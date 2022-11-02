Maxwell playoff projections after Week 11

ajc logo
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Buford
Mill Creek
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lambert
Colquitt County
Buford
Carrollton
Lambert
Norcross
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Walton
Buford
North Paulding
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
21
70.08
7-2
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
9
83.34
9-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
28
65.01
5-4
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
15
73.89
7-2
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
30
61.56
3-7
Harrison
Reg 4, #2
13
76.35
5-4
Brookwood
Reg 2, #4
27
65.16
4-5
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
100.76
9-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
19
71.41
5-4
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
6
85.14
7-2
Walton
Reg 7, #4
37
50.60
5-4
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
2
100.00
9-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
25
67.97
5-4
Newton
Reg 3, #2
23
69.18
6-3
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
22
69.70
6-3
Camden County
Reg 2, #1
5
90.06
10-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Mill Creek
Grayson
Milton
Westlake
Marietta
Mill Creek
North Cobb
Lowndes
Grayson
Collins Hill
Milton
Reg 1, #3
11
81.17
8-2
Valdosta
Reg 2, #2
10
81.78
6-3
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
16
73.03
6-3
Parkview
Reg 3, #1
14
75.22
4-5
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
34
57.66
6-3
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
3
97.10
8-1
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
20
70.62
5-4
Denmark
Reg 5, #1
4
90.26
7-2
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
17
72.89
5-4
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
12
77.04
5-4
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
26
66.58
4-5
McEachern
Reg 4, #1
8
84.61
8-1
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
18
71.88
4-5
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
24
68.22
7-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
38
49.58
5-4
Wheeler
Reg 6, #1
7
84.97
6-3
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA9-0100.761,000,0004.35952,897880,291530,878390,0501.56
Buford8-AAAAAAA9-0100.001,000,0003.98893,604712,411377,254270,5162.70
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA8-197.101,000,0003.71660,124589,713470,189203,1943.92
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA7-290.261,000,0002.74338,564275,635189,57248,97319.42
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA10-090.061,000,0003.04834,271238,95967,50631,51130.73
Grayson4-AAAAAAA8-184.611,000,0003.21729,547411,887129,49719,92549.19
Milton6-AAAAAAA6-384.971,000,0003.15797,083316,19495,95016,62359.16
Lambert6-AAAAAAA9-083.341,000,0002.98748,568244,52864,37210,01598.85
Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-381.781,000,0002.20458,74877,88531,1623,609276.09
Walton5-AAAAAAA7-285.141,000,0002.03104,28140,6156,6982,338426.72
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-281.171,000,0001.95301,84271,09319,5792,059484.67
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-477.041,000,0001.57149,60830,0744,4053333,002.00
Marietta3-AAAAAAA4-575.221,000,0001.92212,89220,7385,4193233,094.98
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA5-476.351,000,0001.9040,56515,5181,1842004,999.00
Norcross7-AAAAAAA7-273.891,000,0001.96207,79820,3291,8231357,406.41
Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-373.031,000,0001.5694,7875,2218805318,866.92
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-571.88990,3401.5779,83315,0441,1484522,221.22
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-472.891,000,0001.3353,89112,0921,0234522,221.22
Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-369.701,000,0001.2747,8384,9963661855,554.56
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA6-369.181,000,0001.5869,3273,1323741376,922.08
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA7-268.221,000,0001.6178,6596,7673861099,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-470.62991,3661.072,473527794249,999.00
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-270.08987,9691.1858,7042,063754249,999.00
Newton4-AAAAAAA5-467.97899,2001.2630,122779482499,999.00
McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-566.58850,6510.9712,1251,503501999,999.00
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-471.41853,0440.962,586389251999,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-565.161,000,0001.076,68875635--
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-465.011,000,0001.2926,82760918--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-761.561,000,0001.124,0522284--
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-564.99155,5900.1689111--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA6-357.661,000,0001.011759---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-449.581,000,0001.015973---
Archer4-AAAAAAA2-759.31100,8000.117051---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-752.03149,3490.1595----
Dacula8-AAAAAAA2-751.879,6600.0117----
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA5-450.60863,6930.8616----
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-742.5612,0310.012----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-537.35110,2730.11-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-736.9526,0340.03-----
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-660.75-------
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-560.41-------
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-447.92-------
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-442.42-------
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-839.09-------
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-733.02-------
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-610.71-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAALowndes-373,679178,202448,1191,000,000-
1-AAAAAAAValdosta-332,588667,412-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAACamden County-293,733154,386551,8811,000,000-
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAAACarrollton1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAWestlake-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta--716,286283,7141,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook--283,714716,2861,000,000-
2-AAAAAAACampbell-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAAMarietta673,173326,827--1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding326,827572,419100,754-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAHarrison-100,754621,014278,2321,000,000-
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern--278,232572,419850,651149,349
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove---149,349149,349850,651
4-AAAAAAAGrayson1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAAAABrookwood-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-AAAAAAANewton--737,082162,118899,200100,800
4-AAAAAAAParkview--262,567737,4331,000,000-
4-AAAAAAAArcher--351100,449100,800899,200
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAWalton-998,2271,76851,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAWheeler-1,77341,978956,2491,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain--955,21732,752987,96912,031
5-AAAAAAACherokee--1,03710,99412,031987,969
5-AAAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAAMilton548,967451,033--1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAALambert451,033548,967--1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth--738,994114,050853,044146,956
6-AAAAAAADenmark--189,613801,753991,3668,634
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth--71,39384,197155,590844,410
