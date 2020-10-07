Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|105.69
|1,000,000
|4.11
|876,919
|746,683
|542,960
|367,810
|1.72
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.90
|999,630
|4.17
|901,397
|826,681
|484,004
|314,395
|2.18
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|101.60
|1,000,000
|3.76
|781,002
|630,291
|448,890
|210,288
|3.76
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|94.85
|1,000,000
|3.07
|750,450
|252,080
|120,988
|44,665
|21.39
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|89.58
|966,983
|2.33
|428,107
|267,961
|78,503
|15,361
|64.10
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|87.47
|993,966
|2.59
|552,828
|228,300
|63,260
|10,666
|92.76
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|86.67
|999,981
|2.52
|501,230
|107,623
|42,640
|6,898
|143.97
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|87.35
|976,155
|2.08
|165,792
|86,231
|33,222
|5,639
|176.34
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|85.72
|991,813
|2.28
|435,646
|148,286
|35,032
|5,232
|190.13
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|85.70
|992,732
|2.22
|410,218
|133,329
|31,199
|4,752
|209.44
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|86.53
|962,686
|2.01
|153,300
|76,755
|28,309
|4,496
|221.42
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|84.83
|988,137
|2.00
|298,465
|61,697
|19,936
|2,657
|375.36
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|83.20
|985,399
|1.86
|250,298
|45,830
|12,224
|1,519
|657.33
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|81.87
|998,932
|1.88
|164,921
|74,120
|13,233
|1,324
|754.29
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|83.41
|902,607
|1.34
|129,971
|57,292
|11,216
|1,292
|772.99
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|82.97
|978,270
|1.82
|240,929
|44,358
|11,195
|1,289
|774.80
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|80.10
|998,230
|1.73
|115,820
|46,443
|6,884
|622
|1,606.72
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|78.00
|935,492
|1.94
|237,130
|42,008
|4,450
|371
|2,694.42
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|78.89
|1,000,000
|1.33
|91,468
|30,265
|3,462
|250
|3,999.00
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|76.16
|919,855
|1.77
|178,680
|29,480
|2,821
|177
|5,648.72
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|76.86
|996,450
|1.50
|58,213
|18,345
|2,036
|106
|9,432.96
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|77.00
|660,946
|0.77
|27,403
|7,633
|833
|60
|16,665.67
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|76.10
|674,370
|1.00
|32,660
|8,617
|811
|49
|20,407.16
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|75.22
|691,678
|1.00
|29,355
|7,305
|658
|37
|27,026.03
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|71.44
|473,599
|0.66
|29,029
|3,457
|233
|12
|83,332.33
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|70.83
|778,222
|1.19
|61,016
|6,797
|378
|10
|99,999.00
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|73.83
|469,834
|0.51
|9,008
|1,861
|160
|10
|99,999.00
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.40
|1,000,000
|1.09
|19,804
|4,149
|219
|8
|124,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|71.03
|397,937
|0.52
|9,222
|1,679
|85
|2
|499,999.00
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|65.32
|621,092
|0.82
|18,387
|1,315
|45
|1
|999,999.00
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|67.64
|656,063
|0.75
|10,635
|596
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|69.32
|297,174
|0.37
|5,183
|790
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|66.92
|516,765
|0.58
|13,262
|1,179
|33
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|63.18
|390,595
|0.42
|4,977
|322
|10
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|61.73
|147,094
|0.16
|1,090
|50
|3
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|57.79
|140,834
|0.15
|636
|19
|1
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|62.37
|124,646
|0.14
|1,242
|86
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|54.06
|911,378
|0.99
|2,283
|53
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|59.15
|868,289
|0.91
|453
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|61.16
|365,426
|0.39
|1,316
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|45.81
|558,180
|0.58
|173
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|43.10
|325,549
|0.33
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|44.54
|197,157
|0.20
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|45.03
|138,099
|0.14
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|28.24
|7,755
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|657,938
|325,692
|14,887
|1,483
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|336,818
|622,572
|37,646
|2,964
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|4,173
|41,962
|676,396
|277,469
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|1,071
|9,774
|271,071
|718,084
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|451,360
|321,835
|202,258
|23,479
|998,932
|1,068
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|334,932
|369,354
|261,738
|32,206
|998,230
|1,770
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|209,053
|292,199
|410,898
|84,300
|996,450
|3,550
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|4,605
|16,034
|120,052
|727,598
|868,289
|131,711
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|50
|578
|5,054
|132,417
|138,099
|861,901
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|445,439
|350,413
|133,964
|46,339
|976,155
|23,845
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|432,626
|320,387
|149,333
|60,340
|962,686
|37,314
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|52,954
|126,547
|241,590
|253,279
|674,370
|325,630
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|43,611
|116,866
|264,930
|266,271
|691,678
|308,322
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|17,521
|54,413
|124,036
|201,967
|397,937
|602,063
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|7,849
|31,374
|86,147
|171,804
|297,174
|702,826
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|800,098
|173,466
|21,761
|4,305
|999,630
|370
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|154,001
|494,944
|234,942
|83,096
|966,983
|33,017
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|32,859
|217,146
|434,986
|217,616
|902,607
|97,393
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|10,368
|78,089
|194,625
|377,864
|660,946
|339,054
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|2,674
|36,355
|113,686
|317,119
|469,834
|530,166
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|383,324
|319,724
|234,348
|50,741
|988,137
|11,863
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|317,002
|320,089
|288,890
|59,418
|985,399
|14,601
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|287,676
|313,690
|298,566
|78,338
|978,270
|21,730
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|8,776
|30,611
|102,681
|374,697
|516,765
|483,235
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|2,788
|12,869
|58,416
|316,522
|390,595
|609,405
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|434
|3,017
|17,099
|120,284
|140,834
|859,166
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|439,073
|264,466
|153,331
|78,622
|935,492
|64,508
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|319,624
|296,562
|196,437
|107,232
|919,855
|80,145
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|134,755
|197,177
|243,597
|202,693
|778,222
|221,778
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|55,337
|123,175
|202,383
|240,197
|621,092
|378,908
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|45,294
|94,456
|130,295
|203,554
|473,599
|526,401
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|3,363
|11,429
|32,210
|77,644
|124,646
|875,354
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|2,554
|12,735
|41,747
|90,058
|147,094
|852,906
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|759,480
|238,919
|1,590
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|240,246
|740,439
|18,953
|343
|999,981
|19
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|255
|17,565
|631,229
|262,329
|911,378
|88,622
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|19
|2,559
|238,793
|316,809
|558,180
|441,820
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|512
|104,001
|221,036
|325,549
|674,451
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|6
|4,502
|192,649
|197,157
|802,843
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|932
|6,823
|7,755
|992,245
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|441,806
|308,254
|202,427
|41,479
|993,966
|6,034
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|294,582
|334,458
|302,303
|60,470
|991,813
|8,187
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|254,619
|328,258
|355,726
|54,129
|992,732
|7,268
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|8,058
|24,052
|107,404
|516,549
|656,063
|343,937
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|935
|4,978
|32,140
|327,373
|365,426
|634,574
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|94.17
|1,000,000
|4.34
|914,637
|811,228
|671,541
|535,912
|0.87
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|86.05
|997,088
|3.15
|664,122
|417,580
|243,350
|114,684
|7.72
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|83.81
|1,000,000
|3.16
|672,027
|457,622
|249,728
|90,242
|10.08
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|83.72
|999,594
|3.31
|681,326
|407,749
|225,777
|88,508
|10.30
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|80.09
|999,015
|2.68
|464,543
|261,439
|92,561
|32,424
|29.84
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|80.49
|994,256
|2.33
|424,107
|234,002
|85,939
|30,186
|32.13
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|80.18
|982,893
|2.33
|430,305
|197,207
|78,715
|25,938
|37.55
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.53
|965,228
|2.27
|436,695
|179,704
|70,731
|19,895
|49.26
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|77.55
|924,389
|1.97
|344,796
|130,946
|47,307
|12,606
|78.33
