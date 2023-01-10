Football coaching hires: Ringgold’s Akins retires; Central-Carroll tabs Umbrah Brown

Peach County hired Marquis Westbrook, and Umbrah Brown became Central-Carroll’s coach. Those are the eighth and ninth announced hires.

Akins was Ringgold’s coach for 16 seasons highlighted by a Class 3A semifinal appearance in 2014 and a 10-2 team in 2021 that rose from the ashes of an 0-10 finish two years prior. Akins will be the head of schools at Fayette Academy in Tennessee.