List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in fewest points allowed per game.
Class 7A
9.2 - Milton
10.7 - Grayson
12.8 - Colquitt County
12.9 - North Gwinnett
13.0 - North Forsyth
13.4 - Norcross
14.5 - Cherokee
14.5 - Newton
14.8 - Denmark
15.2 - Lowndes
Class 6A
5.5 - Allatoona
6.8 - Buford
7.6 - Evans
8.0 - Creekview
8.4 - Lovejoy
9.6 - Douglas County
10.4 - Lee County
13.0 - Hughes
13.7 - Alexander
13.8 - North Atlanta
Class 5A
6.8 - Jonesboro
7.4 - Starr’s Mill
8.3 - Veterans
10.0 - Coffee
10.0 - Decatur
10.6 - Dutchtown
11.1 - Cartersville
11.8 - Tri-Cities
14.0 - Warner Robins
15.8 - St. Pius
Class 4A
1.2 - Marist
3.5 - Stephenson
5.0 - New Hampstead
6.0 - Islands
7.8 - Carver (Columbus)
8.4 - Hardaway
9.5 - Jefferson
11.2 - Miller Grove
11.5 - Jenkins
12.2 - Riverdale
Class 3A
4.7 - Cherokee Bluff
6.0 - Crisp County
6.3 - Windsor Forest
6.3 - Cedar Grove
7.9 - Oconee County
8.5 - Peach County
9.5 - Pierce County
10.6 - Appling County
12.0 - Morgan County
12.1 - Monroe Area
Class 2A
4.3 - Putnam County
7.9 - Lovett
8.3 - Haralson County
8.6 - Callaway
9.8 - Columbia
9.9 - Fitzgerald
10.1 - Westside (Augusta)
11.0 - Pace Academy
11.0 - Laney
11.5 - Fannin County
Class A Private
9.9 - Fellowship Christian
13.0 - Trinity Christian
13.0 - Athens Academy
13.0 - Pacelli
14.1 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
14.9 - Christian Heritage
16.6 - Savannah Christian
16.7 - North Cobb Christian
16.8 - Prince Avenue Christian
16.8 - Stratford Academy
Class A Public
2.4 - Metter
4.3 - Chattahoochee County
5.4 - Washington-Wilkes
8.0 - Terrell County
8.0 - Hancock Central
11.6 - Irwin County
11.7 - Johnson County
12.4 - Dublin
12.6 - Macon County
13.5 - Warren County
