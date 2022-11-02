Maxwell playoff projections after Week 11

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Mill Creek Colquitt County Buford Mill Creek Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lambert Colquitt County Buford Carrollton Lambert Norcross Brookwood Colquitt County Walton Buford North Paulding Carrollton Reg 5, #3 21 70.08 7-2 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 9 83.34 9-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 28 65.01 5-4 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 15 73.89 7-2 Norcross Reg 3, #3 30 61.56 3-7 Harrison Reg 4, #2 13 76.35 5-4 Brookwood Reg 2, #4 27 65.16 4-5 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 100.76 9-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 19 71.41 5-4 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 6 85.14 7-2 Walton Reg 7, #4 37 50.60 5-4 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 2 100.00 9-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 25 67.97 5-4 Newton Reg 3, #2 23 69.18 6-3 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 22 69.70 6-3 Camden County Reg 2, #1 5 90.06 10-0 Carrollton Westlake Mill Creek Grayson Milton Westlake Marietta Mill Creek North Cobb Lowndes Grayson Collins Hill Milton Reg 1, #3 11 81.17 8-2 Valdosta Reg 2, #2 10 81.78 6-3 Westlake Reg 4, #4 16 73.03 6-3 Parkview Reg 3, #1 14 75.22 4-5 Marietta Reg 7, #3 34 57.66 6-3 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 3 97.10 8-1 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 20 70.62 5-4 Denmark Reg 5, #1 4 90.26 7-2 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 17 72.89 5-4 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 12 77.04 5-4 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 26 66.58 4-5 McEachern Reg 4, #1 8 84.61 8-1 Grayson Reg 8, #3 18 71.88 4-5 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 24 68.22 7-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 38 49.58 5-4 Wheeler Reg 6, #1 7 84.97 6-3 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 9-0 100.76 1,000,000 4.35 952,897 880,291 530,878 390,050 1.56 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 9-0 100.00 1,000,000 3.98 893,604 712,411 377,254 270,516 2.70 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 8-1 97.10 1,000,000 3.71 660,124 589,713 470,189 203,194 3.92 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 7-2 90.26 1,000,000 2.74 338,564 275,635 189,572 48,973 19.42 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 10-0 90.06 1,000,000 3.04 834,271 238,959 67,506 31,511 30.73 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 8-1 84.61 1,000,000 3.21 729,547 411,887 129,497 19,925 49.19 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 6-3 84.97 1,000,000 3.15 797,083 316,194 95,950 16,623 59.16 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 9-0 83.34 1,000,000 2.98 748,568 244,528 64,372 10,015 98.85 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 6-3 81.78 1,000,000 2.20 458,748 77,885 31,162 3,609 276.09 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 7-2 85.14 1,000,000 2.03 104,281 40,615 6,698 2,338 426.72 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 8-2 81.17 1,000,000 1.95 301,842 71,093 19,579 2,059 484.67 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 5-4 77.04 1,000,000 1.57 149,608 30,074 4,405 333 3,002.00 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 4-5 75.22 1,000,000 1.92 212,892 20,738 5,419 323 3,094.98 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 5-4 76.35 1,000,000 1.90 40,565 15,518 1,184 200 4,999.00 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 7-2 73.89 1,000,000 1.96 207,798 20,329 1,823 135 7,406.41 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 6-3 73.03 1,000,000 1.56 94,787 5,221 880 53 18,866.92 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 4-5 71.88 990,340 1.57 79,833 15,044 1,148 45 22,221.22 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-4 72.89 1,000,000 1.33 53,891 12,092 1,023 45 22,221.22 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 6-3 69.70 1,000,000 1.27 47,838 4,996 366 18 55,554.56 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 6-3 69.18 1,000,000 1.58 69,327 3,132 374 13 76,922.08 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 7-2 68.22 1,000,000 1.61 78,659 6,767 386 10 99,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 5-4 70.62 991,366 1.07 2,473 527 79 4 249,999.00 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 7-2 70.08 987,969 1.18 58,704 2,063 75 4 249,999.00 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 5-4 67.97 899,200 1.26 30,122 779 48 2 499,999.00 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 4-5 66.58 850,651 0.97 12,125 1,503 50 1 999,999.00 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 5-4 71.41 853,044 0.96 2,586 389 25 1 999,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 4-5 65.16 1,000,000 1.07 6,688 756 35 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 5-4 65.01 1,000,000 1.29 26,827 609 18 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 3-7 61.56 1,000,000 1.12 4,052 228 4 - - West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 4-5 64.99 155,590 0.16 89 11 1 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 6-3 57.66 1,000,000 1.01 175 9 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 5-4 49.58 1,000,000 1.01 597 3 - - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 2-7 59.31 100,800 0.11 705 1 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-7 52.03 149,349 0.15 95 - - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 2-7 51.87 9,660 0.01 17 - - - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 5-4 50.60 863,693 0.86 16 - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 2-7 42.56 12,031 0.01 2 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 4-5 37.35 110,273 0.11 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 3-7 36.95 26,034 0.03 - - - - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-6 60.75 - - - - - - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-5 60.41 - - - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-4 47.92 - - - - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-4 42.42 - - - - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-8 39.09 - - - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-7 33.02 - - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 3-6 10.71 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes - 373,679 178,202 448,119 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta - 332,588 667,412 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County - 293,733 154,386 551,881 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Westlake - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta - - 716,286 283,714 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - - 283,714 716,286 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Campbell - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 673,173 326,827 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 326,827 572,419 100,754 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA Harrison - 100,754 621,014 278,232 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAAA McEachern - - 278,232 572,419 850,651 149,349 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove - - - 149,349 149,349 850,651 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Newton - - 737,082 162,118 899,200 100,800 4-AAAAAAA Parkview - - 262,567 737,433 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAAA Archer - - 351 100,449 100,800 899,200 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Walton - 998,227 1,768 5 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler - 1,773 41,978 956,249 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - 955,217 32,752 987,969 12,031 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - - 1,037 10,994 12,031 987,969 5-AAAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAAA Milton 548,967 451,033 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 451,033 548,967 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth - - 738,994 114,050 853,044 146,956 6-AAAAAAA Denmark - - 189,613 801,753 991,366 8,634 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth - - 71,393 84,197 155,590 844,410 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 663,920 