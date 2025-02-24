No. 20 Georgia Tech falls in home finale to Florida State

A last second shot to force overtime from Dani Carnegie didn’t fall as No. 20 Georgia Tech dropped a 73-70 decision to Florida State on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.
Freshmen Tianna Thompson and Carnegie combined to score 29 points. The loss was the third in four games for the Yellow Jackets (21-7, 9-7 ACC) and dropped Tech into eighth place in the ACC. Tech has gone 6-7 since starting the season 15-0.
The Jackets held the lead the majority of the first half and carried a 19-16 advantage into the second quarter. Thompson checked into the game and immediately provided a spark off the bench, scoring nine points in the second period, helping Tech build out an eight-point lead 28-20. But the Seminoles chipped away and trailed 34-31 at halftime.
Florida State came out of the break and won the third quarter 26-15, opening a 55-45 lead off a Sydney Bowles 3-pointer at the 2:45 mark. The Seminoles would extend their lead to 62-49 early in the fourth quarter before the Jackets began to rally back. Thompson hit her second triple of the game at the 8:25 mark, igniting a 14-2 Jacket run to come within 64-63 with 3:00 left to play. Thompson fueled the run with five points, while Carnegie added four in the five-minute spurt.
As the clock continued to tick, Thompson would tie the game at 66-66, connecting on her third 3-pointer of the day with 2:01 to go. After the teams traded baskets with Carnegie tying the game at 68-68, FSU posted four unanswered before Thompson hit a driving layup with 8.1 ticks left, setting up a 72-70 FSU lead. The Seminoles went 1-for-4 at the free throw line over the final seven seconds and the Jackets put the ball in Carnegie’s hands for the final possession, but a 3-pointer wouldn’t fall as time expired.
Tech heads west for a two-game swing in California to close the regular season. The Jackets open the stretch at California at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