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.02
|924,946
|1.93
|330,083
|121,152
|42,498
|10,822
|91.40
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|75.73
|1,000,000
|1.95
|295,678
|124,224
|34,710
|7,728
|128.40
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|76.03
|946,734
|1.85
|286,183
|97,577
|30,131
|7,317
|135.67
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|75.84
|982,242
|1.78
|248,805
|107,958
|30,180
|7,227
|137.37
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|74.25
|1,000,000
|1.79
|249,147
|91,713
|21,881
|4,374
|227.62
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|73.53
|996,904
|2.06
|243,434
|82,198
|20,689
|3,973
|250.70
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|72.89
|982,340
|2.07
|288,698
|63,812
|20,038
|3,869
|257.46
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.91
|993,552
|1.78
|159,894
|38,948
|7,239
|1,032
|967.99
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|70.21
|928,447
|1.28
|107,395
|33,717
|6,425
|927
|1,077.75
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|67.04
|921,044
|1.94
|152,467
|33,993
|4,800
|548
|1,823.82
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.56
|884,251
|1.13
|76,249
|21,148
|3,589
|443
|2,256.34
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|69.66
|626,406
|0.88
|70,037
|15,386
|3,045
|435
|2,297.85
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|65.52
|898,319
|1.84
|123,219
|24,396
|2,895
|278
|3,596.12
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|66.57
|868,750
|1.32
|82,577
|13,744
|2,254
|250
|3,999.00
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|65.55
|825,005
|1.18
|58,252
|9,023
|1,294
|128
|7,811.50
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|65.26
|847,599
|1.21
|59,269
|8,799
|1,215
|113
|8,848.56
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.70
|344,213
|0.44
|23,368
|4,348
|701
|94
|10,637.30
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|64.49
|522,116
|0.65
|29,544
|4,093
|474
|40
|24,999.00
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.08
|1,000,000
|1.40
|19,552
|1,760
|78
|3
|333,332.33
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|55.74
|459,695
|0.77
|14,681
|1,230
|62
|2
|499,999.00
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|60.05
|291,419
|0.33
|7,182
|725
|45
|1
|999,999.00
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|54.11
|337,042
|0.55
|8,185
|580
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|61.71
|116,983
|0.13
|2,420
|263
|22
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|58.33
|218,652
|0.25
|2,707
|272
|21
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.81
|93,866
|0.10
|1,605
|167
|12
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|52.70
|285,228
|0.45
|5,446
|332
|8
|-
|-
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.86
|532,795
|0.62
|6,217
|271
|7
|-
|-
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|56.95
|204,511
|0.23
|1,749
|124
|6
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|47.61
|1,000,000
|1.18
|4,020
|152
|5
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|54.37
|358,707
|0.41
|2,951
|90
|4
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.60
|127,924
|0.14
|1,372
|91
|3
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|47.46
|99,078
|0.14
|732
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|56.35
|131,826
|0.14
|1,629
|130
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|51.13
|93,080
|0.09
|314
|22
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|52.32
|117,724
|0.12
|529
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.81
|1,000,000
|1.08
|986
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|40.45
|1,000,000
|1.06
|498
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|48.70
|47,493
|0.05
|148
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.15
|32,476
|0.03
|54
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|48.46
|20,667
|0.02
|26
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.14
|3,969
|0.00
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|47.51
|64,143
|0.07
|129
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|40.65
|7,372
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|26.59
|19
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|29.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|694,182
|243,486
|48,027
|14,305
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|229,368
|469,316
|205,553
|95,763
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|49,927
|168,801
|414,051
|367,221
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|26,523
|118,397
|332,369
|522,711
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|845,538
|131,505
|19,915
|2,636
|999,594
|406
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|92,195
|375,647
|315,116
|138,086
|921,044
|78,956
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|54,472
|366,166
|324,822
|152,859
|898,319
|101,681
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|3,653
|56,835
|137,879
|261,328
|459,695
|540,305
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|2,674
|35,397
|97,701
|201,270
|337,042
|662,958
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,312
|29,916
|83,449
|170,551
|285,228
|714,772
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|156
|4,534
|21,118
|73,270
|99,078
|900,922
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|557,566
|285,093
|105,549
|51,792
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|251,045
|317,867
|244,735
|186,353
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|99,278
|211,739
|329,527
|359,456
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|92,111
|185,301
|320,189
|402,399
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|522,832
|300,226
|122,554
|48,644
|994,256
|5,744
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|301,796
|326,261
|229,676
|124,509
|982,242
|17,758
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|106,230
|221,238
|334,545
|266,434
|928,447
|71,553
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|68,337
|145,576
|280,686
|389,652
|884,251
|115,749
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|490
|3,910
|18,534
|94,790
|117,724
|882,276
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|315
|2,789
|14,005
|75,971
|93,080
|906,920
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|410,392
|282,255
|184,797
|87,784
|965,228
|34,772
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|266,979
|279,965
|241,676
|135,769
|924,389
|75,611
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|257,715
|280,181
|249,732
|137,318
|924,946
|75,054
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|53,197
|104,767
|180,566
|287,876
|626,406
|373,594
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|9,229
|40,845
|97,273
|196,866
|344,213
|655,787
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|1,420
|6,623
|25,359
|83,581
|116,983
|883,017
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|1,060
|5,284
|19,942
|67,580
|93,866
|906,134
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|8
|80
|655
|3,226
|3,969
|996,031
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|651,751
|249,049
|88,164
|10,051
|999,015
|985
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|234,084
|452,983
|288,237
|21,600
|996,904
|3,096
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|112,569
|288,438
|528,018
|64,527
|993,552
|6,448
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|1,109
|5,917
|65,913
|459,856
|532,795
|467,205
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|432
|2,814
|20,592
|334,869
|358,707
|641,293
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|55
|664
|6,146
|40,628
|47,493
|952,507
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|131
|2,610
|61,402
|64,143
|935,857
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|4
|320
|7,048
|7,372
|992,628
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|19
|19
|999,981
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|579,950
|240,945
|112,668
|48,777
|982,340
|17,660
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|170,382
|274,658
|242,803
|180,907
|868,750
|131,250
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|124,893
|229,066
|263,867
|229,773
|847,599
|152,401
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|115,770
|207,651
|254,453
|247,131
|825,005
|174,995
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|6,412
|21,965
|56,085
|134,190
|218,652
|781,348
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|2,308
|23,693
|60,196
|118,314
|204,511
|795,489
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|184
|1,335
|6,056
|24,901
|32,476
|967,524
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|101
|687
|3,872
|16,007
|20,667
|979,333
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|605,336
|267,139
|106,789
|17,824
|997,088
|2,912
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|229,974
|390,834
|296,189
|65,896
|982,893
|17,107
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|154,395
|288,422
|371,256
|132,661
|946,734
|53,266
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|8,213
|35,548
|128,202
|350,153
|522,116
|477,884
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|1,465
|11,731
|54,773
|223,450
|291,419
|708,581
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|372
|3,578
|22,134
|105,742
|131,826
|868,174
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|245
|2,748
|20,657
|104,274
|127,924
|872,076
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|3-1
|96.56
|996,130
|4.30
|944,105
|741,348
|648,242
|502,193
|0.99
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|89.61
|999,706
|3.80
|934,423
|507,567
|361,566
|183,769
|4.44
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|4-0
|87.28
|953,225
|3.36
|769,387
|499,704
|289,405
|112,314
|7.90
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|4-1
|84.15
|998,474
|3.47
|867,861
|417,622
|209,479
|70,012
|13.28
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-0
|84.79
|916,324
|2.97
|670,212
|427,498
|184,403
|63,057
|14.86
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|4-1
|81.63
|995,830
|3.30
|826,509
|368,464
|146,936
|40,958
|23.42
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|3-1
