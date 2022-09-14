Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Valdosta Colquitt County Buford Mill Creek Valdosta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lambert Colquitt County Buford Carrollton Lambert North Gwinnett Parkview Colquitt County Walton Buford North Paulding Carrollton Reg 5, #3 24 69.64 3-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 14 78.07 3-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 30 64.39 2-2 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 17 74.81 2-2 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 22 71.32 2-2 McEachern Reg 4, #2 9 86.14 3-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 29 64.72 2-2 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 102.85 4-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 20 71.89 2-1 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 10 85.97 2-1 Walton Reg 7, #4 33 60.94 3-1 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #1 2 100.96 3-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 15 75.03 3-0 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #2 18 73.95 3-1 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 25 69.32 2-2 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 11 85.48 4-0 Carrollton Lowndes Mill Creek Valdosta Milton Lowndes Marietta Mill Creek North Cobb Valdosta Grayson Collins Hill Milton Reg 1, #3 8 87.88 2-1 Lowndes Reg 2, #2 12 83.13 2-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 19 73.41 1-2 Brookwood Reg 3, #1 16 74.97 1-3 Marietta Reg 7, #3 32 63.02 3-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #2 4 95.37 3-0 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 23 71.01 2-1 Denmark Reg 5, #1 6 91.14 2-1 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 21 71.38 3-1 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 3 99.17 4-0 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 31 63.82 1-3 Harrison Reg 4, #1 7 89.18 4-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 13 79.55 2-1 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 26 69.11 1-2 Norcross Reg 5, #4 39 50.20 1-3 Cherokee Reg 6, #1 5 95.28 1-2 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 4-0 102.85 999,844 4.03 853,872 714,482 492,897 321,501 2.11 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 100.96 999,914 3.90 815,939 692,267 408,695 248,855 3.02 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 4-0 99.17 999,494 3.65 783,090 575,582 355,824 178,761 4.59 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 1-2 95.28 999,497 3.44 829,253 414,996 223,003 90,055 10.10 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 3-0 95.37 999,403 3.32 661,892 475,634 218,163 86,871 10.51 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 2-1 91.14 999,965 2.58 368,233 228,397 83,065 25,762 37.82 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 4-0 89.18 993,423 2.39 302,265 142,954 50,954 14,068 70.08 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 2-1 87.88 990,714 2.38 490,319 177,057 47,952 11,376 86.90 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 4-0 85.48 999,298 2.24 462,725 120,842 28,930 6,191 160.52 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 2-1 85.97 999,828 2.20 242,589 111,208 27,574 6,041 164.54 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 86.14 983,857 2.19 241,149 96,234 26,688 5,836 170.35 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 2-2 83.13 998,611 1.97 359,052 80,406 16,290 2,841 350.99 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-1 79.55 964,696 1.92 193,062 37,027 5,631 658 1,518.76 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 3-0 78.07 933,413 1.74 263,554 33,990 5,258 533 1,875.17 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 2-2 74.81 996,696 1.81 227,496 21,304 2,521 180 5,554.56 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-3 74.97 977,700 1.55 104,757 13,368 1,376 124 8,063.52 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 3-0 75.03 821,920 1.39 94,988 11,763 1,208 94 10,637.30 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 3-1 73.95 971,421 1.48 87,385 10,132 969 71 14,083.51 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-2 73.41 764,227 1.24 71,816 7,679 632 42 23,808.52 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 2-1 71.89 792,677 1.09 72,357 5,719 461 35 28,570.43 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 69.64 987,388 1.41 112,097 5,967 414 26 38,460.54 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 3-1 71.38 976,308 1.11 34,189 3,530 278 22 45,453.55 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 2-1 71.01 764,948 1.02 59,501 4,448 318 21 47,618.05 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 2-2 71.32 947,723 1.31 50,156 4,718 341 13 76,922.08 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 1-2 69.11 984,226 1.37 74,486 4,372 304 9 111,110.11 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 2-2 69.32 732,549 0.90 39,987 2,248 135 8 124,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 2-2 64.39 523,195 0.72 28,605 821 26 4 249,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-2 64.72 914,511 0.95 5,108 438 22 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-3 63.82 789,447 0.90 6,727 337 9 1 999,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 2-2 65.85 503,404 0.59 14,119 638 28 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 3-1 63.02 939,306 1.06 15,140 516 11 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 3-1 60.94 909,890 0.99 8,012 228 7 - - Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-1 64.99 304,034 0.40 7,760 372 6 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 2-2 60.58 277,399 0.30 3,117 80 5 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-3 60.32 303,666 0.38 8,795 160 3 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 4-0 57.83 209,126 0.25 4,023 50 2 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-4 59.98 132,539 0.16 1,294 25 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-3 50.20 572,323 0.58 686 6 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 1-3 54.70 313,709 0.33 244 5 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 3-0 45.49 309,962 0.31 133 - - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 1-2 40.02 130,534 0.13 19 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 44.55 155,465 0.16 9 - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-3 45.21 111,272 0.11 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-3 32.79 14,315 0.01 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-2 42.13 6,061 0.01 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-1 13.40 102 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 566,279 339,756 89,201 4,608 999,844 156 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 370,834 458,837 159,976 9,847 999,494 506 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 61,935 194,424 648,853 85,502 990,714 9,286 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 910 6,180 86,199 639,260 732,549 267,451 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 42 803 15,771 260,783 277,399 722,601 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 526,683 356,816 93,853 21,946 999,298 702 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 399,177 426,441 138,075 34,918 998,611 1,389 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 59,352 163,382 490,855 262,719 976,308 23,692 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 14,766 52,570 268,845 578,330 914,511 85,489 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 22 791 8,372 102,087 111,272 888,728 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 383,963 302,542 199,649 91,546 977,700 22,300 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 333,912 303,581 224,910 109,018 971,421 28,579 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 222,699 268,255 290,911 165,858 947,723 52,277 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 54,506 106,313 226,418 402,210 789,447 210,553 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 4,920 19,309 58,112 231,368 313,709 686,291 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 542,535 321,604 100,341 28,943 993,423 6,577 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 364,817 401,763 163,240 54,037 983,857 16,143 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 52,611 142,672 337,071 289,566 821,920 178,080 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 36,080 109,432 288,270 330,445 764,227 235,773 4-AAAAAAA Newton 3,331 19,326 80,911 200,466 304,034 695,966 4-AAAAAAA Archer 626 5,203 30,167 96,543 132,539 867,461 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 634,042 324,278 40,747 898 999,965 35 5-AAAAAAA Walton 343,403 548,279 105,107 3,039 999,828 172 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 22,398 124,260 747,078 93,652 987,388 12,612 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 132 2,347 69,447 500,397 572,323 427,677 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 25 692 28,339 280,906 309,962 690,038 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler - 144 9,282 121,108 130,534 869,466 6-AAAAAAA Milton 851,272 127,999 15,990 4,236 999,497 503 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 93,963 441,440 266,274 131,736 933,413 66,587 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 26,921 191,922 294,096 279,738 792,677 207,323 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 22,043 170,388 275,690 296,827 764,948 235,052 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 5,800 68,184 146,840 282,580 503,404 496,596 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 1 67 1,110 4,883 6,061 993,939 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 568,193 281,382 104,924 42,197 996,696 3,304 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 269,612 361,823 231,883 120,908 984,226 15,774 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 97,037 200,962 337,536 303,771 939,306 60,694 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 64,555 150,357 301,643 393,335 909,890 90,110 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 599 5,362 22,646 126,858 155,465 844,535 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 4 114 1,367 12,830 14,315 985,685 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 1 101 102 999,898 8-AAAAAAA Buford 646,831 313,542 37,975 1,566 999,914 86 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 330,845 554,042 108,536 5,980 999,403 597 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 21,782 123,674 676,748 142,492 964,696 35,304 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 404 5,760 99,554 417,477 523,195 476,805 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 98 2,006 47,624 253,938 303,666 696,334 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 40 976 29,563 178,547 209,126 790,874

