 0 82.43 4-2 Grayson Reg 1, #2 0 69.32 4-2 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 0 66.36 6-0 Harrison Reg 2, #1 0 90.48 5-1 Westlake Reg 7, #3 0 72.22 6-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 0 77.80 5-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 0 62.50 1-5 Collins Hill Reg 5, #1 0 95.14 5-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 0 66.10 4-2 Richmond Hill Reg 4, #2 0 84.09 5-1 Parkview Reg 2, #4 0 51.51 2-4 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 0 68.49 2-4 McEachern Reg 6, #3 0 68.47 4-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 0 77.91 5-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 0 55.02 1-4 Cherokee Reg 8, #1 0 97.68 6-0 Mill Creek Buford Newton North Cobb Colquitt County Buford Norcross East Coweta Newton North Cobb Milton Carrollton Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 0 66.50 4-1 Wheeler Reg 8, #2 0 97.39 6-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 0 54.97 2-3 Denmark Reg 7, #1 0 81.14 5-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 0 73.72 5-1 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 0 67.37 1-5 Marietta Reg 1, #4 0 65.76 5-1 Camden County Reg 4, #1 0 95.48 6-0 Newton Reg 8, #3 0 65.32 3-3 Mountain View Reg 5, #2 0 85.65 3-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 0 49.69 4-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 0 82.43 3-2 Milton Reg 3, #3 0 67.11 5-1 North Paulding Reg 2, #2 0 86.71 5-1 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 0 72.39 3-3 Archer Reg 1, #1 0 95.24 6-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 97.68 999,994 3.98 899,280 665,319 435,485 250,463 2.99 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 97.39 999,997 3.95 895,153 652,759 421,864 236,620 3.23 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 6-0 95.48 999,764 3.65 906,154 479,025 289,376 147,180 5.79 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 95.14 999,988 3.73 873,631 589,230 287,063 144,446 5.92 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 6-0 95.24 999,988 3.50 728,034 558,644 287,979 144,393 5.93 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 5-1 90.48 999,980 2.97 602,235 302,114 109,370 39,606 24.25 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 5-1 86.71 999,941 2.57 415,322 172,450 45,799 12,206 80.93 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 3-2 85.65 999,598 2.70 576,408 190,821 45,555 10,993 89.97 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 5-1 84.09 991,923 2.50 551,337 113,845 29,417 6,277 158.31 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 82.43 999,566 2.31 325,030 86,388 16,701 3,062 325.58 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 4-2 82.43 955,265 2.14 394,858 70,825 14,601 2,587 385.55 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 5-1 81.14 999,993 2.02 125,351 37,427 8,083 1,293 772.40 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 5-0 77.80 997,691 1.90 156,502 30,384 3,645 398 2,511.56 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 77.91 1,000,000 1.84 76,376 19,930 3,008 367 2,723.80 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-1 73.72 997,473 1.74 75,222 7,628 612 42 23,808.52 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 6-0 72.22 999,982 1.51 30,294 4,702 370 22 45,453.55 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 72.39 775,912 1.03 52,667 4,284 299 19 52,630.58 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 2-4 68.49 954,775 1.43 64,500 2,901 188 6 166,665.67 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-5 67.37 940,945 1.33 49,115 2,010 139 6 166,665.67 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 5-1 67.11 936,518 1.31 45,671 1,859 121 5 199,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 4-1 68.47 968,901 1.27 17,396 1,633 86 4 249,999.00 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 4-2 69.32 919,925 1.12 35,791 1,964 96 2 499,999.00 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 6-0 66.36 925,141 1.25 37,576 1,363 67 2 499,999.00 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 5-1 65.76 840,149 0.94 16,885 512 13 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 4-1 66.50 941,371 1.01 10,209 586 27 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 4-2 66.10 849,947 0.96 18,346 600 19 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 3-3 65.32 985,124 1.06 9,645 433 11 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-2 66.67 261,747 0.29 3,300 214 5 - - Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-5 62.50 892,506 0.93 3,791 117 1 - - Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-2 57.07 389,991 0.40 1,045 8 - - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-4 51.51 726,428 0.80 1,626 6 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 55.02 529,447 0.53 210 6 - - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 54.97 571,426 0.60 244 4 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 49.69 918,179 0.94 313 3 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-4 52.13 242,621 0.25 152 2 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 54.07 468,292 0.47 112 2 - - - Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 59.19 15,389 0.02 92 1 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-5 51.63 351,951 0.36 45 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-4 43.70 276,178 0.29 72 - - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-5 48.55 93,316 0.09 7 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 45.13 110,465 0.11 3 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-6 30.77 72,351 0.07 - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 42.75 61,304 0.06 - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-4 40.67 29,063 0.03 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-3-1 20.76 9,495 0.01 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-6 10.15 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 953,835 43,707 1,982 464 999,988 12 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 23,963 415,835 301,753 178,374 919,925 80,075 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 11,079 255,951 305,420 277,497 849,947 150,053 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 10,378 240,273 299,505 289,993 840,149 159,851 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 745 44,234 91,340 253,672 389,991 610,009 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 600,137 338,119 60,828 896 999,980 20 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 365,658 508,052 123,890 2,341 999,941 59 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 34,114 152,556 764,724 46,079 997,473 2,527 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 85 1,124 43,375 681,844 726,428 273,572 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 6 149 7,183 268,840 276,178 723,822 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 302,253 262,355 220,832 169,335 954,775 45,225 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 248,554 248,003 240,500 203,888 940,945 59,055 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 237,279 243,405 244,425 211,409 936,518 63,482 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 207,356 228,915 251,675 237,195 925,141 74,859 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 4,558 17,322 42,568 178,173 242,621 757,379 4-AAAAAAA Newton 816,323 151,700 27,656 4,085 999,764 236 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 144,675 436,013 319,956 91,279 991,923 8,077 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 29,213 345,261 419,907 160,884 955,265 44,735 4-AAAAAAA Archer 9,363 62,474 188,942 515,133 775,912 224,088 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 413 4,079 40,390 216,865 261,747 738,253 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 13 473 3,149 11,754 15,389 984,611 5-AAAAAAA Walton 764,021 227,795 7,962 210 999,988 12 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 231,514 697,815 67,226 3,043 999,598 402 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 4,259 65,792 677,737 193,583 941,371 58,629 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 125 4,810 128,921 395,591 529,447 470,553 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 81 3,698 108,910 355,603 468,292 531,708 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 90 9,244 51,970 61,304 938,696 6-AAAAAAA Milton 610,639 308,767 74,590 5,570 999,566 434 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 327,912 477,975 174,531 17,273 997,691 2,309 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 59,466 195,654 584,175 129,606 968,901 31,099 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 1,525 12,046 103,350 454,505 571,426 428,574 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 430 4,983 51,616 294,922 351,951 648,049 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 28 575 11,738 98,124 110,465 889,535 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 535,029 321,159 143,744 61 999,993 7 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 336,807 410,800 252,356 37 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 128,164 268,010 565,698 38,110 999,982 18 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - 29 38,147 880,003 918,179 81,821 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - 2 53 72,296 72,351 927,649 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 2 9,493 9,495 990,505 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 508,209 482,910 8,599 276 999,994 6 8-AAAAAAA Buford 491,229 502,429 6,307 32 999,997 3 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 533 11,974 603,934 368,683 985,124 14,876 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 28 2,600 373,096 516,782 892,506 107,494 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 1 83 4,040 89,192 93,316 906,684 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 4 4,024 25,035 29,063 970,937

