Class 4A Blog: Luella and Carver girls headline quarterfinal matchups

Similarly, Carver-Columbus is also 25-3 and has won 13-straight without a single loss within Class 4A this year. The battle between Northwest Whitfield and Baldwin will pin another pair of red hot teams. Northwest Whitfield opened its posteason with a 60-18 win over Mt. Zion and a solid 45-34 win over Bainbridge.

Baldwin enters the game riding a 15-game winning streak and its lone loss within Class 4A came to Luella (55-54) in its season opener and to Carver-Columbus (71-67) back on Dec. 28. A Baldwin win would set up a tremendous rematch with either the Lions or Tigers.