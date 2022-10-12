Maxwell playoff projections after Week 8

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Valdosta Colquitt County Mill Creek Buford Valdosta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Milton Colquitt County Mill Creek Carrollton Milton Norcross Grayson Colquitt County Walton Mill Creek Brookwood Carrollton Reg 5, #3 14 74.89 6-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 9 82.12 3-3 Milton Reg 8, #4 23 68.16 4-2 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 15 73.32 4-2 Norcross Reg 3, #3 24 66.72 2-5 Marietta Reg 4, #2 12 75.55 5-1 Grayson Reg 2, #4 27 63.50 3-4 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 111.67 6-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 20 70.29 5-1 Denmark Reg 5, #2 10 80.59 4-2 Walton Reg 7, #4 35 54.69 4-2 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 2 103.00 6-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 17 72.13 3-3 Brookwood Reg 3, #2 21 69.52 4-3 McEachern Reg 1, #4 32 58.91 5-2 Camden County Reg 2, #1 7 83.64 7-0 Carrollton Westlake Buford Valdosta Lambert Westlake North Paulding Buford North Cobb Valdosta Parkview North Gwinnett Lambert Reg 1, #3 13 75.24 3-3 Lowndes Reg 2, #2 11 79.92 5-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 26 65.06 4-2 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #1 19 70.59 4-2 North Paulding Reg 7, #3 30 59.97 4-2 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 4 89.83 6-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 25 66.61 3-3 South Forsyth Reg 5, #1 5 87.28 4-2 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 16 72.78 4-3 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 3 90.42 7-0 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 33 57.20 1-6 Harrison Reg 4, #1 6 84.10 5-1 Parkview Reg 8, #3 22 68.95 2-4 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 18 71.28 5-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 40 46.69 4-2 Wheeler Reg 6, #1 8 82.79 6-0 Lambert

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 6-0 111.67 1,000,000 4.72 982,591 965,177 771,602 695,206 0.44 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 103.00 999,996 4.16 930,947 866,997 362,027 222,815 3.49 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 7-0 90.42 999,705 3.24 646,942 464,686 235,526 27,338 35.58 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 89.83 999,695 3.24 599,289 463,531 209,558 24,867 39.21 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 4-2 87.28 999,994 2.79 401,522 312,251 160,755 13,996 70.45 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 5-1 84.10 998,369 2.47 304,689 171,866 68,238 4,332 229.84 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 6-0 82.79 992,766 2.60 584,964 163,980 59,572 3,467 287.43 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 7-0 83.64 999,887 2.74 700,985 153,755 33,441 3,179 313.56 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 3-3 82.12 996,398 2.57 578,226 150,946 52,109 2,867 347.80 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 5-2 79.92 999,559 2.30 504,252 96,260 21,304 1,049 952.29 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 4-2 80.59 999,411 1.84 184,189 26,232 2,347 316 3,163.56 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 5-1 75.55 978,071 1.86 122,592 25,720 4,453 123 8,129.08 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-3 75.24 971,375 1.53 201,758 28,173 4,967 119 8,402.36 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 73.32 999,907 1.85 203,874 15,963 2,304 72 13,887.89 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 6-0 74.89 999,576 1.62 132,513 13,383 1,866 72 13,887.89 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 4-3 72.78 993,468 1.28 90,909 13,022 1,871 53 18,866.92 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 4-2 70.59 981,106 1.63 127,485 13,242 1,935 32 31,249.00 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 71.28 998,940 1.82 174,097 11,329 1,351 32 31,249.00 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 72.13 938,531 1.63 94,905 11,155 1,334 24 41,665.67 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 5-1 70.29 966,896 1.31 68,656 7,129 859 15 66,665.67 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 4-3 69.52 987,817 1.60 112,523 10,212 1,333 14 71,427.57 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 4-2 68.16 938,649 1.35 59,552 4,054 368 6 166,665.67 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-4 68.95 899,514 1.31 62,637 3,647 320 4 249,999.00 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 2-5 66.72 980,161 1.40 56,278 3,808 360 1 999,999.00 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-3 66.61 716,084 0.82 11,770 1,090 68 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-2 65.06 586,084 0.83 26,407 1,120 71 - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 3-4 63.50 952,138 0.98 4,783 376 22 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 59.97 985,298 1.05 4,674 306 12 - - Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 60.90 297,805 0.38 6,953 190 6 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 5-2 58.91 935,489 1.00 9,954 122 6 - - West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-3 61.50 326,553 0.35 1,595 104 6 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-5 59.17 201,140 0.25 3,263 85 6 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-6 57.20 657,698 0.71 1,703 56 2 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-4 56.66 93,431 0.10 697 8 1 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 54.69 818,953 0.83 449 16 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-5 52.89 393,218 0.41 331 3 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-1 51.96 118,707 0.13 313 3 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 4-2 46.69 558,631 0.57 358 1 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-1 47.19 422,512 0.43 295 1 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-5 50.67 43,439 0.05 77 1 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-5 38.53 19,876 0.02 2 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-4 39.47 38,828 0.04 1 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 3-4 37.69 158,074 0.16 - - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-5 39.29 54,948 0.05 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-4 33.00 1,303 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-4 8.01 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 919,547 78,806 1,620 27 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 78,675 893,802 23,819 3,409 999,705 295 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 1,747 18,881 815,304 135,443 971,375 28,625 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 31 6,993 138,796 789,669 935,489 64,511 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill - 1,518 20,461 71,452 93,431 906,569 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 626,002 321,960 41,606 10,319 999,887 113 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 341,553 467,490 182,380 8,136 999,559 441 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 27,819 191,446 558,558 215,645 993,468 6,532 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 4,625 18,947 215,496 713,070 952,138 47,862 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 1 157 1,960 52,830 54,948 945,052 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 386,012 307,565 215,215 72,314 981,106 18,894 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 369,572 335,207 230,871 52,167 987,817 12,183 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 230,218 291,136 333,780 125,027 980,161 19,839 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 10,961 48,374 153,786 444,577 657,698 342,302 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 3,237 17,718 66,348 305,915 393,218 606,782 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 679,150 244,394 66,786 8,039 998,369 1,631 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 206,405 404,208 281,308 86,150 978,071 21,929 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 108,900 273,961 385,133 170,537 938,531 61,469 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 3,096 62,020 171,790 349,178 586,084 413,916 4-AAAAAAA Newton 1,564 8,736 64,237 223,268 297,805 702,195 4-AAAAAAA Archer 885 6,681 30,746 162,828 201,140 798,860 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 909,145 87,300 2,732 817 999,994 6 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 86,018 344,929 552,776 15,853 999,576 424 5-AAAAAAA Walton 4,705 566,470 417,851 10,385 999,411 589 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 98 1,103 20,300 537,130 558,631 441,369 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 34 182 5,148 417,148 422,512 577,488 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - 16 1,193 18,667 19,876 980,124 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 467,096 368,524 123,119 34,027 992,766 7,234 6-AAAAAAA Milton 457,804 400,186 117,191 21,217 996,398 3,602 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 64,905 169,968 473,247 258,776 966,896 33,104 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 8,407 50,408 243,302 413,967 716,084 283,916 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 1,788 10,914 42,999 270,852 326,553 673,447 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - 142 1,161 1,303 998,697 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 492,425 479,837 17,153 9,525 998,940 1,060 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 486,040 399,217 98,238 16,412 999,907 93 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 12,891 106,377 815,491 50,539 985,298 14,702 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 8,617 13,799 43,540 752,997 818,953 181,047 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 27 770 17,201 140,076 158,074 841,926 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - - 8,377 30,451 38,828 961,172 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 818,688 176,417 4,602 289 999,996 4 8-AAAAAAA Buford 179,007 776,486 42,750 1,452 999,695 305 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,630 41,428 459,399 436,192 938,649 61,351 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 673 4,723 464,661 429,457 899,514 100,486 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 1 742 24,743 93,221 118,707 881,293 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 1 204 3,845 39,389 43,439 956,561

