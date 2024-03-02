Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State

Kaden McCorvey hit a pair of free throws with 14.4 seconds left to give the Wolfpack a three-point lead.

“I was very confident in her,” Willis said. “We always work on that.”

After a timeout, Cherokee worked for the final shot to tie the game but Toni Warren’s shot was unsuccessful.

“We always stress defense and getting stops,” Willis said. “You should be able to go anywhere at any point and get the stop when you need to. And that’s what they did.”

North Paulding (25-6) got 10 points from McCorvey, Morgan Landrum and Marina Sippola, nine from Ava Andrews and eight each from Jayda Jackson and Andrea Landrum.

Warren led Cherokee (24-7) with 25 points and Madison Moody added 15 for the Warriors.