Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes Brookwood Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Archer Collins Hill Brookwood Lowndes Hillgrove Archer Cherokee South Forsyth Collins Hill Brookwood Newnan Reg 4, #3 13 83.41 3-1 Parkview Reg 1, #2 3 101.60 4-0 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 38 59.15 4-1 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 9 86.53 2-1 Hillgrove Reg 6, #3 29 70.83 3-1 Gainesville Reg 7, #2 8 86.67 1-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 31 67.64 1-4 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 12 84.83 5-0 Cherokee Reg 7, #3 40 54.06 2-3 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 22 76.16 3-0 South Forsyth Reg 5, #4 32 66.92 1-2 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 6 87.47 4-1 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 18 78.89 4-1 Camden County Reg 4, #2 5 89.58 4-0 Brookwood Reg 3, #4 23 76.10 2-2 Walton Reg 2, #1 16 81.87 4-0 Newnan Norcross Colquitt County Grayson North Gwinnett Mill Creek Norcross North Cobb Colquitt County McEachern Grayson North Gwinnett West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 11 85.70 2-1 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 15 82.97 2-1 Milton Reg 6, #4 33 65.32 1-3 Denmark Reg 7, #1 4 94.85 4-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 21 76.86 4-1 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 7 87.35 4-0 North Cobb Reg 4, #4 20 77.00 4-1 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 1 105.69 3-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 24 75.22 1-3 Marietta Reg 2, #2 17 80.10 2-3 McEachern Reg 1, #4 26 72.40 0-2 Tift County Reg 4, #1 2 103.90 4-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 14 83.20 3-0 Roswell Reg 8, #2 10 85.72 3-2 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 41 45.81 2-3 Discovery Reg 6, #1 19 78.00 2-2 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 3-0 105.69 1,000,000 4.11 876,919 746,683 542,960 367,810 1.72 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 4-0 103.90 999,630 4.17 901,397 826,681 484,004 314,395 2.18 Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 4-0 101.60 1,000,000 3.76 781,002 630,291 448,890 210,288 3.76 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 4-0 94.85 1,000,000 3.07 750,450 252,080 120,988 44,665 21.39 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 4-0 89.58 966,983 2.33 428,107 267,961 78,503 15,361 64.10 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 4-1 87.47 993,966 2.59 552,828 228,300 63,260 10,666 92.76 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 1-3 86.67 999,981 2.52 501,230 107,623 42,640 6,898 143.97 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 4-0 87.35 976,155 2.08 165,792 86,231 33,222 5,639 176.34 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 3-2 85.72 991,813 2.28 435,646 148,286 35,032 5,232 190.13 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 2-1 85.70 992,732 2.22 410,218 133,329 31,199 4,752 209.44 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 2-1 86.53 962,686 2.01 153,300 76,755 28,309 4,496 221.42 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 5-0 84.83 988,137 2.00 298,465 61,697 19,936 2,657 375.36 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 3-0 83.20 985,399 1.86 250,298 45,830 12,224 1,519 657.33 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 4-0 81.87 998,932 1.88 164,921 74,120 13,233 1,324 754.29 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 3-1 83.41 902,607 1.34 129,971 57,292 11,216 1,292 772.99 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 2-1 82.97 978,270 1.82 240,929 44,358 11,195 1,289 774.80 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 2-3 80.10 998,230 1.73 115,820 46,443 6,884 622 1,606.72 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 2-2 78.00 935,492 1.94 237,130 42,008 4,450 371 2,694.42 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-1 78.89 1,000,000 1.33 91,468 30,265 3,462 250 3,999.00 South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 3-0 76.16 919,855 1.77 178,680 29,480 2,821 177 5,648.72 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 4-1 76.86 996,450 1.50 58,213 18,345 2,036 106 9,432.96 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 4-1 77.00 660,946 0.77 27,403 7,633 833 60 16,665.67 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 2-2 76.10 674,370 1.00 32,660 8,617 811 49 20,407.16 Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 1-3 75.22 691,678 1.00 29,355 7,305 658 37 27,026.03 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-1 71.44 473,599 0.66 29,029 3,457 233 12 83,332.33 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 3-1 70.83 778,222 1.19 61,016 6,797 378 10 99,999.00 Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 2-1 73.83 469,834 0.51 9,008 1,861 160 10 99,999.00 Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 0-2 72.40 1,000,000 1.09 19,804 4,149 219 8 124,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 0-3 71.03 397,937 0.52 9,222 1,679 85 2 499,999.00 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 1-3 65.32 621,092 0.82 18,387 1,315 45 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-4 67.64 656,063 0.75 10,635 596 36 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-3 69.32 297,174 0.37 5,183 790 31 1 999,999.00 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 1-2 66.92 516,765 0.58 13,262 1,179 33 - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 2-3 63.18 390,595 0.42 4,977 322 10 - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 4-1 61.73 147,094 0.16 1,090 50 3 - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-4 57.79 140,834 0.15 636 19 1 - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 2-1 62.37 124,646 0.14 1,242 86 - - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 2-3 54.06 911,378 0.99 2,283 53 - - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 4-1 59.15 868,289 0.91 453 18 - - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-0 61.16 365,426 0.39 1,316 15 - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 2-3 45.81 558,180 0.58 173 1 - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 0-1 43.10 325,549 0.33 50 - - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 1-2 44.54 197,157 0.20 30 - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 1-4 45.03 138,099 0.14 2 - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 0-3 28.24 7,755 0.01 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 657,938 325,692 14,887 1,483 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes 336,818 622,572 37,646 2,964 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County 4,173 41,962 676,396 277,469 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County 1,071 9,774 271,071 718,084 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 451,360 321,835 202,258 23,479 998,932 1,068 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 334,932 369,354 261,738 32,206 998,230 1,770 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 209,053 292,199 410,898 84,300 996,450 3,550 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 4,605 16,034 120,052 727,598 868,289 131,711 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell 50 578 5,054 132,417 138,099 861,901 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 445,439 350,413 133,964 46,339 976,155 23,845 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove 432,626 320,387 149,333 60,340 962,686 37,314 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 52,954 126,547 241,590 253,279 674,370 325,630 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 43,611 116,866 264,930 266,271 691,678 308,322 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 17,521 54,413 124,036 201,967 397,937 602,063 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding 7,849 31,374 86,147 171,804 297,174 702,826 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 800,098 173,466 21,761 4,305 999,630 370 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood 154,001 494,944 234,942 83,096 966,983 33,017 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview 32,859 217,146 434,986 217,616 902,607 97,393 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 10,368 78,089 194,625 377,864 660,946 339,054 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 2,674 36,355 113,686 317,119 469,834 530,166 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 383,324 319,724 234,348 50,741 988,137 11,863 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 317,002 320,089 288,890 59,418 985,399 14,601 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 287,676 313,690 298,566 78,338 978,270 21,730 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta 8,776 30,611 102,681 374,697 516,765 483,235 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock 2,788 12,869 58,416 316,522 390,595 609,405 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah 434 3,017 17,099 120,284 140,834 859,166 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 439,073 264,466 153,331 78,622 935,492 64,508 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth 319,624 296,562 196,437 107,232 919,855 80,145 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 134,755 197,177 243,597 202,693 778,222 221,778 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 55,337 123,175 202,383 240,197 621,092 378,908 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 45,294 94,456 130,295 203,554 473,599 526,401 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 3,363 11,429 32,210 77,644 124,646 875,354 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert 2,554 12,735 41,747 90,058 147,094 852,906 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 759,480 238,919 1,590 11 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 240,246 740,439 18,953 343 999,981 19 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 255 17,565 631,229 262,329 911,378 88,622 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery 19 2,559 238,793 316,809 558,180 441,820 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - 512 104,001 221,036 325,549 674,451 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth - 6 4,502 192,649 197,157 802,843 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 932 6,823 7,755 992,245 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 441,806 308,254 202,427 41,479 993,966 6,034 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 294,582 334,458 302,303 60,470 991,813 8,187 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 254,619 328,258 355,726 54,129 992,732 7,268 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View 8,058 24,052 107,404 516,549 656,063 343,937 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 935 4,978 32,140 327,373 365,426 634,574

