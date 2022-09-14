Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|102.85
|999,844
|4.03
|853,872
|714,482
|492,897
|321,501
|2.11
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|100.96
|999,914
|3.90
|815,939
|692,267
|408,695
|248,855
|3.02
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|99.17
|999,494
|3.65
|783,090
|575,582
|355,824
|178,761
|4.59
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|95.28
|999,497
|3.44
|829,253
|414,996
|223,003
|90,055
|10.10
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|95.37
|999,403
|3.32
|661,892
|475,634
|218,163
|86,871
|10.51
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|91.14
|999,965
|2.58
|368,233
|228,397
|83,065
|25,762
|37.82
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|89.18
|993,423
|2.39
|302,265
|142,954
|50,954
|14,068
|70.08
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|87.88
|990,714
|2.38
|490,319
|177,057
|47,952
|11,376
|86.90
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|85.48
|999,298
|2.24
|462,725
|120,842
|28,930
|6,191
|160.52
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|85.97
|999,828
|2.20
|242,589
|111,208
|27,574
|6,041
|164.54
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|86.14
|983,857
|2.19
|241,149
|96,234
|26,688
|5,836
|170.35
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|83.13
|998,611
|1.97
|359,052
|80,406
|16,290
|2,841
|350.99
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|79.55
|964,696
|1.92
|193,062
|37,027
|5,631
|658
|1,518.76
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|78.07
|933,413
|1.74
|263,554
|33,990
|5,258
|533
|1,875.17
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|74.81
|996,696
|1.81
|227,496
|21,304
|2,521
|180
|5,554.56
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|74.97
|977,700
|1.55
|104,757
|13,368
|1,376
|124
|8,063.52
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|75.03
|821,920
|1.39
|94,988
|11,763
|1,208
|94
|10,637.30
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|73.95
|971,421
|1.48
|87,385
|10,132
|969
|71
|14,083.51
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|73.41
|764,227
|1.24
|71,816
|7,679
|632
|42
|23,808.52
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|71.89
|792,677
|1.09
|72,357
|5,719
|461
|35
|28,570.43
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|69.64
|987,388
|1.41
|112,097
|5,967
|414
|26
|38,460.54
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|71.38
|976,308
|1.11
|34,189
|3,530
|278
|22
|45,453.55
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|71.01
|764,948
|1.02
|59,501
|4,448
|318
|21
|47,618.05
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|71.32
|947,723
|1.31
|50,156
|4,718
|341
|13
|76,922.08
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|69.11
|984,226
|1.37
|74,486
|4,372
|304
|9
|111,110.11
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|69.32
|732,549
|0.90
|39,987
|2,248
|135
|8
|124,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|64.39
|523,195
|0.72
|28,605
|821
|26
|4
|249,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|64.72
|914,511
|0.95
|5,108
|438
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|63.82
|789,447
|0.90
|6,727
|337
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|65.85
|503,404
|0.59
|14,119
|638
|28
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|63.02
|939,306
|1.06
|15,140
|516
|11
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|60.94
|909,890
|0.99
|8,012
|228
|7
|-
|-
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|64.99
|304,034
|0.40
|7,760
|372
|6
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|60.58
|277,399
|0.30
|3,117
|80
|5
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|60.32
|303,666
|0.38
|8,795
|160
|3
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|57.83
|209,126
|0.25
|4,023
|50
|2
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|59.98
|132,539
|0.16
|1,294
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|50.20
|572,323
|0.58
|686
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|54.70
|313,709
|0.33
|244
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|45.49
|309,962
|0.31
|133
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|40.02
|130,534
|0.13
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|44.55
|155,465
|0.16
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|45.21
|111,272
|0.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|32.79
|14,315
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|42.13
|6,061
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|13.40
|102
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|566,279
|339,756
|89,201
|4,608
|999,844
|156
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|370,834
|458,837
|159,976
|9,847
|999,494
|506
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|61,935
|194,424
|648,853
|85,502
|990,714
|9,286
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|910
|6,180
|86,199
|639,260
|732,549
|267,451
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|42
|803
|15,771
|260,783
|277,399
|722,601
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|526,683
|356,816
|93,853
|21,946
|999,298
|702
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|399,177
|426,441
|138,075
|34,918
|998,611
|1,389
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|59,352
|163,382
|490,855
|262,719
|976,308
|23,692
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|14,766
|52,570
|268,845
|578,330
|914,511
|85,489
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|22
|791
|8,372
|102,087
|111,272
|888,728
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|383,963
|302,542
|199,649
|91,546
|977,700
|22,300
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|333,912
|303,581
|224,910
|109,018
|971,421
|28,579
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|222,699
|268,255
|290,911
|165,858
|947,723
|52,277
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|54,506
|106,313
|226,418
|402,210
|789,447
|210,553
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|4,920
|19,309
|58,112
|231,368
|313,709
|686,291
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|542,535
|321,604
|100,341
|28,943
|993,423
|6,577
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|364,817
|401,763
|163,240
|54,037
|983,857
|16,143
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|52,611
|142,672
|337,071
|289,566
|821,920
|178,080
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|36,080
|109,432
|288,270
|330,445
|764,227
|235,773
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|3,331
|19,326
|80,911
|200,466
|304,034
|695,966
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|626
|5,203
|30,167
|96,543
|132,539
|867,461
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|634,042
|324,278
|40,747
|898
|999,965
|35
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|343,403
|548,279
|105,107
|3,039
|999,828
|172
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|22,398
|124,260
|747,078
|93,652
|987,388
|12,612
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|132
|2,347
|69,447
|500,397
|572,323
|427,677
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|25
|692
|28,339
|280,906
|309,962
|690,038
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|144
|9,282
|121,108
|130,534
|869,466
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|851,272
|127,999
|15,990
|4,236
|999,497
|503
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|93,963
|441,440
|266,274
|131,736
|933,413
|66,587
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|26,921
|191,922
|294,096
|279,738
|792,677
|207,323
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|22,043
|170,388
|275,690
|296,827
|764,948
|235,052
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|5,800
|68,184
|146,840
|282,580
|503,404
|496,596
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|1
|67
|1,110
|4,883
|6,061
|993,939
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|568,193
|281,382
|104,924
|42,197
|996,696
|3,304
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|269,612
|361,823
|231,883
|120,908
|984,226
|15,774
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|97,037
|200,962
|337,536
|303,771
|939,306
|60,694
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|64,555
|150,357
|301,643
|393,335
|909,890
|90,110
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|599
|5,362
|22,646
|126,858
|155,465
|844,535
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|4
|114
|1,367
|12,830
|14,315
|985,685
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|1
|101
|102
|999,898
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|646,831
|313,542
|37,975
|1,566
|999,914
|86
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|330,845
|554,042
|108,536
|5,980
|999,403
|597
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|21,782
|123,674
|676,748
|142,492
|964,696
|35,304
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|404
|5,760
|99,554
|417,477
|523,195
|476,805
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|98
|2,006
|47,624
|253,938
|303,666
|696,334
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|40
|976
|29,563
|178,547
|209,126
|790,874
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|90.25
|997,821
|4.01
|876,786
|664,352
|494,917
|320,657
|2.12
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|89.24
|996,991
|3.91
|853,998
|632,743
|449,983
|268,689
|2.72
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|85.52
|999,624
|3.49
|849,911
|403,355
|266,627
|136,218
|6.34
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|83.56
|986,651
|3.27
|702,808
|450,921
|213,230
|92,292
|9.84
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|4-0
|80.20
|999,399
