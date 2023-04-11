GHSA boys soccer playoff brackets/scores

The boys state soccer championship begins with the first round Wednesday and the second round on April 18.
The quarterfinals are April 25 and the semifinals take place April 28 before the state championships May 2-5 at McEachern in Powder Springs and Mercer University in Macon.
Follow the link to see the full brackets or check out the first round schedule below.
First Round (Wednesday)
Class 7A First Round
R5 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R6 #2 South Forsyth
R8 #4 Buford at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #3 McEachern at R4 #2 Archer
R2 #4 East Coweta at R1 #1 Colquitt County
R6 #3 Milton at R5 #2 Walton
R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Mill Creek
R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Harrison
R1 #4 Lowndes at R2 #1 Pebblebrook
R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 Campbell
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 Hillgrove
R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Collins Hillgrove
R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Osborne
R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Richmond Hill
R3 #4 North Paulding at R4 #1 Brookwood
R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge
R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 Lambert
Class 6A First Round
R5 #3 Douglas County at R6 #2 Rome
R8 #4 Habersham Central at R7 #1 Lassiter
R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 St. Pius X
R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Veterans
R6 #3 Etowah at R5 #2 Alexander
R7 #4 Johns Creek at R8 #1 Lanier
R4 #3 Dunwoody at R3 #2 Forest Park
R1 #4 Lee County at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R2 #2 South Effingham
R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 Gainesville
R6 #4 Allatoona at R5 #1 South Paulding
R2 #3 Grovetown at R1 #2 Houston County
R3 #4 Morrow at R4 #1 Riverwood
R8 #3 North Forsyth at R7 #2 Sprayberry
R5 #4 Newnan at R6 #1 River Ridge
Class 5A First Round
R5 #3 Chapel Hill at R6 #2 Chattahoochee
R8 #4 Jefferson at R7 #1 Dalton
R3 #3 Harris County at R4 #2 Chamblee
R2 #4 Eagles Landing at R1 #1 Greenbrier
R6 #3 Cambridge at R5 #2 Villa Rica
R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Flowery Branch
R4 #3 Decatur at R3 #2 Northgate
R1 #4 Ware County at R2 #1 Union Grove
R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Dutchtown
R4 #4 Cross Keys at R3 #1 McIntosh
R7 #3 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #2 Clarke Central
R6 #4 Kell at R5 #1 Midtown
R2 #3 Locust Grove at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute
R3 #4 Drew at R4 #1 Tucker
R8 #3 Loganville at R7 #2 Cass
R5 #4 Tri-Cities at R6 #1 Centennial
Class 4A First Round
R5 #3 Pace Academy at R6 #2 Druid Hills
R8 #4 North Oconee at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield
R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #2 Starr’s Mill
R2 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Cairo
R6 #3 Holy Innocents’ at R5 #2 Woodland-Stockbridge
R7 #4 Central-Carroll at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville
R4 #3 Whitewater at R3 #2 Islands
R1 #4 Hardaway at R2 #1 Perry
R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 West Laurens
R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Benedictine
R7 #3 Cedartown at R8 #2 East Hall
R6 #4 Clarkston at R5 #1 Lovett
R2 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Bainbridge
R3 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 LaGrange
R8 #3 Chestatee at R7 #2 Southeast Whitfield
R5 #4 Stockbridge at R6 #1 Westminster
Class 3A First Round
R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Bremen
R8 #4 Hart County at R7 #1 Wesleyan
R3 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Harlem
R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Columbus
R6 #3 Ringgold at R5 #2 Cedar Grove
R7 #4 Gilmer at R8 #1 Oconee County
R4 #3 Richmond Academy at R3 #2 Savannah Christian
R1 #4 Monroe at R2 #1 Pike County
R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Jackson
R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R8 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Adairsville at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R2 #3 Peach County at R1 #2 Thomasville
R3 #4 Groves at R4 #1 Morgan County
R8 #3 Franklin County at R7 #2 West Hall
R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek
Class 2A First Round
R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 Drew Charter
R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Model
R3 #3 Pierce County at R4 #2 Westside-Augusta
R2 #4 Jordan at R1 #1 Fitzgerald
R6 #3 Mount Paran at R5 #2 Towers
R7 #4 at R8 #1 Providence Christian
R4 #3 Johnson-Augusta at R3 #2 Savannah Arts
R1 #4 Dodge County at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education
R1 #3 Sumter County at R2 #2 Spencer
R4 #4 Thomson at R3 #1 Tattnall County
R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Fellowship Christian
R6 #4 North Cobb Christian at R5 #1 Landmark Christian
R2 #3 Rutland at R1 #2 Jeff Davis
R3 #4 Toombs County at R4 #1 Putnam County
R8 #3 Union County at R7 #2 North Murray
R5 #4 Eagles Landing Christian at R6 #1 Walker
Class A Division I First Round
R5 #3 Prince Avenue Christian at R6 #2 Atlanta International
R8 #4 Rabun County at R7 #1 Dalton Academy
R3 #3 Metter at R4 #2 Temple
R2 #4 Dublin at R1 #1 Bacon County
R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle
R7 #4 Darlington at R8 #1 Tallulah Falls
R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Claxton
R1 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Bleckley County
R1 #3 Irwin County at R2 #2 East Laurens
R4 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins
R7 #3 Armuchee at R8 #2 Elbert County
R6 #4 Galloway at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County
R2 #3 Jefferson County at R1 #2 Brooks County
R3 #4 Bryan County at R4 #1 Lamar County
R8 #3 Barrow at R7 #2 Trion
R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Paideia
Class A Division II First Round
A4 #6 BYE at A3 #3 Aquinas
A2 #2 McIntosh County Academy BYE
A1 #5 Dooly County at A2 #4 Montgomery County
A1 #1 Atkinson County BYE
A1 #6 Lanier County at A2 #3 Wheeler County
A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy BYE
A4 #5 BYE at A3 #4 Washington-Wilkes
A4 #1 Christian Heritage BYE
A3 #6 Towns County at A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll
A1 #2 Echols County BYE
A2 #5 BYE A1 #4 Macon County
A2 #1 Portal BYE
A2 #6 BYE at A1 #3 Chattahoochee County
A4 #2 Fugees Academy BYE
A3 #5 Lincoln County at A4 #4 Bowdon
A3 #1 Georgia Military BYE