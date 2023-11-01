Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Walton
Mill Creek
Buford
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
Walton
Newton
Mill Creek
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Walton
Newton
McEachern
Peachtree Ridge
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
0
88.18
7-2
Grayson
Reg 1, #2
0
76.56
7-3
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
0
63.59
7-3
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
0
95.66
9-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
0
75.91
6-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 6, #2
0
70.43
7-2
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #4
0
60.59
4-5
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
0
98.77
9-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
0
69.36
6-3
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
0
84.95
7-2
Newton
Reg 2, #4
0
50.37
3-6
Campbell
Reg 3, #1
0
78.23
5-4
McEachern
Reg 6, #3
0
70.57
8-1
Lambert
Reg 7, #2
0
79.04
8-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 5, #4
0
63.57
7-2
Osborne
Reg 8, #1
1
99.25
9-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Parkview
Milton
Colquitt County
Buford
Norcross
North Paulding
Parkview
North Cobb
Milton
Westlake
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
0
68.48
7-2
Wheeler
Reg 8, #2
0
94.36
8-1
Buford
Reg 6, #4
0
55.07
3-6
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
0
88.16
8-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
0
72.00
6-3
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
0
71.05
7-2
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
0
65.54
5-4
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #1
0
85.30
7-2
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
0
69.14
3-6
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
0
83.73
6-3
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
0
50.19
7-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
0
85.73
7-2
Milton
Reg 3, #3
0
69.96
3-6
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
0
85.72
7-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
0
78.98
5-4
Archer
Reg 1, #1
0
93.86
9-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA9-099.251,000,0004.26939,543852,333478,968344,7421.90
Walton5-AAAAAAA9-098.771,000,0003.89952,196610,507335,645237,1613.22
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA9-093.861,000,0003.46704,313533,082331,517123,3217.11
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA9-195.661,000,0003.34825,088361,423166,178103,5988.65
Buford8-AAAAAAA8-194.361,000,0003.32626,695453,662264,550102,6918.74
Grayson4-AAAAAAA7-288.181,000,0002.80589,619231,203103,09024,63639.59
Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-188.161,000,0002.69371,916228,077104,44124,09140.51
Milton6-AAAAAAA7-285.731,000,0002.93627,007227,68788,28116,17460.83
Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-285.301,000,0002.48489,076119,31236,8447,601130.56
Westlake2-AAAAAAA7-285.721,000,0002.31250,806122,00841,2777,525131.89
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA6-383.731,000,0002.36357,16696,35527,0454,157239.56
Newton4-AAAAAAA7-284.95755,7211.67305,58451,3349,2942,693370.33
McEachern3-AAAAAAA5-478.231,000,0002.43414,50340,6953,9246831,463.13
Archer4-AAAAAAA5-478.981,000,0001.60187,13529,8415,4465021,991.03
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA8-179.041,000,0001.8452,31119,2591,6812963,377.38
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA6-375.911,000,0001.6735,4065,3185324920,407.16
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA7-376.561,000,0001.3122,4021,6771562835,713.29
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-372.00997,4811.5678,9895,3694542441,665.67
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA7-270.431,000,0001.3710,100674329111,110.11
Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-170.571,000,0001.2710,3211,371647142,856.14
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-271.051,000,0001.3947,7393,4592816166,665.67
Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-669.961,000,0001.3336,0972,3151752499,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA3-669.141,000,0001.1312,150696371999,999.00
Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-369.36963,8081.1127,641897181999,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA5-465.541,000,0001.0816,885505141999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA7-268.481,000,0001.032,881354141999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-473.45244,2790.262,73943441--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-363.591,000,0001.01909131--
Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-263.571,000,0001.011,220117---
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-560.591,000,0001.0184915---
Denmark6-AAAAAAA3-655.07903,3820.91933---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA7-250.191,000,0001.011442---
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-554.6436,1920.04422---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-650.371,000,0001.024331---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-849.1796,4740.102----
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-745.762,5190.00-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-737.021440.00-----
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-664.29-------
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-754.58-------
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-852.41-------
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-846.46-------
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-845.18-------
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-643.17-------
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-834.04-------
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-5-130.82-------
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-915.65-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAAValdosta-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAACamden County--860,221103,587963,80836,192
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill--139,435860,5651,000,000-
1-AAAAAAALowndes--34435,84836,192963,808
2-AAAAAAACarrollton1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAWestlake-998,7661,0771571,000,000-
2-AAAAAAACampbell-1,23438,994959,7721,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta--959,84437,637997,4812,519
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook--852,4342,519997,481
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding-533,567466,433-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAMarietta-466,433533,567-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAHarrison---1,000,0001,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAAGrayson587,262-412,738-1,000,000-
4-AAAAAAAParkview278,919349,884371,197-1,000,000-
4-AAAAAAAArcher133,819189,55468,704607,9231,000,000-
4-AAAAAAANewton-460,562147,361147,798755,721244,279
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett---244,279244,279755,721
4-AAAAAAABrookwood-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAAWalton979,26219,913825-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb19,217974,8654,3931,5251,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAWheeler1,521823923,85673,8001,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAOsborne-4,39970,926924,6751,000,000-
5-AAAAAAACherokee-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAAMilton981,66718,24093-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAALambert18,333113,931867,736-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth-867,829132,171-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAADenmark---903,382903,38296,618
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth---96,47496,474903,526
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central---144144999,856
