Revenue sharing, facility updates discussed at Georgia Tech board of trustees meeting

Board of trustees treasurer Dr. Shantay Bolton and Tech associate professor and associate chair of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs Dr. Jenna Jordan provided further detail on the potential revenue sharing processes, noting that Tech’s tracking, reporting and enforcement of revenue sharing payments will be handled through capital management software used for new player licensing agreements.

The board also provided facility updates as part of Tech’s ongoing growth. New turf is scheduled to be installed at Bobby Dodd Stadium over the summer and the Fanning Center, currently under construction, remains on track to be completed in the spring of 2026. The final steal beam is scheduled to go in during a ceremony Friday.

Batt, during his report to the board, lauded the efforts of both men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with Tech’s spring sports whose seasons are well underway. He noted the contract extensions of Tech football coach Brent Key, women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner and golf coach Bruce Heppler, as well as the promotion of John Ames to full-time swimming and diving coach. Ames received a four-year contract.

Batt also recognized Tech track and field coach Grover Hinsdale who announced his retirement in August.

“Tremendous progress for (Fortner) and the team. Really impressed with our freshmen, particularly, but our entire team came together,” Batt said. “Had a great first half of the year and certainly looking to regain some of that form as we head into the ACC tournament on Thursday and excited to see how we do there.

“Certainly an impressive turnaround for Damon Stoudamire and his team. After starting the year, I think he would tell you he wanted more out of the team. He really challenged them and I think you can see over the last several weeks just how strong they’ve responded to that.”

The board also reported that Tech athletics made a $500,000 net gain from the football team’s appearance in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl. Some of the department’s expenses were over budget in the second quarter for the fiscal year 2025, but there are concerted efforts, including increased ticket revenue and the renewal of the school’s contract with Adidas, to make up for those expenses.