336,080 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 336,080 663,920 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - - - 863,693 863,693 136,307 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - - - 110,273 110,273 889,727 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - 26,034 26,034 973,966 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Buford 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek - 998,314 1,686 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View - 1,686 54,043 944,271 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill - - 942,710 47,630 990,340 9,660 8-AAAAAAA Dacula - - 1,561 8,099 9,660 990,340 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Gainesville Hughes Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Thomas County Central Gainesville Houston County Douglas County Roswell St. Pius X Thomas County Central South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Houston County Reg 5, #3 14 67.74 7-2 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 18 58.01 4-5 Allatoona Reg 8, #4 35 45.47 4-6 Lanier Reg 7, #1 3 83.71 8-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 32 48.62 6-3 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #2 25 55.34 4-5 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 39 40.65 4-5 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #1 2 93.86 9-0 Thomas County Central Reg 6, #3 17 58.75 4-5 Sequoyah Reg 5, #2 13 67.83 6-3 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 28 52.57 3-6 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 7 78.85 9-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 27 53.79 6-3 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 30 51.95 6-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 6 79.98 7-2 Houston County Reg 2, #1 11 69.05 9-0 Brunswick Northside (Warner Robins) Hughes Lee County Rome Northside (Warner Robins) Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Hughes Lee County Marist Alpharetta Rome Reg 1, #3 8 78.31 6-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #2 16 60.89 7-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 51 28.93 2-7 Riverwood Reg 3, #1 9 73.64 8-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 15 65.29 6-3 Blessed Trinity Reg 8, #2 22 56.17 6-3 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 20 56.46 6-3 River Ridge Reg 5, #1 1 95.92 9-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 29 52.06 5-4 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #2 4 82.28 6-3 Lee County Reg 3, #4 46 33.46 5-4 Morrow Reg 4, #1 12 68.10 7-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 24 55.39 4-5 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 10 71.42 7-2 Alpharetta Reg 5, #4 19 57.84 6-3 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 5 80.11 8-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 5-AAAAAA 9-0 95.92 1,000,000 4.65 981,168 904,002 767,760 514,057 0.95 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 9-0 93.86 1,000,000 4.45 987,142 807,301 659,708 356,667 1.80 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 8-1 83.71 1,000,000 3.27 843,936 276,351 159,925 42,324 22.63 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 6-3 82.28 1,000,000 3.19 768,756 385,822 73,839 22,916 42.64 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 9-0 78.85 1,000,000 3.41 824,591 503,878 113,689 19,822 49.45 Rome 6-AAAAAA 8-1 80.11 1,000,000 3.08 700,283 361,668 65,390 17,705 55.48 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 7-2 79.98 951,517 2.87 711,891 377,562 78,870 15,246 64.59 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 6-3 78.31 1,000,000 2.56 552,263 110,960 47,891 7,871 126.05 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 8-1 73.64 1,000,000 2.50 460,339 35,921 11,710 1,751 570.10 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 7-2 71.42 1,000,000 2.29 312,863 61,365 7,772 772 1,294.34 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 9-0 69.05 1,000,000 1.56 209,607 57,597 5,468 373 2,679.97 Marist 4-AAAAAA 7-2 68.10 1,000,000 2.21 179,917 44,597 2,586 226 4,423.78 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 6-3 67.83 1,000,000 1.92 134,395 28,563 2,329 141 7,091.20 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 7-2 67.74 1,000,000 1.92 132,957 27,831 2,355 105 9,522.81 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 6-3 65.29 1,000,000 1.72 15,159 3,032 318 12 83,332.33 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 7-2 60.89 1,000,000 1.18 43,718 4,874 190 10 99,999.00 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 4-5 55.34 1,000,000 1.78 10,234 666 40 2 499,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 4-5 58.75 998,063 1.27 18,333 1,761 59 - - North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 6-3 53.79 999,351 1.53 36,736 2,025 21 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 6-3 56.46 1,000,000 1.09 6,035 692 18 - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 6-3 51.95 1,000,000 1.54 31,056 1,612 17 - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 4-5 58.01 548,154 0.71 9,304 198 12 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 6-3 57.84 1,000,000 1.06 7,732 485 7 - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 6-3 56.17 1,000,000 1.30 2,229 174 6 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 5-4 55.44 48,483 0.06 4,411 312 5 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 3-6 52.57 902,944 0.93 4,201 332 4 - - Creekview 6-AAAAAA 4-6 56.18 453,783 0.46 611 49 4 - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 4-5 55.39 1,000,000 1.09 5,346 252 3 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 5-4 52.06 1,000,000 1.02 2,104 67 2 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 6-3 48.62 1,000,000 1.24 1,563 43 1 - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 4-6 45.47 1,000,000 1.01 851 6 1 - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 4-5 40.65 1,000,000 1.00 213 2 - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 5-4 33.46 1,000,000 1.02 36 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 2-7 28.93 922,549 0.92 9 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 1-8 34.09 97,056 0.10 6 - - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 5-4 33.31 78,100 0.08 5 - - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-6 53.87 - - - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-7 49.05 - - - - - - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 5-4 47.78 - - - - - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-6 45.79 - - - - - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-6 43.87 - - - - - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-6 43.83 - - - - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-8 43.83 - - - - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 3-6 39.02 - - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 2-8 38.97 - - - - - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 3-6 38.79 - - - - - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 3-5 38.76 - - - - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 4-6 38.47 - - - - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 3-6 31.37 - - - - - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-6 29.63 - - - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-9 29.61 - - - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-9 25.69 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 7-2 22.60 - - - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-9 19.35 - - - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-9 15.76 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 2-7 15.33 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-8 8.49 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 866,096 133,904 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 133,904 41,939 824,157 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Lee County - 817,643 174,838 7,519 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Houston County - 6,514 1,005 943,998 951,517 48,483 1-AAAAAA Veterans - - - 48,483 48,483 951,517 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 726,574 273,426 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 273,426 726,574 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy - - 796,585 203,415 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - 203,415 796,585 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Evans - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA South Effingham - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill - - 860,036 139,964 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Morrow - - 139,964 860,036 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta - - 990,639 8,712 999,351 649 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody - - 8,800 69,300 78,100 921,900 4-AAAAAA Riverwood - - 561 921,988 922,549 77,451 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA South Paulding - 503,121 496,879 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Douglas County - 496,879 503,121 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Newnan - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA Rome 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - 546,217 1,937 - 548,154 451,846 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah - 451,846 546,217 - 998,063 1,937 6-AAAAAA River Ridge - 1,937 451,846 546,217 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Creekview - - - 453,783 453,783 546,217 6-AAAAAA Etowah - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Roswell 813,415 186,585 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 186,585 813,415 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - - - 902,944 902,944 97,056 7-AAAAAA Pope - - - 97,056 97,056 902,944 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Shiloh - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Lanier - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Creekside Ware County Jefferson Creekside Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Calhoun Ware County Jefferson Dutchtown Kell Calhoun Chamblee Ware County Lithia Springs Jefferson Northgate Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 22 49.06 6-3 Maynard Jackson Reg 6, #2 11 61.63 8-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 13 59.94 6-3 Eastside Reg 7, #1 8 66.49 7-3 Calhoun Reg 3, #3 36 36.43 4-5 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 30 44.02 6-2 Chamblee Reg 2, #4 12 61.55 5-4 Jones County Reg 1, #1 1 82.76 8-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 23 48.78 5-4 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 15 57.78 6-3 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #4 21 49.07 4-6 Cass Reg 8, #1 4 70.97 7-2 Jefferson Reg 4, #3 34 41.53 4-5 Tucker Reg 3, #2 28 45.24 3-6 Northgate Reg 1, #4 32 43.04 3-6 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 9 65.06 8-1 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Cambridge Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Loganville Creekside Coffee Decatur Cartersville Cambridge Reg 1, #3 24 47.77 3-6 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 6 69.41 5-4 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 39 31.06 4-5 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 17 54.66 9-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 18 53.76 5-5 Dalton Reg 8, #2 10 64.35 9-1 Loganville Reg 6, #4 27 45.38 4-5 Centennial Reg 5, #1 3 72.53 7-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 19 53.25 6-3 Ola Reg 1, #2 2 72.71 8-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 40 29.49 2-7 Harris County Reg 4, #1 33 42.87 5-4 Decatur Reg 8, #3 14 58.94 4-5 Clarke Central Reg 7, #2 7 68.07 9-1 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 16 55.19 5-4 Mays Reg 6, #1 5 70.33 7-2 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 8-0 82.76 1,000,000 4.43 945,537 836,753 692,540 554,867 0.80 Creekside 5-AAAAA 7-2 72.53 1,000,000 3.61 772,411 571,027 301,728 112,853 7.86 Coffee 1-AAAAA 8-1 72.71 1,000,000 3.60 869,022 535,619 300,480 103,649 8.65 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 7-2 70.97 1,000,000 3.54 833,339 565,682 189,589 80,722 11.39 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 7-2 70.33 1,000,000 2.90 589,974 276,091 146,290 45,949 20.76 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 5-4 69.41 1,000,000 3.28 820,391 367,063 134,978 42,802 22.36 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 8-1 65.06 1,000,000 2.87 731,269 298,460 67,041 18,230 53.85 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 7-3 66.49 1,000,000 2.48 549,434 119,352 53,567 16,372 60.08 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 9-1 68.07 1,000,000 2.30 339,825 123,994 51,453 13,842 71.24 Loganville 8-AAAAA 9-1 64.35 1,000,000 2.15 205,606 101,713 27,298 5,394 184.39 Kell 6-AAAAA 8-1 61.63 1,000,000 2.22 323,851 41,377 11,336 2,191 455.41 Jones County 2-AAAAA 5-4 61.55 869,643 1.06 74,182 25,871 7,106 1,320 756.58 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 6-3 57.78 1,000,000 1.96 136,049 39,996 4,159 545 1,833.86 Eastside 8-AAAAA 6-3 59.94 1,000,000 1.38 106,191 12,089 2,899 487 2,052.39 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 9-1 54.66 1,000,000 2.25 271,244 41,882 5,558 424 2,357.49 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 4-5 58.94 887,503 1.13 47,008 7,036 1,382 173 5,779.35 Ola 2-AAAAA 6-3 53.25 1,000,000 1.31 99,526 11,391 1,195 86 11,626.91 Dalton 7-AAAAA 5-5 53.76 1,000,000 1.20 17,913 4,093 348 37 27,026.03 Mays 5-AAAAA 5-4 55.19 1,000,000 1.18 25,717 3,792 455 35 28,570.43 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 3-6 47.77 1,000,000 1.13 35,480 2,352 101 6 166,665.67 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 5-4 48.78 1,000,000 1.16 12,446 1,884 67 5 199,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 4-6 49.07 1,000,000 1.07 14,181 2,149 81 4 249,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-6 45.24 1,000,000 1.78 64,770 4,288 106 2 499,999.00 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 6-3 49.06 1,000,000 1.17 19,486 792 59 2 499,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 5-4 42.87 1,000,000 1.86 32,795 1,684 82 1 999,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 4-5 45.38 1,000,000 1.08 5,162 566 14 1 999,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 3-6 43.04 1,000,000 1.07 17,146 738 11 1 999,999.00 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 6-2 44.02 1,000,000 1.81 14,803 1,307 62 - - Tucker 4-AAAAA 4-5 41.53 1,000,000 1.31 18,988 761 8 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 4-5 36.43 1,000,000 1.25 2,181 54 3 - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 4-5 45.72 130,357 0.13 826 68 2 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 5-4 47.60 112,497 0.12 1,407 58 1 - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 2-7 29.49 1,000,000 1.13 579 5 1 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 4-5 31.06 1,000,000 1.06 1,261 13 - - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-7 49.68 - - - - - - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 5-5 44.67 - - - - - - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-6 43.13 - - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-8 37.58 - - - - - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 3-7 33.28 - - - - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 4-5 33.12 - - - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-9 29.05 - - - - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 2-7 28.04 - - - - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-9 25.23 - - - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 4-5 24.15 - - - - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-9 23.06 - - - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-8 16.88 - - - - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 2-7 16.69 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-7 14.94 - - - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 5-4 10.18 - - - - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-9 10.12 - - - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-9 8.68 - - - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-9 8.04 - - - - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-9 2.49 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-8 -72.73 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 768,663 231,337 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Coffee 231,337 768,663 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Statesboro - - 637,780 362,220 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Jenkins - - 362,220 637,780 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 804,317 12 25,306 170,365 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 195,619 804,369 12 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Ola 