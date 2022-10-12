ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 8

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
27 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Valdosta
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Buford
Valdosta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Milton
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Carrollton
Milton
Norcross
Grayson
Colquitt County
Walton
Mill Creek
Brookwood
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
14
74.89
6-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
9
82.12
3-3
Milton
Reg 8, #4
23
68.16
4-2
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
15
73.32
4-2
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
24
66.72
2-5
Marietta
Reg 4, #2
12
75.55
5-1
Grayson
Reg 2, #4
27
63.50
3-4
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
111.67
6-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
20
70.29
5-1
Denmark
Reg 5, #2
10
80.59
4-2
Walton
Reg 7, #4
35
54.69
4-2
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
2
103.00
6-0
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
17
72.13
3-3
Brookwood
Reg 3, #2
21
69.52
4-3
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
32
58.91
5-2
Camden County
Reg 2, #1
7
83.64
7-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Buford
Valdosta
Lambert
Westlake
North Paulding
Buford
North Cobb
Valdosta
Parkview
North Gwinnett
Lambert
Reg 1, #3
13
75.24
3-3
Lowndes
Reg 2, #2
11
79.92
5-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
26
65.06
4-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #1
19
70.59
4-2
North Paulding
Reg 7, #3
30
59.97
4-2
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
4
89.83
6-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
25
66.61
3-3
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
5
87.28
4-2
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
16
72.78
4-3
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
3
90.42
7-0
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
33
57.20
1-6
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
6
84.10
5-1
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
22
68.95
2-4
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
18
71.28
5-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
40
46.69
4-2
Wheeler
Reg 6, #1
8
82.79
6-0
Lambert

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-0111.671,000,0004.72982,591965,177771,602695,2060.44
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-0103.00999,9964.16930,947866,997362,027222,8153.49
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA7-090.42999,7053.24646,942464,686235,52627,33835.58
Buford8-AAAAAAA6-089.83999,6953.24599,289463,531209,55824,86739.21
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA4-287.28999,9942.79401,522312,251160,75513,99670.45
Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.10998,3692.47304,689171,86668,2384,332229.84
Lambert6-AAAAAAA6-082.79992,7662.60584,964163,98059,5723,467287.43
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA7-083.64999,8872.74700,985153,75533,4413,179313.56
Milton6-AAAAAAA3-382.12996,3982.57578,226150,94652,1092,867347.80
Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-279.92999,5592.30504,25296,26021,3041,049952.29
Walton5-AAAAAAA4-280.59999,4111.84184,18926,2322,3473163,163.56
Grayson4-AAAAAAA5-175.55978,0711.86122,59225,7204,4531238,129.08
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-375.24971,3751.53201,75828,1734,9671198,402.36
Norcross7-AAAAAAA4-273.32999,9071.85203,87415,9632,3047213,887.89
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA6-074.89999,5761.62132,51313,3831,8667213,887.89
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-372.78993,4681.2890,90913,0221,8715318,866.92
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-270.59981,1061.63127,48513,2421,9353231,249.00
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-271.28998,9401.82174,09711,3291,3513231,249.00
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-372.13938,5311.6394,90511,1551,3342441,665.67
Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-170.29966,8961.3168,6567,1298591566,665.67
McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-369.52987,8171.60112,52310,2121,3331471,427.57
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-268.16938,6491.3559,5524,0543686166,665.67
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-468.95899,5141.3162,6373,6473204249,999.00
Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-566.72980,1611.4056,2783,8083601999,999.00
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-366.61716,0840.8211,7701,090681999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-265.06586,0840.8326,4071,12071--
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-463.50952,1380.984,78337622--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA4-259.97985,2981.054,67430612--
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-360.90297,8050.386,9531906--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-258.91935,4891.009,9541226--
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-361.50326,5530.351,5951046--
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-559.17201,1400.253,263856--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-657.20657,6980.711,703562--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-456.6693,4310.1069781--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-254.69818,9530.8344916---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-552.89393,2180.413313---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-151.96118,7070.133133---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-246.69558,6310.573581---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-147.19422,5120.432951---
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-550.6743,4390.05771---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-538.5319,8760.022----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-439.4738,8280.041----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-437.69158,0740.16-----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-539.2954,9480.05-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-433.001,3030.00-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-48.01-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County919,54778,8061,620271,000,000-
1-AAAAAAAValdosta78,675893,80223,8193,409999,705295
1-AAAAAAALowndes1,74718,881815,304135,443971,37528,625
1-AAAAAAACamden County316,993138,796789,669935,48964,511
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill-1,51820,46171,45293,431906,569
2-AAAAAAACarrollton626,002321,96041,60610,319999,887113
2-AAAAAAAWestlake341,553467,490182,3808,136999,559441
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta27,819191,446558,558215,645993,4686,532
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook4,62518,947215,496713,070952,13847,862
2-AAAAAAACampbell11571,96052,83054,948945,052
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding386,012307,565215,21572,314981,10618,894
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern369,572335,207230,87152,167987,81712,183
3-AAAAAAAMarietta230,218291,136333,780125,027980,16119,839
3-AAAAAAAHarrison10,96148,374153,786444,577657,698342,302
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove3,23717,71866,348305,915393,218606,782
4-AAAAAAAParkview679,150244,39466,7868,039998,3691,631
4-AAAAAAAGrayson206,405404,208281,30886,150978,07121,929
4-AAAAAAABrookwood108,900273,961385,133170,537938,53161,469
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett3,09662,020171,790349,178586,084413,916
4-AAAAAAANewton1,5648,73664,237223,268297,805702,195
4-AAAAAAAArcher8856,68130,746162,828201,140798,860
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb909,14587,3002,732817999,9946
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain86,018344,929552,77615,853999,576424
5-AAAAAAAWalton4,705566,470417,85110,385999,411589
5-AAAAAAAWheeler981,10320,300537,130558,631441,369
5-AAAAAAAOsborne341825,148417,148422,512577,488
5-AAAAAAACherokee-161,19318,66719,876980,124
6-AAAAAAALambert467,096368,524123,11934,027992,7667,234
6-AAAAAAAMilton457,804400,186117,19121,217996,3983,602
6-AAAAAAADenmark64,905169,968473,247258,776966,89633,104
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth8,40750,408243,302413,967716,084283,916
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth1,78810,91442,999270,852326,553673,447
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central--1421,1611,303998,697
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett492,425479,83717,1539,525998,9401,060
7-AAAAAAANorcross486,040399,21798,23816,412999,90793
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek12,891106,377815,49150,539985,29814,702
