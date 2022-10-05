List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
50.20 - Osborne
46.50 - Mill Creek
46.00 - Carrollton
45.50 - North Paulding
42.60 - Kennesaw Mountain
41.00 - Walton
38.20 - Lambert
37.33 - Colquitt County
36.83 - Valdosta
36.00 - Parkview
Class 6A
51.50 - Hughes
45.50 - Houston County
42.33 - Thomas County Central
38.67 - Lee County
38.33 - Alpharetta
37.83 - Gainesville
36.50 - Brunswick
35.50 - Rome
35.17 - South Paulding
34.33 - Woodward Academy
Class 5A
45.20 - Coffee
42.00 - Chamblee
40.00 - Cartersville
38.50 - Hiram
38.00 - Cass
36.50 - Cambridge
36.20 - Kell
36.00 - Northside (Columbus)
34.67 - Dalton
34.43 - Loganville
Class 4A
43.00 - Perry
42.50 - Troup
40.00 - Heritage (Ringgold)
38.40 - Westside (Macon)
37.40 - North Oconee
37.40 - New Hampstead
36.67 - LaGrange
36.17 - Whitewater
35.33 - Cedartown
33.17 - Central (Carrollton)
33.17 - Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
49.83 - Savannah Christian
47.50 - Hebron Christian
42.67 - Adairsville
39.75 - Calvary Day
36.67 - Lumpkin County
35.33 - Coahulla Creek
35.33 - Morgan County
35.29 - Sandy Creek
34.83 - Hart County
32.83 - Gilmer
Class 2A
47.00 - ACE Charter
45.60 - Pierce County
44.60 - Thomson
44.60 - South Atlanta
40.00 - North Murray
38.17 - Worth County
37.80 - Vidalia
37.67 - Northeast
36.60 - Fannin County
33.80 - Rockmart
Class A Division I
42.60 - Trion
39.50 - Bleckley County
38.60 - Prince Avenue Christian
37.67 - Rabun County
37.40 - Swainsboro
36.83 - Darlington
36.80 - Brooks County
36.00 - Mount Pisgah Christian
35.00 - Irwin County
34.00 - Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
37.00 - Johnson County
36.83 - Telfair County
36.67 - Wilcox County
36.50 - Manchester
35.00 - Bowdon
34.33 - Clinch County
32.60 - Dooly County
32.17 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
32.00 - Aquinas
31.67 - Pataula Charter
GIAA
55.00 - Heritage (Newnan)
51.40 - John Milledge Academy
39.17 - Central Fellowship Christ.
37.17 - Tattnall Square
36.50 - Westfield School
35.80 - Bulloch Academy
35.67 - Fullington Academy
35.33 - Stratford Academy
34.60 - Edmund Burke Academy
34.57 - Robert Toombs Academy
