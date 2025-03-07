Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech’s season opener moved to Aug. 29

Yellow Jackets now play at Colorado on a Friday
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads players and coaches before the start of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Atlanta. Notre Dame won 31-13 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s 2025 season opener at Colorado has been moved up a day to Aug. 29, a Friday, Colorado, the Big 12 Conference and the ACC announced Friday.

The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes were scheduled to play Aug. 30, at Folsom Field. A kickoff time and TV designation have yet to be announced.

Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and loss in the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, has never played Colorado before. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12. Colorado lost to Brigham Young in Alamo Bowl in December.

The Aug. 29 game for Tech will be one of two Friday games for the Jackets. Tech is scheduled to play rival Georgia on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

