Kickoff time, television network announced for Georgia Tech’s opener at Colorado

The Aug. 29 game will be Tech’s first trip to Folsom Field and Boulder, Colorado.
Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Players split into two teams — Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em — with some players being asked to play on both squads. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

0 minutes ago

Georgia Tech football’s 2025 season opener at Colorado now has a kickoff time.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will begin their Aug. 29 meeting at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised live by ESPN.

Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and a loss in the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, has never played Colorado before. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12. Colorado lost to Brigham Young in the Alamo Bowl in December.

The Aug. 29 game for Tech will be one of two Friday games for the Jackets. Tech is scheduled to play rival Georgia on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s trip to Folsom Field and Boulder, Colorado, will be its first in program history.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fans cheer as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is presented moments before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 8, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Maryland coach Brenda Frese, center left, talks to players in a timeout during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. Assistant coach Karen Blair, now the coach at Georgia Tech, is shown at the far left. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Return Home

