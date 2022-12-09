High school football state championship scoreboard

Three state champions will be crowned Friday during Day 2 of the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Thomson defeated Fitzgerald 32-27 to capture the Class 2A title in Friday’s first game. Cedartown and Benedictine meet for the Class 4A title and the Class 6A title will go to the winner of the Gainesville-Hughes matchup in Friday’s other two games.
Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned during Day 1 action on Thursday. Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A.
Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday:
Friday, Dec. 9
Class 2A: Thomson 32, Fitzgerald 27
Class 4A: Cedartown vs. Benedictine
Class 6A: Gainesville vs. Hughes
Saturday, Dec. 10
Noon -- Class 3A: Sandy Creek vs. Cedar Grove
3:30 p.m. -- Class 5A: Ware County vs. Warner Robins
7 p.m. -- Class 7A: Mill Creek vs. Carrollton
