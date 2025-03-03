Breaking: Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets sweep Western Michigan

Georgia Tech third baseman Carson Kerce (6) maneuvers with the ball but manages to keep it for the second out during the ninth against UNC Wilmington at Foley Field in the NCAA Tournament Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. Georgia Tech advanced in the NCAA Tournament Regional. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
1 hour ago

­­­At the start of each week throughout ­­­the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:

Record: 10-2

Streak: Won 4

RPI: 129

Last week: 4-1

Monday: Lost 12-8 to Marshall

Wednesday: Beat West Georgia 16-7

Friday: Beat Western Michigan 16-4

Saturday: Beat Western Michigan 14-1 (7 innings)

Sunday: Beat Western Michigan 13-3 (7 innings)

This week

Tuesday: vs. Kennesaw State, 4 p.m.

Friday: at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Saturday: at Virginia Tech 3 p.m.

Sunday: at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Week in review

The Yellow Jackets hammered visiting Western Michigan over the weekend in a three-game series. Tech outscored the Broncos 43-8 in 23 innings and is off to its best 12-game start since the 2016 team was 12-0.

Alex Hernandez hit his fifth home run of the season Sunday and third baseman Carson Kerce drove in four runs in the 13-3, seven-inning victory. On Saturday, Tech won 14-1 in seven innings, and Lyle Lodise and Kerce each drove in three. Starter Brady Jones struck out nine over five innings.

Six different players, led by Lodise’s four RBIs, drove in at least two runs in Friday’s 16-4 triumph. Tate McKee fanned 10 over five innings of work.

Tech’s week began with a disappointing, 12-8 loss to Marshall. Six of seven Tech pitchers surrendered at least one earned run. But the Jackets bounced back Wednesday with a 16-7 win over West Georgia, a game in which Kent Schmidt had five RBIs on a sacrifice fly, a two-run home run and a two-run single.

Week ahead

Tech begins its week with an I-75 battle by welcoming Kennesaw State at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Owls (5-8) split a four-game series at Samford over the weekend and have already lost to Georgia, Mercer and Georgia State this season.

The Jackets then leave the state of Georgia for the first time when they begin conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Virginia Tech starting Friday.

The Hokies (8-3) have two games against Norfolk State this week before Tech comes to town. They won two of three at the Keith LeClair Classic at East Carolina over the weekend and are 6-2 at home this season.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts following the conclusion of the college basketball game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March1st, 2025 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Credit: AP

Georgia's head coach Brent Key celebrates with his team after the NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Florida State at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: AP

