Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|99.25
|1,000,000
|4.26
|939,543
|852,333
|478,968
|344,742
|1.90
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|98.77
|1,000,000
|3.89
|952,196
|610,507
|335,645
|237,161
|3.22
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|93.86
|1,000,000
|3.46
|704,313
|533,082
|331,517
|123,321
|7.11
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|95.66
|1,000,000
|3.34
|825,088
|361,423
|166,178
|103,598
|8.65
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|94.36
|1,000,000
|3.32
|626,695
|453,662
|264,550
|102,691
|8.74
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|88.18
|1,000,000
|2.80
|589,619
|231,203
|103,090
|24,636
|39.59
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|88.16
|1,000,000
|2.69
|371,916
|228,077
|104,441
|24,091
|40.51
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.73
|1,000,000
|2.93
|627,007
|227,687
|88,281
|16,174
|60.83
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.30
|1,000,000
|2.48
|489,076
|119,312
|36,844
|7,601
|130.56
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.72
|1,000,000
|2.31
|250,806
|122,008
|41,277
|7,525
|131.89
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|83.73
|1,000,000
|2.36
|357,166
|96,355
|27,045
|4,157
|239.56
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|84.95
|755,721
|1.67
|305,584
|51,334
|9,294
|2,693
|370.33
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|78.23
|1,000,000
|2.43
|414,503
|40,695
|3,924
|683
|1,463.13
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|78.98
|1,000,000
|1.60
|187,135
|29,841
|5,446
|502
|1,991.03
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|79.04
|1,000,000
|1.84
|52,311
|19,259
|1,681
|296
|3,377.38
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|75.91
|1,000,000
|1.67
|35,406
|5,318
|532
|49
|20,407.16
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|76.56
|1,000,000
|1.31
|22,402
|1,677
|156
|28
|35,713.29
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|72.00
|997,481
|1.56
|78,989
|5,369
|454
|24
|41,665.67
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|70.43
|1,000,000
|1.37
|10,100
|674
|32
|9
|111,110.11
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|70.57
|1,000,000
|1.27
|10,321
|1,371
|64
|7
|142,856.14
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|71.05
|1,000,000
|1.39
|47,739
|3,459
|281
|6
|166,665.67
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|69.96
|1,000,000
|1.33
|36,097
|2,315
|175
|2
|499,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|69.14
|1,000,000
|1.13
|12,150
|696
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.36
|963,808
|1.11
|27,641
|897
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|65.54
|1,000,000
|1.08
|16,885
|505
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|68.48
|1,000,000
|1.03
|2,881
|354
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|73.45
|244,279
|0.26
|2,739
|434
|41
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|63.59
|1,000,000
|1.01
|909
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|63.57
|1,000,000
|1.01
|1,220
|117
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|60.59
|1,000,000
|1.01
|849
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|55.07
|903,382
|0.91
|93
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|50.19
|1,000,000
|1.01
|144
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|54.64
|36,192
|0.04
|42
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|50.37
|1,000,000
|1.02
|433
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|49.17
|96,474
|0.10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|45.76
|2,519
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|37.02
|144
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|64.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|54.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|52.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|46.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|45.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|43.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|34.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-5-1
|30.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|15.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|-
|860,221
|103,587
|963,808
|36,192
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|-
|139,435
|860,565
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|-
|-
|344
|35,848
|36,192
|963,808
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|-
|998,766
|1,077
|157
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|1,234
|38,994
|959,772
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|-
|-
|959,844
|37,637
|997,481
|2,519
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|-
|85
|2,434
|2,519
|997,481
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|-
|533,567
|466,433
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|-
|466,433
|533,567
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|587,262
|-
|412,738
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|278,919
|349,884
|371,197
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|133,819
|189,554
|68,704
|607,923
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|-
|460,562
|147,361
|147,798
|755,721
|244,279
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|244,279
|244,279
|755,721
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|979,262
|19,913
|825
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|19,217
|974,865
|4,393
|1,525
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|1,521
|823
|923,856
|73,800
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|4,399
|70,926
|924,675
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|981,667
|18,240
|93
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|18,333
|113,931
|867,736
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|-
|867,829
|132,171
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|-
|-
|-
|903,382
|903,382
|96,618
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|96,474
|96,474
|903,526
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|144
|144
|999,856
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|961,590
|30,757
|7,653
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|38,410
|126,968
|834,622
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|842,253
|151,815
|5,932
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|22
|5,910
|994,068
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|-
|-
|999,649
|351
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|351
|999,649
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|9-0
|97.80
|1,000,000
|4.41
|994,722
|753,929
|665,372
|447,652
|1.23
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|9-0
|94.90
|1,000,000
|4.41
|982,843