7-AAAAAAANorcross961,59030,7577,653-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett38,410126,968834,622-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge-842,253151,8155,9321,000,000-
7-AAAAAAADuluth-225,910994,0681,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAAADiscovery-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAABuford-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill--999,6493511,000,000-
8-AAAAAAAMountain View--351999,6491,000,000-
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAADacula-----1,000,000

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Douglas County
Douglas County
Gainesville
Marist
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Douglas County
Houston County
Gainesville
Lee County
Effingham County
Sequoyah
Douglas County
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
0
55.03
8-1
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #2
0
85.10
7-2
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
0
49.55
6-3
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #1
0
53.70
6-3
Effingham County
Reg 7, #3
0
58.10
5-4
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
0
65.08
6-3
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
0
48.45
4-5
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
0
94.90
9-0
Douglas County
Reg 1, #3
0
79.82
7-2
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
0
74.74
8-1
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
0
43.26
6-3
South Effingham
Reg 3, #1
0
75.13
7-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
0
64.66
7-3
Creekview
Reg 7, #2
0
68.89
7-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
0
47.41
3-6
Newnan
Reg 8, #1
0
86.88
9-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Lanier
Roswell
Glynn Academy
Marist
Hughes
Rome
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
0
66.56
5-4
East Paulding
Reg 8, #2
0
65.06
8-2
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
0
55.96
4-5
River Ridge
Reg 7, #1
0
80.22
8-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
0
53.25
7-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 3, #2
0
50.56
7-2
Mundy's Mill
Reg 1, #4
0
61.55
4-5
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
0
82.44
8-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
0
58.80
4-5
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
0
91.81
7-2
Hughes
Reg 7, #4
0
52.44
5-4
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
0
85.72
8-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
0
52.32
6-3
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #2
0
60.91
6-2
Brunswick
Reg 4, #4
0
51.20
2-7
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #1
0
97.80
9-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA9-097.801,000,0004.41994,722753,929665,372447,6521.23
Douglas County5-AAAAAA9-094.901,000,0004.41982,843801,781622,394323,8062.09
Gainesville8-AAAAAA9-086.881,000,0003.90925,047733,284249,95677,57511.89
Hughes5-AAAAAA7-291.811,000,0002.92624,520174,564130,17566,04814.14
Marist4-AAAAAA8-182.441,000,0003.55922,852575,959102,40626,97936.07
Lee County1-AAAAAA7-285.101,000,0003.21946,684194,88794,12025,68237.94
Rome6-AAAAAA8-185.721,000,0002.48375,05971,41445,28015,39163.97
Roswell7-AAAAAA8-180.221,000,0003.26839,351396,49256,68112,22580.80
Houston County1-AAAAAA7-279.821,000,0002.12370,504107,27215,8102,797356.53
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA7-275.131,000,0002.58467,188109,11613,0591,419703.72
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-174.741,000,0001.59175,23431,8193,2343482,872.56
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-268.891,000,0001.7454,68014,7957434522,221.22
Lanier8-AAAAAA8-265.061,000,0001.5973,0479,6002071471,427.57
East Paulding5-AAAAAA5-466.561,000,0001.5880,34512,0262528124,999.00
Creekview6-AAAAAA7-364.661,000,0001.3517,0692,840716166,665.67
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA6-365.081,000,0001.7413,4531,4591243333,332.33
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-561.551,000,0001.1036,6534,306521999,999.00
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA7-253.251,000,0001.5713,57671521999,999.00
Brunswick2-AAAAAA6-260.911,000,0001.8231,4792,24149--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-458.101,000,0001.277,0025266--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-353.701,000,0001.6616,1821323--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-555.96638,4550.675,3412962--
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA8-155.031,000,0001.038,153482--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-250.561,000,0001.4210,669400---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-751.38361,5450.371,10043---
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA6-352.321,000,0001.343,11321---
South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-652.16408,0930.4138413---
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA6-349.551,000,0001.272,4098---
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-647.41591,9070.591644---
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA2-751.20998,0331.004813---
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-558.801,000,0001.013643---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA4-548.45784,6350.791512---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA6-343.26594,4230.60831---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-546.80215,0930.22231---
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA5-452.44645,2620.6552----
Evans2-AAAAAA3-640.16405,5770.4118----
Pope7-AAAAAA2-747.60354,7380.365----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-923.991,9090.00-----
Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-737.982720.00-----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-634.96580.00-----
Tift County1-AAAAAA2-749.90-------
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-647.91-------
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-546.83-------
New Manchester5-AAAAAA3-644.25-------
Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-742.35-------
Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-740.62-------
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-637.93-------
Alcovy3-AAAAAA3-635.53-------
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-732.19-------
Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-829.51-------
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-827.98-------
Morrow3-AAAAAA2-726.92-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA4-525.59-------
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-923.76-------
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-921.03-------
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-75.49-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-9-3.67-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAAAAALee County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAHouston County--999,8501501,000,000-
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)--150999,8501,000,000-
1-AAAAAATift County-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAAVeterans-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAAEffingham County795,045204,811144-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAABrunswick204,955504,113290,932-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy-291,076708,924-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham---594,423594,423405,577
2-AAAAAAEvans---405,577405,577594,423
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAAGrovetown-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-AAAAAALovejoy--584,998415,0021,000,000-
3-AAAAAAJonesboro--415,002584,9981,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAMorrow-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta-920,82279,178-1,000,000-
4-AAAAAADunwoody-79,178920,822-1,000,000-
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X---998,033998,0331,967
