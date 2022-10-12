Maxwell playoff projections after Week 8

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|111.67
|1,000,000
|4.72
|982,591
|965,177
|771,602
|695,206
|0.44
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|103.00
|999,996
|4.16
|930,947
|866,997
|362,027
|222,815
|3.49
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|90.42
|999,705
|3.24
|646,942
|464,686
|235,526
|27,338
|35.58
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|89.83
|999,695
|3.24
|599,289
|463,531
|209,558
|24,867
|39.21
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|87.28
|999,994
|2.79
|401,522
|312,251
|160,755
|13,996
|70.45
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.10
|998,369
|2.47
|304,689
|171,866
|68,238
|4,332
|229.84
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|82.79
|992,766
|2.60
|584,964
|163,980
|59,572
|3,467
|287.43
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|83.64
|999,887
|2.74
|700,985
|153,755
|33,441
|3,179
|313.56
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|82.12
|996,398
|2.57
|578,226
|150,946
|52,109
|2,867
|347.80
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|79.92
|999,559
|2.30
|504,252
|96,260
|21,304
|1,049
|952.29
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.59
|999,411
|1.84
|184,189
|26,232
|2,347
|316
|3,163.56
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|75.55
|978,071
|1.86
|122,592
|25,720
|4,453
|123
|8,129.08
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|75.24
|971,375
|1.53
|201,758
|28,173
|4,967
|119
|8,402.36
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|73.32
|999,907
|1.85
|203,874
|15,963
|2,304
|72
|13,887.89
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|74.89
|999,576
|1.62
|132,513
|13,383
|1,866
|72
|13,887.89
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|72.78
|993,468
|1.28
|90,909
|13,022
|1,871
|53
|18,866.92
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|70.59
|981,106
|1.63
|127,485
|13,242
|1,935
|32
|31,249.00
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.28
|998,940
|1.82
|174,097
|11,329
|1,351
|32
|31,249.00
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.13
|938,531
|1.63
|94,905
|11,155
|1,334
|24
|41,665.67
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|70.29
|966,896
|1.31
|68,656
|7,129
|859
|15
|66,665.67
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.52
|987,817
|1.60
|112,523
|10,212
|1,333
|14
|71,427.57
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|68.16
|938,649
|1.35
|59,552
|4,054
|368
|6
|166,665.67
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.95
|899,514
|1.31
|62,637
|3,647
|320
|4
|249,999.00
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.72
|980,161
|1.40
|56,278
|3,808
|360
|1
|999,999.00
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|66.61
|716,084
|0.82
|11,770
|1,090
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|65.06
|586,084
|0.83
|26,407
|1,120
|71
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|63.50
|952,138
|0.98
|4,783
|376
|22
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|59.97
|985,298
|1.05
|4,674
|306
|12
|-
|-
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.90
|297,805
|0.38
|6,953
|190
|6
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|58.91
|935,489
|1.00
|9,954
|122
|6
|-
|-
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|61.50
|326,553
|0.35
|1,595
|104
|6
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|59.17
|201,140
|0.25
|3,263
|85
|6
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|57.20
|657,698
|0.71
|1,703
|56
|2
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|56.66
|93,431
|0.10
|697
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|54.69
|818,953
|0.83
|449
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.89
|393,218
|0.41
|331
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|51.96
|118,707
|0.13
|313
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|46.69
|558,631
|0.57
|358
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|47.19
|422,512
|0.43
|295
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|50.67
|43,439
|0.05
|77
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|38.53
|19,876
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.47
|38,828
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|37.69
|158,074
|0.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|39.29
|54,948
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|33.00
|1,303
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|8.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|919,547
|78,806
|1,620
|27
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|78,675
|893,802
|23,819
|3,409
|999,705
|295
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|1,747
|18,881
|815,304
|135,443
|971,375
|28,625
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|31
|6,993
|138,796
|789,669
|935,489
|64,511
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|1,518
|20,461
|71,452
|93,431
|906,569
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|626,002
|321,960
|41,606
|10,319
|999,887
|113
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|341,553
|467,490
|182,380
|8,136
|999,559
|441
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|27,819
|191,446
|558,558
|215,645
|993,468
|6,532
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|4,625
|18,947
|215,496
|713,070
|952,138
|47,862
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|1
|157
|1,960
|52,830
|54,948
|945,052
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|386,012
|307,565
|215,215
|72,314
|981,106
|18,894
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|369,572
|335,207
|230,871
|52,167
|987,817
|12,183
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|230,218
|291,136
|333,780
|125,027
|980,161
|19,839
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|10,961
|48,374
|153,786
|444,577
|657,698
|342,302
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|3,237
|17,718
|66,348
|305,915
|393,218
|606,782
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|679,150
|244,394
|66,786
|8,039
|998,369
|1,631
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|206,405
|404,208
|281,308
|86,150
|978,071
|21,929
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|108,900
|273,961
|385,133
|170,537
|938,531
|61,469
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|3,096
|62,020
|171,790
|349,178
|586,084
|413,916
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|1,564
|8,736
|64,237
|223,268
|297,805
|702,195
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|885
|6,681
|30,746
|162,828
|201,140
|798,860
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|909,145
|87,300
|2,732
|817
|999,994
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|86,018
|344,929
|552,776
|15,853
|999,576
|424
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|4,705
|566,470
|417,851
|10,385
|999,411
|589
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|98
|1,103
|20,300
|537,130
|558,631
|441,369
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|34
|182
|5,148
|417,148
|422,512
|577,488
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|16
|1,193
|18,667
|19,876
|980,124
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|467,096
|368,524
|123,119
|34,027
|992,766
|7,234
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|457,804
|400,186
|117,191
|21,217
|996,398
|3,602
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|64,905
|169,968
|473,247
|258,776
|966,896
|33,104
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|8,407
|50,408
|243,302
|413,967
|716,084
|283,916
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|1,788
|10,914
|42,999
|270,852
|326,553
|673,447
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|142
|1,161
|1,303
|998,697
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|492,425
|479,837
|17,153
|9,525
|998,940
|1,060
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|486,040
|399,217
|98,238
|16,412
|999,907
|93
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|12,891
|106,377
|815,491
|50,539
|985,298
|14,702
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|8,617
|13,799
|43,540
|752,997
|818,953
|181,047
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|27
|770
|17,201
|140,076
|158,074
|841,926
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|8,377
|30,451
|38,828
|961,172
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|818,688
|176,417
|4,602
|289
|999,996
|4
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|179,007
|776,486
|42,750
|1,452
|999,695
|305
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,630
|41,428
|459,399
|436,192
|938,649
|61,351
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|673
|4,723
|464,661
|429,457
|899,514
|100,486
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|1
|742
|24,743
|93,221
|118,707
|881,293
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|1
|204
|3,845
|39,389
|43,439
|956,561
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|94.83
|999,992
|4.52
|981,504
|846,649
|694,514
|571,792
|0.75
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.49
|1,000,000
|5.67
|1,467,863
