X

Complete high school football schedule for Week 5

High schools | 12 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Carver-Columbus at Shaw

Druid Hills at Redan

Lithonia at Stephenson

Luella at Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Metter at Portal

Pace Academy at McNair

Friday

Camden County at Oakleaf (FL)

Colquitt County at Dothan (AL)

Tift at Irwin County

Roswell at Campbell

East Coweta at Northgate

Newton at McEachern

Harris County at Newnan

Riverdale at Pebblebrook

Westlake at Hillgrove

Marietta at Parkview

Etowah at North Cobb

Brookwood at North Paulding

Shiloh at South Gwinnett

Collins Hill at Alpharetta

Cartersville at Cherokee

Cedar Grove at Milton

Woodstock at Calhoun

Gainesville at Forsyth Central

Denmark at North Forsyth

Lambert at South Forsyth

West Forsyth at Mill Creek

Archer at North Gwinnett

Discovery at Berkmar

Duluth at Meadowcreek

Dunwoody at Norcross

Houston County at Warner Robins

Lithia Springs at Lee County

Northside-Warner Robins at Richmond Hill

Thomas County Central at Valdosta

Bradwell Institute at Liberty County

Howard at Effingham County

Glynn Academy at Coffee

Appling County at Statesboro

Washington County at Evans

Grovetown at Southeast Bulloch

Lakeside-Evans at Morgan County

M.L. King at Langston Hughes

Lakeside-DeKalb at Cherokee Bluff

Lovejoy at Griffin

Southwest DeKalb at Tucker

Paulding County at Alexander

Dalton at Carrollton

Douglas County at East Paulding

South Paulding at Rome

Creekview at Cambridge

Riverwood at Centennial

River Ridge at Chattahoochee

Sequoyah at Johns Creek

Dacula at Mountain View

Habersham Central at Stephens County

Shiloh at South Gwinnett

Winder Barrow at Cedar Shoals

Perry at Veterans

Bainbridge at Ware County

Benedictine at Wayne County

Jonesboro at Banneker

Drew at Creekside

Tri-Cities at Forest Park

Mundy’s Mill at Woodward Academy

Union Grove at Jones County

Dutchtown at Ola

Locust Grove at Stockbridge

Eagle’s Landing at Woodland-Stockbridge

Chamblee at Woodland-Cartersville

Notre Dame Academy at Cross Keys

Arabia Mountain at Decatur

Grady at Northview

Tucker at Southwest DeKalb

Westminster at St. Pius X

Stone Mountain at North Springs

Miller Grove at Chapel Hill

Lithia Springs at Lee County

Jackson-Atlanta at Bremen

Villa Rica at Central-Carroll

Cass at Ridgeland

Flowery Branch at Hiram

Clarke Central at Apalachee

Loganville at Greenbrier

Walnut Grove at Jackson County

Eastside at Johnson-Gainesville

Turner County at Dougherty

Northeast at Monroe

Early County at Westover

Jordan at Columbus

LaGrange at Kendrick

Troup at Spencer

Jenkins at Islands

Windsor Forest at New Hampstead

ACE Charter at Rutland

Southwest at Westside-Macon

Hampton at Fayette County

North Clayton at McDonough

Heard County at Cedartown

Heritage-Catoosa at Darlington

Pickens at Union County

Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield

East Hall at East Jackson

Jefferson at Hart County

Monroe Area at Madison County

Brantley County at Frederica Aca.

Jeff Davis at Long County

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Pierce County

Bacon County at Tattnall County

Central-Macon at Americus-Sumter

Mary Persons at Peach County

Upson-Lee at Pike County

Savannah at Beach

Johnson-Savannah at Groves

Greater Atlanta Christian at Burke County

Harlem at Lincoln County

Richmond Academy at Vidalia

North Murray at Coahulla Creek

Ringgold at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

LaFayette at Murray County

Sonoraville at Rockmart

Lumpkin County at St. Francis

North Hall at Chestatee

Franklin County at West Oak (SC)

Oconee County at Thomasville

Berrien at Toombs County

Randolph-Clay at Cook

Westover at Early County

Swainsboro at Dublin

Monticello at Green County

Monroe at Northeast

Laney at Glenn Hills

Butler at Jefferson County

Social Circle at Oglethorpe County

Westside-Augusta at Putnam County

Pepperell at Temple

Therrell at Columbia

Washington at KIPP

South Atlanta at Lovett

Mount Zion-Carroll at Dade County

Banks County at Fannin County

Gordon Lee at Gordon Central

Washington-Wilkes at Elbert County

Savannah Christian at Deerfield-Windsor

First Presbyterian at Calvary Day

Strong Rock Christian at Aquinas

Mount Paran at Stratford Academy

Savannah Country Day at Tattnall Square

Trinity Christian at Landmark Christian

Strong Rock Christian at Aquinas

Heritage School at King’s Ridge

George Walton at Hebron

Loganville Christian at Holy Innocents'

Athens Christian at Mount Vernon Presbyterian

Athens Academy at Providence Christian

Prince Avenue Christian at Wesleyan

Fellowship Christian at North Cobb Christian

Towns County at Lakeview Academy

Christian Heritage at Lakeway Christian (TN)

Community Christian at Walker

Baconton Charter at Lanier County

Mitchell County at Brooks County

Pataula Charter at Fullington Academy

Randolph-Clay at Cook

Terrell County at Crawford County

Charlton County at Tiftarea Academy

McIntosh County Academy at Bryan County

Claxton at Jenkins County

Emanuel County Institute at Screven County

Montgomery County at Hawkinsville

Johnson County at Treutlen

Dooly County at Wheeler County

Telfair County at Wilcox County

Macon County at Central-Talbotton

Manchester at Chattahoochee County

Schley at Marion County

Greenville at Taylor County

Creekside Christian at Wilkinson County

Glascock County at Warren County

Georgia Military at Hancock Central

Saturday

Hephzibah at Josey

Whitefield Academy at Dodge County

About the Author

Score Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.