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb---1,9091,909998,091
4-AAAAAARiverwood---5858999,942
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAADouglas County1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAHughes-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding--1,000,000-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAANewnan---591,907591,907408,093
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding---408,093408,093591,907
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAPaulding County-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAAlexander-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAARome1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAAAASequoyah-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6-AAAAAACreekview--1,000,000-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge---638,455638,455361,545
6-AAAAAAAllatoona---361,545361,545638,455
6-AAAAAAEtowah-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAARoswell977,12013,7269,154-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta22,88029,235947,885-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity-957,03942,961-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAASprayberry---645,262645,262354,738
7-AAAAAAPope---354,738354,738645,262
7-AAAAAALassiter-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAGainesville1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAAALanier-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central---784,635784,635215,365
8-AAAAAAJackson County---215,093215,093784,907
8-AAAAAAShiloh---272272999,728
8-AAAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Coffee
Jefferson
Creekside
Jefferson
Cartersville
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Creekside
Harris County
Jefferson
Ware County
Warner Robins
Dalton
Creekside
Tucker
Harris County
Hiram
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
0
45.11
4-5
Decatur
Reg 1, #2
0
72.75
7-2
Ware County
Reg 3, #4
0
46.79
6-3
McIntosh
Reg 2, #1
0
66.68
6-3
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
0
66.62
7-3
Dalton
Reg 6, #2
0
63.26
8-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 8, #4
0
57.75
4-5
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #1
0
73.39
8-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
0
50.45
3-6
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
0
53.83
6-3
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
0
57.64
4-5
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #1
0
67.90
8-1
Harris County
Reg 6, #3
0
53.47
5-4
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
0
72.25
8-2
Hiram
Reg 5, #4
0
49.07
4-5
Maynard Jackson
Reg 8, #1
0
75.36
9-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Ola
Kell
Coffee
Eastside
Cartersville
Ola
Arabia Mountain
Mays
Kell
Jones County
Coffee
Reg 5, #3
0
54.02
7-2
Chapel Hill
Reg 8, #2
0
64.03
7-2
Eastside
Reg 6, #4
0
42.27
3-6
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
0
76.46
10-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
0
63.49
7-2
Ola
Reg 3, #2
0
60.06
6-3
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
0
42.83
3-6
Bradwell Institute
Reg 4, #1
0
55.44
8-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #3
0
49.55
5-5
Loganville
Reg 5, #2
0
66.93
5-4
Mays
Reg 7, #4
0
62.10
5-5
Cass
Reg 6, #1
0
70.95
8-1
Kell
Reg 3, #3
0
52.97
6-4
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
0
63.78
6-3
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
0
31.22
3-6
Chamblee
Reg 1, #1
0
86.02
9-0
Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee1-AAAAA9-086.021,000,0004.47949,762843,309682,058569,0180.76
Cartersville7-AAAAA10-076.461,000,0003.80809,138732,651266,781145,5015.87
Jefferson8-AAAAA9-075.361,000,0003.28595,777471,412255,45388,65610.28
Creekside5-AAAAA8-173.391,000,0003.21696,891391,071220,64261,67215.21
Ware County1-AAAAA7-272.751,000,0003.19664,086363,176178,34345,92920.77
Hiram7-AAAAA8-272.251,000,0002.74411,863276,451125,07032,28429.98
Kell6-AAAAA8-170.951,000,0002.51549,035119,25852,08119,66649.85
Harris County3-AAAAA8-167.901,000,0002.80681,599252,06895,99016,70058.88
Warner Robins2-AAAAA6-366.681,000,0002.43317,969126,49747,5517,196137.97
Mays5-AAAAA5-466.931,000,0002.35370,90848,87014,3353,986249.88
Eastside8-AAAAA7-264.031,000,0002.12163,41796,95216,3392,644377.21
Dalton7-AAAAA7-366.621,000,0001.79171,61551,00215,9222,485401.41
Ola2-AAAAA7-263.491,000,0001.89349,30263,2288,4271,454686.76
Jones County2-AAAAA6-363.781,000,0001.9160,99220,4674,7619671,033.13
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA8-163.261,000,0001.59107,92426,9966,7637891,266.43
Northgate3-AAAAA6-360.061,000,0001.89332,13343,8793,5135311,882.24
Cass7-AAAAA5-562.101,000,0001.2972,9385,8221,0371845,433.78
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA8-155.441,000,0002.07248,62124,8691,7701357,406.41
Dutchtown2-AAAAA4-557.641,000,0001.41142,99915,0981,3879310,751.69
Tucker4-AAAAA6-353.831,000,0001.96193,46916,2999676415,624.00
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-557.75906,9701.0322,8512,9603962539,999.00
Cambridge6-AAAAA5-453.471,000,0001.087,4291,5861307142,856.14
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA7-254.021,000,0001.148,4522,4341126166,665.67
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-452.971,000,0001.183,547415265199,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA3-650.45952,4031.3141,1702,0831031999,999.00
Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-555.1883,3680.091,244123121999,999.00
Loganville8-AAAAA5-549.551,000,0001.097,11915391999,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-549.63431,9460.471,3773059--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA4-549.07551,5770.581,4431997--
McIntosh3-AAAAA6-346.791,000,0001.062,133764--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-642.83734,0280.869,0941461--
Decatur4-AAAAA4-545.11948,8640.971,490611--
Centennial6-AAAAA3-642.271,000,0001.0156664---
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-740.16287,2890.321,61220---
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-631.22908,0630.9119----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-739.3116,4770.027----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-639.379,6620.016----
M.L. King4-AAAAA2-727.0564,3200.062----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-926.7526,2800.031----
Lithonia4-AAAAA1-816.4378,7530.08-----
Calhoun7-AAAAA6-466.75-------
Banneker5-AAAAA4-542.47-------
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-840.08-------
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-638.36-------
Drew3-AAAAA3-637.87-------
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-537.75-------
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-737.36-------
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-731.36-------
Union Grove2-AAAAA1-829.92-------
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-826.32-------
North Springs6-AAAAA2-725.15-------
Midtown5-AAAAA4-515.97-------
Northview6-AAAAA0-103.15-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-10-58.72-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAACoffee836,911163,089--1,000,000-
1-AAAAAWare County163,089836,911--1,000,000-
1-AAAAAJenkins--860,24892,155952,40347,597
1-AAAAAStatesboro--139,752147,537287,289712,711
1-AAAAABradwell Institute---734,028734,028265,972
1-AAAAAGreenbrier---26,28026,280973,720
2-AAAAAWarner Robins1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAAAJones County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAOla--673,419326,5811,000,000-
2-AAAAADutchtown--326,581673,4191,000,000-
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
2-AAAAALocust Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAHarris County1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)--1,000,000-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAMcIntosh---1,000,0001,000,000-
3-AAAAADrew-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain549,739450,261--1,000,000-
