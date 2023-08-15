Maxwell 2023 preseason summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 466 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of ---- of ---- total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within --.-- points and all game margins within --.-- points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.57
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|0-0
|100.06
|1
|Lee County
|0-0
|90.45
|2
|Mill Creek
|0-0
|98.29
|2
|Hughes
|0-0
|90.19
|3
|Colquitt County
|0-0
|96.73
|3
|Roswell
|0-0
|89.42
|4
|North Cobb
|0-0
|94.52
|4
|Rome
|0-0
|88.17
|5
|Milton
|0-0
|94.22
|5
|Marist
|0-0
|87.33
|6
|Carrollton
|0-0
|93.11
|6
|Woodward Academy
|0-0
|84.99
|7
|Grayson
|0-0
|91.80
|7
|Gainesville
|0-0
|81.84
|8
|Walton
|0-0
|90.57
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0-0
|81.25
|9
|Westlake
|0-0
|88.42
|9
|Blessed Trinity
|0-0
|81.23
|10
|North Gwinnett
|0-0
|87.93
|10
|Houston County
|0-0
|78.91
|11
|Lowndes
|0-0
|86.29
|11
|Allatoona
|0-0
|78.06
|12
|Valdosta
|0-0
|85.77
|12
|Thomas County Central
|0-0
|77.85
|13
|Parkview
|0-0
|85.63
|13
|Brunswick
|0-0
|77.31
|14
|Marietta
|0-0
|84.86
|14
|South Paulding
|0-0
|75.79
|15
|Brookwood
|0-0
|84.56
|15
|Creekview
|0-0
|75.23
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|0-0
|92.39
|1
|Benedictine
|0-0
|89.07
|2
|Warner Robins
|0-0
|88.56
|2
|Cedartown
|0-0
|85.57
|3
|Cartersville
|0-0
|88.26
|3
|Bainbridge
|0-0
|81.66
|4
|Coffee
|0-0
|82.15
|4
|North Oconee
|0-0
|80.70
|5
|Calhoun
|0-0
|81.86
|5
|Perry
|0-0
|77.72
|6
|Creekside
|0-0
|81.03
|6
|Burke County
|0-0
|73.25
|7
|Jefferson
|0-0
|79.85
|7
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-0
|73.03
|8
|Jones County
|0-0
|76.32
|8
|Troup
|0-0
|72.98
|9
|Cambridge
|0-0
|76.19
|9
|Starr's Mill
|0-0
|72.17
|10
|Dutchtown
|0-0
|75.51
|10
|Stockbridge
|0-0
|70.77
|11
|Kell
|0-0
|72.23
|11
|Whitewater
|0-0
|70.12
|12
|Clarke Central
|0-0
|71.30
|12
|Cairo
|0-0
|69.79
|13
|Eastside
|0-0
|68.74
|13
|Wayne County
|0-0
|69.71
|14
|Mays
|0-0
|68.16
|14
|Holy Innocents
|0-0
|69.57
|15
|Dalton
|0-0
|67.54
|15
|LaGrange
|0-0
|67.83
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|91.06
|1
|Fitzgerald
|0-0
|80.19
|2
|Sandy Creek
|0-0
|81.55
|2
|Pierce County
|0-0
|77.79
|3
|Oconee County
|0-0
|80.74
|3
|Thomson
|0-0
|76.96
|4
|Carver (Atlanta)
|0-0
|76.60
|4
|Appling County
|0-0
|76.60
|5
|Thomasville
|0-0
|76.47
|5
|Rockmart
|0-0
|75.02
|6
|Carver (Columbus)
|0-0
|76.04
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|73.56
|7
|Peach County
|0-0
|75.70
|7
|Callaway
|0-0
|70.68
|8
|Monroe Area
|0-0
|75.66
|8
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-0
|70.06
|9
|Calvary Day
|0-0
|73.02
|9
|Athens Academy
|0-0
|65.29
|10
|Stephens County
|0-0
|72.60
|10
|Northeast
|0-0
|64.91
|11
|Crisp County
|0-0
|70.23
|11
|South Atlanta
|0-0
|64.50
|12
|Hart County
|0-0
|69.40
|12
|Cook
|0-0
|63.94
|13
|Savannah Christian
|0-0
|67.11
|13
|Putnam County
|0-0
|63.35
|14
|Dawson County
|0-0
|66.24
|14
|Dodge County
|0-0
|63.22
|15
|Dougherty
|0-0
|65.66
|15
|Fannin County
|0-0
|60.52
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0-0
|83.37
|1
|Bowdon
|0-0
|63.90
|2
|Irwin County
|0-0
|80.41
|2
|Schley County
|0-0
|62.78
|3
|Rabun County
|0-0
|79.22
|3
|Clinch County
|0-0
|62.10
|4
|Brooks County
|0-0
|78.59
|4
|Early County
|0-0
|61.07
|5
|Swainsboro
|0-0
|74.48
|5
|Wilcox County
|0-0
|57.69
|6
|Bleckley County
|0-0
|70.01
|6
|Charlton County
|0-0
|56.98
|7
|Metter
|0-0
|69.85
|7
|Johnson County
|0-0
|56.96
|8
|Dublin
|0-0
|66.20
|8
|Lincoln County
|0-0
|56.67
|9
|Darlington
|0-0
|65.80
|9
|McIntosh County Academy
|0-0
|55.75
|10
|Elbert County
|0-0
|62.99
|10
|Manchester
|0-0
|55.53
|11
|Lamar County
|0-0
|60.72
|11
|Christian Heritage
|0-0
|54.48
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|0-0
|59.43
|12
|Washington-Wilkes
|0-0
|54.15
|13
|Commerce
|0-0
|58.02
|13
|Macon County
|0-0
|53.91
|14
|Heard County
|0-0
|57.18
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|53.06
|15
|St. Francis
|0-0
|56.86
|15
|Aquinas
|0-0
|52.90
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|0-0
|73.34
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|47.39
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|0-0
|60.61
|2
|Brentwood School
|0-0
|47.11
|3
|Stratford Academy
|0-0
|59.08
|3
|Gatewood School
|0-0
|39.94
|4
|Tattnall Square
|0-0
|57.36
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|36.67
|5
|Brookstone
|0-0
|55.49
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|0-0
|30.33
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-0
|42.18
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|0-0
|29.87
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|0-0
|26.07
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|0-0
|23.83
|3
|Flint River Academy
|0-0
|12.37
|3
|King's Academy
|0-0
|23.57
|4
|Memorial Day
|0-0
|11.94
|4
|Calvary Christian
|0-0
|23.28
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-0
|11.31
|5
|Creekside Christian
|0-0
|19.12
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|100.06
|34.35
|-11.66
|2 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|98.29
|34.64
|-9.61
|3 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|96.73
|34.54
|-8.14
|4 [4]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.52
|30.78
|-9.69
|5 [5]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.22
|30.78
|-9.39
|6 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.11
|32.35
|-6.71
|7 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|92.39
|30.39
|-7.95
|8 [7]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|91.80
|29.74
|-8.01
|9 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|91.06
|29.65
|-7.36
|10 [8]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.57
|30.71
|-5.81
|11 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|90.45
