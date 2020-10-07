X

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 5

The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Archer
Collins Hill
Brookwood
Lowndes
Hillgrove
Archer
Cherokee
South Forsyth
Collins Hill
Brookwood
Newnan
Reg 4, #3
13
83.41
3-1
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
3
101.60
4-0
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
38
59.15
4-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
9
86.53
2-1
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #3
29
70.83
3-1
Gainesville
Reg 7, #2
8
86.67
1-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
31
67.64
1-4
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
12
84.83
5-0
Cherokee
Reg 7, #3
40
54.06
2-3
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
22
76.16
3-0
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
32
66.92
1-2
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
6
87.47
4-1
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
18
78.89
4-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
5
89.58
4-0
Brookwood
Reg 3, #4
23
76.10
2-2
Walton
Reg 2, #1
16
81.87
4-0
Newnan
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Norcross
North Cobb
Colquitt County
McEachern
Grayson
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
11
85.70
2-1
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
15
82.97
2-1
Milton
Reg 6, #4
33
65.32
1-3
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
4
94.85
4-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
21
76.86
4-1
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
7
87.35
4-0
North Cobb
Reg 4, #4
20
77.00
4-1
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
1
105.69
3-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
24
75.22
1-3
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
17
80.10
2-3
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
26
72.40
0-2
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
2
103.90
4-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
14
83.20
3-0
Roswell
Reg 8, #2
10
85.72
3-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
41
45.81
2-3
Discovery
Reg 6, #1
19
78.00
2-2
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA3-0105.691,000,0004.11876,919746,683542,960367,8101.72
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA4-0103.90999,6304.17901,397826,681484,004314,3952.18
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA4-0101.601,000,0003.76781,002630,291448,890210,2883.76
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA4-094.851,000,0003.07750,450252,080120,98844,66521.39
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA4-089.58966,9832.33428,107267,96178,50315,36164.10
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA4-187.47993,9662.59552,828228,30063,26010,66692.76
Archer7 - AAAAAAA1-386.67999,9812.52501,230107,62342,6406,898143.97
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA4-087.35976,1552.08165,79286,23133,2225,639176.34
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA3-285.72991,8132.28435,646148,28635,0325,232190.13
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-185.70992,7322.22410,218133,32931,1994,752209.44
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA2-186.53962,6862.01153,30076,75528,3094,496221.42
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA5-084.83988,1372.00298,46561,69719,9362,657375.36
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA3-083.20985,3991.86250,29845,83012,2241,519657.33
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA4-081.87998,9321.88164,92174,12013,2331,324754.29
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA3-183.41902,6071.34129,97157,29211,2161,292772.99
Milton5 - AAAAAAA2-182.97978,2701.82240,92944,35811,1951,289774.80
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA2-380.10998,2301.73115,82046,4436,8846221,606.72
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-278.00935,4921.94237,13042,0084,4503712,694.42
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-178.891,000,0001.3391,46830,2653,4622503,999.00
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA3-076.16919,8551.77178,68029,4802,8211775,648.72
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA4-176.86996,4501.5058,21318,3452,0361069,432.96
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-177.00660,9460.7727,4037,6338336016,665.67
Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-276.10674,3701.0032,6608,6178114920,407.16
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-375.22691,6781.0029,3557,3056583727,026.03
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-171.44473,5990.6629,0293,4572331283,332.33
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA3-170.83778,2221.1961,0166,7973781099,999.00
Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-173.83469,8340.519,0081,8611601099,999.00
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-272.401,000,0001.0919,8044,1492198124,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-371.03397,9370.529,2221,679852499,999.00
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA1-365.32621,0920.8218,3871,315451999,999.00
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-467.64656,0630.7510,635596361999,999.00
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-369.32297,1740.375,183790311999,999.00
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-266.92516,7650.5813,2621,17933--
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-363.18390,5950.424,97732210--
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-161.73147,0940.161,090503--
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-457.79140,8340.15636191--
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-162.37124,6460.141,24286---
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-354.06911,3780.992,28353---
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA4-159.15868,2890.9145318---
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-061.16365,4260.391,31615---
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-345.81558,1800.581731---
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-143.10325,5490.3350----
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA1-244.54197,1570.2030----
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA1-445.03138,0990.142----
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-328.247,7550.01-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County657,938325,69214,8871,4831,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAALowndes336,818622,57237,6462,9641,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County4,17341,962676,396277,4691,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County1,0719,774271,071718,0841,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAANewnan451,360321,835202,25823,479998,9321,068
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern334,932369,354261,73832,206998,2301,770
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta209,053292,199410,89884,300996,4503,550
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook4,60516,034120,052727,598868,289131,711
2 - AAAAAAACampbell505785,054132,417138,099861,901
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb445,439350,413133,96446,339976,15523,845
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove432,626320,387149,33360,340962,68637,314
3 - AAAAAAAWalton52,954126,547241,590253,279674,370325,630
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta43,611116,866264,930266,271691,678308,322
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison17,52154,413124,036201,967397,937602,063
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding7,84931,37486,147171,804297,174702,826
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson800,098173,46621,7614,305999,630370
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood154,001494,944234,94283,096966,98333,017
4 - AAAAAAAParkview32,859217,146434,986217,616902,60797,393
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett10,36878,089194,625377,864660,946339,054
4 - AAAAAAANewton2,67436,355113,686317,119469,834530,166
5 - AAAAAAACherokee383,324319,724234,34850,741988,13711,863
5 - AAAAAAARoswell317,002320,089288,89059,418985,39914,601
5 - AAAAAAAMilton287,676313,690298,56678,338978,27021,730
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta8,77630,611102,681374,697516,765483,235
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock2,78812,86958,416316,522390,595609,405
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah4343,01717,099120,284140,834859,166
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth439,073264,466153,33178,622935,49264,508
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth319,624296,562196,437107,232919,85580,145
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville134,755197,177243,597202,693778,222221,778
6 - AAAAAAADenmark55,337123,175202,383240,197621,092378,908
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth45,29494,456130,295203,554473,599526,401
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central3,36311,42932,21077,644124,646875,354
6 - AAAAAAALambert2,55412,73541,74790,058147,094852,906
7 - AAAAAAANorcross759,480238,9191,590111,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher240,246740,43918,953343999,98119
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek25517,565631,229262,329911,37888,622
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery192,559238,793316,809558,180441,820