|79.87
|833,041
|2.27
|473,919
|284,668
|74,243
|18,283
|53.70
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|71.89
|989,437
|2.21
|247,171
|110,949
|17,175
|2,128
|468.92
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|1-3
|72.93
|968,763
|1.51
|175,067
|96,129
|14,182
|2,121
|470.48
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|2-1
|71.10
|998,184
|2.10
|189,808
|45,795
|11,074
|1,218
|820.02
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|4-0
|71.16
|940,445
|1.36
|133,040
|65,062
|8,351
|1,042
|958.69
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|2-2
|67.75
|992,653
|2.19
|275,719
|76,695
|7,830
|676
|1,478.29
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|68.35
|971,810
|1.90
|146,834
|60,376
|5,866
|544
|1,837.24
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-3
|70.45
|301,280
|0.56
|78,205
|37,680
|3,690
|436
|2,292.58
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|5-0
|66.36
|883,576
|2.05
|395,007
|93,359
|5,712
|431
|2,319.19
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|66.80
|991,591
|1.72
|84,347
|20,964
|2,823
|206
|4,853.37
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|1-2
|67.66
|819,822
|1.01
|57,160
|20,369
|2,069
|199
|5,024.13
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|1-3
|68.41
|746,926
|0.90
|47,576
|14,041
|1,776
|160
|6,249.00
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|64.64
|933,025
|1.61
|77,727
|25,558
|1,688
|119
|8,402.36
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|3-1
|61.24
|911,672
|1.60
|122,667
|20,570
|888
|47
|21,275.60
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|62.85
|964,228
|1.50
|45,467
|9,780
|701
|30
|33,332.33
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|4-0
|59.22
|956,886
|1.68
|124,282
|17,979
|615
|17
|58,822.53
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|60.91
|946,929
|1.56
|65,439
|8,463
|468
|17
|58,822.53
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-2
|58.87
|732,783
|1.04
|17,731
|3,089
|131
|8
|124,999.00
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|2-2
|57.52
|986,237
|1.29
|90,130
|12,430
|333
|6
|166,665.67
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|2-2
|54.42
|967,344
|1.15
|48,662
|5,001
|95
|5
|199,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|58.87
|937,204
|1.29
|22,602
|4,386
|158
|4
|249,999.00
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-2
|61.03
|276,449
|0.29
|3,909
|488
|37
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-3
|55.44
|631,724
|0.84
|17,143
|1,572
|35
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|50.66
|566,745
|0.70
|11,384
|616
|9
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|4-0
|57.46
|196,766
|0.20
|1,490
|149
|8
|-
|-
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|49.14
|577,178
|0.69
|9,139
|435
|4
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|48.66
|518,517
|0.62
|7,287
|350
|4
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|49.28
|217,796
|0.25
|638
|30
|2
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|2-2
|47.78
|384,039
|0.45
|3,190
|133
|1
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-5
|46.72
|68,809
|0.09
|2,958
|124
|1
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|50.88
|438,444
|0.49
|1,745
|169
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|46.84
|338,774
|0.39
|3,331
|133
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|44.44
|53,605
|0.07
|1,545
|51
|-
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-3
|43.61
|695,497
|0.71
|1,574
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|47.49
|310,247
|0.34
|619
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|47.24
|242,544
|0.26
|394
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|43.04
|614,752
|0.63
|1,139
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|48.62
|145,071
|0.17
|434
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-2
|54.17
|45,927
|0.05
|134
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-4
|43.12
|108,141
|0.12
|293
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|40.42
|487,230
|0.49
|391
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|43.50
|115,725
|0.12
|83
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|1-3
|38.82
|14,848
|0.02
|14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|36.49
|236,297
|0.24
|63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|36.99
|53,673
|0.06
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-4
|47.29
|4,902
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-4
|36.80
|10,078
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|22.84
|12,643
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-4
|18.39
|37
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-4
|18.73
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|25.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|-33.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|671,712
|230,360
|70,015
|24,043
|996,130
|3,870
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|169,767
|384,927
|269,288
|129,243
|953,225
|46,775
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|117,680
|232,494
|322,990
|243,160
|916,324
|83,676
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|37,234
|129,585
|277,929
|388,293
|833,041
|166,959
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|3,607
|22,634
|59,778
|215,261
|301,280
|698,720
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|537,113
|273,596
|129,454
|49,274
|989,437
|10,563
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|261,496
|340,341
|264,687
|105,286
|971,810
|28,190
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|156,807
|272,911
|328,198
|175,109
|933,025
|66,975
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|41,414
|94,842
|206,622
|389,905
|732,783
|267,217
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|1,869
|10,578
|41,168
|164,181
|217,796
|782,204
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1,290
|7,555
|28,695
|107,531
|145,071
|854,929
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|11
|177
|1,176
|8,714
|10,078
|989,922
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|482,149
|311,807
|162,743
|34,892
|991,591
|8,409
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|319,223
|328,965
|231,404
|84,636
|964,228
|35,772
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|182,785
|283,600
|351,911
|118,908
|937,204
|62,796
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|7,678
|29,855
|81,886
|190,828
|310,247
|689,753
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|6,813
|31,197
|97,008
|303,426
|438,444
|561,556
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,019
|11,504
|53,329
|176,692
|242,544
|757,456
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|333
|3,072
|21,717
|90,603
|115,725
|884,275
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|2
|15
|17
|999,983
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|420,220
|267,636
|183,234
|97,673
|968,763
|31,237
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|334,147
|317,374
|194,857
|94,067
|940,445
|59,555
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|160,995
|207,377
|229,402
|222,048
|819,822
|180,178
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|71,632
|152,344
|252,002
|270,948
|746,926
|253,074
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|6,433
|21,138
|53,832
|115,363
|196,766
|803,234
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|6,058
|31,401
|76,146
|162,844
|276,449
|723,551
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|505
|2,551
|9,610
|33,261
|45,927
|954,073
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|10
|179
|917
|3,796
|4,902
|995,098
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|768,053
|192,307
|31,623
|6,201
|998,184
|1,816
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|186,993
|480,753
|196,813
|82,370
|946,929
|53,071
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|16,845
|99,952
|216,812
|233,136
|566,745
|433,255
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|12,553
|96,548
|229,805
|238,272
|577,178
|422,822
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|10,577
|86,186
|193,638
|228,116
|518,517
|481,483
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|4,890
|41,746
|116,900
|175,238
|338,774
|661,226
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|89
|2,508
|14,409
|36,667
|53,673
|946,327
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|508,194
|329,922
|113,087
|35,034
|986,237
|13,763
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|389,202
|359,313
|157,599
|61,230
|967,344
|32,656
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|45,456
|121,637
|270,884
|257,520
|695,497
|304,503
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|36,612
|105,977
|221,480
|250,683
|614,752
|385,248
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|17,071
|64,405
|164,212
|241,542
|487,230
|512,770
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|3,442
|18,482
|70,384
|143,989
|236,297
|763,703
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|23
|264
|2,354
|10,002
|12,643
|987,357
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|500,751
|317,397
|161,865
|19,693
|999,706
|294
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|277,144
|338,784
|310,463
|72,083
|998,474
|1,526
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|214,057
|312,889
|366,686
|102,198
|995,830
|4,170
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|8,042
|30,655
|157,097
|687,782
|883,576
|116,424
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|5
|184
|2,307
|66,313
|68,809
|931,191
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|91
|1,582
|51,931
|53,605
|946,395
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|583,456
|264,000
|112,164
|33,033
|992,653
|7,347
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|225,198
|349,734
|287,221
|94,733
|956,886
|43,114
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|164,384
|283,212
|290,080
|173,996
|911,672
|88,328
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|19,435
|62,862
|189,102
|360,325
|631,724
|368,276
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|7,170
|33,709
|93,794
|249,366
|384,039