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Hughes Hughes Gainesville North Atlanta Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Hughes Marist Gainesville Lee County Effingham County Creekview Hughes Marist Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 0 54.28 1-5 St. Pius X Reg 1, #2 0 84.06 5-1 Lee County Reg 3, #4 0 52.35 3-3 Lovejoy Reg 2, #1 0 55.91 3-3 Effingham County Reg 7, #3 0 56.97 3-3 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 0 69.45 5-1 Creekview Reg 8, #4 0 53.50 3-3 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 0 91.89 4-2 Hughes Reg 1, #3 0 79.82 5-1 Houston County Reg 4, #2 0 84.04 5-1 Marist Reg 2, #4 0 47.67 3-3 Evans Reg 3, #1 0 79.16 4-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 0 64.88 4-2 Sequoyah Reg 7, #2 0 69.86 4-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 0 60.60 4-2 East Paulding Reg 8, #1 0 87.73 6-0 Gainesville Roswell North Atlanta Rome Thomas County Central Douglas County Roswell Mundy's Mill North Atlanta New Manchester Rome Jonesboro Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 0 74.23 5-1 Douglas County Reg 8, #2 0 67.38 4-2 Lanier Reg 6, #4 0 58.80 4-2 Etowah Reg 7, #1 0 78.60 5-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 0 57.76 3-2 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 0 62.53 6-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 1, #4 0 59.10 3-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 0 86.56 6-0 North Atlanta Reg 8, #3 0 59.03 3-3 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 0 73.16 3-3 New Manchester Reg 7, #4 0 49.78 3-3 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 0 73.92 5-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 0 57.50 4-2 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 0 49.95 4-2 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 0 46.04 5-1 Dunwoody Reg 1, #1 1 102.18 6-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 6-0 102.18 999,999 4.76 995,214 932,168 839,752 707,350 0.41 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 4-2 91.89 999,998 3.94 933,001 605,710 413,456 130,348 6.67 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 6-0 87.73 999,999 3.69 870,065 598,375 282,443 64,296 14.55 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 6-0 86.56 999,997 3.25 748,133 509,679 123,751 39,993 24.00 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 5-1 84.06 999,333 3.39 912,563 368,165 161,867 26,319 37.00 Marist 4-AAAAAA 5-1 84.04 999,992 2.86 623,519 365,859 78,458 19,417 50.50 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 5-1 78.60 999,975 2.88 686,062 237,503 25,367 4,868 204.42 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 4-2 79.16 1,000,000 2.54 392,320 136,278 33,575 3,545 281.09 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 5-1 79.82 993,298 1.63 212,010 69,498 16,486 2,014 495.52 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 5-1 74.23 999,884 2.04 304,365 71,380 10,130 771 1,296.02 Rome 6-AAAAAA 5-1 73.92 994,601 2.24 341,310 29,897 6,556 554 1,804.05 New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 3-3 73.16 999,893 2.17 387,969 23,043 4,371 369 2,709.03 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 5-1 69.45 997,058 1.92 171,484 12,565 1,644 84 11,903.76 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 4-2 69.86 999,805 1.71 77,125 13,516 1,286 45 22,221.22 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 4-2 67.38 994,927 1.50 95,390 9,357 341 18 55,554.56 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 4-2 64.88 997,196 1.61 72,222 3,982 260 6 166,665.67 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 6-0 62.53 1,000,000 1.88 50,041 7,287 126 2 499,999.00 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 3-3 59.10 660,774 0.69 8,727 703 10 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 3-3 55.91 992,149 1.57 18,790 868 29 - - Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 3-2 57.76 943,196 1.38 14,228 830 29 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-2 60.60 894,164 1.02 17,765 864 19 - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 3-3 59.03 998,758 1.14 19,807 624 16 - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 4-2 57.50 945,950 1.49 8,533 502 9 - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-2 58.80 578,141 0.64 7,645 398 6 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 3-3 56.97 999,530 1.20 8,269 378 6 - - St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-5 54.28 940,448 0.96 6,434 178 5 - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 3-3 52.35 848,520 1.18 4,436 102 1 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-3 54.42 366,239 0.39 2,064 63 1 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 3-3 53.50 872,263 0.90 3,151 64 - - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-3 54.13 306,142 0.31 1,407 62 - - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 4-2 49.95 871,685 1.07 1,838 50 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-3 47.67 832,292 0.96 1,127 32 - - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 3-3 49.78 610,080 0.65 1,819 7 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 5-1 46.04 729,193 0.73 491 7 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-5 45.50 353,636 0.37 362 2 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-6 45.51 65,351 0.07 48 1 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-4 46.42 54,641 0.06 22 1 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-5 43.61 40,454 0.04 18 1 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-3 39.44 92,732 0.10 7 1 - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 2-4 40.16 202,127 0.23 104 - - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 4-1 42.09 252,465 0.26 39 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-4 47.60 105,689 0.11 39 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 3-3 38.74 321,346 0.32 21 - - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 2-4 41.59 79,407 0.08 15 - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 1-4 31.65 35,625 0.04 1 - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-4 34.78 15,481 0.02 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-6 24.16 9,024 0.01 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-5 20.56 3,387 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 1-5 34.84 1,414 0.00 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-5 22.85 1,349 0.00 - - - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-5 43.31 231 0.00 - - - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 2-4 40.33 104 0.00 - - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-5 37.19 37 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 2-4 11.40 16 0.00 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-7 22.94 5 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-3 24.28 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-6 -1.85 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 887,924 101,062 10,872 141 999,999 1 1-AAAAAA Lee County 101,753 838,908 53,542 5,130 999,333 667 1-AAAAAA Houston County 10,208 52,959 857,926 72,205 993,298 6,702 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 115 5,750 58,769 596,140 660,774 339,226 1-AAAAAA Veterans - 1,319 17,981 286,842 306,142 693,858 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 2 910 39,542 40,454 959,546 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 581,433 276,389 89,177 45,150 992,149 7,851 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 262,845 229,240 282,793 168,318 943,196 56,804 2-AAAAAA Evans 79,042 163,725 260,520 329,005 832,292 167,708 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 73,328 301,676 283,353 213,328 871,685 128,315 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,874 21,224 63,384 165,983 252,465 747,535 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 1,435 7,337 19,010 64,950 92,732 907,268 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 43 409 1,763 13,266 15,481 984,519 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 874,799 115,346 9,826 29 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 118,791 858,560 22,649 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 6,410 26,068 613,541 299,931 945,950 54,050 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy - 25 319,482 529,013 848,520 151,480 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - 1 34,418 167,708 202,127 797,873 3-AAAAAA Morrow - - 84 3,303 3,387 996,613 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 16 16 999,984 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 581,283 417,606 1,068 40 999,997 3 4-AAAAAA Marist 418,597 570,135 11,216 44 999,992 8 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 