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody-512104,001221,036325,549674,451
7 - AAAAAAADuluth-64,502192,649197,157802,843
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar--9326,8237,755992,245
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill441,806308,254202,42741,479993,9666,034
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett294,582334,458302,30360,470991,8138,187
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek254,619328,258355,72654,129992,7327,268
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View8,05824,052107,404516,549656,063343,937
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge9354,97832,140327,373365,426634,574

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Buford
Valdosta
Lovejoy
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Lee County
Evans
Sprayberry
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Westlake
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
17
70.21
3-0
Hughes
Reg 1, #2
3
83.81
3-1
Lee County
Reg 2, #4
35
55.74
0-3
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
40
54.08
3-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
18
69.91
2-2
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
23
66.57
3-0
Riverwood
Reg 8, #4
27
64.49
1-2
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
8
78.53
1-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
26
65.26
1-2
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #2
15
73.53
1-2
Kell
Reg 5, #4
19
69.66
3-1
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
2
86.05
2-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
13
75.73
3-2
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
12
75.84
2-1
Westlake
Reg 3, #4
54
40.45
1-4
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
4
83.72
3-1
Richmond Hill
Douglas County
Valdosta
Lovejoy
Allatoona
Douglas County
Creekview
Glynn Academy
Valdosta
Brunswick
Lovejoy
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
11
76.03
3-0
Lanier
Reg 5, #2
9
77.55
4-0
Douglas County
Reg 6, #4
34
55.86
1-2
Pope
Reg 7, #1
16
72.89
3-1
Creekview
Reg 2, #3
22
67.04
2-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 3, #2
49
47.61
1-3
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 4, #4
20
68.56
1-0
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
1
94.17
2-1
Valdosta
Reg 3, #3
52
42.81
0-4
Alcovy
Reg 2, #2
25
65.52
2-2
Brunswick
Reg 1, #4
14
74.25
2-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
5
80.49
5-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #3
10
77.02
2-2
Rome
Reg 8, #2
6
80.18
1-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
24
65.55
4-0
River Ridge
Reg 6, #1
7
80.09
3-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-194.171,000,0004.34914,637811,228671,541535,9120.87
Buford8 - AAAAAA2-186.05997,0883.15664,122417,580243,350114,6847.72
Lee County1 - AAAAAA3-183.811,000,0003.16672,027457,622249,72890,24210.08
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA3-183.72999,5943.31681,326407,749225,77788,50810.30
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA3-080.09999,0152.68464,543261,43992,56132,42429.84
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA5-080.49994,2562.33424,107234,00285,93930,18632.13
Dacula8 - AAAAAA1-280.18982,8932.33430,305197,20778,71525,93837.55
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA1-178.53965,2282.27436,695179,70470,73119,89549.26
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA4-077.55924,3891.97344,796130,94647,30712,60678.33
Rome5 - AAAAAA2-277.02924,9461.93330,083121,15242,49810,82291.40
Houston County1 - AAAAAA3-275.731,000,0001.95295,678124,22434,7107,728128.40
Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-076.03946,7341.85286,18397,57730,1317,317135.67
Westlake4 - AAAAAA2-175.84982,2421.78248,805107,95830,1807,227137.37
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-374.251,000,0001.79249,14791,71321,8814,374227.62
Kell6 - AAAAAA1-273.53996,9042.06243,43482,19820,6893,973250.70
Creekview7 - AAAAAA3-172.89982,3402.07288,69863,81220,0383,869257.46
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA2-269.91993,5521.78159,89438,9487,2391,032967.99
Hughes4 - AAAAAA3-070.21928,4471.28107,39533,7176,4259271,077.75
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-267.04921,0441.94152,46733,9934,8005481,823.82
Tucker4 - AAAAAA1-068.56884,2511.1376,24921,1483,5894432,256.34
Alexander5 - AAAAAA3-169.66626,4060.8870,03715,3863,0454352,297.85
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA2-265.52898,3191.84123,21924,3962,8952783,596.12
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-066.57868,7501.3282,57713,7442,2542503,999.00
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA4-065.55825,0051.1858,2529,0231,2941287,811.50
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA1-265.26847,5991.2159,2698,7991,2151138,848.56
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-267.70344,2130.4423,3684,3487019410,637.30
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-264.49522,1160.6529,5444,0934744024,999.00
Evans3 - AAAAAA3-254.081,000,0001.4019,5521,760783333,332.33
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-355.74459,6950.7714,6811,230622499,999.00
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-360.05291,4190.337,182725451999,999.00
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-254.11337,0420.558,185580191999,999.00
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-161.71116,9830.132,42026322--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-458.33218,6520.252,70727221--
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA2-260.8193,8660.101,60516712--
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-352.70285,2280.455,4463328--
Pope6 - AAAAAA1-255.86532,7950.626,2172717--
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-256.95204,5110.231,7491246--
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-347.611,000,0001.184,0201525--
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA1-354.37358,7070.412,951904--
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-255.60127,9240.141,372913--
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA1-347.4699,0780.14732281--
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA2-256.35131,8260.141,629130---
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-151.1393,0800.0931422---
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-052.32117,7240.1252921---
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-442.811,000,0001.0898616---
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-440.451,000,0001.0649810---
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-348.7047,4930.051486---
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA1-250.1532,4760.03542---
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-348.4620,6670.02261---
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-252.143,9690.0091---
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-447.5164,1430.07129----
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-340.657,3720.012----
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-226.59190.00-----
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-055.19-------
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA0-052.99-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-129.06-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAValdosta694,182243,48648,02714,3051,000,000-
1 - AAAAAALee County229,368469,316205,55395,7631,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County49,927168,801414,051367,2211,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)26,523118,397332,369522,7111,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill845,538131,50519,9152,636999,594406
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy92,195375,647315,116138,086921,04478,956
2 - AAAAAABrunswick54,472366,166324,822152,859898,319101,681
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro3,65356,835137,879261,328459,695540,305
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute2,67435,39797,701201,270337,042662,958
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham1,31229,91683,449170,551285,228714,772
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County1564,53421,11873,27099,078900,922
3 - AAAAAAEvans557,566285,093105,54951,7921,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)251,045317,867244,735186,3531,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy99,278211,739329,527359,4561,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown92,111185,301320,189402,3991,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAALovejoy522,832300,226122,55448,644994,2565,744
4 - AAAAAAWestlake301,796326,261229,676124,509982,24217,758
4 - AAAAAAHughes106,230221,238334,545266,434928,44771,553
4 - AAAAAATucker68,337145,576280,686389,652884,251115,749
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta4903,91018,53494,790117,724882,276
4 - AAAAAAMorrow3152,78914,00575,97193,080906,920
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton410,392282,255184,79787,784965,22834,772
5 - AAAAAADouglas County266,979279,965241,676135,769924,38975,611
5 - AAAAAARome257,715280,181249,732137,318924,94675,054
5 - AAAAAAAlexander53,197104,767180,566287,876626,406373,594
5 - AAAAAADalton9,22940,84597,273196,866344,213655,787
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding1,4206,62325,35983,581116,983883,017
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding1,0605,28419,94267,58093,866906,134
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County8806553,2263,969996,031
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona651,751249,04988,16410,051999,015985