|29.97
|-6.43
|12 [2]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|90.19
|29.75
|-6.39
|13 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.42
|29.97
|-5.40
|14 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|89.07
|29.84
|-5.18
|15 [2]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|88.56
|28.97
|-5.55
|16 [9]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|88.42
|29.14
|-5.23
|17 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|88.26
|28.99
|-5.22
|18 [4]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|88.17
|27.36
|-6.76
|19 [10]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.93
|29.01
|-4.87
|20 [5]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|87.33
|28.34
|-4.94
|21 [11]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.29
|28.92
|-3.32
|22 [12]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|85.77
|25.18
|-6.54
|23 [13]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|85.63
|28.60
|-2.97
|24 [2]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|85.57
|26.20
|-5.32
|25 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.99
|26.13
|-4.81
|26 [14]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.86
|27.17
|-3.64
|27 [15]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.56
|27.87
|-2.64
|28 [16]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.33
|24.89
|-5.39
|29 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|83.37
|28.19
|-1.13
|30 [17]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.71
|25.96
|-2.71
|31 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|82.15
|25.57
|-2.53
|32 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|81.86
|25.67
|-2.13
|33 [7]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.84
|25.24
|-2.55
|34 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|81.66
|25.25
|-2.36
|35 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|0-0
|81.55
|26.03
|-1.47
|36 [18]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.44
|25.40
|-1.98
|37 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.25
|23.04
|-4.16
|38 [9]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.23
|24.45
|-2.73
|39 [6]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|81.03
|25.00
|-1.98
|40 [19]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.85
|24.98
|-1.82
|41 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|80.74
|23.51
|-3.19
|42 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|80.70
|24.89
|-1.76
|43 [2]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|80.41
|24.26
|-2.11
|44 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.23
|25.89
|-0.29
|45 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|80.19
|23.39
|-2.75
|46 [7]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.85
|22.99
|-2.81
|47 [21]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.75
|24.98
|-0.72
|48 [22]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.58
|25.28
|-0.26
|49 [23]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.23
|24.06
|-1.12
|50 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|79.22
|24.86
|-0.31
|51 [10]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.91
|24.73
|-0.13
|52 [4]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|78.59
|24.46
|-0.08
|53 [24]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.36
|22.59
|-1.72
|54 [25]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.28
|22.20
|-2.03
|55 [26]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.23
|21.81
|-2.36
|56 [27]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.14
|22.22
|-1.88
|57 [11]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.06
|22.39
|-1.63
|58 [12]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.85
|23.74
|-0.06
|59 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|77.79
|24.06
|0.31
|60 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|77.72
|22.88
|-0.79
|61 [28]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.55
|24.09
|0.58
|62 [13]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.31
|23.48
|0.22
|63 [3]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-0
|76.96
|22.40
|-0.50
|64 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.60
|22.01
|-0.55
|65 [4]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|76.60
|22.36
|-0.19
|66 [5]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-0
|76.47
|22.30
|-0.12
|67 [8]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.32
|24.92
|2.65
|68 [9]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.19
|23.04
|0.90
|69 [6]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|0-0
|76.04
|21.97
|-0.02
|70 [29]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.99
|21.99
|0.04
|71 [14]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.79
|24.17
|2.43
|72 [7]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|75.70
|22.11
|0.47
|73 [8]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|75.66
|22.19
|0.58
|74 [10]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.51
|19.82
|-1.64
|75 [15]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.23
|20.55
|-0.63
|76 [30]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.16
|21.64
|0.53
|77 [16]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.15
|23.21
|2.11
|78 [5]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-0
|75.02
|23.11
|2.14
|79 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|74.72
|21.30
|0.63
|80 [17]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.49
|20.96
|0.52
|81 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|74.48
|20.77
|0.34
|82 [32]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.96
|20.65
|0.74
|83 [18]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.81
|21.27
|1.51
|84 [19]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.66
|20.13
|0.51
|85 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|73.56
|21.59
|2.08
|86 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|73.34
|19.78
|0.49
