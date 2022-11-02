Maxwell playoff projections after Week 11

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|100.76
|1,000,000
|4.35
|952,897
|880,291
|530,878
|390,050
|1.56
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|100.00
|1,000,000
|3.98
|893,604
|712,411
|377,254
|270,516
|2.70
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|97.10
|1,000,000
|3.71
|660,124
|589,713
|470,189
|203,194
|3.92
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|90.26
|1,000,000
|2.74
|338,564
|275,635
|189,572
|48,973
|19.42
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|90.06
|1,000,000
|3.04
|834,271
|238,959
|67,506
|31,511
|30.73
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|84.61
|1,000,000
|3.21
|729,547
|411,887
|129,497
|19,925
|49.19
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|84.97
|1,000,000
|3.15
|797,083
|316,194
|95,950
|16,623
|59.16
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|83.34
|1,000,000
|2.98
|748,568
|244,528
|64,372
|10,015
|98.85
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|81.78
|1,000,000
|2.20
|458,748
|77,885
|31,162
|3,609
|276.09
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.14
|1,000,000
|2.03
|104,281
|40,615
|6,698
|2,338
|426.72
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|81.17
|1,000,000
|1.95
|301,842
|71,093
|19,579
|2,059
|484.67
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|77.04
|1,000,000
|1.57
|149,608
|30,074
|4,405
|333
|3,002.00
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|75.22
|1,000,000
|1.92
|212,892
|20,738
|5,419
|323
|3,094.98
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|76.35
|1,000,000
|1.90
|40,565
|15,518
|1,184
|200
|4,999.00
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|73.89
|1,000,000
|1.96
|207,798
|20,329
|1,823
|135
|7,406.41
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|73.03
|1,000,000
|1.56
|94,787
|5,221
|880
|53
|18,866.92
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|71.88
|990,340
|1.57
|79,833
|15,044
|1,148
|45
|22,221.22
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|72.89
|1,000,000
|1.33
|53,891
|12,092
|1,023
|45
|22,221.22
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.70
|1,000,000
|1.27
|47,838
|4,996
|366
|18
|55,554.56
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.18
|1,000,000
|1.58
|69,327
|3,132
|374
|13
|76,922.08
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|68.22
|1,000,000
|1.61
|78,659
|6,767
|386
|10
|99,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|70.62
|991,366
|1.07
|2,473
|527
|79
|4
|249,999.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|70.08
|987,969
|1.18
|58,704
|2,063
|75
|4
|249,999.00
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|67.97
|899,200
|1.26
|30,122
|779
|48
|2
|499,999.00
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|66.58
|850,651
|0.97
|12,125
|1,503
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|71.41
|853,044
|0.96
|2,586
|389
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|65.16
|1,000,000
|1.07
|6,688
|756
|35
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|65.01
|1,000,000
|1.29
|26,827
|609
|18
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.56
|1,000,000
|1.12
|4,052
|228
|4
|-
|-
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|64.99
|155,590
|0.16
|89
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|57.66
|1,000,000
|1.01
|175
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|49.58
|1,000,000
|1.01
|597
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|59.31
|100,800
|0.11
|705
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|52.03
|149,349
|0.15
|95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|51.87
|9,660
|0.01
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|50.60
|863,693
|0.86
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|42.56
|12,031
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|37.35
|110,273
|0.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|36.95
|26,034
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|60.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|60.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|47.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|42.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|39.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|33.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|10.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|-
|373,679
|178,202
|448,119
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|-
|332,588
|667,412
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|293,733
|154,386
|551,881
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|-
|-
|716,286
|283,714
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|-
|283,714
|716,286
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|673,173
|326,827
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|326,827
|572,419
|100,754
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|-
|100,754
|621,014
|278,232
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|-
|-
|278,232
|572,419
|850,651
|149,349
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|-
|-
|149,349
|149,349
|850,651
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|-
|-
|737,082
|162,118
|899,200
|100,800
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|-
|262,567
|737,433
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|-
|-
|351
|100,449
|100,800
|899,200
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|-
|998,227
|1,768
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|1,773
|41,978
|956,249
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|955,217
|32,752
|987,969
|12,031
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|-
|1,037
|10,994
|12,031
|987,969
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|548,967
|451,033
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|451,033
|548,967
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|738,994
|114,050
|853,044
|146,956
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|-
|-
|189,613
|801,753
|991,366
|8,634
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|-
|-
|71,393
|84,197
|155,590
|844,410
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|663,920
|336,080
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|336,080
|663,920
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|-
|-
|863,693
|863,693
|136,307
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|-
|110,273
|110,273
|889,727
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|26,034
|26,034
|973,966
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|-
|998,314
|1,686
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|1,686
|54,043
|944,271