6 - AAAAAAKell234,084452,983288,23721,600996,9043,096
6 - AAAAAASprayberry112,569288,438528,01864,527993,5526,448
6 - AAAAAAPope1,1095,91765,913459,856532,795467,205
6 - AAAAAAWheeler4322,81420,592334,869358,707641,293
6 - AAAAAALassiter556646,14640,62847,493952,507
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-1312,61061,40264,143935,857
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb-43207,0487,372992,628
6 - AAAAAAOsborne---1919999,981
7 - AAAAAACreekview579,950240,945112,66848,777982,34017,660
7 - AAAAAARiverwood170,382274,658242,803180,907868,750131,250
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek124,893229,066263,867229,773847,599152,401
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge115,770207,651254,453247,131825,005174,995
7 - AAAAAASequoyah6,41221,96556,085134,190218,652781,348
7 - AAAAAACambridge2,30823,69360,196118,314204,511795,489
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee1841,3356,05624,90132,476967,524
7 - AAAAAACentennial1016873,87216,00720,667979,333
8 - AAAAAABuford605,336267,139106,78917,824997,0882,912
8 - AAAAAADacula229,974390,834296,18965,896982,89317,107
8 - AAAAAALanier154,395288,422371,256132,661946,73453,266
8 - AAAAAAShiloh8,21335,548128,202350,153522,116477,884
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett1,46511,73154,773223,450291,419708,581
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central3723,57822,134105,742131,826868,174
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow2452,74820,657104,274127,924872,076

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Veterans
Warner Robins
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Veterans
Ware County
Woodward Academy
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Veterans
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
13
68.41
1-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
3
87.28
4-0
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
25
58.87
2-2
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
17
66.80
1-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
45
43.61
1-3
Villa Rica
Reg 7, #2
5
84.15
4-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
29
55.44
1-3
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
11
71.10
2-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
6
81.63
4-1
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
30
54.42
2-2
Chapel Hill
Reg 5, #4
33
50.66
0-1
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
15
67.75
2-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
4
84.79
4-0
Veterans
Reg 4, #2
10
71.16
4-0
Ola
Reg 3, #4
32
50.88
0-2
Banneker
Reg 2, #1
9
71.89
3-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Coffee
Cass
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Creekside
Warner Robins
Harris County
Coffee
Eastside
Cass
Reg 8, #3
24
59.22
4-0
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
23
60.91
0-1
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 6, #4
48
43.04
0-4
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
2
89.61
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
19
64.64
1-3
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
20
62.85
1-2
Creekside
Reg 4, #4
16
67.66
1-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #1
1
96.56
3-1
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
26
58.87
3-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
14
68.35
3-1
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
7
79.87
3-1
Coffee
Reg 4, #1
8
72.93
1-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
35
49.14
1-0
Decatur
Reg 8, #2
21
61.24
3-1
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
18
66.36
5-0
Cass
Reg 6, #1
27
57.52
2-2
New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA3-196.56996,1304.30944,105741,348648,242502,1930.99
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-089.61999,7063.80934,423507,567361,566183,7694.44
Ware County1 - AAAAA4-087.28953,2253.36769,387499,704289,405112,3147.90
Cartersville7 - AAAAA4-184.15998,4743.47867,861417,622209,47970,01213.28
Veterans1 - AAAAA4-084.79916,3242.97670,212427,498184,40363,05714.86
Calhoun7 - AAAAA4-181.63995,8303.30826,509368,464146,93640,95823.42
Coffee1 - AAAAA3-179.87833,0412.27473,919284,66874,24318,28353.70
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA3-171.89989,4372.21247,171110,94917,1752,128468.92
Jones County4 - AAAAA1-372.93968,7631.51175,06796,12914,1822,121470.48
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA2-171.10998,1842.10189,80845,79511,0741,218820.02
Ola4 - AAAAA4-071.16940,4451.36133,04065,0628,3511,042958.69
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA2-267.75992,6532.19275,71976,6957,8306761,478.29
Harris County2 - AAAAA3-168.35971,8101.90146,83460,3765,8665441,837.24
Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-370.45301,2800.5678,20537,6803,6904362,292.58
Cass7 - AAAAA5-066.36883,5762.05395,00793,3595,7124312,319.19
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA1-366.80991,5911.7284,34720,9642,8232064,853.37
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA1-267.66819,8221.0157,16020,3692,0691995,024.13
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA1-368.41746,9260.9047,57614,0411,7761606,249.00
Griffin2 - AAAAA1-364.64933,0251.6177,72725,5581,6881198,402.36
Eastside8 - AAAAA3-161.24911,6721.60122,66720,5708884721,275.60
Creekside3 - AAAAA1-262.85964,2281.5045,4679,7807013033,332.33
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA4-059.22956,8861.68124,28217,9796151758,822.53
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-160.91946,9291.5665,4398,4634681758,822.53
Northgate2 - AAAAA2-258.87732,7831.0417,7313,0891318124,999.00
New Manchester6 - AAAAA2-257.52986,2371.2990,13012,4303336166,665.67
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA2-254.42967,3441.1548,6625,001955199,999.00
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA3-058.87937,2041.2922,6024,3861584249,999.00
Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-261.03276,4490.293,90948837--
Loganville8 - AAAAA1-355.44631,7240.8417,1431,57235--
M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-150.66566,7450.7011,3846169--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA4-057.46196,7660.201,4901498--
Decatur5 - AAAAA1-049.14577,1780.699,1394354--
Northview5 - AAAAA1-248.66518,5170.627,2873504--
Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-349.28217,7960.25638302--
Jackson County8 - AAAAA2-247.78384,0390.453,1901331--
Hiram7 - AAAAA0-546.7268,8090.092,9581241--
Banneker3 - AAAAA0-250.88438,4440.491,745169---
Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-146.84338,7740.393,331133---
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-044.4453,6050.071,54551---
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA1-343.61695,4970.711,57447---
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA3-047.49310,2470.3461943---
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-347.24242,5440.2639434---
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-443.04614,7520.631,13928---
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA3-148.62145,0710.1743424---
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA2-254.1745,9270.0513411---
Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-443.12108,1410.122938---
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-440.42487,2300.493915---
Drew3 - AAAAA1-343.50115,7250.12833---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA1-338.8214,8480.02141---
Grady6 - AAAAA0-436.49236,2970.2463----
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-036.9953,6730.0642----
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-447.294,9020.003----
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-436.8010,0780.011----
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-322.8412,6430.01-----
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-418.39370.00-----
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-418.73170.00-----
Chamblee5 - AAAAA0-025.70-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA1-0-33.16-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins671,712230,36070,01524,043996,1303,870
1 - AAAAAWare County169,767384,927269,288129,243953,22546,775
1 - AAAAAVeterans117,680232,494322,990243,160916,32483,676
1 - AAAAACoffee37,234129,585277,929388,293833,041166,959
1 - AAAAAWayne County3,60722,63459,778215,261301,280698,720
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill537,113273,596129,45449,274989,43710,563
2 - AAAAAHarris County261,496340,341264,687105,286971,81028,190
2 - AAAAAGriffin156,807272,911328,198175,109933,02566,975
2 - AAAAANorthgate41,41494,842206,622389,905732,783267,217
2 - AAAAAWhitewater1,86910,57841,168164,181217,796782,204
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)1,2907,55528,695107,531145,071854,929
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh111771,1768,71410,078989,922
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy482,149311,807162,74334,892991,5918,409
3 - AAAAACreekside319,223328,965231,40484,636964,22835,772
3 - AAAAAJonesboro182,785283,600351,911118,908937,20462,796
3 - AAAAATri-Cities7,67829,85581,886190,828310,247689,753
3 - AAAAABanneker6,81331,19797,008303,426438,444561,556
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill1,01911,50453,329176,692242,544757,456
3 - AAAAADrew3333,07221,71790,603115,725884,275
3 - AAAAAForest Park--21517999,983
4 - AAAAAJones County420,220267,636183,23497,673968,76331,237
4 - AAAAAOla334,147317,374194,85794,067940,44559,555