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge8,61713,79943,540752,997818,953181,047
7-AAAAAAADiscovery2777017,201140,076158,074841,926
7-AAAAAAADuluth--8,37730,45138,828961,172
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek818,688176,4174,602289999,9964
8-AAAAAAABuford179,007776,48642,7501,452999,695305
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1,63041,428459,399436,192938,64961,351
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill6734,723464,661429,457899,514100,486
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett174224,74393,221118,707881,293
8-AAAAAAADacula12043,84539,38943,439956,561

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Hughes
Lee County
Gainesville
Hughes
Houston County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Lee County
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Douglas County
Roswell
St. Pius X
Lee County
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
14
64.39
5-2
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
16
59.10
3-4
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
32
47.31
3-5
Jackson County
Reg 7, #1
7
80.83
6-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
35
45.69
5-2
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #2
23
55.29
2-4
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
40
39.65
3-3
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 1, #1
1
94.83
6-1
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
22
56.06
5-2
River Ridge
Reg 5, #2
11
67.36
5-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
29
50.38
2-5
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
4
83.39
6-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
26
53.70
5-2
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
28
53.42
4-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
9
73.76
4-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
15
62.76
7-0
Brunswick
Woodward Academy
Hughes
Houston County
Rome
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Houston County
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Rome
Reg 1, #3
5
82.31
7-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #2
17
58.02
5-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
43
37.21
4-2
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
6
81.49
5-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
13
66.17
4-2
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
20
56.48
5-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
19
56.71
3-4
Creekview
Reg 5, #1
2
91.44
7-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
34
46.41
3-4
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #2
3
83.43
6-1
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
44
36.99
4-3
Morrow
Reg 4, #1
10
71.15
4-2
Marist
Reg 8, #3
18
56.96
3-4
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
12
67.00
5-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
21
56.14
4-3
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
8
74.99
6-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA6-194.83999,9924.52981,504846,649694,514571,7920.75
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA5-181.491,000,0005.671,467,863770,827443,275124,0427.06
Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-083.39999,9983.72857,071674,398208,427105,8098.45
Houston County1-AAAAAA6-183.43994,9883.23649,164419,497211,81168,97713.50
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-082.31999,7173.22677,529405,003185,77856,89616.58
Roswell7-AAAAAA6-180.83999,9993.14859,061200,342100,12841,40523.15
Rome6-AAAAAA6-174.99999,7292.90665,095249,50683,58413,86371.13
Hughes5-AAAAAA7-091.44999,9941.1027,85524,83911,1297,991124.14
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-373.76939,5242.41548,563157,52523,3925,088195.54
Marist4-AAAAAA4-271.15999,9892.32221,961102,80324,6702,925340.88
South Paulding5-AAAAAA5-267.36999,8251.87118,21233,3792,4053592,784.52
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA5-267.00997,8001.94170,86929,2404,3493253,075.92
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA4-266.17996,6471.96198,06526,5773,9303073,256.33
Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-062.76999,9021.37133,43718,9919541019,899.99
Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-264.39985,9071.7186,49315,1488759410,637.30
Effingham County2-AAAAAA5-258.02997,7071.1646,3614,5841375199,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-459.10944,9931.2525,4832,100905199,999.00
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-256.48999,9661.3524,5383,3931193333,332.33
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA2-455.29998,1081.8022,2372,064993333,332.33
Creekview6-AAAAAA3-456.71897,1591.0717,6111,395753333,332.33
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-353.42993,3491.6370,6723,740472499,999.00
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-253.70999,1291.5249,6822,544402499,999.00
Shiloh8-AAAAAA3-456.96986,6831.2130,2962,140831999,999.00
Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-356.14740,1240.8417,7661,017411999,999.00
Veterans1-AAAAAA4-353.6665,3320.097,28231631999,999.00
River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-256.06684,0570.8211,1631,23333--
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-454.37180,5610.223,1501026--
Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-554.91380,0770.422,4592434--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-245.69997,2511.161,384592--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-550.38642,1800.672,527264---
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA3-446.41748,8860.7561324---
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-548.2293,1730.1048612---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-343.75321,3260.3337612---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-547.31541,5880.551,35710---
Morrow3-AAAAAA4-336.99998,3821.053145---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-237.21818,7890.854264---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-339.65552,0480.551074---
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-250.1093,9750.10414---
Lanier8-AAAAAA2-544.19464,3490.476713---
Evans2-AAAAAA3-343.01509,5850.512323---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-634.4041,5810.0421---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-438.684,6230.0010----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-438.14107,1160.117----
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-643.784470.003----
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-334.7384,7560.081----
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-434.3311,0130.011----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-623.48182,3580.18-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-732.492,7930.00-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-615.491,6270.00-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-636.614670.00-----
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-546.963440.00-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-726.42720.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-715.19100.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-56.7350.00-----
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-627.48-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA5-218.84-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-514.45-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County882,347106,6083,7307,307999,9928
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central98,276371,297367,297162,847999,717283
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)10,72854,459178,782695,555939,52460,476
1-AAAAAAHouston County8,649467,400448,07170,868994,9885,012
1-AAAAAAVeterans-2362,05263,04465,332934,668
1-AAAAAATift County--68379447999,553
2-AAAAAABrunswick636,863350,98111,451607999,90298
2-AAAAAAEffingham County358,204577,56655,6776,260997,7072,293
2-AAAAAAEvans4,26835,172185,740284,405509,585490,415
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)65730,895244,818275,678552,048447,952
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham652414,46369,76384,756915,244
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy24,858444,288299,738748,886251,114
2-AAAAAAGrovetown-443,56363,549107,116892,884
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy997,5232,322155-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill2,44614,225664,434316,146997,2512,749
3-AAAAAALovejoy31937,77248,7626,784993,3496,651
3-AAAAAAMorrow-45,641285,792666,949998,3821,618
3-AAAAAAJonesboro-4085710,11611,013988,987
3-AAAAAARockdale County---55999,995
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist824,379147,94827,433229999,98911
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X144,207724,340107,63421,927998,1081,892