|87 [6]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|73.25
|22.01
|2.80
|88 [7]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|73.03
|20.71
|1.73
|89 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|73.02
|21.33
|2.36
|90 [8]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|72.98
|22.22
|3.29
|91 [10]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|72.60
|19.57
|1.02
|92 [33]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.49
|21.84
|3.40
|93 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.23
|20.74
|2.56
|94 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|72.17
|18.33
|0.21
|95 [34]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.15
|20.14
|2.03
|96 [35]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|71.78
|19.16
|1.43
|97 [12]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|71.30
|20.93
|3.68
|98 [20]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.95
|17.87
|0.97
|99 [10]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|70.77
|19.16
|2.44
|100 [7]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|70.68
|19.76
|3.13
|101 [21]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.65
|19.39
|2.79
|102 [11]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|70.23
|18.40
|2.22
|103 [11]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|70.12
|19.47
|3.40
|104 [8]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|70.06
|21.11
|5.10
|105 [36]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|70.06
|20.27
|4.26
|106 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|70.01
|18.89
|2.93
|107 [7]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|69.85
|17.52
|1.72
|108 [12]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|69.79
|18.69
|2.95
|109 [13]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|69.71
|17.81
|2.15
|110 [22]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.59
|20.32
|4.78
|111 [14]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|69.57
|18.69
|3.17
|112 [12]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|69.40
|19.75
|4.40
|113 [23]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.27
|19.35
|4.13
|114 [13]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.74
|18.00
|3.31
|115 [24]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.48
|18.35
|3.91
|116 [14]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.16
|20.57
|6.45
|117 [15]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|67.83
|18.10
|4.31
|118 [25]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.77
|17.81
|4.09
|119 [26]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.64
|18.21
|4.62
|120 [16]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.61
|16.74
|3.18
|121 [15]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.54
|19.22
|5.73
|122 [17]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.49
|17.77
|4.33
|123 [16]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.45
|17.56
|4.15
|124 [27]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.39
|18.77
|5.43
|125 [13]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|0-0
|67.11
|18.18
|5.13
|126 [28]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.40
|16.80
|4.45
|127 [29]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.40
|17.56
|5.20
|128 [18]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|66.38
|15.63
|3.30
|129 [14]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.24
|17.62
|5.43
|130 [8]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|66.20
|17.55
|5.40
|131 [17]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.10
|16.83
|4.78
|132 [18]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.83
|17.66
|5.88
|133 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|65.80
|17.55
|5.80
|134 [15]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|0-0
|65.66
|17.86
|6.25
|135 [30]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.46
|16.27
|4.86
|136 [31]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.36
|18.16
|6.85
|137 [9]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|65.29
|17.25
|6.01
|138 [32]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.21
|16.33
|5.17
|139 [10]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-0
|64.91
|16.50
|5.63
|140 [33]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.89
|17.24
|6.40
|141 [19]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|64.87
|15.19
|4.37
|142 [34]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.68
|16.70
|6.07
|143 [11]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|64.50
|18.52
|8.07
|144 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.27
|16.29
|6.07
|145 [37]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|64.06
|17.78
|7.77
|146 [20]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.02
|15.51
|5.54
|147 [16]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|63.94
|18.37
|8.47
|148 [12]
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-0
|63.94
|17.69
|7.81
|149 [20]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|63.92
|16.77
|6.90
|150 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|63.90
|17.54
|7.69
|151 [21]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|63.74
|16.92
|7.22
|152 [22]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|63.73
|16.44
|6.75
|153 [35]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.67
|14.91
|5.29
|154 [23]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|63.67
|19.21
|9.60
|155 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.54
|15.16
|5.67
|156 [13]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|63.35
|15.63
|6.32
|157 [14]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-0
|63.22
|16.03
|6.85
|158 [10]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|62.99
|16.80
|7.86
|159 [21]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.89
|15.73
|6.89
|160 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|62.78
|15.02
|6.28
