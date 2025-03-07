Georgia Tech’s season opener moved to Aug. 29

Georgia Tech’s 2025 season opener at Colorado has been moved up a day to Aug. 29, a Friday, Colorado, the Big 12 Conference and the ACC announced Friday.

The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes were scheduled to play Aug. 30, at Folsom Field. A kickoff time and TV designation have yet to be announced.

Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and loss in the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, has never played Colorado before. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12. Colorado lost to Brigham Young in Alamo Bowl in December.