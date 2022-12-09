High school football state championship scoreboard

Thomson defeated Fitzgerald 32-27 to capture the Class 2A title in Friday’s first game. Cedartown and Benedictine meet for the Class 4A title and the Class 6A title will go to the winner of the Gainesville-Hughes matchup in Friday’s other two games.

Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned during Day 1 action on Thursday. Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A.