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta31,222106,277747,087114,543999,129871
4-AAAAAADunwoody18320,998115,996681,612818,789181,211
4-AAAAAARiverwood94331,293180,623182,358817,642
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-45571,0661,627998,373
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes959,01640,275513190999,9946
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding40,536574,299379,7075,283999,825175
5-AAAAAADouglas County442384,841538,69161,933985,90714,093
5-AAAAAANewnan343662,198117,924180,561819,439
5-AAAAAAPaulding County314914,081725,891740,124259,876
5-AAAAAAAlexander--4,81088,36393,173906,827
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding---344344999,656
5-AAAAAANew Manchester---7272999,928
6-AAAAAARome922,29167,4155,4304,593999,729271
6-AAAAAACreekview45,171261,443202,711387,834897,159102,841
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge24,235117,081371,292171,449684,057315,943
6-AAAAAASequoyah8,216490,310286,230160,237944,99355,007
6-AAAAAAEtowah574789,16884,27293,975906,025
6-AAAAAAAllatoona3063,273125,169191,605380,077619,923
6-AAAAAAWoodstock---1010999,990
7-AAAAAARoswell910,53086,9161,3661,187999,9991
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta86,890448,259439,60921,889996,6473,353
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity2,575460,210513,68621,329997,8002,200
7-AAAAAALassiter54,41132,362284,548321,326678,674
7-AAAAAASprayberry-19812,836629,146642,180357,820
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-592370467999,533
7-AAAAAAPope-14941,53141,581958,419
8-AAAAAAGainesville949,56446,4363,670328999,9982
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth42,122926,22031,292332999,96634
8-AAAAAAShiloh8,31126,471868,35983,542986,68313,317
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central33831,3092,9284,623995,377
8-AAAAAALanier-34881,197382,804464,349535,651
8-AAAAAAJackson County-11314,020527,455541,588458,412
8-AAAAAAApalachee-291532,6112,793997,207

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Ware County
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Calhoun
Ware County
Loganville
Dutchtown
Kell
Calhoun
Decatur
Ware County
Lithia Springs
Loganville
Northgate
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
21
49.39
4-3
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #2
11
62.45
6-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
14
56.69
2-5
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #1
7
66.18
4-3
Calhoun
Reg 3, #3
37
33.37
3-4
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
33
41.83
3-4
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
16
55.57
4-3
Jones County
Reg 1, #1
1
80.46
5-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
23
48.96
3-3
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
13
57.34
4-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #4
19
49.54
3-4
Cass
Reg 8, #1
4
70.18
8-0
Loganville
Reg 4, #3
34
41.82
2-5
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
32
42.49
2-5
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
29
45.52
2-4
Statesboro
Reg 2, #1
2
76.05
6-0
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Cambridge
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
Chamblee
Cartersville
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
28
45.75
1-5
Jenkins
Reg 2, #2
3
73.16
3-4
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
38
32.56
3-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
17
52.24
6-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
15
56.24
4-3
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
10
65.24
4-2
Jefferson
Reg 6, #4
31
44.05
2-5
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
8
66.13
4-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
18
51.33
3-3
Ola
Reg 1, #2
5
69.27
5-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
41
28.86
1-6
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
30
44.99
5-1
Chamblee
Reg 8, #3
12
60.52
5-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #2
9
65.73
6-1
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
26
46.59
5-2
Maynard Jackson
Reg 6, #1
6
66.84
5-2
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA5-080.46999,9994.33958,900831,541573,723434,5951.30
Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-076.05999,9874.02955,721721,144366,978225,4733.44
Warner Robins2-AAAAA3-473.16999,9163.71861,361577,080341,397136,6116.32
Coffee1-AAAAA5-169.27999,9353.37807,299496,760221,28364,91314.41
Loganville8-AAAAA8-070.181,000,0002.90668,376265,009108,65444,21821.62
Cambridge6-AAAAA5-266.841,000,0002.84578,955241,493102,77526,44936.81
Creekside5-AAAAA4-266.13999,8632.81544,357231,683106,95325,26538.58
Calhoun7-AAAAA4-366.18969,0382.23431,825118,14338,28312,00182.33
Jefferson8-AAAAA4-265.24998,6152.30415,333130,08142,98811,03989.59
Cartersville7-AAAAA6-165.73992,7862.17355,140123,89843,68510,88490.88
Kell6-AAAAA6-062.45999,2972.38402,918105,73930,2735,812171.06
Eastside8-AAAAA5-260.52891,3571.50159,01737,6178,5071,290774.19
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA4-357.34997,2391.93175,25920,8202,6264462,241.15
Dalton7-AAAAA4-356.24914,8411.3291,72916,7382,6482763,622.19
Jones County2-AAAAA4-355.57690,7170.8871,55017,2062,3442444,097.36
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-152.24999,9782.01104,80320,6153,1162074,829.92
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-556.69744,5831.0465,73510,1701,4951775,648.72
Ola2-AAAAA3-351.33805,9560.9452,2228,5127974323,254.81
Chamblee4-AAAAA5-144.99999,9721.8960,9176,9754471952,630.58
Union Grove2-AAAAA3-448.67501,7970.5415,8712,0071318124,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA3-449.54617,3560.7015,9991,225888124,999.00
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-348.96955,3851.2028,0951,732875199,999.00
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-246.59944,0081.0714,6371,035715199,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-349.39803,8270.9521,1291,8461334249,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA3-441.83999,8791.8336,3332,9741162499,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-445.52989,3371.0519,2781,721962499,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-349.49364,0200.439,810746512499,999.00
Tucker4-AAAAA2-541.82963,9811.338,965535181999,999.00
Mays5-AAAAA2-446.22250,5490.294,068295151999,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-545.75962,2071.0218,6901,73387--
Northgate3-AAAAA2-542.49999,6021.6822,5101,73080--
Hiram7-AAAAA4-347.41504,7120.5710,26573137--
Centennial6-AAAAA2-544.05977,7951.087,31735516--
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-433.37991,9051.212,856632--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-432.56859,2651.001,47232---
Harris County3-AAAAA1-628.86981,0151.121,22914---
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-549.171,3650.00262---
M.L. King4-AAAAA2-518.70176,1950.1815----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-628.3251,6550.059----
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-538.481,6180.005----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-622.8326,9670.032----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-618.1921,5550.021----
Banneker5-AAAAA3-335.103,5880.001----
Drew3-AAAAA0-6-1.4627,5000.03-----
North Springs6-AAAAA4-224.6415,6490.02-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-629.891,2670.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-525.449210.00-----
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-78.417080.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA1-63.832190.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-414.61600.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-69.1590.00-----
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-531.5250.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA4-39.20-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-6-67.79-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County789,842207,4292,63296999,9991
1-AAAAACoffee208,437728,50456,6636,331999,93565
1-AAAAAStatesboro1,60833,245479,358475,126989,33710,663
1-AAAAAJenkins11330,768458,378472,948962,20737,793
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-5476326,15026,967973,033
1-AAAAABradwell Institute--2,20619,34921,555978,445
2-AAAAADutchtown965,42928,7403,2372,581999,98713
2-AAAAAWarner Robins24,505924,32448,2272,860999,91684
2-AAAAAJones County6,85940,979208,308434,571690,717309,283
2-AAAAAOla3,2065,604552,136245,010805,956194,044
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing1231581,4361,618998,382
2-AAAAAUnion Grove-330187,934313,533501,797498,203
2-AAAAALocust Grove---99999,991
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)724,710251,07021,9022,296999,97822
3-AAAAANorthgate263,926668,27359,5387,865999,602398