4-AAAAATucker450,261549,739--1,000,000-
4-AAAAADecatur--904,00444,860948,86451,136
4-AAAAAChamblee--64,447843,616908,06391,937
4-AAAAAM.L. King--31,54932,77164,320935,680
4-AAAAALithonia---78,75378,753921,247
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAAAMays-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAAAAChapel Hill--631,542368,4581,000,000-
5-AAAAAVilla Rica--368,45863,488431,946568,054
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson---551,577551,577448,423
5-AAAAALithia Springs---16,47716,477983,523
5-AAAAABanneker-----1,000,000
5-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian-989,04710,913401,000,000-
6-AAAAACentennial-10,95356,902932,1451,000,000-
6-AAAAACambridge--932,18567,8151,000,000-
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-----1,000,000
6-AAAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
6-AAAAANorthview-----1,000,000
7-AAAAACartersville1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAAAHiram-1,000,000--1,000,000-
7-AAAAADalton--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-AAAAACass---1,000,0001,000,000-
7-AAAAACalhoun-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAJefferson801,540198,460--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAEastside198,460801,540--1,000,000-
8-AAAAALoganville--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch---906,970906,97093,030
8-AAAAAClarke Central---83,36883,368916,632
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)---9,6629,662990,338
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Bainbridge
Spalding
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Westminster (Atlanta)
Stockbridge
Troup
Benedictine
Holy Innocents
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
0
65.77
7-2
LaGrange
Reg 1, #2
0
70.63
8-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
0
63.70
7-2
Burke County
Reg 2, #1
0
79.11
10-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
0
43.92
6-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
0
62.90
6-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
0
42.70
4-5
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 5, #1
0
77.46
7-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
0
45.04
5-5
Westover
Reg 4, #2
0
72.89
8-1
Troup
Reg 2, #4
0
55.93
5-4
Baldwin
Reg 3, #1
0
77.96
10-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
0
62.70
7-2
Holy Innocents
Reg 7, #2
0
60.00
6-3
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
0
49.82
4-5
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #1
0
79.27
9-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Starr's Mill
Stephenson
Bainbridge
Madison County
Central (Carrollton)
New Hampstead
Starr's Mill
North Hall
Stephenson
Perry
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
0
49.57
4-5
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
0
55.12
7-2
Madison County
Reg 6, #4
0
59.14
5-4
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #1
0
68.56
9-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
0
54.35
7-2
Westside (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
0
59.01
5-4
New Hampstead
Reg 1, #4
0
27.23
4-6
Shaw
Reg 4, #1
0
63.93
6-3
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
0
53.70
7-2
North Hall
Reg 5, #2
0
51.10
5-4
Luella
Reg 7, #4
0
44.74
6-3
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #1
0
64.24
7-2
Stephenson
Reg 3, #3
0
60.60
7-3
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
0
72.25
7-2
Perry
Reg 4, #4
0
59.72
5-4
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #1
0
77.80
7-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA9-079.271,000,0003.74905,759546,103305,689214,9523.65
Bainbridge1-AAAA7-277.801,000,0003.34593,899481,504369,154186,5644.36
Spalding2-AAAA10-079.111,000,0003.19673,466400,433214,232148,7985.72
Stockbridge5-AAAA7-277.461,000,0003.54871,271461,404223,895147,0395.80
Benedictine3-AAAA10-077.961,000,0003.23725,924364,276189,398127,0266.87
Perry2-AAAA7-272.251,000,0002.59333,711252,539162,37252,90517.90
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA9-068.561,000,0003.07674,994444,308180,78242,83822.34
Troup4-AAAA8-172.891,000,0002.38332,555142,85658,52425,21538.66
Cairo1-AAAA8-170.631,000,0002.18258,958140,60175,64322,92442.62
Starr's Mill4-AAAA6-363.931,000,0002.90626,171300,53587,96113,05475.60
Stephenson6-AAAA7-264.241,000,0002.62518,515129,05357,3699,129108.54
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-362.901,000,0002.29316,27067,00925,4263,638273.88
LaGrange4-AAAA7-265.771,000,0001.69119,84133,3928,3781,887528.94
Holy Innocents6-AAAA7-262.701,000,0001.61116,40639,6178,1781,195835.82
New Hampstead3-AAAA5-459.011,000,0001.92187,79260,39210,0128601,161.79
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA5-459.141,000,0001.54150,24436,4937,4246581,518.76
Wayne County3-AAAA7-360.601,000,0001.2538,40015,7154,3004512,216.29
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-459.721,000,0001.1419,8838,2612,4032344,272.50
Madison County8-AAAA7-255.121,000,0001.89137,45534,8403,9762314,328.00
Burke County3-AAAA7-263.70942,8101.0724,2064,1965571526,577.95
Cedartown7-AAAA6-360.001,000,0001.5444,7685,3226641009,999.00
North Hall8-AAAA7-253.70999,4771.5196,4726,7051,1735518,180.82
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-254.35732,3310.9633,7577,2957553429,410.76
Howard2-AAAA5-454.37540,8580.7125,5565,5875682835,713.29
Luella5-AAAA5-451.101,000,0001.65104,6146,0368462441,665.67
Lovett5-AAAA4-549.571,000,0001.3231,9764,4592617142,856.14
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-344.741,000,0001.0917,024395241999,999.00
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-343.921,000,0001.072,9537841999,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA6-344.91251,7120.337,51317619--
Baldwin2-AAAA5-455.93716,8530.765,03230412--
Pace Academy5-AAAA4-549.82999,8011.023,255941--
Westover1-AAAA5-545.041,000,0001.0474517---
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-542.70748,8110.765115---
Shaw1-AAAA4-627.231,000,0001.0194----
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-541.3557,1900.069----
Griffin2-AAAA1-838.299,9580.011----
McDonough5-AAAA6-341.121990.00-----
Miller Grove6-AAAA5-453.72-------
Whitewater4-AAAA5-449.29-------
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-740.37-------
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-738.66-------
West Laurens2-AAAA2-737.70-------
Hampton5-AAAA3-636.87-------
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-636.35-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA7-1-134.31-------
Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-633.63-------
North Clayton4-AAAA4-631.36-------
Fayette County4-AAAA1-821.27-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA1-820.39-------
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-920.27-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-718.60-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA4-517.77-------
Chestatee8-AAAA0-915.38-------
Hardaway1-AAAA0-1014.62-------
Riverdale4-AAAA0-1013.16-------
Islands3-AAAA0-1011.79-------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-85.34-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA1-83.62-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-8-16.34-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge708,110291,890--1,000,000-
1-AAAACairo291,890708,110--1,000,000-
1-AAAAWestover--1,000,000-1,000,000-
1-AAAAShaw---1,000,0001,000,000-
1-AAAAHardaway-----1,000,000
2-AAAASpalding1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAAPerry-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)--571,244161,087732,331267,669
2-AAAAHoward--428,756112,102540,858459,142
2-AAAABaldwin---716,853716,853283,147
2-AAAAGriffin---9,9589,958990,042
2-AAAAWest Laurens-----1,000,000
3-AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAANew Hampstead-942,81057,190-1,000,000-
3-AAAAWayne County-57,190942,810-1,000,000-