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Valdosta Buford Lee County Buford Valdosta Lovejoy First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Lee County Evans Sprayberry Carrollton Kell Buford Westlake Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 17 70.21 3-0 Hughes Reg 1, #2 3 83.81 3-1 Lee County Reg 2, #4 35 55.74 0-3 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 40 54.08 3-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 18 69.91 2-2 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 23 66.57 3-0 Riverwood Reg 8, #4 27 64.49 1-2 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 8 78.53 1-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 26 65.26 1-2 Johns Creek Reg 6, #2 15 73.53 1-2 Kell Reg 5, #4 19 69.66 3-1 Alexander Reg 8, #1 2 86.05 2-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 13 75.73 3-2 Houston County Reg 4, #2 12 75.84 2-1 Westlake Reg 3, #4 54 40.45 1-4 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 4 83.72 3-1 Richmond Hill Douglas County Valdosta Lovejoy Allatoona Douglas County Creekview Glynn Academy Valdosta Brunswick Lovejoy Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 11 76.03 3-0 Lanier Reg 5, #2 9 77.55 4-0 Douglas County Reg 6, #4 34 55.86 1-2 Pope Reg 7, #1 16 72.89 3-1 Creekview Reg 2, #3 22 67.04 2-2 Glynn Academy Reg 3, #2 49 47.61 1-3 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 4, #4 20 68.56 1-0 Tucker Reg 1, #1 1 94.17 2-1 Valdosta Reg 3, #3 52 42.81 0-4 Alcovy Reg 2, #2 25 65.52 2-2 Brunswick Reg 1, #4 14 74.25 2-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 5 80.49 5-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #3 10 77.02 2-2 Rome Reg 8, #2 6 80.18 1-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 24 65.55 4-0 River Ridge Reg 6, #1 7 80.09 3-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 2-1 94.17 1,000,000 4.34 914,637 811,228 671,541 535,912 0.87 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 2-1 86.05 997,088 3.15 664,122 417,580 243,350 114,684 7.72 Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 3-1 83.81 1,000,000 3.16 672,027 457,622 249,728 90,242 10.08 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 3-1 83.72 999,594 3.31 681,326 407,749 225,777 88,508 10.30 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 3-0 80.09 999,015 2.68 464,543 261,439 92,561 32,424 29.84 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 5-0 80.49 994,256 2.33 424,107 234,002 85,939 30,186 32.13 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 1-2 80.18 982,893 2.33 430,305 197,207 78,715 25,938 37.55 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 1-1 78.53 965,228 2.27 436,695 179,704 70,731 19,895 49.26 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 4-0 77.55 924,389 1.97 344,796 130,946 47,307 12,606 78.33 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 2-2 77.02 924,946 1.93 330,083 121,152 42,498 10,822 91.40 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 3-2 75.73 1,000,000 1.95 295,678 124,224 34,710 7,728 128.40 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 3-0 76.03 946,734 1.85 286,183 97,577 30,131 7,317 135.67 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 2-1 75.84 982,242 1.78 248,805 107,958 30,180 7,227 137.37 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 2-3 74.25 1,000,000 1.79 249,147 91,713 21,881 4,374 227.62 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 73.53 996,904 2.06 243,434 82,198 20,689 3,973 250.70 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 3-1 72.89 982,340 2.07 288,698 63,812 20,038 3,869 257.46 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 2-2 69.91 993,552 1.78 159,894 38,948 7,239 1,032 967.99 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 3-0 70.21 928,447 1.28 107,395 33,717 6,425 927 1,077.75 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 2-2 67.04 921,044 1.94 152,467 33,993 4,800 548 1,823.82 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 1-0 68.56 884,251 1.13 76,249 21,148 3,589 443 2,256.34 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 3-1 69.66 626,406 0.88 70,037 15,386 3,045 435 2,297.85 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 2-2 65.52 898,319 1.84 123,219 24,396 2,895 278 3,596.12 Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-0 66.57 868,750 1.32 82,577 13,744 2,254 250 3,999.00 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 4-0 65.55 825,005 1.18 58,252 9,023 1,294 128 7,811.50 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 1-2 65.26 847,599 1.21 59,269 8,799 1,215 113 8,848.56 Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-2 67.70 344,213 0.44 23,368 4,348 701 94 10,637.30 Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 1-2 64.49 522,116 0.65 29,544 4,093 474 40 24,999.00 Evans 3 - AAAAAA 3-2 54.08 1,000,000 1.40 19,552 1,760 78 3 333,332.33 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 0-3 55.74 459,695 0.77 14,681 1,230 62 2 499,999.00 Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-3 60.05 291,419 0.33 7,182 725 45 1 999,999.00 Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-2 54.11 337,042 0.55 8,185 580 19 1 999,999.00 East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-1 61.71 116,983 0.13 2,420 263 22 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 0-4 58.33 218,652 0.25 2,707 272 21 - - South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 2-2 60.81 93,866 0.10 1,605 167 12 - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-3 52.70 285,228 0.45 5,446 332 8 - - Pope 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 55.86 532,795 0.62 6,217 271 7 - - Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 1-2 56.95 204,511 0.23 1,749 124 6 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-3 47.61 1,000,000 1.18 4,020 152 5 - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 1-3 54.37 358,707 0.41 2,951 90 4 - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 1-2 55.60 127,924 0.14 1,372 91 3 - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 1-3 47.46 99,078 0.14 732 28 1 - - Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 2-2 56.35 131,826 0.14 1,629 130 - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-1 51.13 93,080 0.09 314 22 - - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-0 52.32 117,724 0.12 529 21 - - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 0-4 42.81 1,000,000 1.08 986 16 - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 1-4 40.45 1,000,000 1.06 498 10 - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 1-3 48.70 47,493 0.05 148 6 - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 1-2 50.15 32,476 0.03 54 2 - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-3 48.46 20,667 0.02 26 1 - - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 2-2 52.14 3,969 0.00 9 1 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 0-4 47.51 64,143 0.07 129 - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 0-3 40.65 7,372 0.01 2 - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 26.59 19 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-0 55.19 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 0-0 52.99 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-1 29.06 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 694,182 243,486 48,027 14,305 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 229,368 469,316 205,553 95,763 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County 49,927 168,801 414,051 367,221 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 26,523 118,397 332,369 522,711 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 845,538 131,505 19,915 2,636 999,594 406 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 92,195 375,647 315,116 138,086 921,044 78,956 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 54,472 366,166 324,822 152,859 898,319 101,681 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro 3,653 56,835 137,879 261,328 459,695 540,305 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 2,674 35,397 97,701 201,270 337,042 662,958 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham 1,312 29,916 83,449 170,551 285,228 714,772 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County 156 4,534 21,118 73,270 99,078 900,922 3 - AAAAAA Evans 557,566 285,093 105,549 51,792 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 251,045 317,867 244,735 186,353 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 99,278 211,739 329,527 359,456 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown 92,111 185,301 320,189 402,399 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 522,832 300,226 122,554 48,644 994,256 5,744 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 301,796 326,261 229,676 124,509 982,242 17,758 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 106,230 221,238 334,545 266,434 928,447 71,553 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 68,337 145,576 280,686 389,652 884,251 115,749 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta 490 3,910 18,534 94,790 117,724 882,276 4 - AAAAAA Morrow 315 2,789 14,005 75,971 93,080 906,920 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 410,392 282,255 184,797 87,784 965,228 34,772 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 266,979 279,965 241,676 135,769 924,389 75,611 5 - AAAAAA Rome 257,715 280,181 249,732 137,318 924,946 75,054 5 - AAAAAA Alexander 53,197 104,767 180,566 287,876 626,406 373,594 5 - AAAAAA Dalton 9,229 40,845 97,273 196,866 344,213 655,787 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding 1,420 6,623 25,359 83,581 116,983 883,017 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding 1,060 5,284 19,942 67,580 93,866 906,134 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County 8 80 655 3,226 3,969 996,031 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 651,751 249,049 88,164 10,051 999,015 985 6 - AAAAAA Kell 234,084 452,983 288,237 21,600 996,904 3,096 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 112,569 288,438 528,018 64,527 993,552 6,448 6 - AAAAAA Pope 1,109 5,917 65,913 459,856 532,795 467,205 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler 432 2,814 20,592 334,869 358,707 641,293 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter 55 664 6,146 40,628 47,493 952,507 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 131 2,610 61,402 64,143 935,857 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - 4 320 7,048 7,372 992,628 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - - 19 19 999,981 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 579,950 240,945 112,668 48,777 982,340 17,660 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood 170,382 274,658 242,803 180,907 868,750 131,250 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 124,893 229,066 263,867 229,773 847,599 152,401 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 115,770 207,651 254,453 247,131 825,005 174,995 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah 6,412 21,965 56,085 134,190 218,652 781,348 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge 2,308 23,693 60,196 118,314 204,511 795,489 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee 184 1,335 6,056 24,901 32,476 967,524 7 - AAAAAA Centennial 101 687 3,872 16,007 20,667 979,333 8 - AAAAAA Buford 605,336 267,139 106,789 17,824 997,088 2,912 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 229,974 390,834 296,189 65,896 982,893 17,107 8 - AAAAAA Lanier 154,395 288,422 371,256 132,661 946,734 53,266 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh 8,213 35,548 128,202 350,153 522,116 477,884 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 1,465 11,731 54,773 223,450 291,419 708,581 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central 372 3,578 22,134 105,742 131,826 868,174 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 245 2,748 20,657 104,274 127,924 872,076