|615,961
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|289
|5,848
|24,439
|77,565
|108,141
|891,859
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|68
|635
|3,198
|10,947
|14,848
|985,152
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|2
|35
|37
|999,963
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|85.54
|999,869
|4.00
|789,426
|665,624
|565,320
|385,360
|1.59
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|4-0
|83.81
|999,764
|3.92
|757,430
|627,156
|543,348
|327,513
|2.05
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-0
|79.71
|1,000,000
|3.08
|717,009
|297,220
|220,858
|110,259
|8.07
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|74.11
|997,913
|3.18
|700,709
|479,734
|167,671
|62,822
|14.92
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|2-2
|71.02
|997,953
|2.64
|539,335
|333,909
|94,561
|28,344
|34.28
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|71.43
|990,672
|2.58
|353,683
|202,222
|97,563
|26,870
|36.22
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|1-0
|69.62
|977,139
|2.35
|368,749
|216,707
|70,581
|16,911
|58.13
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|69.10
|974,250
|2.31
|360,561
|207,792
|63,958
|14,871
|66.24
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|3-0
|66.66
|998,148
|1.90
|296,022
|74,008
|29,136
|5,800
|171.41
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|1-2
|66.29
|936,377
|1.97
|306,803
|85,794
|26,752
|5,273
|188.65
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|63.62
|966,319
|1.93
|292,967
|113,791
|20,456
|3,122
|319.31
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-1
|64.31
|1,000,000
|1.95
|263,418
|78,496
|15,935
|2,803
|355.76
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-2
|62.67
|903,268
|1.64
|213,754
|86,289
|12,985
|1,991
|501.26
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|62.58
|858,895
|1.56
|195,565
|50,069
|10,132
|1,448
|689.61
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|2-1
|61.61
|987,494
|1.61
|176,182
|32,375
|7,936
|1,028
|971.76
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|60.74
|926,894
|1.61
|190,057
|58,573
|8,698
|1,023
|976.52
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-0
|59.90
|976,652
|1.55
|176,388
|69,238
|8,343
|932
|1,071.96
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|61.50
|825,162
|1.44
|167,296
|40,604
|7,405
|904
|1,105.19
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|1-3
|60.28
|945,632
|1.60
|153,374
|42,226
|5,184
|641
|1,559.06
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-1
|60.46
|751,956
|1.24
|130,769
|32,593
|5,097
|567
|1,762.67
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|59.27
|850,295
|1.68
|152,642
|47,131
|5,027
|565
|1,768.91
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|1-0
|57.10
|1,000,000
|1.67
|151,479
|39,171
|4,254
|335
|2,984.07
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|57.25
|734,176
|1.37
|109,005
|31,253
|2,754
|243
|4,114.23
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|1-2
|57.25
|558,465
|0.81
|61,448
|13,464
|1,400
|118
|8,473.58
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|53.01
|976,563
|1.41
|68,347
|17,940
|1,214
|76
|13,156.89
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|55.21
|774,574
|1.06
|56,299
|9,126
|880
|56
|17,856.14
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|1-0
|51.32
|1,000,000
|1.54
|88,713
|18,721
|1,072
|51
|19,606.84
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|2-1
|53.13
|825,056
|0.94
|22,133
|5,550
|398
|21
|47,618.05
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|3-1
|51.41
|833,101
|1.15
|45,713
|7,337
|366
|21
|47,618.05
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|3-1
|49.63
|982,827
|1.30
|38,968
|7,672
|360
|17
|58,822.53
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-2
|51.36
|727,762
|0.81
|13,837
|2,940
|180
|9
|111,110.11
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-3
|49.12
|307,264
|0.46
|15,097
|2,352
|80
|3
|333,332.33
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|3-1
|46.49
|958,992
|1.13
|14,376
|1,992
|73
|2
|499,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|46.36
|128,439
|0.15
|2,961
|294
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|43.79
|106,136
|0.14
|2,064
|195
|6
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|46.02
|252,731
|0.28
|2,672
|104
|4
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-3
|43.29
|311,144
|0.32
|639
|47
|3
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|45.02
|67,333
|0.07
|812
|80
|1
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-5
|40.16
|156,005
|0.16
|132
|8
|1
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-3
|34.35
|322,760
|0.33
|91
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|42.54
|200,219
|0.24
|2,395
|179
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|37.89
|404,165
|0.41
|201
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|39.49
|81,569
|0.09
|179
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|36.18
|350,070
|0.36
|96
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|1-3
|36.80
|33,426
|0.04
|117
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|36.76
|16,824
|0.02
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.83
|11,693
|0.01
|23
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|31.96
|1,812
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-4
|18.80
|5,428
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|20.73
|4,623
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|1-2
|26.46
|1,783
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|19.80
|211
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|22.10
|126
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-5
|20.48
|71
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|703,233
|214,420
|62,076
|18,184
|997,913
|2,087
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|145,251
|376,060
|312,265
|132,743
|966,319
|33,681
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|116,714
|280,579
|321,402
|208,199
|926,894
|73,106
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|33,147
|113,036
|241,308
|387,083
|774,574
|225,426
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|1,464
|13,810
|50,307
|187,150
|252,731
|747,269
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|191
|2,095
|12,642
|66,641
|81,569
|918,431
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|524,645
|296,432
|135,913
|41,158
|998,148
|1,852
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|348,757
|410,438
|162,538
|65,761
|987,494
|12,506
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|88,469
|187,533
|438,179
|231,451
|945,632
|54,368
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|37,674
|98,452
|226,049
|470,926
|833,101
|166,899
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|405
|6,443
|32,842
|160,529
|200,219
|799,781
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|50
|696
|4,395
|28,285
|33,426
|966,574
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|6
|70
|1,707
|1,783
|998,217
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|13
|113
|126
|999,874
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|1
|70
|71
|999,929
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|566,162
|361,376
|72,462
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|356,174
|236,855
|168,934
|238,037
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|77,664
|401,769
|215,994
|304,573
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|-
|-
|542,610
|457,390
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|386,918
|261,726
|179,059
|108,674
|936,377
|63,623
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|228,292
|232,996
|219,729
|177,878
|858,895
|141,105
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|202,032
|219,287
|214,467
|189,376
|825,162
|174,838
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|126,484
|178,593
|214,175
|232,704
|751,956
|248,044
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|55,067
|102,689
|157,392
|243,317
|558,465
|441,535
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|1,207
|4,683
|14,915
|46,528
|67,333
|932,667
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|26
|263
|1,523
|1,812
|998,188
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|431,471
|309,747
|180,084
|55,261
|976,563
|23,437
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|371,516
|343,219
|214,062
|54,030
|982,827
|17,173
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|181,371
|282,602
|379,752
|115,267
|958,992
|41,008
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|5,744
|22,868
|71,284
|222,864
|322,760
|677,240
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|5,658
|18,890
|62,361
|263,161
|350,070
|649,930
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4,240
|22,639
|91,998
|285,288
|404,165
|595,835
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|35
|459
|4,129
|4,623
|995,377
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|834,034
|138,449
|21,430
|5,956
|999,869
|131
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|76,174
|373,142
|339,468
|188,355
|977,139
|22,861
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|68,499
|350,348
|351,035
|204,368
|974,250
|25,750
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|21,211
|134,370
|271,003
|476,684
|903,268
|96,732
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|81
|3,552
|15,617
|109,189
|128,439
|871,561
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|1
|139
|1,443
|15,241
|16,824
|983,176
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|4
|207
|211
|999,789
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|664,525
|263,563
|56,771
|13,094
|997,953
|2,047
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|264,763
|447,961
|181,877
|82,051
|976,652
|23,348
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|33,612
|147,484
|349,481
|294,479
|825,056
|174,944
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|30,513
|114,473
|289,051
|293,725
|727,762
|272,238
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|3,864
|1,564
|-
|-
|5,428
|994,572
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|2,079
|18,637
|85,439
|204,989
|311,144
|688,856