4 - AAAAAStockbridge160,995207,377229,402222,048819,822180,178
4 - AAAAADutchtown71,632152,344252,002270,948746,926253,074
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)6,43321,13853,832115,363196,766803,234
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove6,05831,40176,146162,844276,449723,551
4 - AAAAALocust Grove5052,5519,61033,26145,927954,073
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing101799173,7964,902995,098
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X768,053192,30731,6236,201998,1841,816
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb186,993480,753196,81382,370946,92953,071
5 - AAAAAM.L. King16,84599,952216,812233,136566,745433,255
5 - AAAAADecatur12,55396,548229,805238,272577,178422,822
5 - AAAAANorthview10,57786,186193,638228,116518,517481,483
5 - AAAAALithonia4,89041,746116,900175,238338,774661,226
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain892,50814,40936,66753,673946,327
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAANew Manchester508,194329,922113,08735,034986,23713,763
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill389,202359,313157,59961,230967,34432,656
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica45,456121,637270,884257,520695,497304,503
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson36,612105,977221,480250,683614,752385,248
6 - AAAAALithia Springs17,07164,405164,212241,542487,230512,770
6 - AAAAAGrady3,44218,48270,384143,989236,297763,703
6 - AAAAANorth Springs232642,35410,00212,643987,357
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity500,751317,397161,86519,693999,706294
7 - AAAAACartersville277,144338,784310,46372,083998,4741,526
7 - AAAAACalhoun214,057312,889366,686102,198995,8304,170
7 - AAAAACass8,04230,655157,097687,782883,576116,424
7 - AAAAAHiram51842,30766,31368,809931,191
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)1911,58251,93153,605946,395
8 - AAAAAClarke Central583,456264,000112,16433,033992,6537,347
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier225,198349,734287,22194,733956,88643,114
8 - AAAAAEastside164,384283,212290,080173,996911,67288,328
8 - AAAAALoganville19,43562,862189,102360,325631,724368,276
8 - AAAAAJackson County7,17033,70993,794249,366384,039615,961
8 - AAAAAApalachee2895,84824,43977,565108,141891,859
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove686353,19810,94714,848985,152
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)--23537999,963

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Jefferson
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cairo
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Islands
Hapeville Charter
North Oconee
Stephenson
Jefferson
Perry
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
14
62.58
0-0
Baldwin
Reg 1, #2
12
63.62
0-3
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
28
51.41
3-1
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
30
51.32
1-0
Islands
Reg 6, #3
8
69.10
0-2
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #2
20
59.90
4-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
23
57.25
0-4
North Oconee
Reg 5, #1
27
53.01
2-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
29
51.36
3-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
7
69.62
1-0
Stephenson
Reg 5, #4
42
37.89
0-4
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
2
83.81
4-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
17
60.74
1-2
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
16
61.50
0-3
Perry
Reg 3, #4
24
57.10
1-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
9
66.66
3-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Benedictine
Marist
Cedar Shoals
Cedartown
Jenkins
Bainbridge
Benedictine
West Laurens
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
21
59.27
0-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #2
31
49.63
3-1
Luella
Reg 6, #4
13
62.67
2-2
Mays
Reg 7, #1
6
71.02
2-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
19
60.28
1-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
11
64.31
0-1
Jenkins
Reg 4, #4
18
60.46
2-1
Howard
Reg 1, #1
4
74.11
1-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
3
79.71
5-0
Benedictine
Reg 2, #2
15
61.61
2-1
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
25
55.21
0-1
Westover
Reg 4, #1
10
66.29
1-2
West Laurens
Reg 5, #3
33
46.49
3-1
Fayette County
Reg 8, #2
5
71.43
3-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
26
53.13
2-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #1
1
85.54
3-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Marist6 - AAAA3-085.54999,8694.00789,426665,624565,320385,3601.59
Jefferson8 - AAAA4-083.81999,7643.92757,430627,156543,348327,5132.05
Benedictine3 - AAAA5-079.711,000,0003.08717,009297,220220,858110,2598.07
Bainbridge1 - AAAA1-374.11997,9133.18700,709479,734167,67162,82214.92
Cedartown7 - AAAA2-271.02997,9532.64539,335333,90994,56128,34434.28
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA3-171.43990,6722.58353,683202,22297,56326,87036.22
Stephenson6 - AAAA1-069.62977,1392.35368,749216,70770,58116,91158.13
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-269.10974,2502.31360,561207,79263,95814,87166.24
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA3-066.66998,1481.90296,02274,00829,1365,800171.41
West Laurens4 - AAAA1-266.29936,3771.97306,80385,79426,7525,273188.65
Cairo1 - AAAA0-363.62966,3191.93292,967113,79120,4563,122319.31
Jenkins3 - AAAA0-164.311,000,0001.95263,41878,49615,9352,803355.76
Mays6 - AAAA2-262.67903,2681.64213,75486,28912,9851,991501.26
Baldwin4 - AAAA0-062.58858,8951.56195,56550,06910,1321,448689.61
Hardaway2 - AAAA2-161.61987,4941.61176,18232,3757,9361,028971.76
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA1-260.74926,8941.61190,05758,5738,6981,023976.52
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-059.90976,6521.55176,38869,2388,3439321,071.96
Perry4 - AAAA0-361.50825,1621.44167,29640,6047,4059041,105.19
Troup2 - AAAA1-360.28945,6321.60153,37442,2265,1846411,559.06
Howard4 - AAAA2-160.46751,9561.24130,76932,5935,0975671,762.67
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-359.27850,2951.68152,64247,1315,0275651,768.91
New Hampstead3 - AAAA1-057.101,000,0001.67151,47939,1714,2543352,984.07
North Oconee8 - AAAA0-457.25734,1761.37109,00531,2532,7542434,114.23
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA1-257.25558,4650.8161,44813,4641,4001188,473.58
Riverdale5 - AAAA2-253.01976,5631.4168,34717,9401,2147613,156.89
Westover1 - AAAA0-155.21774,5741.0656,2999,1268805617,856.14
Islands3 - AAAA1-051.321,000,0001.5488,71318,7211,0725119,606.84
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA2-153.13825,0560.9422,1335,5503982147,618.05
LaGrange2 - AAAA3-151.41833,1011.1545,7137,3373662147,618.05
Luella5 - AAAA3-149.63982,8271.3038,9687,6723601758,822.53
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-251.36727,7620.8113,8372,9401809111,110.11
Madison County8 - AAAA1-349.12307,2640.4615,0972,352803333,332.33
Fayette County5 - AAAA3-146.49958,9921.1314,3761,992732499,999.00
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-146.36128,4390.152,96129471999,999.00
East Hall8 - AAAA3-143.79106,1360.142,0641956--
Monroe1 - AAAA0-146.02252,7310.282,6721044--
Pickens7 - AAAA2-343.29311,1440.32639473--
Spalding4 - AAAA0-345.0267,3330.07812801--
Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-540.16156,0050.1613281--
McDonough5 - AAAA1-334.35322,7600.339181--
Shaw2 - AAAA0-342.54200,2190.242,395179---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-437.89404,1650.412016---
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-139.4981,5690.091793---
Hampton5 - AAAA1-436.18350,0700.36963---
Columbus2 - AAAA1-336.8033,4260.041172---
Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-136.7616,8240.02611---
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-433.8311,6930.01231---
Rutland4 - AAAA0-231.961,8120.002----
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-418.805,4280.011----
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-520.734,6230.00-----
Jordan2 - AAAA1-226.461,7830.00-----
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-119.802110.00-----
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-322.101260.00-----
Spencer2 - AAAA0-520.48710.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge703,233214,42062,07618,184997,9132,087
1 - AAAACairo145,251376,060312,265132,743966,31933,681
1 - AAAAThomas County Central116,714280,579321,402208,199926,89473,106
1 - AAAAWestover33,147113,036241,308387,083774,574225,426
1 - AAAAMonroe1,46413,81050,307187,150252,731747,269
1 - AAAADougherty1912,09512,64266,64181,569918,431
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)524,645296,432135,91341,158998,1481,852
2 - AAAAHardaway348,757410,438162,53865,761987,49412,506
2 - AAAATroup88,469187,533438,179231,451945,63254,368
2 - AAAALaGrange37,67498,452226,049470,926833,101166,899
2 - AAAAShaw4056,44332,842160,529200,219799,781
2 - AAAAColumbus506964,39528,28533,426966,574
2 - AAAAJordan-6701,7071,783998,217
2 - AAAAKendrick--13113126999,874
2 - AAAASpencer--17071999,929
3 - AAAAIslands566,162361,37672,462-1,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead356,174236,855168,934238,0371,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins77,664401,769215,994304,5731,000,000-
3 - AAAABenedictine--542,610457,3901,000,000-
4 - AAAAWest Laurens386,918261,726179,059108,674936,37763,623
4 - AAAABaldwin228,292232,996219,729177,878858,895141,105
4 - AAAAPerry202,032219,287214,467189,376825,162174,838
4 - AAAAHoward126,484178,593214,175232,704751,956248,044