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Veterans Warner Robins Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Veterans Ware County Woodward Academy Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Veterans Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 13 68.41 1-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 3 87.28 4-0 Ware County Reg 2, #4 25 58.87 2-2 Northgate Reg 3, #1 17 66.80 1-3 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 45 43.61 1-3 Villa Rica Reg 7, #2 5 84.15 4-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 29 55.44 1-3 Loganville Reg 5, #1 11 71.10 2-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 6 81.63 4-1 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 30 54.42 2-2 Chapel Hill Reg 5, #4 33 50.66 0-1 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 15 67.75 2-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 4 84.79 4-0 Veterans Reg 4, #2 10 71.16 4-0 Ola Reg 3, #4 32 50.88 0-2 Banneker Reg 2, #1 9 71.89 3-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Coffee Cass Southwest DeKalb Blessed Trinity Creekside Warner Robins Harris County Coffee Eastside Cass Reg 8, #3 24 59.22 4-0 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 23 60.91 0-1 Southwest DeKalb Reg 6, #4 48 43.04 0-4 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 2 89.61 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 19 64.64 1-3 Griffin Reg 3, #2 20 62.85 1-2 Creekside Reg 4, #4 16 67.66 1-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #1 1 96.56 3-1 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 26 58.87 3-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 14 68.35 3-1 Harris County Reg 1, #4 7 79.87 3-1 Coffee Reg 4, #1 8 72.93 1-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 35 49.14 1-0 Decatur Reg 8, #2 21 61.24 3-1 Eastside Reg 7, #4 18 66.36 5-0 Cass Reg 6, #1 27 57.52 2-2 New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 3-1 96.56 996,130 4.30 944,105 741,348 648,242 502,193 0.99 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 2-0 89.61 999,706 3.80 934,423 507,567 361,566 183,769 4.44 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 4-0 87.28 953,225 3.36 769,387 499,704 289,405 112,314 7.90 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 4-1 84.15 998,474 3.47 867,861 417,622 209,479 70,012 13.28 Veterans 1 - AAAAA 4-0 84.79 916,324 2.97 670,212 427,498 184,403 63,057 14.86 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 4-1 81.63 995,830 3.30 826,509 368,464 146,936 40,958 23.42 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 3-1 79.87 833,041 2.27 473,919 284,668 74,243 18,283 53.70 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 3-1 71.89 989,437 2.21 247,171 110,949 17,175 2,128 468.92 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 1-3 72.93 968,763 1.51 175,067 96,129 14,182 2,121 470.48 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 2-1 71.10 998,184 2.10 189,808 45,795 11,074 1,218 820.02 Ola 4 - AAAAA 4-0 71.16 940,445 1.36 133,040 65,062 8,351 1,042 958.69 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 2-2 67.75 992,653 2.19 275,719 76,695 7,830 676 1,478.29 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 3-1 68.35 971,810 1.90 146,834 60,376 5,866 544 1,837.24 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 2-3 70.45 301,280 0.56 78,205 37,680 3,690 436 2,292.58 Cass 7 - AAAAA 5-0 66.36 883,576 2.05 395,007 93,359 5,712 431 2,319.19 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 1-3 66.80 991,591 1.72 84,347 20,964 2,823 206 4,853.37 Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 1-2 67.66 819,822 1.01 57,160 20,369 2,069 199 5,024.13 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 1-3 68.41 746,926 0.90 47,576 14,041 1,776 160 6,249.00 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 1-3 64.64 933,025 1.61 77,727 25,558 1,688 119 8,402.36 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 3-1 61.24 911,672 1.60 122,667 20,570 888 47 21,275.60 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 1-2 62.85 964,228 1.50 45,467 9,780 701 30 33,332.33 Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 4-0 59.22 956,886 1.68 124,282 17,979 615 17 58,822.53 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 0-1 60.91 946,929 1.56 65,439 8,463 468 17 58,822.53 Northgate 2 - AAAAA 2-2 58.87 732,783 1.04 17,731 3,089 131 8 124,999.00 New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 2-2 57.52 986,237 1.29 90,130 12,430 333 6 166,665.67 Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 2-2 54.42 967,344 1.15 48,662 5,001 95 5 199,999.00 Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 3-0 58.87 937,204 1.29 22,602 4,386 158 4 249,999.00 Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 2-2 61.03 276,449 0.29 3,909 488 37 - - Loganville 8 - AAAAA 1-3 55.44 631,724 0.84 17,143 1,572 35 - - M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 0-1 50.66 566,745 0.70 11,384 616 9 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 4-0 57.46 196,766 0.20 1,490 149 8 - - Decatur 5 - AAAAA 1-0 49.14 577,178 0.69 9,139 435 4 - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 1-2 48.66 518,517 0.62 7,287 350 4 - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 1-3 49.28 217,796 0.25 638 30 2 - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 2-2 47.78 384,039 0.45 3,190 133 1 - - Hiram 7 - AAAAA 0-5 46.72 68,809 0.09 2,958 124 1 - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 0-2 50.88 438,444 0.49 1,745 169 - - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 0-1 46.84 338,774 0.39 3,331 133 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 3-0 44.44 53,605 0.07 1,545 51 - - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 1-3 43.61 695,497 0.71 1,574 47 - - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 3-0 47.49 310,247 0.34 619 43 - - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 1-3 47.24 242,544 0.26 394 34 - - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 0-4 43.04 614,752 0.63 1,139 28 - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 3-1 48.62 145,071 0.17 434 24 - - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 2-2 54.17 45,927 0.05 134 11 - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 0-4 43.12 108,141 0.12 293 8 - - - Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-4 40.42 487,230 0.49 391 5 - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 1-3 43.50 115,725 0.12 83 3 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 1-3 38.82 14,848 0.02 14 1 - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 0-4 36.49 236,297 0.24 63 - - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 1-0 36.99 53,673 0.06 42 - - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-4 47.29 4,902 0.00 3 - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-4 36.80 10,078 0.01 1 - - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-3 22.84 12,643 0.01 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-4 18.39 37 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-4 18.73 17 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 0-0 25.70 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 1-0 -33.16 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 671,712 230,360 70,015 24,043 996,130 3,870 1 - AAAAA Ware County 169,767 384,927 269,288 129,243 953,225 46,775 1 - AAAAA Veterans 117,680 232,494 322,990 243,160 916,324 83,676 1 - AAAAA Coffee 37,234 129,585 277,929 388,293 833,041 166,959 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 3,607 22,634 59,778 215,261 301,280 698,720 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 537,113 273,596 129,454 49,274 989,437 10,563 2 - AAAAA Harris County 261,496 340,341 264,687 105,286 971,810 28,190 2 - AAAAA Griffin 156,807 272,911 328,198 175,109 933,025 66,975 2 - AAAAA Northgate 41,414 94,842 206,622 389,905 732,783 267,217 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 1,869 10,578 41,168 164,181 217,796 782,204 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 1,290 7,555 28,695 107,531 145,071 854,929 2 - AAAAA McIntosh 11 177 1,176 8,714 10,078 989,922 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 482,149 311,807 162,743 34,892 991,591 8,409 3 - AAAAA Creekside 319,223 328,965 231,404 84,636 964,228 35,772 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 182,785 283,600 351,911 118,908 937,204 62,796 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 7,678 29,855 81,886 190,828 310,247 689,753 3 - AAAAA Banneker 6,813 31,197 97,008 303,426 438,444 561,556 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,019 11,504 53,329 176,692 242,544 757,456 3 - AAAAA Drew 333 3,072 21,717 90,603 115,725 884,275 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - 2 15 17 999,983 4 - AAAAA Jones County 420,220 267,636 183,234 97,673 968,763 31,237 4 - AAAAA Ola 334,147 317,374 194,857 94,067 940,445 59,555 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge 160,995 207,377 229,402 222,048 819,822 180,178 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 71,632 152,344 252,002 270,948 746,926 253,074 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 6,433 21,138 53,832 115,363 196,766 803,234 4 - AAAAA Union Grove 6,058 31,401 76,146 162,844 276,449 723,551 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove 505 2,551 9,610 33,261 45,927 954,073 