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|644
|6,318
|37,381
|111,662
|156,005
|843,995
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|773,025
|204,533
|19,446
|2,760
|999,764
|236
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|202,690
|568,450
|177,718
|41,814
|990,672
|9,328
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|14,726
|144,212
|418,137
|273,220
|850,295
|149,705
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|8,814
|68,093
|276,500
|380,769
|734,176
|265,824
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|688
|11,755
|81,070
|213,751
|307,264
|692,736
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|57
|2,897
|25,557
|77,625
|106,136
|893,864
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|60
|1,572
|10,061
|11,693
|988,307
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|88.43
|998,124
|4.18
|888,824
|765,465
|573,691
|447,025
|1.24
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|4-0
|82.00
|999,466
|3.21
|729,694
|460,024
|235,629
|134,000
|6.46
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|3-0
|80.19
|996,228
|3.52
|814,748
|482,574
|242,771
|116,850
|7.56
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|4-0
|77.91
|1,000,000
|3.37
|807,364
|399,300
|216,487
|80,912
|11.36
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|77.88
|997,385
|3.35
|757,331
|420,619
|194,559
|75,419
|12.26
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|3-0
|78.43
|970,738
|2.84
|572,298
|347,128
|177,585
|65,710
|14.22
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|3-1
|72.22
|999,746
|2.73
|478,269
|221,643
|85,030
|19,616
|49.98
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-0
|72.68
|999,524
|2.56
|368,145
|179,016
|74,842
|18,019
|54.50
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|73.60
|909,836
|2.06
|358,434
|162,641
|58,389
|15,555
|63.29
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|3-0
|70.85
|999,995
|2.76
|647,800
|185,048
|60,061
|13,787
|71.53
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-2
|70.18
|833,998
|1.58
|228,856
|81,230
|22,246
|4,672
|213.04
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-2
|67.33
|990,326
|2.23
|254,630
|80,516
|20,076
|3,201
|311.40
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|3-1
|67.34
|990,919
|2.20
|244,546
|74,831
|18,417
|3,011
|331.12
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-1
|64.75
|911,736
|1.24
|88,015
|22,186
|4,146
|527
|1,896.53
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-0
|63.29
|851,387
|1.54
|144,028
|23,345
|4,010
|510
|1,959.78
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|1-3
|62.19
|987,645
|1.88
|107,037
|26,570
|3,886
|427
|2,340.92
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|3-1
|62.04
|714,464
|1.36
|118,073
|18,853
|2,707
|252
|3,967.25
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-2
|62.34
|625,342
|1.17
|95,508
|14,181
|2,002
|210
|4,760.90
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-3
|62.28
|893,113
|1.11
|53,492
|11,415
|1,640
|198
|5,049.51
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|3-1
|59.31
|815,987
|0.94
|28,962
|5,065
|495
|35
|28,570.43
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|56.53
|921,831
|1.44
|44,364
|4,984
|376
|23
|43,477.26
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|58.14
|422,281
|0.73
|42,924
|4,535
|440
|15
|66,665.67
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|2-2
|55.08
|841,746
|1.10
|33,447
|2,796
|219
|13
|76,922.08
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|58.50
|183,333
|0.22
|10,513
|1,240
|114
|5
|199,999.00
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|3-1
|51.64
|689,902
|0.86
|15,465
|961
|48
|4
|249,999.00
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|1-3
|49.84
|805,410
|1.04
|9,997
|628
|21
|2
|499,999.00
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|53.31
|211,712
|0.33
|10,518
|652
|32
|1
|999,999.00
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|4-0
|51.81
|375,703
|0.39
|2,856
|290
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|4-0
|49.59
|807,116
|1.04
|9,776
|560
|19
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-2
|55.78
|103,481
|0.12
|3,891
|301
|17
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|48.98
|634,841
|0.79
|6,330
|393
|11
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|49.88
|719,475
|0.92
|8,155
|493
|8
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-1
|45.28
|983,232
|1.10
|6,119
|223
|5
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|42.26
|983,334
|1.05
|2,804
|64
|3
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|45.08
|372,566
|0.42
|1,251
|59
|2
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|3-1
|46.24
|148,613
|0.18
|1,856
|73
|1
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|1-3
|44.44
|312,011
|0.34
|1,488
|50
|1
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-3
|48.33
|26,523
|0.04
|638
|22
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|41.31
|310,962
|0.34
|505
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-1
|41.68
|174,688
|0.19
|474
|6
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-2
|39.30
|274,010
|0.29
|277
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-2
|42.84
|6,065
|0.01
|73
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|2-1
|35.78
|126,180
|0.13
|52
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-3
|30.86
|848,427
|0.87
|110
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|27.10
|599,347
|0.60
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-5
|23.82
|617,859
|0.62
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-1
|26.48
|431,331
|0.43
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|33.05
|38,663
|0.04
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-5
|20.98
|533,719
|0.54
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|34.45
|490
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-2
|29.12
|3,995
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-1
|9.95
|2,756
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-4
|30.52
|1,367
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-3
|27.47
|549
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-4
|15.39
|408
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-4
|6.87
|115
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|41.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|646,337
|352,317
|1,336
|10
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|353,601
|640,821
|5,525
|48
|999,995
|5
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|53
|5,454
|554,980
|287,940
|848,427
|151,573
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|7
|931
|248,173
|368,748
|617,859
|382,141
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|2
|477
|189,986
|343,254
|533,719
|466,281
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|576,749
|336,336
|68,812
|14,331
|996,228
|3,772
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|396,693
|518,721
|71,860
|10,111
|997,385
|2,615
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|17,515
|77,915
|348,072
|270,962
|714,464
|285,536
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|5,196
|32,143
|154,600
|230,342
|422,281
|577,719
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|3,165
|27,230
|284,497
|310,450
|625,342
|374,658
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|666
|7,310
|65,839
|137,897
|211,712
|788,288
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|15
|321
|5,710
|20,477
|26,523
|973,477
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|1
|24
|610
|5,430
|6,065
|993,935
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|505,452
|345,935
|-
|-
|851,387
|148,613
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|229,870
|325,550
|360,125
|67,687
|983,232
|16,768
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|172,126
|235,515
|486,397
|89,296
|983,334
|16,666
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|88,264
|60,349
|-
|-
|148,613
|851,387
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|4,288
|21,967
|98,980
|474,112
|599,347
|400,653
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|10,647
|53,514
|367,170
|431,331
|568,669
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|37
|984
|1,735
|2,756
|997,244
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|499,890
|346,545
|111,520
|32,371
|990,326
|9,674
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|423,609
|407,319
|126,669
|33,322
|990,919
|9,081
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|42,722
|128,568
|379,956
|290,500
|841,746
|158,254
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|29,749
|92,417
|258,782
|308,954
|689,902
|310,098
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|2,843
|16,983
|80,983
|211,202
|312,011
|687,989
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|1,187
|8,168
|42,085
|123,248
|174,688
|825,312
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|5
|403
|408
|999,592
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|681,546
|236,018
|62,489
|18,071
|998,124
|1,876
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|198,543
|361,148
|267,839
|143,208
|970,738
|29,262
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|77,976
|233,397
|330,448
|268,015
|909,836
|90,164
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|40,833
|157,375
|285,272
|350,518
|833,998
|166,002
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|859
|8,592
|36,153
|137,729
|183,333
|816,667
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|243
|3,470
|17,783
|81,985
|103,481
|896,519
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|16
|474
|490
|999,510
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|905,406
|83,481
|9,838
|1,021
|999,746
|254
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|68,158
|454,897
|273,508
|125,268
|921,831
|78,169
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|19,315
|159,007
|216,879
|239,640
|634,841
|365,159
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|3,360
|43,056
|124,940
|201,210
|372,566
|627,434
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|2,340
|218,184
|266,367
|232,584
|719,475
|280,525
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|1,420
|39,960
|100,192
|169,390
|310,962
|689,038
