Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Colquitt County Walton Mill Creek Buford Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Walton Newton Mill Creek Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett Walton Newton McEachern Peachtree Ridge Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 0 88.18 7-2 Grayson Reg 1, #2 0 76.56 7-3 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 0 63.59 7-3 Harrison Reg 2, #1 0 95.66 9-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 0 75.91 6-3 North Gwinnett Reg 6, #2 0 70.43 7-2 West Forsyth Reg 8, #4 0 60.59 4-5 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 0 98.77 9-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 0 69.36 6-3 Camden County Reg 4, #2 0 84.95 7-2 Newton Reg 2, #4 0 50.37 3-6 Campbell Reg 3, #1 0 78.23 5-4 McEachern Reg 6, #3 0 70.57 8-1 Lambert Reg 7, #2 0 79.04 8-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 5, #4 0 63.57 7-2 Osborne Reg 8, #1 1 99.25 9-0 Mill Creek Buford Parkview Milton Colquitt County Buford Norcross North Paulding Parkview North Cobb Milton Westlake Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 0 68.48 7-2 Wheeler Reg 8, #2 0 94.36 8-1 Buford Reg 6, #4 0 55.07 3-6 Denmark Reg 7, #1 0 88.16 8-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 0 72.00 6-3 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 0 71.05 7-2 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 0 65.54 5-4 Richmond Hill Reg 4, #1 0 85.30 7-2 Parkview Reg 8, #3 0 69.14 3-6 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 0 83.73 6-3 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 0 50.19 7-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 0 85.73 7-2 Milton Reg 3, #3 0 69.96 3-6 Marietta Reg 2, #2 0 85.72 7-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 0 78.98 5-4 Archer Reg 1, #1 0 93.86 9-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 9-0 99.25 1,000,000 4.26 939,543 852,333 478,968 344,742 1.90 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 9-0 98.77 1,000,000 3.89 952,196 610,507 335,645 237,161 3.22 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 9-0 93.86 1,000,000 3.46 704,313 533,082 331,517 123,321 7.11 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 9-1 95.66 1,000,000 3.34 825,088 361,423 166,178 103,598 8.65 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 8-1 94.36 1,000,000 3.32 626,695 453,662 264,550 102,691 8.74 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 7-2 88.18 1,000,000 2.80 589,619 231,203 103,090 24,636 39.59 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 8-1 88.16 1,000,000 2.69 371,916 228,077 104,441 24,091 40.51 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 7-2 85.73 1,000,000 2.93 627,007 227,687 88,281 16,174 60.83 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 7-2 85.30 1,000,000 2.48 489,076 119,312 36,844 7,601 130.56 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 7-2 85.72 1,000,000 2.31 250,806 122,008 41,277 7,525 131.89 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 6-3 83.73 1,000,000 2.36 357,166 96,355 27,045 4,157 239.56 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 7-2 84.95 755,721 1.67 305,584 51,334 9,294 2,693 370.33 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 5-4 78.23 1,000,000 2.43 414,503 40,695 3,924 683 1,463.13 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 5-4 78.98 1,000,000 1.60 187,135 29,841 5,446 502 1,991.03 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 8-1 79.04 1,000,000 1.84 52,311 19,259 1,681 296 3,377.38 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 6-3 75.91 1,000,000 1.67 35,406 5,318 532 49 20,407.16 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 7-3 76.56 1,000,000 1.31 22,402 1,677 156 28 35,713.29 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 6-3 72.00 997,481 1.56 78,989 5,369 454 24 41,665.67 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 7-2 70.43 1,000,000 1.37 10,100 674 32 9 111,110.11 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 8-1 70.57 1,000,000 1.27 10,321 1,371 64 7 142,856.14 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 7-2 71.05 1,000,000 1.39 47,739 3,459 281 6 166,665.67 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 3-6 69.96 1,000,000 1.33 36,097 2,315 175 2 499,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 3-6 69.14 1,000,000 1.13 12,150 696 37 1 999,999.00 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 6-3 69.36 963,808 1.11 27,641 897 18 1 999,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 5-4 65.54 1,000,000 1.08 16,885 505 14 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 7-2 68.48 1,000,000 1.03 2,881 354 14 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 5-4 73.45 244,279 0.26 2,739 434 41 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 7-3 63.59 1,000,000 1.01 909 13 1 - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 7-2 63.57 1,000,000 1.01 1,220 117 - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 4-5 60.59 1,000,000 1.01 849 15 - - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 3-6 55.07 903,382 0.91 93 3 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 7-2 50.19 1,000,000 1.01 144 2 - - - Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 4-5 54.64 36,192 0.04 42 2 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 3-6 50.37 1,000,000 1.02 433 1 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-8 49.17 96,474 0.10 2 - - - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-7 45.76 2,519 0.00 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-7 37.02 144 0.00 - - - - - Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-6 64.29 - - - - - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-7 54.58 - - - - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-8 52.41 - - - - - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-8 46.46 - - - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 1-8 45.18 - - - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 3-6 43.17 - - - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 1-8 34.04 - - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 3-5-1 30.82 - - - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-9 15.65 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County - - 860,221 103,587 963,808 36,192 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill - - 139,435 860,565 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes - - 344 35,848 36,192 963,808 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Westlake - 998,766 1,077 157 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Campbell - 1,234 38,994 959,772 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta - - 959,844 37,637 997,481 2,519 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - - 85 2,434 2,519 997,481 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding - 533,567 466,433 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA Marietta - 466,433 533,567 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA Harrison - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 587,262 - 412,738 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 278,919 349,884 371,197 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Archer 133,819 189,554 68,704 607,923 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Newton - 460,562 147,361 147,798 755,721 244,279 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett - - - 244,279 244,279 755,721 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAAA Walton 979,262 19,913 825 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 19,217 974,865 4,393 1,525 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 1,521 823 923,856 73,800 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Osborne - 4,399 70,926 924,675 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAAA Milton 981,667 18,240 93 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 18,333 113,931 867,736 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth - 867,829 132,171 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA Denmark - - - 903,382 903,382 96,618 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth - - - 96,474 96,474 903,526 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - 144 144 999,856 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 961,590 30,757 7,653 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 