Georgia Tech starts on-field work for new season Tuesday as spring practice begins

“To just come in here and dominate,” Biggers said. “Compete, show them how I can compete. I can move for a big guy. Just let them know that I’m more than what they just, you know, feel. I have athleticism, I can move and everything like that.”

And Biggers want to run an impressive time in the 40-yard dash.

When the Jackets hit the field next week for the first of their 15 spring practices, which will culminate in the annual spring game April 12, 30 new Jackets will be on hand. The group consists of 18 transfers and 12 early-enrollee freshmen.

Another important new figure in the Tech program is defensive coordinator Blake Gideon. He joined coach Brent Key’s staff to replace Tyler Santucci, who left to take a spot on the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff.

Gideon is a first-time defensive coordinator who arrived on The Flats from coaching on the staff of the Texas Longhorns, who advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff this past season. And by the way, Gideon is a former All-Big 12 safety for Texas.

The Jackets open the regular season with a trip to Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Aug. 30.