3-AAAABurke County---942,810942,81057,190
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch---57,19057,190942,810
3-AAAAIslands-----1,000,000
4-AAAAStarr's Mill859,098944139,958-1,000,000-
4-AAAATroup99,411647,689252,900-1,000,000-
4-AAAALaGrange41,491351,367607,142-1,000,000-
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)---1,000,0001,000,000-
4-AAAAWhitewater-----1,000,000
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAARiverdale-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAALuella-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAAALovett--1,000,000-1,000,000-
5-AAAAPace Academy---999,801999,801199
5-AAAAMcDonough---199199999,801
5-AAAAHampton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStephenson586,525378,25335,222-1,000,000-
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)317,505586,52595,970-1,000,000-
6-AAAAHapeville Charter95,97021,246281,782601,0021,000,000-
6-AAAAHoly Innocents-13,976587,026398,9981,000,000-
6-AAAAMiller Grove-----1,000,000
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb-----1,000,000
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)987,9777,8954,128-1,000,000-
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)12,0234,161894,03789,7791,000,000-
7-AAAACedartown-944,40833,60521,9871,000,000-
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield-43,53668,230888,2341,000,000-
7-AAAASonoraville-----1,000,000
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAMadison County-993,4166,584-1,000,000-
8-AAAANorth Hall-6,584742,270250,623999,477523
8-AAAAEast Forsyth--251,146566251,712748,288
8-AAAACherokee Bluff---748,811748,811251,189
8-AAAACedar Shoals-----1,000,000
8-AAAAWalnut Grove-----1,000,000
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Lumpkin County
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Lumpkin County
Carver (Columbus)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Crisp County
Mary Persons
White County
Cedar Grove
Monroe
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
0
42.37
6-3
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
0
57.26
6-4
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
0
41.27
5-4
Long County
Reg 2, #1
0
71.53
8-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
0
48.25
4-5
White County
Reg 6, #2
0
45.46
7-2
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
0
56.13
5-4
Hebron Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
81.64
4-5
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
0
53.55
6-3
Monroe
Reg 4, #2
0
50.38
7-2
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
0
32.76
2-7
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
0
77.77
9-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
0
37.93
5-4
Ringgold
Reg 7, #2
0
50.13
6-3
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
0
53.84
2-6
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
0
72.07
9-0
Stephens County
Lumpkin County
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Carver (Columbus)
Oconee County
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Upson-Lee
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 5, #3
0
54.46
6-3
Douglass
Reg 8, #2
0
53.25
3-6
Oconee County
Reg 6, #4
0
33.30
5-4
Coahulla Creek
Reg 7, #1
0
64.13
9-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
0
52.80
3-6
Peach County
Reg 3, #2
0
60.47
7-2
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
0
57.86
5-5
Thomasville
Reg 4, #1
0
61.41
8-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
0
53.13
5-4
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #2
0
63.37
6-3
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
0
42.49
6-3
Gilmer
Reg 6, #1
0
51.18
7-2
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
0
39.15
5-4
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
0
57.36
8-2
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
0
22.47
3-6
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
0
63.12
7-3
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA4-581.641,000,0004.22965,547770,628513,592469,6991.13
Calvary Day3-AAA9-077.771,000,0003.93954,851670,055305,230264,4032.78
Stephens County8-AAA9-072.071,000,0003.22883,470317,30297,19474,31112.46
Mary Persons2-AAA8-171.531,000,0003.16876,985219,00982,57762,07715.11
Lumpkin County7-AAA9-064.131,000,0003.56763,539506,984305,84946,28820.60
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA7-363.121,000,0003.50731,778497,898273,13337,20825.88
Sandy Creek5-AAA6-363.371,000,0002.84580,317302,346155,65121,88144.70
Morgan County4-AAA8-161.411,000,0002.27346,160161,52083,1549,543103.79
Savannah Christian3-AAA7-260.471,000,0002.43409,800166,93875,0387,733128.32
Upson-Lee2-AAA8-257.361,000,0002.37265,354129,35943,9913,241307.55
Thomasville1-AAA5-557.861,000,0001.65169,81453,85318,6841,448689.61
Douglass5-AAA6-354.461,000,0001.78172,07950,75213,3066571,521.07
Adairsville6-AAA7-251.181,000,0002.14256,83260,79914,1024782,091.05
Oconee County8-AAA3-653.25998,9321.52101,65628,2917,1292873,483.32
Crisp County1-AAA6-457.261,000,0002.01117,7516,8665831925,207.33
Monroe Area8-AAA5-453.13958,9091.2493,78820,6794,6861915,234.60
Peach County2-AAA3-652.801,000,0001.3169,26814,6613,3671277,873.02
Hebron Christian8-AAA5-456.13704,2170.7821,5784,6879871218,263.46
Harlem4-AAA7-250.381,000,0001.4731,1665,3481,0983925,640.03
Monroe1-AAA6-353.551,000,0001.5018,7792,4201013132,257.06
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-653.841,000,0001.1245,3832,5571121855,554.56
Wesleyan7-AAA6-350.131,000,0001.9669,3492,679661758,822.53
Hart County8-AAA4-547.64337,9420.449,6831,8042507142,856.14
White County7-AAA4-548.25670,6811.038,173614342499,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA6-342.49984,0311.2614,687973521999,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-439.15995,9621.072,90429814--
Dawson County7-AAA2-839.82293,0500.343,4931739--
Bremen6-AAA7-245.461,000,0001.547,4433908--
Hephzibah4-AAA6-342.37999,6541.113,290412--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-433.301,000,0001.03851201--
Ringgold6-AAA5-437.93577,8370.651,64928---
Long County3-AAA5-441.27878,0540.891,88618---
Jackson2-AAA2-732.761,000,0001.001624---
Gordon Lee6-AAA6-332.78422,1630.453673---
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-622.47978,3780.98452---
Pickens7-AAA3-633.3352,2380.061161---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-525.31121,9460.126----
Liberty County3-AAA3-627.754,0380.001----
Salem4-AAA1-810.1716,3120.02-----
Cross Creek4-AAA3-514.395,6560.01-----
Dougherty1-AAA4-643.18-------
LaFayette6-AAA2-726.97-------
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-721.61-------
Franklin County8-AAA1-819.45-------
West Hall7-AAA1-819.36-------
Ridgeland6-AAA0-915.42-------
Columbus1-AAA1-912.79-------
Beach3-AAA1-811.95-------
Pike County2-AAA0-99.45-------
Groves3-AAA1-8-5.48-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACarver (Columbus)1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAACrisp County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1-AAAMonroe--1,000,000-1,000,000-
1-AAAThomasville---1,000,0001,000,000-
1-AAADougherty-----1,000,000
1-AAAColumbus-----1,000,000
2-AAAMary Persons1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAUpson-Lee-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-AAAPeach County--923,67076,3301,000,000-
2-AAAJackson--76,330923,6701,000,000-
2-AAAPike County-----1,000,000
3-AAACalvary Day1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Country Day--875,768120,194995,9624,038
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--120,1941,752121,946878,054
3-AAALong County--2,286875,768878,054121,946
3-AAALiberty County--1,7522,2864,038995,962
3-AAABeach-----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County796,343203,657--1,000,000-
4-AAAHarlem203,657796,343--1,000,000-
4-AAAHephzibah--994,4205,234999,654346
4-AAACross Creek--5,580765,656994,344
4-AAARichmond Academy---978,378978,37821,622
4-AAASalem---16,31216,312983,688
