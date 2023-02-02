Class 2A blog: Season late, yet early for Thomson’s boys

“We were pleased with everything in all of those games except the results,” Bulldogs coach Michael Thomas said. “We’re just a little behind on certain things because we haven’t been together as a team as long as perhaps some of the other teams.”

Seven of 13 Bulldogs were members of the state championship football team, whose season ended Dec. 9. Basketball season started Nov. 11. In football, schools that failed to qualify for the playoffs, including Westside and Butler, saw their seasons end Nov. 5, making it possible for dual-sport athletes to be ready in time for basketball season, health permitted.

The Bulldogs held their season off as long as possible, beating Swainsboro 62-18 in their opener Dec. 3, by dressing out two team managers and playing several freshmen. It would be nearly a week before key players from football joined the team, including starting quarterback Jahkiaus Jones.

Two other football players, Marcellus Brigham and Tyrekus Jones, needed time to heal from injury and didn’t play until January.

They opened 3-0, winning their second game 82-59 over Wilkinson County, currently No. 8 in 1A Division II. They lost to Westside for the first time, 66-50, on Dec. 16, then ripped off another three wins, including 1ADII No. 8 Social Circle (77-51), and 58-47 over 7A’s host Brookwood in the first of three games at the Deep State Classic.

The Bulldogs would go 2-1 in the classic, losing 72-64 to Scottsboro, ranked No. 7 in Alabama’s 5A by MaxPreps computer rankings, on Dec. 29. The next day, in their last game of 2022, they rebounded with a 72-66 win over another 7A school, Collins Hill.

The opened 2023 with region wins over Glenn Hills (103-21) and Laney (91-61) before Putnam County on Jan. 10.

Lavonta Ivery, a 6-foot-2 junior leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.1 points with 5.1 steals 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.1 steals after earning AJC all-state second team and 3-3A player of the year honors last year. Senior TJ Steed, 6-foot-3, averages 17.9 points, including 39% from 3-point range, with 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Jones also quarterbacks the basketball team, leading the Bulldogs with an average of 6.8 assists, adding 9.8 points, 3.4 steals and 3.2 rebounds.

Thomas says all three have the same skillset in that, at a high level, they can, “Shoot, pass, drive, handle the ball on the press and create their own offense.”

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs beat Laney a second time, 75-55, and next play a rematch at home against Putnam County (18-4, 9-2). After Josey (2-16, 0-9) Feb. 7, the Bulldogs close the regular season at home against Butler (11-8, 7-3) Feb. 10.

The hope is, by then, the team will be ready, although just in time, for a deep playoff run.

“Every day that we can get on the floor and play a game or practice is a good day,” Thomas said. “It’s beneficial to us, given where we are in the season. Sometimes, if you’re rocking and rolling, you can take a day off practice here or there, but for us, every day we can get work in is a bonus.”

Last year they reached the semis, the furthest the program has been, and they’ve had three quarterfinals finishes since 2017. They’ve reached the playoffs every year since 2012, all under Thomas, in his 42nd season at Thomson.

A state title could be within grasp.

“The ceiling is unlimited,” Thomas said. “We really can be as good as anybody, certainly in this classification, and probably a couple above us. We’re capable of going all the way. To be honest, that is the expectation.”