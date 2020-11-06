X

List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in fewest points allowed per game.

Class 7A

9.2 - Milton

10.7 - Grayson

12.8 - Colquitt County

12.9 - North Gwinnett

13.0 - North Forsyth

13.4 - Norcross

14.5 - Cherokee

14.5 - Newton

14.8 - Denmark

15.2 - Lowndes

Class 6A

5.5 - Allatoona

6.8 - Buford

7.6 - Evans

8.0 - Creekview

8.4 - Lovejoy

9.6 - Douglas County

10.4 - Lee County

13.0 - Hughes

13.7 - Alexander

13.8 - North Atlanta

Class 5A

6.8 - Jonesboro

7.4 - Starr’s Mill

8.3 - Veterans

10.0 - Coffee

10.0 - Decatur

10.6 - Dutchtown

11.1 - Cartersville

11.8 - Tri-Cities

14.0 - Warner Robins

15.8 - St. Pius

Class 4A

1.2 - Marist

3.5 - Stephenson

5.0 - New Hampstead

6.0 - Islands

7.8 - Carver (Columbus)

8.4 - Hardaway

9.5 - Jefferson

11.2 - Miller Grove

11.5 - Jenkins

12.2 - Riverdale

Class 3A

4.7 - Cherokee Bluff

6.0 - Crisp County

6.3 - Windsor Forest

6.3 - Cedar Grove

7.9 - Oconee County

8.5 - Peach County

9.5 - Pierce County

10.6 - Appling County

12.0 - Morgan County

12.1 - Monroe Area

Class 2A

4.3 - Putnam County

7.9 - Lovett

8.3 - Haralson County

8.6 - Callaway

9.8 - Columbia

9.9 - Fitzgerald

10.1 - Westside (Augusta)

11.0 - Pace Academy

11.0 - Laney

11.5 - Fannin County

Class A Private

9.9 - Fellowship Christian

13.0 - Trinity Christian

13.0 - Athens Academy

13.0 - Pacelli

14.1 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

14.9 - Christian Heritage

16.6 - Savannah Christian

16.7 - North Cobb Christian

16.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

16.8 - Stratford Academy

Class A Public

2.4 - Metter

4.3 - Chattahoochee County

5.4 - Washington-Wilkes

8.0 - Terrell County

8.0 - Hancock Central

11.6 - Irwin County

11.7 - Johnson County

12.4 - Dublin

12.6 - Macon County

13.5 - Warren County