3-AAAAAMcIntosh8,20020,475546,558416,672991,9058,095
3-AAAAAHarris County3,16460,101371,118546,632981,01518,985
3-AAAAADrew-8188426,53527,500972,500
4-AAAAAChamblee575,291353,25653,66217,763999,97228
4-AAAAADecatur420,417568,47710,508477999,879121
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain4,21742,419224,682587,947859,265140,735
4-AAAAAM.L. King753,60619,921152,593176,195823,805
4-AAAAATucker-32,241691,197240,543963,98136,019
4-AAAAALithonia-130677708999,292
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside956,46827,5468,6187,231999,863137
5-AAAAALithia Springs16,708902,01068,47310,048997,2392,761
5-AAAAAVilla Rica14,46016,280418,573354,514803,827196,173
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson12,29115,781481,944433,992944,00855,992
5-AAAAAMays6638,27721,742190,464250,549749,451
5-AAAAABanneker71066482,8273,588996,412
5-AAAAATri-Cities--2919921999,079
5-AAAAAChapel Hill---55999,995
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge653,638345,927435-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAKell345,975564,73585,7892,798999,297703
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian38785,231548,967320,800955,38544,615
6-AAAAACentennial-3,377354,277620,141977,79522,205
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-6725,96245,02151,655948,345
6-AAAAANorth Springs-584,57011,02115,649984,351
6-AAAAANorthview---219219999,781
7-AAAAACalhoun630,540107,234133,49997,765969,03830,962
7-AAAAACartersville235,958519,698194,10443,026992,7867,214
7-AAAAADalton93,677286,865369,608164,691914,84185,159
7-AAAAAHiram31,54951,419170,411251,333504,712495,288
7-AAAAACass8,27034,774132,105442,207617,356382,644
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)6102739781,267998,733
8-AAAAALoganville656,615308,63434,751-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAJefferson307,802463,165206,56621,082998,6151,385
8-AAAAAEastside35,583204,404402,915248,455891,357108,643
8-AAAAAClarke Central-21,504273,545449,534744,583255,417
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow-2,29381,842279,885364,020635,980
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch--3819841,365998,635
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)---6060999,940

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Pace Academy
Cedartown
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Bainbridge
Holy Innocents
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
13
59.24
6-1
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
18
54.98
4-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
30
45.26
5-1
Walnut Grove
Reg 7, #1
1
86.57
7-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
11
63.09
5-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
9
63.38
5-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
31
44.34
2-4
Baldwin
Reg 1, #1
6
70.28
3-4
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
22
50.91
4-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #2
29
45.29
3-4
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
19
54.80
5-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #1
5
75.06
6-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
10
63.30
5-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #2
7
67.89
5-1
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
43
32.58
1-6
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
2
78.41
6-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Troup
Stephenson
Westside (Macon)
Benedictine
Sonoraville
Stockbridge
Cairo
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Stephenson
Reg 1, #3
41
36.13
2-5
Westover
Reg 2, #2
26
47.58
5-1
Westside (Macon)
Reg 4, #4
12
60.19
5-2
Whitewater
Reg 3, #1
3
78.29
4-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
16
56.48
5-2
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #2
28
46.32
5-1
East Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
25
49.06
1-6
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #1
8
64.07
5-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
23
49.78
4-3
Spalding
Reg 1, #2
20
52.40
6-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
27
46.90
5-1
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
4
75.48
7-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
32
43.32
3-4
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #2
15
57.77
6-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #4
24
49.46
5-2
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
14
58.99
4-2
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA7-086.571,000,0004.49977,829863,654655,630508,3080.97
Benedictine3-AAAA4-278.29999,9913.96839,362729,973491,750188,0974.32
Perry2-AAAA6-178.411,000,0003.56826,745542,711194,929110,3728.06
Troup4-AAAA7-075.48999,9993.73813,327649,395344,053108,7298.20
North Oconee8-AAAA6-075.06999,9993.27837,544390,822113,36853,90717.55
Bainbridge1-AAAA3-470.281,000,0002.75613,665127,66944,95813,94170.73
Stockbridge5-AAAA5-264.07999,6362.59546,435135,69345,7155,462182.08
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-263.38999,1202.02282,984103,48026,4973,068324.95
Burke County3-AAAA5-167.89998,0191.86184,14049,24210,0692,477402.71
Stephenson6-AAAA4-258.99996,2592.39464,499108,29620,9261,444691.52
Wayne County3-AAAA5-163.09994,6581.64141,04642,64810,5901,203830.26
Starr's Mill4-AAAA5-263.30969,2141.3575,93032,0807,9809131,094.29
Pace Academy5-AAAA6-159.24999,8881.98216,98336,8267,9566391,563.95
Whitewater4-AAAA5-260.19949,4651.2157,77322,4344,8394172,397.08
Sonoraville7-AAAA5-256.48999,3732.17332,78552,6127,6403892,569.69
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-157.77832,7351.68247,58440,9286,5033832,609.97
Cairo1-AAAA6-252.401,000,0001.8180,37922,1052,1648911,234.96
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-254.80664,1770.9364,8526,7808674721,275.60
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-354.98932,6491.5051,9676,9277824323,254.81
Holy Innocents6-AAAA4-350.91858,1401.2258,3485,6315251376,922.08
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-352.11503,4980.6838,1003,2822881283,332.33
Spalding2-AAAA4-349.78915,5461.5036,7618,5008121190,908.09
LaGrange4-AAAA5-255.5675,9680.093,5988841389111,110.11
Hampton5-AAAA5-249.46942,5051.2542,3763,6682117142,856.14
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-147.58868,5811.2519,8783,7472696166,665.67
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-649.06791,9591.0425,3251,6791294249,999.00
New Hampstead3-AAAA5-146.90985,3941.0512,7122,3421313333,332.33
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-443.32816,7140.9315,287740353333,332.33
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-146.32891,1781.1032,4621,8381152499,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-145.26797,7560.9318,893941422499,999.00
Baldwin2-AAAA2-444.34721,4580.917,7671,03146--
Lovett5-AAAA3-445.29793,6061.0414,65166526--
Madison County8-AAAA3-340.92398,6900.445,3762196--
Miller Grove6-AAAA3-442.26346,9640.404,5611665--
Westover1-AAAA2-536.13949,1551.081,8971193--
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-542.2174,0290.08991402--
Howard2-AAAA5-238.52312,6710.391,3921071--
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA4-339.72253,2160.282,97091---
Hardaway1-AAAA1-632.58894,3060.9442822---
Griffin2-AAAA1-635.42160,5940.1719011---
McDonough5-AAAA2-437.4410,8880.01882---
North Hall8-AAAA2-532.5543,3220.0454----
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-538.2151,6080.0539----
Riverdale4-AAAA3-538.026,2340.0110----
West Laurens2-AAAA1-530.8721,1500.028----
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-531.8921,9160.027----
Shaw1-AAAA3-416.54156,5390.161----
Luella5-AAAA1-625.412610.001----
Chestatee8-AAAA1-522.387330.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-322.522170.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-78.01220.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-623.41-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA2-414.50-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-510.63-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA2-44.07-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-74.05-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-62.07-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-7-4.73-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-5-12.66-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge893,777105,432704871,000,000-
1-AAAACairo105,679813,18280,5326071,000,000-
1-AAAAHardaway4441,061347,399545,402894,306105,694
1-AAAAWestover10080,309549,370319,376949,15550,845
1-AAAAShaw-1621,995134,528156,539843,461
2-AAAAPerry979,09020,549289721,000,000-
2-AAAASpalding16,761473,302294,553130,930915,54684,454
2-AAAABaldwin4,024124,296231,117362,021721,458278,542
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)125282,503348,485237,468868,581131,419
2-AAAAHoward-86,73586,227139,709312,671687,329