|770,827
|443,275
|124,042
|7.06
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|83.39
|999,998
|3.72
|857,071
|674,398
|208,427
|105,809
|8.45
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|83.43
|994,988
|3.23
|649,164
|419,497
|211,811
|68,977
|13.50
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|82.31
|999,717
|3.22
|677,529
|405,003
|185,778
|56,896
|16.58
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.83
|999,999
|3.14
|859,061
|200,342
|100,128
|41,405
|23.15
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|74.99
|999,729
|2.90
|665,095
|249,506
|83,584
|13,863
|71.13
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|91.44
|999,994
|1.10
|27,855
|24,839
|11,129
|7,991
|124.14
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|73.76
|939,524
|2.41
|548,563
|157,525
|23,392
|5,088
|195.54
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|71.15
|999,989
|2.32
|221,961
|102,803
|24,670
|2,925
|340.88
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.36
|999,825
|1.87
|118,212
|33,379
|2,405
|359
|2,784.52
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.00
|997,800
|1.94
|170,869
|29,240
|4,349
|325
|3,075.92
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|66.17
|996,647
|1.96
|198,065
|26,577
|3,930
|307
|3,256.33
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-0
|62.76
|999,902
|1.37
|133,437
|18,991
|954
|101
|9,899.99
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|64.39
|985,907
|1.71
|86,493
|15,148
|875
|94
|10,637.30
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|58.02
|997,707
|1.16
|46,361
|4,584
|137
|5
|199,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|59.10
|944,993
|1.25
|25,483
|2,100
|90
|5
|199,999.00
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|56.48
|999,966
|1.35
|24,538
|3,393
|119
|3
|333,332.33
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|2-4
|55.29
|998,108
|1.80
|22,237
|2,064
|99
|3
|333,332.33
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|56.71
|897,159
|1.07
|17,611
|1,395
|75
|3
|333,332.33
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.42
|993,349
|1.63
|70,672
|3,740
|47
|2
|499,999.00
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|53.70
|999,129
|1.52
|49,682
|2,544
|40
|2
|499,999.00
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|56.96
|986,683
|1.21
|30,296
|2,140
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|56.14
|740,124
|0.84
|17,766
|1,017
|41
|1
|999,999.00
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.66
|65,332
|0.09
|7,282
|316
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-2
|56.06
|684,057
|0.82
|11,163
|1,233
|33
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|54.37
|180,561
|0.22
|3,150
|102
|6
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-5
|54.91
|380,077
|0.42
|2,459
|243
|4
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|45.69
|997,251
|1.16
|1,384
|59
|2
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-5
|50.38
|642,180
|0.67
|2,527
|264
|-
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|46.41
|748,886
|0.75
|613
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.22
|93,173
|0.10
|486
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|43.75
|321,326
|0.33
|376
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|47.31
|541,588
|0.55
|1,357
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|36.99
|998,382
|1.05
|314
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|37.21
|818,789
|0.85
|426
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|39.65
|552,048
|0.55
|107
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|50.10
|93,975
|0.10
|41
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|44.19
|464,349
|0.47
|671
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|43.01
|509,585
|0.51
|232
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|34.40
|41,581
|0.04
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|38.68
|4,623
|0.00
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|38.14
|107,116
|0.11
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|43.78
|447
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|34.73
|84,756
|0.08
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-4
|34.33
|11,013
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|23.48
|182,358
|0.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|32.49
|2,793
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|15.49
|1,627
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-6
|36.61
|467
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|46.96
|344
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-7
|26.42
|72
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-7
|15.19
|10
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|6.73
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|27.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|18.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|14.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|882,347
|106,608
|3,730
|7,307
|999,992
|8
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|98,276
|371,297
|367,297
|162,847
|999,717
|283
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|10,728
|54,459
|178,782
|695,555
|939,524
|60,476
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|8,649
|467,400
|448,071
|70,868
|994,988
|5,012
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|236
|2,052
|63,044
|65,332
|934,668
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|68
|379
|447
|999,553
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|636,863
|350,981
|11,451
|607
|999,902
|98
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|358,204
|577,566
|55,677
|6,260
|997,707
|2,293
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|4,268
|35,172
|185,740
|284,405
|509,585
|490,415
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|657
|30,895
|244,818
|275,678
|552,048
|447,952
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|6
|524
|14,463
|69,763
|84,756
|915,244
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|2
|4,858
|444,288
|299,738
|748,886
|251,114
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|4
|43,563
|63,549
|107,116
|892,884
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|997,523
|2,322
|155
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|2,446
|14,225
|664,434
|316,146
|997,251
|2,749
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|31
|937,772
|48,762
|6,784
|993,349
|6,651
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|45,641
|285,792
|666,949
|998,382
|1,618
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|40
|857
|10,116
|11,013
|988,987
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|824,379
|147,948
|27,433
|229
|999,989
|11
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|144,207
|724,340
|107,634
|21,927
|998,108
|1,892
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|31,222
|106,277
|747,087
|114,543
|999,129
|871
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|183
|20,998
|115,996
|681,612
|818,789
|181,211
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|9
|433
|1,293
|180,623
|182,358
|817,642
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|4
|557
|1,066
|1,627
|998,373
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|959,016
|40,275
|513
|190
|999,994
|6
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|40,536
|574,299
|379,707
|5,283
|999,825
|175
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|442
|384,841
|538,691
|61,933
|985,907
|14,093
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|3
|436
|62,198
|117,924
|180,561
|819,439
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|3
|149
|14,081
|725,891
|740,124
|259,876
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|4,810
|88,363
|93,173
|906,827
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|344
|344
|999,656
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|72
|72
|999,928
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|922,291
|67,415
|5,430
|4,593
|999,729
|271
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|45,171
|261,443
|202,711
|387,834
|897,159
|102,841
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|24,235
|117,081
|371,292
|171,449
|684,057
|315,943
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|8,216
|490,310
|286,230
|160,237
|944,993
|55,007
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|57
|478
|9,168
|84,272
|93,975
|906,025
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|30
|63,273
|125,169
|191,605
|380,077
|619,923
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|999,990
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|910,530
|86,916
|1,366
|1,187
|999,999
|1
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|86,890
|448,259
|439,609
|21,889
|996,647
|3,353
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|2,575
|460,210
|513,686
|21,329
|997,800
|2,200
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|5
|4,411
|32,362
|284,548
|321,326
|678,674
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|198
|12,836
|629,146
|642,180
|357,820
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|5
|92
|370
|467
|999,533
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|1
|49
|41,531
|41,581
|958,419