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing 10 179 917 3,796 4,902 995,098 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 768,053 192,307 31,623 6,201 998,184 1,816 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 186,993 480,753 196,813 82,370 946,929 53,071 5 - AAAAA M.L. King 16,845 99,952 216,812 233,136 566,745 433,255 5 - AAAAA Decatur 12,553 96,548 229,805 238,272 577,178 422,822 5 - AAAAA Northview 10,577 86,186 193,638 228,116 518,517 481,483 5 - AAAAA Lithonia 4,890 41,746 116,900 175,238 338,774 661,226 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain 89 2,508 14,409 36,667 53,673 946,327 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 508,194 329,922 113,087 35,034 986,237 13,763 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 389,202 359,313 157,599 61,230 967,344 32,656 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 45,456 121,637 270,884 257,520 695,497 304,503 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 36,612 105,977 221,480 250,683 614,752 385,248 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 17,071 64,405 164,212 241,542 487,230 512,770 6 - AAAAA Grady 3,442 18,482 70,384 143,989 236,297 763,703 6 - AAAAA North Springs 23 264 2,354 10,002 12,643 987,357 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 500,751 317,397 161,865 19,693 999,706 294 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 277,144 338,784 310,463 72,083 998,474 1,526 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 214,057 312,889 366,686 102,198 995,830 4,170 7 - AAAAA Cass 8,042 30,655 157,097 687,782 883,576 116,424 7 - AAAAA Hiram 5 184 2,307 66,313 68,809 931,191 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 91 1,582 51,931 53,605 946,395 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 583,456 264,000 112,164 33,033 992,653 7,347 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier 225,198 349,734 287,221 94,733 956,886 43,114 8 - AAAAA Eastside 164,384 283,212 290,080 173,996 911,672 88,328 8 - AAAAA Loganville 19,435 62,862 189,102 360,325 631,724 368,276 8 - AAAAA Jackson County 7,170 33,709 93,794 249,366 384,039 615,961 8 - AAAAA Apalachee 289 5,848 24,439 77,565 108,141 891,859 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove 68 635 3,198 10,947 14,848 985,152 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - 2 35 37 999,963

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Marist Jefferson Hapeville Charter Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cairo Hapeville Charter Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Islands Hapeville Charter North Oconee Stephenson Jefferson Perry Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 14 62.58 0-0 Baldwin Reg 1, #2 12 63.62 0-3 Cairo Reg 2, #4 28 51.41 3-1 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 30 51.32 1-0 Islands Reg 6, #3 8 69.10 0-2 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #2 20 59.90 4-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 23 57.25 0-4 North Oconee Reg 5, #1 27 53.01 2-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 29 51.36 3-2 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 7 69.62 1-0 Stephenson Reg 5, #4 42 37.89 0-4 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 2 83.81 4-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 17 60.74 1-2 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 16 61.50 0-3 Perry Reg 3, #4 24 57.10 1-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 9 66.66 3-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Benedictine Marist Cedar Shoals Cedartown Jenkins Bainbridge Benedictine West Laurens Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 21 59.27 0-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #2 31 49.63 3-1 Luella Reg 6, #4 13 62.67 2-2 Mays Reg 7, #1 6 71.02 2-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 19 60.28 1-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 11 64.31 0-1 Jenkins Reg 4, #4 18 60.46 2-1 Howard Reg 1, #1 4 74.11 1-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 3 79.71 5-0 Benedictine Reg 2, #2 15 61.61 2-1 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 25 55.21 0-1 Westover Reg 4, #1 10 66.29 1-2 West Laurens Reg 5, #3 33 46.49 3-1 Fayette County Reg 8, #2 5 71.43 3-1 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 26 53.13 2-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #1 1 85.54 3-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 6 - AAAA 3-0 85.54 999,869 4.00 789,426 665,624 565,320 385,360 1.59 Jefferson 8 - AAAA 4-0 83.81 999,764 3.92 757,430 627,156 543,348 327,513 2.05 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 5-0 79.71 1,000,000 3.08 717,009 297,220 220,858 110,259 8.07 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 1-3 74.11 997,913 3.18 700,709 479,734 167,671 62,822 14.92 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 2-2 71.02 997,953 2.64 539,335 333,909 94,561 28,344 34.28 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 3-1 71.43 990,672 2.58 353,683 202,222 97,563 26,870 36.22 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 1-0 69.62 977,139 2.35 368,749 216,707 70,581 16,911 58.13 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 0-2 69.10 974,250 2.31 360,561 207,792 63,958 14,871 66.24 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 3-0 66.66 998,148 1.90 296,022 74,008 29,136 5,800 171.41 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 1-2 66.29 936,377 1.97 306,803 85,794 26,752 5,273 188.65 Cairo 1 - AAAA 0-3 63.62 966,319 1.93 292,967 113,791 20,456 3,122 319.31 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 0-1 64.31 1,000,000 1.95 263,418 78,496 15,935 2,803 355.76 Mays 6 - AAAA 2-2 62.67 903,268 1.64 213,754 86,289 12,985 1,991 501.26 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 0-0 62.58 858,895 1.56 195,565 50,069 10,132 1,448 689.61 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 2-1 61.61 987,494 1.61 176,182 32,375 7,936 1,028 971.76 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 1-2 60.74 926,894 1.61 190,057 58,573 8,698 1,023 976.52 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 4-0 59.90 976,652 1.55 176,388 69,238 8,343 932 1,071.96 Perry 4 - AAAA 0-3 61.50 825,162 1.44 167,296 40,604 7,405 904 1,105.19 Troup 2 - AAAA 1-3 60.28 945,632 1.60 153,374 42,226 5,184 641 1,559.06 Howard 4 - AAAA 2-1 60.46 751,956 1.24 130,769 32,593 5,097 567 1,762.67 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 0-3 59.27 850,295 1.68 152,642 47,131 5,027 565 1,768.91 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 1-0 57.10 1,000,000 1.67 151,479 39,171 4,254 335 2,984.07 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 0-4 57.25 734,176 1.37 109,005 31,253 2,754 243 4,114.23 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 1-2 57.25 558,465 0.81 61,448 13,464 1,400 118 8,473.58 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 2-2 53.01 976,563 1.41 68,347 17,940 1,214 76 13,156.89 Westover 1 - AAAA 0-1 55.21 774,574 1.06 56,299 9,126 880 56 17,856.14 Islands 3 - AAAA 1-0 51.32 1,000,000 1.54 88,713 18,721 1,072 51 19,606.84 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 2-1 53.13 825,056 0.94 22,133 5,550 398 21 47,618.05 LaGrange 2 - AAAA 3-1 51.41 833,101 1.15 45,713 7,337 366 21 47,618.05 Luella 5 - AAAA 3-1 49.63 982,827 1.30 38,968 7,672 360 17 58,822.53 Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 3-2 51.36 727,762 0.81 13,837 2,940 180 9 111,110.11 Madison County 8 - AAAA 1-3 49.12 307,264 0.46 15,097 2,352 80 3 333,332.33 Fayette County 5 - AAAA 3-1 46.49 958,992 1.13 14,376 1,992 73 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 0-1 46.36 128,439 0.15 2,961 294 7 1 999,999.00 East Hall 8 - AAAA 3-1 43.79 106,136 0.14 2,064 195 6 - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-1 46.02 252,731 0.28 2,672 104 4 - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 2-3 43.29 311,144 0.32 639 47 3 - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 0-3 45.02 67,333 0.07 812 80 1 - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 0-5 40.16 156,005 0.16 132 8 1 - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-3 34.35 322,760 0.33 91 8 1 - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 0-3 42.54 200,219 0.24 2,395 179 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-4 37.89 404,165 0.41 201 6 - - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-1 39.49 81,569 0.09 179 3 - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 1-4 36.18 350,070 0.36 96 3 - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 1-3 36.80 33,426 0.04 117 2 - - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 0-1 36.76 16,824 0.02 61 1 - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-4 33.83 11,693 0.01 23 1 - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 0-2 31.96 1,812 0.00 2 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-4 18.80 5,428 0.01 1 - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-5 20.73 4,623 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 1-2 26.46 1,783 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-1 19.80 211 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-3 22.10 126 0.00 - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 0-5 20.48 71 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 703,233 214,420 62,076 18,184 997,913 2,087 1 - AAAA Cairo 145,251 376,060 312,265 132,743 966,319 33,681 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 116,714 280,579 321,402 208,199 926,894 73,106 1 - AAAA Westover 33,147 113,036 241,308 387,083 774,574 225,426 1 - AAAA Monroe 1,464 13,810 50,307 187,150 252,731 747,269 1 - AAAA Dougherty 191 2,095 12,642 66,641 81,569 918,431 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 524,645 296,432 135,913 41,158 998,148 1,852 2 - AAAA Hardaway 348,757 410,438 162,538 65,761 987,494 12,506 2 - AAAA Troup 88,469 187,533 438,179 231,451 945,632 54,368 2 - AAAA LaGrange 37,674 98,452 226,049 470,926 833,101 166,899 2 - AAAA Shaw 405 6,443 32,842 160,529 200,219 799,781 2 - AAAA Columbus 50 696 4,395 28,285 33,426 966,574 2 - AAAA Jordan - 6 70 1,707 1,783 998,217 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - 13 113 126 999,874 2 - AAAA Spencer - - 1 70 71 999,929 3 - AAAA Islands 566,162 361,376 72,462 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead 356,174 236,855 168,934 238,037 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins 77,664 401,769 215,994 304,573 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Benedictine - - 542,610 457,390 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA West Laurens 386,918 261,726 179,059 108,674 936,377 63,623 4 - AAAA Baldwin 228,292 232,996 219,729 177,878 