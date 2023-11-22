Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County #1 (1-AAAAAAA) 12-0 97.79 90.29 3.80 825,727.57 619,525.33 351,346.67 1.85 Mill Creek #1 (8-AAAAAAA) 12-0 94.66 91.88 3.42 850,534.96 379,945.47 191,567.11 4.22 Walton #1 (5-AAAAAAA) 12-0 96.97 94.45 3.05 535,393.97 330,008.58 187,814.18 4.32 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 11-1 95.80 94.90 2.88 464,606.03 271,448.20 145,594.31 5.87 Buford #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 11-1 91.26 94.41 2.81 556,493.05 184,910.88 69,253.88 13.44 Grayson #1 (4-AAAAAAA) 10-2 87.67 93.81 2.61 443,506.95 127,749.26 35,819.80 26.92 Milton #1 (6-AAAAAAA) 10-2 84.98 94.46 2.26 174,272.43 67,814.53 14,949.12 65.89 Camden County #3 (1-AAAAAAA) 9-3 82.07 96.46 2.17 149,465.04 18,597.75 3,654.92 272.60

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central #1 (1-AAAAAA) 12-0 97.41 76.69 3.65 657,368.86 560,520.16 431,312.43 1.32 Rome #1 (6-AAAAAA) 11-1 92.05 100.00 2.76 342,631.14 257,817.69 164,128.32 5.09 Douglas County #1 (5-AAAAAA) 12-0 89.58 80.83 3.19 643,825.59 396,092.73 154,258.45 5.48 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 12-0 86.34 79.67 2.86 541,686.33 246,513.58 76,197.22 12.12 Marist #1 (4-AAAAAA) 11-1 84.50 100.00 2.84 650,285.88 137,308.30 56,919.28 16.57 Woodward Academy #1 (3-AAAAAA) 10-2 84.96 83.03 2.70 458,313.67 190,129.81 52,833.36 17.93 Lee County #2 (1-AAAAAA) 10-2 86.43 100.00 2.58 356,174.41 167,263.88 52,058.40 18.21 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAAA) 11-1 79.39 80.32 2.41 349,714.12 44,353.86 12,292.54 80.35

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee #1 (1-AAAAA) 12-0 90.65 76.69 4.26 940,953.28 743,286.82 576,992.86 0.73 Jefferson #1 (8-AAAAA) 12-0 81.99 79.67 3.54 841,598.99 518,434.56 175,500.35 4.70 Cartersville #1 (7-AAAAA) 12-0 80.14 80.32 3.33 961,087.06 243,585.58 121,936.73 7.20 Creekside #1 (5-AAAAA) 11-1 80.07 80.83 3.24 755,789.41 378,002.72 110,654.81 8.04 Warner Robins #1 (2-AAAAA) 9-3 70.77 83.01 2.32 244,210.59 64,206.05 8,178.90 121.27 Harris County #1 (3-AAAAA) 11-1 68.23 83.03 2.20 158,401.01 39,356.68 3,878.27 256.85 Cass #4 (7-AAAAA) 7-5 69.58 85.60 2.07 59,046.72 12,368.14 2,817.40 353.94 Jenkins #4 (1-AAAAA) 5-7 55.46 85.10 2.04 38,912.94 759.45 40.68 24,583.85

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 12-0 83.04 77.81 3.29 636,204.58 379,893.06 272,440.26 2.67 Perry #2 (2-AAAA) 10-2 78.68 73.42 3.72 838,191.15 613,145.79 264,368.02 2.78 Spalding #1 (2-AAAA) 12-0 81.68 77.45 3.27 684,064.78 348,383.33 238,622.45 3.19 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 12-0 78.44 79.61 2.63 363,795.42 168,417.14 101,321.48 8.87 Stockbridge #1 (5-AAAA) 10-2 75.32 79.66 2.47 315,935.22 103,306.47 53,393.16 17.73 Central (Carrollton) #1 (7-AAAA) 12-0 70.09 75.15 2.89 614,297.33 224,615.50 48,121.57 19.78 Starr's Mill #1 (4-AAAA) 9-3 66.25 75.95 2.51 385,702.67 105,753.50 15,557.59 63.28 Stephenson #1 (6-AAAA) 10-2 63.42 76.31 2.22 161,808.85 56,485.21 6,175.47 160.93

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Calvary Day #1 (3-AAA) 12-0 89.12 68.40 4.54 987,637.27 806,331.01 744,768.15 0.34 Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 7-5 78.52 78.78 2.96 686,247.03 154,704.40 120,008.30 7.33 Savannah Christian #2 (3-AAA) 10-2 71.93 75.24 3.18 629,788.63 477,805.35 74,763.33 12.38 Mary Persons #1 (2-AAA) 11-1 72.07 80.64 2.38 313,752.97 38,246.40 23,792.55 41.03 Lumpkin County #1 (7-AAA) 12-0 65.83 75.74 2.63 370,211.37 238,071.25 20,245.36 48.39 Carver (Columbus) #1 (1-AAA) 9-3 62.88 74.77 2.95 702,180.89 235,696.86 14,628.13 67.36 Monroe Area #3 (8-AAA) 8-4 57.54 76.59 2.35 297,819.11 48,426.54 1,660.21 601.33 Wesleyan #2 (7-AAA) 9-3 54.78 81.75 2.01 12,362.73 718.20 133.97 7,463.25

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County #1 (3-AA) 11-1 70.26 65.31 3.47 758,480.00 445,123.55 262,659.11 2.81 Callaway #1 (5-AA) 9-2 69.39 65.40 3.40 759,987.15 408,648.18 230,823.97 3.33 Toombs County #2 (3-AA) 11-1 69.42 68.06 2.95 493,839.89 301,754.21 157,718.88 5.34 Rockmart #1 (7-AA) 10-2 67.90 66.87 2.97 506,160.11 312,146.32 149,179.85 5.70 Cook #1 (1-AA) 10-2 65.90 65.68 3.14 698,773.84 309,281.57 129,876.11 6.70 Fellowship Christian #1 (8-AA) 10-2 60.84 68.32 2.35 241,520.00 78,593.51 25,069.11 38.89 Fitzgerald #2 (1-AA) 9-3 61.63 69.46 2.33 240,012.85 67,634.76 22,981.15 42.51 Columbia #2 (5-AA) 9-3 60.70 68.62 2.40 301,226.16 76,817.90 21,691.81 45.10

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 11-1 69.55 56.65 4.13 919,852.48 665,955.61 542,019.32 0.84 Commerce #1 (8-A Division I) 11-1 63.43 60.82 3.21 753,329.16 274,353.93 185,328.14 4.40 Brooks County #1 (1-A Division I) 7-5 57.49 60.24 2.90 525,331.71 301,782.54 76,016.38 12.16 Rabun County #3 (8-A Division I) 9-3 58.38 61.71 2.79 474,668.29 246,626.58 66,932.27 13.94 Elbert County #2 (8-A Division I) 10-2 57.03 60.55 2.91 572,370.46 269,482.06 65,279.17 14.32 Swainsboro #3 (2-A Division I) 10-2 56.36 61.87 2.65 427,629.54 182,108.82 41,606.08 23.03 Bryan County #1 (3-A Division I) 11-1 54.24 63.52 2.31 246,670.84 43,247.46 17,549.76 55.98 Irwin County #2 (1-A Division I) 7-5 51.18 64.90 2.10 80,147.52 16,442.99 5,268.89 188.79

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