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Lee County Thomas County Central Gainesville Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Thomas County Central Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Douglas County Roswell Marist Thomas County Central South Paulding Gainesville St. Pius X Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 15 65.57 2-1 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 17 64.29 1-3 Allatoona Reg 8, #4 31 54.69 1-2 Lanier Reg 7, #1 4 85.52 3-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 37 51.77 1-2 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 12 68.40 2-2 Marist Reg 2, #4 35 52.43 2-2 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #1 1 90.25 4-0 Thomas County Central Reg 6, #3 18 63.49 3-1 River Ridge Reg 5, #2 14 67.61 1-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 30 54.96 1-3 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 6 80.20 4-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 23 59.22 1-3 St. Pius X Reg 3, #2 28 57.42 2-2 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 11 70.96 1-2 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 13 68.40 3-0 Brunswick Houston County Hughes Lee County Blessed Trinity Houston County Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Lee County North Atlanta Blessed Trinity Rome Reg 1, #3 5 83.56 4-0 Houston County Reg 2, #2 24 59.17 2-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 50 35.77 2-1 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 8 77.85 2-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 16 65.05 2-1 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 21 60.10 2-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 19 61.22 1-3 Sequoyah Reg 5, #1 3 85.79 3-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 34 52.44 2-1 Evans Reg 1, #2 2 89.24 3-1 Lee County Reg 3, #4 40 48.98 2-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #1 10 72.38 4-0 North Atlanta Reg 8, #3 25 58.34 1-2 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 7 78.65 3-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 26 58.32 3-1 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 9 73.31 3-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 4-0 90.25 997,821 4.01 876,786 664,352 494,917 320,657 2.12 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 3-1 89.24 996,991 3.91 853,998 632,743 449,983 268,689 2.72 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 3-1 85.52 999,624 3.49 849,911 403,355 266,627 136,218 6.34 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 83.56 986,651 3.27 702,808 450,921 213,230 92,292 9.84 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 4-0 80.20 999,399 3.30 713,616 501,789 171,126 63,749 14.69 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 2-1 77.85 999,944 4.66 1,118,321 505,725 178,538 54,611 17.31 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 3-0 78.65 996,476 2.90 668,210 225,505 100,913 32,270 29.99 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 3-0 85.79 999,603 1.30 82,800 63,122 28,780 14,752 66.79 Rome 6-AAAAAA 3-1 73.31 962,462 2.05 276,583 76,765 22,847 4,917 202.38 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 4-0 72.38 999,879 2.21 198,311 75,603 21,141 4,302 231.45 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 1-2 70.96 828,690 1.83 324,456 111,869 17,625 3,165 314.96 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 3-0 68.40 995,317 1.70 237,928 76,445 10,520 1,549 644.58 Marist 4-AAAAAA 2-2 68.40 999,537 2.05 151,202 43,022 7,859 1,154 865.55 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-2 67.61 911,420 1.55 114,443 36,393 4,731 672 1,487.10 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 2-1 65.05 894,556 1.55 146,537 24,411 2,802 288 3,471.22 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 2-1 65.57 862,542 1.38 83,741 21,348 2,295 269 3,716.47 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 1-3 64.29 737,141 1.10 56,543 10,770 1,269 127 7,873.02 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-1 63.49 702,160 1.01 47,066 8,905 935 93 10,751.69 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 2-2 60.10 843,380 1.15 54,318 7,792 552 43 23,254.81 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-3 59.22 994,405 1.67 93,173 13,322 755 40 24,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 2-2 57.42 989,228 1.60 97,097 14,417 734 37 27,026.03 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 1-3 61.22 580,030 0.77 25,330 4,205 353 24 41,665.67 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 2-2 59.17 936,441 1.08 33,842 5,850 347 23 43,477.26 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 3-1 58.32 635,897 0.84 21,723 2,455 145 14 71,427.57 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 1-2 58.34 779,714 0.99 34,855 4,104 273 11 90,908.09 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 1-3 59.62 490,521 0.62 15,598 2,418 166 10 99,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-0 60.27 527,620 0.68 18,939 3,070 225 9 111,110.11 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-3 53.62 384,386 0.46 8,596 848 31 5 199,999.00 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 1-2 57.47 461,606 0.60 13,409 1,342 73 3 333,332.33 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 1-2 51.77 886,502 1.09 16,202 1,533 49 2 499,999.00 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-3 54.96 468,075 0.57 13,563 1,510 45 2 499,999.00 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 1-2 54.69 609,232 0.71 12,901 936 37 2 499,999.00 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 2-1 48.98 761,841 0.85 2,686 197 4 1 999,999.00 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-3 55.21 99,978 0.13 7,668 825 21 - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 2-1 52.44 748,385 0.78 4,913 492 15 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 2-1 54.61 89,869 0.12 6,453 635 13 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-2 52.43 745,586 0.78 4,823 475 11 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 1-2 51.91 445,006 0.49 5,245 279 9 - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 2-1 47.96 150,681 0.17 1,147 82 2 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 1-3 49.11 292,005 0.31 1,828 85 1 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-1 45.12 328,859 0.33 317 14 1 - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-3 46.11 106,202 0.11 539 24 - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-2 49.78 51,732 0.06 397 16 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 2-1 35.77 539,344 0.56 488 13 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-2 47.32 70,436 0.08 309 10 - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-2 38.35 239,697 0.25 117 3 - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-3 31.97 329,261 0.34 145 2 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-1 39.18 108,884 0.11 27 2 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-1 40.30 136,528 0.14 40 1 - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-4 38.36 31,264 0.03 25 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-4 26.23 137,574 0.14 14 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 2-2 33.80 110,272 0.11 12 - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-3 38.72 6,764 0.01 1 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-2 24.76 12,228 0.01 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 1-2 15.81 288 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-4 22.96 66 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-1 25.83 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 441,985 336,606 181,700 37,530 997,821 2,179 1-AAAAAA Lee County 381,874 353,906 214,080 47,131 996,991 3,009 1-AAAAAA Houston County 163,742 269,567 422,445 130,897 986,651 13,349 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 12,264 38,447 167,767 610,212 828,690 171,310 1-AAAAAA Tift County 74 845 7,509 91,550 99,978 900,022 1-AAAAAA Veterans 61 629 6,499 82,680 89,869 910,131 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 697,473 217,961 62,283 17,600 995,317 4,683 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 194,242 392,042 233,197 116,960 936,441 63,559 2-AAAAAA Evans 50,401 167,920 270,907 259,157 748,385 251,615 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 49,630 166,303 269,352 260,301 745,586 254,414 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 6,475 38,085 98,937 185,362 328,859 671,141 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,106 10,201 36,607 88,614 136,528 863,472 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 673 7,488 28,717 72,006 108,884 891,116 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 892,918 97,203 8,456 1,367 999,944 56 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 82,527 641,405 235,880 29,416 989,228 10,772 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 