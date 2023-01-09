BreakingNews
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
ajc logo
X

Peach County football expected to hire Warner Robins’ Westbrook

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Marquis Westbrook, who won two state titles and reached four championship games in four seasons at Warner Robins, is expected to be approved as Peach County’s football coach at a 6 p.m. board meeting Monday.

Westbrook would take over for Chad Campbell, who had led the Trojans the past 16 seasons.

Westbrook’s Warner Robins teams finished 13-2, 13-1, 14-1 and 10-5 with Class 5A titles in 2020 and 2021. Warner Robins started 1-4 this past season but won nine straight games before losing to Ware County for the title.

Westbrook is a former University of Florida player from Cordele. He was Warner Robins’ defensive coordinator when promoted in 2019, with the Demons coming off a state runner-up appearance but no a championship since 2004.

Peach County is a Class 3A school, two classifications below Warner Robins, but is more rural and is the only school in its district, which are increasingly attractive qualities for coaches. Warner Robins is among five schools in Houston County. Warner Robins’ previous coach, Mike Chastain, also left for a one-school district, Jones County, in 2019.

Peach County was 8-4 last season and lost in the second round. Campbell, eligible for retirement in public schools, is head coach at the Westfield School, a GIAA school in Perry. Campbell won 168 games and a 2009 state championship.

Peach County Schools confirmed the board meeting to vote on a new football coach but didn’t acknowledge the candidate. Westbrook, reached by text, also would not confirm.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks
22h ago

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: KeithJJ / Pixabay.com

Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay on top despite losses
20h ago
High school basketball scores from Saturday
High school basketball scores from Friday
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top