38,410 126,968 834,622 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - 842,253 151,815 5,932 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - 22 5,910 994,068 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Buford - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill - - 999,649 351 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View - - 351 999,649 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Dacula - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Douglas County Douglas County Gainesville Marist Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Douglas County Houston County Gainesville Lee County Effingham County Sequoyah Douglas County Houston County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 0 55.03 8-1 Dunwoody Reg 1, #2 0 85.10 7-2 Lee County Reg 3, #4 0 49.55 6-3 Jonesboro Reg 2, #1 0 53.70 6-3 Effingham County Reg 7, #3 0 58.10 5-4 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 0 65.08 6-3 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 0 48.45 4-5 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 0 94.90 9-0 Douglas County Reg 1, #3 0 79.82 7-2 Houston County Reg 4, #2 0 74.74 8-1 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 0 43.26 6-3 South Effingham Reg 3, #1 0 75.13 7-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 0 64.66 7-3 Creekview Reg 7, #2 0 68.89 7-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 0 47.41 3-6 Newnan Reg 8, #1 0 86.88 9-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Hughes Thomas County Central Lanier Roswell Glynn Academy Marist Hughes Rome Brunswick Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 0 66.56 5-4 East Paulding Reg 8, #2 0 65.06 8-2 Lanier Reg 6, #4 0 55.96 4-5 River Ridge Reg 7, #1 0 80.22 8-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 0 53.25 7-2 Glynn Academy Reg 3, #2 0 50.56 7-2 Mundy's Mill Reg 1, #4 0 61.55 4-5 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 0 82.44 8-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 0 58.80 4-5 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 0 91.81 7-2 Hughes Reg 7, #4 0 52.44 5-4 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 0 85.72 8-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 0 52.32 6-3 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 0 60.91 6-2 Brunswick Reg 4, #4 0 51.20 2-7 St. Pius X Reg 1, #1 0 97.80 9-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 9-0 97.80 1,000,000 4.41 994,722 753,929 665,372 447,652 1.23 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 9-0 94.90 1,000,000 4.41 982,843 801,781 622,394 323,806 2.09 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 9-0 86.88 1,000,000 3.90 925,047 733,284 249,956 77,575 11.89 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 7-2 91.81 1,000,000 2.92 624,520 174,564 130,175 66,048 14.14 Marist 4-AAAAAA 8-1 82.44 1,000,000 3.55 922,852 575,959 102,406 26,979 36.07 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 7-2 85.10 1,000,000 3.21 946,684 194,887 94,120 25,682 37.94 Rome 6-AAAAAA 8-1 85.72 1,000,000 2.48 375,059 71,414 45,280 15,391 63.97 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 8-1 80.22 1,000,000 3.26 839,351 396,492 56,681 12,225 80.80 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 7-2 79.82 1,000,000 2.12 370,504 107,272 15,810 2,797 356.53 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 7-2 75.13 1,000,000 2.58 467,188 109,116 13,059 1,419 703.72 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 8-1 74.74 1,000,000 1.59 175,234 31,819 3,234 348 2,872.56 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 7-2 68.89 1,000,000 1.74 54,680 14,795 743 45 22,221.22 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 8-2 65.06 1,000,000 1.59 73,047 9,600 207 14 71,427.57 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-4 66.56 1,000,000 1.58 80,345 12,026 252 8 124,999.00 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 7-3 64.66 1,000,000 1.35 17,069 2,840 71 6 166,665.67 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 6-3 65.08 1,000,000 1.74 13,453 1,459 124 3 333,332.33 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 4-5 61.55 1,000,000 1.10 36,653 4,306 52 1 999,999.00 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 7-2 53.25 1,000,000 1.57 13,576 715 2 1 999,999.00 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 6-2 60.91 1,000,000 1.82 31,479 2,241 49 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 5-4 58.10 1,000,000 1.27 7,002 526 6 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 6-3 53.70 1,000,000 1.66 16,182 132 3 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 4-5 55.96 638,455 0.67 5,341 296 2 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 8-1 55.03 1,000,000 1.03 8,153 48 2 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 7-2 50.56 1,000,000 1.42 10,669 400 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 2-7 51.38 361,545 0.37 1,100 43 - - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 6-3 52.32 1,000,000 1.34 3,113 21 - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-6 52.16 408,093 0.41 384 13 - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 6-3 49.55 1,000,000 1.27 2,409 8 - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-6 47.41 591,907 0.59 164 4 - - - St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 2-7 51.20 998,033 1.00 481 3 - - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 4-5 58.80 1,000,000 1.01 364 3 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 4-5 48.45 784,635 0.79 151 2 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 6-3 43.26 594,423 0.60 83 1 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 4-5 46.80 215,093 0.22 23 1 - - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 5-4 52.44 645,262 0.65 52 - - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-6 40.16 405,577 0.41 18 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 2-7 47.60 354,738 0.36 5 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-9 23.99 1,909 0.00 - - - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 2-7 37.98 272 0.00 - - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 3-6 34.96 58 0.00 - - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 2-7 49.90 - - - - - - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-6 47.91 - - - - - - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-5 46.83 - - - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 3-6 44.25 - - - - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 2-7 42.35 - - - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 2-7 40.62 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 3-6 37.93 - - - - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 3-6 35.53 - - - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-7 32.19 - - - - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 1-8 29.51 - - - - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-8 27.98 - - - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 2-7 26.92 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 4-5 25.59 - - - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-9 23.76 - - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-9 21.03 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 2-7 5.49 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-9 -3.67 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Lee County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Houston County - - 999,850 150 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - 150 999,850 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAAA Veterans - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 795,045 204,811 144 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 204,955 504,113 290,932 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy - 291,076 708,924 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA South Effingham - - - 594,423 594,423 405,577 2-AAAAAA Evans - - - 405,577 405,577 594,423 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy - - 584,998 415,002 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro - - 415,002 584,998 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Morrow - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta - 920,822 79,178 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody - 79,178 920,822 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X - - - 998,033 998,033 1,967 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - 1,909 1,909 998,091 4-AAAAAA Riverwood - - - 58 58 999,942 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Hughes - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Newnan - - - 591,907 591,907 408,093 5-AAAAAA South Paulding - - - 408,093 408,093 591,907 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA Rome 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Creekview - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA River Ridge - - - 638,455 638,455 361,545 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - - - 361,545 361,545 638,455 6-AAAAAA Etowah - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Roswell 977,120 13,726 9,154 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 22,880 29,235 947,885 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity - 957,039 42,961 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - - - 645,262 645,262 354,738 7-AAAAAA Pope - - - 354,738 354,738 645,262 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Lanier - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central - - - 784,635 784,635 215,365 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - - - 215,093 215,093 784,907 8-AAAAAA Shiloh - - - 272 272 999,728 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Coffee Jefferson Creekside Jefferson Cartersville Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Creekside Harris County Jefferson Ware County Warner Robins Dalton Creekside Tucker Harris County Hiram Jefferson Reg 4, #3 0 45.11 4-5 Decatur Reg 1, #2 0 72.75 7-2 Ware County Reg 3, #4 0 46.79 6-3 McIntosh Reg 2, #1 0 66.68 6-3 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 0 66.62 7-3 Dalton Reg 6, #2 0 63.26 8-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 8, #4 0 57.75 4-5 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #1 0 73.39 8-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 0 50.45 3-6 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 0 53.83 6-3 Tucker Reg 2, #4 0 57.64 4-5 Dutchtown Reg 3, #1 0 67.90 8-1 Harris County Reg 6, #3 0 53.47 5-4 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 0 72.25 8-2 Hiram Reg 5, #4 0 49.07 4-5 Maynard Jackson Reg 8, #1 0 75.36 9-0 Jefferson Cartersville Ola Kell Coffee Eastside Cartersville Ola Arabia Mountain Mays Kell Jones County Coffee Reg 5, #3 0 54.02 7-2 Chapel Hill Reg 8, #2 0 64.03 7-2 Eastside Reg 6, #4 0 42.27 3-6 Centennial Reg 7, #1 0 76.46 10-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 0 63.49 7-2 Ola Reg 3, #2 0 60.06 6-3 Northgate Reg 1, #4 0 42.83 3-6 Bradwell Institute Reg 4, #1 0 55.44 8-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #3 0 49.55 5-5 Loganville Reg 5, #2 0 66.93 5-4 Mays Reg 7, #4 0 62.10 5-5 Cass Reg 6, #1 0 70.95 8-1 Kell Reg 3, #3 0 52.97 6-4 Northside (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 0 63.78 6-3 Jones County Reg 4, #4 0 31.22 3-6 Chamblee Reg 1, #1 0 86.02 9-0 Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee 1-AAAAA 9-0 86.02 1,000,000 4.47 949,762 843,309 682,058 569,018 0.76 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 10-0 76.46 1,000,000 3.80 809,138 732,651 266,781 145,501 5.87 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 9-0 75.36 1,000,000 3.28 595,777 471,412 255,453 88,656 10.28 Creekside 5-AAAAA 8-1 73.39 1,000,000 3.21 696,891 391,071 220,642 61,672 15.21 Ware County 1-AAAAA 7-2 72.75 1,000,000 3.19 664,086 363,176 178,343 45,929 20.77 Hiram 7-AAAAA 8-2 72.25 1,000,000 2.74 411,863 276,451 125,070 32,284 29.98 Kell 6-AAAAA 8-1 70.95 1,000,000 2.51 549,035 119,258 52,081 19,666 49.85 Harris County 3-AAAAA 8-1 67.90 1,000,000 2.80 681,599 252,068 95,990 16,700 58.88 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 6-3 66.68 1,000,000 2.43 317,969 126,497 47,551 7,196 137.97 Mays 5-AAAAA 5-4 66.93 1,000,000 2.35 370,908 48,870 14,335 3,986 249.88 Eastside 8-AAAAA 7-2 64.03 1,000,000 2.12 163,417 96,952 16,339 2,644 377.21 Dalton 7-AAAAA 7-3 66.62 1,000,000 1.79 171,615 51,002 15,922 2,485 401.41 Ola 2-AAAAA 7-2 63.49 1,000,000 1.89 349,302 63,228 8,427 1,454 686.76 Jones County 2-AAAAA 6-3 63.78 1,000,000 1.91 60,992 20,467 4,761 967 1,033.13 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 8-1 63.26 1,000,000 1.59 107,924 26,996 6,763 789 1,266.43 Northgate 3-AAAAA 6-3 60.06 1,000,000 1.89 332,133 43,879 3,513 531 1,882.24 Cass 7-AAAAA 5-5 62.10 1,000,000 1.29 72,938 5,822 1,037 184 5,433.78 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 8-1 55.44 1,000,000 2.07 248,621 24,869 1,770 135 7,406.41 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 4-5 57.64 1,000,000 1.41 142,999 15,098 1,387 93 10,751.69 Tucker 4-AAAAA 6-3 53.83 1,000,000 1.96 193,469 16,299 967 64 15,624.00 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 4-5 57.75 906,970 1.03 22,851 2,960 396 25 39,999.00 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 5-4 53.47 1,000,000 1.08 7,429 1,586 130 7 142,856.14 Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 7-2 54.02 1,000,000 1.14 8,452 2,434 112 6 166,665.67 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 6-4 52.97 1,000,000 1.18 3,547 415 26 5 199,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 3-6 50.45 952,403 1.31 41,170 2,083 103 1 999,999.00 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 4-5 55.18 83,368 0.09 1,244 123 12 1 999,999.00 Loganville 8-AAAAA 5-5 49.55 1,000,000 1.09 7,119 153 9 1 999,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-5 49.63 431,946 0.47 1,377 305 9 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 4-5 49.07 551,577 0.58 1,443 199 7 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 6-3 46.79 1,000,000 1.06 2,133 76 4 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 3-6 42.83 734,028 0.86 9,094 146 1 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-5 45.11 948,864 0.97 1,490 61 1 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 3-6 42.27 1,000,000 1.01 566 64 - - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-7 40.16 287,289 0.32 1,612 20 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-6 31.22 908,063 0.91 19 - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.31 16,477 0.02 7 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 3-6 39.37 9,662 0.01 6 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 2-7 27.05 64,320 0.06 2 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-9 26.75 26,280 0.03 1 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 1-8 16.43 78,753 0.08 - - - - - Calhoun 7-AAAAA 6-4 66.75 - - - - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 4-5 42.47 - - - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-8 40.08 - - - - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 3-6 38.36 - - - - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 3-6 37.87 - - - - - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-5 37.75 - - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 3-7 37.36 - - - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-7 31.36 - - - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 1-8 29.92 - - - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-8 26.32 - - - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 2-7 25.15 - - - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 4-5 15.97 - - - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-10 3.15 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-10 -58.72 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Coffee 836,911 163,089 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Ware County 163,089 836,911 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Jenkins - - 860,248 92,155 952,403 47,597 1-AAAAA Statesboro - - 139,752 147,537 287,289 712,711 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - - 734,028 734,028 265,972 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - - 26,280 26,280 973,720 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Jones County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Ola - - 673,419 326,581 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Dutchtown - - 326,581 673,419 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Harris County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 549,739 450,261 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Tucker 450,261 549,739 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Decatur - - 904,004 44,860 948,864 51,136 4-AAAAA Chamblee - - 64,447 843,616 908,063 91,937 4-AAAAA M.L. King - - 31,549 32,771 64,320 935,680 4-AAAAA Lithonia - - - 78,753 78,753 921,247 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Mays - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - - 631,542 368,458 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Villa Rica - - 368,458 63,488 431,946 568,054 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson - - - 551,577 551,577 448,423 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - - - 16,477 16,477 983,523 5-AAAAA Banneker - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian - 989,047 10,913 40 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Centennial - 10,953 56,902 932,145 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Cambridge - - 932,185 67,815 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Cartersville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Hiram - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Dalton - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Cass - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Calhoun - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Jefferson 801,540 198,460 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Eastside 198,460 801,540 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Loganville - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch - - - 906,970 906,970 93,030 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - - - 83,368 83,368 916,632 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - 9,662 9,662 990,338 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final North Oconee Bainbridge Spalding North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Westminster (Atlanta) Stockbridge Troup Benedictine Holy Innocents North Oconee Reg 4, #3 0 65.77 7-2 LaGrange Reg 1, #2 0 70.63 8-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 0 63.70 7-2 Burke County Reg 2, #1 0 79.11 10-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 0 43.92 6-3 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 0 62.90 6-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 0 42.70 4-5 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 0 77.46 7-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 0 45.04 5-5 Westover Reg 4, #2 0 72.89 8-1 Troup Reg 2, #4 0 55.93 5-4 Baldwin Reg 3, #1 0 77.96 10-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 0 62.70 7-2 Holy Innocents Reg 7, #2 0 60.00 6-3 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 0 49.82 4-5 Pace Academy Reg 8, #1 0 79.27 9-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Starr's Mill Stephenson Bainbridge Madison County Central (Carrollton) New Hampstead Starr's Mill North Hall Stephenson Perry Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 0 49.57 4-5 Lovett Reg 8, #2 0 55.12 7-2 Madison County Reg 6, #4 0 59.14 5-4 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #1 0 68.56 9-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 0 54.35 7-2 Westside (Macon) Reg 3, #2 0 59.01 5-4 New Hampstead Reg 1, #4 0 27.23 4-6 Shaw Reg 4, #1 0 63.93 6-3 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 0 53.70 7-2 North Hall Reg 5, #2 0 51.10 5-4 Luella Reg 7, #4 0 44.74 6-3 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #1 0 64.24 7-2 Stephenson Reg 3, #3 0 60.60 7-3 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 0 72.25 7-2 Perry Reg 4, #4 0 59.72 5-4 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #1 0 77.80 7-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 9-0 79.27 1,000,000 3.74 905,759 546,103 305,689 214,952 3.65 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 7-2 77.80 1,000,000 3.34 593,899 481,504 369,154 186,564 4.36 Spalding 2-AAAA 10-0 79.11 1,000,000 3.19 673,466 400,433 214,232 148,798 5.72 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 7-2 77.46 1,000,000 3.54 871,271 461,404 223,895 147,039 5.80 Benedictine 3-AAAA 10-0 77.96 1,000,000 3.23 725,924 364,276 189,398 127,026 6.87 Perry 2-AAAA 7-2 72.25 1,000,000 2.59 333,711 252,539 162,372 52,905 17.90 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 9-0 68.56 1,000,000 3.07 674,994 444,308 180,782 42,838 22.34 Troup 4-AAAA 8-1 72.89 1,000,000 2.38 332,555 142,856 58,524 25,215 38.66 Cairo 1-AAAA 8-1 70.63 1,000,000 2.18 258,958 140,601 75,643 22,924 42.62 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 6-3 63.93 1,000,000 2.90 626,171 300,535 87,961 13,054 75.60 Stephenson 6-AAAA 7-2 64.24 1,000,000 2.62 518,515 129,053 57,369 9,129 108.54 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 6-3 62.90 1,000,000 2.29 316,270 67,009 25,426 3,638 273.88 LaGrange 4-AAAA 7-2 65.77 1,000,000 1.69 119,841 33,392 8,378 1,887 528.94 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 7-2 62.70 1,000,000 1.61 116,406 39,617 8,178 1,195 835.82 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 5-4 59.01 1,000,000 1.92 187,792 60,392 10,012 860 1,161.79 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 5-4 59.14 1,000,000 1.54 150,244 36,493 7,424 658 1,518.76 Wayne County 3-AAAA 7-3 60.60 1,000,000 1.25 38,400 15,715 4,300 451 2,216.29 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-4 59.72 1,000,000 1.14 19,883 8,261 2,403 234 4,272.50 Madison County 8-AAAA 7-2 55.12 1,000,000 1.89 137,455 34,840 3,976 231 4,328.00 Burke County 3-AAAA 7-2 63.70 942,810 1.07 24,206 4,196 557 152 6,577.95 Cedartown 7-AAAA 6-3 60.00 1,000,000 1.54 44,768 5,322 664 100 9,999.00 North Hall 8-AAAA 7-2 53.70 999,477 1.51 96,472 6,705 1,173 55 18,180.82 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 7-2 54.35 732,331 0.96 33,757 7,295 755 34 29,410.76 Howard 2-AAAA 5-4 54.37 540,858 0.71 25,556 5,587 568 28 35,713.29 Luella 5-AAAA 5-4 51.10 1,000,000 1.65 104,614 6,036 846 24 41,665.67 Lovett 5-AAAA 4-5 49.57 1,000,000 1.32 31,976 4,459 261 7 142,856.14 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 6-3 44.74 1,000,000 1.09 17,024 395 24 1 999,999.00 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 6-3 43.92 1,000,000 1.07 2,953 78 4 1 999,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-3 44.91 251,712 0.33 7,513 176 19 - - Baldwin 2-AAAA 5-4 55.93 716,853 0.76 5,032 304 12 - - Pace Academy 5-AAAA 4-5 49.82 999,801 1.02 3,255 94 1 - - Westover 1-AAAA 5-5 45.04 1,000,000 1.04 745 17 - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 4-5 42.70 748,811 0.76 511 5 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 4-6 27.23 1,000,000 1.01 94 - - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 4-5 41.35 57,190 0.06 9 - - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-8 38.29 9,958 0.01 1 - - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 6-3 41.12 199 0.00 - - - - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 5-4 53.72 - - - - - - - Whitewater 4-AAAA 5-4 49.29 - - - - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-7 40.37 - - - - - - - Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-7 38.66 - - - - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 2-7 37.70 - - - - - - - Hampton 5-AAAA 3-6 36.87 - - - - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 4-6 36.35 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 7-1-1 34.31 - - - - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-6 33.63 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 4-6 31.36 - - - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-8 21.27 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 1-8 20.39 - - - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-9 20.27 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-7 18.60 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 4-5 17.77 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-9 15.38 - - - - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-10 14.62 - - - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-10 13.16 - - - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-10 11.79 - - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-8 5.34 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 1-8 3.62 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-8 -16.34 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 708,110 291,890 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 291,890 708,110 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Westover - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Shaw - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Hardaway - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Spalding 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Perry - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) - - 571,244 161,087 732,331 267,669 2-AAAA Howard - - 428,756 112,102 540,858 459,142 2-AAAA Baldwin - - - 716,853 716,853 283,147 2-AAAA Griffin - - - 9,958 9,958 990,042 2-AAAA West Laurens - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA New Hampstead - 942,810 57,190 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Wayne County - 57,190 942,810 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Burke County - - - 942,810 942,810 57,190 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch - - - 57,190 57,190 942,810 3-AAAA Islands - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 859,098 944 139,958 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Troup 99,411 647,689 252,900 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA LaGrange 41,491 351,367 607,142 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Whitewater - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Luella - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Lovett - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Pace Academy - - - 999,801 999,801 199 5-AAAA McDonough - - - 199 199 999,801 5-AAAA Hampton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stephenson 586,525 378,253 35,222 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 317,505 586,525 95,970 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 95,970 21,246 281,782 601,002 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Holy Innocents - 13,976 587,026 398,998 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Miller Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 987,977 7,895 4,128 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 12,023 4,161 894,037 89,779 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Cedartown - 944,408 33,605 21,987 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield - 43,536 68,230 888,234 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Sonoraville - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Madison County - 993,416 6,584 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA North Hall - 6,584 742,270 250,623 999,477 523 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - 251,146 566 251,712 748,288 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - - - 748,811 748,811 251,189 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Lumpkin County Cedar Grove Calvary Day Lumpkin County Carver (Columbus) First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Crisp County Mary Persons White County Cedar Grove Monroe Calvary Day Wesleyan Stephens County Reg 4, #3 0 42.37 6-3 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 0 57.26 6-4 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 0 41.27 5-4 Long County Reg 2, #1 0 71.53 8-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 0 48.25 4-5 White County Reg 6, #2 0 45.46 7-2 Bremen Reg 8, #4 0 56.13 5-4 Hebron Christian Reg 5, #1 0 81.64 4-5 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 0 53.55 6-3 Monroe Reg 4, #2 0 50.38 7-2 Harlem Reg 2, #4 0 32.76 2-7 Jackson Reg 3, #1 0 77.77 9-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 0 37.93 5-4 Ringgold Reg 7, #2 0 50.13 6-3 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 0 53.84 2-6 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 0 72.07 9-0 Stephens County Lumpkin County Morgan County Sandy Creek Carver (Columbus) Oconee County Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Adairsville Upson-Lee Carver (Columbus) Reg 5, #3 0 54.46 6-3 Douglass Reg 8, #2 0 53.25 3-6 Oconee County Reg 6, #4 0 33.30 5-4 Coahulla Creek Reg 7, #1 0 64.13 9-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 0 52.80 3-6 Peach County Reg 3, #2 0 60.47 7-2 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 0 57.86 5-5 Thomasville Reg 4, #1 0 61.41 8-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 0 53.13 5-4 Monroe Area Reg 5, #2 0 63.37 6-3 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 0 42.49 6-3 Gilmer Reg 6, #1 0 51.18 7-2 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 0 39.15 5-4 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 0 57.36 8-2 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 0 22.47 3-6 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 0 63.12 7-3 Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 4-5 81.64 1,000,000 4.22 965,547 770,628 513,592 469,699 1.13 Calvary Day 3-AAA 9-0 77.77 1,000,000 3.93 954,851 670,055 305,230 264,403 2.78 Stephens County 8-AAA 9-0 72.07 1,000,000 3.22 883,470 317,302 97,194 74,311 12.46 Mary Persons 2-AAA 8-1 71.53 1,000,000 3.16 876,985 219,009 82,577 62,077 15.11 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 9-0 64.13 1,000,000 3.56 763,539 506,984 305,849 46,288 20.60 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 7-3 63.12 1,000,000 3.50 731,778 497,898 273,133 37,208 25.88 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 6-3 63.37 1,000,000 2.84 580,317 302,346 155,651 21,881 44.70 Morgan County 4-AAA 8-1 61.41 1,000,000 2.27 346,160 161,520 83,154 9,543 103.79 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 7-2 60.47 1,000,000 2.43 409,800 166,938 75,038 7,733 128.32 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 8-2 57.36 1,000,000 2.37 265,354 129,359 43,991 3,241 307.55 Thomasville 1-AAA 5-5 57.86 1,000,000 1.65 169,814 53,853 18,684 1,448 689.61 Douglass 5-AAA 6-3 54.46 1,000,000 1.78 172,079 50,752 13,306 657 1,521.07 Adairsville 6-AAA 7-2 51.18 1,000,000 2.14 256,832 60,799 14,102 478 2,091.05 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-6 53.25 998,932 1.52 101,656 28,291 7,129 287 3,483.32 Crisp County 1-AAA 6-4 57.26 1,000,000 2.01 117,751 6,866 583 192 5,207.33 Monroe Area 8-AAA 5-4 53.13 958,909 1.24 93,788 20,679 4,686 191 5,234.60 Peach County 2-AAA 3-6 52.80 1,000,000 1.31 69,268 14,661 3,367 127 7,873.02 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 5-4 56.13 704,217 0.78 21,578 4,687 987 121 8,263.46 Harlem 4-AAA 7-2 50.38 1,000,000 1.47 31,166 5,348 1,098 39 25,640.03 Monroe 1-AAA 6-3 53.55 1,000,000 1.50 18,779 2,420 101 31 32,257.06 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 2-6 53.84 1,000,000 1.12 45,383 2,557 112 18 55,554.56 Wesleyan 7-AAA 6-3 50.13 1,000,000 1.96 69,349 2,679 66 17 58,822.53 Hart County 8-AAA 4-5 47.64 337,942 0.44 9,683 1,804 250 7 142,856.14 White County 7-AAA 4-5 48.25 670,681 1.03 8,173 614 34 2 499,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 6-3 42.49 984,031 1.26 14,687 973 52 1 999,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 5-4 39.15 995,962 1.07 2,904 298 14 - - Dawson County 7-AAA 2-8 39.82 293,050 0.34 3,493 173 9 - - Bremen 6-AAA 7-2 45.46 1,000,000 1.54 7,443 390 8 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 6-3 42.37 999,654 1.11 3,290 41 2 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 5-4 33.30 1,000,000 1.03 851 20 1 - - Ringgold 6-AAA 5-4 37.93 577,837 0.65 1,649 28 - - - Long County 3-AAA 5-4 41.27 878,054 0.89 1,886 18 - - - Jackson 2-AAA 2-7 32.76 1,000,000 1.00 162 4 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 6-3 32.78 422,163 0.45 367 3 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-6 22.47 978,378 0.98 45 2 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 3-6 33.33 52,238 0.06 116 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 4-5 25.31 121,946 0.12 6 - - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 3-6 27.75 4,038 0.00 1 - - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-8 10.17 16,312 0.02 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 3-5 14.39 5,656 0.01 - - - - - Dougherty 1-AAA 4-6 43.18 - - - - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 2-7 26.97 - - - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-7 21.61 - - - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-8 19.45 - - - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-8 19.36 - - - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-9 15.42 - - - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-9 12.79 - - - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-8 11.95 - - - - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-9 