19,796 222,420 388,041 256,245 886,502 113,498 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 4,351 21,018 285,878 450,594 761,841 238,159 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 357 14,104 57,301 167,935 239,697 760,303 3-AAAAAA Morrow 50 3,733 22,916 83,573 110,272 889,728 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 1 117 1,504 10,606 12,228 987,772 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - 24 264 288 999,712 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 571,959 322,238 102,711 2,971 999,879 121 4-AAAAAA Marist 347,071 444,803 200,047 7,616 999,537 463 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 80,610 229,429 630,633 53,733 994,405 5,595 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 286 2,462 41,369 495,227 539,344 460,656 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 70 907 19,349 308,935 329,261 670,739 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 4 161 5,891 131,518 137,574 862,426 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 863,075 116,370 17,173 2,985 999,603 397 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 74,324 401,221 286,938 148,937 911,420 88,580 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 48,003 302,910 317,422 194,207 862,542 137,458 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 9,322 104,731 203,831 318,013 635,897 364,103 5-AAAAAA Newnan 5,086 67,795 144,442 244,283 461,606 538,394 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 100 3,070 12,614 35,948 51,732 948,268 5-AAAAAA Alexander 89 3,794 16,605 49,948 70,436 929,564 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 1 109 975 5,679 6,764 993,236 6-AAAAAA Rome 582,639 220,754 108,460 50,609 962,462 37,538 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 134,206 216,463 208,445 178,027 737,141 262,859 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 114,788 196,162 204,701 186,509 702,160 297,840 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 68,072 140,068 173,226 198,664 580,030 419,970 6-AAAAAA Etowah 54,363 119,389 158,426 195,442 527,620 472,380 6-AAAAAA Creekview 45,932 107,163 146,739 190,687 490,521 509,479 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 1 3 62 66 999,934 7-AAAAAA Roswell 672,460 285,699 38,276 3,189 999,624 376 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 299,465 549,227 130,262 17,522 996,476 3,524 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 25,468 132,458 530,081 206,549 894,556 105,444 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1,581 17,317 139,366 309,811 468,075 531,925 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 884 11,904 107,777 263,821 384,386 615,614 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 91 2,247 33,089 115,254 150,681 849,319 7-AAAAAA Pope 51 1,148 21,149 83,854 106,202 893,798 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 886,507 96,125 13,940 2,827 999,399 601 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 54,435 354,272 264,022 170,651 843,380 156,620 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 35,694 270,286 268,909 204,825 779,714 220,286 8-AAAAAA Lanier 14,606 148,314 208,495 237,817 609,232 390,768 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 6,349 85,320 145,490 207,847 445,006 554,994 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 2,381 43,893 91,854 153,877 292,005 707,995 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 28 1,790 7,290 22,156 31,264 968,736

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Coffee Ware County Warner Robins Dutchtown Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Ware County Loganville Warner Robins Cambridge Cartersville McIntosh Ware County Mays Loganville Northgate Warner Robins Reg 5, #3 20 53.67 1-2 Villa Rica Reg 6, #2 9 66.83 2-2 Cambridge Reg 8, #4 14 60.13 1-2 Clarke Central Reg 7, #1 2 81.15 4-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 33 44.59 1-3 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 35 42.73 1-3 Decatur Reg 2, #4 18 54.24 2-1 Ola Reg 1, #1 1 85.06 3-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 19 53.82 2-2 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 16 56.09 1-2 Mays Reg 7, #4 31 45.32 1-2 Dalton Reg 8, #1 5 71.77 4-0 Loganville Reg 4, #3 36 42.27 2-1 Chamblee Reg 3, #2 28 46.03 1-3 Northgate Reg 1, #4 30 45.79 1-2 Statesboro Reg 2, #1 3 79.25 1-2 Warner Robins Dutchtown Creekside Coffee Kell Dutchtown Northside (Columbus) Jefferson Creekside Coffee Tucker Calhoun Kell Reg 1, #3 29 45.86 1-2 Jenkins Reg 2, #2 6 71.31 4-0 Dutchtown Reg 4, #4 38 40.26 1-3 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 21 51.83 3-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 24 49.61 1-3 Cass Reg 8, #2 10 66.15 2-2 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 26 47.95 1-2 Centennial Reg 5, #1 12 65.16 1-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 11 65.57 2-2 Jones County Reg 1, #2 4 75.21 2-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 37 42.24 1-3 Harris County Reg 4, #1 17 55.00 2-1 Tucker Reg 8, #3 13 61.10 2-1 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #2 8 69.55 2-2 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 23 51.14 1-2 Lithia Springs Reg 6, #1 7 70.73 4-0 Kell

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-0 85.06 999,998 4.08 929,352 683,395 526,868 394,208 1.54 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 1-2 79.25 998,928 3.94 915,857 725,780 360,635 202,547 3.94 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 4-0 81.15 999,927 3.36 772,480 401,764 277,052 168,492 4.93 Coffee 1-AAAAA 2-1 75.21 999,907 3.17 727,240 418,968 250,167 86,609 10.55 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 4-0 71.31 988,671 3.00 686,077 431,036 160,661 45,664 20.90 Loganville 8-AAAAA 4-0 71.77 973,685 2.83 643,886 292,644 97,232 33,019 29.29 Kell 6-AAAAA 4-0 70.73 999,559 2.56 427,564 166,836 83,631 22,496 43.45 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 2-2 69.55 996,814 2.33 410,083 147,924 67,146 16,350 60.16 Jones County 2-AAAAA 2-2 65.57 954,968 1.98 373,926 174,225 45,544 8,033 123.49 Creekside 5-AAAAA 1-2 65.16 987,573 2.36 400,302 157,232 42,901 7,186 138.16 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 2-2 66.15 898,086 2.02 369,682 130,445 33,249 6,648 149.42 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 2-2 66.83 998,369 2.23 299,030 86,110 31,757 6,643 149.53 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-1 61.10 732,983 1.24 150,428 38,833 7,120 911 1,096.69 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-2 60.13 684,709 1.10 120,107 29,078 5,001 541 1,847.43 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-2 56.09 871,080 1.37 96,453 17,853 2,129 167 5,987.02 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-1 55.00 997,187 1.89 86,874 15,601 2,710 162 6,171.84 Eastside 8-AAAAA 2-1 56.32 471,617 0.65 44,430 8,170 1,000 70 14,284.71 Ola 2-AAAAA 2-1 54.24 651,322 0.77 43,262 8,370 961 63 15,872.02 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 3-1 51.83 988,343 1.82 84,569 17,796 1,384 58 17,240.38 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 1-2 53.67 792,490 1.13 55,169 8,318 762 47 21,275.60 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 2-2 53.82 958,063 1.44 76,611 10,138 738 47 21,275.60 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-2 51.14 665,182 0.86 26,311 3,055 217 9 111,110.11 Cass 7-AAAAA 1-3 49.61 792,906 0.95 31,048 3,680 207 9 111,110.11 Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-2 47.95 870,543 1.11 28,800 2,886 143 6 166,665.67 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-1 51.64 238,024 0.29 9,799 1,303 110 4 249,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-2 45.86 905,003 0.98 21,794 2,525 79 4 249,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 1-3 46.03 957,750 1.53 31,602 3,785 174 2 499,999.00 Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-1 48.25 487,795 0.59 10,661 985 51 2 499,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-2 45.79 905,450 0.98 21,765 2,519 83 1 999,999.00 Dalton 7-AAAAA 1-2 45.32 725,444 0.84 20,976 2,097 82 1 999,999.00 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-3 40.26 888,535 1.20 9,074 553 9 1 999,999.00 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-3 44.59 941,147 1.44 22,540 2,245 93 - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-3 42.24 907,999 1.30 13,168 1,004 25 - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 2-2 46.53 236,883 0.25 4,195 452 22 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-3 42.73 931,547 1.34 13,786 1,023 21 - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-1 42.27 924,253 1.31 12,602 823 19 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 1-3 44.68 169,028 0.18 2,007 162 9 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 2-2 43.22 463,800 0.50 5,423 361 7 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 2-1 39.98 111,204 0.12 384 11 1 - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 2-1 32.25 125,197 0.13 207 5 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-1 38.08 70,414 0.07 130 5 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-3 25.38 180,856 0.20 124 2 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-3 26.36 204,761 0.22 78 2 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-4 28.38 131,665 0.13 80 1 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-3 27.15 46,158 0.05 30 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-4 20.84 77,622 0.08 21 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-4 24.00 57,977 0.06 7 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-2 32.22 14,262 0.01 5 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-3 25.54 21,109 0.02 1 - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-2 13.52 2,111 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-1 28.88 896 