|3.30
|713,616
|501,789
|171,126
|63,749
|14.69
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.85
|999,944
|4.66
|1,118,321
|505,725
|178,538
|54,611
|17.31
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|78.65
|996,476
|2.90
|668,210
|225,505
|100,913
|32,270
|29.99
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|85.79
|999,603
|1.30
|82,800
|63,122
|28,780
|14,752
|66.79
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|73.31
|962,462
|2.05
|276,583
|76,765
|22,847
|4,917
|202.38
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|72.38
|999,879
|2.21
|198,311
|75,603
|21,141
|4,302
|231.45
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-2
|70.96
|828,690
|1.83
|324,456
|111,869
|17,625
|3,165
|314.96
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|68.40
|995,317
|1.70
|237,928
|76,445
|10,520
|1,549
|644.58
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|68.40
|999,537
|2.05
|151,202
|43,022
|7,859
|1,154
|865.55
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.61
|911,420
|1.55
|114,443
|36,393
|4,731
|672
|1,487.10
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.05
|894,556
|1.55
|146,537
|24,411
|2,802
|288
|3,471.22
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.57
|862,542
|1.38
|83,741
|21,348
|2,295
|269
|3,716.47
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|64.29
|737,141
|1.10
|56,543
|10,770
|1,269
|127
|7,873.02
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|63.49
|702,160
|1.01
|47,066
|8,905
|935
|93
|10,751.69
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.10
|843,380
|1.15
|54,318
|7,792
|552
|43
|23,254.81
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.22
|994,405
|1.67
|93,173
|13,322
|755
|40
|24,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|57.42
|989,228
|1.60
|97,097
|14,417
|734
|37
|27,026.03
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|61.22
|580,030
|0.77
|25,330
|4,205
|353
|24
|41,665.67
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|59.17
|936,441
|1.08
|33,842
|5,850
|347
|23
|43,477.26
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|58.32
|635,897
|0.84
|21,723
|2,455
|145
|14
|71,427.57
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|58.34
|779,714
|0.99
|34,855
|4,104
|273
|11
|90,908.09
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.62
|490,521
|0.62
|15,598
|2,418
|166
|10
|99,999.00
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-0
|60.27
|527,620
|0.68
|18,939
|3,070
|225
|9
|111,110.11
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|53.62
|384,386
|0.46
|8,596
|848
|31
|5
|199,999.00
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|57.47
|461,606
|0.60
|13,409
|1,342
|73
|3
|333,332.33
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.77
|886,502
|1.09
|16,202
|1,533
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|54.96
|468,075
|0.57
|13,563
|1,510
|45
|2
|499,999.00
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|54.69
|609,232
|0.71
|12,901
|936
|37
|2
|499,999.00
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|48.98
|761,841
|0.85
|2,686
|197
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|55.21
|99,978
|0.13
|7,668
|825
|21
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|52.44
|748,385
|0.78
|4,913
|492
|15
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|54.61
|89,869
|0.12
|6,453
|635
|13
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.43
|745,586
|0.78
|4,823
|475
|11
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.91
|445,006
|0.49
|5,245
|279
|9
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|47.96
|150,681
|0.17
|1,147
|82
|2
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|49.11
|292,005
|0.31
|1,828
|85
|1
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|45.12
|328,859
|0.33
|317
|14
|1
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|46.11
|106,202
|0.11
|539
|24
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.78
|51,732
|0.06
|397
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|35.77
|539,344
|0.56
|488
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|47.32
|70,436
|0.08
|309
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|38.35
|239,697
|0.25
|117
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|31.97
|329,261
|0.34
|145
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|39.18
|108,884
|0.11
|27
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|40.30
|136,528
|0.14
|40
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|38.36
|31,264
|0.03
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|26.23
|137,574
|0.14
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|33.80
|110,272
|0.11
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|38.72
|6,764
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|24.76
|12,228
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|15.81
|288
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-4
|22.96
|66
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|25.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|441,985
|336,606
|181,700
|37,530
|997,821
|2,179
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|381,874
|353,906
|214,080
|47,131
|996,991
|3,009
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|163,742
|269,567
|422,445
|130,897
|986,651
|13,349
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|12,264
|38,447
|167,767
|610,212
|828,690
|171,310
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|74
|845
|7,509
|91,550
|99,978
|900,022
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|61
|629
|6,499
|82,680
|89,869
|910,131
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|697,473
|217,961
|62,283
|17,600
|995,317
|4,683
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|194,242
|392,042
|233,197
|116,960
|936,441
|63,559
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|50,401
|167,920
|270,907
|259,157
|748,385
|251,615
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|49,630
|166,303
|269,352
|260,301
|745,586
|254,414
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|6,475
|38,085
|98,937
|185,362
|328,859
|671,141
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,106
|10,201
|36,607
|88,614
|136,528
|863,472
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|673
|7,488
|28,717
|72,006
|108,884
|891,116
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|892,918
|97,203
|8,456
|1,367
|999,944
|56
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|82,527
|641,405
|235,880
|29,416
|989,228
|10,772
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|19,796
|222,420
|388,041
|256,245
|886,502
|113,498
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|4,351
|21,018
|285,878
|450,594
|761,841
|238,159
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|357
|14,104
|57,301
|167,935
|239,697
|760,303
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|50
|3,733
|22,916
|83,573
|110,272
|889,728
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|1
|117
|1,504
|10,606
|12,228
|987,772
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|24
|264
|288
|999,712
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|571,959
|322,238
|102,711
|2,971
|999,879
|121
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|347,071
|444,803
|200,047
|7,616
|999,537
|463
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|80,610
|229,429
|630,633
|53,733
|994,405
|5,595
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|286
|2,462
|41,369
|495,227
|539,344
|460,656
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|70
|907
|19,349
|308,935
|329,261
|670,739
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|4
|161
|5,891
|131,518
|137,574
|862,426
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|863,075
|116,370
|17,173
|2,985
|999,603
|397
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|74,324
|401,221
|286,938
|148,937
|911,420
|88,580
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|48,003
|302,910
|317,422
|194,207
|862,542
|137,458
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|9,322
|104,731
|203,831
|318,013
|635,897
|364,103
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|5,086
|67,795
|144,442
|244,283
|461,606
|538,394
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|100
|3,070
|12,614
|35,948
|51,732
|948,268
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|89
|3,794
|16,605
|49,948
|70,436
|929,564
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|1
|109
|975
|5,679
|6,764
|993,236
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|582,639
|220,754
|108,460
|50,609
|962,462
|37,538
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|134,206
|216,463
|208,445
|178,027
|737,141
|262,859
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|114,788
|196,162
|204,701
|186,509
|702,160
|297,840
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|68,072
|140,068
|173,226
|198,664
|580,030
|419,970
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|54,363
|119,389
|158,426
|195,442
|527,620
|472,380
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|45,932
|107,163
|146,739
|190,687
|490,521
|509,479
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|1
|3
|62
|66
|999,934
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|672,460
|285,699
|38,276
|3,189
|999,624
|376
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|299,465
|549,227
|130,262
|17,522
|996,476
|3,524
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|25,468
|132,458
|530,081
|206,549
|894,556
|105,444
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|1,581
|17,317
|139,366
|309,811
|468,075
|531,925
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|884
|11,904
|107,777
|263,821
|384,386
|615,614
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|91
|2,247
|33,089
|115,254
|150,681
|849,319
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|51