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|949,564
|46,436
|3,670
|328
|999,998
|2
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|42,122
|926,220
|31,292
|332
|999,966
|34
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|8,311
|26,471
|868,359
|83,542
|986,683
|13,317
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|3
|383
|1,309
|2,928
|4,623
|995,377
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|348
|81,197
|382,804
|464,349
|535,651
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|113
|14,020
|527,455
|541,588
|458,412
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|29
|153
|2,611
|2,793
|997,207
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|5-0
|80.46
|999,999
|4.33
|958,900
|831,541
|573,723
|434,595
|1.30
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-0
|76.05
|999,987
|4.02
|955,721
|721,144
|366,978
|225,473
|3.44
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|73.16
|999,916
|3.71
|861,361
|577,080
|341,397
|136,611
|6.32
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|5-1
|69.27
|999,935
|3.37
|807,299
|496,760
|221,283
|64,913
|14.41
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|8-0
|70.18
|1,000,000
|2.90
|668,376
|265,009
|108,654
|44,218
|21.62
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-2
|66.84
|1,000,000
|2.84
|578,955
|241,493
|102,775
|26,449
|36.81
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|66.13
|999,863
|2.81
|544,357
|231,683
|106,953
|25,265
|38.58
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|66.18
|969,038
|2.23
|431,825
|118,143
|38,283
|12,001
|82.33
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|65.24
|998,615
|2.30
|415,333
|130,081
|42,988
|11,039
|89.59
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|65.73
|992,786
|2.17
|355,140
|123,898
|43,685
|10,884
|90.88
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|6-0
|62.45
|999,297
|2.38
|402,918
|105,739
|30,273
|5,812
|171.06
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|60.52
|891,357
|1.50
|159,017
|37,617
|8,507
|1,290
|774.19
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|57.34
|997,239
|1.93
|175,259
|20,820
|2,626
|446
|2,241.15
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|56.24
|914,841
|1.32
|91,729
|16,738
|2,648
|276
|3,622.19
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|55.57
|690,717
|0.88
|71,550
|17,206
|2,344
|244
|4,097.36
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-1
|52.24
|999,978
|2.01
|104,803
|20,615
|3,116
|207
|4,829.92
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|56.69
|744,583
|1.04
|65,735
|10,170
|1,495
|177
|5,648.72
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|51.33
|805,956
|0.94
|52,222
|8,512
|797
|43
|23,254.81
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|5-1
|44.99
|999,972
|1.89
|60,917
|6,975
|447
|19
|52,630.58
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|48.67
|501,797
|0.54
|15,871
|2,007
|131
|8
|124,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-4
|49.54
|617,356
|0.70
|15,999
|1,225
|88
|8
|124,999.00
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|48.96
|955,385
|1.20
|28,095
|1,732
|87
|5
|199,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|46.59
|944,008
|1.07
|14,637
|1,035
|71
|5
|199,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|49.39
|803,827
|0.95
|21,129
|1,846
|133
|4
|249,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|41.83
|999,879
|1.83
|36,333
|2,974
|116
|2
|499,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|45.52
|989,337
|1.05
|19,278
|1,721
|96
|2
|499,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|49.49
|364,020
|0.43
|9,810
|746
|51
|2
|499,999.00
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|41.82
|963,981
|1.33
|8,965
|535
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|46.22
|250,549
|0.29
|4,068
|295
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-5
|45.75
|962,207
|1.02
|18,690
|1,733
|87
|-
|-
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.49
|999,602
|1.68
|22,510
|1,730
|80
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|47.41
|504,712
|0.57
|10,265
|731
|37
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.05
|977,795
|1.08
|7,317
|355
|16
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-4
|33.37
|991,905
|1.21
|2,856
|63
|2
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|32.56
|859,265
|1.00
|1,472
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|28.86
|981,015
|1.12
|1,229
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|49.17
|1,365
|0.00
|26
|2
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|18.70
|176,195
|0.18
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|28.32
|51,655
|0.05
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-5
|38.48
|1,618
|0.00
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|22.83
|26,967
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|18.19
|21,555
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|35.10
|3,588
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-6
|-1.46
|27,500
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|24.64
|15,649
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-6
|29.89
|1,267
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-5
|25.44
|921
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|8.41
|708
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|3.83
|219
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|14.61
|60
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-6
|9.15
|9
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|31.52
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|9.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-6
|-67.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|789,842
|207,429
|2,632
|96
|999,999
|1
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|208,437
|728,504
|56,663
|6,331
|999,935
|65
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|1,608
|33,245
|479,358
|475,126
|989,337
|10,663
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|113
|30,768
|458,378
|472,948
|962,207
|37,793
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|54
|763
|26,150
|26,967
|973,033
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|2,206
|19,349
|21,555
|978,445
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|965,429
|28,740
|3,237
|2,581
|999,987
|13
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|24,505
|924,324
|48,227
|2,860
|999,916
|84
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|6,859
|40,979
|208,308
|434,571
|690,717
|309,283
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|3,206
|5,604
|552,136
|245,010
|805,956
|194,044
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|1
|23
|158
|1,436
|1,618
|998,382
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|330
|187,934
|313,533
|501,797
|498,203
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|724,710
|251,070
|21,902
|2,296
|999,978
|22
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|263,926
|668,273
|59,538
|7,865
|999,602
|398
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|8,200
|20,475
|546,558
|416,672
|991,905
|8,095
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|3,164
|60,101
|371,118
|546,632
|981,015
|18,985
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|81
|884
|26,535
|27,500
|972,500
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|575,291
|353,256
|53,662
|17,763
|999,972
|28
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|420,417
|568,477
|10,508
|477
|999,879
|121
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|4,217
|42,419
|224,682
|587,947
|859,265
|140,735
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|75
|3,606
|19,921
|152,593
|176,195
|823,805
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|-
|32,241
|691,197
|240,543
|963,981
|36,019
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|1
|30
|677
|708
|999,292
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|956,468
|27,546
|8,618
|7,231
|999,863
|137
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|16,708
|902,010
|68,473
|10,048
|997,239
|2,761
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|14,460
|16,280
|418,573
|354,514
|803,827
|196,173
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|12,291
|15,781
|481,944
|433,992
|944,008
|55,992
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|66
|38,277
|21,742
|190,464
|250,549
|749,451
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|7
|106
|648
|2,827
|3,588
|996,412
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|2
|919
|921
|999,079
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|653,638
|345,927
|435
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|345,975
|564,735
|85,789
|2,798
|999,297
|703
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|387
|85,231
|548,967
|320,800
|955,385
|44,615
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|3,377
|354,277
|620,141
|977,795
|22,205
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|672
|5,962
|45,021
|51,655
|948,345
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|58
|4,570
|11,021
|15,649
|984,351
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|219
|219
|999,781
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|630,540
|107,234
|133,499