|801,781
|622,394
|323,806
|2.09
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|9-0
|86.88
|1,000,000
|3.90
|925,047
|733,284
|249,956
|77,575
|11.89
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|7-2
|91.81
|1,000,000
|2.92
|624,520
|174,564
|130,175
|66,048
|14.14
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|8-1
|82.44
|1,000,000
|3.55
|922,852
|575,959
|102,406
|26,979
|36.07
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|85.10
|1,000,000
|3.21
|946,684
|194,887
|94,120
|25,682
|37.94
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|8-1
|85.72
|1,000,000
|2.48
|375,059
|71,414
|45,280
|15,391
|63.97
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|80.22
|1,000,000
|3.26
|839,351
|396,492
|56,681
|12,225
|80.80
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|79.82
|1,000,000
|2.12
|370,504
|107,272
|15,810
|2,797
|356.53
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-2
|75.13
|1,000,000
|2.58
|467,188
|109,116
|13,059
|1,419
|703.72
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-1
|74.74
|1,000,000
|1.59
|175,234
|31,819
|3,234
|348
|2,872.56
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-2
|68.89
|1,000,000
|1.74
|54,680
|14,795
|743
|45
|22,221.22
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|8-2
|65.06
|1,000,000
|1.59
|73,047
|9,600
|207
|14
|71,427.57
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|66.56
|1,000,000
|1.58
|80,345
|12,026
|252
|8
|124,999.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-3
|64.66
|1,000,000
|1.35
|17,069
|2,840
|71
|6
|166,665.67
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.08
|1,000,000
|1.74
|13,453
|1,459
|124
|3
|333,332.33
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-5
|61.55
|1,000,000
|1.10
|36,653
|4,306
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|7-2
|53.25
|1,000,000
|1.57
|13,576
|715
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|60.91
|1,000,000
|1.82
|31,479
|2,241
|49
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-4
|58.10
|1,000,000
|1.27
|7,002
|526
|6
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-3
|53.70
|1,000,000
|1.66
|16,182
|132
|3
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.96
|638,455
|0.67
|5,341
|296
|2
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|8-1
|55.03
|1,000,000
|1.03
|8,153
|48
|2
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-2
|50.56
|1,000,000
|1.42
|10,669
|400
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|51.38
|361,545
|0.37
|1,100
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|52.32
|1,000,000
|1.34
|3,113
|21
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|52.16
|408,093
|0.41
|384
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|49.55
|1,000,000
|1.27
|2,409
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|47.41
|591,907
|0.59
|164
|4
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|2-7
|51.20
|998,033
|1.00
|481
|3
|-
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|58.80
|1,000,000
|1.01
|364
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|48.45
|784,635
|0.79
|151
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|6-3
|43.26
|594,423
|0.60
|83
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.80
|215,093
|0.22
|23
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|5-4
|52.44
|645,262
|0.65
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-6
|40.16
|405,577
|0.41
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.60
|354,738
|0.36
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-9
|23.99
|1,909
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-7
|37.98
|272
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-6
|34.96
|58
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-7
|49.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-6
|47.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-7
|42.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|40.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-6
|37.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|35.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-7
|32.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|29.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|27.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|26.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|4-5
|25.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-9
|23.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|21.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|5.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-9
|-3.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|-
|-
|999,850
|150
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|150
|999,850
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|795,045
|204,811
|144
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|204,955
|504,113
|290,932
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|-
|291,076
|708,924
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|594,423
|594,423
|405,577
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|-
|-
|-
|405,577
|405,577
|594,423
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|-
|-
|584,998
|415,002
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|-
|415,002
|584,998
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|-
|920,822
|79,178
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|79,178
|920,822
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|-
|-
|-
|998,033
|998,033
|1,967
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|1,909
|1,909
|998,091
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|58
|58
|999,942
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|-
|-
|591,907
|591,907
|408,093
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|408,093
|408,093
|591,907
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|-
|-
|-
|638,455
|638,455
|361,545
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|-
|-
|361,545
|361,545
|638,455
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|977,120
|13,726
|9,154
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|22,880
|29,235
|947,885
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|957,039
|42,961
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|-
|-
|645,262
|645,262
|354,738
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|354,738
|354,738
|645,262
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|-
|-
|784,635
|784,635
|215,365
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|-
|-
|215,093
|215,093
|784,907
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|-
|-
|272
|272
|999,728
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|9-0
|86.02
|1,000,000
|4.47
|949,762
|843,309
|682,058
|569,018
|0.76
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-0
|76.46
|1,000,000
|3.80
|809,138
|732,651
|266,781
|145,501
|5.87
