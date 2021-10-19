ajc logo
X

Kirby Smart updates on Scott Cochran, Arik Gilbert

Credit: UGA

Caption
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provides updates on the status of special teams assistant Scott Cochran and transfer Arik Gilbert.

Credit: UGA

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top