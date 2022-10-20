ajc logo
X

Class 7A blog: Region-by-region look at races, top games

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
17 minutes ago

Three weeks remain in the regular season. Here’s a quick look at each Class 7A region’s top games this week as they pertain to earning a No. 1 seed.

The biggest games are Carrollton at Westlake (televised on GPB) and Brookwood at Grayson (televised on Peachtree TV). Those could decide region championships. Other goods are North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain and Lowndes at Colquitt County.

They include the computer Maxwell Ratings’ projections.

Region 1

This region’s big game is No. 8 Lowndes (4-3, 0-1) at No. 2 Colquitt County (7-0, 1-0). No. 4 Valdosta (8-0, 2-0) plays at Camden County (5-3, 1-1). If the favorites win, Valdosta would play Colquitt for the region title next week. (The Maxwell Ratings might be a little too juiced on the Packers right now, but Colquitt County is playing pretty well.)

Colquitt County vs Lowndes -38

Valdosta at Camden County -23

Region 2

No. 5 Carrollton (8-0, 2-0) plays at Westlake (5-2, 1-0) on Friday in a game that likely will decide the region title. All other teams have at least one region loss.

Carrollton at Westlake -1

Pebblebrook at Campbell -26

Region 3

Marietta (3-5, 2-0) is the region leader and favorite after beating McEachern (4-4, 1-1) 24-21 last week. The Blue Devils are off this week. North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) lost unexpectedly last week to Harrison (2-6, 1-1) but can regain good position this week by beating McEachern (4-4, 1-1) on Friday.

Harrison vs Hillgrove -8

McEachern vs North Paulding -6

Region 4

Brookwood (4-3, 2-0) plays at No 9 Grayson (6-1, 2-0) this week for first place. Parkview (6-1, 2-0) is also in play. The Panthers are home this week to Newton (3-4, 0-2).

Grayson vs Brookwood -8

Parkview vs Newton -30

South Gwinnett at Archer -3

Region 5

No. 6 North Cobb (5-2, 2-0) plays at Kennesaw Mountain (6-1, 1-1) with a chance to take firm control of a region race that it already leads. Walton, the region’s other contender, has beaten Kennesaw Mountain but lost to North Cobb.

North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain -24

Walton vs Cherokee -42

Wheeler vs Osborne -10

Region 6

Lambert (7-0, 2-0) and Milton (5-2, 2-0) are on a path to play Nov. 4 for the region title, though both have two games in the meantime. Lambert is home to Denmark (5-2, 1-1) this week (streamed on GPB) while Milton plays West Forsyth (3-4, 0-2).

Lambert vs Denmark -19

Milton vs West Forsyth -30

South Forsyth vs Forsyth Central -42

Region 7

Meadowcreek (5-2, 2-1) plays at Norcross (5-2, 3-0) this week. A Norcross victory would set up a showdown No. 4 with North Gwinnett (6-2, 4-2) on Nov. 4.

Duluth vs Berkmar -32

Norcross vs Meadowcreek -15

Peachtree Ridge at Discovery -16

Region 8

No. 1 Buford (7-0, 2-0) beat No. 4 Mill Creek (6-1, 1-1) last week to establish the clear favorite. Collins Hill (3-4, 1-1) is at Mill Creek this week. Dacula (2-5, 1-1) is at Buford.

Buford vs Dacula -40

Mill Creek vs Collins Hill -30

Mountain View at Central Gwinnett -20

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Charley Trippi, UGA sports icon, dies at age 1002h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ brand of offense sustainable?
5h ago

Falcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback
3h ago

Falcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Cover 9@9: Will the Falcons be active at the trade deadline?
11h ago
The Latest

How are players on AJC Super 11 team faring this season?
10h ago
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9
12h ago
4 Questions with Northside-Columbus head coach Andrew Oropeza
13h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top