|97,765
|969,038
|30,962
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|235,958
|519,698
|194,104
|43,026
|992,786
|7,214
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|93,677
|286,865
|369,608
|164,691
|914,841
|85,159
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|31,549
|51,419
|170,411
|251,333
|504,712
|495,288
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|8,270
|34,774
|132,105
|442,207
|617,356
|382,644
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|6
|10
|273
|978
|1,267
|998,733
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|656,615
|308,634
|34,751
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|307,802
|463,165
|206,566
|21,082
|998,615
|1,385
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|35,583
|204,404
|402,915
|248,455
|891,357
|108,643
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|21,504
|273,545
|449,534
|744,583
|255,417
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|2,293
|81,842
|279,885
|364,020
|635,980
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|-
|381
|984
|1,365
|998,635
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|60
|60
|999,940
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|86.57
|1,000,000
|4.49
|977,829
|863,654
|655,630
|508,308
|0.97
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|78.29
|999,991
|3.96
|839,362
|729,973
|491,750
|188,097
|4.32
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|78.41
|1,000,000
|3.56
|826,745
|542,711
|194,929
|110,372
|8.06
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|7-0
|75.48
|999,999
|3.73
|813,327
|649,395
|344,053
|108,729
|8.20
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|6-0
|75.06
|999,999
|3.27
|837,544
|390,822
|113,368
|53,907
|17.55
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|70.28
|1,000,000
|2.75
|613,665
|127,669
|44,958
|13,941
|70.73
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|64.07
|999,636
|2.59
|546,435
|135,693
|45,715
|5,462
|182.08
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.38
|999,120
|2.02
|282,984
|103,480
|26,497
|3,068
|324.95
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-1
|67.89
|998,019
|1.86
|184,140
|49,242
|10,069
|2,477
|402.71
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|58.99
|996,259
|2.39
|464,499
|108,296
|20,926
|1,444
|691.52
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|5-1
|63.09
|994,658
|1.64
|141,046
|42,648
|10,590
|1,203
|830.26
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.30
|969,214
|1.35
|75,930
|32,080
|7,980
|913
|1,094.29
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|59.24
|999,888
|1.98
|216,983
|36,826
|7,956
|639
|1,563.95
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|60.19
|949,465
|1.21
|57,773
|22,434
|4,839
|417
|2,397.08
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|56.48
|999,373
|2.17
|332,785
|52,612
|7,640
|389
|2,569.69
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|57.77
|832,735
|1.68
|247,584
|40,928
|6,503
|383
|2,609.97
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|52.40
|1,000,000
|1.81
|80,379
|22,105
|2,164
|89
|11,234.96
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|54.80
|664,177
|0.93
|64,852
|6,780
|867
|47
|21,275.60
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|54.98
|932,649
|1.50
|51,967
|6,927
|782
|43
|23,254.81
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|50.91
|858,140
|1.22
|58,348
|5,631
|525
|13
|76,922.08
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|52.11
|503,498
|0.68
|38,100
|3,282
|288
|12
|83,332.33
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-3
|49.78
|915,546
|1.50
|36,761
|8,500
|812
|11
|90,908.09
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|55.56
|75,968
|0.09
|3,598
|884
|138
|9
|111,110.11
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|49.46
|942,505
|1.25
|42,376
|3,668
|211
|7
|142,856.14
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|47.58
|868,581
|1.25
|19,878
|3,747
|269
|6
|166,665.67
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-6
|49.06
|791,959
|1.04
|25,325
|1,679
|129
|4
|249,999.00
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-1
|46.90
|985,394
|1.05
|12,712
|2,342
|131
|3
|333,332.33
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|43.32
|816,714
|0.93
|15,287
|740
|35
|3
|333,332.33
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|46.32
|891,178
|1.10
|32,462
|1,838
|115
|2
|499,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|45.26
|797,756
|0.93
|18,893
|941
|42
|2
|499,999.00
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|44.34
|721,458
|0.91
|7,767
|1,031
|46
|-
|-
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|45.29
|793,606
|1.04
|14,651
|665
|26
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|40.92
|398,690
|0.44
|5,376
|219
|6
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-4
|42.26
|346,964
|0.40
|4,561
|166
|5
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-5
|36.13
|949,155
|1.08
|1,897
|119
|3
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-5
|42.21
|74,029
|0.08
|991
|40
|2
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|38.52
|312,671
|0.39
|1,392
|107
|1
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|39.72
|253,216
|0.28
|2,970
|91
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-6
|32.58
|894,306
|0.94
|428
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-6
|35.42
|160,594
|0.17
|190
|11
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|37.44
|10,888
|0.01
|88
|2
|-
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|32.55
|43,322
|0.04
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|38.21
|51,608
|0.05
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|38.02
|6,234
|0.01
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-5
|30.87
|21,150
|0.02
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-5
|31.89
|21,916
|0.02
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|16.54
|156,539
|0.16
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-6
|25.41
|261
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-5
|22.38
|733
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|22.52
|217
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-7
|8.01
|22
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|23.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|14.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|10.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|4.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|4.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|2.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|-4.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-5
|-12.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|893,777
|105,432
|704
|87
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|105,679
|813,182
|80,532
|607
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|444
|1,061
|347,399
|545,402
|894,306
|105,694
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|100
|80,309
|549,370
|319,376
|949,155
|50,845
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|16
|21,995
|134,528
|156,539
|843,461
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|979,090
|20,549
|289
|72
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|16,761
|473,302
|294,553
|130,930
|915,546
|84,454
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|4,024
|124,296
|231,117
|362,021
|721,458
|278,542
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|125
|282,503
|348,485
|237,468
|868,581
|131,419
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|86,735
|86,227
|139,709
|312,671
|687,329
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|11,309
|36,521
|112,764
|160,594
|839,406
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|1,306
|2,808
|17,036
|21,150
|978,850
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|923,207
|72,948
|1,872
|1,964
|999,991
|9
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|69,978
|338,533
|486,514
|99,633
|994,658
|5,342
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|4,419
|567,999
|377,809
|47,792
|998,019
|1,981
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|2,395
|20,280
|132,127
|830,592
|985,394
|14,606
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1
|240
|1,677
|19,998
|21,916
|978,084
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|1
|21
|22
|999,978
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|800,990
|197,503
|1,005
|501
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|198,941
|780,506
|6,466
|13,207
|999,120
|880
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|69
|15,019
|8,351
|52,529
|75,968
|924,032
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|5,903
|404,002
|539,560
|949,465
|50,535
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|1,069
|577,844
|390,301
|969,214
|30,786
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|2,332
|3,902
|6,234
|993,766
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|710,625
|276,564
|12,178
|269
|999,636
|364
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|280,216
|407,507
|308,284
|3,881
|999,888
|112
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|8,968
|303,170
|303,853
|177,615
|793,606
|206,394
