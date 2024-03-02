Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State

North Paulding 55, Cherokee 52
North Paulding had six girls with eight or more points and beat Cherokee 55-52 to earn its first trip to the championship game.
“It’s a dream come true,” North Paulding coach Wes Willis said. “I remember when my oldest played here and they used to struggle and if they got close to getting in a game it was nice. Now look at where we are.”
Kaden McCorvey hit a pair of free throws with 14.4 seconds left to give the Wolfpack a three-point lead.
“I was very confident in her,” Willis said. “We always work on that.”
After a timeout, Cherokee worked for the final shot to tie the game but Toni Warren’s shot was unsuccessful.
“We always stress defense and getting stops,” Willis said. “You should be able to go anywhere at any point and get the stop when you need to. And that’s what they did.”
North Paulding (25-6) got 10 points from McCorvey, Morgan Landrum and Marina Sippola, nine from Ava Andrews and eight each from Jayda Jackson and Andrea Landrum.
Warren led Cherokee (24-7) with 25 points and Madison Moody added 15 for the Warriors.