|161 [17]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|62.59
|16.21
|7.67
|162 [22]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.33
|16.70
|8.42
|163 [24]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|62.31
|16.56
|8.30
|164 [18]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|0-0
|62.10
|17.17
|9.11
|165 [3]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|62.10
|15.91
|7.86
|166 [23]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.97
|13.30
|5.38
|167 [25]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|61.47
|15.08
|7.66
|168 [24]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.28
|15.60
|8.37
|169 [25]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.22
|14.59
|7.42
|170 [26]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|61.21
|15.08
|7.93
|171 [27]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|61.10
|15.30
|8.24
|172 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|61.07
|14.13
|7.11
|173 [28]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|61.06
|16.39
|9.38
|174 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.88
|15.21
|8.38
|175 [29]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.74
|15.55
|8.86
|176 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|60.72
|14.92
|8.25
|177 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.68
|14.72
|8.09
|178 [26]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.61
|16.15
|9.59
|179 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|60.61
|12.68
|6.12
|180 [15]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.52
|14.41
|7.94
|181 [37]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.01
|15.29
|9.33
|182 [27]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|59.84
|14.66
|8.87
|183 [38]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.83
|15.32
|9.53
|184 [19]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|59.82
|14.14
|8.36
|185 [20]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.70
|14.78
|9.13
|186 [21]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-0
|59.65
|12.84
|7.24
|187 [39]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|59.52
|12.91
|7.43
|188 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|59.46
|13.84
|8.43
|189 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|59.43
|13.11
|7.72
|190 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|59.08
|13.72
|8.69
|191 [16]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-0
|58.99
|17.32
|12.38
|192 [39]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.70
|13.07
|8.42
|193 [40]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.41
|14.14
|9.78
|194 [28]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.38
|14.60
|10.26
|195 [17]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|58.35
|14.96
|10.66
|196 [29]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.32
|14.25
|9.97
|197 [30]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.17
|12.27
|8.15
|198 [13]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|58.02
|13.09
|9.12
|199 [31]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.00
|12.30
|8.35
|200 [31]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.87
|13.56
|9.73
|201 [32]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.86
|16.55
|12.74
|202 [22]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.80
|13.71
|9.96
|203 [5]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|57.69
|15.16
|11.51
|204 [18]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-0
|57.69
|14.82
|11.18
|205 [32]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|57.65
|12.93
|9.33
|206 [33]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.65
|12.91
|9.31
|207 [23]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.64
|12.61
|9.02
|208 [24]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|57.57
|12.59
|9.07
|209 [33]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.50
|13.37
|9.92
|210 [19]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|57.40
|11.14
|7.79
|211 [41]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.40
|11.74
|8.39
|212 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|57.36
|14.58
|11.27
|213 [14]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|57.18
|12.39
|9.26
|214 [42]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.14
|13.22
|10.13
|215 [6]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|56.98
|13.14
|10.22
|216 [34]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|56.97
|13.43
|10.51
|217 [7]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|56.96
|12.64
|9.73
|218 [15]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|56.86
|12.44
|9.62
|219 [25]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|56.81
|13.51
|10.74
|220 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-0
|56.69
|11.72
|9.07
|221 [8]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|56.67
|13.10
|10.47
|222 [26]
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|56.62
|14.16
|11.59
|223 [43]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.55
|11.81
|9.31
|224 [41]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.52
|11.83
|9.37
|225 [34]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.41
|11.80
|9.44
|226 [21]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|0-0
|56.39
|12.30
|9.97
|227 [42]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.32
|12.30
|10.03
|228 [35]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|56.17
|11.95
|9.83
|229 [22]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|0-0
|56.10
|11.81
|9.76
|230 [16]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|56.02
|13.76
|11.80
|231 [36]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|56.01
|11.13
|9.17
|232 [9]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|55.75
|10.53
|8.83
|233 [17]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|55.71
|13.88
|12.22
|234 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|55.53
|11.09