Semifinal Final Lee County Hughes Lee County Gainesville Hughes Houston County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Lee County Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Douglas County Roswell St. Pius X Lee County South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 14 64.39 5-2 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 16 59.10 3-4 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 32 47.31 3-5 Jackson County Reg 7, #1 7 80.83 6-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 35 45.69 5-2 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #2 23 55.29 2-4 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 40 39.65 3-3 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #1 1 94.83 6-1 Lee County Reg 6, #3 22 56.06 5-2 River Ridge Reg 5, #2 11 67.36 5-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 29 50.38 2-5 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 4 83.39 6-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 26 53.70 5-2 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 28 53.42 4-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 9 73.76 4-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 15 62.76 7-0 Brunswick Woodward Academy Hughes Houston County Rome Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Houston County Marist Blessed Trinity Rome Reg 1, #3 5 82.31 7-0 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #2 17 58.02 5-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 43 37.21 4-2 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 6 81.49 5-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 13 66.17 4-2 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 20 56.48 5-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 19 56.71 3-4 Creekview Reg 5, #1 2 91.44 7-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 34 46.41 3-4 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #2 3 83.43 6-1 Houston County Reg 3, #4 44 36.99 4-3 Morrow Reg 4, #1 10 71.15 4-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 18 56.96 3-4 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 12 67.00 5-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 21 56.14 4-3 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 8 74.99 6-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 94.83 999,992 4.52 981,504 846,649 694,514 571,792 0.75 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 5-1 81.49 1,000,000 5.67 1,467,863 770,827 443,275 124,042 7.06 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 6-0 83.39 999,998 3.72 857,071 674,398 208,427 105,809 8.45 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 83.43 994,988 3.23 649,164 419,497 211,811 68,977 13.50 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 7-0 82.31 999,717 3.22 677,529 405,003 185,778 56,896 16.58 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 6-1 80.83 999,999 3.14 859,061 200,342 100,128 41,405 23.15 Rome 6-AAAAAA 6-1 74.99 999,729 2.90 665,095 249,506 83,584 13,863 71.13 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 7-0 91.44 999,994 1.10 27,855 24,839 11,129 7,991 124.14 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 4-3 73.76 939,524 2.41 548,563 157,525 23,392 5,088 195.54 Marist 4-AAAAAA 4-2 71.15 999,989 2.32 221,961 102,803 24,670 2,925 340.88 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-2 67.36 999,825 1.87 118,212 33,379 2,405 359 2,784.52 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 5-2 67.00 997,800 1.94 170,869 29,240 4,349 325 3,075.92 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 4-2 66.17 996,647 1.96 198,065 26,577 3,930 307 3,256.33 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 7-0 62.76 999,902 1.37 133,437 18,991 954 101 9,899.99 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 5-2 64.39 985,907 1.71 86,493 15,148 875 94 10,637.30 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 5-2 58.02 997,707 1.16 46,361 4,584 137 5 199,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 3-4 59.10 944,993 1.25 25,483 2,100 90 5 199,999.00 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 5-2 56.48 999,966 1.35 24,538 3,393 119 3 333,332.33 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 2-4 55.29 998,108 1.80 22,237 2,064 99 3 333,332.33 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 3-4 56.71 897,159 1.07 17,611 1,395 75 3 333,332.33 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 4-3 53.42 993,349 1.63 70,672 3,740 47 2 499,999.00 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 5-2 53.70 999,129 1.52 49,682 2,544 40 2 499,999.00 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 3-4 56.96 986,683 1.21 30,296 2,140 83 1 999,999.00 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 4-3 56.14 740,124 0.84 17,766 1,017 41 1 999,999.00 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 4-3 53.66 65,332 0.09 7,282 316 3 1 999,999.00 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 5-2 56.06 684,057 0.82 11,163 1,233 33 - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-4 54.37 180,561 0.22 3,150 102 6 - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 2-5 54.91 380,077 0.42 2,459 243 4 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 5-2 45.69 997,251 1.16 1,384 59 2 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 2-5 50.38 642,180 0.67 2,527 264 - - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 3-4 46.41 748,886 0.75 613 24 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-5 48.22 93,173 0.10 486 12 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 3-3 43.75 321,326 0.33 376 12 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-5 47.31 541,588 0.55 1,357 10 - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 4-3 36.99 998,382 1.05 314 5 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 4-2 37.21 818,789 0.85 426 4 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 3-3 39.65 552,048 0.55 107 4 - - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-2 50.10 93,975 0.10 41 4 - - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 2-5 44.19 464,349 0.47 671 3 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-3 43.01 509,585 0.51 232 3 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-6 34.40 41,581 0.04 2 1 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-4 38.68 4,623 0.00 10 - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 3-4 38.14 107,116 0.11 7 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-6 43.78 447 0.00 3 - - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-3 34.73 84,756 0.08 1 - - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-4 34.33 11,013 0.01 1 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 1-6 23.48 182,358 0.18 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-7 32.49 2,793 0.00 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-6 15.49 1,627 0.00 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-6 36.61 467 0.00 - - - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-5 46.96 344 0.00 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-7 26.42 72 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-7 15.19 10 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-5 6.73 5 0.00 - - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-6 27.48 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 5-2 18.84 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 2-5 14.45 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 882,347 106,608 3,730 7,307 999,992 8 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 98,276 371,297 367,297 162,847 999,717 283 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 10,728 54,459 178,782 695,555 939,524 60,476 1-AAAAAA Houston County 8,649 467,400 448,071 70,868 994,988 5,012 1-AAAAAA Veterans - 236 2,052 63,044 65,332 934,668 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - 68 379 447 999,553 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 636,863 350,981 11,451 607 999,902 98 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 358,204 577,566 55,677 6,260 997,707 2,293 2-AAAAAA Evans 4,268 35,172 185,740 284,405 509,585 490,415 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 657 30,895 244,818 275,678 552,048 447,952 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 6 524 14,463 69,763 84,756 915,244 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 2 4,858 444,288 299,738 748,886 251,114 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - 4 43,563 63,549 107,116 892,884 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 997,523 2,322 155 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 2,446 14,225 664,434 