|1,148
|21,149
|83,854
|106,202
|893,798
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|886,507
|96,125
|13,940
|2,827
|999,399
|601
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|54,435
|354,272
|264,022
|170,651
|843,380
|156,620
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|35,694
|270,286
|268,909
|204,825
|779,714
|220,286
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|14,606
|148,314
|208,495
|237,817
|609,232
|390,768
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|6,349
|85,320
|145,490
|207,847
|445,006
|554,994
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|2,381
|43,893
|91,854
|153,877
|292,005
|707,995
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|28
|1,790
|7,290
|22,156
|31,264
|968,736
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|85.06
|999,998
|4.08
|929,352
|683,395
|526,868
|394,208
|1.54
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|79.25
|998,928
|3.94
|915,857
|725,780
|360,635
|202,547
|3.94
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|81.15
|999,927
|3.36
|772,480
|401,764
|277,052
|168,492
|4.93
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|2-1
|75.21
|999,907
|3.17
|727,240
|418,968
|250,167
|86,609
|10.55
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|71.31
|988,671
|3.00
|686,077
|431,036
|160,661
|45,664
|20.90
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-0
|71.77
|973,685
|2.83
|643,886
|292,644
|97,232
|33,019
|29.29
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|70.73
|999,559
|2.56
|427,564
|166,836
|83,631
|22,496
|43.45
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|69.55
|996,814
|2.33
|410,083
|147,924
|67,146
|16,350
|60.16
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|65.57
|954,968
|1.98
|373,926
|174,225
|45,544
|8,033
|123.49
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|65.16
|987,573
|2.36
|400,302
|157,232
|42,901
|7,186
|138.16
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.15
|898,086
|2.02
|369,682
|130,445
|33,249
|6,648
|149.42
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.83
|998,369
|2.23
|299,030
|86,110
|31,757
|6,643
|149.53
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|61.10
|732,983
|1.24
|150,428
|38,833
|7,120
|911
|1,096.69
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|60.13
|684,709
|1.10
|120,107
|29,078
|5,001
|541
|1,847.43
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|56.09
|871,080
|1.37
|96,453
|17,853
|2,129
|167
|5,987.02
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|55.00
|997,187
|1.89
|86,874
|15,601
|2,710
|162
|6,171.84
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.32
|471,617
|0.65
|44,430
|8,170
|1,000
|70
|14,284.71
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.24
|651,322
|0.77
|43,262
|8,370
|961
|63
|15,872.02
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|51.83
|988,343
|1.82
|84,569
|17,796
|1,384
|58
|17,240.38
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.67
|792,490
|1.13
|55,169
|8,318
|762
|47
|21,275.60
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|53.82
|958,063
|1.44
|76,611
|10,138
|738
|47
|21,275.60
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|51.14
|665,182
|0.86
|26,311
|3,055
|217
|9
|111,110.11
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|49.61
|792,906
|0.95
|31,048
|3,680
|207
|9
|111,110.11
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|47.95
|870,543
|1.11
|28,800
|2,886
|143
|6
|166,665.67
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|51.64
|238,024
|0.29
|9,799
|1,303
|110
|4
|249,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.86
|905,003
|0.98
|21,794
|2,525
|79
|4
|249,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.03
|957,750
|1.53
|31,602
|3,785
|174
|2
|499,999.00
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|48.25
|487,795
|0.59
|10,661
|985
|51
|2
|499,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.79
|905,450
|0.98
|21,765
|2,519
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.32
|725,444
|0.84
|20,976
|2,097
|82
|1
|999,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|40.26
|888,535
|1.20
|9,074
|553
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|44.59
|941,147
|1.44
|22,540
|2,245
|93
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|42.24
|907,999
|1.30
|13,168
|1,004
|25
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|46.53
|236,883
|0.25
|4,195
|452
|22
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|42.73
|931,547
|1.34
|13,786
|1,023
|21
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|42.27
|924,253
|1.31
|12,602
|823
|19
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|44.68
|169,028
|0.18
|2,007
|162
|9
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|43.22
|463,800
|0.50
|5,423
|361
|7
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|39.98
|111,204
|0.12
|384
|11
|1
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|32.25
|125,197
|0.13
|207
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|38.08
|70,414
|0.07
|130
|5
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|25.38
|180,856
|0.20
|124
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-3
|26.36
|204,761
|0.22
|78
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|28.38
|131,665
|0.13
|80
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|27.15
|46,158
|0.05
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|20.84
|77,622
|0.08
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|24.00
|57,977
|0.06
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|32.22
|14,262
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|25.54
|21,109
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|13.52
|2,111
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|28.88
|896
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|14.48
|200
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|20.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|-32.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|751,485
|244,495
|3,841
|177
|999,998
|2
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|247,145
|717,266
|33,364
|2,132
|999,907
|93
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|691
|18,747
|462,413
|423,599
|905,450
|94,550
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|676
|19,078
|462,970
|422,279
|905,003
|94,997
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|2
|356
|26,849
|104,458
|131,665
|868,335
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|1
|58
|10,563
|47,355
|57,977
|942,023
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|658,748
|257,323
|72,630
|10,227
|998,928
|1,072
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|242,109
|438,564
|252,983
|55,015
|988,671
|11,329
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|91,361
|255,619
|455,115
|152,873
|954,968
|45,032
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|6,944
|38,496
|154,823
|451,059
|651,322
|348,678
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|593
|6,419
|38,811
|191,060
|236,883
|763,117
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|245
|3,579
|25,638
|139,566
|169,028
|830,972
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|200
|200
|999,800
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|481,559
|280,534
|146,919
|79,331
|988,343
|11,657
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|225,478
|277,773
|261,008
|193,491
|957,750
|42,250
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|174,676
|242,689
|282,918
|240,864
|941,147
|58,853
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|116,310
|188,471
|278,395
|324,823
|907,999
|92,001
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|1,977
|10,533
|30,760
|161,491
|204,761
|795,239
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|689,333
|216,897
|66,377
|24,580
|997,187
|2,813
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|122,178
|287,218
|295,525
|226,626
|931,547
|68,453
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|110,820
|271,215
|298,589
|243,629
|924,253
|75,747
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|76,058
|210,455
|291,053
|310,969
|888,535
|111,465
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|1,346
|11,200
|35,367
|132,943
|180,856
|819,144
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|265
|3,015
|13,089
|61,253
|77,622
|922,378
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|651,680
|219,726
|84,989
|31,178
|987,573
|12,427
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|163,836
|300,778
|243,833
|162,633
|871,080
|128,920
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|101,690
|226,981
|254,275
|209,544
|792,490
|207,510
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|54,797
|149,205
|214,458
|246,722
|665,182
|334,818
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|25,777
|87,417
|151,762
|222,839
|487,795
|512,205
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|1,499
|10,046
|29,865
|69,794
|111,204
|888,796
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|682
|5,296
|17,987
|46,449
|70,414
|929,586
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|39
|551
|2,831
|10,841
|14,262
|985,738
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|583,165
|335,194
|68,084
|13,116
|999,559
|441
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|364,155
|470,137
|134,252
|29,825
|998,369
|1,631
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|41,333
|141,701
|496,279
|278,750
|958,063
|41,937
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|11,258
|51,466
|279,341
|528,478
|870,543
|129,457
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|80
|1,284
|16,997
|106,836
|125,197
|874,803
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|9
|217
|4,990
|40,942
|46,158
|953,842
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|1
|57
|2,053