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-3 14.48 200 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-1 20.31 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-3 -32.83 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 751,485 244,495 3,841 177 999,998 2 1-AAAAA Coffee 247,145 717,266 33,364 2,132 999,907 93 1-AAAAA Statesboro 691 18,747 462,413 423,599 905,450 94,550 1-AAAAA Jenkins 676 19,078 462,970 422,279 905,003 94,997 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 2 356 26,849 104,458 131,665 868,335 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 1 58 10,563 47,355 57,977 942,023 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 658,748 257,323 72,630 10,227 998,928 1,072 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 242,109 438,564 252,983 55,015 988,671 11,329 2-AAAAA Jones County 91,361 255,619 455,115 152,873 954,968 45,032 2-AAAAA Ola 6,944 38,496 154,823 451,059 651,322 348,678 2-AAAAA Union Grove 593 6,419 38,811 191,060 236,883 763,117 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 245 3,579 25,638 139,566 169,028 830,972 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - 200 200 999,800 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 481,559 280,534 146,919 79,331 988,343 11,657 3-AAAAA Northgate 225,478 277,773 261,008 193,491 957,750 42,250 3-AAAAA McIntosh 174,676 242,689 282,918 240,864 941,147 58,853 3-AAAAA Harris County 116,310 188,471 278,395 324,823 907,999 92,001 3-AAAAA Drew 1,977 10,533 30,760 161,491 204,761 795,239 4-AAAAA Tucker 689,333 216,897 66,377 24,580 997,187 2,813 4-AAAAA Decatur 122,178 287,218 295,525 226,626 931,547 68,453 4-AAAAA Chamblee 110,820 271,215 298,589 243,629 924,253 75,747 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 76,058 210,455 291,053 310,969 888,535 111,465 4-AAAAA M.L. King 1,346 11,200 35,367 132,943 180,856 819,144 4-AAAAA Lithonia 265 3,015 13,089 61,253 77,622 922,378 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 651,680 219,726 84,989 31,178 987,573 12,427 5-AAAAA Mays 163,836 300,778 243,833 162,633 871,080 128,920 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 101,690 226,981 254,275 209,544 792,490 207,510 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 54,797 149,205 214,458 246,722 665,182 334,818 5-AAAAA Banneker 25,777 87,417 151,762 222,839 487,795 512,205 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 1,499 10,046 29,865 69,794 111,204 888,796 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 682 5,296 17,987 46,449 70,414 929,586 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 39 551 2,831 10,841 14,262 985,738 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 583,165 335,194 68,084 13,116 999,559 441 6-AAAAA Cambridge 364,155 470,137 134,252 29,825 998,369 1,631 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 41,333 141,701 496,279 278,750 958,063 41,937 6-AAAAA Centennial 11,258 51,466 279,341 528,478 870,543 129,457 6-AAAAA North Springs 80 1,284 16,997 106,836 125,197 874,803 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 9 217 4,990 40,942 46,158 953,842 6-AAAAA Northview - 1 57 2,053 2,111 997,889 7-AAAAA Cartersville 781,702 207,894 9,408 923 999,927 73 7-AAAAA Calhoun 210,634 675,250 97,234 13,696 996,814 3,186 7-AAAAA Cass 4,352 59,227 405,900 323,427 792,906 207,094 7-AAAAA Dalton 2,671 42,156 325,272 355,345 725,444 274,556 7-AAAAA Hiram 639 15,390 157,589 290,182 463,800 536,200 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 83 4,597 16,427 21,109 978,891 8-AAAAA Loganville 553,719 253,839 116,881 49,246 973,685 26,315 8-AAAAA Jefferson 243,014 306,030 219,428 129,614 898,086 101,914 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 92,609 178,690 236,778 224,906 732,983 267,017 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 73,963 153,122 219,352 238,272 684,709 315,291 8-AAAAA Eastside 29,200 80,005 141,773 220,639 471,617 528,383 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 7,494 28,302 65,694 136,534 238,024 761,976 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 1 12 94 789 896 999,104

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Starr's Mill First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Holy Innocents Cedartown Troup Bainbridge Stockbridge North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 22 54.82 1-2 Lovett Reg 6, #2 21 55.31 2-2 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #4 37 42.62 1-2 Madison County Reg 7, #1 1 85.27 4-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 13 60.63 2-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 9 63.24 3-0 Troup Reg 2, #4 28 51.60 3-0 Howard Reg 1, #1 2 78.89 2-2 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 23 53.92 0-4 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #2 18 57.88 2-2 Stockbridge Reg 7, #4 20 56.63 4-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #1 5 75.46 2-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 61.99 1-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 3, #2 6 72.29 3-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 46 34.14 0-4 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 3 76.68 2-1 Perry Benedictine Hampton Starr's Mill Northwest Whitfield Spalding Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Hampton Cairo Starr's Mill Northwest Whitfield Pace Academy Reg 1, #3 38 40.89 1-3 Westover Reg 2, #2 24 53.70 2-2 Spalding Reg 4, #4 14 60.49 3-0 Whitewater Reg 3, #1 4 76.60 2-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 16 58.79 3-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #2 27 51.80 1-2 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #4 25 53.38 1-2 Stephenson Reg 5, #1 8 63.64 4-0 Hampton Reg 2, #3 26 52.76 4-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #2 17 58.08 2-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 33 48.66 4-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 7 71.39 3-0 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 31 49.46 3-0 Walnut Grove Reg 7, #2 15 59.56 4-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #4 11 60.76 3-1 Pace Academy Reg 6, #1 19 57.41 1-2 Westminster (Atlanta)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 4-0 85.27 999,937 4.20 956,060 708,686 539,978 433,271 1.31 Benedictine 3-AAAA 2-2 76.60 999,796 3.30 634,718 494,299 330,042 135,600 6.37 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 2-2 78.89 999,998 3.31 789,294 342,015 211,651 129,283 6.73 Perry 2-AAAA 2-1 76.68 999,484 3.25 668,714 427,564 164,945 93,690 9.67 North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 75.46 999,976 3.27 796,022 422,908 148,942 81,828 11.22 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 3-0 71.39 971,889 2.80 515,104 365,739 190,179 52,367 18.10 Burke County 3-AAAA 3-0 72.29 999,254 2.63 438,293 284,290 153,313 46,964 20.29 Hampton 5-AAAA 4-0 63.64 989,250 2.28 372,941 118,334 47,972 6,962 142.64 Troup 4-AAAA 3-0 63.24 820,649 1.46 158,019 79,773 27,062 3,701 269.20 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 1-2 61.99 771,098 1.28 124,142 59,588 19,042 2,302 433.40 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-0 59.56 894,639 1.86 304,655 88,423 24,366 2,236 446.23 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 3-1 60.76 846,824 1.68 197,686 58,260 16,425 1,786 558.91 Cairo 1-AAAA 2-2 58.08 996,857 1.99 200,004 89,390 20,891 1,622 615.52 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 3-1 58.79 874,200 1.72 261,285 70,098 18,018 1,509 661.69 Whitewater 4-AAAA 3-0 60.49 708,539 1.10 93,799 42,190 12,423 1,335 748.06 Wayne County 3-AAAA 2-1 60.63 987,017 1.53 103,226 34,738 9,246 1,029 970.82 LaGrange 4-AAAA 3-0 60.74 671,559 1.01 80,018 34,850 9,888 959 1,041.75 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 2-2 57.88 883,666 1.63 167,169 38,776 9,602 800 1,249.00 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 4-0 56.63 824,655 1.47 188,134 43,120 9,793 706 1,415.43 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-2 57.41 876,086 1.50 143,540 38,949 8,998 669 1,493.77 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 2-2 55.31 810,096 1.28 97,478 21,446 4,274 307 3,256.33 Lovett 5-AAAA 1-2 54.82 890,313 1.50 116,597 20,576 4,183 267 3,744.32 Spalding 2-AAAA 2-2 53.70 719,247 1.15 55,691 18,347 3,553 166 6,023.10 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-4 53.92 756,352 1.14 73,607 14,245 2,548 130 7,691.31 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-0 52.76 671,576 1.03 43,819 13,583 2,422 114 8,770.93 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 1-2 51.80 952,600 1.38 104,294 15,433 2,611 109 9,173.31 Stephenson 6-AAAA 1-2 53.38 733,823 1.09 66,490 12,251 2,168 98 10,203.08 Howard 2-AAAA 3-0 51.60 605,080 0.89 32,307 9,300 1,543 69 14,491.75 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-0 49.46 903,877 1.19 62,760 8,066 1,028 29 34,481.76 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 1-3 50.62 589,983 0.80 35,528 4,905 693 26 38,460.54 West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-2 49.51 486,789 0.67 18,107 4,429 613 22 45,453.55 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 4-0 48.66 869,654 1.01 23,448 5,539 554 14 71,427.57 Baldwin 2-AAAA 1-3 48.53 428,144 0.57 13,444 3,008 374 14 71,427.57 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 2-2 49.09 337,965 0.48 21,473 2,951 290 7 142,856.14 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-2 40.56 406,309 0.51 21,578 2,260 267 7 142,856.14 Westover 1-AAAA 1-3 40.89 888,270 1.03 5,905 713 55 1 999,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-2 42.62 440,204 0.47 4,963 362 12 1 999,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 2-2 43.66 233,660 0.27 4,538 289 21 - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 2-2 44.08 54,411 0.06 498 76 7 - - Griffin 2-AAAA 0-4 39.89 89,680 0.10 485 59 4 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 2-0 38.63 363,365 0.38 1,943 86 3 - - North Hall 8-AAAA 0-3 