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAAANorcross663,920336,080--1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett336,080663,920--1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge---863,693863,693136,307
7-AAAAAAADuluth---110,273110,273889,727
7-AAAAAAADiscovery---26,03426,034973,966
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAABuford1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek-998,3141,686-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAAMountain View-1,68654,043944,2711,000,000-
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill--942,71047,630990,3409,660
8-AAAAAAADacula--1,5618,0999,660990,340
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-----1,000,000

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Hughes
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Houston County
Douglas County
Roswell
St. Pius X
Thomas County Central
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Houston County
Reg 5, #3
14
67.74
7-2
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
18
58.01
4-5
Allatoona
Reg 8, #4
35
45.47
4-6
Lanier
Reg 7, #1
3
83.71
8-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
32
48.62
6-3
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #2
25
55.34
4-5
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
39
40.65
4-5
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 1, #1
2
93.86
9-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 6, #3
17
58.75
4-5
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #2
13
67.83
6-3
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
28
52.57
3-6
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
7
78.85
9-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
27
53.79
6-3
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
30
51.95
6-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
6
79.98
7-2
Houston County
Reg 2, #1
11
69.05
9-0
Brunswick
Northside (Warner Robins)
Hughes
Lee County
Rome
Northside (Warner Robins)
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Hughes
Lee County
Marist
Alpharetta
Rome
Reg 1, #3
8
78.31
6-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #2
16
60.89
7-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
51
28.93
2-7
Riverwood
Reg 3, #1
9
73.64
8-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
15
65.29
6-3
Blessed Trinity
Reg 8, #2
22
56.17
6-3
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
20
56.46
6-3
River Ridge
Reg 5, #1
1
95.92
9-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
29
52.06
5-4
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #2
4
82.28
6-3
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
46
33.46
5-4
Morrow
Reg 4, #1
12
68.10
7-2
Marist
Reg 8, #3
24
55.39
4-5
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
10
71.42
7-2
Alpharetta
Reg 5, #4
19
57.84
6-3
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
5
80.11
8-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes5-AAAAAA9-095.921,000,0004.65981,168904,002767,760514,0570.95
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA9-093.861,000,0004.45987,142807,301659,708356,6671.80
Roswell7-AAAAAA8-183.711,000,0003.27843,936276,351159,92542,32422.63
Lee County1-AAAAAA6-382.281,000,0003.19768,756385,82273,83922,91642.64
Gainesville8-AAAAAA9-078.851,000,0003.41824,591503,878113,68919,82249.45
Rome6-AAAAAA8-180.111,000,0003.08700,283361,66865,39017,70555.48
Houston County1-AAAAAA7-279.98951,5172.87711,891377,56278,87015,24664.59
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA6-378.311,000,0002.56552,263110,96047,8917,871126.05
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA8-173.641,000,0002.50460,33935,92111,7101,751570.10
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA7-271.421,000,0002.29312,86361,3657,7727721,294.34
Brunswick2-AAAAAA9-069.051,000,0001.56209,60757,5975,4683732,679.97
Marist4-AAAAAA7-268.101,000,0002.21179,91744,5972,5862264,423.78
South Paulding5-AAAAAA6-367.831,000,0001.92134,39528,5632,3291417,091.20
Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-267.741,000,0001.92132,95727,8312,3551059,522.81
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-365.291,000,0001.7215,1593,0323181283,332.33
Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-260.891,000,0001.1843,7184,8741901099,999.00
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA4-555.341,000,0001.7810,234666402499,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-558.75998,0631.2718,3331,76159--
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-353.79999,3511.5336,7362,02521--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-356.461,000,0001.096,03569218--
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA6-351.951,000,0001.5431,0561,61217--
Allatoona6-AAAAAA4-558.01548,1540.719,30419812--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-357.841,000,0001.067,7324857--
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA6-356.171,000,0001.302,2291746--
Veterans1-AAAAAA5-455.4448,4830.064,4113125--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-652.57902,9440.934,2013324--
Creekview6-AAAAAA4-656.18453,7830.46611494--
Shiloh8-AAAAAA4-555.391,000,0001.095,3462523--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA5-452.061,000,0001.022,104672--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-348.621,000,0001.241,563431--
Lanier8-AAAAAA4-645.471,000,0001.0185161--
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA4-540.651,000,0001.002132---
Morrow3-AAAAAA5-433.461,000,0001.0236----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-728.93922,5490.929----
Pope7-AAAAAA1-834.0997,0560.106----
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-433.3178,1000.085----
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-653.87-------
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-749.05-------
Etowah6-AAAAAA5-447.78-------
East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-645.79-------
Evans2-AAAAAA3-643.87-------
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-643.83-------
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-843.83-------
Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-639.02-------
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-838.97-------
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-638.79-------
South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-538.76-------
Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-638.47-------
Alcovy3-AAAAAA3-631.37-------
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-629.63-------
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-929.61-------
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-925.69-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA7-222.60-------
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-919.35-------
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-915.76-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-715.33-------
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-88.49-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central866,096133,904--1,000,000-
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)133,90441,939824,157-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAALee County-817,643174,8387,5191,000,000-
1-AAAAAAHouston County-6,5141,005943,998951,51748,483
1-AAAAAAVeterans---48,48348,483951,517
1-AAAAAATift County-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAABrunswick726,574273,426--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEffingham County273,426726,574--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy--796,585203,4151,000,000-
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)--203,415796,5851,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEvans-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAAGrovetown-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAAALovejoy-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill--860,036139,9641,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMorrow--139,964860,0361,000,000-