100 11,054 698,107 231,187 940,448 59,552 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 16 791 225,560 502,826 729,193 270,807 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 4 413 63,161 257,768 321,346 678,654 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 1 888 8,135 9,024 990,976 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 808,646 171,651 7,053 12,648 999,998 2 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 173,309 14,878 673,898 137,799 999,884 116 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 17,259 780,990 80,303 121,341 999,893 107 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 785 32,481 238,715 622,183 894,164 105,836 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 1 - 14 216 231 999,769 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - 13 105,676 105,689 894,311 5-AAAAAA Newnan - - 2 102 104 999,896 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - - 2 35 37 999,963 6-AAAAAA Rome 543,861 283,799 133,642 33,299 994,601 5,399 6-AAAAAA Creekview 301,793 397,207 267,547 30,511 997,058 2,942 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 152,422 304,290 510,223 30,261 997,196 2,804 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 1,894 9,483 42,528 312,334 366,239 633,761 6-AAAAAA Etowah 30 5,106 38,467 534,538 578,141 421,859 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - 113 7,488 57,750 65,351 934,649 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 2 105 1,307 1,414 998,586 7-AAAAAA Roswell 953,463 37,344 8,198 970 999,975 25 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 25,096 788,426 180,041 6,242 999,805 195 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 21,291 172,271 795,137 10,831 999,530 470 7-AAAAAA Pope 148 1,856 10,317 341,315 353,636 646,364 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 2 84 4,335 31,204 35,625 964,375 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - 18 1,954 608,108 610,080 389,920 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - 1 18 1,330 1,349 998,651 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 989,749 9,882 192 176 999,999 1 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 8,636 210,754 533,968 245,400 998,758 1,242 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 1,193 10,233 245,133 615,704 872,263 127,737 8-AAAAAA Lanier 419 768,456 214,942 11,110 994,927 5,073 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 3 616 2,463 76,325 79,407 920,593 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - 59 3,302 51,280 54,641 945,359 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - - 5 5 999,995

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Coffee Jefferson Ware County Jefferson Cartersville Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Calhoun Northgate Jefferson Ware County Warner Robins Calhoun Creekside Tucker Northgate Hiram Jefferson Reg 4, #3 0 46.08 2-4 Decatur Reg 1, #2 0 74.97 3-2 Ware County Reg 3, #4 0 44.51 4-2 Northside (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 0 65.06 3-3 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 0 70.07 4-2 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 0 66.41 4-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 0 61.43 3-3 Clarke Central Reg 5, #1 0 67.49 5-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 0 50.34 1-4 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 0 49.10 3-3 Tucker Reg 2, #4 0 57.92 4-2 Jones County Reg 3, #1 0 62.74 4-2 Northgate Reg 6, #3 0 56.08 3-3 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 0 73.49 6-0 Hiram Reg 5, #4 0 44.51 1-5 Lithia Springs Reg 8, #1 0 77.59 6-0 Jefferson Cartersville Harris County Greater Atlanta Christian Coffee Eastside Cartersville Harris County Arabia Mountain Flowery Branch Greater Atlanta Christian Ola Coffee Reg 5, #3 0 54.26 4-2 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 0 64.75 4-2 Eastside Reg 6, #4 0 44.82 1-5 Centennial Reg 7, #1 0 76.26 6-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 0 56.94 2-4 Dutchtown Reg 3, #2 0 59.29 5-1 Harris County Reg 1, #4 0 45.22 1-4 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 0 50.89 5-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #3 0 64.47 3-3 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #2 0 59.45 1-4 Mays Reg 7, #4 0 58.03 4-2 Dalton Reg 6, #1 0 69.02 6-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 3, #3 0 51.07 5-1 McIntosh Reg 2, #2 0 68.93 4-1 Ola Reg 4, #4 0 29.92 3-3 Chamblee Reg 1, #1 0 86.70 5-0 Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee 1-AAAAA 5-0 86.70 999,997 4.51 938,424 861,327 715,426 583,370 0.71 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 6-0 77.59 999,999 3.54 655,000 571,300 338,269 134,627 6.43 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 6-0 76.26 997,382 3.39 659,940 565,275 232,388 101,177 8.88 Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-2 74.97 999,811 3.52 749,101 517,043 272,622 78,699 11.71 Hiram 7-AAAAA 6-0 73.49 994,524 2.89 515,278 382,374 147,076 47,628 20.00 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 4-2 70.07 949,518 2.11 328,430 155,133 53,191 12,089 81.72 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 6-0 69.02 999,675 2.30 466,569 104,999 41,121 10,385 95.29 Ola 2-AAAAA 4-1 68.93 997,050 2.27 286,503 112,735 32,307 8,054 123.16 Creekside 5-AAAAA 5-1 67.49 999,948 2.25 362,093 124,567 44,260 7,367 134.74 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 3-3 65.06 999,938 2.26 243,026 101,485 29,102 3,922 253.97 Kell 6-AAAAA 4-1 66.41 999,197 1.94 306,524 67,348 21,009 3,728 267.24 Eastside 8-AAAAA 4-2 64.75 984,703 2.05 202,628 107,942 21,685 3,280 303.88 Northgate 3-AAAAA 4-2 62.74 998,483 2.25 495,670 105,776 22,310 2,457 406.00 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 3-3 64.47 977,179 1.86 220,419 45,494 10,698 1,702 586.54 Harris County 3-AAAAA 5-1 59.29 995,326 1.89 338,051 51,589 6,973 547 1,827.15 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-3 61.43 897,971 1.40 90,944 20,953 2,874 332 3,011.05 Jones County 2-AAAAA 4-2 57.92 998,440 1.76 233,432 28,629 2,840 231 4,328.00 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-4 59.45 980,404 1.42 82,100 11,100 1,376 157 6,368.43 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 2-4 56.94 951,502 1.59 218,716 22,404 1,857 117 8,546.01 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 3-3 56.08 997,485 1.14 18,668 5,252 524 28 35,713.29 Dalton 7-AAAAA 4-2 58.03 545,688 0.70 35,039 3,358 418 26 38,460.54 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 5-1 50.89 997,523 1.69 146,539 9,857 396 20 49,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 4-2 56.38 511,911 0.64 25,446 2,655 273 19 52,630.58 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-4 50.34 887,248 1.42 95,608 4,610 202 12 83,332.33 Tucker 4-AAAAA 3-3 49.10 997,544 1.71 133,717 7,333 301 10 99,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-2 54.26 963,776 1.20 28,301 3,628 243 9 111,110.11 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 5-1 51.07 961,525 1.20 53,240 3,518 188 7 142,856.14 Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-4 46.08 979,362 1.17 25,905 944 38 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-4 45.22 713,714 0.98 30,646 784 11 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 4-2 44.51 856,291 0.93 6,280 193 11 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-5 44.82 954,689 0.98 1,278 205 10 - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-5 44.51 414,779 0.43 485 64 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-3 39.39 348,028 0.42 4,595 55 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 4-2 42.83 346,015 0.36 269 20 - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 3-3 44.19 187,227 0.19 158 19 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-3 45.16 106,082 0.11 153 17 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-4 36.43 46,887 0.05 309 7 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-2 42.65 125,664 0.13 256 5 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 1-5 38.82 36,683 0.04 16 2 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 2-3 31.78 188,375 0.19 31 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-3 29.92 811,763 0.82 125 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-5 29.22 51,202 0.05 65 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-4 28.48 5,675 0.01 11 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-5 26.52 111,988 0.11 6 - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 3-4 38.17 12,126 0.01 6 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 1-5 19.92 101,820 0.10 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 2-3 22.26 12,259 0.01 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-3 30.61 2,358 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-3 29.02 1,769 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-4 35.95 977 0.00 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-6 25.51 508 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-6 1.12 12 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-4 15.47 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-6 -47.52 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Coffee 809,688 188,063 2,191 55 999,997 3 1-AAAAA Ware County 189,418 771,547 37,234 1,612 999,811 189 1-AAAAA