|9.60
|235 [35]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.51
|11.53
|10.06
|236 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|55.49
|12.53
|11.09
|237 [36]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.43
|12.98
|11.60
|238 [27]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|0-0
|55.42
|10.69
|9.31
|239 [23]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|0-0
|55.41
|10.81
|9.45
|240 [24]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-0
|55.39
|12.48
|11.14
|241 [37]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|55.38
|11.54
|10.22
|242 [44]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.19
|11.55
|10.41
|243 [18]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|54.78
|12.83
|12.10
|244 [38]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|54.76
|11.74
|11.03
|245 [39]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|54.68
|11.64
|11.01
|246 [28]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-0
|54.59
|10.79
|10.25
|247 [19]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|54.50
|11.96
|11.51
|248 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|54.48
|11.21
|10.78
|249 [25]
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|54.46
|8.93
|8.52
|250 [40]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|54.45
|9.98
|9.57
|251 [37]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.37
|12.86
|12.54
|252 [12]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|54.15
|11.89
|11.79
|253 [26]
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-0
|54.14
|11.83
|11.74
|254 [29]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-0
|54.10
|10.89
|10.83
|255 [41]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|54.10
|12.04
|11.99
|256 [45]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.96
|11.20
|11.30
|257 [13]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|53.91
|12.12
|12.26
|258 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|53.85
|10.80
|11.00
|259 [27]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-0
|53.85
|12.42
|12.62
|260 [42]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|53.58
|10.11
|10.58
|261 [46]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.50
|11.96
|12.51
|262 [6]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|53.43
|11.85
|12.47
|263 [43]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|53.12
|10.70
|11.63
|264 [44]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|53.07
|10.47
|11.45
|265 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|53.06
|11.80
|12.79
|266 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.97
|11.52
|12.61
|267 [15]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|52.90
|11.48
|12.63
|268 [38]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.68
|8.45
|9.81
|269 [21]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|52.62
|10.59
|12.02
|270 [16]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|52.40
|12.08
|13.73
|271 [30]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|52.39
|10.30
|11.96
|272 [39]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.31
|9.39
|11.14
|273 [47]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.15
|9.14
|11.04
|274 [22]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|52.07
|10.32
|12.30
|275 [28]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|0-0
|51.93
|9.12
|11.24
|276 [48]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.92
|10.40
|12.53
|277 [29]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|51.79
|8.63
|10.89
|278 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.76
|11.41
|13.70
|279 [49]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.73
|8.72
|11.04
|280 [50]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.47
|9.21
|11.79
|281 [17]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|51.08
|8.99
|11.95
|282 [18]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|50.16
|10.61
|14.50
|283 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|49.90
|7.62
|11.78
|284 [32]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|49.87
|7.40
|11.57
|285 [40]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.33
|10.55
|15.27
|286 [19]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|49.28
|7.68
|12.45
|287 [45]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|49.24
|6.11
|10.92
|288 [33]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|49.07
|9.96
|14.94
|289 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|48.95
|8.06
|13.16
|290 [30]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-0
|48.85
|8.94
|14.14
|291 [34]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|0-0
|48.83
|9.00
|14.22
|292 [46]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|48.79
|7.49
|12.75
|293 [21]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|48.54
|8.49
|14.00
|294 [41]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.51
|9.08
|14.62
|295 [45]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|48.46
|7.66
|13.25
|296 [51]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|48.41
|9.53
|15.17
|297 [23]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|48.20
|9.32
|15.17
|298 [47]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|48.02
|8.58
|14.61
|299 [42]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|47.85
|7.81
|14.01
|300 [31]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|47.58
|7.87
|14.35
|301 [35]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.46
|8.82
|15.40
|302 [36]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.43
|8.91
|15.52
|303 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-0
|47.39
|9.25
|15.91
|304 [24]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|47.23
|6.37
|13.18
|305 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|47.11
|8.92
|15.86
|306 [52]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|46.99
|7.90
|14.96
|307 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|46.92