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|-
|-
|942,710
|47,630
|990,340
|9,660
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|-
|1,561
|8,099
|9,660
|990,340
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|9-0
|95.92
|1,000,000
|4.65
|981,168
|904,002
|767,760
|514,057
|0.95
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|9-0
|93.86
|1,000,000
|4.45
|987,142
|807,301
|659,708
|356,667
|1.80
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|83.71
|1,000,000
|3.27
|843,936
|276,351
|159,925
|42,324
|22.63
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-3
|82.28
|1,000,000
|3.19
|768,756
|385,822
|73,839
|22,916
|42.64
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|9-0
|78.85
|1,000,000
|3.41
|824,591
|503,878
|113,689
|19,822
|49.45
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|8-1
|80.11
|1,000,000
|3.08
|700,283
|361,668
|65,390
|17,705
|55.48
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|79.98
|951,517
|2.87
|711,891
|377,562
|78,870
|15,246
|64.59
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|6-3
|78.31
|1,000,000
|2.56
|552,263
|110,960
|47,891
|7,871
|126.05
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|8-1
|73.64
|1,000,000
|2.50
|460,339
|35,921
|11,710
|1,751
|570.10
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|7-2
|71.42
|1,000,000
|2.29
|312,863
|61,365
|7,772
|772
|1,294.34
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|9-0
|69.05
|1,000,000
|1.56
|209,607
|57,597
|5,468
|373
|2,679.97
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|7-2
|68.10
|1,000,000
|2.21
|179,917
|44,597
|2,586
|226
|4,423.78
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-3
|67.83
|1,000,000
|1.92
|134,395
|28,563
|2,329
|141
|7,091.20
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-2
|67.74
|1,000,000
|1.92
|132,957
|27,831
|2,355
|105
|9,522.81
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.29
|1,000,000
|1.72
|15,159
|3,032
|318
|12
|83,332.33
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-2
|60.89
|1,000,000
|1.18
|43,718
|4,874
|190
|10
|99,999.00
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.34
|1,000,000
|1.78
|10,234
|666
|40
|2
|499,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|58.75
|998,063
|1.27
|18,333
|1,761
|59
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-3
|53.79
|999,351
|1.53
|36,736
|2,025
|21
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-3
|56.46
|1,000,000
|1.09
|6,035
|692
|18
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|51.95
|1,000,000
|1.54
|31,056
|1,612
|17
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|58.01
|548,154
|0.71
|9,304
|198
|12
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-3
|57.84
|1,000,000
|1.06
|7,732
|485
|7
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|6-3
|56.17
|1,000,000
|1.30
|2,229
|174
|6
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-4
|55.44
|48,483
|0.06
|4,411
|312
|5
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-6
|52.57
|902,944
|0.93
|4,201
|332
|4
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|56.18
|453,783
|0.46
|611
|49
|4
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.39
|1,000,000
|1.09
|5,346
|252
|3
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|5-4
|52.06
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,104
|67
|2
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|48.62
|1,000,000
|1.24
|1,563
|43
|1
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|45.47
|1,000,000
|1.01
|851
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|40.65
|1,000,000
|1.00
|213
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-4
|33.46
|1,000,000
|1.02
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-7
|28.93
|922,549
|0.92
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|34.09
|97,056
|0.10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-4
|33.31
|78,100
|0.08
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|53.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-7
|49.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-4
|47.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|45.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-8
|43.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-6
|39.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|38.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-6
|38.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|38.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|31.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|29.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-9
|29.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-9
|25.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|7-2
|22.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-9
|19.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-9
|15.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|15.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-8
|8.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|866,096
|133,904
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|133,904
|41,939
|824,157
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|-
|817,643
|174,838
|7,519
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|-
|6,514
|1,005
|943,998
|951,517
|48,483
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|-
|-
|48,483
|48,483
|951,517
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|726,574
|273,426
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|273,426
|726,574
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|-
|-
|796,585
|203,415
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|203,415
|796,585
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|860,036
|139,964
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|139,964
|860,036
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|-
|-
|990,639
|8,712
|999,351
|649
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|8,800
|69,300
|78,100
|921,900
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|561
|921,988
|922,549
|77,451
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|503,121
|496,879
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|-
|496,879
|503,121
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|546,217
|1,937
|-
|548,154
|451,846
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|-
|451,846
|546,217
|-
|998,063
|1,937
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|-
|1,937
|451,846
|546,217
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|-
|-
|-
|453,783
|453,783
|546,217
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|813,415
|186,585
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|186,585
|813,415
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|-
|-
|902,944
|902,944
|97,056
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|97,056
