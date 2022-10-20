Class 7A blog: Region-by-region look at races, top games

Three weeks remain in the regular season. Here’s a quick look at each Class 7A region’s top games this week as they pertain to earning a No. 1 seed.
The biggest games are Carrollton at Westlake (televised on GPB) and Brookwood at Grayson (televised on Peachtree TV). Those could decide region championships. Other goods are North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain and Lowndes at Colquitt County.
They include the computer Maxwell Ratings’ projections.
Region 1
This region’s big game is No. 8 Lowndes (4-3, 0-1) at No. 2 Colquitt County (7-0, 1-0). No. 4 Valdosta (8-0, 2-0) plays at Camden County (5-3, 1-1). If the favorites win, Valdosta would play Colquitt for the region title next week. (The Maxwell Ratings might be a little too juiced on the Packers right now, but Colquitt County is playing pretty well.)
Colquitt County vs Lowndes -38
Valdosta at Camden County -23
Region 2
No. 5 Carrollton (8-0, 2-0) plays at Westlake (5-2, 1-0) on Friday in a game that likely will decide the region title. All other teams have at least one region loss.
Carrollton at Westlake -1
Pebblebrook at Campbell -26
Region 3
Marietta (3-5, 2-0) is the region leader and favorite after beating McEachern (4-4, 1-1) 24-21 last week. The Blue Devils are off this week. North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) lost unexpectedly last week to Harrison (2-6, 1-1) but can regain good position this week by beating McEachern (4-4, 1-1) on Friday.
Harrison vs Hillgrove -8
McEachern vs North Paulding -6
Region 4
Brookwood (4-3, 2-0) plays at No 9 Grayson (6-1, 2-0) this week for first place. Parkview (6-1, 2-0) is also in play. The Panthers are home this week to Newton (3-4, 0-2).
Grayson vs Brookwood -8
Parkview vs Newton -30
South Gwinnett at Archer -3
Region 5
No. 6 North Cobb (5-2, 2-0) plays at Kennesaw Mountain (6-1, 1-1) with a chance to take firm control of a region race that it already leads. Walton, the region’s other contender, has beaten Kennesaw Mountain but lost to North Cobb.
North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain -24
Walton vs Cherokee -42
Wheeler vs Osborne -10
Region 6
Lambert (7-0, 2-0) and Milton (5-2, 2-0) are on a path to play Nov. 4 for the region title, though both have two games in the meantime. Lambert is home to Denmark (5-2, 1-1) this week (streamed on GPB) while Milton plays West Forsyth (3-4, 0-2).
Lambert vs Denmark -19
Milton vs West Forsyth -30
South Forsyth vs Forsyth Central -42
Region 7
Meadowcreek (5-2, 2-1) plays at Norcross (5-2, 3-0) this week. A Norcross victory would set up a showdown No. 4 with North Gwinnett (6-2, 4-2) on Nov. 4.
Duluth vs Berkmar -32
Norcross vs Meadowcreek -15
Peachtree Ridge at Discovery -16
Region 8
No. 1 Buford (7-0, 2-0) beat No. 4 Mill Creek (6-1, 1-1) last week to establish the clear favorite. Collins Hill (3-4, 1-1) is at Mill Creek this week. Dacula (2-5, 1-1) is at Buford.
Buford vs Dacula -40
Mill Creek vs Collins Hill -30
Mountain View at Central Gwinnett -20