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)55,067102,689157,392243,317558,465441,535
4 - AAAASpalding1,2074,68314,91546,52867,333932,667
4 - AAAARutland-262631,5231,812998,188
5 - AAAARiverdale431,471309,747180,08455,261976,56323,437
5 - AAAALuella371,516343,219214,06254,030982,82717,173
5 - AAAAFayette County181,371282,602379,752115,267958,99241,008
5 - AAAAMcDonough5,74422,86871,284222,864322,760677,240
5 - AAAAHampton5,65818,89062,361263,161350,070649,930
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)4,24022,63991,998285,288404,165595,835
5 - AAAANorth Clayton-354594,1294,623995,377
6 - AAAAMarist834,034138,44921,4305,956999,869131
6 - AAAAStephenson76,174373,142339,468188,355977,13922,861
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter68,499350,348351,035204,368974,25025,750
6 - AAAAMays21,211134,370271,003476,684903,26896,732
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain813,55215,617109,189128,439871,561
6 - AAAAMiller Grove11391,44315,24116,824983,176
6 - AAAADruid Hills--4207211999,789
7 - AAAACedartown664,525263,56356,77113,094997,9532,047
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield264,763447,961181,87782,051976,65223,348
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)33,612147,484349,481294,479825,056174,944
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)30,513114,473289,051293,725727,762272,238
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield3,8641,564--5,428994,572
7 - AAAAPickens2,07918,63785,439204,989311,144688,856
7 - AAAARidgeland6446,31837,381111,662156,005843,995
8 - AAAAJefferson773,025204,53319,4462,760999,764236
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch202,690568,450177,71841,814990,6729,328
8 - AAAACedar Shoals14,726144,212418,137273,220850,295149,705
8 - AAAANorth Oconee8,81468,093276,500380,769734,176265,824
8 - AAAAMadison County68811,75581,070213,751307,264692,736
8 - AAAAEast Hall572,89725,55777,625106,136893,864
8 - AAAAChestatee-601,57210,06111,693988,307

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Pierce County
Peach County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Appling County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Crisp County
Appling County
Liberty County
Dawson County
Cedar Grove
North Murray
Oconee County
Thomson
Crisp County
Reg 4, #3
25
55.08
2-2
Morgan County
Reg 1, #2
10
70.85
3-0
Appling County
Reg 2, #4
16
62.34
2-2
Mary Persons
Reg 3, #1
15
63.29
2-0
Liberty County
Reg 6, #3
29
49.88
2-1
Sonoraville
Reg 7, #2
18
62.19
1-3
Dawson County
Reg 8, #4
20
59.31
3-1
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #1
1
88.43
1-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
31
49.59
4-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #2
23
56.53
1-1
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
11
70.18
1-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 8, #1
2
82.00
4-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
47
30.86
0-3
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
12
67.34
3-1
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
51
27.10
1-0
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
3
80.19
3-0
Crisp County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Pierce County
Peach County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
White County
Upson-Lee
Pierce County
Peach County
Burke County
Westminster (Atlanta)
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
17
62.28
1-3
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
4
78.43
3-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
32
48.98
2-1
Adairsville
Reg 7, #1
8
72.68
4-0
White County
Reg 2, #3
19
62.04
3-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
35
45.28
0-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 4, #4
28
51.64
3-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
5
77.91
4-0
Pierce County
Reg 3, #3
39
42.26
1-0
Beach
Reg 2, #2
6
77.88
2-1
Peach County
Reg 1, #4
53
23.82
0-5
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
13
67.33
0-2
Burke County
Reg 5, #3
7
73.60
2-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
14
64.75
4-1
Stephens County
Reg 7, #4
30
49.84
1-3
North Hall
Reg 6, #1
9
72.22
3-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA1-088.43998,1244.18888,824765,465573,691447,0251.24
Oconee County8 - AAA4-082.00999,4663.21729,694460,024235,629134,0006.46
Crisp County2 - AAA3-080.19996,2283.52814,748482,574242,771116,8507.56
Pierce County1 - AAA4-077.911,000,0003.37807,364399,300216,48780,91211.36
Peach County2 - AAA2-177.88997,3853.35757,331420,619194,55975,41912.26
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA3-078.43970,7382.84572,298347,128177,58565,71014.22
Rockmart6 - AAA3-172.22999,7462.73478,269221,64385,03019,61649.98
White County7 - AAA4-072.68999,5242.56368,145179,01674,84218,01954.50
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-073.60909,8362.06358,434162,64158,38915,55563.29
Appling County1 - AAA3-070.85999,9952.76647,800185,04860,06113,78771.53
Sandy Creek5 - AAA1-270.18833,9981.58228,85681,23022,2464,672213.04
Burke County4 - AAA0-267.33990,3262.23254,63080,51620,0763,201311.40
Thomson4 - AAA3-167.34990,9192.20244,54674,83118,4173,011331.12
Stephens County8 - AAA4-164.75911,7361.2488,01522,1864,1465271,896.53
Liberty County3 - AAA2-063.29851,3871.54144,02823,3454,0105101,959.78
Dawson County7 - AAA1-362.19987,6451.88107,03726,5703,8864272,340.92
Upson-Lee2 - AAA3-162.04714,4641.36118,07318,8532,7072523,967.25
Mary Persons2 - AAA2-262.34625,3421.1795,50814,1812,0022104,760.90
Hart County8 - AAA1-362.28893,1131.1153,49211,4151,6401985,049.51
Monroe Area8 - AAA3-159.31815,9870.9428,9625,0654953528,570.43
North Murray6 - AAA1-156.53921,8311.4444,3644,9843762343,477.26
Jackson2 - AAA1-158.14422,2810.7342,9244,5354401566,665.67
Morgan County4 - AAA2-255.08841,7461.1033,4472,7962191376,922.08
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-358.50183,3330.2210,5131,2401145199,999.00
Richmond Academy4 - AAA3-151.64689,9020.8615,465961484249,999.00
North Hall7 - AAA1-349.84805,4101.049,997628212499,999.00
Central (Macon)2 - AAA2-153.31211,7120.3310,518652321999,999.00
Franklin County8 - AAA4-051.81375,7030.392,856290141999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA4-049.59807,1161.049,77656019--
Douglass5 - AAA0-255.78103,4810.123,89130117--
Adairsville6 - AAA2-148.98634,8410.796,33039311--
Sonoraville6 - AAA2-149.88719,4750.928,1554938--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-145.28983,2321.106,1192235--
Beach3 - AAA1-042.26983,3341.052,804643--
Ringgold6 - AAA2-245.08372,5660.421,251592--
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA3-146.24148,6130.181,856731--
Harlem4 - AAA1-344.44312,0110.341,488501--
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-348.3326,5230.0463822---
LaFayette6 - AAA2-241.31310,9620.3450512---
Hephzibah4 - AAA1-141.68174,6880.194746---
West Hall7 - AAA2-239.30274,0100.292776---
Pike County2 - AAA0-242.846,0650.01731---
Gilmer7 - AAA2-135.78126,1800.13521---
Tattnall County1 - AAA0-330.86848,4270.87110----
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA1-027.10599,3470.6019----
Brantley County1 - AAA0-523.82617,8590.6217----
Savannah3 - AAA0-126.48431,3310.4316----
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-233.0538,6630.046----
Long County1 - AAA0-520.98533,7190.544----
Redan5 - AAA1-034.454900.001----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-229.123,9950.00-----
Groves3 - AAA0-19.952,7560.00-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-430.521,3670.00-----
Murray County6 - AAA1-327.475490.00-----
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-415.394080.00-----
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-46.871150.00-----
Salem5 - AAA0-041.77-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAPierce County646,337352,3171,336101,000,000-
1 - AAAAppling County353,601640,8215,52548999,9955
1 - AAATattnall County535,454554,980287,940848,427151,573
1 - AAABrantley County7931248,173368,748617,859382,141
1 - AAALong County2477189,986343,254533,719466,281
2 - AAACrisp County576,749336,33668,81214,331996,2283,772
2 - AAAPeach County396,693518,72171,86010,111997,3852,615
2 - AAAUpson-Lee17,51577,915348,072270,962714,464285,536
2 - AAAJackson5,19632,143154,600230,342422,281577,719
2 - AAAMary Persons3,16527,230284,497310,450625,342374,658
2 - AAACentral (Macon)6667,31065,839137,897211,712788,288
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter153215,71020,47726,523973,477
2 - AAAPike County1246105,4306,065993,935
3 - AAALiberty County505,452345,935--851,387148,613
3 - AAAWindsor Forest229,870325,550360,12567,687983,23216,768
3 - AAABeach172,126235,515486,39789,296983,33416,666
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch88,26460,349--148,613851,387
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)4,28821,96798,980474,112599,347400,653
3 - AAASavannah-10,64753,514367,170431,331568,669
3 - AAAGroves-379841,7352,756997,244
4 - AAABurke County499,890346,545111,52032,371990,3269,674
4 - AAAThomson423,609407,319126,66933,322990,9199,081
4 - AAAMorgan County42,722128,568379,956290,500841,746158,254
4 - AAARichmond Academy29,74992,417258,782308,954689,902310,098
4 - AAAHarlem2,84316,98380,983211,202312,011687,989
4 - AAAHephzibah1,1878,16842,085123,248174,688825,312
4 - AAACross Creek--5403408999,592
5 - AAACedar Grove681,546236,01862,48918,071998,1241,876
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian198,543361,148267,839143,208970,73829,262
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)77,976233,397330,448268,015909,83690,164
