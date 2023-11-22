Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

By Loren Maxwell
32 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County#1 (1-AAAAAAA)12-097.7990.293.80825,727.57619,525.33351,346.671.85
Mill Creek#1 (8-AAAAAAA)12-094.6691.883.42850,534.96379,945.47191,567.114.22
Walton#1 (5-AAAAAAA)12-096.9794.453.05535,393.97330,008.58187,814.184.32
Carrollton#1 (2-AAAAAAA)11-195.8094.902.88464,606.03271,448.20145,594.315.87
Buford#2 (8-AAAAAAA)11-191.2694.412.81556,493.05184,910.8869,253.8813.44
Grayson#1 (4-AAAAAAA)10-287.6793.812.61443,506.95127,749.2635,819.8026.92
Milton#1 (6-AAAAAAA)10-284.9894.462.26174,272.4367,814.5314,949.1265.89
Camden County#3 (1-AAAAAAA)9-382.0796.462.17149,465.0418,597.753,654.92272.60

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central#1 (1-AAAAAA)12-097.4176.693.65657,368.86560,520.16431,312.431.32
Rome#1 (6-AAAAAA)11-192.05100.002.76342,631.14257,817.69164,128.325.09
Douglas County#1 (5-AAAAAA)12-089.5880.833.19643,825.59396,092.73154,258.455.48
Gainesville#1 (8-AAAAAA)12-086.3479.672.86541,686.33246,513.5876,197.2212.12
Marist#1 (4-AAAAAA)11-184.50100.002.84650,285.88137,308.3056,919.2816.57
Woodward Academy#1 (3-AAAAAA)10-284.9683.032.70458,313.67190,129.8152,833.3617.93
Lee County#2 (1-AAAAAA)10-286.43100.002.58356,174.41167,263.8852,058.4018.21
Roswell#1 (7-AAAAAA)11-179.3980.322.41349,714.1244,353.8612,292.5480.35

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee#1 (1-AAAAA)12-090.6576.694.26940,953.28743,286.82576,992.860.73
Jefferson#1 (8-AAAAA)12-081.9979.673.54841,598.99518,434.56175,500.354.70
Cartersville#1 (7-AAAAA)12-080.1480.323.33961,087.06243,585.58121,936.737.20
Creekside#1 (5-AAAAA)11-180.0780.833.24755,789.41378,002.72110,654.818.04
Warner Robins#1 (2-AAAAA)9-370.7783.012.32244,210.5964,206.058,178.90121.27
Harris County#1 (3-AAAAA)11-168.2383.032.20158,401.0139,356.683,878.27256.85
Cass#4 (7-AAAAA)7-569.5885.602.0759,046.7212,368.142,817.40353.94
Jenkins#4 (1-AAAAA)5-755.4685.102.0438,912.94759.4540.6824,583.85

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine#1 (3-AAAA)12-083.0477.813.29636,204.58379,893.06272,440.262.67
Perry#2 (2-AAAA)10-278.6873.423.72838,191.15613,145.79264,368.022.78
Spalding#1 (2-AAAA)12-081.6877.453.27684,064.78348,383.33238,622.453.19
North Oconee#1 (8-AAAA)12-078.4479.612.63363,795.42168,417.14101,321.488.87
Stockbridge#1 (5-AAAA)10-275.3279.662.47315,935.22103,306.4753,393.1617.73
Central (Carrollton)#1 (7-AAAA)12-070.0975.152.89614,297.33224,615.5048,121.5719.78
Starr's Mill#1 (4-AAAA)9-366.2575.952.51385,702.67105,753.5015,557.5963.28
Stephenson#1 (6-AAAA)10-263.4276.312.22161,808.8556,485.216,175.47160.93

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day#1 (3-AAA)12-089.1268.404.54987,637.27806,331.01744,768.150.34
Cedar Grove#1 (5-AAA)7-578.5278.782.96686,247.03154,704.40120,008.307.33
Savannah Christian#2 (3-AAA)10-271.9375.243.18629,788.63477,805.3574,763.3312.38
Mary Persons#1 (2-AAA)11-172.0780.642.38313,752.9738,246.4023,792.5541.03
Lumpkin County#1 (7-AAA)12-065.8375.742.63370,211.37238,071.2520,245.3648.39
Carver (Columbus)#1 (1-AAA)9-362.8874.772.95702,180.89235,696.8614,628.1367.36
Monroe Area#3 (8-AAA)8-457.5476.592.35297,819.1148,426.541,660.21601.33
Wesleyan#2 (7-AAA)9-354.7881.752.0112,362.73718.20133.977,463.25

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County#1 (3-AA)11-170.2665.313.47758,480.00445,123.55262,659.112.81
Callaway#1 (5-AA)9-269.3965.403.40759,987.15408,648.18230,823.973.33
Toombs County#2 (3-AA)11-169.4268.062.95493,839.89301,754.21157,718.885.34
Rockmart#1 (7-AA)10-267.9066.872.97506,160.11312,146.32149,179.855.70
Cook#1 (1-AA)10-265.9065.683.14698,773.84309,281.57129,876.116.70
Fellowship Christian#1 (8-AA)10-260.8468.322.35241,520.0078,593.5125,069.1138.89
Fitzgerald#2 (1-AA)9-361.6369.462.33240,012.8567,634.7622,981.1542.51
Columbia#2 (5-AA)9-360.7068.622.40301,226.1676,817.9021,691.8145.10

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (5-A Division I)11-169.5556.654.13919,852.48665,955.61542,019.320.84
Commerce#1 (8-A Division I)11-163.4360.823.21753,329.16274,353.93185,328.144.40
Brooks County#1 (1-A Division I)7-557.4960.242.90525,331.71301,782.5476,016.3812.16
Rabun County#3 (8-A Division I)9-358.3861.712.79474,668.29246,626.5866,932.2713.94
Elbert County#2 (8-A Division I)10-257.0360.552.91572,370.46269,482.0665,279.1714.32
Swainsboro#3 (2-A Division I)10-256.3661.872.65427,629.54182,108.8241,606.0823.03
Bryan County#1 (3-A Division I)11-154.2463.522.31246,670.8443,247.4617,549.7655.98
Irwin County#2 (1-A Division I)7-551.1864.902.1080,147.5216,442.995,268.89188.79

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County#1 (6-A Division II)11-067.2453.134.25929,129.83737,540.28583,280.640.71
Bowdon#1 (7-A Division II)10-257.7857.973.13785,281.20220,533.48121,424.587.24
Manchester#2 (6-A Division II)9-258.2258.702.95490,873.96347,637.88115,336.807.67
Clinch County#1 (2-A Division II)11-156.8057.892.96509,126.04348,682.42103,942.028.62
Macon County#3 (6-A Division II)10-254.2558.652.93645,425.46228,302.1355,530.1717.01
Telfair County#2 (4-A Division II)9-247.5958.992.44354,574.5475,377.5810,092.9398.08
Dooly County#1 (4-A Division II)8-447.1160.452.24214,718.8024,014.166,189.99160.55
Early County#1 (1-A Division II)8-446.0560.622.0970,870.1717,912.094,202.87236.93

Loren Maxwell