Jenkins 745 29,161 570,021 287,321 887,248 112,752 1-AAAAA Statesboro 131 9,047 279,553 424,983 713,714 286,286 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 18 2,109 100,218 245,683 348,028 651,972 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - 73 10,783 40,346 51,202 948,798 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 814,311 128,939 54,814 1,874 999,938 62 2-AAAAA Jones County 98,242 143,946 366,346 389,906 998,440 1,560 2-AAAAA Ola 84,551 619,251 217,102 76,146 997,050 2,950 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 2,870 107,587 360,200 480,845 951,502 48,498 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 26 272 1,438 45,151 46,887 953,113 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 5 95 5,575 5,675 994,325 2-AAAAA Union Grove - - 5 503 508 999,492 3-AAAAA Northgate 556,536 320,203 98,181 23,563 998,483 1,517 3-AAAAA Harris County 346,268 419,971 178,926 50,161 995,326 4,674 3-AAAAA McIntosh 79,276 195,867 456,512 229,870 961,525 38,475 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 17,681 60,826 244,918 532,866 856,291 143,709 3-AAAAA Drew 239 3,133 21,463 163,540 188,375 811,625 4-AAAAA Tucker 492,217 412,265 77,356 15,706 997,544 2,456 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 444,266 335,118 192,620 25,519 997,523 2,477 4-AAAAA Decatur 57,822 226,665 581,680 113,195 979,362 20,638 4-AAAAA Chamblee 5,495 22,139 126,581 657,548 811,763 188,237 4-AAAAA M.L. King 178 3,368 14,413 94,029 111,988 888,012 4-AAAAA Lithonia 22 445 7,350 94,003 101,820 898,180 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 873,358 97,951 28,383 256 999,948 52 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 89,297 311,679 479,503 83,297 963,776 36,224 5-AAAAA Mays 36,939 564,179 315,997 63,289 980,404 19,596 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 307 4,513 22,279 78,983 106,082 893,918 5-AAAAA Banneker 88 1,696 19,807 165,636 187,227 812,773 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 6 13,706 62,845 338,222 414,779 585,221 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 5 6,275 71,131 268,604 346,015 653,985 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 1 55 1,713 1,769 998,231 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 630,132 358,658 7,606 3,279 999,675 325 6-AAAAA Kell 363,073 520,004 114,532 1,588 999,197 803 6-AAAAA Cambridge 5,502 115,338 696,742 179,903 997,485 2,515 6-AAAAA Centennial 1,290 5,826 179,770 767,803 954,689 45,311 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 3 169 629 35,882 36,683 963,317 6-AAAAA North Springs - 5 721 11,533 12,259 987,741 6-AAAAA Northview - - - 12 12 999,988 7-AAAAA Cartersville 596,781 305,758 78,155 16,688 997,382 2,618 7-AAAAA Hiram 331,617 389,679 236,733 36,495 994,524 5,476 7-AAAAA Calhoun 62,864 261,408 473,402 151,844 949,518 50,482 7-AAAAA Cass 5,487 25,402 102,114 378,908 511,911 488,089 7-AAAAA Dalton 3,250 17,747 109,328 415,363 545,688 454,312 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 6 268 702 977 999,023 8-AAAAA Jefferson 751,192 207,162 41,387 258 999,999 1 8-AAAAA Eastside 174,787 536,201 145,254 128,461 984,703 15,297 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 74,005 88,049 655,154 159,971 977,179 22,821 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 8 166,461 144,436 587,066 897,971 102,029 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 8 2,117 12,357 111,182 125,664 874,336 8-AAAAA Loganville - 6 1,333 10,787 12,126 987,874 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 4 79 2,275 2,358 997,642

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final North Oconee Bainbridge Spalding North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Holy Innocents Stockbridge Starr's Mill Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Reg 4, #3 0 66.90 5-1 Troup Reg 1, #2 0 76.30 6-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 0 55.82 2-3 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 0 78.97 6-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 0 44.49 5-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 0 61.19 5-1 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #4 0 49.29 5-0 East Forsyth Reg 5, #1 0 68.28 4-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 0 37.92 3-3 Westover Reg 4, #2 0 63.26 3-3 Starr's Mill Reg 2, #4 0 48.40 3-3 Howard Reg 3, #1 0 79.10 6-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 0 59.40 3-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #2 0 59.11 3-3 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 0 53.64 3-3 Pace Academy Reg 8, #1 0 82.66 5-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Burke County Westminster (Atlanta) Bainbridge North Hall Central (Carrollton) Burke County Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Madison County Westminster (Atlanta) Perry Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 0 49.78 2-4 Lovett Reg 8, #2 0 60.49 5-1 North Hall Reg 6, #4 0 54.36 5-1 Miller Grove Reg 7, #1 0 72.02 6-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 0 59.16 4-2 Baldwin Reg 3, #2 0 71.07 6-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 0 23.11 3-4 Shaw Reg 4, #1 0 66.11 4-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 8, #3 0 57.09 4-1 Madison County Reg 5, #2 0 48.57 2-4 Luella Reg 7, #4 0 38.92 2-4 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 0 62.25 4-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 3, #3 0 60.81 4-2 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 0 71.01 5-1 Perry Reg 4, #4 0 57.81 4-2 LaGrange Reg 1, #1 0 80.53 4-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 5-0 82.66 1,000,000 4.07 946,260 664,177 467,196 319,589 2.13 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 4-2 80.53 1,000,000 3.55 650,502 584,360 392,689 215,437 3.64 Benedictine 3-AAAA 6-0 79.10 999,841 3.43 821,358 408,314 242,924 137,114 6.29 Spalding 2-AAAA 6-0 78.97 999,993 3.20 556,700 473,389 233,185 131,394 6.61 Cairo 1-AAAA 6-1 76.30 1,000,000 2.91 470,336 384,246 192,282 79,646 11.56 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 6-0 72.02 999,999 3.29 766,195 454,167 188,006 52,289 18.12 Burke County 3-AAAA 6-0 71.07 997,638 2.60 510,244 209,729 75,901 20,975 46.68 Perry 2-AAAA 5-1 71.01 999,945 2.28 259,087 181,046 69,313 18,749 52.34 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 4-2 68.28 999,842 2.81 694,462 187,562 39,228 11,118 88.94 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 4-2 66.11 988,874 2.18 288,964 116,650 31,869 5,243 189.73 Troup 4-AAAA 5-1 66.90 998,870 1.76 168,258 66,235 17,940 3,353 297.24 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 4-2 62.25 973,264 2.35 461,750 74,624 18,526 2,020 494.05 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 3-3 63.26 999,021 2.02 165,256 33,955 7,181 975 1,024.64 North Hall 8-AAAA 5-1 60.49 995,107 1.97 220,157 37,693 6,142 566 1,765.78 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 3-3 59.40 952,549 1.89 255,907 31,070 5,411 471 2,122.14 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 5-1 61.19 864,498 1.60 177,346 25,748 4,002 461 2,168.20 Wayne County 3-AAAA 4-2 60.81 926,243 1.17 35,181 11,293 1,972 196 5,101.04 Madison County 8-AAAA 4-1 57.09 968,325 1.70 155,187 16,287 1,969 124 8,063.52 Baldwin 2-AAAA 4-2 59.16 983,088 1.26 45,775 11,600 1,647 123 8,129.08 Cedartown 7-AAAA 3-3 59.11 997,901 1.60 50,239 5,836 634 67 14,924.37 LaGrange 4-AAAA 4-2 57.81 985,141 1.11 15,130 3,887 499 33 30,302.03 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 3-3 53.64 928,775 1.23 57,720 4,121 297 19 52,630.58 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 5-1 54.36 676,031 1.00 64,216 4,801 498 13 76,922.08 Stephenson 6-AAAA 4-2 54.41 526,021 0.72 34,076 2,720 257 11 90,908.09 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-3 55.82 827,834 0.93 10,330 2,220 207 9 111,110.11 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-4 49.78 916,188 1.21 44,370 1,969 104 3 333,332.33 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-0 49.29 747,798 0.95 29,816 1,025 56 2 499,999.00 Luella 5-AAAA 2-4 48.57 837,989 1.03 25,010 936 57 - - Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 5-1 44.49 955,079 1.08 10,050 168 3 - - Howard 2-AAAA 3-3 48.40 628,470 0.65 2,088 63 3 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 2-4 43.57 286,453 0.31 2,881 39 1 - - Whitewater 4-AAAA 3-3 47.36 22,905 0.03 109 13 1 - - Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-4 38.92 751,404 0.80 3,803 25 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 4-2 45.19 248,439 0.25 179 20 - - - Westover 1-AAAA 3-3 37.92 966,326 0.99 374 5 - - - Hampton 5-AAAA 2-4 39.65 179,366 0.18 239 4 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 4-1 38.84 137,651 0.14 136 2 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-5 38.86 250,278 0.25 93 1 - - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 4-2 29.51 295,506 0.30 172 - - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-1 36.38 96,838 0.10 18 - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 2-3 37.37 41,388 0.04 9 - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-4 35.84 7,637 0.01 7 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-6 22.54 498,473 0.50 6 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-4 23.11 535,201 0.54 3 