|2,111
|997,889
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|781,702
|207,894
|9,408
|923
|999,927
|73
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|210,634
|675,250
|97,234
|13,696
|996,814
|3,186
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|4,352
|59,227
|405,900
|323,427
|792,906
|207,094
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|2,671
|42,156
|325,272
|355,345
|725,444
|274,556
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|639
|15,390
|157,589
|290,182
|463,800
|536,200
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|83
|4,597
|16,427
|21,109
|978,891
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|553,719
|253,839
|116,881
|49,246
|973,685
|26,315
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|243,014
|306,030
|219,428
|129,614
|898,086
|101,914
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|92,609
|178,690
|236,778
|224,906
|732,983
|267,017
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|73,963
|153,122
|219,352
|238,272
|684,709
|315,291
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|29,200
|80,005
|141,773
|220,639
|471,617
|528,383
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|7,494
|28,302
|65,694
|136,534
|238,024
|761,976
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|1
|12
|94
|789
|896
|999,104
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|85.27
|999,937
|4.20
|956,060
|708,686
|539,978
|433,271
|1.31
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|76.60
|999,796
|3.30
|634,718
|494,299
|330,042
|135,600
|6.37
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|78.89
|999,998
|3.31
|789,294
|342,015
|211,651
|129,283
|6.73
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|76.68
|999,484
|3.25
|668,714
|427,564
|164,945
|93,690
|9.67
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|75.46
|999,976
|3.27
|796,022
|422,908
|148,942
|81,828
|11.22
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|71.39
|971,889
|2.80
|515,104
|365,739
|190,179
|52,367
|18.10
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|72.29
|999,254
|2.63
|438,293
|284,290
|153,313
|46,964
|20.29
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-0
|63.64
|989,250
|2.28
|372,941
|118,334
|47,972
|6,962
|142.64
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|63.24
|820,649
|1.46
|158,019
|79,773
|27,062
|3,701
|269.20
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|61.99
|771,098
|1.28
|124,142
|59,588
|19,042
|2,302
|433.40
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|59.56
|894,639
|1.86
|304,655
|88,423
|24,366
|2,236
|446.23
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|60.76
|846,824
|1.68
|197,686
|58,260
|16,425
|1,786
|558.91
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|58.08
|996,857
|1.99
|200,004
|89,390
|20,891
|1,622
|615.52
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|58.79
|874,200
|1.72
|261,285
|70,098
|18,018
|1,509
|661.69
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|60.49
|708,539
|1.10
|93,799
|42,190
|12,423
|1,335
|748.06
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|60.63
|987,017
|1.53
|103,226
|34,738
|9,246
|1,029
|970.82
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|60.74
|671,559
|1.01
|80,018
|34,850
|9,888
|959
|1,041.75
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|57.88
|883,666
|1.63
|167,169
|38,776
|9,602
|800
|1,249.00
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|56.63
|824,655
|1.47
|188,134
|43,120
|9,793
|706
|1,415.43
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|57.41
|876,086
|1.50
|143,540
|38,949
|8,998
|669
|1,493.77
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|55.31
|810,096
|1.28
|97,478
|21,446
|4,274
|307
|3,256.33
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|54.82
|890,313
|1.50
|116,597
|20,576
|4,183
|267
|3,744.32
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|53.70
|719,247
|1.15
|55,691
|18,347
|3,553
|166
|6,023.10
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|53.92
|756,352
|1.14
|73,607
|14,245
|2,548
|130
|7,691.31
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|52.76
|671,576
|1.03
|43,819
|13,583
|2,422
|114
|8,770.93
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|51.80
|952,600
|1.38
|104,294
|15,433
|2,611
|109
|9,173.31
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|53.38
|733,823
|1.09
|66,490
|12,251
|2,168
|98
|10,203.08
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|51.60
|605,080
|0.89
|32,307
|9,300
|1,543
|69
|14,491.75
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|49.46
|903,877
|1.19
|62,760
|8,066
|1,028
|29
|34,481.76
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|50.62
|589,983
|0.80
|35,528
|4,905
|693
|26
|38,460.54
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-2
|49.51
|486,789
|0.67
|18,107
|4,429
|613
|22
|45,453.55
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|48.66
|869,654
|1.01
|23,448
|5,539
|554
|14
|71,427.57
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|48.53
|428,144
|0.57
|13,444
|3,008
|374
|14
|71,427.57
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|49.09
|337,965
|0.48
|21,473
|2,951
|290
|7
|142,856.14
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-2
|40.56
|406,309
|0.51
|21,578
|2,260
|267
|7
|142,856.14
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-3
|40.89
|888,270
|1.03
|5,905
|713
|55
|1
|999,999.00
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|42.62
|440,204
|0.47
|4,963
|362
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|43.66
|233,660
|0.27
|4,538
|289
|21
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|44.08
|54,411
|0.06
|498
|76
|7
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|39.89
|89,680
|0.10
|485
|59
|4
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|38.63
|363,365
|0.38
|1,943
|86
|3
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|37.84
|173,809
|0.18
|578
|24
|1
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-4
|34.14
|671,488
|0.71
|625
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|33.97
|116,597
|0.12
|220
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|36.57
|20,903
|0.02
|176
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|32.97
|135,570
|0.14
|191
|7
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|36.10
|31,076
|0.03
|207
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|29.86
|443,387
|0.46
|148
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|34.18
|49,278
|0.05
|78
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|31.42
|1,855
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-4
|18.80
|8,709
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-1
|18.78
|294
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|13.62
|260
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|12.45
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|13.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|6.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|5.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|-3.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|-4.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|912,091
|86,170
|1,626
|111
|999,998
|2
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|84,913
|779,286
|119,241
|13,417
|996,857
|3,143
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|2,434
|96,062
|534,805
|254,969
|888,270
|111,730
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|424
|26,759
|226,117
|418,188
|671,488
|328,512
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|138
|11,723
|118,211
|313,315
|443,387
|556,613
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|915,158
|71,954
|10,235
|2,137
|999,484
|516
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|29,263
|271,547
|231,741
|186,696
|719,247
|280,753
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|22,890
|231,866
|221,190
|195,630
|671,576
|328,424
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|16,601
|186,109
|202,949
|199,421
|605,080
|394,920
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|9,257
|125,939
|163,813
|187,780
|486,789
|513,211
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|6,588
|101,652
|143,102
|176,802
|428,144
|571,856
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|243
|10,933
|26,970
|51,534
|89,680
|910,320
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|591,754
|327,004
|72,722
|8,316
|999,796
|204
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|351,966
|475,705
|151,321
|20,262
|999,254
|746
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|52,532
|176,088
|588,723
|169,674
|987,017
|12,983
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|3,731
|20,659
|177,585
|667,679
|869,654
|130,346
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|17
|538
|9,327
|125,688
|135,570
|864,430
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|6
|322
|8,381
|8,709
|991,291
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|558,269
|240,114
|116,129
|57,377
|971,889
|28,111
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|155,220
|237,302
|231,835
|196,292
|820,649
|179,351
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|120,557
|201,598
|227,365
|221,578
|771,098
|228,902
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|89,262
|167,412
|211,515
|240,350
|708,539
|291,461
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|76,040
|149,932
|200,405
|245,182
|671,559
|328,441
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|647
|3,611
|12,475
|37,678
|54,411
|945,589
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|5
|31
|276
|1,543
|1,855
|998,145
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|492,829
|269,245
|149,304
|77,872
|989,250
|10,750
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|193,712
|279,265
|253,210
|164,126
|890,313
|109,687