|97,056
|902,944
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|8-0
|82.76
|1,000,000
|4.43
|945,537
|836,753
|692,540
|554,867
|0.80
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|7-2
|72.53
|1,000,000
|3.61
|772,411
|571,027
|301,728
|112,853
|7.86
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|8-1
|72.71
|1,000,000
|3.60
|869,022
|535,619
|300,480
|103,649
|8.65
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|7-2
|70.97
|1,000,000
|3.54
|833,339
|565,682
|189,589
|80,722
|11.39
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|7-2
|70.33
|1,000,000
|2.90
|589,974
|276,091
|146,290
|45,949
|20.76
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|5-4
|69.41
|1,000,000
|3.28
|820,391
|367,063
|134,978
|42,802
|22.36
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|8-1
|65.06
|1,000,000
|2.87
|731,269
|298,460
|67,041
|18,230
|53.85
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|7-3
|66.49
|1,000,000
|2.48
|549,434
|119,352
|53,567
|16,372
|60.08
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|9-1
|68.07
|1,000,000
|2.30
|339,825
|123,994
|51,453
|13,842
|71.24
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-1
|64.35
|1,000,000
|2.15
|205,606
|101,713
|27,298
|5,394
|184.39
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|61.63
|1,000,000
|2.22
|323,851
|41,377
|11,336
|2,191
|455.41
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-4
|61.55
|869,643
|1.06
|74,182
|25,871
|7,106
|1,320
|756.58
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-3
|57.78
|1,000,000
|1.96
|136,049
|39,996
|4,159
|545
|1,833.86
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-3
|59.94
|1,000,000
|1.38
|106,191
|12,089
|2,899
|487
|2,052.39
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|9-1
|54.66
|1,000,000
|2.25
|271,244
|41,882
|5,558
|424
|2,357.49
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|58.94
|887,503
|1.13
|47,008
|7,036
|1,382
|173
|5,779.35
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-3
|53.25
|1,000,000
|1.31
|99,526
|11,391
|1,195
|86
|11,626.91
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|53.76
|1,000,000
|1.20
|17,913
|4,093
|348
|37
|27,026.03
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|5-4
|55.19
|1,000,000
|1.18
|25,717
|3,792
|455
|35
|28,570.43
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|47.77
|1,000,000
|1.13
|35,480
|2,352
|101
|6
|166,665.67
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|48.78
|1,000,000
|1.16
|12,446
|1,884
|67
|5
|199,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-6
|49.07
|1,000,000
|1.07
|14,181
|2,149
|81
|4
|249,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|45.24
|1,000,000
|1.78
|64,770
|4,288
|106
|2
|499,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|6-3
|49.06
|1,000,000
|1.17
|19,486
|792
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|5-4
|42.87
|1,000,000
|1.86
|32,795
|1,684
|82
|1
|999,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.38
|1,000,000
|1.08
|5,162
|566
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|43.04
|1,000,000
|1.07
|17,146
|738
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|6-2
|44.02
|1,000,000
|1.81
|14,803
|1,307
|62
|-
|-
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-5
|41.53
|1,000,000
|1.31
|18,988
|761
|8
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-5
|36.43
|1,000,000
|1.25
|2,181
|54
|3
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.72
|130,357
|0.13
|826
|68
|2
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-4
|47.60
|112,497
|0.12
|1,407
|58
|1
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-7
|29.49
|1,000,000
|1.13
|579
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|4-5
|31.06
|1,000,000
|1.06
|1,261
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-7
|49.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|44.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|43.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|37.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|33.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|33.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|29.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-7
|28.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|25.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-5
|24.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|23.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-8
|16.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-7
|16.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-7
|14.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|5-4
|10.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-9
|10.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|8.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-9
|8.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-9
|2.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-8
|-72.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|768,663
|231,337
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|231,337
|768,663
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|-
|-
|637,780
|362,220
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|-
|362,220
|637,780
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|804,317
|12
|25,306
|170,365
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|195,619
|804,369
|12
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|64
|195,619
|804,317
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|-
|-
|170,365
|699,278
|869,643
|130,357
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|130,357
|130,357
|869,643
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|695,893
|304,107
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|-
|-
|304,107
|695,893
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|-
|-
|776,965
|223,035
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|-
|223,035
|776,965
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|945,760
|12,962
|41,278
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|-
|54,240
|6,021
|939,739
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|981,017
|18,983
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|-
|600,593
|399,407
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|-
|399,407
|600,593
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|-
|794,459
|93,044
|887,503
|112,497
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|-
|-
|201,747
|798,253
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|-
|3,794
|108,703
|112,497
|887,503
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|9-0
|88.63
|1,000,000
|4.54
|984,290
|883,730
|670,414
|511,081
|0.96
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|7-2
|80.65
|1,000,000
|4.08
|900,227
|778,236
|489,094
|182,346
|4.48