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|9-0
|75.36
|1,000,000
|3.28
|595,777
|471,412
|255,453
|88,656
|10.28
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|8-1
|73.39
|1,000,000
|3.21
|696,891
|391,071
|220,642
|61,672
|15.21
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|7-2
|72.75
|1,000,000
|3.19
|664,086
|363,176
|178,343
|45,929
|20.77
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|8-2
|72.25
|1,000,000
|2.74
|411,863
|276,451
|125,070
|32,284
|29.98
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|70.95
|1,000,000
|2.51
|549,035
|119,258
|52,081
|19,666
|49.85
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|8-1
|67.90
|1,000,000
|2.80
|681,599
|252,068
|95,990
|16,700
|58.88
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|6-3
|66.68
|1,000,000
|2.43
|317,969
|126,497
|47,551
|7,196
|137.97
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|5-4
|66.93
|1,000,000
|2.35
|370,908
|48,870
|14,335
|3,986
|249.88
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|7-2
|64.03
|1,000,000
|2.12
|163,417
|96,952
|16,339
|2,644
|377.21
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|7-3
|66.62
|1,000,000
|1.79
|171,615
|51,002
|15,922
|2,485
|401.41
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|7-2
|63.49
|1,000,000
|1.89
|349,302
|63,228
|8,427
|1,454
|686.76
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-3
|63.78
|1,000,000
|1.91
|60,992
|20,467
|4,761
|967
|1,033.13
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|63.26
|1,000,000
|1.59
|107,924
|26,996
|6,763
|789
|1,266.43
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|6-3
|60.06
|1,000,000
|1.89
|332,133
|43,879
|3,513
|531
|1,882.24
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|62.10
|1,000,000
|1.29
|72,938
|5,822
|1,037
|184
|5,433.78
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|8-1
|55.44
|1,000,000
|2.07
|248,621
|24,869
|1,770
|135
|7,406.41
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|57.64
|1,000,000
|1.41
|142,999
|15,098
|1,387
|93
|10,751.69
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|6-3
|53.83
|1,000,000
|1.96
|193,469
|16,299
|967
|64
|15,624.00
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|57.75
|906,970
|1.03
|22,851
|2,960
|396
|25
|39,999.00
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|53.47
|1,000,000
|1.08
|7,429
|1,586
|130
|7
|142,856.14
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|7-2
|54.02
|1,000,000
|1.14
|8,452
|2,434
|112
|6
|166,665.67
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-4
|52.97
|1,000,000
|1.18
|3,547
|415
|26
|5
|199,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|50.45
|952,403
|1.31
|41,170
|2,083
|103
|1
|999,999.00
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|55.18
|83,368
|0.09
|1,244
|123
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.55
|1,000,000
|1.09
|7,119
|153
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|49.63
|431,946
|0.47
|1,377
|305
|9
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|49.07
|551,577
|0.58
|1,443
|199
|7
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-3
|46.79
|1,000,000
|1.06
|2,133
|76
|4
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|42.83
|734,028
|0.86
|9,094
|146
|1
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.11
|948,864
|0.97
|1,490
|61
|1
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-6
|42.27
|1,000,000
|1.01
|566
|64
|-
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-7
|40.16
|287,289
|0.32
|1,612
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-6
|31.22
|908,063
|0.91
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.31
|16,477
|0.02
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-6
|39.37
|9,662
|0.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-7
|27.05
|64,320
|0.06
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|26.75
|26,280
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-8
|16.43
|78,753
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-4
|66.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|42.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-8
|40.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-6
|38.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|37.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|37.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-7
|37.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|31.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-8
|29.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-8
|26.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-7
|25.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|15.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-10
|3.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|-58.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|836,911
|163,089
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|163,089
|836,911
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|-
|860,248
|92,155
|952,403
|47,597
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|-
|-
|139,752
|147,537
|287,289
|712,711
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|-
|734,028
|734,028
|265,972
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|-
|26,280
|26,280
|973,720
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|-
|-
|673,419
|326,581
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|-
|326,581
|673,419
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|549,739
|450,261
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|450,261
|549,739
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|-
|-
|904,004
|44,860
|948,864
|51,136
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|64,447
|843,616
|908,063
|91,937
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|-
|31,549
|32,771
|64,320
|935,680
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|-
|78,753
|78,753
|921,247
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|631,542
|368,458
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|-
|-
|368,458
|63,488
|431,946
|568,054
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|551,577
|551,577
|448,423
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|-
|-
|16,477
|16,477
|983,523
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|989,047
|10,913
|40
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|10,953
|56,902
|932,145
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|-
|-
|932,185
|67,815
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|801,540
|198,460
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|198,460
|801,540
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|-
|-
|906,970
|906,970
|93,030
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|-
|-
|83,368
|83,368
|916,632
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|9,662
|9,662
|990,338