858,895 141,105 4 - AAAA Perry 202,032 219,287 214,467 189,376 825,162 174,838 4 - AAAA Howard 126,484 178,593 214,175 232,704 751,956 248,044 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) 55,067 102,689 157,392 243,317 558,465 441,535 4 - AAAA Spalding 1,207 4,683 14,915 46,528 67,333 932,667 4 - AAAA Rutland - 26 263 1,523 1,812 998,188 5 - AAAA Riverdale 431,471 309,747 180,084 55,261 976,563 23,437 5 - AAAA Luella 371,516 343,219 214,062 54,030 982,827 17,173 5 - AAAA Fayette County 181,371 282,602 379,752 115,267 958,992 41,008 5 - AAAA McDonough 5,744 22,868 71,284 222,864 322,760 677,240 5 - AAAA Hampton 5,658 18,890 62,361 263,161 350,070 649,930 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4,240 22,639 91,998 285,288 404,165 595,835 5 - AAAA North Clayton - 35 459 4,129 4,623 995,377 6 - AAAA Marist 834,034 138,449 21,430 5,956 999,869 131 6 - AAAA Stephenson 76,174 373,142 339,468 188,355 977,139 22,861 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 68,499 350,348 351,035 204,368 974,250 25,750 6 - AAAA Mays 21,211 134,370 271,003 476,684 903,268 96,732 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain 81 3,552 15,617 109,189 128,439 871,561 6 - AAAA Miller Grove 1 139 1,443 15,241 16,824 983,176 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - 4 207 211 999,789 7 - AAAA Cedartown 664,525 263,563 56,771 13,094 997,953 2,047 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 264,763 447,961 181,877 82,051 976,652 23,348 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 33,612 147,484 349,481 294,479 825,056 174,944 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 30,513 114,473 289,051 293,725 727,762 272,238 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield 3,864 1,564 - - 5,428 994,572 7 - AAAA Pickens 2,079 18,637 85,439 204,989 311,144 688,856 7 - AAAA Ridgeland 644 6,318 37,381 111,662 156,005 843,995 8 - AAAA Jefferson 773,025 204,533 19,446 2,760 999,764 236 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 202,690 568,450 177,718 41,814 990,672 9,328 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals 14,726 144,212 418,137 273,220 850,295 149,705 8 - AAAA North Oconee 8,814 68,093 276,500 380,769 734,176 265,824 8 - AAAA Madison County 688 11,755 81,070 213,751 307,264 692,736 8 - AAAA East Hall 57 2,897 25,557 77,625 106,136 893,864 8 - AAAA Chestatee - 60 1,572 10,061 11,693 988,307

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Pierce County Cedar Grove Oconee County Pierce County Peach County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Appling County Cedar Grove Oconee County Crisp County Appling County Liberty County Dawson County Cedar Grove North Murray Oconee County Thomson Crisp County Reg 4, #3 25 55.08 2-2 Morgan County Reg 1, #2 10 70.85 3-0 Appling County Reg 2, #4 16 62.34 2-2 Mary Persons Reg 3, #1 15 63.29 2-0 Liberty County Reg 6, #3 29 49.88 2-1 Sonoraville Reg 7, #2 18 62.19 1-3 Dawson County Reg 8, #4 20 59.31 3-1 Monroe Area Reg 5, #1 1 88.43 1-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 31 49.59 4-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #2 23 56.53 1-1 North Murray Reg 5, #4 11 70.18 1-2 Sandy Creek Reg 8, #1 2 82.00 4-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 47 30.86 0-3 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 12 67.34 3-1 Thomson Reg 3, #4 51 27.10 1-0 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 3 80.19 3-0 Crisp County Greater Atlanta Christian Pierce County Peach County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian White County Upson-Lee Pierce County Peach County Burke County Westminster (Atlanta) Rockmart Reg 8, #3 17 62.28 1-3 Hart County Reg 5, #2 4 78.43 3-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 32 48.98 2-1 Adairsville Reg 7, #1 8 72.68 4-0 White County Reg 2, #3 19 62.04 3-1 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 35 45.28 0-1 Windsor Forest Reg 4, #4 28 51.64 3-1 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 5 77.91 4-0 Pierce County Reg 3, #3 39 42.26 1-0 Beach Reg 2, #2 6 77.88 2-1 Peach County Reg 1, #4 53 23.82 0-5 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 13 67.33 0-2 Burke County Reg 5, #3 7 73.60 2-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 14 64.75 4-1 Stephens County Reg 7, #4 30 49.84 1-3 North Hall Reg 6, #1 9 72.22 3-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 1-0 88.43 998,124 4.18 888,824 765,465 573,691 447,025 1.24 Oconee County 8 - AAA 4-0 82.00 999,466 3.21 729,694 460,024 235,629 134,000 6.46 Crisp County 2 - AAA 3-0 80.19 996,228 3.52 814,748 482,574 242,771 116,850 7.56 Pierce County 1 - AAA 4-0 77.91 1,000,000 3.37 807,364 399,300 216,487 80,912 11.36 Peach County 2 - AAA 2-1 77.88 997,385 3.35 757,331 420,619 194,559 75,419 12.26 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 3-0 78.43 970,738 2.84 572,298 347,128 177,585 65,710 14.22 Rockmart 6 - AAA 3-1 72.22 999,746 2.73 478,269 221,643 85,030 19,616 49.98 White County 7 - AAA 4-0 72.68 999,524 2.56 368,145 179,016 74,842 18,019 54.50 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 2-0 73.60 909,836 2.06 358,434 162,641 58,389 15,555 63.29 Appling County 1 - AAA 3-0 70.85 999,995 2.76 647,800 185,048 60,061 13,787 71.53 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 1-2 70.18 833,998 1.58 228,856 81,230 22,246 4,672 213.04 Burke County 4 - AAA 0-2 67.33 990,326 2.23 254,630 80,516 20,076 3,201 311.40 Thomson 4 - AAA 3-1 67.34 990,919 2.20 244,546 74,831 18,417 3,011 331.12 Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-1 64.75 911,736 1.24 88,015 22,186 4,146 527 1,896.53 Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-0 63.29 851,387 1.54 144,028 23,345 4,010 510 1,959.78 Dawson County 7 - AAA 1-3 62.19 987,645 1.88 107,037 26,570 3,886 427 2,340.92 Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 3-1 62.04 714,464 1.36 118,073 18,853 2,707 252 3,967.25 Mary Persons 2 - AAA 2-2 62.34 625,342 1.17 95,508 14,181 2,002 210 4,760.90 Hart County 8 - AAA 1-3 62.28 893,113 1.11 53,492 11,415 1,640 198 5,049.51 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 3-1 59.31 815,987 0.94 28,962 5,065 495 35 28,570.43 North Murray 6 - AAA 1-1 56.53 921,831 1.44 44,364 4,984 376 23 43,477.26 Jackson 2 - AAA 1-1 58.14 422,281 0.73 42,924 4,535 440 15 66,665.67 Morgan County 4 - AAA 2-2 55.08 841,746 1.10 33,447 2,796 219 13 76,922.08 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 0-3 58.50 183,333 0.22 10,513 1,240 114 5 199,999.00 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 3-1 51.64 689,902 0.86 15,465 961 48 4 249,999.00 North Hall 7 - AAA 1-3 49.84 805,410 1.04 9,997 628 21 2 499,999.00 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 2-1 53.31 211,712 0.33 10,518 652 32 1 999,999.00 Franklin County 8 - AAA 4-0 51.81 375,703 0.39 2,856 290 14 1 999,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 4-0 49.59 807,116 1.04 9,776 560 19 - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-2 55.78 103,481 0.12 3,891 301 17 - - Adairsville 6 - AAA 2-1 48.98 634,841 0.79 6,330 393 11 - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 2-1 49.88 719,475 0.92 8,155 493 8 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 0-1 45.28 983,232 1.10 6,119 223 5 - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-0 42.26 983,334 1.05 2,804 64 3 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 2-2 45.08 372,566 0.42 1,251 59 2 - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 3-1 46.24 148,613 0.18 1,856 73 1 - - Harlem 4 - AAA 1-3 44.44 312,011 0.34 1,488 50 1 - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-3 48.33 26,523 0.04 638 22 - - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 2-2 41.31 310,962 0.34 505 12 - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 1-1 41.68 174,688 0.19 474 6 - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 2-2 39.30 274,010 0.29 277 6 - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 0-2 42.84 6,065 0.01 73 1 - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 2-1 35.78 126,180 0.13 52 1 - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 0-3 30.86 848,427 0.87 110 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 1-0 27.10 599,347 0.60 19 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 0-5 23.82 617,859 0.62 17 - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 0-1 26.48 431,331 0.43 16 - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 1-2 33.05 38,663 0.04 6 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-5 20.98 533,719 0.54 4 - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 1-0 34.45 490 0.00 1 - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-2 29.12 3,995 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-1 9.95 2,756 0.00 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 0-4 30.52 1,367 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 1-3 27.47 549 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-4 15.39 408 0.00 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-4 6.87 115 0.00 - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 0-0 41.77 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Pierce County 646,337 352,317 1,336 10 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Appling County 353,601 640,821 5,525 48 999,995 5 1 - AAA Tattnall County 53 5,454 554,980 287,940 848,427 151,573 1 - AAA Brantley County 7 931 248,173 368,748 617,859 382,141 1 - AAA Long County 2 477 189,986 343,254 533,719 466,281 2 - AAA Crisp County 576,749 336,336 68,812 14,331 996,228 3,772 2 - AAA Peach County 396,693 518,721 71,860 10,111 997,385 2,615 2 - AAA Upson-Lee 17,515 77,915 348,072 270,962 714,464 285,536 2 - AAA Jackson 5,196 32,143 154,600 230,342 422,281 577,719 2 - AAA Mary Persons 3,165 27,230 284,497 310,450 625,342 374,658 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 666 7,310 65,839 137,897 211,712 788,288 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter 15 321 5,710 20,477 26,523 973,477 2 - AAA Pike County 1 24 610 5,430 6,065 993,935 3 - AAA Liberty County 505,452 345,935 - - 851,387 148,613 3 - AAA Windsor Forest 229,870 325,550 360,125 67,687 983,232 16,768 3 - AAA Beach 172,126 235,515 486,397 89,296 983,334 16,666 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 88,264 60,349 - - 148,613 851,387 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) 4,288 21,967 98,980 474,112 599,347 400,653 3 - AAA Savannah - 10,647 53,514 367,170 431,331 568,669 3 - AAA Groves - 37 984 1,735 2,756 997,244 4 - AAA Burke County 499,890 346,545 111,520 32,371 990,326 9,674 4 - AAA Thomson 423,609 407,319 126,669 33,322 990,919 9,081 4 - AAA Morgan County 42,722 128,568 379,956 290,500 841,746 158,254 