Kickoff time, television network announced for Georgia Tech’s opener at Colorado

Georgia Tech football’s 2025 season opener at Colorado now has a kickoff time.
ESPN announced Tuesday that the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will begin their Aug. 29 meeting at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised live by ESPN.
Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and a loss in the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, has never played Colorado before. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12. Colorado lost to Brigham Young in the Alamo Bowl in December.
The Aug. 29 game for Tech will be one of two Friday games for the Jackets. Tech is scheduled to play rival Georgia on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tech’s trip to Folsom Field and Boulder, Colorado, will be its first in program history.