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|9-0
|79.27
|1,000,000
|3.74
|905,759
|546,103
|305,689
|214,952
|3.65
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|77.80
|1,000,000
|3.34
|593,899
|481,504
|369,154
|186,564
|4.36
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|10-0
|79.11
|1,000,000
|3.19
|673,466
|400,433
|214,232
|148,798
|5.72
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|77.46
|1,000,000
|3.54
|871,271
|461,404
|223,895
|147,039
|5.80
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|10-0
|77.96
|1,000,000
|3.23
|725,924
|364,276
|189,398
|127,026
|6.87
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-2
|72.25
|1,000,000
|2.59
|333,711
|252,539
|162,372
|52,905
|17.90
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|9-0
|68.56
|1,000,000
|3.07
|674,994
|444,308
|180,782
|42,838
|22.34
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|8-1
|72.89
|1,000,000
|2.38
|332,555
|142,856
|58,524
|25,215
|38.66
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-1
|70.63
|1,000,000
|2.18
|258,958
|140,601
|75,643
|22,924
|42.62
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|6-3
|63.93
|1,000,000
|2.90
|626,171
|300,535
|87,961
|13,054
|75.60
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-2
|64.24
|1,000,000
|2.62
|518,515
|129,053
|57,369
|9,129
|108.54
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|62.90
|1,000,000
|2.29
|316,270
|67,009
|25,426
|3,638
|273.88
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|65.77
|1,000,000
|1.69
|119,841
|33,392
|8,378
|1,887
|528.94
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|7-2
|62.70
|1,000,000
|1.61
|116,406
|39,617
|8,178
|1,195
|835.82
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-4
|59.01
|1,000,000
|1.92
|187,792
|60,392
|10,012
|860
|1,161.79
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|59.14
|1,000,000
|1.54
|150,244
|36,493
|7,424
|658
|1,518.76
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-3
|60.60
|1,000,000
|1.25
|38,400
|15,715
|4,300
|451
|2,216.29
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-4
|59.72
|1,000,000
|1.14
|19,883
|8,261
|2,403
|234
|4,272.50
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|7-2
|55.12
|1,000,000
|1.89
|137,455
|34,840
|3,976
|231
|4,328.00
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-2
|63.70
|942,810
|1.07
|24,206
|4,196
|557
|152
|6,577.95
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|60.00
|1,000,000
|1.54
|44,768
|5,322
|664
|100
|9,999.00
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|7-2
|53.70
|999,477
|1.51
|96,472
|6,705
|1,173
|55
|18,180.82
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-2
|54.35
|732,331
|0.96
|33,757
|7,295
|755
|34
|29,410.76
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-4
|54.37
|540,858
|0.71
|25,556
|5,587
|568
|28
|35,713.29
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|5-4
|51.10
|1,000,000
|1.65
|104,614
|6,036
|846
|24
|41,665.67
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|49.57
|1,000,000
|1.32
|31,976
|4,459
|261
|7
|142,856.14
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|44.74
|1,000,000
|1.09
|17,024
|395
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|43.92
|1,000,000
|1.07
|2,953
|78
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-3
|44.91
|251,712
|0.33
|7,513
|176
|19
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|5-4
|55.93
|716,853
|0.76
|5,032
|304
|12
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|49.82
|999,801
|1.02
|3,255
|94
|1
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|5-5
|45.04
|1,000,000
|1.04
|745
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|42.70
|748,811
|0.76
|511
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-6
|27.23
|1,000,000
|1.01
|94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-5
|41.35
|57,190
|0.06
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-8
|38.29
|9,958
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-3
|41.12
|199
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|53.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-4
|49.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|40.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|38.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-7
|37.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-6
|36.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|36.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|7-1-1
|34.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|33.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|31.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|21.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|20.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|20.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-7
|18.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|17.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-9
|15.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-10
|14.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-10
|13.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|11.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-8
|5.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|1-8
|3.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-8
|-16.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|708,110
|291,890
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|291,890
|708,110
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|571,244
|161,087
|732,331
|267,669
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|428,756
|112,102
|540,858
|459,142
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|716,853
|716,853
|283,147
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|9,958
|9,958
|990,042
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|942,810
|57,190
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|-
|57,190
|942,810
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|-
|-
|-
|942,810
|942,810
|57,190
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|-
|-
|57,190
|57,190
|942,810
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|859,098
|944
|139,958
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|99,411
|647,689
|252,900
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|41,491
|351,367
|607,142
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|-
|-
|999,801
|999,801
|199
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|199
|199
|999,801
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|586,525
|378,253
|35,222
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|317,505
|586,525
|95,970
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|95,970
|21,246
|281,782
|601,002
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|-
|13,976
|587,026
|398,998
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|987,977
|7,895