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 29,749 92,417 258,782 308,954 689,902 310,098 4 - AAA Harlem 2,843 16,983 80,983 211,202 312,011 687,989 4 - AAA Hephzibah 1,187 8,168 42,085 123,248 174,688 825,312 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - 5 403 408 999,592 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 681,546 236,018 62,489 18,071 998,124 1,876 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 198,543 361,148 267,839 143,208 970,738 29,262 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 77,976 233,397 330,448 268,015 909,836 90,164 5 - AAA Sandy Creek 40,833 157,375 285,272 350,518 833,998 166,002 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) 859 8,592 36,153 137,729 183,333 816,667 5 - AAA Douglass 243 3,470 17,783 81,985 103,481 896,519 5 - AAA Redan - - 16 474 490 999,510 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 905,406 83,481 9,838 1,021 999,746 254 6 - AAA North Murray 68,158 454,897 273,508 125,268 921,831 78,169 6 - AAA Adairsville 19,315 159,007 216,879 239,640 634,841 365,159 6 - AAA Ringgold 3,360 43,056 124,940 201,210 372,566 627,434 6 - AAA Sonoraville 2,340 218,184 266,367 232,584 719,475 280,525 6 - AAA LaFayette 1,420 39,960 100,192 169,390 310,962 689,038 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek 1 1,377 8,049 29,236 38,663 961,337 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 34 185 1,148 1,367 998,633 6 - AAA Murray County - 4 42 503 549 999,451 7 - AAA White County 726,934 238,140 29,584 4,866 999,524 476 7 - AAA Dawson County 238,333 527,314 173,380 48,618 987,645 12,355 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 18,506 101,466 361,958 325,186 807,116 192,884 7 - AAA North Hall 15,413 116,723 332,793 340,481 805,410 194,590 7 - AAA West Hall 628 13,127 72,184 188,071 274,010 725,990 7 - AAA Gilmer 186 3,230 30,100 92,664 126,180 873,820 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - 1 114 115 999,885 8 - AAA Oconee County 857,346 120,324 16,679 5,117 999,466 534 8 - AAA Stephens County 66,433 382,334 287,069 175,900 911,736 88,264 8 - AAA Hart County 41,147 275,764 336,223 239,979 893,113 106,887 8 - AAA Monroe Area 31,481 181,122 271,221 332,163 815,987 184,013 8 - AAA Franklin County 3,591 40,422 88,164 243,526 375,703 624,297 8 - AAA East Jackson 2 34 644 3,315 3,995 996,005

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Callaway Fitzgerald Callaway Rabun County Fitzgerald Lovett First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Toombs County Thomasville Bleckley County Fannin County Callaway Pace Academy Rabun County Cook Toombs County Reg 4, #3 39 34.32 2-1 Butler Reg 1, #2 4 69.30 2-3 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 20 53.49 4-0 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #1 7 62.87 3-1 Bleckley County Reg 6, #3 25 50.65 1-0 Columbia Reg 7, #2 27 49.52 3-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #4 46 27.43 1-4 Banks County Reg 5, #1 1 74.74 3-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 32 44.32 2-2 Model Reg 6, #2 6 63.66 2-1 Pace Academy Reg 5, #4 19 53.68 3-2 Bremen Reg 8, #1 3 72.42 3-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 12 59.23 2-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 23 51.68 4-0 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 22 51.94 2-1 Northeast Reg 2, #1 15 57.72 3-1 Toombs County Haralson County Fitzgerald Dodge County Lovett Haralson County Pepperell Washington County Fitzgerald Dodge County Jefferson County Heard County Lovett Reg 8, #3 30 47.71 1-3 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 9 60.72 4-0 Haralson County Reg 6, #4 31 45.58 1-3 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 21 53.05 1-3 Pepperell Reg 2, #3 18 54.42 1-2 Vidalia Reg 3, #2 10 60.36 2-2 Washington County Reg 4, #4 37 35.57 1-2 Laney Reg 1, #1 2 74.35 4-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 11 60.09 1-2 Dodge County Reg 2, #2 16 56.75 2-3 Swainsboro Reg 1, #4 13 58.61 3-0 Early County Reg 4, #1 14 57.90 1-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 8 60.88 4-1 Heard County Reg 8, #2 26 49.99 2-2 Union County Reg 7, #4 33 44.29 1-3 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 5 67.63 3-1 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Callaway 5 - AA 3-0 74.74 996,758 3.93 893,112 631,839 433,222 281,778 2.55 Fitzgerald 1 - AA 4-0 74.35 995,197 3.85 835,705 607,672 438,971 267,384 2.74 Rabun County 8 - AA 3-1 72.42 1,000,000 3.42 688,368 560,813 307,709 177,138 4.65 Thomasville 1 - AA 2-3 69.30 980,890 3.26 710,320 409,220 236,311 102,075 8.80 Lovett 6 - AA 3-1 67.63 999,998 3.23 619,014 462,835 211,102 83,815 10.93 Pace Academy 6 - AA 2-1 63.66 995,146 2.55 375,426 225,170 77,460 23,662 41.26 Bleckley County 3 - AA 3-1 62.87 960,693 2.14 297,180 118,934 45,063 13,127 75.18 Heard County 5 - AA 4-1 60.88 891,012 2.04 359,937 131,206 43,397 10,212 96.92 Haralson County 5 - AA 4-0 60.72 858,640 1.96 349,800 126,254 41,961 9,665 102.47 Washington County 3 - AA 2-2 60.36 922,232 1.87 229,742 81,213 25,147 5,969 166.53 Dodge County 3 - AA 1-2 60.09 901,807 1.81 224,225 77,679 22,869 5,221 190.53 Cook 1 - AA 2-2 59.23 801,734 1.72 284,632 80,916 19,756 4,186 237.89 Jefferson County 4 - AA 1-2 57.90 999,673 1.91 285,561 87,947 21,142 3,901 255.34 Early County 1 - AA 3-0 58.61 796,670 1.67 264,641 73,734 16,965 3,406 292.60 Toombs County 2 - AA 3-1 57.72 945,537 1.73 209,654 59,273 13,448 2,615 381.41 Swainsboro 2 - AA 2-3 56.75 919,652 1.59 170,702 45,732 9,788 1,768 564.61 Pepperell 7 - AA 1-3 53.05 974,746 1.74 164,004 28,817 6,708 746 1,339.48 Temple 5 - AA 3-2 54.73 629,110 1.03 105,471 27,040 5,389 721 1,385.96 Vidalia 2 - AA 1-2 54.42 889,274 1.42 122,023 27,483 4,767 656 1,523.39 Bremen 5 - AA 3-2 53.68 624,480 0.97 87,340 20,893 3,667 434 2,303.15 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 4-0 53.49 870,717 1.30 89,993 18,964 3,074 417 2,397.08 Putnam County 4 - AA 4-0 51.68 998,299 1.46 121,490 21,173 2,941 329 3,038.51 Columbia 6 - AA 1-0 50.65 928,964 1.54 77,870 15,129 1,953 168 5,951.38 Union County 8 - AA 2-2 49.99 1,000,000 1.35 68,763 13,286 1,647 132 7,574.76 Northeast 3 - AA 2-1 51.94 523,420 0.78 51,205 8,518 1,103 132 7,574.76 Fannin County 7 - AA 3-0 49.52 943,593 1.41 72,906 10,226 1,575 123 8,129.08 Worth County 1 - AA 3-1 51.32 414,846 0.65 55,283 8,711 1,026 98 10,203.08 Elbert County 8 - AA 1-3 47.71 1,000,000 1.26 54,268 6,946 757 39 25,640.03 Lamar County 3 - AA 2-2 48.83 394,857 0.54 24,499 3,030 294 38 26,314.79 Southwest 3 - AA 1-1 48.08 283,993 0.38 15,575 1,799 180 18 55,554.56 South Atlanta 6 - AA 1-3 45.58 841,134 1.19 37,874 2,830 243 16 62,499.00 Model 7 - AA 2-2 44.32 800,441 0.99 19,927 1,984 157 5 199,999.00 Chattooga 7 - AA 1-3 44.29 814,202 1.00 18,988 1,903 145 5 199,999.00 Bacon County 2 - AA 4-1 43.85 350,955 0.40 4,855 441 33 1 999,999.00 Washington 6 - AA 2-2 42.36 157,465 0.21 4,710 221 20 - - Coosa 7 - AA 2-1 36.32 343,183 0.37 1,171 60 5 - - Laney 4 - AA 1-2 35.57 805,273 0.83 1,623 69 3 - - Butler 4 - AA 2-1 34.32 673,011 0.69 834 26 1 - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-3 35.21 70,741 0.08 542 9 1 - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-4 27.43 1,000,000 1.01 448 3 - - - Berrien 1 - AA 1-3 32.90 10,663 0.01 40 1 - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 1-3 28.66 80,225 0.08 39 1 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 1-3 30.25 432,495 0.44 158 - - - - Monticello 3 - AA 1-3 33.28 12,998 0.01 49 - - - - Dade County 7 - AA 1-3 26.22 43,610 0.04 17 - - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 2-1 29.28 23,865 0.02 11 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 0-1 28.80 3,773 0.00 4 - - - - Towers 6 - AA 0-0 22.86 2,179 0.00 1 - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-1 19.68 62,153 0.06 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-3 17.27 18,286 0.02 - - - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 0-3 13.11 10,810 0.01 - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-1 18.98 600 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 560,590 321,817 87,349 25,441 995,197 4,803 1 - AA Thomasville 355,480 409,857 158,997 56,556 980,890 19,110 1 - AA Early County 40,675 112,051 302,518 341,426 796,670 203,330 1 - AA Cook 37,784 123,196 336,493 304,261 801,734 198,266 1 - AA Worth County 5,462 32,969 112,897 263,518 414,846 585,154 1 - AA Berrien 9 110 1,746 8,798 10,663 989,337 2 - AA Toombs County 331,727 263,000 206,663 144,147 945,537 54,463 2 - AA Swainsboro 260,973 258,363 229,754 170,562 919,652 80,348 2 - AA Vidalia 231,847 239,010 228,394 190,023 889,274 110,726 2 - AA Jeff Davis 159,857 197,849 248,862 264,149 870,717 129,283 2 - AA Bacon County 15,471 41,104 82,723 211,657 350,955 649,045 2 - AA East Laurens 125 674 3,604 19,462 23,865 976,135 3 - AA Bleckley County 453,050 275,014 162,575 70,054 960,693 39,307 3 - AA Washington County 266,357 294,664 239,030 122,181 922,232 77,768 3 - AA Dodge County 218,308 270,039 267,909 145,551 901,807 98,193 3 - AA Northeast 35,552 80,493 147,872 259,503 523,420 476,580 3 - AA Lamar County 16,633 48,466 107,793 221,965 394,857 605,143 3 - AA Southwest 10,061 30,960 72,788 170,184 283,993 716,007 3 - AA Monticello 39 364 2,033 10,562 12,998 987,002 4 - AA Jefferson County 625,599 337,250 33,652 3,172 999,673 327 4 - AA Putnam County 354,253 512,616 113,086 18,344 998,299 1,701 4 - AA Laney 15,867 89,265 385,011 315,130 805,273 194,727 4 - AA Butler 3,725 54,545 302,489 312,252 673,011 326,989 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 527 5,694 149,396 276,878 432,495 567,505 4 - AA Josey 26 542 13,008 48,577 62,153 937,847 4 - AA Glenn Hills 2 60 1,697 16,527 18,286 981,714 4 - AA Oglethorpe County 1 28 1,661 9,120 10,810 989,190 5 - AA Callaway 749,834 188,109 43,858 14,957 996,758 3,242 5 - AA Haralson County 112,383 289,705 266,260 190,292 858,640 141,360 5 - AA Heard County 90,338 308,590 307,580 184,504 891,012 108,988 5 - AA Temple 29,166 111,217 191,648 297,079 629,110 370,890 5 - AA Bremen 18,279 102,379 190,654 313,168 624,480 375,520 6 - AA Lovett 682,888 279,014 37,520 576 999,998 2 6 - AA Pace Academy 270,650 459,548 225,998 38,950 995,146 4,854 6 - AA Columbia 45,534 207,779 477,963 197,688 928,964 71,036 6 - AA South Atlanta 927 48,129 238,776 553,302 841,134 158,866 6 - AA Washington 1 4,979 13,398 139,087 157,465 842,535 6 - AA Therrell - 527 5,746 64,468 70,741 929,259 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 22 419 3,332 3,773 996,227 6 - AA Towers - 2 161 2,016 2,179 997,821 6 - AA McNair - - 19 581 600 999,400 7 - AA Pepperell 508,221 265,883 137,393 63,249 974,746 25,254 7 - AA Fannin County 267,402 318,041 228,792 129,358 