37.84 173,809 0.18 578 24 1 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-4 34.14 671,488 0.71 625 29 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-2 33.97 116,597 0.12 220 10 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-4 36.57 20,903 0.02 176 10 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-3 32.97 135,570 0.14 191 7 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 2-1 36.10 31,076 0.03 207 4 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 2-2 29.86 443,387 0.46 148 1 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 34.18 49,278 0.05 78 1 - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-3 31.42 1,855 0.00 1 - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-4 18.80 8,709 0.01 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-1 18.78 294 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-1 13.62 260 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-3 12.45 3 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-4 13.06 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 1-2 6.71 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-3 5.05 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-2 -3.37 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-3 -4.65 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 912,091 86,170 1,626 111 999,998 2 1-AAAA Cairo 84,913 779,286 119,241 13,417 996,857 3,143 1-AAAA Westover 2,434 96,062 534,805 254,969 888,270 111,730 1-AAAA Hardaway 424 26,759 226,117 418,188 671,488 328,512 1-AAAA Shaw 138 11,723 118,211 313,315 443,387 556,613 2-AAAA Perry 915,158 71,954 10,235 2,137 999,484 516 2-AAAA Spalding 29,263 271,547 231,741 186,696 719,247 280,753 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 22,890 231,866 221,190 195,630 671,576 328,424 2-AAAA Howard 16,601 186,109 202,949 199,421 605,080 394,920 2-AAAA West Laurens 9,257 125,939 163,813 187,780 486,789 513,211 2-AAAA Baldwin 6,588 101,652 143,102 176,802 428,144 571,856 2-AAAA Griffin 243 10,933 26,970 51,534 89,680 910,320 3-AAAA Benedictine 591,754 327,004 72,722 8,316 999,796 204 3-AAAA Burke County 351,966 475,705 151,321 20,262 999,254 746 3-AAAA Wayne County 52,532 176,088 588,723 169,674 987,017 12,983 3-AAAA New Hampstead 3,731 20,659 177,585 667,679 869,654 130,346 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 17 538 9,327 125,688 135,570 864,430 3-AAAA Islands - 6 322 8,381 8,709 991,291 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 558,269 240,114 116,129 57,377 971,889 28,111 4-AAAA Troup 155,220 237,302 231,835 196,292 820,649 179,351 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 120,557 201,598 227,365 221,578 771,098 228,902 4-AAAA Whitewater 89,262 167,412 211,515 240,350 708,539 291,461 4-AAAA LaGrange 76,040 149,932 200,405 245,182 671,559 328,441 4-AAAA Riverdale 647 3,611 12,475 37,678 54,411 945,589 4-AAAA Fayette County 5 31 276 1,543 1,855 998,145 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Hampton 492,829 269,245 149,304 77,872 989,250 10,750 5-AAAA Lovett 193,712 279,265 253,210 164,126 890,313 109,687 5-AAAA Stockbridge 184,727 241,897 234,203 222,839 883,666 116,334 5-AAAA Pace Academy 122,712 168,596 266,385 289,131 846,824 153,176 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 5,658 38,850 87,341 206,116 337,965 662,035 5-AAAA McDonough 260 1,486 5,958 23,372 31,076 968,924 5-AAAA Luella 102 661 3,599 16,541 20,903 979,097 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 3 3 999,997 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 329,038 237,077 182,753 127,218 876,086 123,914 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 229,892 218,713 197,768 163,723 810,096 189,904 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 176,738 195,878 198,745 184,991 756,352 243,648 6-AAAA Stephenson 161,032 185,434 195,817 191,540 733,823 266,177 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 88,656 128,711 163,757 208,859 589,983 410,017 6-AAAA Miller Grove 14,644 34,187 61,160 123,669 233,660 766,340 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 926,036 67,612 4,972 1,317 999,937 63 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 30,974 350,056 304,136 209,473 894,639 105,361 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 25,048 303,238 305,860 240,054 874,200 125,800 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 16,345 229,199 285,980 293,131 824,655 175,345 7-AAAA Sonoraville 1,597 49,895 99,017 255,800 406,309 593,691 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 35 225 260 999,740 8-AAAA North Oconee 927,852 66,421 5,251 452 999,976 24 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 45,392 511,306 305,751 90,151 952,600 47,400 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 24,541 341,446 372,757 165,133 903,877 96,123 8-AAAA Madison County 1,190 28,188 134,645 276,181 440,204 559,796 8-AAAA East Forsyth 799 36,742 106,712 219,112 363,365 636,635 8-AAAA North Hall 136 6,691 34,792 132,190 173,809 826,191 8-AAAA Chestatee 69 6,821 28,593 81,114 116,597 883,403 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 21 2,381 11,469 35,407 49,278 950,722 8-AAAA East Hall - 4 30 260 294 999,706 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Crisp County Oconee County Cedar Grove Thomasville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Crisp County Oconee County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Hebron Christian Savannah Country Day Crisp County Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 10 61.88 3-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 24 48.32 1-2 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 15 56.82 4-0 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #1 17 53.77 2-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 25 46.29 2-1 Savannah Country Day Reg 4, #2 26 44.00 3-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 35 38.80 0-4 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 6 64.14 3-1 Crisp County Reg 6, #3 30 42.40 1-2 Bremen Reg 5, #2 5 66.94 3-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 28 43.38 1-3 Wesleyan Reg 8, #1 2 72.88 3-1 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 29 42.56 3-1 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #2 22 49.47 3-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 14 57.24 2-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 4 68.40 2-1 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Thomasville Monroe Area Mary Persons Calvary Day Stephens County Cedar Grove Thomasville Morgan County Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 12 61.09 4-0 Dougherty Reg 2, #2 11 61.74 3-1 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 38 34.46 2-2 Hephzibah Reg 3, #1 9 62.11 2-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 20 49.68 4-0 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #2 3 70.89 3-1 Stephens County Reg 6, #4 31 41.16 2-1 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #1 1 99.40 3-0 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 16 56.24 2-1 Jackson Reg 1, #2 7 63.17 1-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 27 43.62 2-1 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 19 50.77 3-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 8 63.08 1-3 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 21 49.61 2-1 White County Reg 5, #4 37 36.01 2-2 Douglass Reg 6, #1 13 60.67 2-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-0 99.40 1,000,000 4.87 971,500 958,241 943,251 916,231 0.09 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-1 72.88 988,397 3.00 488,531 367,491 222,845 25,339 38.46 Stephens County 8-AAA 3-1 70.89 980,422 2.78 425,812 305,867 153,756 16,725 58.79 Peach County 2-AAA 2-1 68.40 999,848 2.78 633,578 253,351 146,678 11,198 88.30 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 3-1 66.94 1,000,000 2.80 465,432 286,180 150,198 7,991 124.14 Crisp County 1-AAA 3-1 64.14 956,621 2.56 563,532 281,903 81,531 4,892 203.42 Thomasville 1-AAA 1-3 63.17 944,911 2.39 511,605 238,092 62,410 3,601 276.70 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 3-0 61.88 1,000,000 2.48 402,461 204,630 66,960 2,454 406.50 Monroe Area 8-AAA 1-3 63.08 889,891 2.13 311,484 173,661 32,320 2,442 408.50 Adairsville 6-AAA 2-1 60.67 998,903 2.50 430,320 240,682 15,549 2,181 457.51 Calvary Day 3-AAA 2-0 62.11 995,580 2.46 471,913 45,488 19,483 2,049 487.04 Dougherty 1-AAA 4-0 61.09 913,364 2.05 403,721 160,476 36,384 1,815 549.96 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-1 61.74 998,803 2.08 394,736 104,354 27,450 1,731 576.70 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-1 57.24 819,104 1.48 232,274 66,798 11,928 410 2,438.02 Jackson 2-AAA 2-1 56.24 995,235 1.67 235,767 60,077 5,558 330 3,029.30 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 4-0 56.82 692,130 1.38 159,238 64,565 8,532 314 3,183.71 Dawson County 7-AAA 2-2 53.77 959,478 1.41 101,847 36,838 4,675 91 10,988.01 Morgan County 4-AAA 3-1 50.77 998,925 1.87 167,847 42,077 2,166 73 13,697.63 Hart County 8-AAA 1-2 52.40 448,973 0.78 65,199 20,003 1,933 41 24,389.24 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 3-0 49.47 878,004 1.59 115,415 15,683 1,877 24 41,665.67 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 4-0 49.68 894,004 1.12 40,116 10,949 821 22 45,453.55 White County 7-AAA 2-1 49.61 894,363 1.12 41,174 11,477 875 16 62,499.