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|184,727
|241,897
|234,203
|222,839
|883,666
|116,334
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|122,712
|168,596
|266,385
|289,131
|846,824
|153,176
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5,658
|38,850
|87,341
|206,116
|337,965
|662,035
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|260
|1,486
|5,958
|23,372
|31,076
|968,924
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|102
|661
|3,599
|16,541
|20,903
|979,097
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|329,038
|237,077
|182,753
|127,218
|876,086
|123,914
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|229,892
|218,713
|197,768
|163,723
|810,096
|189,904
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|176,738
|195,878
|198,745
|184,991
|756,352
|243,648
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|161,032
|185,434
|195,817
|191,540
|733,823
|266,177
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|88,656
|128,711
|163,757
|208,859
|589,983
|410,017
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|14,644
|34,187
|61,160
|123,669
|233,660
|766,340
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|926,036
|67,612
|4,972
|1,317
|999,937
|63
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|30,974
|350,056
|304,136
|209,473
|894,639
|105,361
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|25,048
|303,238
|305,860
|240,054
|874,200
|125,800
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|16,345
|229,199
|285,980
|293,131
|824,655
|175,345
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|1,597
|49,895
|99,017
|255,800
|406,309
|593,691
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|35
|225
|260
|999,740
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|927,852
|66,421
|5,251
|452
|999,976
|24
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|45,392
|511,306
|305,751
|90,151
|952,600
|47,400
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|24,541
|341,446
|372,757
|165,133
|903,877
|96,123
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|1,190
|28,188
|134,645
|276,181
|440,204
|559,796
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|799
|36,742
|106,712
|219,112
|363,365
|636,635
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|136
|6,691
|34,792
|132,190
|173,809
|826,191
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|69
|6,821
|28,593
|81,114
|116,597
|883,403
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|21
|2,381
|11,469
|35,407
|49,278
|950,722
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|4
|30
|260
|294
|999,706
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-0
|99.40
|1,000,000
|4.87
|971,500
|958,241
|943,251
|916,231
|0.09
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-1
|72.88
|988,397
|3.00
|488,531
|367,491
|222,845
|25,339
|38.46
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|3-1
|70.89
|980,422
|2.78
|425,812
|305,867
|153,756
|16,725
|58.79
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-1
|68.40
|999,848
|2.78
|633,578
|253,351
|146,678
|11,198
|88.30
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-1
|66.94
|1,000,000
|2.80
|465,432
|286,180
|150,198
|7,991
|124.14
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-1
|64.14
|956,621
|2.56
|563,532
|281,903
|81,531
|4,892
|203.42
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-3
|63.17
|944,911
|2.39
|511,605
|238,092
|62,410
|3,601
|276.70
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|3-0
|61.88
|1,000,000
|2.48
|402,461
|204,630
|66,960
|2,454
|406.50
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-3
|63.08
|889,891
|2.13
|311,484
|173,661
|32,320
|2,442
|408.50
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|2-1
|60.67
|998,903
|2.50
|430,320
|240,682
|15,549
|2,181
|457.51
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|62.11
|995,580
|2.46
|471,913
|45,488
|19,483
|2,049
|487.04
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-0
|61.09
|913,364
|2.05
|403,721
|160,476
|36,384
|1,815
|549.96
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|61.74
|998,803
|2.08
|394,736
|104,354
|27,450
|1,731
|576.70
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-1
|57.24
|819,104
|1.48
|232,274
|66,798
|11,928
|410
|2,438.02
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-1
|56.24
|995,235
|1.67
|235,767
|60,077
|5,558
|330
|3,029.30
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|4-0
|56.82
|692,130
|1.38
|159,238
|64,565
|8,532
|314
|3,183.71
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|53.77
|959,478
|1.41
|101,847
|36,838
|4,675
|91
|10,988.01
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-1
|50.77
|998,925
|1.87
|167,847
|42,077
|2,166
|73
|13,697.63
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|52.40
|448,973
|0.78
|65,199
|20,003
|1,933
|41
|24,389.24
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|3-0
|49.47
|878,004
|1.59
|115,415
|15,683
|1,877
|24
|41,665.67
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|4-0
|49.68
|894,004
|1.12
|40,116
|10,949
|821
|22
|45,453.55
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|49.61
|894,363
|1.12
|41,174
|11,477
|875
|16
|62,499.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-2
|48.32
|955,965
|1.28
|62,685
|16,087
|873
|11
|90,908.09
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-1
|42.56
|990,032
|1.40
|42,056
|4,544
|189
|7
|142,856.14
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|46.29
|776,145
|1.28
|65,627
|8,141
|651
|6
|166,665.67
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|48.39
|359,868
|0.46
|30,236
|3,942
|357
|3
|333,332.33
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-1
|44.00
|992,971
|1.47
|56,018
|7,161
|355
|2
|499,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|43.62
|648,165
|0.99
|35,849
|3,785
|193
|1
|999,999.00
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-3
|43.38
|669,722
|0.73
|7,118
|1,188
|49
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-2
|42.40
|827,653
|0.92
|11,111
|1,644
|48
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-4
|38.80
|870,446
|0.95
|17,662
|1,562
|38
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|2-1
|41.16
|756,538
|0.81
|5,882
|816
|28
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-1
|39.01
|382,974
|0.52
|9,864
|707
|22
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|40.34
|498,696
|0.53
|2,660
|344
|8
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-2
|34.46
|947,565
|1.08
|5,674
|190
|5
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-2
|36.01
|1,000,000
|1.11
|7,231
|586
|2
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|37.66
|316,473
|0.42
|6,553
|409
|2
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-1
|40.48
|251,655
|0.26
|139
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-2
|22.91
|135,668
|0.14
|62
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-3
|28.01
|82,314
|0.08
|32
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-3
|27.29
|112,181
|0.11
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|27.71
|6,132
|0.01
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|24.60
|51,966
|0.05
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-2
|24.77
|45,139
|0.05
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|17.40
|2,554
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-3
|11.26
|70,272
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|14.00
|1,423
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-3
|-14.35
|235
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-4
|14.55
|187
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-2
|8.30
|105
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|356,846
|279,188
|199,909
|120,678
|956,621
|43,379
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|304,708
|276,933
|220,696
|142,574
|944,911
|55,089
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|218,471
|245,540
|254,598
|194,755
|913,364
|86,636
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|107,295
|161,812
|242,641
|307,356
|819,104
|180,896
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|12,674
|36,445
|81,356
|229,393
|359,868
|640,132
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|6
|82
|800
|5,244
|6,132
|993,868
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|618,490
|278,345
|93,978
|9,035
|999,848
|152
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|268,073
|431,751
|264,560
|34,419
|998,803
|1,197
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|110,278
|273,865
|516,326
|94,766
|995,235
|4,765
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|3,148
|15,679
|120,659
|730,960
|870,446
|129,554
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|11
|360
|4,477
|130,820
|135,668
|864,332
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|757,309
|177,197
|47,611
|13,463
|995,580
|4,420
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|126,267
|346,215
|253,549
|151,973
|878,004
|121,996
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|66,047
|227,671
|267,723
|214,704
|776,145
|223,855
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|34,298
|146,574
|217,577
|249,716
|648,165
|351,835
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|9,676
|58,661
|118,100
|196,537
|382,974
|617,026
|3-AAA
|Long County
|6,401
|43,641
|95,077
|171,354
|316,473
|683,527
|3-AAA
|Beach
|2
|41
|356
|2,155
|2,554
|997,446
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|7
|98
|105
|999,895
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|556,348
|280,564
|117,291
|44,722
|998,925
|1,075
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|224,286
|328,878
|290,167
|149,640
|992,971
|7,029
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|178,469
|291,218
|331,597
|188,748
|990,032
|9,968
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|40,857
|98,642
|257,260
