Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith in the transfer portal

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith’s entry into the transfer portal makes it six players who have made their decision to depart since the end of the season. Smith made the announcement on social media Thursday.

With incoming transfers, new coach Damon Stoudamire has six scholarship players on the roster for the 2023-24 season. That does not include leading scorer Miles Kelly, who declared his early entry to the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility.

A four-star product coming out of Grayson High, Smith improved this season, averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with a 2.8 assist/turnover ratio. He would have been second in the ACC in the final category had he played in enough games. Smith did not play in the final eight games of the season because of an ankle injury. He was among the best guard rebounders in the country, playing effectively on the glass despite standing 6-foot-1.

That distinction was a product of his exceptional athletic ability and consistency of effort.

“I just feel like I learned how to play hard at all times and really assert myself, and it’s kind of paying off, win or loss,” Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February.

In the 2021-22 season, his first at Tech, Smith averaged 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds with a 1.1 assist/turnover ratio.

This will be Smith’s second transfer after arriving from Mississippi State in the summer of 2021. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