|8.04
|15.17
|308 [7]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|46.85
|9.44
|16.63
|309 [8]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|46.77
|9.26
|16.54
|310 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|46.54
|9.57
|17.08
|311 [37]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|46.52
|6.82
|14.35
|312 [9]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|46.44
|7.04
|14.65
|313 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-0
|46.37
|10.10
|17.78
|314 [25]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|46.25
|9.47
|17.27
|315 [23]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|46.17
|6.37
|14.25
|316 [39]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.05
|7.43
|15.43
|317 [32]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|0-0
|45.95
|6.56
|14.66
|318 [53]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|45.83
|7.92
|16.13
|319 [40]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|45.71
|4.63
|12.97
|320 [33]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-0
|45.69
|6.95
|15.31
|321 [26]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|45.67
|7.49
|15.86
|322 [10]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|45.65
|9.58
|17.99
|323 [24]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|45.28
|6.68
|15.44
|324 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|45.24
|8.15
|16.95
|325 [43]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.94
|6.44
|15.55
|326 [34]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-0
|44.88
|5.40
|14.57
|327 [41]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-0
|44.88
|6.77
|15.95
|328 [44]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.70
|6.15
|15.50
|329 [45]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.21
|6.21
|16.05
|330 [35]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|0-0
|44.16
|5.10
|14.98
|331 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.13
|6.62
|16.54
|332 [11]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|44.11
|6.28
|16.21
|333 [36]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-0
|44.00
|4.55
|14.61
|334 [25]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|43.91
|6.29
|16.43
|335 [37]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|43.87
|4.06
|14.24
|336 [42]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|43.66
|7.40
|17.79
|337 [47]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|43.57
|5.47
|15.95
|338 [38]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-0
|43.42
|4.21
|14.84
|339 [12]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|43.35
|6.41
|17.11
|340 [13]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|43.17
|5.45
|16.32
|341 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|43.16
|6.29
|17.18
|342 [39]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-0
|43.13
|5.15
|16.06
|343 [49]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|42.49
|3.05
|14.61
|344 [40]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|42.21
|2.39
|14.23
|345 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-0
|42.18
|4.42
|16.29
|346 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|41.88
|3.87
|16.04
|347 [14]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|41.83
|4.77
|16.99
|348 [15]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|41.33
|5.29
|18.01
|349 [27]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|41.14
|5.29
|18.20
|350 [27]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|41.12
|5.00
|17.93
|351 [28]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|41.04
|3.56
|16.57
|352 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|40.49
|4.27
|17.83
|353 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|40.19
|2.61
|16.47
|354 [29]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|40.16
|5.24
|19.13
|355 [49]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|40.05
|3.87
|17.86
|356 [3]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|39.94
|4.79
|18.90
|357 [50]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|39.62
|2.55
|16.98
|358 [41]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|39.54
|7.16
|21.67
|359 [43]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|39.52
|3.45
|17.98
|360 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|39.40
|4.64
|19.29
|361 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|39.20
|4.08
|18.93
|362 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|39.19
|5.29
|20.15
|363 [51]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|39.14
|3.77
|18.68
|364 [42]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|0-0
|39.12
|6.20
|21.12
|365 [44]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|38.89
|2.49
|17.65
|366 [51]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|38.83
|2.41
|17.62
|367 [30]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|38.79
|1.70
|16.96
|368 [32]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|38.71
|3.95
|19.29
|369 [33]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|38.69
|3.18
|18.54
|370 [43]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-0
|38.31
|4.10
|19.84
|371 [16]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|38.02
|5.14
|21.16
|372 [31]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|37.98
|1.68
|17.76
|373 [17]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|37.77
|2.27
|18.55
|374 [44]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-0
|37.59
|3.27
|19.74
|375 [45]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|37.54
|3.33
|19.85
|376 [46]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|37.49
|3.18
|19.74
|377 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|37.35
|3.07
|19.77
|378 [32]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|36.84
|2.13
|19.34
|379 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|36.84
|3.09
|20.30
|380 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|36.78