|4,128
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|12,023
|4,161
|894,037
|89,779
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|-
|944,408
|33,605
|21,987
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|43,536
|68,230
|888,234
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|993,416
|6,584
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|6,584
|742,270
|250,623
|999,477
|523
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|251,146
|566
|251,712
|748,288
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|-
|748,811
|748,811
|251,189
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-5
|81.64
|1,000,000
|4.22
|965,547
|770,628
|513,592
|469,699
|1.13
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|9-0
|77.77
|1,000,000
|3.93
|954,851
|670,055
|305,230
|264,403
|2.78
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-0
|72.07
|1,000,000
|3.22
|883,470
|317,302
|97,194
|74,311
|12.46
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|8-1
|71.53
|1,000,000
|3.16
|876,985
|219,009
|82,577
|62,077
|15.11
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|9-0
|64.13
|1,000,000
|3.56
|763,539
|506,984
|305,849
|46,288
|20.60
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|7-3
|63.12
|1,000,000
|3.50
|731,778
|497,898
|273,133
|37,208
|25.88
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-3
|63.37
|1,000,000
|2.84
|580,317
|302,346
|155,651
|21,881
|44.70
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|8-1
|61.41
|1,000,000
|2.27
|346,160
|161,520
|83,154
|9,543
|103.79
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|7-2
|60.47
|1,000,000
|2.43
|409,800
|166,938
|75,038
|7,733
|128.32
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|8-2
|57.36
|1,000,000
|2.37
|265,354
|129,359
|43,991
|3,241
|307.55
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|5-5
|57.86
|1,000,000
|1.65
|169,814
|53,853
|18,684
|1,448
|689.61
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-3
|54.46
|1,000,000
|1.78
|172,079
|50,752
|13,306
|657
|1,521.07
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|7-2
|51.18
|1,000,000
|2.14
|256,832
|60,799
|14,102
|478
|2,091.05
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-6
|53.25
|998,932
|1.52
|101,656
|28,291
|7,129
|287
|3,483.32
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|6-4
|57.26
|1,000,000
|2.01
|117,751
|6,866
|583
|192
|5,207.33
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|5-4
|53.13
|958,909
|1.24
|93,788
|20,679
|4,686
|191
|5,234.60
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-6
|52.80
|1,000,000
|1.31
|69,268
|14,661
|3,367
|127
|7,873.02
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|5-4
|56.13
|704,217
|0.78
|21,578
|4,687
|987
|121
|8,263.46
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-2
|50.38
|1,000,000
|1.47
|31,166
|5,348
|1,098
|39
|25,640.03
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|6-3
|53.55
|1,000,000
|1.50
|18,779
|2,420
|101
|31
|32,257.06
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-6
|53.84
|1,000,000
|1.12
|45,383
|2,557
|112
|18
|55,554.56
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|6-3
|50.13
|1,000,000
|1.96
|69,349
|2,679
|66
|17
|58,822.53
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-5
|47.64
|337,942
|0.44
|9,683
|1,804
|250
|7
|142,856.14
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-5
|48.25
|670,681
|1.03
|8,173
|614
|34
|2
|499,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|6-3
|42.49
|984,031
|1.26
|14,687
|973
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-4
|39.15
|995,962
|1.07
|2,904
|298
|14
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|39.82
|293,050
|0.34
|3,493
|173
|9
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|7-2
|45.46
|1,000,000
|1.54
|7,443
|390
|8
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-3
|42.37
|999,654
|1.11
|3,290
|41
|2
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-4
|33.30
|1,000,000
|1.03
|851
|20
|1
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|5-4
|37.93
|577,837
|0.65
|1,649
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-4
|41.27
|878,054
|0.89
|1,886
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-7
|32.76
|1,000,000
|1.00
|162
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|6-3
|32.78
|422,163
|0.45
|367
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-6
|22.47
|978,378
|0.98
|45
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-6
|33.33
|52,238
|0.06
|116
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-5
|25.31
|121,946
|0.12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-6
|27.75
|4,038
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-8
|10.17
|16,312
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-5
|14.39
|5,656
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-6
|43.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-7
|26.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-7
|21.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-8
|19.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-8
|19.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-9
|15.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-9
|12.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|11.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-9
|9.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-8
|-5.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|-
|-
|923,670
|76,330
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|-
|-
|76,330
|923,670
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|875,768
|120,194
|995,962
|4,038
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|120,194
|1,752
|121,946
|878,054
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|2,286
|875,768
|878,054
|121,946
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|-
|1,752
|2,286
|4,038
|995,962
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|796,343
|203,657
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|203,657
|796,343
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|994,420
|5,234
|999,654
|346
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|5,580
|76
|5,656
|994,344
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|-
|978,378
|978,378
|21,622
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|16,312
|16,312
|983,688
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|-
|750,443
|249,557
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|249,557
|750,443
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|429,611
|148,226
|577,837
|422,163
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|-
|-
|346,163
|76,000
|422,163
|577,837
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|224,226
|775,774
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|648,061
|22,620
|670,681
|329,319
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|351,939