5 - AAASandy Creek40,833157,375285,272350,518833,998166,002
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)8598,59236,153137,729183,333816,667
5 - AAADouglass2433,47017,78381,985103,481896,519
5 - AAARedan--16474490999,510
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart905,40683,4819,8381,021999,746254
6 - AAANorth Murray68,158454,897273,508125,268921,83178,169
6 - AAAAdairsville19,315159,007216,879239,640634,841365,159
6 - AAARinggold3,36043,056124,940201,210372,566627,434
6 - AAASonoraville2,340218,184266,367232,584719,475280,525
6 - AAALaFayette1,42039,960100,192169,390310,962689,038
6 - AAACoahulla Creek11,3778,04929,23638,663961,337
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-341851,1481,367998,633
6 - AAAMurray County-442503549999,451
7 - AAAWhite County726,934238,14029,5844,866999,524476
7 - AAADawson County238,333527,314173,38048,618987,64512,355
7 - AAACherokee Bluff18,506101,466361,958325,186807,116192,884
7 - AAANorth Hall15,413116,723332,793340,481805,410194,590
7 - AAAWest Hall62813,12772,184188,071274,010725,990
7 - AAAGilmer1863,23030,10092,664126,180873,820
7 - AAALumpkin County--1114115999,885
8 - AAAOconee County857,346120,32416,6795,117999,466534
8 - AAAStephens County66,433382,334287,069175,900911,73688,264
8 - AAAHart County41,147275,764336,223239,979893,113106,887
8 - AAAMonroe Area31,481181,122271,221332,163815,987184,013
8 - AAAFranklin County3,59140,42288,164243,526375,703624,297
8 - AAAEast Jackson2346443,3153,995996,005

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Callaway
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Lovett
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Toombs County
Thomasville
Bleckley County
Fannin County
Callaway
Pace Academy
Rabun County
Cook
Toombs County
Reg 4, #3
39
34.32
2-1
Butler
Reg 1, #2
4
69.30
2-3
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
20
53.49
4-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #1
7
62.87
3-1
Bleckley County
Reg 6, #3
25
50.65
1-0
Columbia
Reg 7, #2
27
49.52
3-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #4
46
27.43
1-4
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
1
74.74
3-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
32
44.32
2-2
Model
Reg 6, #2
6
63.66
2-1
Pace Academy
Reg 5, #4
19
53.68
3-2
Bremen
Reg 8, #1
3
72.42
3-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
12
59.23
2-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
23
51.68
4-0
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
22
51.94
2-1
Northeast
Reg 2, #1
15
57.72
3-1
Toombs County
Haralson County
Fitzgerald
Dodge County
Lovett
Haralson County
Pepperell
Washington County
Fitzgerald
Dodge County
Jefferson County
Heard County
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
30
47.71
1-3
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
9
60.72
4-0
Haralson County
Reg 6, #4
31
45.58
1-3
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
21
53.05
1-3
Pepperell
Reg 2, #3
18
54.42
1-2
Vidalia
Reg 3, #2
10
60.36
2-2
Washington County
Reg 4, #4
37
35.57
1-2
Laney
Reg 1, #1
2
74.35
4-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
11
60.09
1-2
Dodge County
Reg 2, #2
16
56.75
2-3
Swainsboro
Reg 1, #4
13
58.61
3-0
Early County
Reg 4, #1
14
57.90
1-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
8
60.88
4-1
Heard County
Reg 8, #2
26
49.99
2-2
Union County
Reg 7, #4
33
44.29
1-3
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
5
67.63
3-1
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Callaway5 - AA3-074.74996,7583.93893,112631,839433,222281,7782.55
Fitzgerald1 - AA4-074.35995,1973.85835,705607,672438,971267,3842.74
Rabun County8 - AA3-172.421,000,0003.42688,368560,813307,709177,1384.65
Thomasville1 - AA2-369.30980,8903.26710,320409,220236,311102,0758.80
Lovett6 - AA3-167.63999,9983.23619,014462,835211,10283,81510.93
Pace Academy6 - AA2-163.66995,1462.55375,426225,17077,46023,66241.26
Bleckley County3 - AA3-162.87960,6932.14297,180118,93445,06313,12775.18
Heard County5 - AA4-160.88891,0122.04359,937131,20643,39710,21296.92
Haralson County5 - AA4-060.72858,6401.96349,800126,25441,9619,665102.47
Washington County3 - AA2-260.36922,2321.87229,74281,21325,1475,969166.53
Dodge County3 - AA1-260.09901,8071.81224,22577,67922,8695,221190.53
Cook1 - AA2-259.23801,7341.72284,63280,91619,7564,186237.89
Jefferson County4 - AA1-257.90999,6731.91285,56187,94721,1423,901255.34
Early County1 - AA3-058.61796,6701.67264,64173,73416,9653,406292.60
Toombs County2 - AA3-157.72945,5371.73209,65459,27313,4482,615381.41
Swainsboro2 - AA2-356.75919,6521.59170,70245,7329,7881,768564.61
Pepperell7 - AA1-353.05974,7461.74164,00428,8176,7087461,339.48
Temple5 - AA3-254.73629,1101.03105,47127,0405,3897211,385.96
Vidalia2 - AA1-254.42889,2741.42122,02327,4834,7676561,523.39
Bremen5 - AA3-253.68624,4800.9787,34020,8933,6674342,303.15
Jeff Davis2 - AA4-053.49870,7171.3089,99318,9643,0744172,397.08
Putnam County4 - AA4-051.68998,2991.46121,49021,1732,9413293,038.51
Columbia6 - AA1-050.65928,9641.5477,87015,1291,9531685,951.38
Union County8 - AA2-249.991,000,0001.3568,76313,2861,6471327,574.76
Northeast3 - AA2-151.94523,4200.7851,2058,5181,1031327,574.76
Fannin County7 - AA3-049.52943,5931.4172,90610,2261,5751238,129.08
Worth County1 - AA3-151.32414,8460.6555,2838,7111,0269810,203.08
Elbert County8 - AA1-347.711,000,0001.2654,2686,9467573925,640.03
Lamar County3 - AA2-248.83394,8570.5424,4993,0302943826,314.79
Southwest3 - AA1-148.08283,9930.3815,5751,7991801855,554.56
South Atlanta6 - AA1-345.58841,1341.1937,8742,8302431662,499.00
Model7 - AA2-244.32800,4410.9919,9271,9841575199,999.00
Chattooga7 - AA1-344.29814,2021.0018,9881,9031455199,999.00
Bacon County2 - AA4-143.85350,9550.404,855441331999,999.00
Washington6 - AA2-242.36157,4650.214,71022120--
Coosa7 - AA2-136.32343,1830.371,171605--
Laney4 - AA1-235.57805,2730.831,623693--
Butler4 - AA2-134.32673,0110.69834261--
Therrell6 - AA1-335.2170,7410.0854291--
Banks County8 - AA1-427.431,000,0001.014483---
Berrien1 - AA1-332.9010,6630.01401---
Gordon Central7 - AA1-328.6680,2250.08391---
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA1-330.25432,4950.44158----
Monticello3 - AA1-333.2812,9980.0149----
Dade County7 - AA1-326.2243,6100.0417----
East Laurens2 - AA2-129.2823,8650.0211----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-128.803,7730.004----
Towers6 - AA0-022.862,1790.001----
Josey4 - AA1-119.6862,1530.06-----
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-317.2718,2860.02-----
Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-313.1110,8100.01-----
McNair6 - AA0-118.986000.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald560,590321,81787,34925,441995,1974,803
1 - AAThomasville355,480409,857158,99756,556980,89019,110
1 - AAEarly County40,675112,051302,518341,426796,670203,330
1 - AACook37,784123,196336,493304,261801,734198,266
1 - AAWorth County5,46232,969112,897263,518414,846585,154
1 - AABerrien91101,7468,79810,663989,337
2 - AAToombs County331,727263,000206,663144,147945,53754,463
2 - AASwainsboro260,973258,363229,754170,562919,65280,348
2 - AAVidalia231,847239,010228,394190,023889,274110,726
2 - AAJeff Davis159,857197,849248,862264,149870,717129,283
2 - AABacon County15,47141,10482,723211,657350,955649,045
2 - AAEast Laurens1256743,60419,46223,865976,135
3 - AABleckley County453,050275,014162,57570,054960,69339,307
3 - AAWashington County266,357294,664239,030122,181922,23277,768
3 - AADodge County218,308270,039267,909145,551901,80798,193
3 - AANortheast35,55280,493147,872259,503523,420476,580
3 - AALamar County16,63348,466107,793221,965394,857605,143
3 - AASouthwest10,06130,96072,788170,184283,993716,007
3 - AAMonticello393642,03310,56212,998987,002
4 - AAJefferson County625,599337,25033,6523,172999,673327
4 - AAPutnam County354,253512,616113,08618,344998,2991,701
4 - AALaney15,86789,265385,011315,130805,273194,727
4 - AAButler3,72554,545302,489312,252673,011326,989
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)5275,694149,396276,878432,495567,505
4 - AAJosey2654213,00848,57762,153937,847
4 - AAGlenn Hills2601,69716,52718,286981,714
4 - AAOglethorpe County1281,6619,12010,810989,190
5 - AACallaway749,834188,10943,85814,957996,7583,242
5 - AAHaralson County112,383289,705266,260190,292858,640141,360
5 - AAHeard County90,338308,590307,580184,504891,012108,988
5 - AATemple29,166111,217191,648297,079629,110370,890
5 - AABremen18,279102,379190,654313,168624,480375,520
6 - AALovett682,888279,01437,520576999,9982
6 - AAPace Academy270,650459,548225,99838,950995,1464,854
6 - AAColumbia45,534207,779477,963197,688928,96471,036
6 - AASouth Atlanta92748,129238,776553,302841,134158,866
6 - AAWashington14,97913,398139,087157,465842,535
6 - AATherrell-5275,74664,46870,741929,259
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-224193,3323,773996,227
6 - AATowers-21612,0162,179997,821
6 - AAMcNair--19581600999,400
7 - AAPepperell508,221265,883137,39363,249974,74625,254
7 - AAFannin County267,402318,041228,792129,358943,59356,407
7 - AAModel110,529182,785256,404250,723800,441199,559
7 - AAChattooga99,927187,136259,481267,658814,202185,798
7 - AACoosa12,82739,75691,550199,050343,183656,817
7 - AAGordon Central8304,51917,40057,47680,225919,775
7 - AADade County2641,8808,98032,48643,610956,390
8 - AARabun County922,67970,1266,9622331,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County42,744547,235366,14743,8741,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County34,287371,311538,62255,7801,000,000-
8 - AABanks County29011,32888,269900,1131,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Irwin County