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|1
|1,377
|8,049
|29,236
|38,663
|961,337
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|34
|185
|1,148
|1,367
|998,633
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|4
|42
|503
|549
|999,451
|7 - AAA
|White County
|726,934
|238,140
|29,584
|4,866
|999,524
|476
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|238,333
|527,314
|173,380
|48,618
|987,645
|12,355
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|18,506
|101,466
|361,958
|325,186
|807,116
|192,884
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|15,413
|116,723
|332,793
|340,481
|805,410
|194,590
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|628
|13,127
|72,184
|188,071
|274,010
|725,990
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|186
|3,230
|30,100
|92,664
|126,180
|873,820
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|1
|114
|115
|999,885
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|857,346
|120,324
|16,679
|5,117
|999,466
|534
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|66,433
|382,334
|287,069
|175,900
|911,736
|88,264
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|41,147
|275,764
|336,223
|239,979
|893,113
|106,887
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|31,481
|181,122
|271,221
|332,163
|815,987
|184,013
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|3,591
|40,422
|88,164
|243,526
|375,703
|624,297
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|2
|34
|644
|3,315
|3,995
|996,005
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|3-0
|74.74
|996,758
|3.93
|893,112
|631,839
|433,222
|281,778
|2.55
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|4-0
|74.35
|995,197
|3.85
|835,705
|607,672
|438,971
|267,384
|2.74
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|3-1
|72.42
|1,000,000
|3.42
|688,368
|560,813
|307,709
|177,138
|4.65
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-3
|69.30
|980,890
|3.26
|710,320
|409,220
|236,311
|102,075
|8.80
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|3-1
|67.63
|999,998
|3.23
|619,014
|462,835
|211,102
|83,815
|10.93
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|2-1
|63.66
|995,146
|2.55
|375,426
|225,170
|77,460
|23,662
|41.26
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|3-1
|62.87
|960,693
|2.14
|297,180
|118,934
|45,063
|13,127
|75.18
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-1
|60.88
|891,012
|2.04
|359,937
|131,206
|43,397
|10,212
|96.92
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|4-0
|60.72
|858,640
|1.96
|349,800
|126,254
|41,961
|9,665
|102.47
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|2-2
|60.36
|922,232
|1.87
|229,742
|81,213
|25,147
|5,969
|166.53
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-2
|60.09
|901,807
|1.81
|224,225
|77,679
|22,869
|5,221
|190.53
|Cook
|1 - AA
|2-2
|59.23
|801,734
|1.72
|284,632
|80,916
|19,756
|4,186
|237.89
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|1-2
|57.90
|999,673
|1.91
|285,561
|87,947
|21,142
|3,901
|255.34
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-0
|58.61
|796,670
|1.67
|264,641
|73,734
|16,965
|3,406
|292.60
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|3-1
|57.72
|945,537
|1.73
|209,654
|59,273
|13,448
|2,615
|381.41
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-3
|56.75
|919,652
|1.59
|170,702
|45,732
|9,788
|1,768
|564.61
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|1-3
|53.05
|974,746
|1.74
|164,004
|28,817
|6,708
|746
|1,339.48
|Temple
|5 - AA
|3-2
|54.73
|629,110
|1.03
|105,471
|27,040
|5,389
|721
|1,385.96
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|1-2
|54.42
|889,274
|1.42
|122,023
|27,483
|4,767
|656
|1,523.39
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|3-2
|53.68
|624,480
|0.97
|87,340
|20,893
|3,667
|434
|2,303.15
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|4-0
|53.49
|870,717
|1.30
|89,993
|18,964
|3,074
|417
|2,397.08
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|4-0
|51.68
|998,299
|1.46
|121,490
|21,173
|2,941
|329
|3,038.51
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|1-0
|50.65
|928,964
|1.54
|77,870
|15,129
|1,953
|168
|5,951.38
|Union County
|8 - AA
|2-2
|49.99
|1,000,000
|1.35
|68,763
|13,286
|1,647
|132
|7,574.76
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|2-1
|51.94
|523,420
|0.78
|51,205
|8,518
|1,103
|132
|7,574.76
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|3-0
|49.52
|943,593
|1.41
|72,906
|10,226
|1,575
|123
|8,129.08
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-1
|51.32
|414,846
|0.65
|55,283
|8,711
|1,026
|98
|10,203.08
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-3
|47.71
|1,000,000
|1.26
|54,268
|6,946
|757
|39
|25,640.03
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-2
|48.83
|394,857
|0.54
|24,499
|3,030
|294
|38
|26,314.79
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-1
|48.08
|283,993
|0.38
|15,575
|1,799
|180
|18
|55,554.56
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|1-3
|45.58
|841,134
|1.19
|37,874
|2,830
|243
|16
|62,499.00
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-2
|44.32
|800,441
|0.99
|19,927
|1,984
|157
|5
|199,999.00
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|44.29
|814,202
|1.00
|18,988
|1,903
|145
|5
|199,999.00
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|43.85
|350,955
|0.40
|4,855
|441
|33
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6 - AA
|2-2
|42.36
|157,465
|0.21
|4,710
|221
|20
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|2-1
|36.32
|343,183
|0.37
|1,171
|60
|5
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|1-2
|35.57
|805,273
|0.83
|1,623
|69
|3
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-1
|34.32
|673,011
|0.69
|834
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-3
|35.21
|70,741
|0.08
|542
|9
|1
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|27.43
|1,000,000
|1.01
|448
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-3
|32.90
|10,663
|0.01
|40
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-3
|28.66
|80,225
|0.08
|39
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-3
|30.25
|432,495
|0.44
|158
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|1-3
|33.28
|12,998
|0.01
|49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-3
|26.22
|43,610
|0.04
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-1
|29.28
|23,865
|0.02
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-1
|28.80
|3,773
|0.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|22.86
|2,179
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-1
|19.68
|62,153
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-3
|17.27
|18,286
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-3
|13.11
|10,810
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-1
|18.98
|600
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|560,590
|321,817
|87,349
|25,441
|995,197
|4,803
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|355,480
|409,857
|158,997
|56,556
|980,890
|19,110
|1 - AA
|Early County
|40,675
|112,051
|302,518
|341,426
|796,670
|203,330
|1 - AA
|Cook
|37,784
|123,196
|336,493
|304,261
|801,734
|198,266
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|5,462
|32,969
|112,897
|263,518
|414,846
|585,154
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|9
|110
|1,746
|8,798
|10,663
|989,337
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|331,727
|263,000
|206,663
|144,147
|945,537
|54,463
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|260,973
|258,363
|229,754
|170,562
|919,652
|80,348
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|231,847
|239,010
|228,394
|190,023
|889,274
|110,726
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|159,857
|197,849
|248,862
|264,149
|870,717
|129,283
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|15,471
|41,104
|82,723
|211,657
|350,955
|649,045
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|125
|674
|3,604
|19,462
|23,865
|976,135
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|453,050
|275,014
|162,575
|70,054
|960,693
|39,307
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|266,357
|294,664
|239,030
|122,181
|922,232
|77,768
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|218,308
|270,039
|267,909
|145,551
|901,807
|98,193
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|35,552
|80,493
|147,872
|259,503
|523,420
|476,580
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|16,633
|48,466
|107,793
|221,965
|394,857
|605,143
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|10,061
|30,960
|72,788
|170,184
|283,993
|716,007
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|39
|364
|2,033
|10,562
|12,998
|987,002
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|625,599
|337,250
|33,652
|3,172
|999,673
|327
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|354,253
|512,616
|113,086
|18,344
|998,299
|1,701
|4 - AA
|Laney
|15,867
|89,265
|385,011
|315,130
|805,273
|194,727
|4 - AA
|Butler
|3,725
|54,545
|302,489
|312,252
|673,011
|326,989
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|527
|5,694
|149,396
|276,878
|432,495
|567,505
|4 - AA
|Josey
|26
|542
|13,008
|48,577
|62,153
|937,847
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|2
|60
|1,697
|16,527
|18,286
|981,714
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|1
|28
|1,661
|9,120
|10,810
|989,190
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|749,834
|188,109
|43,858
|14,957
|996,758
|3,242
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|112,383
|289,705
|266,260
|190,292
|858,640
|141,360
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|90,338
|308,590
|307,580
|184,504
|891,012
|108,988
|5 - AA
|Temple
|29,166
|111,217
|191,648
|297,079
|629,110
|370,890
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|18,279
|102,379
|190,654
|313,168
|624,480
|375,520
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|682,888
|279,014
|37,520
|576
|999,998
|2
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|270,650
|459,548
|225,998
|38,950
|995,146
|4,854
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|45,534
|207,779
|477,963
|197,688
|928,964
|71,036
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|927
|48,129
|238,776
|553,302
|841,134
