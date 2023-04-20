Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith in the transfer portal

With incoming transfers, new coach Damon Stoudamire has six scholarship players on the roster for the 2023-24 season. That does not include leading scorer Miles Kelly, who declared his early entry to the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility.

A four-star product coming out of Grayson High, Smith improved this season, averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with a 2.8 assist/turnover ratio. He would have been second in the ACC in the final category had he played in enough games. Smith did not play in the final eight games of the season because of an ankle injury. He was among the best guard rebounders in the country, playing effectively on the glass despite standing 6-foot-1.