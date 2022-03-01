Hamburger icon
Class 4A Blog: Luella and Carver girls headline quarterfinal matchups

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
29 minutes ago

The quarterfinals tip off Tuesday and Wednesday night and will set the stage for this weekend’s semifinals. On the left side of the girls bracket, No. 1 seeds Luella and Carver-Columbus will square off and top seeds Northwest Whitfield and Baldwin will face off. Luella (25-3) has won 10-straight and has not lost a single game within Class 4A this season.

Similarly, Carver-Columbus is also 25-3 and has won 13-straight without a single loss within Class 4A this year. The battle between Northwest Whitfield and Baldwin will pin another pair of red hot teams. Northwest Whitfield opened its posteason with a 60-18 win over Mt. Zion and a solid 45-34 win over Bainbridge.

Baldwin enters the game riding a 15-game winning streak and its lone loss within Class 4A came to Luella (55-54) in its season opener and to Carver-Columbus (71-67) back on Dec. 28. A Baldwin win would set up a tremendous rematch with either the Lions or Tigers.

On the right side of the girls bracket, No. 3 seed Heritage-Catoosa will visit No. 1 seed Marist and No. 2 seed Pickens will visit No. 1 seed Jefferson. Marist has won 13-straight games and has allowed just 24 ppg through the first two rounds. Heritage-Catoosa is coming off a pair of thrilling games—including a 44-39 overtime win against Fayette County and last Friday’s 49-47 win over Monroe.

Jefferson (26-3) carries a 7-game winning streak and has defeated Mays and Troup in the first round. Pickens (26-3) rebounded from its loss to Northwest Whitfield in the Region 7 championship game with wins over Riverdale (83-44) and Dougherty (48-44).

Featured