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|9-0
|78.16
|1,000,000
|4.14
|907,495
|833,005
|427,946
|133,899
|6.47
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|9-0
|79.27
|1,000,000
|3.51
|914,046
|503,916
|152,331
|79,328
|11.61
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|8-1
|79.27
|1,000,000
|3.44
|844,518
|454,921
|138,277
|72,060
|12.88
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|5-4
|72.57
|1,000,000
|2.89
|735,129
|125,653
|41,579
|12,522
|78.86
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|67.12
|1,000,000
|2.87
|758,197
|171,356
|50,428
|5,892
|168.72
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-1
|69.71
|998,959
|1.95
|190,466
|34,619
|4,643
|1,256
|795.18
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-1
|62.84
|1,000,000
|2.32
|506,707
|78,004
|11,710
|854
|1,169.96
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|64.41
|946,450
|1.27
|57,158
|18,311
|3,081
|290
|3,447.28
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|62.30
|931,155
|1.17
|44,525
|14,154
|2,135
|139
|7,193.24
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|55.81
|1,000,000
|1.79
|211,646
|20,767
|2,085
|72
|13,887.89
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-2
|61.76
|1,000,000
|1.61
|100,647
|5,064
|401
|56
|17,856.14
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-4
|55.73
|1,000,000
|1.99
|181,312
|13,439
|1,274
|50
|19,999.00
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|54.76
|1,000,000
|1.93
|76,763
|17,896
|1,235
|40
|24,999.00
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-4
|59.37
|984,588
|1.44
|79,358
|3,828
|405
|28
|35,713.29
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|55.86
|1,000,000
|1.43
|145,548
|11,726
|879
|26
|38,460.54
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|56.39
|1,000,000
|1.65
|71,157
|7,874
|692
|21
|47,618.05
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|54.35
|1,000,000
|1.67
|101,643
|8,230
|604
|14
|71,427.57
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|57.50
|1,000,000
|1.50
|8,365
|1,564
|90
|9
|111,110.11
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|50.08
|1,000,000
|1.96
|31,481
|5,406
|333
|7
|142,856.14
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|61.89
|137,807
|0.22
|15,096
|611
|71
|6
|166,665.67
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-3
|52.00
|1,000,000
|1.05
|11,860
|3,256
|158
|3
|333,332.33
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|49.66
|1,000,000
|1.22
|25,531
|998
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|6-3
|48.22
|987,883
|1.28
|46,192
|1,692
|58
|-
|-
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|5-4
|50.95
|1,000,000
|1.52
|20,711
|842
|18
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|43.78
|960,094
|1.09
|3,041
|348
|6
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|42.09
|222,927
|0.25
|558
|61
|3
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|7-2
|42.42
|1,000,000
|1.21
|13,613
|295
|1
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|40.38
|1,000,000
|1.09
|10,829
|176
|1
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|34.04
|715,587
|0.78
|343
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|41.53
|592,982
|0.61
|1,102
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-4
|39.63
|12,117
|0.01
|106
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|38.38
|223,997
|0.23
|184
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-5
|36.70
|1,000,000
|1.00
|107
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|26.33
|507,990
|0.52
|27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|31.95
|776,423
|0.78
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-7
|35.51
|1,041
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-4
|52.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|42.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-6
|40.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|39.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|36.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|32.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|32.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-8
|29.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|29.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|26.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|25.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-7
|23.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-5
|22.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|3-6
|14.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|9.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|4-5
|7.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-7
|5.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|5.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|-1.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|-11.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-9
|-12.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|894,698
|105,302
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|105,302
|894,698
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|-
|-
|638,538
|77,049
|715,587
|284,413
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|361,462
|146,528
|507,990
|492,010
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|776,423
|776,423
|223,577
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|-
|777,073
|183,021
|960,094
|39,906
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|220,666
|2,261
|222,927
|777,073
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|2,261
|590,721
|592,982
|407,018
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|223,997
|223,997
|776,003
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|-
|720,584
|277,916
|459
|998,959
|1,041
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|-
|279,416
|720,584
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|-
|894
|999,106
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|-
|606
|435
|1,041
|998,959
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|862,008
|185
|122,395
|984,588
|15,412
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|-
|120,269
|17,538
|-
|137,807
|862,193
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|9,928
|553,324
|383,198
|946,450
|53,550
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|7,795
|428,953
|494,407
|931,155
|68,845
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|987,883
|987,883
|12,117
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|12,117
|12,117
|987,883
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|557,754
|160,724
|13,846
|267,676
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|267,608
|85,338
|590,779
|56,275
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|174,638
|740,024
|85,338
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|13,914