|158,866
|6 - AA
|Washington
|1
|4,979
|13,398
|139,087
|157,465
|842,535
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|527
|5,746
|64,468
|70,741
|929,259
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|22
|419
|3,332
|3,773
|996,227
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|2
|161
|2,016
|2,179
|997,821
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|19
|581
|600
|999,400
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|508,221
|265,883
|137,393
|63,249
|974,746
|25,254
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|267,402
|318,041
|228,792
|129,358
|943,593
|56,407
|7 - AA
|Model
|110,529
|182,785
|256,404
|250,723
|800,441
|199,559
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|99,927
|187,136
|259,481
|267,658
|814,202
|185,798
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|12,827
|39,756
|91,550
|199,050
|343,183
|656,817
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|830
|4,519
|17,400
|57,476
|80,225
|919,775
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|264
|1,880
|8,980
|32,486
|43,610
|956,390
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|922,679
|70,126
|6,962
|233
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|42,744
|547,235
|366,147
|43,874
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|34,287
|371,311
|538,622
|55,780
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|290
|11,328
|88,269
|900,113
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|4-0
|72.60
|995,152
|3.81
|738,190
|662,128
|480,932
|306,189
|2.27
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|2-2
|71.05
|991,950
|3.56
|679,394
|601,272
|391,237
|226,574
|3.41
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|69.44
|987,179
|3.37
|634,521
|549,298
|324,791
|169,399
|4.90
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|1-1
|68.83
|998,490
|3.17
|492,064
|429,032
|273,580
|144,204
|5.93
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|4-0
|64.90
|996,116
|2.86
|563,586
|429,154
|181,605
|72,402
|12.81
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|3-0
|58.47
|982,288
|3.16
|818,123
|349,598
|99,195
|25,456
|38.28
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|3-1
|59.26
|999,923
|2.75
|698,376
|182,414
|80,544
|22,106
|44.24
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|58.41
|999,925
|2.44
|296,231
|220,935
|64,818
|17,533
|56.04
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|54.49
|977,746
|2.01
|141,217
|76,626
|22,098
|4,086
|243.74
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|2-2
|53.35
|900,329
|1.98
|431,436
|89,415
|17,743
|3,113
|320.23
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|3-0
|52.29
|998,927
|2.14
|452,648
|68,256
|16,879
|2,799
|356.27
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|53.00
|992,987
|1.91
|171,991
|75,783
|12,988
|2,169
|460.04
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|54.15
|637,675
|1.05
|112,646
|56,366
|10,199
|1,806
|552.71
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|3-0
|47.34
|834,820
|1.54
|266,999
|38,257
|4,616
|437
|2,287.33
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|3-0
|47.62
|792,447
|1.43
|243,744
|33,985
|4,238
|428
|2,335.45
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|4-0
|46.76
|945,679
|2.11
|287,013
|28,017
|4,256
|427
|2,340.92
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|49.45
|737,194
|0.87
|28,799
|12,341
|1,930
|256
|3,905.25
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|47.96
|779,791
|0.91
|28,357
|11,168
|1,427
|147
|6,801.72
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|45.91
|841,057
|0.96
|25,174
|9,032
|918
|85
|11,763.71
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|46.21
|574,047
|0.83
|26,280
|8,280
|898
|73
|13,697.63
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|2-2
|46.46
|216,961
|0.32
|35,882
|3,060
|410
|42
|23,808.52
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|1-3
|41.61
|858,071
|1.66
|144,004
|8,985
|752
|41
|24,389.24
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|2-2
|41.69
|984,728
|1.37
|128,558
|8,858
|580
|35
|28,570.43
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-1
|41.62
|813,128
|1.55
|129,544
|8,361
|676
|34
|29,410.76
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-3
|45.21
|270,473
|0.41
|50,064
|4,843
|498
|34
|29,410.76
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|44.93
|635,143
|0.69
|10,793
|3,536
|380
|32
|31,249.00
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|42.47
|605,195
|0.82
|16,259
|4,043
|316
|26
|38,460.54
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|45.79
|206,510
|0.26
|11,408
|3,297
|281
|18
|55,554.56
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|2-0
|38.58
|999,310
|1.59
|93,539
|6,909
|312
|15
|66,665.67
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|3-1
|38.07
|997,484
|1.56
|88,442
|6,000
|289
|8
|124,999.00
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|42.80
|404,751
|0.52
|10,072
|2,528
|174
|8
|124,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|4-0
|38.27
|739,458
|1.28
|74,697
|3,645
|208
|7
|142,856.14
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|43.84
|114,577
|0.14
|4,717
|1,244
|74
|5
|199,999.00
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|36.83
|627,332
|1.04
|50,956
|2,057
|108
|4
|249,999.00
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|35.24
|781,211
|0.88
|3,636
|514
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|2-2
|40.05
|66,957
|0.08
|1,436
|271
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|33.90
|296,133
|0.35
|2,080
|239
|9
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-2
|36.03
|131,664
|0.15
|892
|156
|4
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|24.35
|909,673
|1.02
|3,607
|45
|-
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|23.92
|535,774
|0.55
|1,621
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|2-3
|37.21
|11,713
|0.01
|73
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|25.25
|306,780
|0.31
|70
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|20.33
|354,771
|0.36
|484
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|23.63
|385,650
|0.40
|96
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-4
|14.44
|125,877
|0.13
|45
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-3
|26.48
|2,682
|0.00
|12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|1-3
|13.74
|517,307
|0.53
|133
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-4
|9.95
|320,018
|0.33
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|16.78
|16,332
|0.02
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|1-2
|9.11
|256,208
|0.26
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|13.84
|464,978
|0.47
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|27.08
|10,357
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|13.76
|68,469
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|12.91
|310
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-3
|24.12
|261
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|8.37
|32
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-2
|9.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|2-3
|5.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-4
|-2.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-4
|-3.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-2
|-42.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|917,871
|72,508
|8,262
|1,284
|999,925
|75
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|51,752
|42,868
|54,600
|315,758
|464,978
|535,022
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|17,756
|749,554
|201,167
|24,510
|992,987
|7,013
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|10,551
|103,808
|463,924
|202,928
|781,211
|218,789
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|1,539
|21,467
|156,956
|205,688
|385,650
|614,350
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|515
|9,129
|96,232
|200,904
|306,780
|693,220
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|16
|666
|18,859
|48,928
|68,469
|931,531
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|462,218
|307,065
|187,372
|38,497
|995,152
|4,848
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|276,510
|328,200
|320,329
|66,911
|991,950
|8,050
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|251,183
|328,293
|338,255
|69,448
|987,179
|12,821
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|9,455
|31,338
|116,929
|479,953
|637,675
|362,325
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|408
|3,140
|21,529
|181,433
|206,510
|793,490
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|193
|1,616
|11,424
|101,344
|114,577
|885,423
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|33
|348
|4,162
|62,414
|66,957
|933,043
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|770,900
|170,457
|39,925
|14,834
|996,116
|3,884
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|80,914
|311,056
|255,379
|193,708
|841,057
|158,943
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|68,924
|215,501
|246,386
|248,980
|779,791
|220,209
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|52,671
|154,599
|261,837
|268,087
|737,194
|262,806
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|26,571
|148,070
|193,945
|266,557
|635,143
|364,857
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|20
|316
|2,495
|7,526
|10,357
|989,643
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|1
|30
|279
|310
|999,690
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|3
|29
|32
|999,968
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|727,878
|226,972
|36,486
|7,154
|998,490
|1,510
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|234,150
|535,325
|150,929
|57,342
|977,746
|22,254
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|16,729
|81,646
|237,734
|237,938
|574,047
|425,953
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|16,269
|95,227
|245,156
|248,543
|605,195
|394,805
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|2,558
|36,641
|133,162
|123,772
|296,133
|703,867
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|2,179
|19,003
|164,015
|219,554
|404,751
|595,249
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|237
|5,174
|30,187
|96,066
|131,664
|868,336
