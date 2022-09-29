ajc logo
List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 6

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

4.83 - Valdosta

8.40 - Osborne

8.80 - Buford

10.33 - Carrollton

10.50 - Camden County

11.40 - Colquitt County

14.00 - Grayson

14.00 - Wheeler

15.40 - Lambert

15.50 - Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

9.20 - Dunwoody

9.40 - Thomas County Central

9.40 - Brunswick

10.40 - Hughes

11.40 - Woodward Academy

12.40 - Effingham County

12.50 - South Effingham

13.00 - Lee County

13.20 - North Atlanta

13.80 - Gainesville

Class 5A

7.20 - Cartersville

9.00 - Ware County

9.80 - Dutchtown

11.33 - Loganville

11.80 - Creekside

12.00 - Eastside

12.00 - North Springs

12.00 - Union Grove

12.40 - Coffee

14.20 - Winder-Barrow

Class 4A

6.00 - East Forsyth

6.50 - North Oconee

7.40 - Cedartown

9.40 - Heritage (Ringgold)

9.50 - McDonough

10.80 - Holy Innocents’

12.40 - Benedictine

12.60 - Westminster

12.80 - Stockbridge

13.00 - Westside (Macon)

Class 3A

8.00 - Lumpkin County

10.40 - Stephens County

10.50 - Carver (Columbus)

11.00 - Monroe

11.80 - Savannah Christian

12.00 - Oconee County

12.20 - Harlem

12.60 - Long County

13.17 - Douglass

15.20 - Richmond Academy

15.20 - Bremen

Class 2A

8.80 - Vidalia

9.40 - Putnam County

10.00 - Pierce County

10.17 - North Cobb Christian

10.20 - Toombs County

10.33 - Appling County

11.40 - Banks County

11.60 - East Jackson

11.75 - Laney

11.80 - Union County

Class A Division I

3.80 - Swainsboro

5.20 - Screven County

5.40 - Bleckley County

12.40 - Irwin County

13.00 - Prince Avenue Christian

13.50 - Dublin

14.25 - Trion

14.40 - Whitefield Academy

14.40 - Social Circle

14.60 - Rabun County

14.60 - Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

8.20 - Washington-Wilkes

8.50 - Early County

9.17 - Jenkins County

10.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

11.75 - Johnson County

12.80 - Schley County

13.00 - McIntosh County Academy

13.60 - Chattahoochee County

17.40 - Lanier County

18.75 - Wilkinson County

GIAA

2.40 - Heritage (Newnan)

9.20 - John Milledge Academy

11.33 - St. Anne-Pacelli

12.60 - Central Fellowship Christ.

12.75 - Terrell Academy

16.20 - Thomas Jefferson

17.00 - SW Georgia Academy

18.40 - Deerfield-Windsor

18.40 - Flint River Academy

18.80 - Notre Dame Academy

