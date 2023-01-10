Football coaching hires: Ringgold’s Akins retires; Central-Carroll tabs Umbrah Brown

Ringgold football coach Robert Akins retired from public schools this week, bringing to 50 the number of GHSA openings this offseason.
Peach County hired Marquis Westbrook, and Umbrah Brown became Central-Carroll’s coach. Those are the eighth and ninth announced hires.
Akins was Ringgold’s coach for 16 seasons highlighted by a Class 3A semifinal appearance in 2014 and a 10-2 team in 2021 that rose from the ashes of an 0-10 finish two years prior. Akins will be the head of schools at Fayette Academy in Tennessee.
Westbrook, the former Warner Robins coach, became the offseason’s biggest splash hire Monday, when approved by the Peach County Schools board.
Westbrook took Warner Robins to state finals each of the past four seasons, winning in 2020 and 2021. He replaces Chad Campbell, who retired from public schools and became head coach of Westfield in Perry.
Brown takes over at Central, which finished 8-4 last season under Darius Smiley. Brown was Paulding County’s coach this past season, and the 6-5 finish marked the program’s first winning record since 2015.
Armuchee - Jeremy Green (New coach: Eric Belew)
Berkmar - Cole Meyer
Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall
Burke County - Eric Parker
Cairo - David Coleman (interim)
Campbell - Howie Decristofaro
Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley (New coach: Umbrah Brown)
Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample
Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart
Chattahoochee - Mike Malone
Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie
Chattooga - Shawn Peek (New coach: Roone Gable)
Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)
Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson (New coach: Drew Carter)
Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory
Dacula - Casey Vogt
Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin
Forsyth Central - David Rooney
Georgia Military - Lee Coleman
Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton
Grayson - Adam Carter
Griffin - Rusty Easom
Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson
Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)
Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold
Liberty County - Tony Glazer
Lowndes - Zach Grage (New coach: Adam Carter)
Metter: Rodney Garvin
M.L. King - Deante Lamar
Newton: Camiel Grant
Northside (Warner Robins) - Chad Alligood
Paulding County - Umbrah Brown
Peach County: Chad Campbell (Hired Marquis Westbrook)
Pope - Tab Griffin
Putnam County - Shaun Pope
Ringgold - Robert Akins
Rockdale County - Lee Hannah
Salem - Jarrett Laws
Seckinger - Aaron Hill
Shaw - Blair Harrison
Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes
Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser
Toombs County - Richie Marsh (New coach: Buddy Martin)
Treutlen - Steve Versprille
Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan
Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)
Walker - Tom Evangelista
Whitefield Academy - Coleman Joiner
Woodstock - Troy Hoff