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 1-2 48.32 955,965 1.28 62,685 16,087 873 11 90,908.09 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-1 42.56 990,032 1.40 42,056 4,544 189 7 142,856.14 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-1 46.29 776,145 1.28 65,627 8,141 651 6 166,665.67 Monroe 1-AAA 3-1 48.39 359,868 0.46 30,236 3,942 357 3 333,332.33 Harlem 4-AAA 3-1 44.00 992,971 1.47 56,018 7,161 355 2 499,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 2-1 43.62 648,165 0.99 35,849 3,785 193 1 999,999.00 Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-3 43.38 669,722 0.73 7,118 1,188 49 - - Bremen 6-AAA 1-2 42.40 827,653 0.92 11,111 1,644 48 - - Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-4 38.80 870,446 0.95 17,662 1,562 38 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 2-1 41.16 756,538 0.81 5,882 816 28 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-1 39.01 382,974 0.52 9,864 707 22 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 3-1 40.34 498,696 0.53 2,660 344 8 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 2-2 34.46 947,565 1.08 5,674 190 5 - - Douglass 5-AAA 2-2 36.01 1,000,000 1.11 7,231 586 2 - - Long County 3-AAA 2-1 37.66 316,473 0.42 6,553 409 2 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 2-1 40.48 251,655 0.26 139 7 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-2 22.91 135,668 0.14 62 2 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 0-3 28.01 82,314 0.08 32 2 - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-3 27.29 112,181 0.11 23 - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-2 27.71 6,132 0.01 10 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-2 24.60 51,966 0.05 3 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 1-2 24.77 45,139 0.05 2 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-3 17.40 2,554 0.00 1 - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-3 11.26 70,272 0.07 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-2 14.00 1,423 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-3 -14.35 235 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-4 14.55 187 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-2 8.30 105 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Crisp County 356,846 279,188 199,909 120,678 956,621 43,379 1-AAA Thomasville 304,708 276,933 220,696 142,574 944,911 55,089 1-AAA Dougherty 218,471 245,540 254,598 194,755 913,364 86,636 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 107,295 161,812 242,641 307,356 819,104 180,896 1-AAA Monroe 12,674 36,445 81,356 229,393 359,868 640,132 1-AAA Columbus 6 82 800 5,244 6,132 993,868 2-AAA Peach County 618,490 278,345 93,978 9,035 999,848 152 2-AAA Mary Persons 268,073 431,751 264,560 34,419 998,803 1,197 2-AAA Jackson 110,278 273,865 516,326 94,766 995,235 4,765 2-AAA Upson-Lee 3,148 15,679 120,659 730,960 870,446 129,554 2-AAA Pike County 11 360 4,477 130,820 135,668 864,332 3-AAA Calvary Day 757,309 177,197 47,611 13,463 995,580 4,420 3-AAA Savannah Christian 126,267 346,215 253,549 151,973 878,004 121,996 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 66,047 227,671 267,723 214,704 776,145 223,855 3-AAA Liberty County 34,298 146,574 217,577 249,716 648,165 351,835 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 9,676 58,661 118,100 196,537 382,974 617,026 3-AAA Long County 6,401 43,641 95,077 171,354 316,473 683,527 3-AAA Beach 2 41 356 2,155 2,554 997,446 3-AAA Groves - - 7 98 105 999,895 4-AAA Morgan County 556,348 280,564 117,291 44,722 998,925 1,075 4-AAA Harlem 224,286 328,878 290,167 149,640 992,971 7,029 4-AAA Richmond Academy 178,469 291,218 331,597 188,748 990,032 9,968 4-AAA Hephzibah 40,857 98,642 257,260 550,806 947,565 52,435 4-AAA Salem 40 698 3,680 65,854 70,272 929,728 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 5 230 235 999,765 5-AAA Cedar Grove 976,527 22,699 764 10 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 17,508 620,046 348,596 13,850 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 5,944 353,973 601,871 38,212 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 21 3,282 48,769 947,928 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 775,936 178,444 36,553 7,970 998,903 1,097 6-AAA Ringgold 150,474 443,353 248,027 114,111 955,965 44,035 6-AAA Bremen 43,489 200,666 322,878 260,620 827,653 172,347 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 27,918 147,086 275,032 306,502 756,538 243,462 6-AAA LaFayette 1,704 20,972 70,137 158,842 251,655 748,345 6-AAA Ridgeland 334 6,049 27,306 78,492 112,181 887,819 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 81 1,872 10,816 39,197 51,966 948,034 6-AAA Gordon Lee 64 1,558 9,251 34,266 45,139 954,861 7-AAA Dawson County 440,422 271,229 164,488 83,339 959,478 40,522 7-AAA White County 231,228 261,313 241,072 160,750 894,363 105,637 7-AAA Lumpkin County 227,554 261,632 242,760 162,058 894,004 105,996 7-AAA Wesleyan 67,085 125,147 196,753 280,737 669,722 330,278 7-AAA Gilmer 32,592 75,314 137,439 253,351 498,696 501,304 7-AAA Pickens 1,117 5,346 17,335 58,516 82,314 917,686 7-AAA West Hall 2 19 153 1,249 1,423 998,577 8-AAA Oconee County 485,340 324,002 134,256 44,799 988,397 11,603 8-AAA Stephens County 373,979 362,803 179,195 64,445 980,422 19,578 8-AAA Monroe Area 104,321 201,325 362,215 222,030 889,891 110,109 8-AAA Hebron Christian 28,088 77,671 212,936 373,435 692,130 307,870 8-AAA Hart County 8,272 34,199 111,379 295,123 448,973 551,027 8-AAA Franklin County - - 19 168 187 999,813

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cook Pierce County Cook Northeast Pierce County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Cook Columbia Northeast Callaway Rockmart Appling County Cook Columbia Athens Academy Vidalia Northeast Reg 5, #3 12 56.12 1-3 Callaway Reg 6, #2 17 49.50 4-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 30 35.51 3-0 Banks County Reg 7, #1 5 64.05 2-1 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 9 59.40 1-1 Appling County Reg 4, #2 15 52.99 2-1 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 38 26.97 2-1 Rutland Reg 1, #1 1 75.31 3-1 Cook Reg 6, #3 33 32.08 0-3 Washington Reg 5, #2 11 57.34 3-1 Columbia Reg 7, #4 26 40.10 1-2 Fannin County Reg 8, #1 13 55.95 3-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 21 46.13 3-0 Laney Reg 3, #2 7 60.63 4-0 Vidalia Reg 1, #4 19 46.67 1-3 Dodge County Reg 2, #1 6 61.53 1-2 Northeast Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald South Atlanta Worth County Pierce County Fellowship Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Thomson Haralson County South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 16 51.76 4-0 Worth County Reg 2, #2 35 31.54 0-3 Central (Macon) Reg 4, #4 28 39.34 0-3 Washington County Reg 3, #1 3 73.64 3-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 27 39.70 2-2 North Murray Reg 8, #2 14 53.33 1-2 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 36 30.81 0-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #1 8 59.81 1-2 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 2, #3 39 26.97 4-0 ACE Charter Reg 1, #2 2 74.60 4-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #4 22 44.48 2-1 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 4 64.80 2-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 23 42.78 3-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 18 48.41 1-2 Haralson County Reg 5, #4 34 31.92 2-1 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 10 57.99 3-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cook 1-AA 3-1 75.31 999,197 4.03 821,789 696,290 519,597 316,842 2.16 Fitzgerald 1-AA 4-0 74.60 998,966 3.97 806,152 676,429 491,072 282,592 2.54 Pierce County 3-AA 3-0 73.64 999,680 3.94 835,370 720,900 424,337 251,132 2.98 Rockmart 7-AA 2-1 64.05 999,557 3.00 708,037 217,426 127,305 42,206 22.69 Thomson 4-AA 2-1 64.80 999,873 2.36 263,212 188,784 81,543 28,736 33.80 Northeast 2-AA 1-2 61.53 999,993 2.68 457,191 301,594 82,588 21,803 44.87 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-2 59.81 999,144 2.72 585,811 194,066 51,425 12,424 79.49 Vidalia 3-AA 4-0 60.63 982,636 2.25 308,657 183,085 50,561 12,185 81.07 Appling County 3-AA 1-1 59.40 976,694 2.09 254,110 141,326 35,823 7,619 130.25 South Atlanta 6-AA 3-0 57.99 999,670 2.54 558,153 119,263 35,005 7,574 131.03 Columbia 5-AA 3-1 57.34 998,218 2.48 481,191 136,598 30,018 5,938 167.41 Callaway 5-AA 1-3 56.12 997,510 2.35 427,756 110,458 22,335 3,919 254.17 Athens Academy 8-AA 3-1 55.95 996,627 2.35 393,206 118,368 21,674 3,719 267.89 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-2 53.33 992,604 2.13 305,145 71,131 10,869 1,526 654.31 Putnam County 4-AA 2-1 52.99 994,807 1.49 60,709 23,525 4,314 598 1,671.24 Worth County 1-AA 4-0 51.76 718,268 1.32 86,653 31,302 4,002 481 2,078.00 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 4-0 49.50 995,374 1.71 200,718 21,300 3,302 371 2,694.42 Haralson County 7-AA 1-2 48.41 950,076 1.67 166,449 15,916 2,077 199 5,024.13 Dodge County 1-AA 1-3 46.67 437,028 0.68 24,851 6,114 461 37 27,026.03 Laney 4-AA 3-0 46.13 972,165 1.18 25,348 6,045 507 33 30,302.03 Sumter County 1-AA 1-2 46.34 415,887 0.64 22,796 5,516 415 27 37,036.04 Union County 8-AA 3-1 42.78 911,619 1.32 66,664 4,250 260 15 66,665.67 Toombs County 3-AA 2-1 44.48 597,217 0.72 8,090 1,850 120 9 111,110.11 North Murray 7-AA 2-2 39.70 792,081 1.06 36,695 2,132 103 4 249,999.00 Fannin County 7-AA 1-2 40.10 780,308 1.03 34,163 1,939 106 3 333,332.33 Berrien 1-AA 3-1 42.69 236,589 0.33 7,436 1,298 67 3 333,332.33 Washington County 4-AA 0-3 39.34 885,358 0.95 7,966 1,075 44 3 333,332.33 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-4 41.60 194,065 0.27 5,199 826 38 1 999,999.00 Model 7-AA 1-2 34.40 469,595 0.54 6,070 213 4 1 999,999.00 Tattnall County 3-AA 2-1 39.12 287,506 0.32 1,255 177 10 - - Banks County 8-AA 3-0 35.51 682,826 0.79 10,474 261 8 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 2-1 31.92 669,795 0.73 7,587 125 4 - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-3 31.54 883,116 0.96 1,930 122 4 - - Washington 6-AA 0-3 32.08 785,555 0.84 5,401 136 1 - - East Jackson 8-AA 1-2 25.04 159,754 0.17 246 1 1 - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 0-2 30.81 738,418 0.78 4,021 80 - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-1 34.86 138,120 0.15 255 21 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 4-0 26.97 734,133 0.76 458 17 - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-1 