316,146 997,251 2,749 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 31 937,772 48,762 6,784 993,349 6,651 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 45,641 285,792 666,949 998,382 1,618 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro - 40 857 10,116 11,013 988,987 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 5 5 999,995 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 824,379 147,948 27,433 229 999,989 11 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 144,207 724,340 107,634 21,927 998,108 1,892 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 31,222 106,277 747,087 114,543 999,129 871 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 183 20,998 115,996 681,612 818,789 181,211 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 9 433 1,293 180,623 182,358 817,642 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 4 557 1,066 1,627 998,373 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 959,016 40,275 513 190 999,994 6 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 40,536 574,299 379,707 5,283 999,825 175 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 442 384,841 538,691 61,933 985,907 14,093 5-AAAAAA Newnan 3 436 62,198 117,924 180,561 819,439 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 3 149 14,081 725,891 740,124 259,876 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - 4,810 88,363 93,173 906,827 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - - - 344 344 999,656 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - - 72 72 999,928 6-AAAAAA Rome 922,291 67,415 5,430 4,593 999,729 271 6-AAAAAA Creekview 45,171 261,443 202,711 387,834 897,159 102,841 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 24,235 117,081 371,292 171,449 684,057 315,943 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 8,216 490,310 286,230 160,237 944,993 55,007 6-AAAAAA Etowah 57 478 9,168 84,272 93,975 906,025 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 30 63,273 125,169 191,605 380,077 619,923 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - 10 10 999,990 7-AAAAAA Roswell 910,530 86,916 1,366 1,187 999,999 1 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 86,890 448,259 439,609 21,889 996,647 3,353 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 2,575 460,210 513,686 21,329 997,800 2,200 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 5 4,411 32,362 284,548 321,326 678,674 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - 198 12,836 629,146 642,180 357,820 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - 5 92 370 467 999,533 7-AAAAAA Pope - 1 49 41,531 41,581 958,419 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 949,564 46,436 3,670 328 999,998 2 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 42,122 926,220 31,292 332 999,966 34 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 8,311 26,471 868,359 83,542 986,683 13,317 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 3 383 1,309 2,928 4,623 995,377 8-AAAAAA Lanier - 348 81,197 382,804 464,349 535,651 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - 113 14,020 527,455 541,588 458,412 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - 29 153 2,611 2,793 997,207

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Ware County Dutchtown Warner Robins Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Calhoun Ware County Loganville Dutchtown Kell Calhoun Decatur Ware County Lithia Springs Loganville Northgate Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 21 49.39 4-3 Villa Rica Reg 6, #2 11 62.45 6-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 14 56.69 2-5 Clarke Central Reg 7, #1 7 66.18 4-3 Calhoun Reg 3, #3 37 33.37 3-4 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 33 41.83 3-4 Decatur Reg 2, #4 16 55.57 4-3 Jones County Reg 1, #1 1 80.46 5-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 23 48.96 3-3 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 13 57.34 4-3 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #4 19 49.54 3-4 Cass Reg 8, #1 4 70.18 8-0 Loganville Reg 4, #3 34 41.82 2-5 Tucker Reg 3, #2 32 42.49 2-5 Northgate Reg 1, #4 29 45.52 2-4 Statesboro Reg 2, #1 2 76.05 6-0 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Cambridge Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Jefferson Creekside Coffee Chamblee Cartersville Cambridge Reg 1, #3 28 45.75 1-5 Jenkins Reg 2, #2 3 73.16 3-4 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 38 32.56 3-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 17 52.24 6-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 15 56.24 4-3 Dalton Reg 8, #2 10 65.24 4-2 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 31 44.05 2-5 Centennial Reg 5, #1 8 66.13 4-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 18 51.33 3-3 Ola Reg 1, #2 5 69.27 5-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 41 28.86 1-6 Harris County Reg 4, #1 30 44.99 5-1 Chamblee Reg 8, #3 12 60.52 5-2 Eastside Reg 7, #2 9 65.73 6-1 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 26 46.59 5-2 Maynard Jackson Reg 6, #1 6 66.84 5-2 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 5-0 80.46 999,999 4.33 958,900 831,541 573,723 434,595 1.30 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 6-0 76.05 999,987 4.02 955,721 721,144 366,978 225,473 3.44 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 3-4 73.16 999,916 3.71 861,361 577,080 341,397 136,611 6.32 Coffee 1-AAAAA 5-1 69.27 999,935 3.37 807,299 496,760 221,283 64,913 14.41 Loganville 8-AAAAA 8-0 70.18 1,000,000 2.90 668,376 265,009 108,654 44,218 21.62 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 5-2 66.84 1,000,000 2.84 578,955 241,493 102,775 26,449 36.81 Creekside 5-AAAAA 4-2 66.13 999,863 2.81 544,357 231,683 106,953 25,265 38.58 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 4-3 66.18 969,038 2.23 431,825 118,143 38,283 12,001 82.33 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 4-2 65.24 998,615 2.30 415,333 130,081 42,988 11,039 89.59 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 6-1 65.73 992,786 2.17 355,140 123,898 43,685 10,884 90.88 Kell 6-AAAAA 6-0 62.45 999,297 2.38 402,918 105,739 30,273 5,812 171.06 Eastside 8-AAAAA 5-2 60.52 891,357 1.50 159,017 37,617 8,507 1,290 774.19 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 4-3 57.34 997,239 1.93 175,259 20,820 2,626 446 2,241.15 Dalton 7-AAAAA 4-3 56.24 914,841 1.32 91,729 16,738 2,648 276 3,622.19 Jones County 2-AAAAA 4-3 55.57 690,717 0.88 71,550 17,206 2,344 244 4,097.36 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 6-1 52.24 999,978 2.01 104,803 20,615 3,116 207 4,829.92 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-5 56.69 744,583 1.04 65,735 10,170 1,495 177 5,648.72 Ola 2-AAAAA 3-3 51.33 805,956 0.94 52,222 8,512 797 43 23,254.81 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 5-1 44.99 999,972 1.89 60,917 6,975 447 19 52,630.58 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 3-4 48.67 501,797 0.54 15,871 2,007 131 8 124,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 3-4 49.54 617,356 0.70 15,999 1,225 88 8 124,999.00 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 3-3 48.96 955,385 1.20 28,095 1,732 87 5 199,999.00 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 5-2 46.59 944,008 1.07 14,637 1,035 71 5 199,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-3 49.39 803,827 0.95 21,129 1,846 133 4 249,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 3-4 41.83 999,879 1.83 36,333 2,974 116 2 499,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-4 45.52 989,337 1.05 19,278 1,721 96 2 499,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-3 49.49 364,020 0.43 9,810 746 51 2 499,999.00 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-5 41.82 963,981 1.33 8,965 535 18 1 999,999.00 Mays 5-AAAAA 2-4 46.22 250,549 0.29 4,068 295 15 1 999,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-5 45.75 962,207 1.02 18,690 1,733 87 - - Northgate 3-AAAAA 2-5 42.49 999,602 1.68 22,510 1,730 80 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 4-3 47.41 504,712 0.57 10,265 731 37 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 2-5 44.05 977,795 1.08 7,317 355 16 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-4 33.37 991,905 1.21 2,856 63 2 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-4 32.56 859,265 1.00 1,472 32 - - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-6 28.86 981,015 1.12 1,229 14 - - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-5 49.17 1,365 0.00 26 2 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 2-5 18.70 176,195 0.18 15 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 1-6 28.32 51,655 0.05 9 - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-5 38.48 1,618 0.00 5 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-6 22.83 26,967 0.03 2 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-6 18.19 21,555 0.02 1 - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 3-3 35.10 3,588 0.00 1 - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-6 -1.46 27,500 0.03 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 4-2 24.64 15,649 0.02 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-6 29.89 1,267 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-5 25.44 921 0.00 - - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-7 8.41 708 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-6 3.83 219 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-4 14.61 60 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-6 9.15 9 0.00 - - - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-5 