5-AAACedar Grove1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek-750,443249,557-1,000,000-
5-AAADouglass-249,557750,443-1,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)---1,000,0001,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAABremen-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6-AAARinggold--429,611148,226577,837422,163
6-AAAGordon Lee--346,16376,000422,163577,837
6-AAACoahulla Creek--224,226775,7741,000,000-
6-AAALaFayette-----1,000,000
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-----1,000,000
6-AAARidgeland-----1,000,000
7-AAALumpkin County1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAWesleyan-1,000,000--1,000,000-
7-AAAWhite County--648,06122,620670,681329,319
7-AAAGilmer--351,939632,092984,03115,969
7-AAADawson County---293,050293,050706,950
7-AAAPickens---52,23852,238947,762
7-AAAWest Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAStephens County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAOconee County-654,529336,3408,063998,9321,068
8-AAAHart County-295,78353441,625337,942662,058
8-AAAHebron Christian-41,0918,597654,529704,217295,783
8-AAAMonroe Area-8,597654,529295,783958,90941,091
8-AAAFranklin County-----1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Pierce County
Appling County
Callaway
Pierce County
Rockmart
Appling County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Fitzgerald
Spencer
Therrell
Callaway
Sumter County
Pierce County
North Murray
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
0
40.72
5-4
Washington County
Reg 1, #2
0
59.18
6-3
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #4
0
37.57
5-4
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
0
51.84
7-2
Spencer
Reg 7, #3
0
44.00
6-3
Model
Reg 6, #2
0
44.39
8-1
Therrell
Reg 8, #4
0
54.43
7-2
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
63.69
6-2
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
0
51.47
5-4
Sumter County
Reg 4, #2
0
48.49
6-2-1
Laney
Reg 2, #4
0
36.66
7-2
ACE Charter
Reg 3, #1
0
65.46
8-1
Pierce County
Reg 6, #3
0
34.11
5-5
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #2
0
46.22
7-2
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
0
30.95
4-6
Redan
Reg 8, #1
0
58.89
7-2
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Toombs County
Union County
Appling County
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Toombs County
Thomson
Union County
North Cobb Christian
Appling County
Cook
Reg 5, #3
0
39.27
3-6
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
0
55.13
5-4
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
0
30.25
2-7
Washington
Reg 7, #1
0
61.50
7-2
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
0
35.88
5-4
Southwest
Reg 3, #2
0
62.77
8-1
Toombs County
Reg 1, #4
0
43.26
5-4
Worth County
Reg 4, #1
0
59.74
8-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
0
57.72
7-2
Union County
Reg 5, #2
0
53.33
6-3
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
0
40.96
4-5
Fannin County
Reg 6, #1
0
47.84
8-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
65.06
7-2
Appling County
Reg 2, #2
0
61.47
7-2
Northeast
Reg 4, #4
0
37.02
5-4
Putnam County
Reg 1, #1
0
62.46
7-2
Cook

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County3-AA8-165.461,000,0003.90869,967636,544413,957251,4902.98
Callaway5-AA6-263.691,000,0003.45770,112560,863297,233165,5405.04
Appling County3-AA7-265.061,000,0002.78481,295329,132198,292112,3267.90
Cook1-AA7-262.461,000,0003.13526,324414,307229,089111,9487.93
Rockmart7-AA7-261.501,000,0003.18676,651337,717183,43584,91610.78
Toombs County3-AA8-162.771,000,0002.50399,319242,991125,24562,38515.03
Fellowship Christian8-AA7-258.891,000,0002.91616,802229,387104,75842,13722.73
Thomson4-AA8-159.741,000,0002.59389,713205,918102,15341,88522.87
Fitzgerald1-AA6-359.181,000,0002.95647,362272,71696,78240,70323.57
Northeast2-AA7-261.471,000,0001.96217,606161,67176,15034,95927.60
Union County8-AA7-257.721,000,0002.65595,036196,10978,84329,10933.35
Athens Academy8-AA5-455.13776,0201.66256,51368,31220,5325,895168.64
Spencer2-AA7-251.841,000,0002.28314,46690,78020,5884,826206.21
Columbia5-AA6-353.331,000,0001.87310,95472,19117,9854,391226.74
Providence Christian8-AA7-254.43998,6641.58184,84462,31315,7094,387226.95
North Cobb Christian6-AA8-247.841,000,0002.10269,69641,9367,3681,077927.51
Sumter County1-AA5-451.47970,3671.5366,40219,8034,4691,035965.18
Laney4-AA6-2-148.491,000,0001.5752,15012,8242,3463912,556.54
North Murray7-AA7-246.221,000,0002.04161,82319,1572,9983812,623.67
Therrell6-AA8-144.391,000,0001.6460,39311,2979681148,770.93
Model7-AA6-344.001,000,0001.4843,8957,0185796814,704.88
East Jackson8-AA6-346.20225,3160.269,4211,8892011855,554.56
Worth County1-AA5-443.261,000,0001.148,6061,0701098124,999.00
Fannin County7-AA4-540.96705,7570.9122,7031,180747142,856.14
Washington County4-AA5-440.721,000,0001.0810,7301,093652499,999.00
Vidalia3-AA5-437.571,000,0001.138,294517181999,999.00
Southwest2-AA5-435.881,000,0001.021,4427131999,999.00
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA3-639.27993,4881.088,46142825--
South Atlanta6-AA5-534.111,000,0001.146,98419112--
ACE Charter2-AA7-236.661,000,0001.022,8322097--
Putnam County4-AA5-437.021,000,0001.043,4042535--
Redan5-AA4-630.951,000,0001.032,861472--
Haralson County7-AA2-733.84294,2430.331,99240---
Washington6-AA2-730.25799,5410.8284817---
Jeff Davis1-AA4-539.2129,6330.03889---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-719.03200,4590.2011----
McNair5-AA4-523.156,5120.01-----
Banks County8-AA4-537.00-------
Dodge County1-AA1-934.08-------
Berrien1-AA2-631.85-------
Westside (Augusta)4-AA4-530.38-------
Brantley County3-AA5-425.35-------
Rutland2-AA3-524.81-------
Tattnall County3-AA2-721.13-------
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-721.09-------
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-618.25-------
Windsor Forest3-AA2-816.90-------
Butler4-AA2-616.00-------
Murray County7-AA1-815.90-------
Towers5-AA1-810.25-------
Kendrick2-AA2-74.70-------
Central (Macon)2-AA1-81.35-------
Glenn Hills4-AA1-8-2.07-------
Gordon Central7-AA0-9-3.03-------
Walker6-AA5-4-4.06-------
Josey4-AA1-8-4.63-------
Landmark Christian5-AA0-9-12.74-------
Jordan2-AA0-8-16.42-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AACook1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAFitzgerald-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1-AASumter County--819,603150,764970,36729,633
1-AAWorth County--180,382819,6181,000,000-
1-AAJeff Davis--1529,61829,633970,367
1-AADodge County-----1,000,000
1-AABerrien-----1,000,000
2-AASpencer1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AANortheast-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-AASouthwest--998,4621,5381,000,000-
2-AAACE Charter--1,538998,4621,000,000-
2-AARutland-----1,000,000
2-AAKendrick-----1,000,000
2-AACentral (Macon)-----1,000,000
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAPierce County957,54839,6962,756-1,000,000-
3-AAAppling County39,696479,361480,943-1,000,000-
3-AAToombs County2,756480,943476,57139,7301,000,000-
3-AAVidalia--39,730960,2701,000,000-
3-AABrantley County-----1,000,000
3-AATattnall County-----1,000,000
3-AAWindsor Forest-----1,000,000
4-AAThomson1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AALaney-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-AAWashington County--612,199387,8011,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County--387,801612,1991,000,000-
4-AAWestside (Augusta)-----1,000,000
4-AAButler-----1,000,000
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAColumbia-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian--880,259113,229993,4886,512
5-AARedan--119,676880,3241,000,000-
5-AAMcNair--656,4476,512993,488
5-AATowers-----1,000,000
5-AALandmark Christian-----1,000,000
6-AANorth Cobb Christian1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AATherrell-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6-AASouth Atlanta--1,000,000-1,000,000-
6-AAWashington---799,541799,541200,459