64 195,619 804,317 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Jones County - - 170,365 699,278 869,643 130,357 2-AAAAA Union Grove - - - 130,357 130,357 869,643 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - 695,893 304,107 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Harris County - - 304,107 695,893 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Decatur 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Chamblee - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Tucker - - 776,965 223,035 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - - 223,035 776,965 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA M.L. King - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Lithonia - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - 945,760 12,962 41,278 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Mays - 54,240 6,021 939,739 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson - - 981,017 18,983 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Villa Rica - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Banneker - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Kell - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian - - 600,593 399,407 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Centennial - - 399,407 600,593 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Calhoun 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Cartersville - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Dalton - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Cass - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Hiram - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Jefferson 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Loganville - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - - 794,459 93,044 887,503 112,497 8-AAAAA Eastside - - 201,747 798,253 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - - 3,794 108,703 112,497 887,503 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Westminster (Atlanta) Cedartown Wayne County Bainbridge Stephenson North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 15 57.50 7-2 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 16 56.39 6-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 38 36.70 5-5 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #1 1 88.63 9-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 13 61.76 7-2 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 14 59.37 5-4 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 32 41.53 6-3 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 6 72.57 5-4 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 21 54.35 5-3 Stephenson Reg 5, #2 24 50.95 5-4 Lovett Reg 7, #4 17 55.86 6-3 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #1 4 79.27 9-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 9 64.41 7-2 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #2 7 69.71 7-1 Burke County Reg 1, #4 44 31.95 2-8 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 3 79.27 8-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Spalding Benedictine Sonoraville Stockbridge Cairo Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Holy Innocents Reg 1, #3 41 34.04 2-7 Westover Reg 2, #2 25 50.08 6-4 Spalding Reg 4, #4 11 62.30 7-2 Whitewater Reg 3, #1 2 80.65 7-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 19 55.73 5-4 Sonoraville Reg 8, #2 30 42.42 7-2 Walnut Grove Reg 6, #4 26 49.66 2-7 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #1 8 67.12 7-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 28 43.78 3-6 Griffin Reg 1, #2 20 54.76 7-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 23 52.00 6-3 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 5 78.16 9-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 33 40.38 5-4 Madison County Reg 7, #2 10 62.84 8-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #4 27 48.22 6-3 Hampton Reg 6, #1 18 55.81 6-3 Holy Innocents

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 9-0 88.63 1,000,000 4.54 984,290 883,730 670,414 511,081 0.96 Benedictine 3-AAAA 7-2 80.65 1,000,000 4.08 900,227 778,236 489,094 182,346 4.48 Troup 4-AAAA 9-0 78.16 1,000,000 4.14 907,495 833,005 427,946 133,899 6.47 North Oconee 8-AAAA 9-0 79.27 1,000,000 3.51 914,046 503,916 152,331 79,328 11.61 Perry 2-AAAA 8-1 79.27 1,000,000 3.44 844,518 454,921 138,277 72,060 12.88 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 5-4 72.57 1,000,000 2.89 735,129 125,653 41,579 12,522 78.86 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 7-2 67.12 1,000,000 2.87 758,197 171,356 50,428 5,892 168.72 Burke County 3-AAAA 7-1 69.71 998,959 1.95 190,466 34,619 4,643 1,256 795.18 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 8-1 62.84 1,000,000 2.32 506,707 78,004 11,710 854 1,169.96 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 7-2 64.41 946,450 1.27 57,158 18,311 3,081 290 3,447.28 Whitewater 4-AAAA 7-2 62.30 931,155 1.17 44,525 14,154 2,135 139 7,193.24 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 6-3 55.81 1,000,000 1.79 211,646 20,767 2,085 72 13,887.89 Wayne County 3-AAAA 7-2 61.76 1,000,000 1.61 100,647 5,064 401 56 17,856.14 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 5-4 55.73 1,000,000 1.99 181,312 13,439 1,274 50 19,999.00 Cairo 1-AAAA 7-2 54.76 1,000,000 1.93 76,763 17,896 1,235 40 24,999.00 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-4 59.37 984,588 1.44 79,358 3,828 405 28 35,713.29 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 6-3 55.86 1,000,000 1.43 145,548 11,726 879 26 38,460.54 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 6-3 56.39 1,000,000 1.65 71,157 7,874 692 21 47,618.05 Stephenson 6-AAAA 5-3 54.35 1,000,000 1.67 101,643 8,230 604 14 71,427.57 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 7-2 57.50 1,000,000 1.50 8,365 1,564 90 9 111,110.11 Spalding 2-AAAA 6-4 50.08 1,000,000 1.96 31,481 5,406 333 7 142,856.14 LaGrange 4-AAAA 7-2 61.89 137,807 0.22 15,096 611 71 6 166,665.67 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 6-3 52.00 1,000,000 1.05 11,860 3,256 158 3 333,332.33 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 2-7 49.66 1,000,000 1.22 25,531 998 48 1 999,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 6-3 48.22 987,883 1.28 46,192 1,692 58 - - Lovett 5-AAAA 5-4 50.95 1,000,000 1.52 20,711 842 18 - - Griffin 2-AAAA 3-6 43.78 960,094 1.09 3,041 348 6 - - Baldwin 2-AAAA 3-6 42.09 222,927 0.25 558 61 3 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 7-2 42.42 1,000,000 1.21 13,613 295 1 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 5-4 40.38 1,000,000 1.09 10,829 176 1 - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-7 34.04 715,587 0.78 343 12 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 6-3 41.53 592,982 0.61 1,102 5 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 5-4 39.63 12,117 0.01 106 2 - - - Howard 2-AAAA 6-3 38.38 223,997 0.23 184 1 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 5-5 36.70 1,000,000 1.00 107 1 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 4-5 26.33 507,990 0.52 27 1 - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 2-8 31.95 776,423 0.78 21 - - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 2-7 35.51 1,041 0.00 1 - - - - Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 5-4 52.01 - - - - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-7 42.72 - - - - - - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 3-6 40.26 - - - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 3-7 39.81 - - - - - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 4-5 36.29 - - - - - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-4 32.87 - - - - - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 3-6 32.18 - - - - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-8 29.81 - - - - - - - North Hall 8-AAAA 3-6 29.05 - - - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-8 26.94 - - - - - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-8 25.47 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 2-7 23.33 - - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-5 22.71 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 3-6 14.43 - - - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-10 9.89 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 4-5 7.97 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-7 5.93 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-9 5.25 