|310,037
|676,049
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|-
|711,644
|19,770
|268,586
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|-
|273,749
|-
|726,251
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|14,607
|980,230
|5,163
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|908,714
|91,286
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|90,108
|896,407
|13,485
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|1,178
|12,307
|986,515
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|6-2
|90.11
|1,000,000
|4.77
|950,297
|919,199
|897,479
|811,405
|0.23
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-2
|75.06
|1,000,000
|3.25
|517,055
|426,413
|324,022
|68,187
|13.67
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-1
|72.88
|1,000,000
|3.19
|495,028
|406,349
|301,433
|53,922
|17.55
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|7-3
|64.83
|1,000,000
|3.46
|855,676
|489,640
|160,654
|15,362
|64.10
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-4
|68.17
|1,000,000
|2.16
|101,933
|69,038
|26,877
|10,809
|91.52
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|6-2
|66.12
|1,000,000
|2.89
|591,282
|317,837
|94,595
|9,826
|100.77
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|8-0
|63.65
|1,000,000
|2.81
|739,675
|46,110
|29,119
|8,764
|113.10
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|6-3
|63.48
|1,000,000
|2.74
|671,776
|156,873
|77,587
|6,844
|145.11
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-5
|64.00
|943,878
|2.37
|401,930
|233,750
|25,312
|4,901
|203.04
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|7-2
|61.15
|1,000,000
|2.96
|701,495
|368,358
|19,278
|4,638
|214.61
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-4
|62.08
|929,946
|2.17
|349,174
|183,113
|17,599
|2,777
|359.10
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-1
|57.12
|1,000,000
|2.58
|403,157
|213,337
|9,188
|1,608
|620.89
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-2
|57.86
|1,000,000
|1.80
|177,748
|4,345
|1,708
|314
|3,183.71
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-2
|56.48
|1,000,000
|1.58
|132,252
|45,451
|7,372
|308
|3,245.75
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|8-1
|53.61
|1,000,000
|2.09
|239,258
|22,030
|3,865
|156
|6,409.26
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-2
|49.69
|1,000,000
|1.96
|171,639
|39,501
|1,201
|80
|12,499.00
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|8-1
|48.15
|1,000,000
|1.87
|134,421
|26,544
|726
|29
|34,481.76
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|7-2
|56.76
|126,176
|0.20
|14,676
|4,251
|535
|28
|35,713.29
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|5-4
|50.74
|958,816
|1.33
|56,324
|3,221
|191
|15
|66,665.67
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-5
|51.01
|1,000,000
|1.30
|95,865
|4,525
|704
|12
|83,332.33
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-4
|46.85
|1,000,000
|1.24
|74,600
|8,803
|217
|8
|124,999.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|6-3
|47.78
|1,000,000
|1.14
|21,658
|3,262
|187
|3
|333,332.33
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-2
|45.92
|998,765
|1.10
|11,641
|2,481
|25
|3
|333,332.33
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-5
|41.31
|710,828
|0.77
|6,514
|929
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-3
|44.07
|1,000,000
|1.47
|49,834
|2,953
|83
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-6
|41.94
|1,000,000
|1.06
|12,704
|802
|29
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-4
|36.61
|1,000,000
|1.14
|8,792
|60
|6
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-2
|40.52
|1,000,000
|1.03
|1,857
|242
|5
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-4
|38.56
|576,704
|0.69
|7,468
|396
|2
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-4
|35.96
|423,296
|0.49
|2,542
|103
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-6
|32.47
|1,000,000
|1.04
|1,350
|64
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|4-5
|38.68
|1,000,000
|1.02
|120
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-4
|40.07
|290,407
|0.29
|58
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-5
|37.19
|989,061
|0.99
|18
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-5
|27.41
|980,159
|0.99
|174
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-7
|24.91
|41,184
|0.04
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-8
|-4.10
|19,841
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-5
|29.60
|10,939
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|43.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-6
|33.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|4-5
|33.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|29.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-7
|26.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-7
|19.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|15.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-9
|9.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-9
|7.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-8
|2.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-8
|-2.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-8
|-14.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|880,663
|119,337
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|119,337
|-
|880,663
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|844,383
|114,433
|-
|958,816
|41,184
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|36,280
|4,904
|958,816
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|41,184
|41,184
|958,816
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|-
|757,868
|242,132
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|242,132
|436,749
|321,119
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|321,119
|102,177
|423,296
|576,704
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|-
|576,704
|576,704
|423,296
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|546,176
|453,824
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|453,824
|546,176
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|-
|980,159
|980,159
|19,841
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|19,841
|19,841
|980,159
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|988,806
|7,119
|4,075
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|11,194
|22,849
|965,957
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|-
|970,031
|29,540
|429
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|1
|428
|999,571
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|985,276
|14,670
|54
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|14,724
|74,377
|910,899
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|-
|910,953
|89,047
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|-
|-
|-
