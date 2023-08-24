One tree gone, the East Lake renovation has begun

BreakingNews
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

48 minutes ago
The renovation of East Lake Golf Club has begun.

It’s subtle. Perhaps most spectators at the Tour Championship won’t even notice.

The first of what will be many trees removed from the East Lake property as part of a massive renovation is already gone. The large magnolia tree that stood down left of the No. 9 green was cut down.

East Lake will shut down for a year immediately following the Tour Championship for the renovation. It will reopen in time for the Tour Championship next year. The aim is to make the course more closely resemble the one that Bobby Jones and others played decades ago.

Andrew Green, of A.H. Green Design, has been retained for the renovation. A recently uncovered aerial photograph from 1949 will be used to bring back the look, feel and playability of the course. In addition to the extensive tree removal on the property, bunker shape and locations will be changed, there will be more mounding and greens will be redesigned to be more characteristic of the era.

Several holes will undergo major changes. One of those is No. 9, the par-3, in which the green will be lowered and moved to the left to bring water into play. That necessitated the removal of the magnolia tree.

The hole was the site of many spectator selfies during the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. To the right of the green and below the spectator stands, in giant white lettering, sits #FEDEXCUP. It is a popular place to stop. Just across the way, freshly laid sod covered the site of the old tree.

Opening tee shots

Elsie Husted and Josh Mitchell, from the First Tee – Metro Atlanta, officially opened the 2023 Tour Championship with ceremonial tee shots Thursday. Husted, 17 and Mitchell, 16, both received $5,000 scholarships.

Weather

Sunny to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are anticipated Friday.

Pop-up thunderstorms are forecast to develop after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Weakening of a high-pressure ridge and an increase in moisture will allow for a few thunderstorms to develop across metro-Atlanta Sunday afternoon as the temperature tops out in the mid-90s.

The heat index is likely to climb into the 103-104°F range on Friday and Saturday. It should reach a max of 100-101°F on Sunday.

About the Authors