3-AAAAAAJonesboro-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta--990,6398,712999,351649
4-AAAAAADunwoody--8,80069,30078,100921,900
4-AAAAAARiverwood--561921,988922,54977,451
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding-503,121496,879-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAADouglas County-496,879503,121-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAPaulding County---1,000,0001,000,000-
5-AAAAAANewnan-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAAlexander-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAANew Manchester-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAARome1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAAAAAllatoona-546,2171,937-548,154451,846
6-AAAAAASequoyah-451,846546,217-998,0631,937
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge-1,937451,846546,2171,000,000-
6-AAAAAACreekview---453,783453,783546,217
6-AAAAAAEtowah-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAARoswell813,415186,585--1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta186,585813,415--1,000,000-
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAASprayberry---902,944902,94497,056
7-AAAAAAPope---97,05697,056902,944
7-AAAAAALassiter-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAGainesville1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAShiloh--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAALanier---1,000,0001,000,000-
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAJackson County-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Creekside
Ware County
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Calhoun
Ware County
Jefferson
Dutchtown
Kell
Calhoun
Chamblee
Ware County
Lithia Springs
Jefferson
Northgate
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
22
49.06
6-3
Maynard Jackson
Reg 6, #2
11
61.63
8-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
13
59.94
6-3
Eastside
Reg 7, #1
8
66.49
7-3
Calhoun
Reg 3, #3
36
36.43
4-5
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
30
44.02
6-2
Chamblee
Reg 2, #4
12
61.55
5-4
Jones County
Reg 1, #1
1
82.76
8-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
23
48.78
5-4
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
15
57.78
6-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #4
21
49.07
4-6
Cass
Reg 8, #1
4
70.97
7-2
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
34
41.53
4-5
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
28
45.24
3-6
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
32
43.04
3-6
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
9
65.06
8-1
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Cambridge
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Loganville
Creekside
Coffee
Decatur
Cartersville
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
24
47.77
3-6
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
6
69.41
5-4
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
39
31.06
4-5
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
17
54.66
9-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
18
53.76
5-5
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
10
64.35
9-1
Loganville
Reg 6, #4
27
45.38
4-5
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
3
72.53
7-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
19
53.25
6-3
Ola
Reg 1, #2
2
72.71
8-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
40
29.49
2-7
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
33
42.87
5-4
Decatur
Reg 8, #3
14
58.94
4-5
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #2
7
68.07
9-1
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
16
55.19
5-4
Mays
Reg 6, #1
5
70.33
7-2
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA8-082.761,000,0004.43945,537836,753692,540554,8670.80
Creekside5-AAAAA7-272.531,000,0003.61772,411571,027301,728112,8537.86
Coffee1-AAAAA8-172.711,000,0003.60869,022535,619300,480103,6498.65
Jefferson8-AAAAA7-270.971,000,0003.54833,339565,682189,58980,72211.39
Cambridge6-AAAAA7-270.331,000,0002.90589,974276,091146,29045,94920.76
Warner Robins2-AAAAA5-469.411,000,0003.28820,391367,063134,97842,80222.36
Dutchtown2-AAAAA8-165.061,000,0002.87731,269298,46067,04118,23053.85
Calhoun7-AAAAA7-366.491,000,0002.48549,434119,35253,56716,37260.08
Cartersville7-AAAAA9-168.071,000,0002.30339,825123,99451,45313,84271.24
Loganville8-AAAAA9-164.351,000,0002.15205,606101,71327,2985,394184.39
Kell6-AAAAA8-161.631,000,0002.22323,85141,37711,3362,191455.41
Jones County2-AAAAA5-461.55869,6431.0674,18225,8717,1061,320756.58
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-357.781,000,0001.96136,04939,9964,1595451,833.86
Eastside8-AAAAA6-359.941,000,0001.38106,19112,0892,8994872,052.39
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA9-154.661,000,0002.25271,24441,8825,5584242,357.49
Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-558.94887,5031.1347,0087,0361,3821735,779.35
Ola2-AAAAA6-353.251,000,0001.3199,52611,3911,1958611,626.91
Dalton7-AAAAA5-553.761,000,0001.2017,9134,0933483727,026.03
Mays5-AAAAA5-455.191,000,0001.1825,7173,7924553528,570.43
Statesboro1-AAAAA3-647.771,000,0001.1335,4802,3521016166,665.67
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-448.781,000,0001.1612,4461,884675199,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA4-649.071,000,0001.0714,1812,149814249,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA3-645.241,000,0001.7864,7704,2881062499,999.00
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA6-349.061,000,0001.1719,486792592499,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA5-442.871,000,0001.8632,7951,684821999,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA4-545.381,000,0001.085,162566141999,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA3-643.041,000,0001.0717,146738111999,999.00
Chamblee4-AAAAA6-244.021,000,0001.8114,8031,30762--
Tucker4-AAAAA4-541.531,000,0001.3118,9887618--
McIntosh3-AAAAA4-536.431,000,0001.252,181543--
Union Grove2-AAAAA4-545.72130,3570.13826682--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-447.60112,4970.121,407581--
Harris County3-AAAAA2-729.491,000,0001.1357951--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA4-531.061,000,0001.061,26113---
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-749.68-------
Hiram7-AAAAA5-544.67-------
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-643.13-------
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-837.58-------
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-733.28-------
Banneker5-AAAAA4-533.12-------
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-929.05-------
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-728.04-------
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-925.23-------
North Springs6-AAAAA4-524.15-------
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-923.06-------
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-816.88-------
M.L. King4-AAAAA2-716.69-------
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-714.94-------
Midtown5-AAAAA5-410.18-------
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-910.12-------
Northview6-AAAAA1-98.68-------
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-98.04-------
Drew3-AAAAA0-92.49-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-8-72.73-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County768,663231,337--1,000,000-
1-AAAAACoffee231,337768,663--1,000,000-
1-AAAAAStatesboro--637,780362,2201,000,000-
1-AAAAAJenkins--362,220637,7801,000,000-
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-----1,000,000
2-AAAAADutchtown804,3171225,306170,3651,000,000-
2-AAAAAWarner Robins195,619804,36912-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAOla64195,619804,317-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAJones County--170,365699,278869,643130,357
2-AAAAAUnion Grove---130,357130,357869,643