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 2-4 32.31 1,970 0.00 1 - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 4-3 31.63 5,189 0.01 - - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-4 28.01 302 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-6 29.58 185 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-5 5.79 111 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-4 22.36 45 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-6 6.95 5 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-6 10.92 4 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 3-1-1 26.75 - - - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-5 21.25 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 2-4 21.19 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-6 16.26 - - - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-7 12.12 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-5 4.19 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-4 -13.14 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 627,053 371,588 1,354 5 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 372,890 623,155 3,950 5 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Westover 57 5,136 815,086 146,047 966,326 33,674 1-AAAA Hardaway - 95 84,327 414,051 498,473 501,527 1-AAAA Shaw - 26 95,283 439,892 535,201 464,799 2-AAAA Spalding 762,939 235,083 1,532 439 999,993 7 2-AAAA Perry 235,745 623,227 139,439 1,534 999,945 55 2-AAAA Baldwin 1,316 140,014 791,622 50,136 983,088 16,912 2-AAAA Griffin - 940 28,185 221,153 250,278 749,722 2-AAAA Howard - 610 24,902 602,958 628,470 371,530 2-AAAA West Laurens - 95 5,018 36,275 41,388 958,612 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) - 31 9,302 87,505 96,838 903,162 3-AAAA Benedictine 711,084 255,240 30,929 2,588 999,841 159 3-AAAA Burke County 268,325 618,140 90,628 20,545 997,638 2,362 3-AAAA Wayne County 17,041 65,974 542,509 300,719 926,243 73,757 3-AAAA New Hampstead 3,339 55,293 290,822 478,380 827,834 172,166 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 211 5,353 45,112 197,763 248,439 751,561 3-AAAA Islands - - - 5 5 999,995 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 584,281 137,827 149,015 117,751 988,874 11,126 4-AAAA Troup 223,207 186,364 387,385 201,914 998,870 1,130 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 181,199 626,234 183,340 8,248 999,021 979 4-AAAA LaGrange 11,262 46,279 279,802 647,798 985,141 14,859 4-AAAA Whitewater 51 3,284 395 19,175 22,905 977,095 4-AAAA North Clayton - 12 63 5,114 5,189 994,811 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 865,351 122,953 8,840 2,698 999,842 158 5-AAAA Pace Academy 74,875 175,739 315,739 362,422 928,775 71,225 5-AAAA Lovett 55,415 358,888 375,416 126,469 916,188 83,812 5-AAAA Luella 3,951 325,530 241,610 266,898 837,989 162,011 5-AAAA McDonough 402 4,940 22,684 109,625 137,651 862,349 5-AAAA Hampton 6 11,950 35,699 131,711 179,366 820,634 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - 12 173 185 999,815 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 4 4 999,996 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 541,654 246,202 121,421 63,987 973,264 26,736 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 272,767 278,623 251,672 149,487 952,549 47,451 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 91,610 282,701 287,883 202,304 864,498 135,502 6-AAAA Miller Grove 69,718 122,645 193,349 290,319 676,031 323,969 6-AAAA Stephenson 24,207 69,646 144,270 287,898 526,021 473,979 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 44 183 1,405 6,005 7,637 992,363 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 983,122 14,941 1,655 281 999,999 1 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 8,871 141,124 697,878 107,206 955,079 44,921 7-AAAA Cedartown 7,237 817,392 156,522 16,750 997,901 2,099 7-AAAA Sonoraville 703 22,686 97,384 630,631 751,404 248,596 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 67 3,857 46,484 245,098 295,506 704,494 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 77 34 111 999,889 8-AAAA North Oconee 997,370 2,594 33 3 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA East Forsyth 2,530 83,150 194,159 467,959 747,798 252,202 8-AAAA North Hall 66 561,227 336,895 96,919 995,107 4,893 8-AAAA Madison County 34 352,951 438,249 177,091 968,325 31,675 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - 65 30,423 255,965 286,453 713,547 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 13 236 1,721 1,970 998,030 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - 3 299 302 999,698 8-AAAA East Hall - - 2 43 45 999,955 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Stephens County Thomasville Cedar Grove Stephens County Savannah Christian Thomasville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Crisp County Mary Persons Wesleyan Cedar Grove Hephzibah Calvary Day White County Stephens County Reg 4, #3 0 48.16 4-2 Harlem Reg 1, #2 0 57.45 4-2 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 0 45.28 3-3 Long County Reg 2, #1 0 74.64 5-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 0 47.92 3-3 Wesleyan Reg 6, #2 0 43.65 5-1 Bremen Reg 8, #4 0 51.55 3-3 Monroe Area Reg 5, #1 0 77.94 2-4 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 0 50.93 3-3 Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #2 0 50.16 5-1 Hephzibah Reg 2, #4 0 34.25 1-5 Jackson Reg 3, #1 0 78.92 6-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 0 36.47 3-3 Ringgold Reg 7, #2 0 59.39 3-2 White County Reg 5, #4 0 48.76 1-4 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 0 80.18 6-0 Stephens County Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Thomasville Oconee County Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Adairsville Upson-Lee Thomasville Reg 5, #3 0 50.81 5-2 Douglass Reg 8, #2 0 58.61 2-4 Oconee County Reg 6, #4 0 32.88 4-2 Gordon Lee Reg 7, #1 0 60.42 6-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 0 50.03 2-4 Peach County Reg 3, #2 0 63.17 4-2 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 0 47.87 3-2 Monroe Reg 4, #1 0 61.08 5-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 0 56.79 3-3 Hebron Christian Reg 5, #2 0 61.82 5-2 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 0 41.28 1-5 Dawson County Reg 6, #1 0 48.47 4-2 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 0 45.65 4-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 0 50.51 5-1 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 0 18.58 1-5 Salem Reg 1, #1 0 63.94 3-3 Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Stephens County 8-AAA 6-0 80.18 999,995 3.80 927,917 538,796 349,723 288,359 2.47 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-4 77.94 1,000,000 3.87 941,078 634,111 329,280 249,167 3.01 Calvary Day 3-AAA 6-0 78.92 1,000,000 3.76 958,134 504,983 298,259 241,880 3.13 Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-1 74.64 1,000,000 3.50 889,180 447,338 179,228 121,196 7.25 Thomasville 1-AAA 3-3 63.94 998,507 3.19 628,329 394,065 225,830 33,781 28.60 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 4-2 63.17 999,999 2.88 549,785 305,900 152,597 20,785 47.11 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 5-2 61.82 1,000,000 2.56 536,335 244,078 110,583 13,303 74.17 Morgan County 4-AAA 5-1 61.08 999,997 2.46 355,623 188,441 91,165 10,022 98.78 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 6-0 60.42 998,294 2.60 382,536 174,873 80,286 8,157 121.59 White County 7-AAA 3-2 59.39 997,825 2.43 308,816 126,752 53,948 4,943 201.31 Oconee County 8-AAA 2-4 58.61 981,805 2.06 301,965 113,304 42,052 3,454 288.52 Crisp County 1-AAA 4-2 57.45 992,954 2.17 257,401 110,079 41,772 3,021 330.02 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-3 56.79 916,134 1.45 181,328 58,929 17,564 1,161 860.33 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-1 50.51 999,699 1.54 91,693 24,585 4,535 127 7,873.02 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 3-3 50.93 856,401 1.33 62,433 16,586 3,658 115 8,694.65 Peach County 2-AAA 2-4 50.03 999,607 1.50 82,176 21,163 3,814 112 8,927.57 Adairsville 6-AAA 4-2 48.47 999,130 1.80 125,009 26,722 4,884 101 9,899.99 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-3 51.55 831,600 1.08 71,921 15,397 2,808 99 10,100.01 Douglass 5-AAA 5-2 50.81 1,000,000 1.28 71,175 14,518 2,681 95 10,525.32 Hephzibah 4-AAA 5-1 50.16 999,888 1.48 37,380 6,967 1,399 31 32,257.06 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-4 48.76 1,000,000 1.18 40,461 6,578 993 27 37,036.04 Wesleyan 7-AAA 3-3 47.92 964,749 1.57 42,104 4,934 578 18 55,554.56 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 4-2 45.65 965,529 1.28 32,444 6,060 677 12 83,332.33 Monroe 1-AAA 3-2 47.87 723,786 0.96 17,543 2,558 326 12 83,332.33 Harlem 4-AAA 4-2 48.16 999,396 1.38 23,920 3,448 547 11 90,908.09 Bremen 6-AAA 5-1 43.65 999,006 1.54 44,947 5,744 600 7 142,856.14 Long County 3-AAA 3-3 45.28 866,016 0.93 8,170 739 56 2 499,999.00 Dawson County 7-AAA 1-5 41.28 604,476 0.82 12,494 990 61 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 4-2 39.71 371,842 0.48 6,782 520 28 1 999,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 3-3 43.35 428,209 0.51 5,036 566 58 - - Hart County 8-AAA 3-3 41.00 270,292 0.28 2,705 175 7 - - Ringgold 6-AAA 3-3 36.47 871,434 0.93 1,463 46 2 - - Jackson 2-AAA 1-5 34.25 983,311 1.00 638 23 1 - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 4-2 32.88 909,685 0.95 837 23 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-4 29.02 62,306 0.07 86 4 - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 2-4 29.25 167,613 0.17 61 2 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-4 18.50 440,109 0.44 26 2 - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 3-3 26.24 181,467 0.18 35 1 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-5 18.58 440,059 0.44 27 - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-5 25.93 22,507 0.02 3 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-4 18.13 16,638 0.02 2 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 2-3 10.91 120,551 0.12 1 - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-5 22.07 508 0.00 1 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-6 3.00 17,383 0.02 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-4 13.44 733 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-5 18.16 174 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-5 10.03 143 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-6 10.48 133 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-5 1.86 110 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-5 -11.33 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 666,463 268,231 55,572 8,241 998,507 1,493 1-AAA Crisp County 261,687 449,796 214,844 66,627 992,954 7,046 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 63,959 179,747 359,052 253,643 856,401 143,599 1-AAA Monroe 5,185 89,914 262,028 366,659 723,786 276,214 1-AAA Dougherty 2,706 12,312 108,495 304,696 428,209 571,791 1-AAA Columbus - - 9 134 143 999,857 2-AAA Mary Persons 941,823 53,881 4,051 245 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Upson-Lee 30,072 473,065 419,969 76,593 999,699 301 2-AAA Peach County 27,448 446,756 441,678 83,725 999,607 393 2-AAA Jackson 657 26,289 134,221 822,144 983,311 16,689 2-AAA Pike County - 9 81 17,293 17,383 982,617 3-AAA Calvary Day 994,804 4,802 241 153 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian 5,001 993,311 1,647 40 999,999 1 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 195 410 887,938 76,986 965,529 34,471 3-AAA Liberty County - 1,468 29,497 136,648 167,613 832,387 3-AAA Long County - 9 80,459 785,548 866,016 133,984 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 218 515 733 999,267 3-AAA Beach - - - 110 110 999,890 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 740,291 200,861 58,494 351 999,997 3 4-AAA Hephzibah 154,305 442,343 397,688 5,552 999,888 112 4-AAA Harlem 105,385 356,151 522,059 15,801 999,396 604 4-AAA Salem 14 90 8,263 431,692 440,059 559,941 4-AAA Richmond Academy 5 545 12,767 426,792 440,109 559,891 4-AAA Cross Creek - 10 729 119,812 120,551 879,449 5-AAA Cedar Grove 877,599 114,167 6,940 1,294 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 105,367 652,142 184,058 58,433 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 10,623 139,382 445,771 404,224 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 6,411 94,309 363,231 536,049 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 623,239 327,746 38,062 10,083 999,130 870 6-AAA Bremen 369,407 608,717 17,753 3,129 999,006 994 6-AAA Gordon Lee 6,453 37,040 382,534 483,658 909,685 90,315 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 845 8,500 47,735 124,387 181,467 818,533 6-AAA Ringgold 55 17,736 509,056 344,587 871,434 128,566 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 1 173 3,592 12,872 16,638 983,362 6-AAA LaFayette - 88 1,255 21,164 22,507 977,493 6-AAA Ridgeland - - 13 120 133 999,867 7-AAA Lumpkin County 546,802 397,458 46,369 7,665 998,294 1,706 7-AAA White County 429,159 439,242 115,947 13,477 997,825 2,175 7-AAA Wesleyan 19,402 131,925 617,693 195,729 964,749 35,251 7-AAA Dawson County 2,692 21,126 178,186 402,472 604,476 395,524 7-AAA Gilmer 1,943 9,803 30,571 329,525 371,842 628,158 7-AAA Pickens 2 445 11,209 50,650 62,306 937,694 7-AAA West Hall - 1 25 482 508 999,492 8-AAA Stephens County 927,586 68,139 3,978 292 999,995 5 8-AAA Oconee County 59,128 690,968 183,096 48,613 981,805 18,195 8-AAA Hebron Christian 12,718 83,749 499,869 319,798 916,134 83,866 8-AAA Monroe Area 320 142,059 266,181 423,040 831,600 168,400 8-AAA Hart County 248 15,084 46,810 208,150 270,292 729,708 8-AAA Franklin County - 1 66 107 174 999,826

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Appling County Thomson Northeast Appling County Thomson Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Appling County Athens Academy Cook Northeast Model Callaway Laney Appling County Fannin County Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 0 44.43 2-4 Washington County Reg 1, #2 0 52.85 3-2 Cook Reg 3, #4 0 34.46 3-2 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 0 65.20 5-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 0 39.94 3-2 Model Reg 6, #2 0 33.77 2-5 Washington Reg 8, #4 0 53.93 4-1 Union County Reg 5, #1 0 61.13 3-2 Callaway Reg 1, #3 0 44.51 2-3 Sumter County Reg 4, #2 0 53.48 3-2-1 Laney Reg 2, #4 0 24.54 3-3 Southwest Reg 3, #1 0 70.62 4-1 Appling County Reg 6, #3 0 34.04 4-2 Therrell Reg 7, #2 0 41.70 3-2 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 0 25.70 3-3 McNair Reg 8, #1 0 58.16 3-2 Athens Academy Rockmart Thomson East Jackson Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Rockmart Pierce County Thomson East Jackson North Cobb Christian Toombs County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 0 45.07 1-4 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 0 57.65 3-2 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 0 27.81 2-4 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 0 56.66 3-2 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 0 31.51 4-2 Spencer Reg 3, #2 0 62.40 5-1 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 0 40.30 3-3 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 0 63.51 5-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 0 54.77 6-0 East Jackson Reg 5, #2 0 50.34 3-3 Columbia Reg 7, #4 0 39.64 4-2 North Murray Reg 6, #1 0 45.44 4-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 0 58.14 6-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #2 0 44.34 5-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 0 43.15 4-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #1 0 59.63 3-2 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Appling County 3-AA 4-1 70.62 999,995 4.19 884,221 761,529 554,954 426,378 1.35 Northeast 2-AA 5-1 65.20 1,000,000 3.64 817,676 576,955 273,136 165,274 5.05 Thomson 4-AA 5-1 63.51 999,999 3.23 571,513 419,952 285,087 117,400 7.52 Pierce County 3-AA 5-1 62.40 999,316 3.00 508,580 357,270 199,408 76,871 12.01 Callaway 5-AA 3-2 61.13 1,000,000 2.82 678,583 304,326 116,346 54,930 17.20 Fitzgerald 1-AA 3-2 59.63 998,386 2.75 435,666 306,132 137,334 44,309 21.57 Toombs County 3-AA 6-0 58.14 999,846 2.65 417,426 254,657 97,941 26,943 36.12 Rockmart 7-AA 3-2 56.66 999,684 2.83 579,551 189,146 91,823 22,731 42.99 Athens Academy 8-AA 3-2 58.16 886,889 2.36 540,087 173,395 68,018 22,568 43.31 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 3-2 57.65 873,447 2.27 511,279 159,231 60,179 19,071 51.44 East Jackson 8-AA 6-0 54.77 804,770 1.81 367,786 95,389 28,286 6,972 142.43 Union County 8-AA 4-1 53.93 723,331 1.55 299,668 73,098 20,058 4,572 217.72 Cook 1-AA 3-2 52.85 997,062 2.04 184,708 88,563 22,322 4,227 235.57 Providence Christian 8-AA 5-0 53.13 678,027 1.39 258,411 59,447 14,884 3,064 325.37 Laney 4-AA 3-2-1 53.48 991,825 1.86 95,021 38,582 8,644 2,339 426.53 Columbia 5-AA 3-3 50.34 999,419 1.64 214,474 53,505 10,762 1,509 661.69 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 4-2 45.44 999,915 2.02 232,719 45,278 6,635 537 1,861.20 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-4 45.07 991,886 1.30 83,656 11,033 1,358 119 8,402.36 ACE Charter 2-AA 5-1 44.34 998,006 1.20 30,943 9,551 1,036 68 14,704.88 Fannin County 7-AA 3-2 41.70 914,596 1.60 83,367 5,372 446 29 34,481.76 Washington County 4-AA 2-4 44.43 843,143 1.04 17,653 4,065 394 29 34,481.76 Sumter County 1-AA 2-3 44.51 740,255 0.91 9,811 2,020 211 22 45,453.55 Putnam County 4-AA 4-2 43.15 976,202 1.23 18,171 3,635 286 15 66,665.67 Model 7-AA 3-2 39.94 873,775 1.41 52,792 2,892 170 14 71,427.57 North Murray 7-AA 4-2 39.64 978,592 1.60 62,592 3,306 207 7 142,856.14 Jeff Davis 1-AA 3-3 40.30 541,404 0.61 2,712 371 26 2 499,999.00 Washington 6-AA 2-5 33.77 985,484 1.32 15,416 378 13 - - Therrell 6-AA 4-2 34.04 954,534 1.20 13,240 265 9 - - Worth County 1-AA 4-2 36.50 544,639 0.59 1,420 151 9 - - Vidalia 3-AA 3-2 34.46 676,823 0.70 1,947 161 7 - - Spencer 2-AA 4-2 31.51 999,695 1.02 1,139 83 4 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 3-3 34.24 187,910 0.20 586 65 3 - - Dodge County 1-AA 1-5 38.10 177,577 0.19 530 47 2 - - Banks County 8-AA 4-2 38.72 33,536 0.04 1,436 74 1 - - Haralson County 7-AA 1-5 30.04 231,683 0.27 1,624 36 1 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 2-4 27.81 726,621 0.78 1,681 22 - - - McNair 5-AA 3-3 25.70 589,210 0.60 1,168 7 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-4 28.67 314,987 0.32 158 7 - - - Redan 5-AA 2-4 22.85 418,692 0.42 418 2 - - - Southwest 2-AA 3-3 24.54 941,605 0.95 119 1 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 3-4 18.94 62,308 0.06 17 1 