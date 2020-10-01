Complete high school football schedule for Week 5

Thursday
Carver-Columbus at Shaw
Druid Hills at Redan
Lithonia at Stephenson
Luella at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Metter at Portal
Pace Academy at McNair
Friday
Camden County at Oakleaf (FL)
Colquitt County at Dothan (AL)
Tift at Irwin County
Roswell at Campbell
East Coweta at Northgate
Newton at McEachern
Harris County at Newnan
Riverdale at Pebblebrook
Westlake at Hillgrove
Marietta at Parkview
Etowah at North Cobb
Brookwood at North Paulding
Shiloh at South Gwinnett
Collins Hill at Alpharetta
Cartersville at Cherokee
Cedar Grove at Milton
Woodstock at Calhoun
Gainesville at Forsyth Central
Denmark at North Forsyth
Lambert at South Forsyth
West Forsyth at Mill Creek
Archer at North Gwinnett
Discovery at Berkmar
Duluth at Meadowcreek
Dunwoody at Norcross
Houston County at Warner Robins
Lithia Springs at Lee County
Northside-Warner Robins at Richmond Hill
Thomas County Central at Valdosta
Bradwell Institute at Liberty County
Howard at Effingham County
Glynn Academy at Coffee
Appling County at Statesboro
Washington County at Evans
Grovetown at Southeast Bulloch
Lakeside-Evans at Morgan County
M.L. King at Langston Hughes
Lakeside-DeKalb at Cherokee Bluff
Lovejoy at Griffin
Southwest DeKalb at Tucker
Paulding County at Alexander
Dalton at Carrollton
Douglas County at East Paulding
South Paulding at Rome
Creekview at Cambridge
Riverwood at Centennial
River Ridge at Chattahoochee
Sequoyah at Johns Creek
Dacula at Mountain View
Habersham Central at Stephens County
Shiloh at South Gwinnett
Winder Barrow at Cedar Shoals
Perry at Veterans
Bainbridge at Ware County
Benedictine at Wayne County
Jonesboro at Banneker
Drew at Creekside
Tri-Cities at Forest Park
Mundy’s Mill at Woodward Academy
Union Grove at Jones County
Dutchtown at Ola
Locust Grove at Stockbridge
Eagle’s Landing at Woodland-Stockbridge
Chamblee at Woodland-Cartersville
Notre Dame Academy at Cross Keys
Arabia Mountain at Decatur
Grady at Northview
Tucker at Southwest DeKalb
Westminster at St. Pius X
Stone Mountain at North Springs
Miller Grove at Chapel Hill
Lithia Springs at Lee County
Jackson-Atlanta at Bremen
Villa Rica at Central-Carroll
Cass at Ridgeland
Flowery Branch at Hiram
Clarke Central at Apalachee
Loganville at Greenbrier
Walnut Grove at Jackson County
Eastside at Johnson-Gainesville
Turner County at Dougherty
Northeast at Monroe
Early County at Westover
Jordan at Columbus
LaGrange at Kendrick
Troup at Spencer
Jenkins at Islands
Windsor Forest at New Hampstead
ACE Charter at Rutland
Southwest at Westside-Macon
Hampton at Fayette County
North Clayton at McDonough
Heard County at Cedartown
Heritage-Catoosa at Darlington
Pickens at Union County
Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield
East Hall at East Jackson
Jefferson at Hart County
Monroe Area at Madison County
Brantley County at Frederica Aca.
Jeff Davis at Long County
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Pierce County
Bacon County at Tattnall County
Central-Macon at Americus-Sumter
Mary Persons at Peach County
Upson-Lee at Pike County
Savannah at Beach
Johnson-Savannah at Groves
Greater Atlanta Christian at Burke County
Harlem at Lincoln County
Richmond Academy at Vidalia
North Murray at Coahulla Creek
Ringgold at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
LaFayette at Murray County
Sonoraville at Rockmart
Lumpkin County at St. Francis
North Hall at Chestatee
Franklin County at West Oak (SC)
Oconee County at Thomasville
Berrien at Toombs County
Randolph-Clay at Cook
Westover at Early County
Swainsboro at Dublin
Monticello at Green County
Monroe at Northeast
Laney at Glenn Hills
Butler at Jefferson County
Social Circle at Oglethorpe County
Westside-Augusta at Putnam County
Pepperell at Temple
Therrell at Columbia
Washington at KIPP
South Atlanta at Lovett
Mount Zion-Carroll at Dade County
Banks County at Fannin County
Gordon Lee at Gordon Central
Washington-Wilkes at Elbert County
Savannah Christian at Deerfield-Windsor
First Presbyterian at Calvary Day
Strong Rock Christian at Aquinas
Mount Paran at Stratford Academy
Savannah Country Day at Tattnall Square
Trinity Christian at Landmark Christian
Strong Rock Christian at Aquinas
Heritage School at King’s Ridge
George Walton at Hebron
Loganville Christian at Holy Innocents'
Athens Christian at Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Athens Academy at Providence Christian
Prince Avenue Christian at Wesleyan
Fellowship Christian at North Cobb Christian
Towns County at Lakeview Academy
Christian Heritage at Lakeway Christian (TN)
Community Christian at Walker
Baconton Charter at Lanier County
Mitchell County at Brooks County
Pataula Charter at Fullington Academy
Randolph-Clay at Cook
Terrell County at Crawford County
Charlton County at Tiftarea Academy
McIntosh County Academy at Bryan County
Claxton at Jenkins County
Emanuel County Institute at Screven County
Montgomery County at Hawkinsville
Johnson County at Treutlen
Dooly County at Wheeler County
Telfair County at Wilcox County
Macon County at Central-Talbotton
Manchester at Chattahoochee County
Schley at Marion County
Greenville at Taylor County
Creekside Christian at Wilkinson County
Glascock County at Warren County
Georgia Military at Hancock Central
Saturday
Hephzibah at Josey
Whitefield Academy at Dodge County
About the Author