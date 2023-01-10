ajc logo
Football coaching hires: Ringgold’s Akins retires; Central-Carroll tabs Umbrah Brown

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Ringgold football coach Robert Akins retired from public schools this week, bringing to 50 the number of GHSA openings this offseason.

Peach County hired Marquis Westbrook, and Umbrah Brown became Central-Carroll’s coach. Those are the eighth and ninth announced hires.

Akins was Ringgold’s coach for 16 seasons highlighted by a Class 3A semifinal appearance in 2014 and a 10-2 team in 2021 that rose from the ashes of an 0-10 finish two years prior. Akins will be the head of schools at Fayette Academy in Tennessee.

Westbrook, the former Warner Robins coach, became the offseason’s biggest splash hire Monday, when approved by the Peach County Schools board.

Westbrook took Warner Robins to state finals each of the past four seasons, winning in 2020 and 2021. He replaces Chad Campbell, who retired from public schools and became head coach of Westfield in Perry.

Brown takes over at Central, which finished 8-4 last season under Darius Smiley. Brown was Paulding County’s coach this past season, and the 6-5 finish marked the program’s first winning record since 2015.

Armuchee - Jeremy Green (New coach: Eric Belew)

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall

Burke County - Eric Parker

Cairo - David Coleman (interim)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Central (Carrollton) - Darius Smiley (New coach: Umbrah Brown)

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone

Chattahoochee County - Ryan McKenzie

Chattooga - Shawn Peek (New coach: Roone Gable)

Chestatee - Shaun Conley (New coach: Stuart Cunningham)

Coahulla Creek - Danny Wilson (New coach: Drew Carter)

Collins Hill - Lenny Gregory

Dacula - Casey Vogt

Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin

Forsyth Central - David Rooney

Georgia Military - Lee Coleman

Gordon Central - T.J. Hamilton

Grayson - Adam Carter

Griffin - Rusty Easom

Hawkinsville - Shane Williamson

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter (New coach: Korey Mobbs)

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold

Liberty County - Tony Glazer

Lowndes - Zach Grage (New coach: Adam Carter)

Metter: Rodney Garvin

M.L. King - Deante Lamar

Newton: Camiel Grant

Northside (Warner Robins) - Chad Alligood

Paulding County - Umbrah Brown

Peach County: Chad Campbell (Hired Marquis Westbrook)

Pope - Tab Griffin

Putnam County - Shaun Pope

Ringgold - Robert Akins

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Seckinger - Aaron Hill

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Southwest DeKalb - Damien Wimes

Statesboro - Jeff Kaiser

Toombs County - Richie Marsh (New coach: Buddy Martin)

Treutlen - Steve Versprille

Tri-Cities - Cuevas Dargan

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista

Whitefield Academy - Coleman Joiner

Woodstock - Troy Hoff

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
