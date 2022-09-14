ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27.

Combined ShapeCaption
August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
34 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Valdosta
Colquitt County
Buford
Mill Creek
Valdosta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lambert
Colquitt County
Buford
Carrollton
Lambert
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Colquitt County
Walton
Buford
North Paulding
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
24
69.64
3-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
14
78.07
3-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
30
64.39
2-2
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
17
74.81
2-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
22
71.32
2-2
McEachern
Reg 4, #2
9
86.14
3-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
29
64.72
2-2
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
102.85
4-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
20
71.89
2-1
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
10
85.97
2-1
Walton
Reg 7, #4
33
60.94
3-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #1
2
100.96
3-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
15
75.03
3-0
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #2
18
73.95
3-1
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
25
69.32
2-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
11
85.48
4-0
Carrollton
Lowndes
Mill Creek
Valdosta
Milton
Lowndes
Marietta
Mill Creek
North Cobb
Valdosta
Grayson
Collins Hill
Milton
Reg 1, #3
8
87.88
2-1
Lowndes
Reg 2, #2
12
83.13
2-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
19
73.41
1-2
Brookwood
Reg 3, #1
16
74.97
1-3
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
32
63.02
3-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #2
4
95.37
3-0
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
23
71.01
2-1
Denmark
Reg 5, #1
6
91.14
2-1
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
21
71.38
3-1
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
3
99.17
4-0
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
31
63.82
1-3
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
7
89.18
4-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
13
79.55
2-1
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
26
69.11
1-2
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
39
50.20
1-3
Cherokee
Reg 6, #1
5
95.28
1-2
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-0102.85999,8444.03853,872714,482492,897321,5012.11
Buford8-AAAAAAA3-0100.96999,9143.90815,939692,267408,695248,8553.02
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-099.17999,4943.65783,090575,582355,824178,7614.59
Milton6-AAAAAAA1-295.28999,4973.44829,253414,996223,00390,05510.10
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-095.37999,4033.32661,892475,634218,16386,87110.51
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA2-191.14999,9652.58368,233228,39783,06525,76237.82
Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-089.18993,4232.39302,265142,95450,95414,06870.08
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-187.88990,7142.38490,319177,05747,95211,37686.90
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA4-085.48999,2982.24462,725120,84228,9306,191160.52
Walton5-AAAAAAA2-185.97999,8282.20242,589111,20827,5746,041164.54
Parkview4-AAAAAAA3-086.14983,8572.19241,14996,23426,6885,836170.35
Westlake2-AAAAAAA2-283.13998,6111.97359,05280,40616,2902,841350.99
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-179.55964,6961.92193,06237,0275,6316581,518.76
Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-078.07933,4131.74263,55433,9905,2585331,875.17
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-274.81996,6961.81227,49621,3042,5211805,554.56
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-374.97977,7001.55104,75713,3681,3761248,063.52
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-075.03821,9201.3994,98811,7631,2089410,637.30
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA3-173.95971,4211.4887,38510,1329697114,083.51
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-273.41764,2271.2471,8167,6796324223,808.52
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-171.89792,6771.0972,3575,7194613528,570.43
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA3-069.64987,3881.41112,0975,9674142638,460.54
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA3-171.38976,3081.1134,1893,5302782245,453.55
Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-171.01764,9481.0259,5014,4483182147,618.05
McEachern3-AAAAAAA2-271.32947,7231.3150,1564,7183411376,922.08
Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-269.11984,2261.3774,4864,3723049111,110.11
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA2-269.32732,5490.9039,9872,2481358124,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-264.39523,1950.7228,605821264249,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-264.72914,5110.955,108438221999,999.00
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-363.82789,4470.906,72733791999,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-265.85503,4040.5914,11963828--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA3-163.02939,3061.0615,14051611--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA3-160.94909,8900.998,0122287--
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-164.99304,0340.407,7603726--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA2-260.58277,3990.303,117805--
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-360.32303,6660.388,7951603--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA4-057.83209,1260.254,023502--