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
2-AAAAALocust Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-AAAAAMcIntosh--695,893304,1071,000,000-
3-AAAAAHarris County--304,107695,8931,000,000-
3-AAAAADrew-----1,000,000
4-AAAAADecatur1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAAChamblee-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-AAAAATucker--776,965223,0351,000,000-
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain--223,035776,9651,000,000-
4-AAAAAM.L. King-----1,000,000
4-AAAAALithonia-----1,000,000
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAAALithia Springs-945,76012,96241,2781,000,000-
5-AAAAAMays-54,2406,021939,7391,000,000-
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson--981,01718,9831,000,000-
5-AAAAAVilla Rica-----1,000,000
5-AAAAABanneker-----1,000,000
5-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAAAKell-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian--600,593399,4071,000,000-
6-AAAAACentennial--399,407600,5931,000,000-
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-----1,000,000
6-AAAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
6-AAAAANorthview-----1,000,000
7-AAAAACalhoun1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAAACartersville-1,000,000--1,000,000-
7-AAAAADalton--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-AAAAACass---1,000,0001,000,000-
7-AAAAAHiram-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAJefferson1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAALoganville-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAClarke Central--794,45993,044887,503112,497
8-AAAAAEastside--201,747798,2531,000,000-
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow--3,794108,703112,497887,503
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Westminster (Atlanta)
Cedartown
Wayne County
Bainbridge
Stephenson
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
15
57.50
7-2
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
16
56.39
6-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
38
36.70
5-5
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #1
1
88.63
9-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
13
61.76
7-2
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
14
59.37
5-4
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
32
41.53
6-3
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
6
72.57
5-4
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
21
54.35
5-3
Stephenson
Reg 5, #2
24
50.95
5-4
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
17
55.86
6-3
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #1
4
79.27
9-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
9
64.41
7-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #2
7
69.71
7-1
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
44
31.95
2-8
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
3
79.27
8-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Spalding
Benedictine
Sonoraville
Stockbridge
Cairo
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Holy Innocents
Reg 1, #3
41
34.04
2-7
Westover
Reg 2, #2
25
50.08
6-4
Spalding
Reg 4, #4
11
62.30
7-2
Whitewater
Reg 3, #1
2
80.65
7-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
19
55.73
5-4
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #2
30
42.42
7-2
Walnut Grove
Reg 6, #4
26
49.66
2-7
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #1
8
67.12
7-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
28
43.78
3-6
Griffin
Reg 1, #2
20
54.76
7-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
23
52.00
6-3
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
5
78.16
9-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
33
40.38
5-4
Madison County
Reg 7, #2
10
62.84
8-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #4
27
48.22
6-3
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
18
55.81
6-3
Holy Innocents

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA9-088.631,000,0004.54984,290883,730670,414511,0810.96
Benedictine3-AAAA7-280.651,000,0004.08900,227778,236489,094182,3464.48
Troup4-AAAA9-078.161,000,0004.14907,495833,005427,946133,8996.47
North Oconee8-AAAA9-079.271,000,0003.51914,046503,916152,33179,32811.61
Perry2-AAAA8-179.271,000,0003.44844,518454,921138,27772,06012.88
Bainbridge1-AAAA5-472.571,000,0002.89735,129125,65341,57912,52278.86
Stockbridge5-AAAA7-267.121,000,0002.87758,197171,35650,4285,892168.72
Burke County3-AAAA7-169.71998,9591.95190,46634,6194,6431,256795.18
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-162.841,000,0002.32506,70778,00411,7108541,169.96
Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-264.41946,4501.2757,15818,3113,0812903,447.28
Whitewater4-AAAA7-262.30931,1551.1744,52514,1542,1351397,193.24
Holy Innocents6-AAAA6-355.811,000,0001.79211,64620,7672,0857213,887.89
Wayne County3-AAAA7-261.761,000,0001.61100,6475,0644015617,856.14
Sonoraville7-AAAA5-455.731,000,0001.99181,31213,4391,2745019,999.00
Cairo1-AAAA7-254.761,000,0001.9376,76317,8961,2354024,999.00
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-459.37984,5881.4479,3583,8284052835,713.29
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA6-355.861,000,0001.43145,54811,7268792638,460.54
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-356.391,000,0001.6571,1577,8746922147,618.05
Stephenson6-AAAA5-354.351,000,0001.67101,6438,2306041471,427.57
Pace Academy5-AAAA7-257.501,000,0001.508,3651,564909111,110.11
Spalding2-AAAA6-450.081,000,0001.9631,4815,4063337142,856.14
LaGrange4-AAAA7-261.89137,8070.2215,096611716166,665.67
New Hampstead3-AAAA6-352.001,000,0001.0511,8603,2561583333,332.33
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-749.661,000,0001.2225,531998481999,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA6-348.22987,8831.2846,1921,69258--
Lovett5-AAAA5-450.951,000,0001.5220,71184218--
Griffin2-AAAA3-643.78960,0941.093,0413486--
Baldwin2-AAAA3-642.09222,9270.25558613--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA7-242.421,000,0001.2113,6132951--
Madison County8-AAAA5-440.381,000,0001.0910,8291761--
Westover1-AAAA2-734.04715,5870.7834312---
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA6-341.53592,9820.611,1025---
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-439.6312,1170.011062---
Howard2-AAAA6-338.38223,9970.231841---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-536.701,000,0001.001071---
Shaw1-AAAA4-526.33507,9900.52271---
Hardaway1-AAAA2-831.95776,4230.7821----
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-735.511,0410.001----
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-452.01-------
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-742.72-------
Miller Grove6-AAAA3-640.26-------
Riverdale4-AAAA3-739.81-------
McDonough5-AAAA4-536.29-------
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-432.87-------
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-632.18-------
West Laurens2-AAAA1-829.81-------
North Hall8-AAAA3-629.05-------
Fayette County4-AAAA1-826.94-------
Luella5-AAAA1-825.47-------
Chestatee8-AAAA2-723.33-------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-522.71-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA3-614.43-------
Islands3-AAAA0-109.89-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA4-57.97-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-75.93-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-95.25-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-9-1.72-------
Clarkston6-AAAA2-7-11.23-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-9-12.25-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge894,698105,302--1,000,000-
1-AAAACairo105,302894,698--1,000,000-
1-AAAAWestover--638,53877,049715,587284,413
1-AAAAShaw--361,462146,528507,990492,010
1-AAAAHardaway---776,423776,423223,577
2-AAAAPerry1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAASpalding-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-AAAAGriffin--777,073183,021960,09439,906