26.97 730,080 0.75 383 13 - - - Therrell 6-AA 3-0 24.84 413,180 0.42 546 11 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-2 25.60 309,835 0.32 964 9 - - - Spencer 2-AA 1-2 24.13 583,333 0.59 154 5 - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 1-3 27.77 256,570 0.27 693 2 - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-3 25.00 18,147 0.02 3 1 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-3 22.80 106,237 0.11 29 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-2-1 14.01 67,473 0.07 6 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-3-1 10.36 21,009 0.02 3 - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-1 14.63 21,074 0.02 2 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 0-3 11.04 65,929 0.07 1 - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-1 15.07 20,443 0.02 1 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-3 12.96 8,246 0.01 1 - - - - McNair 5-AA 2-2 3.38 4,489 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-3 -0.64 3,361 0.00 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-3 -8.05 330 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-4 -1.71 137 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-3 -11.66 55 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-3 -1.17 43 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-2 -12.31 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Cook 516,639 441,356 37,466 3,736 999,197 803 1-AA Fitzgerald 474,553 476,440 43,313 4,660 998,966 1,034 1-AA Worth County 6,260 47,571 408,940 255,497 718,268 281,732 1-AA Dodge County 1,172 14,222 185,182 236,452 437,028 562,972 1-AA Sumter County 997 12,848 173,067 228,975 415,887 584,113 1-AA Berrien 222 4,408 85,225 146,734 236,589 763,411 1-AA Jeff Davis 157 3,155 66,807 123,946 194,065 805,935 2-AA Northeast 964,329 34,059 1,351 254 999,993 7 2-AA Central (Macon) 19,753 417,948 275,177 170,238 883,116 116,884 2-AA ACE Charter 6,536 210,826 257,834 258,937 734,133 265,867 2-AA Rutland 6,453 208,054 256,743 258,830 730,080 269,920 2-AA Spencer 2,904 124,897 191,714 263,818 583,333 416,667 2-AA Southwest 25 4,151 16,682 45,071 65,929 934,071 2-AA Kendrick - 65 494 2,802 3,361 996,639 2-AA Jordan - - 5 50 55 999,945 3-AA Pierce County 748,974 197,518 48,377 4,811 999,680 320 3-AA Vidalia 136,819 405,473 360,050 80,294 982,636 17,364 3-AA Appling County 110,115 356,520 409,777 100,282 976,694 23,306 3-AA Toombs County 3,464 30,061 120,103 443,589 597,217 402,783 3-AA Tattnall County 520 8,160 43,661 235,165 287,506 712,494 3-AA Brantley County 107 2,219 16,979 118,815 138,120 861,880 3-AA Windsor Forest 1 49 1,053 17,044 18,147 981,853 4-AA Thomson 759,461 198,475 35,053 6,884 999,873 127 4-AA Putnam County 176,219 494,714 245,663 78,211 994,807 5,193 4-AA Laney 52,130 228,866 448,334 242,835 972,165 27,835 4-AA Washington County 12,142 76,327 255,904 540,985 885,358 114,642 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 48 1,449 12,181 92,559 106,237 893,763 4-AA Josey - 98 1,437 19,539 21,074 978,926 4-AA Butler - 71 1,428 18,944 20,443 979,557 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 43 43 999,957 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 429,860 324,859 228,522 15,903 999,144 856 5-AA Columbia 310,013 340,685 321,459 26,061 998,218 1,782 5-AA Callaway 258,498 327,002 378,890 33,120 997,510 2,490 5-AA Landmark Christian 1,453 6,164 56,322 605,856 669,795 330,205 5-AA Redan 175 1,274 14,481 293,905 309,835 690,165 5-AA Towers 1 16 307 20,685 21,009 978,991 5-AA McNair - - 19 4,470 4,489 995,511 6-AA South Atlanta 709,749 263,550 23,350 3,021 999,670 330 6-AA North Cobb Christian 273,424 591,163 111,144 19,643 995,374 4,626 6-AA Washington 9,034 71,765 383,660 321,096 785,555 214,445 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 6,725 56,410 330,225 345,058 738,418 261,582 6-AA Therrell 1,055 16,346 135,541 260,238 413,180 586,820 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 13 766 16,064 50,630 67,473 932,527 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 16 314 330 999,670 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 843,757 135,152 16,669 3,979 999,557 443 7-AA Haralson County 106,921 473,210 255,864 114,081 950,076 49,924 7-AA North Murray 23,292 172,974 299,645 296,170 792,081 207,919 7-AA Fannin County 21,829 164,238 291,133 303,108 780,308 219,692 7-AA Model 4,199 54,314 135,277 275,805 469,595 530,405 7-AA Murray County 2 112 1,407 6,725 8,246 991,754 7-AA Gordon Central - - 5 132 137 999,863 8-AA Athens Academy 532,837 341,000 102,466 20,324 996,627 3,373 8-AA Fellowship Christian 384,979 416,019 156,298 35,308 992,604 7,396 8-AA Union County 68,330 178,830 447,873 216,586 911,619 88,381 8-AA Banks County 12,344 51,236 206,925 412,321 682,826 317,174 8-AA Providence Christian 1,131 8,981 55,123 191,335 256,570 743,430 8-AA East Jackson 379 3,934 31,315 124,126 159,754 840,246

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Swainsboro St. Francis Darlington Heard County Brooks County Mount Pisgah Christian Rabun County Bryan County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 28 28.68 2-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 14 49.06 3-0 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 26 35.06 1-1 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 9 55.70 3-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 23 37.55 3-0 Screven County Reg 4, #2 19 43.47 1-2 Heard County Reg 2, #4 17 46.13 1-2 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 3 73.14 3-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 16 48.13 3-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 24 36.62 3-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 27 32.31 2-1 Dade County Reg 8, #1 1 75.97 3-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 25 36.32 2-2 Temple Reg 3, #2 21 39.43 2-1 Bryan County Reg 1, #4 30 27.61 1-3 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 67.93 4-0 Swainsboro Bleckley County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Bleckley County Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Trion Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 15 48.13 2-1 Pelham Reg 2, #2 6 63.95 3-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 0.80 0-4 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 8 56.38 2-2 Metter Reg 7, #3 20 42.99 2-1 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 11 54.64 3-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 22 38.37 2-1 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 2 75.58 3-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 12 51.79 2-1 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 68.27 2-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 31 25.98 3-1 Claxton Reg 4, #1 10 54.81 4-0 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 18 43.64 1-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 13 49.85 3-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 29 28.41 1-3 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 7 59.01 4-0 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 3-0 75.58 1,000,000 4.14 882,339 729,378 554,994 317,504 2.15 Rabun County 8-A Division I 3-0 75.97 1,000,000 4.10 915,721 704,742 487,308 293,641 2.41 Brooks County 1-A Division I 3-1 73.14 1,000,000 3.90 860,719 746,174 378,231 204,031 3.90 Irwin County 1-A Division I 2-1 68.27 1,000,000 3.37 735,299 572,650 219,964 83,118 11.03 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 4-0 67.93 999,818 3.14 801,179 295,163 148,389 57,545 16.38 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 3-0 63.95 999,383 2.70 639,534 190,046 76,748 22,134 44.18 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 4-0 59.01 1,000,000 2.86 648,512 221,518 46,382 8,966 110.53 Darlington 7-A Division I 3-0 55.70 999,614 2.64 589,220 158,644 29,941 5,674 175.24 Metter 3-A Division I 2-2 56.38 999,998 2.42 369,464 57,554 17,911 2,753 362.24 Lamar County 4-A Division I 4-0 54.81 1,000,000 2.27 217,807 110,859 16,459 2,269 439.72 Elbert County 8-A Division I 3-0 54.64 1,000,000 2.00 177,791 50,127 10,426 1,344 743.05 Dublin 2-A Division I 2-1 51.79 988,333 1.39 128,047 30,413 3,707 386 2,589.67 St. Francis 6-A Division I 3-0 49.06 1,000,000 2.01 230,164 35,232 3,089 229 4,365.81 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 3-1 48.13 1,000,000 1.94 198,975 28,256 2,326 187 5,346.59 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-1 48.13 1,000,000 1.28 74,427 10,033 1,004 65 15,383.62 Trion 7-A Division I 3-0 49.85 986,001 1.61 135,012 16,770 1,082 64 15,624.00 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-2 46.13 963,553 1.12 44,374 9,118 583 33 30,302.03 Commerce 8-A Division I 1-2 43.64 1,000,000 1.48 80,748 8,061 407 20 49,999.00 Heard County 4-A Division I 1-2 43.47 1,000,000 1.75 52,901 10,732 508 18 55,554.56 Pepperell 7-A Division I 2-1 42.99 969,748 1.37 66,276 6,422 293 9 111,110.11 Bryan County 3-A Division I 2-1 39.43 999,213 1.53 33,228 2,157 82 4 249,999.00 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 2-1 38.37 1,000,000 1.26 22,682 1,421 54 2 499,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 3-0 37.55 998,804 1.44 22,437 1,397 44 2 499,999.00 Social Circle 5-A Division I 3-1 36.62 1,000,000 1.25 16,116 860 25 1 999,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 2-2 36.32 1,000,000 1.44 16,888 1,062 24 1 999,999.00 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 1-1 35.06 1,000,000 1.17 22,103 826 14 - - Claxton 3-A Division I 3-1 25.98 985,396 1.07 1,250 37 3 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 2-1 32.31 753,718 0.80 3,640 117 2 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 2-1 28.68 1,000,000 1.09 5,453 106 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 1-3 28.41 1,000,000 1.09 5,140 99 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-3 27.61 1,000,000 1.02 2,433 25 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 