2-AAAAGriffin-11,30936,521112,764160,594839,406
2-AAAAWest Laurens-1,3062,80817,03621,150978,850
3-AAAABenedictine923,20772,9481,8721,964999,9919
3-AAAAWayne County69,978338,533486,51499,633994,6585,342
3-AAAABurke County4,419567,999377,80947,792998,0191,981
3-AAAANew Hampstead2,39520,280132,127830,592985,39414,606
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch12401,67719,99821,916978,084
3-AAAAIslands--12122999,978
4-AAAATroup800,990197,5031,005501999,9991
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)198,941780,5066,46613,207999,120880
4-AAAALaGrange6915,0198,35152,52975,968924,032
4-AAAAWhitewater-5,903404,002539,560949,46550,535
4-AAAAStarr's Mill-1,069577,844390,301969,21430,786
4-AAAARiverdale--2,3323,9026,234993,766
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge710,625276,56412,178269999,636364
5-AAAAPace Academy280,216407,507308,2843,881999,888112
5-AAAALovett8,968303,170303,853177,615793,606206,394
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)1913,8025,329243,894253,216746,784
5-AAAAHampton-8,955370,246563,304942,50557,495
5-AAAALuella-172188261999,739
5-AAAAMcDonough-13810,84910,888989,112
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStephenson845,65493,50443,43913,662996,2593,741
6-AAAAHoly Innocents98,049126,850341,420291,821858,140141,860
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)36,176555,703220,834119,936932,64967,351
6-AAAAHapeville Charter9,536182,948288,900310,575791,959208,041
6-AAAAMiller Grove8,92537,18384,967215,889346,964653,036
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb1,6603,81220,44048,11774,029925,971
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown974,66624,827431761,000,000-
7-AAAASonoraville22,341579,612358,70638,714999,373627
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield2,8496,760212,238442,330664,177335,823
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)144361,773284,307186,511832,735167,265
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)-27,028144,247332,223503,498496,502
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--71146217999,783
8-AAAANorth Oconee971,82927,52761627999,9991
8-AAAAEast Forsyth16,285422,329226,397226,167891,178108,822
8-AAAAWalnut Grove11,861271,839170,335343,721797,756202,244
8-AAAAMadison County2566,861244,88586,919398,690601,310
8-AAAACedar Shoals-209,161338,140269,413816,714183,286
8-AAAANorth Hall-2,12818,48122,71343,322956,678
8-AAAACherokee Bluff-1241,07750,40751,608948,392
8-AAAAChestatee-3169633733999,267
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Dougherty
Stephens County
Cedar Grove
Adairsville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Dougherty
Stephens County
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Oconee County
Harlem
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
5
65.48
5-1
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
22
47.77
4-3
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
7
64.99
4-3
Oconee County
Reg 7, #1
17
54.04
5-2
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
28
41.97
4-2
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 4, #2
23
47.68
6-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
29
38.91
3-4
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
6
65.25
7-0
Dougherty
Reg 6, #3
31
36.25
5-2
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
72.60
6-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
21
50.74
6-1
Lumpkin County
Reg 8, #1
3
70.82
6-1
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
35
32.78
4-3
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #2
16
54.26
6-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
15
55.75
4-2
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #1
11
59.50
3-3
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Adairsville
Crisp County
Calvary Day
Monroe Area
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Morgan County
Hebron Christian
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
14
56.25
4-3
Crisp County
Reg 2, #2
19
52.34
4-3
Jackson
Reg 4, #4
36
31.79
4-3
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #1
9
60.41
5-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
25
44.03
3-4
Wesleyan
Reg 8, #2
4
68.95
3-4
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
34
33.45
4-3
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
92.80
4-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
18
52.74
4-3
Mary Persons
Reg 1, #2
12
59.00
4-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
27
42.30
4-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
20
51.79
5-2
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
10
60.19
6-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 7, #2
24
44.42
5-2
Gilmer
Reg 5, #4
37
31.26
3-4
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
8
62.37
6-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA4-292.801,000,0004.81957,585941,059916,240860,1340.16
Sandy Creek5-AAA6-172.601,000,0003.46623,959508,599349,64349,53219.19
Stephens County8-AAA6-170.82987,5722.94432,078361,972224,20231,51930.73
Monroe Area8-AAA3-468.95947,3832.30239,173180,74465,41113,84871.21
Dougherty1-AAA7-065.25996,6233.19771,883403,670131,51613,04475.66
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA5-165.481,000,0002.82510,441312,120110,2009,397105.42
Adairsville6-AAA6-162.37999,9882.93553,184380,66830,4487,015141.55
Oconee County8-AAA4-364.99938,7802.28309,746198,08147,9635,901168.46
Calvary Day3-AAA5-060.41999,9222.65632,31739,67517,9583,196311.89
Thomasville1-AAA4-359.00998,5252.41502,084164,76726,8051,902524.76
Peach County2-AAA3-359.50999,0852.14405,40286,84527,5491,674596.37
Hebron Christian8-AAA6-160.19779,2431.65182,71895,43713,8401,182845.02
Crisp County1-AAA4-356.25983,5591.83272,33748,2295,7923882,576.32
Savannah Christian3-AAA6-154.26999,8892.30367,75545,65810,2353293,038.51
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA4-255.75895,0891.63235,37439,6965,9293023,310.26
Morgan County4-AAA5-251.79999,9942.09253,95359,0913,1151606,249.00
Dawson County7-AAA5-254.04998,8371.3970,95727,3943,2041228,195.72
Hart County8-AAA4-356.67347,0210.6451,00020,1282,8071148,770.93
Jackson2-AAA4-352.34996,7401.61175,42316,9003,0849610,415.67
Mary Persons2-AAA4-352.74989,2211.46150,00626,1571,4907912,657.23
Harlem4-AAA6-147.68999,9641.82141,58621,9791,0283132,257.06
Lumpkin County7-AAA6-150.74960,9991.1625,7047,8628112147,618.05
Ringgold6-AAA4-347.77999,7341.1729,9395,9434669111,110.11
Wesleyan7-AAA3-444.03889,9960.975,5801,015432499,999.00
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-241.97811,2631.1028,7511,957711999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA5-244.42810,2560.896,4861,304401999,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA3-438.91995,3701.0713,828699211999,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA4-342.30612,9020.8527,8311,55760--
Monroe1-AAA4-342.57116,9440.144,11412517--
Long County3-AAA5-238.60572,9930.719,82746710--
Richmond Academy4-AAA4-332.78998,1681.084,322601--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-236.25985,1051.00476441--
Douglass5-AAA3-431.261,000,0001.0271942---
Hephzibah4-AAA4-331.79997,5581.063,14539---
Bremen6-AAA4-333.45948,4420.951529---
White County7-AAA2-436.03166,3220.17615---
Pickens7-AAA1-534.58173,4750.18412---
Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-430.133,0300.00131---
Columbus1-AAA2-530.599,2600.0139----
Pike County2-AAA2-523.1319,5840.0210----
Gordon Lee6-AAA3-425.7248,8690.051----
LaFayette6-AAA1-621.659,2870.01-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-519.938,5740.01-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-6-8.392,4350.00-----
Salem4-AAA0-7-8.441,8810.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-59.381150.00-----
Beach3-AAA1-615.8310.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-78.9210.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA0-78.0110.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-6-2.10-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAADougherty643,521266,76868,52117,813996,6233,377
1-AAAThomasville277,982396,658235,64488,241998,5251,475
1-AAACarver (Columbus)50,061125,295298,802420,931895,089104,911
1-AAACrisp County28,411209,499390,003355,646983,55916,441
1-AAAMonroe251,6716,265108,983116,944883,056
1-AAAColumbus-1097658,3869,260990,740
2-AAAPeach County568,615275,508126,01128,951999,085915
2-AAAJackson359,422502,53896,18038,600996,7403,260
2-AAAMary Persons56,193174,275579,919178,834989,22110,779
2-AAAUpson-Lee15,76047,075196,519736,016995,3704,630
2-AAAPike County106041,37117,59919,584980,416
3-AAACalvary Day943,77028,58223,8523,718999,92278
3-AAASavannah Christian30,745862,80687,77118,567999,889111
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)22,90212,043521,222255,096811,263188,737
3-AAALong County2,5384,389216,252349,814572,993427,007