|550,806
|947,565
|52,435
|4-AAA
|Salem
|40
|698
|3,680
|65,854
|70,272
|929,728
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|5
|230
|235
|999,765
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|976,527
|22,699
|764
|10
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|17,508
|620,046
|348,596
|13,850
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5,944
|353,973
|601,871
|38,212
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|21
|3,282
|48,769
|947,928
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|775,936
|178,444
|36,553
|7,970
|998,903
|1,097
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|150,474
|443,353
|248,027
|114,111
|955,965
|44,035
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|43,489
|200,666
|322,878
|260,620
|827,653
|172,347
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|27,918
|147,086
|275,032
|306,502
|756,538
|243,462
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|1,704
|20,972
|70,137
|158,842
|251,655
|748,345
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|334
|6,049
|27,306
|78,492
|112,181
|887,819
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|81
|1,872
|10,816
|39,197
|51,966
|948,034
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|64
|1,558
|9,251
|34,266
|45,139
|954,861
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|440,422
|271,229
|164,488
|83,339
|959,478
|40,522
|7-AAA
|White County
|231,228
|261,313
|241,072
|160,750
|894,363
|105,637
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|227,554
|261,632
|242,760
|162,058
|894,004
|105,996
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|67,085
|125,147
|196,753
|280,737
|669,722
|330,278
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|32,592
|75,314
|137,439
|253,351
|498,696
|501,304
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|1,117
|5,346
|17,335
|58,516
|82,314
|917,686
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|2
|19
|153
|1,249
|1,423
|998,577
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|485,340
|324,002
|134,256
|44,799
|988,397
|11,603
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|373,979
|362,803
|179,195
|64,445
|980,422
|19,578
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|104,321
|201,325
|362,215
|222,030
|889,891
|110,109
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|28,088
|77,671
|212,936
|373,435
|692,130
|307,870
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|8,272
|34,199
|111,379
|295,123
|448,973
|551,027
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|19
|168
|187
|999,813
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cook
|1-AA
|3-1
|75.31
|999,197
|4.03
|821,789
|696,290
|519,597
|316,842
|2.16
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|4-0
|74.60
|998,966
|3.97
|806,152
|676,429
|491,072
|282,592
|2.54
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|3-0
|73.64
|999,680
|3.94
|835,370
|720,900
|424,337
|251,132
|2.98
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-1
|64.05
|999,557
|3.00
|708,037
|217,426
|127,305
|42,206
|22.69
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|64.80
|999,873
|2.36
|263,212
|188,784
|81,543
|28,736
|33.80
|Northeast
|2-AA
|1-2
|61.53
|999,993
|2.68
|457,191
|301,594
|82,588
|21,803
|44.87
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-2
|59.81
|999,144
|2.72
|585,811
|194,066
|51,425
|12,424
|79.49
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|4-0
|60.63
|982,636
|2.25
|308,657
|183,085
|50,561
|12,185
|81.07
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|59.40
|976,694
|2.09
|254,110
|141,326
|35,823
|7,619
|130.25
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-0
|57.99
|999,670
|2.54
|558,153
|119,263
|35,005
|7,574
|131.03
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-1
|57.34
|998,218
|2.48
|481,191
|136,598
|30,018
|5,938
|167.41
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-3
|56.12
|997,510
|2.35
|427,756
|110,458
|22,335
|3,919
|254.17
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-1
|55.95
|996,627
|2.35
|393,206
|118,368
|21,674
|3,719
|267.89
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-2
|53.33
|992,604
|2.13
|305,145
|71,131
|10,869
|1,526
|654.31
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|2-1
|52.99
|994,807
|1.49
|60,709
|23,525
|4,314
|598
|1,671.24
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-0
|51.76
|718,268
|1.32
|86,653
|31,302
|4,002
|481
|2,078.00
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|4-0
|49.50
|995,374
|1.71
|200,718
|21,300
|3,302
|371
|2,694.42
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-2
|48.41
|950,076
|1.67
|166,449
|15,916
|2,077
|199
|5,024.13
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|46.67
|437,028
|0.68
|24,851
|6,114
|461
|37
|27,026.03
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-0
|46.13
|972,165
|1.18
|25,348
|6,045
|507
|33
|30,302.03
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-2
|46.34
|415,887
|0.64
|22,796
|5,516
|415
|27
|37,036.04
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-1
|42.78
|911,619
|1.32
|66,664
|4,250
|260
|15
|66,665.67
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-1
|44.48
|597,217
|0.72
|8,090
|1,850
|120
|9
|111,110.11
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|39.70
|792,081
|1.06
|36,695
|2,132
|103
|4
|249,999.00
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-2
|40.10
|780,308
|1.03
|34,163
|1,939
|106
|3
|333,332.33
|Berrien
|1-AA
|3-1
|42.69
|236,589
|0.33
|7,436
|1,298
|67
|3
|333,332.33
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-3
|39.34
|885,358
|0.95
|7,966
|1,075
|44
|3
|333,332.33
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-4
|41.60
|194,065
|0.27
|5,199
|826
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Model
|7-AA
|1-2
|34.40
|469,595
|0.54
|6,070
|213
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-1
|39.12
|287,506
|0.32
|1,255
|177
|10
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|3-0
|35.51
|682,826
|0.79
|10,474
|261
|8
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-1
|31.92
|669,795
|0.73
|7,587
|125
|4
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-3
|31.54
|883,116
|0.96
|1,930
|122
|4
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-3
|32.08
|785,555
|0.84
|5,401
|136
|1
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-2
|25.04
|159,754
|0.17
|246
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-2
|30.81
|738,418
|0.78
|4,021
|80
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|34.86
|138,120
|0.15
|255
|21
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-0
|26.97
|734,133
|0.76
|458
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-1
|26.97
|730,080
|0.75
|383
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-0
|24.84
|413,180
|0.42
|546
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|25.60
|309,835
|0.32
|964
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|24.13
|583,333
|0.59
|154
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|1-3
|27.77
|256,570
|0.27
|693
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-3
|25.00
|18,147
|0.02
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-3
|22.80
|106,237
|0.11
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-2-1
|14.01
|67,473
|0.07
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3-1
|10.36
|21,009
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-1
|14.63
|21,074
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-3
|11.04
|65,929
|0.07
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-1
|15.07
|20,443
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|12.96
|8,246
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-2
|3.38
|4,489
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-3
|-0.64
|3,361
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-3
|-8.05
|330
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|-1.71
|137
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-3
|-11.66
|55
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-3
|-1.17
|43
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-2
|-12.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Cook
|516,639
|441,356
|37,466
|3,736
|999,197
|803
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|474,553
|476,440
|43,313
|4,660
|998,966
|1,034
|1-AA
|Worth County
|6,260
|47,571
|408,940
|255,497
|718,268
|281,732
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|1,172
|14,222
|185,182
|236,452
|437,028
|562,972
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|997
|12,848
|173,067
|228,975
|415,887
|584,113
|1-AA
|Berrien
|222
|4,408
|85,225
|146,734
|236,589
|763,411
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|157
|3,155
|66,807
|123,946
|194,065
|805,935
|2-AA
|Northeast
|964,329
|34,059
|1,351
|254
|999,993
|7
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|19,753
|417,948
|275,177
|170,238
|883,116
|116,884
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|6,536
|210,826
|257,834
|258,937
|734,133
|265,867
|2-AA
|Rutland
|6,453
|208,054
|256,743
|258,830
|730,080
|269,920
|2-AA
|Spencer
|2,904
|124,897
|191,714
|263,818
|583,333
|416,667
|2-AA
|Southwest
|25
|4,151
|16,682
|45,071
|65,929
|934,071
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|65
|494
|2,802
|3,361
|996,639
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|5
|50
|55
|999,945
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|748,974
|197,518
|48,377
|4,811
|999,680
|320
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|136,819
|405,473
|360,050
|80,294
|982,636
|17,364
|3-AA
|Appling County
|110,115
|356,520
|409,777
|100,282
|976,694
|23,306
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|3,464
|30,061
|120,103
|443,589
|597,217
|402,783
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|520
|8,160
|43,661
|235,165
|287,506
