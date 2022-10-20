Class 7A blog: Region-by-region look at races, top games

Colquitt County vs Lowndes -38

Valdosta at Camden County -23

Region 2

No. 5 Carrollton (8-0, 2-0) plays at Westlake (5-2, 1-0) on Friday in a game that likely will decide the region title. All other teams have at least one region loss.

Carrollton at Westlake -1

Pebblebrook at Campbell -26

Region 3

Marietta (3-5, 2-0) is the region leader and favorite after beating McEachern (4-4, 1-1) 24-21 last week. The Blue Devils are off this week. North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) lost unexpectedly last week to Harrison (2-6, 1-1) but can regain good position this week by beating McEachern (4-4, 1-1) on Friday.

Harrison vs Hillgrove -8

McEachern vs North Paulding -6

Region 4

Brookwood (4-3, 2-0) plays at No 9 Grayson (6-1, 2-0) this week for first place. Parkview (6-1, 2-0) is also in play. The Panthers are home this week to Newton (3-4, 0-2).

Grayson vs Brookwood -8

Parkview vs Newton -30

South Gwinnett at Archer -3

Region 5

No. 6 North Cobb (5-2, 2-0) plays at Kennesaw Mountain (6-1, 1-1) with a chance to take firm control of a region race that it already leads. Walton, the region’s other contender, has beaten Kennesaw Mountain but lost to North Cobb.

North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain -24

Walton vs Cherokee -42

Wheeler vs Osborne -10

Region 6

Lambert (7-0, 2-0) and Milton (5-2, 2-0) are on a path to play Nov. 4 for the region title, though both have two games in the meantime. Lambert is home to Denmark (5-2, 1-1) this week (streamed on GPB) while Milton plays West Forsyth (3-4, 0-2).

Lambert vs Denmark -19

Milton vs West Forsyth -30

South Forsyth vs Forsyth Central -42

Region 7

Meadowcreek (5-2, 2-1) plays at Norcross (5-2, 3-0) this week. A Norcross victory would set up a showdown No. 4 with North Gwinnett (6-2, 4-2) on Nov. 4.

Duluth vs Berkmar -32

Norcross vs Meadowcreek -15

Peachtree Ridge at Discovery -16

Region 8

No. 1 Buford (7-0, 2-0) beat No. 4 Mill Creek (6-1, 1-1) last week to establish the clear favorite. Collins Hill (3-4, 1-1) is at Mill Creek this week. Dacula (2-5, 1-1) is at Buford.

Buford vs Dacula -40

Mill Creek vs Collins Hill -30

Mountain View at Central Gwinnett -20