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-9 -1.72 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 2-7 -11.23 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-9 -12.25 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 894,698 105,302 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 105,302 894,698 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Westover - - 638,538 77,049 715,587 284,413 1-AAAA Shaw - - 361,462 146,528 507,990 492,010 1-AAAA Hardaway - - - 776,423 776,423 223,577 2-AAAA Perry 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Spalding - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Griffin - - 777,073 183,021 960,094 39,906 2-AAAA Baldwin - - 220,666 2,261 222,927 777,073 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) - - 2,261 590,721 592,982 407,018 2-AAAA Howard - - - 223,997 223,997 776,003 2-AAAA West Laurens - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Burke County - 720,584 277,916 459 998,959 1,041 3-AAAA Wayne County - 279,416 720,584 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA New Hampstead - - 894 999,106 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch - - 606 435 1,041 998,959 3-AAAA Islands - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Troup 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) - 862,008 185 122,395 984,588 15,412 4-AAAA LaGrange - 120,269 17,538 - 137,807 862,193 4-AAAA Starr's Mill - 9,928 553,324 383,198 946,450 53,550 4-AAAA Whitewater - 7,795 428,953 494,407 931,155 68,845 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Lovett - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Pace Academy - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Hampton - - - 987,883 987,883 12,117 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - 12,117 12,117 987,883 5-AAAA Luella - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA McDonough - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 557,754 160,724 13,846 267,676 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Stephenson 267,608 85,338 590,779 56,275 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 174,638 740,024 85,338 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter - 13,914 310,037 676,049 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Miller Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) - 711,644 19,770 268,586 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) - 273,749 - 726,251 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Sonoraville - 14,607 980,230 5,163 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - 908,714 91,286 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Madison County - 90,108 896,407 13,485 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 1,178 12,307 986,515 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Thomasville Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Monroe Area First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Thomasville Sandy Creek Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Hart County Harlem Thomasville Sandy Creek Stephens County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 5 66.12 6-2 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 21 47.78 6-3 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 10 62.08 5-4 Hart County Reg 7, #1 15 56.48 8-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 24 44.07 6-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #2 20 48.15 8-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 26 41.94 4-6 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 6 64.83 7-3 Thomasville Reg 6, #3 28 40.52 7-2 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 75.06 7-2 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 30 38.68 4-5 Pickens Reg 8, #1 3 72.88 8-1 Stephens County Reg 4, #3 33 36.61 5-4 Hephzibah Reg 3, #2 16 53.61 8-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 17 51.01 5-5 Crisp County Reg 2, #1 9 63.48 6-3 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Carver (Columbus) Monroe Area Dougherty Calvary Day Oconee County Cedar Grove Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 12 57.86 8-2 Dougherty Reg 2, #2 18 50.74 5-4 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 40 27.41 4-5 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #1 8 63.65 8-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 23 45.92 7-2 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #2 4 68.17 5-4 Oconee County Reg 6, #4 32 37.19 4-5 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 90.11 6-2 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 22 46.85 5-4 Jackson Reg 1, #2 11 61.15 7-2 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #4 31 38.56 5-4 Long County Reg 4, #1 19 49.69 7-2 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 7 64.00 4-5 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 27 41.31 4-5 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 37 32.47 3-6 Douglass Reg 6, #1 13 57.12 8-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 6-2 90.11 1,000,000 4.77 950,297 919,199 897,479 811,405 0.23 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 7-2 75.06 1,000,000 3.25 517,055 426,413 324,022 68,187 13.67 Stephens County 8-AAA 8-1 72.88 1,000,000 3.19 495,028 406,349 301,433 53,922 17.55 Thomasville 1-AAA 7-3 64.83 1,000,000 3.46 855,676 489,640 160,654 15,362 64.10 Oconee County 8-AAA 5-4 68.17 1,000,000 2.16 101,933 69,038 26,877 10,809 91.52 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 6-2 66.12 1,000,000 2.89 591,282 317,837 94,595 9,826 100.77 Calvary Day 3-AAA 8-0 63.65 1,000,000 2.81 739,675 46,110 29,119 8,764 113.10 Peach County 2-AAA 6-3 63.48 1,000,000 2.74 671,776 156,873 77,587 6,844 145.11 Monroe Area 8-AAA 4-5 64.00 943,878 2.37 401,930 233,750 25,312 4,901 203.04 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 7-2 61.15 1,000,000 2.96 701,495 368,358 19,278 4,638 214.61 Hart County 8-AAA 5-4 62.08 929,946 2.17 349,174 183,113 17,599 2,777 359.10 Adairsville 6-AAA 8-1 57.12 1,000,000 2.58 403,157 213,337 9,188 1,608 620.89 Dougherty 1-AAA 8-2 57.86 1,000,000 1.80 177,748 4,345 1,708 314 3,183.71 Dawson County 7-AAA 8-2 56.48 1,000,000 1.58 132,252 45,451 7,372 308 3,245.75 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 8-1 53.61 1,000,000 2.09 239,258 22,030 3,865 156 6,409.26 Morgan County 4-AAA 7-2 49.69 1,000,000 1.96 171,639 39,501 1,201 80 12,499.00 Harlem 4-AAA 8-1 48.15 1,000,000 1.87 134,421 26,544 726 29 34,481.76 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 7-2 56.76 126,176 0.20 14,676 4,251 535 28 35,713.29 Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-4 50.74 958,816 1.33 56,324 3,221 191 15 66,665.67 Crisp County 1-AAA 5-5 51.01 1,000,000 1.30 95,865 4,525 704 12 83,332.33 Jackson 2-AAA 5-4 46.85 1,000,000 1.24 74,600 8,803 217 8 124,999.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 6-3 47.78 1,000,000 1.14 21,658 3,262 187 3 333,332.33 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 7-2 45.92 998,765 1.10 11,641 2,481 25 3 333,332.33 Wesleyan 7-AAA 4-5 41.31 710,828 0.77 6,514 929 1 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 6-3 44.07 1,000,000 1.47 49,834 2,953 83 - - Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-6 41.94 1,000,000 1.06 12,704 802 29 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 5-4 36.61 1,000,000 1.14 8,792 60 6 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 7-2 40.52 1,000,000 1.03 1,857 242 5 - - Long County 3-AAA 5-4 38.56 576,704 0.69 7,468 396 2 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 5-4 35.96 423,296 0.49 2,542 103 - - - Douglass 5-AAA 3-6 32.47 1,000,000 1.04 1,350 64 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 4-5 38.68 1,000,000 1.02 120 12 - - - Gilmer 7-AAA 5-4 40.07 290,407 0.29 58 7 - - - Bremen 6-AAA 4-5 37.19 989,061 0.99 18 1 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 4-5 27.41 980,159 0.99 174 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-7 24.91 41,184 0.04 9 - - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-8 -4.10 19,841 0.02 - - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 4-5 29.60 10,939 0.01 - - - - - Monroe 1-AAA 5-5 43.23 - - - - - - - White County 7-AAA 3-6 33.47 - - - - - - - Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 4-5 33.34 - - - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-8 29.44 - - - - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 2-7 26.13 - - - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-7 19.60 - - - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-8 15.19 - - - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-9 9.40 - - - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-9 7.85 - - - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-8 2.82 - - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-8 -2.17 - - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-8 -14.19 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Dougherty - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Crisp County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Monroe - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAA Columbus - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAA Peach County 880,663 119,337 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Jackson 119,337 - 880,663 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Mary Persons - 844,383 114,433 - 958,816 41,184 2-AAA Upson-Lee - 36,280 4,904 958,816 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Pike County - - - 41,184 41,184 958,816 3-AAA Calvary Day 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian - 757,868 242,132 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Liberty County - 242,132 436,749 321,119 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 321,119 102,177 423,296 576,704 3-AAA Long County - - - 576,704 576,704 423,296 3-AAA Savannah Country Day - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 546,176 453,824 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Harlem 453,824 546,176 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Hephzibah - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - - 980,159 980,159 19,841 4-AAA Salem - - - 19,841 19,841 980,159 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Cedar Grove 988,806 7,119 4,075 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 11,194 22,849 965,957 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek - 970,031 29,540 429 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass - 1 428 999,571 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 985,276 14,670 54 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 14,724 74,377 910,899 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Ringgold - 910,953 89,047 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Bremen - - - 989,061 989,061 10,939 6-AAA Gordon Lee - - - 10,939 10,939 989,061 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA LaFayette - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAA Dawson County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Wesleyan - 578,783 550 131,495 710,828 289,172 7-AAA Lumpkin County - 419,432 578,783 550 998,765 1,235 7-AAA Pickens - 1,785 419,432 578,783 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Gilmer - - 1,235 289,172 290,407 709,593 7-AAA White County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAA West Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAA Stephens County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Oconee County - 929,610 70,190 200 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Monroe Area - 70,215 487,842 385,821 943,878 56,122 8-AAA Hart County - 175 441,921 487,850 929,946 70,054 8-AAA Hebron Christian - - 47 126,129 126,176 873,824 8-AAA Franklin County - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Callaway Fitzgerald Pierce County Callaway South Atlanta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Pierce County North Cobb Christian Rockmart Putnam County Fitzgerald Eagle's Landing Christian Fellowship Christian Pierce County Berrien Reg 5, #3 14 47.40 6-3 Columbia Reg 6, #2 16 46.60 9-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 28 33.93 5-4 East Jackson Reg 7, #1 2 64.51 7-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 25 40.67 5-4 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 12 50.12 7-2 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 40 17.93 3-6 Southwest Reg 1, #1 1 76.70 9-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 38 26.11 3-5 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 13 49.66 5-4 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 23 41.84 6-3 North Murray Reg 8, #1 8 58.19 6-3 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 18 45.31 7-2 Laney Reg 3, #2 3 63.95 8-1 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 17 46.55 6-3 Berrien Reg 2, #1 33 30.45 7-2 Spencer Appling County Callaway Thomson South Atlanta Worth County Appling County Athens Academy Callaway Cook Thomson Model South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 11 53.41 8-1 Worth County Reg 2, #2 15 47.17 6-3 Northeast Reg 4, #4 31 31.43 4-5 Washington County Reg 3, #1 6 62.29 7-1 Appling County Reg 7, #3 22 43.41 5-4 Fannin County Reg 8, #2 10 53.69 7-2 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 39 22.99 3-5 Washington Reg 5, #1 4 62.79 6-3 Callaway Reg 2, #3 36 28.79 8-1 ACE Charter Reg 1, #2 9 58.02 6-3 Cook Reg 3, #4 21 44.05 6-3 Vidalia Reg 4, #1 7 61.33 8-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 24 41.60 7-2 Union County Reg 7, #2 20 44.91 6-4 Model Reg 5, #4 37 27.62 5-4 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 5 62.54 9-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 9-0 76.70 1,000,000 4.50 969,921 810,986 716,728 611,205 0.64 South Atlanta 6-AA 9-0 62.54 1,000,000 3.71 892,041 537,328 285,548 72,010 12.89 Rockmart 7-AA 7-2 64.51 1,000,000 3.16 868,452 194,121 123,914 68,587 13.58 Callaway 5-AA 6-3 62.79 1,000,000 3.52 809,164 465,260 254,828 64,972 14.39 Pierce County 3-AA 8-1 63.95 1,000,000 3.37 796,433 544,546 111,731 62,563 14.98 Appling County 3-AA 7-1 62.29 1,000,000 3.36 758,288 411,158 218,909 53,551 17.67 Thomson 4-AA 8-1 61.33 1,000,000 3.05 645,297 321,757 159,636 36,021 26.76 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 6-3 58.19 1,000,000 3.00 701,771 337,367 50,724 19,594 50.04 Cook 1-AA 6-3 58.02 991,425 2.42 343,237 123,669 43,328 7,342 135.20 Athens Academy 8-AA 7-2 53.69 1,000,000 2.05 183,044 54,660 12,961 1,525 654.74 Worth County 1-AA 8-1 53.41 1,000,000 2.11 209,912 53,241 12,883 1,358 735.38 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 5-4 49.66 1,000,000 2.30 267,153 68,366 3,371 630 1,586.30 Putnam County 4-AA 7-2 50.12 1,000,000 1.75 28,429 6,282 1,166 226 4,423.78 Northeast 2-AA 6-3 47.17 1,000,000 1.55 78,048 19,871 1,216 134 7,461.69 Berrien 1-AA 6-3 46.55 642,341 1.14 59,591 13,435 498 70 14,284.71 Columbia 5-AA 6-3 47.40 1,000,000 1.53 65,058 1,916 344 53 18,866.92 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 9-1 46.60 1,000,000 1.61 70,269 2,005 339 39 25,640.03 Model 7-AA 6-4 44.91 1,000,000 1.62 52,216 7,296 784 38 26,314.79 Laney 4-AA 7-2 45.31 1,000,000 1.22 50,902 10,377 326 34 29,410.76 Dodge County 1-AA 4-6 45.25 366,234 0.63 29,059 5,851 158 17 58,822.53 North Murray 7-AA 6-3 41.84 1,000,000 1.28 46,155 3,541 169 12 83,332.33 Fannin County 7-AA 5-4 43.41 811,856 0.98 12,790 1,447 112 7 142,856.14 Tattnall County 3-AA 5-4 40.67 1,000,000 1.20 13,328 1,656 59 6 166,665.67 Vidalia 3-AA 6-3 44.05 665,884 0.74 10,660 1,195 101 4 249,999.00 Union County 8-AA 7-2 41.60 1,000,000 1.35 24,767 2,251 164 2 499,999.00 East Jackson 8-AA 5-4 33.93 1,000,000 1.05 4,375 47 3 - - Spencer 2-AA 7-2 30.45 1,000,000 1.12 4,327 231 - - - Toombs County 3-AA 5-4 38.29 326,061 0.38 488 36 - - - Washington County 4-AA 4-5 31.43 1,000,000 1.02 1,234 34 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 3-5 26.11 1,000,000 1.03 895 18 - - - Haralson County 7-AA 3-6 31.19 188,144 0.19 592 17 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 5-4 27.62 1,000,000 1.01 935 15 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 8-1 28.79 1,000,000 1.03 832 14 - - - Washington 6-AA 3-5 22.99 1,000,000 1.01 323 5 - - - Brantley County 3-AA 5-4 32.21 8,055 0.01 9 1 - - - Southwest 2-AA 3-6 17.93 940,497 0.94 5 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 2-7 7.88 56,470 0.06 - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 5-4 12.62 3,033 0.00 - - - - - Sumter County 1-AA 1-8 38.63 - - - - - - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-9 32.86 - - - - - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 2-7 29.31 - - - - - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-5 29.24 - - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-9 16.30 - - - - - - - Therrell 6-AA 5-4 13.95 - - - - - - - Redan 5-AA 2-8 11.27 - - - - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 2-7 10.49 - - - - - - - McNair 5-AA 4-5 9.04 - - - - - - - Butler 4-AA 3-6 7.90 - - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-9 5.97 - - - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-9 1.23 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-7 0.93 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 2-7 -3.80 - - - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-8 -4.09 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-9 -5.40 - - - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-8-1 -6.41 - - - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-7-1 -13.43 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-9 -24.82 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-6 -28.84 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Cook - 633,766 357,659 - 991,425 8,575 1-AA Worth County - 366,234 633,766 - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Berrien - - 8,575 633,766 642,341 357,659 1-AA Dodge County - - - 366,234 366,234 633,766 1-AA Sumter County - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AA Jeff Davis - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Spencer 549,338 308,050 142,612 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Northeast 443,639 550,516 5,845 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA ACE Charter 7,023 141,434 851,543 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Southwest - - - 940,497 940,497 59,503 2-AA Central (Macon) - - - 56,470 56,470 943,530 2-AA Rutland - - - 3,033 3,033 996,967 2-AA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Appling County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AA Pierce County - 943,939 56,061 - 1,000,000 - 3-AA Tattnall County - 56,061 636,241 307,698 1,000,000 - 3-AA Toombs County - - 307,698 18,363 326,061 673,939 3-AA Vidalia - - - 665,884 665,884 334,116 3-AA Brantley County - - - 8,055 8,055 991,945 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County - 904,279 42,731 52,990 1,000,000 - 4-AA Laney - 86,774 913,068 158 1,000,000 - 4-AA Washington County - 8,947 44,201 946,852 1,000,000 - 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AA Columbia - - 999,988 12 1,000,000 - 5-AA Landmark Christian - - 12 999,988 1,000,000 - 5-AA McNair - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Redan - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Towers - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA South Atlanta 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA North Cobb Christian - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA Mount Paran Christian - - 592,484 407,516 1,000,000 - 6-AA Washington - - 407,516 592,484 1,000,000 - 6-AA Therrell - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 939,977 60,023 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 60,023 176,874 - 763,103 1,000,000 - 7-AA Model - 763,103 236,897 - 1,000,000 - 7-AA Fannin County - - 763,103 48,753 811,856 188,144 7-AA Haralson County - - - 188,144 188,144 811,856 7-AA Murray County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Gordon Central - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AA Fellowship Christian 965,333 30,635 4,032 - 1,000,000 - 8-AA Athens Academy 23,976 957,234 8,667 10,123 1,000,000 - 8-AA Union County 10,691 3,434 911,415 74,460 1,000,000 - 8-AA East Jackson - 8,697 75,886 915,417 1,000,000 - 8-AA Providence Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AA Banks County - - - - - 1,000,000

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Irwin County Rabun County Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Darlington Heard County Irwin County Social Circle Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 28 27.63 5-4 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 13 50.63 6-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 27 29.07 3-6 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 6 63.60 9-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 26 30.12 5-4 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 19 40.94 5-4 Heard County Reg 2, #4 25 31.32 1-8 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 1 77.70 7-1 Irwin County Reg 6, #3 17 42.63 6-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 15 47.49 7-2 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 24 33.22 5-4 Dade County Reg 8, #1 3 71.37 10-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 23 34.70 4-5 Temple Reg 3, #2 18 42.42 8-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 30 23.16 1-8 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 66.75 8-0 Swainsboro Metter Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County St. Francis Dublin Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Lamar County Trion St. Francis Reg 1, #3 22 34.81 3-6 Pelham Reg 2, #2 10 54.66 6-2 Dublin Reg 4, #4 36 -1.53 2-7 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 11 54.01 6-3 Metter Reg 7, #3 20 38.75 5-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 7 60.84 9-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 21 37.24 4-5 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 2 74.60 8-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 9 55.61 8-2 Bleckley County Reg 1, #2 4 71.08 6-2 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 35 13.34 4-5 Claxton Reg 4, #1 12 53.06 8-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 16 46.51 6-4 Commerce Reg 7, #2 14 47.82 8-1 Trion Reg 5, #4 29 27.30 3-6 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 8 55.82 6-3 St. Francis

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 1-A Division I 7-1 77.70 1,000,000 4.47 986,246 861,384 619,898 410,520 1.44 Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 8-0 74.60 1,000,000 4.19 856,768 770,459 566,093 283,724 2.52 Brooks County 1-A Division I 6-2 71.08 1,000,000 3.65 793,322 667,804 301,731 121,304 7.24 Rabun County 8-A Division I 10-0 71.37 1,000,000 3.83 938,202 653,226 246,978 120,570 7.29 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 8-0 66.75 1,000,000 3.36 915,338 345,660 104,248 36,345 26.51 Darlington 7-A Division I 9-0 63.60 1,000,000 3.03 842,521 159,868 52,073 14,455 68.18 Elbert County 8-A Division I 9-1 60.84 1,000,000 2.23 153,083 94,300 33,784 5,842 170.17 St. Francis 6-A Division I 6-3 55.82 1,000,000 2.90 706,414 183,040 33,187 3,469 287.27 Dublin 2-A Division I 6-2 54.66 1,000,000 2.56 545,604 66,589 12,130 1,243 803.51 Metter 3-A Division I 6-3 54.01 1,000,000 2.49 434,461 55,134 12,969 1,121 891.06 Lamar County 4-A Division I 8-1 53.06 1,000,000 2.20 143,044 66,056 9,411 774 1,290.99 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 8-2 55.61 1,000,000 1.23 69,125 32,760 4,635 481 2,078.00 Trion 7-A Division I 8-1 47.82 1,000,000 1.85 197,876 17,042 1,241 57 17,542.86 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 6-3 50.63 1,000,000 1.99 150,744 6,613 500 45 22,221.22 Social Circle 5-A Division I 7-2 47.49 1,000,000 1.68 34,296 5,947 411 27 37,036.04 Commerce 8-A Division I 6-4 46.51 1,000,000 1.45 81,631 7,337 403 14 71,427.57 Screven County 3-A Division I 8-0 42.42 1,000,000 1.90 84,723 3,225 198 6 166,665.67 Heard County 4-A Division I 5-4 40.94 1,000,000 1.88 14,797 2,299 82 3 333,332.33 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 6-3 42.63 1,000,000 1.49 30,993 832 24 - - Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-5 37.24 1,000,000 1.01 851 77 2 - - Pepperell 7-A Division I 5-4 38.75 1,000,000 1.05 1,131 98 1 - - Pelham 1-A Division I 3-6 34.81 1,000,000 1.06 6,110 93 1 - - Temple 4-A Division I 4-5 34.70 1,000,000 1.21 6,048 84 - - - Dade County 7-A Division I 5-4 33.22 848,480 0.85 695 26 - - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-8 31.32 838,702 0.84 335 14 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 3-6 27.30 1,000,000 1.04 1,377 11 - - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 5-4 30.12 1,000,000 1.14 412 10 - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 3-6 29.07 1,000,000 1.02 1,904 6 - - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 5-4 27.63 1,000,000 1.05 1,510 6 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-8 23.16 1,000,000 1.01 430 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 3-6 19.39 151,520 0.15 4 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 4-5 13.34 1,000,000 1.01 3 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 2-7 -1.53 1,000,000 1.00 2 - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-8 