|632,092
|984,031
|15,969
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|-
|-
|293,050
|293,050
|706,950
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|-
|-
|52,238
|52,238
|947,762
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|-
|654,529
|336,340
|8,063
|998,932
|1,068
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|-
|295,783
|534
|41,625
|337,942
|662,058
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|-
|41,091
|8,597
|654,529
|704,217
|295,783
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|8,597
|654,529
|295,783
|958,909
|41,091
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|8-1
|65.46
|1,000,000
|3.90
|869,967
|636,544
|413,957
|251,490
|2.98
|Callaway
|5-AA
|6-2
|63.69
|1,000,000
|3.45
|770,112
|560,863
|297,233
|165,540
|5.04
|Appling County
|3-AA
|7-2
|65.06
|1,000,000
|2.78
|481,295
|329,132
|198,292
|112,326
|7.90
|Cook
|1-AA
|7-2
|62.46
|1,000,000
|3.13
|526,324
|414,307
|229,089
|111,948
|7.93
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|7-2
|61.50
|1,000,000
|3.18
|676,651
|337,717
|183,435
|84,916
|10.78
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|8-1
|62.77
|1,000,000
|2.50
|399,319
|242,991
|125,245
|62,385
|15.03
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|7-2
|58.89
|1,000,000
|2.91
|616,802
|229,387
|104,758
|42,137
|22.73
|Thomson
|4-AA
|8-1
|59.74
|1,000,000
|2.59
|389,713
|205,918
|102,153
|41,885
|22.87
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|6-3
|59.18
|1,000,000
|2.95
|647,362
|272,716
|96,782
|40,703
|23.57
|Northeast
|2-AA
|7-2
|61.47
|1,000,000
|1.96
|217,606
|161,671
|76,150
|34,959
|27.60
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-2
|57.72
|1,000,000
|2.65
|595,036
|196,109
|78,843
|29,109
|33.35
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-4
|55.13
|776,020
|1.66
|256,513
|68,312
|20,532
|5,895
|168.64
|Spencer
|2-AA
|7-2
|51.84
|1,000,000
|2.28
|314,466
|90,780
|20,588
|4,826
|206.21
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|53.33
|1,000,000
|1.87
|310,954
|72,191
|17,985
|4,391
|226.74
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|7-2
|54.43
|998,664
|1.58
|184,844
|62,313
|15,709
|4,387
|226.95
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|8-2
|47.84
|1,000,000
|2.10
|269,696
|41,936
|7,368
|1,077
|927.51
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-4
|51.47
|970,367
|1.53
|66,402
|19,803
|4,469
|1,035
|965.18
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-2-1
|48.49
|1,000,000
|1.57
|52,150
|12,824
|2,346
|391
|2,556.54
|North Murray
|7-AA
|7-2
|46.22
|1,000,000
|2.04
|161,823
|19,157
|2,998
|381
|2,623.67
|Therrell
|6-AA
|8-1
|44.39
|1,000,000
|1.64
|60,393
|11,297
|968
|114
|8,770.93
|Model
|7-AA
|6-3
|44.00
|1,000,000
|1.48
|43,895
|7,018
|579
|68
|14,704.88
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-3
|46.20
|225,316
|0.26
|9,421
|1,889
|201
|18
|55,554.56
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-4
|43.26
|1,000,000
|1.14
|8,606
|1,070
|109
|8
|124,999.00
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|4-5
|40.96
|705,757
|0.91
|22,703
|1,180
|74
|7
|142,856.14
|Washington County
|4-AA
|5-4
|40.72
|1,000,000
|1.08
|10,730
|1,093
|65
|2
|499,999.00
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-4
|37.57
|1,000,000
|1.13
|8,294
|517
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Southwest
|2-AA
|5-4
|35.88
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,442
|71
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|3-6
|39.27
|993,488
|1.08
|8,461
|428
|25
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-5
|34.11
|1,000,000
|1.14
|6,984
|191
|12
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|7-2
|36.66
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,832
|209
|7
|-
|-
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-4
|37.02
|1,000,000
|1.04
|3,404
|253
|5
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|4-6
|30.95
|1,000,000
|1.03
|2,861
|47
|2
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-7
|33.84
|294,243
|0.33
|1,992
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-7
|30.25
|799,541
|0.82
|848
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|4-5
|39.21
|29,633
|0.03
|88
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-7
|19.03
|200,459
|0.20
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-5
|23.15
|6,512
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-5
|37.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-6
|31.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|4-5
|30.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|25.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-5
|24.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-7
|21.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-7
|21.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-6
|18.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-8
|16.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-6
|16.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-8
|15.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-8
|10.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-7
|4.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-8
|1.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-8
|-2.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-9
|-3.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|5-4
|-4.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-8
|-4.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-9
|-12.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-8
|-16.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Cook
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|-
|819,603
|150,764
|970,367
|29,633
|1-AA
|Worth County
|-
|-
|180,382
|819,618
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|-
|15
|29,618
|29,633
|970,367
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Spencer
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Northeast
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|-
|998,462
|1,538
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|-
|-
|1,538
|998,462
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|957,548
|39,696
|2,756
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Appling County
|39,696
|479,361
|480,943
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|2,756
|480,943
|476,571
|39,730
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|-
|-
|39,730
|960,270
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|-
|612,199
|387,801
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|-
|-
|387,801
|612,199
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Columbia
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|-
|880,259
|113,229
|993,488
|6,512
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|-
|119,676
|880,324