9.45 - - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-8 -5.48 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Crisp County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Monroe - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Thomasville - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Dougherty - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAA Columbus - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAA Mary Persons 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Upson-Lee - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Peach County - - 923,670 76,330 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Jackson - - 76,330 923,670 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Pike County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Calvary Day 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Country Day - - 875,768 120,194 995,962 4,038 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 120,194 1,752 121,946 878,054 3-AAA Long County - - 2,286 875,768 878,054 121,946 3-AAA Liberty County - - 1,752 2,286 4,038 995,962 3-AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 796,343 203,657 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Harlem 203,657 796,343 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Hephzibah - - 994,420 5,234 999,654 346 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 5,580 76 5,656 994,344 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - - 978,378 978,378 21,622 4-AAA Salem - - - 16,312 16,312 983,688 5-AAA Cedar Grove 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek - 750,443 249,557 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass - 249,557 750,443 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Bremen - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Ringgold - - 429,611 148,226 577,837 422,163 6-AAA Gordon Lee - - 346,163 76,000 422,163 577,837 6-AAA Coahulla Creek - - 224,226 775,774 1,000,000 - 6-AAA LaFayette - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAA Lumpkin County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Wesleyan - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAA White County - - 648,061 22,620 670,681 329,319 7-AAA Gilmer - - 351,939 632,092 984,031 15,969 7-AAA Dawson County - - - 293,050 293,050 706,950 7-AAA Pickens - - - 52,238 52,238 947,762 7-AAA West Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAA Stephens County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Oconee County - 654,529 336,340 8,063 998,932 1,068 8-AAA Hart County - 295,783 534 41,625 337,942 662,058 8-AAA Hebron Christian - 41,091 8,597 654,529 704,217 295,783 8-AAA Monroe Area - 8,597 654,529 295,783 958,909 41,091 8-AAA Franklin County - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Pierce County Appling County Callaway Pierce County Rockmart Appling County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Fitzgerald Callaway Pierce County Fellowship Christian Fitzgerald Spencer Therrell Callaway Sumter County Pierce County North Murray Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 0 40.72 5-4 Washington County Reg 1, #2 0 59.18 6-3 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #4 0 37.57 5-4 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 0 51.84 7-2 Spencer Reg 7, #3 0 44.00 6-3 Model Reg 6, #2 0 44.39 8-1 Therrell Reg 8, #4 0 54.43 7-2 Providence Christian Reg 5, #1 0 63.69 6-2 Callaway Reg 1, #3 0 51.47 5-4 Sumter County Reg 4, #2 0 48.49 6-2-1 Laney Reg 2, #4 0 36.66 7-2 ACE Charter Reg 3, #1 0 65.46 8-1 Pierce County Reg 6, #3 0 34.11 5-5 South Atlanta Reg 7, #2 0 46.22 7-2 North Murray Reg 5, #4 0 30.95 4-6 Redan Reg 8, #1 0 58.89 7-2 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Toombs County Union County Appling County Athens Academy Rockmart Toombs County Thomson Union County North Cobb Christian Appling County Cook Reg 5, #3 0 39.27 3-6 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 0 55.13 5-4 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 0 30.25 2-7 Washington Reg 7, #1 0 61.50 7-2 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 0 35.88 5-4 Southwest Reg 3, #2 0 62.77 8-1 Toombs County Reg 1, #4 0 43.26 5-4 Worth County Reg 4, #1 0 59.74 8-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 0 57.72 7-2 Union County Reg 5, #2 0 53.33 6-3 Columbia Reg 7, #4 0 40.96 4-5 Fannin County Reg 6, #1 0 47.84 8-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 0 65.06 7-2 Appling County Reg 2, #2 0 61.47 7-2 Northeast Reg 4, #4 0 37.02 5-4 Putnam County Reg 1, #1 0 62.46 7-2 Cook

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County 3-AA 8-1 65.46 1,000,000 3.90 869,967 636,544 413,957 251,490 2.98 Callaway 5-AA 6-2 63.69 1,000,000 3.45 770,112 560,863 297,233 165,540 5.04 Appling County 3-AA 7-2 65.06 1,000,000 2.78 481,295 329,132 198,292 112,326 7.90 Cook 1-AA 7-2 62.46 1,000,000 3.13 526,324 414,307 229,089 111,948 7.93 Rockmart 7-AA 7-2 61.50 1,000,000 3.18 676,651 337,717 183,435 84,916 10.78 Toombs County 3-AA 8-1 62.77 1,000,000 2.50 399,319 242,991 125,245 62,385 15.03 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 7-2 58.89 1,000,000 2.91 616,802 229,387 104,758 42,137 22.73 Thomson 4-AA 8-1 59.74 1,000,000 2.59 389,713 205,918 102,153 41,885 22.87 Fitzgerald 1-AA 6-3 59.18 1,000,000 2.95 647,362 272,716 96,782 40,703 23.57 Northeast 2-AA 7-2 61.47 1,000,000 1.96 217,606 161,671 76,150 34,959 27.60 Union County 8-AA 7-2 57.72 1,000,000 2.65 595,036 196,109 78,843 29,109 33.35 Athens Academy 8-AA 5-4 55.13 776,020 1.66 256,513 68,312 20,532 5,895 168.64 Spencer 2-AA 7-2 51.84 1,000,000 2.28 314,466 90,780 20,588 4,826 206.21 Columbia 5-AA 6-3 53.33 1,000,000 1.87 310,954 72,191 17,985 4,391 226.74 Providence Christian 8-AA 7-2 54.43 998,664 1.58 184,844 62,313 15,709 4,387 226.95 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 8-2 47.84 1,000,000 2.10 269,696 41,936 7,368 1,077 927.51 Sumter County 1-AA 5-4 51.47 970,367 1.53 66,402 19,803 4,469 1,035 965.18 Laney 4-AA 6-2-1 48.49 1,000,000 1.57 52,150 12,824 2,346 391 2,556.54 North Murray 7-AA 7-2 46.22 1,000,000 2.04 161,823 19,157 2,998 381 2,623.67 Therrell 6-AA 8-1 44.39 1,000,000 1.64 60,393 11,297 968 114 8,770.93 Model 7-AA 6-3 44.00 1,000,000 1.48 43,895 7,018 579 68 14,704.88 East Jackson 8-AA 6-3 46.20 225,316 0.26 9,421 1,889 201 18 55,554.56 Worth County 1-AA 5-4 43.26 1,000,000 1.14 8,606 1,070 109 8 124,999.00 Fannin County 7-AA 4-5 40.96 705,757 0.91 22,703 1,180 74 7 142,856.14 Washington County 4-AA 5-4 40.72 1,000,000 1.08 10,730 1,093 65 2 499,999.00 Vidalia 3-AA 5-4 37.57 1,000,000 1.13 8,294 517 18 1 999,999.00 Southwest 2-AA 5-4 35.88 1,000,000 1.02 1,442 71 3 1 999,999.00 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 3-6 39.27 993,488 1.08 8,461 428 25 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 5-5 34.11 1,000,000 1.14 6,984 191 12 - - ACE Charter 2-AA 7-2 36.66 1,000,000 1.02 2,832 209 7 - - Putnam County 4-AA 5-4 37.02 1,000,000 1.04 3,404 253 5 - - Redan 5-AA 4-6 30.95 1,000,000 1.03 2,861 47 2 - - Haralson County 7-AA 2-7 33.84 294,243 0.33 1,992 40 - - - Washington 6-AA 2-7 30.25 799,541 0.82 848 17 - - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 4-5 39.21 29,633 0.03 88 9 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-7 19.03 200,459 0.20 11 - - - - McNair 5-AA 4-5 23.15 6,512 0.01 - - - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-5 37.00 - - - - - - - Dodge County 1-AA 1-9 34.08 - - - - - - - Berrien 1-AA 2-6 31.85 - - - - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 4-5 30.38 - - - - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 5-4 25.35 - - - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 3-5 24.81 - - - - - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-7 21.13 - - - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 3-7 21.09 - - - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 3-6 18.25 - - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-8 16.90 - - - - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-6 16.00 - - - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-8 15.90 - - - - - - - Towers 5-AA 1-8 10.25 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 2-7 4.70 - - - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 1-8 1.35 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-8 -2.07 - - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-9 -3.03 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 5-4 -4.06 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-8 -4.63 - - - - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-9 -12.74 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-8 -16.42 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Cook 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Fitzgerald - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Sumter County - - 819,603 150,764 970,367 29,633 1-AA Worth County - - 180,382 819,618 1,000,000 - 1-AA Jeff Davis - - 15 29,618 29,633 970,367 1-AA Dodge County - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AA Berrien - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Spencer 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Northeast - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Southwest - - 998,462 1,538 1,000,000 - 2-AA ACE Charter - - 1,538 998,462 1,000,000 - 2-AA Rutland - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Central (Macon) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Pierce County 957,548 39,696 2,756 - 1,000,000 - 3-AA Appling County 39,696 479,361 480,943 - 1,000,000 - 3-AA Toombs County 2,756 480,943 476,571 39,730 1,000,000 - 3-AA Vidalia - - 39,730 960,270 1,000,000 - 3-AA Brantley County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Tattnall County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Laney - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Washington County - - 612,199 387,801 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County - - 387,801 612,199 1,000,000 - 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AA Columbia - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian - - 880,259 113,229 993,488 6,512 5-AA Redan - - 119,676 880,324 1,000,000 - 5-AA McNair - - 65 6,447 6,512 993,488 5-AA Towers - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Landmark Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA North Cobb Christian 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA Therrell - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA South Atlanta - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 6-AA Washington - - - 799,541 799,541 200,459 6-AA Mount Paran Christian - - - 200,459 200,459 799,541 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 868,062 131,938 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 131,938 868,062 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AA Model - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-AA Fannin County - - - 705,757 705,757 294,243 7-AA Haralson County - - - 294,243 294,243 705,757 7-AA Murray County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Gordon Central - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AA Fellowship Christian 536,700 463,300 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AA Union County 463,300 55,469 481,231 - 1,000,000 - 8-AA Athens Academy - 361,298 414,293 429 776,020 223,980 8-AA Providence Christian - 119,933 103,753 774,978 998,664 1,336 8-AA East Jackson - - 723 224,593 225,316 774,684 8-AA Banks County - - - - - 1,000,000

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Commerce Trion Swainsboro First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bleckley County Prince Avenue Christian Bryan County Commerce Irwin County Bleckley County Mount Vernon Prince Avenue Christian Pelham Bryan County Pepperell Commerce Reg 4, #3 0 33.07 4-5 Temple Reg 1, #2 0 44.39 4-5 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 0 8.61 2-7 Claxton Reg 2, #1 0 55.42 8-2 Bleckley County Reg 7, #3 0 37.64 4-5 Dade County Reg 6, #2 0 45.09 6-3 Mount Vernon Reg 8, #4 0 -34.53 0-9 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 0 69.10 8-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 0 42.35 4-5 Pelham Reg 4, #2 0 31.81 4-5 Heard County Reg 2, #4 0 23.94 2-7 East Laurens Reg 3, #1 0 50.83 8-1 Bryan County Reg 6, #3 0 22.39 4-5 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #2 0 34.42 4-5 Pepperell Reg 5, #4 0 24.59 3-6 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #1 0 61.83 9-1 Commerce Trion Lamar County Rabun County Swainsboro Elbert County Trion Dublin Lamar County Rabun County Whitefield Academy Swainsboro Brooks County Reg 5, #3 0 32.11 5-4 Jasper County Reg 8, #2 0 55.82 8-2 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 0 17.35 1-6 St. Francis Reg 7, #1 0 55.33 9-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 0 50.58 7-2 Dublin Reg 3, #2 0 40.15 4-5 Metter Reg 1, #4 0 37.67 4-4 Bacon County Reg 4, #1 0 49.78 7-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 0 57.10 7-3 Rabun County Reg 5, #2 0 31.40 4-5 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 0 36.34 6-3 Darlington Reg 6, #1 0 40.53 4-5 Whitefield Academy Reg 3, #3 0 28.96 4-5 Screven County Reg 2, #2 0 57.83 8-1 Swainsboro Reg 4, #4 0 0.20 1-8 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 0 50.94 4-5 Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 8-1 69.10 1,000,000 4.43 968,625 833,515 627,184 525,188 0.90 Commerce 8-A Division I 9-1 61.83 1,000,000 4.00 949,168 779,268 283,420 192,158 4.20 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 8-1 57.83 1,000,000 3.23 659,849 391,535 233,466 67,431 13.83 Rabun County 8-A Division I 7-3 57.10 1,000,000 3.47 831,573 450,691 241,275 65,730 14.21 Trion 7-A Division I 9-0 55.33 1,000,000 3.05 526,520 346,480 180,508 42,998 22.26 Elbert County 8-A Division I 8-2 55.82 1,000,000 2.93 484,622 315,806 164,819 40,474 23.71 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 8-2 55.42 1,000,000 3.05 840,659 154,392 60,141 29,370 33.05 Brooks County 1-A Division I 4-5 50.94 1,000,000 2.64 412,981 166,701 69,286 11,124 88.90 Bryan County 3-A Division I 8-1 50.83 1,000,000 2.96 777,918 180,339 26,683 9,599 103.18 Lamar County 4-A Division I 7-2 49.78 1,000,000 2.45 426,838 148,315 53,347 7,577 130.98 Dublin 2-A Division I 7-2 50.58 1,000,000 2.45 436,395 149,064 48,404 7,341 135.22 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 6-3 45.09 1,000,000 1.83 48,345 12,184 2,468 297 3,366.00 Irwin County 1-A Division I 4-5 44.39 1,000,000 1.91 159,184 13,717 1,404 231 4,328.00 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 4-5 40.53 1,000,000 1.84 110,900 21,359 3,747 198 5,049.51 Pelham 1-A Division I 4-5 42.35 1,000,000 1.94 153,136 16,017 2,074 196 5,101.04 Metter 3-A Division I 4-5 40.15 1,000,000 1.26 56,232 7,289 1,024 51 19,606.84 Darlington 7-A Division I 6-3 36.34 1,000,000 1.41 30,972 3,960 353 19 52,630.58 Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-4 37.67 1,000,000 1.29 39,899 2,984 196 8 124,999.00 Pepperell 7-A Division I 4-5 34.42 1,000,000 1.80 24,403 3,376 71 6 166,665.67 Dade County 7-A Division I 4-5 37.64 879,298 1.11 4,292 475 33 3 333,332.33 Heard County 4-A Division I 4-5 31.81 1,000,000 1.29 23,791 903 26 1 999,999.00 Social Circle 5-A Division I 4-5 31.40 1,000,000 1.07 14,196 921 53 - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 5-4 32.11 1,000,000 1.04 3,937 383 11 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 4-5 28.96 1,000,000 1.04 2,914 122 4 - - Temple 4-A Division I 4-5 33.07 1,000,000 1.17 8,008 98 3 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 3-6 24.59 1,000,000 1.01 1,102 45 - - - Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 4-5 22.39 1,000,000 1.14 1,108 44 - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-7 23.94 770,475 0.79 2,121 16 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 4-5 21.89 120,702 0.13 135 1 - - - St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-6 17.35 1,000,000 1.01 102 - - - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-9 14.11 229,525 0.23 52 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 2-7 8.61 1,000,000 1.00 22 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 1-8 0.20 1,000,000 1.00 1 - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-9 -34.53 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 2-8 14.46 - - - - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-6 9.60 - - - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 4-3 7.82 - - - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-10 -9.86 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 859,885 130,896 9,219 - 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 140,115 339,622 520,263 - 