|2.21
|19.49
|381 [33]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|36.76
|1.72
|19.01
|382 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|0-0
|36.69
|1.27
|18.63
|383 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|36.67
|1.33
|18.71
|384 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|36.66
|2.66
|20.05
|385 [34]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|36.49
|0.26
|17.81
|386 [18]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|36.39
|3.00
|20.66
|387 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|36.31
|1.15
|18.90
|388 [57]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|0-0
|35.92
|1.57
|19.70
|389 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|35.90
|2.03
|20.18
|390 [35]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|35.88
|-0.42
|17.75
|391 [36]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|35.47
|1.98
|20.56
|392 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|35.16
|2.23
|21.12
|393 [19]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|34.94
|1.47
|20.58
|394 [53]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|34.79
|2.26
|21.53
|395 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-0
|34.36
|2.97
|22.66
|396 [20]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|34.33
|0.20
|19.92
|397 [54]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|34.24
|3.77
|23.58
|398 [46]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|33.83
|0.78
|21.00
|399 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.64
|0.45
|20.86
|400 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|33.49
|1.10
|21.66
|401 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|32.34
|-0.66
|21.04
|402 [39]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|31.82
|0.13
|22.36
|403 [21]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|31.13
|-0.10
|22.82
|404 [47]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-0
|31.10
|-0.67
|22.27
|405 [55]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|30.90
|-1.84
|21.31
|406 [40]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|30.39
|-0.83
|22.83
|407 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|30.33
|-1.70
|22.02
|408 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|29.94
|2.98
|27.09
|409 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|29.91
|1.07
|25.20
|410 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|29.87
|-1.17
|23.01
|411 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|29.64
|-0.06
|24.35
|412 [41]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|29.29
|0.44
|25.19
|413 [23]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|29.06
|-2.73
|22.26
|414 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|28.75
|-2.70
|22.59
|415 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.70
|-2.48
|22.86
|416 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-0
|28.49
|-0.72
|24.85
|417 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|0-0
|28.24
|-2.05
|23.76
|418 [49]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|28.14
|-3.14
|22.78
|419 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|27.44
|-1.90
|24.71
|420 [51]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-0
|26.35
|-4.38
|23.33
|421 [52]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-0
|26.11
|-2.73
|25.20
|422 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-0
|26.07
|0.46
|28.44
|423 [53]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-0
|25.86
|-1.79
|26.40
|424 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|25.70
|-2.55
|25.80
|425 [56]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|24.88
|-5.64
|23.52
|426 [54]
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-0
|24.46
|-3.62
|25.97
|427 [57]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|23.96
|-4.00
|26.09
|428 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|23.83
|-5.00
|25.22
|429 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|23.57
|-5.13
|25.36
|430 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|23.53
|-5.44
|25.07
|431 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|23.28
|-2.27
|28.50
|432 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-0
|23.21
|-2.15
|28.69
|433 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|22.93
|-5.30
|25.82
|434 [55]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|22.60
|-5.25
|26.19
|435 [56]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-0
|22.13
|-5.54
|26.37
|436 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|20.90
|-6.70
|26.44
|437 [58]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-0
|20.08
|-6.03
|27.94
|438 [59]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-0
|20.06
|-7.00
|26.99
|439 [5]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|19.12
|-5.98
|28.95
|440 [43]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|18.93
|-3.94
|31.18
|441 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|18.88
|-6.86
|28.31
|442 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|18.26
|-7.78
|28.01
|443 [44]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|17.79
|-4.00
|32.26
|444 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|0-0
|17.57
|-6.91
|29.57
|445 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|16.83
|-7.90
|29.31
|446 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|15.80
|-9.08
|29.16
|447 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|15.29
|-7.88
|30.88
|448 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|14.83
|-9.51
|29.72
|449 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-0
|14.80
|-8.44
|30.81
|450 [7]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|14.71
|-7.07
|32.27
|451 [8]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|13.60
|-9.87
|30.58
|452 [45]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|12.98
|-7.68
|33.40
|453 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|12.37