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|65
|6,447
|6,512
|993,488
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Therrell
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|-
|799,541
|799,541
|200,459
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|-
|-
|200,459
|200,459
|799,541
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|868,062
|131,938
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|131,938
|868,062
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Model
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|-
|-
|-
|705,757
|705,757
|294,243
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|-
|294,243
|294,243
|705,757
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|536,700
|463,300
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Union County
|463,300
|55,469
|481,231
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|-
|361,298
|414,293
|429
|776,020
|223,980
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|-
|119,933
|103,753
|774,978
|998,664
|1,336
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|-
|723
|224,593
|225,316
|774,684
|8-AA
|Banks County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|8-1
|69.10
|1,000,000
|4.43
|968,625
|833,515
|627,184
|525,188
|0.90
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|61.83
|1,000,000
|4.00
|949,168
|779,268
|283,420
|192,158
|4.20
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-1
|57.83
|1,000,000
|3.23
|659,849
|391,535
|233,466
|67,431
|13.83
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-3
|57.10
|1,000,000
|3.47
|831,573
|450,691
|241,275
|65,730
|14.21
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-0
|55.33
|1,000,000
|3.05
|526,520
|346,480
|180,508
|42,998
|22.26
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|8-2
|55.82
|1,000,000
|2.93
|484,622
|315,806
|164,819
|40,474
|23.71
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|55.42
|1,000,000
|3.05
|840,659
|154,392
|60,141
|29,370
|33.05
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|50.94
|1,000,000
|2.64
|412,981
|166,701
|69,286
|11,124
|88.90
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|8-1
|50.83
|1,000,000
|2.96
|777,918
|180,339
|26,683
|9,599
|103.18
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-2
|49.78
|1,000,000
|2.45
|426,838
|148,315
|53,347
|7,577
|130.98
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|50.58
|1,000,000
|2.45
|436,395
|149,064
|48,404
|7,341
|135.22
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|45.09
|1,000,000
|1.83
|48,345
|12,184
|2,468
|297
|3,366.00
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|44.39
|1,000,000
|1.91
|159,184
|13,717
|1,404
|231
|4,328.00
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|40.53
|1,000,000
|1.84
|110,900
|21,359
|3,747
|198
|5,049.51
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|42.35
|1,000,000
|1.94
|153,136
|16,017
|2,074
|196
|5,101.04
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|40.15
|1,000,000
|1.26
|56,232
|7,289
|1,024
|51
|19,606.84
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-3
|36.34
|1,000,000
|1.41
|30,972
|3,960
|353
|19
|52,630.58
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-4
|37.67
|1,000,000
|1.29
|39,899
|2,984
|196
|8
|124,999.00
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-5
|34.42
|1,000,000
|1.80
|24,403
|3,376
|71
|6
|166,665.67
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|4-5
|37.64
|879,298
|1.11
|4,292
|475
|33
|3
|333,332.33
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|31.81
|1,000,000
|1.29
|23,791
|903
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-5
|31.40
|1,000,000
|1.07
|14,196
|921
|53
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-4
|32.11
|1,000,000
|1.04
|3,937
|383
|11
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|28.96
|1,000,000
|1.04
|2,914
|122
|4
|-
|-
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|33.07
|1,000,000
|1.17
|8,008
|98
|3
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-6
|24.59
|1,000,000
|1.01
|1,102
|45
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|22.39
|1,000,000
|1.14
|1,108
|44
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-7
|23.94
|770,475
|0.79
|2,121
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-5
|21.89
|120,702
|0.13
|135
|1
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-6
|17.35
|1,000,000
|1.01
|102
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-9
|14.11
|229,525
|0.23
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-7
|8.61
|1,000,000
|1.00
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-8
|0.20
|1,000,000
|1.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-9
|-34.53
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|14.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|9.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|7.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-9.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|859,885
|130,896
|9,219
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|140,115
|339,622
|520,263
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|-
|527,476
|336,216
|136,308
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|-
|2,006
|134,302
|863,692
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|-
|709,100
|290,900
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|-
|290,900
|709,100
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|770,475
|770,475
|229,525
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|229,525
|229,525
|770,475
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|-
|799,173
|200,827
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|-
|200,827
|799,173
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|902,751
|97,249
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|97,249
|902,751
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|-
|985,742
|14,258
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|14,258
|985,742
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|992,533
|7,467
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|7,467
|992,533
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|-
|-
|716,941
|283,059
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|283,059
|716,941
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|905,657
|88,609
|5,734
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|91,613
|904,908
|749
|2,730
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|2,730
|5,734
|965,057
|26,479
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|-
|749
|28,460
|970,791
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|914,388
|85,612
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|85,612
|38,508
|109,280
|766,600
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|875,880
|11,907
|112,213
