ajc logo
X

High school football state championship scoreboard

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 25 minutes ago

Three state champions will be crowned Friday during Day 2 of the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Thomson defeated Fitzgerald 32-27 to capture the Class 2A title in Friday’s first game. Cedartown and Benedictine meet for the Class 4A title and the Class 6A title will go to the winner of the Gainesville-Hughes matchup in Friday’s other two games.

Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned during Day 1 action on Thursday. Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A.

ExploreComplete high school football coverage

Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Dec. 9

Class 2A: Thomson 32, Fitzgerald 27

Class 4A: Cedartown vs. Benedictine

Class 6A: Gainesville vs. Hughes

Saturday, Dec. 10

Noon -- Class 3A: Sandy Creek vs. Cedar Grove

3:30 p.m. -- Class 5A: Ware County vs. Warner Robins

7 p.m. -- Class 7A: Mill Creek vs. Carrollton

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here, if scores do not appear below.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener5h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brock Bowers wins Mackey award for college football’s best tight end
18h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class A Division I: Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34
15h ago
High school football state championship scoreboard
16h ago
GHSA football state playoff schedule, scores
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Open enrollment deadline nears for Georgians who qualify for ACA insurance
5h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
16h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top