6-AAMount Paran Christian---200,459200,459799,541
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy-----1,000,000
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-----1,000,000
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart868,062131,938--1,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray131,938868,062--1,000,000-
7-AAModel--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-AAFannin County---705,757705,757294,243
7-AAHaralson County---294,243294,243705,757
7-AAMurray County-----1,000,000
7-AAGordon Central-----1,000,000
8-AAFellowship Christian536,700463,300--1,000,000-
8-AAUnion County463,30055,469481,231-1,000,000-
8-AAAthens Academy-361,298414,293429776,020223,980
8-AAProvidence Christian-119,933103,753774,978998,6641,336
8-AAEast Jackson--723224,593225,316774,684
8-AABanks County-----1,000,000

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Commerce
Trion
Swainsboro
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bleckley County
Prince Avenue Christian
Bryan County
Commerce
Irwin County
Bleckley County
Mount Vernon
Prince Avenue Christian
Pelham
Bryan County
Pepperell
Commerce
Reg 4, #3
0
33.07
4-5
Temple
Reg 1, #2
0
44.39
4-5
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
0
8.61
2-7
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
0
55.42
8-2
Bleckley County
Reg 7, #3
0
37.64
4-5
Dade County
Reg 6, #2
0
45.09
6-3
Mount Vernon
Reg 8, #4
0
-34.53
0-9
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
69.10
8-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
0
42.35
4-5
Pelham
Reg 4, #2
0
31.81
4-5
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
0
23.94
2-7
East Laurens
Reg 3, #1
0
50.83
8-1
Bryan County
Reg 6, #3
0
22.39
4-5
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #2
0
34.42
4-5
Pepperell
Reg 5, #4
0
24.59
3-6
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #1
0
61.83
9-1
Commerce
Trion
Lamar County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Elbert County
Trion
Dublin
Lamar County
Rabun County
Whitefield Academy
Swainsboro
Brooks County
Reg 5, #3
0
32.11
5-4
Jasper County
Reg 8, #2
0
55.82
8-2
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
0
17.35
1-6
St. Francis
Reg 7, #1
0
55.33
9-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
0
50.58
7-2
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
0
40.15
4-5
Metter
Reg 1, #4
0
37.67
4-4
Bacon County
Reg 4, #1
0
49.78
7-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
0
57.10
7-3
Rabun County
Reg 5, #2
0
31.40
4-5
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
0
36.34
6-3
Darlington
Reg 6, #1
0
40.53
4-5
Whitefield Academy
Reg 3, #3
0
28.96
4-5
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
0
57.83
8-1
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #4
0
0.20
1-8
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
0
50.94
4-5
Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I8-169.101,000,0004.43968,625833,515627,184525,1880.90
Commerce8-A Division I9-161.831,000,0004.00949,168779,268283,420192,1584.20
Swainsboro2-A Division I8-157.831,000,0003.23659,849391,535233,46667,43113.83
Rabun County8-A Division I7-357.101,000,0003.47831,573450,691241,27565,73014.21
Trion7-A Division I9-055.331,000,0003.05526,520346,480180,50842,99822.26
Elbert County8-A Division I8-255.821,000,0002.93484,622315,806164,81940,47423.71
Bleckley County2-A Division I8-255.421,000,0003.05840,659154,39260,14129,37033.05
Brooks County1-A Division I4-550.941,000,0002.64412,981166,70169,28611,12488.90
Bryan County3-A Division I8-150.831,000,0002.96777,918180,33926,6839,599103.18
Lamar County4-A Division I7-249.781,000,0002.45426,838148,31553,3477,577130.98
Dublin2-A Division I7-250.581,000,0002.45436,395149,06448,4047,341135.22
Mount Vernon6-A Division I6-345.091,000,0001.8348,34512,1842,4682973,366.00
Irwin County1-A Division I4-544.391,000,0001.91159,18413,7171,4042314,328.00
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-540.531,000,0001.84110,90021,3593,7471985,049.51
Pelham1-A Division I4-542.351,000,0001.94153,13616,0172,0741965,101.04
Metter3-A Division I4-540.151,000,0001.2656,2327,2891,0245119,606.84
Darlington7-A Division I6-336.341,000,0001.4130,9723,9603531952,630.58
Bacon County1-A Division I4-437.671,000,0001.2939,8992,9841968124,999.00
Pepperell7-A Division I4-534.421,000,0001.8024,4033,376716166,665.67
Dade County7-A Division I4-537.64879,2981.114,292475333333,332.33
Heard County4-A Division I4-531.811,000,0001.2923,791903261999,999.00
Social Circle5-A Division I4-531.401,000,0001.0714,19692153--
Jasper County5-A Division I5-432.111,000,0001.043,93738311--
Screven County3-A Division I4-528.961,000,0001.042,9141224--
Temple4-A Division I4-533.071,000,0001.178,008983--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-624.591,000,0001.011,10245---
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-522.391,000,0001.141,10844---
East Laurens2-A Division I2-723.94770,4750.792,12116---
Armuchee7-A Division I4-521.89120,7020.131351---
St. Francis6-A Division I1-617.351,000,0001.01102----
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-914.11229,5250.2352----
Claxton3-A Division I2-78.611,000,0001.0022----
Crawford County4-A Division I1-80.201,000,0001.001----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-9-34.531,000,0001.00-----
Chattooga7-A Division I2-814.46-------
Coosa7-A Division I3-69.60-------
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I4-37.82-------
Savannah3-A Division I0-10-9.86-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County859,885130,8969,219-1,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham140,115339,622520,263-1,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County-527,476336,216136,3081,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County-2,006134,302863,6921,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro-709,100290,900-1,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin-290,900709,100-1,000,000-
2-A Division IEast Laurens---770,475770,475229,525
2-A Division IJefferson County---229,525229,525770,475
3-A Division IBryan County1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-A Division IMetter-799,173200,827-1,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County-200,827799,173-1,000,000-
3-A Division IClaxton---1,000,0001,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah-----1,000,000
4-A Division ILamar County902,75197,249--1,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County97,249902,751--1,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple--985,74214,2581,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County--14,258985,7421,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian992,5337,467--1,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle7,467992,533--1,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County--716,941283,0591,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County--283,059716,9411,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy905,65788,6095,734-1,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon91,613904,9087492,7301,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian2,7305,734965,05726,4791,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis-74928,460970,7911,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion914,38885,612--1,000,000-
7-A Division IDarlington85,61238,508109,280766,6001,000,000-
7-A Division IPepperell-875,88011,907112,2131,000,000-
7-A Division IDade County--878,2211,077879,298120,702
7-A Division IArmuchee--592120,110120,702879,298
7-A Division IChattooga-----1,000,000
7-A Division ICoosa-----1,000,000
8-A Division ICommerce1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8-A Division IRabun County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian---1,000,0001,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Schley County
Clinch County
Clinch County
Macon County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Manchester
Jenkins County