3-AAALiberty County4592,180150,715369,962612,902387,098
3-AAASavannah Country Day--1872,8433,030996,970
3-AAABeach--1-1999,999
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County606,953343,81941,8517,371999,9946
4-AAAHarlem367,023516,78192,40423,756999,96436
4-AAAHephzibah13,94057,492407,692518,434997,5582,442
4-AAARichmond Academy12,08481,907458,030446,147998,1681,832
4-AAASalem-1111,8691,881998,119
4-AAACross Creek--122,4232,435997,565
5-AAACedar Grove912,82980,0977,059151,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek70,209633,775293,5222,4941,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)16,954285,882684,51312,6511,000,000-
5-AAADouglass824614,906984,8401,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville993,6124,4587901,128999,98812
6-AAACoahulla Creek2,83915,340562,631404,295985,10514,895
6-AAARinggold2,127971,63525,271701999,734266
6-AAABremen1,4178,300409,778528,947948,44251,558
6-AAAGordon Lee523592847,70148,869951,131
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-326027,9408,574991,426
6-AAALaFayette---9,2879,287990,713
6-AAARidgeland---11999,999
7-AAADawson County457,465357,276155,85528,241998,8371,163
7-AAALumpkin County283,710166,018230,833280,438960,99939,001
7-AAAWesleyan156,734182,986333,863216,413889,996110,004
7-AAAGilmer101,633284,893216,199207,531810,256189,744
7-AAAWhite County3405,72630,751129,505166,322833,678
7-AAAPickens1183,10132,489137,767173,475826,525
7-AAAWest Hall--10105115999,885
8-AAAStephens County688,274187,66452,80158,833987,57212,428
8-AAAMonroe Area116,003556,453206,50268,425947,38352,617
8-AAAOconee County114,677141,963326,933355,207938,78061,220
8-AAAHebron Christian69,55774,625346,307288,754779,243220,757
8-AAAHart County11,48939,29567,457228,780347,021652,979
8-AAAFranklin County---11999,999

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Cook
Fitzgerald
Pierce County
Appling County
Cook
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Pierce County
North Cobb Christian
Rockmart
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Eagle's Landing Christian
Athens Academy
Pierce County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
17
46.54
5-2
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
14
50.17
7-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
31
31.31
4-3
East Jackson
Reg 7, #1
4
64.41
4-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
24
39.42
5-2
Brantley County
Reg 4, #2
13
50.79
6-1
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
42
17.17
2-5
Southwest
Reg 1, #1
1
73.55
6-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
37
23.23
2-3
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
12
50.85
3-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
25
38.38
5-2
North Murray
Reg 8, #1
9
55.88
5-1
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
16
46.60
6-0
Laney
Reg 3, #2
3
64.91
5-1
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
20
44.06
5-2
Berrien
Reg 2, #1
10
55.41
5-2
Northeast
Appling County
Callaway
Cook
South Atlanta
Worth County
Appling County
Fellowship Christian
Callaway
Cook
Thomson
Model
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
15
49.01
6-1
Worth County
Reg 2, #2
35
27.02
6-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
33
29.31
2-5
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
5
63.96
4-1
Appling County
Reg 7, #3
21
42.39
3-3
Fannin County
Reg 8, #2
11
53.80
3-3
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
41
21.88
2-4
Washington
Reg 5, #1
8
59.10
3-3
Callaway
Reg 2, #3
36
25.45
5-2
Spencer
Reg 1, #2
2
68.11
5-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
27
36.84
4-3
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
7
59.47
5-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
19
45.54
5-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
18
45.63
4-3
Model
Reg 5, #4
39
22.82
3-4
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
6
59.56
6-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA6-073.55999,9004.21904,872723,526587,341435,0811.30
Cook1-AA5-168.11999,3363.70775,787558,692375,269179,7964.56
Appling County3-AA4-163.96999,8843.71839,396593,528292,936114,7727.71
Rockmart7-AA4-264.411,000,0003.22802,849275,916180,07584,76410.80
Pierce County3-AA5-164.91998,7743.17640,481481,572165,54180,52111.42
South Atlanta6-AA6-059.561,000,0002.97681,174232,416104,74230,14032.18
Callaway5-AA3-359.101,000,0003.10714,135297,253103,11829,20433.24
Thomson4-AA5-159.471,000,0002.38267,252154,39667,46319,16051.19
Athens Academy8-AA5-155.88998,6642.54475,023169,67036,9649,272106.85
Northeast2-AA5-255.411,000,0002.34301,113173,55832,7958,425117.69
Fellowship Christian8-AA3-353.80997,0662.32380,181112,90620,8714,346229.10
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA3-350.851,000,0002.22330,33975,97610,6841,670597.80
North Cobb Christian6-AA7-050.171,000,0001.99234,80734,2697,9331,102906.44
Putnam County4-AA6-150.791,000,0001.7075,59024,3494,7647561,321.75
Worth County1-AA6-149.01963,1031.94121,15232,9794,2764942,023.29
Columbia5-AA5-246.54997,6291.63118,29117,1091,4131755,713.29
Union County8-AA5-145.54961,0721.55106,13612,9151,2471138,848.56
Laney4-AA6-046.60999,9981.4036,3619,1079531029,802.92
Model7-AA4-345.63973,3531.5491,4729,0961,0767213,887.89
Berrien1-AA5-244.06621,8170.8017,0393,5561861662,499.00
Fannin County7-AA3-342.39835,2601.0534,7593,1831761099,999.00
Vidalia3-AA5-141.78461,4870.555,219856454249,999.00
Brantley County3-AA5-239.42766,0660.883,656420252499,999.00
North Murray7-AA5-238.38959,8311.1622,7221,265561999,999.00
Dodge County1-AA2-538.35213,4780.241,76923261999,999.00
Providence Christian8-AA2-434.03467,3210.512,8556711999,999.00
Sumter County1-AA1-541.15198,5620.285,23176332--
Tattnall County3-AA4-335.82478,5690.531,3601126--
Toombs County3-AA4-336.84295,2190.339891093--
East Jackson8-AA4-331.31559,4110.591,659332--
ACE Charter2-AA6-127.02969,3211.02831231--
Washington County4-AA2-529.31683,4500.691,00652---
Haralson County7-AA2-532.08231,5230.251,46548---
Spencer2-AA5-225.45999,2101.0576619---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-323.23896,6240.9275313---
Washington6-AA2-421.88975,6261.0062611---
Redan5-AA2-521.91455,0650.462763---
Landmark Christian5-AA3-422.82544,4270.554461---
Jeff Davis1-AA0-731.223,8040.0061---
Butler4-AA2-423.23310,6200.31103----
Banks County8-AA4-329.1716,4660.0230----
Southwest2-AA2-517.17921,6480.9221----
Therrell6-AA3-311.42121,2290.122----
Rutland2-AA4-39.9059,8200.06-----
Central (Macon)2-AA1-63.7846,0840.05-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-6-4.406,5210.01-----
Josey4-AA2-55.255,9140.01-----
Kendrick2-AA0-7-6.753,9170.00-----
McNair5-AA3-42.022,8780.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-6-3.93320.00-----
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-66.41170.00-----
Windsor Forest3-AA1-617.1610.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-76.6310.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA2-50.2010.00-----
Towers5-AA0-5-1-9.0910.00-----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-5-1-15.79-------
Jordan2-AA0-7-23.15-------
Walker6-AA1-5-23.33-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald671,245323,5194,481655999,900100
1-AACook326,486593,06372,4097,378999,336664
1-AAWorth County1,26868,594796,70796,534963,10336,897
1-AABerrien99912,62643,836564,356621,817378,183
1-AASumter County21,03675,502122,022198,562801,438
1-AADodge County-1,1626,916205,400213,478786,522
1-AAJeff Davis--1493,6553,804996,196
2-AANortheast981,33518,552113-1,000,000-
2-AASpencer18,460504,596451,43624,718999,210790
2-AAACE Charter205461,470368,220139,426969,32130,679
2-AASouthwest-15,300163,351742,997921,64878,352
2-AARutland-7710,77148,97259,820940,180
2-AACentral (Macon)-56,10939,97046,084953,916
2-AAKendrick---3,9173,917996,083
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAAppling County977,64715,7225,1821,333999,884116
3-AAPierce County18,286933,65044,9461,892998,7741,226
3-AABrantley County1,8244,615413,254346,373766,066233,934
3-AAVidalia1,73723,781205,036230,933461,487538,513
3-AATattnall County50513,831262,277201,956478,569521,431
3-AAToombs County18,40169,305217,512295,219704,781
3-AAWindsor Forest---11999,999
4-AAThomson738,718201,39959,883-1,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County197,063471,059305,45626,4221,000,000-
4-AALaney64,219323,489604,1018,189999,9982
4-AAWashington County-4,05330,556648,841683,450316,550
4-AAButler--4310,616310,620689,380
4-AAJosey---5,9145,914994,086
4-AAWestside (Augusta)---1717999,983
4-AAGlenn Hills---11999,999
5-AACallaway791,054202,9275,2977221,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian202,211500,912296,7311461,000,000-
5-AAColumbia6,735295,897669,24525,752997,6292,371
5-AALandmark Christian-1935,819538,415544,427455,573
5-AARedan-7122,875432,119455,065544,935
5-AAMcNair--332,8452,878997,122