31.52 5 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 4-3 9.20 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-6 -67.79 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 789,842 207,429 2,632 96 999,999 1 1-AAAAA Coffee 208,437 728,504 56,663 6,331 999,935 65 1-AAAAA Statesboro 1,608 33,245 479,358 475,126 989,337 10,663 1-AAAAA Jenkins 113 30,768 458,378 472,948 962,207 37,793 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - 54 763 26,150 26,967 973,033 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - 2,206 19,349 21,555 978,445 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 965,429 28,740 3,237 2,581 999,987 13 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 24,505 924,324 48,227 2,860 999,916 84 2-AAAAA Jones County 6,859 40,979 208,308 434,571 690,717 309,283 2-AAAAA Ola 3,206 5,604 552,136 245,010 805,956 194,044 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 1 23 158 1,436 1,618 998,382 2-AAAAA Union Grove - 330 187,934 313,533 501,797 498,203 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - 9 9 999,991 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 724,710 251,070 21,902 2,296 999,978 22 3-AAAAA Northgate 263,926 668,273 59,538 7,865 999,602 398 3-AAAAA McIntosh 8,200 20,475 546,558 416,672 991,905 8,095 3-AAAAA Harris County 3,164 60,101 371,118 546,632 981,015 18,985 3-AAAAA Drew - 81 884 26,535 27,500 972,500 4-AAAAA Chamblee 575,291 353,256 53,662 17,763 999,972 28 4-AAAAA Decatur 420,417 568,477 10,508 477 999,879 121 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 4,217 42,419 224,682 587,947 859,265 140,735 4-AAAAA M.L. King 75 3,606 19,921 152,593 176,195 823,805 4-AAAAA Tucker - 32,241 691,197 240,543 963,981 36,019 4-AAAAA Lithonia - 1 30 677 708 999,292 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 956,468 27,546 8,618 7,231 999,863 137 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 16,708 902,010 68,473 10,048 997,239 2,761 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 14,460 16,280 418,573 354,514 803,827 196,173 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 12,291 15,781 481,944 433,992 944,008 55,992 5-AAAAA Mays 66 38,277 21,742 190,464 250,549 749,451 5-AAAAA Banneker 7 106 648 2,827 3,588 996,412 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - 2 919 921 999,079 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - - - 5 5 999,995 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 653,638 345,927 435 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Kell 345,975 564,735 85,789 2,798 999,297 703 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 387 85,231 548,967 320,800 955,385 44,615 6-AAAAA Centennial - 3,377 354,277 620,141 977,795 22,205 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - 672 5,962 45,021 51,655 948,345 6-AAAAA North Springs - 58 4,570 11,021 15,649 984,351 6-AAAAA Northview - - - 219 219 999,781 7-AAAAA Calhoun 630,540 107,234 133,499 97,765 969,038 30,962 7-AAAAA Cartersville 235,958 519,698 194,104 43,026 992,786 7,214 7-AAAAA Dalton 93,677 286,865 369,608 164,691 914,841 85,159 7-AAAAA Hiram 31,549 51,419 170,411 251,333 504,712 495,288 7-AAAAA Cass 8,270 34,774 132,105 442,207 617,356 382,644 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 6 10 273 978 1,267 998,733 8-AAAAA Loganville 656,615 308,634 34,751 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Jefferson 307,802 463,165 206,566 21,082 998,615 1,385 8-AAAAA Eastside 35,583 204,404 402,915 248,455 891,357 108,643 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - 21,504 273,545 449,534 744,583 255,417 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - 2,293 81,842 279,885 364,020 635,980 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch - - 381 984 1,365 998,635 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - 60 60 999,940

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Pace Academy Cedartown Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Bainbridge Holy Innocents North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 13 59.24 6-1 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 18 54.98 4-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 30 45.26 5-1 Walnut Grove Reg 7, #1 1 86.57 7-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 11 63.09 5-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 9 63.38 5-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 31 44.34 2-4 Baldwin Reg 1, #1 6 70.28 3-4 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 22 50.91 4-3 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #2 29 45.29 3-4 Lovett Reg 7, #4 19 54.80 5-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #1 5 75.06 6-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 63.30 5-2 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #2 7 67.89 5-1 Burke County Reg 1, #4 43 32.58 1-6 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 2 78.41 6-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Troup Stephenson Westside (Macon) Benedictine Sonoraville Stockbridge Cairo Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Stephenson Reg 1, #3 41 36.13 2-5 Westover Reg 2, #2 26 47.58 5-1 Westside (Macon) Reg 4, #4 12 60.19 5-2 Whitewater Reg 3, #1 3 78.29 4-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 16 56.48 5-2 Sonoraville Reg 8, #2 28 46.32 5-1 East Forsyth Reg 6, #4 25 49.06 1-6 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #1 8 64.07 5-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 23 49.78 4-3 Spalding Reg 1, #2 20 52.40 6-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 27 46.90 5-1 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 4 75.48 7-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 32 43.32 3-4 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #2 15 57.77 6-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #4 24 49.46 5-2 Hampton Reg 6, #1 14 58.99 4-2 Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 7-0 86.57 1,000,000 4.49 977,829 863,654 655,630 508,308 0.97 Benedictine 3-AAAA 4-2 78.29 999,991 3.96 839,362 729,973 491,750 188,097 4.32 Perry 2-AAAA 6-1 78.41 1,000,000 3.56 826,745 542,711 194,929 110,372 8.06 Troup 4-AAAA 7-0 75.48 999,999 3.73 813,327 649,395 344,053 108,729 8.20 North Oconee 8-AAAA 6-0 75.06 999,999 3.27 837,544 390,822 113,368 53,907 17.55 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 3-4 70.28 1,000,000 2.75 613,665 127,669 44,958 13,941 70.73 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 5-2 64.07 999,636 2.59 546,435 135,693 45,715 5,462 182.08 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-2 63.38 999,120 2.02 282,984 103,480 26,497 3,068 324.95 Burke County 3-AAAA 5-1 67.89 998,019 1.86 184,140 49,242 10,069 2,477 402.71 Stephenson 6-AAAA 4-2 58.99 996,259 2.39 464,499 108,296 20,926 1,444 691.52 Wayne County 3-AAAA 5-1 63.09 994,658 1.64 141,046 42,648 10,590 1,203 830.26 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 5-2 63.30 969,214 1.35 75,930 32,080 7,980 913 1,094.29 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 6-1 59.24 999,888 1.98 216,983 36,826 7,956 639 1,563.95 Whitewater 4-AAAA 5-2 60.19 949,465 1.21 57,773 22,434 4,839 417 2,397.08 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 5-2 56.48 999,373 2.17 332,785 52,612 7,640 389 2,569.69 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 6-1 57.77 832,735 1.68 247,584 40,928 6,503 383 2,609.97 Cairo 1-AAAA 6-2 52.40 1,000,000 1.81 80,379 22,105 2,164 89 11,234.96 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 5-2 54.80 664,177 0.93 64,852 6,780 867 47 21,275.60 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 4-3 54.98 932,649 1.50 51,967 6,927 782 43 23,254.81 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 4-3 50.91 858,140 1.22 58,348 5,631 525 13 76,922.08 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 4-3 52.11 503,498 0.68 38,100 3,282 288 12 83,332.33 Spalding 2-AAAA 4-3 49.78 915,546 1.50 36,761 8,500 812 11 90,908.09 LaGrange 4-AAAA 5-2 55.56 75,968 0.09 3,598 884 138 9 111,110.11 Hampton 5-AAAA 5-2 49.46 942,505 1.25 42,376 3,668 211 7 142,856.14 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 5-1 47.58 868,581 1.25 19,878 3,747 269 6 166,665.67 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 1-6 49.06 791,959 1.04 25,325 1,679 129 4 249,999.00 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 5-1 46.90 985,394 1.05 12,712 2,342 131 3 333,332.33 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 3-4 43.32 816,714 0.93 15,287 740 35 3 333,332.33 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-1 46.32 891,178 1.10 32,462 1,838 115 2 499,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-1 45.26 797,756 0.93 18,893 941 42 2 499,999.00 Baldwin 2-AAAA 2-4 44.34 721,458 0.91 7,767 1,031 46 - - Lovett 5-AAAA 3-4 45.29 793,606 1.04 14,651 665 26 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 3-3 40.92 398,690 0.44 5,376 219 6 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 3-4 42.26 346,964 0.40 4,561 166 5 - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-5 36.13 949,155 1.08 1,897 119 3 - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-5 42.21 74,029 0.08 991 40 2 - - Howard 2-AAAA 5-2 38.52 312,671 0.39 1,392 107 1 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 4-3 39.72 253,216 0.28 2,970 91 - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 1-6 32.58 894,306 0.94 428 22 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-6 35.42 160,594 0.17 190 11 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 2-4 37.44 10,888 0.01 88 2 - - - North Hall 8-AAAA 2-5 32.55 