2-AAAABaldwin--220,6662,261222,927777,073
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)--2,261590,721592,982407,018
2-AAAAHoward---223,997223,997776,003
2-AAAAWest Laurens-----1,000,000
3-AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAABurke County-720,584277,916459998,9591,041
3-AAAAWayne County-279,416720,584-1,000,000-
3-AAAANew Hampstead--894999,1061,000,000-
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch--6064351,041998,959
3-AAAAIslands-----1,000,000
4-AAAATroup1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)-862,008185122,395984,58815,412
4-AAAALaGrange-120,26917,538-137,807862,193
4-AAAAStarr's Mill-9,928553,324383,198946,45053,550
4-AAAAWhitewater-7,795428,953494,407931,15568,845
4-AAAARiverdale-----1,000,000
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAALovett-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAAAPace Academy--1,000,000-1,000,000-
5-AAAAHampton---987,883987,88312,117
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)---12,11712,117987,883
5-AAAALuella-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMcDonough-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAHoly Innocents557,754160,72413,846267,6761,000,000-
6-AAAAStephenson267,60885,338590,77956,2751,000,000-
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)174,638740,02485,338-1,000,000-
6-AAAAHapeville Charter-13,914310,037676,0491,000,000-
6-AAAAMiller Grove-----1,000,000
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb-----1,000,000
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)-711,64419,770268,5861,000,000-
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)-273,749-726,2511,000,000-
7-AAAASonoraville-14,607980,2305,1631,000,000-
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield-----1,000,000
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAWalnut Grove-908,71491,286-1,000,000-
8-AAAAMadison County-90,108896,40713,4851,000,000-
8-AAAACedar Shoals-1,17812,307986,5151,000,000-
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAACherokee Bluff-----1,000,000
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Monroe Area
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Thomasville
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Hart County
Harlem
Thomasville
Sandy Creek
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
5
66.12
6-2
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
21
47.78
6-3
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
10
62.08
5-4
Hart County
Reg 7, #1
15
56.48
8-2
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
24
44.07
6-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #2
20
48.15
8-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
26
41.94
4-6
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
6
64.83
7-3
Thomasville
Reg 6, #3
28
40.52
7-2
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
75.06
7-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
30
38.68
4-5
Pickens
Reg 8, #1
3
72.88
8-1
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
33
36.61
5-4
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #2
16
53.61
8-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
17
51.01
5-5
Crisp County
Reg 2, #1
9
63.48
6-3
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Carver (Columbus)
Monroe Area
Dougherty
Calvary Day
Oconee County
Cedar Grove
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
12
57.86
8-2
Dougherty
Reg 2, #2
18
50.74
5-4
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
40
27.41
4-5
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #1
8
63.65
8-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
23
45.92
7-2
Lumpkin County
Reg 8, #2
4
68.17
5-4
Oconee County
Reg 6, #4
32
37.19
4-5
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
90.11
6-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
22
46.85
5-4
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
11
61.15
7-2
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #4
31
38.56
5-4
Long County
Reg 4, #1
19
49.69
7-2
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
7
64.00
4-5
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #2
27
41.31
4-5
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
37
32.47
3-6
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
13
57.12
8-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA6-290.111,000,0004.77950,297919,199897,479811,4050.23
Sandy Creek5-AAA7-275.061,000,0003.25517,055426,413324,02268,18713.67
Stephens County8-AAA8-172.881,000,0003.19495,028406,349301,43353,92217.55
Thomasville1-AAA7-364.831,000,0003.46855,676489,640160,65415,36264.10
Oconee County8-AAA5-468.171,000,0002.16101,93369,03826,87710,80991.52
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA6-266.121,000,0002.89591,282317,83794,5959,826100.77
Calvary Day3-AAA8-063.651,000,0002.81739,67546,11029,1198,764113.10
Peach County2-AAA6-363.481,000,0002.74671,776156,87377,5876,844145.11
Monroe Area8-AAA4-564.00943,8782.37401,930233,75025,3124,901203.04
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA7-261.151,000,0002.96701,495368,35819,2784,638214.61
Hart County8-AAA5-462.08929,9462.17349,174183,11317,5992,777359.10
Adairsville6-AAA8-157.121,000,0002.58403,157213,3379,1881,608620.89
Dougherty1-AAA8-257.861,000,0001.80177,7484,3451,7083143,183.71
Dawson County7-AAA8-256.481,000,0001.58132,25245,4517,3723083,245.75
Savannah Christian3-AAA8-153.611,000,0002.09239,25822,0303,8651566,409.26
Morgan County4-AAA7-249.691,000,0001.96171,63939,5011,2018012,499.00
Harlem4-AAA8-148.151,000,0001.87134,42126,5447262934,481.76
Hebron Christian8-AAA7-256.76126,1760.2014,6764,2515352835,713.29
Mary Persons2-AAA5-450.74958,8161.3356,3243,2211911566,665.67
Crisp County1-AAA5-551.011,000,0001.3095,8654,5257041283,332.33
Jackson2-AAA5-446.851,000,0001.2474,6008,8032178124,999.00
Ringgold6-AAA6-347.781,000,0001.1421,6583,2621873333,332.33
Lumpkin County7-AAA7-245.92998,7651.1011,6412,481253333,332.33
Wesleyan7-AAA4-541.31710,8280.776,51492911999,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA6-344.071,000,0001.4749,8342,95383--
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-641.941,000,0001.0612,70480229--
Hephzibah4-AAA5-436.611,000,0001.148,792606--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-240.521,000,0001.031,8572425--
Long County3-AAA5-438.56576,7040.697,4683962--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-435.96423,2960.492,542103---
Douglass5-AAA3-632.471,000,0001.041,35064---
Pickens7-AAA4-538.681,000,0001.0212012---
Gilmer7-AAA5-440.07290,4070.29587---
Bremen6-AAA4-537.19989,0610.99181---
Richmond Academy4-AAA4-527.41980,1590.99174----
Pike County2-AAA2-724.9141,1840.049----
Salem4-AAA1-8-4.1019,8410.02-----
Gordon Lee6-AAA4-529.6010,9390.01-----
Monroe1-AAA5-543.23-------
White County7-AAA3-633.47-------
Savannah Country Day3-AAA4-533.34-------
Columbus1-AAA2-829.44-------
LaFayette6-AAA2-726.13-------
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-719.60-------
Beach3-AAA1-815.19-------
Ridgeland6-AAA0-99.40-------
Franklin County8-AAA0-97.85-------
West Hall7-AAA1-82.82-------
Groves3-AAA1-8-2.17-------
Cross Creek4-AAA1-8-14.19-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAACarver (Columbus)-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1-AAADougherty--1,000,000-1,000,000-
1-AAACrisp County---1,000,0001,000,000-
1-AAAMonroe-----1,000,000
1-AAAColumbus-----1,000,000
2-AAAPeach County880,663119,337--1,000,000-
2-AAAJackson119,337-880,663-1,000,000-
2-AAAMary Persons-844,383114,433-958,81641,184
2-AAAUpson-Lee-36,2804,904958,8161,000,000-
2-AAAPike County---41,18441,184958,816
3-AAACalvary Day1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian-757,868242,132-1,000,000-
3-AAALiberty County-242,132436,749321,1191,000,000-
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--321,119102,177423,296576,704
3-AAALong County---576,704576,704423,296
3-AAASavannah Country Day-----1,000,000
