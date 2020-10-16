List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

These are the top 10 scoring defenses in each classification based on points allowed per game (minimum two games played).
Class 7A
8.8 - Milton
9.0 - Newton
9.2 - North Forsyth
10.2 - North Gwinnett
11.4 - Newnan
12.2 - Grayson
12.8 - Colquitt County
12.8 - Roswell
13.2 - Norcross
13.6 - Cherokee
Class 6A
5.8 - Allatoona
6.6 - Douglas County
7.3 - Creekview
8.5 - Buford
9.0 - North Atlanta
9.4 - Evans
10.2 - Lee County
10.3 - Hughes
10.4 - Lovejoy
12.2 - Alexander
Class 5A
2.7 - Tri-Cities
3.5 - Decatur
4.7 - Jonesboro
8.2 - Veterans
8.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)
10.4 - Cartersville
10.4 - Starr’s Mill
10.6 - Coffee
12.2 - Dutchtown
12.4 - Cass
Class 4A
0.0 - Stephenson
1.0 - Marist
6.0 - New Hampstead
6.3 - Carver (Columbus)
8.0 - Islands
9.0 - Miller Grove
10.8 - Northwest Whitfield
10.8 - Fayette County
11.4 - Jefferson
11.5 - Hardaway
Class 3A
3.5 - Crisp County
4.0 - Cherokee Bluff
6.8 - Oconee County
9.3 - Greater Atlanta Christian
9.5 - Peach County
9.5 - Windsor Forest
9.5 - Cedar Grove
10.0 - Redan
10.0 - Pierce County
10.2 - Monroe Area
Class 2A
4.0 - Columbia
4.8 - Putnam County
5.4 - Haralson County
6.8 - Callaway
7.0 - Lovett
9.0 - Pace Academy
9.8 - Fannin County
10.8 - Laney
11.0 - East Laurens
11.5 - Jeff Davis
Class A Private
9.0 - Trinity Christian
10.0 - Athens Academy
11.2 - Fellowship Christian
11.6 - Darlington
12.0 - Pacelli
12.3 - George Walton Academy
13.3 - King’s Ridge Christian
14.0 - Stratford Academy
14.5 - Aquinas
14.6 - Wesleyan
2.0 - Metter
5.0 - Hancock Central
6.5 - Chattahoochee County
6.7 - Terrell County
6.8 - Washington-Wilkes
7.0 - Lanier County
10.3 - Johnson County
10.5 - Macon County
10.6 - Warren County
14.8 - Dublin
14.8 - Wilcox County