43,322 0.04 54 - - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 2-5 38.21 51,608 0.05 39 - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 3-5 38.02 6,234 0.01 10 - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-5 30.87 21,150 0.02 8 - - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 2-5 31.89 21,916 0.02 7 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-4 16.54 156,539 0.16 1 - - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-6 25.41 261 0.00 1 - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-5 22.38 733 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-3 22.52 217 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-7 8.01 22 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-6 23.41 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 2-4 14.50 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-5 10.63 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 2-4 4.07 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-7 4.05 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-6 2.07 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-7 -4.73 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-5 -12.66 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 893,777 105,432 704 87 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 105,679 813,182 80,532 607 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Hardaway 444 1,061 347,399 545,402 894,306 105,694 1-AAAA Westover 100 80,309 549,370 319,376 949,155 50,845 1-AAAA Shaw - 16 21,995 134,528 156,539 843,461 2-AAAA Perry 979,090 20,549 289 72 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Spalding 16,761 473,302 294,553 130,930 915,546 84,454 2-AAAA Baldwin 4,024 124,296 231,117 362,021 721,458 278,542 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 125 282,503 348,485 237,468 868,581 131,419 2-AAAA Howard - 86,735 86,227 139,709 312,671 687,329 2-AAAA Griffin - 11,309 36,521 112,764 160,594 839,406 2-AAAA West Laurens - 1,306 2,808 17,036 21,150 978,850 3-AAAA Benedictine 923,207 72,948 1,872 1,964 999,991 9 3-AAAA Wayne County 69,978 338,533 486,514 99,633 994,658 5,342 3-AAAA Burke County 4,419 567,999 377,809 47,792 998,019 1,981 3-AAAA New Hampstead 2,395 20,280 132,127 830,592 985,394 14,606 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 1 240 1,677 19,998 21,916 978,084 3-AAAA Islands - - 1 21 22 999,978 4-AAAA Troup 800,990 197,503 1,005 501 999,999 1 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 198,941 780,506 6,466 13,207 999,120 880 4-AAAA LaGrange 69 15,019 8,351 52,529 75,968 924,032 4-AAAA Whitewater - 5,903 404,002 539,560 949,465 50,535 4-AAAA Starr's Mill - 1,069 577,844 390,301 969,214 30,786 4-AAAA Riverdale - - 2,332 3,902 6,234 993,766 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 710,625 276,564 12,178 269 999,636 364 5-AAAA Pace Academy 280,216 407,507 308,284 3,881 999,888 112 5-AAAA Lovett 8,968 303,170 303,853 177,615 793,606 206,394 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 191 3,802 5,329 243,894 253,216 746,784 5-AAAA Hampton - 8,955 370,246 563,304 942,505 57,495 5-AAAA Luella - 1 72 188 261 999,739 5-AAAA McDonough - 1 38 10,849 10,888 989,112 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stephenson 845,654 93,504 43,439 13,662 996,259 3,741 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 98,049 126,850 341,420 291,821 858,140 141,860 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 36,176 555,703 220,834 119,936 932,649 67,351 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 9,536 182,948 288,900 310,575 791,959 208,041 6-AAAA Miller Grove 8,925 37,183 84,967 215,889 346,964 653,036 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 1,660 3,812 20,440 48,117 74,029 925,971 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 974,666 24,827 431 76 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Sonoraville 22,341 579,612 358,706 38,714 999,373 627 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 2,849 6,760 212,238 442,330 664,177 335,823 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 144 361,773 284,307 186,511 832,735 167,265 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) - 27,028 144,247 332,223 503,498 496,502 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 71 146 217 999,783 8-AAAA North Oconee 971,829 27,527 616 27 999,999 1 8-AAAA East Forsyth 16,285 422,329 226,397 226,167 891,178 108,822 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 11,861 271,839 170,335 343,721 797,756 202,244 8-AAAA Madison County 25 66,861 244,885 86,919 398,690 601,310 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 209,161 338,140 269,413 816,714 183,286 8-AAAA North Hall - 2,128 18,481 22,713 43,322 956,678 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - 124 1,077 50,407 51,608 948,392 8-AAAA Chestatee - 31 69 633 733 999,267 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Stephens County Dougherty Stephens County Cedar Grove Adairsville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Dougherty Stephens County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Oconee County Harlem Dougherty Sandy Creek Stephens County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 5 65.48 5-1 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 22 47.77 4-3 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 7 64.99 4-3 Oconee County Reg 7, #1 17 54.04 5-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 28 41.97 4-2 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 4, #2 23 47.68 6-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 29 38.91 3-4 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 6 65.25 7-0 Dougherty Reg 6, #3 31 36.25 5-2 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 72.60 6-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 21 50.74 6-1 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #1 3 70.82 6-1 Stephens County Reg 4, #3 35 32.78 4-3 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #2 16 54.26 6-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 15 55.75 4-2 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 11 59.50 3-3 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Thomasville Adairsville Crisp County Calvary Day Monroe Area Cedar Grove Thomasville Morgan County Hebron Christian Adairsville Reg 1, #3 14 56.25 4-3 Crisp County Reg 2, #2 19 52.34 4-3 Jackson Reg 4, #4 36 31.79 4-3 Hephzibah Reg 3, #1 9 60.41 5-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 25 44.03 3-4 Wesleyan Reg 8, #2 4 68.95 3-4 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 34 33.45 4-3 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 92.80 4-2 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 18 52.74 4-3 Mary Persons Reg 1, #2 12 59.00 4-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 27 42.30 4-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 20 51.79 5-2 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 10 60.19 6-1 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #2 24 44.42 5-2 Gilmer Reg 5, #4 37 31.26 3-4 Douglass Reg 6, #1 8 62.37 6-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 4-2 92.80 1,000,000 4.81 957,585 941,059 916,240 860,134 0.16 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 6-1 72.60 1,000,000 3.46 623,959 508,599 349,643 49,532 19.19 Stephens County 8-AAA 6-1 70.82 987,572 2.94 432,078 361,972 224,202 31,519 30.73 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-4 68.95 947,383 2.30 239,173 180,744 65,411 13,848 71.21 Dougherty 1-AAA 7-0 65.25 996,623 3.19 771,883 403,670 131,516 13,044 75.66 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 5-1 65.48 1,000,000 2.82 510,441 312,120 110,200 9,397 105.42 Adairsville 6-AAA 6-1 62.37 999,988 2.93 553,184 380,668 30,448 7,015 141.55 Oconee County 8-AAA 4-3 64.99 938,780 2.28 309,746 198,081 47,963 5,901 168.46 Calvary Day 3-AAA 5-0 60.41 999,922 2.65 632,317 39,675 17,958 3,196 311.89 Thomasville 1-AAA 4-3 59.00 998,525 2.41 502,084 164,767 26,805 1,902 524.76 Peach County 2-AAA 3-3 59.50 999,085 2.14 405,402 86,845 27,549 1,674 596.37 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 6-1 60.19 779,243 1.65 182,718 95,437 13,840 1,182 845.02 Crisp County 1-AAA 4-3 56.25 983,559 1.83 272,337 48,229 5,792 388 2,576.32 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 6-1 54.26 999,889 2.30 367,755 45,658 10,235 329 3,038.51 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 4-2 55.75 895,089 1.63 235,374 39,696 5,929 302 3,310.26 Morgan County 4-AAA 5-2 51.79 999,994 2.09 253,953 59,091 3,115 160 6,249.00 Dawson County 7-AAA 5-2 54.04 998,837 1.39 70,957 27,394 3,204 122 8,195.72 Hart County 8-AAA 4-3 56.67 347,021 0.64 51,000 20,128 2,807 114 8,770.93 Jackson 2-AAA 4-3 52.34 996,740 1.61 175,423 16,900 3,084 96 10,415.67 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-3 52.74 989,221 1.46 150,006 26,157 1,490 79 12,657.23 Harlem 4-AAA 6-1 47.68 999,964 1.82 141,586 21,979 1,028 31 32,257.06 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 6-1 50.74 960,999 1.16 25,704 7,862 811 21 47,618.05 Ringgold 6-AAA 4-3 47.77 999,734 1.17 29,939 5,943 466 9 111,110.11 Wesleyan 7-AAA 3-4 44.03 889,996 0.97 5,580 1,015 43 2 499,999.00 Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 4-2 41.97 811,263 1.10 28,751 1,957 71 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 5-2 44.42 810,256 0.89 6,486 1,304 40 1 999,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-4 38.91 995,370 1.07 13,828 699 21 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 4-3 42.30 612,902 0.85 27,831 1,557 60 - - Monroe 1-AAA 4-3 42.57 116,944 