3-AAABeach-----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County546,176453,824--1,000,000-
4-AAAHarlem453,824546,176--1,000,000-
4-AAAHephzibah--1,000,000-1,000,000-
4-AAARichmond Academy---980,159980,15919,841
4-AAASalem---19,84119,841980,159
4-AAACross Creek-----1,000,000
5-AAACedar Grove988,8067,1194,075-1,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)11,19422,849965,957-1,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek-970,03129,5404291,000,000-
5-AAADouglass-1428999,5711,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville985,27614,67054-1,000,000-
6-AAACoahulla Creek14,72474,377910,899-1,000,000-
6-AAARinggold-910,95389,047-1,000,000-
6-AAABremen---989,061989,06110,939
6-AAAGordon Lee---10,93910,939989,061
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-----1,000,000
6-AAALaFayette-----1,000,000
6-AAARidgeland-----1,000,000
7-AAADawson County1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAWesleyan-578,783550131,495710,828289,172
7-AAALumpkin County-419,432578,783550998,7651,235
7-AAAPickens-1,785419,432578,7831,000,000-
7-AAAGilmer--1,235289,172290,407709,593
7-AAAWhite County-----1,000,000
7-AAAWest Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAStephens County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAOconee County-929,61070,1902001,000,000-
8-AAAMonroe Area-70,215487,842385,821943,87856,122
8-AAAHart County-175441,921487,850929,94670,054
8-AAAHebron Christian--47126,129126,176873,824
8-AAAFranklin County-----1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Fitzgerald
Pierce County
Callaway
South Atlanta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
North Cobb Christian
Rockmart
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
Berrien
Reg 5, #3
14
47.40
6-3
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
16
46.60
9-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
28
33.93
5-4
East Jackson
Reg 7, #1
2
64.51
7-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
25
40.67
5-4
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
12
50.12
7-2
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
40
17.93
3-6
Southwest
Reg 1, #1
1
76.70
9-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
38
26.11
3-5
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
13
49.66
5-4
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
23
41.84
6-3
North Murray
Reg 8, #1
8
58.19
6-3
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
18
45.31
7-2
Laney
Reg 3, #2
3
63.95
8-1
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
17
46.55
6-3
Berrien
Reg 2, #1
33
30.45
7-2
Spencer
Appling County
Callaway
Thomson
South Atlanta
Worth County
Appling County
Athens Academy
Callaway
Cook
Thomson
Model
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
11
53.41
8-1
Worth County
Reg 2, #2
15
47.17
6-3
Northeast
Reg 4, #4
31
31.43
4-5
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
6
62.29
7-1
Appling County
Reg 7, #3
22
43.41
5-4
Fannin County
Reg 8, #2
10
53.69
7-2
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
39
22.99
3-5
Washington
Reg 5, #1
4
62.79
6-3
Callaway
Reg 2, #3
36
28.79
8-1
ACE Charter
Reg 1, #2
9
58.02
6-3
Cook
Reg 3, #4
21
44.05
6-3
Vidalia
Reg 4, #1
7
61.33
8-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
24
41.60
7-2
Union County
Reg 7, #2
20
44.91
6-4
Model
Reg 5, #4
37
27.62
5-4
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
5
62.54
9-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA9-076.701,000,0004.50969,921810,986716,728611,2050.64
South Atlanta6-AA9-062.541,000,0003.71892,041537,328285,54872,01012.89
Rockmart7-AA7-264.511,000,0003.16868,452194,121123,91468,58713.58
Callaway5-AA6-362.791,000,0003.52809,164465,260254,82864,97214.39
Pierce County3-AA8-163.951,000,0003.37796,433544,546111,73162,56314.98
Appling County3-AA7-162.291,000,0003.36758,288411,158218,90953,55117.67
Thomson4-AA8-161.331,000,0003.05645,297321,757159,63636,02126.76
Fellowship Christian8-AA6-358.191,000,0003.00701,771337,36750,72419,59450.04
Cook1-AA6-358.02991,4252.42343,237123,66943,3287,342135.20
Athens Academy8-AA7-253.691,000,0002.05183,04454,66012,9611,525654.74
Worth County1-AA8-153.411,000,0002.11209,91253,24112,8831,358735.38
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA5-449.661,000,0002.30267,15368,3663,3716301,586.30
Putnam County4-AA7-250.121,000,0001.7528,4296,2821,1662264,423.78
Northeast2-AA6-347.171,000,0001.5578,04819,8711,2161347,461.69
Berrien1-AA6-346.55642,3411.1459,59113,4354987014,284.71
Columbia5-AA6-347.401,000,0001.5365,0581,9163445318,866.92
North Cobb Christian6-AA9-146.601,000,0001.6170,2692,0053393925,640.03
Model7-AA6-444.911,000,0001.6252,2167,2967843826,314.79
Laney4-AA7-245.311,000,0001.2250,90210,3773263429,410.76
Dodge County1-AA4-645.25366,2340.6329,0595,8511581758,822.53
North Murray7-AA6-341.841,000,0001.2846,1553,5411691283,332.33
Fannin County7-AA5-443.41811,8560.9812,7901,4471127142,856.14
Tattnall County3-AA5-440.671,000,0001.2013,3281,656596166,665.67
Vidalia3-AA6-344.05665,8840.7410,6601,1951014249,999.00
Union County8-AA7-241.601,000,0001.3524,7672,2511642499,999.00
East Jackson8-AA5-433.931,000,0001.054,375473--
Spencer2-AA7-230.451,000,0001.124,327231---
Toombs County3-AA5-438.29326,0610.3848836---
Washington County4-AA4-531.431,000,0001.021,23434---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA3-526.111,000,0001.0389518---
Haralson County7-AA3-631.19188,1440.1959217---
Landmark Christian5-AA5-427.621,000,0001.0193515---
ACE Charter2-AA8-128.791,000,0001.0383214---
Washington6-AA3-522.991,000,0001.013235---
Brantley County3-AA5-432.218,0550.0191---
Southwest2-AA3-617.93940,4970.945----
Central (Macon)2-AA2-77.8856,4700.06-----
Rutland2-AA5-412.623,0330.00-----
Sumter County1-AA1-838.63-------
Jeff Davis1-AA0-932.86-------
Providence Christian8-AA2-729.31-------
Banks County8-AA4-529.24-------
Windsor Forest3-AA1-916.30-------
Therrell6-AA5-413.95-------
Redan5-AA2-811.27-------
Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-710.49-------
McNair5-AA4-59.04-------
Butler4-AA3-67.90-------
Gordon Central7-AA0-95.97-------
Murray County7-AA0-91.23-------
Josey4-AA2-70.93-------
Glenn Hills4-AA2-7-3.80-------
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-4.09-------
Kendrick2-AA0-9-5.40-------
Towers5-AA0-8-1-6.41-------
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-7-1-13.43-------
Jordan2-AA0-9-24.82-------
Walker6-AA1-6-28.84-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AACook-633,766357,659-991,4258,575
1-AAWorth County-366,234633,766-1,000,000-
1-AABerrien--8,575633,766642,341357,659
1-AADodge County---366,234366,234633,766
1-AASumter County-----1,000,000
1-AAJeff Davis-----1,000,000
2-AASpencer549,338308,050142,612-1,000,000-
2-AANortheast443,639550,5165,845-1,000,000-
2-AAACE Charter7,023141,434851,543-1,000,000-
2-AASouthwest---940,497940,49759,503
2-AACentral (Macon)---56,47056,470943,530
2-AARutland---3,0333,033996,967
2-AAKendrick-----1,000,000
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAAppling County1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAPierce County-943,93956,061-1,000,000-
3-AATattnall County-56,061636,241307,6981,000,000-
3-AAToombs County--307,69818,363326,061673,939
3-AAVidalia---665,884665,884334,116
3-AABrantley County---8,0558,055991,945
3-AAWindsor Forest-----1,000,000
4-AAThomson1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County-904,27942,73152,9901,000,000-
4-AALaney-86,774913,0681581,000,000-
4-AAWashington County-8,94744,201946,8521,000,000-
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
4-AAWestside (Augusta)-----1,000,000
4-AAButler-----1,000,000
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAColumbia--999,988121,000,000-
5-AALandmark Christian--12999,9881,000,000-
5-AAMcNair-----1,000,000
5-AARedan-----1,000,000
5-AATowers-----1,000,000
6-AASouth Atlanta1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AANorth Cobb Christian-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6-AAMount Paran Christian--592,484407,5161,000,000-