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-3 18.53 176,879 0.18 31 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 3-4 16.29 94,259 0.10 4 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-4 14.97 33,830 0.03 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 2-4 6.00 26,817 0.03 - - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-3 12.08 9,020 0.01 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-5 12.93 1,651 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-3 11.35 921 0.00 - - - - - Berrien 1-AA 1-4 23.09 677 0.00 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-5 -0.98 477 0.00 - - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-6 -0.69 316 0.00 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-6 -1.57 46 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-6 -3.26 19 0.00 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-4 14.96 13 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-6 -11.52 1 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 3-3 -2.53 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-6 -5.51 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-5 -9.25 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 662,584 276,733 49,818 9,251 998,386 1,614 1-AA Cook 321,601 612,669 55,254 7,538 997,062 2,938 1-AA Sumter County 7,815 38,557 418,871 275,012 740,255 259,745 1-AA Worth County 5,517 43,896 195,263 299,963 544,639 455,361 1-AA Jeff Davis 2,438 17,675 226,034 295,257 541,404 458,596 1-AA Dodge County 43 10,461 54,733 112,340 177,577 822,423 1-AA Berrien 2 9 27 639 677 999,323 2-AA Northeast 996,321 3,625 54 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 3,439 147,414 579,626 269,216 999,695 305 2-AA ACE Charter 240 812,757 160,631 24,378 998,006 1,994 2-AA Southwest - 36,201 258,847 646,557 941,605 58,395 2-AA Rutland - 3 699 33,128 33,830 966,170 2-AA Kendrick - - 142 26,675 26,817 973,183 2-AA Central (Macon) - - 1 45 46 999,954 2-AA Jordan - - - 1 1 999,999 3-AA Appling County 831,098 119,241 48,774 882 999,995 5 3-AA Toombs County 97,284 331,428 546,581 24,553 999,846 154 3-AA Pierce County 71,387 546,715 367,062 14,152 999,316 684 3-AA Vidalia 225 2,506 34,693 639,399 676,823 323,177 3-AA Tattnall County 6 110 2,889 311,982 314,987 685,013 3-AA Brantley County - - 1 9,019 9,020 990,980 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - 13 13 999,987 4-AA Thomson 969,106 27,832 2,763 298 999,999 1 4-AA Putnam County 22,538 150,828 410,821 392,015 976,202 23,798 4-AA Laney 7,984 784,715 175,447 23,679 991,825 8,175 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 371 7,741 20,194 159,604 187,910 812,090 4-AA Washington County 1 28,884 390,772 423,486 843,143 156,857 4-AA Butler - - 3 918 921 999,079 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 893,687 78,351 27,468 494 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 60,254 303,277 570,822 57,533 991,886 8,114 5-AA Columbia 45,857 614,852 331,083 7,627 999,419 581 5-AA McNair 202 667 41,853 546,488 589,210 410,790 5-AA Redan - 2,853 28,750 387,089 418,692 581,308 5-AA Towers - - 15 462 477 999,523 5-AA Landmark Christian - - 9 307 316 999,684 6-AA North Cobb Christian 972,321 24,353 2,818 423 999,915 85 6-AA South Atlanta 21,201 64,524 92,298 548,598 726,621 273,379 6-AA Washington 5,852 742,023 162,086 75,523 985,484 14,516 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 286 5,880 42,290 128,423 176,879 823,121 6-AA Therrell 261 160,647 670,293 123,333 954,534 45,466 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 54 2,220 12,368 47,666 62,308 937,692 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 25 353 17,847 76,034 94,259 905,741 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 857,773 124,972 13,719 3,220 999,684 316 7-AA Fannin County 77,062 328,071 287,829 221,634 914,596 85,404 7-AA North Murray 59,959 283,739 342,407 292,487 978,592 21,408 7-AA Model 4,196 251,334 316,875 301,370 873,775 126,225 7-AA Haralson County 1,010 11,884 39,074 179,715 231,683 768,317 7-AA Murray County - - 94 1,557 1,651 998,349 7-AA Gordon Central - - 2 17 19 999,981 8-AA Athens Academy 308,322 243,930 191,145 143,492 886,889 113,111 8-AA Fellowship Christian 280,941 239,883 197,400 155,223 873,447 126,553 8-AA East Jackson 171,632 197,051 219,900 216,187 804,770 195,230 8-AA Union County 130,738 168,626 198,142 225,825 723,331 276,669 8-AA Providence Christian 107,959 148,872 186,861 234,335 678,027 321,973 8-AA Banks County 408 1,638 6,552 24,938 33,536 966,464

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Commerce Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Commerce Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Bryan County Rabun County Irwin County Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Bacon County Bryan County Darlington Rabun County Reg 4, #3 0 24.64 1-5 Heard County Reg 1, #2 0 43.56 2-4 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 0 9.85 1-5 Claxton Reg 2, #1 0 64.06 6-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 0 30.91 1-5 Dade County Reg 6, #2 0 37.61 2-4 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 0 -22.88 0-5 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 0 70.63 6-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 0 38.69 3-2 Bacon County Reg 4, #2 0 34.18 4-3 Temple Reg 2, #4 0 24.18 2-3 East Laurens Reg 3, #1 0 46.95 5-1 Bryan County Reg 6, #3 0 33.71 1-3 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 0 37.93 4-2 Darlington Reg 5, #4 0 27.08 1-4 Social Circle Reg 8, #1 0 64.47 5-1 Rabun County Commerce Lamar County Elbert County Brooks County Commerce Trion Bleckley County Lamar County Elbert County Mount Vernon Dublin Brooks County Reg 5, #3 0 29.06 2-4 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #2 0 56.51 5-1 Commerce Reg 6, #4 0 29.83 3-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #1 0 50.79 5-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 0 45.47 4-2 Bleckley County Reg 3, #2 0 41.93 2-4 Metter Reg 1, #4 0 34.89 3-4 Pelham Reg 4, #1 0 46.99 5-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 0 53.12 5-1 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 0 35.61 4-2 Jasper County Reg 7, #4 0 30.50 2-3 Pepperell Reg 6, #1 0 46.99 4-2 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 0 27.45 2-4 Screven County Reg 2, #2 0 49.43 4-1 Dublin Reg 4, #4 0 -6.31 1-5 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 0 52.67 1-4 Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 6-1 70.63 1,000,000 4.29 983,264 735,163 567,971 470,706 1.12 Rabun County 8-A Division I 5-1 64.47 1,000,000 4.15 918,716 830,484 415,215 254,709 2.93 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 6-0 64.06 999,989 3.50 910,384 356,757 234,254 141,701 6.06 Commerce 8-A Division I 5-1 56.51 1,000,000 3.48 738,348 532,029 250,759 60,611 15.50 Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-1 53.12 1,000,000 3.09 646,278 383,930 141,577 24,354 40.06 Brooks County 1-A Division I 1-4 52.67 1,000,000 2.90 540,965 259,177 124,649 19,514 50.25 Trion 7-A Division I 5-0 50.79 999,787 2.53 320,777 211,907 87,905 11,314 87.39 Dublin 2-A Division I 4-1 49.43 998,004 2.47 442,777 143,941 51,843 5,866 169.47 Lamar County 4-A Division I 5-2 46.99 1,000,000 2.40 449,038 130,369 42,571 3,725 267.46 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-2 46.99 1,000,000 2.26 243,908 98,549 32,891 2,837 351.49 Bryan County 3-A Division I 5-1 46.95 999,999 2.49 556,464 116,614 15,685 2,348 424.89 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 4-2 45.47 994,483 2.06 304,741 71,118 18,190 1,352 738.64 Irwin County 1-A Division I 2-4 43.56 1,000,000 2.05 212,747 37,484 7,481 484 2,065.12 Metter 3-A Division I 2-4 41.93 999,991 1.91 298,163 42,945 4,966 348 2,872.56 Bacon County 1-A Division I 3-2 38.69 1,000,000 1.72 124,520 12,274 1,209 45 22,221.22 Darlington 7-A Division I 4-2 37.93 983,347 1.63 39,873 11,623 873 42 23,808.52 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 2-4 37.61 1,000,000 1.62 38,290 7,584 869 31 32,257.06 Temple 4-A Division I 4-3 34.18 1,000,000 1.45 73,492 4,310 211 6 166,665.67 Pelham 1-A Division I 3-4 34.89 1,000,000 1.46 65,687 4,328 264 3 333,332.33 Jasper County 5-A Division I 4-2 35.61 1,000,000 1.12 28,131 4,044 387 2 499,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-3 33.71 1,000,000 1.40 15,976 2,417 132 2 499,999.00 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 3-3 29.83 1,000,000 1.22 6,126 651 26 - - Pepperell 7-A Division I 2-3 30.50 785,729 1.00 6,062 624 21 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 1-5 30.91 704,310 0.87 4,728 401 21 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 2-4 27.45 999,494 1.08 9,071 356 10 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 1-4 27.08 1,000,000 1.02 3,144 241 8 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 2-4 29.06 1,000,000 1.03 5,146 427 7 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-3 24.18 606,404 0.65 5,335 95 2 - - Heard County 4-A Division I 1-5 24.64 1,000,000 1.11 4,913 92 2 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 4-2 24.73 518,205 0.59 1,231 52 1 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-6 20.86 401,120 0.42 1,680 14 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 1-5 9.85 966,267 0.97 23 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-3 12.15 4,445 