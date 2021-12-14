Class 4A Blog: Underclassmen quarterbacks will stack classification moving forward

Carver went three-and-out to start the third quarter and Benedictine reclaimed the lead on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Geriner to Za’Quan Bryan. Both teams turned it over and then it appeared Carver was about to score, but Credle’s fumble was recovered by Michael Smith in the endzone for a touchback. On the next snap, Geriner tossed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Edge that pushed the lead to 28-14. Carver continued to claw back and cut the deficit to 28-22 on a Riles touchdown pass to Williams Bonilla and a successful two-point conversion. The high-powered offensive showdown continued midway through the fourth quarter as Geriner extended the lead to 35-22 with another touchdown to Bryan—this time from 23 yards out. Just 23 seconds later, Credle broke loose for a 53-yard Carver-Columbus touchdown to make it a 35-28 game with just 5:14 left. Benedictine received the ball and then used a 10-play, 51-yard drive that ate up the rest of the clock and ended with a victory formation snap at the Caver 8-yardline. The foggy weather did not stop Geriner from his outstanding performance and the Auburn-commit finished 24-of-30 passing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Credle led the rushing category and paced the Tigers with 184 yards off 20 carries to go with his two touchdowns. Benedictine’s Justin Thomas had seven catches for 169 yards and a touchdown to go with his 55 rushing yards and a score and teammate Za’Quan Bryan finished with 10 catches for 121 yards and two scores. Carver outgained Benedictine by a mere two yards (467-465) in total yardage.

This season also proved to be a Launchpad for underclassmen that had huge seasons and will have massive expectations surrounding them in 2022. Junior Perry quarterback Amar Gordon Jr. led the classification with 2,990 passing yards and 32 touchdowns this season and he had sophomore receiver Dakarai Anderson haul in 51 catches for 801 yards and eight touchdowns. That duo will be back this next season to contend for the Region 2-4A title once again.