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|878,221
|1,077
|879,298
|120,702
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|592
|120,110
|120,702
|879,298
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|9-0
|67.24
|1,000,000
|3.68
|952,400
|928,663
|803,177
|681,056
|0.47
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|9-1
|55.43
|1,000,000
|3.76
|863,134
|543,316
|384,325
|102,114
|8.79
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|54.17
|1,000,000
|3.54
|878,315
|413,267
|264,323
|63,556
|14.73
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|54.69
|1,000,000
|3.17
|601,114
|477,114
|106,661
|58,781
|16.01
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|8-1
|53.94
|1,000,000
|2.73
|390,596
|290,150
|59,334
|29,980
|32.36
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|7-2
|51.75
|1,000,000
|2.98
|600,209
|327,769
|122,320
|23,893
|40.85
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|9-0
|49.81
|1,000,000
|2.89
|584,703
|281,850
|92,449
|17,316
|56.75
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|7-1
|48.43
|1,000,000
|2.73
|470,347
|229,390
|69,953
|10,150
|97.52
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-2
|46.12
|1,000,000
|2.62
|392,809
|183,533
|50,362
|5,935
|167.49
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|5-4
|43.42
|1,000,000
|2.51
|478,034
|110,353
|9,282
|2,260
|441.48
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|6-3
|43.88
|1,000,000
|2.34
|394,750
|101,648
|15,596
|2,050
|486.80
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|5-4
|43.09
|1,000,000
|1.98
|47,499
|20,846
|4,799
|990
|1,009.10
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-3
|39.61
|1,000,000
|2.16
|416,815
|18,907
|3,953
|643
|1,554.21
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-2
|40.93
|1,000,000
|1.87
|298,988
|16,244
|2,550
|488
|2,048.18
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|5-4
|41.64
|1,000,000
|1.96
|129,129
|24,057
|6,157
|424
|2,357.49
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-3
|39.18
|1,000,000
|1.81
|99,350
|18,615
|3,278
|207
|4,829.92
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|38.05
|999,856
|1.63
|201,844
|6,108
|813
|131
|7,632.59
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|6-3
|32.51
|1,000,000
|1.37
|28,453
|2,682
|354
|9
|111,110.11
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-3
|33.28
|1,000,000
|1.36
|75,745
|1,349
|113
|9
|111,110.11
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|32.20
|1,000,000
|1.25
|52,049
|1,595
|65
|3
|333,332.33
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|31.09
|1,000,000
|1.05
|8,999
|640
|39
|3
|333,332.33
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-4
|28.83
|1,000,000
|1.19
|10,856
|564
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|28.74
|923,878
|1.00
|5,565
|376
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|28.69
|1,000,000
|1.09
|8,116
|594
|24
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-4
|26.23
|866,627
|0.95
|4,207
|178
|8
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|5-4
|25.29
|1,000,000
|1.07
|4,758
|135
|2
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|21.66
|1,000,000
|1.06
|164
|24
|1
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-3
|22.35
|1,000,000
|1.02
|545
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-6
|15.25
|1,000,000
|1.01
|310
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|11.84
|813,245
|0.82
|88
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|17.84
|133,373
|0.14
|75
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|10.68
|1,000,000
|1.01
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|3.89
|186,755
|0.19
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-9
|8.65
|76,122
|0.08
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-9
|6.44
|144
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-6
|29.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|2-7
|26.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|20.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|18.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-6
|16.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|11.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-9
|-0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|-0.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-9
|-5.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-6.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|3-6
|-18.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-8
|-24.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|607,855
|-
|392,145
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|289,698
|465,412
|111,517
|866,627
|133,373
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|102,447
|427,296
|470,257
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|107,292
|26,081
|133,373
|866,627
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|-
|745,794
|254,206
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|-
|254,206
|745,794
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|-
|-
|-
|923,878
|923,878
|76,122
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|76,122
|76,122
|923,878
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|675,700
|324,300
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|324,300
|675,700
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|-
|-
|998,293
|1,563
|999,856
|144
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|-
|1,694
|998,306
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|13
|131
|144
|999,856
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|-
|-
|961,205
|38,795
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|-
|-
|38,795
|961,205
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|-
|801,592
|192,273
|6,135
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|198,408
|720,376
|81,216
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|-
|-
|87,351
|725,894
|813,245
|186,755
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|-
|-
|-
|186,755
|186,755
|813,245
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|-
|982,949
|304
|16,747
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|16,747
|982,949
|304
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|304
|16,747
|982,949
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|999,575
|422
|3
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|425
|5,379
|994,196
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|-
|994,199
|5,801
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|840,530
|159,440
|30
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|139,196
|30
|1,143
|859,631
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|20,274
|840,530
|139,196
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|-
|-
|859,631
|140,369
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author