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|191
|3,802
|5,329
|243,894
|253,216
|746,784
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|8,955
|370,246
|563,304
|942,505
|57,495
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|-
|1
|72
|188
|261
|999,739
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|1
|38
|10,849
|10,888
|989,112
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|845,654
|93,504
|43,439
|13,662
|996,259
|3,741
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|98,049
|126,850
|341,420
|291,821
|858,140
|141,860
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|36,176
|555,703
|220,834
|119,936
|932,649
|67,351
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|9,536
|182,948
|288,900
|310,575
|791,959
|208,041
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|8,925
|37,183
|84,967
|215,889
|346,964
|653,036
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|1,660
|3,812
|20,440
|48,117
|74,029
|925,971
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|974,666
|24,827
|431
|76
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|22,341
|579,612
|358,706
|38,714
|999,373
|627
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|2,849
|6,760
|212,238
|442,330
|664,177
|335,823
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|144
|361,773
|284,307
|186,511
|832,735
|167,265
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|-
|27,028
|144,247
|332,223
|503,498
|496,502
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|71
|146
|217
|999,783
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|971,829
|27,527
|616
|27
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|16,285
|422,329
|226,397
|226,167
|891,178
|108,822
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|11,861
|271,839
|170,335
|343,721
|797,756
|202,244
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|25
|66,861
|244,885
|86,919
|398,690
|601,310
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|209,161
|338,140
|269,413
|816,714
|183,286
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|2,128
|18,481
|22,713
|43,322
|956,678
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|124
|1,077
|50,407
|51,608
|948,392
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|31
|69
|633
|733
|999,267
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-2
|92.80
|1,000,000
|4.81
|957,585
|941,059
|916,240
|860,134
|0.16
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-1
|72.60
|1,000,000
|3.46
|623,959
|508,599
|349,643
|49,532
|19.19
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|6-1
|70.82
|987,572
|2.94
|432,078
|361,972
|224,202
|31,519
|30.73
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-4
|68.95
|947,383
|2.30
|239,173
|180,744
|65,411
|13,848
|71.21
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|7-0
|65.25
|996,623
|3.19
|771,883
|403,670
|131,516
|13,044
|75.66
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-1
|65.48
|1,000,000
|2.82
|510,441
|312,120
|110,200
|9,397
|105.42
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|6-1
|62.37
|999,988
|2.93
|553,184
|380,668
|30,448
|7,015
|141.55
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|64.99
|938,780
|2.28
|309,746
|198,081
|47,963
|5,901
|168.46
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|5-0
|60.41
|999,922
|2.65
|632,317
|39,675
|17,958
|3,196
|311.89
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|4-3
|59.00
|998,525
|2.41
|502,084
|164,767
|26,805
|1,902
|524.76
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-3
|59.50
|999,085
|2.14
|405,402
|86,845
|27,549
|1,674
|596.37
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-1
|60.19
|779,243
|1.65
|182,718
|95,437
|13,840
|1,182
|845.02
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-3
|56.25
|983,559
|1.83
|272,337
|48,229
|5,792
|388
|2,576.32
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|6-1
|54.26
|999,889
|2.30
|367,755
|45,658
|10,235
|329
|3,038.51
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|4-2
|55.75
|895,089
|1.63
|235,374
|39,696
|5,929
|302
|3,310.26
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|5-2
|51.79
|999,994
|2.09
|253,953
|59,091
|3,115
|160
|6,249.00
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|5-2
|54.04
|998,837
|1.39
|70,957
|27,394
|3,204
|122
|8,195.72
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|56.67
|347,021
|0.64
|51,000
|20,128
|2,807
|114
|8,770.93
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|4-3
|52.34
|996,740
|1.61
|175,423
|16,900
|3,084
|96
|10,415.67
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-3
|52.74
|989,221
|1.46
|150,006
|26,157
|1,490
|79
|12,657.23
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-1
|47.68
|999,964
|1.82
|141,586
|21,979
|1,028
|31
|32,257.06
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|6-1
|50.74
|960,999
|1.16
|25,704
|7,862
|811
|21
|47,618.05
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|4-3
|47.77
|999,734
|1.17
|29,939
|5,943
|466
|9
|111,110.11
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-4
|44.03
|889,996
|0.97
|5,580
|1,015
|43
|2
|499,999.00
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-2
|41.97
|811,263
|1.10
|28,751
|1,957
|71
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-2
|44.42
|810,256
|0.89
|6,486
|1,304
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-4
|38.91
|995,370
|1.07
|13,828
|699
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.30
|612,902
|0.85
|27,831
|1,557
|60
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-3
|42.57
|116,944
|0.14
|4,114
|125
|17
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-2
|38.60
|572,993
|0.71
|9,827
|467
|10
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-3
|32.78
|998,168
|1.08
|4,322
|60
|1
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-2
|36.25
|985,105
|1.00
|476
|44
|1
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-4
|31.26
|1,000,000
|1.02
|719
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-3
|31.79
|997,558
|1.06
|3,145
|39
|-
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-3
|33.45
|948,442
|0.95
|152
|9
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-4
|36.03
|166,322
|0.17
|61
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-5
|34.58
|173,475
|0.18
|41
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-4
|30.13
|3,030
|0.00
|13
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-5
|30.59
|9,260
|0.01
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-5
|23.13
|19,584
|0.02
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-4
|25.72
|48,869
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|21.65
|9,287
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|19.93
|8,574
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-6
|-8.39
|2,435
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-7
|-8.44
|1,881
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|9.38
|115
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|15.83
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|8.92
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-7
|8.01
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-2.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|643,521
|266,768
|68,521
|17,813
|996,623
|3,377
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|277,982
|396,658
|235,644
|88,241
|998,525
|1,475
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|50,061
|125,295
|298,802
|420,931
|895,089
|104,911
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|28,411
|209,499
|390,003
|355,646
|983,559
|16,441
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|25
|1,671
|6,265
|108,983
|116,944
|883,056
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|109
|765
|8,386
|9,260
|990,740
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|568,615
|275,508
|126,011
|28,951
|999,085
|915
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|359,422
|502,538
|96,180
|38,600
|996,740
|3,260
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|56,193
|174,275
|579,919
|178,834
|989,221
|10,779
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|15,760
|47,075
|196,519
|736,016
|995,370
|4,630
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|10
|604
|1,371
|17,599
|19,584
|980,416
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|943,770
|28,582
|23,852
|3,718
|999,922
|78
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|30,745
|862,806
|87,771
|18,567
|999,889
|111
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|22,902
|12,043
|521,222
|255,096
|811,263
|188,737
|3-AAA
|Long County
|2,538
|4,389
|216,252
|349,814
|572,993
|427,007
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|45
|92,180
|150,715
|369,962
|612,902
|387,098
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|187
|2,843
|3,030
|996,970
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|999,999
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|606,953
|343,819
|41,851
|7,371
|999,994
|6
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|367,023
|516,781
|92,404
|23,756
|999,964
|36
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|13,940
|57,492
|407,692
|518,434
|997,558
|2,442
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|12,084
|81,907
|458,030
|446,147
|998,168
|1,832