|989,061
|989,061
|10,939
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|-
|-
|-
|10,939
|10,939
|989,061
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|-
|578,783
|550
|131,495
|710,828
|289,172
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|419,432
|578,783
|550
|998,765
|1,235
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|1,785
|419,432
|578,783
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|1,235
|289,172
|290,407
|709,593
|7-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|-
|929,610
|70,190
|200
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|70,215
|487,842
|385,821
|943,878
|56,122
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|-
|175
|441,921
|487,850
|929,946
|70,054
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|-
|-
|47
|126,129
|126,176
|873,824
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|9-0
|76.70
|1,000,000
|4.50
|969,921
|810,986
|716,728
|611,205
|0.64
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|9-0
|62.54
|1,000,000
|3.71
|892,041
|537,328
|285,548
|72,010
|12.89
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|7-2
|64.51
|1,000,000
|3.16
|868,452
|194,121
|123,914
|68,587
|13.58
|Callaway
|5-AA
|6-3
|62.79
|1,000,000
|3.52
|809,164
|465,260
|254,828
|64,972
|14.39
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|8-1
|63.95
|1,000,000
|3.37
|796,433
|544,546
|111,731
|62,563
|14.98
|Appling County
|3-AA
|7-1
|62.29
|1,000,000
|3.36
|758,288
|411,158
|218,909
|53,551
|17.67
|Thomson
|4-AA
|8-1
|61.33
|1,000,000
|3.05
|645,297
|321,757
|159,636
|36,021
|26.76
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|6-3
|58.19
|1,000,000
|3.00
|701,771
|337,367
|50,724
|19,594
|50.04
|Cook
|1-AA
|6-3
|58.02
|991,425
|2.42
|343,237
|123,669
|43,328
|7,342
|135.20
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|7-2
|53.69
|1,000,000
|2.05
|183,044
|54,660
|12,961
|1,525
|654.74
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-1
|53.41
|1,000,000
|2.11
|209,912
|53,241
|12,883
|1,358
|735.38
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|5-4
|49.66
|1,000,000
|2.30
|267,153
|68,366
|3,371
|630
|1,586.30
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|7-2
|50.12
|1,000,000
|1.75
|28,429
|6,282
|1,166
|226
|4,423.78
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-3
|47.17
|1,000,000
|1.55
|78,048
|19,871
|1,216
|134
|7,461.69
|Berrien
|1-AA
|6-3
|46.55
|642,341
|1.14
|59,591
|13,435
|498
|70
|14,284.71
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|47.40
|1,000,000
|1.53
|65,058
|1,916
|344
|53
|18,866.92
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|9-1
|46.60
|1,000,000
|1.61
|70,269
|2,005
|339
|39
|25,640.03
|Model
|7-AA
|6-4
|44.91
|1,000,000
|1.62
|52,216
|7,296
|784
|38
|26,314.79
|Laney
|4-AA
|7-2
|45.31
|1,000,000
|1.22
|50,902
|10,377
|326
|34
|29,410.76
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|45.25
|366,234
|0.63
|29,059
|5,851
|158
|17
|58,822.53
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-3
|41.84
|1,000,000
|1.28
|46,155
|3,541
|169
|12
|83,332.33
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-4
|43.41
|811,856
|0.98
|12,790
|1,447
|112
|7
|142,856.14
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-4
|40.67
|1,000,000
|1.20
|13,328
|1,656
|59
|6
|166,665.67
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-3
|44.05
|665,884
|0.74
|10,660
|1,195
|101
|4
|249,999.00
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-2
|41.60
|1,000,000
|1.35
|24,767
|2,251
|164
|2
|499,999.00
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-4
|33.93
|1,000,000
|1.05
|4,375
|47
|3
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|7-2
|30.45
|1,000,000
|1.12
|4,327
|231
|-
|-
|-
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|5-4
|38.29
|326,061
|0.38
|488
|36
|-
|-
|-
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-5
|31.43
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,234
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|3-5
|26.11
|1,000,000
|1.03
|895
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-6
|31.19
|188,144
|0.19
|592
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-4
|27.62
|1,000,000
|1.01
|935
|15
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-1
|28.79
|1,000,000
|1.03
|832
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-5
|22.99
|1,000,000
|1.01
|323
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|32.21
|8,055
|0.01
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-6
|17.93
|940,497
|0.94
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|2-7
|7.88
|56,470
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-4
|12.62
|3,033
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-8
|38.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-9
|32.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-7
|29.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-5
|29.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|16.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|5-4
|13.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|11.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-7
|10.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-5
|9.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|7.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-9
|5.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-9
|1.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|0.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-7
|-3.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-4.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-9
|-5.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-8-1
|-6.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-7-1
|-13.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-9
|-24.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-6
|-28.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Cook
|-
|633,766
|357,659
|-
|991,425
|8,575
|1-AA
|Worth County
|-
|366,234
|633,766
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|8,575
|633,766
|642,341
|357,659
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|-
|-
|366,234
|366,234
|633,766
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Spencer
|549,338
|308,050
|142,612
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Northeast
|443,639
|550,516
|5,845
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|7,023
|141,434
|851,543
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|940,497
|940,497
|59,503
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|56,470
|56,470
|943,530
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|-
|3,033
|3,033
|996,967
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Appling County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|-
|943,939
|56,061
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|56,061
