List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
4.83 - Valdosta
8.40 - Osborne
8.80 - Buford
10.33 - Carrollton
10.50 - Camden County
11.40 - Colquitt County
14.00 - Grayson
14.00 - Wheeler
15.40 - Lambert
15.50 - Peachtree Ridge
Class 6A
9.20 - Dunwoody
9.40 - Thomas County Central
9.40 - Brunswick
10.40 - Hughes
11.40 - Woodward Academy
12.40 - Effingham County
12.50 - South Effingham
13.00 - Lee County
13.20 - North Atlanta
13.80 - Gainesville
Class 5A
7.20 - Cartersville
9.00 - Ware County
9.80 - Dutchtown
11.33 - Loganville
11.80 - Creekside
12.00 - Eastside
12.00 - North Springs
12.00 - Union Grove
12.40 - Coffee
14.20 - Winder-Barrow
Class 4A
6.00 - East Forsyth
6.50 - North Oconee
7.40 - Cedartown
9.40 - Heritage (Ringgold)
9.50 - McDonough
10.80 - Holy Innocents’
12.40 - Benedictine
12.60 - Westminster
12.80 - Stockbridge
13.00 - Westside (Macon)
Class 3A
8.00 - Lumpkin County
10.40 - Stephens County
10.50 - Carver (Columbus)
11.00 - Monroe
11.80 - Savannah Christian
12.00 - Oconee County
12.20 - Harlem
12.60 - Long County
13.17 - Douglass
15.20 - Richmond Academy
15.20 - Bremen
Class 2A
8.80 - Vidalia
9.40 - Putnam County
10.00 - Pierce County
10.17 - North Cobb Christian
10.20 - Toombs County
10.33 - Appling County
11.40 - Banks County
11.60 - East Jackson
11.75 - Laney
11.80 - Union County
Class A Division I
3.80 - Swainsboro
5.20 - Screven County
5.40 - Bleckley County
12.40 - Irwin County
13.00 - Prince Avenue Christian
13.50 - Dublin
14.25 - Trion
14.40 - Whitefield Academy
14.40 - Social Circle
14.60 - Rabun County
14.60 - Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
8.20 - Washington-Wilkes
8.50 - Early County
9.17 - Jenkins County
10.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
11.75 - Johnson County
12.80 - Schley County
13.00 - McIntosh County Academy
13.60 - Chattahoochee County
17.40 - Lanier County
18.75 - Wilkinson County
GIAA
2.40 - Heritage (Newnan)
9.20 - John Milledge Academy
11.33 - St. Anne-Pacelli
12.60 - Central Fellowship Christ.
12.75 - Terrell Academy
16.20 - Thomas Jefferson
17.00 - SW Georgia Academy
18.40 - Deerfield-Windsor
18.40 - Flint River Academy
18.80 - Notre Dame Academy