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|1
|11
|1,869
|1,881
|998,119
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|12
|2,423
|2,435
|997,565
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|912,829
|80,097
|7,059
|15
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|70,209
|633,775
|293,522
|2,494
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|16,954
|285,882
|684,513
|12,651
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|8
|246
|14,906
|984,840
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|993,612
|4,458
|790
|1,128
|999,988
|12
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|2,839
|15,340
|562,631
|404,295
|985,105
|14,895
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|2,127
|971,635
|25,271
|701
|999,734
|266
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|1,417
|8,300
|409,778
|528,947
|948,442
|51,558
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|5
|235
|928
|47,701
|48,869
|951,131
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|32
|602
|7,940
|8,574
|991,426
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|9,287
|9,287
|990,713
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|457,465
|357,276
|155,855
|28,241
|998,837
|1,163
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|283,710
|166,018
|230,833
|280,438
|960,999
|39,001
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|156,734
|182,986
|333,863
|216,413
|889,996
|110,004
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|101,633
|284,893
|216,199
|207,531
|810,256
|189,744
|7-AAA
|White County
|340
|5,726
|30,751
|129,505
|166,322
|833,678
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|118
|3,101
|32,489
|137,767
|173,475
|826,525
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|10
|105
|115
|999,885
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|688,274
|187,664
|52,801
|58,833
|987,572
|12,428
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|116,003
|556,453
|206,502
|68,425
|947,383
|52,617
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|114,677
|141,963
|326,933
|355,207
|938,780
|61,220
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|69,557
|74,625
|346,307
|288,754
|779,243
|220,757
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|11,489
|39,295
|67,457
|228,780
|347,021
|652,979
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|6-0
|73.55
|999,900
|4.21
|904,872
|723,526
|587,341
|435,081
|1.30
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-1
|68.11
|999,336
|3.70
|775,787
|558,692
|375,269
|179,796
|4.56
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-1
|63.96
|999,884
|3.71
|839,396
|593,528
|292,936
|114,772
|7.71
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|4-2
|64.41
|1,000,000
|3.22
|802,849
|275,916
|180,075
|84,764
|10.80
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-1
|64.91
|998,774
|3.17
|640,481
|481,572
|165,541
|80,521
|11.42
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|6-0
|59.56
|1,000,000
|2.97
|681,174
|232,416
|104,742
|30,140
|32.18
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-3
|59.10
|1,000,000
|3.10
|714,135
|297,253
|103,118
|29,204
|33.24
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-1
|59.47
|1,000,000
|2.38
|267,252
|154,396
|67,463
|19,160
|51.19
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-1
|55.88
|998,664
|2.54
|475,023
|169,670
|36,964
|9,272
|106.85
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-2
|55.41
|1,000,000
|2.34
|301,113
|173,558
|32,795
|8,425
|117.69
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|3-3
|53.80
|997,066
|2.32
|380,181
|112,906
|20,871
|4,346
|229.10
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|3-3
|50.85
|1,000,000
|2.22
|330,339
|75,976
|10,684
|1,670
|597.80
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|7-0
|50.17
|1,000,000
|1.99
|234,807
|34,269
|7,933
|1,102
|906.44
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-1
|50.79
|1,000,000
|1.70
|75,590
|24,349
|4,764
|756
|1,321.75
|Worth County
|1-AA
|6-1
|49.01
|963,103
|1.94
|121,152
|32,979
|4,276
|494
|2,023.29
|Columbia
|5-AA
|5-2
|46.54
|997,629
|1.63
|118,291
|17,109
|1,413
|175
|5,713.29
|Union County
|8-AA
|5-1
|45.54
|961,072
|1.55
|106,136
|12,915
|1,247
|113
|8,848.56
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-0
|46.60
|999,998
|1.40
|36,361
|9,107
|953
|102
|9,802.92
|Model
|7-AA
|4-3
|45.63
|973,353
|1.54
|91,472
|9,096
|1,076
|72
|13,887.89
|Berrien
|1-AA
|5-2
|44.06
|621,817
|0.80
|17,039
|3,556
|186
|16
|62,499.00
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-3
|42.39
|835,260
|1.05
|34,759
|3,183
|176
|10
|99,999.00
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-1
|41.78
|461,487
|0.55
|5,219
|856
|45
|4
|249,999.00
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-2
|39.42
|766,066
|0.88
|3,656
|420
|25
|2
|499,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-2
|38.38
|959,831
|1.16
|22,722
|1,265
|56
|1
|999,999.00
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|2-5
|38.35
|213,478
|0.24
|1,769
|232
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-4
|34.03
|467,321
|0.51
|2,855
|67
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-5
|41.15
|198,562
|0.28
|5,231
|763
|32
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|4-3
|35.82
|478,569
|0.53
|1,360
|112
|6
|-
|-
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-3
|36.84
|295,219
|0.33
|989
|109
|3
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-3
|31.31
|559,411
|0.59
|1,659
|33
|2
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|27.02
|969,321
|1.02
|831
|23
|1
|-
|-
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-5
|29.31
|683,450
|0.69
|1,006
|52
|-
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-5
|32.08
|231,523
|0.25
|1,465
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|25.45
|999,210
|1.05
|766
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-3
|23.23
|896,624
|0.92
|753
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-4
|21.88
|975,626
|1.00
|626
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-5
|21.91
|455,065
|0.46
|276
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|3-4
|22.82
|544,427
|0.55
|446
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-7
|31.22
|3,804
|0.00
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-4
|23.23
|310,620
|0.31
|103
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|29.17
|16,466
|0.02
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-5
|17.17
|921,648
|0.92
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-3
|11.42
|121,229
|0.12
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|4-3
|9.90
|59,820
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-6
|3.78
|46,084
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-6
|-4.40
|6,521
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-5
|5.25
|5,914
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-7
|-6.75
|3,917
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|3-4
|2.02
|2,878
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-6
|-3.93
|32
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-6
|6.41
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-6
|17.16
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|6.63
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-5
|0.20
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-5-1
|-9.09
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-5-1
|-15.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-7
|-23.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-5
|-23.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|671,245
|323,519
|4,481
|655
|999,900
|100
|1-AA
|Cook
|326,486
|593,063
|72,409
|7,378
|999,336
|664
|1-AA
|Worth County
|1,268
|68,594
|796,707
|96,534
|963,103
|36,897
|1-AA
|Berrien
|999
|12,626
|43,836
|564,356
|621,817
|378,183
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|2
|1,036
|75,502
|122,022
|198,562
|801,438
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|1,162
|6,916
|205,400
|213,478
|786,522
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|-
|149
|3,655
|3,804
|996,196
|2-AA
|Northeast
|981,335
|18,552
|113
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|18,460
|504,596
|451,436
|24,718
|999,210
|790
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|205
|461,470
|368,220
|139,426
|969,321
|30,679
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|15,300
|163,351
|742,997
|921,648
|78,352
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|77
|10,771
|48,972
|59,820
|940,180
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|5
|6,109
|39,970
|46,084
|953,916
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|3,917
|3,917
|996,083
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Appling County
|977,647
|15,722
|5,182
|1,333
|999,884
|116
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|18,286
|933,650
|44,946
|1,892
|998,774
|1,226
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|1,824
|4,615
|413,254
|346,373
|766,066
|233,934
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|1,737
|23,781
|205,036
|230,933
|461,487
|538,513
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|505
|13,831
|262,277
|201,956
|478,569
|521,431
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|1