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|10
|2,319
|9,384
|11,713
|988,287
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|2
|12
|247
|261
|999,739
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|731,239
|169,342
|58,651
|23,056
|982,288
|17,712
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|111,779
|224,192
|266,021
|232,828
|834,820
|165,180
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|81,751
|208,852
|254,335
|247,509
|792,447
|207,553
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|59,592
|349,192
|302,644
|188,901
|900,329
|99,671
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|12,970
|36,535
|68,113
|152,855
|270,473
|729,527
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|2,663
|11,839
|49,983
|152,476
|216,961
|783,039
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|6
|48
|253
|2,375
|2,682
|997,318
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|429,298
|261,816
|158,909
|95,656
|945,679
|54,321
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|223,080
|236,244
|218,705
|180,042
|858,071
|141,929
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|169,888
|211,823
|224,820
|206,597
|813,128
|186,872
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|103,993
|167,409
|217,494
|250,562
|739,458
|260,542
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|73,639
|122,124
|176,862
|254,707
|627,332
|372,668
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|102
|584
|3,210
|12,436
|16,332
|983,668
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|490,621
|386,419
|107,545
|12,899
|997,484
|2,516
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|466,590
|446,569
|81,526
|4,625
|999,310
|690
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|40,981
|143,747
|527,270
|197,675
|909,673
|90,327
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|717
|7,823
|81,611
|229,867
|320,018
|679,982
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|558
|9,302
|149,640
|357,807
|517,307
|482,693
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|533
|6,140
|52,408
|197,127
|256,208
|743,792
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|648,235
|298,429
|51,041
|2,218
|999,923
|77
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|307,353
|488,157
|190,824
|12,593
|998,927
|1,073
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|43,762
|205,338
|644,683
|90,945
|984,728
|15,272
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|540
|5,745
|62,948
|466,541
|535,774
|464,226
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|96
|1,973
|42,040
|310,662
|354,771
|645,229
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|14
|358
|8,464
|117,041
|125,877
|874,123
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-3
|71.69
|1,000,000
|3.69
|875,852
|492,654
|397,789
|245,287
|3.08
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-1
|72.19
|999,938
|3.34
|652,388
|442,289
|352,732
|214,700
|3.66
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|4-0
|72.09
|999,952
|3.28
|621,797
|434,678
|344,092
|206,021
|3.85
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|4-0
|69.71
|999,986
|3.22
|524,813
|422,916
|323,351
|166,488
|5.01
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-1
|63.85
|999,770
|2.71
|477,074
|356,066
|121,062
|47,872
|19.89
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|61.55
|999,672
|2.72
|436,497
|288,557
|90,800
|29,800
|32.56
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|3-1
|59.56
|999,126
|2.57
|385,532
|240,189
|65,577
|18,626
|52.69
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|4-1
|58.11
|1,000,000
|2.41
|655,486
|270,793
|62,100
|16,159
|60.89
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|4-1
|58.41
|1,000,000
|2.56
|514,092
|121,126
|59,569
|14,543
|67.76
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|3-1
|58.70
|999,022
|2.44
|336,818
|195,709
|49,960
|13,323
|74.06
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|1-3
|58.83
|998,647
|1.92
|235,706
|145,469
|35,891
|9,711
|101.98
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|5-0
|54.63
|1,000,000
|2.08
|476,350
|149,298
|26,127
|5,141
|193.51
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-1
|56.60
|997,452
|1.74
|181,296
|101,395
|20,777
|4,690
|212.22
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|3-2
|54.09
|1,000,000
|2.11
|489,545
|149,112
|24,854
|4,655
|213.82
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|2-2
|52.37
|1,000,000
|1.81
|236,634
|29,657
|9,148
|1,288
|775.40
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|52.18
|987,632
|1.40
|79,120
|33,261
|4,657
|680
|1,469.59
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|48.11
|907,725
|1.81
|198,332
|39,976
|4,156
|418
|2,391.34
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|1-2
|46.98
|1,000,000
|1.40
|144,153
|21,814
|2,085
|190
|5,262.16
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|2-2
|48.55
|984,253
|1.16
|30,273
|9,232
|1,021
|112
|8,927.57
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|45.25
|802,761
|1.40
|105,427
|15,210
|1,260
|102
|9,802.92
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|1-1
|45.47
|799,206
|1.39
|105,534
|15,604
|1,299
|87
|11,493.25
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-1
|43.75
|823,677
|1.36
|81,975
|10,188
|728
|49
|20,407.16
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|45.79
|970,296
|1.23
|21,316
|4,112
|426
|34
|29,410.76
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-2
|41.59
|1,000,000
|1.47
|45,630
|3,143
|206
|11
|90,908.09
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|3-0
|39.47
|1,000,000
|1.38
|34,266
|2,163
|103
|7
|142,856.14
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-1
|40.79
|579,030
|0.85
|32,224
|2,830
|150
|4
|249,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-1
|40.58
|923,345
|1.02
|8,806
|1,581
|42
|2
|499,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-4
|39.52
|946,387
|1.04
|4,157
|514
|29
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|35.68
|846,365
|0.91
|2,840
|296
|7
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-3
|32.27
|690,732
|0.72
|1,083
|85
|2
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-0
|30.17
|492,621
|0.51
|477
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-4
|24.88
|1,000,000
|1.07
|2,332
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-5
|22.82
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,677
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|30.83
|87,601
|0.10
|491
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-3
|22.14
|89,133
|0.09
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|17.09
|55,793
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-4
|14.32
|19,878
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|363,229
|250,896
|175,398
|118,202
|907,725
|92,275
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|197,572
|218,510
|204,962
|181,717
|802,761
|197,239
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|196,812
|201,428
|206,427
|194,539
|799,206
|200,794
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|165,857
|202,523
|233,523
|221,774
|823,677
|176,323
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|74,409
|119,665
|160,774
|224,182
|579,030
|420,970
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|2,121
|6,978
|18,916
|59,586
|87,601
|912,399
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|919,947
|79,653
|400
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|79,891
|897,485
|22,624
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|162
|22,862
|976,976
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|407,030
|302,345
|187,340
|103,285
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|266,846
|303,900
|267,539
|161,715
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|258,373
|273,883
|267,840
|199,904
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|67,751
|119,872
|277,281
|535,096
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|845,900
|131,512
|20,746
|1,842
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|82,329
|486,807
|344,737
|86,127
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|69,381
|349,719
|475,116
|105,784
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|2,390
|31,962
|159,401
|806,247
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|507,416
|301,147
|139,808
|51,399
|999,770
|230
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|236,552
|309,560
|285,902
|166,633
|998,647
|1,353
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|212,843
|283,648
|298,232
|202,729
|997,452
|2,548
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|43,188
|105,608
|275,795
|559,662
|984,253
|15,747
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|1
|37
|263
|19,577
|19,878
|980,122
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|952,027
|46,218
|1,490
|251
|999,986
|14
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|38,513
|607,410
|247,647
|76,726
|970,296
|29,704
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|5,249
|203,033
|382,877
|255,206
|846,365
|153,635
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|2,984
|98,371
|229,237
|360,140
|690,732
|309,268
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|1,227
|44,968
|138,749
|307,677
|492,621
|507,379
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|362,658
|320,482
|263,395
|52,591
|999,126
|874
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|354,181
|338,539
|275,298
|31,654
|999,672
|328
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|277,751
|325,873
|346,216
|49,182
|999,022
|978
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|5,409
|15,033
|114,328
|811,617
|946,387
|53,613
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|1
|73
|763
|54,956
|55,793
|944,207
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|539,380
|402,759
|54,548
|3,251
|999,938
|62
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|438,801
|490,763
|66,746
|3,642
|999,952
|48
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|20,991
|98,687
|654,332
|213,622
|987,632
|12,368
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|827
|7,688
|219,050
|695,780
|923,345
|76,655
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|1
|103
|5,324
|83,705
|89,133
|910,867