17.53 161,298 0.16 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 2-8 16.89 - - - - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-6 16.22 - - - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-7 -14.39 - - - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-10 -23.63 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County - 989,320 10,680 - 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham - 10,680 989,320 - 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 809,121 190,879 - - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Dublin 190,879 809,121 - - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Jefferson County - - - 838,702 838,702 161,298 2-A Division I East Laurens - - - 161,298 161,298 838,702 3-A Division I Metter 800,656 199,344 - - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 199,344 800,656 - - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Bryan County - - 882,315 117,685 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Claxton - - 117,685 882,315 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 4-A Division I Lamar County 809,872 190,128 - - 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 190,128 809,872 - - 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple - - 989,298 10,702 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County - - 10,702 989,298 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 965,065 34,935 - - 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 34,935 965,065 - - 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County - - 509,851 490,149 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County - - 490,149 509,851 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy - 721,858 278,142 - 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian - 278,142 721,858 - 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 868,631 131,369 - - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Trion 131,369 868,631 - - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Pepperell - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Dade County - - - 848,480 848,480 151,520 7-A Division I Armuchee - - - 151,520 151,520 848,480 7-A Division I Coosa - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Chattooga - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Division I Rabun County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Johnson County Bowdon Charlton County Johnson County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Lincoln County Charlton County Manchester Bowdon Telfair County Early County Macon County Lincoln County Jenkins County Charlton County Reg 5, #3 34 11.26 3-6 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #2 9 40.61 6-3 Manchester Reg 8, #4 22 26.54 5-4 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 56.75 8-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 12 38.56 3-6 Emanuel County Institute Reg 4, #2 13 37.28 7-2 Telfair County Reg 2, #4 24 24.18 2-7 Atkinson County Reg 1, #1 5 48.52 7-3 Early County Reg 6, #3 21 28.32 4-5 Macon County Reg 5, #2 29 18.23 5-4 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 8 40.79 7-2 Lincoln County Reg 4, #3 19 32.87 4-5 Dooly County Reg 3, #2 10 39.92 6-3 Jenkins County Reg 1, #4 27 20.21 3-6 Terrell County Reg 2, #1 4 48.85 6-2 Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Johnson County Wilcox County Schley County Clinch County McIntosh County Academy Christian Heritage Johnson County Lanier County Wilcox County Aquinas Schley County Reg 1, #3 26 22.90 4-5 Seminole County Reg 2, #2 6 46.85 8-2 Clinch County Reg 4, #4 28 19.70 5-4 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 7 45.27 9-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 14 37.00 4-6 Christian Heritage Reg 8, #2 17 34.64 7-2 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 23 24.62 4-5 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 2 52.03 9-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 16 34.98 5-4 Lanier County Reg 1, #2 20 30.96 4-5 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 31 18.05 4-5 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 11 39.56 6-3 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 15 35.67 6-3 Aquinas Reg 7, #2 18 33.02 5-4 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 5, #4 33 11.85 4-5 Hancock Central Reg 6, #1 3 49.99 7-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 8-1 56.75 1,000,000 4.01 859,602 663,857 520,575 365,674 1.73 Johnson County 5-A Division II 9-0 52.03 1,000,000 3.84 874,957 606,953 382,831 191,598 4.22 Schley County 6-A Division II 7-2 49.99 1,000,000 3.92 861,886 699,108 366,592 161,749 5.18 Charlton County 2-A Division II 6-2 48.85 1,000,000 3.48 753,519 538,464 212,954 100,359 8.96 Early County 1-A Division II 7-3 48.52 1,000,000 3.21 789,196 285,531 170,433 79,090 11.64 Clinch County 2-A Division II 8-2 46.85 1,000,000 2.78 517,421 230,330 93,249 35,440 27.22 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 9-1 45.27 1,000,000 2.76 513,356 191,572 86,951 28,260 34.39 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 7-2 40.79 1,000,000 2.21 845,046 301,392 63,715 16,826 58.43 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 6-3 39.56 1,000,000 2.81 660,338 181,109 46,433 9,509 104.16 Manchester 6-A Division II 6-3 40.61 1,000,000 2.19 150,033 47,500 15,817 3,987 249.82 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 6-3 39.92 1,000,000 2.03 179,218 85,993 14,145 3,528 282.45 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-6 38.56 1,000,000 1.61 116,164 17,269 4,563 943 1,059.45 Telfair County 4-A Division II 7-2 37.28 1,000,000 1.68 108,637 14,338 3,657 690 1,448.28 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 4-6 37.00 1,000,000 1.65 76,943 16,509 3,685 640 1,561.50 Lanier County 2-A Division II 5-4 34.98 1,000,000 1.94 231,441 35,626 4,705 598 1,671.24 Aquinas 8-A Division II 6-3 35.67 1,000,000 1.49 56,106 21,297 3,154 397 2,517.89 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 5-4 33.02 1,000,000 1.59 59,222 18,768 2,368 256 3,905.25 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 7-2 34.64 1,000,000 1.53 52,970 11,225 1,873 249 4,015.06 Dooly County 4-A Division II 4-5 32.87 996,799 1.29 32,371 9,594 752 92 10,868.57 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 4-5 30.96 999,970 1.40 77,108 8,414 774 66 15,150.52 Macon County 6-A Division II 4-5 28.32 1,000,000 1.88 134,667 12,782 639 47 21,275.60 Greene County 8-A Division II 5-4 26.54 1,000,000 1.10 6,853 700 72 1 999,999.00 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 4-5 24.62 1,000,000 1.04 5,538 318 26 1 999,999.00 Seminole County 1-A Division II 4-5 22.90 1,000,000 1.04 3,178 255 10 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 5-4 18.23 915,649 1.18 15,280 527 7 - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 4-5 18.05 1,000,000 1.06 6,510 154 6 - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 2-7 24.18 527,489 0.55 2,755 94 4 - - Turner County 2-A Division II 1-8 23.24 472,511 0.49 2,063 51 4 - - Terrell County 1-A Division II 3-6 20.21 591,097 0.61 1,183 101 3 - - Wheeler County 4-A Division II 5-4 19.70 964,749 1.00 1,343 28 2 - - Miller County 1-A Division II 4-5 18.13 408,931 0.47 4,193 119 1 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 4-5 11.85 1,000,000 1.02 689 18 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 3-6 11.26 1,000,000 1.02 207 4 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 3-6 6.51 38,452 0.04 6 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-7 -1.57 84,351 0.08 1 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-8 -0.59 2 0.00 - - - - - Portal 3-A Division II 4-5 12.61 - - - - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-7 11.19 - - - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 3-6 11.18 - - - - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 2-6 8.26 - - - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 2-7 -0.21 - - - - - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-7 -1.72 - - - - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-9 -3.70 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 6-3 -6.29 - - - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-7 -23.83 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-7 -41.77 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -57.80 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-9 -73.55 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.