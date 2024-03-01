Class 3A basketball semifinals loaded with storied programs

The No. 2-ranked Dougherty boys have two titles but haven’t won a championship since 2001. Its semifinals opponent is unranked – Johnson-Savannah – but hoping for a home-court advantage at Savannah State. The Atomsmashers have not only the coolest team name in the history of the state, but also have three titles --- 1968, 1992 and 2013.

On the boys side:

It’s top-ranked and defending champion Sandy Creek taking on Region 1 No. 3-seeded Carver-Columbus, ranked eighth. Johnson-Savannah will play Dougherty.

-- Sandy Creek has not really been challenged in the postseason with victories against Stephens County (97-42), Lumpkin County (92-22) and Monroe (75-44). Carver enters the game after beating Richmond Academy 67-54, Savannah Country Day 52-47 and Hart County 76-53. Tony Montgomery is scoring 22 points with five rebounds and three assists. Jakobe Caslin adds 12 points with six rebounds.

-- Dougherty has beaten Salem 96-81, Upson-Lee 73-57 and Douglass 71-64. Kaleke Singletary-Jinks leads with 13 points per game, Jaion Burns adds 13 points and Jawuan Jinks Jr. is scoring 11 points per game. Johnson-Savannah is paced by Josh Quarterman, who is scoring 18 points per game and Favion Kirkwood, who adds 14 points per game.

On the girls side:

-- Since leaving Wesleyan, Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar is has won titles in 2021 and last season. At Wesleyan she accounted for 13 titles. That’s 15 total. Last year in this round, Hebron defeated Azar’s former team, Wesleyan, which is coached by a former player – Ellen Paroli. If both teams win, it will be a state-championship rivalry for the books. But in the semis, Hebron must handle No. 9-ranked Monroe. Three players – Kie’Aundria Acree (24 points), Ciarra Lundsford (14) and Taylor McKinzy (13) – are scoring in double-figures for Monroe.

-- Wesleyan is coming off playoff victories against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (72-45), Oconee County (46-26) and Cross Creek (66-44). Last season, the Wolves lost to Hebron 65-58 in the semifinals, but key players returned. Senior Jazmyn Thornton leads Carver with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game. Aubri Williams adds 15 points.

Saturday at Savannah State

Girls: R1 #2 No. 8 Monroe (21-9) vs. R8 #1 No. 1 Hebron Christian (28-2) 1 p.m.

Boys: R5 #1 No. 1 Sandy Creek (25-3) vs. R1 #3 No. 8 Carver-Columbus (24-5) 3 p.m.

Girls: R7 #1 No. 2 Wesleyan (26-3) vs. R1 #1 No. 3 Carver-Columbus (23-6) 5 p.m.

Boys: R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah (19-11) vs. R1 #1 No. 2 Dougherty (23-7) 7 p.m.