Metter
Brooks County
Irwin County
Dublin
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Brooks County
Mitchell County
Metter
B.E.S.T. Academy
Macon County
Bowdon
Commerce
Wilcox County
Brooks County
Reg 4, #3
20
46.21
0-0
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
12
53.00
0-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
10
54.15
3-1
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
5
64.90
4-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
29
41.62
1-1
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
32
38.58
2-0
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #4
45
23.92
2-3
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
7
58.47
3-0
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
43
24.35
0-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #2
30
41.61
1-3
Bowdon
Reg 5, #4
16
47.62
3-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 8, #1
6
59.26
3-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
38
35.24
1-1
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
9
54.49
3-1
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
15
47.96
2-2
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #1
1
72.60
4-0
Brooks County
Marion County
Irwin County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Marion County
Warren County
Irwin County
Pelham
Clinch County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Gordon Lee
Reg 8, #3
28
41.69
2-2
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
11
53.35
2-2
Marion County
Reg 6, #4
33
38.27
4-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
34
38.07
3-1
Warren County
Reg 2, #3
2
71.05
2-2
Irwin County
Reg 3, #2
21
45.91
1-2
Screven County
Reg 4, #4
27
42.47
3-0
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
8
58.41
1-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
14
49.45
1-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #2
3
69.44
1-1
Clinch County
Reg 1, #4
50
13.84
0-0
Calhoun County
Reg 4, #1
4
68.83
1-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
17
47.34
3-0
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
13
52.29
3-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
52
13.74
1-3
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #1
18
46.76
4-0
Gordon Lee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County2 - A Public4-072.60995,1523.81738,190662,128480,932306,1892.27
Irwin County2 - A Public2-271.05991,9503.56679,394601,272391,237226,5743.41
Clinch County2 - A Public1-169.44987,1793.37634,521549,298324,791169,3994.90
Dublin4 - A Public1-168.83998,4903.17492,064429,032273,580144,2045.93
Metter3 - A Public4-064.90996,1162.86563,586429,154181,60572,40212.81
Macon County5 - A Public3-058.47982,2883.16818,123349,59899,19525,45638.28
Commerce8 - A Public3-159.26999,9232.75698,376182,41480,54422,10644.24
Pelham1 - A Public1-158.41999,9252.44296,231220,93564,81817,53356.04
Wilcox County4 - A Public3-154.49977,7462.01141,21776,62622,0984,086243.74
Marion County5 - A Public2-253.35900,3291.98431,43689,41517,7433,113320.23
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public3-052.29998,9272.14452,64868,25616,8792,799356.27
Mitchell County1 - A Public0-353.00992,9871.91171,99175,78312,9882,169460.04
Turner County2 - A Public3-154.15637,6751.05112,64656,36610,1991,806552.71
Taylor County5 - A Public3-047.34834,8201.54266,99938,2574,6164372,287.33
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public3-047.62792,4471.43243,74433,9854,2384282,335.45
Gordon Lee6 - A Public4-046.76945,6792.11287,01328,0174,2564272,340.92
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public1-249.45737,1940.8728,79912,3411,9302563,905.25
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public2-247.96779,7910.9128,35711,1681,4271476,801.72
Screven County3 - A Public1-245.91841,0570.9625,1749,0329188511,763.71
Dooly County4 - A Public0-046.21574,0470.8326,2808,2808987313,697.63
Schley County5 - A Public2-246.46216,9610.3235,8823,0604104223,808.52
Bowdon6 - A Public1-341.61858,0711.66144,0048,9857524124,389.24
Lincoln County8 - A Public2-241.69984,7281.37128,5588,8585803528,570.43
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-141.62813,1281.55129,5448,3616763429,410.76
Manchester5 - A Public1-345.21270,4730.4150,0644,8434983429,410.76
Claxton3 - A Public2-244.93635,1430.6910,7933,5363803231,249.00
Montgomery County4 - A Public3-042.47605,1950.8216,2594,0433162638,460.54
Lanier County2 - A Public3-045.79206,5100.2611,4083,2972811855,554.56
Hancock Central7 - A Public2-038.58999,3101.5993,5396,9093121566,665.67
Warren County7 - A Public3-138.07997,4841.5688,4426,0002898124,999.00
Johnson County4 - A Public3-142.80404,7510.5210,0722,5281748124,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public4-038.27739,4581.2874,6973,6452087142,856.14
Atkinson County2 - A Public3-143.84114,5770.144,7171,244745199,999.00
Trion6 - A Public1-236.83627,3321.0450,9562,0571084249,999.00
Terrell County1 - A Public1-135.24781,2110.883,636514211999,999.00
Charlton County2 - A Public2-240.0566,9570.081,436271161999,999.00
Wheeler County4 - A Public3-033.90296,1330.352,0802399--
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-236.03131,6640.158921564--
Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-324.35909,6731.023,60745---
Social Circle8 - A Public2-323.92535,7740.551,62126---
Telfair County4 - A Public2-337.2111,7130.017310---
Miller County1 - A Public1-325.25306,7800.31706---
Towns County8 - A Public2-320.33354,7710.364844---
Seminole County1 - A Public0-323.63385,6500.40964---
Greene County8 - A Public0-414.44125,8770.13451---
Greenville5 - A Public1-326.482,6820.00121---
Georgia Military College7 - A Public1-313.74517,3070.53133----
Crawford County7 - A Public0-49.95320,0180.3331----
Armuchee6 - A Public1-216.7816,3320.0222----
ACE Charter7 - A Public1-29.11256,2080.2620----
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-013.84464,9780.4716----
Jenkins County3 - A Public0-427.0810,3570.012----
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-313.7668,4690.07-----
Portal3 - A Public0-412.913100.00-----
Treutlen4 - A Public1-324.122610.00-----
Bryan County3 - A Public0-38.37320.00-----
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-29.92-------
Glascock County7 - A Public2-35.23-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public1-4-2.93-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-4-3.62-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-2-42.74-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham917,87172,5088,2621,284999,92575
1 - A PublicCalhoun County51,75242,86854,600315,758464,978535,022
1 - A PublicMitchell County17,756749,554201,16724,510992,9877,013
1 - A PublicTerrell County10,551103,808463,924202,928781,211218,789
1 - A PublicSeminole County1,53921,467156,956205,688385,650614,350
1 - A PublicMiller County5159,12996,232200,904306,780693,220
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay1666618,85948,92868,469931,531
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicBrooks County462,218307,065187,37238,497995,1524,848
2 - A PublicIrwin County276,510328,200320,32966,911991,9508,050
2 - A PublicClinch County251,183328,293338,25569,448987,17912,821
2 - A PublicTurner County9,45531,338116,929479,953637,675362,325
2 - A PublicLanier County4083,14021,529181,433206,510793,490
2 - A PublicAtkinson County1931,61611,424101,344114,577885,423
2 - A PublicCharlton County333484,16262,41466,957933,043
3 - A PublicMetter770,900170,45739,92514,834996,1163,884
3 - A PublicScreven County80,914311,056255,379193,708841,057158,943
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy68,924215,501246,386248,980779,791220,209
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute52,671154,599261,837268,087737,194262,806
3 - A PublicClaxton26,571148,070193,945266,557635,143364,857
3 - A PublicJenkins County203162,4957,52610,357989,643
3 - A PublicPortal-130279310999,690
3 - A PublicBryan County--32932999,968
4 - A PublicDublin727,878226,97236,4867,154998,4901,510
4 - A PublicWilcox County234,150535,325150,92957,342977,74622,254
4 - A PublicDooly County16,72981,646237,734237,938574,047425,953
4 - A PublicMontgomery County16,26995,227245,156248,543605,195394,805
4 - A PublicWheeler County2,55836,641133,162123,772296,133703,867
4 - A PublicJohnson County2,17919,003164,015219,554404,751595,249
4 - A PublicHawkinsville2375,17430,18796,066131,664868,336
4 - A PublicTelfair County-102,3199,38411,713988,287
4 - A PublicTreutlen-212247261999,739
5 - A PublicMacon County731,239169,34258,65123,056982,28817,712
5 - A PublicTaylor County111,779224,192266,021232,828834,820165,180
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County81,751208,852254,335247,509792,447207,553
5 - A PublicMarion County59,592349,192302,644188,901900,32999,671
5 - A PublicManchester12,97036,53568,113152,855270,473729,527
5 - A PublicSchley County2,66311,83949,983152,476216,961783,039
5 - A PublicGreenville6482532,3752,682997,318
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicGordon Lee429,298261,816158,90995,656945,67954,321
6 - A PublicBowdon223,080236,244218,705180,042858,071141,929
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy169,888211,823224,820206,597813,128186,872
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)103,993167,409217,494250,562739,458260,542
6 - A PublicTrion73,639122,124176,862254,707627,332372,668
6 - A PublicArmuchee1025843,21012,43616,332983,668
7 - A PublicWarren County490,621386,419107,54512,899997,4842,516
7 - A PublicHancock Central466,590446,56981,5264,625999,310690