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County - 527,476 336,216 136,308 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County - 2,006 134,302 863,692 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro - 709,100 290,900 - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Dublin - 290,900 709,100 - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I East Laurens - - - 770,475 770,475 229,525 2-A Division I Jefferson County - - - 229,525 229,525 770,475 3-A Division I Bryan County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Metter - 799,173 200,827 - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County - 200,827 799,173 - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Claxton - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 4-A Division I Lamar County 902,751 97,249 - - 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 97,249 902,751 - - 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple - - 985,742 14,258 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County - - 14,258 985,742 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 992,533 7,467 - - 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 7,467 992,533 - - 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County - - 716,941 283,059 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County - - 283,059 716,941 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 905,657 88,609 5,734 - 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 91,613 904,908 749 2,730 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 2,730 5,734 965,057 26,479 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis - 749 28,460 970,791 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 914,388 85,612 - - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Darlington 85,612 38,508 109,280 766,600 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Pepperell - 875,880 11,907 112,213 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Dade County - - 878,221 1,077 879,298 120,702 7-A Division I Armuchee - - 592 120,110 120,702 879,298 7-A Division I Chattooga - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Coosa - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Division I Commerce 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Rabun County - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Schley County Clinch County Clinch County Macon County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Manchester Jenkins County Macon County Wilcox County Clinch County Manchester Washington-Wilkes Telfair County Jenkins County Macon County Aquinas Reg 4, #3 0 41.64 5-4 Wilcox County Reg 1, #2 0 28.83 4-4 Miller County Reg 3, #4 0 31.09 4-6 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #1 0 55.43 9-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 0 15.25 3-6 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 0 54.17 6-2 Manchester Reg 8, #4 0 39.18 6-3 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 0 32.51 6-3 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 0 26.23 4-4 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 0 48.43 7-1 Telfair County Reg 2, #4 0 28.74 2-7 Turner County Reg 3, #1 0 49.81 9-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 0 51.75 7-2 Macon County Reg 7, #2 0 28.69 4-5 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 0 11.84 4-5 Hancock Central Reg 8, #1 0 46.12 7-2 Aquinas Bowdon Dooly County Schley County Early County Greene County Bowdon Portal Dooly County Lincoln County Schley County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 0 10.68 4-5 Glascock County Reg 8, #2 0 53.94 8-1 Greene County Reg 6, #4 0 22.35 6-3 Taylor County Reg 7, #1 0 54.69 7-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 0 32.20 2-7 Charlton County Reg 3, #2 0 43.88 6-3 Portal Reg 1, #4 0 25.29 5-4 Seminole County Reg 4, #1 0 43.42 5-4 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 0 43.09 5-4 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 0 21.66 4-4 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 0 67.24 9-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 0 38.05 4-5 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #2 0 40.93 6-2 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 0 33.28 6-3 Hawkinsville Reg 1, #1 0 39.61 6-3 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Schley County 6-A Division II 9-0 67.24 1,000,000 3.68 952,400 928,663 803,177 681,056 0.47 Clinch County 2-A Division II 9-1 55.43 1,000,000 3.76 863,134 543,316 384,325 102,114 8.79 Manchester 6-A Division II 6-2 54.17 1,000,000 3.54 878,315 413,267 264,323 63,556 14.73 Bowdon 7-A Division II 7-2 54.69 1,000,000 3.17 601,114 477,114 106,661 58,781 16.01 Greene County 8-A Division II 8-1 53.94 1,000,000 2.73 390,596 290,150 59,334 29,980 32.36 Macon County 6-A Division II 7-2 51.75 1,000,000 2.98 600,209 327,769 122,320 23,893 40.85 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 9-0 49.81 1,000,000 2.89 584,703 281,850 92,449 17,316 56.75 Telfair County 4-A Division II 7-1 48.43 1,000,000 2.73 470,347 229,390 69,953 10,150 97.52 Aquinas 8-A Division II 7-2 46.12 1,000,000 2.62 392,809 183,533 50,362 5,935 167.49 Dooly County 4-A Division II 5-4 43.42 1,000,000 2.51 478,034 110,353 9,282 2,260 441.48 Portal 3-A Division II 6-3 43.88 1,000,000 2.34 394,750 101,648 15,596 2,050 486.80 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 5-4 43.09 1,000,000 1.98 47,499 20,846 4,799 990 1,009.10 Early County 1-A Division II 6-3 39.61 1,000,000 2.16 416,815 18,907 3,953 643 1,554.21 Lanier County 2-A Division II 6-2 40.93 1,000,000 1.87 298,988 16,244 2,550 488 2,048.18 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 5-4 41.64 1,000,000 1.96 129,129 24,057 6,157 424 2,357.49 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 6-3 39.18 1,000,000 1.81 99,350 18,615 3,278 207 4,829.92 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 4-5 38.05 999,856 1.63 201,844 6,108 813 131 7,632.59 Johnson County 5-A Division II 6-3 32.51 1,000,000 1.37 28,453 2,682 354 9 111,110.11 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 6-3 33.28 1,000,000 1.36 75,745 1,349 113 9 111,110.11 Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-7 32.20 1,000,000 1.25 52,049 1,595 65 3 333,332.33 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 4-6 31.09 1,000,000 1.05 8,999 640 39 3 333,332.33 Miller County 1-A Division II 4-4 28.83 1,000,000 1.19 10,856 564 35 1 999,999.00 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 28.74 923,878 1.00 5,565 376 27 1 999,999.00 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 4-5 28.69 1,000,000 1.09 8,116 594 24 - - Terrell County 1-A Division II 4-4 26.23 866,627 0.95 4,207 178 8 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 5-4 25.29 1,000,000 1.07 4,758 135 2 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-4 21.66 1,000,000 1.06 164 24 1 - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 6-3 22.35 1,000,000 1.02 545 29 - - - Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-6 15.25 1,000,000 1.01 310 2 - - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 4-5 11.84 813,245 0.82 88 1 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-5 17.84 133,373 0.14 75 1 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 4-5 10.68 1,000,000 1.01 30 - - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 2-7 3.89 186,755 0.19 2 - - - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-9 8.65 76,122 0.08 2 - - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-9 6.44 144 0.00 - - - - - Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-6 29.04 - - - - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 2-7 26.56 - - - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 4-5 20.27 - - - - - - - Mitchell County 1-A Division II 1-8 18.40 - - - - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 3-6 16.80 - - - - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 2-6 11.82 - - - - - - - Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-9 -0.03 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 3-4 -0.44 - - - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-9 -5.99 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-7 -6.17 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 3-6 -18.92 - - - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-8 -24.95 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.