0.14 4,114 125 17 - - Long County 3-AAA 5-2 38.60 572,993 0.71 9,827 467 10 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 4-3 32.78 998,168 1.08 4,322 60 1 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 5-2 36.25 985,105 1.00 476 44 1 - - Douglass 5-AAA 3-4 31.26 1,000,000 1.02 719 42 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 4-3 31.79 997,558 1.06 3,145 39 - - - Bremen 6-AAA 4-3 33.45 948,442 0.95 152 9 - - - White County 7-AAA 2-4 36.03 166,322 0.17 61 5 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-5 34.58 173,475 0.18 41 2 - - - Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 3-4 30.13 3,030 0.00 13 1 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-5 30.59 9,260 0.01 39 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-5 23.13 19,584 0.02 10 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 3-4 25.72 48,869 0.05 1 - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-6 21.65 9,287 0.01 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-5 19.93 8,574 0.01 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-6 -8.39 2,435 0.00 - - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-7 -8.44 1,881 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-5 9.38 115 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-6 15.83 1 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-7 8.92 1 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-7 8.01 1 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-6 -2.10 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Dougherty 643,521 266,768 68,521 17,813 996,623 3,377 1-AAA Thomasville 277,982 396,658 235,644 88,241 998,525 1,475 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 50,061 125,295 298,802 420,931 895,089 104,911 1-AAA Crisp County 28,411 209,499 390,003 355,646 983,559 16,441 1-AAA Monroe 25 1,671 6,265 108,983 116,944 883,056 1-AAA Columbus - 109 765 8,386 9,260 990,740 2-AAA Peach County 568,615 275,508 126,011 28,951 999,085 915 2-AAA Jackson 359,422 502,538 96,180 38,600 996,740 3,260 2-AAA Mary Persons 56,193 174,275 579,919 178,834 989,221 10,779 2-AAA Upson-Lee 15,760 47,075 196,519 736,016 995,370 4,630 2-AAA Pike County 10 604 1,371 17,599 19,584 980,416 3-AAA Calvary Day 943,770 28,582 23,852 3,718 999,922 78 3-AAA Savannah Christian 30,745 862,806 87,771 18,567 999,889 111 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 22,902 12,043 521,222 255,096 811,263 188,737 3-AAA Long County 2,538 4,389 216,252 349,814 572,993 427,007 3-AAA Liberty County 45 92,180 150,715 369,962 612,902 387,098 3-AAA Savannah Country Day - - 187 2,843 3,030 996,970 3-AAA Beach - - 1 - 1 999,999 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 606,953 343,819 41,851 7,371 999,994 6 4-AAA Harlem 367,023 516,781 92,404 23,756 999,964 36 4-AAA Hephzibah 13,940 57,492 407,692 518,434 997,558 2,442 4-AAA Richmond Academy 12,084 81,907 458,030 446,147 998,168 1,832 4-AAA Salem - 1 11 1,869 1,881 998,119 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 12 2,423 2,435 997,565 5-AAA Cedar Grove 912,829 80,097 7,059 15 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 70,209 633,775 293,522 2,494 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 16,954 285,882 684,513 12,651 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 8 246 14,906 984,840 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 993,612 4,458 790 1,128 999,988 12 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 2,839 15,340 562,631 404,295 985,105 14,895 6-AAA Ringgold 2,127 971,635 25,271 701 999,734 266 6-AAA Bremen 1,417 8,300 409,778 528,947 948,442 51,558 6-AAA Gordon Lee 5 235 928 47,701 48,869 951,131 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 32 602 7,940 8,574 991,426 6-AAA LaFayette - - - 9,287 9,287 990,713 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - 1 1 999,999 7-AAA Dawson County 457,465 357,276 155,855 28,241 998,837 1,163 7-AAA Lumpkin County 283,710 166,018 230,833 280,438 960,999 39,001 7-AAA Wesleyan 156,734 182,986 333,863 216,413 889,996 110,004 7-AAA Gilmer 101,633 284,893 216,199 207,531 810,256 189,744 7-AAA White County 340 5,726 30,751 129,505 166,322 833,678 7-AAA Pickens 118 3,101 32,489 137,767 173,475 826,525 7-AAA West Hall - - 10 105 115 999,885 8-AAA Stephens County 688,274 187,664 52,801 58,833 987,572 12,428 8-AAA Monroe Area 116,003 556,453 206,502 68,425 947,383 52,617 8-AAA Oconee County 114,677 141,963 326,933 355,207 938,780 61,220 8-AAA Hebron Christian 69,557 74,625 346,307 288,754 779,243 220,757 8-AAA Hart County 11,489 39,295 67,457 228,780 347,021 652,979 8-AAA Franklin County - - - 1 1 999,999

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Cook Fitzgerald Pierce County Appling County Cook First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Athens Academy Pierce County North Cobb Christian Rockmart Putnam County Fitzgerald Eagle's Landing Christian Athens Academy Pierce County Northeast Reg 5, #3 17 46.54 5-2 Columbia Reg 6, #2 14 50.17 7-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 31 31.31 4-3 East Jackson Reg 7, #1 4 64.41 4-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 24 39.42 5-2 Brantley County Reg 4, #2 13 50.79 6-1 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 42 17.17 2-5 Southwest Reg 1, #1 1 73.55 6-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 37 23.23 2-3 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 12 50.85 3-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 25 38.38 5-2 North Murray Reg 8, #1 9 55.88 5-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 16 46.60 6-0 Laney Reg 3, #2 3 64.91 5-1 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 20 44.06 5-2 Berrien Reg 2, #1 10 55.41 5-2 Northeast Appling County Callaway Cook South Atlanta Worth County Appling County Fellowship Christian Callaway Cook Thomson Model South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 15 49.01 6-1 Worth County Reg 2, #2 35 27.02 6-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 33 29.31 2-5 Washington County Reg 3, #1 5 63.96 4-1 Appling County Reg 7, #3 21 42.39 3-3 Fannin County Reg 8, #2 11 53.80 3-3 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 41 21.88 2-4 Washington Reg 5, #1 8 59.10 3-3 Callaway Reg 2, #3 36 25.45 5-2 Spencer Reg 1, #2 2 68.11 5-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 27 36.84 4-3 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 7 59.47 5-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 19 45.54 5-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 18 45.63 4-3 Model Reg 5, #4 39 22.82 3-4 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 6 59.56 6-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 6-0 73.55 999,900 4.21 904,872 723,526 587,341 435,081 1.30 Cook 1-AA 5-1 68.11 999,336 3.70 775,787 558,692 375,269 179,796 4.56 Appling County 3-AA 4-1 63.96 999,884 3.71 839,396 593,528 292,936 114,772 7.71 Rockmart 7-AA 4-2 64.41 1,000,000 3.22 802,849 275,916 180,075 84,764 10.80 Pierce County 3-AA 5-1 64.91 998,774 3.17 640,481 481,572 165,541 80,521 11.42 South Atlanta 6-AA 6-0 59.56 1,000,000 2.97 681,174 232,416 104,742 30,140 32.18 Callaway 5-AA 3-3 59.10 1,000,000 3.10 714,135 297,253 103,118 29,204 33.24 Thomson 4-AA 5-1 59.47 1,000,000 2.38 267,252 154,396 67,463 19,160 51.19 Athens Academy 8-AA 5-1 55.88 998,664 2.54 475,023 169,670 36,964 9,272 106.85 Northeast 2-AA 5-2 55.41 1,000,000 2.34 301,113 173,558 32,795 8,425 117.69 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 3-3 53.80 997,066 2.32 380,181 112,906 20,871 4,346 229.10 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 3-3 50.85 1,000,000 2.22 330,339 75,976 10,684 1,670 597.80 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 7-0 50.17 1,000,000 1.99 234,807 34,269 7,933 1,102 906.44 Putnam County 4-AA 6-1 50.79 1,000,000 1.70 75,590 24,349 4,764 756 1,321.75 Worth County 1-AA 6-1 49.01 963,103 1.94 121,152 32,979 4,276 494 2,023.29 Columbia 5-AA 5-2 46.54 997,629 1.63 118,291 17,109 1,413 175 5,713.29 Union County 8-AA 5-1 45.54 961,072 1.55 106,136 12,915 1,247 113 8,848.56 Laney 4-AA 6-0 46.60 999,998 1.40 36,361 9,107 953 102 9,802.92 Model 7-AA 4-3 45.63 973,353 1.54 91,472 9,096 1,076 72 13,887.89 Berrien 1-AA 5-2 44.06 621,817 0.80 17,039 3,556 186 16 62,499.00 Fannin County 7-AA 3-3 42.39 835,260 1.05 34,759 3,183 176 10 99,999.00 Vidalia 3-AA 5-1 41.78 461,487 0.55 5,219 856 45 4 249,999.00 Brantley County 3-AA 5-2 39.42 766,066 0.88 3,656 420 25 2 499,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 5-2 38.38 959,831 1.16 22,722 1,265 56 1 999,999.00 Dodge County 1-AA 2-5 38.35 213,478 0.24 1,769 232 6 1 999,999.00 Providence Christian 8-AA 2-4 34.03 467,321 0.51 2,855 67 1 1 999,999.00 Sumter County 1-AA 1-5 41.15 198,562 0.28 5,231 763 32 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 4-3 35.82 478,569 0.53 1,360 112 6 - - Toombs County 3-AA 4-3 36.84 295,219 0.33 989 109 3 - - East Jackson 8-AA 4-3 31.31 559,411 0.59 1,659 33 2 - - ACE Charter 2-AA 6-1 27.02 969,321 1.02 831 23 1 - - Washington County 4-AA 2-5 29.31 683,450 0.69 1,006 52 - - - Haralson County 7-AA 2-5 32.08 231,523 0.25 1,465 48 - - - Spencer 2-AA 5-2 25.45 999,210 1.05 766 19 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-3 23.23 896,624 0.92 753 13 - - - Washington 6-AA 2-4 21.88 975,626 1.00 626 11 - - - Redan 5-AA 2-5 21.91 455,065 0.46 276 3 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 3-4 22.82 544,427 0.55 446 1 - - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-7 31.22 3,804 0.00 6 1 - - - Butler 4-AA 2-4 23.23 310,620 0.31 103 - - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-3 