943,593 56,407 7 - AA Model 110,529 182,785 256,404 250,723 800,441 199,559 7 - AA Chattooga 99,927 187,136 259,481 267,658 814,202 185,798 7 - AA Coosa 12,827 39,756 91,550 199,050 343,183 656,817 7 - AA Gordon Central 830 4,519 17,400 57,476 80,225 919,775 7 - AA Dade County 264 1,880 8,980 32,486 43,610 956,390 8 - AA Rabun County 922,679 70,126 6,962 233 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 42,744 547,235 366,147 43,874 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County 34,287 371,311 538,622 55,780 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County 290 11,328 88,269 900,113 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Irwin County Metter Brooks County Irwin County Dublin First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Brooks County Mitchell County Metter B.E.S.T. Academy Macon County Bowdon Commerce Wilcox County Brooks County Reg 4, #3 20 46.21 0-0 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 12 53.00 0-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 10 54.15 3-1 Turner County Reg 3, #1 5 64.90 4-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 29 41.62 1-1 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 32 38.58 2-0 Hancock Central Reg 8, #4 45 23.92 2-3 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 7 58.47 3-0 Macon County Reg 7, #3 43 24.35 0-3 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 30 41.61 1-3 Bowdon Reg 5, #4 16 47.62 3-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 8, #1 6 59.26 3-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 38 35.24 1-1 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 9 54.49 3-1 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 15 47.96 2-2 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #1 1 72.60 4-0 Brooks County Marion County Irwin County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Marion County Warren County Irwin County Pelham Clinch County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Gordon Lee Reg 8, #3 28 41.69 2-2 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 11 53.35 2-2 Marion County Reg 6, #4 33 38.27 4-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 34 38.07 3-1 Warren County Reg 2, #3 2 71.05 2-2 Irwin County Reg 3, #2 21 45.91 1-2 Screven County Reg 4, #4 27 42.47 3-0 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 8 58.41 1-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 14 49.45 1-2 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #2 3 69.44 1-1 Clinch County Reg 1, #4 50 13.84 0-0 Calhoun County Reg 4, #1 4 68.83 1-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 17 47.34 3-0 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 13 52.29 3-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #4 52 13.74 1-3 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #1 18 46.76 4-0 Gordon Lee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County 2 - A Public 4-0 72.60 995,152 3.81 738,190 662,128 480,932 306,189 2.27 Irwin County 2 - A Public 2-2 71.05 991,950 3.56 679,394 601,272 391,237 226,574 3.41 Clinch County 2 - A Public 1-1 69.44 987,179 3.37 634,521 549,298 324,791 169,399 4.90 Dublin 4 - A Public 1-1 68.83 998,490 3.17 492,064 429,032 273,580 144,204 5.93 Metter 3 - A Public 4-0 64.90 996,116 2.86 563,586 429,154 181,605 72,402 12.81 Macon County 5 - A Public 3-0 58.47 982,288 3.16 818,123 349,598 99,195 25,456 38.28 Commerce 8 - A Public 3-1 59.26 999,923 2.75 698,376 182,414 80,544 22,106 44.24 Pelham 1 - A Public 1-1 58.41 999,925 2.44 296,231 220,935 64,818 17,533 56.04 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 3-1 54.49 977,746 2.01 141,217 76,626 22,098 4,086 243.74 Marion County 5 - A Public 2-2 53.35 900,329 1.98 431,436 89,415 17,743 3,113 320.23 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 3-0 52.29 998,927 2.14 452,648 68,256 16,879 2,799 356.27 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 0-3 53.00 992,987 1.91 171,991 75,783 12,988 2,169 460.04 Turner County 2 - A Public 3-1 54.15 637,675 1.05 112,646 56,366 10,199 1,806 552.71 Taylor County 5 - A Public 3-0 47.34 834,820 1.54 266,999 38,257 4,616 437 2,287.33 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 3-0 47.62 792,447 1.43 243,744 33,985 4,238 428 2,335.45 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 4-0 46.76 945,679 2.11 287,013 28,017 4,256 427 2,340.92 Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 1-2 49.45 737,194 0.87 28,799 12,341 1,930 256 3,905.25 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 2-2 47.96 779,791 0.91 28,357 11,168 1,427 147 6,801.72 Screven County 3 - A Public 1-2 45.91 841,057 0.96 25,174 9,032 918 85 11,763.71 Dooly County 4 - A Public 0-0 46.21 574,047 0.83 26,280 8,280 898 73 13,697.63 Schley County 5 - A Public 2-2 46.46 216,961 0.32 35,882 3,060 410 42 23,808.52 Bowdon 6 - A Public 1-3 41.61 858,071 1.66 144,004 8,985 752 41 24,389.24 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 2-2 41.69 984,728 1.37 128,558 8,858 580 35 28,570.43 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 1-1 41.62 813,128 1.55 129,544 8,361 676 34 29,410.76 Manchester 5 - A Public 1-3 45.21 270,473 0.41 50,064 4,843 498 34 29,410.76 Claxton 3 - A Public 2-2 44.93 635,143 0.69 10,793 3,536 380 32 31,249.00 Montgomery County 4 - A Public 3-0 42.47 605,195 0.82 16,259 4,043 316 26 38,460.54 Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-0 45.79 206,510 0.26 11,408 3,297 281 18 55,554.56 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 2-0 38.58 999,310 1.59 93,539 6,909 312 15 66,665.67 Warren County 7 - A Public 3-1 38.07 997,484 1.56 88,442 6,000 289 8 124,999.00 Johnson County 4 - A Public 3-1 42.80 404,751 0.52 10,072 2,528 174 8 124,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 4-0 38.27 739,458 1.28 74,697 3,645 208 7 142,856.14 Atkinson County 2 - A Public 3-1 43.84 114,577 0.14 4,717 1,244 74 5 199,999.00 Trion 6 - A Public 1-2 36.83 627,332 1.04 50,956 2,057 108 4 249,999.00 Terrell County 1 - A Public 1-1 35.24 781,211 0.88 3,636 514 21 1 999,999.00 Charlton County 2 - A Public 2-2 40.05 66,957 0.08 1,436 271 16 1 999,999.00 Wheeler County 4 - A Public 3-0 33.90 296,133 0.35 2,080 239 9 - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-2 36.03 131,664 0.15 892 156 4 - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 0-3 24.35 909,673 1.02 3,607 45 - - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 2-3 23.92 535,774 0.55 1,621 26 - - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 2-3 37.21 11,713 0.01 73 10 - - - Miller County 1 - A Public 1-3 25.25 306,780 0.31 70 6 - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 2-3 20.33 354,771 0.36 484 4 - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 0-3 23.63 385,650 0.40 96 4 - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 0-4 14.44 125,877 0.13 45 1 - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 1-3 26.48 2,682 0.00 12 1 - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 1-3 13.74 517,307 0.53 133 - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-4 9.95 320,018 0.33 31 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 1-2 16.78 16,332 0.02 22 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 1-2 9.11 256,208 0.26 20 - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-0 13.84 464,978 0.47 16 - - - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 0-4 27.08 10,357 0.01 2 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 0-3 13.76 68,469 0.07 - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-4 12.91 310 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-3 24.12 261 0.00 - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-3 8.37 32 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-2 9.92 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 2-3 5.23 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 1-4 -2.93 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-4 -3.62 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-2 -42.74 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 917,871 72,508 8,262 1,284 999,925 75 1 - A Public Calhoun County 51,752 42,868 54,600 315,758 464,978 535,022 1 - A Public Mitchell County 17,756 749,554 201,167 24,510 992,987 7,013 1 - A Public Terrell County 10,551 103,808 463,924 202,928 781,211 218,789 1 - A Public Seminole County 1,539 21,467 156,956 205,688 385,650 614,350 1 - A Public Miller County 515 9,129 96,232 200,904 306,780 693,220 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay 16 666 18,859 48,928 68,469 931,531 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Brooks County 462,218 307,065 187,372 38,497 995,152 4,848 2 - A Public Irwin County 276,510 328,200 320,329 66,911 991,950 8,050 2 - A Public Clinch County 251,183 328,293 338,255 69,448 987,179 12,821 2 - A Public Turner County 9,455 31,338 116,929 479,953 637,675 362,325 2 - A Public Lanier County 408 3,140 21,529 181,433 206,510 793,490 2 - A Public Atkinson County 193 1,616 11,424 101,344 114,577 885,423 2 - A Public Charlton County 33 348 4,162 62,414 66,957 933,043 3 - A Public Metter 770,900 170,457 39,925 14,834 996,116 3,884 3 - A Public Screven County 80,914 311,056 255,379 193,708 841,057 158,943 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 68,924 215,501 246,386 248,980 779,791 220,209 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute 52,671 154,599 261,837 268,087 737,194 262,806 3 - A Public Claxton 26,571 148,070 193,945 266,557 635,143 364,857 3 - A Public Jenkins County 20 316 2,495 7,526 10,357 989,643 3 - A Public Portal - 1 30 279 310 999,690 3 - A Public Bryan County - - 3 29 32 999,968 4 - A Public Dublin 727,878 226,972 36,486 7,154 998,490 1,510 4 - A Public Wilcox County 234,150 535,325 150,929 57,342 977,746 22,254 4 - A Public Dooly County 16,729 81,646 237,734 237,938 574,047 425,953 4 - A Public Montgomery County 16,269 95,227 245,156 248,543 605,195 394,805 4 - A Public Wheeler County 2,558 36,641 133,162 123,772 296,133 703,867 4 - A Public Johnson County 2,179 19,003 164,015 219,554 404,751 595,249 4 - A Public Hawkinsville 237 5,174 30,187 96,066 131,664 868,336 4 - A Public Telfair County - 10 2,319 9,384 11,713 988,287 4 - A Public Treutlen - 2 12 247 261 999,739 5 - A Public Macon County 731,239 169,342 58,651 23,056 982,288 17,712 5 - A Public Taylor County 111,779 224,192 266,021 232,828 834,820 165,180 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 81,751 208,852 254,335 247,509 792,447 207,553 5 - A Public Marion County 59,592 349,192 302,644 188,901 900,329 99,671 5 - A Public Manchester 12,970 36,535 68,113 152,855 270,473 729,527 5 - A Public Schley County 2,663 11,839 49,983 152,476 216,961 783,039 5 - A Public Greenville 6 48 253 2,375 2,682 997,318 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 429,298 261,816 158,909 95,656 945,679 54,321 6 - A Public Bowdon 223,080 236,244 218,705 180,042 858,071 141,929 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 169,888 211,823 224,820 206,597 813,128 186,872 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 103,993 167,409 217,494 250,562 739,458 260,542 6 - A Public Trion 73,639 122,124 176,862 254,707 627,332 372,668 6 - A Public Armuchee 102 584 3,210 12,436 16,332 983,668 7 - A Public Warren County 490,621 386,419 107,545 12,899 997,484 2,516 7 - A Public Hancock Central 466,590 446,569 81,526 4,625 999,310 690 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 40,981 143,747 527,270 197,675 909,673 90,327 7 - A Public Crawford County 717 7,823 81,611 229,867 320,018 679,982 7 - A Public Georgia Military College 558 9,302 149,640 357,807 517,307 482,693 7 - A Public ACE Charter 533 6,140 52,408 197,127 256,208 743,792 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Commerce 648,235 298,429 51,041 2,218 999,923 77 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 307,353 488,157 190,824 12,593 998,927 1,073 8 - A Public Lincoln County 43,762 205,338 644,683 90,945 984,728 15,272 8 - A Public Social Circle 540 5,745 62,948 466,541 535,774 464,226 8 - A Public Towns County 96 1,973 42,040 310,662 354,771 645,229 8 - A Public Greene County 14 358 8,464 117,041 125,877 874,123

