Sports Insider: What we learned from spring football at UGA and Tech

Sports
1 hour ago
Plus: Insights ahead of the NFL Draft, and a 3-round mock draft to enjoy

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs need to find a new starting quarterback, and this week’s Sports Insider dives into how Saturday’s G-Day game at Sanford Stadium showed the strengths and weaknesses of the arms race to succeed Stetson Bennett. And we’ve got a full wrap-up of how new Georgia Tech coach Brent Key’s first spring game as head coach went for the Yellow Jackets.

This week’s 44-page edition also has full reporting and analysis of Atlanta United’s draw Saturday night north of the border, as Toronto managed to score a goal in the closing moments of the game to level the score.

Also, the NFL Draft starts next week and we’ve got the insights on the changing factors that drive teams’ decisions on the top picks – as well as a three-round mock draft from one of the most accurate analysts in the field.

Plus: Why some goofy behavior from the Tampa Bay Rays helped them tie the Atlanta Braves’ record for wins to start a major-league season; how the WNBA is giving a handful of its players a new way to spend the offseason; which Georgia Bulldogs lineman might be leaving the program; and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

