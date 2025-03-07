Georgia Tech’s season opener moved to Aug. 29

Georgia Tech’s 2025 season opener at Colorado has been moved up a day to Aug. 29, a Friday, Colorado, the Big 12 Conference and the ACC announced Friday.
The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes were scheduled to play Aug. 30, at Folsom Field. A kickoff time and TV designation have yet to be announced.
Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and loss in the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, has never played Colorado before. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12. Colorado lost to Brigham Young in Alamo Bowl in December.
The Aug. 29 game for Tech will be one of two Friday games for the Jackets. Tech is scheduled to play rival Georgia on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia Tech women began postseason run Thursday against Virginia Tech
Nell Fortner’s team opens ACC tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.