7 - A PublicWilkinson County40,981143,747527,270197,675909,67390,327
7 - A PublicCrawford County7177,82381,611229,867320,018679,982
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College5589,302149,640357,807517,307482,693
7 - A PublicACE Charter5336,14052,408197,127256,208743,792
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicCommerce648,235298,42951,0412,218999,92377
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes307,353488,157190,82412,593998,9271,073
8 - A PublicLincoln County43,762205,338644,68390,945984,72815,272
8 - A PublicSocial Circle5405,74562,948466,541535,774464,226
8 - A PublicTowns County961,97342,040310,662354,771645,229
8 - A PublicGreene County143588,464117,041125,877874,123

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Athens Academy
Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Athens Academy
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
First Presbyterian
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Tattnall Square
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
28
39.47
3-0
Pacelli
Reg 1, #2
22
45.25
2-2
First Presbyterian
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
11
58.11
4-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
29
35.68
2-1
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
6
61.55
4-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
26
40.58
3-1
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
5
63.85
4-1
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
9
58.70
3-1
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
20
45.79
2-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
17
48.55
2-2
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #1
1
72.19
4-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
23
43.75
3-1
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #2
24
41.59
2-2
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
19
46.98
1-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #1
3
71.69
2-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Holy Innocents
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Mount de Sales
Aquinas
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
16
52.18
2-0
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
8
58.83
1-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
30
32.27
1-3
St. Francis
Reg 7, #1
7
59.56
3-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
34
22.82
0-5
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
14
54.09
3-2
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
33
24.88
0-4
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
18
48.11
2-1
Mount de Sales
Reg 3, #3
13
54.63
5-0
Aquinas
Reg 2, #2
15
52.37
2-2
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
21
45.47
1-1
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #1
10
58.41
4-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
12
56.60
2-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #2
2
72.09
4-0
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
27
39.52
0-4
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
4
69.71
4-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-371.691,000,0003.69875,852492,654397,789245,2873.08
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private4-172.19999,9383.34652,388442,289352,732214,7003.66
Athens Academy8 - A Private4-072.09999,9523.28621,797434,678344,092206,0213.85
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private4-069.71999,9863.22524,813422,916323,351166,4885.01
Wesleyan5 - A Private4-163.85999,7702.71477,074356,066121,06247,87219.89
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-161.55999,6722.72436,497288,55790,80029,80032.56
Christian Heritage7 - A Private3-159.56999,1262.57385,532240,18965,57718,62652.69
Savannah Christian3 - A Private4-158.111,000,0002.41655,486270,79362,10016,15960.89
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private4-158.411,000,0002.56514,092121,12659,56914,54367.76
Darlington7 - A Private3-158.70999,0222.44336,818195,70949,96013,32374.06
Holy Innocents5 - A Private1-358.83998,6471.92235,706145,46935,8919,711101.98
Aquinas3 - A Private5-054.631,000,0002.08476,350149,29826,1275,141193.51
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-156.60997,4521.74181,296101,39520,7774,690212.22
Calvary Day3 - A Private3-254.091,000,0002.11489,545149,11224,8544,655213.82
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private2-252.371,000,0001.81236,63429,6579,1481,288775.40
George Walton Academy8 - A Private2-052.18987,6321.4079,12033,2614,6576801,469.59
Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-148.11907,7251.81198,33239,9764,1564182,391.34
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private1-246.981,000,0001.40144,15321,8142,0851905,262.16
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private2-248.55984,2531.1630,2739,2321,0211128,927.57
First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-245.25802,7611.40105,42715,2101,2601029,802.92
Stratford Academy1 - A Private1-145.47799,2061.39105,53415,6041,2998711,493.25
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-143.75823,6771.3681,97510,1887284920,407.16
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-245.79970,2961.2321,3164,1124263429,410.76
Brookstone4 - A Private2-241.591,000,0001.4745,6303,1432061190,908.09
Pacelli4 - A Private3-039.471,000,0001.3834,2662,1631037142,856.14
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-140.79579,0300.8532,2242,8301504249,999.00
Athens Christian8 - A Private3-140.58923,3451.028,8061,581422499,999.00
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-439.52946,3871.044,15751429--
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private2-135.68846,3650.912,8402967--
St. Francis6 - A Private1-332.27690,7320.721,083852--
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-030.17492,6210.5147730---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-424.881,000,0001.072,33228---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-522.821,000,0001.021,67715---
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-330.8387,6010.1049110---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-322.1489,1330.097----
Walker7 - A Private0-517.0955,7930.06-----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-414.3219,8780.02-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales363,229250,896175,398118,202907,72592,275
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian197,572218,510204,962181,717802,761197,239
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy196,812201,428206,427194,539799,206200,794
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square165,857202,523233,523221,774823,677176,323
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian74,409119,665160,774224,182579,030420,970
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor2,1216,97818,91659,58687,601912,399
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian919,94779,653400-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy79,891897,48522,624-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian16222,862976,976-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian407,030302,345187,340103,2851,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day266,846303,900267,539161,7151,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas258,373273,883267,840199,9041,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day67,751119,872277,281535,0961,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)845,900131,51220,7461,8421,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone82,329486,807344,73786,1271,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli69,381349,719475,116105,7841,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School2,39031,962159,401806,2471,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan507,416301,147139,80851,399999,770230
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents236,552309,560285,902166,633998,6471,353
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian212,843283,648298,232202,729997,4522,548
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian43,188105,608275,795559,662984,25315,747
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian13726319,57719,878980,122
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian952,02746,2181,490251999,98614
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian38,513607,410247,64776,726970,29629,704
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy5,249203,033382,877255,206846,365153,635
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis2,98498,371229,237360,140690,732309,268
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian1,22744,968138,749307,677492,621507,379
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage362,658320,482263,39552,591999,126874
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian354,181338,539275,29831,654999,672328
7 - A PrivateDarlington277,751325,873346,21649,182999,022978
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian5,40915,033114,328811,617946,38753,613
7 - A PrivateWalker17376354,95655,793944,207
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian539,380402,75954,5483,251999,93862
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy438,801490,76366,7463,642999,95248
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy20,99198,687654,332213,622987,63212,368
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian8277,688219,050695,780923,34576,655
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian11035,32483,70589,133910,867

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