29.17 16,466 0.02 30 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 2-5 17.17 921,648 0.92 21 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 3-3 11.42 121,229 0.12 2 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 4-3 9.90 59,820 0.06 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 1-6 3.78 46,084 0.05 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-6 -4.40 6,521 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-5 5.25 5,914 0.01 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-7 -6.75 3,917 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 3-4 2.02 2,878 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-6 -3.93 32 0.00 - - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-6 6.41 17 0.00 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-6 17.16 1 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-7 6.63 1 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 2-5 0.20 1 0.00 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-5-1 -9.09 1 0.00 - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-5-1 -15.79 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-7 -23.15 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-5 -23.33 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 671,245 323,519 4,481 655 999,900 100 1-AA Cook 326,486 593,063 72,409 7,378 999,336 664 1-AA Worth County 1,268 68,594 796,707 96,534 963,103 36,897 1-AA Berrien 999 12,626 43,836 564,356 621,817 378,183 1-AA Sumter County 2 1,036 75,502 122,022 198,562 801,438 1-AA Dodge County - 1,162 6,916 205,400 213,478 786,522 1-AA Jeff Davis - - 149 3,655 3,804 996,196 2-AA Northeast 981,335 18,552 113 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 18,460 504,596 451,436 24,718 999,210 790 2-AA ACE Charter 205 461,470 368,220 139,426 969,321 30,679 2-AA Southwest - 15,300 163,351 742,997 921,648 78,352 2-AA Rutland - 77 10,771 48,972 59,820 940,180 2-AA Central (Macon) - 5 6,109 39,970 46,084 953,916 2-AA Kendrick - - - 3,917 3,917 996,083 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Appling County 977,647 15,722 5,182 1,333 999,884 116 3-AA Pierce County 18,286 933,650 44,946 1,892 998,774 1,226 3-AA Brantley County 1,824 4,615 413,254 346,373 766,066 233,934 3-AA Vidalia 1,737 23,781 205,036 230,933 461,487 538,513 3-AA Tattnall County 505 13,831 262,277 201,956 478,569 521,431 3-AA Toombs County 1 8,401 69,305 217,512 295,219 704,781 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - 1 1 999,999 4-AA Thomson 738,718 201,399 59,883 - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 197,063 471,059 305,456 26,422 1,000,000 - 4-AA Laney 64,219 323,489 604,101 8,189 999,998 2 4-AA Washington County - 4,053 30,556 648,841 683,450 316,550 4-AA Butler - - 4 310,616 310,620 689,380 4-AA Josey - - - 5,914 5,914 994,086 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - - - 17 17 999,983 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 1 1 999,999 5-AA Callaway 791,054 202,927 5,297 722 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 202,211 500,912 296,731 146 1,000,000 - 5-AA Columbia 6,735 295,897 669,245 25,752 997,629 2,371 5-AA Landmark Christian - 193 5,819 538,415 544,427 455,573 5-AA Redan - 71 22,875 432,119 455,065 544,935 5-AA McNair - - 33 2,845 2,878 997,122 5-AA Towers - - - 1 1 999,999 6-AA South Atlanta 748,311 249,892 1,753 44 1,000,000 - 6-AA North Cobb Christian 251,500 730,201 18,154 145 1,000,000 - 6-AA Washington 144 1,867 494,515 479,100 975,626 24,374 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 45 18,040 474,914 403,625 896,624 103,376 6-AA Therrell - - 10,074 111,155 121,229 878,771 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 590 5,931 6,521 993,479 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 966,830 30,681 827 1,662 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 16,135 181,322 368,607 393,767 959,831 40,169 7-AA Fannin County 15,111 31,393 393,435 395,321 835,260 164,740 7-AA Model 1,924 738,320 202,989 30,120 973,353 26,647 7-AA Haralson County - 18,284 34,142 179,097 231,523 768,477 7-AA Murray County - - - 32 32 999,968 7-AA Gordon Central - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AA Athens Academy 511,453 351,856 124,847 10,508 998,664 1,336 8-AA Fellowship Christian 387,354 406,037 181,320 22,355 997,066 2,934 8-AA Union County 99,070 219,380 493,954 148,668 961,072 38,928 8-AA Providence Christian 1,115 13,981 108,882 343,343 467,321 532,679 8-AA East Jackson 981 8,423 88,518 461,489 559,411 440,589 8-AA Banks County 27 323 2,479 13,637 16,466 983,534

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Swainsboro St. Francis Darlington Temple Brooks County Social Circle Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 22 36.25 5-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 12 50.26 4-2 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 28 28.22 2-3 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 5 65.24 6-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 26 31.87 4-2 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 21 36.45 4-3 Temple Reg 2, #4 24 33.54 1-5 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 3 72.70 4-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 14 48.03 5-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 13 48.91 4-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 27 28.87 3-3 Dade County Reg 8, #1 2 73.02 6-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 25 33.12 2-4 Heard County Reg 3, #2 19 37.27 5-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 29 24.54 1-5 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 6 64.47 5-0 Swainsboro Bleckley County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Bleckley County Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Commerce Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 23 35.23 2-5 Pelham Reg 2, #2 7 63.64 6-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 -5.68 2-4 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 10 53.11 3-3 Metter Reg 7, #3 18 37.33 3-2 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 8 58.95 6-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 20 37.01 3-3 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 1 77.89 5-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 15 47.33 2-2 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 72.00 4-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 34 14.34 3-3 Claxton Reg 4, #1 11 51.90 6-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 16 44.49 4-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 17 39.89 4-1 Trion Reg 5, #4 30 23.58 2-4 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 9 58.29 5-1 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 6-0 77.92 1,000,000 4.26 867,400 802,637 605,063 425,752 1.35 Irwin County 1-A Division I 4-1 72.99 1,000,000 3.95 901,576 719,477 375,741 186,484 4.36 Brooks County 1-A Division I 4-1 72.90 1,000,000 3.94 899,711 717,820 373,312 184,098 4.43 Rabun County 8-A Division I 7-0 70.47 1,000,000 3.59 781,593 547,304 269,206 105,351 8.49 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 6-0 66.17 999,991 3.36 885,265 382,901 144,422 41,708 22.98 Darlington 7-A Division I 7-0 66.61 1,000,000 3.28 861,793 301,014 142,905 41,705 22.98 Elbert County 8-A Division I 7-0 61.08 1,000,000 2.48 347,056 156,959 41,303 8,993 110.20 Metter 3-A Division I 4-3 53.97 1,000,000 2.55 491,979 47,532 10,349 1,413 706.71 Dublin 2-A Division I 3-2 54.15 999,443 2.52 531,621 73,576 11,463 1,340 745.27 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 5-2 53.92 1,000,000 2.40 425,529 76,912 9,405 1,269 787.02 Lamar County 4-A Division I 6-1 52.85 1,000,000 2.18 132,174 66,308 7,367 902 1,107.65 St. Francis 6-A Division I 4-3 52.26 1,000,000 2.26 346,186 54,208 5,748 636 1,571.33 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 6-1 53.41 997,904 1.29 93,636 24,282 2,532 307 3,256.33 Commerce 8-A Division I 5-2 45.91 1,000,000 1.67 143,611 11,534 528 19 52,630.58 Social Circle 5-A Division I 4-2 44.52 1,000,000 1.58 40,306 4,708 226 7 142,856.14 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 5-2 41.95 1,000,000 1.44 49,426 3,229 137 7 142,856.14 Temple 4-A Division I 4-3 39.64 1,000,000 1.81 23,379 2,495 78 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 4-2 41.02 982,655 1.29 52,866 2,663 97 2 499,999.00 Trion 7-A Division I 5-1 40.54 997,978 1.32 53,438 2,558 85 2 499,999.00 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-3 38.15 1,000,000 1.23 18,423 886 20 2 499,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 5-0 33.32 999,868 1.54 19,991 468 6 - - Pelham 1-A Division I 2-5 32.74 1,000,000 1.06 6,197 93 2 - - Heard County 4-A Division I 3-4 27.76 1,000,000 1.37 5,733 91 2 - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 4-3 29.58 999,729 1.33 5,494 116 1 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-6 33.05 888,446 0.90 2,279 65 1 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 5-2 28.29 1,000,000 1.08 3,748 46 1 - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 3-3 31.19 1,000,000 1.06 5,184 76 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 3-4 26.49 1,000,000 1.06 2,733 21 - - - Dade County 7-A Division I 3-3 28.38 587,407 0.60 630 16 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-6 20.94 1,000,000 1.01 927 5 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-4 21.54 354,710 0.36 73 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 4-3 12.59 999,992 1.02 34 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 3-4 19.19 64,193 0.06 5 - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-5 15.54 114,216 0.11 3 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 2-5 -4.63 1,000,000 1.00 1 - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-6 9.89 13,057 0.01 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-7 -21.25 411 0.00 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-5 -2.78 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 502,606 494,025 3,347 22 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 497,249 499,152 3,575 24 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 143 6,465 789,892 203,500 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 2 358 203,186 796,454 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 732,117 212,349 55,266 259 999,991 9 2-A Division I Dublin 247,190 691,785 48,665 11,803 999,443 557 2-A Division I Bleckley County 20,467 85,715 804,716 87,006 997,904 2,096 2-A Division I Jefferson County 224 10,001 89,309 788,912 888,446 111,554 2-A Division I East Laurens 2 150 2,044 112,020 114,216 885,784 3-A Division I Metter 942,523 57,059 233 185 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 56,492 569,109 329,932 44,335 999,868 132 3-A Division I Claxton 694 18,628 120,289 860,381 999,992 8 3-A Division I Bryan County 291 355,201 549,544 94,693 999,729 271 3-A Division I Savannah - 3 2 406 411 999,589 4-A Division I Lamar County 822,504 161,896 15,542 58 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 160,405 652,793 185,468 1,334 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 17,088 185,223 797,265 424 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 3 88 1,725 998,184 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 983,125 16,779 84 12 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 16,149 823,624 132,703 27,524 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 426 92,304 473,448 433,822 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 300 67,293 393,765 538,642 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 492,726 349,708 114,995 42,571 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 399,919 393,207 148,613 58,261 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 72,998 167,790 418,061 341,151 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 34,357 89,295 318,331 558,017 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 940,661 55,537 3,800 2 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Trion 30,398 489,434 458,471 19,675 997,978 2,022 7-A Division I Pepperell 28,941 445,275 411,002 97,437 982,655 17,345 7-A Division I Dade County - 6,107 85,511 495,789 587,407 412,593 7-A Division I Coosa - 3,609 33,425 317,676 354,710 645,290 7-A Division I Armuchee - 36 7,489 56,668 64,193 935,807 7-A Division I Chattooga - 2 302 12,753 13,057 986,943 8-A Division I Rabun County 746,694 233,756 18,783 767 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 238,552 640,025 114,304 7,119 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 14,296 119,909 721,859 143,936 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 458 6,310 145,054 848,178 1,000,000 -

Semifinal Final Bowdon Johnson County Bowdon Clinch County Johnson County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Lincoln County Clinch County Manchester Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Macon County Lincoln County McIntosh County Academy Clinch County Reg 5, #3 29 16.07 3-3 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 6 44.72 4-2 Manchester Reg 8, #4 23 27.03 5-2 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 55.71 6-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 18 30.16 4-3 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 14 34.93 4-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 24 26.24 1-6 Turner County Reg 1, #1 4 46.91 7-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 21 28.97 1-5 Macon County Reg 5, #2 33 12.90 2-5 Georgia Military Prep Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 12 41.04 4-2 Lincoln County Reg 4, #3 16 31.02 5-2 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 10 42.14 6-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 1, #4 30 15.75 2-5 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 2 49.77 6-1 Clinch County Emanuel County Institute Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County Emanuel County Institute Aquinas Johnson County Mitchell County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 26 23.42 2-5 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 7 43.68 4-2 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 27 21.11 4-3 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 9 42.39 2-4 Emanuel County Institute Reg 7, #3 20 29.52 4-3 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 13 39.08 5-1 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 22 28.78 2-4 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 3 49.18 6-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 19 30.08 3-4 Lanier County Reg 1, #2 15 34.29 3-4 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 28 17.64 4-3 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 8 42.97 4-2 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 17 31.02 5-2 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #2 11 42.06 3-4 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 32 13.28 2-4 Hancock Central Reg 6, #1 5 45.97 4-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 6-1 55.71 1,000,000 3.77 763,088 598,382 453,506 338,978 1.95 Johnson County 5-A Division II 6-0 49.18 1,000,000 3.55 768,811 517,111 332,729 158,611 5.30 Clinch County 2-A Division II 6-1 49.77 999,515 3.52 743,424 531,392 271,863 155,441 5.43 Early County 1-A Division II 7-0 46.91 1,000,000 3.12 741,558 290,691 164,391 81,633 11.25 Schley County 6-A Division II 4-2 45.97 1,000,000 2.94 487,383 311,945 154,917 62,431 15.02 Manchester 6-A Division II 4-2 44.72 999,999 2.80 434,952 260,946 120,440 45,010 21.22 Charlton County 2-A Division II 4-2 43.68 997,145 2.80 527,884 256,925 99,560 35,590 27.10 Dooly County 4-A Division II 4-2 42.97 999,883 2.80 576,188 247,851 102,342 33,281 29.05 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 4-2 41.04 997,865 2.14 564,907 217,584 63,393 20,833 47.00 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 2-4 42.39 998,910 2.41 361,215 159,825 61,019 19,835 49.42 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 6-1 42.14 999,511 2.44 367,427 162,217 61,633 19,544 50.17 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 3-4 42.06 1,000,000 2.25 284,215 146,856 53,506 15,561 63.26 Aquinas 8-A Division II 5-1 39.08 993,485 1.89 372,206 128,258 32,891 9,127 108.57 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 4-3 34.93 998,405 1.96 231,558 50,856 11,480 1,985 502.78 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 3-4 34.29 999,934 1.95 223,328 47,607 8,639 1,283 778.42 Telfair County 4-A Division II 5-2 31.02 995,890 1.36 56,754 10,712 1,391 178 5,616.98 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-2 31.02 984,347 1.23 37,890 8,106 1,132 141 7,091.20 Macon County 6-A Division II 1-5 28.97 977,113 1.55 107,645 11,893 904 112 8,927.57 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 2-4 28.78 949,287 1.48 97,029 10,709 846 104 9,614.38 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-3 30.16 968,631 1.35 53,902 6,915 888 100 9,999.00 Lanier County 2-A Division II 3-4 30.08 802,015 1.10 58,572 7,468 955 84 11,903.76 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 4-3 29.52 1,000,000 1.35 36,153 6,558 880 79 12,657.23 Greene County 8-A Division II 5-2 27.03 998,297 1.16 34,956 4,747 400 41 24,389.24 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-6 26.24 632,620 0.75 18,639 1,524 137 10 99,999.00 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 2-4 24.65 568,705 0.67 14,630 1,111 78 4 249,999.00 Terrell County 1-A Division II 2-5 23.42 974,861 1.07 10,318 811 52 4 249,999.00 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 4-3 21.11 952,516 1.05 6,710 394 16 - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 4-3 17.64 969,718 1.05 6,569 228 7 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 3-3 16.07 893,088 0.96 3,635 131 5 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-4 13.28 990,357 1.06 3,233 96 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 2-5 12.90 931,921 1.03 3,798 86 - - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 2-5 15.75 737,876 0.76 1,158 61 - - - Miller County 1-A Division II 1-5 9.04 268,910 0.27 96 3 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 2-4 7.70 71,882 0.08 83 1 - - - Portal 3-A Division II 4-3 9.72 63,230 0.07 66 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-5 0.76 184,380 0.19 7 - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-5 14.66 10,544 0.01 7 - - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-5 4.22 19,248 0.02 4 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-5 8.46 15,462 0.02 2 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-7 -0.64 34,058 0.03 - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-5 -6.61 18,419 0.02 - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 1-5 -7.17 1,420 0.00 - - - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-4 -1.53 299 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-5 -24.05 254 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 4-2 -9.48 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-4 -49.06 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-6 -60.03 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-7 -69.35 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.