|8,401
|69,305
|217,512
|295,219
|704,781
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-AA
|Thomson
|738,718
|201,399
|59,883
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|197,063
|471,059
|305,456
|26,422
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|64,219
|323,489
|604,101
|8,189
|999,998
|2
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|4,053
|30,556
|648,841
|683,450
|316,550
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|4
|310,616
|310,620
|689,380
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|5,914
|5,914
|994,086
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|-
|17
|17
|999,983
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|5-AA
|Callaway
|791,054
|202,927
|5,297
|722
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|202,211
|500,912
|296,731
|146
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Columbia
|6,735
|295,897
|669,245
|25,752
|997,629
|2,371
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|193
|5,819
|538,415
|544,427
|455,573
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|71
|22,875
|432,119
|455,065
|544,935
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|33
|2,845
|2,878
|997,122
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|748,311
|249,892
|1,753
|44
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|251,500
|730,201
|18,154
|145
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Washington
|144
|1,867
|494,515
|479,100
|975,626
|24,374
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|45
|18,040
|474,914
|403,625
|896,624
|103,376
|6-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|10,074
|111,155
|121,229
|878,771
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|590
|5,931
|6,521
|993,479
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|966,830
|30,681
|827
|1,662
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|16,135
|181,322
|368,607
|393,767
|959,831
|40,169
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|15,111
|31,393
|393,435
|395,321
|835,260
|164,740
|7-AA
|Model
|1,924
|738,320
|202,989
|30,120
|973,353
|26,647
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|18,284
|34,142
|179,097
|231,523
|768,477
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|32
|32
|999,968
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|511,453
|351,856
|124,847
|10,508
|998,664
|1,336
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|387,354
|406,037
|181,320
|22,355
|997,066
|2,934
|8-AA
|Union County
|99,070
|219,380
|493,954
|148,668
|961,072
|38,928
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|1,115
|13,981
|108,882
|343,343
|467,321
|532,679
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|981
|8,423
|88,518
|461,489
|559,411
|440,589
|8-AA
|Banks County
|27
|323
|2,479
|13,637
|16,466
|983,534
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|77.92
|1,000,000
|4.26
|867,400
|802,637
|605,063
|425,752
|1.35
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.99
|1,000,000
|3.95
|901,576
|719,477
|375,741
|186,484
|4.36
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.90
|1,000,000
|3.94
|899,711
|717,820
|373,312
|184,098
|4.43
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-0
|70.47
|1,000,000
|3.59
|781,593
|547,304
|269,206
|105,351
|8.49
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|6-0
|66.17
|999,991
|3.36
|885,265
|382,901
|144,422
|41,708
|22.98
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|7-0
|66.61
|1,000,000
|3.28
|861,793
|301,014
|142,905
|41,705
|22.98
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-0
|61.08
|1,000,000
|2.48
|347,056
|156,959
|41,303
|8,993
|110.20
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|53.97
|1,000,000
|2.55
|491,979
|47,532
|10,349
|1,413
|706.71
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-2
|54.15
|999,443
|2.52
|531,621
|73,576
|11,463
|1,340
|745.27
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|53.92
|1,000,000
|2.40
|425,529
|76,912
|9,405
|1,269
|787.02
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-1
|52.85
|1,000,000
|2.18
|132,174
|66,308
|7,367
|902
|1,107.65
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|52.26
|1,000,000
|2.26
|346,186
|54,208
|5,748
|636
|1,571.33
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-1
|53.41
|997,904
|1.29
|93,636
|24,282
|2,532
|307
|3,256.33
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|5-2
|45.91
|1,000,000
|1.67
|143,611
|11,534
|528
|19
|52,630.58
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|44.52
|1,000,000
|1.58
|40,306
|4,708
|226
|7
|142,856.14
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|41.95
|1,000,000
|1.44
|49,426
|3,229
|137
|7
|142,856.14
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|39.64
|1,000,000
|1.81
|23,379
|2,495
|78
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|41.02
|982,655
|1.29
|52,866
|2,663
|97
|2
|499,999.00
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|5-1
|40.54
|997,978
|1.32
|53,438
|2,558
|85
|2
|499,999.00
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|38.15
|1,000,000
|1.23
|18,423
|886
|20
|2
|499,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|33.32
|999,868
|1.54
|19,991
|468
|6
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|32.74
|1,000,000
|1.06
|6,197
|93
|2
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|3-4
|27.76
|1,000,000
|1.37
|5,733
|91
|2
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|29.58
|999,729
|1.33
|5,494
|116
|1
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-6
|33.05
|888,446
|0.90
|2,279
|65
|1
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|28.29
|1,000,000
|1.08
|3,748
|46
|1
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-3
|31.19
|1,000,000
|1.06
|5,184
|76
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|26.49
|1,000,000
|1.06
|2,733
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|28.38
|587,407
|0.60
|630
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-6
|20.94
|1,000,000
|1.01
|927
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|21.54
|354,710
|0.36
|73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|12.59
|999,992
|1.02
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|19.19
|64,193
|0.06
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-5
|15.54
|114,216
|0.11
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-5
|-4.63
|1,000,000
|1.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-6
|9.89
|13,057
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-7
|-21.25
|411
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-5
|-2.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|502,606
|494,025
|3,347
|22
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|497,249
|499,152
|3,575
|24
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|143
|6,465
|789,892
|203,500
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|2
|358
|203,186
|796,454
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|732,117
|212,349
|55,266
|259
|999,991
|9
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|247,190
|691,785
|48,665
|11,803
|999,443
|557
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|20,467
|85,715
|804,716
|87,006
|997,904
|2,096
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|224
|10,001
|89,309
|788,912
|888,446
|111,554
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|2
|150
|2,044
|112,020
|114,216
|885,784
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|942,523
|57,059
|233
|185
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|56,492
|569,109
|329,932
|44,335
|999,868
|132
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|694
|18,628
|120,289
|860,381
|999,992
|8
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|291
|355,201
|549,544
|94,693
|999,729
|271
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|3
|2
|406
|411
|999,589
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|822,504
|161,896
|15,542
|58
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|160,405
|652,793
|185,468
|1,334
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|17,088
|185,223
|797,265
|424
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|3
|88
|1,725
|998,184
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|983,125
|16,779
|84
|12
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|16,149
|823,624
|132,703
|27,524
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|426
|92,304
|473,448
|433,822
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|300
|67,293
|393,765
|538,642
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|492,726
|349,708
|114,995
|42,571
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|399,919
|393,207
|148,613
|58,261
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|72,998
|167,790
|418,061
|341,151
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|34,357
|89,295
|318,331
|558,017
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|940,661
|55,537
|3,800
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|30,398
|489,434
|458,471
|19,675
|997,978
|2,022
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|28,941
|445,275
|411,002
|97,437
|982,655
|17,345
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|6,107
|85,511
|495,789
|587,407
|412,593
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|3,609
