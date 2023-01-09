Peach County football expected to hire Warner Robins’ Westbrook

Marquis Westbrook, who won two state titles and reached four championship games in four seasons at Warner Robins, is expected to be approved as Peach County’s football coach at a 6 p.m. board meeting Monday.
Westbrook would take over for Chad Campbell, who had led the Trojans the past 16 seasons.
Westbrook’s Warner Robins teams finished 13-2, 13-1, 14-1 and 10-5 with Class 5A titles in 2020 and 2021. Warner Robins started 1-4 this past season but won nine straight games before losing to Ware County for the title.
Westbrook is a former University of Florida player from Cordele. He was Warner Robins’ defensive coordinator when promoted in 2019, with the Demons coming off a state runner-up appearance but no a championship since 2004.
Peach County is a Class 3A school, two classifications below Warner Robins, but is more rural and is the only school in its district, which are increasingly attractive qualities for coaches. Warner Robins is among five schools in Houston County. Warner Robins’ previous coach, Mike Chastain, also left for a one-school district, Jones County, in 2019.
Peach County was 8-4 last season and lost in the second round. Campbell, eligible for retirement in public schools, is head coach at the Westfield School, a GIAA school in Perry. Campbell won 168 games and a 2009 state championship.
Peach County Schools confirmed the board meeting to vote on a new football coach but didn’t acknowledge the candidate. Westbrook, reached by text, also would not confirm.
