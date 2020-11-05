List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in points per game.
Class 7A
47.0 - Colquitt County
41.0 - South Forsyth
40.8 - Norcross
39.6 - Newnan
38.7 - Duluth
38.7 - Brookwood
38.4 - Grayson
35.6 - Gainesville
34.2 - Lowndes
33.2 - Roswell
Class 6A
39.8 - Buford
38.0 - Kell
37.9 - Sprayberry
37.8 - Carrollton
37.4 - Lee County
37.0 - Richmond Hill
36.0 - Westlake
36.0 - Evans
35.8 - Dacula
33.3 - River Ridge
Class 5A
42.3 - Blessed Trinity
37.3 - Ola
35.4 - Cartersville
34.8 - Calhoun
34.3 - Tri-Cities
34.3 - Ware County
34.2 - St. Pius
33.0 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
32.9 - Coffee
32.9 - Warner Robins
Class 4A
47.8 - Carver (Columbus)
42.3 - New Hampstead
40.7 - Jefferson
37.6 - Hardaway
37.4 - Benedictine
36.5 - Islands
35.6 - LaGrange
35.3 - Baldwin
34.8 - Marist
34.4 - Cedartown
Class 3A
44.4 - Appling County
42.1 - Rockmart
40.6 - Cherokee Bluff
38.0 - Peach County
38.0 - Cedar Grove
37.9 - White County
36.4 - Dawson County
35.8 - North Murray
34.0 - Burke County
32.4 - LaFayette
Class 2A
47.6 - Rabun County
42.7 - Fannin County
37.6 - Putnam County
36.1 - Washington
34.2 - Haralson County
34.1 - Bleckley County
33.8 - Jefferson County
33.8 - Fitzgerald
32.7 - Dodge County
30.1 - Jeff Davis
Class A Private
48.0 - Fellowship Christian
47.3 - Prince Avenue Christian
40.1 - Aquinas
36.1 - Christian Heritage
34.4 - Athens Academy
34.4 - North Cobb Christian
34.1 - Mount Vernon Presbyterian
32.6 - Savannah Christian
29.8 - Pacelli
28.1 - Mount Pisgah Christian
Class A Public
45.0 - Washington-Wilkes
44.4 - Dublin
40.4 - Gordon Lee
38.9 - Macon County
38.0 - Commerce
37.3 - Metter
37.0 - Brooks County
35.3 - Hancock Central
33.0 - Wilcox County
32.7 - Taylor County