6-AAWashington--407,516592,4841,000,000-
6-AATherrell-----1,000,000
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-----1,000,000
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy-----1,000,000
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart939,97760,023--1,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray60,023176,874-763,1031,000,000-
7-AAModel-763,103236,897-1,000,000-
7-AAFannin County--763,10348,753811,856188,144
7-AAHaralson County---188,144188,144811,856
7-AAMurray County-----1,000,000
7-AAGordon Central-----1,000,000
8-AAFellowship Christian965,33330,6354,032-1,000,000-
8-AAAthens Academy23,976957,2348,66710,1231,000,000-
8-AAUnion County10,6913,434911,41574,4601,000,000-
8-AAEast Jackson-8,69775,886915,4171,000,000-
8-AAProvidence Christian-----1,000,000
8-AABanks County-----1,000,000

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Irwin County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Darlington
Heard County
Irwin County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
28
27.63
5-4
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
13
50.63
6-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
27
29.07
3-6
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
6
63.60
9-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
26
30.12
5-4
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
19
40.94
5-4
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
25
31.32
1-8
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
1
77.70
7-1
Irwin County
Reg 6, #3
17
42.63
6-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
15
47.49
7-2
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
24
33.22
5-4
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
3
71.37
10-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
23
34.70
4-5
Temple
Reg 3, #2
18
42.42
8-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
30
23.16
1-8
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
66.75
8-0
Swainsboro
Metter
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
St. Francis
Dublin
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Lamar County
Trion
St. Francis
Reg 1, #3
22
34.81
3-6
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
10
54.66
6-2
Dublin
Reg 4, #4
36
-1.53
2-7
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
11
54.01
6-3
Metter
Reg 7, #3
20
38.75
5-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
7
60.84
9-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
21
37.24
4-5
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
2
74.60
8-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
9
55.61
8-2
Bleckley County
Reg 1, #2
4
71.08
6-2
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
35
13.34
4-5
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
12
53.06
8-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
16
46.51
6-4
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
14
47.82
8-1
Trion
Reg 5, #4
29
27.30
3-6
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
8
55.82
6-3
St. Francis

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County1-A Division I7-177.701,000,0004.47986,246861,384619,898410,5201.44
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I8-074.601,000,0004.19856,768770,459566,093283,7242.52
Brooks County1-A Division I6-271.081,000,0003.65793,322667,804301,731121,3047.24
Rabun County8-A Division I10-071.371,000,0003.83938,202653,226246,978120,5707.29
Swainsboro2-A Division I8-066.751,000,0003.36915,338345,660104,24836,34526.51
Darlington7-A Division I9-063.601,000,0003.03842,521159,86852,07314,45568.18
Elbert County8-A Division I9-160.841,000,0002.23153,08394,30033,7845,842170.17
St. Francis6-A Division I6-355.821,000,0002.90706,414183,04033,1873,469287.27
Dublin2-A Division I6-254.661,000,0002.56545,60466,58912,1301,243803.51
Metter3-A Division I6-354.011,000,0002.49434,46155,13412,9691,121891.06
Lamar County4-A Division I8-153.061,000,0002.20143,04466,0569,4117741,290.99
Bleckley County2-A Division I8-255.611,000,0001.2369,12532,7604,6354812,078.00
Trion7-A Division I8-147.821,000,0001.85197,87617,0421,2415717,542.86
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-350.631,000,0001.99150,7446,6135004522,221.22
Social Circle5-A Division I7-247.491,000,0001.6834,2965,9474112737,036.04
Commerce8-A Division I6-446.511,000,0001.4581,6317,3374031471,427.57
Screven County3-A Division I8-042.421,000,0001.9084,7233,2251986166,665.67
Heard County4-A Division I5-440.941,000,0001.8814,7972,299823333,332.33
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I6-342.631,000,0001.4930,99383224--
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-537.241,000,0001.01851772--
Pepperell7-A Division I5-438.751,000,0001.051,131981--
Pelham1-A Division I3-634.811,000,0001.066,110931--
Temple4-A Division I4-534.701,000,0001.216,04884---
Dade County7-A Division I5-433.22848,4800.8569526---
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-831.32838,7020.8433514---
Jasper County5-A Division I3-627.301,000,0001.041,37711---
Bryan County3-A Division I5-430.121,000,0001.1441210---
Athens Christian8-A Division I3-629.071,000,0001.021,9046---
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-427.631,000,0001.051,5106---
Bacon County1-A Division I1-823.161,000,0001.01430----
Armuchee7-A Division I3-619.39151,5200.154----
Claxton3-A Division I4-513.341,000,0001.013----
Crawford County4-A Division I2-7-1.531,000,0001.002----
East Laurens2-A Division I1-817.53161,2980.16-----
Chattooga7-A Division I2-816.89-------
Coosa7-A Division I3-616.22-------
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-7-14.39-------
Savannah3-A Division I0-10-23.63-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County-989,32010,680-1,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham-10,680989,320-1,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County---1,000,0001,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro809,121190,879--1,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin190,879809,121--1,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
2-A Division IJefferson County---838,702838,702161,298
2-A Division IEast Laurens---161,298161,298838,702
3-A Division IMetter800,656199,344--1,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County199,344800,656--1,000,000-
3-A Division IBryan County--882,315117,6851,000,000-
3-A Division IClaxton--117,685882,3151,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah-----1,000,000
4-A Division ILamar County809,872190,128--1,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County190,128809,872--1,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple--989,29810,7021,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County--10,702989,2981,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian965,06534,935--1,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle34,935965,065--1,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County--509,851490,1491,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County--490,149509,8511,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy-721,858278,142-1,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian-278,142721,858-1,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon---1,000,0001,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington868,631131,369--1,000,000-
7-A Division ITrion131,369868,631--1,000,000-
7-A Division IPepperell--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-A Division IDade County---848,480848,480151,520
7-A Division IArmuchee---151,520151,520848,480
7-A Division ICoosa-----1,000,000
7-A Division IChattooga-----1,000,000
8-A Division IRabun County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian---1,000,0001,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Johnson County
Bowdon
Charlton County
Johnson County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