5-AATowers---11999,999
6-AASouth Atlanta748,311249,8921,753441,000,000-
6-AANorth Cobb Christian251,500730,20118,1541451,000,000-
6-AAWashington1441,867494,515479,100975,62624,374
6-AAMount Paran Christian4518,040474,914403,625896,624103,376
6-AATherrell--10,074111,155121,229878,771
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate--5905,9316,521993,479
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy-----1,000,000
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart966,83030,6818271,6621,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray16,135181,322368,607393,767959,83140,169
7-AAFannin County15,11131,393393,435395,321835,260164,740
7-AAModel1,924738,320202,98930,120973,35326,647
7-AAHaralson County-18,28434,142179,097231,523768,477
7-AAMurray County---3232999,968
7-AAGordon Central---11999,999
8-AAAthens Academy511,453351,856124,84710,508998,6641,336
8-AAFellowship Christian387,354406,037181,32022,355997,0662,934
8-AAUnion County99,070219,380493,954148,668961,07238,928
8-AAProvidence Christian1,11513,981108,882343,343467,321532,679
8-AAEast Jackson9818,42388,518461,489559,411440,589
8-AABanks County273232,47913,63716,466983,534

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
St. Francis
Darlington
Temple
Brooks County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
22
36.25
5-1
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
12
50.26
4-2
St. Francis
Reg 8, #4
28
28.22
2-3
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
5
65.24
6-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
26
31.87
4-2
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
21
36.45
4-3
Temple
Reg 2, #4
24
33.54
1-5
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
3
72.70
4-1
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
14
48.03
5-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
13
48.91
4-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
27
28.87
3-3
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
2
73.02
6-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
25
33.12
2-4
Heard County
Reg 3, #2
19
37.27
5-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
29
24.54
1-5
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
6
64.47
5-0
Swainsboro
Bleckley County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Bleckley County
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Lamar County
Commerce
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
23
35.23
2-5
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
7
63.64
6-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
-5.68
2-4
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
10
53.11
3-3
Metter
Reg 7, #3
18
37.33
3-2
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
8
58.95
6-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
20
37.01
3-3
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
1
77.89
5-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
15
47.33
2-2
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
72.00
4-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
34
14.34
3-3
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
11
51.90
6-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
16
44.49
4-2
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
17
39.89
4-1
Trion
Reg 5, #4
30
23.58
2-4
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
9
58.29
5-1
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-077.921,000,0004.26867,400802,637605,063425,7521.35
Irwin County1-A Division I4-172.991,000,0003.95901,576719,477375,741186,4844.36
Brooks County1-A Division I4-172.901,000,0003.94899,711717,820373,312184,0984.43
Rabun County8-A Division I7-070.471,000,0003.59781,593547,304269,206105,3518.49
Swainsboro2-A Division I6-066.17999,9913.36885,265382,901144,42241,70822.98
Darlington7-A Division I7-066.611,000,0003.28861,793301,014142,90541,70522.98
Elbert County8-A Division I7-061.081,000,0002.48347,056156,95941,3038,993110.20
Metter3-A Division I4-353.971,000,0002.55491,97947,53210,3491,413706.71
Dublin2-A Division I3-254.15999,4432.52531,62173,57611,4631,340745.27
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-253.921,000,0002.40425,52976,9129,4051,269787.02
Lamar County4-A Division I6-152.851,000,0002.18132,17466,3087,3679021,107.65
St. Francis6-A Division I4-352.261,000,0002.26346,18654,2085,7486361,571.33
Bleckley County2-A Division I6-153.41997,9041.2993,63624,2822,5323073,256.33
Commerce8-A Division I5-245.911,000,0001.67143,61111,5345281952,630.58
Social Circle5-A Division I4-244.521,000,0001.5840,3064,7082267142,856.14
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I5-241.951,000,0001.4449,4263,2291377142,856.14
Temple4-A Division I4-339.641,000,0001.8123,3792,495783333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I4-241.02982,6551.2952,8662,663972499,999.00
Trion7-A Division I5-140.54997,9781.3253,4382,558852499,999.00
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-338.151,000,0001.2318,423886202499,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I5-033.32999,8681.5419,9914686--
Pelham1-A Division I2-532.741,000,0001.066,197932--
Heard County4-A Division I3-427.761,000,0001.375,733912--
Bryan County3-A Division I4-329.58999,7291.335,4941161--
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-633.05888,4460.902,279651--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-228.291,000,0001.083,748461--
Athens Christian8-A Division I3-331.191,000,0001.065,18476---
Jasper County5-A Division I3-426.491,000,0001.062,73321---
Dade County7-A Division I3-328.38587,4070.6063016---
Bacon County1-A Division I1-620.941,000,0001.019275---
Coosa7-A Division I3-421.54354,7100.3673----
Claxton3-A Division I4-312.59999,9921.0234----
Armuchee7-A Division I3-419.1964,1930.065----
East Laurens2-A Division I1-515.54114,2160.113----
Crawford County4-A Division I2-5-4.631,000,0001.001----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-69.8913,0570.01-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-7-21.254110.00-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-5-2.78-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County502,606494,0253,347221,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County497,249499,1523,575241,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham1436,465789,892203,5001,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County2358203,186796,4541,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro732,117212,34955,266259999,9919
2-A Division IDublin247,190691,78548,66511,803999,443557
2-A Division IBleckley County20,46785,715804,71687,006997,9042,096
2-A Division IJefferson County22410,00189,309788,912888,446111,554
2-A Division IEast Laurens21502,044112,020114,216885,784
3-A Division IMetter942,52357,0592331851,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County56,492569,109329,93244,335999,868132
3-A Division IClaxton69418,628120,289860,381999,9928
3-A Division IBryan County291355,201549,54494,693999,729271
3-A Division ISavannah-32406411999,589
4-A Division ILamar County822,504161,89615,542581,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple160,405652,793185,4681,3341,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County17,088185,223797,2654241,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County3881,725998,1841,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian983,12516,77984121,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle16,149823,624132,70327,5241,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County42692,304473,448433,8221,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County30067,293393,765538,6421,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy492,726349,708114,99542,5711,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis399,919393,207148,61358,2611,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian72,998167,790418,061341,1511,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon34,35789,295318,331558,0171,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington940,66155,5373,80021,000,000-
7-A Division ITrion30,398489,434458,47119,675997,9782,022
7-A Division IPepperell28,941445,275411,00297,437982,65517,345
7-A Division IDade County-6,10785,511495,789587,407412,593
7-A Division ICoosa-3,60933,425317,676354,710645,290
7-A Division IArmuchee-367,48956,66864,193935,807
7-A Division IChattooga-230212,75313,057986,943
8-A Division IRabun County746,694233,75618,7837671,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County238,552640,025114,3047,1191,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce14,296119,909721,859143,9361,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian4586,310145,054848,1781,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Johnson County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Johnson County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Manchester
