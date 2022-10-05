BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85 in Gwinnett County
ajc logo
X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 7

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

50.20 - Osborne

46.50 - Mill Creek

46.00 - Carrollton

45.50 - North Paulding

42.60 - Kennesaw Mountain

41.00 - Walton

38.20 - Lambert

37.33 - Colquitt County

36.83 - Valdosta

36.00 - Parkview

Class 6A

51.50 - Hughes

45.50 - Houston County

42.33 - Thomas County Central

38.67 - Lee County

38.33 - Alpharetta

37.83 - Gainesville

36.50 - Brunswick

35.50 - Rome

35.17 - South Paulding

34.33 - Woodward Academy

Class 5A

45.20 - Coffee

42.00 - Chamblee

40.00 - Cartersville

38.50 - Hiram

38.00 - Cass

36.50 - Cambridge

36.20 - Kell

36.00 - Northside (Columbus)

34.67 - Dalton

34.43 - Loganville

Class 4A

43.00 - Perry

42.50 - Troup

40.00 - Heritage (Ringgold)

38.40 - Westside (Macon)

37.40 - North Oconee

37.40 - New Hampstead

36.67 - LaGrange

36.17 - Whitewater

35.33 - Cedartown

33.17 - Central (Carrollton)

33.17 - Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

49.83 - Savannah Christian

47.50 - Hebron Christian

42.67 - Adairsville

39.75 - Calvary Day

36.67 - Lumpkin County

35.33 - Coahulla Creek

35.33 - Morgan County

35.29 - Sandy Creek

34.83 - Hart County

32.83 - Gilmer

Class 2A

47.00 - ACE Charter

45.60 - Pierce County

44.60 - Thomson

44.60 - South Atlanta

40.00 - North Murray

38.17 - Worth County

37.80 - Vidalia

37.67 - Northeast

36.60 - Fannin County

33.80 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

42.60 - Trion

39.50 - Bleckley County

38.60 - Prince Avenue Christian

37.67 - Rabun County

37.40 - Swainsboro

36.83 - Darlington

36.80 - Brooks County

36.00 - Mount Pisgah Christian

35.00 - Irwin County

34.00 - Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

37.00 - Johnson County

36.83 - Telfair County

36.67 - Wilcox County

36.50 - Manchester

35.00 - Bowdon

34.33 - Clinch County

32.60 - Dooly County

32.17 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

32.00 - Aquinas

31.67 - Pataula Charter

GIAA

55.00 - Heritage (Newnan)

51.40 - John Milledge Academy

39.17 - Central Fellowship Christ.

37.17 - Tattnall Square

36.50 - Westfield School

35.80 - Bulloch Academy

35.67 - Fullington Academy

35.33 - Stratford Academy

34.60 - Edmund Burke Academy

34.57 - Robert Toombs Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider 12h ago

Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes
15h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King likely out for season with leg injury
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Strong field of College Football Playoff hopefuls could mean Georgia must win out
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Strong field of College Football Playoff hopefuls could mean Georgia must win out
15h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 Questions with Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond
17m ago
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
8h ago
Week 7 Volleyball Rankings
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
19h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top