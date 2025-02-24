No. 20 Georgia Tech falls in home finale to Florida State

A last second shot to force overtime from Dani Carnegie didn’t fall as No. 20 Georgia Tech dropped a 73-70 decision to Florida State on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.

Freshmen Tianna Thompson and Carnegie combined to score 29 points. The loss was the third in four games for the Yellow Jackets (21-7, 9-7 ACC) and dropped Tech into eighth place in the ACC. Tech has gone 6-7 since starting the season 15-0.

The Jackets held the lead the majority of the first half and carried a 19-16 advantage into the second quarter. Thompson checked into the game and immediately provided a spark off the bench, scoring nine points in the second period, helping Tech build out an eight-point lead 28-20. But the Seminoles chipped away and trailed 34-31 at halftime.