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-459.98132,5390.161,29425---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-350.20572,3230.586866---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-354.70313,7090.332445---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA3-045.49309,9620.31133----
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA1-240.02130,5340.1319----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-144.55155,4650.169----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-345.21111,2720.11-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-332.7914,3150.01-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-242.136,0610.01-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-113.401020.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County566,279339,75689,2014,608999,844156
1-AAAAAAAValdosta370,834458,837159,9769,847999,494506
1-AAAAAAALowndes61,935194,424648,85385,502990,7149,286
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill9106,18086,199639,260732,549267,451
1-AAAAAAACamden County4280315,771260,783277,399722,601
2-AAAAAAACarrollton526,683356,81693,85321,946999,298702
2-AAAAAAAWestlake399,177426,441138,07534,918998,6111,389
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta59,352163,382490,855262,719976,30823,692
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook14,76652,570268,845578,330914,51185,489
2-AAAAAAACampbell227918,372102,087111,272888,728
3-AAAAAAAMarietta383,963302,542199,64991,546977,70022,300
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding333,912303,581224,910109,018971,42128,579
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern222,699268,255290,911165,858947,72352,277
3-AAAAAAAHarrison54,506106,313226,418402,210789,447210,553
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove4,92019,30958,112231,368313,709686,291
4-AAAAAAAGrayson542,535321,604100,34128,943993,4236,577
4-AAAAAAAParkview364,817401,763163,24054,037983,85716,143
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett52,611142,672337,071289,566821,920178,080
4-AAAAAAABrookwood36,080109,432288,270330,445764,227235,773
4-AAAAAAANewton3,33119,32680,911200,466304,034695,966
4-AAAAAAAArcher6265,20330,16796,543132,539867,461
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb634,042324,27840,747898999,96535
5-AAAAAAAWalton343,403548,279105,1073,039999,828172
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain22,398124,260747,07893,652987,38812,612
5-AAAAAAACherokee1322,34769,447500,397572,323427,677
5-AAAAAAAOsborne2569228,339280,906309,962690,038
5-AAAAAAAWheeler-1449,282121,108130,534869,466
6-AAAAAAAMilton851,272127,99915,9904,236999,497503
6-AAAAAAALambert93,963441,440266,274131,736933,41366,587
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth26,921191,922294,096279,738792,677207,323
6-AAAAAAADenmark22,043170,388275,690296,827764,948235,052
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth5,80068,184146,840282,580503,404496,596
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central1671,1104,8836,061993,939
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett568,193281,382104,92442,197996,6963,304
7-AAAAAAANorcross269,612361,823231,883120,908984,22615,774
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge97,037200,962337,536303,771939,30660,694
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek64,555150,357301,643393,335909,89090,110
7-AAAAAAADuluth5995,36222,646126,858155,465844,535
7-AAAAAAADiscovery41141,36712,83014,315985,685
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--1101102999,898
8-AAAAAAABuford646,831313,54237,9751,566999,91486
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek330,845554,042108,5365,980999,403597
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill21,782123,674676,748142,492964,69635,304
8-AAAAAAAMountain View4045,76099,554417,477523,195476,805
8-AAAAAAADacula982,00647,624253,938303,666696,334
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett4097629,563178,547209,126790,874

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Lee County
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Douglas County
Roswell
Marist
Thomas County Central
South Paulding
Gainesville
St. Pius X
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
15
65.57
2-1
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
17
64.29
1-3
Allatoona
Reg 8, #4
31
54.69
1-2
Lanier
Reg 7, #1
4
85.52
3-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
37
51.77
1-2
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
12
68.40
2-2
Marist
Reg 2, #4
35
52.43
2-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #1
1
90.25
4-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 6, #3
18
63.49
3-1
River Ridge
Reg 5, #2
14
67.61
1-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
30
54.96
1-3
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
6
80.20
4-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
23
59.22
1-3
St. Pius X
Reg 3, #2
28
57.42
2-2
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
11
70.96
1-2
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
13
68.40
3-0
Brunswick
Houston County
Hughes
Lee County
Blessed Trinity
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Lee County
North Atlanta
Blessed Trinity
Rome
Reg 1, #3
5
83.56
4-0
Houston County
Reg 2, #2
24
59.17
2-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
50
35.77
2-1
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
8
77.85
2-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
16
65.05
2-1
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
21
60.10
2-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
19
61.22
1-3
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #1
3
85.79
