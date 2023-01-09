Peach County football expected to hire Warner Robins’ Westbrook

Westbrook would take over for Chad Campbell, who had led the Trojans the past 16 seasons.

Westbrook’s Warner Robins teams finished 13-2, 13-1, 14-1 and 10-5 with Class 5A titles in 2020 and 2021. Warner Robins started 1-4 this past season but won nine straight games before losing to Ware County for the title.