Charlton County
Manchester
Bowdon
Telfair County
Early County
Macon County
Lincoln County
Jenkins County
Charlton County
Reg 5, #3
34
11.26
3-6
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #2
9
40.61
6-3
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
22
26.54
5-4
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
1
56.75
8-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
12
38.56
3-6
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 4, #2
13
37.28
7-2
Telfair County
Reg 2, #4
24
24.18
2-7
Atkinson County
Reg 1, #1
5
48.52
7-3
Early County
Reg 6, #3
21
28.32
4-5
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
29
18.23
5-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
8
40.79
7-2
Lincoln County
Reg 4, #3
19
32.87
4-5
Dooly County
Reg 3, #2
10
39.92
6-3
Jenkins County
Reg 1, #4
27
20.21
3-6
Terrell County
Reg 2, #1
4
48.85
6-2
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Schley County
Clinch County
McIntosh County Academy
Christian Heritage
Johnson County
Lanier County
Wilcox County
Aquinas
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
26
22.90
4-5
Seminole County
Reg 2, #2
6
46.85
8-2
Clinch County
Reg 4, #4
28
19.70
5-4
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
7
45.27
9-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
14
37.00
4-6
Christian Heritage
Reg 8, #2
17
34.64
7-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
23
24.62
4-5
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
2
52.03
9-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
16
34.98
5-4
Lanier County
Reg 1, #2
20
30.96
4-5
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
31
18.05
4-5
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #1
11
39.56
6-3
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
15
35.67
6-3
Aquinas
Reg 7, #2
18
33.02
5-4
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 5, #4
33
11.85
4-5
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #1
3
49.99
7-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II8-156.751,000,0004.01859,602663,857520,575365,6741.73
Johnson County5-A Division II9-052.031,000,0003.84874,957606,953382,831191,5984.22
Schley County6-A Division II7-249.991,000,0003.92861,886699,108366,592161,7495.18
Charlton County2-A Division II6-248.851,000,0003.48753,519538,464212,954100,3598.96
Early County1-A Division II7-348.521,000,0003.21789,196285,531170,43379,09011.64
Clinch County2-A Division II8-246.851,000,0002.78517,421230,33093,24935,44027.22
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II9-145.271,000,0002.76513,356191,57286,95128,26034.39
Lincoln County8-A Division II7-240.791,000,0002.21845,046301,39263,71516,82658.43
Wilcox County4-A Division II6-339.561,000,0002.81660,338181,10946,4339,509104.16
Manchester6-A Division II6-340.611,000,0002.19150,03347,50015,8173,987249.82
Jenkins County3-A Division II6-339.921,000,0002.03179,21885,99314,1453,528282.45
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-638.561,000,0001.61116,16417,2694,5639431,059.45
Telfair County4-A Division II7-237.281,000,0001.68108,63714,3383,6576901,448.28
Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-637.001,000,0001.6576,94316,5093,6856401,561.50
Lanier County2-A Division II5-434.981,000,0001.94231,44135,6264,7055981,671.24
Aquinas8-A Division II6-335.671,000,0001.4956,10621,2973,1543972,517.89
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-433.021,000,0001.5959,22218,7682,3682563,905.25
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II7-234.641,000,0001.5352,97011,2251,8732494,015.06
Dooly County4-A Division II4-532.87996,7991.2932,3719,5947529210,868.57
Mitchell County1-A Division II4-530.96999,9701.4077,1088,4147746615,150.52
Macon County6-A Division II4-528.321,000,0001.88134,66712,7826394721,275.60
Greene County8-A Division II5-426.541,000,0001.106,853700721999,999.00
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II4-524.621,000,0001.045,538318261999,999.00
Seminole County1-A Division II4-522.901,000,0001.043,17825510--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II5-418.23915,6491.1815,2805277--
Montgomery County3-A Division II4-518.051,000,0001.066,5101546--
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-724.18527,4890.552,755944--
Turner County2-A Division II1-823.24472,5110.492,063514--
Terrell County1-A Division II3-620.21591,0970.611,1831013--
Wheeler County4-A Division II5-419.70964,7491.001,343282--
Miller County1-A Division II4-518.13408,9310.474,1931191--
Hancock Central5-A Division II4-511.851,000,0001.0268918---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-611.261,000,0001.022074---
Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-66.5138,4520.046----
Glascock County5-A Division II2-7-1.5784,3510.081----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-8-0.5920.00-----
Portal3-A Division II4-512.61-------
Warren County8-A Division II2-711.19-------
Towns County8-A Division II3-611.18-------
Greenville6-A Division II2-68.26-------
Marion County6-A Division II2-7-0.21-------
Taylor County6-A Division II2-7-1.72-------
Treutlen4-A Division II0-9-3.70-------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II6-3-6.29-------
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-7-23.83-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-7-41.77-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-57.80-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-9-73.55-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-639,006360,9604999,97030
1-A Division IIMiller County-360,9602447,947408,931591,069
1-A Division IISeminole County-34638,986360,9801,000,000-
1-A Division IITerrell County--30591,067591,097408,903
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay---22999,998
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IICharlton County840,602145,08114,317-1,000,000-
2-A Division IIClinch County159,380840,620--1,000,000-
2-A Division IILanier County1814,299985,683-1,000,000-
2-A Division IIAtkinson County---527,489527,489472,511
2-A Division IITurner County---472,511472,511527,489
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-A Division IIJenkins County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute--922,08277,9181,000,000-
3-A Division IIMontgomery County--77,918922,0821,000,000-
3-A Division IIPortal-----1,000,000
4-A Division IIWilcox County1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-A Division IITelfair County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-A Division IIDooly County--995,813986996,7993,201
4-A Division IIWheeler County--3,201961,548964,74935,251
4-A Division IIHawkinsville--98637,46638,452961,548
4-A Division IITreutlen-----1,000,000
5-A Division IIJohnson County993,7926,208--1,000,000-
5-A Division IIHancock Central6,20883,83111,362898,5991,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County-909,961595,629915,64984,351
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep--988,57911,4211,000,000-
5-A Division IIGlascock County---84,35184,351915,649
5-A Division IITwiggs County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IISchley County1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County---1,000,0001,000,000-
6-A Division IIGreenville-----1,000,000
6-A Division IIMarion County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IITaylor County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon946,72753,273--1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)53,273946,727--1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-A Division IILincoln County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes-810,647135,62453,7291,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County-189,35385,531725,1161,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas--778,845221,1551,000,000-
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIWarren County-----1,000,000
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

Editors' Picks

The Latest

Featured