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Athens Academy Wesleyan Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Athens Academy First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian Wesleyan Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian First Presbyterian Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Tattnall Square Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 28 39.47 3-0 Pacelli Reg 1, #2 22 45.25 2-2 First Presbyterian Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 11 58.11 4-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 29 35.68 2-1 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 6 61.55 4-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 26 40.58 3-1 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 5 63.85 4-1 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 9 58.70 3-1 Darlington Reg 6, #2 20 45.79 2-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 17 48.55 2-2 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #1 1 72.19 4-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 23 43.75 3-1 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #2 24 41.59 2-2 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 19 46.98 1-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #1 3 71.69 2-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Holy Innocents Christian Heritage Calvary Day Mount de Sales Aquinas Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 16 52.18 2-0 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 8 58.83 1-3 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 30 32.27 1-3 St. Francis Reg 7, #1 7 59.56 3-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 34 22.82 0-5 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 14 54.09 3-2 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 33 24.88 0-4 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 18 48.11 2-1 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #3 13 54.63 5-0 Aquinas Reg 2, #2 15 52.37 2-2 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 21 45.47 1-1 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #1 10 58.41 4-1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 12 56.60 2-1 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #2 2 72.09 4-0 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 27 39.52 0-4 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 4 69.71 4-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 2-3 71.69 1,000,000 3.69 875,852 492,654 397,789 245,287 3.08 Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 4-1 72.19 999,938 3.34 652,388 442,289 352,732 214,700 3.66 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 4-0 72.09 999,952 3.28 621,797 434,678 344,092 206,021 3.85 Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 4-0 69.71 999,986 3.22 524,813 422,916 323,351 166,488 5.01 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 4-1 63.85 999,770 2.71 477,074 356,066 121,062 47,872 19.89 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 4-1 61.55 999,672 2.72 436,497 288,557 90,800 29,800 32.56 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 3-1 59.56 999,126 2.57 385,532 240,189 65,577 18,626 52.69 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 4-1 58.11 1,000,000 2.41 655,486 270,793 62,100 16,159 60.89 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 4-1 58.41 1,000,000 2.56 514,092 121,126 59,569 14,543 67.76 Darlington 7 - A Private 3-1 58.70 999,022 2.44 336,818 195,709 49,960 13,323 74.06 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 1-3 58.83 998,647 1.92 235,706 145,469 35,891 9,711 101.98 Aquinas 3 - A Private 5-0 54.63 1,000,000 2.08 476,350 149,298 26,127 5,141 193.51 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-1 56.60 997,452 1.74 181,296 101,395 20,777 4,690 212.22 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 3-2 54.09 1,000,000 2.11 489,545 149,112 24,854 4,655 213.82 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 2-2 52.37 1,000,000 1.81 236,634 29,657 9,148 1,288 775.40 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 2-0 52.18 987,632 1.40 79,120 33,261 4,657 680 1,469.59 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 2-1 48.11 907,725 1.81 198,332 39,976 4,156 418 2,391.34 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 1-2 46.98 1,000,000 1.40 144,153 21,814 2,085 190 5,262.16 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 2-2 48.55 984,253 1.16 30,273 9,232 1,021 112 8,927.57 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 2-2 45.25 802,761 1.40 105,427 15,210 1,260 102 9,802.92 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 1-1 45.47 799,206 1.39 105,534 15,604 1,299 87 11,493.25 Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-1 43.75 823,677 1.36 81,975 10,188 728 49 20,407.16 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 2-2 45.79 970,296 1.23 21,316 4,112 426 34 29,410.76 Brookstone 4 - A Private 2-2 41.59 1,000,000 1.47 45,630 3,143 206 11 90,908.09 Pacelli 4 - A Private 3-0 39.47 1,000,000 1.38 34,266 2,163 103 7 142,856.14 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 3-1 40.79 579,030 0.85 32,224 2,830 150 4 249,999.00 Athens Christian 8 - A Private 3-1 40.58 923,345 1.02 8,806 1,581 42 2 499,999.00 Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-4 39.52 946,387 1.04 4,157 514 29 - - Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 2-1 35.68 846,365 0.91 2,840 296 7 - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-3 32.27 690,732 0.72 1,083 85 2 - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 2-0 30.17 492,621 0.51 477 30 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-4 24.88 1,000,000 1.07 2,332 28 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 0-5 22.82 1,000,000 1.02 1,677 15 - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-3 30.83 87,601 0.10 491 10 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 1-3 22.14 89,133 0.09 7 - - - - Walker 7 - A Private 0-5 17.09 55,793 0.06 - - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-4 14.32 19,878 0.02 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 363,229 250,896 175,398 118,202 907,725 92,275 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 197,572 218,510 204,962 181,717 802,761 197,239 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 196,812 201,428 206,427 194,539 799,206 200,794 1 - A Private Tattnall Square 165,857 202,523 233,523 221,774 823,677 176,323 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian 74,409 119,665 160,774 224,182 579,030 420,970 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor 2,121 6,978 18,916 59,586 87,601 912,399 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 919,947 79,653 400 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 79,891 897,485 22,624 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 162 22,862 976,976 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 407,030 302,345 187,340 103,285 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day 266,846 303,900 267,539 161,715 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas 258,373 273,883 267,840 199,904 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 67,751 119,872 277,281 535,096 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 845,900 131,512 20,746 1,842 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 82,329 486,807 344,737 86,127 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 69,381 349,719 475,116 105,784 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 2,390 31,962 159,401 806,247 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 507,416 301,147 139,808 51,399 999,770 230 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 236,552 309,560 285,902 166,633 998,647 1,353 5 - A Private Hebron Christian 212,843 283,648 298,232 202,729 997,452 2,548 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 43,188 105,608 275,795 559,662 984,253 15,747 5 - A Private Providence Christian 1 37 263 19,577 19,878 980,122 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 952,027 46,218 1,490 251 999,986 14 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian 38,513 607,410 247,647 76,726 970,296 29,704 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy 5,249 203,033 382,877 255,206 846,365 153,635 6 - A Private St. Francis 2,984 98,371 229,237 360,140 690,732 309,268 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian 1,227 44,968 138,749 307,677 492,621 507,379 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 362,658 320,482 263,395 52,591 999,126 874 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 354,181 338,539 275,298 31,654 999,672 328 7 - A Private Darlington 277,751 325,873 346,216 49,182 999,022 978 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian 5,409 15,033 114,328 811,617 946,387 53,613 7 - A Private Walker 1 73 763 54,956 55,793 944,207 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 539,380 402,759 54,548 3,251 999,938 62 8 - A Private Athens Academy 438,801 490,763 66,746 3,642 999,952 48 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 20,991 98,687 654,332 213,622 987,632 12,368 8 - A Private Athens Christian 827 7,688 219,050 695,780 923,345 76,655 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 1 103 5,324 83,705 89,133 910,867