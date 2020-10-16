X

List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

KENT D. JOHNSON/KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

High schools | 40 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 scoring defenses in each classification based on points allowed per game (minimum two games played).

Class 7A

8.8 - Milton

9.0 - Newton

9.2 - North Forsyth

10.2 - North Gwinnett

11.4 - Newnan

12.2 - Grayson

12.8 - Colquitt County

12.8 - Roswell

13.2 - Norcross

13.6 - Cherokee

Class 6A

5.8 - Allatoona

6.6 - Douglas County

7.3 - Creekview

8.5 - Buford

9.0 - North Atlanta

9.4 - Evans

10.2 - Lee County

10.3 - Hughes

10.4 - Lovejoy

12.2 - Alexander

Class 5A

2.7 - Tri-Cities

3.5 - Decatur

4.7 - Jonesboro

8.2 - Veterans

8.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)

10.4 - Cartersville

10.4 - Starr’s Mill

10.6 - Coffee

12.2 - Dutchtown

12.4 - Cass

Class 4A

0.0 - Stephenson

1.0 - Marist

6.0 - New Hampstead

6.3 - Carver (Columbus)

8.0 - Islands

9.0 - Miller Grove

10.8 - Northwest Whitfield

10.8 - Fayette County

11.4 - Jefferson

11.5 - Hardaway

Class 3A

3.5 - Crisp County

4.0 - Cherokee Bluff

6.8 - Oconee County

9.3 - Greater Atlanta Christian

9.5 - Peach County

9.5 - Windsor Forest

9.5 - Cedar Grove

10.0 - Redan

10.0 - Pierce County

10.2 - Monroe Area

Class 2A

4.0 - Columbia

4.8 - Putnam County

5.4 - Haralson County

6.8 - Callaway

7.0 - Lovett

9.0 - Pace Academy

9.8 - Fannin County

10.8 - Laney

11.0 - East Laurens

11.5 - Jeff Davis

Class A Private

9.0 - Trinity Christian

10.0 - Athens Academy

11.2 - Fellowship Christian

11.6 - Darlington

12.0 - Pacelli

12.3 - George Walton Academy

13.3 - King’s Ridge Christian

14.0 - Stratford Academy

14.5 - Aquinas

14.6 - Wesleyan

Class A Private

2.0 - Metter

5.0 - Hancock Central

6.5 - Chattahoochee County

6.7 - Terrell County

6.8 - Washington-Wilkes

7.0 - Lanier County

10.3 - Johnson County

10.5 - Macon County

10.6 - Warren County

14.8 - Dublin

14.8 - Wilcox County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.