|33,425
|317,676
|354,710
|645,290
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|36
|7,489
|56,668
|64,193
|935,807
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|2
|302
|12,753
|13,057
|986,943
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|746,694
|233,756
|18,783
|767
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|238,552
|640,025
|114,304
|7,119
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|14,296
|119,909
|721,859
|143,936
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|458
|6,310
|145,054
|848,178
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|6-1
|55.71
|1,000,000
|3.77
|763,088
|598,382
|453,506
|338,978
|1.95
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|6-0
|49.18
|1,000,000
|3.55
|768,811
|517,111
|332,729
|158,611
|5.30
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|6-1
|49.77
|999,515
|3.52
|743,424
|531,392
|271,863
|155,441
|5.43
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-0
|46.91
|1,000,000
|3.12
|741,558
|290,691
|164,391
|81,633
|11.25
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|45.97
|1,000,000
|2.94
|487,383
|311,945
|154,917
|62,431
|15.02
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|44.72
|999,999
|2.80
|434,952
|260,946
|120,440
|45,010
|21.22
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|4-2
|43.68
|997,145
|2.80
|527,884
|256,925
|99,560
|35,590
|27.10
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|42.97
|999,883
|2.80
|576,188
|247,851
|102,342
|33,281
|29.05
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-2
|41.04
|997,865
|2.14
|564,907
|217,584
|63,393
|20,833
|47.00
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|42.39
|998,910
|2.41
|361,215
|159,825
|61,019
|19,835
|49.42
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|6-1
|42.14
|999,511
|2.44
|367,427
|162,217
|61,633
|19,544
|50.17
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|42.06
|1,000,000
|2.25
|284,215
|146,856
|53,506
|15,561
|63.26
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-1
|39.08
|993,485
|1.89
|372,206
|128,258
|32,891
|9,127
|108.57
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|34.93
|998,405
|1.96
|231,558
|50,856
|11,480
|1,985
|502.78
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|34.29
|999,934
|1.95
|223,328
|47,607
|8,639
|1,283
|778.42
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|31.02
|995,890
|1.36
|56,754
|10,712
|1,391
|178
|5,616.98
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|31.02
|984,347
|1.23
|37,890
|8,106
|1,132
|141
|7,091.20
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|28.97
|977,113
|1.55
|107,645
|11,893
|904
|112
|8,927.57
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|28.78
|949,287
|1.48
|97,029
|10,709
|846
|104
|9,614.38
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|30.16
|968,631
|1.35
|53,902
|6,915
|888
|100
|9,999.00
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-4
|30.08
|802,015
|1.10
|58,572
|7,468
|955
|84
|11,903.76
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-3
|29.52
|1,000,000
|1.35
|36,153
|6,558
|880
|79
|12,657.23
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|27.03
|998,297
|1.16
|34,956
|4,747
|400
|41
|24,389.24
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-6
|26.24
|632,620
|0.75
|18,639
|1,524
|137
|10
|99,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|24.65
|568,705
|0.67
|14,630
|1,111
|78
|4
|249,999.00
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|23.42
|974,861
|1.07
|10,318
|811
|52
|4
|249,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|21.11
|952,516
|1.05
|6,710
|394
|16
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|17.64
|969,718
|1.05
|6,569
|228
|7
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|16.07
|893,088
|0.96
|3,635
|131
|5
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|13.28
|990,357
|1.06
|3,233
|96
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|12.90
|931,921
|1.03
|3,798
|86
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|15.75
|737,876
|0.76
|1,158
|61
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|9.04
|268,910
|0.27
|96
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|7.70
|71,882
|0.08
|83
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|9.72
|63,230
|0.07
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|0.76
|184,380
|0.19
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|14.66
|10,544
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-5
|4.22
|19,248
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-5
|8.46
|15,462
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-7
|-0.64
|34,058
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-6.61
|18,419
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-7.17
|1,420
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|-1.53
|299
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|-24.05
|254
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|4-2
|-9.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-49.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|-60.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-7
|-69.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|986,070
|9,691
|4,173
|999,934
|66
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|8,760
|732,226
|233,875
|974,861
|25,139
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|5,047
|20,818
|243,045
|268,910
|731,090
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|72
|234,770
|503,034
|737,876
|262,124
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|51
|2,495
|15,873
|18,419
|981,581
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|678,935
|300,177
|17,861
|2,542
|999,515
|485
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|311,353
|571,441
|101,326
|13,025
|997,145
|2,855
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|4,799
|36,421
|206,761
|320,724
|568,705
|431,295
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|2,616
|80,059
|426,395
|292,945
|802,015
|197,985
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|2,297
|11,902
|247,657
|370,764
|632,620
|367,380
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|507,854
|431,670
|51,811
|8,176
|999,511
|489
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|459,028
|413,731
|111,872
|14,279
|998,910
|1,090
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|28,946
|131,640
|629,050
|178,995
|968,631
|31,369
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|4,140
|21,506
|196,060
|748,012
|969,718
|30,282
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|32
|1,453
|11,207
|50,538
|63,230
|936,770
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|663,864
|267,331
|66,494
|2,194
|999,883
|117
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|284,848
|550,345
|124,037
|39,175
|998,405
|1,595
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|49,006
|134,841
|580,161
|231,882
|995,890
|4,110
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|2,282
|47,459
|227,373
|675,402
|952,516
|47,484
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|-
|22
|78
|19,148
|19,248
|980,752
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|-
|2
|1,857
|32,199
|34,058
|965,942
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|986,373
|13,392
|117
|118
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|7,228
|316,991
|345,377
|320,761
|990,357
|9,643
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|6,188
|190,369
|337,474
|359,057
|893,088
|106,912
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|153
|470,981
|296,249
|164,538
|931,921
|68,079
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|58
|8,267
|20,757
|155,298
|184,380
|815,620
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|26
|228
|254
|999,746
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|535,727
|464,040
|222
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|464,266
|535,424
|292
|17
|999,999
|1
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|7
|477
|9,103
|62,295
|71,882
|928,118
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|42
|473,873
|475,372
|949,287
|50,713
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|17
|516,448
|460,648
|977,113
|22,887
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|61
|1,359
|1,420
|998,580
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|1
|298
|299
|999,701
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|830,986
|155,760
|13,254
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|154,580
|670,566
|174,854
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|14,434
|173,674
|811,892
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|583,650
|347,752
|53,012
|13,451
|997,865
|2,135
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|353,117
|400,328
|163,897
|76,143
|993,485
|6,515
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|45,933
|110,181
|330,472
|511,711
|998,297
|1,703
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|17,282
|141,436
|451,555
|374,074
|984,347
|15,653
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|16
|202
|427
|9,899
|10,544
|989,456
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|2
|101
|637
|14,722
|15,462
|984,538
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author