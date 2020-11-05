X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in points per game.

Class 7A

47.0 - Colquitt County

41.0 - South Forsyth

40.8 - Norcross

39.6 - Newnan

38.7 - Duluth

38.7 - Brookwood

38.4 - Grayson

35.6 - Gainesville

34.2 - Lowndes

33.2 - Roswell

Class 6A

39.8 - Buford

38.0 - Kell

37.9 - Sprayberry

37.8 - Carrollton

37.4 - Lee County

37.0 - Richmond Hill

36.0 - Westlake

36.0 - Evans

35.8 - Dacula

33.3 - River Ridge

Class 5A

42.3 - Blessed Trinity

37.3 - Ola

35.4 - Cartersville

34.8 - Calhoun

34.3 - Tri-Cities

34.3 - Ware County

34.2 - St. Pius

33.0 - Woodland (Stockbridge)

32.9 - Coffee

32.9 - Warner Robins

Class 4A

47.8 - Carver (Columbus)

42.3 - New Hampstead

40.7 - Jefferson

37.6 - Hardaway

37.4 - Benedictine

36.5 - Islands

35.6 - LaGrange

35.3 - Baldwin

34.8 - Marist

34.4 - Cedartown

Class 3A

44.4 - Appling County

42.1 - Rockmart

40.6 - Cherokee Bluff

38.0 - Peach County

38.0 - Cedar Grove

37.9 - White County

36.4 - Dawson County

35.8 - North Murray

34.0 - Burke County

32.4 - LaFayette

Class 2A

47.6 - Rabun County

42.7 - Fannin County

37.6 - Putnam County

36.1 - Washington

34.2 - Haralson County

34.1 - Bleckley County

33.8 - Jefferson County

33.8 - Fitzgerald

32.7 - Dodge County

30.1 - Jeff Davis

Class A Private

48.0 - Fellowship Christian

47.3 - Prince Avenue Christian

40.1 - Aquinas

36.1 - Christian Heritage

34.4 - Athens Academy

34.4 - North Cobb Christian

34.1 - Mount Vernon Presbyterian

32.6 - Savannah Christian

29.8 - Pacelli

28.1 - Mount Pisgah Christian

Class A Public

45.0 - Washington-Wilkes

44.4 - Dublin

40.4 - Gordon Lee

38.9 - Macon County

38.0 - Commerce

37.3 - Metter

37.0 - Brooks County

35.3 - Hancock Central

33.0 - Wilcox County

32.7 - Taylor County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.