2-1 22.54 201,314 0.20 98 1 - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-3 19.99 81,303 0.08 10 - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-3 19.40 48,913 0.05 9 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-4 0.80 1,000,000 1.00 4 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-4 -9.11 16,589 0.02 - - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 1-2 7.09 8,302 0.01 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 0-2 8.36 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 629,923 342,486 27,088 503 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 358,941 571,416 68,084 1,559 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 11,031 84,910 816,025 88,034 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 105 1,188 88,803 909,904 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 581,040 328,964 72,238 17,576 999,818 182 2-A Division I Bleckley County 354,947 463,078 141,548 39,810 999,383 617 2-A Division I Dublin 48,565 150,068 488,268 301,432 988,333 11,667 2-A Division I Jefferson County 15,447 57,752 295,907 594,447 963,553 36,447 2-A Division I East Laurens 1 138 2,039 46,735 48,913 951,087 3-A Division I Metter 829,660 143,092 23,202 4,044 999,998 2 3-A Division I Bryan County 94,752 438,507 348,967 116,987 999,213 787 3-A Division I Screven County 68,826 358,744 413,594 157,640 998,804 1,196 3-A Division I Claxton 6,762 59,648 214,064 704,922 985,396 14,604 3-A Division I Savannah - 9 173 16,407 16,589 983,411 4-A Division I Lamar County 763,434 196,823 39,523 220 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 185,933 541,446 269,907 2,714 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 50,616 261,471 674,106 13,807 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 17 260 16,464 983,259 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 989,073 10,789 121 17 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 8,036 589,365 270,048 132,551 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,578 204,631 368,849 424,942 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 1,313 195,215 360,982 442,490 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 650,323 247,252 78,292 24,133 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 173,718 350,566 323,107 152,609 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 151,548 323,076 350,453 174,923 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 24,411 79,106 248,148 648,335 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 740,563 203,736 48,017 7,298 999,614 386 7-A Division I Trion 159,346 428,924 310,309 87,422 986,001 13,999 7-A Division I Pepperell 91,181 305,960 420,123 152,484 969,748 30,252 7-A Division I Dade County 8,576 55,256 183,299 506,587 753,718 246,282 7-A Division I Armuchee 292 5,059 28,669 167,294 201,314 798,686 7-A Division I Chattooga 42 1,047 9,169 71,045 81,303 918,697 7-A Division I Coosa - 18 414 7,870 8,302 991,698 8-A Division I Rabun County 916,595 79,759 3,290 356 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 73,409 692,693 194,164 39,734 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 8,607 184,591 554,712 252,090 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 1,389 42,957 247,834 707,820 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Dooly County Bowdon Aquinas Charlton County Dooly County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Aquinas Clinch County Macon County Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Manchester Aquinas Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 32 22.46 1-2 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 10 44.07 0-3 Macon County Reg 8, #4 20 35.60 3-1 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 54.47 3-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 21 34.87 3-1 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 12 43.10 0-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 28 27.99 2-2 Lanier County Reg 1, #1 4 49.76 4-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 13 42.58 1-2 Manchester Reg 5, #2 31 24.63 1-2 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 2 52.62 3-0 Aquinas Reg 4, #3 25 32.58 2-2 Wheeler County Reg 3, #2 11 43.48 1-2 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 34 20.32 1-2 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 3 52.59 3-1 Clinch County Charlton County Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Lincoln County Johnson County Mitchell County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 22 34.64 1-2 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 5 49.62 3-1 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 27 28.79 2-1 Telfair County Reg 3, #1 9 44.50 2-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 23 34.60 3-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 16 40.37 2-1 Lincoln County Reg 6, #4 19 38.45 1-2 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 8 45.92 2-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 15 40.63 1-3 Turner County Reg 1, #2 18 39.44 0-3 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 24 33.86 2-1 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 6 48.60 1-2 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 17 39.73 3-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #2 14 42.09 1-2 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 36 14.93 0-4 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #1 7 48.19 1-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 3-1 54.47 1,000,000 3.35 682,530 481,683 306,891 204,639 3.89 Clinch County 2-A Division II 3-1 52.59 997,581 3.34 703,745 455,301 276,408 164,750 5.07 Aquinas 8-A Division II 3-0 52.62 996,727 2.62 699,526 435,268 260,322 159,981 5.25 Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-1 49.62 993,939 2.96 592,909 345,623 187,104 90,556 10.04 Early County 1-A Division II 4-0 49.76 1,000,000 2.92 595,800 315,739 163,423 87,028 10.49 Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-2 48.60 998,129 2.73 496,111 276,905 148,632 66,977 13.93 Schley County 6-A Division II 1-2 48.19 992,140 2.85 513,489 283,695 145,430 64,957 14.39 Johnson County 5-A Division II 2-0 45.92 999,943 2.41 417,622 212,811 103,140 38,100 25.25 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-1 44.50 971,853 2.21 309,203 144,435 60,519 21,204 46.16 Macon County 6-A Division II 0-3 44.07 977,098 2.36 356,037 153,491 59,914 20,775 47.13 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-2 43.48 963,658 2.09 274,243 120,062 46,623 15,248 64.58 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-3 43.10 990,710 2.10 288,490 113,867 42,610 13,715 71.91 Manchester 6-A Division II 1-2 42.58 967,730 2.20 306,255 119,950 42,056 13,457 73.31 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-2 42.09 1,000,000 2.03 270,434 111,617 41,403 11,904 83.01 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-3 40.63 951,925 1.82 233,168 84,237 26,104 6,721 147.79 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-1 40.37 921,386 1.56 199,294 67,666 21,049 5,383 184.77 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-3 39.44 995,282 1.74 193,741 63,092 18,255 4,352 228.78 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 3-0 39.73 911,057 1.50 178,832 58,412 17,025 4,178 238.35 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 1-2 38.45 922,044 1.75 181,134 52,648 13,827 3,130 318.49 Greene County 8-A Division II 3-1 35.60 805,490 1.11 76,527 18,661 3,895 657 1,521.07 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-0 34.60 1,000,000 1.47 92,359 21,428 4,435 652 1,532.74 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-2 34.64 982,927 1.33 75,208 18,051 3,614 529 1,889.36 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 3-1 34.87 793,466 1.17 67,902 15,223 2,932 480 2,082.33 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 2-1 33.86 756,805 1.08 54,850 11,307 2,051 316 3,163.56 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 2-2 32.58 901,987 1.24 50,020 8,980 1,389 220 4,544.45 Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-1 28.79 805,674 1.00 22,119 2,976 321 38 26,314.79 Portal 3-A Division II 3-0 29.01 514,218 0.64 16,285 2,141 266 29 34,481.76 Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-2 27.99 608,817 0.71 15,601 1,803 179 16 62,499.00 Warren County 8-A Division II 1-2 26.66 325,866 0.37 5,625 575 52 3 333,332.33 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 1-3 25.15 447,738 0.50 6,443 561 40 3 333,332.33 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-2 24.63 961,444 1.10 11,131 992 64 2 499,999.00 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-2 22.46 939,119 1.04 6,660 461 16 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-2 20.32 752,329 0.78 3,040 158 5 - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 1-2 20.83 116,821 0.14 1,298 87 3 - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 1-3 18.67 268,039 0.29 1,007 51 2 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-4 14.93 761,456 0.79 1,090 34 1 - - Miller County 1-A Division II 1-3 10.52 228,785 0.23 99 4 - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-2 14.92 39,474 0.04 72 4 - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 0-3 12.59 19,775 0.02 40 1 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-3 5.54 248,778 0.25 40 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-3 7.57 35,461 0.04 12 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-3 0.88 40,648 0.04 4 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-1 -0.39 89,260 0.09 3 - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-3 6.48 4,392 0.00 2 - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-2 -29.58 29 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 3-1 3.37 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-2 -29.60 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-3 -49.90 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.