|712,494
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|107
|2,219
|16,979
|118,815
|138,120
|861,880
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|1
|49
|1,053
|17,044
|18,147
|981,853
|4-AA
|Thomson
|759,461
|198,475
|35,053
|6,884
|999,873
|127
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|176,219
|494,714
|245,663
|78,211
|994,807
|5,193
|4-AA
|Laney
|52,130
|228,866
|448,334
|242,835
|972,165
|27,835
|4-AA
|Washington County
|12,142
|76,327
|255,904
|540,985
|885,358
|114,642
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|48
|1,449
|12,181
|92,559
|106,237
|893,763
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|98
|1,437
|19,539
|21,074
|978,926
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|71
|1,428
|18,944
|20,443
|979,557
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|43
|43
|999,957
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|429,860
|324,859
|228,522
|15,903
|999,144
|856
|5-AA
|Columbia
|310,013
|340,685
|321,459
|26,061
|998,218
|1,782
|5-AA
|Callaway
|258,498
|327,002
|378,890
|33,120
|997,510
|2,490
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|1,453
|6,164
|56,322
|605,856
|669,795
|330,205
|5-AA
|Redan
|175
|1,274
|14,481
|293,905
|309,835
|690,165
|5-AA
|Towers
|1
|16
|307
|20,685
|21,009
|978,991
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|19
|4,470
|4,489
|995,511
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|709,749
|263,550
|23,350
|3,021
|999,670
|330
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|273,424
|591,163
|111,144
|19,643
|995,374
|4,626
|6-AA
|Washington
|9,034
|71,765
|383,660
|321,096
|785,555
|214,445
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|6,725
|56,410
|330,225
|345,058
|738,418
|261,582
|6-AA
|Therrell
|1,055
|16,346
|135,541
|260,238
|413,180
|586,820
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|13
|766
|16,064
|50,630
|67,473
|932,527
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|16
|314
|330
|999,670
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|843,757
|135,152
|16,669
|3,979
|999,557
|443
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|106,921
|473,210
|255,864
|114,081
|950,076
|49,924
|7-AA
|North Murray
|23,292
|172,974
|299,645
|296,170
|792,081
|207,919
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|21,829
|164,238
|291,133
|303,108
|780,308
|219,692
|7-AA
|Model
|4,199
|54,314
|135,277
|275,805
|469,595
|530,405
|7-AA
|Murray County
|2
|112
|1,407
|6,725
|8,246
|991,754
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|5
|132
|137
|999,863
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|532,837
|341,000
|102,466
|20,324
|996,627
|3,373
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|384,979
|416,019
|156,298
|35,308
|992,604
|7,396
|8-AA
|Union County
|68,330
|178,830
|447,873
|216,586
|911,619
|88,381
|8-AA
|Banks County
|12,344
|51,236
|206,925
|412,321
|682,826
|317,174
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|1,131
|8,981
|55,123
|191,335
|256,570
|743,430
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|379
|3,934
|31,315
|124,126
|159,754
|840,246
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|75.58
|1,000,000
|4.14
|882,339
|729,378
|554,994
|317,504
|2.15
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|75.97
|1,000,000
|4.10
|915,721
|704,742
|487,308
|293,641
|2.41
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|73.14
|1,000,000
|3.90
|860,719
|746,174
|378,231
|204,031
|3.90
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|68.27
|1,000,000
|3.37
|735,299
|572,650
|219,964
|83,118
|11.03
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|67.93
|999,818
|3.14
|801,179
|295,163
|148,389
|57,545
|16.38
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|63.95
|999,383
|2.70
|639,534
|190,046
|76,748
|22,134
|44.18
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|59.01
|1,000,000
|2.86
|648,512
|221,518
|46,382
|8,966
|110.53
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|55.70
|999,614
|2.64
|589,220
|158,644
|29,941
|5,674
|175.24
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-2
|56.38
|999,998
|2.42
|369,464
|57,554
|17,911
|2,753
|362.24
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|4-0
|54.81
|1,000,000
|2.27
|217,807
|110,859
|16,459
|2,269
|439.72
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|54.64
|1,000,000
|2.00
|177,791
|50,127
|10,426
|1,344
|743.05
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|51.79
|988,333
|1.39
|128,047
|30,413
|3,707
|386
|2,589.67
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|49.06
|1,000,000
|2.01
|230,164
|35,232
|3,089
|229
|4,365.81
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|48.13
|1,000,000
|1.94
|198,975
|28,256
|2,326
|187
|5,346.59
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|48.13
|1,000,000
|1.28
|74,427
|10,033
|1,004
|65
|15,383.62
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|49.85
|986,001
|1.61
|135,012
|16,770
|1,082
|64
|15,624.00
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-2
|46.13
|963,553
|1.12
|44,374
|9,118
|583
|33
|30,302.03
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-2
|43.64
|1,000,000
|1.48
|80,748
|8,061
|407
|20
|49,999.00
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|43.47
|1,000,000
|1.75
|52,901
|10,732
|508
|18
|55,554.56
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|42.99
|969,748
|1.37
|66,276
|6,422
|293
|9
|111,110.11
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|2-1
|39.43
|999,213
|1.53
|33,228
|2,157
|82
|4
|249,999.00
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|38.37
|1,000,000
|1.26
|22,682
|1,421
|54
|2
|499,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|37.55
|998,804
|1.44
|22,437
|1,397
|44
|2
|499,999.00
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|36.62
|1,000,000
|1.25
|16,116
|860
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|36.32
|1,000,000
|1.44
|16,888
|1,062
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|35.06
|1,000,000
|1.17
|22,103
|826
|14
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-1
|25.98
|985,396
|1.07
|1,250
|37
|3
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|32.31
|753,718
|0.80
|3,640
|117
|2
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|28.68
|1,000,000
|1.09
|5,453
|106
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|28.41
|1,000,000
|1.09
|5,140
|99
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-3
|27.61
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,433
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|22.54
|201,314
|0.20
|98
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|19.99
|81,303
|0.08
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-3
|19.40
|48,913
|0.05
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|0.80
|1,000,000
|1.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-4
|-9.11
|16,589
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|7.09
|8,302
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-2
|8.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|629,923
|342,486
|27,088
|503
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|358,941
|571,416
|68,084
|1,559
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|11,031
|84,910
|816,025
|88,034
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|105
|1,188
|88,803
|909,904
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|581,040
|328,964
|72,238
|17,576
|999,818
|182
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|354,947
|463,078
|141,548
|39,810
|999,383
|617
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|48,565
|150,068
|488,268
|301,432
|988,333
|11,667
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|15,447
|57,752
|295,907
|594,447
|963,553
|36,447
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|1
|138
|2,039
|46,735
|48,913
|951,087
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|829,660
|143,092
|23,202
|4,044
|999,998
|2
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|94,752
|438,507
|348,967
|116,987
|999,213
|787
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|68,826
|358,744
|413,594
|157,640
|998,804
|1,196
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|6,762
|59,648
|214,064
|704,922
|985,396
|14,604
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|9
|173
|16,407
|16,589
|983,411
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|763,434
|196,823
|39,523
|220
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|185,933
|541,446
|269,907
|2,714
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|50,616
|261,471
|674,106
|13,807
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|17
|260
|16,464
|983,259
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|989,073
|10,789
|121
|17
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|8,036
|589,365
|270,048
|132,551
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,578
|204,631
|368,849
|424,942
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|1,313
|195,215
|360,982
|442,490
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|650,323
|247,252
|78,292
|24,133
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|173,718
|350,566
|323,107
|152,609
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|151,548
|323,076
|350,453
|174,923
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|24,411
|79,106
|248,148
|648,335
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|740,563
|203,736
|48,017
|7,298
|999,614
|386
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|159,346
|428,924
|310,309
|87,422
|986,001
|13,999
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|91,181
|305,960
|420,123
|152,484
|969,748
|30,252
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|8,576
|55,256
|183,299
|506,587
|753,718
|246,282
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|292
|5,059
|28,669
|167,294