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Early County
Macon County
Lincoln County
McIntosh County Academy
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
29
16.07
3-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #2
6
44.72
4-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
23
27.03
5-2
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
1
55.71
6-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
18
30.16
4-3
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #2
14
34.93
4-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
24
26.24
1-6
Turner County
Reg 1, #1
4
46.91
7-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
21
28.97
1-5
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
33
12.90
2-5
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
12
41.04
4-2
Lincoln County
Reg 4, #3
16
31.02
5-2
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
10
42.14
6-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 1, #4
30
15.75
2-5
Seminole County
Reg 2, #1
2
49.77
6-1
Clinch County
Emanuel County Institute
Johnson County
Dooly County
Schley County
Charlton County
Emanuel County Institute
Aquinas
Johnson County
Mitchell County
Dooly County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
26
23.42
2-5
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
7
43.68
4-2
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
27
21.11
4-3
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
9
42.39
2-4
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 7, #3
20
29.52
4-3
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
13
39.08
5-1
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
22
28.78
2-4
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
3
49.18
6-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
19
30.08
3-4
Lanier County
Reg 1, #2
15
34.29
3-4
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
28
17.64
4-3
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #1
8
42.97
4-2
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
17
31.02
5-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #2
11
42.06
3-4
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
32
13.28
2-4
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #1
5
45.97
4-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II6-155.711,000,0003.77763,088598,382453,506338,9781.95
Johnson County5-A Division II6-049.181,000,0003.55768,811517,111332,729158,6115.30
Clinch County2-A Division II6-149.77999,5153.52743,424531,392271,863155,4415.43
Early County1-A Division II7-046.911,000,0003.12741,558290,691164,39181,63311.25
Schley County6-A Division II4-245.971,000,0002.94487,383311,945154,91762,43115.02
Manchester6-A Division II4-244.72999,9992.80434,952260,946120,44045,01021.22
Charlton County2-A Division II4-243.68997,1452.80527,884256,92599,56035,59027.10
Dooly County4-A Division II4-242.97999,8832.80576,188247,851102,34233,28129.05
Lincoln County8-A Division II4-241.04997,8652.14564,907217,58463,39320,83347.00
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-442.39998,9102.41361,215159,82561,01919,83549.42
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II6-142.14999,5112.44367,427162,21761,63319,54450.17
Christian Heritage7-A Division II3-442.061,000,0002.25284,215146,85653,50615,56163.26
Aquinas8-A Division II5-139.08993,4851.89372,206128,25832,8919,127108.57
Wilcox County4-A Division II4-334.93998,4051.96231,55850,85611,4801,985502.78
Mitchell County1-A Division II3-434.29999,9341.95223,32847,6078,6391,283778.42
Telfair County4-A Division II5-231.02995,8901.3656,75410,7121,3911785,616.98
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-231.02984,3471.2337,8908,1061,1321417,091.20
Macon County6-A Division II1-528.97977,1131.55107,64511,8939041128,927.57
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-428.78949,2871.4897,02910,7098461049,614.38
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-330.16968,6311.3553,9026,9158881009,999.00
Lanier County2-A Division II3-430.08802,0151.1058,5727,4689558411,903.76
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-329.521,000,0001.3536,1536,5588807912,657.23
Greene County8-A Division II5-227.03998,2971.1634,9564,7474004124,389.24
Turner County2-A Division II1-626.24632,6200.7518,6391,5241371099,999.00
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-424.65568,7050.6714,6301,111784249,999.00
Terrell County1-A Division II2-523.42974,8611.0710,318811524249,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II4-321.11952,5161.056,71039416--
Montgomery County3-A Division II4-317.64969,7181.056,5692287--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-316.07893,0880.963,6351315--
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-413.28990,3571.063,23396---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-512.90931,9211.033,79886---
Seminole County1-A Division II2-515.75737,8760.761,15861---
Miller County1-A Division II1-59.04268,9100.27963---
Greenville6-A Division II2-47.7071,8820.08831---
Portal3-A Division II4-39.7263,2300.0766----
Glascock County5-A Division II2-50.76184,3800.197----
Warren County8-A Division II2-514.6610,5440.017----
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-54.2219,2480.024----
Towns County8-A Division II1-58.4615,4620.022----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-7-0.6434,0580.03-----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-5-6.6118,4190.02-----
Marion County6-A Division II1-5-7.171,4200.00-----
Taylor County6-A Division II2-4-1.532990.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-5-24.052540.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II4-2-9.48-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-49.06-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-6-60.03-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-7-69.35-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-986,0709,6914,173999,93466
1-A Division IITerrell County-8,760732,226233,875974,86125,139
1-A Division IIMiller County-5,04720,818243,045268,910731,090
1-A Division IISeminole County-72234,770503,034737,876262,124
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-512,49515,87318,419981,581
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County678,935300,17717,8612,542999,515485
2-A Division IICharlton County311,353571,441101,32613,025997,1452,855
2-A Division IIAtkinson County4,79936,421206,761320,724568,705431,295
2-A Division IILanier County2,61680,059426,395292,945802,015197,985
2-A Division IITurner County2,29711,902247,657370,764632,620367,380
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy507,854431,67051,8118,176999,511489
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute459,028413,731111,87214,279998,9101,090
3-A Division IIJenkins County28,946131,640629,050178,995968,63131,369
3-A Division IIMontgomery County4,14021,506196,060748,012969,71830,282
3-A Division IIPortal321,45311,20750,53863,230936,770
4-A Division IIDooly County663,864267,33166,4942,194999,883117
4-A Division IIWilcox County284,848550,345124,03739,175998,4051,595
4-A Division IITelfair County49,006134,841580,161231,882995,8904,110
4-A Division IIWheeler County2,28247,459227,373675,402952,51647,484
4-A Division IIHawkinsville-227819,14819,248980,752
4-A Division IITreutlen-21,85732,19934,058965,942
5-A Division IIJohnson County986,37313,3921171181,000,000-
5-A Division IIHancock Central7,228316,991345,377320,761990,3579,643
5-A Division IIWilkinson County6,188190,369337,474359,057893,088106,912
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep153470,981296,249164,538931,92168,079
5-A Division IIGlascock County588,26720,757155,298184,380815,620
5-A Division IITwiggs County--26228254999,746
6-A Division IISchley County535,727464,040222111,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester464,266535,42429217999,9991
6-A Division IIGreenville74779,10362,29571,882928,118
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-42473,873475,372949,28750,713
6-A Division IIMacon County-17516,448460,648977,11322,887
6-A Division IIMarion County--611,3591,420998,580
6-A Division IITaylor County--1298299999,701
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon830,986155,76013,254-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage154,580670,566174,854-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)14,434173,674811,892-1,000,000-
8-A Division IILincoln County583,650347,75253,01213,451997,8652,135
8-A Division IIAquinas353,117400,328163,89776,143993,4856,515
8-A Division IIGreene County45,933110,181330,472511,711998,2971,703
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes17,282141,436451,555374,074984,34715,653
8-A Division IIWarren County162024279,89910,544989,456
8-A Division IITowns County210163714,72215,462984,538
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