Macon County
Wilcox County
Clinch County
Manchester
Washington-Wilkes
Telfair County
Jenkins County
Macon County
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
0
41.64
5-4
Wilcox County
Reg 1, #2
0
28.83
4-4
Miller County
Reg 3, #4
0
31.09
4-6
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #1
0
55.43
9-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
0
15.25
3-6
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
0
54.17
6-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
0
39.18
6-3
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
0
32.51
6-3
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
0
26.23
4-4
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
0
48.43
7-1
Telfair County
Reg 2, #4
0
28.74
2-7
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
0
49.81
9-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
0
51.75
7-2
Macon County
Reg 7, #2
0
28.69
4-5
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
0
11.84
4-5
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #1
0
46.12
7-2
Aquinas
Bowdon
Dooly County
Schley County
Early County
Greene County
Bowdon
Portal
Dooly County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
0
10.68
4-5
Glascock County
Reg 8, #2
0
53.94
8-1
Greene County
Reg 6, #4
0
22.35
6-3
Taylor County
Reg 7, #1
0
54.69
7-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
0
32.20
2-7
Charlton County
Reg 3, #2
0
43.88
6-3
Portal
Reg 1, #4
0
25.29
5-4
Seminole County
Reg 4, #1
0
43.42
5-4
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
0
43.09
5-4
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
0
21.66
4-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
0
67.24
9-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
0
38.05
4-5
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #2
0
40.93
6-2
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
0
33.28
6-3
Hawkinsville
Reg 1, #1
0
39.61
6-3
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County6-A Division II9-067.241,000,0003.68952,400928,663803,177681,0560.47
Clinch County2-A Division II9-155.431,000,0003.76863,134543,316384,325102,1148.79
Manchester6-A Division II6-254.171,000,0003.54878,315413,267264,32363,55614.73
Bowdon7-A Division II7-254.691,000,0003.17601,114477,114106,66158,78116.01
Greene County8-A Division II8-153.941,000,0002.73390,596290,15059,33429,98032.36
Macon County6-A Division II7-251.751,000,0002.98600,209327,769122,32023,89340.85
Jenkins County3-A Division II9-049.811,000,0002.89584,703281,85092,44917,31656.75
Telfair County4-A Division II7-148.431,000,0002.73470,347229,39069,95310,15097.52
Aquinas8-A Division II7-246.121,000,0002.62392,809183,53350,3625,935167.49
Dooly County4-A Division II5-443.421,000,0002.51478,034110,3539,2822,260441.48
Portal3-A Division II6-343.881,000,0002.34394,750101,64815,5962,050486.80
Lincoln County8-A Division II5-443.091,000,0001.9847,49920,8464,7999901,009.10
Early County1-A Division II6-339.611,000,0002.16416,81518,9073,9536431,554.21
Lanier County2-A Division II6-240.931,000,0001.87298,98816,2442,5504882,048.18
Wilcox County4-A Division II5-441.641,000,0001.96129,12924,0576,1574242,357.49
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-339.181,000,0001.8199,35018,6153,2782074,829.92
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-538.05999,8561.63201,8446,1088131317,632.59
Johnson County5-A Division II6-332.511,000,0001.3728,4532,6823549111,110.11
Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-333.281,000,0001.3675,7451,3491139111,110.11
Charlton County2-A Division II2-732.201,000,0001.2552,0491,595653333,332.33
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-631.091,000,0001.058,999640393333,332.33
Miller County1-A Division II4-428.831,000,0001.1910,856564351999,999.00
Turner County2-A Division II2-728.74923,8781.005,565376271999,999.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-528.691,000,0001.098,11659424--
Terrell County1-A Division II4-426.23866,6270.954,2071788--
Seminole County1-A Division II5-425.291,000,0001.074,7581352--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-421.661,000,0001.06164241--
Taylor County6-A Division II6-322.351,000,0001.0254529---
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-615.251,000,0001.013102---
Hancock Central5-A Division II4-511.84813,2450.82881---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-517.84133,3730.14751---
Glascock County5-A Division II4-510.681,000,0001.0130----
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-73.89186,7550.192----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-98.6576,1220.082----
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-96.441440.00-----
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-629.04-------
Treutlen4-A Division II2-726.56-------
Marion County6-A Division II4-520.27-------
Mitchell County1-A Division II1-818.40-------
Warren County8-A Division II3-616.80-------
Greenville6-A Division II2-611.82-------
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-9-0.03-------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II3-4-0.44-------
Towns County8-A Division II0-9-5.99-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-7-6.17-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II3-6-18.92-------
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-8-24.95-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMiller County-607,855-392,1451,000,000-
1-A Division IITerrell County-289,698465,412111,517866,627133,373
1-A Division IISeminole County-102,447427,296470,2571,000,000-
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay--107,29226,081133,373866,627
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIMitchell County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-A Division IILanier County-745,794254,206-1,000,000-
2-A Division IICharlton County-254,206745,794-1,000,000-
2-A Division IITurner County---923,878923,87876,122
2-A Division IIAtkinson County---76,12276,122923,878
3-A Division IIJenkins County675,700324,300--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIPortal324,300675,700--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute--998,2931,563999,856144
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy--1,694998,3061,000,000-
3-A Division IIMontgomery County--13131144999,856
4-A Division IIDooly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-A Division IITelfair County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-A Division IIWilcox County--961,20538,7951,000,000-
4-A Division IIHawkinsville--38,795961,2051,000,000-
4-A Division IIWheeler County-----1,000,000
4-A Division IITreutlen-----1,000,000
5-A Division IIJohnson County1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County-801,592192,2736,1351,000,000-
5-A Division IIGlascock County-198,408720,37681,2161,000,000-
5-A Division IIHancock Central--87,351725,894813,245186,755
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep---186,755186,755813,245
5-A Division IITwiggs County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IISchley County1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester-982,94930416,7471,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County-16,747982,9493041,000,000-
6-A Division IITaylor County-30416,747982,9491,000,000-
6-A Division IIMarion County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IIGreenville-----1,000,000
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon999,5754223-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)4255,379994,196-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage-994,1995,801-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas840,530159,44030-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes139,196301,143859,6311,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County20,274840,530139,196-1,000,000-
8-A Division IILincoln County--859,631140,3691,000,000-
8-A Division IIWarren County-----1,000,000
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

