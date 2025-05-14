Kickoff time, television network announced for Georgia Tech’s opener at Colorado

Georgia Tech football’s 2025 season opener at Colorado now has a kickoff time.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will begin their Aug. 29 meeting at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised live by ESPN.

Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and a loss in the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, has never played Colorado before. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12. Colorado lost to Brigham Young in the Alamo Bowl in December.