|636,241
|307,698
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|-
|-
|307,698
|18,363
|326,061
|673,939
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|-
|-
|-
|665,884
|665,884
|334,116
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|8,055
|8,055
|991,945
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|-
|904,279
|42,731
|52,990
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|86,774
|913,068
|158
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|8,947
|44,201
|946,852
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Columbia
|-
|-
|999,988
|12
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|-
|12
|999,988
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|-
|592,484
|407,516
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|407,516
|592,484
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|939,977
|60,023
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|60,023
|176,874
|-
|763,103
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Model
|-
|763,103
|236,897
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|-
|-
|763,103
|48,753
|811,856
|188,144
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|-
|188,144
|188,144
|811,856
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|965,333
|30,635
|4,032
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|23,976
|957,234
|8,667
|10,123
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Union County
|10,691
|3,434
|911,415
|74,460
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|8,697
|75,886
|915,417
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Banks County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|7-1
|77.70
|1,000,000
|4.47
|986,246
|861,384
|619,898
|410,520
|1.44
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|8-0
|74.60
|1,000,000
|4.19
|856,768
|770,459
|566,093
|283,724
|2.52
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|6-2
|71.08
|1,000,000
|3.65
|793,322
|667,804
|301,731
|121,304
|7.24
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|10-0
|71.37
|1,000,000
|3.83
|938,202
|653,226
|246,978
|120,570
|7.29
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-0
|66.75
|1,000,000
|3.36
|915,338
|345,660
|104,248
|36,345
|26.51
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|9-0
|63.60
|1,000,000
|3.03
|842,521
|159,868
|52,073
|14,455
|68.18
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|60.84
|1,000,000
|2.23
|153,083
|94,300
|33,784
|5,842
|170.17
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|55.82
|1,000,000
|2.90
|706,414
|183,040
|33,187
|3,469
|287.27
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|54.66
|1,000,000
|2.56
|545,604
|66,589
|12,130
|1,243
|803.51
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|6-3
|54.01
|1,000,000
|2.49
|434,461
|55,134
|12,969
|1,121
|891.06
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|8-1
|53.06
|1,000,000
|2.20
|143,044
|66,056
|9,411
|774
|1,290.99
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|55.61
|1,000,000
|1.23
|69,125
|32,760
|4,635
|481
|2,078.00
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|8-1
|47.82
|1,000,000
|1.85
|197,876
|17,042
|1,241
|57
|17,542.86
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|50.63
|1,000,000
|1.99
|150,744
|6,613
|500
|45
|22,221.22
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|7-2
|47.49
|1,000,000
|1.68
|34,296
|5,947
|411
|27
|37,036.04
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-4
|46.51
|1,000,000
|1.45
|81,631
|7,337
|403
|14
|71,427.57
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|8-0
|42.42
|1,000,000
|1.90
|84,723
|3,225
|198
|6
|166,665.67
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|5-4
|40.94
|1,000,000
|1.88
|14,797
|2,299
|82
|3
|333,332.33
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|42.63
|1,000,000
|1.49
|30,993
|832
|24
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|37.24
|1,000,000
|1.01
|851
|77
|2
|-
|-
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|5-4
|38.75
|1,000,000
|1.05
|1,131
|98
|1
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-6
|34.81
|1,000,000
|1.06
|6,110
|93
|1
|-
|-
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|34.70
|1,000,000
|1.21
|6,048
|84
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|5-4
|33.22
|848,480
|0.85
|695
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-8
|31.32
|838,702
|0.84
|335
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-6
|27.30
|1,000,000
|1.04
|1,377
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|5-4
|30.12
|1,000,000
|1.14
|412
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-6
|29.07
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,904
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-4
|27.63
|1,000,000
|1.05
|1,510
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-8
|23.16
|1,000,000
|1.01
|430
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|19.39
|151,520
|0.15
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|13.34
|1,000,000
|1.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-7
|-1.53
|1,000,000
|1.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-8
|17.53
|161,298
|0.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|16.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|16.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-7
|-14.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-23.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|-
|989,320
|10,680
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|-
|10,680
|989,320
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|809,121
|190,879
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|190,879
|809,121
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|838,702
|838,702
|161,298
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|161,298
|161,298
|838,702
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|800,656
|199,344
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|199,344
|800,656
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|882,315
|117,685
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|-
|-
|117,685
|882,315
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|809,872
|190,128
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|190,128
|809,872
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|-
|989,298
|10,702
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|10,702
|989,298
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|965,065
|34,935
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|34,935
|965,065
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|509,851
|490,149
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|-
|-
|490,149
|509,851
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|-
|721,858
|278,142
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|278,142