0.00 2 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 1-5 -6.31 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-5 -22.88 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-6 -16.35 34,249 0.03 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-5 13.09 4,177 0.00 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-3 9.26 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 697,675 227,891 54,924 19,510 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 190,431 417,953 255,950 135,666 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 77,453 231,019 381,123 310,405 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 34,441 123,137 308,003 534,419 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 838,145 138,806 22,441 597 999,989 11 2-A Division I Dublin 110,763 524,418 343,369 19,454 998,004 1,996 2-A Division I Bleckley County 50,832 330,106 567,449 46,096 994,483 5,517 2-A Division I East Laurens 198 4,675 45,087 556,444 606,404 393,596 2-A Division I Jefferson County 62 1,995 21,654 377,409 401,120 598,880 3-A Division I Bryan County 643,238 316,723 38,855 1,183 999,999 1 3-A Division I Metter 334,200 555,664 106,207 3,920 999,991 9 3-A Division I Screven County 22,292 124,892 760,826 91,484 999,494 506 3-A Division I Claxton 270 2,717 93,900 869,380 966,267 33,733 3-A Division I Savannah - 4 212 34,033 34,249 965,751 4-A Division I Lamar County 827,668 154,597 17,658 77 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 149,938 632,845 215,588 1,629 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 22,390 212,357 749,274 15,979 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 4 201 17,480 982,315 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 989,049 10,818 113 20 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 8,114 597,649 269,257 124,980 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,751 230,522 393,322 374,405 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 1,086 161,011 337,308 500,595 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 692,493 227,840 57,820 21,847 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 180,648 394,836 270,179 154,337 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 87,661 245,413 367,306 299,620 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 39,198 131,911 304,695 524,196 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 819,029 162,730 15,850 2,178 999,787 213 7-A Division I Darlington 152,994 589,122 190,624 50,607 983,347 16,653 7-A Division I Pepperell 23,155 156,223 313,960 292,391 785,729 214,271 7-A Division I Armuchee 4,752 54,393 153,437 305,623 518,205 481,795 7-A Division I Dade County 66 37,513 324,520 342,211 704,310 295,690 7-A Division I Chattooga 4 13 359 3,801 4,177 995,823 7-A Division I Coosa - 6 1,250 3,189 4,445 995,555 8-A Division I Rabun County 668,070 243,059 88,871 - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 213,371 435,111 351,506 12 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 118,559 321,830 559,595 16 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - 28 999,972 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Greene County Schley County Manchester Greene County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Manchester Jenkins County Greene County Wilcox County Clinch County Manchester Johnson County Dooly County Jenkins County Macon County Greene County Reg 4, #3 0 38.86 4-2 Wilcox County Reg 1, #2 0 24.10 2-2 Terrell County Reg 3, #4 0 31.29 3-3 Portal Reg 2, #1 0 49.45 5-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 0 19.85 3-3 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 0 51.75 5-1 Manchester Reg 8, #4 0 34.48 4-2 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 0 35.01 3-2 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 0 22.81 3-3 Seminole County Reg 4, #2 0 39.10 2-3 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 0 23.30 0-6 Charlton County Reg 3, #1 0 45.36 6-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 0 46.89 4-2 Macon County Reg 7, #2 0 24.85 1-4 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 0 9.91 2-4 Glascock County Reg 8, #1 0 60.33 6-0 Greene County Bowdon Telfair County Schley County Early County Aquinas Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Telfair County Lincoln County Schley County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 0 11.90 2-3 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #2 0 47.50 5-1 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 0 19.49 5-1 Taylor County Reg 7, #1 0 54.73 5-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 0 30.91 2-4 Turner County Reg 3, #2 0 41.12 3-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 0 20.55 3-2 Randolph-Clay Reg 4, #1 0 48.56 5-0 Telfair County Reg 8, #3 0 42.95 3-3 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 0 17.27 3-3 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 0 58.79 6-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 0 32.33 3-3 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #2 0 37.40 4-1 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 0 30.27 3-3 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 0 40.66 4-1 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Greene County 8-A Division II 6-0 60.33 999,959 4.64 823,109 730,831 543,695 722,401 0.38 Schley County 6-A Division II 6-0 58.79 999,998 4.03 909,812 796,176 518,555 637,296 0.57 Bowdon 7-A Division II 5-2 54.73 1,000,000 3.75 690,684 530,775 274,079 247,807 3.04 Manchester 6-A Division II 5-1 51.75 999,962 3.56 822,177 566,439 238,972 169,265 4.91 Clinch County 2-A Division II 5-1 49.45 999,982 3.19 732,980 328,824 121,712 78,723 11.70 Telfair County 4-A Division II 5-0 48.56 998,343 3.10 704,849 246,742 90,058 53,482 17.70 Aquinas 8-A Division II 5-1 47.50 998,349 2.61 315,997 186,373 64,868 32,738 29.55 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 6-0 45.36 999,519 2.62 537,462 131,250 43,945 20,412 47.99 Macon County 6-A Division II 4-2 46.89 999,137 2.26 188,468 106,186 34,846 17,954 54.70 Early County 1-A Division II 4-1 40.66 999,999 2.36 467,968 79,317 17,629 5,199 191.34 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 3-3 42.95 987,565 2.09 139,739 68,182 14,836 5,180 192.05 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-3 41.12 998,221 2.17 350,492 58,816 13,023 4,093 243.32 Dooly County 4-A Division II 2-3 39.10 967,572 2.16 322,131 48,393 8,179 2,125 469.59 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 4-2 38.86 952,358 2.08 299,812 43,677 7,139 1,782 560.17 Lanier County 2-A Division II 4-1 37.40 998,274 1.84 244,576 31,432 4,350 950 1,051.63 Johnson County 5-A Division II 3-2 35.01 999,983 1.55 58,398 15,876 1,789 309 3,235.25 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-2 34.48 998,247 1.66 45,122 10,938 1,017 145 6,895.55 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 3-3 32.33 983,080 1.40 92,214 6,364 514 59 16,948.15 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-4 30.91 991,112 1.34 66,850 3,954 276 36 27,776.78 Portal 3-A Division II 3-3 31.29 978,629 1.33 75,075 4,802 328 31 32,257.06 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-3 30.27 542,800 0.78 41,689 2,325 131 11 90,908.09 Terrell County 1-A Division II 2-2 24.10 902,475 1.07 17,747 618 14 1 999,999.00 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-4 24.85 1,000,000 1.09 3,786 351 9 1 999,999.00 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-2 26.30 339,761 0.45 13,761 482 17 - - Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-6 23.30 952,487 1.06 11,234 241 11 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 3-3 22.81 777,405 0.88 8,459 219 4 - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-2 20.55 850,155 0.94 6,831 146 2 - - Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-3 19.85 1,000,000 1.03 1,376 88 2 - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 1-5 23.98 199,166 0.25 4,919 117 - - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-3 17.27 984,073 1.04 506 30 - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 5-1 19.49 601,812 0.62 468 22 - - - Miller County 1-A Division II 1-4 17.92 314,527 0.33 811 9 - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 3-3 18.62 396,815 0.41 191 3 - - - Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-6 13.20 155,255 0.16 130 1 - - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 2-3 11.90 884,219 0.90 90 1 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-4 9.91 790,367 0.80 51 - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-4 15.89 14,644 0.02 23 - - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-6 4.39 40,551 0.04 9 - - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-6 1.12 340,996 0.34 3 - - - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-6 0.91 58,145 0.06 1 - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 1-5 10.64 2,190 0.00 - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-5 -1.38 1,236 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-5 -27.07 362 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-4 -7.86 184 0.00 - - - - - Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-6 2.16 86 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-3 -0.85 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 1-5 -20.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.