|201,314
|798,686
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|42
|1,047
|9,169
|71,045
|81,303
|918,697
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|18
|414
|7,870
|8,302
|991,698
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|916,595
|79,759
|3,290
|356
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|73,409
|692,693
|194,164
|39,734
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|8,607
|184,591
|554,712
|252,090
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|1,389
|42,957
|247,834
|707,820
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|54.47
|1,000,000
|3.35
|682,530
|481,683
|306,891
|204,639
|3.89
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|52.59
|997,581
|3.34
|703,745
|455,301
|276,408
|164,750
|5.07
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|52.62
|996,727
|2.62
|699,526
|435,268
|260,322
|159,981
|5.25
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|49.62
|993,939
|2.96
|592,909
|345,623
|187,104
|90,556
|10.04
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-0
|49.76
|1,000,000
|2.92
|595,800
|315,739
|163,423
|87,028
|10.49
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|48.60
|998,129
|2.73
|496,111
|276,905
|148,632
|66,977
|13.93
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|48.19
|992,140
|2.85
|513,489
|283,695
|145,430
|64,957
|14.39
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-0
|45.92
|999,943
|2.41
|417,622
|212,811
|103,140
|38,100
|25.25
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|44.50
|971,853
|2.21
|309,203
|144,435
|60,519
|21,204
|46.16
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|44.07
|977,098
|2.36
|356,037
|153,491
|59,914
|20,775
|47.13
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|43.48
|963,658
|2.09
|274,243
|120,062
|46,623
|15,248
|64.58
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|43.10
|990,710
|2.10
|288,490
|113,867
|42,610
|13,715
|71.91
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|42.58
|967,730
|2.20
|306,255
|119,950
|42,056
|13,457
|73.31
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|42.09
|1,000,000
|2.03
|270,434
|111,617
|41,403
|11,904
|83.01
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|40.63
|951,925
|1.82
|233,168
|84,237
|26,104
|6,721
|147.79
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|40.37
|921,386
|1.56
|199,294
|67,666
|21,049
|5,383
|184.77
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|39.44
|995,282
|1.74
|193,741
|63,092
|18,255
|4,352
|228.78
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|39.73
|911,057
|1.50
|178,832
|58,412
|17,025
|4,178
|238.35
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|38.45
|922,044
|1.75
|181,134
|52,648
|13,827
|3,130
|318.49
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|35.60
|805,490
|1.11
|76,527
|18,661
|3,895
|657
|1,521.07
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|34.60
|1,000,000
|1.47
|92,359
|21,428
|4,435
|652
|1,532.74
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|34.64
|982,927
|1.33
|75,208
|18,051
|3,614
|529
|1,889.36
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|34.87
|793,466
|1.17
|67,902
|15,223
|2,932
|480
|2,082.33
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|33.86
|756,805
|1.08
|54,850
|11,307
|2,051
|316
|3,163.56
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|32.58
|901,987
|1.24
|50,020
|8,980
|1,389
|220
|4,544.45
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|28.79
|805,674
|1.00
|22,119
|2,976
|321
|38
|26,314.79
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|29.01
|514,218
|0.64
|16,285
|2,141
|266
|29
|34,481.76
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-2
|27.99
|608,817
|0.71
|15,601
|1,803
|179
|16
|62,499.00
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|26.66
|325,866
|0.37
|5,625
|575
|52
|3
|333,332.33
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|25.15
|447,738
|0.50
|6,443
|561
|40
|3
|333,332.33
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|24.63
|961,444
|1.10
|11,131
|992
|64
|2
|499,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|22.46
|939,119
|1.04
|6,660
|461
|16
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|20.32
|752,329
|0.78
|3,040
|158
|5
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|20.83
|116,821
|0.14
|1,298
|87
|3
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|18.67
|268,039
|0.29
|1,007
|51
|2
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|14.93
|761,456
|0.79
|1,090
|34
|1
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|10.52
|228,785
|0.23
|99
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|14.92
|39,474
|0.04
|72
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|12.59
|19,775
|0.02
|40
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|5.54
|248,778
|0.25
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|7.57
|35,461
|0.04
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|0.88
|40,648
|0.04
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-1
|-0.39
|89,260
|0.09
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|6.48
|4,392
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-29.58
|29
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|3-1
|3.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|-29.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|-49.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|785,137
|193,819
|21,036
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|190,723
|482,335
|277,024
|45,200
|995,282
|4,718
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|24,117
|295,325
|537,912
|125,573
|982,927
|17,073
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|20
|25,623
|138,595
|588,091
|752,329
|247,671
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|3
|133
|2,694
|37,818
|40,648
|959,352
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|2,765
|22,739
|203,281
|228,785
|771,215
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|29
|29
|999,971
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|535,728
|333,611
|111,022
|17,220
|997,581
|2,419
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|367,088
|414,133
|180,882
|31,836
|993,939
|6,061
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|89,999
|214,378
|497,203
|150,345
|951,925
|48,075
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|5,062
|24,467
|130,316
|448,972
|608,817
|391,183
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|2,123
|13,411
|80,577
|351,627
|447,738
|552,262
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|436,851
|311,738
|152,076
|71,188
|971,853
|28,147
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|381,491
|323,723
|173,054
|85,390
|963,658
|36,342
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|87,917
|161,367
|274,507
|269,675
|793,466
|206,534
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|71,031
|140,060
|254,285
|291,429
|756,805
|243,195
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|22,710
|63,112
|146,078
|282,318
|514,218
|485,782
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|613,210
|296,433
|71,274
|17,212
|998,129
|1,871
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|313,057
|450,977
|174,050
|52,626
|990,710
|9,290
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|50,822
|158,152
|409,216
|283,797
|901,987
|98,013
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|21,797
|83,677
|283,368
|416,832
|805,674
|194,326
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|1,095
|10,394
|56,724
|199,826
|268,039
|731,961
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|19
|367
|5,368
|29,707
|35,461
|964,539
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|896,011
|93,367
|9,150
|1,415
|999,943
|57
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|58,358
|443,908
|323,865
|135,313
|961,444
|38,556
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|38,066
|339,552
|373,378
|188,123
|939,119
|60,881
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|7,182
|106,115
|227,743
|420,416
|761,456
|238,544
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|346
|14,396
|50,214
|183,822
|248,778
|751,222
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|37
|2,662
|15,650
|70,911
|89,260
|910,740
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|454,535
|287,170
|163,631
|86,804
|992,140
|7,860
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|250,597
|286,949
|259,736
|179,816
|977,098
|22,902
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|199,223
|257,904
|285,681
|224,922
|967,730
|32,270
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|94,959
|163,410
|273,341
|390,334
|922,044
|77,956
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|664
|4,290
|15,606
|96,261
|116,821
|883,179
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|22
|253
|1,765
|17,735
|19,775
|980,225
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|24
|240
|4,128
|4,392
|995,608
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|775,662
|188,037
|36,301
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|177,535
|552,332
|270,133
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|46,803
|259,631
|693,566
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|705,142
|210,549
|60,708
|20,328
|996,727
|3,273
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|127,612
|309,605
|293,808
|190,361
|921,386
|78,614
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|114,095
|288,114
|301,934
|206,914
|911,057
|88,943
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|48,745
|160,811
|260,719
|335,215
|805,490
|194,510
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|4,336
|29,866
|76,121
|215,543
|325,866
|674,134
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|70
|1,055
|6,710
|31,639
|39,474
|960,526
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