|721,858
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|868,631
|131,369
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|131,369
|868,631
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|-
|848,480
|848,480
|151,520
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|151,520
|151,520
|848,480
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|8-1
|56.75
|1,000,000
|4.01
|859,602
|663,857
|520,575
|365,674
|1.73
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|9-0
|52.03
|1,000,000
|3.84
|874,957
|606,953
|382,831
|191,598
|4.22
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|7-2
|49.99
|1,000,000
|3.92
|861,886
|699,108
|366,592
|161,749
|5.18
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|6-2
|48.85
|1,000,000
|3.48
|753,519
|538,464
|212,954
|100,359
|8.96
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-3
|48.52
|1,000,000
|3.21
|789,196
|285,531
|170,433
|79,090
|11.64
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-2
|46.85
|1,000,000
|2.78
|517,421
|230,330
|93,249
|35,440
|27.22
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|9-1
|45.27
|1,000,000
|2.76
|513,356
|191,572
|86,951
|28,260
|34.39
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|7-2
|40.79
|1,000,000
|2.21
|845,046
|301,392
|63,715
|16,826
|58.43
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-3
|39.56
|1,000,000
|2.81
|660,338
|181,109
|46,433
|9,509
|104.16
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-3
|40.61
|1,000,000
|2.19
|150,033
|47,500
|15,817
|3,987
|249.82
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|6-3
|39.92
|1,000,000
|2.03
|179,218
|85,993
|14,145
|3,528
|282.45
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-6
|38.56
|1,000,000
|1.61
|116,164
|17,269
|4,563
|943
|1,059.45
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|7-2
|37.28
|1,000,000
|1.68
|108,637
|14,338
|3,657
|690
|1,448.28
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-6
|37.00
|1,000,000
|1.65
|76,943
|16,509
|3,685
|640
|1,561.50
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|5-4
|34.98
|1,000,000
|1.94
|231,441
|35,626
|4,705
|598
|1,671.24
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-3
|35.67
|1,000,000
|1.49
|56,106
|21,297
|3,154
|397
|2,517.89
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-4
|33.02
|1,000,000
|1.59
|59,222
|18,768
|2,368
|256
|3,905.25
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|7-2
|34.64
|1,000,000
|1.53
|52,970
|11,225
|1,873
|249
|4,015.06
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-5
|32.87
|996,799
|1.29
|32,371
|9,594
|752
|92
|10,868.57
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|30.96
|999,970
|1.40
|77,108
|8,414
|774
|66
|15,150.52
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|28.32
|1,000,000
|1.88
|134,667
|12,782
|639
|47
|21,275.60
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-4
|26.54
|1,000,000
|1.10
|6,853
|700
|72
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|24.62
|1,000,000
|1.04
|5,538
|318
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|22.90
|1,000,000
|1.04
|3,178
|255
|10
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|5-4
|18.23
|915,649
|1.18
|15,280
|527
|7
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|18.05
|1,000,000
|1.06
|6,510
|154
|6
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|24.18
|527,489
|0.55
|2,755
|94
|4
|-
|-
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-8
|23.24
|472,511
|0.49
|2,063
|51
|4
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|3-6
|20.21
|591,097
|0.61
|1,183
|101
|3
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-4
|19.70
|964,749
|1.00
|1,343
|28
|2
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|18.13
|408,931
|0.47
|4,193
|119
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|11.85
|1,000,000
|1.02
|689
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-6
|11.26
|1,000,000
|1.02
|207
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-6
|6.51
|38,452
|0.04
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|-1.57
|84,351
|0.08
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-0.59
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|12.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-7
|11.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-6
|11.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|8.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|-0.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|-1.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-9
|-3.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|6-3
|-6.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|-23.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-41.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-57.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-9
|-73.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|639,006
|360,960
|4
|999,970
|30
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|360,960
|24
|47,947
|408,931
|591,069
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|34
|638,986
|360,980
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|-
|30
|591,067
|591,097
|408,903
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|840,602
|145,081
|14,317
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|159,380
|840,620
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|18
|14,299
|985,683
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|527,489
|527,489
|472,511
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|-
|-
|-
|472,511
|472,511
|527,489
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|-
|-
|922,082
|77,918
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|77,918
|922,082
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|-
|-
|995,813
|986
|996,799
|3,201
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|-
|-
|3,201
|961,548
|964,749
|35,251
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|-
|-
|986
|37,466
|38,452
|961,548
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|993,792
|6,208
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|6,208
|83,831
|11,362
|898,599
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|-
|909,961
|59
|5,629
|915,649
|84,351
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|-
|-
|988,579
|11,421
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|84,351
|84,351
|915,649
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|946,727
|53,273
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|53,273
|946,727
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|-
|810,647
|135,624
|53,729
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|-
|189,353
|85,531
|725,116
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|-
|-
|778,845
|221,155
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author