|-10.32
|31.35
|454 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-0
|11.94
|-8.40
|33.71
|455 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|11.31
|-8.99
|33.75
|456 [46]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|0-0
|9.98
|-11.36
|32.70
|457 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|7.60
|-13.23
|33.22
|458 [9]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|6.39
|-13.36
|34.30
|459 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|5.91
|-13.01
|35.13
|460 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|2.24
|-14.17
|37.64
|461 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-1.93
|-16.04
|39.94
|462 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-1.94
|-16.96
|39.03
|463 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-8.32
|-20.44
|41.92
|464 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-8.36
|-20.76
|41.65
|465 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-0
|-14.05
|-22.66
|45.44
|466 [50]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-0
|-17.57
|-23.34
|48.28
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|89.14
|82.14
|2
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|88.71
|84.40
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|85.27
|82.05
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|84.59
|78.69
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.88
|77.60
|6
|5-AAA
|4
|81.74
|74.77
|7
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.33
|77.04
|8
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|81.09
|79.12
|9
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.70
|72.60
|10
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|76.07
|70.54
|11
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|75.83
|69.77
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|74.90
|69.28
|13
|7-AAAAA
|6
|74.66
|67.37
|14
|2-AAAAA
|7
|73.47
|66.09
|15
|1-AAAAA
|6
|73.41
|64.38
|16
|3-AAAA
|6
|72.94
|65.48
|17
|8-AAA
|6
|72.58
|66.67
|18
|1-A Division I
|4
|71.18
|62.71
|19
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|70.61
|61.41
|20
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|70.47
|65.42
|21
|8-AAAAA
|7
|70.41
|65.78
|22
|1-AAA
|6
|70.13
|64.89
|23
|7-AAAA
|6
|68.42
|61.10
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|67.98
|61.36
|25
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|67.85
|63.24
|26
|8-A Division I
|4
|67.70
|61.62
|27
|1-AAAA
|5
|67.14
|59.90
|28
|2-A Division I
|5
|66.73
|60.87
|29
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|66.10
|61.45
|30
|2-AAAA
|7
|65.83
|61.71
|31
|1-AA
|7
|65.81
|60.63
|32
|3-AA
|7
|65.08
|58.39
|33
|2-AAA
|5
|64.86
|59.69
|34
|5-AAAAA
|8
|63.75
|59.80
|35
|6-AAAAA
|7
|63.59
|56.43
|36
|5-A Division I
|4
|63.58
|53.97
|37
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|63.16
|55.21
|38
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|62.40
|57.28
|39
|6-AAAA
|6
|60.63
|64.98
|40
|5-AAAA
|8
|60.18
|54.63
|41
|8-AA
|6
|59.99
|53.56
|42
|7-AA
|7
|59.05
|51.24
|43
|7-A Division II
|3
|58.68
|55.10
|44
|3-AAA
|8
|57.70
|49.98
|45
|7-AAA
|7
|57.04
|52.55
|46
|4-AA
|8
|56.09
|46.76
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|55.99
|53.49
|48
|2-A Division II
|5
|55.94
|52.63
|49
|6-A Division I
|4
|55.79
|56.70
|50
|5-AA
|7
|55.67
|46.46
|51
|3-AAAAA
|5
|55.53
|52.17
|52
|4-A Division I
|4
|54.53
|49.01
|53
|6-AAA
|8
|54.04
|49.25
|54
|4-AAAAA
|6
|52.89
|52.95
|55
|7-A Division I
|7
|52.76
|46.92
|56
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|51.77
|46.13
|57
|4-AAA
|6
|51.50
|45.89
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|50.90
|42.06
|59
|3-A Division II
|5
|50.30
|46.13
|60
|6-A Division II
|8
|49.45
|41.82
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|48.88
|43.81
|62
|6-AA
|7
|47.84
|43.20
|63
|2-AA
|8
|45.32
|38.12
|64
|8-A Division II
|6
|44.48
|46.60
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|43.82
|41.45
|66
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|42.60
|39.10
|67
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|42.44
|38.99
|68
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|41.29
|35.30
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|40.50
|33.07
|70
|1-A Division II
|7
|39.61
|36.37
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|34.22
|29.54
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|33.24
|30.90
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|33.21
|26.73
|74
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|25.05
|21.64
|75
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|24.70
|21.76
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|20.57
|17.24
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|8.39
|4.40
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-3.54
|-5.15
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.96
|10/13
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|-
|0.20
|50.6%
|97.62
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|-
|3.96
|61.6%
|95.11
|09/22
|Milton
|North Cobb
|-
|1.26
|53.8%
|93.35
|09/15
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|8.80
|74.0%
|93.21
|09/22
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|7.24
|70.3%
|92.66
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|-
|7.85
|71.8%
|92.45
|10/06
|North Cobb
|Walton
|-
|5.53
|65.9%
|92.30
|09/08
|Milton
|Roswell
|-
|3.22
|59.5%
|91.85
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|-
|4.50
|63.1%
|91.42
|09/08
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|-
|1.75
|55.2%
|91.14
|08/19
|Grayson
|Walton
|-
|1.23
|53.7%
|91.09
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|-
|3.37
|59.9%
|90.62
|08/18
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|-
|7.68
|71.4%
|90.49
|09/01
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|-
|1.07
|53.2%
|90.43
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|-
|6.26
|67.8%
About the Author